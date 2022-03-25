Transcript: The Beat with Ari Melber, 3/25/22

Summary

Biden visits U.S. troops in Poland amid Russia`s Ukraine invasion. NYT: Russia signals it may narrow its war goas. Democrats on Friday called on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from cases related to Jan. 6 after it was revealed that his wife had texted then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urging him to challenge Donald Trump`s election loss. Ginni Thomas sent the messages over a three-month period, from November 2020 to January 2021, adding new detail to her efforts to fiercely support then-President Donald Trump after his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, all while espousing conspiracy theories about a stolen election.

MELBER: Welcome to THE BEAT. I am Ari Melber. And we have a very big show with this new outrage over that breaking story. Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife in a scandal a new one together, all because of her secret push to overturn the election, very issues her husband would later rule on. We have a breakdown of that coming up that I don`t think you`ll want to miss.

There`s also new revelations about just how badly the Republican attacks on Judge Jackson have gone as her nomination got a big boost today. She looks to be on track to be joining the court.

We begin right now with President Biden trying to rally more global support for Ukraine. He was in Poland today meeting with U.S. troops while calling this particular moment an inflection point.

JOE BIDEN, (D) U.S. PRESIDENT: What you`re engaging in is much more than whether or not you can alleviate the pain and suffering of the people of Ukraine. We`re in a new phase of your generation, we`re at an inflection point. Ukrainian people have a lot of backbone, they have a lot of guts and I`m sure you`re observing it.

MELBER: Biden was also briefed on this ongoing refugee crisis. The White House says he will make a major address on the war tomorrow.

Meanwhile, your update on the ground in Ukraine official say there`s 300 people who were killed in that horrific Russian airstrike on the Mariupol theater. It was being used as a safe haven, a type of bomb shelter for civilians. Of course, so many met their deaths that way the number is new, we had been waiting on official estimates.

The theater was marked with signage visible from high up in the air marked "children," which is the kind of marking that in many Western Wars has been respected and honored to avoid the targeting of innocent civilians and children.

Were now 30 days since Putin ordered his army into Ukraine. The fighting is brutal. Here`s a Sky News report where one crew narrowly escaped an attack.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE (voice-over): The window to get across the last remaining pedestrian bridge across the Desna River is rapidly closing. But the Russians have spotted this escape route and minutes after we arrived, they hit it.

(On camera): The shelling is very close.

(On camera): The shelling is very close.

MELBER: That is what covering this kind of war involves. Ukrainian troops also have made some headway on the first counter offensive of the war thus far. They`re trying to push back a stalled Russian advance. There are some signs of how that may be working. Russian officials as suggested they`re narrowing their ambitions. And their goal, they say may not involve taking Kyiv as a primary objective. The Times calling that the narrowing of Putin`s war aims.

For more context, we`re joined by Ruth Ben Ghiat, NYU History Professor, and David Rothkopf, Host of the Deep State Radio Podcast and a foreign policy journalist.

Welcome to both of you. No one takes what Putin says all that seriously. And this was just sort of reporting or signaling. But what do you think of the narrow but somewhat unexpected progress of some of the Ukrainian military here in pushing back?

DAVID ROTHKOPF, THE ROTHKOPF GROUP CEO: Well, you know, my sense is that we`re at a crossroads in this conflict. I think on the one hand, there`s a possibility that we can see some escalation. If we do the response to Putin is going to be very strong, and it may worsen his position. And that`s why I think these early rumblings of narrowing of pulling back and focusing on the Donbass or Luhansk square, solidifying what they control prior to this, are slightly encouraging. We have to approach it with enormous caution.

And, of course, our opinion about what this represents in terms of an opening for a settlement is not as important as what the Ukrainian opinion is. But it does look like the Russians have ended, you know, phase one of the war which you might call shock and loss. In other words, they went in, they thought they were going to blitzkrieg into the country and take it over and that didn`t work out and they may be taking a page out of an old U.S. book and moving into Phase II which you might call, Mission Accomplished, which is declaring victory.

MELBER: Yeah, mission accomplished, of course, a mixed or speckled slogan from the Bush era, which was also Middle East wars. Ruth, you could also go back to the Vietnam experience, where one senator said, let`s just declare victory and leave. Because the position of a military, even a powerful one, even one backed by nuclear power is different when it is the visitor the invader, the occupier, whatever term you want to use, is it not, Ruth?

