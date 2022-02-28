Transcript: The Beat with Ari Melber, 2/28/22

Summary

As Russian rockets slam major cities in Ukraine and more of Putin`s military nears the capital city of Kyiv, the world places unprecedented economic sanctions on Russia. Senator Doug Jones discusses helping Ketanji Brown Jackson through her Supreme Court confirmation process. How is racism impacting the growing Ukrainian refugee crisis?

Transcript

And we begin with Russian rockets slamming major cities in Ukraine today, more of Putin`s military nearing the capital city of Kyiv, as the Ukraine president and its citizens are defiant, and they maintain they will continue to put up their defense, their fight.

More than 75 percent of Putin`s pre-staged combat power has now moved into Ukraine, Russia launching more than 380 missiles. Our teams on the ground reporting an ongoing assault including explosions today that could be heard from Kyiv. Here`s video that appears to show explosions in Northeastern Ukraine earlier today.

The U.N. General Assembly holding a rare emergency session on the crisis after Putin put Russia`s nuclear deterrent formally, those forces, put them on alert.

President Biden saying today Americans should not be worried about a nuclear attack. But Putin is facing a global united movement that really at foreign policy levels has a type of solidarity. Ukrainian forces continue to mount a strong defense, the Pentagon cautioning Putin has significant combat power, Ukraine demanding an immediate cease-fire at a face-to-face meeting with Russia today in Belarus.

There was no reported breakthrough, though, from those talks. Ukrainian President Zelensky continues his extraordinary leadership, another video, putting out today, where he defiantly addresses Putin`s troops in Russia.

VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY, UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT (through translator): Leave your hardware and leave. Don`t trust your commanders. Don`t trust your propaganda. Just save your lives. Leave.

MELBER: Over 100 Ukrainian civilians have been killed, over 300 injured. That`s according to the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Now, those numbers are, according to experts, likely what is considered an undercount, a floor for what is known. Zelensky says 4,500 Russian troops have been killed. NBC cannot confirm that assertion at this time, but that is what we`re hearing out of the leadership in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis is growing, families split up, refugees pouring into Poland, supplies running low in many cities.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Putin is a monster.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He kill us.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We could just hear the sirens, and we could hear the shelling.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Me and my kids and my mom, we are going to travel to Poland first. I don`t know which way now. We`re going to try, because it`s really hard to do now.

MELBER: We begin our broadcast tonight with NBC News correspondent Erin McLaughlin live in Lviv.

What are you seeing on the ground as this continues?

ERIN MCLAUGHLIN, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Ari.

Well, all eyes on the city of Kharkiv. It`s the second largest city in Ukraine, located in the northeast.

And, today, pretty much all of my contacts here in Ukraine were messaging me concerned about the ongoing situation there, with Grad rockets, Russian Grad rockets, raining down on the city center, striking civilian areas, according to Ukrainian government officials, flattening 80 homes, killing nine civilians, including three children, this as the civilian toll continues to rise in this crisis, with the International Criminal Court announcing that it was launching an investigation into potential Russian war crimes and crimes against humanity in connection with the Russian invasion.

It`s something that we heard President Zelensky talk about in his address on Telegram this evening, saying that he wants to see Russia stripped of its U.N. Security Council seat as a result of these attacks against civilians.

Now, the Kremlin, for its part, has long denied that it attacks civilians in its military operations.

Zelensky also very skeptical about the talks that are now under way in Belarus, both delegations, both the Russian and Ukrainian delegation, meeting today. But those talks do not look hopeful, especially considering they`re going alongside this all-out assault across the country. Zelensky making the point, how can you negotiate for peace when one side is clobbering the other?

And, to that effect, we heard from the NATO secretary-general today say that NATO believes that Russia is sending more and more forces into Ukraine for this fight -- Ari.

MELBER: Erin McLaughlin, thank you for your reporting. And stay safe.

We have our special coverage continuing now.

We`re joined first by a former Obama defense official who specialized in Russia and Ukraine, Evelyn Farkas. And, in a few moments, we will also be joined by a top-ranking national security official from the Biden administration to get that direct view.

We begin with your independent assessment. Evelyn, I want to just play some of what we`re getting in the reporting and the footage and the videos, much of it, of course, difficult and heartbreaking, regarding the humanitarian crisis.

Take a look.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Blow my home in Kyiv. No home now. I`m home...

QUESTION: Homeless. Homeless.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Homeless. Homeless. I`m homeless now.

