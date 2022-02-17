Transcript: The Beat with Ari Melber, 2/17/22

Summary

A New York judge rules that Donald Trump and his children must testify in the Trump Organization probe. Ron DeSantis gets roasted for an attempt to take on big tech, raising First Amendment questions. Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin discusses the divided state of the country. President Biden faces multiple huge challenges heading into the midterms.

We begin with breaking news on a new and major Trump legal loss. A New York judge has just ordered Donald Trump late today to testify. In fact, what we have here is not something you see every day for former presidents. It is a major ruling. It just came down.

And it means Donald Trump has lost again, this time losing a bid to try to duck questioning under oath in the open New York Trump Org money probe.

So, what does it mean? Well, number one, this is an order that Donald Trump and his children Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump must testify. They must comply with these open subpoenas and the New York attorney general`s office. And the family members have just three weeks until they go under oath, unless this is appealed or blocked.

The requirement here is the production of evidence and new documents on an even faster timeline, two weeks. And that`s not all. You would be forgiven for saying, well, Ari, I have heard about these kinds of cases before and these kinds of losses before.

But I got to tell you, reading this late today, it is a different kind of rebuke, scathing in parts. It finds that the attorney general has the clear right to put these people under oath, to question Trump, Ivanka and Don Jr., given their roles in this company that has all these money problems and accused lies.

It`s a major win for the attorney general and comes after Trump`s accounting firm just cut ties and bailed on him, saying that whatever it had previously attested to or supported financially, it couldn`t do so anymore, that it`s unreliable. That`s another piece of the legal pressure.

And that`s cited directly in here. We`re going to get into that with our experts.

The Trump lawyers had argued that, for some reason, the fact that the accountants had bailed was something that was good for him. That`s one of those arguments that lawyers throw at the wall, I guess, just to see if anyone`s paying attention. It didn`t help their case. Indeed, it hurt, the judge demolishing it, saying the argument was not only audacious, but downright -- quote -- "preposterous."

And then we turn to something that`s pretty rare. I`m just going to tell you exactly what the judge said. This is not us adding storytelling or allegories, which sometimes happens when you hear a story.

This is from the judge, comparing the argument that somehow having your accounting firm bail on you means you should win was downright Orwellian. It was of course, Orwell who wrote in "1984" about the -- quote -- "War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength," the idea that words have no meaning whatsoever.

And that`s not all. What`s worse than Orwell? Well, maybe Humpty Dumpty, because the other comparison was that, again, this argument that losing your accounting for means you should win the case and not have to testify was likened to a famously stupid claim, a rejected claim by none other than Humpty Dumpty.

MELBER: Well, that might be fun for "Alice in Wonderland" and whatever mood or substances make people have those kinds of thoughts, but that was rejected here.

I`m going to get into also with our experts cite about why a judge would go this far and be this harsh towards these lawyers and ultimately the client they represent, Donald Trump and these Humpty Dumpty-Orwellian-esque claims.

As for why Donald Trump didn`t want to go under oath, well, he has faced depositions in the past. In 2016, he was forced to testify in a case that took him on for anti-immigrant rhetoric. He also had to testify when he ultimately defended and then lost and settled the Trump University scam case.

And all of this comes back to lying about the money, apparently running out of room to bend reality to his will or invent facts and figures to claim that he`s richer than he is or poorer than he is when he wants to pay less taxes.

I promised experts on the Humpty Dumpty of it all. Let`s get to them right now.

We have the former civil prosecutor Maya Wiley. This is a civil case and she knows a lot about how this works. And someone who`s known for more than one thing, Claire McCaskill, yes, a former senator, but also a former prosecutor as well.

Welcome to you both.

I want to begin with the Humpty Dumpty, Maya, because you don`t always see this in cases. And looking at what the judge said, because I was just poring over the new ruling, they go out of their way to say Trump`s lawyers submitted -- quote -- "serious, substantive and sophisticated" legal arguments, that there have been some valid claims made, even if they lost.

And then the judge says that makes this Humpty Dumpty-esque claim all the more, I guess, frankly offensive to the court, that losing your accounting for means that you`re actually truthful.

What did you think of the Humpty Dumpty here?

MAYA WILEY, MSNBC LEGAL ANALYST: Yes, I have to say that the judge was right, because there`s just no argument that an accounting firm that has been your accounting firm for over a decade actually says, not only are we no longer going to be your accounting firm; we`re not even going to finish your current taxes.

