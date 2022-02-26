Transcript: The Last Word, 2/25/22

Summary

Explosions heard near the Kyiv zoo as Russians soldier move towards the capital of Ukraine. President Zelensky has vowed to stay and defend Ukraine. Today the United States and the European Union sanctioned Vladimir Putin personally and individually for his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Congressman James Clyburn urged candidate Joe Biden to announce in the South Carolina presidential debate that he would appoint a black woman person to the Supreme Court.

Transcript

AMANDA TYLER, PROFESSOR, UC BERKELEY: We`re not quite to Justice Ginsburg stream of when there are nine, but we`re certainly making up some ground.

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: UC Berkeley law professor, Amanda Tyler, longtime friend of Ketanji Brown Jackson, the new Supreme Court nominee announced today by President Biden. Professor Tyler, thank you so much for your time tonight. It`s a real pleasure to have you here. Thank you.

TYLER: Thank you.

MADDOW: All right, that is going to do it for us for now. I will tell you as we continue our ongoing coverage, particularly of the situation in Ukraine, where we are heading toward daylight on a day that President Zelensky has promised would be a very difficult day, MSNBC is going to be live here all night. My beloved colleague Lawrence O`Donnell picks up our live coverage now. Good evening, Lawrence.

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, Rachel. And we`re going to have Chuck Schumer join us tonight. As United States senator, I believe he represents more Russian-Americans and more Ukrainian-Americans than anyone else in the United States Senate. And he`s also the person to whom the president today basically handed a Supreme Court nomination.

The work is mostly over for Joe Biden. It begins for Chuck Schumer tonight with the first Supreme Court nomination that he will try to get through the United States Senate as majority leader. So, this is a very important day for him. We`re going to hear from him both about Ukraine and the Supreme Court.

And if we are lucky, James Clyburn might be joining us depending on how the war coverage goes during this hour. I spoke to him earlier today and he is fully supportive of the president`s choice. He was openly hoping for Judge Childs to be selected, but he told me he is fully supportive of Joe Biden`s choice for the Supreme Court.

MADDOW: You got a lot to get to, man. Get to it.

O`DONNELL: We do. Thank you, Rachel.

MADDOW: Thanks, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Thank you. Well, there have been explosions throughout the night seen and heard in Kyiv on a night that Presidents Zelensky warned would be a decisive night for Ukraine. A decisive night in that country`s history. Reporter for the Kyiv Independent posted a video showing explosions in the area near the Kyiv zoo to the west of the city center.

Local news outlets in Kyiv are also reporting heavy machine gun fire. Joining us now is NBC News foreign correspondent Matt Bradley in Ukraine. Matt, we are getting -- we`re relying on every source we can get at this point including local Kyiv reporters and President Zelensky obviously was very right, tonight is a decisive night for this country.

MATT BRADLEY, NBC NEWS FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT: That is right. And President Zelensky said that tonight will be very tough, very dark, but there will be a dawn. And actually dawn is about to break on Ukraine. Actually, this is - - we are about to hit 48 hours since that very ominous speech that Vladimir Putin made 48 hours ago. And right when he stopped that speech that`s when the bombs started falling.

And now, 48 hours later, we are closing in on what looks like it could very well be the end of the fight for the Russians to take Kyiv. Now what that looks like? I don`t know. I`m actually on the other side of the country. I`m in Dnipro. I`m seeing this whole battle like you are, through a peep hole, through social media really, and through the statements of people who are there.

But it sounds like, as you said, there is a lot of fighting around the Kyiv zoo, and there is small arms fire, which is troubling. It sounds like its less remote and more like actual soldiers, foot soldiers moving in on the center of the city.

Now, we know from Vladimir Putin`s comments that the goal of this is, as he said, sort of like de-Nazification. There are no Nazis who are running the government in Kyiv, but that means that -- it sounds as though he is trying to execute some sort of regime change. And Volodymyr Zelensky essentially said that. He said, we are going to be -- I am target number one. My family is target number two.

