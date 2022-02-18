Transcript: The Beat with Ari Melber, 2/18/22

Summary

A right-wing theory pushed on FOX News is debunked. The ex-police officer convicted of killing Daunte Wright is sentenced to 16 months in prison. Deejay and filmmaker Bobbito Garcia speaks out. President Biden says Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine. Has the United States reached a turning point on COVID-19?

Transcript

President Biden saying just within the past hour Vladimir Putin, according to the United States, has decided to invade Ukraine, and this could happen within days.

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: As of this moment, I`m convinced he`s made the decision. We have reason to believe that.

We have reason to believe the Russian forces are planning to and intend to attack Ukraine in the coming week -- in the coming days.

QUESTION: To be clear, you are convinced that President Putin is going to invade Ukraine; is that what you just said a few moments ago?

BIDEN: Yes, I did, yes.

QUESTION: What reason do you have to believe he is considering that option at all?

BIDEN: We have a significant intelligence capability.

MELBER: This is a decisive escalation in the rhetoric and conclusions from the United States. You could see that intense press room there, and the president, given the opportunity, reconfirming this view, based on his sources on U.S. intelligence, some of it shared, some of it private.

U.S. intelligence does state that half of the Russian military is currently near Ukraine in what is described as an attack position. The president has also stated they expect that attack itself could come on the Ukraine capital of Kyiv.

We want to get right to an expert in the region who knows the region and has served at the highest levels of the United States government, the former Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul. He has dealt with and spoken directly with Vladimir Putin. Here is one such example from during a meeting involving then-Vice President Biden. You see Mr. McFaul, the ambassador, on the right side, Vladimir Putin on the left.

Ambassador, what does it mean when this current president, who you have worked for, makes a statement like we just heard within the last hour?

MICHAEL MCFAUL, FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO RUSSIA: It`s a very somber, scary moment, Ari.

I also worked at the White House for three years with President Obama before going to Moscow. And I can tell you, you don`t put the president of the United States on national television to say what President Biden just did without believing the intelligence. And it was rather extraordinary that he even said that we have the intelligence.

That`s -- that, in and of itself, was extraordinary. And the third thing -- you already said it, but I really want to underscore it -- he went out of his way today in his address to say that they believe that Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, will be one of the targets of this military invasion.

Now, we don`t know if he meant an aerial campaign or actually soldiers marching to Kyiv. But that, to me, was especially sobering to hear that the city of near three million people is one of the targets that they believe Putin has his sights on.

MELBER: How is that different from past incursions in the region?

MCFAUL: Well, in the last intervention, the last invasion of Ukraine in 2014, Putin used his soldiers that were stationed already in Crimea to annex that territory. That was pretty peaceful.

And then he supported separatists in Donbass. He`s been supporting them ever since, for eight years. That`s resulted in real casualties. Around 14,000 people have died in that part of the war already.

But what I heard the president alluding to today, that sounds like something of tens of thousands of casualties. You just said it; 190,000 soldiers and sailors have completely surrounded Ukraine from the sea, from land in Belarus.

And on the other side of those borders, there`s a quarter-of-a-million Ukrainian soldiers that, if there is a land war, are going to fight. This - - if it goes the way it sounds like it, this will be the largest conventional war in Europe since 1939.

MELBER: What is the purpose of having the president speak out like this before what the U.S. says is now an expected operation?

MCFAUL: I think it`s to prepare the world and the American people for what could be a really horrific war.

And I really want to underscore that. The Ukrainians are going to suffer. Ethnic Russians that live in Ukraine -- there`s a lot of ethnic Russians that live in the capital of Ukraine, in Kyiv. Russians are going to suffer. And we are going to suffer too, because President Biden and his allies and partners have promised a massive comprehensive package of economic sanctions against Russia.

That will reverberate throughout the global economy. And in his previous address, he warned the American people that we`re going to be a part of this. We`re not just going to be on the sidelines. It`s going to affect us as well.

MELBER: I want to play a little bit more of what the president said.

Ambassador McFaul is with us. He has worked for President Obama, and then- Vice President Biden, worked in the region. And the news tonight is different and more distinct than anything we`d heard out of this administration or this White House until about an hour ago, the president underscoring that they expect an imminent invasion by Putin into Ukraine within days, including targeting the capital.

What I`m going to play now was not the top of the proverbial news, Ambassador, because it was the less likely scenario. So I want to give that context of viewers. This is the president. Having said what we played, that they expect this invasion, he did speak about the hope for what the U.S. now deems an unlikely diplomatic off-ramp.

