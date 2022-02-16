Transcript: The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, 2/15/22

Summary

Today, the January 6 Committee issued six new subpoenas that go to the heart of the Trump plan, to overturn the election. Vladimir Putin said that he was withdrawing some Russian troops from their position at the border with Ukraine, and President Biden said the United States had not yet verified that troop withdrawal. Today, the families of nine of the victims of that mass murder reached a settlement with the manufacturer of the Remington AR-15, a settlement for $73 million. It is the first time a gun manufacturer has faced a liability for a mass shooting.

Transcript

Well, today, the January 6 committee issued six new subpoenas that go to the heart of the Trump plan. As Donald Trump put it recently in a public statement to, quote, overturn the election. Those were his words, overturn the elections.

Two weeks ago, Donald Trump said that Vice President Mike Pence was empowered to overturn the elections by simply deciding to throw out electoral votes, officially presented to Congress on January 6th. That is a lie, of course. Vice President does not have the authority to change the outcome of the presidential election during the counting of the electoral votes on January 6.

But, that was the plan, the Trump plan, the plan that could be a criminal conspiracy. If any plan or conspiracy, you at some point arrive at the then what moment. The moment where the answer to the question, then what, tells you whether your plan can succeed. It can be the moment when you discover the people you are making plans with are completely crazy.

The plan that was hatched by the old and feeble minds of Rudolph Giuliani and Donald Trump was focused on January 6. And the moment when they hoped that Mike Pence would simply reject electoral votes from Arizona, and Pennsylvania, and other states, won by Joe Biden.

Then what? What happens after Mike Pence rejects the electoral votes from Pennsylvania or Arizona?

One answer to that was provided in the breaking news reporting on "THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW" in the last hour when Alex Wagner revealed this letter addressed to the vice president from Arizona state representative, Jake Hoffman.

Dear Mr. Vice President, I write you on the eve of January 6 joint session of the United States Congress to approve the certification of the 2020 presidential election to request that you, in your capacity as the president of the Senate and the presiding officer over the aforementioned joint session of Congress, delay certification of the election results and instead seek clarification from the Arizona legislature as to which slate of presidential electors are proper and accurate.

If Mike Pence rejected their electoral votes from Pennsylvania, or Arizona, Donald Trump had a plan. In a subpoena to Pennsylvania Republican state Senator Douglas Mastriano, the January 6 committee today said, we understand that you have knowledge of and participated in a plan to arrange for an alternate slate of electors to be presented to the president of the Senate on January 6, 2021. And we understand that you spoke with former President Trump about your post-election activities.

The president in the Senate on January 6 is, of course, Vice President Mike Pence. Doug Mastriano has had a slate of fake Republican electorates to present to the vice president on January 6. And he was standing outside the capital building waiting for his moment with the vice president. The committees` letter to Mr. Mastriano says, quote, based on your public statements, we understand that you were present during the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021. And that you witnessed agitator skating in the face of police and agitators started pushing the police up the Capitol steps.

Those agitators were buying time for Mr. Mastriano to try to present his fraudulent slate of electors to the vice president. What did Donald Trump do during the attack on the Capitol? He was making phone calls asking for help with this plan.

During the attack on the Capitol, Donald Trump spoke to freshman Senator Tommy Tuberville asking him to rally support to overturn the election. Donald Trump used the time that the attack on the Capitol gave him to try to work the phones and make the plan work. Donald Trump use that time to try to get the fraudulent electors accepted in the congressional vote count of the Electoral College.

Another member of the conspiracy to count fraudulent Republican electors was also there outside the Capitol building on January 6, waiting for the "then what?" moment, waiting for Mike Pence to reject the electors from Arizona, and the January 6 committee`s letter to Arizona State Representative Mark Finchem today. The committee writes, quote, in the days after Arizona certified that Joseph Biden Jr. had won the 2020 presidential election, you advance unsubstantiated claims about the election. Including that it was rigged, that the American people have been robbed, and that the country was under assault by foreign powers.

In addition, on November 30th, 2020, you helped organize a reported hearing at a phone Phoenix, Arizona hotel where representatives from former President Trump`s legal team and other spoke and advanced unproven claims of election and voter fraud during a break in the meeting, you reportedly claim, thought only do we have ballots that are improper but we have an election system that`s been hacked.

