Transcript: The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, 2/10/22

Interview with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). Interview with Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD). President Biden Discusses Standoff With Russia Over Ukraine. NBC`s Lester Holt Speaks To Biden In New Interview. House Committee Investigation Trump`s Handling Of Docs.

Transcript

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: Move the yacht.

ALI VELSHI, MSNBC HOST: Yeah.

O`DONNELL: That thing I think we got to call it by its name. That thing is quite --

VELSHI: It`s not a boat.

O`DONNELL: Quite yacht. Yeah, it`s such a fascinating point. They got to get it out of NATO waters.

VELSHI: It makes sense. We want to know more about it, but it actually makes sense. I hear you got some sort of stuff to discuss tonight, including the January 6 investigation.

O`DONNELL: We do, and later in the program, we`re going to be joined by Montana Senator Jon Tester who is one of the great miracle workers of Democratic Party politics, because he may just get reelected in a state that Donald Trump wins by 16 points. As you know, Ali, the Canadian truckers protest has now gone to the Canadian border in Montana, very important border crossing there. I`m going to ask him about that situation and many others.

VELSHI: I think there are daily basis about $15 million worth of trade goes through that particular crossing, which you`re right. We don`t talk about that very much. I`m excited to see that conversation tonight. Have a good show, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Thank you, Ali. Thank you.

Well, today, a federal judge responded to the unanimous declaration by the Republican National Committee that the attack on the Capitol on January 6 was, quote, legitimate political discourse. In sentencing, one member of the Trump mob who attacked the Capitol to six months in prison followed by two years of supervised release.

Federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson said, quote: The lie that the election was stolen and illegitimate is still being perpetrated. Indeed, it is being amplified, not only on social media, but on mainstream news outlets, and worse, it`s become heresy for a member of the former president`s party to say otherwise. So it needs to be crystal clear that it is not patriotism. It is not standing up for America. It is not legitimate political discourse.

"The Washington Post" is reporting today, quote, some of the White House documents that Donald Trump had improperly took to his Mar-a-Lago residence were clearly marked as classified, including documents at the top secret level, according to two people familiar with the matter. The existence of clearly marked classified documents in the trove which has not been previously reported is going to intensify the legal pressure that Trump or his staffers could face and raises new questions as to why the materials were taken out of the White House.

The first reports of Donald Trump ripping up documents in the White House appeared in 2018 in "Politico". This week, there have been more eyewitness accounts quoted in news reports describing Donald Trump ripping up presidential documents. Now comes reporting by "The New York Times`" Maggie Haberman that will appear in a new book revealing, according to "Axios", quote, while President Trump was in office, staff in the White House residence periodically discovered wads of printed paper clogging a toilet, and believe the president had flushed pieces of paper.

The most criminally inclined president prior to Donald Trump, Republican Richard Nixon, thought about doing this, he thought about destroying evidence. Nixon considered the possibility of destroying the evidence that would eventually force him to resign the presidency in 1974. And Richard Nixon did succeed in destroying some evidence. President Nixon`s longtime secretary Rose Mary Woods publicly blamed herself for an 18-minute gap on Nixon`s White House audiotapes that the United States Supreme Court ordered him to turn over to investigators. These tapes revealed the presidential conspiring to commit crimes to cover up other criminal activity by the Nixon White House. Those tapes were bad enough, bad enough to force Richard Nixon resignation.

But there was something on those 18 minutes of tape that was even worse than we know and we have never, we have never discovered what was on the 18 minute gap in the Nixon tapes.

But that might be the only presidential record that Nixon successfully tempered with and blocked investigators from ever obtaining. After Richard Nixon left office, Congress decided to clarify that it is a crime for a president to destroy presidential records. They did that in a new law saying the United States shall reserve and retain complete ownership, possession, and control of presidential records. The United States of America owns every single piece of paper that Donald Trump jammed into a toilet.