Putin, please, stop this. This is very bad. This is very (SPEAKING FOREIGN LANGUAGE).

QUESTION: Difficult.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Difficult.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We`re trying to encourage people from this area, and now try to stay calm as we can, but it`s really difficult mentally.

MELBER: Evelyn, what are we learning at this point about how this is spreading across Ukraine? And what do you see as the signs of this resistance holding or not, given the heavy pressure from Russia?

EVELYN FARKAS, FORMER DEFENSE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL: Yes, Ari.

Well, I mean, what we see, of course, are half-a-million Ukrainians have left their country, most of them to Poland, but also to Moldova and Romania, other NATO neighboring countries, a little bit to Slovakia. These are mainly women and children, because, of course, the men had been told that they have to stay in Ukraine and they have to fight. And they are fighting. They`re fighting quite effectively.

They have taken advantage of the Russian military`s weaknesses, which is to say, the Russian military was stretched out way too thin, did not have proper logistics, so fuel and food, and was not able to protect itself against Javelin missiles hitting tanks and Stinger missiles hitting aircraft.

And so all of this has set them back. I also suspect that the morale is a consideration the Russian side. We know, on the Ukrainian side, it`s been terrific, and with the president on down rallying the people to fight and to resist and to pray and cheer for their country if they`re not fighting and resisting actively.

But the -- but on the Russian side, of course, these soldiers are conscripts. They`re not volunteers. They have been lied to about why they`re going into Ukraine. And many of the bodies appear -- or at least some of the bodies appear not to be collected by the Russian military and returned.

So the Ukrainians are also using that against the Russians, posting on social media: Is this your son?

MELBER: You mentioned the actual evidence of the capacity of the Russian military during these operations.

In your work for the United States government previously, you been a consumer, a user of intelligence. There`s always a difference between the intelligence, as best understood by the experts, and then the reality, the actual reality when there`s contact with the enemy.

What do you see, given what you just said, to build on that, as revealed potentially, or is it too early to say, about the reality of this Russian military force, as opposed to Putin`s claims and/or the previous intelligence about it?

FARKAS: Well, Ari, we have to be careful because this is only day four. And while they`re -- the Russians look like they`re getting more bogged down now than we anticipated, we don`t know what is coming.

And they have much more force at the border and in the air and on the sea that they can use against the Ukrainians. So they have been holding back somewhat. But I think it`s fair to say that they -- it seems they had excellent plans. They planned to encircle Kyiv, so that they could decapitate the government either by going in there and seizing the president and imprisoning him or killing him or chasing him out.

That hasn`t worked yet. But that`s still the game plan. And then, of course, they are also occupying more of Donbass. And we will see whether they choose to occupy actually more of Kyiv. I think the calculation is, if they change the government, they don`t need to.

But the plan, in its execution, has not unfolded as they wanted. But, as I said, they have so much more airpower, so much in the fiscal category, so much before they can unleash on the Ukrainians. Of course, this comes at a risk. You yourself said it.

And I think Erin said it before. The international tribunal is now watching. And the Russians are indiscriminately hitting civilians. And if they target them, they`re in even bigger trouble.

MELBER: Evelyn Farkas, kicking off some of our coverage here with your analysis, I want to thank you for joining us.

FARKAS: Thanks, Ari.

MELBER: Absolutely.

I mentioned we have an actual expert guest from the upper echelon of the Obama administration -- excuse me -- the Biden administration dealing with these sanctions and the pressure on Russia.

[18:10:10]

A little bit of context for that. The sanctions have been expanded against Russia`s Central Bank. There are new signs of this effort to both punish Putin, but also potentially have an effect on his policy, may be working, the value of the Russian ruble plummeting 30 percent more today. That`s new. At one point, it was worth less than one penny.

The Russian Central Bank forced to increase interest rates to 20 percent. That is seen as an effort to shore up currency, ordinary Russians waiting in long lines at banks just to get cash out. That is, of course, one of the signs you see where people wonder about whether there could be a fuller run on the banks with more destabilization

Putin scheduling an emergency meeting with financial advisers today. There you see it, at what has become characteristic in this recent era in Russia, this very long table. And he referred to the West as a -- quote -- "empire of lies" during this meeting.

The Russian Stock Exchange closed Monday. That`s to prevent further losses. It will also be closed tomorrow, another sign of the efficacy and the pain, but those are stopgap measures, as people expect the stock market to eventually have to reopen.

