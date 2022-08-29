The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, 7/18/22

Summary

New details about Thursday`s primetime January 6 Committee hearing focused on the 187 minutes when Donald Trump did absolutely nothing to save or protect the Capitol while his mob was attacking the Capitol, they believed on orders from him. The average price of gallon of gas in the United States is actually down nearly 50 cents a gallon from its peak of $5.01, just over a month ago. Here in the United States, we pay less than half of what many European countries pay for a gallon of gas. U.S. officials said Iran was preparing to provide as many as 300 remotely piloted aircraft and would start training Russian troops on how to use them as early as this month. The Texas House of Representatives released a report that blamed Uvalde school police chief Pete Arredondo, along with hundreds of other police officers, for waiting too long to enter a classroom to stop a mass murderer at the Robb Elementary School. Texas police launched internal review of Uvalde response.

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, Rachel. I`ll be joining you Thursday night and that coverage, and I have no predictions about that hearing, and I`m just going to sit back and experience it. It feels like it`s going to be a big deal.

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST, "TRMS": The fact that they booked it for prime time is a really hard ask of all the TV networks to get them to give you that time. It implies that they think they`ve got something that they really expect and want millions of Americans to watch.

And so, I mean, I think you can have those expectations, but in terms of what we are going to learn, we are going to lay out, or what they might sum up from what we`ve previously learned from them, I`m with you. I just want to see it happen.

O`DONNELL: You know, the best we have is a little suggestion from Adam Kinzinger, about what to expect. And I will show that tonight, just like everyone else has. That`s all we got. And they`ve been pretty reliable about delivering really important hearings. And so, we have every right to expect that.

MADDOW: Yeah, I mean, tonight, Adam Schiff just told me that we will get tape testimony from witnesses we have not heard from before. So, that`s something to watch for. There`s obviously been a bunch of public open source reporting today about with witnesses we can expect.

But again, it`s going to happen, no reason to speculate. We`ll see when it does.

O`DONNELL: I will see you Thursday night.

MADDOW: Thanks, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Thank you, Rachel.

Well, the school board that hired Peter Arredondo to be the chief of police of the Uvalde school districts five-person police force held a public meeting tonight in Uvalde at the high school, the day after the Texas House of Representatives released a report that blamed Chief Arredondo along with hundreds of other police officers, for waiting too long to enter a classroom to stop a mass murderer at the Robb Elementary School.

BRETT CROSS, UNCLE OF UZIYAH GARCIA: Why the hell does he still has a job with y`all?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Chief Arredondo is on administrative leave at this point.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That will be a decision will take, report in consideration, and it will be a closed session decision.

CROSS: If he`s not fired by noon tomorrow, then I want a resignation and every single one of you, board members, because they all did not give a damn about our children or us!

CROSS: Stand with us or against us, but we are going nowhere.

O`DONNELL: The school board that hired feet Arredondo has been strangely protective of him, and his job, since he did not have the common decency to resign the day after the mass murder.

Jazmin Cazares, nine year old sister Jackie was murdered in her classroom at Robb Elementary. Jasmine is a high school senior in Uvalde who joined us on this program last week.

Tonight, jasmine challenged the school board for the long list of security failures in the Uvalde school system that are described in the Texas House of Representatives report.

JAZMIN CAZARES, SISTER OF JACKIE CAZARES: How am I supposed to come back here? I`m going to be a senior, oh my supposed to come back to the school? What are you guys going to do to make sure I don`t have to watch my friends die? What are you going to do to make sure I don`t have to wait 77 minutes, bleeding out on my classroom floor, just like my little sister did?

I know there`s nothing you can do to bring my sister back, but maybe, maybe if you do something to change this, you can prevent the next family from losing their child. Thank you.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: Dawn Taylor, and her daughter Molly Taylor, a student at Robb Elementary, said this.

DAWN TAYLOR, PARENT: My daughter has something to say.

MEHLE TAYLOR, ROBB ELEMENTARY STUDENT: This was the last dress that my all my friends saw me on. Most of those kids were my friends, and that`s not good. And I don`t want to go to a school where they don`t have protection.

D. TAYLOR: And she`s encouraging for her friends not to go to school to.

Advocacy starts at this age. Leadership is standing up here, and showing our children that is not leadership. That is poor leadership.