No Lawrence, I told you I`m on the other side of the country, but actually, you know, we`re still in a blackout. That`s why I was hoping to get you our live from our balcony with our commanding view out over the streets with Dnipro with our cinema quality lights, but the police came by, heavily armed, very polite, but heavily armed, and insisted that we turn off all of our lights because the Russians are still bombing all across this country.

But I can tell you that the situation in Kyiv, that`s the prize. That is what the Russians are after and they made that clear from the moment they started bombing this country. It looks like the situation is going to be decisive tonight. And that`s what we heard from President Volodymyr Zelensky.

[22:05:00]

Tonight is the night that he called on all Ukrainians to defend themselves. He handed out guns to everybody and even, you know, we heard over on this side of the country that if you`re a young man between the ages of 18 or 60, not that young, any young fighting age man could be forcibly conscripted, press-ganged into service in order to defend against the Russians.

So, even if Kyiv does fall and it looks as though that is -- this is that decisive night, that could happen within the next several hours. When I spoke with Ukrainian defense officials, both in office and former defense officials, they told me that they knew, they expected the Ukrainian military to fall.

So, even if we do see the capital fall, even if we do see President Zelensky and his top lieutenants, and even his family detained, I think you can bet that there will be a sustained insurgency in this country. A guerrilla campaign, led by the military. That was actually not just a strategy that defense officials told me, but the strategy.

They knew they were going to be overwhelmed by this military. One of the strongest in the world. And they were planning on launching a sustained insurgency against a Russian occupation. Now, Vladimir Putin has said he doesn`t want to occupy Ukraine, but whatever government that he puts in power is going to be a puppet government.

So, he will have to deal with whatever kind of insurgency is left after that. And I can tell you from having been here for the past several weeks, more than a month, that`s five weeks now, that these people seemed determined to fight even if their government in Kyiv falls, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Matt Bradley, keep those lights off and stay safe. Thank you for that information, really appreciate it.

And today, while the president of Russia was solidifying his status as a war criminal, the president of the United States was trying to keep peace in the world, restore peace in Ukraine, and fulfill his duty under the Constitution to nominate a Supreme Court justice.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Today, as we watch freedom and liberty under attack abroad, I`m here to fulfill my responsibilities under the Constitution to preserve freedom and liberty here in the United States of America. And it`s my honor to introduce to the country a daughter of former public school teachers, a proven consensus builder, an accomplished lawyer, a distinguished jurist, one of the nation`s most -- on one of the nation`s most prestigious courts. My nominee for the United States Supreme Court is Judge Ketanji Jackson.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Judge Jackson is one of three women who were profiled on this program in the series about the supremely qualified women on President Biden`s shortlist. White House press secretary Jen Psaki revealed today that President Biden interviewed all three of those women on Valentine`s Day.

No president in our history has ever nominated a more qualified choice for the Supreme Court than Ketanji Brown Jackson. She has more experience as a judge than most Supreme Court justices in our history have had before joining the Supreme Court. And she will become the only member of the current Supreme Courts who has ever defended anyone, any people in court as a lawyer.

President Biden`s first call after making his historic decision, was to our first guest tonight, the person who is now responsible for delivering Judge Jackson to the Supreme Court through the Senate confirmation process, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KETANJI BROWN JACKSON, SUPREME COURT NOMINEE: If I`m fortunate enough to be confirmed as the next associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, I can only hope that my life and career, my love of this country and the Constitution, and my commitment to upholding the rule of law, and the sacred principles upon which this great nation was founded, will inspire future generations of Americans. Thank you again, Mr. President for this extraordinary honor.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Joining us now, the Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer. Thank you very much for joining us tonight, Mr. Leader.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): Good evening.

O`DONNELL: The Supreme Court nomination is now up to you. What happens next?

SCHUMER: Well, we are going to have fair but expeditious process here. Everyone will see it is fair.