RUTH BEN-GHIAT, NYU HISTORY PROFESSOR: It is. And the other thing is that war isn`t just about your firepower, it`s about your psychological preparation. And, you know, the Russians thinking that they were what is now revealed to be arrogance, that it was going to be easy for them and having this major losses, they`ve lost five generals.

All of this means that the losses they do have nobody likes losses, but they`ve been more of a psychological shock. And I`m also seeing this in relationship with, you know, the cracks that are starting to emerge. There was a CNN report of a meeting between U.S. defense attache and a general, Russian general who`s normally sticks to Kremlin protocol. And he expressed his depression over the way the war was going. And then he walked out without shaking hands. And there`s isolated incidents like that, but they mean a lot in a repressive atmosphere like Putin`s Russia. So all the more reason perhaps for the Russians to start narrowing their aims and would be like a face saving measure in the end.

MELBER: Yeah, and David, foreign policy does not follow narratives. There`s no particular plot. There`s certainly no great concept of karma applied. It`s brutal. It`s about interests. And as this war reminds everyone, even the experts may not have a good crystal ball. But we certainly can see the power of resolve in the Ukrainian leadership and its people outmatched, outgunned and fighting hard. To that spirit, for your response, I want to play a little bit of how one of the Ukrainian government advisors describes all this. He was speaking to MSNBC`s Hallie Jackson earlier, take a listen.

SERHII LESHCHENKO, ADVISOR TO PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY: For him, this Mariupol is a symbol that says the first reason to be so brutal with this because Mariupol resisted his occupation and his attacks and the Mariupol doesn`t want to be with Russia, with Putin, this is why he`s so angry. Second reason he needs to finish Mariupol to release his army for further attacks on the north. And that is why Mariupol is our Stalingrad now.

MELBER: David?

ROTHKOPF: Well, you know, I think that this issue of will is extremely important, just as Ruth was talking about other psychological factors. It`s very hard to go into another country and defeat people on their own ground, which they know better in their own homes, which they will defend more fiercely, particularly when you have an army that doesn`t really know what their mission is, that`s being fed a bunch of lies.

And on top of that, you know, the Russians, we talked a lot before this war about the Russians massing 150,000, 175,000 troops on the borders of Ukraine, there are 45 million people in Ukraine. And as it turned out, of those 45 million people, even with 10 million displaced, millions of them are going to fight, they`re going to take up arms, and the Russians are effectively outnumbered in this country. And the Ukrainians have an enormous psychological advantage and enormous advantage in terms of their will to succeed and survive.

MELBER: Ruth, how does that body count of Russian soldiers which they claim is lower under 2000 but estimates have it on a scale of anywhere from eight to roughly 15,000? How does that figure in so what they`re prepared to do in another month? Because that`s a high count, by any measure for the first month?

BEN-GHIAT: Yeah, on the one hand, look, Putin is somebody who doesn`t have any moral scruples, not a humanitarian by any means. And so, if they`re starting into a longer war, a war of attrition, he`s not -- he doesn`t care about his own people. So he`s not in that sense. He doesn`t care if there`s high losses, but I really go back to, you know, the price that he may pay within disaffection among military and civilian elites. We`ve had some, you know, notable resignations, Anatoly Chubais, his climate envoy who`s been with him since the very beginning, he got him his first job in 1997. He resigned and he left Russia. And there`s these other kinds of elite defections.

[18:10:13]

And so the longer this drags on, Putin`s reputation is going to be more in jeopardy. And it`s a little bit for some of these elites, and I`m sure a lot of generals, it`s like a little bit of the emperor has no clues. And that translates into, you know, more popular resentment, and certainly soldiers who either, you know, make declarations as prisoners of war, or they -- their information trickles back to their families at home. And so the longer this drags on, the more ordinary Russians are going to have, a more accurate sense of what`s going on and that`s not good.