That`s pretty astounding, and not something accounting firms do very lightly. They obviously, to your point, Ari, tried not to throw Trump completely under the bus by dropping him like a hot potato. But, truthfully, they did say, look, we don`t see material differences in the financial statements.

That really is a going to be an issue of fact, ultimately, for a jury to decide. But the reason that matters is what they are signaling is a legal argument that the defense can make, which is, look, you have to prove that, if we said something wrong, it was material.

And the accountants are on record as saying, we don`t think the discrepancies are material. That doesn`t absolve them. But it certainly doesn`t say that you then can`t ask the principal, the person making the decisions, the person who signs checks, the person who is making public representations about how much money they have all over the place for years, and what their properties are or are not worth, that that person, Donald Trump, or Ivanka Trump or Don Jr. can`t then stand up and say, you don`t get to ask me any questions about it.

MELBER: Yes.

WILEY: If anything, it just heightens the need to ask them questions.

MELBER: Yes, one would think.

And, Claire, you`re known as an expert on the law, and certainly also an expert on how the law is written, as a senator. I don`t know off the top of my head if you`re an expert on the tale of Humpty Dumpty, but he did ultimately have a big fall.

And so I`m curious what you think about how that relates to what the judge is getting at?

CLAIRE MCCASKILL, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, it`s interesting to me, the arguments that the Trump lawyers made.

One was that this attorney general can`t be involved in both the civil and criminal prosecution. I have got news for the Trump lawyers. As they well know, Trump`s Department of Justice did it every day. Every federal office in this land does it every day. Many attorney generals` offices do it every day. This is very common in our legal system.

Secondly, the point that the court made -- and this is the bad part of the segment -- I think we all need to realize that what the judge said is making Trump come and swear under oath does not mean he has to testify.

So, bundle up. What we`re going to get is hours and hours and hours of the Fifth Amendment. He will take the Fifth Amendment. He will say nothing. And...

(CROSSTALK)

MELBER: Let me only slow you down, and then have you build on that point, because I think you`re referring to -- in page four, the judge directly says that the Trump lawyers overlook the fact that they do have, as you allude to, Senator -- quote -- "the right to refuse to answer questions that may incriminate them," which, again, as you say, may be frustrating to people who want to find the truth. But those are the rules.

And if you have a decent Fifth Amendment claim, on the grounds that you may incriminate yourself because you are, I guess, doing crime or potentially worried about getting busted for it.

And they go on to note, the judge -- quote -- "Eric Trump invoked that right against self-incrimination in response to more than 500 questions during a deposition related to this proceeding" -- end quote -- page four.

It seems like you`re referring to that and what the judge sort of signposted. Walk us through that.

MCCASKILL: Yes.

Bottom line is, these guys, Ivanka and Don Jr. and Trump are going to take the Fifth Amendment. Now, let me point out, I don`t ever recall President Barack Obama taking the Fifth Amendment. I never recall Hillary Clinton taking the Fifth Amendment.

So, once again, Trump is busting the norm that he is going to be a president who has to take the Fifth Amendment in an investigation into his business affairs.

The other thing that`s important to remember here is that they actually argued today, Ari, in a weird twist, that the attorney general, they should be calling them in front of a grand jury, because, as Maya knows, there`s a weird twist in the New York law that requires New York to give immunity to a grand jury witness.

So, you found this weird situation where his lawyers were saying, call us in front of a criminal grand jury, because they knew, if that happened, Trump automatically get a get-out-of-jail card free.

MELBER: Yes, that`s -- you`re highlighting -- both of you are highlighting so many important parts of this ruling.

And that was a clever bit of lawyering that failed. Donald Trump might not know about that, but he does have the lawyers to throw everything at the wall. And, as you say, that failed.

[18:10:08]

I have to ask you a very, very simple question, Senator, so pardon me for that, but it`s sometimes my job around here. Don`t most politicians and most parties want to avoid pleading the Fifth, which tells everyone in the country that they are near a crime?

MCCASKILL: Yes, and I think even Trump has said -- I don`t remember. He said so many bizarre things over the years.

MELBER: He has, Senator, yes.

MCCASKILL: It`s hard to have it all on the hard drive. But I think he said, only guilty people take the Fifth Amendment. I believe that was a Trump quote at one point in time.

So, once again, Trump`s own words roasted.

