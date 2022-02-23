Transcript: The Beat with Ari Melber, 2/23/22

Summary

Actor Bill Pullman speaks out. The Pentagon says that Russia now has all required military capabilities to launch a full-scale invasion on Ukraine. Republican Senator Rick Scott releases a vision for America that receives some tough reviews. Two New York prosecutors who were tapped to build a case against Donald Trump resign.

Transcript

NICOLLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: THE BEAT WITH ARI MELBER starts right now.

Hi, Ari.

ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST: Hi, Nicolle. Thank for the toss, as always. Good to see you.

WALLACE: You too.

MELBER: I want to welcome everyone to THE BEAT. I am Ari Melber.

And we`re reporting on a lot tonight. There`s a big development out of the New York criminal case against Donald Trump and the Trump Organization, both under investigation. I`m going to get to that with legal experts.

But we begin with the top story, the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The Pentagon says that Russia has all required military capabilities to launch a full-scale invasion. That`s what the president spoke about and warned about specifically yesterday. The president now announcing new sanctions on the company that builds that Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, as well as its CEO.

Those sanctions come amid reports of new cyberattacks targeting Ukrainian bank and government Web sites. Ukraine is declaring a 30-day state of emergency. Shelling also intensified in the country`s eastern region.

NBC`s Richard Engel on the ground today in Eastern Ukraine. And, while reporting, then local troops came up, and were under what is suspected to be an artillery attack.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RICHARD ENGEL, NBC CHIEF FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT: This village has been hit hard over the last four or five days. And about half the people have moved out already.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE (through translator): Run. Run. Let`s get out of here.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That`s just some of what was captured. We can report and confirm Richard and his team are OK.

We also will get our own new live report from Ukraine momentarily.

But we begin here with Pentagon correspondent for "The New York Times" Helene Cooper and Yale University history professor Tim Snyder, the author of "On Tyranny" and "The Road to Unfreedom."

Helene, what is the actual state of this conflict as, best you understand it from your reporting, right now?

HELENE COOPER, "THE NEW YORK TIMES": The Pentagon said just a couple of hours ago that they were expecting something imminently.

I think the word that Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby used was that the U.S. Russian forces there -- and there are 190,000 now surrounding Ukraine -- have uncoiled. A week ago, the defense secretary said that they were uncoiling. Well, now they have uncoiled, and that they are ready to go.

People within the administration have been expecting something as soon as tonight. But it could -- it could push to later. It could push to tomorrow or the weekend. We`re not sure.

But there is an enormous array, a bristling array of military might that Vladimir Putin has now assembled. And these forces have been pushed into the ready position. It`s no longer a question of them just sort of assembling at the border. They have -- there are certain things that armies the militaries have to do in order to invade and in order to launch. And they are doing that now.

So while this could still be called off, a defense -- a senior defense official said to me recently that he -- things could be called off at any point. Vladimir Putin could always change his mind. But, at this moment, the Russian military is ready to go, according to senior defense officials.

MELBER: You mentioned what officials are saying. And one of the people that you cover, Admiral Kirby, recognizable from more than one administration, was speaking out as well.

Let`s take a look at how he put it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN KIRBY, PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY: What we see is that Russian forces continue to assemble closer to the border and put themselves in an advanced stage of readiness to act, to conduct military action in Ukraine, again, at virtually any time now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: When you hear that, and you hear some analysts say that Putin has already taken the kind of sanctions and pain economically, including with planned gas preparations and other things that are big to the Russian bottom line, that he wouldn`t do all that just to be in basically similar territories where they already have people, does that strike you as correct and therefore bracing for more, or it`s more complicated?

[18:05:08]

COOPER: It`s hard for me -- I mean, I think it`s correct.

It`s hard for me to imagine that he`s going to move all these people, all these troops from as far away as Vladivostok for no reason. It`s just it`s -- just to do military exercises and just to bring the world to the brink. It seems to me that he has made his decision. And if he hasn`t, if this is all still a bluff, it`s a pretty scary one now, because it`s very expensive, and he`s already taking hits.

He`s probably assumed -- far be it for me to try to read the mind of Vladimir Putin, but, according to many analysts that we talk to, they think that the Russian officials and Mr. Putin have assimilated sort of the sanctions already into the bottom -- into his bottom line.

I don`t know whether that is true or not. But it certainly seems that he`s been expecting this for quite a while. So, it has -- there`s a different feel right now about where we are compared to a week ago or two weeks ago.