MELBER: Right, as you say, we`ve covered the blackouts, the censorship, the propaganda, and that works up to a point. But there are some things that can`t be propagandized, coffins, sadly, are one. The food lines, the ATM lines, that kind of thing, as we`ve seen in the past. It`s a grim calculus. It`s one that Putin brought on. And it`s what we`re tracking. So I want to thank Ruth Ben-Ghiat, and David Rothkopf, for walking us through some of it tonight. I wish you both a good weekend, even amidst the topic.

I want to tell people what`s coming up because boy, is it a big scandal. Justice Thomas and his wife embroiled in a Trump scandal of their own making, specifically his wife`s texts, way over the line, some of them completely bonkers. But the problem is, should he have recused and must he further recuse himself from future cases? We`re going to get into all of that.

And blowback for the GOP attacks on Judge Jackson.

Plus, later we look at this Putin right wing echo chamber, the Russian leader now talking like fox. Stay with us.

MELBER: There is a lot going on around the world and here in America. We`ve been busy this week. We were down in Washington covering those SCOTUS hearings. And I want to turn to SCOTUS, our Supreme Court and an absolutely extraordinary story that you really have to know in detail even if you`ve heard some of the headlines.

We`re living through a time when democracy is under assault, our institutions are at risk. And the Supreme Court, even with its faults and blemishes is an independent place where life tenure justices are a backstop. Indeed, remember in 2020, for all the other divisions in our lives in America, the court was on a bipartisan basis, able to say that there was no merit to the challenges to Biden`s victory. That was something that Republican and Democratic appointed justices could agree on. That`s why there never was a Bush v. Gore style case that even reached the court. Let alone siding with some of the lies coming out of what was the sitting president. That`s not nothing. It`s a good thing to have an independent court that can stand up to the person who still has their finger on the proverbial button.

And yet now, we`re looking at a story that questions the independence of at least one member of this court in grave ways, which leads us to calls for one member of this court, one justice and his wife to potentially testify under oath and what would be an unprecedented investigation into their role in hiding communications with another branch, secret when in court is called ex-parte communications by the wife of this justice, as there was an attempted coup going on.

I`m saying this very deliberately in this way to give you a sense of the import, because that`s where we`re at, a nation learning new and explosive details about how deeply involved the wife of a current Supreme Court Justice, Clarence Thomas was in efforts to overthrow the election. I`m talking about Ginni Thomas, and the Washington Post is reporting that she went on an unrelenting effort apply to help executive branch officials and others push the big lie.

Now, she is of course entitled to all of her views and beliefs. She`s a longtime conservative activist. Back in 2010, she gave a speech discussing her views on a democratic run United States.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GINNI THOMAS, LONGTIME CONSERVATIVE ACTIVIST: We are witnessing an acceleration of power grabs in Washington. It`s the left`s version of shock and awe. If our rights are loaned to the government, and ruled by an elite in Washington that thinks they know better, we are living in a diminished state of liberty right now. And freedom has never been this fragile.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That is her right. That was in public, that was transparent. Her view was that Barack Obama being president and some of the other things you heard her mentioned meant that freedom was more at risk than ever before.

This scandal tonight is different. You may have heard the outlines of it. But let`s get into exactly what it is. Because thanks to an investigation and leaks, the only reason this ever went public in the first place, we`re learning about a series of several dozen texts that she sent to the White House, all around this big lie period and ultimately an attempted coup, which raises profound questions about her husband`s independence on the High Court that would ultimately potentially rule on this kind of stuff.

She texted the top official in the White House under Trump, Mark Meadows, that the left was attempting the greatest Heist of our history. Because Biden had won the election. She said, the Biden crime family, "will be living in barges off GITMO to face military tribunals for sedition."

Now, you may hear that and say gosh, another unhinged rant, a QAnon blog post. But we`re talking about someone who shares a home with and a life with and a marriage with a Justice of the Supreme Court, they actually do decide on whether or not something sedition and whether or not imprisonment is warranted. It`s also obviously on the facts absurd and embarrassing, since it is the rioters at the Jan. 6 rally, who are facing sedition charges not random people who participated in the election, not the Biden family, which suggests her grasp on the law is tenuous at best.

She would go on in these leaked texts who encouraged Mr. Meadows "Make a plan. Release the Kraken and save us from the left." A reference to a right wing conspiracy theory that there is some sort of crack and style alliance that would help Trump stay in office. She also said, "You must buck up your team on the inside, Mark."