[22:09:58]

The nominee will visit with many of the members of the senate, the judiciary committee under the leadership of Dick Durbin will have hearings and then we`ll move to the floor. We`re not going to -- we are going to make it fair, but we`re going to move it in an expeditious way. This is a great nomination, Lawrence, in so many ways. And that`s what I think is going to make my job easier, that the president has picked someone so extraordinary in her experience, in her brilliance, in her ability to reach out to people on the other side.

Almost no one who knows her says anything bad about her. And of course, in her -- in what she is doing to create -- what the president has done today is create a more perfect union. Of the 115 Supreme Court justices in our history, only five have been women, two have been African-American. And of course, this is the first African-American woman that makes America a more perfect union.

And as you said, what the president and I have tried to do with many of the nominees to the lower courts is not only have demographic diversity, but professional diversity. This is someone who`s been a public defender. We haven`t had many of those in our federal courts, and we are beginning to.

And so all of America is getting represented in a much better way. And because she is such a wonderful nominee, I expect she`ll be confirmed by the Senate.

O`DONNELL: Senator, she was confirmed last year by this same Senate, to the Circuit Court of Appeals.

SCHUMER: Yes.

O`DONNELL: She got all 50 Democratic votes, she picked up three Republican votes that included Lindsey Graham. It seems as though you begin tonight with, at least, the 50 Democratic votes, plus the vice president, which would be enough. But it does seem that Republican votes are possible here.

SCHUMER: Yes, Lawrence, there are three times that she has been voted in a bipartisan way by the Senate. And in fact, when she was a district court nominee, it was unanimous in the sense that it was a voice vote. Anyone could, object no one did object. So she has a strong bipartisan record. She is the kind of person who, again, reaches out to the other side, understands the other side. When people sit and meet with her, they are going to be impressed with her. And I am very hopeful that we can get a good number of Republican votes in addition to the Democratic votes.

O`DONNELL: President Biden said today said that he needed the advice and consent of the Senate, which is the constitutional language. And he specified that he sought advice and that he sought your advice. What advice did you give him before he made his choice, and did you advise him to choose Judge Jackson?

SCHUMER: I did not pick one of the people who were mentioned explicitly, although I told him that Judge Jackson would be a fabulous choice. I`m not going to say anything else other than that. But I also told him that I was very proud of the fact that he was nominating a black woman for the first time.

As I said, that makes America a more perfect union. That`s a giant step forward for this country. And so, I was very positive to the president, about Judge Jackson and about choosing the nominee he has chosen.

O`DONNELL: Senator Schumer, let me switch to the other massive burden you have now, which is any possible legislative response to Vladimir Putin`s war in Ukraine that could involve legislative sanctions. You, I believe, represent more Russian-American citizens --

SCHUMER: Yes.

O`DONNELL: -- more Ukrainian-American citizens than any other senator representing the state of New York, as you do. You have insights into this that long predates what we`ve been experiencing this week. What can you tell us about --

SCHUMER: Yes.

O`DONNELL: -- what to expect from the Senate and what do you expect to see as this war goes on in Ukraine?

SCHUMER: Yes. And let me make a point here and I think this is an important one. Every year I go to St. Patrick`s Cathedral with thousands of Ukrainian-Americans, commemorating something called the Holodomor, which was Stalin`s viciousness in starving to death. Some call it even genocide or an attempted genocide. I`m not sure that it goes - I`m not sure everyone would call it that, but he starved millions of Ukrainians.

So the Ukrainians know of the viciousness that can occur from Russian intervention, from a man like Stalin or a man like Putin. And I believe that their insurgency will be very, very strong. Putin is just getting a taste of it now. But over a period of time, he is going to regret doing this.

First, because the sanctions will kick in. They`re not gonna take effect immediately on day number -- they`re not going to have their full effect on day number one.