O`DONNELL: A bipartisan report from the Texas House Representatives is the most thorough report now available on the mass murder, and its aftermath. The report indicates there was no chain of command for the 376 federal state and local law enforcement officers, who showed up at the school. The report documents Pete Arredondo`s failure to assume the role of commander, even though he co-wrote the procedural manual that automatically made him the commander of any school shooting incident.

But the report also blames all of the rest of the police forces that showed up that day, all of whom had the authority to take command of the situation, which the report described as, quote, chaos.

The report says: The entirety of law enforcement and its training, preparation, and response shares systemic responsibility for many missed opportunities on that tragic day. The entirety of law enforcement.

Pete Arredondo testified to the investigation that he did not know that there were any students or teachers alive or dead inside the classroom, with the shooter. But police body cam video released by the city of Uvalde yesterday shows a 911 dispatcher, telling an officer at the school that the child has been calling 911 from inside the classroom.

911 DISPATCH: We do have a child on the line.

OFFICER: Wait, what was that?

DISPATCH: It`s going to be in room 12 (INAUDIBLE). He is in the room full of victims, full of victims at this moment.

POLICE OFFICER: Full of victims, child called 911.

The room is full of victims.

O`DONNELL: A child`s 911 call from a room full of victims. And because of the police created chaos at the school, there is no evidence that that child`s call for help was relate to the police officers, including Pete Arredondo who are closest to the classrooms in the school.

The officers who had to make the decision went to go into the classroom to try and kill the mass murderer. The House report even follows the group of police officers will finally did go through that classroom door, faults them for waiting too long to do it.

Police slowly assembled for shields that they could use for protection when and telling a classroom, but the first three teach shields that arrived at the school were not capable of going up against an AR-15. The final shield delivered inside the school was provided by U.S. Marshals. And it was the only one that was rifle raided, a rifle rated shield, that could take on an AR-15.

Thirty minutes after that shield arrived, border patrol officers used that shield to go in and kill the mass murderer. And when they did that, none of those officers were injured in anyway. The first thing that officers on the scene heard about the murder weapon, according to police body cam video was, quote, it`s an AR, and none of the police officers in that school were willing to go up and against an AR-15, even the officers who had assault rifles themselves.

The AR-15 left 356 law enforcement officials in terror and chaos for 77 minutes, they were afraid of being killed by that weapon, and that is why they all violated their active shooter response training, according to the Texas house report. The AR-15 stopped them all in their tracks, and they did not dare to go into that classroom until they had a rifle rated shield to protect themselves from an AR-15.

The report has a long list of factors that lead to contributed in some way to 19 murdered children, and two murdered teachers, and a gravely wounded teacher who survived.

The list of factors includes, not keeping all doors locked at all times in the school because, among other reasons, substitute teachers did not have keys to the lock doors. The report neglects to mention that before AR-15s became easy to purchase over the counter in this country, no one worried about locked doors in American classrooms. The factors that led to the mass murder include people who knew the mass murder, and ignored the signs about him, that were so obvious that his online friends and some of his former school classmates, their nickname for him was, school shooter.

In a section about the murder the report says, the shooting took place in his former fourth grade classroom. By 2021, at age 17, the attacker had only completed the ninth grade. He was quoted by a girlfriend as saying, quote, that he wouldn`t live past 18, either because he would commit suicide, or simply because he wouldn`t live long.

Online, he shared, quote, gruesome videos and images of suicides, beheadings, accidents, and the like. And the attacker became focused on achieving notoriety, the attacker had no real expenses, and hoarded money, telling acquaintances that he was saving for something big, and that they would all see him in the news one day.

The attacker developed a fascination with school shootings of which he made no secret, even those he personally knew in his local chat group began calling him, the school shooter. None of his online behavior was ever reported to law enforcement. As soon as the attacker turned 18, on May 16th, 2022, just one week before the shooting on may 24th, 2022, he was finally able to purchase guns and ammunition. An online retailer shipped 1,740 rounds of 5.56 millimeter, 75-grain boat tail hollow point to his doorstep, at a cost of $1,761.50. He ordered a Daniel Defense DDM4 V7, an AR-15 rifle for shipment to a gun store in Uvalde, at a cost of $2,054.28.

And on May 17th, 2022, he bought a Smith and Wesson, MP15, also an AR-15 style rifle, at the same store in Uvalde, at the cost of $1,081.42.

