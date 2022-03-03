Transcript: The Beat with Ari Melber, 3/3/22

Summary

The crisis in Ukraine escalates, as Russia continues shelling cities in the country. January 6 investigators lay out potential crimes by Donald Trump. Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren speaks out. Could President Biden ban oil imports from Russia? Texas targets parents of transgender minors. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis chastises high schoolers for wearing face masks.

Transcript

NICOLLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: THE BEAT WITH ARI MELBER starts right now.

Hi, Ari.

ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST: Hi, Nicolle. Thank you so much.

Welcome, everyone, to THE BEAT. I am Ari Melber.

And, tonight, we`re following the fighting in Ukraine and the emerging escalation of the global crackdown on Putin.

Investigators also laying out potential crimes by Donald Trump. We have a January 6 Committee member here with us tonight, along with Maya Wiley. I`m going to explain exactly why they`re seeing a criminal conspiracy.

And not only outrage from parents, but students speaking out against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. I have my thoughts about freedom for him later by the end of the hour.

We begin with Russia`s tightening grip on Ukraine. Their forces continue to bomb civilian areas, an apartment building in Kyiv engulfed in flames you see here. U.S. officials warning Ukraine could face the worst ahead. Here`s video from a suburb outside of Kyiv leveled, rubble. You can see the devastation.

There`s dashcam video that shows a Russian missile strike in the north of Ukraine. Estimates put this driver at just 400 feet from the blast. You are seeing a reality of what people are going through, and then a moment that shows when Russian bombing was caught. This was on camera as a Ukrainian activist was livestreaming.

Ukrainian civilians in Kyiv are preparing for the siege. They have created anti-tank metal barricades you see here around the city. Russia controls a large portion of the south, and that means it can potentially cut off Ukraine`s access to the sea, as you see there in the lower part of the map.

Today, Russia and Ukraine held a second round of talks. They have agreed to some local cease-fires for humanitarian corridors. That allows some refugees out and some aid workers to get in. Those details, though, are vague at this point. That`s just the outline we have heard.

Ukraine`s defiant president holding a press conference today at an undisclosed location. NBC`s Richard Engel was able to report from there.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RICHARD ENGEL, NBC CHIEF FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT: Is there a way to prevent this war from escalating even further now?

VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY, UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT: It`s not about I want to talk with Putin. I think I have to talk with Putin. The world has to talk with Putin, because there are no other ways to stop this war.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: As for Putin, he`s publicly saying the invasion is now going according to plan. That comes as a public claim, while the convoy that we have reported on is still stalled north of Kyiv, and there have been some accounts about whether Russia`s military is proceeding as intended.

Meanwhile, when you look at the sanctions, the U.S. announced new additional sanctions on Russian billionaire oligarchs and Kremlin officials targeting their assets and, as the president outlined in his State of the Union, their toys, like this huge super yacht, which is worth over half-a- billion dollars, and this private jet, which is believed to be one of the largest private planes in Russia.

The humanitarian crisis continues. The U.N. estimates that a million people have now fled Ukraine. We`re seeing here the chaotic scene at the Polish border, where people were desperate to try to get across. Many Ukrainians remain hopeful and even defiant.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We`re a nation of ants. Everybody know what to do. That is why Putin could not win. We will win.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Humanity is crazy. We have technologies to kill each other.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It`s heartbreaking to see now it`s been destroyed and in ruins. I can see anger in people`s eyes because they -- the children are killed and the women are killed.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: We will begin our special coverage tonight with retired Admiral James Stavridis, former NATO allied supreme commander, and retired Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman. He`s formerly with the National Security Council and now works with the Renew Democracy Initiative.

Welcome to both of you.

Lieutenant Colonel Vindman, when you look at the state of affairs on the ground, Putin says it`s going according to plan. We saw some of that devastation. What`s your assessment?

LT. COL. ALEXANDER VINDMAN (RET.), FORMER DIRECTOR FOR EUROPEAN AFFAIRS, NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL: It`s going far from plan, frankly.

I think Putin can no longer achieve his military objectives, not the ones he set out initially, which were to roll into cities unopposed, to topple the Ukrainian government, and to replace them with a puppet government and roll out relatively quickly to soften the blow of a response from the West.

He can`t do that. He can`t do that because, frankly, at this point, even if he tried to -- if he was successful in rolling into the cities, which is not given by a long shot, the population wouldn`t accept a puppet government.

