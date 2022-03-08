Transcript: The Beat with Ari Melber, 3/8/22

Summary

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy releases another message as Russia continues its assault. President Biden bans Russian oil imports into the United States. Ukrainian political leaders speak out on the Russian invasion of their country. The dangers faced by journalists covering the Ukraine conflict are examined.

Transcript

We are tracking what is now day 13 of Russia`s invasion into Ukraine. Late today, a defiant Ukrainian president released another message. This is the leader of that nation, Zelenskyy, thanking the U.S. and President Biden for the other big development today, the United States going ahead to ban Russian oil.

Zelenskyy calls it an important move that will weaken Russia. Biden made this announcement as he tries to put new, deeper pressure on Putin.

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Today, I`m announcing the United States is targeting the main artery of Russia`s economy. We`re banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy.

That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at U.S. ports, and American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin`s war machine.

MELBER: It is significant news, basically unthinkable three or four weeks ago, that the U.S. would just unilaterally take this measure. It may carry costs here at home.

Almost everyone understands that when you look at gas prices right now. And yet this escalation, above and beyond the sanctions that have already occurred, is a product of scenes like this, devastation as Russia continues through its invasion. Ukraine does control Kyiv and the majority of its own airspace, but the damage to different cities piling up, just like the humanitarian and refugee crisis continuing.

We have footage of a children`s clothing factory in Kharkiv completely decimated down to rubble. There are other areas where you can see entire city streets destroyed, windows shattered, debris everywhere, a very real war zone that so many are fleeing.

Another Ukrainian government official condemns Russia`s tactics as reminiscent of medieval siege warfare.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE (through translator): We don`t have electricity. We don`t have anything to eat. We don`t have any medicine. We have got nothing.

MELBER: That`s the humanitarian crisis and devastation for those who stay behind. Some people don`t have a choice. Of course, this is an ongoing emergency, over a million-and-a-half fleeing.

Local Ukrainian officials say the humanitarian corridor is holding today in the northeast. As you may recall, there was significant international condemnation and outcry when it appeared to be targeted by some Russian soldiers. Over 1,000 people, we`re told, got out that way today.

U.S. intelligence estimates between 2,000 and 4,000 Russian soldiers have been killed. Those are very rough estimates. Indeed, they come with that intelligence moniker of only low to medium confidence. There`s another area that Russia controls that is close to the southern port city of Odessa that is also bracing for invasion.

Ukrainians are building sand barriers, civilians helping with newly enrolled members of the military and the extant military, all a team effort. Meanwhile, more firepower could be on the way. Poland says it will now supply Ukraine with Soviet era fighter jets. There`s questions about how that would work.

Earlier today, Zelenskyy also spoke to the U.K. Parliament, continuing this series of speeches he`s made to his own people and to audiences abroad, as his own life is clearly on the line. Today, he made a very explicit reference to some of the patriotic calls against a different enemy by Winston Churchill.

VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY, UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT (through translator): We will not give up, and we will not lose.

We will fight until the end at sea, in the air. We will continue fighting for our land, whatever the cost. We will fight in the forests, in the fields, on the shores, in the streets.

MELBER: That classic bit of rhetoric drew a standing ovation from that Parliament, who know the words and the history well. But it`s far more than rhetoric, as so many face this uncertain future, suffering and potential death.

We begin with NBC`s Cal Perry reporting in the Western part of Ukraine, near Poland in Lviv.

Cal, what else are you seeing today?

CAL PERRY, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Yes, Ari, we heard from the president, Zelenskyy, yesterday.

And as he reported, the humanitarian situation is getting more and more drastic by the hour. He reported that a young girl in the city of Mariupol, which you mentioned there, had actually died of dehydration yesterday. While we can`t independently confirm it, that is consistent with the reports that we`re receiving from the city, cities now, some of them under siege for more than a week.

The Sumy region in the north saw some respite today, at least 5,000 people making it out on that humanitarian corridor. That really is the first bit of good news we have received about these humanitarian corridors. The one in that Black Sea area of Mariupol failed today. There were buses on the way to that city. According to Ukrainian officials, the Russians never stopped shelling the city, and so the buses had to turn around.

