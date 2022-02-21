Transcript: The Beat with Ari Melber, 2/21/22

Summary

Vladimir Putin orders Russian troops into Ukraine. Legal heat bears down on Donald Trump. Closing arguments occur in the hate crimes trial of the killers of Ahmaud Arbery.

Transcript

Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian troops into Ukraine in what he`s calling a peacekeeping effort into separatists territory. Putin declared these two separate Moscow-backed territories independent of Ukraine in a proclamation earlier today.

These are the regions in the eastern part of Ukraine. They`re in orange on the eastern side of your screen, Donetsk and Luhansk. Biden quickly responded, saying the United States will impose sanctions on those two regions, although it didn`t hit Russia itself with any new penalties.

We`re going to be covering news that`s developing right now about that and sanctions through the course of the hour. NATO also condemned Putin`s move, which may set the stage for further aggression. The concern, experts say Putin and the peacekeeping troops he`s now sending, claims he needs to protect the areas and their Russian-speaking populations, well, that appears to be a pretext for invading Ukraine.

Putin also today accusing Ukraine of being a U.S. puppet -- or being a puppet for the United States, saying Ukraine -- quote -- "never had a consistent tradition of being a true nation" -- end quote.

I can tell you about some Ukrainians who take exception to that. All of this, says the U.S. administration, is more proof that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is imminent.

JAKE SULLIVAN, U.S. NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: Every indication we see on the ground right now, in terms of the disposition of Russian forces, is that they are, in fact, getting prepared for a major attack on Ukraine we anticipate they very well may do in the coming hours or days.

VELSHI: In the coming hours or days. And, of course, we will not leave the story. We will stay on top of it as it develops.

President Biden met with his national security team at the White House, and he spoke at length with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky. The United States has also reportedly discussed with Zelensky contingency plans to move him out of the capital of Kyiv.

Also raising alarm bells, the United States alerting the United Nations over a Russian list of Ukrainians who are to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation.

Got a panel of experts standing by, but first I want to get to some reporting on the ground.

Joining us live now from Kyiv is Erin McLaughlin.

Erin, what`s the situation there?

ERIN MCLAUGHLIN, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Well, we are waiting to hear, Ali, from President Zelensky give what will most likely be one of the most important speeches of his short political career.

Now, he has been working the phones, speaking to the German chancellor, the French president, the Turkish president, as well as the president of the European Council, in order to try and craft a response to this latest Russian aggression, the move to declare these separatist regions independent republics by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which essentially flies in the face of international law and, in the view of people here in Kyiv, incinerates the Minsk agreements.

Now, Zelensky has been meeting with his own National Security Council. It`s in the middle of the night here, and we`re expecting to hear from him. And the tone of his speech will be absolutely critical. Up until this point, he has tried to remain calm. He is trying to make sure that the Ukrainian economy remains preserved. He doesn`t want people panicking.

And, so far, he has been successful in those efforts. But, recently, he struck a much more defiant tone. Over the weekend, he flew to Munich, despite advice from the White House telling him that the Russians could try to block his return to Kyiv. And it was there that he called upon world leaders to issue sanctions.

He also said that Ukraine has every intention of joining NATO someday, a red line for the Kremlin. So what he has to say tonight, again, will be absolutely critical. We can expect him to try to maintain that sense of calm, but also rally a global response to Russian President Vladimir Putin`s latest moves -- Ali.

VELSHI: Ali, is there activity in Kyiv? You and I have been talking for the last several days about the fact that Kyiv seems to be operating relatively normally without a sense of panic about a country that could be invaded in a matter of hours.

What`s the situation in Kyiv?

MCLAUGHLIN: And that sense of calm, Ali, remains preserved.

Walking around Kyiv today, people still going about their normal business. There are still no gas line -- long lines at gas stations. The supermarkets are still fully stocked. You don`t see long lines of cars evacuating, the kinds of scenes that we`re actually seeing in Donetsk and Luhansk in the separatist-controlled regions, up until the announcement from the Kremlin earlier today.

Thousands of women and children have evacuated those areas. The separatists leaders claiming that the Ukrainian military was going to launch some sort of military action, which, of course, the Ukrainian military has denied. And today, that area declaring its independence with the help of the Kremlin, but here in Kyiv, it remains calm, although people I have been talking to say they`re defiant -- Ali.

VELSHI: Erin McLaughlin, thanks, as always. We will be in touch with you through the course of the night. Stay safe in Kyiv, Erin McLaughlin for us there.

Let`s go to Matt Bodner now, who`s standing by in Moscow. He has recently confirmed reporting that Vladimir Putin has signed a decree authorizing peacekeepers to enter these two what he calls independent regions of Ukraine.