MELBER: Yes.

COOPER: Things at the Pentagon seem to be much more -- people are much -- there`s much more concern. We have much more concern here at "The New York Times" for our colleagues, as I`m sure you do as well at NBC.

MELBER: Sure.

COOPER: And it`s just -- it`s -- I feel sad right now. I feel like that we`re on the edge of something -- about to watch something horrific. I hope it doesn`t, but the casualty figures could be astoundingly, astoundingly high, when -- you showed the kind of footage that you have been -- that NBC has been showing of these Ukraine troops who are dug into trenches.

And you look at the kind of airpower and the sort of ballistic missiles and that kind of stuff that the Russian military has and that they`re capable of raining down on Ukraine. It just -- I feel like we`re at the edge of watching something pretty bad.

MELBER: I definitely appreciate the point you`re making and the concern you share.

And before I get into the larger sort of Cold War with the professor, we have, as promised, one more such ground report.

This is from NBC`s Cal Perry, who`s live from Lviv, Ukraine,

Cal, go ahead.

CAL PERRY, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Ari, I mean, this conversation, I think, is the conversation that people are finally now having in Ukraine, today, a state of emergency, where the government announced in places like the capital they could be stopping vehicles, setting up checkpoints, checking people`s I.D.s

You have these cyberattacks. You have people here now finally being told by their government that this is a possibility. That is a new dynamic here. It is getting serious here, the way that it has been in Washington.

And your conversation is the one to have. A certain number of people would stay possibly and fight if there`s a large-scale invasion, and we don`t know that there will be, but if there is one. And, certainly, the way that Washington has laid it out, it does seem to be playing out that way.

Some people will want to stay and fight on behalf of Ukraine, but most people will want to leave. And when you talk about these opening invasions, and you talk about softening targets, you have to remember, this is a country of 44 million people, and the vast majority of them, Ari, are civilians.

And they`re now having this conversation that Washington has been having for some time.

MELBER: Cal Perry on the ground, thank you, and stay safe.

And now, Professor Snyder, I bring you in.

Some viewers may recall both your writing and your comments on MSNBC and elsewhere about looking through United States` domestic problems and potential coups through a wider global lens. Now we look directly outward at that global lens, given your area of expertise.

What do you see here in the strongman movements of Vladimir Putin? And for the talk of a new Cold War and a revived NATO, what do you see as the distinction here between the Cold War people remember, where there was at least some kind of governing ideology that the Soviets were selling the Eastern Bloc, vs. what Putin does now, which really just looks like pure power, period?

TIMOTHY SNYDER, PROFESSOR, YALE UNIVERSITY: And so, I guess I would agree with you that there`s no ideology. They`re not trying to persuade the world that they have the best ideas.

What they`re trying to do is persuade the world that no ideas really matter, the truth doesn`t matter, democracy is a joke, language is just there to be used for propaganda. There`s this kind of postmodern aspect to it, where Mr. Putin just kind of picks and chooses the things from the past that he likes.

He likes a baptism in the year 988. He likes orders from 1917. He likes the victory in the Second World War. And he just kind of mashes it all up together into this idea about how Russia has the right to do whatever it wants.

These last couple of days, it`s been clear that he`s been borrowing from 20th century reference. His speech on Monday was very similar to a couple of speeches that Adolf Hitler gave in 1938 about Czechoslovakia.

[18:10:02]

This recent move of recognizing these two -- quote, unquote -- "republics" in Eastern Ukraine is very much like what the Soviet Union did with Czechoslovakia in 1968. You basically name your friends, and then they invite you in, and that becomes the pretext for why you`re invading.

So this is not like the Cold War. It`s not a global ideological conflict. It`s one power that wants to bring a structure down, and a bunch of other Western countries who are trying to make that more difficult.

MELBER: And that makes sense, and your knowledge of history instructive there, as you look at other ways that people, leaders have invoked or bastardized history and references to justify what they`re doing.

Someone else who thinks a lot about this like you, Robert Kagan, writes: "We`re looking -- if Putin moves forward and conquest -- has a conquest of Ukraine at the beginning of an era of global disorder and conflict, as every region in the world shakily adjust to a new configuration of power."

