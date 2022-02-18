Transcript: The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, 2/17/22

Summary

A New York judge ordered Donald Trump and his children to testify under oath in depositions. The State Department reports Russia has accepted the request made earlier today by Secretary Blinken for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov next week. If the November congressional elections were held today, Democrats would have the advantage. That is according to a new Reuters poll showing 42 percent of Americans say they would vote for a Democratic candidate, compared to 34 percent who would support a Republican.

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, Alex.

And both parties used to like call themselves a big tent. Democrats are a big tent party. The Republican Party is now the tiniest tenth in the history of Republican parties. You are not allowed in if you do not think Donald Trump is the leader of the free world to this day.

ALEX WAGNER, MSNBC HOST: He`s the carnival barker that takes up all the oxygen in a very tiny tent which happens to be orange. That`s what`s going on with the GOP.

O`DONNELL: Yes, the tiny tent. Thank you, Alex.

WAGNER: Goodnight, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

Well, the most important words in a New York judge`s opinion and order today requiring Donald Trump and his children to testify under oath in depositions, when New York attorney general appear in the last lines of the judge`s eight-page opinion. But they are not the most revealing words, which may, eventually, become the most important words, in the judge`s opinion.

We will come to those most revealing words in a moment. But first, here are, it didn`t immediate sense, the most important words: Respondent Donald J. Trump is hereby ordered, one, to comply in full, within 40 days of the data disorder, with the portion of the office of the attorney general subpoena seeking documents, two, to appear for deposition within 21 days of the date of this order. Respondents Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. are also hereby order to appear for depositions within 21 days of the date of this order.

The Trump lawyers say they will appeal the judge`s ruling today. So, those 21 days might be extended by appeal. But in the paragraph, just above that order, in the second last paragraph of the judge`s eight-page opinion today, the judge makes a stunning, truly stunning, revelation, to justify his order, when he says that the attorney general has obtained copious evidence of possible financial fraud.

The judge has examined all of the evidence that the attorney general has already obtained in this case, a massive amount of documentary evidence. The only people who know what that evidence is are the attorney general`s office, the Trump lawyers, and the judge overseeing this case. In his opinion today, that judge, Arthur, Engoron, has examined all of this evidence, all of it, and said, in the final analysis, a state attorney general commences investigating a business entity, uncovers copious evidence of possible financial fraud, and wants to question, under oath, several of the entities principles, including its namesake. She has the clear right to do so.

Copious evidence of possible financial fraud, that is the heart of this case. That is what this case is about. And now we know that a judge has already found that there is copious evidence of possible financial fraud and the remaining question is simply, does that copious evidence of financial fraud contained proof of financial fraud?

The last time the New York attorney general`s office went after fraud by Donald Trump in a civil proceeding like this, Donald Trump settled the case, after swearing that he would never settled the case. Donald Trump settled that case. Donald Trump settled the New York attorney general`s case against Trump University and agreed to pay $25 million to the victims of Donald Trump`s fraud in that case.

The New York attorney general`s office has a record of crushing Donald Trump, personally in fraud investigations. Now, we know, that the attorney general`s office has a new case against Donald Trump that has already been revealed to it judge copious evidence of possible financial fraud.

Donald Trump made the mistake of not settling the Trump University fraud case before he was forced to testify, under oath, in a deposition, during his presidential campaign.

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT: How many more do you have? How many more do you have?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. Trump, you`re the one who wants to get through this quickly. Just answer the question, and we`ll get through it quickly.

TRUMP: You`re not -- you`re going to get anything through me quickly. You don`t want to get anything through quickly. Same answer.

Let`s just go to court and get this case. I`m dying to go to court on this case.

O`DONNELL: That is why Donald Trump`s lawyers are fighting. That is why they do not want him to testify under oath in this new fraud case because he does not know how to testify under oath. Donald Trump does not know how to tell the truth.

