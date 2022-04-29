Transcript: The Beat with Ari Melber, 4/29/22

Summary

New texts revealed between Trump White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows and FOX News` Sean Hannity about working together, while Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene continued to deny text to Meadows about martial law despite text evidence. This as the January 6th Committee prepares for public hearings. Angelo Carusone the president and CEO of Media Matters joins Alicia Menendez to talk about Elon Musk buying Twitter. Xochitl Hinojosa Matters joins Alicia Menendez to talk about abortion laws and anti-abortion.

Transcript

NICOLLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: Thank you so much for letting us into your homes for another week of shows. We`re grateful. "THE BEAT" with Alicia Menendez in for Ari starts right now.

Hi there, my friend.

ALICIA MENENDEZ, MSNBC HOST: Hey, my friend. Enjoy your weekend.

WALLACE: You too.

MENENDEZ: And welcome to THE BEAT. I`m Alicia Menendez in for Ari.

Elon Musk is attacking the Democratic Party. More on that ahead. Also, Ron DeSantis losing to Mickey Mouse. We have a fact check. And the White House Correspondents Dinner is back. We have some of the best moments.

But we start today with developments in the January 6th probe. FOX News host Sean Hannity and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows exchanged more than 80 text messages between the 2020 election and Inauguration Day. Hannity telling Meadows, "You also need to spend at least half your time doing business with us." Meadows replying, "We can make a powerful team. You are a true patriot and I am so very proud of you. Your friendship means a great deal to me." Hannity responds, "Feeling is mutual."

The January 6th Committee has had these texts for months. Committee member Congressman Jamie Raskin saying even with all the leaks, it`s a very small fraction of the information we have that has become public. Most of the evidence has not been divulged.

There`s still witnesses the committee wants to hear from, including Trump ally Steve Bannon, who is currently indicted for contempt of Congress. The feds pushing back on Bannon`s claim for stonewalling the committee, stating he was following government direction. Prosecutors saying it`s not valid because Trump was not a government official at the time. And the committee is probing how seriously Trump considered using his emergency powers to overturn the election.

GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene again denying that she was advocating the use of martial law.

JIM ACOSTA, CNN CHIEF DOMESTIC CORRESPONDENT: Did you send a text asking for the president to declare martial law? Did you do that?

REP. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE (R-GA): I -- you know, I don`t recall those being my text messages.

ACOSTA: Several are saying the only way to save our republic is for Trump to call for martial law. Martial was not spelled --

GREENE: No, keep going with the text message.

ACOSTA: "I don`t know on those things. I just want you to tell him."

GREENE: Wait, excuse me. Stop. I don`t know on those things. Is that what that says? It says I don`t know on those things.

ACOSTA: But why even bring it up?

GREENE: Wait, hold on. Stop. This text message that`s supposedly mine, I don`t know if it is --

MENENDEZ: Joining me now, Emily Bazelon, legal writer for "The New York Times" magazine and former Watergate prosecutor, Jill Wine-Banks.

Emily, what do you think Meadows meant when he told Hannity, quote, "We make a powerful team"?

EMILY BAZELON, NEW YORK TIMES MAGAZINE STAFF WRITER: I mean, I think it`s really clear that what we`re seeing here is that Hannity is not behaving like a journalist in any way that we usually use this term. And it`s not a surprise he also was on stage with Trump during the campaign. He really is an advocate and a kind of member of the administration and he`s using his pulpit on television to further the goals of the administration or at least he was when Trump was in office.

MENENDEZ: Yes, Jill, I agree that it`s not particularly surprising that Sean Hannity would take this role. What, then, do you think the January 6th Committee is gleaning from these communications, understanding this is a fraction of what they have?

JILL WINE-BANKS, FORMER WATERGATE PROSECUTOR: It`s I can`t wait to see the rest of it because this is pretty terrible. I agree exactly with Emily. This is very bad. Journalistic ethics should have prevented any of this kind of communication. This wasn`t hard pressed fact questions that you, Alicia, might ask. It was advice to the administration on how they should behave, what strategies they should use, concern about whether the outcome was going to be what Hannity and Meadows both wanted, and how they could get to that proper result.

This is something that means that no one should rely on FOX News for any information because they are not a source of question and answers. They`re a source of strategy for the Republican Party, particularly for Trump. And the January 6th Committee can make a lot out of this and all the other information. I propose that there will be a blockbuster of a series of hearings that could make a difference to anyone who`s willing to listen and give a fair shot to what they`re going to hear.