MELBER: Roasted.

Maya?

WILEY: Fried like a broken egg.

MELBER: Fried egg.

WILEY: Look, I -- Claire`s exactly right. But I think this is the point.

In a court of law, while you might not be able to draw an inference of guilt because someone asserts the Fifth, what it certainly tells you and what everybody can use politically is, but you couldn`t explain it without taking the Fifth, meaning you didn`t have a way of describing whatever really actually happened in a way that wouldn`t make you look guilty.

That`s what it means. And so that is not a good luck. And I think, to Claire`s point, politically, there are going to be -- you can just imagine the campaign ads that can come that just splices up things that Donald Trump has said in the past with the things that have been coming up in his immensely long road to perdition.

MELBER: Yes.

Well, and I have been going through my papers here trying to keep up with both of you, which I can`t always do. It would be like, if you guys are teaching a law school class, and I`m just trying to keep up.

But the senator alluded to Trump. He did say that. He said it in an attack on Hillary Clinton that, if you plead the Fifth, you`re guilty. And then, interestingly, what closes the circle here is Mr. Fischetti, who is one of Trump`s criminal defense lawyers, is actively referencing the idea that Trump might someday face a criminal trial as one of their other defenses.

I want to read to that.

He says -- quote -- "Trump should get immunity for what he says or say nothing." He goes on to say -- quote -- "If Trump did invoke the Fifth," as you both just mentioned -- quote -- "that will be on every front page in the newspaper in the world," Claire -- quote -- "How can I possibly pick a jury in that case?"

What`s he getting at there and what`s your response?

MCCASKILL: Well, he`s trying to get at a an issue that Trump can`t get a fair trial if he`s forced -- quote, unquote -- "forced" to take the Fifth.

Well, nobody`s forcing him to take the Fifth. And, yes, it will be news. But it`s kind of when he pay -- we always talks about when he pays a filing fee. He was the candidate. He was the president. Now he`s got to shoulder the responsibility for his bad acts.

And if that means everybody in the world knows he`s taking the Fifth, so be it. They will still find a jury. I can guarantee his lawyers will find a jury that will say they can set aside anything they know about Donald Trump and consider just the evidence presented and the laws as it applies.

MELBER: Fair.

And, Maya, finally, if this all rings a bell for people, these same money issues in what Claire referred to as what was raised in the case, the hybrid-civil criminal matter, this is all going to be out in the newspapers as well, because Trump`s top moneyman, his CFO, is awaiting a criminal trial on related issues, which all come down to whether you think that these were honest mistakes that are being somehow punished after the fact because of the prominence of the individuals involved -- that`s a possible view or defense. Juries can consider that.

Or whether you think they broke the law with impunity for years, acted like they were above the law, and, yes, when more people were paying attention, got in trouble, Maya.

WILEY: Yes, look, what`s going to happen here is, it`s going to be about the facts.

It`s going to be about what the papers say. It`s going to be -- and I don`t mean the papers in the newspapers. I mean the documents.

MELBER: Yes.

WILEY: It`s going to be about what was happening with those properties. It`s going to be about how many times you said a property was worth one number, and then later said it was worth a different number, with no difference.

I mean, it -- at the end of the day, it`s really driven by facts, which is why Claire`s exactly right. There are going to be plenty of people who are going to say, yes, but we`re going to be asked to make decisions on facts. We can do that. And to your point, Ari, this is fundamentally about -- because one of the other clips of Trump that can get played is when he said, I say whatever I feel.

MELBER: Yes, very emotional. Well, as you say, there...

(CROSSTALK)

MELBER: There`s Humpty.

And the question here is, yes, right, those facts, how do they play in a real courtroom? How long can you get away with dancing around them? And if you`re doing the Humpty dance, will you get caught?

That`s all I have.

Maya and Claire, thank you both.

WILEY: Thank you.

MELBER: Appreciate you.

We have a lot more in the program.

Chai Komanduri is here to talk about how Biden is juggling more than one thing, and, he says, well.

Also, Ron DeSantis is getting roasted for an attempt to take on big tech. We have a special guest to get into that.

And the scholar whom presidents seek out for lessons on history. I`m thrilled to tell you that our friend Doris Kearns Goodwin is making a special return to THE BEAT. She`s here tonight.

Stay with us.