The United States of America owns every piece of paper that Trump wrapped up, that he mutilated. The United States owns every single thing in the 15 boxes that included classified information, top secret information, that have been retrieved from Donald Trump`s illegal custody in Florida.

And, perhaps, the most alarming phrase about what we have learned this week involving the theft of presidential records is contained in this line of a statement about it from the National Archives. Quote: Former President Trump`s representatives have informed National Archives and Records Administration that they are continuing to search for additional presidential records that belong to the National Archives.

Continuing to search. The people who helped Donald Trump steal the records are continuing to search for more records that they stole. We have been continuing to search for what is on the 18-minute gap in the Nixon gate tapes for 48 years now. And Donald Trump is far more criminally minded than Richard Nixon ever was. How much more material is Donald Trump illegally holding in Florida, or elsewhere?

The way we are supposed to find out is to wait for Donald Trump and the people who stole the records for him to continue to search for those records?

Consistently incompetent people working in the White House who seem to believe that they can comply with federal law by taping back together papers that were ripped up by Donald Trump do not understand the law. Federal law provides a penalty of up to three years in prison for anyone who, quote, willfully and unlawfully conceals, removes, mutilates, obliterates, or destroys, or attempts to do so, mutilates.

If you attempt to do any of that to federal records, just attempted, you are guilty of a crime that carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison, and anyone convicted of that crime shall, quote, forfeit his office and be disqualified from holding any office under the United States. Donald Trump mutilated documents in the White House according to eyewitnesses. He tore them up.

We have eyewitness testimony that Donald Trump violated that federal law that carries a prison sentence and bars him from ever holding office again. And there is one word of objection to any of that criminal conduct that eyewitnesses have described, seeing Donald Trump doing, ripping up documents, mutilating them. Not one word of objection from the leaders of the Republican Party because, as Congressman Hakeem Jeffries explained earlier this week, the Republican Party has become a cult.

And leading off our discussion tonight is Democratic Congressman Hakeem Jeffries. He is the chairman of the House Democratic Caucus. We cued up the video of you saying earlier this week that the Republican national committee, the RNC, actually stands for a Republican national cult. And that, I think, opened up peoples understanding to what we are seeing in a way that we haven`t really had before. That framework on what we are seeing Republican national cult.

And, today, at the end of a news day today, where we are learning all of this about flushing documents down toilets, as we have been learning all week, ripping up documents all in violation of law, still, silence from what you call the cult.

REP. HAKEEM JEFFRIES (D-NY): It`s quite unfortunate. Great to be with you, again, Lawrence, but what we`ve seen is Donald Trump`s tenure, he was a one-man at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the most corrupt president in American history who made Richard Nixon look like a choir boy. Yet, notwithstanding that fact, we have silence and ascent, often, from so many of my colleagues in Washington on the Republican side of the aisle, and this is the party that claims to be standing for law and order. It`s all phony, that`s been exposed.

The only real way to explain the situation is that the Grand Old Party has moved into a cult, where they just simply take orders and bend the knee from the coal leader, the twice impeached so-called president of the United States for America.

O`DONNELL: You have the January 6 Committee going after this. You also have the governor -- government oversight committee saying they want to look at what`s happened with theses records. They have jurisdiction over the archives, they can investigate that.

The question is, when you see what appears to be a clear violation of federal law, for which people have been prosecuted before, Sandy Berger, the national security advisor of President Clinton, got a probation sentence of a couple of years as I recall, for violating the Federal Records Act, taking documents from the National Archives. Are we really going to sit back and just watch this happen and there won`t be any action whatsoever from the Justice Department on this?

JEFFRIES: I think on the congressional side, you know, we have a responsibility to check and balance any out of control executive branch, and certainly the prior administration was totally out of control. So we have a continuing obligation to look into that. And it could be the January 6 Committee, that could be the oversight committee, perhaps the intel committee, to an extent. Some of those documents were classified and we have reason to believe that they were, or containing channel security secrets and also Judiciary Committee is a possibility as well.