[22:14:58]

But as they -- as we go forward in time, they are going to hurt Russia and its weak economy more and more. But second, the Ukrainian resistance, I think, will make the Afghan resistance to Russian intervention look tame. These are proud people. These are people who don`t want the Russians to do what they have done to Ukraine in the past as recently as the 30s with Stalin`s horrible tactics of starving millions of Ukrainians. And there is going to be fierce resistance. Putin will come to regret this. He is, look, he`s a bully. He`s a thug. He has a monomaniacal desire to restore the Soviet empire, but he will ultimately fail.

O`DONNELL: Donald Trump says that this invasion, he said at the very onset of it, that this invasion is genius. That Vladimir Putin is a genius for doing this. Former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he respects fully, respects Vladimir Putin. Vladimir Putin is a mass murderer tonight in Ukraine --

SCHUMER: Exactly.

O`DONNELL: -- and the previous administration still holds him in that kind of regard.

SCHUMER: To hold such an immoral man, with such a vicious actions, is just despicable, and shows how little moral compass Donald Trump has. But also, he`s very shortsighted because as I said, the Ukrainian resistance will be fierce. I know so many Ukrainian-Americans in New York and they reflect that.

And I believe that the sanctions that the president has put in will take great -- will constrict Russian ability to function as a strong economy as the economy they are now functioning at. It`ll restrict it, make them weaker and weaker. So, I don`t think these initial claims by Trump or Pompeo are going to be regarded as accurate as we move on in time.

O`DONNELL: When you were a kid growing up in Brooklyn, going to public school in Brooklyn, and you watched the Berlin Wall go up. I know it felt at the time, to me, that that Berlin Wall was going to last forever. It lasted for 28 years.

SCHUMER: Exactly.

O`DONNELL: Judge Jackson will probably serve on the Supreme Court, longer than those 28 years. Will probably serve on the Supreme Court longer than Vladimir Putin will be able to control or exercise any kind of control over Ukraine.

SCHUMER: As tough as this day is, you`re right Lawrence. As tough as this day is, and you are seeing the deaths in Ukraine and the heroism of the Ukrainian people, the positive effects that have happened today with the nomination of such a brilliant person, someone who is going to have a huge effect on America, and as I said, with being the first African-American woman on the court, helping us move in that inexorable, gradual, difficult, but constantly moving forward, forming a better union type of America.

So, I think overall, this is actually on balance with all the tragedy in Ukraine. History will regard this as a very important and positive day for America.

O`DONNELL: Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, thank you very much for joining us and we really appreciate it.

SCHUMER: Thank you, Lawrence. Thank you.

O`DONNELL: And coming up, we`ll have more on Putin`s war in Ukraine, with Robin Wright, whose "The New Yorker" article is titled "Putin`s Historic Miscalculation May Make Him a War Criminal."

[22:20:00]

O`DONNELL: Russia was overwhelmingly condemned today in the United Nations Security Council for launching a war in Ukraine. Eleven members of the Security Council voted to condemn Russia. Only Russia voted against the resolution. Three countries abstained, including China. Even China could not bring itself to vote in support of Russia today.

But Russia is one of the countries granted veto power over the National Security Council, and so technically the resolution was vetoed, but history will show the world condemned Vladimir Putin`s war today in the United Nations.

At the end of another day Vladimir Putin`s war, Ukraine`s President Zelensky said this. "Today was a hard but brave day. We are fighting for our country on absolutely every front. In the south, in the east, in the north, in many cities of our amazing country. We fight 24/7 also on the diplomatic front. I have to say frankly that this night will be harder than the day. Many cities of our country are under fire. Special attention is on Kyiv. One can`t give up one`s capital. This night, the enemy uses on all fronts all their power to destroy our resistance in a mean and brutal way and not in a human way. This night they are going to storm. All of us should understand what is awaiting us this night. We have to hold out. Ukraine`s destiny is being decided right now.

Joining us now is Robin Wright, columnist for "The New Yorker." Her latest article is titled "Putin`s Historic Miscalculation May Make Him a War Criminal." Robyn, what do you see as Putin`s miscalculation?

