Transcript: The Beat with Ari Melber, 3/1/22

Summary

Russian Military Convoy of Tanks Seen En-Route to Ukraine`s Capital City, New Explosions in Ukraine`s Capital Today. White House touting devastating sanctions and more severe consequences for Putin for invading Ukraine. White House press secretary and other aides previewed the president wartime State of the Union address.

Transcript

ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST: Welcome to "The Beat". I`m Ari Melber as we come on the air; we are looking at a classic split screen moment. President Biden about to address the nation tonight with the world washing from Washington in the nation`s capital but while he delivers that State of the Union speech, Vladimir Putin will be in Moscow, plotting these ongoing attacks on Ukraine and we have new information about how they may intensify tonight.

President Biden will stress unity with NATO. His officials warned that a frustrated Vladimir Putin may be escalating the violence. In Ukraine today airstrikes raining down on an administrative building this was a civilian target in the country`s second largest City of Kharkiv that killed at least 10 people that`s according to a Ukrainian account a camera caught a massive explosion there today in Kyiv, Russian troops targeting a TV tower with damage to Ukraine`s main Holocaust Memorial.

Amidst those explosions, some TV stations stopped broadcasting for a time Ukrainian authorities say five people killed there and that attack and you can see from some of the video that is emerging, just how destructive and extensive some of the damage is.

Then there`s that 40 mile long Russian convoy that`s been headed for Kyiv. It`s slowed at times to a crawl. And an interesting development from the Pentagon today says that some Russian troops have been surrendering without a fight.

One Pentagon officials saying the Russian movement on Kyiv is thus stalled, but they do expect it to regroup, adapt and continue. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, capturing the world`s attention, as many view him as a person thrust into this situation by history and thus far living up to the historic challenge he faces.

Many calling him brave today he said he needs more help from the U.S. and Europe and defiant against Putin he vows not to give in.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY, UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT: Ukraine will fight, will fight more than anyone else but we, just by ourselves, left alone against Russia, we simply cannot manage. When I say Russia I`m not talking about the people, I`m talking about their army, their leadership.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Against that backdrop, his country faces a swelling humanitarian crisis, many situations have been deteriorating. You`re looking here at what has become a makeshift maternity ward that was moved to a basement to be as well safe from bombs.

And the video we are about to show you is difficult to watch. And yet it is part of the reality that the world is seeing here. Hospitals overwhelmed video of a mother watching doctors trying to resuscitate her six year old daughter she was struck by a shell at a grocery store in Mariupol. She did not survive. Her doctor offered this message to Putin. We begin with NBC News Correspondent Cal Perry in Lviv. Cal, what can you tell us?

CAL PERRY, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Ari, those pictures that you`re showing, I think are in everyone`s mind`s eye here in Ukraine here in the City of Lviv. This is a staging area; it`s a staging area for soldiers that are headed to the east. And for civilians that are fleeing in this direction.

I spent most of the day at the Lviv train station and you could see the terror on people`s faces as they fled that fighting. The stories of people stranded on the roadways for 10, 12 hours, while the bombings take place around them being stranded in train stations on bus stations not being able to take their belongings with them just their children.

And of course faced with the dark reality that if you`re - if military age and you are a male between the ages of 18 and 60, you are not allowed to leave this country so many fathers and brothers taking their family to the border with Poland 50 miles from where I am, where there is now a 48 hour backup, leaving their families there and then returning to the fight along the front.

This is truly a civilian effort from back to front, you got civilians on the front, you have civilians trying to support that fight here. And again, this city has just become heaving with refugees. As the crisis gets worse, 650,000 people have already left this country; you can bet that the internally displaced refugee number is far higher.

And nobody seems to know where and how this ends? Those two themes fighting in the East refugees in the West, this country is going to be looking to the American President to try to address both those things as it`s not just Ukraine. If you talk to people here at war, it is Europe that is now at war and Europe is facing a wider refugee crisis. That is what people going to be looking for the President to address tonight from here Ari.

MELBER: Yes, and you mentioned people keeping an eye on that the United States administration has been touting the role of sanctions, boxing and Putin to some degree that may be cold comfort in the short term based on what your reporting.

What else if anything, do they specifically hope would come out of the U.S. and out of these other countries in this standoff?

[18:05:00]

PERRY: This column of Russian armor moving towards Kyiv this 40 mile column. What people want here is a no fly zone and they want airstrikes. Well, the first shot being fired at Russia from a NATO country could result in World War III would likely result in World War III.

