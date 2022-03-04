Transcript: The Beat with Ari Melber, 3/4/22

Summary

Democratic strategist James Carville speaks out on the Biden economy. A new documentary examines Roger Stone. Russian forces attack a Ukrainian nuclear plant, as the refugee crisis grows. What is the outlook for the conflict in Ukraine?

Transcript

And, tonight, we are tracking the global reaction to an alarming attack on the Ukraine nuclear plant.

There`s also a new boost to the American economy and the Biden presidency, as we track more than one development that affects your lives from around the world to in America. We have James Carville here with insights into what the president is doing.

And, by the end of the hour, we will get into brand-new footage first obtained by "The Washington Post" that you have to see to believe regarding longtime Trump adviser and convicted felon Roger Stone fleeing late in the day on January 6. What does it mean? What does it show? And how did he let himself get caught on tape? That`s by the end of the hour.

We begin with, of course, the top story, the crisis in Ukraine and the world`s condemnation of Russia`s overnight attack on Europe`s largest nuclear power plant, the attack igniting this fire that you may have seen in some buildings at the facility. That got perilously close, the experts say, to the cooling towers, which sparked some cognizable fears of what could turn into a much greater disaster, which is not to underplay what already happened and how serious it was.

We are learning that, apparently, no radioactive material leaked. But experts warn of major risks if fighting does continue in that area. The attack also prompting an emergency meeting at the U.N. and new serious condemnation of Russia.

LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD, U.S. AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS: By the grace of God, the world narrowly averted a nuclear catastrophe last night.

We all waited to exhale as we watched the horrific situation unfold in real time. Nuclear facilities cannot become part of this conflict. Mr. Putin must stop this madness. And he must stop it now.

MELBER: That stern warning there from President Biden`s top diplomatic official to the U.N.

We`re also tracking new evidence of Russian assaults against civilians. A video shows ruins of a school damaged by bombing. This was 75 miles outside of Kyiv. And, today, we heard again from President Zelenskyy, speaking from another undisclosed location, and demanding the world act.

VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY, UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT (through translator): To the people of Europe, I would like to call upon you not to be silent. I would like you to come out on the streets and support Ukraine, support our efforts and support our fight, because, if Ukraine will not stand, Europe will not stand.

MELBER: We`re also tracking the sanctions as an ongoing soft power effort.

There is evidence of the effects it`s having on Russia, Putin discussing what he would call a -- quote -- "normalization," by a rough translation, of global relations and saying in public -- and this is, in a way, of sign of weakness, even as he takes all these other aggressive measures.

He says there`s -- quote -- in his view, "no need" for sanctions, which is very different from saying they`re not affecting him or he doesn`t care about them.

We`re also tracking a refugee crisis that grows day by day. We told you earlier in the week this could top a million. Well, the United Nations has new numbers out today. The refugee toll has already topped now 1.2 million people fleeing Ukraine.

NBC`s Richard Engel has been reporting on the entire process, the long lines, the desperation, the concern. This is at Kyiv`s main train station, where many are still trying to get out of the city.

RICHARD ENGEL, NBC CHIEF FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT: As Russian forces are getting closer to the city, people are streaming out of it. Parents are tethered to their children. They`re taking their pets. They`re taking their grandparents, and everyone is heading west.

People are trying to crowd on. Not everybody is able to get on. This is the push right up at the door. There`s been some people dropping bags. We have seen people holding their babies up in the air as they`re trying to cram as many people as possible onto this train.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: It`s one of many, many emotional scenes spread across the region in Ukraine and Poland and other neighboring countries.

We have also seen times where refugees are reunited with loved ones, family and friends, many separated now by just one week of war, with so much more ahead and uncertainty, as we track a crisis that`s unfolding in so many dimensions.

We will have a reporter live from Ukraine in just a moment. Cal Perry is standing by late in the evening there.

But we begin with analysis from Michael McFaul, the former U.S. ambassador to Russia -- he has also failed Vladimir Putin directly in diplomatic meetings -- and MSNBC contributor Katty Kay for a global perspective.

Welcome to you both.

Ambassador, what is on your mind, given everything that the world had to go to sleep afraid of last night and how serious this is?

MICHAEL MCFAUL, FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO RUSSIA: Ari, so many things are on my mind, I would take your whole show to express them all.

But let me go through a couple of top three. So, number one, for a good 20 years of my life, I have been writing things about Putin and his autocracy and his crazy behavior. And I have been told time and time again, Mike, you`re overstating things. You`re overreacting.