The problem, Matt is that they`re not independent regions of Ukraine, which means he`s ordering troops into Ukraine.

MATT BODNER, NBC NEWS REPORTER: That`s exactly right, Ali.

So they knew this, though, when they made this move, that this was not going to be something that is recognized basically by the international community. But they have already done that with Crimea. It`s essentially the exact same kind of situation, though, of course, there`s a very important distinction I need to make, is that this is not an annexation.

This is a simple recognition. So they are treating these two states as independent states, unlike Crimea, which they did bring into the Russian Federation. They won`t call it annexation. They will call it integration. Now, of course, obviously, that`s not off the cards.

We have seen this kind of thing before, but we just don`t know what Vladimir Putin`s next move is. But he has kind of laid some groundwork. As you mentioned, those agreements that have been published on kind of like the Russian government`s legal clearinghouse Web sites do call for the deployment of Russian peacekeepers. There`s also just now about -- not too long ago, actually, been two draft treaties, one for between the Russian Federation and each of these two statelets, these newly declared independent republics by Russia, treaties that have been submitted already to the State Duma.

That is the Russian Parliament. And we should probably start seeing them consider their ratification. They have already been signed by Vladimir Putin. So you`re going to see kind of a treaty ratification process similar to what you will see in the United States, for example.

And those are long. They`re 17 pages. I have not had time to read through them all yet. But one of the articles for example, in these treaties calls for -- would allow Russia to develop military infrastructure and bases in these two states that they now recognize as independent.

So we`re definitely seeing a pretty substantial change to the situation on the ground. This, of course, de facto invalidates Minsk, it would seem, the Minsk agreements, because Russia can no longer basically sit there and say that this is an internal Ukrainian issue. In their own wording, this isn`t between statelets.

We don`t know where this is going now, but definitely a big change in the situation.

VELSHI: Matt, stay with us. As we -- as you get more reporting, please just let us know, because I know you`re actively working this. And we will come back to you as soon as you have more information, Matt Bodner for us in Moscow.

Joining me now is Barry McCaffrey, retired four-star U.S. Army general, Andrea Mitchell, NBC News` chief foreign affairs correspondent, host of "ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS" here on MSNBC. And, from Kyiv, we have got Terrell Jermaine Starr. He`s the host of the podcast "Black Diplomats" and the nonresident senior fellow at the Eurasia Center.

Andrea, I want to go to you first because you have got brand-new reporting on this -- these developments over the last couple of hours in Eastern Ukraine.

ANDREA MITCHELL, NBC CHIEF FOREIGN AFFAIRS CORRESPONDENT: A person familiar tells me that President Zelensky has officially requested a U.N. Security Council meeting -- this would be an urgent meeting -- that the U.S. supports this request, that other members are all joining in.

Now, just to explain, of course, you know there are five permanent members of the Security Council, and that Russia can veto anything that it decides that it does, but there would not be any moral weight for a Russia veto of whatever they do decide, especially if the others do.

And just, parenthetically, you know all of this, all of the players so well. President Xi`s Foreign Ministry put out a statement today, saying that Ukraine is a sovereign nation and should have sovereignty. This is long-standing Chinese policy. It, of course, in their context, relates to Hong Kong and Taiwan, no interference from us or anyone else.

But they were asserting this, very importantly, despite that agreement between Vladimir Putin and President Xi on that opening day of the Olympics, when Putin was in Beijing.

U.S. officials have been very closely watching, what will China do? Will they help Vladimir Putin get around the sanctions, help him on energy and other things, and things -- materials that he needs far more urgently, depending on the sanctions, banking, access to dollars?

Will they back-channel? Will they help him militarily? They have never, never gone along with the grabbing of Crimea in 2014, never recognized Crimea as anything being Russian. So this was a very important signal that he is not going to get the support from China that he may have anticipated.

VELSHI: And, Andrea, the other interesting thing about conversations between the U.S. president and Volodymyr Zelensky is that there are reports that there is some plan if Russia does decide to take Kyiv or somehow take control of the government to get Volodymyr Zelensky out of Kyiv.

Do you know much about that? We have been able to confirm that reporting.

MITCHELL: We have confirmed that reporting. And that reporting comes from my colleagues Kristen Welker, Courtney Kube, Carol Lee, others in our warehouse unit, that there are plans for Zelensky to go to Lviv on the Western side of Ukraine closest to the Polish border, where many of the embassies have relocated their embassies as consulates, if you will.