MCFAUL: Right.

MELBER: Take a look.

BIDEN: But I say again: Russia can still choose diplomacy. It is not too late to de-escalate and return to the negotiating table.

Last night, Russia agreed that Secretary of State Blinken and Foreign Minister Lavrov should meet on February 24, February 24th in Europe.

But if Russia takes military action before that date, it will be clear that they have slammed the door shut on diplomacy.

MELBER: What`s important there?

MCFAUL: Well, the president said, we believe and then he believes personally that Putin has taken the decision to invade, but that -- but he hasn`t invaded, right? So there`s a small sliver, there`s a window of opportunity for negotiation.

And I think it`s exactly right to propose another date. Secretary Blinken already is in Europe, right? He`s at the Munich Security Conference. Lavrov office in Moscow. The fact that they push the date a bit far in the future makes me wonder if they`re trying to buy time with that, February 24, right?

But I think, until there is military action, we have to try to have a serious negotiation. And if Putin wanted to negotiate seriously about Russian security concerns, European security concerns, I actually think there`s a big substantive negotiation that could be had.

I think there are -- there are things that could we could do, they could do that would make everyone better off. Unfortunately, there`s little information so far that suggests that Putin actually wants to negotiate.

MELBER: Understood.

Ambassador McFaul stays with me.

As part of our breaking coverage, we just added to our reporting NBC`s Matt Bodner, who is live in Moscow.

Thank you for joining us, Matt.

What can you tell us?

MATT BODNER, NBC NEWS REPORTER: Thank you, Ari.

Well, this is definitely -- well, we have seen a sea change in the Russian narrative here in Moscow. There`s really no other way to put it. Over the past several days, they have kind of been planting the seeds, if you will, of a narrative that they could grab, if they wanted, to justify potentially any action, any kind of incursion specifically into Eastern Ukraine.

So, on the state talk shows last weekend, kind of -- that`s what we kind of look to see maybe, what are the talking points going to be for the week? We started to see this idea of atrocities being committed against the Eastern -- the population of Eastern Ukraine.

Now, of course, those are old things. That is stuff we heard back in 2014, 2015, leading up to the annexation of Crimea. But we started to see it creep back in from rather prominent opinion makers, like the head of Russia Today, Margarita Simonyan.

And we saw also Vladimir Putin himself on Monday say that there`s a genocide in Donbass. So the question throughout the week has been, are we going to see that kind of creep up and become the main narrative on Russian state television? We are starting to see that.

What we`re seeing primarily right now, though, when I mentioned a sea change, is, for the past several hours, basically, since -- I guess the entire day now, since the separatist leaders first claims that they were starting to organize massive evacuations of their two regions, Luhansk and Donetsk, because of some claim of an imminent Ukrainian assault on those regions, we have seen the Russian media go wall to wall on this.

And that`s what`s being sold in the other room on state TV right now.

MELBER: Really important context. I want to thank you, Matt, especially for staying up late. I know you`re working hard out there in Russia. Thank you for the reporting.

Ambassador, on that same point, the president also spoke about this Russian propaganda. Take a look.

BIDEN: Over the last few days, we`ve seen reports of a major uptick in violations of the cease-fire by Russian-backed fighters attempting to provoke Ukraine in the Donbass.

We also continue to see more and more disinformation being pushed out by -- to the Russian public, including the Russian-backed separatists, claiming that Ukraine is planning to launch a massive offensive attack in the Donbass.

MELBER: Final question to you, Ambassador.

As our reporter emphasized, as the president is saying -- and this clearly matters in Europe -- walk us through why these type of lies, this type of propaganda about who has the reason or the pretext to move matters.

MCFAUL: Well, because Putin is creating a predicate for war.

He`s explaining to the Russian people that, by the way, are rather confused. Why are we going to war with our brothers in Ukraine? What happened? Why all of a sudden is this happening? He needs something to explain to them why they`re launching this massive military intervention.

And it`s very clear. Matt just outlined it for you. A couple of things have happened literally in the last 10 or 12 hours. I watch Russian television to. One, Putin in the last couple days has talked about an alleged genocide in Donbass, completely fabricated, completely made up, but he`s telling his people they`re committing ethnic genocide against Russians.

Remember, those people in Donbass are ethnic Russians. Number two, the leaders of these breakaway republics have called on their citizens to leave. They`re telling women and children and elderly, go to Russia. And they`re even offering money for them to leave the territories.