But if you`re living here and you`re living under the bombardment, you`ll do anything to stop that bombardment. You`ll do anything to protect your children. So while people here understand that the sanctions are an effective diplomatic tool, they`re an effective tool to try to put Russia in a corner.

They want more here, they want anything to stop this violence. They want anything to stop that Russian convoy. The Russians have a playbook here. We saw in - in 1994, we saw it in Syria, in circling cities, shelling them, shelling hospitals, that`s what people are afraid of.

And they see that column headed that way. And again, we`ve heard from defense officials that maybe it stalled out, they can`t supply it well, but it is still terrifying if you are one of the civilians left in Kyiv, and there was a Russian general this weekend Ari, who said maybe we`ll create humanitarian quarter out of the city. Well, the implicit threat there is if you remain behind, you could be a target.

MELBER: Understood. Cal Perry, stay safe. Thank you for your reporting. Cal was just mentioning what the world will be watching for President Biden has the State of the Union tonight we`re hours away. It will continue to adjust towards this Ukraine crisis.

Biden`s advisors say originally they were going to focus more on the domestic agenda. But they will now understandably, spotlight as well, U.S. leadership in this global battle between democracy and autocracy. The White House also has been releasing some early excerpts from the speech.

So this is a tradition here in Washington is the first thing we`re hearing tonight from the speech itself. I`ll tell you exactly what they have released here just hours away. We are told the President will say "When dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving the cost and threats to America and the world keep rising".

The President will go on to say according to these newly released prepared remarks, that`s why the NATO alliance was created to secure peace and stability in Europe after World War II. He will also condemn Putin as wrong and also as wrongheaded in effect by under estimating the NATO and world resolved in the region.

We also have new reporting from our colleague here at NBC News, Lester Holt, who just spoke with President Biden`s Chief of Staff.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LESTER HOLT, MSNBC HOST: Depending what happens in Kyiv tonight, could we be looking at a split screen moment? Is there concern Vladimir Putin might want to upstage the President?

RON KLAIN, PRESIDENT BIDEN`S CHIEF OF STAFF: The concern is that he continues to target civilians in Ukraine. I care less about what hour of the day or night this happens, and more about the fact that what Vladimir Putin is doing in Ukraine is wrong. And that`s why the United States has assembled this amazing coalition led by President Biden.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Ukraine`s President Zelenskyy also discussing the speech everyone will be watching tonight. And he`s urging President Biden to send a strong and useful message at this tense time. NBC News confirms Ukraine`s Ambassador the U.S. also will be attending this address as a formal guest of First Lady Jill Biden and will be seated in that all important viewing box, another symbol to the world.

As we look at this as a foreign policy and domestic challenge for the president. I`m joined by Former RNC Chair Michael Steele, who endorsed Joe Biden and Evelyn Farkas a Former Obama Defense Official with a Specialty in Russia and Ukraine.

Welcome to both of you, Evelyn, I just read from the traditional remarks. This is something where we get these excerpts. I think viewers recall that from other years, of course, it`s tenser now. And parts of the excerpts they`ve released are on this front.

And I`m curious, I just want to read a little bit again, as I mentioned, on the NATO front, we just got this and the president says basically, diplomacy matters. Putin`s war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejects efforts to diplomacy, the president will say tonight, according to prepared remarks, and as I mentioned earlier, in the read, saying that Putin really misunderstood the response, he would get your reaction to that news.

EVELYN FARKAS, FORMER DEPARTMENT ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF DEFENSE ON RUSSIA, UKRAINE EURASIA: Yes, Ari. So first of all, I have to say that President Biden really has met his moment. I mean, this moment on the global stage, he needs to highlight it, because it is really critical for us and for democracy, and really the world we`re trying to prevent World War III.

And so he needs to bring that lesson home. And it`s his; it`s his opportunity to shine because he`s really done a phenomenal job. I will say, you know, looking at it through the prism of someone who`s also run for Congress, I ran for Congress in New York 2020 it seems a million years ago.

He`s trying to also talk to the left and talk to the right. And these are constituencies, and I`m sure Michael will touch upon this, that are skeptical about why or why do we care about Vladimir Putin in Russia? From the left, its more isolationists or kind of more focused on America`s domestic problems. From the right he`s got this weird pro-Trump pro-Putin group who want to kind of don`t understand that frankly foreign policy stops at the water`s edge.

[18:10:00]

FARKAS: And they and they`ve politicized foreign policy.

MELBER: Yes, let`s bring Michael in. As you mentioned, Michael, I was just at the White House here as they were preparing. And we have some more of that reporting later in the program. But one of the things that Jen Psaki told me and I think has been well understood here in the news cycle is this is what presidenting involves?