In the days following the January 6th attack on the United States Capitol, you stated that you were also in Washington, D.C. to deliver an evidence book and letter to Vice President Pence, showing key evidence of fraud in the Arizona presidential election and asking him to consider postponing the award of electors. You have also indicated that you were at the capitol grounds on January 6 and took a few photos.

Mark Finchem is now running for secretary of state of Arizona with Donald Trump`s endorsement. And dog master I know is now a candidate for governor in Pennsylvania. Also subpoenaed today were to Trump campaign staffers, Michael Roman and Gary Michael Brown, who the committee says worked on the plan to name fraudulent Trump electors. Those subpoenas say, quote, the select committee is seeking information about efforts to send false slates of electors to Washington and change the outcome of the 2020 election.

The leaders of the Arizona Republican Party and the Michigan Republican Party were also subpoenaed today. The committee`s letter to Laura Cox, the former chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party says quote, you reportedly were witness when Rudy Giuliani pressured state lawmakers to disregard election results in Michigan, and when he said that certifying the election results would be a criminal act.

The committee`s letter to Kelli Ward, the chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party says, quote, in the days after the associated press and Fox News declared that now President Biden had won the presidential election in Arizona, you reportedly said text messages to an Arizona election official in which you said, we need to stop the counting. Ask the official to contact a lawyer representing the Trump campaign and said, I know you don`t want to be remembered as the guy who led the charge to certify a fraudulent election. You apparently spoke with former President Trump and members of his staff about election certification issues in Arizona.

And leading off our discussion tonight is Neal Katyal, law professor at Georgetown University and a former acting U.S. solicitor general. He is an MSNBC legal analyst. And also with us is former Missouri United States Senator Claire McCaskill, she is an MSNBC political analyst.

And senator Murkowski let me begin with you and your reaction to this new round of subpoenas by the January 6 committee.

CLAIRE MCCASKILL, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, I always wanted to defer to the legal brain of Neal Katyal, but I do think that there is evidence that needs to be sorted out here. Which came first, convincing people to pose as fraudulent electors by telling them that they would only be used if the courts overturned an election, or the effort by the Trump campaign to go to courts and say stop this election because we have on our electors who have been chosen?

It`s a chicken and egg thing, but it would be very important in a fraud case to see what the inducement was, what was the state of mind, what were they trying to get done? Where they trying to do something fraudulently?

I think that`s the issue here with all of these false electors and all of this paper trail of evidence that they are cumulating, day after day, after day. And I hope it all becomes clear once they get all this information in the door and they have the ability to synthesize it and get it out to the American people.

O`DONNELL: Neal Katyal, what do you see in the subpoenas and I`ve been using the word plan, as I describe this tonight, but at some point, the evidence might amount to a criminal conspiracy.

NEAL KATYAL, MSNBC LEGAL ANALYST: Yeah, Lawrence. I mean, it looks like alternative facts walks so that alternative electors could run. And Claire is exactly right, there is potential criminality here. It looks like finally the Republicans found some voting fraud. And the Justice Department is investigating now.

I think that there`s something more than it`s just criminal. It`s more than that, it`s a threat to the republic. What`s the subpoena outline is basically a soft coup, not with arms, but with a kind of trappings of legal-ism, and in some ways this velvet coups even worse, because it`s not over to the same way.

And there`s a really important piece by Judge Michael Lewis in the New York Times, a very conservative, a brilliant judge. And the whole breast of the piece was that this could happen again. Fake electors could be appointed again. And the Republican plan as it`s outlined, was to have Congress decide the presidential election and throw the vote just as this plan by these letters in Congress today said.

And so, we need prosecution and the first investigation, and then ultimately prosecution if the facts with the way they do. Not just to get the state officials, but also against any higher ups. And, Lawrence, as you suggested, these letters suggest that there is involvement to people in Washington, D.C. that may very well amount to a criminal conspiracy going all the way up into the White House.

O`DONNELL: Senator McCaskill, this is a version of identity theft. Arizona had electors, duly elected electors. Pennsylvania had duly elected electors. They were pledged to Joe Biden because Joe Biden won the state.

To have other people, and you have this Arizona state representative writing a letter that is regaled on the mayoral matter show tonight, to Mike Pence, saying we have other electors. This is what`s happening in the world of identity theft every day, except they were trying to do it on January 6.

MCCASKILL: Yeah, it`s really democracy theft masquerading as identity thrift. It is taking away the photos of the American people, and the decision that they made. And I might point out here that all roads lead to Rudy Giuliani, all of them. He was the ringleader of this circus.