So now he has to have an occupation force stay, and his military is not sufficient -- sufficiently large, not what he`s assembled thus far, to occupy Ukraine. So that doesn`t even account for the fact that he`s taking significant losses in his own most elite units, in the airborne forces, in these -- in the 1st Guards Tank Army, which is supposed to be the premier fighting force, in the 4th Tank Army.

[18:05:07]

He`s taking losses in planes. He`s taking all sorts of losses. And he`s settling for other objectives now, destroying cities, punishing the Ukrainians, and seeing if he could extract concessions from the Ukrainian government based on this -- vile, horrific attacks.

And that`s the way this is going to continue unless the U.S. steps in, unless the Western world steps in with far more support. A lend-lease, that`s not a trickle of arms, not a trickle of anti-tank and air defense systems, but unlimited supplies. Anything, frankly, that Ukraine could want or need, we should be providing.

And they`re the ones that are spilling their blood to keep Europeans and the U.S. safe, keep democracy safe, and we should give them everything we need -- that they need.

MELBER: And, Lieutenant Colonel Vindman, you speak about the nature of what could be that resistance force, that large population.

You know a lot about that region and these people. Just give our viewers a greater sense of why you think that would be a long-term resistance. There have been so many stories about history where great powers do get mired if they face a population that, even while not militarily strong, is willing to wage a long-term resistance.

VINDMAN: So that`s exactly right.

I think, frankly, the military setbacks the Russians have suffered, these front-line units that have been degraded significantly, and then the inadequate support for those armies to the north of Kyiv and to the east of Kharkiv, those can`t really, frankly, be adequately supplied.

That`s why you see forces coming in from central and eastern military districts. These are perishable things, like tankers, electronic warfare units, signal units, engineer units. So those attacks are going to take quite a bit longer.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is getting resupplied with anti-tank and air defense capabilities to really grind down those forces. And that doesn`t even include the territorial defense forces that are armed. These are lightly armored -- lightly armed, rather, with -- and they don`t -- in a lot of case, they don`t have the body armor. They`re desperately in need of body armor and helmets.

But they do have rifles. They have machine guns. And they have rocket- propelled grenades. This is going to go on. We see footage of this unfolding already. There is going to be a real long slog. And our only hope, because, the longer it goes, the more risky it is for the U.S., the more likely that the U.S. would be forced to eat its words and come in on the ground, as well as NATO, is to end it quickly.

And the way we do that is, we provide Ukraine what it needs to defend itself, much more sophisticated air defense, much more sophisticated anti- armor capabilities, and unmanned aerial vehicles that are capable of striking these deep targets, the air bases holding the fighter planes, the helicopters, and these ballistic missiles that are devastating cities.

This is not provocative. This would be a reasonable response to arm Ukraine with this robots lend-lease program.

MELBER: Admiral?

ADM. JAMES STAVRIDIS (RET.), FORMER NATO SUPREME ALLIED COMMANDER: I think we need to be careful here.

Certainly, we want to provide the Ukrainians what they need. I think we need to do that in a way that doesn`t launch us into direct confrontation with Russian military units. Perhaps we can thread that needle. We just need to be cautious here.

Having said that, I`d say there are three macro things. I think Lieutenant Colonel Vindman has given a good tactical sense of what needs to happen, in terms of the types of systems we need to provide.

At a strategic level, we need to align NATO firmly behind this. And that means moving NATO forces forward, which we are doing, within the borders of NATO countries. That keeps the supply lines across the Western border of Ukraine open from Poland. So,

NATO, number one. Number two, we need to equip, organize, provide intelligence, provide cyber overwatch to the Ukrainian armed forces, and ultimately, if necessary to -- and our Ukrainian resistance movement. And I think, number three, and critically important here, is going to be the economic sanctions.

Those are going to take time. It`s going to be frustrating to watch what happens here. But I think you need all three of those things to work together in order to create real impact on Vladimir Putin. You need the economics, you need the diplomacy, you need the military piece that Lieutenant Colonel Vindman has discussed a moment ago.

MELBER: But, Admiral, it sounds like you`re saying that, if one implemented what the colonel talked about in terms of military support, that would raise the risk of having a direct military conflict with Putin`s Russia?