And Helene just spoke about the stakes. And I don`t think anyone is minimizing what we`re facing. On the other hand, while there`s great humanitarian concern, there`s also the counterpoint to that, especially with the United States weary of foreign entanglements and this administration not even putting boots on the ground on the table, so to speak, that some of that can also sound like just a retrograde of domino theory, of the idea that, if you lose anywhere, that everything -- just all dominoes fall.

And that got the U.S. in a lot of problems previously. And so what can you advise our viewers who want to make sense of this? I think most people who have a heart care about what looks to be a potential terrible cost, and yet the foreign policy limitations of this, because we`re not having a debate really across the foreign policy community or either party about "going in" -- quote, unquote -- which seems to mean that Putin can do this at a high economic cost, if he`s willing.

SNYDER: So, I think, actually, that`s one thing that we ought to be praising the Biden administration for.

I think the Biden administration has been the first administration, Democratic or Republican, that`s been realistic about the reach of American power since 1989. And I think they have done an excellent job in describing what we can and what we cannot do, but also what we should be trying to do, which is to make this difficult for Russia, creatively and consistently, and to help the Ukrainians where we can, which means that now we have to be thinking about all the ways that we can help Ukraine, which includes helping refugees, people who might end up in Poland or Romania and other countries.

It involves thinking of ways that we can get financial help to Ukraine, and it involves us having a lot of patience if this attack actually goes forward, as we fear that it`s going to.

So there`s a big middle ground between trying to be the policeman of the world and doing nothing. And I think, so far, the Biden administration, under a lot of pressure, has done a pretty good job of trying to navigate that middle ground.

MELBER: Interesting perspective from both of you. And appreciate that.

Professor Snyder and Helene Cooper at the Pentagon, thank you.

Coming up, there is a major development in a story we have been covering for some time, the New York criminal probe into Donald Trump and his company. I have that for you with some legal experts.

Also, Ivanka Trump now in talks to cooperate with the January 6 Committee in Congress.

And a Republican releasing a vision for America with some tough reviews. Cornell Belcher is here.

And before we`re done with the hour, we always like to go in every direction we can. We have Bill Pullman, the iconic actor known for a speech that was also about uniting America during tough times.

He makes his BEAT debut tonight.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[18:17:22]

MELBER: Turning to big news in the leading open criminal probe into Donald Trump.

I`m talking about the New York case that upended the Trump Org by indicting the whole thing and indicting Trump`s longtime moneyman, Allen Weisselberg, who currently awaits trial.

The news tonight is the largest setback this case has ever seen for prosecuting Trump himself. The two lead prosecutors are now out, abruptly resigning in a legal move that suggests this long-running case may end with a whimper, not a bang.

Now, details are still emerging. But all the new signs we are seeing tonight suggest bad news for legal experts who saw this as the case for indicting Trump and good news for the former president.

"The New York Times" wrote the story late today. Two of the acclaimed prosecutors who were tapped to build any case against Trump resigning after the new Manhattan DA pushed back on them with -- quote -- "doubts about the case," meaning indicting Mr. Trump himself.

That new DA is Alvin Bragg. He took over from the longtime DA overseeing the case, Cy Vance. Bragg is a rookie facing a high-pressure and unprecedented call over whether to indict a former president.

Tonight`s news suggests, on that question, he has folded, and the prosecutors may be leaving over it. The case was a big issue in the campaign to become DA in the first place. We actually discussed this while he was a candidate, when he emphasized, he said, he`s not afraid to prosecute politicians, and he always follows the facts.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ALVIN BRAGG, MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEY: I`m a public corruption prosecutor. I prosecuted the majority leader of the state Senate. I prosecuted two mayors, one for bribery, one for campaign finance fraud.

And at the attorney general`s office, I led the team that held Trump and it shows with accountable for the misconduct with the Trump Foundation. So I go where the facts go.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That was candidate Bragg on where the facts go, he will go.

DA Bragg reportedly apparently determining the facts don`t go towards indicting Trump. Now, this new "Times" reporting, with some details also confirmed by NBC, has other signs about how this big case began to stall. Like, after Bragg took over, prosecutors postponed the questioning of a witness before the grand jury.

And, more broadly, "The Times" reports all grand jury questioning of witnesses has been stalled for a month. Now, the probe did seem on track until recently. So, if you`re thinking, wait a minute, Ari, I thought I`d heard a lot about it going the other way, well, your memory is not wrong.