The judge gave a simple assessment today of the Trump lawyers arguments, asking to quash the subpoenas to Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump, saying they should not be forced to answer questions under oath now, while the Manhattan district attorney is conducting a parallel criminal investigation involving many of the same issues. To that, Judge Engoron says, quote, this argument completely misses the mark and overlooks the salient fact that they have an absolute right to refuse to answer questions that they claim may incriminate them. Indeed, respondent Eric Trump invoked his right against self incrimination in response to more than 500 questions during his one day deposition.

That deposition over Trump was necessarily the same case. They weren`t fighting to try to protect Eric Trump the way they are now fighting to protect the rest of the Trumps.

Trump lawyers desperately argued that the only reason the Attorney General James is investigating is because she doesn`t like Donald Trump. To which, the judge said that, as has often been, said that it prosecutor dislike someone does not prevent a prosecution. In fact, it`s not unusual for prosecutors to hate the person they are prosecuting.

The validity of the prosecution turns entirely on the evidence. And to that point, that judge said that the office of attorney general`s investigation is hardly unsubstantiated. Indeed, this courts in camera view of the thousands of documents responsive to the office of attorney general`s prior subpoenas demonstrates that the office of attorney general has a sufficient basis for continuing its investigation, which undercuts the notion that this ongoing investigation is based on personal animus, not facts and law.

So, there is the judge, again, saying that he has personally reviewed thousands of documents in this case. It is his rearview of those thousands of documents, which leads the judge to say, at the end of his opinion, that the investigation has already uncovered copious evidence of possible financial fraud.

At the end of Donald Trump`s long life as a defendant, whenever that comes, there will be an intense competition to decide which judge, in which a Trump opinion, has delivered the most colorful phrasing in response to an absurd Trump legal argument. Judge Arthur Engoron`s entry in that competition will be his comparison today of Donald Trump to Humpty Dumpty.

The judge felt compelled to invoke Humpty Dumpty when responding to the Trump team saying, that Donald Trump`s former accounting for firm, Mazars, decision to drop is a client and refused to continue to work on his tax returns and declare that the last ten years of Trump financial statements cannot be relied upon as accurate, means that Donald Trump did nothing wrong. To that, the judge wrote, the idea that an accounting firms announcement that no one should rely on a decades worth of financial statements, that it is issued based on numbers submitted by an entity, somehow exonerates that entity and renders and investigation into its past practices moot, is reminiscent of Lewis Carroll.

When I use a word, Humpty Dumpty said, it means just would I chose it mean -- neither more or less. George Orwell, war is peace, freedom is slavery, ignorance is strength, and alternative facts.

To proclaim that the Mazars` red flag warning that the Trump financial statements are an reliably, suddenly renders the office of attorney general`s long-standing investigation moot is as audacious as it is preposterous.

Leading up our discussion tonight, David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize winning investigative reporter who has done extensive reporting on Donald Trump`s finances over the years, Adam Klasfeld, managing editor of "Law and Crime", and Joyce Vance, former attorney of Alabama and the professor at the University of Alabama School of law. She`s an MSNBC legal analyst.

Adam, let me begin with you. You are the courtroom today. You were covering this case. I was able to follow your tweets to get a sense of how was going before we got the final judgment tonight.

I have to say, just based on your tweets, there was zero room for surprise in the way the judge ruled today. What were the key moments for you in the courtroom?

ADAM KLASFELD, LAW & CRIME MANAGING EDITOR: Well, one of the key moments was when Trump`s attorney, Alina Habba, said Trump was a member of a protected class. That was a blooper worthy of another moment by a different Trump attorney, Rudy Giuliani, who said in court that a judge should apply normal scrutiny. It`s just a fundamental misunderstanding of legal terminology.

So, the judge pushed back on that one. He sharply questioned the notion that this investigation was all about political animus. He said, well, maybe tram was just a bad guy. So, that line cause Alina Habba to be a little startled, from my perspective.