ROBIN WRIGHT, COLUMNIST, THE NEW YORKER: Well, invading a country with a government that was democratically elected and recognized by the international community including his own country. The Geneva Convention of 1949 are very specific about what constitute war crimes.

[22:25:00]

It`s a long list, but there are two that are particularly applicable to Vladimir Putin. And one is willful killing, and the second is extensive damage to property that is carried out wantonly, illegally, and not justified by military necessity. And on all of those grounds, on day three, we see Vladimir Putin has violated all of these very specific terms.

And as you saw -- have you seen around the world today, and whether it`s in Santiago or Sydney and Spain, there have been protests. Vladimir Putin is today a pariah. He is all in on Ukraine, the question is, where does he stop? And how is he held accountable? But there is today a legal ground for holding him liable for war crimes.

O`DONNELL: I want to look at another possible miscalculation of Vladimir Putin, and that is the extent and strength of protest. Protesters in Georgia today are rising up against Vladimir Putin`s invasion. Georgia, of course, was under attack by Vladimir Putin in 2008. The Georgian government has condemned Russia`s invasion, but it has not joined other countries in imposing sanctions. And so Robin, this protest is not going to quiet anytime soon?

WRIGHT: That`s right. And I think you`ll find some very interesting reactions among the former republics once part of the Soviet Union, now independent. You see that many of them have joined NATO. Some of them are facing the same kind of pressure. And we`re seeing over the last 20 years particularly, is the kind of street protests that changed the politics in the capital.

And the kind of demonstration you saw today and yesterday in Tbilisi and the demand that the prime minister resign. This creates a different political dynamic. And I think the kind of international reaction you`ve seen, the reactions in countries around Russia. I think this is going to put pressure on a lot of governments to take stronger positions whether it`s on sanctions or providing the kind of channels needed to help an insurgency, help a guerrilla campaign if indeed the government of President Zelensky is toppled and forced into some kind of insurgency.

O`DONNELL: Vladimir Putin does not seem to see the failed history of Russian imperialism. Its failure after failure, the Soviet Union failing in its very concept and collapsing under the own weight of its imperialism. There is no record that indicates Vladimir Putin can own, occupy, and control Ukraine forever.

WRIGHT: Well he thinks he can. And I think what he is trying to do is not reconstitute the Soviet Union under a single ideology. He is playing to nationalism, to sovereign (ph) identity, to religion, to try to recreate the Soviet empire, but not under an ideology. He wants this to be an alliance that can take on the west.

The question is I think, not only what will he do? How far will he go in Ukraine? It was once believed that he would stop at the capitol in Kyiv and kind of divide the country. It`s now clear he is looking for the whole country. The question is how much further will he go?

We`ve already seen him meddle in Kazakhstan. We have seen him active in critical support for the troubled leader in Belarus, Moldova. There are other places that I think you are going to see the kind of street protests, the kind of questions, and the pressure on governments. And I think this is going to be a clash that plays out in far more countries than just Ukraine.

O`DONNELL: You point out in your article that there are many serious observers of Vladimir Putin who are now questioning basically has mental balance, his mental capacity is now. Has his neurological function degraded? Is he not the person he used to be? They saw that irrational ranting, raving speech in more than one of them now. And there is real questions now about Vladimir Putin`s own mental capacity.

WRIGHT: I think that is true and there are some who argue, look, he is surrounded by yes men who have bought into his rewrite of history. Questions about his isolation, not only because of his own little coterie around him, but also because of the pandemic. But it`s clear that he has delusional interpretation of the challenges faced by Russia.

[22:30:00]

The whole reason for this military campaign is a total fiction that Ukraine was going to join NATO and the European Union, when in fact it would not qualify for years. It would have to carry out several reforms.

But then to go on and say that it is ruled by a junta when in fact Zelenskyy was democratically elected in a campaign with 39 candidates. To talk about genocide, when in fact it is his Russian-backed separatists who have been responsible for the deaths of 14,000 Ukrainians since 2014. When he talks about Ukraine wanting a nuclear weapon, when in fact it once was the third largest nuclear power on earth, right after the fall of the Soviet Union, after its independence again, it gave up all of its weaponry.