So all of those embassies, including our own, that were cleared out of Kyiv with just local Ukrainians guarding the property itself, not the Marines staying, none of the American officials, not the original corps, are -- they are all in Lviv -- or a reduced unit are in Lviv to handle emergencies exactly such as this.

VELSHI: Terrell, there`s a lot of language in here that is meant to be obfuscating. I think Andrea put it really well what she said when Russia grabbed Crimea, because, at this point, they`re -- as Matt Bodner was reporting, they`re not discussing this recognition of these two parts of Ukraine as an annexation.

They`re treating them as independent nations at this point that have now agreed to have treaties, protection treaties, with Russia. There`s all of these different ways of going about things that don`t look like an invasion.

How are you -- you`re in Ukraine. You have been talking to people, how are you evaluating how this is unfolding?

TERRELL JERMAINE STARR, HOST, "BLACK DIPLOMATS": Well, first of all, thanks for having me on the show.

Neither of these actions are a surprise because the dynamic that we see with Luhansk and Donbass took place in Transnistria, took place in Moldova, took place in Georgia with South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

And what Putin essentially wants to do is, A, he wants to keep the conflict so frozen to the point where it destabilizes the country, in hopes that the West will no longer have interest in integrating them, and, two, their alliances, i.e., NATO, and their political entities being the E.U.

And so what he tries to do is that, if you cannot convince a country on its own to politically align with him, in turn, what he does, I can destabilize it, I can destroy the economy, I can disrupt investor confidence in these regions to make them too much trouble to be worth it for the West.

And so people here, no one here was surprised about this. This is actually a very predictable action by Russian President Putin. And so the action -- but the real question is, is he going to really lose his mind to a new level?

Because that`s what I`m talking -- that`s what people who I speak to say. He`s lost his mind. And he is ultimately -- what could potentially happen is that he can -- he can surround Kyiv in a matter of few days, but he will not take the city, because there`s not enough manpower to really take over this country.

It`s just militarily impossible. No military expert will tell you that he can occupy this entire country. But, right now, people are not surprised. What people are worried about are their families in these regions, particularly in Donbass -- and particularly in Donbass, because what a lot of people don`t know is that Russia has not taken full control of the entire region.

There are just particular parts that are controlled by the separatists, but not the whole one. But people are worried about their family who are in the Ukrainian-controlled region of Donbass at the moment.

VELSHI: General McCaffrey, I want to ask my control room to put that map up, because I think Terrell makes an interesting point.

The parts of Ukraine that Russia has gone into, Crimea, they -- you can see the proximity to Russia -- Donetsk and Luhansk. You can see the proximity to Russia. It seems to be a slow creep. And even today, there are, as Matt Bodner reports, orders now for military members, the Russian military members, to go into Ukraine, not to Ukraine -- not, as Putin calls it, Ukraine proper, but these two independent, as he calls them, republics with so-called peacekeepers.

They are neither peacekeepers, nor are these two places, Luhansk and Donetsk, independent. What is this? Is this just all a pretext for an invasion?

[18:15:02]

GEN. BARRY MCCAFFREY (RET.), NBC MILITARY ANALYST: Of course.

It`s complex. It`s dangerous. It`s accelerating. A few days ago, Putin had the Duma deliver a legislative approval of essentially declaring independence for these two provinces. Today, we saw this odd, comical Cabinet meeting, followed by the appeal of the two separatists leaders, followed by the immediate signing of a document, followed by the immediate orders to dispatch peacekeepers.

The key will be, in the coming 72 hours, will those Russian peacekeeping forces with BMPs and tanks and artillery, try and grab the entire two breakaway provinces. The preponderance of Ukrainian military power is confronting that zone. There will be a huge fight if that happens.

I anticipate that`s what Putin going to do. At that point, he will have to decide, now am I going to go to the whole effort? Will I plunge from Belarus down to siege and isolate Kyiv, yes or no?

That one`s less likely. It`s still a massive strategic error on his part if he does it. But it looks to me like we`re on the verge of a serious battle in the Donbass region, as these peacekeepers try and complete what essentially is the annexation of these two provinces.

VELSHI: Andrea Mitchell, you were in Munich. I`m actually kind of blown away that you`re in Washington, because you were you in Munich last time we talked, and -- for this conference,.

And people keep thinking about 1938, and Neville Chamberlain, the British prime minister, who made a deal with Hitler and felt that, in making a deal and allowing Hitler to take a little bit of Czechoslovakia, everything would be OK. And, of course, it turned into World War II. It wasn`t all OK.