His uncle drove him to the gun store to pick up his murder weapons. And, of course, the owner of the gun store described the attacker as an average customer with no red flags or suspicious conditions. But patrons of the store, who saw him, told a different story in FBI interviews, saying after the tragedy, that the attacker was very nervous-looking, and that he appeared odd, and looked like one of those school shooters. Another described his all black clothing as simply giving off bad vibes.

So, someone who patrons of a gun store think, looks like a school shooter. Has no problem from that gun dealer in Texas, buying mass murder weapons. Tucked in the middle of a long list of factors that contributed to the mass murder, everything from faulty door locks to faulty police work, there is the single factor the one factor, without which everyone at that school would be alive today. This is not a contributing factor. This is the reason, the reason for the mass murder.

The report makes clear that even if the door that the murderer used to enter the school was locked, he probably still would have been able to find his way into that school. If you change any one of those security factors in the school the mass murderer might still have entered. If you approve the police response to the mass murder, some of the victims might be alive today, because some of the children dined on the way to the hospital.

Eighty minutes later than when they should have been going to the hospital. But some of those children were murdered instantly and nothing in the police response would have changed that. The one factor in the report that was the decisive factor in this massive murder is on page 73 of the 77-page report. It says, there was no legal impediment to the attacker buying two AR-15 style rifles, 60 magazines, and over 2,000 rounds of ammunition when he turned 18.

The Republican governor of Texas and the Republican legislature have made sure that that mask murderer rounds of ammunition when he turned 18. The Republican governor of Texas and the Republican legislature have made sure that mass murder was able to buy those weapons. They`ve made sure that the Texas mass murderers are the best equipped mass murderers in the world, and the last president from Texas, George W. Bush, willfully make sure that the assault weapons ban legislated by Senator Joe Biden, expired after ten years.

And after ten years, when shootings like this word used by that assault weapons ban, the Republican president, George W. Bush, and Republicans in Congress decided it`s time to make sure that American mass murderers remain the best equipped mass murderers in the world. They did that.

Government, Republican government allowed that mass murderer in Uvalde to plan his purchase of weapons of war to use for mass murder in his former fourth grade classroom.

A mass murderer with an AR-15 walk into a shopping mall in Indiana yesterday, and killed three people before he was killed by an armed 22- year-old man, who happened to be in the mall at the time, and was lawfully carrying his own gun.

That is the fairly rare good guy with a gun story that the National Rifle Association and Republican politicians want us to believe is the actual solution to mass murder. Many of those people, many of those politicians are calling that story, a success story for the good guy with the gun theory of defense. They don`t seem to notice that they are accepting within their success story the idea of three people in a shopping mall being murdered by an AR-15 before the good guy with a gun does his thing.

And I`m very glad that the good guy with the gun was luckily positioned to do that. But that was just a matter of luck.

At Robb Elementary School, there were 376 good guys with guns, and they all, every one of them, to varying degrees, failed -- According to the Texas House of Representatives report.

Leading off our discussion tonight are Tony Plohetski, investigative reporter for "The Austin American-Statesman", and Edgar Sandoval, reporter for "The New York Times", who has been covering this shooting.

Tony, what -- this has been a weekend where we have learned more in a short period of time than any other passage of time like this. The -- what did we see tonight -- I`ve only been able to see some of what happened during that meeting tonight with the school board. And why does the school board remain protective of Pete Arredondo?

TONY PLOHETSKI, INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER, THE AUSTIN AMERICAN-STATESMAN: Well, that is certainly a question that remains unanswered by the school board, and by the superintendent.

But, Lawrence, if you take into account what family members and community members were saying tonight, so vocally, and so strongly at the meeting, it`s not going to work. If the school board listens to them at all, the community really turning out the call for answers, and to demand accountability.

And so, over the past 24 hours, that this report has been released, that is where we have really begun to see the conversation ship, and that is, what happens with these law enforcement officers who were on the scene that day. To what extent they could possibly face criminal charges, civil penalties of some kind, as well as any sort of disciplinary action within their department?

And so, we have spent the day, actually, talking to various agencies about what their plans may or may not be, with regard to internal affairs investigations. And in addition to that, talking to legal experts, more deeply with the knowledge we have now, about what possible charges, if any, these police officers and other law enforcement officers could face.