[18:20:17]

So this was her secret coordination with Donald Trump`s top aide at a time when they were trying to overthrow the election. Now, the last text that they have, according to this leak, which I mentioned comes during the Jan. 6 probe and first obtained by the Washington Post was on January 10. That`s four days after the stop the steel rally, which she attended and the insurrection which she said she didn`t. She denounced then the rioters who stormed the Capitol and said she was still, "disgusted" with Mike Pence. "We are living through what feels like the end of America. The end of liberty."

That is her overwrought and somewhat disturbing summary of the peaceful outcome of an election. That`s what she says is the end of liberty, not the January 6 rally that was called stop the steel that she attended.

Now, the texts come at a crucial time when Trump and his allies thought they might get to the Supreme Court to help negate the election results or overturn. The Times notes that "Thomas effectively toggled between likeminded members of the executive and the legislative branches as her husband who sits atop the judiciary branch that is supposed to serve as a check on the other branches of government heard election related cases."

I`m reading that from the New York Times because it really puts it as clearly as possible. You`re looking at apply to also override the independence as the Supreme Court has, in these kinds of cases. Some Democrats are already saying Justice Thomas must recuse himself from any of these cases. Others, including Senator Blumenthal say he actually has to come testify before the January 6 Committee. He hasn`t, of course testified before the Congress since his confirmation hearings, which were volatile.

Justice Thomas has not exactly rebounded concerns about his independence here. Indeed, he was the sole dissent. And not one but two cases that made it all the Supreme Court that touched on January 6. In other words, every other Republican appointee and every Democratic appointee went one way. And he curiously went the other way. At the time, the public didn`t know what they were hiding about his wife`s role here.

The Supreme Court declined to hear a case filed by the Pennsylvania Republican Party involving mail ballots. And Thomas wrote, "there was a compelling interest in rooting out the mere appearance of corruption in the political process."

The other case involve Trump trying to hide January 6 documents from the investigation. Now, you may remember that one, it was a rebuke of Trump, if not for Thomas, it would have been I know, 81 is still incredibly strong, it tells you and I will just simplify here and say as a lawyer, it tells you that there are a lot of real issues of law, that it`s not a close call, when eight people on the court who sometimes disagree on matters of civil rights and democracy and voting all come together and say, no, you got to turn this stuff over. We`re not having a secret kind of conspiracy continue where Congress can`t investigate a violent attack on the floor of Congress. That`s what all the Trump justices said.

Think about that, all three people appointed by Trump said no, no, they`re going to get to the bottom of this. The lone dissenter was Thomas, which is pretty curious because it was one month after his wife signed this letter saying, that panel that he sided against was overtly partisan and its political persecution.

She has not spoken out since these texts leaked. She did say earlier this month, Clarence does not discuss his work with me. And I don`t involve him in my work.

Well, among other things, I have bad news for Ms. Thomas. If she thinks she has access to Mark Meadows and other people at the White House because of her independent expertise. Well, there`s literally no evidence to suggest that. Her work is his work, because it`s the reason she has access to all these power players.

Now, there`s much we don`t know yet. At what point does Ginni Thomas completely undermine her husband`s independence? Any honest judge is going to have to recuse from cases that directly involve their family, especially if their family is basically an hour away from other people`s crimes. So an open question whether any of this will move Justice Thomas. But we also have insight into how he feels about his wife`s actions. Here`s one clip he previously made.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CLARENCE THOMAS, U.S. SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE: I keep aside on my deaths, don`t make fun of your wife`s choices. You are one of them.

G. THOMAS: Thank you really appreciate that. And that`s so true.

[18:25:05]

G. THOMAS: Thank you really appreciate that. And that`s so true.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: It is so true. They did choose each other. They chose their worldviews. And we have to choose whether we want to believe that these people who apparently so passionate about these issues, including being the only dissent in the case of the court, or being the only Supreme Court, family member we know about who was at the stop the steel rally. We have to choose whether we believe that they never talk about any of this stuff.

This is a big one. It`s an important story. All the leaks and texts are new, and we have some very special guests to get into it, including Barbara Boxer and former Prosecutor Renato Mariotti. Well, we`re back in one minute.