And when you think about that phone call you reference to senator, I don`t know, I think he called someone and thought it was senator -- because I think he called the wrong person, he made that call after we had witnessed a fog mob attacked the police officers at our Capitol, break windows, stabbed police officers with flagpoles, attack them with chemicals, try to break in the House of Representatives and chanting to hang the vice president.

After that happen, Rudy Giuliani was making calls to senator saying okay, you`re going to reconvene at 8:00, hold everything, don`t do it. We`ve got a plan, a fraudulent plan. So, Rudy Giuliani is really going to be the key player in this thing whether it`s him threatening without any reason the people in Michigan could do false electors. Or whether it`s him actually calling senators after the insurrection to try to get them to do the big lie bidding.

O`DONNELL: Neal Katyal, can Rudy Giuliani try to make a kind of global immunity deal with the January 6 committee and say he has immunity from federal charges, he has immunity from charges possibly in New York, he has immunity from charges in state prosecution in Georgia, where there`s currently an investigation.

KATYAL: Yeah, Lawrence, almost impossible. Congress can give immunity for themselves but to require federal immunity would require the justice department to sign on and to -- state immunity would require state officials to sign on. For that reason, I`m quite skeptical of the reports today that Rudy has flipped on Trump.

[21:15:01]

He is fully cooperating with the congressional investigation. I think those are rumors likely to be true.

I mean, Rudy just went on television a few hours ago saying that Eminem should leave this country because he took a knee during the Super Bowl. So, we sure seems like the same kind of Rudy he always has been. You know, as of this year, Eminem released "Lose Yourself" two decades ago, it would seem that Rudy has -- taking those lyrics very literally.

So, I don`t buy this at all. And I don`t think there`s a way to make a deal. But it would be a wonderful thing if Trump -- excuse me, if Giuliani did the right thing and told the truth about his involvement, and so on, but I doubt it.

O`DONNELL: Neil Katyal, and Claire McCaskill, thank you very much for leading off our discussions tonight.

KATYAL: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

Coming up, today, Vladimir Putin said that he was withdrawing some Russian troops from their position at the border with Ukraine. President Biden said the United States had not yet verified that troop withdrawal.

And, President Biden try to go around Vladimir Putin today to speak directly to the people of Russia. That`s next.

O`DONNELL: After meeting with Germany`s chancellor today on the situation with Ukraine, Vladimir Putin said this --

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

VLADIMIR PUTIN, RUSSIAN PRESIDENT: The decision of partial troops withdrawal has been made.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: After Vladimir Putin made that announcement, about a partial withdrawal of Russian troops gathered at the border with Ukraine, President Biden delivered a speech at the White House address to the American people, and, at one point, addressed the Russian people.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: This weekend, I spoke again with President Putin to make clear that we are ready to keep pursuing high- level diplomacy, to reach written understandings among Russia, the United States and the nations of Europe to address legitimate security concerns if that`s what -- his wish.

[22:20:04]

Their security concerns and ours.

President Putin and I agreed that our team should continue to engage toward this end, along with our European allies and partners. Yesterday, the Russian government publicly opposed to continue the diplomacy. I agree, we should give the diplomacy every chance to succeed. And I believe there are real ways to address our respective security concerns.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: President Biden said, quote, we have not yet verified that Russian military units are returning to their home bases.

And then, the president said this --

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: The United States and NATO are not a threat to Russia. Ukraine is not threatening Russia, neither the U.S. or NATO have missiles in Ukraine.

We do not -- do not have plans to put them there as well. We`re not targeting the people of Russia. We do not seek to destabilize Russia.

To the citizens of Russia, you are not our enemy. And I do not believe you want a bloody destructive war against Ukraine, a country and people with whom you share such deep ties of family, history and culture.

I will not send American serviceman to fight in Ukraine. We have supplied the Ukrainian military with women to help them to fend themselves. We provided training and advice and intelligence for the same purpose.

Let there be no doubt that if Russia commits this breach by invading Ukraine, responsible nations around the world will not hesitate to respond. We do not stand for freedom where it is at risk today, we will surely the pay is steeper price tomorrow.

Thank you. I will keep you informed.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Joining us now is Michael McFaul who served as the U.S. ambassador to Russia during the Obama administration. He is an MSNBC international affairs analyst.