Whichever committee ultimately decides to look into this sordid situation, I think we just have to follow the facts, supply, law be guided by the Constitution, and that the chips wherever they may, to present the truth to the American people. And that`s what I expect will happen.

O`DONNELL: We`re also learning this week, as if we needed proof of that, that none of the members of what you described as this cult meant a word that they said about their outrage over the way Hillary Clinton`s email was organized during her time as secretary of state where she did not use state department emails, she is personal email server compass reports of Donald Trump`s White House chief of staff using private email, his daughter working at the White House using private email, his son working in the White House using private email. And now, all of these reports of Donald Trump violating all of the federal records laws and the presidential laws governing presidential documents.

So we have proof that they did not mean one word of the outrage of they were expressing when they`re investigating and Hillary Clinton was answering every question they had about her emails.

JEFFRIES: That`s absolutely fake outrage. It was designed to undermine her candidacy and her potential opportunities to make a strongest possible case before the American people in that presidential campaign in 2016. That`s what it was all about. Many of us knew it then. In fact, Kevin McCarthy said that that was what the Hillary Clinton investigations were all about that.

And now, that has become clear, because as you pointed out, they shown no interest in investigating the cult leader, no indication of outrage or concern, which is what they showed several years ago. What we have right now is that Democrats are clearly a party that creates jobs.

But we see is an extraordinary amount of job creation in President Biden`s new presidency, 6.6 million I believe, a record in a president`s first year in American history. Much more needs to be done. We have to tackle inflation. Economic growth, however, at its highest rate in 40 years.

We are the party of jobs. They are the party of mobs. It`s unfortunate that we find ourselves in that situation, but we need to speak to the dynamics with the clarity so that the American people understand the stakes in November.

O`DONNELL: Congressman Jeffries, you booked President Obama today.

[22:15:02]

You brought President Obama into a discussion with all of the Democratic members of the House of Representatives. What can you tell us about what the president was focused on in that discussion today?

JEFFRIES: It was a wonderful discussion throughout the day, about, you know, how to best communicate our vision, our accomplishments, our hopes, dreams, and aspirations for the American people as we fight, to improve their quality of life. I`m thankful that Speaker Pelosi was able to secure the participation of President Barack Obama, who delivered to us hopeful and optimistic message of, you know, wanting to make sure that we are a resilient country, America. We`re going through some difficult times, in terms of this once in a century pandemic.

But we are going to continue to do our best that we can, to provide relief and support to the American people, as was the case with the American Rescue Plan. And that we believe, as Democrats, that our country is better off when we can work together as family, as friends, as neighbors. And one of the things the pandemic has taught us is the strength and importance of these relationships.

That`s what we believe in as Democrats. Let`s lean into that, as we continue to try to deliver for the people.

O`DONNELL: Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, thank you very much for starting off our discussion tonight. Thank you.

JEFFRIES: Thank you, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

And coming up, the January 6 Committee says there are gaps in Donald Trump`s phone records during the January 6th attack on the Capitol. Congressman Jamie Raskin, a member of the January 6 Committee, will join us next.

[22:20:55]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: What I have done is I`ve taken about four people and done the deep dive on them, meaning, these thorough background checks, and to see if there`s anything in the background that will make them not qualified.

LESTER HOLT, NBC NEWS ANCHOR: Is that important that you believe they`ll get a vote from the Republican side?

