Transcript: The Beat with Ari Melber, 3/29/22

Congressman Adam Schiff discusses the January 6 investigation. Senator Richard Durbin speaks out. President Biden makes lynching a federal hate crime. The current state of the war in Ukraine is examined.

And as Nicolle and I were discussing, we have quite a bit of news we`re going through. We have a January 6 Committee member and lead investigator. You know Congressman Adam Schiff from much of his work. He will be here live tonight in this segment.

Also later tonight, when it rains, it pours. The chair of the influential Senate Judiciary Committee, Dick Durbin, joins us. There is the growing controversy over Clarence Thomas and his wife`s secret texts, now busted, to the White House, which doubles back to January 6. And there is Joe Biden Supreme Court nominee. You can bet, if we`re talking to the Judiciary chairman, we want to get into all of that.

So it`s a big show with some major guests.

We begin with the reports of this cover-up inside the Trump White House based on what Nicolle and I were just discussing, which is, there is a probe that has been quite effective at overturning all kinds of evidence from that fateful day of the insurrection.

There is, though, they have now discovered, an over-seven-hour gap in the formal, official, legally required White House phone logs that went over to the select committee. So, basically from about 11:00 a.m. in the morning until just approaching 7:00 p.m., which is, of course, the key time that everything went down, from the Stop the Steal rally, to the insurrection, to the violence, well, that`s when they`re missing the White House logs. This is from "Washington Post" reporting.

We also know House majority leader Kevin McCarthy was calling Trump that afternoon. That`s during this now missing period. He was, as the top Republican in the House, urging Donald Trump to stop his supporters who were running around attacking officers and demanding political assassinations.

We know that even Senator Mike Lee got an accidental call from Trump while the Capitol was under attack. Trump had thought at the time that he was calling someone else that was closer to him, Senator Tuberville, who reached Lee instead. He said: "Oh, hi, Mike. I called Tommy," which is important here, because it reminds you that we already know Donald Trump was using a phone to call a bunch of people.

That`s missing from this very suspicious empty log that was handed over to the Congress. There`s also new questions about whether he used some other means or a burner phone to communicate.

Also today, Jared Kushner, we`re hearing, will talk the January 6 Committee this week on Thursday. It`ll be a virtual interview. And that is also of a piece with what Nicolle and I were just discussing, that 700-plus people are cooperating, which means the committee has all kinds of rich and sometimes damning information.

Then there are those who stonewall. And that brings us to a big story that we have been covering from the start on THE BEAT by going to the sources and getting you all the information and facts we can gather.

It was last night. You see the scene here, as the January 6 Committee held contempt proceedings and ultimately voted unanimously to hold two Trump aides in contempt for outright and rank defiance. One was a digital aide, Dan Scavino. The other is Peter Navarro.

Now, in that hearing last night, committee members were quite clear, candid and blunt about why those Trump aides must face consequences.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. PETE AGUILAR (D-CA): Peter Navarro`s testimony is integral to our investigation.

The former president trusted Mr. Navarro as a spokesman and confidant.

REP. LIZ CHENEY (R-WY): Mr. Navarro insists that he is above the law.

REP. JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): This is America. And there`s no executive privilege here for presidents, much less trade advisers, to plot coups.

REP. STEPHANIE MURPHY (D-FL): There are many reasons why this blanket assertion of executive privilege lacks merit, as a matter of law and as a matter of common sense.

REP. ELAINE LURIA (D-VA): What, Mr. Scavino and Mr. Navarro, are you covering up? Who are you covering for?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Who are you covering for? That`s a big question, especially when you think about what I just mentioned.

The president`s own top aide and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is testifying. So why can`t you share what you`re doing?

And that brings to that key moment from inside the room, a bit of history unfolding. It`s what Nicolle Wallace mentioned. Peter Navarro has been claiming his view, his assertion of his own executive privilege as the reason that he will not address this committee, despite a lawful subpoena.

But, of course, he admitted to some of the very things they want to question him about, including the outlines of a coup, in an interview right here on MSNBC`s THE BEAT.

And that brings us to this moment which I`m going to play for you, so you can see exactly what happened inside the committee room, although it does touch on journalism and what we have heard here on MSNBC.