On the screen, we have a very simple track record. Last summer, which is recent for a legal case, it was the Trump Org and CFO Weisselberg -- we will bring back that up -- I want to keep this up for the viewers here.

[18:20:11]

Last summer, Weisselberg indicted. This month, Trump`s accounting firm dropped him, the Mazars case. That was a big deal. And now these key prosecutors are resigning.

So, as you can see, it was indictment, indictment, indictment, but then resignation. So, now we are here at a big inflection point. As we always say when we cover these cases, the facts should dictate. It may be that any number of lawyers, including Mr. Bragg, came to find facts here that didn`t support an indictment.

Or it may be there was a big high-stakes disagreement within this office between those prosecutors who are departing and the new DA. Or, to be as fair as possible, it may be something else we don`t know yet.

The headline tonight is, this case is stalling out. The grand jury`s term is scheduled to expire in April, which leaves a very short timeline for anything else to happen.

I have special experts when we`re back in just 60 seconds.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MELBER: We`re tracking major news in the New York criminal probe into the Trump Organization.

And we now have two experts with me, lawyers who know a lot about this stuff, Manhattan DA Tali Farhadian Weinstein. We should note, for full disclosure, she did run against Mr. Bragg in the primaries and also knows a lot about this office and these issues. We`re also joined by Adam Kaufmann, who`s the former executive assistant DA and chief of the Investigative Division of the Manhattan`s DA office.

Welcome to both of you.

I think viewers know this was a big case. It was one of the main criminal probes that touched Donald Trump himself, potentially, his whole company still under indictment.

Tali, your reaction to this news?

TALI FARHADIAN WEINSTEIN, FORMER MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEY CANDIDATE: Well, Ari, I`m focused on what Pomerantz and Dunne were trying to tell us with these coordinated silent resignations, because, as you know, prosecutors can`t grab the mic and say very much. So small moves can mean a lot.

And I think the resignations are full of meaning. I think they`re trying to tell us two things. One is, as you said, they have had a big disagreement with the district attorney. As you know, they stayed on to work this case. January 1, they decided to be a part of his administration.

Something happened between them in him in the last six weeks, and it seems as that he has abandoned the case, and they, who are living and breathing it, think that he has made a wrong decision. That`s my best read.

I think the other thing that they`re trying to tell us -- and this is really important -- is that it can`t just go out with a whimper, and that he is going to need to make some kind of public statement of declination, if that is in fact what he has done, or some other sort of explanation to sort of demystify what seems, in some ways, quite mysterious.

MELBER: Really interesting. Appreciate your view.

As mentioned, you know a lot about this.

And, Adam, so do you. So, I ask you your take on both what is in "The New York Times"` piece, which is a big story by any account, and, specifically, the point Tali makes, that it would appear that these prosecutors were going towards something. They stayed through the beginning of this term. Now they`re bolting. Does that mean that Mr. Bragg ultimately perhaps overruled the desire to indict Donald Trump himself?

Your read?

ADAM KAUFMANN, FORMER EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEY: I`m astounded. My phone`s been blowing up. My e-mail`s going crazy, a lot of former colleagues. We`re all sort of speculating, Ari. And you really outlined it quite well in the run-up. We don`t quite know what happened.

[18:25:00]

But I do agree. I mean, prosecutors don`t resign simultaneously like this unless there was a major disagreement between them and the DA. Otherwise, they probably would have stayed on and seen this through to the end.

There`s a great team, I think, that has this the existing case, the Weisselberg case and the Trump Organization, for the indictment that`s already been filed. But for Mark and Carey to resign simultaneously, it is. It`s a huge message. And, to me, it speaks to a significant disagreement between the two of them and the new district attorney.

MELBER: Build on that.

The disagreement would be that they felt they had worked up to another move, a move of indicting Donald Trump for something. I mean, again, this is not some...

KAUFMANN: Well...

MELBER: Well, just to finish the thought, and then I will let you go.

This is not some giant complex company that has rotating CEOs and boards, multinational, multicountry. No, Donald Trump`s organization was indicted for its practices. It is a very small family company with him at the top. So it doesn`t seem like a legal stretch that they would have gone on beyond indicting the corporate fiction to the person himself.

Go ahead.

KAUFMANN: So strange.

I mean, there could be a few things. What`s -- one thing that`s strange to me is that, from what we know, there were more witnesses who they wanted to put before the grand jury and gather more information. And that seems to have been put on hold. That, to me, is very strange, because why wouldn`t you go ahead, put the witnesses in, see what they have to say, and get a little more evidence before making whatever decision was made?