[18:10:07]

STAVRIDIS: Yes, I think if Alex and I could get a room together with a yellow pad, we could probably sketch out something we would both agree on.

I, for one, for example, would not be in favor at this moment of declaring a no-fly zone. I think it`s a close call, but doing so would put American pilots in confrontation with Russian pilots. I think that providing high- level intelligence that tells the Ukrainians exactly where Russian forces are within Ukraine makes a lot of sense.

So, here, we would get into the tactics of what we would do exactly. And I`m sure those discussions are in progress right now. Look, everybody agrees we want to provide maximal amount of support to the Ukrainians at this moment. How we do that exactly is something we need to push forward on very, very rapidly in our councils of government.

VINDMAN: Ari, could I...

MELBER: Well, and -- yes, you could definitely get it. I mean, I want to let you respond.

I mean, respectfully, Admiral, you may be using the word maximal with some room or diplomatically, because there`s something less than maximal that the Ukrainians and others say the U.S. is doing as of this moment.

Colonel Vindman, go ahead.

VINDMAN: Frankly, I don`t think a lot of these conversations are occurring.

What I have got -- in my temperature check, in my engagement with government, it`s, how do we get back to normal? And my concern -- and I call this, frankly, that we were all but certain to enter this war -- was to how to avoid in the first place, and now how to avoid a hot war.

So I`m very, very mindful of the fact that we need to be careful. And I don`t think -- I think that a no-fly zone is probably not the best idea. But the Turks, for instance, are providing TB2s. These are very powerful UAVs, very effective on the battlefield. They plug a gap in terms of Ukraine`s long-range fires.

They have -- there`s a major overmatch in terms of Russian airpower. And we could do the same thing. We can provide them strike capabilities with unmanned aerial vehicles. They`re called UCAVs, unmanned combat aerial vehicles. And it`d be operated under the Ukrainian government, under the Ukrainian armed forces, with pilots and assets organized under the Ukrainian armed forces.

And it doesn`t have to be -- it doesn`t have to be provocative. There are rules to this game. We existed in a Cold War environment under the looming threat of a nuclear war for decades. The rules have always been no bilateral confrontation or really limited bilateral confrontation, because it spilled over a couple times.

And as long as we don`t put our boots on the ground, and we don`t challenge -- we don`t get into a fight with the Russians directly, they have no interest in this fight. Their army has performed terribly. And they are loath to try to engage with NATO on the ground or in the air. So they`re also going to be cautious.

But as long as we don`t violate that fundamental rule, there is room to defend our interests. There`s room to support the Ukrainians. We cannot be fair-weather friends. They`re the ones bleeding out. They`re the ones that are fighting this fight for democracy and European stability.

And we just need to lean in and probably take a modicum of risk, not anything significant. We`re risk-informed. But it doesn`t have to be something really provocative that gets us into a spiral.

MELBER: Yes, well, it`s certainly interesting hearing from both of you.

STAVRIDIS: Yes, just to respond to that, if I could, Ari...

I think it`s important that recognize that we have to...

(CROSSTALK)

MELBER: Admiral -- unfortunately, Admiral -- because I got -- Admiral, I got Congresswoman Lofgren and others waiting on board.

But I understand how you feel, because nobody likes to have the other side get the last word in the closing argument. I promise, Admiral, to have you back, and if the lieutenant colonel`s willing, have you back together, only because I got Congresswoman Lofgren and others standing by.

So I want to thank both of our esteemed public servants for joining us.

Thanks to both of you.

We`re fitting in our very first break of the hour here, as we approach the 15-minute mark. Putin and the oil. We`re going to get into why there`s talk about going further on sanctions on him.

Later, Donald Trump`s potential crimes. As mentioned, Congresswoman Lofgren standing by -- she`s my special guest.

And, by the end of the hour, why Ron DeSantis stepped in it and got a freedom lesson from a student.

Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[18:17:52]

MELBER: Congress is back to work after hosting that State of the Union address, where the president outlined his war policy, talked domestic priorities.

But one notable contrast from Biden`s address to Congress last year was the subject of the insurrection. It went basically unmentioned by President Biden, even as the House continues its probe of many of those crimes committed on the floor of that very chamber.

The January 6 Committee is now making news with a new court filing that states Trump engage in a criminal conspiracy. You can see the words right there, corrupt scheme, all of it, which ultimately failed.