This is how the committee uses that interview as its new evidence for contempt.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

MURPHY: Mr. Navarro made multiple media appearances, during which he discussed his various roles in the events that culminated in the January 6 attack.

I`d like to play a video -- a media clip right now. Can you please cue the clip?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PETER NAVARRO, FORMER DIRECTOR, WHITE HOUSE OFFICE OF TRADE AND MANUFACTURING POLICY: About this interview, which is kind of interesting, it`s like, I have so much knowledge to share with you about what I was involved in and what I know.

MELBER: Given that you have told me that you have a plan that you pushed to delay or deal with the certification...

NAVARRO: Yes.

MELBER: ... you told me 100 members back it, and you have said in public Trump was on board, if you say all those things out here, why risk a legal battle or going to jail to refuse to discuss them with the committee under oath?

NAVARRO: Because I have a loyalty to the Constitution and a loyalty to the president.

The president has invoked executive privilege in this matter. It`s not my authority to revoke that privilege.

MELBER: You say it`s not your privilege to waive.

NAVARRO: That`s the law. No, it`s the law.

MELBER: But let`s look at how often you have waived it. Let`s look some of the news you have made on these topics.

Take a look.

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro is spilling the beans.

NAVARRO: We had over 100 congressmen and senators on Capitol Hill ready to implement the sweep.

BANNON: Peter Navarro.

NAVARRO: Right? The boss tells Pence to take my frigging call.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Peter Navarro tells "Rolling Stone"...

NAVARRO: It was about sending the votes back.

Most or all of those states would decertify the election.

MELBER: How do you expect people to take seriously your claim this is secret and privileged, when you have been out there talking about it?

And when you and Bannon said the committee`s dog wouldn`t bark, they were afraid of you and the report, it seems now, Peter, like the dog has barked.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MURPHY: Thank you.

He has so much knowledge to share with the journalists, but he refuses to share that knowledge in response to a lawful subpoena.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

MELBER: That was the scene during those contempt proceedings last night. Those were the votes there, unanimous for both former Trump aides.

And now, as promised, we`re joined by Congressman Adam Schiff, a member of the January 6 Committee.

Thanks for being here.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA): Good to be with you.

MELBER: What is the significance of these two new contempt votes? And how strong is the case, given that the DOJ has not followed your committee to indict everyone that`s gotten a contempt vote thus far?

SCHIFF: Well, both of these witnesses have very key information for the committee.

As Navarro has testified in multiple media appearances, he was an integral part of this plan to overturn the election, this effort to pressure the vice president into ignoring his constitutional duty. Likewise, Scavino one the president`s social media people, was involved in pushing out the message about massive fraud in the election, was present for meetings with the president on both January 5 and January 6, may have played a role in the production of that video, so another key witness.

[18:10:17]

Both of them simply failed to appear. And that makes it very easy for the Justice Department. There`s no right, no privilege that simply allows you to say, I`m not even going to bother to show up to claim privilege.

And if they did show up, people like Mr. Navarro, of course, would have a very difficult time explaining, as indeed he did during your prior appearance, why he can talk about all these things in his book, he can talk about all these things in media interviews or with -- on Steve Bannon`s podcast or wherever, but he can`t talk about these things under oath before Congress.

That`s not going to find. It didn`t fly with us. And it won`t fly with the Justice Department either.

MELBER: The concept of executive privilege matters. There are justified ways, of course, to invoke it. You have been involved in many such proceedings where you deal with it, or you make accommodations.

One of the strangest parts of this and -- is -- this was discussed last night -- your committee has not gotten a written or direct claim of privilege from Donald Trump about either of these two aides` testimony. Is that correct?

SCHIFF: That`s right.

And there are multiple flaws with this claim of privilege. One is the one you mentioned, which is, the former president has never even communicated this to our committee, not directly. We get this only secondhand through people like these witnesses.

But what`s more than that, the key holder of the privilege is the current president. And the current president says they`re not asserting executive privilege. The public interest in avoiding another January 6 is paramount to any other consideration.

And there are other flaws with this argument. Much of what Navarro did, much of what Scavino did was outside of their executive responsibilities. It was campaign-related. It was not trade-related, in the case of Mr. Navarro.