There`s a term that they use, appeasement. And nobody wants to ever do that again. But when Volodymyr Zelensky left his country on Saturday to go to Munich to make a speech there, that`s what he said the West is doing. He said, they are cutting a deal or trying to cut deals or trying to offer carrots to Vladimir Putin to do something that he shouldn`t be doing and that the world should be united in saying he shouldn`t be doing.

MITCHELL: And that was a very tough speech, a fiery speech, defiant. He had come against the advice of the American officials, who thought that he might not be able to get back in, because, in effect, and, by that point, Vladimir Putin controls the airspace, and that NATO could escort him to the border, but would not go beyond.

So that was a very tough speech. And it wasn`t taken all that well by some of the officials. But I think everyone understood the position he`s in. And he had a lot of support there for it. And it certainly -- according to our reporting earlier, back home, from our colleagues, and Terrell can validate that, it increased the popularity, as he`s been increasingly demanding more, more specificity, the sanctions up front.

That said, there was a question raised a couple of hours ago by John Heilemann on MSNBC of me that I could not answer, which was, is Joe Biden really going to let these horrors occur, if they do, as warned by Ambassador Crocker, to the U.N., that there is a kill list, that there are people who are going to be targeted, people who are not ethnically Russian, people who`ve been supportive of the Maidan, and others who are willing to resist, and journalists, including Americans, let`s say?

And if that happens, if people are being killed and rounded up and put in camps, is Joe Biden able to stand by and say, we`re going to sanction Ukraine, the breakaway parts of Ukraine, we`re going to sanction Russia? Is that going to be enough? Is that politically sustainable?

And is the president going to stick to what he said to Lester Holt and in other statements since, which is that, if you went up against Russia there, which is in Ukraine, which is not a member of NATO, does not have Article 5 treaty protection, that he`s not going to send American troops, men and women, in to rescue Americans who don`t come out and don`t come out, as they still can commercially?

And he said, we`re not -- the president`s not going to amend or we`re not going to amend anything the president has said. So, as of now, they`re saying they`re not going to intervene. I don`t know if that is sustainable. But that is the position.

VELSHI: And, Terrell, this is -- Andrea brings up an important point.

A lot of Russia`s neighbors along the Eastern European borders with Russia have, since independence in the early `90s, joined NATO. Ukraine is not one of them. Ukraine has had fits and starts. It`s had two revolutions. It`s had pro-Russian presidents whom they have elected, whom they have thrown out.

It is a country that now would like to be -- very much a part of Ukraine. And if you look at this map about what the NATO alliance looks like today, you can see Belarus, right above Russia -- right above Ukraine, is Russian- allied, and Ukraine is not a NATO member.

[18:20:05]

What happens now? Because they`re not a NATO member, it looks like Russian troops are about to come over their eastern border.

STARR: But there`s an explanation for that.

Ukraine is one of the most colonialize nations of the former Warsaw Pact/former USSR nations. And so when you think about Luhansk and Donbass and Crimea, one of the -- this country has been under imperial rule since Catherine the Great, right, during the late 1780s.

And so there was a cultural, a linguistic, and a political colonization of this country in ways that did not happen elsewhere, because, when you think about Poland, you think about Romania, and even in the Baltic states -- the Baltic states came under USSR after World War II.

So Ukraine has been here significantly longer. This country has been in major -- a political colonial investment for the Kremlin primarily because of its soil, because of its potential for development. And so they look at it as oblast of Russia, essentially. It`s a country in which they don`t really consider Ukrainians to be full people.

And so the reason has little to do with the fact that Ukrainians have a -- less of a zeal, per se, to enter the E.U., to enter NATO. They have had this very burdensome neighbor in Russia that was particularly pointed to -- pointed to Ukraine in ways that they did not have interest.

But when Putin talks about the Slavism, et cetera -- and I plan on writing about this, but I think it`s important to say this right now. What we witnessed in his speech today, what we witnessed in his essay about Ukraine last summer is what I call Putin`s critical Ukraine theory.

He has really completely reconfigured the ways and fantasized the ways that he thinks about Ukraine. And it`s pretty psychological -- it`s pretty psychotic. It`s pretty much like a Southern race -- it`s pretty much like an American racist, in the ways that they`re making up things about race in America.

This is the very same dynamic that`s taking place in Ukraine. And one of the reasons why I think people are not looking at it that way is that people look at this country and think they`re just pretty much whitewashed out of being colonialized and out of being discriminated against.

But that`s what he is. He`s pretty much an Eastern European version of a racist that we would see in our own country.

VELSHI: Thank you to the three of you.

And, by the way, you`re going to hear the term oblast a lot in the next two -- few days, because those two independent -- they`re not independent, by the way. I have to keep on saying this. Those two places where Russia has declared that they`re independent, they`re like provinces.