MENENDEZ: And I do want to loop back to the question of those potentially blockbuster hearings. But before I do, Jill, January 6th chairman Bennie Thompson said he`s going to be asking GOP lawmakers to testify. Take a listen.

REP. BENNIE THOMPSON (D-MS): We will ask more than three people.

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: This week?

THOMPSON: Who are members. Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: All Republicans?

THOMPSON: At this point.

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: In the House?

THOMPSON: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: Any senators?

THOMPSON: Yes.

MENENDEZ: Jill, your thoughts on how significant that is?

WINE-BANKS: It`s very significant. And I don`t expect any of the people whose names I`ve seen listed as being willing to cooperate, so that means they have to be willing to consider issuing subpoenas. And there`s no special protection for members of Congress.

There`s no reason why as American citizens they don`t have the same obligation to provide necessary information in connection with a planned coup on our government, and they should be able to be subpoenaed if they don`t respond to a request in a letter. And the letter pretty much will lay out why they have significant evidence so that a judge can evaluate the legitimacy of a subpoena.

MENENDEZ: Emily, I want to switch gears here a little, understanding that this is all about accountability. You have new reporting today from "The New York Times." The Manhattan D.A. unlikely to indict Trump. But here`s why, witnesses have not heard from the district attorney`s office in months. A key prosecutor has stopped focusing on a potential case against Mr. Trump. Prosecutors have abandoned the war room they used to prepare for their grand jury presentation. Your take, Emily?

BAZELON: You know, when Alvin Bragg, the new district attorney in Manhattan, came into office, it seemed as if the D.A.`s office was close to a grand jury indictment. The outgoing D.A. made it clear he thought that that was probably warranted. Bragg came into office, he took a look at the evidence, he said, I don`t think it`s good enough. I think it`s a higher bar to indict a former president and I`m not comfortable.

And a couple of the lead prosecutors, very experienced people, left the office. They resigned because they thought that was the wrong call. And so I think that what we`re seeing is the kind of end of that process. At the time Bragg said, you know, this isn`t over, but it seemed clear that unless they came up with some new smoking gun that this investigation was going to peter out. And so that`s what you`re seeing here.

Bragg just got into office so he is far away from having to campaign for re-election, but given how Democratic Manhattan is, it`s going to be interesting to see how this follows him.

MENENDEZ: Jill, your thoughts on this looking like it`s over?

WINE-BANKS: Again, I agree with Emily, but I also think that it`s clear that it`s over. They have returned all the documents that Michael Cohen gave them. The prosecutors who were in charge of it have left. The grand jury is about to expire and there hasn`t been a request to renew it. It seems pretty clear that he`s not going to act. And based on what we already know, it seems to me that there is enough evidence to get a conviction and to sustain it on appeal.

Yes, there`s a risk in any case against anybody, but particularly against Donald Trump who may have a supporter on the jury who will never vote to convict, you could end up with a hung jury because of that. But remember, Manafort had a Trumper on his jury who said I`m a total loyal Trumper, but I was sworn to do my duty as a juror and I paid attention to the evidence and he was guilty on all counts, so I had to vote to convict him on all counts.

It`s a risk that I would certainly take if I were in Alvin Bragg`s position. I would definitely go ahead with it. The American people deserve it. The people of New York who voted for him deserve it. And I`m sorry to say that it does look like one more escape by Donald Trump. There are other things pending where he`s not doing so well, but this one seems to be over.

MENENDEZ: Jill, you and I often talk about Donald Trump`s Mary Poppins` bag of legal problems. A judge today denied Trump`s attempts to stop the contempt fine saying Trump should have explained the methods he uses to store his records and efforts he made to locate the subpoenaed files. Your reaction.

WINE-BANKS: Absolutely. You cannot say, I don`t personally possess them when you`re in charge of a big company. Of course it`s in the possession of someone within the company, but you are in charge. And so you can`t evade your personal responsibility by saying, oh, it`s not in my personal possession. Of course it`s not in his desk, he doesn`t have his hands on it, but he can get it.

And I think that the fine is something that will continue until he produces the documents. The fine can be doubled or tripled by the judge. He can be jailed for contempt of the court order, because he is violating a court order now. And so I think there are some consequences that will lead to some accountability, but it`s not the same as finding him guilty of the actual underlying crime.