There will be foreign crisis, there will be the unexpected, and you have to balance that along with whatever your own domestic plans are. With that in mind for context, I want to show just briefly, an echo of this we heard in a long ago, State of the Union by President Clinton, take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BILL CLINTON, 42ND U.S. PRESIDENT: With our NATO allies, we are pressing the Serbian government to stop its brutal repression in Kosovo to bring the ultimate.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: What do you see in the signals thus far from the White House? And what are you going to be watching for tonight, Michael?

MICHAEL STEELE, FORMER RNC CHAIR: Well, I think, you know, to Evelyn`s point, the President has a chance to really burn this into the psyche of the American people. I think, in many respects, Americans have not been as focused as they may have otherwise been.

I mean, there`s polls reflect that, you know, they`re concerned about their pocketbook issues. And the president has to walk this very interesting, but important tightrope, where he brings into focus the importance of what`s happening globally, and how that`s feeding into it, in fact, impacting those kitchen table issues?

But at the same time, speak to the American people about those very same issues in a way that he offers some solutions, whether it`s on childcare, it`s an education, on crime and criminal justice issues, voting issues. So it`s a full plate for a president to have to serve the American people.

But I think if anyone can do it, it`s Joe Biden, because he has been nothing if not consistent, in how he`s put together this coalition of not just the willing, but the fully engaged in locked arm and arm across NATO and the European Union.

But at the same time, trying to bring the you know, those right and left factions that Evelyn focused on into the same space in helping them understand that we are all in this together. And yes, you may want this or that. But remember, this other thing, this bigger thing is happening globally, are going to impact how we`re able to move forward on a lot of these domestic issues. So I think it`s going to be an interesting navigation for the president.

MELBER: Yes. And as you said, and people care a lot about this, we just had a correspondent who`s in the region talking about why they don`t want other countries to go hit the Russian convoy, because they don`t want to start "World War III". So you have that level of intensity, we have Syria`s people talking about trying to avoid the Third World War.

And then you have the pivot. And if the president can pivot, I know Michael Steele can pivot. So let`s go to that domestic topic, because that`s the other excerpt I have, sir, which is the president will say, again, this is how it works. We get a couple of these and curious what our experts think.

The president will say tonight, his goal is to lower costs, not wages, more infrastructure and innovation in America, more goods moving faster and cheaper in America, the president will say, according to these newly released remarks, "More jobs where you can earn a good living in America and instead of relying on foreign supply chains, let`s make it in America. Economists call it increasing productive capacity. I call it Building a Better America" Michael?

STEELE: Yes, good landing page to start from, I mean, it`s a great way to sort of bring the global into the domestic. It is a great way to express how as president, he intends to handle that. But here even more so than the speech from the rostrum tonight before Congress, is how he then takes that message directly to kitchen tables, and diners and you know, the back rooms in the front rooms of America.

So that he has a much more direct and fuller conversation with them, where he`s talking about the infrastructure plan, because it`s happening right now they can see the construction crews starting to do the work on the bridges and the roads.

He can talk about more directly, the childcare efforts, you know, how this administration has actually done a great deal to lessen child poverty in this country, and go and give real live examples of that.

So he`s caught again, between managing the alliances that he`s put together on the global front regarding Ukraine, but then also trying to appeal a little bit of time to go spin with the American people, which I think he should do because he`s very effective when he`s in their living rooms and in - at their kitchen table.

[18:15:00]

I think the more he can do that in the next few weeks as primaries begin around the country as elections begin to become more and more in focus he gets a little bit ahead of that curve, and maybe just maybe can change some of that narrative about what the fortunes may look like for Democrats come November.

MELBER: Evelyn?

FARKAS: Well, you know, Ari we`ve always felt that if America was a strong country, economically and politically, if we had a more just equitable system here, that it would be appealing to people all over the world.

And we could reach out a handout and give not handouts, but help to people through USAID, and all of our agencies that do great humanitarian and developmental work. So I think he can speak and talk about making America stronger you know, helping people by giving them a leg up right now, especially those who are suffering in the aftermath of two plus years of COVID.

But he can also put that in a global context and say, you know, it`s important for America to be strong so that we can preserve our way of life. But so we can also help make the world a better place. And that`s precisely what we`re doing in Ukraine.

Now, we might have to talk a little bit about belt tightening, because, frankly, you know, to stand up to Russia, it means that gas and oil prices will go up. But I think that`s OK, because he has all this other good news to give the Americans tonight.

