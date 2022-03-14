Transcript: The Beat with Ari Melber, 3/14/22

Summary

How did Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy evolve from a comedic actor to the world leader now staring down Vladimir Putin? Escalating Russian attacks in Ukraine continue targeting civilians, and creating a massive refugee crisis.

Transcript

NICOLLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: THE BEAT WITH ARI MELBER starts right now.

Hi, Ari. Happy Monday.

ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST: Hi, Nicolle. Happy Monday to you. And thank you, as always.

Welcome to THE BEAT, everyone. I am Ari Melber.

And, tonight, we are, of course, tracking the big international story. But I also want you to know that, coming up a little later, we have a special report that we have been working on and writing here on THE BEAT about President Zelenskyy, and how he evolved from a comedic actor to the world leader now staring down Vladimir Putin, risking his own life.

It`s something special and different. I`m going to share that with you a little later in the hour.

We begin, though, with the grim reality that we have been beginning every broadcast with since this war started 19 days ago, since Putin invaded Ukraine. The escalating attacks we`re seeing now are targeting and hitting and hurting civilians in that capital of Kyiv. Russian forces bombed apartment building, as you see here, and the charred car there in front of it. At least two are already confirmed dead there. That`s today.

Also, dramatic footage captured a strike where someone was walking by, as you see here, a sudden blast. And then Kyiv residents speaking out on what they`re facing here, Russia`s ongoing bombing campaign shaking them from their daily lives.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I felt something, it was coming. There was a big explosion, flame. The window threw away on me.

I was hitting. The window just fall on me, fell on me. And everything was blown away.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That`s just some of the eyewitness accounts.

Ukrainian forces are trying to hold off these Russian advances. This right here is some new video footage of the Ukrainian -- from the Ukrainian military. It shows soldiers fighting by Kyiv. They also fired artillery and say that they were able to hold that line today. That`s obviously new, contemporaneous footage of what we`re seeing, some of the faces blocked out. But that`s what these soldiers are doing today, Monday, in Ukraine.

Mariupol, by the way, is continuing its descent into a total war zone. You have probably seen some of the awful and horrific and harrowing footage from the sky or the ground. These aerials show the city continuing to billow smoke because of the sustained, rampant shelling by Russian forces in many different areas and neighborhoods.

That is the latest on the ground. We bring in two very special experts. You probably know both of them.

Michael McFaul was the ambassador from the United States to Russia, and Bill Taylor was the ambassador for the United States to Ukraine.

Ambassador Taylor, as you look at these scenes of these places where you have been doing your work, doing diplomacy in a very different time to what`s become as, mentioned, this total war zone, these civilian buildings, these apartments, what`s on your mind at this state of the conflict?

WILLIAM TAYLOR, FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO UKRAINE: It`s horrifying. It is discouraging. It is enraging.

It is just hard to believe that this is happening in the country, unprovoked attack on these civilian targets. It`s beyond description that we could have this going on at this point. It is. It is personally horrifying and it is internationally horrifying.

MELBER: Ambassador McFaul?

MICHAEL MCFAUL, NBC NEWS INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS ANALYST: I couldn`t agree more with bill, Ambassador Taylor.

I just -- how can you look at these scenes. Just horrible. I can`t even imagine it. And just you know, as Ambassador Taylor knows well, because he lived there -- I have been there dozens of times over 20 years -- Kyiv is this fantastically beautiful city. It is a true gem of all of Europe.

The cultural heritage that is there, it goes back hundreds of years. And to now see that Putin is just ruthlessly bombing this place where, of course, many ethnic Russians live as well, it`s just tragic to watch. I don`t know what else to say, that I wish we could do more to stop it.

MELBER: No, I appreciate both of you sharing with us with our viewers your heartfelt reaction to places you know.

Any analogy holds. We`re broadcasting in America, as well as other places, but, for Americans, this would be like any other great big city taking these hits, be that New York or Los Angeles or Detroit. I mean, this is a major urban center, a cultural city, a place where life unfolds quite normally. To see it ripped into a war zone so quickly by Putin is really harrowing.

Ambassador Taylor, you are, both in temperament and in career, committed to diplomacy. Wartime diplomacy is, I suppose, a different and less optimistic variant.

[18:05:06]

But your thoughts on what has been efforts amidst these harrowing scenes that we`re looking at here, more footage of Ukraine here, open fires, efforts to get some of this under control. Against this backdrop, we had more rounds of meetings here, where, obviously there`s some hope for some purpose, some limited outcomes. But what do you see in a diplomatic process where Russia is sending delegations to these meetings, while Putin is doing what we see on the screen?