MENENDEZ: You know, Emily, in this ongoing conversation about accountability, you look at a lot of the polling out there and there is this clear gap in knowledge for a lot of voters about what exactly happened on January 6th. So I want to come back to this question of the public hearings set to start in June. Your sense of what we can expect?

BAZELON: I think the Democrats know that they have to really grab hold of the attention of the country. This is their chance. There have been a lot of leaks. The news has come out in a drip, drip fashion. It`s hard to follow.

I get confused by it, too. What did we already know? What is actually a big deal? And so this is their chance to put it all together into a grand narrative, and to lay it all out so that this fraction that we have adds up to more so that we can see it all and then people can make their judgment.

And I think they know that this is pretty much it. That, you know, they have to make their case in a really strong way if they`re going to break through to people who have been skeptical or disinterested all along.

MENENDEZ: You know, Jill, I think about Emily`s excellent analysis and then I layer onto that what we heard from Congressman Raskin about the fact that we know a fraction of what they have. I mean, at the end of the day, a big part of the task before them is going to come down to editing the information that they have, deciding what is most important, what is most critical, how to put that forward. If you are on this committee, how do you do that?

WINE-BANKS: I think they have all the talent that they need to get that done. They also have something that we didn`t have back in the days of Watergate, which is they can use video in a way that will be compelling. They can use actual audio sound bites. They can use the real tapes of things that have been happening. And I think it will be compelling. The real issue is how will FOX cover it.

And FOX isn`t going to cover it. So all the people who already accept the fake lies about what happened and who don`t accept that there was a real coup attempt are going to continue to believe that. What has to happen is that some independents, some more moderate Republicans, young people who have sort of tuned out because they haven`t seen accountability, need to watch this so that they will see how close we came to losing democracy.

That could make a big difference. The other thing they have to do, aside from convincing people so that before the primaries are over, they have some real reason to get out and vote and support Democratic candidates who will not act in this way, is they have to make the case for why they need to change the laws because that is their prime focus is changing the laws, filling the gaps.

The Electoral College Act clearly has some gaps that came close to allowing them to succeed. And before we get to the next presidential election, that has to be corrected so that we don`t have the risk of having a coup happen because they now have practiced. So I think there`s a lot that can be accomplished. And I think they will do a great job. I can`t wait to watch it. I know the impact it had back in the Watergate days of changing -- you know, Nixon said I am not a crook.

And then they watched the hearings and they went, oh, yes, he is. He is a crook. He is terrible. It really changed public opinion. But that`s because there were three networks and they all had the same facts. Now we have people in silos. And unless you watch the actual hearings and judge for yourself, you may come away saying the election was stolen from Trump because that`s what some people believe and Trump says it often and loudly and we need to counter that.

MENENDEZ: Emily Bazelon, Jill Wine-Banks, thank you both so much for getting us started.

Coming up, Ron DeSantis trying to make cartoons great again. We have a fact check on his new Disney attacks. Plus why one GOP lawmaker is saying that women who get pregnant after rape have a, quote, "opportunity." Also Elon Musk is now explicitly attacking the Democratic Party while trying to buy Twitter.

And we`ll play some of the best moments from past White House Correspondents Dinners as it returns this weekend. Stay with us.

MENENDEZ: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is taking his anti-Disney show on the road. Going on FOX News to promote his attack on the company for its support of LGBTQ rights. But he`s got problems. A new poll shows that 62 percent of Americans, including a majority of Democrats and Republicans, don`t support politicians trying to punish companies for their social views. The top credit agency warns that his attack on Disney could weaken Florida`s bond rating and undercut the state`s economy.

But DeSantis doesn`t seem to care about that. It`s not about Florida, it`s about the White House. "The New York Times" reporting on how he`s turned Florida into a laboratory for right-wing policies in order to boost his presidential ambitions. But his self-promotion is coming at the expense of his own constituents, literally. Here he is denouncing calls to reduce student loan debt.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. RON DESANTIS (R), FLORIDA: Why would you make a truck driver or a waitress or a construction worker pay off the debt for somebody that did a PhD program in gender studies?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MENENDEZ: He`s ignoring the pain of the people he`s supposed to be representing. Florida has one of the worst student loan problems in the entire country. 12 percent of voters there have student debt. The average person owes more than $35,000. Again, DeSantis is focused solely on the MAGA base, telling them it is time to make cartoons great again.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DESANTIS: When we were young, you could watch cartoons without having to worry --

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MENENDEZ: DeSantis is 43 years old. That means when he was a kid, he probably saw cartoons that actually had a lot to worry about, like the racially offensive crows from "Dumbo."

