Transcript: The Beat with Ari Melber, 2/22/22

Summary

President Biden announces sanctions for Russia over the Ukraine crisis. A jury finds the men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery guilty of federal hate crimes. Iconic environmentalist Bill McKibben speaks out.

Transcript

JOHN HEILEMANN, MSNBC HOST: THE BEAT WITH ARI MELBER also back tonight, and it starts right now.

Hey, Ari. You`re back. It`s good to see you.

ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST: It`s good to see you too. Good to be back.

Thank you, John.

I want to welcome everyone to THE BEAT. I am Ari Melber.

And while it`s good to be back, the news, of course, could be better. And we`re going to give you all the facts as we have them right now.

We begin with this Russia-Ukraine crisis that continues to unfold, the world reacting to what has now been depicted by the West as an invasion in progress, albeit incrementally.

Just moments ago, the United States secretary of state, Antony Blinken, calling off what was to be this planned meeting with Putin`s leader on the world stage, the Russian foreign minister, Lavrov.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANTONY BLINKEN, U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE: This is the greatest threat to security in Europe since World War II.

Now that we see the invasion is beginning and Russia has made clear its wholesale rejection of diplomacy, it does not make sense to go forward with that meeting at this time.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That is as clear a public sign and message we have had on the state of play, the end, it would seem, of diplomacy, at least for today, at least for right now.

We also heard directly from President Biden again today. And he was on that same script, using the word invasion as the way to describe what has been a sort of tricky, incremental lead-up by Putin through the Russian military, deploying piece by piece into part of Eastern Ukraine.

That itself, the president says, now triggers new sanctions.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: So, today, I`m announcing the first tranche of sanctions to impose costs on Russia in response to their actions yesterday. These have been closely coordinated with our Allies and partners, and we`ll continue to escalate sanctions if Russia escalates.

Who in the lord`s name does Putin think gives him the right to declare new so-called countries on territory that belonged to his neighbors?

This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: The sanctions hitting Russian banks and identified Russian elites who are close to Putin.

The president also directing more U.S. troops who are already stationed overseas to be closer to Ukraine. That is to bolster NATO allies, though the president has made it emphatically clear there will not be American troops fighting inside Ukraine, there will not be boots on the ground, even as the U.S. warns Putin of other significant consequences.

Putin today says Russia will recognize the 2014 borders of breakaway areas in Ukraine. It is a larger block of land than what the Russian-backed separatists currently control. This is a map we have been showing throughout the day on MSNBC which speaks to the state of play on the ground and why many view this is another step by Putin to create a pretext for another level of incursion and invasion into those other areas.

We are also seeing pictures of unmarked military vehicles in Eastern Ukraine. Also today, the Russian Duma -- that is their parliament -- voted unanimously giving Putin a blank check to use force outside of Russia.

Another sign that is gaining a lot of scrutiny and concern, Russia evacuating its personnel from its own Ukrainian embassy. The president says they are open to diplomacy, although they shut the door on what would have been the possibility for that today, as a sign to Russia that the current incursion is already unacceptable.

We are going to go live to the region with our reporters on the ground. So we look forward to that.

And we begin right now with an expert panel to make sense of what we just heard.

I`m joined by Evelyn Farkas, a former Obama official whose work focused on Russia and Ukraine, and David Rothkopf, host of "Deep State Radio," the podcast, and a longtime foreign policy analyst and journalist.

Welcome to both of you.

Evelyn, for people trying to just make sense of this in plain English, when we hear the president refer to this invasion today, how are we to understand whether Russia is at war, or how close to it is it to being at war in Ukraine?

EVELYN FARKAS, FORMER DEFENSE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL: Well, Ari, it`s a continuation of a war that Russia started in Ukraine in 2014. It`s actually in the same area where the war has been going on for the last eight years. But this is a huge escalation.

It`s a huge political escalation. And it looks like it`s the beginning of a military escalation. I mean, frankly, I would like it if we imposed all the sanctions on Russia right now, because this is the invasion that we were unfortunately anticipating.

[18:05:05]

MELBER: David, your thoughts? And the point has been raised by many that this is vintage Putin, if you will, finding a way to create a kind of a slow burn, mixed with gestures, posturing, disinformation, so that it has actually becoming apparently somewhat difficult to define when the line is crossed.

DAVID ROTHKOPF, CEO, THE ROTHKOPF GROUP: I actually don`t think it`s difficult.