O`DONNELL: Edgar Sandoval, I read in your reporting about Mr. Ruiz, whose family suffered the loss of a child in the shooting. And he gets the last word in one of your articles where he says, everyone makes mistakes. We can understand making mistakes. Police made mistakes here.

And what hurt him the most, after the fact was just the refusal to tell the truth about the mistakes that were made.

EDGAR SANDOVAL, REPORTER, THE NEW YORK TIMES: Yeah, that`s right.

[22:20:00]

From the very beginning, the families of Uvalde have been asking for transparency, right? That horrible tragedy, they wanted local officials, to just tell them what happened. And what they really want at this point is for the any officer who was there that day, 376 officers, to resign immediately, what the families have told us, and they`re also hoping for some legal repercussions as well.

They just find it really appalling that for 77 minutes, when kids were wounded and teachers, and they were calling 911, that no one reached the classroom and in fact at least one kid.

O`DONNELL: And, Tony, what do we expect next?

PLOHETSKI: Well, certainly, there is the question of how long the police chief for the school district police department remains employed, or what kind of disciplinary action he could face. But again, we aren`t expecting to hear in coming days or weeks from the district attorney in Uvalde County, about whether or not she is truly planning to prosecute any of those police officers.

Again, I`ve talked to legal experts who say that that is a very difficult proposition, though not entirely unheard of. We have certainly seen that with other cases across the nation, when police officers failed to act.

But again, what legal experts say is that that is a very difficult proposition. So, in terms of what happens next, I think that much of that decision will be left to the employers of these hundreds, frankly, of police officers who were there that day. And whether or not they violated the oath that they took to protect and serve that community.

O`DONNELL: Tony Plohetski and Edgar Sandoval, thank you very much for joining us tonight. Thank you for your continued reporting on this important story. We really appreciate it.

SANDOVAL: Thank you.

PLOHETSKI: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

And joining us now is Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez who represents Texas 19th district, which includes Uvalde. Senator, I know this has been, as they`ve all been, a very difficult weekend for you since the shooting.

But you now have this report from the Texas house, along with this meeting tonight where people were finally able to tell the school board what they think.

First of all, your reading of the report, what stands out for you?

ROLAND GUTIERREZ (D), TEXAS STATE SENATOR: Well, Lawrence, you and I have been talking about this for sometime. We`ve seen the systemic failure, we saw it for the last 50 days. The only thing, very little stands out in this report. We know what happened.

The only think that is meaningful, I guess, is that there`s not this finger-pointing. I`ve said it all along. Each and every agency deserves to be accountable here. You had DPS had 91 troopers inside that hallway. We saw the one trooper that, in the back of his desk, said Texas Ranger, the guy with a schematic is following him around.

For 20 minutes, he is calling on the phone to someone. I want to know who that guy was on the phone with. Because when we`re talking about accountability, Lawrence, I think we are there now for sure, we have to figure out what higher levels, within the department of public safety, or any one of those other agencies, who knew, what, when, and why were they telling these men to go in now? That`s what I want to know.

O`DONNELL: Yes, the state police -- that was the largest group of Texas law enforcement that was in that school, much bigger than Uvalde and the local departments. And the report says, they have every right and authority to simply take control, when they show up. And they did not take any control at all.

GUTIERREZ: And that`s the most damning piece here, of course, because we heard four days, and weeks, and months, we heard Steve McCraw, director of DPS, point the finger to the local school call, point the finger to a teacher, point the finger to local police. You had 91 DPS troopers, many of which were in that hallway, and constantly were being told divergent narratives to shed themselves from responsibility here.

The absolute truth here is that everybody on scene violated the attacker protocol, the active shooter protocol. That`s what happened here, and DPS, Steve McCraw, he can`t run from it, nor can anyone of these agency heads. We need to have accountability.

There is a direct report to the governor, and Greg Abbott has yet to do one thing, or ask one thing for DPS. We now hear today that they`re finally starting an internal investigation at DPS to find out if they follow the procedures. Fifty-five days later, they finally start to have an internal investigation, that is absurd.

[22:25:00]

O`DONNELL: Well, Governor Abbott has the authority to call head of the state police into his office, or get him on the phone at any moment, and demand to know everything that he knows. Also has the authority to fire him, and replace him.

GUTIERREZ: Absolutely, he does. Absolutely, but this governor hasn`t been Uvalde since the 25th of May, hasn`t gone back, hasn`t been to one single funeral, has failed every step as far as helping these folks with trauma relief, and everything else that you can imagine.