That is another -- they`re getting ready for war. The disinformation part of that is they`re saying, well, because Ukraine is about to attack. I mean, think about how absurd that is. Ukraine has 150,000, 190,000 soldiers surrounding it, and they`re going to launch a preemptive attack against Russians in Donbass? That`s ridiculous.

But what they`re doing, they`re getting people out of there, so that they`re not going to be in the line of firing once Russia attacks. So the narrative in Moscow really in the last 24 hours has changed rather radically.

MELBER: Yes, understood, and really helpful context from someone who`s been there and done this work.

Ambassador McFaul, thank you. And we`re all keeping in mind your words, your words of warning and concern about the humanitarian costs here tonight.

We have a lot more in our show, including a right-wing theory that was kicking around this week that actually got debunked by the prosecutor that the right has quoted a lot lately, John Durham. We will get into that later.

Also, a mother confronting her son`s own killer in court. And then a judicial sentence, we`re going to break that down on these stories that we told you we will stay on in civil rights and American policing.

But, before we get to all that, we have something that involves both notes of concern in the pandemic and endemic, but also the way out, the turning point, COVID fading now in all 50 states.

Stay with us.

MELBER: You have heard it before.

We have even mentioned why, on this program, you can`t always believe it when you hear it, but there are signs about a turning point on COVID, cases fading, safety measures stepping back, and some optimism about going into a less deadly endemic face, especially for people who are vaccinated.

The map of states where cases are falling has gone from many to most to all, all 50 states in green. That is welcome news, cases down from nearly a million per day last month. They`re down to 10 percent of that as of yesterday. So this is a big development.

Then you have states that are pulling back on all kinds of the traditional safety rules that were used during the height of the COVID scare, including Omicron surge, 49 states dropping or about to drop mask mandates. That is the entire U.S. mainland. Hawaii is the exception.

There are projections that travel this year could also surge to levels we haven`t seen since before this pandemic arrived.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: At a certain point, you just have to start living like things are normal.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: At what point do we say, no more? So we are saying, no more.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Now, with this, it`s like, OK, just come in and shop freely, and you don`t have to worry about any of that.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Well, it`s been getting a lot more back to what it used to be.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I`m glad that we can finally lift it up, and no mask out here.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It`s going to feel very good. I can breathe again.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That`s just some of what our reporters found talking to everyday people, some with masks on, some with a range of views, but the idea that it is time to go forward.

California is a state that saw a recall fight over these issues. It`s had a back-and-forth about the politics. But now this blue state says it will try to be, it claims, the first state to take an endemic approach, focused on prevention and quick strike responses to outbreaks, instead of the more severe mandates and shutdowns.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM (D-CA): We stand firm and confident as we lean into the future, moving away from a reactive mind-set and a crisis mind-set, to living with this virus.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: There are other symbolic indicators.

A year ago, at the State of the Union, President Biden, newly elected, made arrangements to have only some members of Congress attend that very big historic event. Well, this year, a lot has changed. All members of Congress are invited to attend that. It`s a week-and-a-half from today.

There will be a mask requirement inside Congress.

Now, some experts also warn we are nowhere near out of this. We don`t know what the future holds. I think we have all learned that when it comes to variants. And the country averages over 2,000 COVID deaths a day. That`s major risk for people who are unvaccinated, who continue to die, many of them are unvaccinated by choice, unlike some countries where people cannot get vaccines.

And there are people who are unvaccinated by policy, kids under 5, the immunocompromised and others with personal health situations that make them more vulnerable.

So there`s nuance here, but the big story is some cautious optimism.

Where do we go from here? I have two experts to break it down when we`re back in 60 seconds.

MELBER: Pandemic to endemic.

And we turn to our two guests, a doctor and governor and former party chair, Howard Dean, and Fordham Professor Christina Greer.

Welcome to both of you.

We have come to expect some of your thoughtful, blunt views, Dr. Dean.

I want to start kind of the really metaphysical as we go into the end of the week. We were just talking about all these problems in Ukraine. If you landed out of the blue and said there`d be 2,000 people dying every day in this country, and the available information allowed a lot of that to be preventable, we would not be celebrating in any which way.

And yet, as I just walked through some details, it seems that many people, including people on the Democratic left and in the medical community, say that, if people choose to be unvaccinated this point, and they continue to die, then this is where we go.

I`m curious your thoughts on something that shows, yes, a 90 percent drop in caseload, but still a lot of people dying.