And so the scope of a privilege wouldn`t even apply to many of the questions we have for them. And, at the end of the day, the way to invoke it, even if they did so properly, would be to come to the deposition and say, as to this question...

MELBER: Right. Right.

SCHIFF: ... I can`t answer, because the president has invoked privilege, and here`s the president`s letter invoking privilege.

MELBER: So that`s the contempt votes. Then there is this story about the missing evidence from the White House logs. And I know you have got a vote to get to momentarily.

When we hear that, on this most important day, where Trump was lighting up the phones, as I just went through, there`s all these hours missing, do you view that as a cover-up, as suspicious? And how significant is that, given that the entire Watergate cover-up ultimately turned on the apparent destruction of White House records?

I mean, is this as bad as that? What do you see as an investigator?

SCHIFF: Well, I don`t want to reach a conclusion about it just yet. We`re still in the middle of our investigation.

But I can tell you, we have multiple sources of information for many of the same issues. That is, we don`t rely simply on documents we get from the National Archives. We don`t rely simply on this witness or that. We have multiple points of evidence to try to fill in, what was Donald Trump doing and, of perhaps greater importance, what was he failing to do while the Capitol was being attacked?

And so we are able to put those pieces together, even when we get incomplete records. And, now, why they`re incomplete, we`re also deeply interested in. And while I`m not prepared to give you our conclusion on that, I will tell you this. The president`s denial, the former president`s denial that he doesn`t know what a burner phone is rings a lot like, I don`t know who the Proud Boys are, I don`t know anything.

He`s made so many false denials in the past, I don`t think we can give them any credit whatsoever.

MELBER: Do you know if those other calls were made on some phone other than the White House hard line?

SCHIFF: I can`t comment on that.

MELBER: Yes.

SCHIFF: All I can tell you is, we have multiple sources of information to fill in those pieces. And that`s what we`re determined to do.

MELBER: Yes.

SCHIFF: But one of those pieces we want to fill in also is, was there a motivation here to cover up in any way?

MELBER: Congressman Schiff fresh off the contempt proceedings and headed to another vote here this hour, which we will also be keeping an eye on, thank you, sir. Appreciate your time.

I`m going to go right to former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance.

Welcome back, Joyce.

The congressman is off to a vote, so that`s a bit why we jumped. His folks wanted to make sure he makes that vote, part of the job as well.

I want to play a little bit more from last night. We went through the contempt proceeding. And there`s more than one issue on the table. But we also heard several members of the committee really implore DOJ to act. And Congressman Schiff was just speaking about that.

[18:15:08]

There are people like Mark Meadows who`ve been held in contempt and not indicted. And then there`s those who have, like Bannon. Here`s some of what we heard, basically, members of this committee, who are generally aligned or at least sympathetic to Attorney General Garland and the Biden administration, turning up the heat.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ZOE LOFGREN (D-CA): This committee is doing its job. The Department of Justice needs to do theirs.

SCHIFF: The Department of Justice has a duty to act on this referral and others we have sent. Without enforcement of congressional subpoenas, there is no oversight, and without oversight, no accountability.

LURIA: Attorney General Garland, do your job, so that we can do ours.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: What do you see them doing there? It`s quite a bit farther than then we hear from the traditional sort of Democrats on Judiciary or on these issues.

Is that important because they have to advocate for the evidence in this case? Or at some point does it go over the line and they start to sound like the thing that was criticized, which was people politically seeking indictments?

JOYCE VANCE, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: Sure.

It would be probably a bad political move if this committee or other members in Congress were to encourage Merrick Garland to turn around tomorrow and indict the former president of the United States. That would look very political. But that`s not what`s happening here.

This is the committee trying to get the Justice Department to enforce their subpoenas. And Congress has a very limited ability to act on their own behalf here when people flout their subpoenas.

So we saw the easy case, Steve Bannon. Completely refused to play ball with the committee, and DOJ, in fact, indicted him. Then the committee sent a more difficult case on the Congress -- or onto the Justice Department. They sent Mark Meadows.

And there were two issues with Meadows. One was that, as the president`s chief of staff, he had arguably executive privilege. The other was that he complied. He turned over a lot of documents, a lot of e-mails and text messages before he cut the committee off.

MELBER: Right.