There is some back and forth. They went -- essential, the arguments broke down to two buckets. One was allegations of a political vendetta by Ms. Habba. On the other hand, there was this argument about the fact that, as you said, Lawrence, that these investigations are on the parallel tracks. - - the argument from Trump`s team was that, if they release these depositions, if they invoke their Fifth Amendment rights against self incrimination, that can be used to draw adverse inference in a civil case, but it cannot be used that way, of course, and a criminal case.

That was what the argument was. They found themselves between a rock and a hard place, but the judge skewer that argument in his ruling. He said, essentially, that they cannot use the Fifth Amendment as a sword and shield. So, those arguments were summarily rejected as you noted. Anyone could`ve predicted by sitting through that hearing.

O`DONNELL: And by following your tweets when you are sitting in the hearing for us.

Joyce Vance, Trump lawyers saying that they are going to appeal this eight- page ruling by the judge. Do you see holds in this ruling that can be appealed?

JOYCE VANCE, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: You know, Trump`s game, when he appeals a case is usually less about having strong, substantive arguments that he expects will win on appeal, and a lot more about playing for time because he really is the master of misusing the legal system to delay proceedings to the point where they no longer matter, or whether they simply bypass the lawsuit itself.

He has been really successful with a lot of civil lawsuits, sidelining them well issues are appealed up and down in the courts. This looks like it will be another one of those efforts. It is a strong ruling, the court finding some fault with, it perhaps.

The beauty of this opinion, essentially, it comes down to one fact, which is the former president is not above the law. Like anyone else, he has to submit to a civil deposition, when a case is appropriate, when he has barely named in that case. And that principle that Trump is not above the law, seems to be the big take away from today in court.

O`DONNELL: Well, not above the law in the state of New York, as to federal law applied by Merrick Garland`s Justice Department, we will await the ruling on that.

David Cay Johnston, you`re a former tax reporter for "The New York Times", Pulitzer Prize winner, investigative reporter, you have written about Don Trump and his finances for years and years.

How shocked were you to hear a judge saying that a judge has reviewed the documents, and the judge has found copious evidence of possible financial fraud?

DAVID CAY JOHNSTON, INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER: Well, I`m surprised he went through and reviewed all of this evidence in-camera beforehand. What he said today makes it more likely that an appeals court will say, well, I`m not going to hear this argument on appeal.

[22:15:04]

That there`s no grounds here.

The proceeding today indicated how Trump`s lawyers -- I predicted sometime ago, Lawrence, that they would argue about strap relationship between Letitia James civil case and Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan criminal case. They finally did it today. They also went tough on this crazy tangent about Hillary Clinton based on a false reading that you`ve talked about on the show, of a new court documents.

And it shows that they do not have quality of lawyers he`s going to need to try and find the way out of a growing predicament. Basically, Donald brought the walls down on himself in this case with the comments that you covered very thoroughly last night about sort taking what his lawyers had said, I just don`t know about the business, it`s just tangential to the case, and then he said, I know everything about the business.

O`DONNELL: Right.

JOHNSTON: So, he brought the walls down himself today.

O`DONNELL: Joyce Vance, the Trump lawyers do make ridiculous statements themselves. They do things and say things that lawyers should not do.

But let`s just go to the hypothetical with Donald Trump, somehow able to get the best lawyers in America for handling a case like this, the best lawyers in New York for handling this case with the New York state attorney general.

What could they possibly have said to steer this ruling in a different direction?

VANCE: Well, the problem that they have, Lawrence, and I think it`s the problem that you highlighted yesterday pretty brilliantly, is that Trump`s his own worst enemy. Trump is that nightmare of a client that you don`t want to have as a lawyer, because he cannot stop talking.

We saw that throughout the Trump presidency. We saw when he often revealed in tweets or statements information that was then used against them that formed the basis for understanding misconduct that he was engaging in. He didn`t do it just once or twice. He did it almost on such a regular basis that you couldn`t help a little bit but feel sorry for all the lawyers around him, or at least I haven`t found myself wondering how they tolerated it.