HOWARD DEAN, FORMER DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN: Yes, and that`s the problem.

I actually think, in the long run, you are right to be optimistic. But I think it`s going to require all the anti-vax people and the "Give me my freedom" people to finally cave in and start getting vaccinated. Now, the anti-vaxxers are sort of ideological, problematic, but the "Give me my freedom" problem, I mean, they get their kids vaccinated for MMR and all kinds of other things.

So I do think vaccination will be normalized. We will continue to have a death rate of about 2,000 people a day or a week or whatever it is -- either number is awful -- until the vast majority of the public gets vaccinated on a regular basis.

Omicron does get to a lot of people who`ve been vaccinated. So you`re crazy if you don`t get vaccinated. But I am optimistic. And this is not the end of it, though. We`re going to have another bounce because there are too many people that are still unvaccinated.

MELBER: And, Professor, the flip side of all this, when I just showed Gavin Newsom up there, is, there are people, not just anti-vaxxers, who say, gosh, it looks like there are Democratic politicians who found that the death toll and the risk was not what made them ultimately ease off the rules, which is what they initially said, but, rather, the pressure, the fatigue, the polls, whatever you want to call it.

It`s a complex story. But what do you think of that critique? Because the governor there and other blue state governors didn`t wait for the death rate to fall a ton. They seem to have said, we have done what we can, and we have to right-size.

CHRISTINA GREER, FORDHAM UNIVERSITY: Right.

And, well, we have seen this in New York and New Jersey, where a lot of governors are relaxing restrictions. I mean, the underlining story, Ari, is economics. I mean, there lots of businesses that are putting pressure on governors because they want people back in shops, they want people back in offices. The real estate industry in New York, as you know, is very powerful.

They want people to come back into Midtown and spend money at restaurants. And I understand that a lot of people want normalization. But we can`t rush this. I mean, we have already seen people, don`t give me by six feet anymore. We have already seen people stop washing their hands for 20 seconds.

And so we will see another spike or another surge or some sort of variant come through. And, as an educator who teaches in a windowless classroom twice a week, I know that we are very masked up and we take this very seriously.

But once we start relaxing these rules, just because people are healthy now, relatively, once we stopped taking off mass and taking this seriously, then we know that we`re going to see another spike and surge.

And what really makes me concerned are so many people who have people, little people, in the household under 5 years old or who are immunocompromised, and they don`t have an option. And so here we are with folks saying, well, I`m fatigued.

It`s a mask. It`s a piece of cotton. I mean, I really think that the safety of the larger American public should take precedent over a slight temporary inconvenience of wearing a mask over your nose and mouth.

MELBER: It is tricky.

And, Dr. Dean, I want to go back to California again, because I noticed that they claim, they`re touting that they have the first endemic policy. At the risk of riling people up, I will just say, I mean, Florida would claim they were way ahead of California on that, maybe too far ahead.

But what do you think, as someone who has been both in the medical space, but also a politician and a governor yourself, about that attempt to pivot? Because, clearly, there are states that didn`t act like it was a pandemic to begin with, or at least very early on, and others that were very, very strict.

[18:25:05]

What do you think of all that and what looks to some like a political pivot by some Democrats?

DEAN: Look, I basically have the same assessment as the professor does.

I just got off the phone with somebody on another matter, and they informed me that they -- and he and his wife both had COVID because their 5-year-old came home, or their 4-year-old -- their 5-year-old had been vaccinated and came home from child care and gave everybody COVID.

That`s going to happen again and again and again. So, masks are important. They have gotten -- it has gotten to be political. And we can argue about whether that makes any sense or not. And the fact of the matter, it makes no sense whatsoever, but politicians have to take into consideration political feelings.

So that`s why we`re not really out of this yet. I do think it`s going to get better. I do think we`re going to continue to see a substantial death rate, mostly among unvaccinated. I think it`s really important that Pfizer and the FDA get this vaccine out.

I understand now. I was pretty indignant at first, but I understand now why they`re waiting, principally because the two small doses that they tried weren`t that effective. But they really do need to get that out, and we need to get the under-5s vaccinated.

So choice works two ways. If you want to choose not to be vaccinated, be my guest. Just don`t clog up the ICU if I have a heart attack. But you also be ought to be able to choose to get your kids vaccinated, because that is ultimately going to stop this problem that the professor just mentioned about small children in classrooms making everybody unsafe because their parents don`t have the brains to do what they need to do.