Prosecutors would probably not do this, resign this way, unless there was a disagreement. Now, we don`t know. It could go either way, right? It could be that the lead prosecutors thought that they should move on with the case, Mr. Bragg disagreed, and they resigned, or they thought there was no case, and Mr. Bragg wanted them to go on, and so they resigned.

I would speculate as to the former, rather than the latter.

MELBER: Yes.

KAUFMANN: But it does definitely look like there was a significant disagreement that caused these two very experienced, very capable, very skilled attorneys to walk away from a huge investigation, which -- there is a message there.

MELBER: Tali?

FARHADIAN WEINSTEIN: I agree.

And I think a particularly curious thing in the reporting today was that Mr. Bragg instructed them in the middle of January to slow down, which I have to agree is just really strange. Maybe the disagreement should have come to a head as the grand jury was set to expire, and they had to make a final decision about pursuing an indictment.

But that is very hard to understand and to explain why you would do that, rather than to maximize your time in front of this grand jury to get as much evidence as possible. And so putting that together with the fact that they were deeply read into this case -- remember, Mr. Dunne was the person who argued the tax returns in front of the Supreme Court.

I mean, this has been what he`s been doing day in and day out now for years. To suddenly be told to kind of waste your time that you have left on the clock that is ticking must have been very hard for them to hear, is my guess.

MELBER: Yes.

And, Adam, I want to build on the point we raised in the setup, which is not to prejudge any potential case. We cover it as it comes. But there certainly was a drumbeat where they feel they had enough to move on the CFO and the whole company, as mentioned.

The accounting firm walks away under pressure, after years of riding with Trump. People are familiar with the term ride or die? Well, they weren`t ride or die. The heat got to the point that they said, you know what, we can`t stand by this. Apparently, this stuff is false.

That, in the so-called Humpty Dumpty case, hurt Trump as well. And so there was the sign that the pressure was working. Does that mean that you have a bulletproof case against someone who ducks e-mail and responsibility and paper trails? No, it doesn`t. But it certainly seemed to be going that way.

Can you think of any valid reason why Mr. Bragg may have looked at this and said, in all fairness, there just wasn`t any case on Trump?

KAUFMANN: I mean, sure. That`s -- as you said in the run-up, reasonable lawyers can look at any set of facts and come to different conclusions.

What I keep coming back to is that these two very experienced attorneys, experienced prosecutors, both have been on both sides of -- they both have huge track records as former white-collar defense attorneys. They`re leaders of the defense bar. They came on to the DA`s office. They ran this investigation.

As Tali said, this went up to the Supreme Court for Carey to argue that motion. And so...

MELBER: Big win, yes. Big win.

[18:30:00]

KAUFMANN: Yes.

I mean, if it were a typical disagreement or a typical the case is sputtering out, then I would expect them stay on, let the grand jury expire, and there`s no action. That would sort of send one signal that we just didn`t have enough evidence here to go forward.

But this simultaneous resignation, what is it, six weeks into Mr. Bragg`s tenure as DA, it just sends a message that they had a belief about the case that he would not sign on to.

It`s pretty -- I mean, that`s the only reasonable explanation to me.

MELBER: And, Tali, this job is very high-profile in New York. It`s not something that, nationally, everyone may keep track of. But Mr. Bragg has been immediately under a vise pressure from police unions, the police leadership, doing a dance with the mayor, pressure from Albany.

He is a rookie. I emphasize, only out of fairness to our viewers, a disclosure that you ran against him. That doesn`t make you unique. We have guests all the time who have experiences and know people in public life.

But, with that disclosure made, do you think that, at some level, this was too much pressure for him to handle, and that he sounds different than he did when he ran?

FARHADIAN WEINSTEIN: Well, I can`t speak to what he`s thinking about, Ari.

But you are right to say that this office is a local office, but one with national scope. And I think that it`s just not possible for this to be treated like any other case, and for us not to hear from him as to what he is thinking about his ultimate decision in this case.

Obviously, prosecutors can`t make a public statement every time they decide not to bring charges. That`s just not going to fly here. History is watching him. And this is bigger than whether he has had a rough start, whether his policies so far have been received favorably or unfavorably by people in Manhattan.