I think Barry McCaffrey used the term provinces. Think about them as provinces. They are actually Ukrainian provinces, but the Russians believe that they should be independent.

Thanks to the three of you for helping us. This is a complicated issue. And your analysis has helped us get started, General McCaffrey, Andrea Mitchell, and Terrell Jermaine Starr, who is in Ukraine for us.

Coming up, I break down what`s really driving Vladimir Putin and what it means to the United States and how Joe Biden can actually respond to it.

Plus, Neal Katyal and Melissa Murray are here on the legal heat on Trump and why he`s not seen this kind of multidimensional pressure before.

Later, closing arguments in the hate crimes trial of the killers of Ahmaud Arbery.

VELSHI: Things are escalating quickly in Russia.

Today, Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of two breakaway regions in Eastern Ukraine, a move that the Western world says he`s going to use as a pretext to invading Ukraine.

Putin seems to want the world to believe that extending his arm of protection to all Russians around the -- around Europe is a noble and selfless act, but his true motivations may be much darker.

Putin resents the West`s encroaching on Russian borders since the fall of the Soviet Union, breaking what he says was a NATO promise not to expand its membership to the east after the Cold War. Take a look at these two maps. You can see the changes from 1978 on the left, where NATO countries are in bright green, to now on the right, how NATO membership has expanded significantly in that time.

Putin is going to do anything you can`t just stop Ukraine, which is a big blob in the middle, neither NATO, nor Russia, and one of Russia`s biggest neighbors, from joining NATO. NATO is the largest mutual defense alliance in the world.

There are a couple of ways that Putin is exacting that control, first by seeking to unify all Russians outside of Russia`s border, powered by his belief that Russia has the right and the obligation to protect all Russians wherever they may live. The problem is that Russian diaspora is broad.

All of the former Soviet republics have Russian-speaking populations. That would make sense. Speaking Russian is often a matter of practicality. It doesn`t mean the people who live in those countries want Russia, which is a neighboring and massive country, to govern them or influence their politics.

Putin is also using a strategy called passportization, handing out passports and citizenship to ethnic Russians living in countries outside of Russia. And with every newly minted Russian citizen in a neighboring country, Putin`s grip on the region tightens.

This push and pull between the East and the West has only increased in recent years. Eastern European countries jumped at the chance to join the Western alliance after the breakup of the Soviet Union. But while NATO membership has nearly doubled since the Cold War, Ukraine has prevaricated over the years since independence, swinging between democratically elected governments that were pro-Russian and those that were pro-Western.

The end result is today, Russia -- Ukraine is not a member of NATO, so it`s not automatically entitled to the protections that NATO membership affords. But Ukraine did enshrine its intention to join NATO in its Constitution in 2019. It spent decades trying to pull away from Russia.

In 2014, Ukrainians overthrew a very pro-Russian president. They had months-long protests that turned violent and killed civilians. That overthrow set the stage for Putin`s invasion of Crimea, which happened just days after the government was overthrown in 2014.

And that`s the problem. Despite the fact that the world has generally come to agree that countries don`t just get to roll over other countries because they feel like it, that`s exactly what Russia did in 2014. And it looks like that`s exactly what Russia may be doing right now.

[18:30:00]

And that`s what the situation is about. It`s not about Ukraine joining NATO. It`s not about NATO expanding eastward toward Russia. It`s about whether people have the right to decide who governs them or not.

BILL MAHER, HOST, "REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER": Ukraine is the ancestral home of Russia.

Kyiv -- that`s where the Russian state started, in Kyiv.

MAHER: ... is the first era of Russian history. No, I`m just saying.

I keep saying he`s, he`s a good guy or that he should...

JOHN AVLON, CNN: Let`s let the Ukrainians decide whether they want to be taken over by Russia.

AVLON: When Putin took -- when Putin took Crimea, his argument was, you know what? These are all native Russians, so let`s not worry about structures, like people being able to decide their own destiny and national sovereignty.

VELSHI: This tension, that debate has been building for years, for decades.

So, the question now is how the West responds to Putin`s empire-building.

I have got two experts who are going to shed light on what to expect coming up in 60 seconds.

VELSHI: Joining me now Hagar Chemali, a foreign policy expert who`s held senior national security and public affairs positions under the Obama and Bush administrations, and Ruth Ben-Ghiat, history professor at NYU and author of "Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present," which delves into Vladimir Putin.

Ruth, Vladimir Putin is crafty. Nothing is obvious. Even invasions don`t look like invasions. It`s quite possible that the invasion of Ukraine has begun.

I think we may have a technical problem with Ruth.