So you can have the best possible strategy. I don`t know with that is in a situation where you`re uncovering copious amounts of evidence of potential fraud, but perhaps he would look into finding that there was liability with someone other than Trump, or you would see that somebody else was responsible. But he keeps saying that he runs the business, that he knows the numbers. And when he makes statements like that like the five pager he put out yesterday, he takes responsibility squarely for himself.

I think if he is deposed, he will be unable to resist running his mouth and ultimately he will continue to be his own worst enemy in this scenario.

O`DONNELL: Well, Adam, we`ve seen how bad he can be in depositions. There is no way he`s going to avoid this one. There might be some kind of delay based on the appeal, but he`s going to be under oath in this case.

An alternative to it is in a civil matter like this, is for him to somehow find a way to settle this case before he has to be deposed, but this is a much more challenging case to settle then the Trump university case.

KLASFELD: Absolutely. And he`s going to have to try to find some way to get out of this within 21 days, as you`ve noticed, you noted in the introduction to this. He has 21 days for his deposition, so do Ivanka Trump, so does Donald Trump Jr. And he needs to cough up documents and so the clock is ticking.

And we know how, as you mentioned, how the Eric Trump deposition went. There was the invocation to the Fifth Amendment, against self-incrimination 500 times. We will see the former president follow suit.

O`DONNELL: Adam Klasfeld, David Cay Johnston, Joyce Vance, thank you all very much for starting up our discussion on this very important story tonight. Thank you.

KLASFELD: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: Coming up, the breaking news of this hour is that the Russian foreign minister has just requested a meeting with secretary of state, Tony Blinken, next week. The State Department will respond to that request tonight agreeing to have that meeting.

President Obama`s former deputy national adviser Ben Rhodes will join us next on this breaking news.

REPORTER: Were there any diplomatic path still available?

BIDEN: Yes, there is. That`s why I asked Secretary Blinken to go the United Nations to make a statement today. He laid out what that path is. I`ve laid out a path to Putin as well. So, there is a path. There is a way through this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANTONY BLINKEN, U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE: We don`t know precisely how things will play out. But here`s with the world can expect to see unfold. Russia plans to manufacture a pretense attack. This could be a violent event that Russia will blame on Ukraine or an outrageous accusation that Russia will level against the Ukrainian government.

Russia may describe this event is ethnic cleansing or genocide, making a mockery of a concept that we in this chamber do not take lightly. Russian media has already begun to spread some of these false alarms and claims, to maximize public outrage, to lay the groundwork for an invented justification for war.

[22:25:05]

Let me be clear. I am here today, not to start a war, but to prevent one.

O`DONNELL: President Joe Biden will host a call on Friday about the Ukraine crisis with the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Britain, European Union and NATO tonight. The State Department reports Russia has accepted the request made earlier today by Secretary Blinken for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov next week.

In a statement, the State Department spokesman Ned Price said the Russians have responded with proposed dates for late next week, which we are accepting, provided there is no further Russian invasion of Ukraine. If they do invade in the coming days, it will make clear they were never serious about diplomacy.

And joining us now is Ben Rhodes, former deputy national security adviser to president Obama. He`s an MSNBC political analyst.

Ben, on the latest news of the night about a meeting at the end of next week between the Russian foreign minister and the secretary of state, does that tell us at there will be no action at that border until at least the end of next week when that meeting occurs?

BEN RHODES, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, Lawrence, unfortunately, I don`t think it tells us that with any degree of certainty. Look, you definitely want to keep getting dates on the calendar for diplomacy as a way of focusing the action on talking instead of fighting. That`s why you`ve had a parade of leaders going into Moscow to meet with Vladimir Putin, and I`m sure that that is why they want to keep these diplomatic channels open at the level of secretary of state and the prime minister.

But the reality is even in that State Department -- in response, when you have to say that we will meet with you only if you don`t invade the country, and when you look at kind of the body language coming out of the administration with Tony Blinken making that statement at security council today, obviously -- they clearly think that there`s a real possibility that Russia is going to make decisions on its own basis and that they may choose to invade Ukraine at any day right now.

So it`s definitely positive to try to keep the diplomatic momentum alive and to keep this target on the calendar, but ultimately it`s still up to the decision of one man, Vladimir Putin.