[18:20:03]

One of them is literally named Jim Crow. And Tom and Jerry, there was a character called, quote, "Manny Two Shoes." In "Peter Pan," kids saw this offensive representation of Native Americans. The scene is called "What Makes the Red Man Red."

"Lady and the Tramp" has the Siamese cats speaking in stereotypical accents. And Warner Brothers has stopped using the Pepe Le Pew character because he was a creepy stalker who didn`t understand that no meant no.

Ron DeSantis is playing politics here on Disney and to everything else. I`m going to break it down with two perfect guests when we are back in just 60 seconds.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MENENDEZ: Joining me now, Aisha Mills, political strategist, and Fernand Amandi, Democratic pollster and MSNBC political analyst.

All right, Fernand, I`m going to begin with you because this is your state. And I`m going to ask you a question I have asked you many times before. What is happening in Florida?

FERNAND AMANDI, DEMOCRATIC POLLSTER: Well, what`s happening in Florida is that Ron DeSantis this week self-crowned himself as the emperor of Florida- stan or MAGA-stan, however you want to call it. I mean, you touched on it a little bit ago, Alicia. He is running for the Republican nomination for president in 2024 as Trump without the stupidity, Trump without the compromise, and he is willing not only to take on entities like Disney World or even this week astonishingly the state`s very powerful utility, Florida Power & Light.

He`s shown even in this legislative session he will not tolerate any opposition from his own Republican Party. This is very much in the authoritarian tradition of Orban, what is an absolute leader that rules with an iron fist and there is no dissention tolerated. And that`s the path that Ron DeSantis currently finds himself on, playing to that Republican MAGA base he`s going to need to defeat and make the case he`s a stronger Republican nominee than Trump in 2024.

MENENDEZ: Right. Aisha, I want you to help me connect the dots here. How does the DeSantis attack on Disney fit into the MAGA "Make America Great Again" world view? How are those two things connected?

(LAUGHTER)

AISHA MILLS, POLITICAL STRATEGIST: Well, a couple of things here. So in terms of the connection, I mean we know that Ron DeSantis is trying to play to the most vile and nastiest of culture wars in this country. The MAGA base thinks that everybody else is to blame for their economic condition. The fact that their jobs are leaving this country, the fact that they can no longer have a single person working in the household, generally the man, and raise a family and send those kids off to college and own their home, that their economic crisis is somehow the fault of immigrants or the fault of black people or the fault of LGBTQ, you know, education and the fact that there are these, you know, two men getting married and having kids.

Ron DeSantis is fundamentally tapping into the core of what he hopes his base will be when he runs for president. But here`s the thing. Here`s what the irony has always been about the MAGA base and the arguments that animate them, which are always this excuse and blame game against diverse people for their economic condition.

Originally, you know, there was a conversation when Trump got elected around, oh, these folks are just having economic anxiety. But when you`ve got a guy, when you`ve got the governor who is willing to literally bankrupt an entire community, to make taxpayers now foot a billion-dollar bill that otherwise Disney was paying in order to function and operate in the jurisdiction that he is now trying to snatch away control from, there`s a real disconnect there around the economics of people`s day-to-day lives, their pocketbooks, how their community is going to suffer with regards to things like roads being paved and the education system and the basic resources that Disney was ultimately subsidizing, and the fact that he is now playing into them and saying, oh, well, these are the people who are your problem.

[18:25:09]

I think that, you know, there`s a lot of irony here and I find it unfortunate that those voters don`t really see that it`s all an okey-doke, it`s all smoke and mirrors. And I hope that, you know, people rise up against this and recognize it`s bad for their purse to push these policies.

MENENDEZ: Well, Fernand, let`s talk about that specifically. Does DeSantis care that this attack on Disney could hurt taxpayers and weaken Florida`s economy? Does he care?

AMANDI: Well, I think he only cares if it kind of mounts the sort of blowback and pushback, Alicia, that might threaten his chances of winning that Republican nomination first in 2024. I mean, DeSantis is a very practical bottom-line politician. He`s replaying the same playbook which allowed him to be elected governor in the first place. He ran as an ultra- right MAGA conservative with a very strong Republican challenger at that time, the Agricultural commissioner, a gentleman by the name of Adam Putnam, and just ran circles around him.