BIDEN: Well, I think from whomever I think we`ll get a vote from the Republican side from the following reason. I`m not looking to make an ideological choice. I`m looking for someone to replace Judge Breyer, with the same kind of capacity Judge Breyer had. With an open mind, who understands the Constitution, interprets it in the way that is consistent with the mainstream interpretation of the Constitution.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: That`s part of a wide-ranging exclusive interview Lester Holt conducted with President Biden today. We`ll get a reaction to that part about the Supreme Court from our next guest, Jamie Raskin, who`s a professor of constitutional law, and it`s also a member of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

"The New York Times" is reporting that the January 6 committee is quote, finding few records of calls by President Donald J. Trump from critical hours when investigators know that he was making them. Investigators have not uncovered evidence that any official records where tampered with or deleted, and it is well known that Mr. Trump used his personal cell phone, and those of his aides, routinely, to talk with aides, congressional allies, and outside confidants.

Joining us now is Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin of Maryland. He`s a member the January 6 Committee, and served as the lead impeachment manager in the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump. He is the author of the new bestselling book, "Unthinkable".

Congressman Raskin, thank you very much for joining us tonight.

What can you tell us about this gap, or what`s happening and what you`re finding in the records of the Trump phone calls on January 6th?

REP. JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): Well, not much, other than everyone is very curious about it, it raises more questions than answers. I know that there are a lot of minds left immediately to Rose Mary Woods, in the 18 minutes deleted Watergate tapes. But it could just as well been Donald Trump using a personal cell phone, or someone else`s cell phone, to communicate with senators, with representatives and with other people out on the street. So we just don`t know what it means at this point.

O`DONNELL: And, by the way, you said most of those phones, almost all of them, possible except the president`s official cell phone, are not secure communication devices for a president to use. Then again, echoes the accusations and claims they were making about Secretary Clinton back in 2015, 2016, about her not being careful enough in using security in her own communication.

RASKIN: Well, we saw that kind of laxity with Donald Trump, when he was around Vladimir Putin. I mean, this doesn`t surprise anybody that he was running afoul of all the rules there. I mean, completely incorrigible in terms of his conduct and his, you know, promiscuity with the facts and national security secrets and so on.

O`DONNELL: What can you tell us about what will be the public schedule of the January 6th Committee?

RASKIN: Well, everybody is very eager to get back into the hearings. I can tell you that the committee members are very focused on putting all this together. Of course, we have a little barricade around Donald Trump himself, his personal entourage of, you know, Mark Meadows and Roger Stone and Steve Bannon, are the ones who are stonewalling the committee. While the vast majority of Americans we`ve contacted, we`ve contacted about testifying to the committee are answering questions, have complied, and they`re voluntarily cooperating.

[22:25:09]

So, other than that, we`re making great progress. We do have to figure out certain things that remain a bit obscure because of the obstruction that we`re seeing. So we definitely going to do it sometime in the spring, and that could be, you know, as early as April, or I hope no later than May.

O`DONNELL: President Biden met today with Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats to discuss the Supreme Court nomination. As a -- you don`t have a vote on this in the House of Representatives, but as a professor of press law, I`m sure you have views on this. To one point, one strategic point, do you think it`s important that this climate, in a 50/50 senate, that the president nominates someone who has already been through at least once, the Senate confirmation process for a federal judgeship?

RASKIN: Well, of course, with this Senate, a prior confirmation is no guarantee of anything. You know, given the gerrymandered Supreme Court we`ve got, a 6-3 conservative majority, because of the scandalous blockading my constituent, Merrick Garland, who, of course, now is attorney general. But they`re refusing to conduct a ring for them in the last year of the term, a rule which they proceeded to violate the moment that Trump got in and he was able to nominate somebody at the very last minute.

Given that 6-3 majority, I would tend to favor the nomination of someone who will be able to speak out as forcefully for the democratic constitution, that`s a small D, democratic Constitution, as Justice Scalia did for a right-wing conservative Constitution.

You know, if you look at a majority of the constitutional amendments adopted since the Bill of Rights, they`ve been about democracy expanding, suffrage extending movement and the country, women suffrage, and the 15th Amendment to dismantle race barriers, and the 17th Amendment to allow for direct election of U.S. senators, and so on.