I think Putin would like us to think it was difficult. But, as Evelyn said, Russian troops crossed the border into Ukraine. They are trying to seize land that is Ukraine`s. It may be a place where they invaded in 2014, but they invaded again.

And, today, Putin said, I`m going to take more of Ukraine than I took in the past. And he got a blank check from the Russian Parliament to go as far as he wants with whatever force he wants. And last night, he got on television in Russia and said, anything that was part of the Russian empire, in my view, that should be part of the Russian empire today.

So he didn`t just put Ukraine on notice. He put all of Eastern Europe on notice. He -- it was probably the most dangerous speech I have heard from a world leader in decades.

So I would say we shouldn`t play word games. I`m with Evelyn. I really think that this is a moment that requires action. And, fortunately, the Biden administration, the governments of Europe have stepped up with serious sanctions. They have got other sanctions in hold. They are talking about training and supporting the Ukrainians.

During the press conference with Secretary Blinken, they talked about a lend-lease program with Ukraine. They have moved forces forward in Estonia. They are taking this just as seriously as it needs to be taken.

MELBER: Here`s a little bit more of what the president said today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: I have authorized additional movements of U.S. forces and equipment already stationed in Europe to strengthen our Baltic allies, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

Let me be clear. These are totally defensive moves on our part. We have no intention of fighting Russia. We want to send an unmistakable message, though, that the United States, together with our allies, will defend every inch of NATO territory.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Evelyn, explain that to folks who aren`t always keeping up with every ingredient and aspect of NATO, because you could argue that Putin, in a way, has unified and strengthen NATO with all of this aggression.

But the president is clearly drawing his lines outside of the current invasion.

FARKAS: Right.

I mean, so it goes back to what David said. Putin gave that very angry speech, where he said that he wants to recreate basically the Russian empire. And so that would also endanger the sovereignty of our three Baltic NATO allies. These are countries that joined NATO in the 2000s, when President George Bush was in office, George W. Bush.

And these three countries are small. They have been for a long time nervous about Russia. They were that one of the first to be subject to cyberattacks by Russia, again, in the 2000s. And so now we`re sending more forces there.

It`s really important to deter Russia from taking any military move towards NATO, because then we will really be at war, no kidding, with Russia, which is something we do not want under any circumstance, because, of course, it`s a nuclear -- it`s a nuclear power. But we will -- we will fight Russia, obviously, if they attack a NATO ally. That`s the whole deal. That`s what collective security is all about.

So I think it`s a dangerous situation. And it`s been exacerbated by the new movement of troops into Belarus, because Belarus shares a border with one of the Baltic states, with Lithuania and with Poland. And there is a corridor, a land corridor, that Putin would love to have between Belarus through the Baltic states to Kaliningrad, which is this weird little enclave that after World War II went to the Soviet Union and Russia, the Russian Federation, inherited it.

So it`s weird geopolitics. And, frankly, Ari, if you open up all these arguments about borders and ethnic groups, you`re right back to pre-World War II. And we don`t need world war in Europe again.

MELBER: Understood.

Our experts stay.

As promised, we turn to our reporters in the region, Matt Bradley, NBC`s foreign correspondent in Kharkiv, Ukraine, and Keir Simmons, NBC News senior international correspondent live from Moscow.

Matt, this is one of those times where you can probably offer the best information you have better than any particular question I`d ask off the top. So what is on your mind? What are you seeing? What can you tell us out there?

MATT BRADLEY, NBC NEWS FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT: I mean, Ari, I got to tell you, I`m not seeing anything on the ground right now. We`re not hearing anything. There are no bomb blasts. We`re not seeing some troop movements. There`s no tanks in the street.

[18:10:02]

And this is -- it sounds as though we`re gearing up for is possibly, like, sort of a slow boil of a fight. But one thing that I have noticed in just the past 24 hours is a really palpable change in tone from the people that I have been talking to.

When I first got here a couple of weeks ago, Ukrainians were saying, oh, this is crazy. Don`t worry about it. There`s not going to be an invasion. Vladimir Putin won`t come in. Or they were saying, this is no different from the threat that we faced for the past eight years. We have been at war with separatists in these two separatist enclaves since 2014. So this is no different than that.

The fact is that, in the last 24 hours, they have turned -- changed their minds. They`re now very much believing these assessments that were coming out of Washington that only a couple of weeks ago sounded alarmist and shrill, now sound very immediate and very, very real.