And then actually in the first year or two, tried to run a little bit more of a moderate, centrist in his first year as governor. When he got presidential ambition fever again, he went hard right. Now that I think he feels like he`s got the re-election in the bag, he`s raised over $100 million, right now the Democratic play in Florida is not quite as strong against him, at least according to the public opinion polls, he`s doubling down and again trying to make the case, don`t even think about Donald Trump, I am the true heir to MAGA. I am the type of president that won`t compromise. And I think that`s the game he`s clearly playing in real time. So no, I don`t think he cares.

MENENDEZ: Aisha, we`re going to be having this conversation I think in the next few weeks about student debt in a much larger context. 12 percent of Florida voters have student debt. And so I get that you have DeSantis trying to own the libs but there also has to be some pushback from the economic reality, as you said, of Floridians who either have that debt, have family with that debt or someone who`s not able to sell their house because the generation that they would sell it to is saddled with too much student loan debt to buy it.

MILLS: Yes, you know, this is all so interesting to me, Alicia, because no one seems to care in terms of the rabid base of the Republican Party about arguments and ideas that directly affect and impact their own lives. There`s really a witch hunt that has always been the playbook. This is new, by the way. The staunch conservative base has always used LGBTQ people as a wedge.

They have always had dog whistles and racist subtexts to their campaigning. It is what they do. It is ultimately their entire strategy for trying to win campaigns, so bring people into bigotry, bias and homophobia. And at the end of the day all of the conversations that we have about student loan, you know, debt and how it`s going to benefit people, how this relief will help folks buy homes, et cetera, that`s not really what they care about.

What they care about is a culture war. And when I say they I`m talking about a minority, but a minority of people that are loud and a minority of people that he thinks he`s going to ride the backs of in order to get into the White House. And so everybody else, everybody else who would care about conversations around student debt relief, whether they be Republican, Democrat, moderate, agnostic politically or otherwise, just completely get erased from the narrative and the conversation altogether because they`re pandering to people who only care about one thing.

And we`ve got to keep that front and center is that racism still wins, bigotry still wins, bias still wins on the right. And that to me is a problem, and the thing that we can`t forget, or we have to continue to talk about.

MENENDEZ: Fernand, I`ve got about 30 seconds left but I have to ask you, what I think I hear you saying is whether or not voters hold DeSantis accountable comes down to whether or not they are able to connect the dots between economic reality, the economic hardship they are set to face as a state and these moves that DeSantis is making.

You do polling. You do messaging. What is it that Democrats need to do to connect those dots for voters both as Floridians but nationwide as he becomes a nationwide candidate?

AMANDI: I mean, very simple. I think it`s a function of making the case of how Democratic policies have improved, Alicia, quality of life for voters and getting away from fighting the battles that it`s DeSantis wanting Democrats to fight. The culture war battles is exactly what they want to engage on. They don`t want to allow the Democrats to go on offense about what they have done to make the economy grow, what they have done to grow eight million jobs, what they have done to increase the opportunity to go back to normal after the pandemic because of how they administered public health. So as long as Democrats play on the DeSantis MAGA train of this grievance culture war politics, it`s a problem.

If they shift to what they`ve done and describe how what the Republicans would do in office is take those efforts away, those initiatives that have helped Americans lives away. That I think is where Democrats are going to be in the strongest position, but don`t fall for the Bromium. The Briar Patch, a game of playing the culture war politics.

MENENDEZ: Right, this is where he wants to be having the argument. Aisha Mills, Fernand Amandi. Thank you both so much for spending some time with us. Still to come. What is Elon Musk doing now? Going into right-wing troll mode, attacking Democrats and invoking Obama as he tries to buy Twitter. And later, exposing the GOP secret new scheme to demonize immigrants ahead of the midterm. Stay with us.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TREVOR NOAH, HOST, COMEDY CENTRAL: Twitter said it would never sell to Elon Musk and then he produced the cash and they`re like, I will sell. Yes, I guess they found that edit button after all.

JIMMY FALLON, HOST, NBC: Elon Musk buying Twitter for $44 billion. At first Tesla and now Twitter. It`s amazing how much money you can save when you don`t have to pay for gas, isn`t it?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MENENDEZ: Elon Musk going into full-out right-wing troll mode. The world`s richest man says he`s buying Twitter partly because of his high-minded nonpartisan commitment to quote free speech. And in the last 24 hours, Musk openly courting the partisan right and doing it, where else, on Twitter. Today writing quote, the far left hates everyone, themselves included. A day ago writing quote, I strongly supported Obama for president, but today`s Democratic Party has been hijacked by extremists.