This is really about making sure that there`s not just accountability, but really confidence in institutions like this one that good choices are being made and that the right thing is being done.

MELBER: Understood.

And I really appreciate the expertise. Both of you mentioned the scope of this, the surprise in reading the story, the legal community talking. So, sharing some of your expertise with our viewers, who may also wonder what is going on, I think, is useful on certainly a busy news night.

So, Tali and Adam, my thanks to both of you.

We`re going to fit in a break.

Coming up: The Republicans have a new agenda. It involves naming a wall after Trump, oh, and also taxing the poor. We will get into that.

Plus, later, we change it up with the one and only Bill Pullman on everything from "Independence Day" to how Hollywood can mine crises for inspiration.

Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[18:36:32]

MELBER: Republicans are outlining part of their agenda, as many brace for the midterms, the party that`s been criticized for basically having no plan, no platform for the first time in over a century, and Mitch McConnell bragging about no plan to be released before the midterms.

But there are some who are going a different direction. Take Rick Scott, the former Florida governor and senator from Florida. He chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee. And they now have "An 11-Point Plan to Rescue America."

So that`s different than the McConnell thing. It leans hard into the culture wars and takes a swipe at Critical Race Theory, saying the party will inspire patriotism and stop teaching -- quote -- "the revisionist history of the radical left."

It doubles down on gender politics, saying there are -- quote -- "two genders," and anything else is -- quote -- "denying science."

Meanwhile, many headlines go to Scott`s proposal to raise taxes on, well, people with less money and the poor, saying: "All Americans should pay some income tax to have skin in the game. Currently, half of Americans pay no income tax."

Scott -- and this is interesting, given the Republicans say they are usually for lowering people`s taxes -- is pushing a plan that would raise taxes on over half of Americans.

Mitch McConnell, as I mentioned, has taken a different tack.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: If Republicans take back control of Congress after the midterms, what would be your agenda?

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): That is a very good question. And I will let you know when we take it back.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Now, we reported on that because it followed that Trumpian rhythm of just not telling the voters what you stand for at all.

When Republicans do stand up and say they have a plan, we will report on that as well, because it`s different than what they were saying a few weeks ago. And it`s relevant when someone in leadership like Scott does offer something.

How`s it going? Well, on none other than FOX News, he found himself defending his plan to Hannity.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Chucky Schumer saying that you -- your plan is to raise taxes on more than half of Americans.

I didn`t see that in your plan. Did you have that in your plan? Was it in invisible ink in the copy that I got? Because I don`t see that.

SEN. RICK SCOTT (R-FL): Of course not. Oh, no. Oh, no.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: The tone is friendly to try to suggest that, well, that must just be something people are hearing that`s not quite right.

But, as we like to do around here, you will make up your own mind. You can see on the screen: "Americans should pay some income tax, even a small amount," and then about that figure half -- "Currently, over half of Americans pay no income tax."

That`s the half that would now pay new taxes if Scott`s plan came into law.

The question now is, how do Americans want to factor in the platform that apparently is emerging from the Republican Party?

Let`s get into it with Cornell Belcher, a longtime pollster for President Obama.

Welcome back.

CORNELL BELCHER, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Thanks for having me.

Ari, before we get started, I got to go in on your next segment with Bill and just say "Independence Day is one of the greatest summer blockbuster movies of all time. Like, I`m such fanning out right now, a huge, huge fan of the "Independence Day."

MELBER: Yes.

BELCHER: Jeff Goldblum, Oscar performance in that. So, I just wanted to start off by saying that.

[18:40:00]

MELBER: I mean, I hope Bill`s already listening. Sometimes, guests queue up. If not, we will have to relay what you said. We`re excited too.

We believe we can do more than one thing around here.

(LAUGHTER)

MELBER: As for the fact-check, we`re not here saying whether Mr. Scott`s plan is perfect or not. We are saying that, on paper, it talks about raising income tax.

And then, on FOX, he denies it. What do you make of this new development in the no-plan plan phase of Mitch McConnell`s midterm strategy?

BELCHER: I think Scott made a major strategic blunder, and it`s a huge blunder. And I think it was very telling that Senator McConnell said, there`s no agenda right now. I will tell you the agenda when we get it -- when we take back the House -- when we take back the Senate, because the moment you put out a plan, it is, of course, attackable.

And most of the things that Republicans actually are for, they don`t want to talk about it, because they`re not wildly popular. I mean, his plan is finishing building the wall that most Americans don`t want built. And the cherry on top is that he`s going to name it after Donald Trump.