All of this as Russian forces make it closer and closer to the city of Kyiv. They remain on the outskirts, where we`re told that fighting is heavy. Here in the west part of the country, we hit another grim milestone, where two million refugees now have left this country.

According to the United Nations, more than half of them are children. And the U.N. is sounding the alarm bells about the weather, Ari. The living conditions here are getting harder and harder. It is cold. And so many of these cities are without power.

In fact, where I am here in Lviv, some 350 miles from the capital, today was the first day where we lost power for a chunk of the day. It is just one more indication, as this city prepares for what is to come, it`s possible the Russians may make their way this far west, certainly something that people hope will not happen. But it`s something the city is preparing for, Ari.

MELBER: Cal Perry up late reporting, thank you. And, again, stay safe.

Our coverage continues right now with "The New York Times" Pentagon correspondent Helene Cooper, and Clint Watts. You may know him as an MSNBC national security analyst. He`s been doing special coverage for us here, based on his knowledge of the region.

Clint, let`s start with you. We have heard news about Poland sending these planes to Ukraine and how that might work. Walk us through it at your reporting station there.

CLINT WATTS, MSNBC NATIONAL SECURITY ANALYST: So, Ari, what you see is, the Ukrainians actually have MiG fighters, old Soviet era MiG fighters.

The Russians -- and you will see this oftentimes on social media videos -- the Su aircraft doing bombing runs. In Poland, they`re essentially going to try and trade, essentially give off some of their MiG-29s, because the Ukrainian pilots are trained on it, deliver them, and then the U.S. would backstop Poland.

The question is how Putin will react to this. Is that really a red line for him over time when he sees these resupplies coming in? And it`s also a measure short of a no-fly zone, which has been an intense debate, would be seen as an act of war.

Bigger picture, though, I think what`s super important to look at is what the current situation is. The first week, we were talking about Russian sort of setbacks in terms of three fronts and a coup, a big failure. Week two, we`re seeing a very conventional invasion. I think that`s what we need to look at today.

In terms of Kyiv, we talked about the convoy. It was our big discussion point last week. But now what you`re starting to see is the Russians have gone to week two, conventional warfare, a standard invasion approach. Now they`re advancing from Chernihiv, where there`s been major battles. They are still struggling to get through there, but they are advancing.

And from this corridor here, you mentioned Sumy, the town of Sumy, advancing from the east on Kyiv. There are also reports that these troops here from the Russians, that convoy has been backed up, trying to move around to the west, essentially encircle Kyiv. This could look a lot like what we see in Mariupol down here in the south, which is essentially siege warfare, kind of like Cal was talking about, knocking out power, infrastructure, energy.

This is devastating. And what I have to say in week two is the increase in indirect fires and aviation. When we started this discussion, we were talking about Kharkiv. That was one of the areas that you had that was very bombed out. They`re getting hit with indirect fire, lots of aviation pouring in now. You`re seeing lots of bombing runs.

But they are terrible, so far, the Russians in terms of suppression of enemy air defense. And by that, I mean the Ukrainian surface-to-air missiles, their air defense has been really impressive. They have taken out a lot of jets. And in some places, you`re even seeing the Ukrainians not far from the Russian border taking over parts or at least contesting parts here in Chuhuiv.

So what`s significant about all of this is, there -- it could be another plan for Putin over time, and that`s really here in the south. And that`s where I will end up here. If you look at what they have done in the south, right out of the gate, they built a land bridge here to Mariupol, which is under siege.

Separately, last week, about Thursday, we were watching them advance towards Kherson. They grabbed a bridgehead over Kherson, then they moved to Mykolaiv. They have been really bogged down in Mykolaiv. The Ukrainians are contesting it, even taking over tanks, weapon systems. There`s a strong battle there.

But I think the big picture, what we really need to look at is what Putin might want to do if he can`t take the whole country. I think that comes to this concept here. Novorossiya, essentially new Russia, was a republic, if you went back several 100 years ago.

Putin very obsessed with history and his place in it. When you hear him talk about new Russia, he talks about unifying all ethnic Russians under a single banner. And what do you see out here? There`s an area in the edge of Poland here called Transnistria.

Transnistria are ethnic Russians. So if Vladimir Putin can essentially extend his perimeter from Donbass, he already has taken much of this area. If he can make it through to here, he can then surround Odessa, which is right down here. You were just talking about it.