MELBER: Efforts to overthrow the 2020 election are under investigation in Congress, as well as at the federal level by DOJ. There are Trump aides who have admitted on this very show and elsewhere about how Giuliani wanted to lead a plan using fraudulent electors.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PETER NAVARRO, FORMER DIRECTOR, WHITE HOUSE OFFICE OF TRADE AND MANUFACTURING POLICY: We had over 100 congressmen and senators on Capitol Hill ready to implement the sweep.

But we believed that, if the votes were sent back to those battleground states, that most or all of those states would decertify the election.

MELBER: Do you realize you`re describing a coup?

NAVARRO: No.

MELBER: Did you ever make calls like that regarding what you`re calling these alternate electors?

[18:20:00]

BORIS EPSHTEYN, FORMER TRUMP 2020 CAMPAIGN STRATEGIC ADVISER: Yes, I was part of the process to make sure there were alternate electors for when, as we hoped, the challenges to the seated electors would be heard and would be successful, per the 12th Amendment of the Constitution and the Electoral Count Act.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Those are not random commentators or allies. That`s a White House aide who was there to the end in January `21 and a campaign aide and lawyer.

It was a coordinated plan. And investigators are zeroing in on whether it was a criminal conspiracy.

Here is former President Obama.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I think we have to worry when one of our major political parties is willing to embrace a way of thinking about our democracy that would be unrecognizable and unacceptable even five years ago.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That`s Obama-speak with the pauses and the thoughtfulness for: Wake up. It`s gotten worse just in the last few years. And it`s not just about the former president who replaced him.

We are learning more each day about the strain on democracy. And, right now, people who brought it to the brink are at it, people who pushed the lies or even may have crossed lines running to oversee elections or be attorney general in nine states. Only 25 percent of Republicans now say Biden won legitimately. And there are headlines about democracy in peril at a different level now, not just about Trump or settling scores or the way this has been talked about.

We are hearing from serious people, not just elected Democrats, that democracy is deeply under threat. "The New Yorker" asks whether we could be edging towards some type of civil war.

The calls are getting louder. And people say this is the time to wake up and go on offense.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. LIZ CHENEY (R-WY): Too many in my own party are embracing that former president, are looking the other way, are minimizing the danger.

That`s how democracies die. We simply cannot let that happen.

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): My purpose right now is just to win that election, is still to win that election. Nothing less is at stake than the -- our democracy.

REP. ADAM KINZINGER (R-IL): And this is a defining moment in American politics and in the RNC`s future. Are you for authoritarianism? Are you against democracy? Or are you going to wake up to that slide and come back to actual democracy again?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Now, look, I report the news. I get it. A lot of people look at things through blue or red glasses and say, well, it`s blue making it out to be worse than it is if it`s about a red coup.

But notice you just heard from Republicans concerned about January 6, and people make comparisons all the way back to 1861, when democracy was deeply tested. From Lincoln to Biden, there is an experiment here that is not guaranteed.

With that in mind, we are about to turn to presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, a celebrated thinker on these issues, when we`re back in 60 seconds.

MELBER: We`re now joined by Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Doris Kearns Goodwin. She`s the bestselling author of biographies that you probably know from Lincoln to LBJ.

She`s reported on presidents for decades, covered administrations. Her work was also integral in inspiring the 2012 movie "Lincoln," directed by Spielberg and featuring Daniel Day-Lewis, who stays in character. "New York Magazine" says she is America`s historian in chief. She`s made the rounds everywhere from late-night TV to "The Simpsons," pushing a thrill for history wherever people will take it.

And she`s E.P.ing this documentary series "Abraham Lincoln," which is based on the book "Leadership in Turbulent Times," perhaps the people`s historian.

Thanks for coming back.

DORIS KEARNS GOODWIN, PRESIDENTIAL HISTORIAN: Very glad to be with you, Ari.

MELBER: Absolutely.

Let`s take a brief look at the docuseries.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOODWIN: The split between the North and the South goes deeper.

OBAMA: The country is breaking apart. There`s a turning point where he`s going to have to take a stand.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: We can attack immediately.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: How do you go from Obama to Lincoln like that? And what should Americans keep in mind right now if we want to understand the stakes without being too hyperbolic?

GOODWIN: Well, I do think when people talk about democracy being in peril, clearly, it was in peril in 1861.

And there are some parallels, in the sense that what Lincoln said right after the war started was that the problem was that if a minority that loses an election can decide to break up the union, rather, essentially, as he was saying, than except the peaceful transition of power, then the idea of democracy would be an absurdity, because what is democracy defined as?