So this is where he it is either mentally unbalanced, or he just does not understand the world. And I think there may be a combination of both. But there are a lot of serious questions, by a lot of serious experts, who wonder about his stability, and his mental capacity.

O`DONNELL: Robin Wright, thank you very much for joining us tonight.

WRIGHT: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

And coming up, today the United States and the European Union sanctioned Vladimir Putin personally and individually for his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. We will be joined by an administrator of sanctions in the Obama administration.

That is next.

[22:31:39]

O`DONNELL: It is 5:35 a.m. in Kyiv, where there has been heavy combat overnight. Just now, local news in Ukraine reports that a top security official in the Ukrainian government said, "We are stopping the horde as best we can. The situation in Kyiv is under the control of the armed forces of Ukraine and our citizens.

Vladimir Putin himself was added to the sanctions list today. Today the United States joined the European Union in sanctioning President Vladimir Putin, foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and members of the Russian national security team. These sanctions freeze the assets of Vladimir Putin and his top officials. Britain and Canada also announced their plans to sanction the two men personally.

Joining us now is Daniel Fried, sanctions policy coordinator in the Obama administration and a former assistant secretary of state for European affairs. He was also ambassador to Poland during the Clinton administration.

Ambassador Freed, what can you tell us about the effect of the new sanctions announced today?

DANIEL FRIED, FORMER SANCTIONS POLICY COORDINATION FOR PRESIDENT OBAMA: The sanctions on Vladimir Putin and foreign minister Lavrov who Treasury called his chief propagandist, is mainly symbolic and political.

Putin doesn`t have a bunch of bank accounts in New York under his name. His billions of dollars are well hidden, but it had an important impact anyway. It makes him a pariah. That, combined with the international condemnation, means that Putin is -- he`s alone.

The sanctions the U.S. rolled out this week were more than just on Putin, they hit the Russian economy pretty hard. It was a powerful set of sanctions, and more of those were added today.

That is actually going to have a real impact on the Russian economy, and give Putin fewer resources with which to commit new aggressions.

So the administration, the U.S., the E.U. and the U.K. are all taken steps not just to go after Putin as an individual, as a dictator and an aggressor. But also to go after the Russian economy so that Putin doesn`t have enough -- can`t do what he`s doing anymore.

O`DONNELL: Which sanctions do you see, in all that have been announced, as the most effective, and the most enforceable?

FRIED: The financial sanctions against almost all the Russian state banks, they basically closed them down, shut them out of the U.S. and international markets are pretty important. Also, we have frozen Russian sovereign debt, blocked it. All debts starting after Tuesday is blocked, can`t be traded, that means nobody can buy Russian bonds.

And finally, the United States and Asian allies, have gone after exports to Russia of our semiconductors. That`s a big deal, that`s going to hurt Russian high tech production capabilities rather badly.

The trouble with these sanctions is that they`ll hurt the Russian economy, all right, but Ukraine is suffering today, tonight as you`ve reported.

So the sanctions are a strong tool, but they`re not going to work overnight. And overnight is where the fate of Kyiv maybe decided.

O`DONNELL: And what do we know about the dynamic between Vladimir Putin and the billionaires, the individual Russian billionaires who have been sanctioned? Do they have any ability to put pressure on Vladimir Putin?

[22:39:46]

FRIED: Well, that`s a complicated question. The short answer is no, he owns them, they`re afraid of him, he can break them, put them in jail, take their money.

But there is another kind of an answer. Putin`s war against Ukraine is not popular in Russia. The first member of parliament in Russia has come out publicly against the war. People in Russia are demonstrating against the war. Putin is leading Russia into a very dark corner of isolation and economic backwardness.

So at that point, a lot of people in Russia, a lot of people even in his inner circle, might wonder why it`s in their interest to let him lead them into some filthy swamp.