VANCE: And so now I think what we saw last night, Ari -- and I believe I heard Congressman Schiff hint at this a little bit -- we saw the committee presenting DOJ with an easier case to enforce Congress` subpoenas.

We see that with Navarro and Scavino. These are two people who Congressman Schiff says they simply flouted Congress` authority. And that`s largely true. Scavino delayed six times and never really produced anything. Navarro told you an awful lot, Ari, but he wasn`t willing to share what he told you with the committee.

I think, in both of those cases, that`s a more compelling presentation for DOJ to enforce by prosecuting.

MELBER: Yes.

And you`re mentioning something that touches on the intersection of journalism and their fact-finding, but you mentioned it. Congressman Schiff mentioned it. And it was playing there last night, as we showed.

Full disclosure, I interviewed him, so I`m a part of it. But given that it was in the center of their case, what did you think of that evidence, whoever it may have been with, that they were trying to land the contempt cases, saying, not only is he relevant, but if his only out is this very vague assertion of privilege, they say that his public statements, including on MSNBC, broke the privilege.

What did you think just of the weight of that evidence for contempt?

VANCE: Well, look, Ari, I hate to say anything nice about you in front of millions of TV viewers, but you did a great job there. You would have done any prosecutor proud.

And getting Navarro to lay out the Green Bay Sweep really was getting him to admit to the relevance of what his testimony would look like. That means he falls back on executive privilege. And you`re correct to say that that`s weak. It`s even weaker after the Supreme Court declined to enforce executive privilege in the National Archives case.

About the only small corner of privilege left that Navarro can argue is that, because the committee seeks his testimony, not documents from him, that maybe it`s a little bit different

But I think we saw perhaps a prebuttal to that yesterday from the federal judge in California, who ruled that the crime-fraud exception the privilege exists and that, where Trump is concerned, it applies.

MELBER: Yes, well, thank you, firstly, for your kind words, as an expert and colleague.

And, second, you tie it in quite insightfully, to that open issue, which reminds everyone it`s not that, because people disagree with Donald Trump, there`s never a way that there could be any exigent privilege. I mean, certainly, you could come up with examples where a former president cites national security. And the current president says, yes, no, we`re not releasing that, and it`s straightforward.

But as you cite to that case, coups, crimes, political attacks on the various nonpartisan peaceful transfer that is the bedrock foundation of democracy are not going to be protected and privileged. They are going to be fruits of that plot. And there`s going to be accountability for that.

[18:20:11]

And that`s why it`s so striking to see who is getting caught up this way, while other people, like Jared Kushner, who has a law degree, by the way, has decided to take a different approach than some of the people held in contempt last night, under the committee`s view. It`ll go to the full floor eventually.

Joyce, thank you, as always.

VANCE: Thanks for having me.

MELBER: Really appreciate it.

Coming up, we turn to the other big story here, calls for Justice Thomas to recuse. He`s actually done it over 50 times before, so why not, given the red hot heat in this January 6 case and his own wife`s involvement?

Well, we have the perfect guest, the top Democrat who oversees that case, the Supreme Court and the open nomination of Judge Jackson. Senator Durbin, the chairman, is here tonight.

Later, we turn to an extraordinary warning to Ukrainian diplomats in the Russian peace talks: Do not eat or drink or touch anything when you`re dealing with a Kremlin that still poisons people. We have the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor here, all that and more.

We`re going to get into this with the chairman.

We`re back after our shortest break right now in 60 seconds.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. Chairman, on this vote, there are nine ayes and zero no`s.

REP. BENNIE THOMPSON (D-MS): The select committee stands adjourned.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: And that`s how it went on the unanimous votes last night.

The January 6 Committee has put more heat on certain Trump aides like Peter Navarro. After that vote last night -- we just showed you the final moment -- Navarro had told us here at THE BEAT that he would return for an interview this evening.

MSNBC announced that. But, late today, he then indicated he could not do an interview tonight. We wanted to mention that because it was previously announced on our air.

Now, the committee may also want to talk to someone else who knows a lot about what the White House was thinking and who was plotting what around January 6. But it`s not a Trump aide. It`s the wife of a Supreme Court justice, Clarence Thomas`s wife.