I mean, that stuff you shouldn`t put it writing. Also in this plan is an oldie, but goody that Democrats used to beat up on Republicans for decades, is this idea that they`re going to do away with the Department of Education.

You know what moms in the suburbs don`t want? They don`t want you doing away with the Department of Education, because they actually think it helps make education in this country better.

And, Ari, you didn`t even touch on one of the best parts of this is no diversity training in the military. Now, last time I checked, there`s not - - there`s few organizations or institutions that are doing a better job of incorporating diverse people together and focusing them on one goal than the United States military.

And what Scott is doing is sort of overreach and saying, stop doing what`s working successfully because I`m not in ideological lines with it. And, yes, let`s have our troops in foxholes have disagreements or make mistakes because of cultural nuances or cultural differences.

It is complete overreach. And it is a gift that I assure you Democrats will use to hit Republicans running for Senate again and again coming this fall.

(CROSSTALK)

MELBER: Yes. You`re calling it, from your perspective, a gift.

And that`s another thing that`s migrated a lot in Republican messaging. Today`s slogans are yesterday`s gaffes. Now, on some issues, that may just be where the party is running to and running to a narrower, whiter, right- wing rural base, but, on other issues, especially when you talk about national and presidential, that`s harder to do.

So, this whole thing about whether you say roughly half, slightly more than half, slightly less -- 47 percent was what -- how one person put it -- don`t pay income tax, although they pay a lot of other taxes, this was a gaffe when Romney got caught.

Take a look.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

SEN. MITT ROMNEY (R-UT): These are people who pay no income tax; 47 percent of Americans pay no income tax.

They should take personal responsibility and care for their lives.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

MELBER: What does it tell you that something that Romney had to run from when caught saying it in private is -- and I say this, again, not to tell people how to vote -- people will make up their own minds -- but is basically the in public, in writing statement of Senator Scott, even though he did deny it to Hannity?

BELCHER: Yes, I got a feeling that he`s getting a call from Leader McConnell, because it`s a tremendous mistake that he`s made, because if -- the problem with Romney was, it looked like he was attacking working people.

And you know the same working class Americans that Republicans claim to be for, especially in Middle America and rural America, who get up every morning, hit it hard, and struggle to get ahead? His plan isn`t at all focused on inflation or rising costs. His plan is focused on making those Americans who are at best basically just getting by pay more in taxes.

That, to me, is an insult to working-class Americans. And it`s something that I think Democrats will use in going after working-class American -- the votes in working-class America this coming fall.

MELBER: Yes.

Cornell Belcher, always good to see you. Thanks for your perspective on this.

Cornell is excited about what`s coming up.

And I will remind everyone what is coming up, Bill Pullman. We`re talking about his latest project, why his movies are so beloved in politics, and his own environmental vision.

That`s next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[18:48:40]

MELBER: The world is on edge.

And if you follow developments around the world or in Washington or the news, it`s a heavy place right now. There is division. There is concern over the Russia-Ukraine crisis, and all the other problems we have already been living through.

In fiction and in culture, we have seen many, many times where humanity unites against an external threat. And a better one than the threats we imagine within our own culture or within our own world can be otherworldly, like an asteroid or a comet we recently discussed or, of course, the perennial favorite of aliens.

And that brings us to something that we have that is special to end the hour, and also in honor of my next guest, that Obama pollster Cornell Belcher was just raving about. We will take a quick break from the real world`s grim, grim situations to take a look at a snippet of what many call -- I`m not just saying it because he`s here -- the greatest speech ever given by a fictional American president.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BILL PULLMAN, ACTOR: We will not go quietly into the night. We will not vanish without a fight. We`re going to live on. We`re going to survive. Today, we celebrate our Independence Day!

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

[18:50:01]

MELBER: And here he is, President Whitmore himself, the one and only Bill Pullman.

He`s an actor known for so many films you probably remember and love, "A League of Their Own, "Spaceballs," "Dark Waters." He is star of the hit TV series "The Sinner," already nominated for a Golden Globe. He`s also, relevant to some of us, a longtime rancher. And his newest project, debuting on PBS, is a documentary called "Nature: American Horses."

Bill, you have the kind of tastes that I feel many of us imagine you would. We like it, what you`re up to. So thanks for being here.