And, Ambassador McFaul, did the Russian people hear what President Biden tried to say to them today?

MICHAEL MCFAUL, MSNBC INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS ANALYST: Good question, Lawrence. They don`t watch our television programs, but it will be translated in various ways.

I thought it was exactly the right message to both the Russian people. But especially to the American people. I think the Biden administration has put together a pretty good strategy of diplomacy.

It doesn`t mean that it`s going to work, because I`ve smaller cards than Putin does in the standoff, but they haven`t really explained it to the American people. And I thought the president did an excellent job today of trying to lay out and explain what we are doing, also what we are not doing, which is we are not going to send American soldiers to Ukraine. And explaining why this is just bigger than Ukraine and it`s about all the liberal international order, and we cannot lead big countries like Russia annexed territory and start wars when they want, that would lead to the crumbling, not only of European security, but international security. I thought it was a great speech.

O`DONNELL: The president was very clear today, and in all those pieces that we showed today, he was extremely clear about what the American concern is, would NATO`s concern is here. What I have not heard from Vladimir Putin`s him stating a public rationale for why he would invade Ukraine.

MCFAUL: Great point. He has not explained that very clearly. Although, if you watch today, there is some good news, bad news, right? You reported on some of it. Allegedly, he`s moving his troops down. We will see if that`s true.

President Biden went out of his way to underscore what the Foreign Minister Lavrov said about their negotiations.

But there are a couple of pieces of news out of Russia that people should know that Russians are hearing. One, their parliament is passed resolution. And saying we should recognize as independents the two regions of Ukraine that are currently under rebel occupation, next to Russia. That`s exactly what they did in Georgia in 2008.

And two, in his press conference that he referenced today with the German chancellor, at one point, Biden -- excuse me, Putin said, well, there is genocide happening in Donbas, and if there is genocide happening in Donbas, the pretext for annexation of Crimea was to protect ethnic Russians in Crimea.

Those are two alarming justifications for war designed for the Russian people, not for the Western audiences.

O`DONNELL: One thing that we have watched as Vladimir Putin has increased his troop caps at the border, is that NATO seems to be more unified and more cohesive every day.

[22:25:04]

MCFAUL: Yes, and, Lawrence, if we have been talking about this several weeks ago, I would have been worried about NATO cohesion. Let us not forget we had a pretty rough time over the last several years maintaining NATO cohesion. I give a lot of credit to the Biden administration pulling it together. And let`s make no mistake, if Putin does invade Ukraine, he is guaranteeing everybody will now understand why it`s important to have NATO, and why was it important to expand NATO to those countries that might be under threat tonight if not for that expansion.

O`DONNELL: One point the president made today is, if there is any kind of invasion, the new pipeline, which is a German pipeline will be -- it will not run. He made it very definitive, how can the president of the United States say that definitively about that pipeline that we do not control?

MCFAUL: Great observation. And, I don`t know exactly, but what I hear talking to administration officials, is they will use the power of the dollar. They will basically say, if you do business in dollars, you can do business with Nord Stream 2.

And whether they like it or not, that`s still an incredibly powerful instrument that we have, a coercive instrument. We don`t like to use it against allies, right, that`s why it`s so delicate. But I suspect that if he doesn`t invade, they will shut down the pipeline.

O`DONNELL: Former Ambassador Michael McFaul, thank you very much for joining us tonight on this important situation.

MCFAUL: Thanks for having me.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

And coming, up an historic settlement today in a lawsuit against the manufacture of the AR-15 rifle that was used to murder 20 1st graders and kindergarten students, and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School, in Newtown, Connecticut. That`s next.

O`DONNELL: Today, Veronica Dela Rosa said this --

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

VERONICA DELA ROSA, MOTHER OF SANDY HOOK VICTIM NOAH POZNER: Today marks an inflection point when our duty of care to our children as a society finally supersedes the bottom line of an industry that made such an atrocity at Sandy Hook possible to begin with.

Today`s a day of accountability for an industry that has thus far enjoyed operating with immunity and impunity. And for this, I am grateful.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Veronica Dela Rosa lost her six-year-old son to the mass murderer who used a Remington AR-15 rifle to fire 154 bullets in less than five minutes killing 20 First Graders and kindergarten students and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012.

Today, the families of nine of the victims of that mass murder reached a settlement with the manufacturer of the Remington AR-15, a settlement for $73 million. It is the first time a gun manufacturer has faced a liability for a mass shooting.