The idea in this new filing is the Trump was working with his aides and lawyers, including lawyer John Eastman, to overturn an election. Eastman clashing with the committee over whether any of his claims to privilege are now shredded by what Congress says in this new filing, that he was part of attempted crimes, aiding a criminal conspiracy to defraud the U.S., and taking actions that obstructed or attempted to obstruct the vote counting on that now infamous day of January 6.

Eastman clearly got Trump`s attention for doing what many others would not, including Trump`s own vice president, which is why Trump would go on to praise his lawyer, John.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: John is one of the most brilliant lawyers in the country. And he looked at this and he said, what an absolute disgrace that this could be happening to our Constitution.

And he looked at Mike Pence -- and I hope Mike is going to do the right thing. I hope so. I hope so, because if Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Fact-check, false.

Now, there were die-hard loyalists around Trump in those final days. You just saw him speaking on the 6th. Some pushed every lie and discredited theory, even as they failed in court. Some admitted their thwarted plans to overthrow the election, as White House aide Peter Navarro has done in public, including on this program.

He then refused to comply with this committee scheduled -- there was a scheduled deposition for this week that he skipped, while still trying to assert executive privilege.

[18:20:00]

Then there were those who helped Trump`s plots, but ultimately hit their limit, like Mark Meadows. He worked, we learned, to prevent meetings that were trying to plot a military role and a coup plan. For him, that was too much, just as the January 6 plot was too much for Mike Pence.

He resisted after his own lawyer concluded the plot was illegal, and would just get Pence in trouble.

Now, all of this dovetails in the new filing I`m telling you about, because the evidence from the committee reveals heated objections from Pence`s lawyer to John Eastman, who we just showed you that Trump was praising, writing: "Trump`s lawyer had become a serpent in his ear, pushing a gravely irresponsible and illegal theory about stealing the election."

And that shows the concern from within the White House about a plot that got so out of control, the Secret Service famously had to sneak Pence out that back staircase, while Trump fan seized the Capitol for their crime spree, chanting for Mike Pence`s murder.

We put this footage up on the screen to remind you how infamous that moment is, because it puts the response from Trump`s lawyer, newly revealed by the committee in relief, because the lawyer had the thuggish impulse to blame Pence`s team for those insurrectionists demanding Pence`s assassination.

He wrote to Pence`s lawyer -- quote -- "The siege is because you and your boss did not do what was necessary."

This is all in the new filing. I ask you, does that sound like a lawyer providing a professional service, or a thug invoking proven documented violence as a threat to get what he wants?

And at what point does that type of conduct end the lawyer`s legal privilege or put them themselves in criminal jeopardy? Those are some of the questions pressed amidst these new filings by this House probe.

And, as mentioned, committee member Zoe Lofgren and lawyer Maya Wiley are here to answer.

We`re back in just 60 seconds.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MELBER: I`m joined now by January 6 Committee member Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren and former SDNY civil prosecutor Maya Wiley.

Congresswoman, what does it mean when the committee now says the president was involved in this criminal conspiracy? And what are you getting out in the filing?

REP. ZOE LOFGREN (D-CA): Well, it`s important to note in what context this is a reason.

Professor Eastman is asserting attorney-client privilege, and to prevent the committee from getting a bunch of documents that we need. And there are a number of reasons why that fails. One, it`s not clear he actually was the president`s lawyer. You waive the privilege if the advice you give is not confidential, if it`s broadcast, if it`s put in books and on TV.

Also, there`s something called the fraud-crime exception. The judge did ask the committee whether that was something that was at work here, and the committee thought we should respond, because we think there is evidence to meet the standard for the judge to review these documents.

And that is, a reasonable person would believe there`s grounds to believe that the crime-fraud exemption exists. We have not delivered all of the evidence that we have, but certainly enough of the evidence to show that there was a violation of the statute, that there was an effort to obstruct the proceedings, official proceedings, in violation of the law, that Mr. Eastman was involved in, and ask the judge to take a look himself, not in open court.

Take a look at the documents to see if that isn`t the case. And we hope that he will.

MELBER: And, Maya, there were people around Trump who basically went along with everything for four years or however long they were there and then, at the end, said: I don`t necessary want to be involved in this.