MELBER: And Michael, another contrast that I was talking to the White House staff about is how last year was still high COVID protocols, it was a limited seating, and this is going to be a much fuller house. What do you expect to see in that actual thing that just like Americans are used to getting back in some workplaces and some events?

For this, you know proverbial body politic and family to gather and are you doing? Excuse me do you have any moment you`re going to be watching when we`re going to see whether we have united bipartisan applause and standing or on issues like calling Putin a thug, which apparently, Donald Trump doesn`t allow? Whether that`ll be a fissure?

STEELE: You know, I think it`s going to be a very telling moment for the American people to see how members of the political body, the Congress behaves, whether or not they act as sober, mature legislators, or they act like, you know, schoolyard kids?

You know, they line up with, you know, this side or that side, the resident will be bringing some very important matters before them, I hope they act respectfully. We`ve already had some show they`re sort of child is behind as my mama would say, you know, by saying, well, I`m not going because I don`t want to get I don`t want to have to take a COVID shot. Oh, I don`t want to do this.

Alright, then stay you`re behind at home, because you`re not the kind of leader we need right now. So that`s OK. I`m hoping the adults are in the room tonight. Because the rest want to be on the playground, let them play on their playground. At this moment, the country needs men and women who are willing to stand up and stand with the president, as we deal with this both international issue as well as the domestic concerns that the American people have.

ALBER: Michael Steele and Evelyn Farkas kicking us off here on more than one topic, as well as a time where everyone`s waiting on this State of the Union just hours away my thanks to both of you. Let me tell them what`s coming up because it is a bit of a special evening here on MSNBC.

I`m going to take you inside the West Wing where I just was behind the scenes that are Jen Psaki`s Office as we learned about their ramp up to the State of the Union. We also have more on what Biden`s expected to say on the domestic front, including the COVID rebound.

Meanwhile, growing concerns about Putin`s next move, we have someone who`s gone toe to toe with Putin at the negotiating table that`s next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[18:20:00]

MELBER: Turning to more clues and details on what Vladimir Putin is planning in this next phase of the invasion, a U.S. defense official says Russian forces are partially stalled. But they expect Putin to regroup and re strategize there`s this 40 mile long convoy of hundreds of armored vehicles and tanks.

That`s about 20 miles from Ukraine`s Capital City of Kyiv. Russia is threatening high precision attacks against targets there in the Capital the Pentagon is concerned that Putin could escalate. Meanwhile, "The New York Times" reporting the Russian track record in the Syrian Civil War and its own ruthless efforts to crush separatism in the Russian region of Chechnya suggests increasingly brutal campaigns ahead, based on how these things have gone down.

Over 350 civilians have died according to Ukrainian officials. That`s a death toll that we cannot confirm from here, but that is what we are hearing from that local government. Then there are the stark images of the human cost of this unfolding tragedy.

Patients at a children`s hospital in Ukraine forced to shelter in the basement. Meanwhile, on the diplomatic front, there are the pictures from the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov addressing the body.

Now meanwhile, you have dozens of ambassadors walking out in protest. That`s just some of the imagery you see there, which was different than the standing ovation that the President of Ukraine Zelenskyy received after that emotional address we mentioned earlier in the hour.

And then there was this moment, a translator getting emotional while trying to take the words of the Ukrainian leader and share them with the world.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ZELENSKYY: Can you imagine this morning two cruise missiles hit this Freedom Square dozens of killed at once. This is the price of freedom. We`re fighting just for our land and for our freedom. Nobody`s going to break us. We are strong we`re Ukrainians.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Zelenskyy keeping open a possibility of some type of diplomacy. He says if Russia were to cease this violent invasion.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ZELENSKYY: We are for dialogue, yes, but the least that must happen is the bombardment of people must stop. You simply have to stop the bombardment and then sit down behind the table for talks.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: You are witnessing history unfolding. You`re witnessing someone fighting for their country and for its citizens. We have a break now of 60 seconds when we return as mentioned we have experts from this region who understand exactly what`s coming next? We`ll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[18:25:00]

MELBER: We now turn to two experts who have been inside these very challenges. John Tefft is the Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia in the Obama Administration. He`s met with Putin and sat across with from him at the negotiating table as well as advising the president.

And we`re joined by a Historian who understands this region intimately. Timothy Snyder is the Author of "On Tyranny" and an expert on exactly the kind of country that Russia has become under Vladimir Putin. I want to welcome both of you.