And so people here are frightened. They`re not running around with their hair on fire, but they`re very, very scared. And they listened to Vladimir Putin speaking last night. They heard the voting in the Duma to recognize those two separatist republics. And that really shattered a lot of hope that they could negotiate back from the brink and avert a war.

And even Volodymyr Zelensky, he just called up, just tonight, some reservists troops in a speech to the nation, not the entire complement of the 300,000 troops that he could call up, because he still, amazingly, thinks that there`s a route out with diplomacy -- Ari.

MELBER: Keir?

KEIR SIMMONS, NBC SENIOR INTERNATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Well, Ari, diplomacy is looking pretty weak right now. And so is the threat of sanctions.

And I think we owe it to people to be honest about the impact that threatening sanctions has really had. And that`s not to dispute Evelyn`s point about whether sanctions should be imposed. I think there`s a political, even a moral question there.

But in terms of whether it`s had an impact on President Putin, well, his spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, was asked today whether -- how they -- how Russia responded to President Biden`s televised announcement of sanctions, and he said, quite cynically, well, we didn`t watch it.

Now, listen, the issue is that, if you had removed for example -- a very big, big economic move, if you had removed, for example, Russia from the SWIFT payment system eight years ago, in 2014, it would have had a much bigger impact than it would have now. Russia has more than $630 billion worth of reserves.

President Putin has been building those kinds of reserves since before his 2007 Munich speech, in which he set out some of the grievances that he set out again in more visceral terms on that -- in that televised address at last night.

And when it comes to, for example, deciding that Secretary Blinken won`t meet with Minister Lavrov, well, honestly, Foreign Minister Lavrov is not in President Putin`s inner circle. That is a much smaller group of hard- liners.

Now, the question is, what is President Putin planning to do? And we know what he thinks? We know what he can do, what his capability is. What is he planning to do? And that is a difficult question, because, as we have said, many times, President Putin doesn`t use cell phones that are easily accessible. He doesn`t use e-mail. He does that deliberately. He talks on secure loans to that small group of hard-line advisers.

So what does President Putin plan at this point? Perhaps, perhaps he plans just to wait and see how things pan out, or perhaps all of these forces on the borders have a purpose in -- just in the coming days.

MELBER: Yes, understood. And really appreciate the perspective and the reporting and, as you said, the honesty, as we deal with all this.

To both of our colleagues here, Matt and Keir, thank you.

I bounce back to our foreign policy analysts here.

Your response to what we just heard, Evelyn.

FARKAS: Well, I think, first of all, the Russians, of course, they`re going to just shrug off the sanctions.

And, again, as Keir says, I think it would have had a bigger impact on them or it would have been harder to shrug them off if they had been bolstered by SWIFT, although, again, as he said, the Russians have built up their foreign reserves. They could have added more banks there. And -- but I do think that it is very much like Putin to wait and see.

He is a risk-taker, but he likes to economize the use of force. And we saw that it not just in Ukraine in the past, but we saw that in Syria when the Russians went in 2015. So it wouldn`t surprise me if he decided to wait and see how the West responds.

But, if he`s going to do a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he can`t have those troops freezing out there on the border forever. So we will find out in days and weeks, not months.

MELBER: David, same framework to you, what you see as the medium term, the endgame here in a matter of these coming weeks, as tonight seems to mark a real degradation, with the door on diplomacy definitely narrowing.

[18:15:03]

ROTHKOPF: Well, yes, I mean, Secretary Blinken indicated that the meeting this week is off.

The door on diplomacy is not shut, because they clearly would prefer to find a solution that does not involve full-scale catastrophic war in Ukraine. That said, Russia has -- as Secretary Blinken, I think, very well illustrated today, literally torn up every major European agreement that they had signed.

And so they`re going to have to demonstrate -- and the only way to do that is by moving troops back, de-escalating, pulling away from this -- that they`re serious about diplomacy.

I would add that sanctions don`t impact a country in day one. And the this set of sanctions issued today by the United States and by Europe is significantly larger than the sanctions that were imposed in 2014. And it was unified. That sent a message to Putin.

But Putin knows that we could impose sanctions on the SWIFT system, we could impose sanctions on him, we could impose sanctions on energy sales, we could impose export controls that keep them from getting vital technologies, and that, if he escalates, we will escalate.

And this is a long-term game for a guy who, although he`s a dictator, is facing pushback at home from a democracy movement. He has a small faltering economy. And if this goes on for too long, he is going to feel the pain, particularly if the people in Ukraine fight back, as I believe they will.