When I was ambassador, I wrote such cables. And I just want to say, as we see this attack, we need to listen closely to what this person says, Mr. Putin, and we need to take his words very seriously, because he is in a state of mind. He`s disconnected from reality. He has been for a long time.

And he can do crazy things. This is an irrational attack. I`m sorry, when I keep hearing people saying he`s a rational actor, this is all within his world view, no, this is the act of a madman. This is the act of somebody who doesn`t think about basic rules of the game, whether it`s annexation in 2014, or attacking a nuclear power plant.

That`s number one. And so when he says he`s raising his nuclear weapons on alert, we should listen to that and not dismiss it. That`s the first thing.

The second thing is just the horrific war that is unfolding, and that he`s chosen to double down and to go back to tactics like he waged in Chechnya in 1999 and 2000, and in Syria, in Aleppo, in 2016. That is what he`s doing now. He doesn`t care about lies, civilian lives. He wants to terrorize Ukrainians.

And, therefore, we in the West have to do all that weekend to help Ukrainians on the ground fight that fight. Now, they want a no-fly zone. The president said he`s not prepared to do that. And I haven`t heard any other Western leaders say that they`re going to do that. So, if you`re not going to do that, then you have to do everything.

And there are no excuses, it seems to me, at this dire hour. And the third thing, Ari, on my list -- I only go to three. I got 55, but I will go to three -- is what`s happening inside Russia.

Putin is angry about what`s happening in the war. He`s disappointed there. And he`s feeling it inside Russia. You don`t close down Ekho Moskvy and Dozhd TV, two of the leading independent television station and radio station, if you`re winning the war, right? That`s what he just did a couple of days ago.

He just shut down Facebook. Think about that. He just shut down Facebook. You don`t do that if you feel like you`re winning the war and winning the argument. And there is something cataclysmic going on in terms of support for his regime.

This is a major break, I think, inside Russia. That`s not to say the regime will fall or Putin will fall anytime soon. We`re horrible at making those kinds of predictions, so we should be careful. But the fact that he`s taking even more extreme measures, turning Russia into North Korea, suggests to me that he understands that he`s losing this war and he`s losing his people`s support for this war.

MELBER: Katty?

KATTY KAY, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, if you look at what`s happening in Russia, tonight, you have BBC News, Bloomberg News pulling their reporting out of Russia, saying they can`t operate there anymore, because President Putin has effectively criminalized independent journalism in the country with the prospect of up to 15 years in prison.

And that applies to foreign reporters as well. It`s vital for us to get this information out. But it`s clearly critical for Russians to try to have some kind of independent perspective on what`s happening in the country.

There`s a story up on the BBC News Web site at the moment of a young woman who`s in Kyiv who`s been calling her parents, and her parents simply don`t believe that Kyiv is under bombardment. She says that it`s the -- her parents are saying to her that it`s the Ukrainians who are killing Ukrainian citizens, not Russian soldiers, that there is no bombing getting in.

That`s an indication of how little information a lot of Russians are getting at the moment. And if there is going to be some kind of pressure on President Putin or some point to try and change his perspective, it`s going to come, as much as anything, from protests in the streets in Russia, but you`re not going to get that if Russians aren`t getting the information they need.

So I think the ambassador`s right. You`re sort of getting a North Koreanization in terms of access to information of Russia at the moment. And that not just damaging for the Russian public. It`s also damaging for the international community as well who is trying to tackle this problem.

MELBER: Right, severe measures. And it speaks to how we will know, what we will know about this unfolding conflict, with no apparent end in sight right now.

Ambassador, one of your counterparts when we talk about the role of diplomacy on the world stage, President Biden`s U.N. ambassador, also spoke out about this ongoing concern about the nuclear capabilities and the running, the operating of some of these nuclear power plants.

[18:10:13]

Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

THOMAS-GREENFIELD: The United States remains highly concerned that Russian military forces controlling the Chernobyl site have not permitted operators there to have a shift change since last week.

This is highly irresponsible behavior and causes grave concerns for continued safe operation of both sites.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Ambassador, beyond the truth of it and putting the word out, what, diplomatically, is going on there? What is the purpose, what is the result that hopes to be achieved when the United States puts pressure on some of these particular issues?

MCFAUL: Well, we`re just in unprecedented territory, right?

There`s never been an attack on a nuclear site like this, to the best of my knowledge. And by the way, there`s a lot more to be attacked. There`s, I think, 15 nuclear power plants in Ukraine. So this is dangerous. This is erratic.