TAYLOR: That`s exactly the contrast.

So I have been in touch with the people who are in those negotiations. As you know, they have had face-to-face negotiations three times. And then the, yesterday, they had by Zoom.

I know that there is work going on. I have talked to them. They`re working on documents. They`re working on provisions. They`re working on ways to end this. Obviously, there needs to be a cease-fire. Obviously, there needs to be withdrawal of forces. Obviously, there needs to be a return to and territorial integrity that everyone understands, sovereignty for Ukraine in some terms.

Those are being discussed. Those are being discussed. And the Ukrainians are serious about those. What`s not clear is the other side. The Russians are going through the motions. The Russians pretend. Maybe the Russians are even sincere. But until President Putin makes the decision to negotiate, then this is not going to go anywhere.

Now, that said, the Russian military is not doing well, in particular on the ground, in particular in the north. The Ukrainian military, what, for 19 days has been holding off an overwhelming force, and has shown that the Russian military is not that good, at least on this occasion.

And the Ukrainian military is very good on this occasion. So if there is a continued standoff, and if the Ukrainian military can continue to resist the Russians, then the chances of a discussion, of a negotiation, of some way to move forward through negotiations is a possibility.

MELBER: That`s put very pragmatically, very practically, Ambassador.

And so I bring in Ambassador McFaul, who`s been on the other side of the table with exactly some of these same players in Russia.

MELBER: It is easy for people to forget, particularly as everyone`s busy living their own daily lives, how some of this international diplomacy works.

It`s not just who has the best arguments or rhetoric or nice ideas. The international order is on the foundation of who has power, right?

MCFAUL: Right.

MELBER: The Security Council isn`t just -- it`s not just a bunch of countries that we hope would maybe work something out. It`s countries that have enough power to be the Security Council, which includes Russia, whether people like it or not, even as Russia economically is being stripped of so many of its other perks and position.

So, Ambassador McFaul, what do you say to the point that Ambassador Taylor, your counterpart, raises, that the showing of the Ukrainian forces, that some of the real situation the ground might affect a diplomacy, the leverage in getting to some sort of off-ramp?

MCFAUL: Well, I`d say two things. Well, three things first.

You`re right about the international order. It`s for everybody else except the great powers, right? And so the international order is not constraining Mr. Putin. Number two, when you look at how wars end, they tend to end in two different ways. Either one side wins or there`s a stalemate on the battlefield.

And right now, we don`t have either of those two conditions. And in my view, it needs -- we need to give more weapons to the Ukrainians to help them fight to a stalemate to help the negotiations. I think that`s misunderstood sometimes. People are saying, we don`t want to be provocative. We don`t want to escalate, because, if we escalate, the Russians won`t negotiate.

That`s not how other wars end. They end under stalemate. And right now, Putin is still making progress, horrible progress. They`re not doing as well as they intended, but they are not at a stalemate. They`re bombing new cities, farther cities to the west. That suggests we need to help the Ukrainians to fight to a stalemate.

And number three, on the negotiations, I think we should be very clear. This is a tactic by the Russians. They want to have these negotiations and say they`re willing to do it, so that we in the West stop arming the Ukrainians, because we want to say, give peace a chance. We shouldn`t do anything provocative. If we do something provocative, they won`t talk.

As you just heard, I think that`s exactly wrong. We have to get to stalemate in order for them to talk seriously. And, finally, there`s only one voice that matters in Russia about whether they`re serious about talking or not. That is Vladimir Putin.

And if you look at what he says vs. all the rest, there`s quite a big gap right now.

[18:10:00]

MELBER: Ambassador Taylor?

TAYLOR: Mike`s absolutely right.

There`s one man making the decision. Once he`s convinced that his troops are not making the progress, exactly what Mike says, that it`s a stalemate, once the Ukrainian forces are able to demonstrate, as they have so far, for 19 days, that they can hold off the Russians, then there`s the chance that there would be -- that there would -- and that then means exactly what Mike says.

The more we supply, the forces, the equipment, the ammunition, the weapons to the Ukrainians, the closer we get to that negotiation.

MELBER: Understood.

And I think you both explain it quite clearly in terms of what they`re up against, and also with some humanity, as the world watches this, as we all watch this together. It`s quite, quite terrible.

I want to thank Ambassador Taylor for coming back on THE BEAT.

And Ambassador McFaul has agreed to come back to discuss some of the propaganda we`re seeing out of Russia and why Russia is pushing officially Tucker Carlson. We will get into that, high stakes.