C. THOMAS: I think we should be careful destroying our institutions because they don`t give us what we want when we want it. I think we should be really, really careful.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Justice Clarence Thomas, recently a few months ago talking about institutions and not destroying them. But he may have been speaking more protectively about his own Supreme Court than all the institutions that matter in a democracy. The dire threat to the courts, credibility comes right now from inside the house, as it were. We just walked through some of the big issues and these new tax leaks from the Washington Post. And I`m joined now for analysis by former Democratic Senator from California Barbara Boxer. Welcome back.

FORMER SEN. BARBARA BOXER, (D) CALIFORNIA: Thank you so much. Thank you.

MELBER: Absolutely. Senator, this is a big one. When you saw these texts, what she says, what she was secretly asking the then outgoing White House to do, what was your reaction?

BOXER: Well, I looked at it from the lens of someone who`s served on the bipartisan Ethics Committee in the Senate for many, many years. I was chair, co-chair for all those years. And I would say this, I thought if Clarence Thomas had been a senator, and his wife was texting the president, the president`s chief of staff about overturning democracy, Clarence Thomas, if he were a senator would have been thrown out of the Senate, if he knew about it, and did not recuse himself from the (inaudible) research says that the Supreme Court state court that doesn`t have an ethics code. So I thought, Chief Justice Roberts should immediately ask each justice to abide by the code of ethics that applies to all other judges in the country.

And the last point, I think a very important point is this. And this is the most controversial.

MELBER: Yeah, we`re losing -- we`re getting a little -- I`m only jumping in to say, I`ll give you a sec, we`re getting a little bit of interference if you want to move the mic or whatnot, and then you keep going.

BOXER: OK, even though in our history, only one Supreme Court Justice has been impeached. And that was an 1804. I still think, I still think it would be good for someone to introduce articles of impeachment, to lay out this abuse of power for everyone to stay.

MELBER: Wow.

BOXER: Yeah.

MELBER: So two things, two things here. On a lighter note, people can see how focused you are because you know the dates from the 19th century of history, even as we have our technical difficulties, so you`re better at this than me. The second point is more serious, Senator, because I get distracted. The second point is more serious, you believe and I know you care about this institution a lot. And I know you`ve approved a lot of judges from the opposing party. This is not about partisanship. You were in the Senate a long time. You`re saying though your read here is this is a potentially impeachable issue for Justice Thomas?

BOXER: I believe so, if he knew -- if he knew about this communication and as someone who`s been married for, guess what, 60 years. I can tell you by listening to Ginny Thomas, through the e-mails, I can almost hear her, she`s was hysterical. And it`s hard for me to believe she didn`t mention a thing or two about that.

Now, the Supreme Court, they`re not the Supreme Being. They`re the Supreme Court. They still need to have some rules and regulations. It is stunning to me to recognize that they have none. And if they won`t do it, if they won`t write their own rules or agreed to abide by the Code of Ethics that other judges do, I think also that the Congress should write those rules, because this is outrageous. This is an outrageous abuse of power right here.

MELBER: Yes. Well, yes, the Supreme Court subject of federal law and thus laws can be tightened so that this isn`t just kind of a jump ball for most justices to decide for themselves which brings us to the other expert that I promised. So the senator stays with us.

The legal obligation here is that Supreme Court justices don`t really have the enforcement mechanism as the judicial code for other federal judges. There is a federal law that applies, which says, "Any U.S. justice shall disqualify themselves if their spouse has an interest that could be substantially affected by the outcome of the proceeding." So if that applies, what gives?

Well for that, we bring in former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti who joins Barbara Boxer. Renato, a lot of people look at this and say, if every other judge has to follow this, why not Clarence Thomas? And the answer has to do with the unique nature of this Supreme Court. Explain how it works and what you think.

RENATO MARIOTTI, FORMER FEDERAL PROSECUTOR: Sure. Well, first of all, there`s no court above the Supreme Court. And there is certainly a -- there is a body of United States judges who do set rules for the courts. They`ve set rules, as the Senator mentioned, for every court besides the Supreme Court. And so they`re -- and there also, by the way, is no replacement for Supreme Court justice. So if you have a Supreme Court justice recuses, they have eight votes or seven votes or whatever.