That`s the meaning of our Constitution, a progressive movement towards democracy for the people. That`s what`s under attack, not just by the cult of Donald Trump, which used to be the party of Lincoln, but also on the Supreme Court itself.

O`DONNELL: Congressman Jamie Raskin, thank you very much for joining us again tonight.

RASKIN: Thanks for having me.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

And we will see more of President Biden`s interview with Lester Holt, and hear from Professor Eddie Glaude and Zerlina Maxwell. That`s next.

[22:30:00]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LESTER HOLT, NBC HOST: What are your plans toward American citizens who are in Ukraine and might be there during an invasion? What scenarios would you put American troops to rescue and get Americans out.

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: They`re not, that`s a World War, when Americans and Russia starts shooting at one another. We`re in a very different world than we`ve ever been.

HOLT: Not even on behalf of simply evacuating Americans.

BIDEN: No. How do you do that? How do you even find them? This is not like I`m hoping that if in fact he`s foolish enough to go in, he`s smart enough not to in fact do anything that would negatively impact on American citizens.

HOLT: Have you told him that?

BIDEN: Yes.

HOLT: You`ve told him that Americans will be aligned that they can`t cross.

BIDEN: I didn`t have to tell him that. I`ve spoken about that. He knows that. And it`s a little bit - look, that`s - what I`ve asked is, American citizens should leave, should leave now. We`re dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. It`s a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: That is part of a wide ranging interview Lester Holt conducted with President Biden today. There will be more of the interview on The Today Show tomorrow morning and more of the interview on NBC, before the Super Bowl on NBC on Sunday.

Reuters is reporting tonight that the reason Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron were seated at the opposite ends of the biggest table in the world this week is that President Macron refused to take a Russian COVID-19 test before seeing Vladimir Putin. Reuters reports Macron had been given a choice either he accepted a PCR test done by the Russian authorities, and was allowed to get close to Putin or he refused and had to abide by more stringent social distancing.

We knew very well, that meant no handshake, and that long table, but we could not accept that they get their hands on the French President`s DNA. One of the sources told Reuters referring to security concerns if the French leader was tested by Russian doctors.

Lester Holt also asked President Biden about inflation.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HOLT: I think it was back in July, you said inflation was going to be temporary. I think a lot of Americans are wondering what your definition of temporary is.

BIDEN: Well, you`re being a wise guy with me a little bit. I understand that`s your job. But look at the time, what happened was the - let`s look at the reason for the inflation. The reason for the inflation is the supply chains were cut off, meaning that the products for example, automobiles, the lack of computer chips to be able to build those automobiles so they could function, they need those computer chips that were not available. So, what happens, the number of cars were reduced, the new cars reduced it, made up at one point, one-third of the cost of inflation because the price of automobiles were up.

So, what I did when I went out and made sure we started to make those domestically. We got intel to come in and provide $20 billion to build a new facility. A number of organizations are doing the same kinds of things.

HOLT: When could Americans expect some relief from this soaring inflation?

[22:35:00]

BIDEN: According to Nobel laureates, 14 of them contacted me and a number of corporate leaders, it`s ought to be able to start to taper off as we go through this year.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Joining us now Professor Eddie Glaude, Chairman of the African American Studies Department at Princeton University and Zerlina Maxwell, host of the program Zerlina. That airs on Peacock, both our MSNBC Contributors. And Professor Glaude, let me begin with you. We watched this kind of island of presidential insanity, I`m sorry, island of presidential sanity, talking about inflation, talking about the Putin situation with Ukraine. And this wide range of issues in Lester Holt`s interview.

And yet, just adjacent to it is this sea of Trump presidential insanity that we are still dealing with every day now, as the revelations continue to mount and today, of course, it`s Donald Trump in the toilets. And tomorrow, it will be something else, as we realize there aren`t enough investigators in Washington to keep track of all of it.