But thanks to both ambassadors.

We now go to Cal Perry in Ukraine. He`s in the Western part of the country, in Lviv, which saw some of those new Russian attacks.

Cal, go ahead with your reporting, sir.

CAL PERRY, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Yes, hey, Ari.

So, over the weekend, we had attacks here in the western part of the country, close to the Polish border, 15 miles from that border, a strike on an airfield, at least eight missiles. This is the Yavoriv airfield. This is a place where we know both Americans and Poles have trained Ukrainian forces in the past.

We should remind our viewers all U.S. military personnel have been taken out of this country. So it`s not clear who was on that base, but at least 35 people killed, another 130 wounded there, an indication that the air campaign by Vladimir Putin is only widening.

A very quick update along those Black Sea cities. The situation there seems to only be getting worse, 10 days now of cities under siege. In the city of Mariupol, we understand at least 2,200 civilians are now confirmed dead. Expect that death toll to rise, as well as in Kharkiv, where we understand the situation there desperate as well.

The United Nations, the Red Cross Doctors Without Borders all begging to get into the center of these cities. Ari, it really is a tightening. As the Russian army moves on these urban areas, we see really a strangulation, including in the capital of Kyiv and again this indiscriminate bombing of the civilian areas, specifically in the capital. Apartment buildings are now coming under increased tank fire, increasing shelling, again, as a weapon of war that we see Vladimir Putin now sort of widening, Ari.

MELBER: Cal Perry reporting on those escalating attacks and, of course, the grim body count.

Thank you, Cal, for your reporting. And stay safe.

The other story that I just mentioned is a doozy. A leaked Kremlin memo touts Tucker Carlson -- yes, that Tucker Carlson from FOX News -- as someone that Russia, Putin and the Kremlin want to push their propaganda with.

As you see there, Ambassador McFaul will join us on that coming up.

And then, as mentioned, my special report for you tonight on President Zelenskyy`s rise to a wartime leader. We have some footage that is rarely seen in America. Some of it is even, at times, lighthearted, fun, the humanity of this individual who now is fighting for his country and his life, and a Zelenskyy filmmaker who worked with him later tonight.

Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[18:16:56]

MELBER: Tucker Carlson defends Russia a lot. So it`s logical that he might be one of the Kremlin`s favorite American anchors.

But now an actual newly revealed Kremlin document shows how actively they are promoting Tucker Carlson`s war coverage and commentary and punditry as part of Putin`s disinformation effort. Here`s the new story. It`s really something.

This is a leaked memo obtained by "Mother Jones" that shows the Russian government pushing its state-friendly media outlets, many of which it has a lot of control over, especially with Putin`s heavy-handed tactics right now, to literally promote, air and disseminate Tucker Carlson`s Russia punditry.

It`s in a 12-page document, and it circulated on March 3, and it directly, in the original Russian there, names FOX News, and says, according to the translation: "It`s essentially used as much as possible of the popular FOX News host, who sharply criticizes the actions of the United States and NATO."

It goes on to say that the provocative behavior towards the Russian Federation and Putin personally is part of what makes Carlson, in their view, a Kremlin information friend. The Kremlin also has told the Russian press as part of this push that it`s -- quote -- "essential" to air these FOX News clips that back Putin.

All of this a very strange set of bedfellows, as we see one of the most prominent conservatives and Trump allies using FOX News to say things that the Kremlin literally wants to promote inside of Russia.

Ambassador Michael McFaul is back with me.

Ambassador, you have covered so many aspects of this, given your expertise. On Friday, you were blowing the whistle about how Putin is using these same powers domestically to shut down local press, some of the only independent outlets there were, including one that you happen to appear on and speak Russian on in critical ways that led to that outlet also being closed after that went viral.

I`m curious what you see here on the other side of this interplay. There`s a real war, but there`s an information war. And that`s always mattered a lot. We discussed it Friday. What do you make of the Kremlin pushing Mr. Carlson`s commentary this way?

MCFAUL: Well, Ari, I want to apologize to your team. I just sent them the link of that interview I did. It`s called -- a TV show -- station called TV Rain.

And if you go to the link, and you hit McFaul, the one that I was on, it`s my last interview, it`s no longer there. And it had, I think, two million views in...

(CROSSTALK)

MELBER: I`m only -- Ambassador, I will jump in to say I`m only smiling because now we`re talking about the turkey. But, sometimes, that`s life and news, because we have been trying to get to you about it.

MCFAUL: Yes.