MELBER: Yes, and the tradeoffs and these questions are not going away. As I have taken pains to emphasize, cases are fading. Some restrictions are fading. The death toll is horrific.

Again, if you were just pre-pandemic, and you heard about this as a news story for a week or a month, it`s horrific. And that`s why we have endeavored to try to have experts on about the range of it, but also have this reason-based conversation, because it`s not going to go away. We might be talking about this next year too.

Howard Dean and Christina Greer, I wish you a better weekend than the mood of this segment. And thanks for being here.

GREER: Thanks, Ari.

MELBER: Appreciate both of you.

Coming up, we look at a civil rights case in the field that we have been covering: What happens in the rare instances where prosecutors actually indict police for shootings, and what happens at sentencing? We have an update on that for you tonight, the story I promised you we would stay on.

But coming up first: the Justice Department upending and debunking a right- wing theory that had been kicking around. And it was their own beloved special prosecutor who did it.

The one and only David Corn is here.

[18:31:21]

MELBER: A right-wing theory pushed especially on FOX News has been debunked.

For nearly a week, FOX has been giving constant coverage to this alleged bombshell about -- wait for it -- Hillary Clinton supposedly coming from a special counsel that you may recall was initially appointed by the Trump Justice Department.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS: The Hillary Clinton spying scandal.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS: Hillary Clinton`s minions had spied on Donald Trump`s campaign.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS: They don`t call her crooked for nothing.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: John Durham`s investigation.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The latest revelations from special counsel John Durham`s probe, the crime of the century.

HANNITY: This is more electronic Watergate, except at a much higher level.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Is it?

FOX cited Clinton over 200 times. She noticed.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY RODHAM CLINTON, FORMER U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE: It`s funny. The more trouble Trump gets into, the wilder the charges and conspiracy theories about me seem to get.

(LAUGHTER)

CLINTON: FOX leads the charge with accusations against me, counting on their audience to fall for it again.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Now, we track things that come out of DOJ. We have reported on some aspects of the special counsel probe involving John Durham.

You might remember it was one that Trump kept pledging would lead to something. It hasn`t led to any big indictments. But when we heard about this, we took a look and found that, basically, the claims which were misleading and convoluted were not news and beneath reporting.

What is now the development is something that is somewhat unusual when it comes to DOJ filings. FOX not only got the facts wrong. They have now been actually called out in a court filing in writing by their supposed hero, Trump appointee John Durham.

Now, in the new filing, he basically says that: "Members of the media overstated, understated or misinterpreted the facts contained in the government motion" that we just showed you they were quoting from, allegedly.

FOX got it wrong, and he`s trying to distance himself from it. And you may remember how Mueller was tight-lipped. Durham is quite that level. But he certainly doesn`t give interviews and he certainly avoids talking about media coverage in court filings if he can.

So this is actually unusual. How is FOX responding?

Well, this is also important, because everyone can get things wrong. In fact, last night, we talked about First Amendment rules and how the press sometimes makes honest mistakes and corrects them. That`s acceptable. FOX isn`t correcting anything, even though their own holy source, Durham, called them out.

Instead, they have gone silent, according to independent accounts, on the very story that they claimed was the biggest news of the week.

Now, why does it matter? Well, millions of people heard the initial false version. They didn`t get a correction. And now the network just moves on.

This is a pattern we have seen. It`s not just about Hillary Clinton or politics. It`s also how they cover vaccine information and other decisions that, well, overlap with what we were covering on the show tonight.

A study from back in 2012 -- this was before Trump was in office -- showed that people who watched FOX News were less informed than people who just consumed no news at all.

Joining us now is Washington bureau chief for "Mother Jones" David Corn.

Thanks for being here.

DAVID CORN, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Good to be with you, Ari.

David, I got to start with a little bit of a lighthearted apology. Are you ready?

CORN: Go ahead. But I forgive you.

(LAUGHTER)

MELBER: I`m sorry we didn`t invite you on for a more significant story.

I kid.

(LAUGHTER)

(CROSSTALK)

MELBER: I will explain my joke, and then and then you break it down.

I kid because the part we didn`t even cover on THE BEAT is insignificant. But the larger pattern -- and you had a good piece writing about this today -- seems to matter to American democracy. Explain.

CORN: Well, any time you get something wrong in a big way, and it comes close to disinformation, it is of serious concern.

One thing you left out in your excellent setup is that Donald Trump joined the bandwagon here and said that people who were behind this spying should be executed. I mean, he really said, in stronger days, this should be considered treason, and the penalty for that is execution.