And let`s just be clear. If it did hit that nuclear power plant -- and we all think about Chernobyl. That, of course, was in Ukraine. That plant is a lot closer to Russia than it is to Poland or the rest of Europe. So when we hear that we`re -- he`s threatening Europe, yes, he`s threatening Europe by doing this, but he`s also showing that he just could care less about his own people.

And I think he needs to be called out on that. And I think, by doing this, he needs understand he is beginning to threaten people beyond the borders of Ukraine. And that is escalating this war in ways that he needs to be reminded could be dangerous for him.

The second thing, Ari, I hope that is going on, is a more private set of communications, especially about his threatening to put on high alert his nuclear weapons. That`s very dangerous-sounding language to me. And I think that is better done privately.

I hope that General Milley, for instance, our top general, is calling their top general, General Gerasimov, to get clarity: Have they changed their policy and they`re thinking about using nuclear weapons or not?

I don`t think they have. But I think you need to talk directly to the generals to do that.

And the third person I want more involvement is Xi Jinping. He`s the one leader in the world that Vladimir Putin respects. And, yes, they signed their agreement right before the Olympics opened up. I get it. They`re under siege.

But Xi Jinping is not as erratic and revisionist and dangerous as Vladimir Putin. I hope this is a wakeup call to him that he could go down with the ship by supporting this crazy, careless person. And, instead, he should be part of the forces that say, hey, Vladimir, hey, you have got to stop threatening the world and you have got to stop this war.

I think it could be a pivotal moment for Xi Jinping to play a great diplomatic role. I think it`s there on the offer. I`m not very optimistic he will take it. But I think he needs to be part of this pressure communication, not -- pressure is not even the right word -- communication with Putin to, A, pull back on these nuclear threats, and, B, of course, pull back on this senseless, horrible war.

MELBER: Ambassador McFaul with words that we hope people are listening to, and, Katty Kay, thanks to both of you for your insights.

As mentioned, I`m only keeping it moving because we have Cal Perry standing by live from Lviv, Ukraine.

Cal, go ahead.

CAL PERRY, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Well, the latest really is, as you heard from Ambassador McFaul, on the ground here, we have had this sort of change in tactics from the Russians.

And it was long feared here. You have cities being encircled, the power cut off, and those cities slowly being shelled into rubble. The city of Mariupol along the along the Black Sea in the southeastern part of the country is sort of entering now what can be described, according to the mayor, as day two of a siege, no power, no water.

And so there is no heat for the residents who were either unable to leave or who had to stay behind. All the while, you have this kind of slow and methodical march by Russian forces towards the capital of Kyiv. There is still power there, but it is under sporadic bombardment.

Here, in the western part of the country, Ari, as you said 1.2 million folks have already made it out of Ukraine, but the internally displaced number is far higher. And we continue to reach these sort of dark moments in this war. We`re only in the beginning of week two, but we have already seen the setting up of refugee camps, people sleeping outside, unable to get their vehicles to the border, having to abandon them, having to walk to the border.

But another dark moment today, my colleague Tom Llamas spending most of his day at an orphanage locally here that is slowly starting to fill up. And we continue to see those scenes where fathers are dropping their families off at the border, and then returning to the front, being issued weapons, some of them with no experience.

So, the war is widening. The tactics seem to be changing. And though the advance by the Russians is slow, it is not stopping, Ari.

MELBER: Cal Perry, stay safe. And thank you.

Let me tell everyone what we have coming up. There`s pressure on NATO to take further actions, but also this fine line about escalation and what is allowed. General Barry McCaffrey is here.

Also, we`re going to hear from people who were involved in how an entire refugee camp helped one little girl celebrate a milestone. There are moments of hope amidst all of this.

And then, when we turn to the domestic front, the president gave a speech that addressed all of this abroad, as well as the home front this week.

Well, James Carville is here on what that speech did and what Biden has to do at a time where there`s more than one problem to manage.

And by the end of the hour, as promised, we will show you why Roger Stone was fleeing and why it was caught on camera late in the day on January 6.

MELBER: Russia has not taken all of Ukraine, but the Russians are now in control of not only Ukraine, but Europe`s largest nuclear power plant, with an attack that sparked more concern and debate on what the U.S. and NATO can do to contain Putin with scenes like this.

The chief of NATO says the Russians are using banned weapons, including cluster bombs in civilian areas -- that would be a violation of international law,-- while a Ukrainian activist caught this harrowing attack in Kharkiv.