That`s one of the key locations. It would seal Ukraine off from the sea and Odessa, the major mercantile center for all of Southern Ukraine. This would be a devastating blow and also might be a settling point for Putin if he can`t get the whole country or even half of it.

MELBER: Clint Watts walking us through both the status and several of the potential situations to come. Thank you.

I want to bring in Helene, as promised.

You`re back from Poland. Your thoughts on both what we heard about the air force and the situation in general?

HELENE COOPER, "THE NEW YORK TIMES": Hi, Ari. Thanks for having me.

It`s been getting increasingly intense, I think both on Ukraine border -- Ukraine`s border, but particularly within Ukraine as well. On the border, we were with troops who are doing a lot of the weapons transfers, the Javelins that NATO and the West, the United States, the Stingers, the anti- tank missiles, the anti-aircraft, missiles that NATO and the United States have been trying to get to the Ukrainian -- to the Ukrainian military.

It was really interesting to see those transfers ongoing. But the state of the war right now inside Ukraine is so interesting. Weeks ago, when the Biden administration was saying that it looked very much like Vladimir Putin was going for a wholesale invasion of Ukraine, the expectation at the time was that, within half-a-day, one senior Biden official told me, Kharkiv would fall.

Kharkiv is still standing. I mean, it`s battered and it`s bloodied. But it`s still -- it`s taken such a ferocious pounding from the Russians, but it`s still there in Ukrainian hands, the same thing with Mykolaiv, which we had our correspondent Michael Schwirtz embedded with Ukrainian soldiers who have fought off the Russians so fiercely down there.

Kyiv was supposed to be taken within three days. Kyiv, the Russians have gotten bogged down. And they`re still -- they`re still moving excruciatingly slowly, that convoy that Clint referenced.

So, the performance of the Ukrainian military has been out of the bounds of what anybody expected, especially on the convoy. When you look at Russia, the Russian military`s maneuvering, and you see them coming through, one general told me over the weekend -- and this was in Poland -- that what the Russian convoy, by sticking to one major road, the one that`s coming towards Kyiv, is trying to do it`s like shooting soda through a straw.

Because they haven`t been willing to take risks, they have been very risk- averse, this military. And they`re so very top-down and not -- they`re so centralized, that you have troops who, if one thing doesn`t go well, with the American military, they will adapt, they know how they`re going to go after their mission point A to point B.

They`re not doing that with the Russian military, which has given the Ukrainian soldiers the opportunity and the ability to take a lot of hits and to -- also to target this convoy and pick off as they`re coming through this -- these narrow areas, to pick off with rockets and RPGs these -- and go after these tanks one by one.

At the same time, what I kept hearing is that mass matters. And the Russian military, for all of his dismal performance so far, is huge. It is 900,000 troops. It`s that two million in reserves. They`re not all in Ukraine. But they have advanced fighter weapon weaponry. They have marines. They have blunt, brute force, which is what Vladimir Putin is now bringing to bear.

But because he is resorting on this brute force and is targeting civilians, he`s just basically reducing to rubble in some places this country he claimed was so precious to Russia, I think he`s exposing himself to the rest of the world. And he`s basically ruining the prize that he was after.

I`m not sure. It seems as if, standing from -- sitting from here and from what I saw in Poland and along the border in Romania, and I didn`t go into Ukraine, but it very much seems to be the view in Eastern Europe that Putin has now gotten himself into a huge mess that he did not expect.

The Russian economy is being flattened. And the terrifying and interesting thing to see will be how he figures out his way out.

MELBER: Yes.

And, Helene, in your reporting today, you really dig into something that has begun to emerge for Western audiences here. And you alluded to it with the initially more pessimistic views from the U.S. perspective, which is, the Russian military obviously not performing initially the way it was billed.

[18:15:06]

The headline was striking here in "The Times," as their military stumbles, adversaries take note. And you have basically a really interesting quote from Andrei Kozyrev. We may have that somewhere.

But what he basically said was that the budget was stolen and spent on yachts in Cyprus. As a military adviser, you can`t report that to a president. So they reported lies to him instead, Potemkin military.