So I`m going to actually talk to Hagar first.

Hagar, you and I talked about sanctions and how effective they can be. Literally, for the last two hours, all I have seen is tweets, e-mails and messages about governments that are getting involved either imposing certain sanctions on these two breakaway regions of Ukraine and suggestions that more are coming tomorrow.

The Canadians have said it. The Brits have said it. The White House had said it. So, at this point -- you and I were talking yesterday about whether you impose sanctions before an invasion or after an invasion. What are we in right now? This looks like the midst of an invasion.

HAGAR CHEMALI, FOREIGN POLICY EXPERT: Right. It`s in the middle of an invasion, but it`s right at the precipice, right?

So the sanctions that I hope to see tomorrow and that my friends at Treasury have said are going to be strong are things like sanctions on Russian state institutions, financial institutions, Russian financial institutions, even if they`re not state-owned, export controls related to technology that goes from here to Russia that could be used for myriad reasons, right, gas and oil, technology, mobile -- the mobile sector, et cetera, right, and certainly Russian oligarchs.

And that`s where you`re going to really need to see the partnership with Europeans, because a lot of Russian oligarchs` assets in Europe remain free and free for their use. So you do have this option.

I really do hope that they come out strong tomorrow, because sanctions just against the Donbass region, that`s kind of an easy move. That`s not going to really do much. It`s just really a move that`s meant to isolate the area immediately and an immediate response, but it`s not going to be enough.

But the bottom line is, these sanctions are not going to be enough, as tough as they may be, to change Putin`s calculus right now.

VELSHI: Ruth Ben-Ghiat, I want to ask you about the pretext here.

The idea that there are Russian-speaking people, maybe ethnically Russian, living in these regions in Eastern Ukraine, and it is Vladimir Putin`s responsibility and Russia`s responsibility to take responsibility for them, to extend an umbrella of protection to them, we have seen this before.

We have seen it 1938. We saw it on September 1, 1939, when Hitler went into Poland to protect Germans inside Poland. I thought we had figured out this isn`t a thing.

RUTH BEN-GHIAT, NYU HISTORY PROFESSIONAL: Yes.

And, actually, you talked before about the passportization. The first person to do that, another expansionist, Mussolini, he renamed immigrants, a huge immigrant population, Italians abroad. And this led to kind of expansionism.

[18:35:08]

Yes, it`s similar to Hitler. You start talking about ethnic Germans, and then they`re going to rejoin the fold of the motherland. It led to the Anschluss.

And so, what is driving Putin here is this desire for safety, this desire to revive a version of the Soviet empire with spheres of influence. And so that leads him to do these imperialist things. The other thing interesting here is that Putin`s other big play is to make other countries implode from within, enemy countries, just like happened to the Soviet Union.

And so recognizing the independence of these republics inside Ukraine creates not only a staging ground to be able to very easily have troops there, an excuse, but also a huge instability. So we can think about it that way.

And that`s he supports secessionist movements, including inside America, all over the world.

VELSHI: Hagar, when putting does things incrementally -- in fact, he`s used the term today peacekeepers. There`s no agreement to send peacekeepers into Eastern Ukraine, but he is talking about what he calls independent countries that have asked for help.

So he`s got peacekeepers going in there. Is there some sense that it`s hard to determine what the red line is that Vladimir Putin crosses that requires an onslaught of sanctions from the West?

CHEMALI: Right.

So, by the way, when Syria invaded Lebanon, they also said it was for peacekeeping, and they were there for 20 years.

VELSHI: Right.

CHEMALI: So this is something we should expect for long term.

So the red line that you`re looking for, there are a couple, right? So, as a rule -- when I was at the Treasury Department, we always did this. You always had an idea of the types of sanctions you could go after. It`s like an onion, and you start with the center. And then you incrementally go to each layer of the onion as activity gets worse, right?

You don`t want to dump the kitchen sink, right, of sanctions from the beginning, because, if it doesn`t work, you don`t have anything to work toward, right? So the red line that you`re going to look at for the sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, that`s going to be among the toughest of the sanctions, and they must be done in partner with Germany. Otherwise, they`re not going to work.

VELSHI: Because the pipeline runs from Russia to Germany. It doesn`t touch Ukraine at all.

CHEMALI: That`s right, and which is, in and of itself, controversial, but we can talk about that another day.

So, that -- the sanctions on that pipeline, from what we have seen from President Biden and the German chancellor, seem to be if Russia invades Ukraine. Peacekeeping would count as an invasion of Ukraine. So I would expect to see that after an invasion.