[18:25:09]

One of them was Bill Barr. He`s speaking out today, really for some of the first time in an interview setting. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAM BARR, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL: And I told him that all this stuff was bull (EXPLETIVE DELETED) and -- about election fraud, and it was wrong to be shoveling it out the way his team was.

And he started asking me about different theories. And I had the answer. So I was able to tell him, this is wrong because of this.

He was obviously getting very angry about this.

I said: "OK, well, look, I understand you`re upset with me. And I`m perfectly happy to tender my resignation." And then boom.

LESTER HOLT, NBC ANCHOR: He slaps the desk.

BARR: He slapped the desk and he said, "Accepted."

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: There with Lester Holt.

Maya, your thoughts on that and all of the above?

MAYA WILEY, MSNBC LEGAL ANALYST: Well, my thoughts on Bill Barr deciding now that he`s going to come forward with this very important information is both timely and late all at the same time, so let`s just say.

But we did know already back in December, all of the public knew, including Donald Trump, that the Department of Justice had found no substantial evidence of any election fraud. We also know the Department of Homeland Security found that.

And with these -- this filing, we`re very clear that even the attorneys inside the White House and also -- and, importantly, Donald Trump`s own campaign, told Donald Trump in December that there was not evidence for this.

That is incredibly important for filing where, as Congresswoman Lofgren has said, the judge is asking about this crime-fraud exception, because, in this context, what we are hearing is that for, basically, a month, a month leading up to what became January 6, and the statements you showed, Ari, at the beginning, the top of this segment, Donald Trump had been told repeatedly by his own appointees and his own campaign that this was not true.

MELBER: Yes.

WILEY: And what that means, particularly when you have a -- and this needs to be said, the public needs to understand that, in this filing, that there is the clear text from John Eastman to Pence`s -- Vice President -- then- Vice President Pence`s counsel, begging him.

He literally says, I implore you to make this small legal violation, and acknowledging that he understands that part -- at least part of what he`s asking for is unlawful. So, as far as I`m concerned, and when we hear a sitting member of Congress sitting on this committee saying, there`s more, all I can tell you is, this is a shockingly powerful and compelling brief unto itself, demanding a criminal investigation.

MELBER: Yes. And that`s striking coming from you as a lawyer, and we`re talking about the president`s exposure.

And, as the congresswoman reminded us, if there are crimes that are actively being pursued, then lawyers and others are obviously not in the clear for that.

While I have you, Congresswoman, I wanted to also ask you about some of the others who are ducking. And we try to emphasize this, so people understand the full picture. Many, many people have cooperated with the probe. You have gotten a lot of evidence. As journalists, we then cover some of what`s come out of that.

LOFGREN: Yes.

MELBER: So there is a lot that`s happening.

Plane crashes get covered more than plane landings. And the people resisting sometimes get covered more than all of those other witnesses. I think people understand that.

And so take Mr. Navarro, who I mentioned earlier. You have subpoenaed him. He was supposed to, if he was going to comply, appear this week. He is fighting that. Here`s what he told us when I asked about all this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: You just think Mike Pence is wrong, doesn`t understand the law or the Constitution.

PETER NAVARRO, FORMER DIRECTOR, WHITE HOUSE OFFICE OF TRADE AND MANUFACTURING POLICY: Yes.

MELBER: Why risk a legal battle or going to jail to refuse to discuss them with the committee under oath?

NAVARRO: The president has invoked executive privilege. It`s not my privilege to waive.

MELBER: Do you understand that you have already waived it by discussing it? They want it under oath.

NAVARRO: That`s not what happened. I did not waive privilege.

MELBER: And, number two, finally, Peter, are you prepared to risk indictment for defying the subpoena?

NAVARRO: I will stand tall on this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Now, this week, as mentioned, he seems to be fighting this. What is your response to his claims? Will you ultimately get his cooperation? Or what`s next?

LOFGREN: Well, the actual president has rejected his claim of executive privilege. He needs to come in and talk to the committee. We have issued a subpoena. And that`s not just a voluntary invitation. It`s a legal obligation to come in.

[18:30:03]

If he defies that, if he refuses to comply with his legal obligations, we will take other steps to try and compel his testimony. But if he thinks he did such a great thing, you would think he would want to come in and tell his side of the story.

MELBER: Maya?

WILEY: Yes, I think that`s -- we leave that right there. That is absolutely correct.