MELBER: Ukraine`s president seeking more international support, calling for immediate action and demanding something that`s been debated all over the world, whether a no-fly zone would help Ukraine enough or create a separate proxy escalation, as some military strategists fear in the U.S.

There`s also video of protesters in Brussels calling for NATO to close the sky and act now to stop Putin. That`s just some of the foreign policy- related activism we are seeing around the world.

The U.S. secretary of state not going that far today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANTONY BLINKEN, U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE: The only way to actually implement something like a no-fly zone is to send NATO planes into Ukrainian airspace and to shoot down Russian planes. And that could lead to a full-fledged war in Europe.

President Biden has been clear that we are not going to get into a war with Russia.

MELBER: There are no easy answers here, and not much need for a bunch of amateur armchair strategists.

But, as a matter of factual information about the foreign policy dilemmas, you can see coming into view one of the many problems here. The harrowing scenes out of Ukraine have so many people concerned about what they or their countries or alliances can do to help.

The idea of stopping Putin is appealing. The idea of a no-fly zone sounds to some like something that would be somewhat diplomatic or somehow not escalatory. And yet, as explained there, a no-fly zone means you`re ready to shoot planes out of the sky, which means you`re ready to engage Russia militarily.

We heard from multiple experts, including some veterans on THE BEAT, as this debate played out last night.

LT. COL. ALEXANDER VINDMAN (RET.), FORMER DIRECTOR FOR EUROPEAN AFFAIRS, NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL: And our only hope, because, the longer it goes, the more risky it is for the U.S., the more likely that the U.S. would be forced to eat its words and come in on the ground, as well as NATO, is to end it quickly.

And the way we do that is, we provide Ukraine what it needs to defend itself.

ADM. JAMES STAVRIDIS (RET.), FORMER NATO SUPREME ALLIED COMMANDER: We need to do that in a way that doesn`t launch us into direct confrontation with Russian military units. Perhaps we can thread that needle. We just need to be cautious here.

MELBER: I`m joined now by retired Four-Star General Barry McCaffrey.

Welcome back, sir.

GEN. BARRY MCCAFFREY (RET.), NBC MILITARY ANALYST: Good to be with you, Ari.

MELBER: Your view of this debate, this concern, this feeling of somewhat of helplessness of the world watching Russia and Putin continue to go forward, and yet balanced by something that serious military strategists always discuss, which is restraint and unintended consequences?

Walk us through your thoughts.

MCCAFFREY: Well, clearly, there`s a sense of anguish on the part of a lot of observers at the massive tragedy we`re watching unfolding in real time.

And it`s not just the million refugees who are out or the hundreds of thousands displaced, but millions of Ukrainians right now are under active attack, living in basements, trying to survive, running out of food. They`re turning off the electrical grid. So it`s a humanitarian disaster of the first order.

When you move to the no-fly zone debate, I think, to be blunt, it`s irresponsible to push President Biden and NATO to carry out that action. Militarily, we could do it. The U.S. Air Force cannot be competed with running an air cap over Ukraine, particularly if it was joined by NATO air forces, with Brits and the French in particular.

If we did that, we would not just shoot down Russian planes. We`d have to attack the S-400 anti-aircraft missiles just across inside Russia. We`d have to engage Russian ground units who then fired on our aircraft. It would clearly lead to direct war with Russia.

Militarily...

(CROSSTALK)

MELBER: Let me only pause you to walk us through that point, and then you will continue.

What you`re saying is that when some experts and advocates say, well, a no- fly zone would help Ukraine withstand this Putin onslaught, this invasion, your response is that, as a military matter, it would be not a risk of, but it would be an actual shooting war with Russia?

MCCAFFREY: Oh, of course.

I mean, this S-400 missile system has got a range of 400 kilometers. It tracks 36 targets at a time. We`d have to go after the S-400s to maintain air cap. We`d have to pound ground targets where Russian combat units were engaging us with shoulder-fired missiles.

So, as a military matter, you can say, OK, we will do it. It`ll be a tremendous safeguard to the Ukrainian, but will widen the war almost instantaneously, with unknown -- because I think poor Mr. Putin starting to go off the rails.

So, his reaction to that might be illogical.

MELBER: Meaning?

MCCAFFREY: Well, I -- would he widen the war?

The notion that he would even mention nuclear weapons when talking about a conventional quagmire he`s got himself into in Ukraine is unbelievable. If you don`t know anything about nuclear weapons, you can make these goofy statements. But he knows full well that, if the Russians employed nuclear weapons, like tactful nuclear weapons inside Ukraine, a first strike on the United States, you can`t win a nuclear conflict.