So here you have a leader of a party who may run for president who tens of millions of people support saying that, on the basis of this false reporting, there should be executions. You can only imagine what this does in the minds of some deranged people who might be prone to violence.

It`s very dangerous to say these things. And FOX and others got it wrong, but they got it wrong in a very willful way. I mean, I read that filing to begin with. And if you understand the technical side of things, it was -- it`s very -- it gets technical. I don`t want to get bogged down here.

But it clearly did not say that anybody was hacking into servers at the White House or the Trump Tower or the Trump campaign. Yet that`s what got reported. And, on FOX News, they said that the Clintonites had infiltrated -- that was their word -- infiltrates the Trump campaign and Trump White House.

MELBER: Right. Right.

CORN: That word doesn`t appear in the entire filing. It`s just not there.

MELBER: Yes.

(CROSSTALK)

CORN: So, they made it -- and they said...

(CROSSTALK)

MELBER: Let`s get into that, David.

CORN: Go ahead.

MELBER: Because, first of all, it is Friday night on the East Coast. Some people are eating dinner. So I appreciate you not taking us deep into Internet service protocol, because I don`t want to go there any more than anybody else.

But the higher-level point you make is important. There was apparently willful deceit and mischaracterization to make it seem like people were committing crimes. And if anyone made an honest mistake, which, again, we are both journalists -- that happens. We`re all fallible. I would report if they corrected themselves.

As I just showed, they didn`t, which underscores how willful this was. And now you could go to a barbecue with anyone who watches FOX, and they will honestly, sadly, ignorantly, say, well, no, I watched that, three days running, that story. They didn`t get the correction.

CORN: Yes.

MELBER: How does that pollute our democracy and our information environment?

CORN: Well, we can`t have honest discourse in this country and honest political debate if the facts are perverted. You just can`t do it.

So, if tens of millions of people think that Clinton and the Democrats actually committed a Watergate-type event against Donald Trump, and he`s out there exploiting it, and sort of using that to basically kind of coalesce is hold on the party, and then he`s going to demand other Republicans say the same things, and, if they don`t, they will be -- run for their lives in terms of the Republican base, you -- it all adds up to, we`re not talking honestly about things.

And, therefore, we can`t deal with stuff. And this is really one of the best examples that we have seen in a long time. It`s pretty unprecedented for a special counsel to come out and essentially say, hey, you guys are getting it wrong.

MELBER: Yes.

CORN: And he`s the guy out there who has been going after the Democrats and the Clintonites with cases that some people think are weak and thin.

But, put that aside, this is even too much for him. And even then -- and so there`s no correction. Donald Trump will keep saying that he was spied upon. Tens of millions of people will give him money with his fund-raisers, e-mails, making these claims, and will believe that, and won`t believe anything Democrats say, will believe that Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden really should belong in jail.

So it creates even more divisiveness than we need to have about the honest disagreements we have. We have honest disagreements in this country that divide us. And those -- that`s one thing. But to have these propaganda, disinformation disagreements that heighten things and that have a violent tinge to them, with Trump saying people should be executed for this, that really puts us deeper into a hole.

And I`m not a big FOX basher, but it really shows you just how much negative influence...

(CROSSTALK)

MELBER: FOX basher. You were a contributor there once, if I remember right.

CORN: Oh, yes, I worked there for a couple years back in the `90s and early aughts, when it was just conservative, not deranged.

MELBER: Yes.

No, I think you make good points, including the fact that whoever they think Durham is -- they think Durham`s their guy. Even he had to fact-check them.

If you have a classic rock lyric to sum it all up, we`re open to it, but no pressure.

CORN: I don`t know, Fleetwood Mac, tell me lies, tell me sweet little lies.

That`s what they want out of -- that seems to be what the FOX people want. They want to be told things that -- whether they`re true or not, but that will reaffirm their hatred for Hillary Clinton.

Look at Jesse Watters: "This is why we call her crooked."

They don`t need the facts. They have already decided.

(CROSSTALK)

MELBER: Right. They just go with him.

CORN: These are just...

(CROSSTALK)

MELBER: All right, Fleetwood -- well, this is not the last we`re going to see with you. We love the Fleetwood Mac.

David comes back for something special at the end of the hour. So stick around.

We have more coming up. I told you that we stay on the civil rights cases. My update on that is up ahead and why a family is speaking out.

MELBER: Turning now to an update on police brutality and civil rights in America.

Today, a former police officer, Kim Potter, was sentenced after something rare, the conviction for killing someone on duty.