I thought that was so striking. And your article takes pains to know that, ultimately, Ukraine may still fall. As you put it, mass still matters.

But how much of that wobbling at this point actually might box Putin further into a corner where his so-called projection of strength is hurting him, which worries some of the analysts?

COOPER: That`s exactly the problem.

The more he gets boxed in, the more his military underperforms, the more there seems to be an expectation that there`s going to be a tendency to just bring the fist down and just continuing on. I mean, we`re seeing it now.

This is not -- these are not -- he`s claiming these are surgical strikes. They`re not. He`s been embarrassed. He sent a lot of his conscripts over the border into Ukraine with MREs, for instance, that expired in 2002.

The military, the Russian military, supposedly has been modernizing for the last 20 years. We`re not seeing that right now. What we`re seeing is still that hugely centralized, Soviet-style way of operating. They don`t seem that nimble.

But, at the same time, what they`re trying to do, one American colonel told to me -- told me, is pretty hard. Ukraine is a huge country, the second largest in Europe. It`s the size of Texas. And they`re doing this effort at a combined arms-type maneuver in which they`re -- they have got sea, air and land. And they`re trying to do all of this and move in from all these different sides.

But what we`re seeing as a result is not the kind of surgical striking or the house-to-house-type combat that you might expect yet.

MELBER: Right.

COOPER: What you`re seeing is just the blunt fist, the hammer.

MELBER: Right. Yes.

COOPER: And that`s not the military you want to emulate.

MELBER: Yes.

Helene Cooper, reporting from the region and from your home base at the Pentagon as well, thank you. Appreciate that.

Let me tell folks what`s coming up. A former U.S. ambassador Ukraine joins us.

And the civilians taking up arms to fend off the invasion. We have a Ukrainian Parliament member with us.

And we look at the reporting, the free press and the danger in the war zone tonight.

MELBER: In many different ways, Western European and American countries here, the West and the U.S., are trying to find ways to dial up the pressure on Putin.

We reported on President Biden making a new ban on Russian oil today. Russians also are voting in a sense with their feet. Cameras caught some, a trainload, really, arriving in Finland from St. Petersburg.

QUESTION: Do you have family in Finland, or...

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No, no. We just came here because that seemed to be the only quick way to get out of St. Petersburg.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Please, do not associate us Russians with this war. We never wanted it. And we never voted for this government. I -- I feel ashamed.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: There were others protesting and getting arrested for it in Russia.

World leaders insists that Putin has clearly miscalculated.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JENS STOLTENBERG, NATO SECRETARY-GENERAL: Putin seriously underestimated Ukraine, and he seriously underestimated that the strength and the unity of NATO and our friends and partners around the world.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: If Putin is on the run, one question is whether even more could be done, not in the economic realm, but in Ukraine itself, some calling for that limited no-fly zone as a way to protect at least, if nothing else, these so-called humanitarian corridors, where you see innocent civilians just trying to get out and avoid being killed.

I`m joined now by John Herbst, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. He is a signatory to the letter calling for a limited no-fly zone.

Welcome back, sir.

JOHN HERBST, FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO UKRAINE: My pleasure to be here.

MELBER: Let`s start there. Far be it for me to remind you what the counterarguments are, but, as you know, some of the colleagues that you share a lot of other in common with have said on these airwaves, on other channels, in print that, if you get into any actual enforcement of this, however narrow and laudable the goal, you risk escalating into a military conflict with Russia.

Given that you`re familiar with their concerns, share with us your response, your argument for this.

HERBST: OK, the proposed no-fly zone that we endorse is not one where we have attack Russian forces to start.

We would simply be announcing that there`s a humanitarian corridor not involving military operations, and that we would protect that humanitarian corridor. If Russian forces chose to shoot at our forces, choose to fight at a humanitarian corridor, well, shooting at the humanitarian corridor is a war crime.

And we know that there`s growing sentiment in the United States to prevent Russia from committing more war crimes. I suspect Moscow would be leery about firing the first shot at U.S. or NATO forces. And I think that there will be strong public support in the United States to protect any civilians fleeing a war zone.

So this, to me, is a moderate approach, which protects civilians, and makes it less likely that Moscow will commit at least war crimes against those civilians.

MELBER: Understood.