All of this is to target both Putin and other Russian elites. One Russian state TV host blasting sanctions on air, complaining that his private villa in Italy was now effectively being seized. Putin maintaining his grip on many aspects of public communication, though.

In Russia, there are signs, though, of resistance. A Russian lawmaker who approved this now says he felt tricked -- quote -- "I was voting for peace, not for war, not for Kyiv to be bombed."

As mentioned, we turn now to someone in the middle of all of this.

Daleep Singh is deputy national security adviser for international economics, something of the sanctions czar of the Biden administration.

We understand exactly how busy you are. Thank you for making time tonight.

DALEEP SINGH, U.S. DEPUTY NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: Good to be with you, Ari.

MELBER: What do you see as the status of these international sanctions` impact on the Russian economy?

SINGH: Ari, this was a direct and debilitating hit on the Russian economy.

We said, if Putin escalated his invasion in Ukraine, it would be an unjustified, unprovoked and premeditated act of aggression, and that we would respond with the most severe sanctions ever contemplated. We said that we would take these actions with unprecedented unity across the world, and that we would do it with a speed that could be measured in hours and days, not weeks and months.

We have done exactly what we said we do. The measures that we announced over the weekend, Ari, the removal of Russian banks from the SWIFT financial network and the sanctioning of the Russian Central, Bank are unprecedented in their impact. And they`re sending Russia back to the 20th century in terms of its financial standing.

MELBER: You`re an expert in this. So you`re really dealing with a lot of the particulars. Not everyone has such a grasp of how this all works and goes down.

Can you tell us, in sort of a gloss, plain English, do you view the current problems in Russia as achieving 100 percent of the impact you wanted on this administration here, or a majority, 75 percent? How much of this is going according to plan? What more economic pain might you try to administer?

SINGH: Ari, these sanctions can always be escalated. We`re never out of tools in our toolkit.

But let`s just explain what we did over the weekend. It`s important for your listeners to understand. When you de-SWIFT an institution, what you`re doing is, you`re preventing it from sending messages to other banks in the world to make a payment or receive a payment. It can still use a fax machine, it can still use a phone call, but it is sending that institution back to the 20th century.

When you sanction a Russian -- when you when we sanction the Russian Central Bank, what we`re doing is, we`re saying, their $630 billion of foreign reserves are no longer so impressive. They can`t be used to support the ruble, because no U.S., U.K. or European institution is allowed to transact with it.

And that`s why the ruble went into freefall. As you said, it lost 30 percent of its value today. It`s worth less than a penny. That`s going to lead to surging inflation in Russia, a reduction in purchasing power, and a deep economic recession. It`s a raw deal for the Russian people.

And we expect it`s ultimately going to change his strategic calculus.

MELBER: You say change strategic calculus.

Walk us through that, because all of this is designed not only to punish or deter, but to try to change the bet that Putin has made that he thinks this is good policy or in his interest. So what would it look like if these sanctions achieved the ultimate U.S. and allied goal? Would it be a thing where Putin would say to you, to the United States privately or publicly, OK, if you let up on these economic sanctions, I will do X?

What would this actually entail?

[18:15:00]

SINGH: It would involve the beginning of de-escalation, Ari.

Let`s look at the course that he`s on. Right now, what Russia is looking at is double-digit inflation, 15 to 20 percent. Right now, Russia is looking at a very deep recession. Russia is looking at a complete isolation from the global economy, from the global financial system, and from global technology.

It`s looking at a fortification of NATO`s eastern flank. It`s looking at Europe diversifying away from Russian energy. And it`s looking at a West that is more energized and unified and determined that at any point in the post-Cold War era.

At some point, this strategic failure, we think, will dawn upon Putin, and the de-escalation may have a chance. But, until then, we will continue to impose costs.

MELBER: Yes, you mentioned those costs. And you walked us through some of it.

I want to put one headline up here that asked whether Putin can recover from this, in terms of how bad it can get on the standing in the economy. It says Central Bank sanctions could actually -- quote -- "bankrupt the entire Russian banking system and push the ruble into worthlessness."

How close are you to that?

SINGH: Well, look, that`s not our -- our goal is not to impoverish the Russian people.

What President Putin is doing is an act of war. He can never bring back the lives that will be lost. We always have the option of de-escalate our measures. Our efforts are a strategic choice. And we can change our strategic calculus at any moment, either through economic sanctions being removed or by engaging in diplomacy and a peaceful resolution of this crisis.