And more Democrats are now calling on Thomas to recuse himself from any insurrection cases, given what we have already learned. And, again, it`s all connected because this only came out because of what Adam Schiff was just telling us about, how they cross-reference everything, how they have more than one source, how they get ahold of texts from all sorts of places, private phone records from the companies, public call logs, like if it involves the White House.

And this is one of the many scandals that`s emerged, these revelations of texts between Clarence Thomas` wife, Ginni Thomas, and the chief of staff at the time, Mark Meadows, about, well, coup plots and overturning the election and jailing opponents.

Now 22 Democrats in the House and Senate have sent a formal letter to the chief justice of the United States. And it includes Justice Thomas, and they`re demanding a written explanation about Thomas` -- quote -- "failure to recuse" in recent January 6 cases.

Meanwhile, in the Senate, the Democrats are pushing a new piece of ethics legislation that could tighten these types of enforcement. There`s also reports that Thomas has recused himself many times in the past, over 50 times, 17 of them related to his son, but never in issues involving his wife, despite her political consulting, her advocacy, the over half-a- million dollars she`s raised.

And Ginni Thomas embroiled in this controversy after years of that kind of activism.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GINNI THOMAS, WIFE OF SUPREME COURT JUSTICE CLARENCE THOMAS: In our next election, our generation, you and I and the people we talk to, will be able to decide whether we`re going to be self-governed, as the founders intended, with the rights coming from God because of our humanity, or if our rights are loaned to the government, and ruled by an elite in Washington that thinks they know better.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That`s one controversy that`s enveloping one long-serving member of the court, while there`s news about how the court might change, because the votes are reportedly falling into place to confirm a new justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson.

[18:25:07]

In fact, she was back on the Hill today doing these Senate meetings. These are the private meetings separate from those big confirmation hearings we covered last week. The committee vote is set for next week. Then it would go to the full Senate. This would be a historic confirmation. It would be, as widely reported the first black woman on the High Court.

And in a moment, we`re going to speak with the powerful Democratic senator who led the oversight hearings, the confirmation hearings for Jackson in the Supreme Court, and is also discussing all these issues, including accountability, potentially, for Justice Thomas.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. RICHARD DURBIN (D-IL): Judge Jackson, you are extraordinary. Your story is a great American story. You are exceptionally qualified for this position.

It raises a serious question about conflict of interest for Justice Thomas. The Supreme Court has not been cooperative. It`s one of the few areas in the federal government that is not governed by an ethics code. I think that`s long overdue.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: The most powerful senator in Washington on these issues, Chairman Durbin, when we`re back after this break.

MELBER: And joining me now is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Democratic Senator Dick Durbin. As majority whip, he is the second highest ranking senator.

Thanks for being here, sir.

DURBIN: Good to be with you.

MELBER: The nation was watching those Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

[18:30:00]

What did we learn? And does Judge Jackson definitely have the votes now to be on the court, in your view?

DURBIN: Well, I can tell you that I`m not going to predict anything until we go to work and really talk to everybody, but I feel very, very good about what happened in that hearing room last week.

When you listened to the questions, they were good questions. They were tough questions, and they should be. There are only three or four Republican senators who I think went too far. They were unfair. They were unrelenting in their questioning. And their questions were beneath the dignity the Senate.

What America saw was a person who has all the qualifications for the job and the strength to weather that kind of political storm. I thought she did an exceptional job. And the polling shows America likes her better after all the hard questions than before.

MELBER: Let`s take a listen. You mentioned some of those Republican senators. Let`s take a listen to that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): Do you agree with this book that is being taught with kids that babies are racist?

SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AR): Do you really expect this committee believe that you don`t remember what happened?

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): Put their ass in jail.

SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN (R-TN): Can you provide a definition for the word woman?

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO): Child pornography cases.

SEN. MIKE LEE (R-UT): When you approach these child pornography cases.

DURBIN: Please -- Senator, would you please let her respond?

CRUZ: No, not if she`s not going to answer my question.

(CROSSTALK)

DURBIN: The time is expired. Senator, you`re two minutes over the allotted.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: I will go light and serious, sir.

On the lighter side, people see you have a hard job there chairing the committee. With great power comes perhaps great annoyance.

On the serious side, at times, as you just alluded to, some of it did seem really over the line for such a respected jurist to deal with. What are we all as a country to take from the hearings and the conduct of some of those senators?