MELBER: Yes, all interesting context, including David reminding us that, just because it appears now like the whole world is responding to Putin, which creates a perception of a type of primacy, that doesn`t mean that, long term, he`s going to like the results of all the response, including on his own standing in his country, which is presumably what he cares most about.

David Rothkopf and Evelyn Farkas, giving us real context, thanks to both of you during a difficult time for the world.

We have a lot more coming up tonight, more on this story. As Joe Biden draws some good marks from people like David Petraeus, what about the ex- president and his relationship with Russia? That is back in the news, thanks to Donald Trump. Malcolm Nance is here.

Also, on other stories, there was a key verdict in the hate crimes trial of the men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery. Maya Wiley is here.

And a big ruling from the Supreme Court that goes to our democracy and defending it.

So, we have a lot coming up tonight. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[18:21:13]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: Defending freedom will have costs for us as well, here at home. We need to be honest about that.

But as we will do -- but as we do this, I`m going to take robust action and make sure the pain of our sanctions is targeted at the Russian economy, not ours.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: The president speaking out today.

And we turn to MSNBC terror analyst Malcolm Nance. He is in the western region of Ukraine in the city of Lviv.

Welcome.

And first question to you, as we spoke to other analysts and reporters that there may not be much out in the open yet there, but what, if anything, can you tell us about what you are gleaning from being there?

MALCOLM NANCE, NBC COUNTERTERRORISM AND INTELLIGENCE ANALYST: Well, as you know, Ari, I have been here for the last month.

And my job was to study the order of battle and the viability of the Russian invasion routes. And that is real. I know that the people here in Ukraine have been taking a rather casual approach towards it. They don`t believe that the Russians are going to invade.

And, as one of your previous reporters put it earlier, that`s changing in the last 48 hours. It`s not anywhere near what we would expect. There`s no panic going on here at all. However, the Russian battle groups that are arrayed around this country are 75 percent of the Russian army. And they have gone from garrison out in the tent fields.

They are now moving to forward battle positions. These groups are moving into what we call tactical assault groups, where tanks are married up with jamming equipment. They`re also being prepositioned with assault bridges, mine layers, combat engineers. They are ready to, poised to strike across the country.

I have driven down the major highways of where these assaults are going to go, where they`re going to come from. And the one that`s up near north of Kyiv is now broken out into three different wings, which means they can assault from the west, the north and the northeast.

Of course, they`re going to hit Ukrainian army forces, who have a home field advantage, who can defend and slow that assault down to where it might take a matter of days, if not a week, to get into position to get near the city of Kyiv.

But this -- you`re talking, Ari, a real war here, a war that is unlike anything we have seen since 1945. And the equipment that the Russians are bringing are designed to level cities. They are not going to be using their artillery just to go after these pinpoint positions.

For Russia to take this place, they`re going to really, really create quite possibly trillions of dollars of damage.

MELBER: Yes, and that`s really stark, and, as you say, a contrast from what`s actually in the field of potential battle nearby from these Russian positions to the understandably fatigued or perhaps even cynical attitude among some who have to live through this and have heard so much of this before.

What we have also heard before on the U.S. side is a view of Ukraine that doesn`t always prioritize it is as large bustling city with a huge European style capital and everything else, but, rather, kind of a proxy for our other issues. People remember it from the impeachment. They remember it as something that Putin and Trump have tried to strong-arm in their own various ways.

Donald Trump popping back up to say this, as if anyone needed a memory of whether they think that he would be a more stable leader right now in this kind of crisis. Take a listen.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I went in yesterday and there was a television screen. And I said, this is genius. Putin declares it as independent.

Oh, that`s wonderful. I said, how smart is that? And he`s going to go in and be a peacekeeper. That`s the strongest peace force. We could use that on our Southern border.

[18:25:07]

No, but think of it. Here it is a guy who`s very savvy. I know him very well.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

MELBER: Malcolm.

NANCE: Well, dictator are going to talk like dictators, right? Game knows game.

And Donald Trump, in this particular circumstance -- look, he`s an autocrat. I said that, when he became president, Putin`s strategy was to create an axis of autocrats. And Trump was the American wing, which was supposed to reposition the United States and allow Europe to become a vassal area of an expanded Russia.

This is just Donald Trump validating what we know about him. He`s anti- democratic. He is ready to give this country away. And he was ready to do that when Paul Manafort was on his staff who worked for the previous pro- Moscow dictator in this country, which -- who was kicked out in a progressive democratic revolution.