But that`s a key difference. He`s using brute physical force. We`re making a set of strategic decisions that make this a failure for Putin.

MELBER: President Biden has also made the case that the economic commitment here is worth it, and that you guys will be doing this, this policy, for the long haul.

Can you tell us, what is the likely cost to everyday Americans? Is there a kind of a long-term cost here that people should factor in and be willing to bear?

SINGH: Yes, President Biden has been clear that we`re not going to pretend this is all painless.

But think of the alternative. What would be the cost of unchecked aggression in the heart of Europe? Think of the uncertainties that would cause, the chilling effect it would cause, the questions that would be asked about, which country is next? Which bully, which autocrat would be next to exert a sphere of influence?

Now, if you think of the direct consequences of Russia`s decisions, let`s look at Russia`s linkages. It`s the 26th largest trading partner with the United States. The financial linkages with Russia are quite modest, a very small percentage of 1 percent, a very small fraction of 1 percent of GDP.

Where Russia does have systemic importance is in energy markets. Russia is the second largest natural gas producer in the world. It`s the third largest producer of oil. And, here, the point that we have made is that it`s not in Russia`s interest to weaponize its energy supply.

It depends on oil and gas to generate export revenues and to generate budget revenues. But, if he does, we`re prepared. We`re talking to large oil producers across the world. We`re talking to large oil consumers across the world about potentially coordinating a release of our strategic reserves to make sure that prices in the U.S. at the pump don`t increase as a result of Putin`s aggression.

MELBER: You walked us through a lot of the details here, which I think is very helpful.

Final question is, what can you tell us with any detail or evidence about the impact of the sanctions that were designed to target Vladimir Putin personally?

SINGH: Well, I can`t get into President Putin`s mind.

But the purpose of sanctioning President Putin was to say, those who are most responsible for the aggression in Ukraine have to be held to account. And that starts with President Putin.

MELBER: Any evidence, though, of what is actually hitting him?

SINGH: Well, he`s banned from traveling for personal reasons. Any of his assets in the Western financial system will be frozen.

And the same goes for oligarchs who we`re putting on our sanctions list. One of the announcements we put out on Saturday, Ari, was that we`re going to begin a multilateral process of finding the yachts, the fancy cars, the private jets of all of the oligarchs that have benefited from kleptocracy in Russia, and we`re going to begin seizing them.

And we think, over time, that`s going to hit those most close to Putin and perhaps even Putin himself.

MELBER: Deputy National Security Adviser for these economic issues for President Biden Daleep Singh, thank you for making time for us as you`re working late tonight. I appreciate it.

SINGH: Thanks, Ari.

MELBER: Absolutely.

Coming up, General McCaffrey will be here to get into depth about these military aspects of the pressure on Ukraine. What can they withstand?

Later, there`s been reports of racist treatment of some Ukraine visitors. We`re going to get into that story.

[18:20:01]

Also, what happened when a Republican was actually pressed to answer for Donald Trump praising the adversary that the United States is dealing with right now, Vladimir Putin?

Also, before the hour is up, I will explain to you why I was at the White House today.

Stay with us.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RICHARD ENGEL, NBC CHIEF FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT: I saw a large fireball in the sky, could hear several subsequent explosions.

And it is consistent with what Ukrainian officials are describing as a radar station that was hit to the west of this city. And what people here are bracing for is a possible ground assault. And they are, in particular, watching that large convoy of military vehicles outside the city.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: NBC`s Richard Engel reporting as this war continues.

We`re joined now by retired Four-Star General Barry McCaffrey.

Good to see you, sir.

GEN. BARRY MCCAFFREY (RET.), NBC MILITARY ANALYST: Good to be with you.

MELBER: What do you see as the current status of this military conflict?

MCCAFFREY: I think it`s desperate.

The Ukrainians have been done an unbelievable job in fighting back. The Russians have turned out to be surprisingly incompetent at both a tactical and an operational level of war. They are -- I think they were holding back to the assault on the city, in fear of the optics of the international community condemning them.

[18:25:01]

Now it appears to me he`s going to commit armor, tank, mech, infantry forces to try and seize the major urban areas. Putin is desperate.

On an earlier show, a genuine expert on -- who has studied Putin over the years said, well, he`s just doing performance art and defiant, and he`s not really unstable.