MELBER: And, as you said, where would we find the video if we were going to show our viewers?

MCFAUL: Yes.

MELBER: If we do get something more, we will show that or show it online. But go ahead with your point that it`s gone.

(CROSSTALK)

MCFAUL: But that`s my point.

MELBER: Yes.

MCFAUL: I kept sending it to you off of my Web site, and you click on it, I just did it just now. You click on it, it`s blank, because Putin doesn`t want Mr. McFaul to be talking inside Russia, right?

It`s completely blank. They are censoring voices like me in their country, and many, many much more important voices inside Russian society who have the courage to criticize this war. They are being censored. They`re being arrested. They`re being kicked out of the country.

[18:20:09]

But Mr. Carlson -- he`s not the only one, by the way. Maybe he`s the most prominent, but anybody that praises the war, of course, they want to give that prominence, because the message is that there`s a big divide in American society about this war.

And that gives them hope that they should keep prosecuting the war. And they can say, well, you see, my view is not so bad.

I just had this debate with a woman in Rostov, a rural city not that far from the Ukrainian border, on some platform I can`t remember just a few days ago, and she said, well, Mike, there are people in the West that also say that this war is not a crime against humanity and we`re just doing a military operation, we`re killing Nazis.

So it emboldens -- it makes them feel good that they have allies, ideological allies in the West who are saying the same thing as their state-run propagandists say.

MELBER: Yes, and, as you say, it is difficult, even with all the technology we have, to completely shine a light on the censorship, because it`s the blank space in the proverbial autocratic painting here...

MCFAUL: Yes.

MELBER: ... which is what Putin wants. I mean, we have reported on some of the dissidents. We have even had some on the show.

Prior to this invasion, we had Khodorkovsky on, who went from a billionaire to an inmate, as you know, for speaking out against Putin or the dissidents that you have named-checked as well.

MCFAUL: Yes.

MELBER: We do have in the Chinese example, Chinese state TV here. And then, of course, one of the only large powers allied with Russia right now.

They have -- this is a Twitter photo here from Chinese media that`s promoting Tucker. We can put that up for a moment because it shows that side of it. And you see that.

And, look, I have said it before. I will say it again. It`s even more important to say it in wartime. Everyone, including Mr. Carlson, in this country has their First Amendment rights. That includes his right to speak, his right to even be inaccurate or wrong, generally protected up to a point. We can get into the law later sometime, but he`s allowed to make mistakes.

But what does it tell you from a foreign policy perspective that the Kremlin finds this so darn useful? And what does it say about where American conservatism took this term? Because Ronald Reagan wouldn`t like much of what`s on FOX prime time right now. And he used to be the gold standard for tough foreign policy in that party.

MCFAUL: Well, that`s for sure.

Ronald Reagan would -- I know how he`d be speaking about this war right now. His former secretary of state was a colleague of mine for 30 years here at Stanford before passing away. He knew right and wrong. He knew what was good and evil. He made mistakes, too.

I didn`t agree with Ronald Reagan on lots of policy issues. But when it came to evil, bad -- good vs. evil, he knew where that was. By the way, a lot of "Weekly Standard" was a very strong -- a publication where Tucker used to work. Most of his colleagues do not support this war.

And I think and I hope that there is a debate within the conservative, small-C, big-R circles right now. One of the things I think is a good sign that, before the war, Ari -- and you and I have talked about this for years -- there was this transnational movement of populist, nationalist, orthodox, illiberal, anti-multilateral movement, and Putin was an anchor of it, Viktor Orban in Hungary, Salvini in Italy, Le Pen in France, Farage in the U.K., and Mr. Trump and people around him.

And they were all united ideologically, right? Mr. Orban before this war was closer to Putin ideologically than he was to President Biden. This is not between the West and the East. It`s between -- these fights are within these countries.

What`s striking to me in Europe is they`re no longer -- it`s too hard to stand next to Putin. You see people changing their views on this. And you see it here in the United States. I will bet you some leaders that at one point called Mr. Putin savvy and smart probably are not going to be calling him savvy and smart as they watch the horrific photos out of Mariupol.

MELBER: Right.

MCFAUL: I hope others will reconsider and just -- make change their mind and change their views.

MELBER: Yes, you speak of that with great sophistication about the interplay between different countries. You`re talking about these right- wing populist movements, which were united by opposition to certain liberties, rights, democracy, as we understand a kind of version of liberal democracy in the modern era, and also a lot of the more anti-immigration, anti-refugees and all that.