Here`s some of the pushback as well from leaders in Congress. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ELISSA SLOTKIN (D-MI): The decision to do a no-fly zone is the decision to open ourselves up to war with Russia.

[18:25:04]

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A no-fly zone sounds good, but it is fraught with danger of expanding the conflict.

SEN. MARCO RUBIO (R-FL): Basically, a no-fly zone, if people understand what it means, it means World War III. It means starting World War III.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Ambassador?

HERBST: OK, again, the concept that Senator Rubio mentioned is the concept of a typical no-fly zone, in which our military takes out any assets that can be -- pose a threat to our pilots.

So that type of no-fly zone, I am not endorsing, that letter does not endorse. That would require striking at Russian anti-aircraft facilities, both in Russia and Belarus. We`re talking about a no-fly zone when we put our planes up, and we simply watch to make sure that civilians are not attacked, which is a war crime.

MELBER: There you have it.

I wanted to ask you about something else, while I have you, as you have such extensive diplomatic experience. We`re hearing, as I mentioned, in some of the reporting from many diplomats and world leaders who argue that Putin thought it would go better than this, that he is, in a sense, outmaneuvered and in a worse position than he might have been, say, three weeks ago, which is not what a strong power wants to do, by virtue of its own proactive actions.

And so my question is, how should viewers citizens, everyone who`s listening, take this? Should we take that at face value? Or is that what you would expect all of Putin`s adversaries to say?

And what is the big difference -- I say this for the sake of argument and your analysis. What would be the big difference if it takes a few weeks longer, but in the end, from the U.S. and Ukrainian perspective, if, tragically, the country falls and he`s in control, if it`s five weeks, instead of three, in the big sweep of things, is that a big difference?

What do you see there? How should we understand some of what sounds like almost a critical view of what`s happened to Putin, almost saying that he`s hurt himself?

HERBST: OK.

There`s no doubt about it that Putin`s large invasion of Ukraine is a catastrophe for both Russia and for Putin himself. Why?

Because he has changed position in European countries, which were willing to let him commit provocations before without serious pushback. Now Germany is sending weapons to Ukraine. Ditto for Sweden, for Belgium, for the Netherlands, all countries that were kind of reluctant before, with the possible exception of Sweden, to do that.

He now also has Sweden and Finland, two countries that have traditionally been neutral, talking about joining NATO. So he has lost the war in the West. And that will hurt him in many ways. He has punishing sanctions which he did not expect. He has unified NATO in ways that he had not anticipated.

So, never mind what happens in Ukraine, thus in the future. This is a disaster for Putin and for Russia. Having said that, I don`t think Putin is going to get much farther along in Ukraine in the next two or three weeks. He may capture a city or two. But he`s not going to capture -- I don`t think he will capture Kyiv, he`s not going to destroy the resistance of the Ukrainian military.

He`s going to be fighting against a still potent Ukrainian military two to three, if not six months from now. And even if he destroys that Ukrainian military in half-a-year, he will be fighting against the Ukrainian population. And that is not something the Russian people want to see happen.

They don`t want to see Russian soldiers die in Ukraine. And according to U.S. intelligence reports, it`s a minimum of 2,000 who have died already, according to U.N., as many as 4,000, and, according to Ukrainian intelligence reports, as many as 12,000. So that`s a big political negative for Putin, as is the death of Ukrainian civilians.

And Putin is only going to make progress of the type you described if he decides to carpet-bomb Ukraine, to totally destroy those cities, which would be a major problem for him at home. So he has sowed the whirlwind and he will pay a serious price for this.

MELBER: Quite a breakdown with a lot of details and evidence, so very interesting to hear it.

Ambassador Herbst, thank you, sir.

HERBST: Thank you. My pleasure.

MELBER: Absolutely.

Appreciate it. Next, we turn to a former Zelenskyy adviser on this Ukrainian opposition when we`re back in just 60 seconds.

MELBER: IN new testimony today, the director of the CIA says that Putin has miscalculated, a point we have been hearing from many leaders and analysts, something we mentioned in the previous block.

The idea here is that Putin just did not have the wherewithal to face what the CIA director calls -- quote -- "massive opposition from the Ukrainian people." We have seen that in many different measures, thousands joining the military effort and taking up arms at the last minute, to great personal risk, new war stories surface, including a small band of troops who prevented Russian forces from taking a key port city.