And tweeting out this cartoon depicting himself as left of center back in 2008. But now, right of center because, quote, woke progressives have pulled the party so far left. A depiction of the world that conveniently puts Musk at the center, while completely ignoring the GOP`s descent into toxic Trumpism from racist further so the January 6th riots, to the ongoing big lie assault on our democracy. And it ignores the right-wing misinformation on COVID and elections that Twitter has tried to police.

And all suggest that if this deal is finalized, Musk make reopen Twitter to extremists. And it raises questions about what Musk means by free speech and explains why conservatives on Fox are cheering him on.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PETE HEGSETH, HOST, FOX NEWS: For once, this isn`t about power and money. Musk is doing it to save free speech.

TUCKER CARLSON, HOST, FOX NEWS: It`s not an overstatement to say it could be the single most important development for free speech in the modern history of the United States.

GERALDO RIVERA, HOST, FOX NEWS: The five people at this table all are fans of Elon Musk, I don`t think that --

JEANINE PIRRO, HOST, FOX NEWS: I am.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is a guy who`s made a lot of money. He`s been very successful, loves this country and the freedoms that affords.

GREG GUTFELD, HOST, FOX NEWS: He`s, our Edison. This is our Thomas Edison. This is our DaVinci of our generation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MENENDEZ: Joining me now president and CEO of Media Matters for America, Angelo Carusone. Angelo, first, your take on Musk courting the right. What does that tell you?

ANGELO CARUSONE, PRESIDENT AND CEO, MEDIA MATTERS: I think that one thing it says two things one, this is going to be a sort of a -- just a little bit of a keyhole view of what Twitter is going to look like when he has the ability to set the policies and not just the policies. When he has the ability to help to encourage what gets recommended and what doesn`t get recommended. And the other thing is that it actually is a clear illustration of something that Musk himself has said happened to him, which is that he acknowledges that he became red pill, which is the process by which you become sort of one of these far-right extremists.

And in fact, he`s used Twitter before to advocate that leftists, and liberals, and progressives become red-pilled themselves. And I think he -- in some ways, he`s a convert to a sort of extremist ideology, and this kind of thing, that this sort of trolling in his behavior is actually not something super calculated, but just an action of his authentic self. And this is a small snapshot, I think of the future of what we`re going to have to be dealing with.

MENENDEZ: If it is that keyhole. If it is that snapshot, the -- what is the impact if he does open the floodgates to misinformation and extremists?

CARUSONE: I think the one thing you know, there`s three things you can consider, right? So one is, let`s say Elon Musk takes it over. And this deal goes through. Putting aside all the rollbacks and policies that he can put into place and boys that significant. The one thing that is certain is that Twitter will not play a role that it`s had been playing for the past couple of years, which is that Twitter was often a vanguard in putting in place some of the protections policies and moderation sort of efforts.

It`s not because they were a good actor, it`s just that the nature of Twitter. Because it`s sort of smaller than other platforms and its audience is more elite and more connected to the media, it tended to be a little bit more responsive to pressure. But that mattered because Twitter going first then could be used as pressure to get all the other social media platforms to act. So, no matter what happens, even if Elon Musk does not change a single thing, and he will, the one thing we know for certain is that Twitter will no longer be a Vanguard. So, the capacity to respond to future threats is basically been greatly eroded.

But the rollback is that it`s Elon, when he says free -- free speech, what he really means is free for all. And that`s all you need to know about Twitter will look like. So, the cesspool that sort of everyone sort of recognize that Twitter kind of can be sometimes and the reactionary aspects to it, that cesspool is going to flood over and it`s not just going to now affect people that are very active on Twitter, it`s actually going to have an effect on the entire information landscape.

MENENDEZ: Angelo, you spend a lot of time watching monitoring Fox News, what do you make of the fact that you have these Fox hosts cheering Musk on?

CARUSONE: I think that they see the potential here to shape the future of - - you know, to shape the future of the information landscape. One thing that Fox used to be, and it sort of no longer is anymore. Is that it used to be right at the front and center. It was sort of -- it had -- it was defining the agenda. It was out first. Now it has a very important role in amplifying the agenda. But that amplification is just coming from the online echo chamber and they do meet resistance and pushback from policies that push back against extremism and destroy disinformation.