In this case, it was manslaughter for killing a 20-year-old, Daunte Wright, at a traffic stop. The judge handed down about a two-year sentence, 16 months in prison and then eight on supervised release. That is far, far less than what could often be a standard sentence of about seven years.

The judge found leniency in this rare, rare case where an officer was even charged and convicted for such a shooting in the first place. The judge called it -- quote -- "a tragic mistake" and then got emotional during the sentencing.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JUDGE REGINA CHU, HENNEPIN COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Officer Potter made a mistake that ended tragically. She never intended to hurt anyone. Her conduct cries out for a sentence significantly below the guidelines.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Anyone can understand why there is emotion charged for these types of cases.

I would note that, though, the purpose of sentencing guidelines, the system of law, what judges are supposed to do is be fair and use reason, not appeals to emotion.

And I can`t tell you as an observer who she was crying for, but you can decide what you think.

Now, the facts of the case show that the fact that it was a mistake was not in doubt. But it was an arrest -- excuse me -- I should say, a reckless mistake. It took a life, an irreversible action. Wright`s family and activists were outraged over this unusually light sentence for this kind of killing.

Potter was also a 26-year veteran the department. She was also emotional and apologizing in court today to Wright`s family.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KIM POTTER, DEFENDANT: To the family of Daunte Wright, I am so sorry that I brought the death of your son, father, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew, and the rest of your family.

I`m so sorry that I hurt you so badly.

To the community of Brooklyn Center, I do owe you an apology too. I loved working for you. And I am sorry what has happened to our community since the death of Daunte.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Again, in the rare cases where these type of police brutality allegations or killings are prosecuted, we have often seen officers, ex- officers at that point, be less contrite. So that statement there was striking. We wanted to share it with you as well.

Intent matters in this type of case. This incident is one of a string where police are using force far more than they do in other countries, and disproportionately against black and brown people.

"The Washington Post" tracks this independently and finds police kill black Americans at double the rate of white Americans. Last year, even after all the pressure, even after all the talk of perhaps an overreach, according to some conservatives, and the BLM movement, it turns out fatal police shootings were up, a new record, with 1,055 people killed.

The Wright family says this is not justice.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KATIE WRIGHT, MOTHER OF DAUNTE WRIGHT: Today, the justice system murdered him all over again.

To sit there and watch -- pouring my heart out in my victim impact statement that took so long to write -- and I reread it over and over again -- to not get a response out of the judge at all, but then, when it came down to convicting -- or to sentencing Kim Potter, she broke out in tears.

So, once again, we are standing here to say that we`re very disappointed in the outcome.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

[18:53:10]

MELBER: It`s been a week, but it`s still Friday on THE BEAT, so it is time to fall back.

We have two fantastic guests, the legendary deejay Bobbito Garcia, filmmaker, longtime friend of THE BEAT, part of the visionary...

BOBBITO GARCIA, DEEJAY AND FILMMAKER: Hey!

MELBER: Hey -- hip-hop radio duo Stretch and Bobbito. They broke out some of hip-hop`s most iconic artists, names you know like Jay-Z, Eminem, Nas, our friend Fat Joe, and the Wu-Tang Clan, a purveyor of what is cool.

Bobbito recently designed a 3-D animated virtual sneaker with Omar Acosta, the designer. And equally hip, equally down in those Beltway streets, I`m talking about David Corn from "Mother Jones," the author of three "New York Times" bestsellers. He`s also the winner of a George Polk Award in 2012 for upending the presidential campaign when he broke the story of Mitt Romney`s 47 percent comments.

Welcome to both of you. How you guys doing? Happy Friday.

CORN: Good Friday.

GARCIA: Hey. Miss you, my brother.

MELBER: Hey, it`s a start. We will get you in person soon enough.

Let`s go big on Bobbito. Let me see your setup, because I know it`s cooler than anything that David or I have. Tell us about your room.

GARCIA: I have my records in here. I have my sneakers. I have my theatrical posters for the films that I have directed and produced, my turntables, me and Stretch on Apple Music Hits.

So this is what happens. This is where I record my sets, yes.

MELBER: How many vinyl records?

GARCIA: I don`t know, about 2,000, 2,500. It`s not stunning, the way some of my deejay contemporaries might have. I`m pretty light with it.

MELBER: Yes.

GARCIA: Just the music that I know I`m going to play.

CORN: How are they organized? That`s what I want to know.