It`s when people can vote for their leaders. And unless you can trust that that vote is being fairly counted, and that people accept a loss, then this is what happened in the Civil War. I`m not saying were there that -- in fact, the important thing to understand is, the 1850s built up little by little by little to 1861.

And we`re still in that state now where we can write the next chapter of our story. So there`s a dramatic moment that`s captured in the documentary, a historical moment, when Lincoln is told in 1864 that he`s going to lose the election in November unless he`s willing to compromise on emancipation, that the people are exhausted, that they just want this war over.

And they know that the people won`t come to the peace table from the South unless he`s willing to compromise on emancipation. He said: "I will be damned in time and eternity if I went back on my word."

It`s that kind of understanding of right and wrong, being willing to sacrifice a loss right now, that we need our leaders to understand in order to make right by history and be remembered by the generations to come.

That`s where I think we still have a chance.

MELBER: Makes sense.

We live in a time where people are so quick to say -- and you see it online, but then you see our conversations echo it -- oh, well, of course, you say that. That`s because you`re in that camp. Or, of course, you want, as I alluded to earlier, that problem to look worse because it`s bad for your domestic opponent.

And yet that really loses sight of the way that some people within one Republican Party are rooting against democracy itself. And that is a change. Whatever one thinks of George W. Bush and other top Republicans in recent eras, they didn`t sound like that, which is how you know it`s a change.

And for that, we want to play this comparison.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

OBAMA: Inaugurations signal a tradition of a peaceful transfer of power that is over two centuries` old.

GEORGE W. BUSH, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The fact that the three of us are standing here talking about a peaceful transfer of power speaks to the institutional integrity of our country.

BILL CLINTON, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We are both trying to come back to normalcy, deal with totally abnormal challenges, and do what we do best, which is try to make a more perfect union.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: What do you see there in that footage from January `21, in the context of today?

They are trying, and yet it looks like a point of weakness for us at this moment that it`s necessary for them to unite over that low bar of, let`s not have coups, violence or military meddling in the transfer of power?

GOODWIN: No, but I think what`s important to remember is that what matters right now -- and this is why the January 6 Committee, I think, is going to be very important for us -- is to bring back that memory of what happened last January 6, to understand what the story and the substance was all about.

And then public sentiment and consciousness has to be reached. When you listen to those presidents talk, you have to feel, as an American, they represent both parties. They`re saying the same thing. They`re warning us that something is happening.

And I think, when the committee comes forward with its report, and we remember that attack and the insurrections that took place, public consciousness may be changed. Lincoln said that public sentiment is everything. If you can have public sentiment on your side, you can accomplish anything. And without it, nothing is possible.

Consciousness was aroused. Think of the 1960s when you had that disciplined and passionate civil rights movement. Public consciousness was raised about the voting rights being wronged because of what happened in Selma, Alabama. The country`s feelings changed. The voting rights bill came through.

And that`s where we`re still at today. Voting is at the center of democracy. And I think that`s the fight we have to fight to make people understand you can`t be making it harder for people to vote. You can`t be overturning an election that was fairly won. This should be an American problem, not simply a Republican or Democratic problem.

MELBER: Appreciate that and the altitude you`re advising us to consider that.

Our thanks.

I want to remind everyone, Doris Kearns Goodwin, historian, has this docuseries, "Abraham Lincoln." It premieres this Sunday 8:00 p.m. Eastern on The History Channel.

Coming up, we have a fact-check for MAGA Governor DeSantis and why he`s wrong about free speech.

But coming up: Biden is taking on more than one challenge. And we have the Obama veteran Chai Komanduri, the one and only, my special guest, next.

MELBER: It`s not a drill.

The president is facing volatile situations at home and abroad and warning that Putin may invade Ukraine soon.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: They have not moved any of their troops out. They`ve moved more troops in. Every indication we have is they`re prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine.

My sense is, it will happen within the next several days.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: The administration`s diplomats now say Russia will also push a so- called false flag operation, which would create their argument of some pretext for war. The U.S. says it will be false.

There`s also reports of some shelling in Ukraine hitting a school, Russia and Ukraine both blaming each other for that. That happened in the morning.