One colonel said few expected such strength from the Ukrainian people.

We have been reporting on this from many different angles, and now we go inside Ukraine. Igor Novikov is a former adviser to President Zelenskyy.

Thanks for joining me.

IGOR NOVIKOV, FORMER ADVISER TO UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY: Thank you for having me.

MELBER: What is your understanding of the state of this Ukrainian opposition that we have witnessed and seen so much about? And how much of it has been organized here in the very recent period, where it seemed to become clearer that this time would be quite different from some other scares and incursions of a partial nature by Putin`s Russia?

NOVIKOV: Well, look, I mean, what happened in Ukraine, Crimea was annexed rather peacefully because, first of all, people kind of fell for the whole Russian fairy tale. So Ukraine was going through some tough times organized by Russia.

So they had their stooge for a president. And, basically, people thought living in Russia would be better. So, Crimea went first. Then Russia started a war in Donbass. A lot of people left and kind of settled in Kyiv and Western Ukraine. But that was the line for them.

So, definitely, people didn`t want to see more of Russia. And I think Putin`s made a couple of mistakes here. First of all, he`s underestimated the Ukrainian resistance. I mean, Ukraine is a freedom-loving country. We value human rights and liberty. And there`s no way we`re going to be living in Russia. And we`re prepared to fight for our land, because we have nowhere else to go. So that`s the first factor.

The second factor, ironically, in working against Putin`s invasion was actually Russia`s corruption. And, I mean, they weaponized it and tried using it in Ukraine, but they actually fell on their own sword of sorts, right?

So, basically, we`re hearing reports that Russia was spending a lot of money to destabilize Ukraine. So they were trying to get President Zelenskyy overthrown in a coup. Obviously, that money was stolen. Then they have allocated large sums of money to prepare for this invasion.

But what we`re seeing on the ground, I mean, a lot of that money was stolen also. So, literally, we have that tragic -- tragical and comical situation, where you have the whole, like, tank platoons actually running out of fuel outside Kyiv, and the soldiers fleeing.

So, I think this is a whole blunder that pretty much sums up the last 10 years of Russia and the regime they have kind of been building there.

MELBER: How important is it to the Ukrainian people that this president is so clearly standing and fighting and leading? That may seem like a requirement, and it may seem expected to you. But we have certainly reported on and observed other nations where, when invaded and overrun by a much larger military, we see the leadership dissolve or flee.

NOVIKOV: Well, I keep saying that there are two types of politicians. There are politicians like career politician, and there are human beings.

President Zelenskyy is an ordinary guy from an industrial city in Ukraine. So he acts just like any other normal, ordinary Ukrainian would. So, in a sense, he`s become this collective portrait of the Ukrainian people. So he`s not as much making decisions as kind of channeling the energy and the willpower and the will of the Ukrainian people.

So, obviously, he`s incredibly important to our resistance against the Russian invasion, but it`s not only about President Zelenskyy. It`s about all of Ukrainian people.

And, look, once again, let me reiterate, what Russia is doing is actually building up more resistance. I mean, literally, a few hours ago, we have learned that they bombed a village near Zhytomyr, which is to the west of Kyiv, and killed two toddlers, for no reason. I mean, it`s a village in the middle of nowhere. So there`s no military infrastructure. There`s not even a city nearby.

[18:35:08]

So, literally, we had like a fighter plane or whatever, a bomber, like flyover and bombing innocent civilians in the village, killing toddlers. I mean, do you expect us to flee after that? Do you expect us to kind of give him our land and say, OK, we have had enough, you win, we panic?

No way. This country will fight to the very last breath and drop of blood. I mean, and anyone who`s familiar with Ukraine knows that.

MELBER: Former Zelenskyy adviser Igor Novikov, I want to thank you for your time and perspective. And we wish you safety.

NOVIKOV: Thank you.

MELBER: Thank you, sir.

Up ahead, we turn to the free press, the journalists taking great risks to cover this war, to bring these facts out to everyone and why they`re facing new risks.