EDDIE GLAUDE, PRINCETON UNIVERSITY AFRICAN AMERICAN STUDIES CHAIR: Right, Lawrence. I mean, it`s a wonder that competence can speak through that kind of noise. We see in real-time, the juxtaposition between what it means to be serious about governance, to be serious about the well-being of the nation, and in some ways, the legacy or the details of a corrupt presidency. And I think that juxtaposition has to be made clear as we move into the midterms and as we go into the presidential election in 2024.

O`DONNELL: Zerlina, as I know, you will recall in 2016, on the campaign trail, against Secretary Clinton, Donald Trump said this, he said people who have nothing to hide, don`t bleach their emails or destroy evidence to keep it from being publicly archived as required under federal law. So, if you`re wondering how far back Donald Trump`s knowledge of federal law on this subject goes, it goes at least until the year before he became president.

ZERLINA MAXWELL, PEACOCK HOST, ZERLINA: But at least we know he can`t use ignorance as an excuse for violating this law, because he was very obviously aware that this was a law, and he thought that Hillary Clinton violated the law. But I think what we have learned over the course of the last five years with Donald Trump, is that every accusation is an admission of sorts. It`s a lot of projection. And I think that he took the allegation that Secretary Clinton could have, maybe with a private email server had some documents go through that private email server that had retroactively been marked, and it gets very complicated.

But with Donald Trump, thankfully, it`s very simple. You can`t flush confidential documents down the toilet, you can`t rip up classified documents. And so, I think that there is a new line of inquiry with Donald Trump. But it`s unfortunate that we have to live through the consequences of the mistake that we made in 2016, which is waiting a perceived mistake more heavily than we would if it were a man. We`re seeing that exact scenario now with a man and look, we`re just so calmly talking about it. Nobody`s recklessly putting headlines about emails or classified information.

O`DONNELL: And Professor Glaude, this is the year where it seems we must finally rewrite this truism that we`ve all listened to our whole lives. Originally, it was, of course, no man is above the law, because they`re always referring to the male president or - and now it`s generally phrased as no one is above the law. It seems like we have to enter a realistic rewrite that says, Donald Trump at least is above some laws, because he is going to get away with and not be prosecuted for at least some of the laws that he broke.

GLAUDE: It certainly seems that way. And it certainly is ironic, given that it`s the party that is supposedly the party of law and order, has in some ways revealed itself to be not just simply hypocritical, but really just amoral with no real sense of what right and wrong might look like when it comes to Donald Trump. But I think, Lawrence there is a fear underneath at all that to hold Donald Trump accountable is to somehow anger the people who support him.

I think there`s a real fear that the 20 percent, the 20 percent of hardcore Trump voters, if there is an effort to hold Donald Trump accountable, that the 20 percent will actually resort to violence.

[22:40:00]

I think that`s the worry, otherwise, one cannot account for why some people refused to hold Donald Trump accountable for what we clearly see are egregious acts of - illegal acts of breaking the law. That is.

O`DONNELL: Zerlina, we may begin to actually see movement on the Supreme Court nomination next week. The president met with the Senate Judiciary Democrats today reports indicate he`s going to spend the weekend with what he has identified to Lester Holt as the four finalists that he`s really studying right now. And as early as next week, we might see the comings and goings of some women to the White House to be interviewed for a nomination to the Supreme Court.

MAXWELL: Well, given how the Republicans reacted when he first said he was going to nominate a black woman, it will be very entertaining to see their reaction to those actual black woman as they meet with the president and his team. And I think that it`s an important moment. I mean, Eddie is right, it shows a contrast between a serious style of governance and whatever flushing documents down the toilet is.

And I think that the American people in the middle of this very serious global pandemic where we`ve lost an incalculable scale of lives. It feels to me as though we can appreciate a moment of normalcy where we will be looking and assessing qualified candidates for the Supreme Court. But we also, I think, have to remember that we must hold Donald Trump accountable going back to the previous point on something. One of these laws.