O`DONNELL: In addition to President Biden`s phone calls that are scheduled on this from the White House, the Vice President Kamala Harris is in Germany now. She`s meeting with the NATO secretary general. So they are doing face to face as well as the phone call version.

There`s something that I have been perplexed about in this for the last couple of weeks, and that is why the United States president and secretary of state make statements that they do, indicating that they think at times that it is likely that Vladimir Putin will invade, when in the past in these kinds of situations, the official comments would always be, if they were asked, questions like do you think it is likely? They would always steer away from the frame of that question and say things like, we are continuing to negotiate. We are continuing to negotiate.

Why is the secretary of state, the president, why are they very specifically saying these statements that are unlike any we`ve heard before in these kinds of standoffs?

RHODES: Here`s why, Lawrence. If Vladimir Putin decides to invade Ukraine, he basically needs to do two things. He needs to keep the Russian public behind him, and he needs to create divisions between the United States and our European allies that we would rely upon them to impose sanctions on Russia.

With Putin is going to want to do this time, like he has done every time he has been an aggressor, is blamed the other side, is to gaslight the world about why he is doing what he is doing. As you heard the administration say, they want to create a pretext where he says there`s a genocide taking place against ethnic Russians in Eastern Ukraine, therefore we have to invade this country, or there was some incident where Ukrainian forces shelled Russian positions and therefore we have to invade this country.

There`s conspiracy theories in Russian media about the United States preparing to launch chemical weapons attack on Russia via Ukraine.

The reason that the United States is being so transparent and adamant, insisting that Vladimir Putin is planning its invasion, besides to a fact that there are 150,000 troops circling this country, is because they want to make clear that he is the aggressor, and that no matter what his excuses, no matter what his false line is, no matter what his pretext is, that this will be entirely his choice.

That means that to the Russian people, he bears all the responsibility for the cost that would come to Russia, whether that is body bags coming up from Ukraine, because Ukraine won`t resist in this case, or whether that`s the economic hit that he will take from sanctions. And the administration will use this time to unify the coalition of allies -- to impose those sanctions by making clear that Russia is the aggressor.

[22:29:48]

O`DONNELL: And the secretary of state today said that we`ll gladly accept, you know, criticism of people after the fact if we are wrong. If we are wrong in predicting that Vladimir Putin will invade. Do these predictions that Vladimir Putin will invade, are they also designed to go directly -- to speak directly to that one person to Vladimir Putin to say to him in effect, we are not sitting here on our knees praying that you won`t do this.

We are preparing for you to do this, and we are serious about our response when you do this as we expect you will.

RHODES: Yes, that`s exactly right. You know, what this allows them to do is to have a response that`s already predetermined. I`m sure that they`ve already agreed with Europeans about the types of sanctions that they put in place on day one of the Russian invasion.

And look, I mean Putin had several courses of actions that he could pursue here. One is to launch this massive buildup and to test whether or not he could get the United States and Ukraine and Europe to essentially bend to all of his demands, no further NATO expansion, a pullback of NATO`s presence in eastern Europe. Or he did this because he intends to invade Ukraine and there`s a different scale of course of invasion he could simply try to move further into eastern Ukraine, and bite off another chunk of territory, or try to link Crimea to the regions of eastern Ukraine that Russia is already operating in. Or this could be a full-scale invasion in which he tries to topple the government. Only he knows that.

I think what the U.S. is doing is trying to control the information space to go and say here`s what you`re doing, we see what you`re doing, we`re not going to be intimidated. We`re not going to bend to demands that we believe violate core principles like nations like Ukraine should get to determine their own territory and their own relationships in the world. And put the onus back on him.

Keep the pressure on him, and not give him the pass to essentially control the narrative, control the information space and determine the course of events. Look, ultimately Vladimir Putin is going to be the guy who decides whether or not Russia invades, but they`ve now already created the predicate the administration has that if he does, there will be massive costs, not just for Ukrainians, but for Russia as well.