And we`ve had some controversial calls for recusal in the past some very concerning situations. I remember, for example, when there was calls for Justice Scalia to recuse himself regarding cases involving former Vice President Dick Cheney. And yes, I have to say, I`ve never seen a case like this one and so much understandable public concern, I have to think that the justices are discussing amongst themselves the impact on the court, but yet there`s no enforcement mechanism. And there`s no way for a justices decision on whether they refuse to be reviewed.

MELBER: Right. When you say it`s unreviewable, it basically means that we refer to that law and the rules. And a lower court judge, if they don`t take it upon themselves to recuse, you`re saying under the system that is reviewable, which judges are no different than than toddlers and bedtime this way. If you know that you might get in trouble, it tends to affect you differently than if you just think you`re home alone.

And so given that, Renato, is there any solution here for a situation like this where I can`t, as a reporter, tell you what`s in Justice Thomas`s mind? And I don`t claim to. But as I laid out in our lead, I can tell you that the evidence of his lone recusal in a case that now we learned his wife has this vulnerability on is suspicious. I say, I mean, as long to set, pardon me.

MARIOTTI: Yes. So if the United States Congress could pass a law, that requires the United States Supreme Court to adopt an ethics code and a system by which those decisions will be reviewable, I mean, that is one obvious way of handling the situation. Another one, as the senator suggested, would be for Congress to investigate the matter. And if it finds sufficient evidence, they could either threaten or bring an impeachment proceeding.

Obviously, as we all know from the Trump impeachments, two-thirds of the Senate is a very difficult bar to meet and to obtain. But nonetheless, frankly, the mere discussion of that, I would think, would get the justices thinking about whether or not the courts integrity has been jeopardized in the public`s mind.

MELBER: Yes. And then I have a question for both of you, starting with Renato that is evidentiary in nature. The Thomas`s line thus far for years has been -- she has political rights and free speech rights. True. She can go do what she wants, and that`s legal in life. True. That they never discuss any of it. We don`t know if that`s true. And then it doesn`t affect his governing, his job, his rulings. We will know if that`s true.

And then there`s one more point here. When she goes to the January 6 Stop the Steal rally, Renato, they don`t have to discuss it. I mean, they live together. She goes to the rally where the President is. There`s security implications, it turns into violence and insurrection. She leaves in advance. It`s in the paper, we know about it.

At what point does it not matter whether they discuss it if he knows she was at the Stop the Steal rally? He knows it turned into an insurrection. He knows Congress is investigating it and oops, he knows whether they discuss it or not that investigation, if it goes well, and gets things from the White House, like I don`t know, Mark Meadows text chain, it`s going to implicate his wife, his family himself.

I`m not trying to build a case here. I got out of that line of work. I`m just asking you the question, Renato. And then Barbara.

MARIOTTI: Well, first of all, I do think you`re right to question and to raise the issue of whether or not, you know, whether your wife was at the Stop the Steal rally in D.C. Certainly, I would know if my wife had attended. I will say, though, separate and apart from that the fact that we`re on national television talking about it is creates the issue irrespective of what happened.

The bottom line is that the public`s confidence in the court has been called into question. And the mere appearance of an issue should be of a concern to Justice Thomas. And so, I do think this warrants a response from the court. And it`ll be interesting to see if there is one that`s worth noting.

MELBER: Senator?

BOXER: Yes, I think Justice Thomas is very aware of the legacy of the court. And I -- that`s why one of the first things I said is he should just go to the justices and say, even though you don`t have to make a statement that you`re going to abide by these rules that all other judges have to and then create perhaps a little subcommittee of the court to write the final rules.

But I think, Ari, you made a very important point when you said the only reason Mark Meadows is writing back to Mrs. Thomas, it is pretty obvious is because of the powerful position her husband holds. So just that alone, this thing has got to -- this cannot be swept under the rug. This is just heartstopping stuff.

And right away, we know that the court is down to like 50 percent approval before this. And I know that the Chief Justice in particular really cares about it. So I`d love to see some voluntary action right now by the court, if they really care about their legacy.

MELBER: Yes, it`s really important. And I`ll just make one last point under, you know, moderators privilege. We`re not even talking about cases that hang by one vote. This really isn`t for those who are concerned right now, at least based on what we know about changing outcomes on some of these issues is no to Justice Thomas is such an outlier, that you have five votes to hand over the evidence plus another justice, plus another Trump justice.