And you`re actually seeing something different happening in Western Europe right now, as you say, going a whole other direction. And some of it relates to what we talked about on Friday, that the truth matters, which is why they`re so furiously doing a disinformation campaign, because they`re worried about the truth of I think many aspects of this war taking hold in many countries and in part -- maybe part of Russia, even despite the crackdown you mentioned.

[18:25:08]

So it`s important stuff. We had you on more than one topic, and we appreciate it, Ambassador McFaul.

MCFAUL: Thank you. Always glad to be here, Ari. Bye-bye.

MELBER: Absolutely. Yes, sir. Thank you in these times. Thank you.

Coming up, we turn to the special report I told you about. It`s something different. It`s something deep, looking at how Zelenskyy got here, who he is and, believe it or not, some parts of it -- and, boy, do we all need this from Mr. Zelenskyy himself -- some parts of it are quite funny. That`s next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MELBER: Russia`s invasion of Ukraine has put pressure and attention on the leader of the much smaller nation in this conflict, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a novice politician only in his third year as president, now risking his life to lead a resistance that may prove Vladimir Putin underestimated him.

[18:30:13]

The United States also did not expect this effective a resistance, we should note. They planned for much faster failure, which is why U.S. officials offered to help Zelenskyy before this expected invasion began, a perhaps understandable gesture that would have compromised Zelenskyy`s current leadership of this resistance that we`re now witnessing, as many citizens stay and fight right along with him.

Zelenskyy famously quipped back to those offers of transit -- quote -- "I need ammunition, not a ride."

And as the Western world unites against Russia, it is also rallying around this unlikely wartime leader with tributes and standing ovations from neighboring parliaments, as many experts and outsiders outright marvel at Zelenskyy`s poise.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And Ukrainian President Zelenskyy making that impassioned plea to the U.S. today, calling for tougher measures against Putin.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Ukraine`s Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emerged as a hero in his nation and around the world.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: President Zelenskyy, who I agree is emerging as an enormous example in leadership.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Transformed from an American political footnote to the new face of freedom and defiance.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: All that brings us to our special report for you right now.

We`re going to draw on archival video that`s rarely seen in America and other reporting to show how Zelenskyy got here and his particular bond with the Ukrainian public.

Zelenskyy showed courage and grit that has been rivaling really many leaders with decades more experience. This is a story that could be right out of a war novel or one of those movies with that plotline where one honest citizen proves to be a better leader than countless career politicians.

Of course, this is reality, not some plot. People are getting killed right now, as you see, as we know. And yet this dramatic reality is also occurring in a very real way as an echo to the career that brought Zelenskyy the fame that he turned into his current job.

You may have heard about this a little bit. Consider that, before this war, Zelenskyy was mostly known as an affable actor, the relatable regular everyman comic, a path that he pursued with great success after getting a law degree. He never practiced that. Instead, he was in show business, going from punchlines, to then the leading man in many Ukrainian rom-coms and other blockbuster movies.

He even won Ukraine`s version of "Dancing With the Stars." He voiced Paddington Bear in Ukrainian. He was really kind of a Ukrainian Tom Hanks or Kevin Kline, which helped lead to his casting in the role that got him in the position that we all know him in right now.

I mentioned that trope in fiction where the honest citizen, the good guy is better than any politician. In America, we know it for movies like "Dave," where a fluke lands an everyman Kevin Kline in the Oval Office, and his genuine qualities are able to kind of reboot the presidency, or, if you remember "Head of State," where a regular dude played by Chris Rock runs for president and wins, a film that came out five years before Obama first won the White House.

Now, I said Obama later won, right, not Chris Rock, which would be a very different and quite real twist. Imagine if Chris Rock catapulted from that role to being our real president right now? Because that`s literally what happened for Zelenskyy. He was only previously known in his home country, like Chris Rock is here, as a funny actor.

So, as the whole world tries to make sense of this conflict, of Putin barreling into it and Zelenskyy just defiantly fighting back -- and we all try to look and figure out what may come next, which could affect our lives a lot -- well, it is worth understanding how, unlike most leaders across most history, this wartime leader, who evinces more poise and courage than so many, got here by playing president.

So, in this report, you`re going to see exactly what so many Ukrainians saw. I`m about to show you this TV show where a Ukrainian history teacher goes off on a blunt rant about greed and corruption and political failures in that country and the region, which, in the show, went viral, leading to his political ascendance.

Here is Zelenskyy playing that iconic role.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY, UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT (through translator): And then we were surprised. Why do our politicians come to power and make the same mistakes? It`s because they are (EXPLETIVE DELETED) mathematicians.