Look, this is going to get bloody. Donald Trump is going to be responsible for a lot of it. I mean, he extorted this country with the anti-tank missiles they need now to defend themselves. All I know is, we haven`t given Ukraine enough Javelin missiles here to really stop what`s coming.

But, if we do, well, maybe this whole thing can be reversed a bit.

MELBER: Malcolm Nance on the ground, and having studied this, thank you for joining us. Stay safe.

We have our shortest break, which is 60 seconds.

Maya Wiley is here on an important story.

Also, there`s a setback in the January 6 Committee for Donald Trump.

We will be back in 60 with Maya.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MELBER: Turning to a conviction today in the federal hate crimes trial of the three men already convicted of the murder of 25-year-old jogger Ahmaud Arbery.

They were now found guilty of violating his civil rights and of kidnapping charges. Attorney General Garland touting the verdict and also stating something that is a sad fact of these kinds of cases. Nothing will bring Arbery back to his family.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MERRICK GARLAND, U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL: Although we welcome the jury`s verdict, the only acceptable outcome in this matter would have been Mr. Arbery returning safely to his loved ones two years ago. Ahmaud Arbery should be alive today.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Should be alive today. And, based on everything we know statistically, these cases might have never gotten this far if not for the video made by the killers themselves.

Now, you may recall, they did get the book thrown at them in the other trial, sentenced to life in prison for that rare murder conviction. These charges carry a separate life sentence. The prison time may be the same, but the federal hate crimes conviction is the legally distinct and important, Arbery`s killers found guilty of specifically targeting Arbery because of his race, because he was black.

The wider context, the FBI last year reporting hate crimes that reached the highest level in over a decade. The guilty verdict is a step. But for Arbery`s parents, life is forever changed.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WANDA COOPER-JONES, MOTHER OF AHMAUD ARBERY: I told the DOJ that, yes, they were prosecutors, but one thing they didn`t have, they didn`t have a son that was lying in a cold grave.

And they still didn`t hear my cry.

MARCUS ARBERY, FATHER OF AHMAUD ARBERY: I give all glory to God. And we got justice for Ahmaud.

COOPER-JONES: We got a victory today, but there`s so many families out there who don`t -- who don`t get victories.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: We`re joined by former SDNY civil prosecutor and mayoral candidate Maya Wiley, who`s worked in the field of civil rights for some time.

Your reaction?

MAYA WILEY, MSNBC LEGAL ANALYST: My reaction is, Merrick Garland was exactly right. This is justice, but it is not solace.

And that`s what we were hearing from the family. But justice does matter. And it matters because what was different in this case, to your point, Ari, is that, in the criminal trial, the murder trial, the prosecution stayed away from the evidence of racism. And they did it for a tactical reason, because the jury in that case was not representative of the family and the community and the experiences of being black.

[18:30:23]

The jury did the right thing. But the fear was that, if the jury was alienated, made to feel like, maybe if they had been afraid of Ahmaud Arbery, they would be called racist, that that might, in fact, impact how they would come out in a trial.

That is a reality in our criminal justice system, in our civil court system. And the reason it was important is because you can`t stop the hate crime you don`t indict and that you don`t get convictions for. It is important to send a message that it`s real, it`s serious, and it will be stopped.

MELBER: You make a subtle and important point, Maya. And when we cover these cases, of course, it is brick by brick how law and precedent works. But we can`t always import or derive the full history, the full reality of a single case.

And so, as you mentioned, lawyers might understand that a prosecutor makes a tactical decision to win, because their goal is to win. In this case, that was winning a murder conviction in the South and a tough hand, and they won, which is totally different from whether the world understands what happened in what is now a convicted racist hate crime at a time where some people are seeing the rise of hate crimes, documented and otherwise, and other people are in denial or just don`t want to live with it.

And so I also want to ask you before I move to one other item how much it matters that people understand, writ large, that not only was this an aberration, as I have emphasized, but that the initial turning of the authorities and legal process there was trying to still protect these people who had ties to law enforcement, to do a cover-up, that it took the video, public pressure, independent journalism, and, ultimately, the removal of one prosecutor, which is no easy thing, to even get a trial.

Because I have seen some people online and elsewhere who look at this and say, oh, well, I guess it did work out. And it was like, well, actually, it took so much to even get a trial, let alone a conviction.

WILEY: Yes, you`re absolutely right.