We have systemic failure at every level in Texas. It goes way beyond Uvalde. What Uvalde is the closest and most disturbing version of that failure that exemplifies what`s been going on in Texas.

O`DONNELL: Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez, thank you very much for joining us again tonight.

GUTIERREZ: Thank you, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

And coming up, we have new details, a couple of new details, about Thursday`s primetime January 6 committee hearing, focused on the 187 minutes, when Donald Trump did absolutely nothing to save or protect the Capitol, while his mob was attacking the Capitol, they believed, on orders from him.

Glenn Kirschner was in the courtroom today, as Steve Bannon`s trial got underway. He will join us, along with Jill Wine-Banks, next.

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: Jury selection is underway in the trial of former Trump White House operative Steve Bannon in Washington, D.C. Excused from the jury pool today were three jurors who told the judge things like, quote, "I would not typically believe anything he says." And quote, "I am not a fan of Steve Bannon." And then there was this quote, "I do believe he is guilty." Luckily for Bannon, none of those potential jurors will be on his jury.

In a moment we`ll hear from former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, who was in the courtroom for jury selection today. Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis in Georgia has subpoenaed Congressman Jody Hice, Republican congressman for grand jury testimony. The congressman is, of course, fighting the subpoena. A hearing on that subpoena is scheduled for one week from today in federal court in Atlanta.

The January six committee will host its climactic hearing on Thursday night in primetime at 8 p.m. Congressman Adam Kinzinger, who will be one of the lead questioners in this hearing, gave this preview.

REP. ADAM KINZINGER (R-IL): This is going to open peoples eyes in a big way. The reality is -- I give you this preview -- the president didn`t do very much, but gleefully watched television during this timeframe. We`re going to present a lot more than that.

But I can only imagine as -- I mean I knew what I felt like as a U.S. Congressman. If I was a president sworn to defend the constitution, that includes the legislative branch watching this on television, I know I would`ve been going ballistic to try to save the Capitol. He did quite the opposite.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The president didn`t do anything?

KINZINGER: The president didn`t do anything, and we`re going to fill those blanks. And if the American people watch this, particularly I say this to my fellow Republicans. Watch this with an open mind and is this the kind of strong leader you really think you deserve?

O`DONNELL: NBC News is now reporting that two of the committee`s witnesses on Thursday night will be delivering testimony from inside the Trump White House. They are witnesses we have not seen before. Sarah Matthews, a former White House deputy press secretary who resigned the night of the January 6th attack on the Capitol. And Matthew Pottinger, who served as Trump`s deputy national security adviser before resigning the day after the attack on the Capitol. They will both be giving testimony in Thursday night`s hearing.

Joining us now, Glenn Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor and an MSNBC legal analyst. Also with us Jill Wine-Banks who served as an assistant Watergate prosecutor. She`s an MSNBC contributor.

Glenn, you were in the courtroom today. What were the highlights of jury selection for Steve Bannon?

GLENN KIRSCHNER, MSNBC LEGAL ANALYST: Well, Lawrence, one of the overarching observations is I don`t recall seeing jury selection where there was quite so universal sentiment that the defendant had done something horribly wrong and that the jurors were comfortable expressing their negative impressions of Steve Bannon.

Now, I would put the jurors into basically three categories. The first category where the people who said things that were just sort of instantly disqualifying. I believe he`s guilty. I have such strong feelings about what he did that I cannot set them aside and agree to sit fairly and impartially as a juror in this case. Those folks were excused by the judge pretty quickly.

The second batch of jurors were people who had heard what had happened on January 6th, maybe they followed some of the public hearings. They kind of knew who Steve Bannon was, and they might have known he is alleged to have defied a subpoena. But they agreed that they could set aside whatever they knew and base their verdict only on the evidence they heard during the course of the trial. Those jurors were largely qualified to sit.

Then there`s this third batch of jurors that I feel compelled to comment about. And it left me a little crestfallen because there were quite a few jurors, particularly young jurors and Lawrence, they knew almost nothing about what happened on January 6th, and they knew absolutely nothing about the J-6th public hearings, and they`ve never heard the name Steve Bannon.

You know, they were completely uninformed, they were blank slates and part of the problem of jury selection in a high profile case, is the uninformed jurors are the ones who are easiest to seat, because they have no preconceived notions.