DURBIN: Ari, some of those senators were being driven by social media. One of them asked the hardest questions you can think and then raced to Twitter to see just what the response was across America.

You heard questions that were so bizarre about sex trafficking and the like that`s part of the agenda of QAnon, one of the more extreme groups. I mean, when you go across the line here, the whole question about race theory, Critical Race Theory, she said, I`m not using that in any of my opinions, it`s not part of my legal thinking.

And they said, oh, we found a time when you referred once to it, to something that might be related to it.

They were grasping at straws. They were they were really trying to parade out the issues that they will want to raise in the November election. And they were trying to test them on this amazing judge. It really was a spectacle. It didn`t get down to the serious business of choosing a Supreme Court nominee. It was a political exercise.

MELBER: And you view the questions about child pornography sentencing to be pandering to that dangerous conspiracy group QAnon?

DURBIN: Well, that`s one of their more bizarre theories. And I hope the heck that wasn`t the inspiration for my colleagues and the questions they asked.

But we established clearly over and over and over that her rulings and her sentencing in these extremely serious cases are well within the bounds of the vast majority of federal judges; 70 to 80 percent of the federal judges did exactly what she does. They didn`t follow the guidelines to a T.

It`s Congress` fault. We haven`t changed the law in 10 or 15 years. And we have gone from these horrid photographs to videos that people can bring off the Internet. And we haven`t addressed changes in the law. That`s what judges are facing all across the country, whether they were Trump appointees or appointees of the Biden administration.

MELBER: Understood.

You also look at the substance of how she composed herself and also what she shared with a country that, whether it`s from "Law & Order," or movies, or perhaps political campaign, sometimes has a very negative, even biased view against people who do criminal defense, public defense work or those kinds of appeals.

I thought that was an important exchange when she spoke about that. Let`s take a listen to what she said about her work.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JUDGE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON, SUPREME COURT NOMINEE: As a lawyer and as a citizen, I care deeply about our Constitution and about the rights that make us free.

As you say, criminal defense lawyers perform a service. And our system is exemplary throughout the world precisely because we ensure that people who are accused of crimes are treated fairly.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: You`re the chairman. Do you think she landed that? And do you think the Supreme Court, if confirmed, we will be better off having someone with this kind of experience? Right now, it has no such justices.

DURBIN: You have to go back to Thurgood Marshall to find a person like this judge who has extensive criminal case experience.

That`s an important asset to a court that makes decisions along those lines regularly. You have to go back in history, and you still won`t find someone who was a public defender. She sat at the table in the courtroom which may be the most challenging table, defending clients who were sent her way, and she didn`t have a choice in many instances. They were sent to her to represent.

[18:35:08]

But she had an obligation, which people may not appreciate. And they should. If you are a professional and pass the bar exam and practice law, you accept the responsibility that the adversarial approach in the courtroom is the one that gets closest to the truth.

Good lawyers at both tables in the courtroom will bring you a much better and more reliable verdict than to have someone who`s ineffective and incompetent sitting at one of the tables.

MELBER: We`re talking about adding to the Supreme Court. You`re very familiar with the controversy about a current justice, Clarence Thomas.

I just want to read briefly from some of what we have now learned his wife was texting the Trump White House, saying things like -- quote -- "Biden crime family should be or will be living in barges off Gitmo to face military tribunals for sedition."

She urged Mark Meadows, then chief of staff, in November 2020, after Trump`s loss -- quote -- "Make a plan. Released the Kraken. Save us from the left."

As chairman of this committee with jurisdiction here, do you think Clarence Thomas can possibly credibly rule on January 6 cases, when the evidence trail might go directly inside his very home?

DURBIN: As chairman of this committee for the next 10 days, I`m focused on one thing, filling the vacancy on the Supreme Court.

I believe we have an outstanding nominee and I want to do everything I can to make sure that happens.

In terms of the overall question, I couldn`t agree with you more. There are things that have been said or attributed to her which need to be explained. And Justice Thomas, of course, needs to be part of that explanation. I understand the January 6 Committee in the House is going into more detail of this information, as they should.

For the time being, I have work to do in filling the Breyer vacancy.

MELBER: Final question.