Ironically, the far-right the thing that he says -- we Elon Musk has is happening is they`re much more effective at censorship and banning books and implementing a lot of the extremist policies in real life than they have been in the last two years on these social media platforms. So, they see this as the next front in the culture war. And that`s why they`re cheering for Elon Musk because what they really mean is that it empowers their lies, and it enables their politics.

MENENDEZ: Angela Carusone, as always, thank you so much for spending some time with us.

CARUSONEL Thank you.

MENENDEZ: Ahead, a secret memo reveals the GOP playbook to attack Democrats on immigration. That`s next.

MENENDEZ: A new front in the GOP is extreme anti-choice agenda, even before the Supreme Court potentially overturns Roe v. Wade as soon as this summer. This week Republicans in Oklahoma sending a near-complete ban on abortions to the governor who says he will sign it. It`s modeled after that controversial Texas law which lets private citizens sue abortion providers got a $10,000 reward. Advance almost all abortions after six weeks. A separate Oklahoma law set to take effect in August would ban all elective abortions entirely.

Oklahoma abortion providers already filing legal challenges against both measures. Meantime, in Ohio, Republicans pushing an abortion ban with no exceptions for rape or for incest. One lawmaker actually calling unwanted pregnancies from rape, a quote, opportunity for women.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. JEAN SCHMIDT (R-OH): Rape is a difficult issue. But if the baby is created, it is a human life. And whether that mother ends that pregnancy or not, the scars will not go away. It is a shame that it happens. But there is an opportunity for that woman no matter how young or old she is.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MENENDEZ (voiceover): What is happening in Oklahoma, in Ohio, in Texas, not one-off. So far, this year 536 restrictions have been introduced in 42 states. Joining me now Democratic strategist and former DNC communications director, Xochitl Hinojosa. Xochitl, before we get to these laws, I do want to talk about them. What do you make of this grotesque language about quote, opportunities to carry a rapist baby?

XOCHITL HINOJOSA, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: It is devastating, it should always be up to a woman what she decides to do. And any decision between her and her doctor, what she decides to do about her pregnancy. And this is, you know, settled law, Alicia for decades now. And now we are reversing ourselves, which has to be just terrifying for every woman in this country, whether or not you are attempting and trying to have a baby or not. And it is just -- I cannot even imagine living in one of these states right now and thinking that this right has been taken away from you what option do women have right now.

And so, this will be devastating. But I think the only way that we fight back is we fight back at the polls, because as we`ve seen Republicans will continue to pass these terrible bills all across the country that will restrict abortion access.

MENENDEZ: I mean, except Xochitl, in some ways, I have to say you probably kind of mentioned, I mean, you grew up in Texas, you keep your eye on your home state. And even as we`re talking about what is happening in Oklahoma, I very much have Texas on the brain.

Take a look at this data. Since last fall 45 percent of Texas women. 45 percent of Texas women seeking abortions had been forced to cross into Oklahoma for abortion access. I mean, I think we tend to talk about this Xochitl as a state-by-state issue when really -- this is regionally becoming more and more of a challenge. What happens to people carrying pregnancies in Texas, if they cannot go to Texas to receive care and they also cannot go to a neighboring state like Oklahoma?

HINOJOSA: Absolutely. If you`re a Texas woman right now, you don`t have a choice. And that is why you`ve seen stories in the state of women putting their lives in danger. This is something that is a crisis. It`s a crisis in Texas, it`s a crisis regionally and more states passed laws. It is a crisis nationally. We`ll obviously keep our eye on what the Supreme Court does. But this is a crisis for women all across the country. And I`ll tell you, Alicia, that I have had many talks with my husband and my family about moving to Texas eventually to be with family, to be closer to home.

And when you`re looking at states like that, are those the values that you want to raise the family around? I mean, it is just the fact that you know, these attacks on women are just something that we`re not only seeing in Texas, but we`re seeing all across the country, when does it stop? It`s terrifying.

MENENDEZ: And then you think about all the families Xochitl as I know you do who cannot afford to leave right who have to live with this reality. I want to turn to another story while I have you Xochitl. Biden today meeting with the Mexican president, as Republicans look to weaponize immigration. The New York Times revealing a detailed 60 Page internal memo prepared by right-wing Congressman Jim Jordan revealing the GOP latest plan to politicize the issue for the midterms.