Russia would be vaporized in the following three days. So, again, I`m concerned that Putin is losing it. He`s made a terrible strategic error. Every day is going to get worse for him. And the air cap would be a triggering event that I think President Biden would be loath to even think about seriously.

Blinken put it to rest. And NATO, they`re doing the right thing.

MELBER: You mentioned Secretary of State Blinken. Let`s take a listen to a little more of how he`s putting it.

BLINKEN: We have never sought and will not seek conflict with Russia. At the same time, we will keep open the door to dialogue and diplomacy, while making clear to the Kremlin that, unless it changes course, it will continue down the road of increasing isolation and economic pain.

MELBER: If that middle ground is right as policy, then how does this end?

MCCAFFREY: Well, I don`t think we know.

I think it`s a grim ending for Ukraine at some point. I can`t imagine Putin knowing how to back out of this. What kind of fig leaf do we get him that he can claim victory? I think he`s lost control, operational control, of his ground forces in combat in Ukraine.

So, at some point, I think he overwhelms the Ukrainian defense. And then he`s got an impoverished country, impassive and active rebellion. Millions of his Ukrainian citizens are all over Western Europe, and his economy slowly will take him down the tubes.

We -- he`s got some rough days ahead. Perhaps the domestic opposition in Russia will change his mind, perhaps the casualties the Russian military is going to sustain if they try and fight through Kyiv and Kharkiv street by street.

But, right now, Putin is stuck on a political calculus. It`s a disaster, not just to Ukraine, but to the Russian country themselves.

MELBER: Understood.

General McCaffrey, thank you, as always, for your sober analysis.

MCCAFFREY: Good to be with you, Ari.

MELBER: Absolutely. Heavy stuff.

We have got our shortest break of 60 seconds.

When we come back, we turn, just as the president did, from all of these serious challenges abroad to the domestic front.

James Carville on the policy and the politics and that address -- when we`re back in a minute.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I do see that the number is out. And it is 678,000, 678,000. On the unemployment rate, 3.8 percent, 3.8 percent.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: These numbers are incredibly positive across the board, strong numbers.

MELBER: Good jobs numbers, some calling it the Biden boom.

As we follow Ukraine crisis, that is what`s happening big picture on the home front. New numbers show over 600,000 jobs added last month, unemployment dropping down to 3.8 percent. If you`re thinking, I haven`t heard it be that low in a while, well, you`re right. It hasn`t been that low since the pandemic began -- 7.4 million jobs now created Biden`s first 13 months in office.

It dwarfs Donald Trump, who came in different economic conditions, but produced far fewer jobs.

And then you have the polling which is striking; 51 percent of Americans still believe we`re in a recession. The White House is trying to tackle a disconnect, which they say is part of a wider malaise that has people down on everything, including the incumbent president, but not because they don`t agree with him or his policies.

That`s the White House perspective. And there is a new poll from after the State of the Union that shows a bit of a bump when people got to hear from the president directly. Remember, you watch the news, so you may hear him all the time. But State of the Union is one of the rare nights where people trying to watch other programs are forced to watch a president.

And you see an eight-point bump.

I am joined now by someone who has force-fed himself politics and presidential speeches for the better part of the last half-century. James Carville coined the phrase, "It`s the economy, stupid." He also told us once, "It`s the pandemic, stupid."

A lot going on, but, boy, is it nice to see you, sir.

JAMES CARVILLE, MSNBC ELECTION ANALYST: Well, that`s good to see you, Ari.

We`re in early springtime down here. We have early springs and late falls.

(LAUGHTER)

MELBER: Hey, we will take early spring.

I just ran through both the numbers, what the White House calls a disconnect, and then something that happened, which is the president cleared out the other shows people were trying to watch. It`s a big deal when they get all the networks, not just the cable news. And you see a bump. What does that mean?

CARVILLE: Well, I think people were intentionally following it because, obviously, the situation in Ukraine.

And I think that America, a lot of people want this president to succeed. He`s gotten nothing but praise for the way he`s handled this. I have seen remarkably little criticism. I was just listening to General McCaffrey before this, and other really knowledgeable people that you had.

So, I mean, I think he was kind of almost experiencing -- this was -- he was kind of born to be president at this moment. And I certainly hope that`s the case. And I think he`s doing a good job so far.

MELBER: Yes.

CARVILLE: I really do. I`m very encouraged.

MELBER: Well, I will tell you, James, that makes sense.