Ari, I think he is going off the rails. No one -- he has a tremendous graph of nuclear capabilities in Russia and the United States. So, his statement implying that these are a usable weapon indicates to me that he`s having serious difficulties making logical decisions.

MELBER: Explain exactly what you mean by that and the gap between his assertion and what you see as the operational reality.

MCCAFFREY: Well, first of all, he`s threatening -- implying a threat from nuclear weapons over a failed conventional operation against a neighboring state, not the existential survival of the state, which is what nuclear weapons are there to provide a deterrent, for that kind of an attack.

And he also fully understands there can be no winner in a nuclear exchange. I mean, if he initiated a nuclear assault on the United States and got a complete first strike in on us, it would still result in the devastation of the Russian nation. They just don`t make any sense.

You couldn`t get a Russian air force lieutenant colonel in private to say, yes, that sounds like a realistic option. So, what he`s doing is now piling more fuel on the argument that NATO better get rearmed, better get scared, better reinforce the eastern states, because this guy is dangerous.

Now, inside Ukraine, it looks to me like the next 48, 72 hours is going to be a crucial -- crucial part of the battle. Fighting in an urban area, you can`t defend the perimeter of a city successfully. You got to go back into the towers and churches and fight from out of buildings with anti-tank weapons.

If you do that, it`s going to be catastrophic damage to not just the city itself, but the civilian people.

MELBER: When you refer to the prerequisite threat to justify the potential use of nuclear weapons, do you view this then as Putin effectively changing policy, that he would have previously basically accepted the statement you made and he`s now changed policy, or you see something more afoot when you say -- quote -- "off the rails"?

MCCAFFREY: I think he personally has suddenly found himself immersed in a disaster.

He had -- he never thought through this adequately. From the start, most of us said this is a strategic disaster for him to conduct a giant large-scale conventional invasion of a 40-million person country the size of Texas. And it`s gone wrong on him in ways that he would have never anticipated.

I mean, these international economic sanctions that that brilliant Mr. Singh just outlined on your program are going to cause devastating impact on the Russian economy. I think his generals are now going to say to themselves, what has he got us into?

The parallel to Hitler, 1936, `39, `41 is just astonishing. He`s gotten away with four invasions. And he thinks he won in each one of them. Now he`s got the fifth one. And it`s not working for him. So, I think he`s going to double down. And we have an ongoing, unrolling catastrophe for these poor, brave Ukrainian people.

MELBER: And that`s the final question to you, sir.

You mentioned how these generals may view it. Unlike most people, you have that experience, both in directing armed forces here in the United States and understanding a bit more about how your counterparts in running any military might view it.

Did you ever have a situation where you had to give a lot of thought to crippling economic countermeasures against the United States? Do you have any reason to believe that, at a military level, these generals and the people around Putin -- and we got a little preview of that in the odd, baroque, bizarre meeting that he publicized going into this -- that any of them over the long haul -- I`m not talking five days -- I`m talking months of this type of economic pain -- then start to change how they view their strategy or even potential compliance with every aspect of Putin`s wishes, if it is this debilitating?

MCCAFFREY: Well, I don`t think he`s generally have any leverage left on the guy.

[18:30:00]

That picture of the minister of defense and the chief of the general staff sitting 30 feet away at a table, while Putin isolates at the other end, was such a bizarre image for him to allow to be put on TV.

So, I think they`re out there wondering what they`re going to do about. These economic sanctions are going to be a hammer. But, more importantly, what he`s looking at is, look at the brilliant job that Secretary Blinken and the Biden administration have done on bringing NATO together.

Germany just announced rearmament. They only have 180,000 people in their armed forces. They used to have 5,000 tanks. Now they have got 300. So he`s rearming, by his policy choices, the richest, most powerful country in Europe, never mind Poland, Romania, the Baltic states.

The U.S. has now got 100,000 troops in -- back in Europe. So, Putin, I`m sure, when he looks at the calculus that he tried to use to justify this war, realized he`s got a disaster on his hands.

MELBER: Yes, I think you have connected several dots for us, General.

And, as you mentioned, the radicalizing and unifying nature of this incursion already, both on the NATO countries, on Germany, which, for historical reasons everyone understands has generally avoided militarization, Switzerland, assiduously neutral, but not when it comes to sanctioning Russia right now, a lot of that is Putin`s doing.

And it`s against the interests of the Russian people.

So you have helped illuminate much of that. I hope you will come back, General. Thank you.

MCCAFFREY: Good to be with you, Ari.