We heard it from Ahmaud Arbery`s mother. There had to be protests. It took two months to get the case taken seriously in the first place. So, if it weren`t for activism, if it weren`t for organizing, if it weren`t for the families that, in their grief, had to stand up and ask for the government to be responsive to the crime of the loss of their son`s life, their nephew`s life, of that family member, we would not be sitting here today.

And the other reason it`s so important is, because the Department of Justice made a commitment to putting resources into and going after hate crimes, it got reinforced that it`s the right thing to do.

MELBER: Right.

WILEY: It demonstrated you can win. Those kinds of things also matter for the government to continue to be willing to bring and support and fight these cases.

MELBER: Yes.

One other news item. There is obviously a lot going on. The Supreme Court denying Trump, who was trying to shield records from the January 6 Committee. It may be familiar. This has happened before. This formal rejection, though, of Trump`s appeal, also marks the end of a months-long quest to keep other documents hidden.

Your reaction to that, again, a reiteration of a rebuke, which includes a court majority that has people appointed by Trump himself?

WILEY: Yes, it`s a rebuke because, as we have talked about so many times, Ari, Trump did not really have a legal leg to stand on.

There was concern about whether this court would be, in fact, independent, neutral and follow the law. It didn`t signal it a month ago because this is also a court that, when it wants to change the rules, it usually will do so and say, OK, Archives, don`t -- you can`t turn over those documents.

But they had allowed the documents to be turned over, which was a good signal that we`d be here today. But it matters so much, because, if it hadn`t, what it would have been saying is a president can cover up his potential crimes and certainly his wrongdoing simply by asserting executive privilege, even when Congress has a constitutional right and obligation to try to figure out why we had violence at the Capitol on January 6, 2020.

MELBER: Yes.

WILEY: 2021.

MELBER: Well, and in both these stories, we`re talking about grim problems, problems that, in a better functioning society, we might not have.

And yet, as you just elucidated for folks, we are talking about ways where the system ultimately, under certain pressures, did work, which is part of how you have some level of a corrective.

[18:35:09]

So I`m glad we got you in here, Maya Wiley. Always good to see you even on tough news days. I appreciate you.

I will tell folks what`s coming up.

There`s a backlog -- a backlash, I should say, to Florida Republicans in what many activists are calling the don`t say gay bill.

But, first, as gas prices surge -- you probably heard about that -- we have a sliver of what some are calling good news, with electric cars helping energy independence and the green movement.

And we have a very special guest. I bet you know him. He`s an iconic environmentalist, Bill McKibben. We booked him for this. We`re thrilled to have him on a busy news night.

And that`s next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MELBER: Russia`s escalating incursion into Ukraine has many impacts, from the human toll we have covered tonight, to the sanctions clash, and the hit to our global oil supply, gas prices already skyrocketing. They could soon reach record-breaking levels.

NATO and the Western alliance argue it is worth it, while also trying to explore tactics to limit further costs for consumers, which President Biden mentioned today.

But this gas crunch is one of several reasons that experts backing more diversified energy arsenal, from national security to environmental benefits, and after many years of skepticism and some false starts, there`s actually more hope for energy independence now than any time in a generation.

[18:40:05]

That`s thanks to breakthroughs in something that was often treated as really more of like a techno fantasy than reality, the electric car.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A modified Chevrolet Chevette. The electric car is capable of reaching a top speed of 50 miles per hour and can travel 100 miles without a battery charge.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: By the year 1990, GM says 10 out of 100 drivers could be behind the wheel of this kind of vehicle.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The jury is still out on whether electric cars can ever really be practical.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Tesla Motors will roll their first 100 all-electric cars out factory doors this summer.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is the first all-electric sports car, the Roadster, made by Tesla Motors, a small startup in Northern California.

ELON MUSK, CEO, TESLA MOTORS: You can have a fast, cool, beautiful electric car that goes long distances.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: You may think Elon Musk is wrong about all kinds of things, but he did get part of the innovation right.

And that`s why the current moment for electric cars is about much more than him or Tesla, as America girds for another gas crisis. Demand for electric cars is surging. The option that was once roundly dissed by Wall Street and right-wing pundits is finding interest across the spectrum in areas blue and red, as Americans across the South and Midwest are getting in line for electric versions of, well, America`s favorite vehicle, pickup trucks, as "The New York Times" reported, about the current electric boom.

And for car buyers, the pitch is not just do-gooder environmentalism. We can go full on this and take a look at some of these ads, an update to the classic desirable, tough, or gritty appeal of beloved vehicles, from Tesla`s sporty coupes to these Ford pickups. Which is why hundreds of millions saw that Super Bowl ad drawing on the classic tough guy Tony Soprano to pitch a cool alternative to gas-guzzling SVUs -- SUVs, I should say.