It is a legal document. I suspect he will be considering whether he wants to follow in the footsteps of others who have come before him, including Steve Bannon. And maybe he can stand tall in jail.

MELBER: We will find out.

There`s a lot going on in the world. But these developments were important. We have been staying on the story. So I want to thank the Congresswoman and Maya for joining us.

Thanks to both of you.

Coming up later in the hour: Governor DeSantis gets schooled by a student. We will explain.

But, first, the president is now eying an even more devastating move to go after Putin. It means going after the oil. But that`s not an easy call, especially because it affects the world markets and you and what you pay for gas.

We`re going to be joined by a really interesting supporter of this move, Bill McKibben, known for his environmental work, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[18:35:45]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): I`m all for that. Ban it.

QUESTION: Ban the oil...

(CROSSTALK)

PELOSI: Ban the oil coming from Russia.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: "Ban it." That is Speaker Pelosi discussing about an option that increasingly is getting attention as this war grinds on to go after Vladimir Putin with devastating oil and gas sanctions.

The U.S. and other countries have been pummeling the Kremlin with all those other economic sanctions you have heard about. And that has had impacts, sending many Russians scrambling for cash, the ruble collapsing, some of these rich, elite oligarchs panicking, yachts confiscated, assets around the world frozen.

But as severe as those sanctions have been, more than anything we have seen since Putin took power, nobody has actually gone near the biggie, the oil.

Now, oil represents the majority, about 60 percent of all Russian exports. It is Putin`s economic lifeline, even and especially amidst New sanctions. And there are leaders who feel that, basically, if you do this to go after Putin, it could boomerang on you. It could hurt so much of the rest of the world and countries that import the gas. Europe cares about it even more than we do in the United States.

But American interests are greatly affected. Everyone knows gas prices are already up. They could go up further. So this is not one of those times where you just get to talk tough. there would be a long-term cost borne more by people in the middle and lower rungs of the economy, who really care about any little -- seemingly little step that`s going to raise the price of your gas week after week after week. We don`t know when this ends.

All of this, though, is being weighed against a policy goal that many people say they care about, which is trying to stop Putin from taking over this country without consequence. The president today says this:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: Mr. President, are you considering banning Russian oil imports?

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Nothing is off the table.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: There`s plenty of politics when it comes to gas and the environment.

Republicans and conservative Democrats are saying, well, OK, go after the oil, but then increase drilling here. Right-wing FOX hosts have been using the Russia crisis to try to go after Biden for any apparent or potential tension or contrast. See the banner here: "Biden kills U.S. pipeline" -- that`s about drilling, "but," FOX News proclaims, "buys Russian oil."

Meanwhile, on the left, you`re seeing increased calls for these oil sanctions and an idea that you could lean in and have a win-win with investments in green energy.

So, we want to get into this at the broadest possible level, when you look at how dependent the United States is on gas.

We`re joined by the renowned author, educator, environmentalist who helped found 350.org, which is a grassroots climate campaign, Bill McKibben.

He himself is weighing in on this, writing about the Russian gas sanctions, and, in a moment of clarity, says, look, they`re worth it, even if you have to pay much higher gas prices.

Welcome back, Bill.

BILL MCKIBBEN, ENVIRONMENTALIST: Well, good to be with you.

And the good news is that, actually, there`s another way out of this conundrum. The real question here is getting off oil and gas. And that`s now increasingly possible to do. And, if we do, then Putin has nothing to go on.

As John McCain once said, he runs a gas station with nukes. That`s what Russia has become. You can tell that`s what it`s become, because look around your house and try to find something Russian to boycott. Unless you have got a bottle of Stolichnaya on the liquor cabinet someplace, that`s it. They don`t make anything else.

And we can take away this weapon that they have used to keep Western Europe towering simply by speeding up the process of getting all of us off oil and gas.

MELBER: Right.

(CROSSTALK)

MELBER: Bill, are you suggesting you could use a drink right now?

(LAUGHTER)

MCKIBBEN: There`s that. But, happily, we have got, especially here in Vermont, where I am, lots of good local alternatives.

What we really could use is an all-out program to insulate us from oil and gas.

MELBER: Yes.

[18:40:00]

MCKIBBEN: I was just writing about the fact that the Defense Production Act would allow President Biden to order up millions and millions of air- sourced heat pumps, the kind of reversible air conditioners that are the new efficient way to heat your home, and then send them off to Europe, the way that we did with the lend-lease program before the Second World War.