O`DONNELL: Zerlina Maxwell and Professor Eddie Glaude, thank you both very much for joining our discussion tonight.

MAXWELL: Thank, Lawrence.

GLAUDE: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: And coming up, the Democrats political miracle workers, Senator Jon Tester who managed to get - manages to get reelected in the pro-Trump, heavily pro-Trump state of Montana will give me another lesson in how to talk with farmers. The farmer, I`ll be speaking with is John Tester who joins us next.

[22:45:00]

O`DONNELL: Bill Clinton was the last Democratic presidential candidate to win Montana in 1992. Our next guest, the political miracle worker, Senator Jon Tester, who is Montana`s only Democrat elected statewide has a message for Democrats about how to win back rural voters.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. JON TESTER (D-MT): The National Democratic brand in - I think in rural America generally is toxic. And it`s because quite frankly, we don`t show up. I`m talking about national Democrats. We`re not willing to go places we`re not wanted and answer questions. When I look at who`s made the biggest difference for rural America, it hasn`t been the Republican Party, it`s been the Democrats that have worked for generations to try to empower rural American.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: And when Democrats do show up in rural America, they have to talk about issues that never come up in urban America, often involving agriculture. John Tester is good at that because he spends a lot of time listening to Montana farmers and he`s a farmer himself. Here`s a picture of Senator Tester at work on the farm, he tweeted that picture last week. Most of us just see a man and his dog under a fearsome piece of rolling machinery. But farmers see John Tester, not just in a struggle with that machine, but in a struggle for all farmers to run their farms and their machinery more efficiently.

And joining us now is the senior senator from Montana, John Tester. Senator Tester, I have to say that picture of you under whatever that thing is, tractor, whatever it is, is possibly the best campaign photograph I`ve seen for a candidate who has to run in farm country. What were you doing under the truck and what under that vehicle whatever it is and what the farmers see you struggling with in that picture?

TESTER: Well, it was combine, yes it was a combine, a harvesting tool. That`s what we use to harvest our crops with and I believe I was working on a hydraulic line, don`t worry, it was blocked up so it wouldn`t have fell down, which is always an issue when you`re working underneath the header of a piece of big equipment like that that is controlled by hydraulics. But I believe I`ve been swapping out a hydraulic line as a matter of fact.

O`DONNELL: And there`s an issue for farmers here, people think well that`s what they do. You just jump under there; you fix it yourself. And that`s the way it works. It turns out, it`s much more complicated than that manufacturers of farm equipment are trying to prevent you apparently in many instances from doing that work yourself.

TESTER: Yes, look farmers have always prided themselves on being able to work on their own equipment. More for the minor fixes than the big ones. Unfortunately, now with technology, even the minor fixes you often don`t know what they are, and then it consequently you have to go call a mechanic get a hold of the dealership and they come out, which oftentimes didn`t work very well, because we all use our equipment at the same time for planning, at the same time, for Harvest. Same time for haying, I mean you`re getting the drift and so they all break down when you`re using it.

[22:50:00]

And then when you call the leadership, they might say well you know what we`ll send somebody out as soon as they get free. But they may be booked up for a day, day and a half, two days, three days. And I will tell you, because this has happened to me when you`re sitting there, and you`ve got a crop and trying to be harvested. And you see storms gathering on the horizon, and you call up the dealer, and the dealer says, we`ll get to you as soon as we can. But we`ve got a list, man, it should be nice to be able to fix adequately yourself. And so, if you had the software, you could do that. And that`s all we`re asking the manufacturers to do.

Just give us a software so we can fix the equipment ourselves. These aren`t the big issues, these are more small areas of sensor going out, 15 minutes fix, if you have the software. If you don`t have the software, you`ll never know which sensor went out, you`ll never know where to look.

O`DONNELL: Why have you had to introduce federal legislation to allow this to happen? How did the manufacturers prevent you from working on your own equipment?