Today President Biden called it a historic settlement and said, "While this settlement does not erase the pain of that tragic day, it does begin the necessary work of holding gun manufacturers accountable for manufacturing weapons of war and irresponsibly marketing these firearms."

This is how Remington marketed the weapon to both responsible gun owners and mass murderers who have made the AR-15 their favorite mass murder weapon.

President Biden said, "We can deliver a clear message to gun manufacturers and dealers. They must either change their business models to be part of the solution for the gun violence epidemic, or they will bear the financial cost of their complicity."

Joining our discussion now is Shannon Watts. She is the founder of Moms Demand Action, a group she began after the Sandy Hook shooting to advocate for gun safety measures. And back with us is former senator Claire McCaskill.

And Shannon Watts, let me begin with you. You`ve been tracking this daily as this case has moved along, what is the importance of this settlement today?

SHANNON WATTS, FOUNDER, MOMS DEMAND ACTION: Well, you know, I`m not a survivor of gun violence or the Sandy Hook community, but I cannot even imagine, or speak to what this means to them. But it really has been their tenacity that this major movement, right, that a gun manufacturer is finally being held accountable.

It`s such an important moment and really, this settlement should strike fear into the hearts of the gun industry and particularly their CEOs. They have gotten away with utterly disregarding public safety.

And they should be held accountable, manufacturers and sellers, for their reckless business practices. They have almost complete legal immunity due to Congress providing them that protection back in 2005. And this really is sort of a chink in the armor.

And it`s our job now to continue chipping away at those weak spots until there is real accountability among gun manufacturers.

O`DONNELL: Let`s listen to what attorney Josh Koskoff said today. He represents the families.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOSH KOSKOFF, ATTORNEY FOR SANDY HOOK FAMILIES: This case was never about damages in the sense of compensation. It was about damages in the sense of forcing change.

These families, they would pay everything, they would give it all back, just for one minute. That would be true justice. And the linchpin of this settlement is that it allows these families the rights to share the information as to what they learned with the public.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Claire McCaskill, that point he made about what the lawyers of the families have discovered through the discovery process in this lawsuit will be made public. That can be extremely damaging to Remington as well as the industry.

CLAIRE MCCASKILL, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Yes. They fought for that. That was a key piece of the settlement. Maybe more important to the families than the amount of money that they would receive was they could lay bare the marketing plan of this company in trying to push these weapons of war on the American public.

But let me just say, you know, Congress failed after Sandy Hook . And while today is really important and we are also glad that there is finally been some sense of justice over Sandy Hook , Congress failed.

There is federal immunity from these lawsuits. This lawsuit actually succeeded because there was a state statute having to do with consumer protection. It was the marketing of this gun, that allowed the legal basis for the settlement.

And there are other states that have similar laws, but there is a whole lot of states, Lawrence, that don`t. In fact, there was just a case in Nevada where the court there said no to a lawsuit by one of the many victims of the bump stock shooting in Las Vegas, because Nevada has a law that protects the gun manufacturers, gives them immunity.

So I want us to celebrate this sense of justice today, particularly for those families and their incredible loss, but we have to double our efforts because most Americans want there to be more gun safety laws in place. We are the world`s leader of massacre of our own citizens by weapons of war.

O`DONNELL: Shannon Watts, many of us have thought that product liability litigation is an obvious route to getting some control over this. But there is an exemption in product liability law saying that, no, you can not sue people for the inherent -- manufacturers -- for the inherent danger of this device that they make, guns. Whereas you could do it, if you found a danger in the manufacturing of any other good, you could sue under product liability law saying, that object is defective and dangerous in its very design.

The one thing that you can`t do that with is the product that is designed to kill people.

WATTS: Yes, I mean, if you look across all industries, right, from automobiles to tobacco, to most consumer products, even opioid manufacturers, legal accountability has driven innovation. And it includes new safety features and responsible sales, and marketing practice. All things that are designed to save lives.

And because congress gave the gun manufacturers and dealers this immunity, they`ve really been shielded against efforts to hold reckless actors accountable. What is so heartening is that this settlement shows that shield is not impenetrable.

And we are making real progress in state houses and in court houses all across the country. For example last year, New York really put up a new law that will allow gun manufacturers there to be sued that goes up against (INAUDIBLE).

The governor of New Jersey is talking about doing something similar. So this should serve as a wake up call for the gun industry. You know, if you act recklessly and illegally, you will be held accountable.