The idea here is red meat, not veggies, even though the popular new fleet of cars is also decidedly green. Climate change and pollution are driven by corporate industry and our consumer behavior. And no one`s saying there is a panacea here.

But it`s certainly an interesting development to see some in the industry turn these same tactics, big business, marketing, selling a dream, to change the vehicle industry, maybe from within, and help the environment a bit along the way.

With that in mind, we turn out to a renowned author, educator and environmentalist. He helped found 350.org, the global grassroots climate campaign. You may recognize him, Bill McKibben. And he`s written for "The New Yorker" for many years, including about this very subject of the electric car revolution.

Thanks for coming on.

BILL MCKIBBEN, ENVIRONMENTALIST: What a pleasure to be with you, Ari.

It`s a tough day, but it`s good to be able to talk at least about some things that offer a little promise.

MELBER: Yes, it`s all related. And we keep our eye, of course, on the problems abroad. It all relates.

So walk us through what this electric car boom means, including the reporting that Americans in red states, just like blue, are lining up for electric pickups.

MCKIBBEN: Well, let`s say first of all, that if we were really smart, we`d be talking about buses and e-bikes and things. Even an electric car doesn`t solve a lot of the problems that come with congestion and sprawl and whatever.

But in a world where 97 percent of passenger miles in the U.S. are traveled by car, it`s very good news that this technology is coming along. Think about its, to begin with, foreign policy implications. Why do we have to worry about Vladimir Putin? Because he has oil. And that`s what funds his invading army. And that`s his weapon of choice against Europe in an effort to deter any response.

If everybody in Europe was driving an electric car and running an air- source heat pump off electricity, instead of relying on a furnace in the basement, his leverage would be greatly reduced. Ditto the king of Saudi Arabia. Ditto the Koch brothers. That`s where their money comes from.

But the reason that this has a chance of really taking off right now is in part because, for people who like cars and trucks, these are better than the ones they`re replacing. I mean, if you would like to, for some reason, accelerate a lot, these punch like crazy. They`re quiet. They have very few moving parts, so maintenance is much reduced.

If Ted Cruz had had one last year, he wouldn`t have had to flee with his family to Cancun. He could just have backed his Ford F-150 up against the house, plugged it in, and run the house off the back of his pickup.

MELBER: And charged it.

MCKIBBEN: Exactly right.

(CROSSTALK)

MELBER: Well, and, Bill, I think people know you -- you give a lot of thought to Ted Cruz`s well-being. I think you`re known for that.

(LAUGHTER)

MCKIBBEN: Exactly. That`s -- it`s what we`re always thinking about.

[18:45:00]

The fact that we`re moving now in this direction is good, but it`s going to take real effort to make this happen in the time that we need, if we`re going to address the climate crisis.

Look, transportation is America`s biggest contribution to carbon emissions. And we don`t need to be doing it anymore, because we`re producing cars that are affordable to people that run on electricity. But we need to build up this network of chargers. That`s what was in the Build Back Better bill. And that`s one of the reasons that big oil, in the person of Joe Manchin, has been trying to block it.

They understand that this is a better product.

(CROSSTALK)

MELBER: Let me jump into that.

Let me jump into that point, because there is this mix of the politics policy and then what business does. Tesla itself benefited from government research grants and funding.

MCKIBBEN: Yes.

MELBER: You just mentioned something people may not realize was in the Biden bill that the right wing was fighting so hard. So business doesn`t operate, of course, in a vacuum.

I want to read from the reporting on the demand here, though, which you can`t really usually manufacture. People either want it or they don`t.

MCKIBBEN: That`s right.

MELBER: Demand for electric cars so strong, manufacturers are requiring buyers to put down deposit months in advance. Some models are sold out for the next two years, including the pickups, which, as I mentioned, are probably in -- based on the info we have, Bill, in states where they have two Republican senators who were pushing against the charging stations you say they`re going to need.

So can you unpack that, A? And, B, I have been dying to ask you, what percent of credit do you give the industry? Some liberals, progressives, environmentalists say industry is basically always bad, they cause these problems. It seems that maybe it`s a little more mixed here, depending on who we`re talking about.

MCKIBBEN: Well, what happened was that a few smart jurisdictions, California, in particular, just kept saying, we`re going to insist on better gas mileage. And this was a way for Detroit to start meeting that challenge.