O`DONNELL: Ben Rhodes, thank you very much for joining us tonight. I really appreciate it.

Thanks, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

And coming up, Ron Klain, White House chief of staff went to the Senate Democratic lunch today to preview President Biden`s State of the Union address as a new poll has some good news for Democrats in congressional campaigns.

President Obama`s former campaign manager, David Plouffe will join us next.

O`DONNELL: Here is something you haven`t heard before in this election year. And remember, this is an election year. If the November congressional elections were held today, Democrats would have the advantage. That is according to a new Reuters poll showing 42 percent of Americans say they would vote for a Democratic candidate, compared to 34 percent who would support a Republican.

Maybe voters are beginning to realize what most of the American news media is ignoring, that the American economy is now showing low unemployment, significant wage gains with incomes outpacing inflation which has led to strong gains in retail spending. In other words, the economic news is mostly very good.

In a meeting with Senate Democrats today, White House chief of staff Ron Klain reportedly said that in his State of the Union address, President Biden will be focused on the economy and progress controlling the pandemic.

Joining us now is David Plouffe, former campaign manager and White House senior adviser to President Obama. He`s an MSNBC political analyst.

David, first of all, your reaction to this, a new Reuters poll on the congressional ballot.

DAVID PLOUFFE, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, listen. A good poll for Democrats these days is like coming across water after you`ve been in the desert for a few weeks so we`ll take it.

I think it is too early to see if that is a trend, Lawrence. I think the macro thing that needs to change here is that we need to see the right direction. If we`re on track, numbers get better.

There was a poll out earlier this week, I think it might have been Gallup which actually had a huge majority of the American people, 78 percent of people saying they were satisfied with their own situation but they`re worried about the country`s.

So I think as the pandemic turns into an endemic situation, as hopefully we can do more to help the economy. And as you can shine a spotlight on the Republicans because this does have to be a choice and not a referendum, I think you could see those macro numbers get better. And that is what needs to happen for Democrats I think to make the case both about what they`ve done and what they want to do.

But also, to put the Republicans on trial because if you give them power, all we are going to see is, basically, efforts to make health care more expensive and less available to people. And they`ll do everything they can to help the Trump family, while not helping your own family.

So -- but we need to see the clouds part, Lawrence. And I hope that that pulls the beginning of the sense that maybe we`re beginning to see a little bit more optimism out there in terms of us turning a corner on the pandemic.

O`DONNELL: Let`s take a look at a Democrat who performs the miracle of getting elected statewide in Montana, Senator Jon Tester. It`s obviously Trump country where he gets elected.

And when you say, you know, aim at what the Republicans are up to, here`s one of the more obscure things that they`re up to.

[22:39:50]

O`DONNELL: They are currently blocking confirmation for members of the Fed. These are the people who are supposed to be working on the problem of inflation and how to deal with it. And Republicans refused to even show up to the committee to have a confirmation vote on these nominees.

Jon Tester was at that committee meeting where the Republicans refused to show up. Let`s listen to what he had to say about that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SENATOR JON TESTER (D-MT): Our constituents sent us here to vote.

Nobody is on the other side. I hear on the floor every day Republicans get up and talk about inflation. And by the way, inflation is very important. We need to get our arms around it.

But what group is out there to deal with market forces any better than the Fed, there is none? Yet they don`t show up to vote.

I think we should have the vote today regardless, just to prove to the constituents of these folks of states that they didn`t -- they`re not showing up.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: David, what is the story? What are the specifics of the story that you believe Democrats should be telling voters about Republicans in Congress?

PLOUFFE: Well, Lawrence, I think a really important caveat is there will be some distinction from state to state, district to district. And a good campaign, as you know, has great sophistication and insight into the electorate.

Who`s actually a swing voter that might be available to them and why? And what are their concerns about them? And also, the turnout targets that you`re trying to motivate to turn out.

At a macro level, I think what needs to happen is that people need to feel better about the direction of the country. That is not going to happen because of the talking point or good speech. That is these macro conditions.