O`DONNELL: Senator McCaskill, I want to consider what it took for members of these families to do this, entering this kind of litigation meant that, to some degree, what happened to their children, what happened and Sandy Hook that day, was going to be with them every day in a fairly vivid way, every day of this litigation which has gone on for years and years now. And the strength that it took for them as plaintiffs just to engage in this case.

MCCASKILL: Yes, this case has had a torturous path. You can imagine, I mean it went to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court declined to rule on behalf of the gun manufacturers in this case.

So this has really been a long haul. Keep in mind, it`s been almost ten years since this tragedy occurred. So, of course these families had to live with this.

And I thought it was telling how emotional the lawyer got today. You know, I think sometimes people forget that there are lawyers that really feel their cases emotionally.

And clearly, that lawyer who has lived with those families, held their hand, told them not to give up, said we will keep fighting, he today also had an incredible amount of emotion about what they had done and what they are now going to be able to do.

And he can now share this with other lawyers in other states that have similar statutes, which will give them an opening, as Shannon said, that maybe we can begin to pierce this immunity with marketing tactics that the gun manufacturers have used, especially in states that are less friendly to weapons of war flooding the streets.

O`DONNELL: Claire McCaskill and Shannon Watts, thank you both very much for joining us tonight.

MCCASKILL: You bet.

WATTS: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: And up next, we continue our series on the "Supremely Qualified" women President Biden is considering for his first appointment as the United States Supreme Court. One of the women on the president`s short list has done something that no Supreme Court justice has ever done and it will be an issue in her confirmation hearing if she is nominated to the Supreme Court.

That is next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

O`DONNELL: President Biden has set another record with his judicial appointments. He has appointed more former public defenders to federal judgeships than any previous president.

Most federal judges who practice law did so as prosecutors or corporate attorneys, but 30 percent of President Biden`s nominees to the federal bench have been former public defenders. And one of those former public defenders is now on President Biden`s shortlist of "Supremely Qualified" possible nominees to the United States Supreme Court.

Ketanji Brown Jackson graduated cum laude from both Harvard College and Harvard Law School. She then served as a law clerk for Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, whose seat she would occupy on the Supreme Court.

She then served as a federal public defender in her hometown of Washington D.C. President Obama appointed her to federal district court as a judge in 2013. She was confirmed to that position by a voice vote of the Senate, meaning there was no opposition to her nomination then.

Last year, President Biden elevated Judge Jackson to the Washington D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, which is considered the country`s most important Circuit Court of Appeals, and has been considered by presidents the training ground for Supreme Court nominees.

Judge Jackson was confirmed to the Circuit Court of Appeals last year by the current membership of the Senate in a bipartisan vote with 53 senators supporting her confirmation, including three Republicans -- Lindsey Graham, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski.

During her confirmation hearing last year, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson explained how her experience as a public defender affects her service as a judge.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JUDGE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON, CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEALS: One of the things that I do now is I take extra care to communicate with the defendants who come before me in the courtroom. I speak to them directly and not just to their lawyers. I use their names. I explain every stage of the proceeding because I want them to know what`s going on.

And when I have to sentence someone, and I`ve sentence more than 100 people to date. I always tell them, I explain to them, this is why your behavior was so harmful to society that Congress thought that it had to be made a crime. And I say, this is why I as the judge believed that you have to serve these consequences for your decision to engage in criminal behavior.

And I think that`s really important for our entire justice system, because it`s only if people understand what they`ve done, why it`s wrong, and what will happen to them if they do it again that they can really start to rehabilitate.

So there is a direct line from my defender service to what I do on the bench, and I think it`s beneficial.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Joining us now is Olivia Warren. She served as a law clerk for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on the U.S. district court for the District of Columbia. Also with us Melissa Murray, professor of law at New York University and a former law clerk to Judge Sonia Sotomayor. She`s an MSNBC legal analyst.

And Olivia Warren, let me begin with you tonight since you worked with the judge. What do you think will be the focus of a Senate confirmation hearing for her if she is nominated?

OLIVIA WARREN, FORMER LAW CLERK FOR JUDGE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON: Well, I think that what I hope everyone will focus on is her opinions and her extraordinary resume and the experience that she brings to the bench.

What I can speak to as someone who worked with her and what I think that the Senate won`t be able to see is the extraordinary enthusiasm that she brings to her work and to her life. Working with her is one of the most invigorating experiences that I`ve ever had.