The only thing they know is how to divide, add and multiply their own wealth.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR (through translator): Petrovich, I have never heard such language from you in my life.

ZELENSKYY (through translator): Because I`m sick and tired and those (EXPLETIVE DELETED). We`re choosing between two bastards. It`s been like this for 25 years in a row. Do you know what is interesting? Nothing will change this time.

Do you know why? It`s because you, my father, and me will choose a (EXPLETIVE DELETED) bastard again. It`s because, yes, he is a bastard, but he is still better than the other ones.

[18:35:06]

Be quiet. Who saw that video?

Your video, the teacher of history goes mad, blew the Internet away.

I am not justifying myself and my act. I shouldn`t have acted like that.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR (through translator): I don`t know. My father said you were right.

If you were to stand for the presidency, he would vote for you.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR (through translator): Oh, right.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR (through translator): And mine too.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTRESS (through translator): The same goes for mine.

ZELENSKYY (through translator): What a nightmare. The only good thing is that they agree with the truth.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Those fictional students tell their fictional teacher, Zelenskyy, that their fictional parents agree with the core of what he said.

And in the show, soon he`s running for president, learning the ropes.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR (through translator): President of Ukraine!

Here, the fanfare will start playing. Vasiliy Petrovich, why are you still sitting? Get out of the limousine. Come on. OK, please stand here. Close them. Now open. Now it`s better. Now let`s go. Come on.

Here, the honor guard commander will greet you.

Dear Mr. President, blah, blah, blah. Then you shake hands. Yes, shake his hand. Great. Let`s continue.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That scene, like those earlier American movies I mentioned, is played more for laughs there. But it`s also populist, in reminding viewers that democracy can mean regular people rule, not just rich, connected elites who were already at home in those kinds of fancy, powerful scenes that are different than how most people, the governed, live their lives.

That theme continues on his first day in office.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ZELENSKYY (through translator): Mom, please!

UNIDENTIFIED ACTRESS (through translator): Honey, please stand still for a second.

ZELENSKYY (through translator): All right.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTRESS (through translator): Turn around now.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTRESS (through translator): What`s up, state leader!

ZELENSKYY (through translator): Good morning.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTRESS (through translator): What`s up? Sveta, is it all you can say to your brother on his first working day?

UNIDENTIFIED ACTRESS (through translator): We elected you, but if something goes wrong, we can as easily vote you out of office.

ZELENSKYY (through translator): Well, that`s for sure.

Mom, I`m short of time. Where`s my briefcase?

UNIDENTIFIED ACTRESS (through translator): Just a sec. I`ll take care of it. It`s a salad, meatballs and a thermos with some borscht in.

Make sure you bring those back.

ZELENSKYY (through translator): Mom, why should I need it? I could as well grab lunch downtown.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTRESS (through translator): Downtown? It`s so expensive.

ZELENSKYY (through translator): All right. Is that all now?

UNIDENTIFIED ACTRESS (through translator): Oh, just one more thing.

The most important one, too!

ZELENSKYY (through translator): A pin? Why do I need a pin?

UNIDENTIFIED ACTRESS (through translator): A little something against opposition. They all have quite a nasty look.

Wear this to make sure they don`t put their evil eye on you.

ZELENSKYY (through translator): You could have put a handful of silver bullets as well.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTRESS (through translator): Vasia, boy! It reminds me, speech is silver, but silence is gold.

Think before you speak and get along with people around you. Maybe I`ll go with you?

ZELENSKYY (through translator): Mom, I`m a teacher, remember? I`ll figure.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR (through translator): Right, please do. Turning 40 soon, you`d better do.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTRESS (through translator): Closed for cleaning!

Petia, go bid your son farewell!

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR (through translator): Don`t screw the country, son!

ZELENSKYY (through translator): Yes, sir!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Yes, sir.

Zelenskyy`s character also confronts something familiar to anybody who knows would-be autocrats, a loser incumbent who won`t leave.

Now, this 2015 production is familiar because it`s what autocrats try to do.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTRESS (through translator): Your predecessor. He locked himself in the office and wouldn`t let anyone in, yelling that he`s a legitimate one.

He demands a liter of vodka, a carton of cigarettes and asylum in Yugoslavia. But Yugoslavia doesn`t exist anymore.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR (through translator): I demand reelections! Elections! Leave me alone!

No, you don`t. They stole a country from me, Yura.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR (through translator): Call a SWAT unit.