So, short term, Putin owns the oligarchs. In the long term, this is a big roll of the dice, his war in Ukraine. If it doesn`t turn out well for him, it could turn out very badly, very quickly.

O`DONNELL: Ambassador Daniel Fried, we`re going to continue to need your expertise on sanctions. We appreciate you joining us tonight.

Thank you.

FRIED: My pleasure, wish it were better circumstances.

O`DONNELL: Me too.

And joining us now is David Rothkopf, foreign affairs analyst and columnist for "USA Today" and the "Daily Beast". He is the host of the "Deep State" radio podcast.

David, your assessment of where we are tonight, where Vladimir Putin is tonight, after as we come to a Friday nights in the first week of Vladimir Putin`s war.

DAVID ROTHKOPF, FOREIGN AFFAIRS ANALYST: Well, we`re at a precarious moment for Kyiv certainly with Russian troops on three sides, fighting continuing. And they`re making considerable progress, despite the fighting of the brave people and military of Ukraine.

Having said that, I don`t think Vladimir Putin is where he thought he would be. I think he thought he would come in and out quickly. I think he thought that the world would not respond in as unified a fashion as it did. I think he thought the Ukrainian people would be more easily overcome.

I don`t think he thought that there would be big protests in his own country, like Dan was just saying a minute ago. And I think he thought that this was going to be a lot more like Georgia, or when he went into Crimea.

This has catapulted him to a new level of international infamy.

O`DONNELL: There is also a new round of questioning about his mental capacity. It`s been going on for days now since he delivered these completely-unhinged speeches that had no connection to reality.

ROTHKOPF: Well, he`s been isolated for the past couple of years. He`s also been isolated because he is a leader who brooks no dissent. And so as a result there are very few people who, you know, are able to get close to him. People who do offer differing views end up disappearing.

So, he doesn`t hear much in the way of alternative opinions. He has become rather megalomaniacal.

But you know, in talking to people in the intelligence community, I have heard people say that they his health is not what it was, that his mental state is not what it was. That his mental acuity is not what it was.

And certainly judging by those rambling speeches, that talked about a fantasy history that didn`t really exist and the bad, bad judgment he`s made here going into Ukraine, I think his actions support the view that he is not who he used to be. And he wasn`t very good before, but he`s much worse now.

O`DONNELL: Donald Trump, of course, as the invasion began, called it genius, said the invasion in itself was genius. Vladimir Putin now has met all the requirements for being a war criminal with what Donald Trump calls genius.

That`s something we`ve never seen before -- American support for this kind of Russian invasion.

ROTHKOPF: Well, no one`s ever accused Donald Trump of mental acuity. You know, He is a guy who tries to get in the spotlight, tries to say the thing he thinks is going to stir up his people. He`s only thinking about himself. He is a malignant narcissist.

And the result of that is that essentially he has thrown his country under the bus. He threw it under the bus when he asked the Russians to help him in 2016. He threw it under the bus when he told an audience in Helsinki in 2018 that he trusted Putin more than his own intelligence community.

[22:44:51]

ROTHKOPF: He threw it under the bus when he tried to blackmail the leadership of Ukraine by not giving them congressionally-approved military aid, and he got impeached for that. He threw us under the bus when he orchestrated a coup attempt, and the first unpeaceful transfer of power in U.S. history.

So it should not surprise us that much that he`s doing it again here. But I think the difference is, he has now associated himself with a man who is clearly a war criminal. Putin is not -- you know, there is no question marks about him anymore, he`s one of the worst people in the modern history of the planet.

And Donald Trump has tried to hitch his wagon to that star. I don`t think it`s going to turn out well for him, for Pompeo, or for any of the others who have behaved that way.

O`DONNELL: David Rothkopf, thank you very much for joining us again tonight. Always appreciate it.

ROTHKOPF: Always a pleasure.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

And coming up, Congressman James Clyburn urged candidate Joe Biden to announce in the South Carolina presidential debate that he would appoint a black woman person to the Supreme Court. Joe Biden made that pledge in that debate and the rest is history, including the history that was made today with the announcement of the first black woman nominee to the Supreme Court. Congressman Jim Clyburn joins us next.