But they were already headed that way because, truthfully, once you have been -- and I have driven an electric car for several years now -- once you have driven one, you don`t want to drive anything else. I mean, it is a better machine. If we have to have cars, these are the ones that we want.

And so it`s not just Detroit, I mean, every automaker in the world has announced pretty much that they`re going to be fully electric within 15 years. I mean, this is the future. It`s where we`re going. We just need to get there fast, because the Arctic is melting and California is catching on fire. And there`s only one way to catch up with that. It`s to stop pouring carbon into the air.

MELBER: Well, to get there fast, you have to accelerate quickly, which you mentioned in the beginning of the interview.

(LAUGHTER)

MELBER: My last question for you, then, is, what about the nuance where there is reporting about some of these types of electric cars still do have higher emissions of some kind, but you guys say it`s better.

Explain.

MCKIBBEN: Well, look, there is no free lunch. That`s why I said, if we were really lucky, we`d be talking about buses and bikes.

But, hey, there are critical minerals and things that we have to -- cobalt, lithium, for these vehicles. And we have to figure out how to mine them responsibly and get them in ways that are good for both miners and the environment.

But the total burden of stuff that we`re moving around in mining is going to go way down. Here`s a number for you; 40 percent of all the ship traffic on the high seas is just human beings moving fossil fuels from one place to another, mostly to let us drive cars.

That gives you some sense of the dematerialization that will come when, instead, we have built enough solar panels and wind turbines and all we have to do is wait for the sun to come up in the morning and provide us the energy we need to run our cars.

MELBER: Amen.

Well, this has been really interesting, Bill. And we wanted to shine a light on it, something people may have vaguely heard about, but not gone deep on. And yet it seems like really impactful for all the reasons you explained.

So, Bill McKibben, thanks for being here. I hope you will come back.

MCKIBBEN: Hey, I will any time, Ari. Many thanks for paying attention to the climate crisis and all these other parts of it.

MELBER: Yes, sir. A lot going on, on our Earth right now. Thank you.

Still to come: There`s backlash to what many equality activists are calling a right-wing don`t say gay bill. The fight continues to break out.

We have an update for you.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[18:53:35]

MELBER: Florida lawmakers debating the controversial proposal today that critics call the don`t say gay bill, which limits schools from allowing basically any discussion of issues that might relate to sexual orientation or someone`s gender identity, and let parents sue teachers or educators if they think it`s being violated, the Republican bill supported by Governor DeSantis.

The debate today was emotional.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: My wife was a former educator, and she was in the classroom, and she had a picture of me on her desk.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There`s nothing in the bill to guarantee that a member of the LGBTQ community will actually be part of creating any of these standards.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I`m going to do my very best to comply, to not make my questions personal. But the bill is deeply personal. And I`m trying my very best, Mr. Speaker.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Now, heading into the debate, a Republican withdrew an amendment that would have tried to force schools to tell parents if a student`s orientation was anything other but straight.

Beyond being an ugly idea, I can tell you that almost certainly would not be legal.

Now, Florida`s Senate is considering a similar don`t say gay bill. Now, if both are to pass in some form, then Governor DeSantis gets what he wants, because he wants to sign this into law.

We will stay on this story, as we promised. That is the update.

And when we come back, we have a breakthrough on sports and equal pay.

[18:55:01]

Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MELBER: So much going on in the world, but we wanted to bring you this story before THE BEAT is over.

The U.S. women`s national soccer team is celebrating a major win, and a long time coming today, a $24 million settlement with the U.S. Soccer Federation, which caps a multiyear battle for equality on the playing field and trying to level it.

The Federation will pay millions in both back pay and, in the future, guaranteeing equal pay, along with the men`s team, so equal pay across the board.

One soccer icon praising the milestone today on "THE TODAY SHOW."

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MEGAN RAPINOE, FORMER MEMBER, U.S. WOMEN`S NATIONAL SOCCER TEAM: You know for us as players, I`m just so proud of the way we stuck together and really just kind of put our foot down.

This is just a huge win in ensuring that we not only right the wrongs of the past, but set the next generation up for something that we could only have dreamed of.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That dream is now reality, thanks to the leadership, the legal battles, and, of course, a way to get this going, not only in sports, but many of these athletes saying it is a sign of what can happen with unified leadership across any workplace, any industry.

We wanted to bring you that. Thanks for watching THE BEAT.

"THE REIDOUT WITH JOY REID" starts right now.