MELBER: Absolutely.

Also, a top Republican blasting the way some in the party are siding directly with Putin.

MELBER: We continue to follow the war, as Russia invades Ukraine.

Putin`s attacks have sparked many problems in the region, including this unfolding humanitarian crisis. Most Americans have been condemning all of this, except, well, one notable figure who has a complex history in this region with Vladimir Putin. That`s former President Trump.

He mentioned at one point that this invasion was appalling when speaking at the CPAC conference, and then went on. Again, at a time when most in the country, most in the Congress, and even most elected Republicans are dealing directly with condemning Putin, he praised him.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The problem is not that Putin is smart, which, of course, he`s smart, but the real problem is that our leaders are dumb.

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

DONALD TRUMP: Dumb.

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: So dumb.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Meanwhile, many in the so-called MAGA base are following Trump into this territory.

About 3 percent of voters for Donald Trump in 2020 say Biden`s doing a better job leading his country than Putin. The Russian economy, of course, is in freefall, the lines at the ATMs, the currency collapse. Some Republican officials, though, are just very concerned that this is one more litmus test that, because Donald Trump says it, they have to go along with.

And some just won`t provide any straight talk about Donald Trump`s remarks.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS: Why can`t you condemn Donald Trump for those comments?

SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AR): George, if you want to know what Donald Trump thinks about Vladimir Putin or any other topic, I`d encourage you to invite him on your show.

I don`t speak on behalf of other politicians. They can speak for themselves.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I feel quite confident that if Donald -- that if Barack Obama or Joe Biden said something like that, you would be first in line to criticize them.

COTTON: Again, George, if you want to talk to the former president about his views or his message, you can have him on your show.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

[18:35:00]

MELBER: It`s a kind of ridiculous little sidenote during a time that we are all dealing with something quite serious.

But, just to be clear, politicians in interviews, which we know something about, talk all the time about what other politicians say. Every time they run for office, they have politician opponents. If you`re in Congress, you talk a lot about what the president is doing and saying, no matter the party.

So this dodge is a tell. And it`s a tell that there is a Putinization of at least part of the Republican Party under Trump. Make of that what you will.

All of this comes after deadly attacks continue on Ukraine, and as some over on FOX say things like this:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS: Democrats in Washington have told you, you have a patriotic duty to hate Vladimir Putin. It`s not a suggestion. It`s a mandate.

It might be worth asking yourself, since it is getting pretty serious, what is this really about? Why do I hate Putin so much? Has Putin ever called me a racist?

J.D. VANCE (R), OHIO SENATORIAL CANDIDATE: I think it`s ridiculous that we`re focused on this border in Ukraine. I don`t -- I got to be honest with you. I don`t really care what happens to Ukraine one way or another.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That is a policy position. In fact, there is a long history in American foreign policy politics of people saying, let`s pull back and not do too much intervention.

But the effort to turn this into some sort of popularity contest for Vladimir Putin is odd, aberrant, unusual, given that he has defined himself, Putin, as an adversary of U.S. interests.

Doesn`t mean you have to go in or care about the region, as the Senate candidate there J.D. Vance said, but you might want to be honest about why there are strong U.S. interests on a nonpartisan basis against Vladimir Putin.

Now, that what`s actually happening on the ground? Why do some people care? Well, there have been over 100 recorded civilian deaths, likely many more. That includes seven children. There have been 300 injuries. President Zelensky, as we mentioned, has said over 4,000 Russian troops have been killed on the other side of it. NBC has not been able to confirm that yet.

There are dozens more victims today after Russia launched that barrage of rockets in a residential neighborhood.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney has a different view on all this and says, it is a time to be clear and rebuke those in his own party.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. MITT ROMNEY (R-UT): How anybody in this country, which loves freedom, can side with Vladimir Putin, which is an oppressor, a dictator -- he kills people. He imprisons his political opponents. He has been an adversary of America at every chance he`s had.

It`s unthinkable to me. It`s almost treasonous.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Very strong words there from a Republican who, of course, has stood up to this part of the Trump Republican Party base.

There is a valid debate to be had about all kinds of foreign policy decisions, whether they involve sanctions, sacrifice boots on the ground. And there are many ways to play that out. We will try to continue to bring you the facts amidst this war, as everyone figures out what they think about it.

But if you find American politicians want to spend these days, amidst all this, telling you why Vladimir Putin is smart, cagey and great, you really got to ask, what are they up to?