But more than that, as I think you just heard from her in her own words, she is profoundly empathetic. When you sit in her courtroom you see the care that she takes with both the lawyers and the people that they represent.

WARREN: And behind the scenes, where I got to work, she treats everyone -- young lawyers like myself serving as her law clerks, her courtroom reporter, and professional staff including her courtroom deputy, as valued important members of her team.

And off the bench in the world, I`ve seen Judge Jackson treat everyone she`s encountered as an individual. The stories that she can`t know completely and experiences from which she can learn. She is someone who walks through life with incredible kindness and curiosity.

O`DONNELL: In a 2017 speech to the University of Georgia Law School, she talked about women lawyers balancing the challenges of motherhood with their occupation. Let`s listen to what she had to say about that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JACKSON: I don`t think it is possible to overstate the degree of difficulty that many young women, and especially new mothers, face in the law firm context. The hours are long, the work flow is unpredictable, you have little control over your time and your schedule.

And you start to feel as though the demand of the billable hour are constantly in conflict with the needs of your children and your family responsibilities.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Professor Murray, what do you expect to be the focus in a confirmation hearing if she`s nominated? What do you think Republican opponents will be focusing on?

MELISSA MURRAY, MSNBC LEGAL ANALYST: Well, I think they`re going to have to work overtime to manufacture objections to Ketanji Brown Jackson. She has already been confirmed by the Senate three different times. And she`s been confirmed by this Senate once before.

So I think they`re going to be a lot of backtracking to try to come up with objections to someone with this sterling a resume, and this incredible experience.

And one of the things I think -- I hope we will see is again, more discussion of what it is like to be a working mother.

We have a working mother currently on the court in Amy Coney Barrett. And I think it would be useful to have more of that discussion. I hope it won`t take the kind of tenor that it took with Amy Coney Barrett`s confirmation where we had senators asking her who does the laundry in her house.

But really a sustained discussion of what it takes to be able to perform at this level, while also being an attentive and engaged parent at home. And so I`m looking forward to that.

I`m just looking forward to seeing what comes. There are some great people on this short list, and Judge Jackson`s obviously the front runner. And I`m really excited -- and excited for the country for everything that`s going to unfold.

O`DONNELL: Olivia Warren, because she`s been on the circuit during a time where they`re hearing issue paces involving Donald Trump in these various issues, she actually was in a position to deal with the Don McGahn case, forcing him to actually testify to Congress saying, that we don`t have a king here.

So, she has been at the center of some of these legal controversies. I would expect that Republicans will be focusing on that.

WARREN: I think that she was on the district court during that time. And I think that how she approached that case, how she approaches every case, she understands the stakes and the (INAUDIBLE) -- what the stakes mean to the parties in every case.

And in every opinion, no matter who is the (INAUDIBLE), you could see her deep commitment to writing so that the parties as she said in her own words, and the lawyers, and the American public understand every single step of her reasoning and every single step along the way.

She not only cares deeply about getting it right every time. She cares about showing her work.

O`DONNELL: And Professor Murray, what we have seen of Judge Jackson in confirmation hearings indicates that it`s impossible for me to imagine a situation or a question that she can`t handle.

MURRAY: She has the jab (ph) handedness, and again, she`s good at it because she`s done it three times already. But I think what Liv had said is exactly right. She is someone who has always shown her work in her opinions.

She is writing for the litigants, to make sure that they understood that their claims were fairly heard. She has written over 560 opinions. She`s been reversed less than a dozen times, that`s really an extraordinary record.

And again, I really think that if she is the nominee someone`s going to have to work overtime to try to figure out a way to break or town because she really checks every single box.

O`DONNELL: Professor Melissa Murray and Olivia Warren, thank you both very much for joining us tonight. We really appreciate it. Thank you.

And in tonight`s LAST WORD, you will hear from the 11-year-old daughter of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in a letter that she wrote to President Obama about her mother. That`s next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

O`DONNELL: Time for tonight`s LAST WORD.

In 2016, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson`s daughter Leila, who was than 11 years old, wrote a letter to President Obama saying, "Dear Mr. President, my mother is determined, honest, and never breaks a promise to anyone even if there are other things she`d rather do. She can demonstrate commitment and is loyal and never brags. I think she would make a great Supreme Court justice."

Leila Jackson gets tonight`s LAST WORD.