Biden hit the road, went to Ohio, to pivot from that very important issue to his jobs agenda, and also facing lower approval numbers, as people are concerned about inflation, even with a partial economic rebound, plus the pandemic.

There is some sliver of good news, COVID cases declining now in 49 of the 50 states.

[18:35:03]

When you look at everything the president`s balancing, we turn to Chai Komanduri, a veteran of three presidential campaigns, including the Obama campaign. You may know him from "Chai Day" on THE BEAT.

Welcome back, sir.

CHAI KOMANDURI, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: It`s good to be back, Ari. How are you?

MELBER: I`m good.

You look at the president here, and he`s trying to show that they are all systems go to deal with Ukraine, while also being clear with the public that they don`t see it as grounds for military intervention, regardless of what Putin does, and dealing with COVID declining, and yet still at the hot second highest weekly death toll rate ever, and trying to remind people, amidst all that, hey, he`s tripled Trump`s jobs numbers, and that`s a good thing.

What do you see in the balancing act?

KOMANDURI: Yes, I think there`s no doubt that, if you`re the Republican Party, you probably wish the midterms were a month ago, sort of like the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl. They had the lead in the third quarter, but there`s a lot of time left on the clock.

And the problem is, is that a lot of things look very good for Joe Biden and for Democrats going forward. But, as you approach the midterm, we are looking at a more favorable map for Democrats. We are looking, as you reported on, COVID numbers are declining. That is extremely important.

Those pandemic restrictions have been really key to a lot of Republican popularity and Joe Biden`s unpopularity over the last couple of months. I mean, if you look at all the factors that went in last November to Glenn Youngkin`s victory in November of last year in Virginia, the reality is, is that a lot of those factors may not be apparent or as powerful in November of this year.

The pandemic could be could be declining. Inflation could be declining. A lot of the anger about school closures could have ebbed away. We have an excellent economy with terrific job growth. All of those things are very, very positive. And I think they would speak very well to Joe Biden and the Democratic future.

MELBER: Yes, and the other piece of this, we have hit this a couple different ways, because, as the world changes, our job in the news is sort of to note that.

And so if a lot of people are living in a "Don`t Look Up"-style world, right, where they don`t acknowledge the asteroid exists...

KOMANDURI: Right.

MELBER: ... that`s going to be relevant in politics.

So, I mention that because I want to show Senator Cotton here, whether he`s lying or is himself confused or just different problems for someone exercising power. But one thing that Donald Trump did you on criminal justice reform was a mild -- I call it mild -- I said that at the time -- was a mild step on reforming some of these offenses for a slightly more lenient position.

I say that just to be clear it was something. It was not a big deal. Didn`t let a million felons out. But a lot of Republicans backed it and said that was their nod to come on justice reform.

Now you got a Republican just lying, and take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AR): It`s your party that voted in lockstep for the FIRST STEP Act that let thousands of violent felons back on the street who have now committed innumerable violent crimes.

SEN. RICHARD DURBIN (D-IL): The FIRST STEP Act? The Democrats did the FIRST STEP Act? The Republicans were in the majority. It was a bill sponsored by Senator Grassley, Durbin, Lee and many others. And who signed it into law? Donald Trump signed it into law.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Democrat Senator Durbin there punching back.

What do you see in that exchange? And how much is that a feature of this, where are you talking about whether Trump had a third of the jobs of Biden, or are you dealing with a world where people...

KOMANDURI: Right.

MELBER: Again, you can have empathy for them, but people are so misinformed, they really don`t know that that`s the case?

KOMANDURI: Yes, and I think that Tom Cotton`s rhetoric speaks to a lot of Republican problems.

I mean, if you think about Glenn Youngkin, one of the things that he did do -- and we talked about it on THE BEAT -- is, people thought he was much more moderate than he really was. He was able to come across as a Mitt Romney clone, somebody who was nonthreatening, not at all Trumpist.

The problem with Tom Cotton`s extreme rhetoric and some of the claims you`re hearing about the GOP is, it`s very clear the Republicans are forgetting the lessons that they had thought -- assuming they had learned last fall during that election. The idea was to sound more moderate, to sound more mainstream.

The problem with Tom Cotton and what he`s doing is, he`s just kind of doubling down on FOX News misinformation. And that is not really a path to electoral victory in a lot of blue states, where Republicans do need to win in those blue states to win big in November of this year.

MELBER: Yes.