There`s another disconnect that seems wider now than before. And we are certainly living through unusually tense times. I think everybody knows that. But look at this rather shocking disconnect. When you ask people how their life is going now, with what we have been through economically and pandemic-wise, really high number, 85 percent of people actually say they`re satisfied with their own life.

I wonder if maybe some of them are just happier than they were a year or two ago. When they say, though, what about the direction of the U.S., it drops to a very paltry 17 percent?

Why is that, James? And is that also saddle Biden?

CARVILLE: Well, some of this is disorder, the foreign policy stuff, gas prices.

And as this recovery is impressive -- in 1994, the economy of the United States was actually getting pretty good. And, if you recall, we got Florida. By 1996, we were running on the economy. And so if we just keep up these powerful numbers, it`ll start affecting the way that people look at it.

And you see a lot of upside, because, well, I`m not that satisfied with the country, but I`m kind of happy where I am. And so that tells you that there`s slack, potential slack in this row. And, so far, we`re seeing these job numbers. And we`re seeing in the competence that this president is displaying in this -- it`s a real crisis. I mean, it`s really bad stuff.

I worked in the Ukraine. I have there four or five times. It is encouraging. And I think those numbers have really potential for upside. I hope they do. Put it that way.

(LAUGHTER)

MELBER: Yes, it`s funny you talk about that as a lagging indicator, and then people catch up to it, because you say, if people say, oh, well, I`m happy where I live, but I`m not happy about the U.S., and then enough time goes by and they say, well, I live in the U.S., and maybe there`s that.

CARVILLE: Yes. Yes.

MELBER: It`s a reminder when Neil -- I was asking Neil deGrasse Tyson about space. And he said, Ari, we`re in space right now.

(LAUGHTER)

MELBER: And so you`re in the U.S. right now. If you like your life, if you think the jobs numbers are going the right way for you, and your community, if you think things are reopening, maybe -- maybe eventually Biden gets credit for that.

I guess the political question becomes, do they need to, as you put it once, gloat more, or now that we`re in the wartime, it`s just going to be steady and sober as she goes?

CARVILLE: Yes, it`s a little bit -- when you`re at war, it`s a little bit different situation.

I think I was talking to you back in December about this. This is a kind of different world we are now. And right now, people are focused on that. But people do read these numbers. And they feel them. It`s not only the thing that the Labor Department says they have really low unemployment. People feel really low unemployment.

It`s not that the Labor Department says there`s a lot of jobs being created out there. People actually feel it. And that`s one thing that we got to understand. And the longer it goes on, the more people are going to feel it, at least I hope so.

MELBER: Yes.

It`s Friday. We`re going into the weekend. Everyone`s got their lives, in addition to tracking this instability in the world. And so we did here on THE BEAT, James, we did want to give you a little, our own little token of a Friday well-wishes going into the weekend.

And that`s we want to make you listen to some classic, vintage Mitch McConnell, because I know that gets your Friday night going on -- started off right, because I know how you are.

CARVILLE: Getting ready to believe every word I hear.

(LAUGHTER)

MELBER: Here you go.

QUESTION: If Republicans take back control of Congress after the midterms, what would be your agenda?

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): That is a very good question. And I will let you know when we take it back.

And let me tell you what would not be a part of our agenda. We will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half the American people.

MELBER: A tension there between something he very publicly said. I mean, sometimes, he says what he`s doing, which is, he`s not committing to anything. Just give him the keys. And he will tell you where he`s driving later.

Then, a different Republican in leadership put out this plan, which basically would actually raise taxes on a lot of people. And he`s now trying to say, no, when I said no agenda, I meant no agenda, but definitely not what they`re doing.

What do you think of this GOP infighting on that?

CARVILLE: First of all, let`s explain what this is.

Rick Scott, who is a very powerful Republican -- he`s not some Squad gadfly on social media, all right? He was two times the governor I think of the third most populous state in the country. More importantly, he runs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, all right?

He is going to be distributing hundreds of millions of dollars to Republicans around the country.

And this is my message Republican. You take the cash, you bring out the trash. That`s what he`s for, OK?

(LAUGHTER)

CARVILLE: That -- and, Marco Rubio, how much money is the National Senate Republican Committee going to donate to you?

In North Carolina, in Pennsylvania, in Ohio, in Wisconsin, all -- in Nevada, in Arizona, in New Hampshire, all over this country, they`re going to be supplicants at Rick Scott`s feet, getting campaign money.