ZELENSKYY (through translator): Forget SWAT. Let me try.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR (through translator): Be my guest!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: The themes can be goofy, but they tackle a larger theme, the populace belief that honesty and common sense can work, that politics and governing doesn`t need to be all deception and deals.

The new president then applies that in breaking the impasse with what you saw there, the sore loser.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ZELENSKYY (through translator): Arkadiy Grigorievich, don`t you worry. I will live up to the bar you set so highly. At the end of the day, a success of any endeavor rests on three pillars: hard work, integrity and fairness.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR (through translator): Now, then I have no concern. History at our school is in good hands now. Let me shake one of these hands.

ZELENSKYY (through translator): It`s my pleasure.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR (through translator): I have no concern now. Ukraine is in good hands.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That is a little fan fiction, imagining Ukrainian bipartisanship.

But then the fans wanted to make the fiction real. They rallied around the idea that the real Zelenskyy could then run on a similar promise. He jumped into the race. And he didn`t pivot, as the operative say.

[18:40:00]

He really embraced a lot of what he was known for in that fiction. He named his new party after the show, calling it Servant of the People. And he emphasized that the script would become a real plan and that he was taking obligations seriously.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ZELENSKYY (through translator): This isn`t fake. I`m very serious about our country and the lives of our people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Ukraine`s politics have long been saddled by interference from oligarchs and foreign pressure. It was a popular uprising that ousted the nation`s previous pro-Putin leader.

And the show imagined a popular uprising that would have unity, dreaming up that maybe two-thirds of voters would back change.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR (through translator): Vasiliy Goloborodko?

ZELENSKYY (through translator): Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR (through translator): Good morning Mr. President!

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR (through translator): Candidate Goloborodko Petrovich won by 67 percent of the votes.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTRESS (through translator): It`s a sensation. For the time in the history of Ukraine, a common teacher of history from Kyiv has become a president.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Candidates love big majorities.

When it came to the real race, the X-actor actually did even better than the character, winning 73 percent, arriving at his real inauguration foot, and saying he would focus on results, not glory, that he was not seeking fame through this job, a claim which is more credible when it comes from someone who was already so famous.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ZELENSKYY (through translator): I would very much like for you to not have my portraits in your offices.

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

ZELENSKYY (through translator): No portraits!

Because a president is not an icon, nor an idol. President is not a portrait.

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

ZELENSKYY (through translator): Put there photographs of your children instead. And before making any decision, look them in the eyes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: The real president they`re hitting that same populist note.

And his unusual path may speak to the apparent bond and credibility he has with his people right now, fighting for their lives, and to a certain grit and perspective that this man apparently brought to politics, rather than forging his own priorities through a long career in politics.

And there are certainly limits too. What works for the leadership or inspiration here may not overcome a huge gap in fighting this larger military power on their border. And while Americans may be learning more about this conflict right now, it`s long been the main concern in Ukraine foreign policy.

At that same inaugural speech, listen to how Zelenskyy rebukes past Russian incursions. He did that, drawing a standing ovation, and listen to how he shows a clear sense that any shot at this nation`s survival may soon require a fight.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ZELENSKYY (through translator): Often, I was asked, what exactly I am ready to do to stop the war?

It`s a strange question. What are you ready to do, Ukrainians, for the lives of your relatives? What?

I am certainly not afraid of difficult decisions. I am ready to lose this post without hesitation in order to bring peace.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Zelenskyy now leads this resistance, risking everything.

We have a special guest on all of this when we`re back in one minute.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: Good Morning, Mr. Goloborodko. Can I connect you with Angela Merkel?

ZELENSKYY: Yes, you can connect.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTRESS: Hello. My congratulations. We decided to take your country to the European Union.

ZELENSKYY: Oh (EXPLETIVE DELETED). Oh, I`m sorry. Oh, wow!

I`m so happy. Yes. Thank you very much.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

[18:45:00]

MELBER: That`s the fictional Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

And now I`m joined by David Dodson, a film editor and director who is connected to him. Dodson edited the bulk of Zelenskyy`s movies since 2008, including "8 First Dates," which won the Russian Oscar for best comedy in 2013. How about that? "Me. You. He. She." which was the last film Zelenskyy starred in that was publicly released before he actually assumed the real presidency.

Thanks for joining us.

What do you know of this man that informs how he`s approaching this resistance? And did his unusual path better prepare him for it, do you think, or is it just coincidence?

DAVID DODSON, DIRECTOR: I don`t think it`s a coincidence at all.