We wanted to bring you that update.

When we come back, I`m going to tell you why I`m reporting from Washington here tonight, why I was at the White House and the West Wing today.

[18:42:09]

MELBER: There is obviously a lot going on.

And President Biden`s actually now gearing up for his first State of the Union address tomorrow. That comes amidst, of course, the unrest in Ukraine, that Russian invasion, and the news that the president made on Friday, picking federal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his Supreme Court nominee. She is now in preparation with senators doing meetings for those confirmation hearings that are coming.

Now, this is a high-stakes process. And the president tapped a former U.S. senator, Doug Jones, to be Judge Jackson`s guide to the confirmation process. He is also a former prosecutor and, of course, knows many of these senators.

I just caught up with him today at the White House, as we discussed how they are trying to round up these votes.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Any Republicans you have your eye on as a yes?

FMR. SEN. DOUG JONES (D-AL): Yes, all of them.

I mean, look, as I said, we are not going to take any of these votes for granted one way or another. We`re going to try to meet with as many senators as possible and try to persuade.

Ari, in a different time, in a different place, it would get overwhelming support, this lady would. I`m absolutely convinced of that. I have seen it happen before.

And we`re hoping that, once people understand her and her philosophy and her principles, that they will come around and they will support this historic nomination.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: It is certainly a barrier-breaking nomination. It is something that so many people are now watching amidst everything else going on. We`re going to be tracking on MSNBC the Supreme Court confirmation process, as well as how we expect this to probably come up in the State of the Union tomorrow night.

And so we`re going to go deeper on that on THE BEAT with an exclusive look inside the White House, where we`re going to talk to more than one official, including Mr. Jones, as the president preps for this big speech.

We`re going to talk, of course, about the state of world affairs and the big issues at home amidst America`s attempted economic rebound.

So you can see here, this is just some of the reporting I was able to do today from inside the White House. And I want to tell you, the entire BEAT special report will be tomorrow, right here, 6:00 p.m. Eastern, as part of our ongoing MSNBC coverage.

And we will take you right into the special live coverage of the State of the Union, which begins tomorrow at 8:00 p.m. Eastern right here on MSNBC.

I wanted to give you that update and encourage you to join us tomorrow.

When we come back tonight, though, we have more reporting from Richard Engel on the ground in Ukraine`s capital.

[18:48:37]

MELBER: There are many different facets of this Russian invasion and war in Ukraine, including the humanitarian and refugee issues we have been covering, refugees trying to flee from Ukraine to neighboring Poland, for example.

And now there are reports emerging of African students who`ve been trapped in Ukraine who say they`re facing rampant discrimination, prevented from crossing the border, as Ukrainian authorities, they say, are prioritizing the passage of -- quote -- "Ukrainian people or white people."

A student speaking to a news outlet in French says that, when they got to the Polish border, there were scuffles and it looked like black students were effectively being singled out, shunned, and facing that discrimination.

Another student who spoke to NBC News says that, when they were with other students, and they were able to cross into Poland, they were then denied some of the very same rides or humanitarian assistance that was being directly offered to a bunch of other refugees from Ukraine who were white.

This person saying point blank off-camera that they said they were denied help basically trying to get through that process to Poland because of their skin color.

One student also agreed to appear partially on camera reluctant to reveal their identity, for fear of retaliation, trying to get ultimately back to the Nigerian embassy.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: What did you experience trying to get here?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So many hard times, so many hard, tough, tough, very tough times.

QUESTION: Were people helping you or...

[18:50:02]

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Some people helping us.

But the guards on the border, they didn`t help us. It was hard too for them, because, most of them, they can`t understand the situation. They were very nervous.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: It`s just one of many aspects of this difficult humanitarian crisis.

Evelyn Farkas, a defense official with the Obama administration.

I think people do understand just how many different ways that refugee flows and refugee crises throughout world history have revealed many terrible things, the United States among many of the countries that doesn`t have a perfect record here.

What do you see in what`s emerging in this story?

FARKAS: Well, it`s interesting, Ari, because a lot of people have made a comparison between the migrant flows in 2015, in Europe, which you may recall came out of the horrible humanitarian catastrophe in Syria. And they were joined by African refugees fleeing the persecution and hardship in Africa, as well as Afghans fleeing the war there.

And all of these refugees ended up fleeing -- taking boats across the ocean to Greece and Turkey, and then coming through the Balkans and up into Northern Europe. And at that point, Angela Merkel, though she was under a lot of pressure not to do so, did open the doors in Germany.