So anyone who looks at this cynically and says, oh, is this about the outcome? It`s actually not. This is one of those stories that`s concerning for the reasons that gets laid out. It`s about the credibility of the court as an institution, not about getting some different outcome in the short run for Justice Thomas to continue to try and rule on these things in violation or potentially apparent violation of the standard really calls into question the court.

Important stuff, I think we`ll keep talking about it. We`ll probably hear from our two esteemed colleagues again. Renato and Barbara, thanks to both of you.

MARIOTTI: Thank you.

MELBER: Really appreciate it.

We`re going to fit in a break. We have an update when we come back on Kremlin propaganda and why it`s in information loop with some people at Fox News. But next, Democrats say they have a very good news update about Judge Jackson`s Supreme Court nomination and where it`s headed. We`re going to get into that.

And before we`re through by the end of the week, the late night punch lines that all kept hitting one person in particular, Senator Ted Cruz.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JIMMY KIMMEL, HOST OF JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE: On Tuesday, you know, he singled out this children`s book called, "Anti-Racist Baby" for promoting critical race theory which it actually doesn`t. He said the book teaches that babies are born racist which it also doesn`t. And as a result of Ted`s tirade, that book is now number one on Amazon. It`s number one sell (ph).

But the opposite of Oprah`s "Book Club" or something..

But the opposite of Oprah`s "Book Club" or something..

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Ted Cruz getting absolutely roasted demolished in fact check for some of his line of questioning against Judge Jackson. Tonight, she appears now that all the hearings are done on track for confirmation to the High Court. Senator Joe Manchin announcing he has a yes vote that was expected but he has been a holdout on different issues. So that`s a piece of good news.

Jackson good news for the White House from their perspective. Jackson unscathed by many Republican attacks, some seem to traffic adjacent to QAnon conspiracies and devolved from there.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): Let`s focus on actual child pornography cases.

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO): I am questioning your discretion, your judgement.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you really expect this committee to believe that you don`t remember what happened?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Put their ass in jail.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Can you provide a definition for the word woman? Seven --

HAWLEY: Child pornography cases?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Wen you approach these child pornography cases?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So on a scale of 1 to 10, how faithful would you say you are in terms of religion?

CRUZ: Do you agree with this book that is being taught with kids that babies are racist?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Cruz had a picture up of that book," The Anti-Racist Baby" that Kimmel mentioned. It`s, among other things, some of these books doing well in the sales around the country. Cruz also went after a school that Jackson serves on the board of. Cruz sends his own kids to a private school whose headmaster also touts ant- racism which is fine.

[18:45:07]

I`m joined now by Juanita Tolliver, a Washington analyst and friend of THE BEAT. Welcome back.

JUANITA TOLLIVER, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Hey, Ari, it`s been a long week.

MELBER: Long week, there`s a lot of wild stuff. I want to start with something very serious given our time, and I know you to be a serious analyst here. Are babies racist? Just kidding, that`s not where we`re to start.

TOLLIVER: I was going to say Ted Cruz did it for the clips, and he got his clips, probably not what he was trying to get across TV at late night.

MELBER: He got his clips. That`s not the real question. The real question is, who is this for politically, when it gets fact checked in such real time today, and by contrast, in a pre-Internet era, maybe you trot out stuff about sentencing, and it actually takes a long time to figure it out.

Here on the days of the hearing, and we were down there covering them, people had online and people were learning that Judge Hawley`s supported judges with similar records. And so that makes it clear, the record wasn`t really the issue when it comes for example to sentencing.

TOLLIVER: The record was never the issue. And to your first question, who this was for. It was for Trump`s core base of QAnon supporters. It`s for insurrectionists, who buy into conspiracy theories, who love to see Josh Hawley with his fist raise on January 6. It`s for the same people who buy that monkey selling online. It`s for the people who believe it already, Ari.

They did this to test midterm messaging that would turn out their bas. It was racist, it was Transphobic, it was harmful. It was all of the things that the GOP pedals in. And so they were living up to the expectation. Now what was striking was that some of their own Republican colleagues called them out for. We have --

MELBER: Yes.