And, look, I`m old enough to remember the Republican Convention of 2020, where Donald Trump touted the FIRST STEP Act and had Ms. Alice Johnson speak, because they were selling that.

If Tom Cotton says that`s a danger to every suburban home in America, well, you can thank him, Trump, Grassley and all of them. I mean, that`s just what happened.

So it`s certainly interesting and important to give people the facts.

Chai, good to see you, as always.

KOMANDURI: Good to see you, Ari.

MELBER: Absolutely.

Coming up, we have an important fact-check. You may have heard people like Ron DeSantis talk about free speech and cancel culture. Well, we`re going to get into exactly why he is actually wrong, according to the courts and a First Amendment expert.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. RON DESANTIS (R-FL): With the reform we will sign in today, we will be the first state to hold big tech accountable so that everyday people who use their platform have an ability to fight back.

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis touting his role leading new laws that Donald Trump called for, trying to use state power to go after technology companies.

It`s a growing political issue after Twitter and Facebook banned Trump and have been removing more content and speech amidst debates over everything from COVID and misinformation to the insurrection.

DeSantis and other Republican-led states have passed these laws. They try to punish tech companies for declining to post or allow certain content.

[18:45:05]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DESANTIS: Silicon Valley is acting as a council of censors. They cancel people when mobs come after somebody.

Anyone posting criticisms of lockdowns, those things were taken down. Floridians who are deplatformed will be able to sue big tech companies for violating this law.

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: DeSantis argues people should have a right to post whatever they want on every platform.

Some free speech advocates say that`s exactly backwards, that, while people can say many things in public, the free speech decision is up to whomever`s running or publishing on that platform.

So "The New York Times" decides whom to publish, and Facebook or Spotify decide whether it will be a platform that distributes, for example, political speech, or misinformation, or neo-Nazi tips for insurrectionists.

These are all decisions about what you want to post. And that`s why these Republican laws out of Florida and Texas are already getting blocked in court. Recently, in December, a federal judge blocked the Texas version for violating the First Amendment.

And some of the greatest First Amendment advocates agree, like Floyd Abrams, the lawyer who won the landmark Pentagon Papers case against President Nixon. You see him there walk into court. He`s dubbed the most- sought after First Amendment litigator of his generation by "The New York Times."

And he`s argued some of the most significant free speech cases in modern history. Now he says Governor DeSantis is wrong on this, and platforms from Facebook to Google have broad rights to take these things down if they decide to, as he told me in a new interview airing now for the first time.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

FLOYD ABRAMS, FIRST AMENDMENT ATTORNEY: I think the role has to be that, whether the speech is digital or on paper or in song, that is protected by its nature.

Google has sweepingly broad First Amendment rights to decide, to use more television like -- who to put on and who not, to get that in a state word can really broadly serve the public or find places where everyone can speak and be heard, that the Googles of the world, the Facebooks of the world will not be responsible in libel law for the speech.

MELBER: You`re positioning the free speech rights of Facebook...

ABRAMS: Yes.

MELBER: ... to say, no Nazis...

ABRAMS: Yes. Yes.

MELBER: ... rather than Nazis to say, if I can march down the street, why can`t I march down the virtual street?

ABRAMS: Right. Yes, that`s exactly what I mean.

And I think it`s important that the Facebooks, however they sometimes, well, misbehave, they have no less rights than the press, as we define it. But, again, they`re not entitled to more rights. They`re not entitled, as a First Amendment matter, to be free of libel litigation...

MELBER: Right.

ABRAMS: ... or other litigation because of who they do put on.

MELBER: So I made a little list. I haven`t talked to you about this before. This is very high level, things that a tech company might ban, and how concerning you find it, not that we`re claiming a First Amendment violation, but with regard to free speech principles, given how much you have thought about these things, whether you find it a little, medium, or very.

A tech company bans direct calls for violence?

ABRAMS: I think it`s fine. In fact, I think that that`s what they should do.

MELBER: They ban fraudulent and hoax material.

ABRAMS: Same answer.

MELBER: They ban things they deem false, but, in reality -- big claim -- but, in reality, are actually debatable.

ABRAMS: I think we have to make a choice here.

It`s not a matter of trust, but it`s a matter of broad social policy. And I think that they should be entitled to make judgments, and not wind up in litigation as a result of them, about what`s true and what`s false when -- for purposes of deciding what to carry.