We`ve set aside a little time here to try to do this in some depth Ambassador starting with you. We`ve discussed the latest we`ve looked at the heart wrenching videos we are several days in that`s the military side.

But we turn to you to try to give us a little more understanding of what it means when we`re told the whole world is effectively or the Western world against Vladimir Putin but without anyone wanting to intervene and threaten a greater proxy war. It seems that Putin will go forward with what he intends to do your view on that from understanding him as a leader.

AMBASSADOR JOHN TEFFT, FORMER U.S.AMBASSADOR TO RUSSIA: I think Ari that that`s correct. I think he`s going to try to double down now. We saw today, these horrible strikes by cruise missiles in Kharkiv; you showed it to your viewers there that big explosion in front of the big administrative building.

I`ve been in that building a couple of times when I was Ambassador in Ukraine, and this horrible attack the fact today, I`m a television tower. This is in the area of - which was the site of one of the greatest Nazi atrocities 34,000 Kyiv Jews were killed in September of 1941 there, and the place where that tower is, in fact, if I remember correctly, is, is an old Jewish cemetery.

It`s just - it`s just horrible. I think Putin will try to double down they will, we will see probably more horrible things than we`ve seen already. I hate to say that. We have friends. It`s tragic. I`m hopeful that the Ukrainians will get the supplies and then the arms that they need to resist.

And that this negotiating track, which has been opened, which hasn`t proceeded very far, will in fact, provide an opportunity to find a way to try to begin to undo the damage and perhaps find some accommodation at a minimum, as Zelenskyy said, stop the bombardment and stop the killing of innocent Ukrainians.

MELBER: And Professor, your view of how traditional international pressure tactics work on countries that are more closed systems, because as an authoritarian leader of Vladimir Putin does not have to deal with any regular public input unless things reach a much higher threshold for the breaking point of his own power base.

TIMOTHY SNYDER, YALE HISTORIAN: Yes, we`re of course in a little bit uncharted territory here. We`ve never really had a situation where, at least in the last decades, where a major power of this sort is carried out such a frontal and obviously completely unjustified assault on a neighboring country in this way.

And we`ve never been in a situation where there has been this kind of globalized sanction effort designed to stigmatize that country, the attacking country and to make further aggression, more difficult. There are three layers to this war, there`s the layer on the battlefield.

There`s the layer in the economy. There`s also the layer in Russian public opinion. And those second and third layers get harder and harder to see. What all - we know about a tyrant that a tyrant always falls, but it`s unpredictable when?

[18:30:00]

So what`s natural to do in this situation is to value every day that the Ukrainians defend themselves, and to look for ways to keep the squeeze as tight as it possibly can be so that people inside Russia can find a way to begin the conversations or the moves that really only Russians can make.

MELBER: Ambassador, your response?

TEFFT: I think Professor Snyder is right. It`s been fascinating for me to watch the evolution of Russian public opinion to the extent that we can see it. Obviously, the oligarchs and others are not happy with the sanctions that have been placed on them, and I think middle class Russians, at least the ones we`ve seen in Moscow, obviously already hurting. Their credit cards aren`t working. They have seen a lot of their savings go up in smoke.

What is hard to gather, what is hard to gauge from outside is what impact this is having on ordinary kind of working-class Russians who are the core, in many ways, of Putin`s support. I`ve been struck by the outpouring of efforts by sports federations and others to basically stop the Russians. Now this is the kind of thing that`s going to affect, I suspect, many ordinary kind of average Russians.

People who are big sports fans, whether it`s hockey or basketball. Losing the European Championship Football Game in St. Petersburg should, hopefully, make people stop and think, what`s going on here? What is it that we have done?

Now I`m sure there will be others who will say to hell with them all, you know, why are they doing this, just poor Russia is getting picked on again. But I think because it`s the only way you can try to get through to ordinary Russians to understand what their leader has brought them into here in this war.

MELBER: Yes, you mention the public understanding and again that seems essential here because any student of history knows how authoritarian regimes rely on propaganda, to a degree that creates, under public understandings or perceptions that might be hard for us to digest, but for example, the long-standing German belief in World War I and World War II that they were the, quote-unquote, "victim," that they had to avenge being wrong.

That there were other groups that were actually responsible for all the bad stuff, scapegoats internally being the Jews among groups and externally being the idea that there was an unfair alliances against them. It may all sound easily fact-checked and false, but if you can get a large group of people to truly believe those things, that`s going to affect their support for all kinds of sacrifice.