Before an invasion is where I hope to see certainly tomorrow, given Putin`s announcement of recognizing these states as independent states, I would expect to see some tough sanctions. And, like I said, I don`t expect it to change his calculus. But the advantage of sanctions are two things.

First, you`re going to create a bargaining chip for the future for negotiations, and second, that, over time, they could hit financially enough to undermine Russia`s military to prevent future activity of this kind, right, whether it be against Georgia or so or so on, which I would expect President Putin to seek after something like this.

VELSHI: Ruth, is it enough? I mean, when we see things that are this seriously, the violation of sovereignty, which we saw in 2014, which we saw in 2008 from Russia, and which we now see again in 2022, there have been sanctions. Some of them have been pretty serious, and they haven`t had any significant effect.

Vladimir Putin does not seem to be troubled by these things.

BEN-GHIAT: Well, no, because he`s -- he may feel very confident now, because, in fact, when there were sanctions in -- after his annexation of Crimea in 2014, he played the nationalist card, and it was very popular for him. There were all kinds of propaganda. It really worked for him.

The thing is, it`s such an interesting -- if you look at the history of autocracy, Putin is at a point where he`s at the peak of his power, but a kleptocracy like his is not sustainable. And young people -- there`s polls showing that up to 50 percent of young people ages 18 to 24 think Russia is going in the wrong direction.

So this is a kind of a shock event that also can rally people against Putin inside Russia and out. So it`s quite risky. And it`s already -- you have already seen a poll last year in December. Only 55 percent of Ukrainians were for joining NATO. Now it`s 62 percent.

So the net result of this is going to be very interesting as a case study in autocratic overreach, when they get too confident and they act out of hubris, and it can backfire on them.

VELSHI: I appreciate the analysis that both of you bring to this.

Hagar Chemali and Ruth Ben-Ghiat, thanks for your time this evening.

All right, coming up: the hate crimes trial against the killers of Ahmaud Arbery. The jury is now deliberating.

And Donald Trump under growing legal pressure, his kids facing a deposition deadline.

Neal Katyal joins us next.

VELSHI: I don`t know this show much, so I don`t know what they do when you have the opposite of breaking news. But this would be the opposite of breaking news to say that Donald Trump is embroiled in legal issues.

However, what is new is that it`s coming from all sides at once right now. Donald Trump, the subject of several criminal and civil suits, is facing multiple legal setbacks at the same time, a judge rejecting Trump`s effort to toss out conspiracy lawsuits related to the January 6 riots that were filed by lawmakers and two Capitol Police officers, noting Trump`s words -- quote -- "plausibly led to the insurrection."

OK, that`s one. Then there`s another bombshell. We`re now learning that Donald Trump took classified items to Mar-a-Lago, was found amongst the 15 boxes of White House records that were turned over to the MAGA riot committee. That matter has now been referred to the Department of Justice. The Archives noting -- quote -- "A number of the other torn-up records that were transferred had not been reconstructed to the White House."

No word on the stuff that was flushed down the toilet and whether they were able to retrieve that.

A big blow to Trump last week, a judge ruling that Trump, along with his children Don Jr. and Ivanka, must be deposed within three weeks, writing that the New York attorney general, Letitia James, has the -- quote -- "clear right" to question them.

That probe into whether the Trump Organization misrepresented assets starting after his former lawyer Michael Cohen said this during his 2019 testimony to Congress:

MICHAEL COHEN, FORMER ATTORNEY/FIXER FOR DONALD TRUMP: It was my experience Mr. Trump inflated his total assets when it served his purposes and deflated his assets to reduce his real estate taxes.

VELSHI: All right, joining me now is the former acting United States Solicitor General Neal Katyal.

Neal, good to see you.

Talk to me about, of all this stuff, what do you think, gives Donald Trump the greatest exposure? What`s the greatest threat, if he were ranking all the things that have gone wrong for him legally in the last week?

NEAL KATYAL, MSNBC LEGAL ANALYST: It`s so hard to say, because it`s a triad of losses. They`re all significant.

To me, it`s -- the significance is that he`s lost all these, not just that he`s facing these are embroiled in all these, but that it`s lost them.

So start with the judge`s decision in D.C., a 100-plus-page opinion by a really respected federal judge saying Trump very well may have plausibly led to the January 6 attack on the Capitol. I mean, that judge isolated out Trump`s statements in meticulous detail, saying he was the only official to suggest what marching to the Capitol while the vote certification is under way, and the like.

So I think that one right now looks like a real clear and present danger to Donald Trump.

VELSHI: Let`s talk a little bit more about that.

It was Judge Amit Mehta who said: "The first ever presidential transfer of power marred by violence. Trump`s regular use of the word we implies that the president and rally-goers would be acting together toward a common goal. That is the essence of a civil conspiracy."