Also, the Ukrainian Parliament leader taking up arms, our special guest live on THE BEAT later tonight.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Those who survived the explosions are still sifting through what`s left of their lives to piece together precious possessions or memories.

Oksana tells us how scared they all are.

"We can`t sleep at night," she says. Whenever they hear sounds, they think it`s another bombing and they run out of the house.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Just some of the testimony we hear about in these harrowing war zones, where the reporting itself is dangerous, everyone fearing where the next bombing may hit.

The journalists from around the world covering this story are sometimes part of it. Facts of the Russian assault have basically been only gathered at great risk. That is what it is like to cover a war. Here`s some video of journalists running for cover after recent heavy shelling in Irpin.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Go. OK. OK.

(EXPLOSION)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, that was too close. OK. Where you going?

Let`s go. Let`s go. Let`s go. Go, go, go.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Move.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (EXPLETIVE DELETED)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Take cover.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: You could see the group trying to take cover and the videographer first filming them and then joining them, as that individual tries to take cover as well.

We`re also hearing the two Daily Beast journalists were shot -- this was last week -- by a man carrying an assault rifle. And they`re telling their harrowing story, writing -- quote -- "We had the letters "TV" taped on the back of the car to indicate we were press. It didn`t stop the shooter from emptying his rounds of ammunition into our car."

The Sky News team of reporters violently ambushed, despite some vocal please they called out they are journalists, which is to say, not combatants. This attack was caught by the crew taking fire.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Death squads who are attacking civilians in their cars as they flee. They do exist, as we found out.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh (EXPLETIVE DELETED). British journalists.

Journalists!

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Journalists!

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It`s a professional ambush. The bullets just don`t miss.

(SCREAMING)

(GUNSHOTS)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Sky News publishing the videos of that harrowing attack.

And for this look at this part of the conflict, I`m joined now by Carlos Martinez de la Serna, a committee director for the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Welcome to you.

I should mention, by way of disclosure, that our news organization, like most, have worked with your committee in the past, including at the annual fund-raiser. But you`re here as an independent voice.

And you look at everything we just saw. What is the state of the free press on the ground in Ukraine?

CARLOS MARTINEZ DE LA SERNA, COMMITTEE TO PROTECT JOURNALISTS: Well, as you said, is a word zone. It`s extremely challenging and dangerous for reporters who are with civilians, right, who are exposed to the same risk civilians are exposed to right now, with this -- what we`re seeing, extremely threatened into them.

And it`s a very fluid situation too. So, for journalist, it`s also about being able to move around the country from one city to another. And that`s the situation. And the risks are always evolving. It is about getting access to protective equipment and safety -- updated safety advice, and also getting access to essential infrastructure to do their work.

And everything is under attack right now in Ukraine. So it`s an extremely - - extremely dangerous situation. We are aware of least -- or we received at least 35 requests from journalists about safety information or the concern about not getting access to safety equipment, for example.

And I also have to mention that at least 100 local journalists have fled the country.

MELBER: Yes, and your committee has documented the great risks that journalists face in many countries, sometimes from their own repressive leaders, sometimes from these types of attacks, vigilante and otherwise.

There are certainly no more emergency, no greater emergency threat than what war correspondents do, for the obvious reasons. And yet it is easy, I think, for some people forget that it is the journalism that helps create the first draft of history and the facts, which are, of course, contested in this very conflict.

[18:45:07]

Reading from, as it were, journalism, "The Times" had this interesting piece about the blockage in Russia, which clearly speaks to Putin not wanting his own people to know the facts.

Russian television channels, "The Times" reports, don`t show the bombardment of Kyiv or the suburbs. Russia`s banned Facebook and Twitter. And all of this explains why, as one person "The Times" spoke to said, there are Russian soldiers helping people. They give them warm clothes and food.

That was sort of the confused or false resistance from what was described as the father of a Ukrainian trying to tell his own child what was going on under attack, where he was experiencing it.

How important is it that there be some journalists left to do this work, so there isn`t a kind of secondary blackout of the war?

MARTINEZ DE LA SERNA: So, it`s essential.

It`s -- journalists bear witness. And, in this case, without them, we don`t even know what`s going on. We cannot document major violations. I mean with the war itself. It`s two weeks for the world already. And Russian authorities has imposed basically total censorship in the country.