By the time that November rolls around next year, we could have cut out 10, 15, 20 percent of their demand for gas...

MELBER: Yes.

MCKIBBEN: ... which is precisely about how much Putin supplies.

So, that`s the kind of thing that we will need.

MELBER: Well, your -- let me jump in.

Your vantage point here is very interesting, precisely because you already have a record of thinking about and working towards a different energy future. You mentioned the famous John McCain aphorism.

A former Obama adviser and frequent guest Chai Komanduri mentioned that, as well as deriding what Putin lives on, right, which is really this nuclear threat that most countries don`t have as a backstop to their aggression, and then this economic pact, where it almost feels like, if you pay attention, that we`re living through a kind of a weird contrast where everyone`s saying, go get them and get the yachts, but then not touching the thing that everyone knows finances the whole edifice.

Take a listen to what Chai said:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHAI KOMANDURI, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Russia is the ideal red state. And I mean red as in Republican, not necessarily red as in communist.

Russia is a fossil fuel economy. Russia, John McCain said, is a gas station masquerading as a country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Bill, your response on how soon could the U.S. and Europe realistically bear the brunt of this? How long do people have to pay higher prices, which, as I mentioned, middle and working class people would be hit more by?

MCKIBBEN: Well, the good news is that if we move towards renewable energy fast, this is now the cheapest way to generate power on this planet.

Sun, wind and the batteries to store them are now cheaper than coal and gas and oil, and getting more so with each passing year. And the principle extends beyond Putin. Think of all the other autocrats that depend on oil and gas revenues to do what they do.

Why do we pay attention to the king of Saudi Arabia? Not because he`s got great ideas about policy. He just chops people`s heads off with a sword when he doesn`t like them. But he`s got too much oil.

Why did the Koch brothers get to buy a political party and use it to deform our democracy? Because they`re our biggest oil and gas barons. If we get off this stuff, the possibilities for the world are truly remarkable. And this feels like it may be one of the last real choice points we get on this journey.

It was Monday morning, in the midst of the invasion, that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released their most recent accounting of just how much trouble we`re in. And they said, we have got, what, seven, eight years to get off -- cut our emissions in half if we have any hope of meeting the targets we set in Paris.

This is our chance to do a bunch of good things at once. And if we can`t bring ourselves to do this while we`re watching the pictures of people demonstrating just incredible courage in Ukraine, then I don`t know if we`re ever going to.

MELBER: Yes, you lay it out. And it`s important. And, as you mentioned, it`s a slow-rolling tragedy.

The world is watching it. Given the information we have, the science, the data and what you said might be the long-term path, can we do something bigger than a short term solution for that win-win? I think it`s an important conversation you and others have started, including the piece you mentioned, which I read. So let`s look at it.

Bill McKibben, thank you for your time.

MCKIBBEN: Thank you.

MELBER: Let me tell them everyone what is coming up, because we have been looking at the world. We have been looking at the problems, but we do have time to go to Florida briefly and show you why Governor DeSantis is getting owned after his hot mic moment taking a swipe against personal freedoms.

Also, a Republican governor in Texas just beat back a primary challenge, but why is he deploying power against individual liberties?

That update next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[18:48:19]

MELBER: Now turning to a story about politics and your rights.

This week, Texas` governor, Greg Abbott, won his primary, fending off challengers from the right.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. GREG ABBOTT (R-TX): Tonight, Republicans sent a message they want to keep Texas the land of opportunity and prosperity for absolutely everybody.

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Everybody? Well, let`s get into it.

Abbott`s a longtime conservative, but, as the GOP has moved towards MAGA- style culture wars, he has been following suit, now deploying his government power to try to compromise individual liberties, including interfering in family medical decisions in a move derided as more about politics than health care.

Abbott recently saying that families who decide to provide gender-affirming medical care to their children who are transgender minors should actually be investigated for potential -- quote -- "child abuse."

Now, is that even a proper use of his own power? Well, the answer is no in one case, where a judge has stopped a probe in a case regarding a family`s treatment for their teenager, the ACLU also suing to stop the policy.

Now, that is a narrow ruling, we should note. It allows the other open probes in the state to continue. President Biden also opposing this policy and stating his HHS will protect families in Texas.