What`s dangerous and what`s not dangerous, what`s off-limits and what`s not off-limits, I think we have to leave with them, and understand, yes, that leaving it with them has its own dangers.

[18:50:02]

MELBER: The last one is, thinking of Amazon, which rushed to deny its actual server support, which is sort of more like the pipes, to Parler.

And the question is, if they deny platform services to a group that hosts both proven criminals and a bunch of other innocent people?

ABRAMS: I think they have to be allowed to make that decision.

MELBER: Yes, interesting.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

MELBER: Big decisions here.

Abrams also represented "New York Times" reporter Judy Miller, who went to jail protecting sources in a controversial Bush era case.

And while many people think journalists can legally keep all sources secret, in this new interview, we discussed how there`s still no federal American protection of such a reporter`s privilege.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

MELBER: You`re teaching a First Amendment course right now. Is there a national reporter`s privilege in the United States?

ABRAMS: As a generality, no.

Most states have that sort of protection, but there`s no federal protection in the area. And while I don`t think that is -- I don`t think we`re at the end of the line yet on that issue in federal court. But it is fair to say that, in general, in federal court, the -- that sort of argument is an uphill fight.

And so you do see journalists testifying in court sometimes. What do they do when they`re ordered to testify, and it`s not -- the problem isn`t just testifying, but revealing confidential sources? Fortunately, that doesn`t happen very often. And I think that, when Judy Miller, for example, refused to reveal a confidential source that she had, I think she served a broader cause.

I mean, this wasn`t just her. She was speaking for a lot of journalists who had been very critical of her, in fact, in terms of the particular reporting, and really trying to protect herself from having to reveal confidential information, which she wouldn`t do, in which he was jailed for, what, almost 90 days.

Now, are there situations in which judges said you have to answer, a journalist has answered? Well, at least then the journalist has gone through every manner of defending the source.

Remember, it`s not the journalist they`re protecting. They`re not protecting themselves. They`re protecting the source who gave them information in confidence and who trusted them to bear up and not to reveal that information.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

MELBER: Those free speech clashes, I should mention, have really defined Abrams` career. But you may recall this. It was his foray into campaign law that made for perhaps the most controversial litigation.

Abrams is generally a liberal Democrat. He`s represented and worked with many progressive causes. But he was Mitch McConnell`s lawyer in the most controversial First Amendment case of the modern era, Citizens United, which struck down McCain-Feingold campaign regulation as a violation of free speech by corporations and groups.

So I asked about that relationship in our interview and Abrams` views on a man he clashed with in court as well, Rudy Giuliani, as well as the threat posed by Trump and the legacy of RBG. I mention all those topics because this is part of our "Summit Series," in-depth interviews with people at the top of their fields.

And in our last clip from it here, I want to show you some highlights on many topics.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

MELBER: In a word or a sentence, Justice Scalia.

ABRAMS: Smart as a whip. Charming.

MELBER: RBG, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

ABRAMS: She changed the world.

MELBER: Mitch McConnell.

ABRAMS: Mitch McConnell, I don`t agree with on almost anything. Much smarter than people give him credit for, people who don`t know him.

MELBER: Rudy Giuliani.

ABRAMS: A destructive person.

MELBER: Donald Trump.

ABRAMS: Danger, real danger to the country, past and present.

MELBER: Today, the greatest threat to free speech is?

ABRAMS: The public not supporting it.

MELBER: I knew I`d made it when?

ABRAMS: I guess when I started to get calls asking me to represent parties and cases in the Supreme Court or otherwise that I had not handled below.

MELBER: Success means?

ABRAMS: Winning.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

MELBER: There you have it. If you`re in court, I think that`s the right answer.

Some of the answers there from a litigator who has pressed his answers in court for half-a-century.

And, as we say, in the press, full disclosure, I first met Mr. Abrams 12 years ago, when I went to work for him at his law firm. I can say he was a brilliant lawyer and mentor then and now. And after many conversations over the years, this was actually our first in-depth interview of this length, a treat on several levels.

[18:55:17]

I just showed you a couple excerpts. But, as you may recall, we always publish the entire interviews in the "Summit Series" online. This one runs a full 90 minutes. You can find it right now on YouTube. You can either go to YouTube and search "Melber and Floyd Abrams" or go to our Twitter page, where it is pinned as the top link, if that makes it easier.

Again, go on to YouTube, search "Floyd Abrams and Melber" and you will find the whole thing.

And we will be right back.