So, Russian media, the few remaining independent media has endured, like, different cycles of repression under Putin. There were -- was shrinking, shrinking smaller. But they endured now. Now, after two weeks of war, we can say, as some journalists told my colleagues recently, the Russian media is, unfortunately, dead, and everything is propaganda.

This conversation cannot happen right now in Russia. You cannot call war a war. You cannot talk about the invasion. You cannot talk about the impact on civilians. You cannot talk about anything you have been mentioning for the last minutes.

That would -- you would be facing civil penalties, including up to 15 years in prison. So, that`s also a consequence or a ramification, if you want to call it that way, of this war, which is a war on journalists, on media, with Russian -- specifically Russian reporters, but also foreign reporters working in Russia, are currently dealing with.

Well, we know at least of 150 journalists from Russia that have gone into exile in the last days. And we have also seen extreme measures being adopted by foreign journalists and bureaus in order to be able to keep reporting and not to face these major penalties.

It is another tragedy related to this terrible invasion and war.

MELBER: On the press freedoms, Carlos Martinez de la Serna, thank you very much. We appreciate it, just as we appreciate the work of so many of those war correspondents, our colleagues and those around the world.

When we come back, we go live with a member of the Ukrainian Parliament who is taking up arms.

MELBER: As we follow the conflict in Ukraine, I`m joined now by Kira Rudyk, a leader of Ukrainian Parliament who`s pledged to not only stay in her nation of Ukraine, but take up arms in defense of her country.

Thanks for joining us.

Tell us about what you`re doing.

KIRA RUDYK, UKRAINIAN PARLIAMENT MEMBER: Hello. Good evening.

So the work continues. And today was a complicated day, because we are continuing taking refugees from the peaceful city of Irpin, which is in outskirts of Kyiv and has been severely bombarded. People were trying to get out, and yesterday and today, so many volunteers and just citizens of Kyiv who were trying to help them to get out.

Today was also a very hard event, with a boy in Mariupol who died of dehydration. And this is -- still is not getting into my head how, in the 21st century in the country in the middle of Europe, children are dying of dehydration.

This happened because the city is under the siege. And the Putin forces were saying for three times, for three days straight that they will let that evacuation convoy out. And the minute that the convoy would be going out, they had started firing arms at them.

And could you believe that? Could you imagine those women and children, who just want to get to the food and fresh water, and they cannot do it because they are being attacked right away at the exit of the city?

And this is why this war will not be ended by some diplomatic negotiation, because we see that Putin cannot fulfill on the basic agreements, basic agreement to let the people who want just to flee to let them out of the city that he`s putting under the siege.

And this is why, when we in Kyiv here in the capital, when we are preparing for siege, we know that there will be no mercy. And we have seen in this outskirts of the city, where the peaceful city was bombarded, we haven`t seen any mercy there.

And this is why, though, Ukraine is still standing. It`s 13th day of war, and nobody gave us, like, any more time than like two days, and they said, you will fall. Well, we haven`t fallen. We are standing. We`re keeping our major cities. And -- but we do know that there will be no mercy from the Russian soldiers.

We are not giving them mercy. And we know that the only way out of this war is that we win this war. Otherwise, we will all have to fight until the last man standing. And this is why we have been continuously asking for air force protection.

And we are happy right now that Poland is giving us additional jets. This is the step one, where we will be able to fight Russian forces on the air - - in the air and protect our homes from the missiles that are going from -- from the sky to our homes, because this is the most painful part of the battle, that we are not able to protect ourselves from the air.

[18:55:20]

MELBER: Understood.

And that is, in this hour, at least, of our coverage the final word, which we give to you, Kira Rudyk. Thank you, and, as I have told others, wish you safety.

We will be right back.

RUDYK: Thank you.

Glory to Ukraine.

MELBER: Your ears do not deceive you.

We like to end with some notes of humanity. And, here, we have notes from the Ukrainian troops themselves playing the notes of Bobby McFerrin for a lighter moment amidst the ongoing difficulties in this tough, tough conflict. That was right outside of the Odessa opera house.

And that`s our final moment to share with you on this broadcast.

Thanks for spending time with us.

"THE REIDOUT WITH JOY REID" starts now.