I say that by way of introduction to the "New York Times" reporting, I`m sure you both saw, that says some Russian troops are surrendering or sabotaging their own vehicles, entire Russian units laying down their arms without a fight after confronting stiff Ukrainian defense. A significant number of Russian troops are young conscripts who are purely trained or ill-prepared, but in some cases, and this is the point I`m getting to, quote, "Russian troops deliberately punched holes in their own vehicles` gas tanks to avoid combat."

Ambassador, to what degree would that view, and again I caution we just don`t have enough data right now to know how small or widespread that is, but to what degree is that a failure to some degree of Russian propaganda and a suggestion that they may have people in the military, let alone the country at large, who don`t accept Putin`s view that they`re avenging something and taking back rightful turf but rather that they are the instigators?

TEFFT: Yesterday, I watched an interview with three captured Russian soldiers and of course I have no way of knowing if they were coerced in any way, didn`t look like it. And they were on the ground kneeling and saying how they had basically gone on what they thought were maneuvers, on a training effort inside of Belarus, and the next thing they know they`re told they`re going down into Ukraine, that they felt totally deceived by this. At least that`s what they said.

I think this also shows a point that`s been made by a number of commentators, Ari, which is that Putin hatched this thing among a very small group by almost everybody who I trust has said this. Yes, he built up the troops around it, but even right up until the day that he had the Security Council meeting a week ago Monday, where he really embarrassed a number of his senior officials because they clearly didn`t know what was going on. They didn`t know what he had planned.

It was only himself and a couple of his close aides in the Kremlin and then the military brass who decided to go ahead and do this whole countrywide effort to try to take down Ukraine. Remember, before that he was always saying it`s the Donbas or it`s just a smaller operation.

[18:35:02]

But he clearly opted for the bigger one and everybody from senior people down to those conscripts were surprised .

MELBER: Professor, you were nodding?

SNYDER: Yes, I mean the point you make, Ari, the propaganda state does run both ways. If you want a propaganda state you have to have a disciplined propaganda operation and if you`re going to prepare yourself for something as significant as a war, you have to have the population prepared for a story which they feel like they can inhabit for a while.

It looks like what happened in this case is that Mr. Putin believed that this would be a very quick operation. He seemed so to speak to have believed his own propaganda about Ukraine not being a nation, not being a state, but of course Ukrainians will defend their own country and Ukrainian state turned out to be pretty functional when it had to be and so now he`s in a world where his own story to himself has turned out to be wrong, so he`s spiteful and angry.

But he doesn`t really have a story to tell the Russian people. It`s striking how on official Russian television they don`t really know what they`re supposed to be saying. And so this does make a long drawn-out war harder because you endure suffering as, of course, Russians can do, if you think it`s for a purpose. But if it seems purposeless, then people go out on the street and it has been striking and heartening to see lots of Russians who know perfectly well they`re going to be arrested right away do just that.

MELBER: Really appreciate it, the context from both of you, gives us food for thought in what comes next in what could be this protracted period while they try -- the world community tries to puts these different pressure tactics on Russia, and thus its people to some degree without escalating into a military proxy war.

Ambassador Tefft and Professor Snyder, thanks to both of you.

TEFFT: Thank you.

SNYDER: Thank you.

MELBER: Appreciate it.

We are tracking of course what the whole world is waiting for, the president of the United States giving his State of the Union. That`s hours away. And we just went behind the scenes at the White House in the West Wing learning about all the preparations, talking to key staff about what we`ll hear tonight. Jen Psaki explaining how the president has to balance more than one crisis.

We`re going to get into that and show you our exclusive, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[18:40:53]

MELBER: President Biden`s first State of the Union now just over two hours away and we turn to our exclusive report on tonight`s address. I just went inside the White House for the preparations talking to presidential aides at this tense time about writing an address when the nation and the world will be watching, facing down a crisis broad and then tackling domestic priorities including rallying support for the new Supreme Court pick.

Here is our new report from inside this White House.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

MELBER (voice-over): When President Biden makes his first formal State of the Union, he`s addressing a nation on edge over Russia`s war in Ukraine, and the president`s advisers are keenly aware of that reality.

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Every State of the Union is about a moment in time, right, and at this moment in time, what the president has been focused on nearly every day for months is rallying a coalition around the world and that is about the power of American leadership. It`s definitely part of the speech.

MELBER: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki presents Biden`s message to the world.

PSAKI: OK.

MELBER: And we caught up with her and other White House aides working towards the big night.

PSAKI: Last week was such an intense week here because of the crisis in Ukraine.