If him, then what you know is that he has -- he`s effortlessly personable. He has this self-effacing warmth. He never tries to overwhelm you with ego. He`s very genuine in what he does. He`s the guy that you see.

There`s nothing -- there`s no guile about him. And he seems to just really enjoy what he`s doing at the time that he`s doing it. And that applies to whether we`re making movies, or, I assume, at least his sincerity when it came time to run for the presidency.

MELBER: You know, this word leadership gets thrown around a lot, and there are different contexts.

But throughout most of modern history, rhetoric, language, the ability to effectively convey your ideas, values, aspirations or beliefs, is a key part of it. He echoed Churchill, both thinking about hours of need against enemies that much of the world thought were evil enemies.

Let`s show a little bit of that comparison.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WINSTON CHURCHILL, FORMER BRITISH PRIME MINISTER: We shall defend our island, whatever the cost may be.

ZELENSKYY (through translator): We will defend our land, whatever the price is.

CHURCHILL: We will fight on the landing grounds. We shall fight in the fields and in the streets.

ZELENSKYY (through translator): We will fight in the forests. We will fight in the fields, in the streets, in the cities, in the hills.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Unlike some of the TV show there, we have the interpreter`s voice, the translator for American ears.

But what does it mean to people in Ukraine to hear him say it with his own words? How much of his mastery of, as you have put it, earnest communication is this sort of intangible, unmeasurable part of what many are calling a heroic resistance against long odds right now?

DODSON: Yes, it`s not surprising at all.

And the reason it`s not surprising is because there`s a certain kind of almost Arthurian dynamic to it, in that you sort of think of it as being the king is the land and the land is the king. There`s a symbiotic relationship there.

Volodymyr is performing in this way because that is the essential heart of the Ukrainian people. I mean, that`s the thing that people have to understand. It`s not necessarily that he`s leading in an extraordinary way, which he absolutely is. It`s that he`s a mirror to the character of the Ukrainian people themselves.

So nobody should be surprised that he`s doing what he`s doing, in the same way that nobody should be surprised that the Ukrainian people are fighting as courageously as they are.

That ability to communicate that, that ability to represent it to the world is the exact same way that he`s able to connect with the people of Ukraine, because he is Ukrainian, in his heart, and they just don`t give up.

And they have a very, very palpable strong sense of identity and pride. And that`s why that`s why, ultimately, I believe they will be victorious here.

MELBER: Spoken by someone who worked so closely with the leader who is, when they talk about person of the year or what everyone`s watching, for grim reasons, he is on everyone`s mind right now, and I`m sure you care a lot about it, given your history with him, David.

So I appreciate you joining us to talk a bit about it, David Dodson.

DODSON: Thank you.

MELBER: Absolutely. Thank you.

Over two million, meanwhile, fleeing this war zone. We have reports on that.

Plus, we end the hour with a heartwarming video, where we see some refugees begin their first day at a new school in a new land for their new lives.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[18:53:35]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ALI VELSHI, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: The speed at which this is unfolding, and the numbers are higher and faster than was expected, and now we are hearing from European leaders that they need more help.

KELLY COBIELLA, NBC NEWS FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT: Politicians here have made it really clear that they need people to stay just for a night or two and then move on, because they have to make room for the next wave of refugees coming over.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Reporting on the ongoing Ukrainian refugee crisis. That`s from Hungary and Poland there, some of our colleagues.

The U.N. estimates 2.8 million Ukrainians have left. The number climbs each day. Most do head to Poland, which has about 1.7 million refugees. Over 300,000 have headed to other nearby European countries. You can see some of the breakdown here.

We also heard from a refugee seeking safety in Hungary, describing the emotion, the pain, the difficulty of facing the Russians attacking her homeland.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They didn`t allow us to have pictures of what was destroyed by them. Anyone who had pictures, they smashed the phone.

VELSHI: Wow.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Europe knows the cost of war and how refugee crises work from many, many painful years of history.

Take the scene in Poland where a youth education center which is near Auschwitz has opened its doors to help this new round of refugees from a new conflict. Many must start over. They`re looking for places to live and to work.

[18:55:00]

And for kids, of course, they may not have a full understanding of all of this, but they know they left home. They know they`re in a new place with new kids new colleagues, new school.

And this is what I want to show you on that point, a display of group communal kindness, where Italian students welcome these refugees.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That`s a new day for them, and it`s one way we are seeing people decide how to engage, wherever they are, wherever they can, with this unfolding disaster.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MELBER: Thanks for spending some time with us here on THE BEAT WITH ARI MELBER.

"THE REIDOUT WITH JOY REID" is up next.