TOLLIVER: Ben Sasses and others, criticizing them for this harmful --

MELBER: Yes.

TOLLIVER: -- line of attacks, which Senator Durbin even said, sadly, these hearings have become a testing ground for lies and conspiracy theories from Republicans. But --

MELBER: Yes.

TOLLIVER: -- above it all --

MELBER: Well let me jump in --

TOLLIVER: -- Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson kept her cool.

MELBER: Let me jump in on that point you raised because Senator Sasse is a conservative, but he`s not QAnon. He`s not over there. And he may reflect what Moderates and Republicans are seeing in Judge Jackson because I know it`s easy to get lost in the vapors but we`ve got the approval ratings here, I want to show. It`s not a popularity contest, but it is an interesting objective measurement here that compared to recent nominees.

You see Kavanaugh and Gorsuch down in the 40s. Roberts, a Republican but did very well. Ginsburg above 50 percent. But Jackson right now, across America, a lot of coverage, people have learned a bit about her, she is in our polarized time, more supported than other recent Trump nominees and on par with Roberts who`ve styled himself as an umpire famously in those hearings. What does that tell you? Is there a note of optimism here amidst all that others nonsense?

TOLLIVER: Absolutely. She`s the second most popular Supreme Court nominee in recent memory. That means Americans want her it`s the same energy when Biden announced that he would be nominating a black woman on the debate stage in South Carolina in February 2020. It galvanizes people.

People want to witness this history. People want this change. And they want the highest court in the land to be more reflective of the country. It is presiding over. And so I think this energy is what Democrats are going to be latching on to as they proceed with this confirmation process, even potentially holding off for some Republicans to support this confirmation.

MELBER: Yes, all really interesting. Long week, long day, long show so we`re running short on time. But Juanita Tolliver, always good to see you.

TOLLIVER: Thanks, Ari.

MELBER: Absolutely. We`re going to fit a break. When we come back before the hour is up, why Vladimir Putin has been echoing Tucker Carlson about canceled culture.

MELBER: There`s a war on and Putin is pushing some propaganda that`s getting amplified by right wingers in the U.S. Today, Putin talking about canceled culture adopting some of the language that might be familiar to a Fox News viewer saying the West is now trying to cancel Russia`s 1,000-year culture. And the propaganda does not end there. Russia`s Defense Ministry has a bizarre conspiracy theory complete with a color-coded diagram trying to go at President Biden by using the tropes about Hunter Biden and Ukraine.

Fox`s Tucker Carlson then picking it up.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: So the outlines of that story, we`re not sure but we know it`s legitimate to ask what it means. Why wouldn`t it be? You`re not a Russian agent repeating just credited Putin talking points if you ask. You`re a good citizen.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Well, kind of -- I mean, it is true, you can ask questions but in reporting, you usually try to figure out when you go to air whether you have answers. Carlson basically use the chart as a way to go at this without a lot of additional facts or reporting. And then Russian state TV continues to loop by airing the clips of Carlson you see on your screen.

The Daily Beast reports that a top Russia TV anchor said, "Our acquaintance Fox`s Tucker Carlson has his own interest. But lately, more and more often, they`re in tune with our own." That`s an analyst of Russian media explaining how this works for them and for the United States.

If there`s new evidence about the Biden`s that affects the war in Ukraine, that`s worth reporting, whether it helps Russia or not. If there isn`t evidence, just propping up with the Kremlin says and then saying hey, I`m just asking that`s not journalism. We`ll be right back.

MELBER: Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn took a photo to tout infrastructure spending, which might be normal except it was spending that he fought to ever prevent from happening. Then there was an awkward moment in a video that was published by one of his critics.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So congressman, did you vote for this appropriation or against it?

REP. MADISON CAWTHORN (R-NC): This particular appropriation we advocated for in the appropriations package, but the larger bill we voted against.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Did you vote for it, though?

CAWTHORN: As I just said, I think the larger bill we voted against.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: You don`t want to take a lot more words than yes or no, you might be on the political run. Republican lawmakers have tried to take credit for billions of dollars of Biden funding that they voted against and derided as socialism. It`s a fact check worth keeping in mind.

That does it for me. "THE REIDOUT WITH JOY REID" starts now.