MELBER (on-camera): How much of the State of the Union has gone through extra re-writes because of the war?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It`s going to be hectic.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE, WHITE HOUSE DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY: He understands the challenges. He understands what the American people are going through.

MELBER (voice-over): That`s Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. She echoes Psaki`s points that in speeches like this, presidents have to balance a reaction to unpredictable changes and outline their own policies.

PSAKI: Having been through a few State of the Unions before that rarely does a president give a State of the Union when everything in the country is great and hunky-dory. And if you look back at history when former President Obama gave his first State of the Union address, we were in the middle of the worst financial crisis in a generation.

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT: One year ago, I took office amid two wars, an economy rocked by a severe recession.

PSAKI: When George Bush gave his first State of the Union address, it was months after the worst attack on our homeland in history.

GEORGE W. BUSH, FORMER PRESIDENT: As we gather tonight, our nation is at war.

MELBER: When Biden gave his first Joint Address to Congress last year, it came in the wake of an insurrection and a grinding pandemic. Masks were everywhere when we reported from the West Wing. Now the White House is actually ending its mask mandate today.

(On-camera): We`re here in your West Wing office.

PSAKI: Yes.

MELBER: As the masks go away at the White House.

PSAKI: I still can`t believe it. I`m like, I can`t believe this is my office.

MELBER: Here we are.

(Voice-over): And Congress will be fully packed.

PSAKI: It will hopefully help people see that we`re moving to a better place. Hopefully we`re going to get to a place where it`s not going to dominate our lives, where we`re not going to be thinking about it constantly in every moment.

I think that the speech in itself is not meant to be backward looking. It`s meant to be forward looking. When you say inflation, what does that mean? That means costs going up for people. What`s going to make it better? And that`s what I think people should expect to hear from him.

MELBER: Biden will address the nation with the vice president by his side and this year, he will out another barrier his administration aims to break with his new Supreme Court nominee, which Psaki reflected on.

PSAKI: I was sitting in my office watching the president and Judge Jackson give remarks and I got a little choked up because it was a moment where I felt just really proud to be here and proud to be a part of this.

MELBER: Biden tapped former Senator Doug Jones to lead the confirmation push.

DOUG JONES, WHITE HOUSE SUPREME COURT NOMINATION ADVISER FOR LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS: We`ve got meetings with leadership tomorrow.

MELBER: And we caught up at the White House amidst the speech prep.

JONES: Her story and her road to this nomination is just amazing.

JEAN-PIERRE: This is a big moment. We`re talking about a Supreme Court that`s been around for 230 years and has never had a woman, a black woman on the court.

MELBER: That big Supreme Court news came just days before this speech, ensuring even more rewrites in a process where aides say they`ve lost count of the number of drafts.

(On-camera): Will you tell us how many drafts of the speech there have been so far?

PSAKI: It`s just one big ongoing draft.

MELBER: We`ve got laughter over here.

(LAUGHTER)

PSAKI: He will cross out acronyms. He`s been really focused on explaining in really clear terms.

[18:45:01]

JEAN-PIERRE: This is a president who has sat through many State of the Unions.

PSAKI: It grows to a very large size because there are so many things that every president wants to say.

JEAN-PIERRE: This is something that he takes very personally.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Madam Speaker, the president of the United States.

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEOTAPE)

MELBER: That what we were hearing from the White House as they gear up for tonight, and when we come back, we have a top Democratic strategist on the stakes. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: You`re going to have a full house, which is different. How does that affect the way you guys are teeing this up?

PSAKI: It will hopefully help people see that we`re moving to a better place, that we`re moving to a place where COVID, a pandemic that has definitely dominated all of our lives for two years now, hopefully we`re going to get to a place where it`s not going to dominate our lives, where we`re not going to be thinking about it constantly in every moment.

(END OF VIDEO CLIP)

[18:50:00]

MELBER: We were at the West Wing and that`s White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki telling us about President Biden`s message on more than one issue including the rebound from COVID, dealing with inflation and a jobs boom that the White House may not be getting much credit for given the national malaise on many topics.

As we gear for special coverage and Joy Reid and Rachel Maddow and all our colleagues are coming, we want to bring in Democratic strategic Juanita Tolliver on this big night.

Welcome back to THE BEAT.

JUANITA TOLLIVER, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Hey, Ari, how you holding up?

MELBER: I`m holding up all right. There is obviously a lot going on. It was interesting being at the White House there and something that I talked to Jen about and that makes sense is reflected in this Gallup polling where you have a larger gap from people`s experiences to the economic data than you usually see.