TESTER: Well, because there`s a lot of computers on this equipment, they have the software and they don`t give it to you. They keep it so they can use it themselves. It`s a money making thing. I mean, they`re making really good profits, and the farmers expenses continue to go up. The bottom-line for agriculture is narrower to begin with. And then you add this to it, it puts family farm and ranches at a risk, and really has some negative impacts on our food supply.

So, look, the farmers know what`s going on, they wouldn`t be contacting me and ask me about this if they didn`t. And so, we`re leading the charge on this, trying to get the attention of the equipment manufacturer just say, hey, give us a break, let us - give us the opportunity to fix our own equipment. And like I said, you get a piston that goes through the side of a block, you`re probably going to have the dealer fix that anyway. And that isn`t the kind of easy fixes I`m talking about. I`m talking about electronic fixes. That by the way, if you have the software, you can determine where the problem is, and you can fix it yourself.

O`DONNELL: Yet another example of the way you know how to talk to rural voters, agricultural voters about their needs that most people in both parties frankly, don`t know how to approach. One of the issues of the day, any day now coming up in the Senate will be President Biden`s announcement of his Supreme Court nominee. What would you suggest to the president, particularly would you suggest the president that it should be a nominee who has already gone through the confirmation process for a previous federal judgeship?

TESTER: Well, there`s some advantages to that. But I don`t necessarily think that`s the most important quality. I think the most important quality is get somebody that knows the constitution that is ultimately qualified on bias. And is willing to interpret that constitution the way we all know it is. And so, I just think there`s going to be an incredibly qualified person that`s going to be in front of the Senate. And I think that`s what the president is going to be looking for.

If it`s somebody that has been confirmed before, there are some advantages to it. But the most important quality, as far as I`m concerned, is that they understand the constitution, that they`re willing, that they aren`t biased, and they`re willing to roll up their sleeves and go to work.

Look, we`re going to do the same thing with this nominee that I`ve done to almost all the others that would meet with me. And that is, we`ll grill them about rural America, and we`ll grill them about issues that impact rural America. And we`ll also talk about issues in fact, the whole country. So, we`ll get their view and we`ll make sure they have a view that meets the needs of this country. And from my perspective of rural areas too.

The Canadian anti-vaccination trucker protest has come to the Montana Canadian border, an important border crossing there. They`ve managed to close that down. What does that do to agriculture imports exports across that border?

O`DONNELL: Look, it`s a problem. I mean, we use that border. Canada is our number one trading partner, and there is a lot of products that go across that we`re probably two months away from planting season, a lot of fertilizer comes across that northern border into Montana.

Look, we need a tracking industry that works. And I think their ability to protest and make their voices heard is important and I support that. But shutting down the roads to commerce and to travel, I`m going to say, I think it`s a bad move, and I hope they rethink it.

Make sure your voices are heard. There`s a lot of people that sympathize with your position. But man, don`t shut down commerce in the end that will do more harm than good.

O`DONNELL: Senator Jon Tester, thank you very much for joining us once again tonight. Always appreciate it.

TESTER: Thank you Lawrence. Good to visit with you.

O`DONNELL: Thank you. And tonight`s last word is next

[22:55:00]

O`DONNELL: Time for tonight`s last word. Tomorrow morning as every morning the first news source I`m going to check is the Twitter feed of my dear friend Kyle Griffin. He has 1.2 million Twitter followers and I am among them. He is a senior producer of this show and tonight is his last night doing that. He will be moving to the very fancy and highest producer title we have, executive producer here at MSNBC. He is going to be working on weekend shows with Ayman Mohyeldin and Mehdi Hasan. And so, we will try, we will try to continue to do this show without Kyle Griffin`s daily help. But right now, I`m not sure we know how to do that.

It is going to be a very difficult task to go on without him, but he`s going to enjoy the new world of the weekends and you will enjoy--