Tell me what that means in non-lawyer language.

KATYAL: Yes, so Trump is accused of violating a statute that goes all the way back to right after the Civil War. It`s actually called the Ku Klux Klan Act, and it prevents two or more people from agreeing to do something that deprives people of their rights, here, the right to vote and other things like that.

So, what the judge there is saying is that Trump, uniquely, compared to other officials -- like, he said even Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman and others, none of them met that standard. And this is where Donald Trump is caught between two of his most primal instincts, self-preservation and hogging the credit.

It`s kind of like COVID. It`s like he denies that it exists on the one hand, but then he claims single-handedly he solved the vaccine, he knows vaccines, and so on. Same kind of thing here. He`s claimed a lot of credit at one point. Now he`s trying to run away from the blame.

VELSHI: I want to ask you, on another topic that we`re going to be discussing a little later is the civil -- the civil rights trial of the people against -- who had murdered Ahmaud Arbery.

That has gone to the jury tonight. There are a lot of people who say these guys got the book thrown at them on the evidence, without the question of race being raised. But this civil rights trial is important. It is important to understand the accountability of what was behind it. What do you make of it?

KATYAL: I`m so sorry, but I`m still special prosecutor in the George Floyd murder, so I can`t comment.

VELSHI: Ah, you can`t answer that. All right.

KATYAL: Sorry.

VELSHI: I got another question for you. This one, you can answer.

You have been before the Supreme Court many, many times. And we have news today that, despite all the stuff that`s going on in Russia and Eastern Ukraine, that Joe Biden has started interviewing the candidates himself for the Supreme Court.

He has a self-imposed deadline of the end of the month. Obviously, this Russia matter has interfered with his proposed schedule, but it looks like he is trying to get to the bottom of this. Do we know anything more about the three candidates and where they stand with Joe Biden?

KATYAL: Well, I think the president can walk and chew gum at the same time. So, Ukraine obviously is a big time commitment of this part. But this is a really important process. I`m glad to see that it is on an expedited schedule.

I will say, Leondra Kruger and Ketanji Brown Jackson -- not to take anything away from anyone else, but I have worked really closely with both -- they are extraordinary candidates, extraordinary. The nation will be so, so lucky to have them on our highest court.

And so if the list is as reported, I think the American people should feel really, really pleased right now.

VELSHI: When you say they will benefit from it, how does one benefit?

Because a lot of people have come to see the Supreme Court both as politicized and a mathematical equation. And this doesn`t change the mathematical balance. So, what does a good justice mean now?

KATYAL: Right.

So it`s true that there are six justices appointed by Republican presidents, three by Democrats. One of those three is Justice Breyer. So losing Justice Breyer and replacing it with another Democratic appointee, some people say it doesn`t really change the calculation at the court.

I`m not quite sure that`s right, because, yes, on some of the big cases, including cases I care deeply about, voting rights, abortion, and the like, the outcomes are probably foreordained. I think Roe vs. Wade is going to be overruled by this majority, no matter who the nominee is by that President Biden puts.

But there are lots of other cases that may not go that way. And a savvy justice -- and Justice Leondra Kruger, for example, is just about the best in the business at this -- can under -- can pitch a case to the court in a way that engineers a narrow loss, a soft landing, as opposed to a more dramatic one.

And I`m sure others on the list can do that as well. So it`s not just simple math. It`s multidimensional and really, really complicated. It`s something, unfortunately, that can`t be answered in sound bites.

VELSHI: Neal, I appreciate your time, as always. Thank you so much, Neal Katyal.

For more on Neal`s insights and analysis, you can go to MSNBC.com/openingarguments.

All right, coming up, we`re going to dig into the story that I just talked about, closing arguments in the hate crimes trial against Ahmaud Arbery`s killers.

VELSHI: Now to the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

A jury is now deliberating in the federal hate crimes trial after closing arguments wrapped up.

Three white men have already been convicted in the state trial of chasing down and killing Arbery in Georgia two years ago, but they have all pleaded not guilty to federal charges that they acted on racial motivations.

Today, the prosecutor arguing -- quote -- "This wasn`t about trespassing. This wasn`t about neighborhood crimes either. It was about race, racial assumptions, racial resentment, and racial anger" -- end quote.

The defense arguing their clients weren`t motivated by hate; they merely had suspicions that Arbery had committed a crime in their neighborhood.

The men already face life in prison, but a hate crimes conviction would significantly account -- it would provide significant accountability not just for the murder of a black man, but for the murder of a man because he was black.

We will be right back.