PULLMAN: It`s real pleasure, Ari, yes. Glad to be on your show.

MELBER: Cornell Belcher says hi.

PULLMAN: Well, that was beautiful. I did get on there just before that, which is always good to know that the -- some of those -- the loyalty runs deep. So, appreciate that from...

(CROSSTALK)

MELBER: Hey, absolutely.

So, we will get to the horses and what you`re doing. The first question is, the endurance of that role speaks to you, the way you embodied it, the writing, the mood, but also probably the fact that we look for in fiction what we don`t have in reality.

You have had plenty of time to think about it, so I`m curious your thoughts about the longing for that president you played.

PULLMAN: Yes.

It really was -- it`s in times like these where it seems so impossible to imagine politics being able to find consensus anymore, that that kind of thing, I think, is stirred by good speeches. And I think honesty is like a real hard thing to find in speeches nowadays.

And so, yes, I think bringing people together in consensus is really tough right now.

MELBER: Yes, I hear that. It makes sense.

Turning to horses, which is the project, you care about the land. You have history in your family with the land, a kind of a -- maybe an old-school, Teddy Roosevelt-style conservation energy. Tell us about why that matters to you and, of course, this documentary.

PULLMAN: Well, yes, I was interested in agriculture growing up.

My father was a doctor. And he thought we should be better football players by working on dairy farms that his patients were -- and none of us were good at all at football. But we all had this addiction to agriculture.

And my brother, who`s a doctor in Montana and I have done a lot with, we started a ranch 30 years ago. And so we have been engaged in that. Largely, it brings quality of life to our family. I`m fortunate to be able to get there quite a bit. We have lived there quite a bit in between jobs when the -- before the kids went to school.

And now it`s a community of people that -- and, politically, Montana`s crazy, as you know, Ari. You have kept track off all that. But there`s a creative force there that is a something.

And I met these filmmakers in Bozeman that have made some beautiful documentaries. And I did a narration for "Epic Yellowstone" that was on the Smithsonian. And they offered this. And they said, we got to have on, do the narration for this "American Horse" project.

And horses in Montana and Western states and Eastern states as well, they`re such an important part of our ranch, just being able to rely on our horses to move cows in pastures that we can`t get to with other -- can`t get to with four-wheelers or anything else. So, it was chance for me to really -- I always like to learn a few more things about horses.

MELBER: Sure.

PULLMAN: And I did from doing this narration.

MELBER: Sure.

Well, let`s take a quick look. Here we go.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PULLMAN: At the height of breeding season, a band stallion fends off bachelor stallions, eager to claim mares of their own.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: When the stallions confront each other, you almost know what`s going to happen just by watching their eyes, watching their ears.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Here we go.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That`s the project. And it`s up against headlines every day.

There`s a new study showing the wildfire, extreme weather risk is -- could be up 50 percent by the end of the century, a lot of other climate change problems. Tie it together for us in how you look at this land that you clearly feel should be conserved and not long-term destroyed by the human footprint.

PULLMAN: Yes. Yes. It`s really -- it`s a challenge.

[18:55:02]

And right at the core of it is -- we run into it this -- in 2018, we had a lightning strike that then burnt a whole section of lands, about 700 acres, that -- of our grazing land. And that was amazing to see something that seemed like it was going to be contained at 10 acres suddenly go very wild because of the low moisture that`s in the mountains with this 22-year drought that`s now really not -- it hasn`t been this bad for 1,200 years, I guess.

But, always, the human behavior, how do you change it? I think that is going to be the ultimate question coming -- going forward in the next 50 years, 100 years. How do you build regulation that people can tolerate and be willing to make sacrifices in order to make it work?

It`s going to need some good leaders and some good commentators on some good MSNBC shows.

MELBER: Hey, look at that. I appreciate it.

I appreciate your doing the project.

PULLMAN: It`s your job.

(LAUGHTER)

MELBER: And it is good.

As I mentioned, there`s more than one thing going on, but this environmental situation is something that we`re trying to keep an eye on. It`s the biggest story every day in a certain sense.

Bill Pullman, you obviously have a lot of fans, not only around politics, as mentioned, but really in general. So I appreciate you dropping by.

And let me put up again on the screen, the documentary is "Nature: American Horses." And that premieres tonight on PBS with Bill Pullman.

We will be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MELBER: That does it for us.

"THE REIDOUT WITH JOY REID" starts now.