The memo insinuating immigrants could be sex offenders and criminals despite plenty of studies that show immigrants in the U.S. actually do not commit crimes they commit crimes at a lower rate than native-born Americans. Republicans also directly true -- using truly outlandish rhetoric towards Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as he testified this week.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: My constituents want you impeached because they believe you`ve committed treason.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The chaos on our southern border is not an accident. It`s deliberate, it`s on purpose, it`s by design.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They compare you to Benedict Arnold. You know, no parent with a last Arnold names their kid Benedict. They wonder what will the Mayorkas family do down the road?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Next year we`ll have the majority, in this committee which we shall, you`re still in office, you`ll face impeachment.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MENENDEZ: Dems hitting back saying Republicans are more interested in getting Fox News spots than actually fixing immigration policy or engaging an honest debate over real questions like whether to end the pandemic era policy allowing U.S. border agents to expel asylum seekers to Mexico known as Title 42.

All right, Xochitl I want to ask you about both of these things because they think they are part and parcel of the same strategy. What do you make of these extremist attacks on Secretary Mayorkas and what do you make of this 60-page memo basically announcing the ways in which the Republican Party plans to weaponize immigration in time for the midterms?

HINOJOSA: Well, first of all, Secretary Mayorkas is an honorable man. And I think that what he`s doing here is a very difficult job. Anyone that takes on the job as DHS secretary, very stressful, high profile, but he has a lot on his plate right now. And what I -- my question and that I posed to Republicans is what do you disagree with that Secretary Mayorkas, put for. Secretary Mayorkas is actually surged -- had increased law enforcement at the border. They added 600 law enforcement officials at the border. He is ensured that we`re increasing security, he has asked Congress for more funding to do that.

And so, he is trying to work with Congress to ensure we`re doing everything we can to prepare for the surge in migration. It is Congress who is politicizing it at the moment when he`s trying to use every tool in his arsenal to ensure that we -- were dealing with the surge. In terms of the attacks, Alicia we`ve been to this movie before, every midterm election, and every presidential election, immigration tends to be the top issue that Republicans want to fear monger about. It was caravans before, you had Trump run on this, he ran on the border. And over the last, I would say two or three elections.

We have seen Republicans try to use these tactics, and it doesn`t end up working. What my warning to Democrats is, we know how to win on the issues. We know that people want order and they want a humane process at the border. Now let`s run on that. And let`s talk to people about those policies. Because whenever you`re looking at the polling voters stand with Democrats on this they don`t stand with Republicans.

MENENDEZ: Xochitl Hinojosa, thank you so much for walking us through all of this. The White House Correspondents Dinner is back. What we`re hearing about it. That`s next.

MENENDEZ: The White House Correspondents Dinner is back tomorrow after a two-year hiatus. So-called nerd prom brings together journalists, politicians, and Hollywood. Daily Shows Trevor Noah will host. In 2011 Seth Meyers was hosting and he brought the House down with this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SETH MEYERS, HOST, NBC: Donald Trump has been saying that he will run for president as a Republican, which is surprising since I just assumed he was running as a joke. Donald Trump often appears on Fox which is ironic because a fox often appears on Donald Trump`s head.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MENENDEZ: And there was Obama`s anger translator played by Keegan-Michael Key.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: In our fast-changing world, traditions like the White House Correspondents Dinner are important.

KEEGAN-MICHAEL KEY, ACTOR, AND COMEDIAN: I mean, really? What is this, Senate?

OBAMA: But we do need to stay focused on some big challenges like climate change.

KEY: Hey, listen y`all if you haven`t noticed, California is bone dry. Y`all think of Bradley Cooper came here because he wants to talk to Chuck Todd. He needed a glass of water. Come on.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MENENDEZ: President Obama was known for his comedic timing with classic burns on both sides.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

OBAMA: I tease Joe sometimes, but he has been at my side for seven years. We`ve gotten so close in some places in Indiana, they won`t serve as pizza anymore. Bernie, look like a million bucks. Or to put in terms you`ll understand, you look like 37,000 donations of $27 each. Why don`t you get a drink with Mitch McConnell? They ask, really? Why don`t you get a drink with Mitch McConnell? Obama.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

We`re going to have full coverage of the dinner tomorrow right here on MSNBC. That does it for me. You can catch me on American voices weekends, 6:00 p.m. Eastern.