But I think, putting a bunch of uninformed, completely -- they were like in a civics coma -- these kind of jurors on the jury, doesn`t necessarily do a service to jury selection.

O`DONNELL: Jill Wine-Banks, Thursday night we know we`re going to be hearing about the 187 minutes where Trump was doing nothing. But with these witnesses from inside the White House, we may be hearing quotes of things that Donald Trump said during that time.

JILL WINE-BANKS, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: Exactly, and that`s how you build a case when you don`t have either, any kind of recording, or where you have an 18 and a half minute or 187 minute gap, you need witnesses who heard the conversations, or who took notes of the conversation, or who were told about what happened in those meetings. And that is how you fill the gaps.

And these seem to be two deputy position people, pretty high up, who might have been in the room in a way that they can tell us exactly what was going on. And not just in terms of with Donald Trump was saying and doing, or not doing is really more like it. But also, what kind of communications were there to the Secret Service, and to the treatment of Vice President Pence, and what danger he was in not only for himself personally, but in terms of his being prevented from doing his constitutional duty to count those ballots, by having him whisked away at the direction of the Secret Service, not at his request.

O`DONNELL: Yes, and one indicator that we know the committee hasn`t finished its work, and probably will have more hearings in the fall is that they`ve agreed that they need to subpoena all those Secret Service records, that apparently the Secret Service has been behaving strangely with. And so, that is its own story that`s going to come eventually.

Glenn Kirschner and Jill Wine-Banks, thank you both very much for joining us tonight.

KIRSCHNER: Thank you.

WINE-BANKS: Thank you, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: And coming, up it`s time to talk about gas prices. And the fact that they are going down, we will not be doing a hysterical segment about gas prices, but a look with perspective about gas prices here and around the world and what to expect. That is next.

O`DONNELL: The average price of gasoline is now $8.39 -- oh, no, wait, that`s in the U.K., not the U.S.A. $8.27 -- no, that`s $8.27 in France.

The average price of gallon of gas in the United States is actually down nearly 50 cents a gallon from its peak of $5.01, just over a month ago. That savings is more than double what a federal gas tax holiday would have saved because the federal tax on a gallon of gas is 18.3 cents a gallon. Today, the national average for a gallon of unleaded gas is $4.52.

And now, for a little perspective here in the United States, we pay less than half of what many European countries pay for a gallon of gas. And we always have, we always have paid much lower gas prices than Europe.

The world`s most expensive gallon of gas at the moment is in Hong Kong, where a gallon costs over $11.

Joining us now is the Amos Hochstein who serves as special presidential coordinator for energy security. Thank you very much for joining us tonight. What do you expect the trend to be in gas prices?

AMOS HOCHSTEIN, SPECIAL PRESIDENTIAL COORDINATOR FOR ENERGY SECURITY: Well, first, good evening and Lawrence, thank you for having me.

I think your chart shows it well. Just a few weeks ago, we were at $5 on average gasoline in the United States. And if you remember, Lawrence, we saw all the -- a lot of hyperbolic headlines of gasoline was at $5, with predictions that it was going at $6 or $7, some even called it for $8. Oil was at $122, I believe. And today, it`s at about $101.

So, we`ve seen the fastest decline in gasoline and oil prices in over a decade. So it`s been quite remarkable. I think it`s going to continue to go down.

But let me just add something because, as you mentioned, the average is $4.52. But the actually the most prevalent gasoline price in America today it`s actually below $4. It`s actually $3.99. So that`s how far that has come. So most prevalent price is $3.99, and the average is $4.50.

So, we are going in the right direction. The president still thinks that`s too high, and we`re still working as hard as we can to take all the action that the president has to date, that has resulted in this lower price and trying to bring that price down.

And of course, you are 100 percent right, by perspective, we`re still paying a lot less, and that`s across the board on all energy prices.

O`DONNELL: What is your sense of, what is your reckoning of the contribution to inflation that the higher gas prices have contributed? And what is the decline -- what will the decline mean for inflation?

HOCHSTEIN: Well, first, there is no doubt that energy plays a significant role on inflation because it`s -- we are not a -- you know, we`re not a food farm to table. We are farm to truck to tables. So everything that we - - food prices are heavily dependent on the price of gasoline, the price of diesel, the price of energy that it takes to do irrigation and for crops and for animal feed.