You said Clarence Thomas should be part of the explanation. Does that mean you think he or his wife may indeed have to testify?

DURBIN: Well, I would hope that, if it is relevant to the January 6 inquiry -- and it certainly could be -- that Mrs. Thomas would be giving testimony.

It would seem to me that with all those e-mails directly to the chief of staff for the president, she was dealing at the highest levels with the January 6 occurrences.

MELBER: All very interesting, and at a time where you`re in the mix, in the middle, overseeing so many of these issues.

Chairman, Senator Dick Durbin, thanks for your time.

DURBIN: Thanks, Ari.

MELBER: We turn to some other news shortly. President Biden makes lynching a federal hate crime.

But, first, an update on the war, and the Pentagon warning about a new claim from Russian officials. We have a special guest next.

[18:42:06]

MELBER: We have been covering news in America, and there`s been a lot of it today.

But we now turn to an update on the ongoing war in Ukraine, where Vladimir Putin has everyone concerned and guessing about what he will do next. Russian officials say they`re pulling troops back from the capital. They claim it`s some sort of goodwill sign for peace talks, which did get under way today.

But many critics say it is simply the reality that the Kremlin advance there has stalled and that Ukraine continues to put up impressive resistance in measurable terms.

There`s plenty of distrust all around. Ukrainian diplomats have been advised that they should not eat or drink anything at these talks. You see some of the opening here in Turkey, because, with the Kremlin`s representatives around, anyone, even a high-level diplomat, who obviously is not supposed to use violence in this forum, could try to poison a Ukrainian official. They were also told to avoid touching surfaces.

U.S. officials say they are very skeptical of Russian intentions.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANTONY BLINKEN, U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE: There is what Russia says, and there`s what Russia does.

We`re focused on the latter. And what Russia is the continued brutalization of Ukraine and its people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: As for what Russia is doing, elsewhere, you see them striking a government building. This is new today. It killed 12 and wounded 33, according to initial estimates

Mariupol continues to struggle, on the brink. Russian tanks have the city surrounded. There are fears that it could effectively fall any time. Civilians around the nation are facing towns left in ruins. And the human tragedy, the disaster, the toll that we struggle to report day in and day out has people asking, what comes next?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE (through translator): What have they done there? I don`t know. They have changed everything, I think. I don`t know if I will have anything to go back to.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: This is day 34 of Russia`s attack and invasion of Ukraine. About four million people have now fled the country. Under the rules of the Ukrainian resistance, that is mostly women and children.

I`m joined now by Bill Taylor, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

Welcome back, sir.

WILLIAM TAYLOR, FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO UKRAINE: Thank you, Ari. Good to be here.

MELBER: You look at those images we saw, just some of the video of the diplomats meeting. And you, as a seasoned diplomat yourself, you see, of course, the value in that.

And yet, obviously, wartime diplomacy has so much discordance, as they continue to drop these bombs and the even the reporting that there has to be caution in place that nothing -- you can`t push -- put anything, I should say, past Putin, if they might try to poison people there.

What`s your take on all of that and the possibility of something real coming out of these talks?

TAYLOR: Well, Ari, clearly, the Ukrainians have given a lot of thought to their proposals.

[18:45:03]

They have outlined them in some detail. They know what they`re doing in terms of guarantees, security guarantees from other nations. If they were to give up their quest to be a member of NATO, which they thought was going to be providing their security, but now they have concluded that they`re not going to be in NATO anytime soon.

So they have given some thought to how else they could do, what other models they might have to in order to be able to assure their security. And one model is kind of the Austrian model, that is, a member of the E.U., but not a member of NATO, so neutral in that regard. But it`s not good enough just to have that status of neutrality.

They need security guarantees. They need something more than just assurances, which they got back in the `90s, as you will remember, Ari, when they gave up their nuclear weapons.

MELBER: Right.

TAYLOR: They got assurances.

MELBER: So, what more does that look like?

TAYLOR: That -- what more looks like is legally binding. It looks like treaty. It looks like -- in our case, it would be a Senate-ratified treaty would be the -- it would be a legal guarantee that we would come to their - - and the Germans, and the Brits, and the Turks, and the Canadians, and maybe the Israelis, if you`re asking the Ukrainians.