Then I think Democrats can do a better job of saying, in tough conditions, we delivered for you against almost entirely unified Republican opposition. And you want to hand power over to this clown car?

Let`s remember, the Republican brand is deeply damaged. But they`ve kind of been off Broadway for the most part, because Democrats have control. So I think you need to bring in this sort of searing relief for people, what they will do if they get power? Which is relitigate the last election, make it harder and more expensive to get health care.

Do nothing to help you with prices or wages but help the wealthy and basically be obsessed with avenging Donald Trump and his family and not helping your own.

There is a recipe there. But what I like about Tester is he is on offense as you have to do to win in Montana, all the time. And I think the Democrats have really been under the spotlight. Understandably, they`ve been trying to get some important things done for the country and they`ve accomplished a lot.

But now, we`re in election season. So I think you really have to swing the Republicans on the stage with you and say, look at these guys and what they are going to do.

O`DONNELL: Ron Klain told the Senate Democrats today reportedly that the State of the Union address will be focused on the economy and controlling the pandemic. It is less than two weeks away now. Is that what you would advise a president in this situation?

PLOUFFE: Well, I think in a State of the Union, he needs to set the stage about what the country has been through, what he and Democrats have done and the country, together. I think it`s a great chance to thank the country for their resilience over the last couple of years.

Talk about the progress that has been made but talk about the progress that still has to be made. And you know, items in his agenda that he wants to get done and why.

And also, I think you know, raise the stakes in terms of the economy, the pandemic, democracy, foreign policy. Obviously, State of the Union is not the place. I mean Trump, you have to really make a distinction between a State of the Union and a campaign speech, to go all political.

But I think it`s a good -- this is the really opening salvo. And Biden can certainly do a good job of saying, here is what the country has been through. Here is what we have accomplished. Here is what we still have to do.

And I think he can take some salvo shots at the Republicans while he does that. But I think it is an important moment to acknowledge what the country has been through. He is a very empathetic person. I think he can do that really well.

And thank people, the citizenry at large. But teachers and doctors and nurses and scientists who have really done such heroic work through this period.

O`DONNELL: David Plouffe, the reason you are such a valuable guest for our audience to hear is that you have done, you have done all the things that you talk about on this program. You have prepared a president for State of the Union addresses. You`ve helped the president write State of the Union addresses in the Obama White House. And that insight is invaluable to us.

David Plouffe, thank you very much for joining us tonight.

PLOUFFE: Thanks, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

And coming up, with unemployment down and an economy surging, President Biden got a very warm welcome in one spot in Ohio today from the longest serving woman in the House of Representatives. Representative Marcy Kaptur will join us, next.

REP. MARCY KAPTUR (D-OH): Thank you President Joe for never forgetting us.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KAPTUR: By any measure, President Biden, your report card is outstanding for your first year as president.

O`DONNELL: That`s Ohio Democratic Representative Marcy Kaptur who was elected to Congress in 1982 and today issued her report card on President Biden, comparing him to every president since Ronald Reagan.

KAPTUR: I have served in the Congress during the tenure of six presidents. I can honestly say President Biden, you have done more good works to benefit this region already and into the future with the passage of the Rescue and Infrastructure and Job Acts than any other president who I have walked alongside as a member of Congress.

[22:49:56]

KAPTUR: The American people, over the next five years and more will develop a greater understanding of what you have achieved as they begin to experience the modernization of our nation.

O`DONNELL: And with that, the Democrats campaign to hold on to control of the House of Representatives appears to be officially underway.

President Biden went to Lorain, Ohio today, which is represented in Congress by Marcy Kaptur who is now the longest serving woman in the House of Representatives. In fact she is now the longest serving woman in both the House and the Senate.

Here is what President Biden went to Ohio to announce.

Every dollar we spend cleaning up the Great Lakes generates between $3 and $4 in economic benefit. That`s a fact. And it`s a really good investment.

O`DONNELL: Joining us now, Representative Marcy Kaptur, Democrat of Ohio. She`s a member of the House Appropriations Committee and the Blue Collar Caucus.