So across the entire chain, when it`s transportation or gasoline and energy prices as well, as food prices, they all affect each other. So there`s a real correlation between the high energy prices, high oil prices, natural gas prices on to what inflation is.

So as we saw, the last CPI was high, and that included a lot of energy in it. We`ll see some decline I expect to the next inflation. But as prices come down, that`s clearly going to ease inflation but most importantly, it`s really going to be gasoline, as you know, it`s one of those prices that Americans feel very, very intimately. Everybody knows the price of gasoline, and so that doesn`t only hurt you in the pocket, it really has a psychological effect of seeing those prices so much higher than people are used to.

And to be honest, the president has been laser focused on this for the last several months. If you just look at the steps that he`s taken that were extraordinary that some said he didn`t have to go that far, or that they wouldn`t be effective. And we now have the result.

We saw a lot of headlines blaming him for the price going up. I expect I`ll see a lot of headlines of supporting the president and giving him credit for the prices coming down now. But he has released a million barrels a day from the strategic petroleum reserve. That`s the highest that we`ve ever done. He has led the world and releasing another 60 million barrels a day, for over six month period, at that time.

We`ve called on the gasoline gas taxes to be suspended just for the summer, along with the states, it would be another 50 cents. So, we`ve taken extraordinary steps in order to be able to bring this price down.

And he put enormous amount of pressure on the refineries and the oil companies to make sure that when oil prices come down, gasoline prices at the pump come down as well. And I think we are starting to see the results of that.

O`DONNELL: Amos Hochstein, thank you very much for joining us tonight, really appreciate it.

HOCHSTEIN: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

And coming up, Vladimir Putin is headed to Iran, to ask for help in continuing his war crimes in Ukraine.

Peter Beinart joins us next.

O`DONNELL: Four year old Liza (ph) was buried on Sunday, after being killed in another war crime by Vladimir Putin`s military while she was pushing a stroller on a sidewalk with her mother in Ukraine.

She is one of more than 1,000 children who have been killed, maimed or injured in war crimes since Vladimir Putin launched his war on Ukraine in February.

Now, Vladimir Putin is looking to Iran for more weapons to commit more war crimes. The "New York Times" reports U.S. officials said Iran was preparing to provide as many as 300 remotely piloted aircraft and would start training Russian troops on how to use them as early as this month.

Putin`s trip to Iran follows President Biden`s visit with Iran`s rival, Saudi Arabia where the president said this.

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The United States is going to remain an active, engaged partner in the Middle East. As the world grows more competitive and the challenges we face more complex, it`s only becoming clear to me how closely interwoven America`s interests are with the successes of the Middle East. We will not walk away and leave a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia or Iran.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Joining us now is Peter Beinart, professor of journalism and political science at the City University of New York. He`s an MSNBC political analyst.

Peter, Joe Biden goes into the Middle East, goes to Saudi Arabia, followed by Vladimir Putin going to Iran. Putin asking Iran now for weapons.

PETER BEINART, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Right. I mean I think what we`re seeing is a world that is dividing more rigidly into blocs a little bit more like the cold war. So Europe has moved closer to the United States. Russia has moved closer to China and Russia is now moving closer to Iran another country that was an American adversary as it looks desperately for weapons to replenish is dwindling stocks.

O`DONNELL: And what do you make of where we would be today if Donald Trump had not destroyed the deal with Iran to inhibit and prevent the development of nuclear weapons.

BEINART: I think it`s a really important question, the United States would have more leverage with Iran if we were still in that nuclear deal.

Now, we can`t guarantee that Iran wouldn`t be doing this. Iran has -- you know, it does have a history of supplying weapons to some really nasty governments, the government of Syria as well.

[22:54:57]

BEINART: But the truth is that we can`t bomb Iran, we`re not going to go to war with Iran. We are already squeezing them as much as we can with sanctions. We would have had a better chance of not having them join this Russia-China access that is being created, if we had a functional relationship, not a friendship with them, but a functional relationship where they were more dependent on trade with the west.

And Donald Trump blew that opportunity, and I think now we are dealing with some of the consequences.

O`DONNELL: Peter Beinart, thank you very much for joining us tonight.

BEINART: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: We`ll be right back.

O`DONNELL: That is tonight`s LAST WORD.

"THE 11TH HOUR WITH STEPHANIE RUHLE" starts now.