And, by the way, today, today, Rick Scott said, most all Republicans agree with him. So, I mean, really? If Mitch McConnell says something, you really going to -- because I really believe Mitch McConnell. I`ll tell you, when that guy says something, people say, well, now, there`s one honest dude. He really got the interests of working people.

He couldn`t care less if somebody`s making $35,000 a year, which, by the way, people that make $35,000 a year may not pay income tax. They pay property tax, they pay sales tax, they pay Medicare tax, they pay Social Security tax, they pay beer tax, they pay gas tax.

MELBER: And a -- yes, a regressive sales tax. It`s a problem, yes.

CARVILLE: OK?

That`s a great -- and, by the way, that`s always been a big thing among Republicans. Go look at the number of "Wall Street Journal" editorials. They have always said. They always have wanted to raise taxes on working people, so they can pay for the taxes for their donors, rich people.

They`re going to live with this. And, like I say Rick Scott is one of the dominant figures in the modern Republican Party. And he`s Mr. Moneybags. You got to go through with Rick Scott if you want money from that committee.

And people need to answer for him. And the Democrats need to bring this out front and Senate. This is a real lunch bucket, kitchen table, whatever people sit around, and say, this is a real issue, a real issue.

MELBER: Yes.

CARVILLE: And we shouldn`t let it go.

MELBER: Well, and it sounds like you have got your arms around exactly the power players fighting over it within the Republican Party.

I will tell you, in closing, sir, that they always said the answer is blowing in the wind. And we`re glad we got you mic`ed up, because we could hear the wind, but we could hear your answers throughout. So we appreciate you.

CARVILLE: Oh, yes. Well, I thought I`d give you all a little different shot today.

We lose a little bit in the audio, but...

(CROSSTALK)

MELBER: Hey, we can all use that. And we`re happy you`re outside on a Friday.

(LAUGHTER)

(CROSSTALK)

MELBER: James, good to see you, as always.

CARVILLE: All right, have a good weekend, Ari. You bet.

MELBER: Yes, sir. You too, as good a weekend as we can.

We got more coming up, including a different story, evidence of the consciousness of guilt by Trump allies, and new footage related to the insurrection.

And before we go, we`re also going to show you video we haven`t seen yet. This is what I mentioned earlier in the broadcast. Why is Roger Stone in a panic? Why is he packing? Why is he tied to someone who just confessed to sedition? News you might not have heard about with everything going on.

I have it for you coming up.

MELBER: As Congress backs the Biden administration`s crackdown on Russia, it`s also doing other work, like the January 6 Committee making a new court filing accusing Trump of election crimes, like knowingly perpetuating a fraud.

That comes amidst new revelations about what Trump advisers were doing behind the scenes as he gave that infamous January 6 speech. Take this new never-before-seen footage of Trump`s longest serving adviser, Roger Stone, a convicted felon pardoned by Trump.

It`s from a new documentary first released by "The Washington Post." And it shows Stone, a longtime political communications and propaganda operative, both in the moments when he was trying to control events that fateful day, like here working the phones, and in moments where he lost control and went into emergency mode.

He ultimately had to pack his bags and ditch the hotel you see here that had become insurrection headquarters, the Willard, after things broke loose the evening of January 6.

ROGER STONE, FORMER TRUMP CAMPAIGN ADVISER: All right, well, we`re going to start pulling our stuff together.

All right, very good. Bye. Let`s pack. We`re out of here.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Was that Lori?

STONE: They take me -- as soon as possible. They want to get out of town.

MELBER: "They want to get out of town."

Now, this was a frantic period, when Trump`s most loyal allies, from Mark Meadows to Sean Hannity, were watching what would happen -- what was happening, and they were aghast. Many were also convinced that Donald Trump was politically over for good.

Stone packed his bags. And he told those filmmakers the riot was a mistake and would be really bad for the Trump movement corner, according to "The Washington Post." And Stone`s bravado gateway to start denials that he ever knew about or was involved in or condoned the illegal attacks -- I should say, to quote him, the illegal acts at the Capitol on January 6. He said that would be categorically false to link him to them.

So, that`s his claim. And we will report his denial.

But the footage and some other photos and evidence suggests it`s more complicated. Stone actually spent that early January period, working with, talking to far right leaders involved in the insurrection. Reporters have found that and documented it.

In fact, on the eve of the insurrection, he was with an Oath Keeper, who has since pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy shown in the photo? I repeat that because, with everything going on in the world, you may not have heard. They just pled guilty to seditious conspiracy, a treasonous charge.