(CROSSTALK)

[18:55:00]

MELBER: Yes, David -- they`re well-organized.

Look, David Corn only has eight vinyl records, and they`re all Tom Petty commemorative editions and whatnot. It`s a longer story.

(LAUGHTER)

MELBER: What is on your "Fallback" list?

GARCIA (singing): Because I`m free-falling.

(LAUGHTER)

GARCIA: You didn`t I know about that, right?

My "Fallback"...

(CROSSTALK)

MELBER: No.

What is on your list, man, you, Bobbito?

GARCIA: So, I want to quote a very amazing former lawyer now, current TV personality named Ari Melber, who once told me, if you come looking like for the gym, you may not be ready for TV.

You remember saying that, Ari? You remember that?

MELBER: Uh-huh. OK.

GARCIA: And you crushed me on national television. And I love for that.

(LAUGHTER)

GARCIA: But I will say that my style, my lifestyle, that sort of sports lifestyle, is stepping into new areas.

And, recently, Sotheby`s had an auction. One shoe, a size five shoe sold for $350,000. The auction was to raise funds for a nonprofit. They amounted to over a million dollars. And we see that the sports lifestyle is certainly breaking into new territories, new barriers and becoming more acceptable across the board and mainstream, and high fashion, and even in auction houses.

So I just want to say fall back to all the conservatives. Ari, you`re my man. You know I got nothing but love for you.

(CROSSTALK)

MELBER: I can take it.

You`re saying -- yes, you`re that people who are skeptical of streetwear fashion and that whole movement, which, of course, is adjacent to hip-hop, just like graffiti was and other arts, you`re saying that we all need to open our minds, because what is prestigious or culturally interesting might depend on the time, era and people involved.

That`s why it`s messed up that David said that to you. I know you said somebody said it. I think it was David.

(LAUGHTER)

CORN: Well, now I`m really sorry I didn`t change into my Grandmaster Flash T-shirt.

So, I feel very overdressed for the segment.

(LAUGHTER)

MELBER: What do you got, David?

CORN: Well, in a very different vein, I`m looking at the world`s richest man, number one this month, $224 billion. That is Elon Musk.

What did he do this week? He tweeted out a meme that compared Justin Trudeau, that lovely prime minister of Canada, a very nice young man, to Adolf Hitler.

I mean, this guy, Elon Musk, I know he has his moments, but he`s smart enough to make a trillion -- or a quarter-of-a-trillion dollars. Everyone loves his cars. I hope I get one, one day. And he gave $6 billion away to charity, it seems -- it`s kind of secret of -- a few months ago.

But he really didn`t think twice about comparing the Canadian prime minister to a guy who committed genocide? I mean, he doesn`t ask me for advice too often, but, if he did, I think the first thing I would tell him now, richest man in the world, never go full Hitler.

MELBER: I think...

CORN: It`s pretty obvious, but, nevertheless, write that down.

MELBER: Yes.

CORN: Put that above your door. Put it in your mirror when you shave. Never go full Hitler, Elon Musk.

So, fall back for that.

MELBER: I think you get the last word on that. And it`s kind of like when they asked Bill Gates about Elon Musk on COVID, and Gates said, well, I don`t know that that`s something he`s worked a lot on or his area of expertise.

You can be great at one thing and be out of your lane.

Bobbito, final question you to end the week. What are you optimistic about? What are you joyous about? I have always found you to be someone who has a smile, regardless of tough times. And we have been going through them. So that`s the question to you.

GARCIA: Yes, I certainly appreciate that.

Well, I feel that, along with the Sotheby`s auction of sneakers, they have an upcoming hip-hop auction. And some of my memorabilia and ephemera will be featured there. And I have just -- I`m talking to the Smithsonian now as well about some of my collectibles.

And I just love that hip-hop culture, sneaker culture, basketball culture, the things that I have really represented for my entire life, are coming to the foreground...

MELBER: Yes.

GARCIA: ... and really just making ripples to new audiences and opening up biases.

MELBER: I love that.

GARCIA: I feel fortunate to be a part of that, yes.

MELBER: I love that. I love the Smithsonian.

I mean, Bobbito, did Jay-Z not say, I`m in the hall already, I`m on the wall already, I`m a work of art, I`m a Warhol already?

GARCIA: He did say that. That`s a great quote.

(LAUGHTER)

MELBER: He did say that.

Bobbito and David, to end the week, I appreciate both of you. Thank you to both of you.

Thanks for spending time with us on THE BEAT.

"THE REIDOUT" is up next.