Thank you very much for joining us tonight. Really appreciate it. So, the president came to your district today. What were you able to report in effect to your district today that you are delivering?

We have a sound problem here. Representative Kaptur, I cannot hear your sound at all. I`m not sure that our control room can. I`m not hearing anything from our control room about --

KAPTUR: All right, can you hear me now?

O`DONNELL: Oh now, we can hear you.

KAPTUR: 10, 9, 8, 7, 6 -- O`DONNELL: Now we can hear you. Yes, we hear you now. Please go ahead.

KAPTUR: Thank you.

All right. What I wanted to say is we were so privileged that the president of the United States, the first president ever to come to the city of Lorain, Ohio, the home of the admiral during World War II that led the U.S. Navy, Admiral Ernest King, the home of Toni Morrison the poet laureate.

I could tell you so much more, but this is a city that has struggled because of what has happened in the economy with the automotive industry, with the steel industry, and we are beginning to see the new shoots of progress.

And the president was there to announce that one of the major projects to help Lorain and all the communities of the Great lakes would be to clean up areas of concern that were polluted over the years, in order that the fish life can come back. That people can drink the water. That they can swim in the water again, but it just wasn`t for Lorain.

I co-chair the Great Lakes Caucus in the House of Representatives, and the announcement today of a billion dollars for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative in the Great Lakes, it`s astounding what we will do with the largest body of freshwater on earth.

This is for our country, the Canadians will help us. They share our lakes, a couple of them. and we will do something for future generations that we should have done long ago.

I was so proud of President Biden. I was so proud of the people that came with him. And he was -- and he told me, he said "Congresswoman, you know, my wife grew up near Lake Ontario." I thought, no wonder he understands. Because so many people don`t understand how large the Great Lakes are. It`s the largest body of freshwater on earth. And certainly on our continent, no question about that.

And with what`s happening with desertification and with climate change, we are going to have to husband our resources, steward them more carefully into the future. He has given us the platform to stand on.

O`DONNELL: You know, that Republicans who did not vote for any of this will be trying to elbow their way into getting credit for this as they have already done in many districts all over the country. How do you keep clarity on who has delivered for voters?

KAPTUR: Well, I think that we just have to say, we have to be there ourselves. This has happened to me a couple of times with some of my colleagues. And I think, you know, the bill that he was talking about today, which was his Jobs and Infrastructure bill, I`m a Democrat, obviously. I supported the bill. 94 percent of the Republicans voted no. The two from Ohio that voted yes are leaving congress.

[22:54:44]

KAPTUR: So I think that we have to tell the truth to the American people. When lead pipes are removed from communities, it`s because Joe Biden is president of the United States. When our towns and ports across the Great Lakes get fixed, when the Asian carp are kept out of the Great Lakes because there`s a facility built at (INAUDIBLE) Illinois to keep them out so we don`t have all of our fish life -- native fish eaten up. And our boats not able to function because those creatures proliferate at such a rate, you wouldn`t believe it.

When he says he`s going to build the (INAUDIBLE) a billion dollar project so that we have modern shipping on the Great Lakes, so we don`t have backups of our inter-lake carriers and so forth.

These are the kind of investments presidents like Eisenhower made in this country, like Roosevelt -- Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin Roosevelt -- that propelled America into a new era. I tell you, it was just so exciting.

O`DONNELL: Representative Marcy Kaptur, thank you very much for joining us tonight. Really appreciate it. Thank you.

And tonight`s LAST WORD is next.

O`DONNELL: Today in Lorain, Ohio President Biden quoted Toni Morrison in her hometown.

BIDEN: She once wrote, quote, "We`ve got more yesterdays than anybody. We need some kind of tomorrow." We need some kind of tomorrow. Places like Lorain have a lot of proud yesterdays. Now, they are going to have some greater tomorrows because of all of you.

O`DONNELL: Toni Morrison and President Biden get tonight`s LAST WORD.

"THE 11TH HOUR" starts now.