That Oath Keeper was in Stone`s room at the Willard Hotel on the morning of these crimes. "The Washington Post" reported that. Stone also said he did remain in contact with Trump in that January period. We should note, this new documentary does not show any such conversations on tape.

The footage did capture conversations that Stone also had with people trying to get some emergency controversial pardons in the final days of Trump`s presidency. There`s footage of Stone on the morning of January 6 discussing his fee. Mind you, he got a pardon himself from Trump as well. He wants $100,000 if he does pardon advocacy.

STONE: Hey, how are you?

CALLER: And he would be willing to pay up to $100,000. We would have to do it -- everything would have to be legal.

STONE: Of course.

Well, actually, that is legal. But, if I couldn`t -- if I didn`t have a really good chance of getting this done, I wouldn`t take the money, in all honesty. A lot of people in this business would, but I wouldn`t.

I got a meeting over there this afternoon. I`m going to have a little bit of input into the final list. It`s certainly worth a shot, you know?

MELBER: You don`t usually see that behind the scenes, Roger Stone convicted felon, pardoned, talking about the fee for the advocacy.

Everything`s got to be legal. Mind you, you`re talking about people who, for whatever reason, think they need a pardon, which is for illegal activity. We`re not casting aspersions on the advocacy itself. We don`t know whether any laws were broken, or, I should note, whether any money changed hands in that call, pursuant to that request.

Now, there were also Republican lawmakers that were blocking the January 6 certification. And we are told and there`s reporting that Stone wanted pardons potentially for them and Bernie Kerik and himself if January 6 blew up in their faces.

Now, when Stone learned that Trump then pardoned Steve Bannon during his final hours as president, he was -- quote -- "enraged" and said Trump was the greatest single mistake in American history.

STONE: I`m done with this president. I`m going to go public supporting impeachment. I have no choice. He has to go. He has to go.

Run again. You will get your (EXPLETIVE DELETED) brains beat in.

MELBER: Now, that itself was more propaganda or bravado, because Stone did not go public supporting impeachment. He also supports Trump running again.

And it reminds you of just who this president keeps around him.

What the tapes show, though, is why the January 6 probe, even with everything else going on, is important, just as the DOJ probes, which are in and out of the news, are racking up, as I mentioned, convictions, guilty pleas to sedition. We will stay on the story.

And when we come back, we take a turn back to Ukraine, where there are emotional scenes of humanity and kindness.

That video that we want to make sure you see is next.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Everyone here has a story. Jean (ph) arrived from Kharkiv yesterday with her family.

She had spent the past six days sleeping in a metro station. She`s utterly exhausted, but she wanted to talk to us.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE (through translator): We were in the metro station. And there you can see people in distress, colossal stress, tension.

You try to hide it somehow, not to succumb to hysteria and panic. You try to be an adult.

MELBER: Voices from Ukraine detailing personally what life is like in these conditions, millions taking shelter from the Russian attacks, over a million fleeing, as we reported tonight.

We showed you Richard Engel`s reporting from Kyiv`s train station, crushes of people trying to escape, many willing to go just about anywhere west.

Here`s what awaits some in Berlin, hundreds of Germans turning out hour by hour waiting for trains arriving from Ukraine to offer homes and assistance to refugees, to people who are getting off these trains. And they don`t know anything about them, other than that they have needs, others offering food and clothing and helping however they can.

A musician brought a piano to the Polish border to play for refugees as they make what must be such a personally harrowing journey away from their home in Ukraine.

(MUSIC)

MELBER: Life continues.

And at a refugee camp in Romania, a crowd of apparently strangers gathered to throw what was a surprise birthday for a 7-year-old who had just escaped from Ukraine, but it was her birthday. This was organized by her mother and some camp volunteers, complete with balloons, hats and a cake.

(SINGING)

(APPLAUSE)

MELBER: Perhaps it might just slightly change the memories for that child or even some of the adults involved there too.

UNICEF estimates half-a-million children are among those making these forced evacuations from Ukraine since just the beginning of this invasion.

We wanted to share that with you to end the week.

And we will be back with one more thing.

JENS STOLTENBERG, NATO SECRETARY-GENERAL: The Russian invasion of Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law. And we have seen the use of cluster bombs. We have seen reports of use of other types of weapons which will be in violation of international law.

MELBER: We have been listening there to just the NATO secretary-general telling the world today that Russia is guilty of, in their view, violating international law outright.

We can also tell you, the International Criminal Court in The Hague has opened an investigation into the same alleged war crimes committed by Russia. That would be inside Ukraine against innocent civilians there.

That was one more update we wanted to share with you.