Take a look at this. When people look at their own life right now after all the tough times we`ve been through, it`s pretty high. 85 percent of Americans there are satisfied with their own life. When you look at the direction of the country, it crashes to 17 percent. Similarly, there is a "USA Today" poll showing that about half of people think we`re in a recession when in fact there is a record-breaking jobs boom amidst, yes, a lot of pain and problems.

How does the president address that tonight?

TOLLIVER: I think first and foremost he starts by recognizing the hardship that people say they`re experiencing, right, like inflation, the cost of groceries, paying rent. Today is March 1st. right. All of those things factor into how people are experiencing the day-to-day, and I think recognizing it like the president really eloquently usually does when he talks about giving people breathing room, when he talks about how he recognizes people`s struggle to make ends meet.

Starting there with empathy before getting into all of the historic achievements that he has made. The 6.6 million in job creation. That`s nothing to stop at. But I think it`s important to recognize there is a gap between yes, this historic benchmark and what people are experiencing every day and that gap can also have an impact on voter behavior going into the midterms where we know Republicans already have enthusiasm gap over the Democrats.

MELBER: Yes, and as you say, a lot of Democratic leaders have to walk that line. They don`t want to minimize what`s going on and that`s even before Ukraine. But you also to sell your own stewardship of an economy. No one else is going to do it for you. Not in politics.

Here was Speaker Pelosi here on the big night and she`ll be up there of course in that traditional role behind the president. Here was her remarks on MSNBC today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): I`m very proud that the president and his term 6.6 million new jobs were created, but people still are suffering. They have kitchen table concerns. I hope tonight that in order -- in addition to spreading the word about what good things and why we should be hopeful, you`ll hear an empathetic speech about why we`re concerned that this has not reached all of America`s families.

(END OF VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Juanita, how about that?

TOLLIVER: That`s the exact balance I think the president needs to strike today, Ari. Talk about those historic gains and creating jobs. Talk about the nosediving unemployment rate which is down to 4 percent. Talk about, still, the impact of the American Rescue Plan, which was the first bill he passed when taking office. Talk about the lingering impact about that. But also make sure you know that there are still a lot more work to do, right?

I think in the White House briefing they released online, it emphasized that he`s still going to press for Congress to past provisions of the Build Back Better Act as a big part of cutting costs and lowering expenses for American families, everything from prescription drugs to child care costs, even extending the childcare tax credit that was cut off a few months back. Getting that back in order, getting the Build Back Better back on track with the Democrats in the Senate to past is going to be critical for Democrats going into these midterms.

MELBER: Yes, when you look at what we know about the speech thus far in addition to the reporting I shared, we also have these excerpts. The one on inflation I`ll read is where Biden says he has the plan to lower people`s costs, not their wages, move goods faster and cheaper in America. More jobs or even earn a good living, and instead of relying on foreign supply chains, he says let`s make it in America.

Juanita, this is a speech so big historically that we start covering it or reading it before the president even gives it. It`s a tradition as I`ve mentioned to give out the excerpts. What do you think of that message on inflation?

TOLLIVER: I think it`s a big message especially thinking about what a few months ago when we had the logjam at ports across the country and fears about supplies going into the holidays. I think the president is going to say look, not only did we address that we came up with new plans on how to change and shift supply chains going forward, as you just read there, Ari.

I think the other point he`s going to make is about making sure shipping across oceans is more fair and available to American businesses, too. And so all of that combined with the other components we`ve discussed, provisions from the Build Back Better Act and more, I feel like the president thinks he`s on good firm standing to deliver some big changes for the American public but the emphasis there is on delivering it, right.

[18:55:03]

Like when there`s not as much confidence as he would hope going in -- considering his approval numbers, people are going to be looking for what he and Democrats can deliver. And so the qualms last year were, oh, well, he doesn`t run Congress but the reality is he runs the Democratic Party and he needs to step up and broker these deals to deliver for what Americans need.

MELBER: Juanita Tolliver with the breakdown, we always come to you for the eye on Washington. I know you`ll be watching tonight. Thanks for spending time with us.

TOLLIVER: Thanks, Ari.

MELBER: Absolutely. That does it for THE BEAT`s special coverage, but I want to make sure you know exactly where to keep it locked because Joy Reid is coming up and then we have our special MSNBC coverage featuring Joy, Rachel, Nicole and Steve Kornacki. That special pre-speech coverage begins at 8:00 p.m. Eastern right here on m MSNBC.

And then after this quick break, "THE REIDOUT" with Joy Reid is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, everyone. We begin THE REIDOUT tonight with a stark contrast in leadership.