They have given this a lot of thought. And they want something to be able to say that, if they give up this security guarantee of NATO, that they have got something in its place.

MELBER: When you see the talk of dividing up the country, is that something that, worst-case scenario, Zelenskyy can live with?

Because it just seems to obviously reward Russia for this punishing and terrible bombing campaign, where they really brutalized a ton of places people live. And we`re looking at the Russia control here, where they have advanced. And then they just swallow up and annex more.

Or do you have, as you`re the -- you`re the diplomat. Do you have to keep certain things on the table because any diplomacy might be an off-ramp from the killing that continues as we speak?

TAYLOR: So, to answer question, Ari, I don`t think President Zelenskyy has in mind giving up territory.

I think, going into this negotiation, he will be demanding withdrawal. He will be demanding, first of all, a cease-fire. That has to happen exactly for the reasons that you said, and all of your reporting on the human suffering, which is just horrible. It is horrible to watch every day.

We got to remember that those are real people whose homes are destroyed, those homes that can`t go back to, not to mention the killing that`s going on. So we have to remember that`s real people. And a cease-fire has to be the first thing.

Then there`s -- there must be discussion of withdrawal. The -- just as you said, the Russians cannot be rewarded for this kind of destruction that they have wrought. And then the question of, what about these other parts of Ukraine?

I don`t think President Zelenskyy is willing to give up those parts of Ukraine. He`s suggested a longer-term discussion about Crimea, for example. He said he can have a conversation with President Putin about Donetsk and Luhansk in the east.

So, there -- he`s not giving up. And he said he`s going to have to consult with the Ukrainian people. He`s going to have to go to a referendum on these things. So he`s given some real thought, some serious thought to what would go into this treaty, this agreement.

MELBER: Understood.

Ambassador Taylor, we always appreciate your insights, your humanity, as we think through the road through this war. Thank you, sir.

TAYLOR: Thank you, Ari.

MELBER: Appreciate it.

[18:53:08]

MELBER: Marking history and making some.

President Biden has signed an Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act, which makes lynching a more formal hate crime under federal law. You`re looking at new footage of that history today, the legislation named after a young American, a black teenager, who was infamously killed by a group of white men in Mississippi in 1955.

The reason those men, those murderers claimed, was that he allegedly whistled at a white woman in America. That murder fueled part of the emerging civil rights movement. President Biden and the vice president, Harris, spoke today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Today, we are gathered to do unfinished business, to acknowledge the horror in this part of our history.

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The law is not just about the past. It`s about the present and our future as well.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Fact-check, true. It`s certainly about the future with ongoing hate crimes that rose in America in the Trump era.

And if you`re thinking, wait a minute, shouldn`t this have been legal -- illegal already, there are many state laws that deal with certain types of violence and battery. But today`s signing actually comes after there were over 200 prior failed attempts to formally outlaw lynching like this as a hate crime in the federal statutory code.

So it was needed, even if it was long, long overdue.

We will be right back.

[18:58:54]

MELBER: Tonight, we heard from the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee about a host of issues, including this Clarence Thomas scandal.

That chairman, Dick Durbin, is also the whip, the number two Democrat in the Senate. The number one Democrat, who is the most powerful person in Congress, also speaking out. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): I do think he should recuse himself.

The information we know right now raises serious questions about how close Justice Thomas and his wife were to the planning and execution of the insurrection. I think there should be some kind of code of ethics for Supreme Court justices.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That`s how Chuck Schumer put it. You could see the whip and Judiciary chairman, Dick Durbin, standing at his side.

So, while the senator, Durbin, told me tonight he wants to focus on the SCOTUS confirmation, we`re seeing this pressure on another member of SCOTUS.

And it really comes down to something that you don`t need to be an expert or a lawyer to consider, which is, do you think that you could be neutral about any issue involving your own family member? Well, I put the question to you because that`s what the Clarence Thomas scandal is really about.

You can always find me online @AriMelber on Twitter or Instagram or at AriMelber.com. And so do you think you could be neutral if you had to rule out or make a big decision that would touch on someone in your family, spouse, family member, your kids? That`s the question. It`s literally that simple.

Let me know what you think, and we will discuss it, because this is the big issue hanging over the Thomases and the Supreme Court.

As always, thanks for joining me here on THE BEAT.