[22:46:10]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: The president interviewed Judge Jackson, Judge Childs and Judge Kruger on Monday, February 14th in person. He made his final decision and called Judge Jackson last night, last evening I would note it was after the press briefing last evening.

The president called Leader Schumer, Senator McConnell, Speaker Pelosi and Whip Clyburn, all separately, this morning to inform them of his decision.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Joining us now is Democratic Congressman James Clyburn of South Carolina. He is the House Majority Whip.

Congressman Clyburn, we all know and viewers of this program know that you are a very strong supporter of Judge Childs, as you expressed on this program. What did you say when the president told you this morning?

REP. JIM CLYBURN (D-SC): I congratulated him for keeping his promise, and thanked him for doing it on the anniversary day of his having made the promise. I told him I thought he had chosen well. That it was clear that I was personally involved with another candidate from my home state, but I think he chose well.

Miss Judge Brown Jackson, she is an outstanding judge, and I think will make an outstanding jurist.

O`DONNELL: You were trying to round up support for Judge Childs. And you indicated that you had the South Carolina Republican senators on board. Would do you expect will be the Senate Republican support if any at this point for Judge Jackson?

CLYBURN: Judge Jackson got three senators the last time. When she ran -- offered for the D.C. Circuit. I suspect, she will get that or more this time. I do believe that when you look at the qualifications of this judge and look at her experiences, which (INAUDIBLE) as being a little different from qualifications, I think she is a well-rounded judge, and will be a profoundly good jurist.

O`DONNELL: She has more experience as a judge than most Supreme Court justices in history at the point of their nomination to the Supreme Court. She also has what is now a unique experience on the Supreme Court. She has actually defended people in American courtrooms. And that is something that is not an experience shared by any other current justices of the court.

CLYBURN: I did not know that. But to me, that is one of the things I have talked about when the president made his commitment to appoint an African American woman. Appoint people who had experience of looking down upon someone standing before them and demonstrating their compassion for what those people are going through.

And when you look at Judge Jackson`s experiences, you have got to come to the conclusion that she has a breadth of experiences and a pretty good depth of experiences that are necessary to be empathetic. Anybody can sympathize, but you have to have some experiences to be able to empathize. I think she has had those experiences.

O`DONNELL: We profiled on this program in a continuing series all three of the women who were on President Biden`s short list. And the point of that was to show just how supremely qualified all of them are, continued to be including Judge Childs who will now go on to here confirmation to the D.C. District Court of Appeals, the court that Judge Jackson will be leaving to move up to the Supreme Court.

CLYBURN: That is true. And I think that when you look at the third person involved, sitting on the California Supreme Court, I think you are right.

[22:54:45]

CLYBURN: When you look at all the president had to choose from, even when he get down to these three, he had considered about two dozen others. Quite frankly, and I`ve said this and I really believe (INAUDIBLE). It could have been four dozen others.

But he had what is called an advancement (ph) of riches from which to choose, and I think he made a good choice. I am hopeful that we can get her confirmed by Easter.

O`DONNELL: Congressman James Clyburn, thank you for joining us once again. We really appreciate it.

CLYBURN: Thank you very much for having me.

O`DONNELL: Judge Jackson will get tonight`s LAST WORD next.

JUDGE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON, SUPREME COURT NOMINEE: Let me end by sharing an interesting coincidence that has actually meant a great deal to me over the years.

As it happens, I share a birthday with the first black woman ever to be appointed as a federal judge, the honorable Constance Baker Motley. We were born exactly 49 years to the day apart.

[22:59:59]

JACKSON: Today, I proudly stand on Judge Motley`s shoulders, sharing not only her birthday, but also her steadfast and courageous commitment to equal justice under law.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: The next Supreme Court justice gets tonight`s LAST WORD.

"THE 11TH HOUR" starts now.