Many are now speaking out, though, about how families and youth should be able to navigate these intensely personal decisions without government interference.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STUDENT: I told mom that: "I`m not a girl. I`m a boy."

She said: "OK, you feel like a boy."

And I said: "I don`t feel like a boy. I am boy."

STUDENT: The hardest part of all this was when I didn`t transition, and I was not happy. And it didn`t feel right.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

[18:50:10]

MELBER: Equality advocates note all of this can be a complex field to navigate, but warn that playing politics does not help.

There`s also a wider backlash. As more people have identified publicly as transgender, they are facing more legal crackdowns including this record- breaking 280 bills identified as anti-trans just this year. That`s across over 30 states. Many target medical care. Arkansas banned certain health care for trans youth outright. It`s the first state to do so.

Now, data shows that young people who identify as trans are more than twice as likely to face depression and suicide, factors which are actually cut when there`s access to proper health care. Surveys also show 90 percent of trans adults say they had suicidal thoughts when previously prevented from the treatments they sought, such as puberty blockers.

Now, these developments and topics may certainly be new to some people. Advocates say it`s important to avoid just rushing out new laws, let alone legal crackdowns, within a vacuum of ignorance or misunderstanding of the complexities.

One family recently shared their personal path to health care treatment -- this was in an HBO documentary -- amidst objections from within their own family.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STUDENT: Today is a special day because I`m starting blockers.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: How sure are you that you want to do this?

STUDENT: Positive.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: My mother thinks I`m a child abuser. But, I mean, I know in my heart that it`s the right thing to do. And I would rather have a healthy son than a suicidal daughter.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Now, those words and ideas, they usually come from somewhere.

Governor Abbott injected this frame of child abuser for parents helping their kids through these personal decisions. And most of this makes a lot more sense if you begin with the lens of individual autonomy, personal freedom and health care than trying to investigate parents for navigating this.

And then you widen out. Remember, there is a long and ugly history of abusing government power to effectively try to ban or disappear people who are marginalized or may seem different to some people.

We know history can repeat itself, but we don`t have to let it.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is someone who, interestingly, has also had some problems lately with regard to some of these same issues of what is real liberty.

I`m going to fit in a break and then, as promised, get into that after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[18:57:10]

MELBER: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has found himself in a freedom snafu.

The MAGA governor has long claimed to fight masks on behalf of personal freedom, but was caught on a hot mic berating children for making their own choice to wear masks at his indoor press conference.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. RON DESANTIS (R-FL): You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off.

(LAUGHTER)

DESANTIS: Honestly, it`s not doing anything, and we have to stop with this COVID theater. So, if you want to wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: DeSantis in a huff, telling kids to take off the masks, then saying it`s fine, but ridiculous.

Now, this clip is going viral, probably partly for the awkward vibes, and partly because, in an instant, it shreds so much of that talk of freedom and liberty. After all, people have the free choice here to make their own decision, as one of the students reminded this Republican governor by speaking out.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STUDENT: It`s my right to have my mask on.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The governor has no right to tell no kid or no one they can or can`t wear a mask.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Now, this shift that the country is undergoing -- and the president talked about it in the State of the Union -- is to so-called endemic policy, which just means more evolving safety rules, different approaches, feeling it out.

It will test all of us. Masks are no longer the seemingly constant requirement they once were, but people have a range of risk profiles, and now the freedom to make their own choices.

Now, if someone keeps yelling about defending freedom, but then yells at you when you exercise it, well, they may not really be into freedom. They might be exposing they weren`t really about freedom in the first place.

Janis Joplin used to sing, freedom`s just another word for nothing left to lose. And for some people nowadays, it`s another word for doing whatever you want, and then demanding everyone else just do it your way.

The problem is, that`s literally not what freedom means. And if you keep saying something fictitious to put on a show that you know is fictitious, do you know what that`s called? Theater.

It`s funny how some are projecting their own COVID theater problems on everyone else.

There`s a lot going on, but we did want to get in that video and that thought for you before the hour was up.

Thanks for spending time with me here on THE BEAT.

You can always find me online @AriMelber on social media, @AriMelber on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And as we cover this set of international problems, you can always tell us if you have ideas, guest recommendations, people we should be hearing from. We do read and check what folks recommend.

Thanks for watching THE BEAT.

"THE REIDOUT WITH JOY REID" starts, well, right now.