But there was a lot of xenophobia, a lot of, frankly, racism. And the comparison here was that the Ukrainians who were going over the border into Poland, they were welcomed with open arms. Why? Because, ethnically, they`re very closely -- obviously, they look similar. Their languages are similar. They`re neighbors. So there was none of that xenophobia, none of the racism.

And it`s really unfortunate, to say the least. That`s probably an unfortunate choice of words. It`s just disappointing. Ukraine is a cosmopolitan country. Kyiv is a capital city with a lot of industry, university, probably more than one university. I actually don`t know, but many university students there from all over.

We have seen them in some of the footage NBC has shown in the -- hiding out also in the metro tunnels. And so it`s not surprising that people are living there from all over the world. It is really disappointing, though, that they`re not being treated the same way as the Ukrainians or as other white Europeans are, or Americans, for that matter.

MELBER: Yes.

And we have just been sort of keeping up with this, because, as I showed, there`s some limited reporting. There`s some print reporting. There were some individuals, of course, available to speak a little bit on camera, trying to occlude the identity slightly.

And so this is a story we`re going to stay on as, again, we`re learning about different aspects of this, including, as you mentioned, what other countries are doing in what may be a haphazard process that has curdled into a very discriminatory process, according to some reports. We`re going to stay on that.

And, Evelyn Farkas, on more than one story tonight, thank you for being here.

FARKAS: Thanks, Ari.

MELBER: Appreciate it.

When we come back, I mentioned we showed some of what Richard Engel has been reporting, one of our many intrepid reporters in the field. Well, he has new reporting. I`m going to show you the entire video from Richard, live reports that he started doing in Ukraine.

We have that tape next.

[18:57:20]

MELBER: We have been tracking this Russian invasion of Ukraine in many different ways, relying on our own reporters, on print reports, on analysts, on experts. We heard from a Biden national security official tonight.

And now, before we close out the hour, we want to hand it over to chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel`s reporting from Kyiv.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

ENGEL (voice-over): Many U.S. intelligence officials predicted the Ukrainian military would have collapsed by now.

But as Russia`s assault is intensifying, so is Ukrainian resistance. Ukraine`s military claims this drone video shows it taking out a convoy of Russian forces, while Ukraine`s President Zelensky defied President Putin`s demand that his country sever ties with the West, signing an application today to join the European Union, a process that could take years.

The U.N. now says at least seven children have been killed in the Russian onslaught. Officials in Kyiv say among them is a fourth-grader named Polina.

Peace talks along the border have concluded for now, Russia saying progress is being made, Ukraine agreeing to more talks, but with low expectations, as Putin denounced the West as an empire of lies after earlier raising alarms, saying he was ordering Russia`s nuclear defenses on higher alert, although, tonight, a senior American defense official says the U.S. has seen no movement of Russia`s nuclear forces and that 75 percent of Russia`s troops along Ukraine`s border are now in the country, one of their main targets today, the eastern city of Kharkiv.

Russia attacked the city with what looked like indiscriminate fire. To the south, the small port city of Berdyansk was also attacked. The mayor says Russian troops took over the city. But, even then, people didn`t give up, protesters confronting the Russian troops and heckling them, shouting: "Berdyansk is Ukraine."

But Russian forces seem to have a bigger plan in mind. This convoy of Russian equipment and troops reportedly stretches for 17 miles outside of Kyiv. But Russia`s advance has been plagued by logistics failures, some Russian vehicles literally running out of gas, a Ukrainian man pulling alongside this armored vehicle.

"Broken down?" he asks.

"The diesel is out," the soldier says.

"I can only tow you back to Russia," the Ukrainian says. And the soldier laughs.

In Kyiv, residents are preparing for street-to-street fighting, mixing Molotov cocktails as fast as they can fill bottles.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It`s why we are fighting for our freedom, for ourself, self-reliance, for ourself, for our houses, for our children. We will stand until the end.

ENGEL: We followed volunteers who brought the firebombs in wheelbarrows to nearby checkpoints manned by Ukrainian veterans and anyone else with a gun and who`s trusted in the neighborhood.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I`m living here. This is my home. All people in this district, we save it.

ENGEL: Many Ukrainians are staying, determined to die fighting, rather than lose their nation.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

MELBER: Our thanks to Richard Engel.

That does it for us.