Transcript: The Beat with Ari Melber, 2/16/22

Comedians tackle where we go forward from here on COVID in new comedy specials. President Biden releases the Trump White House visitor logs to the January 6 Committee. Democrats looks to how Barack Obama dealt with and often vanquished lies from FOX News. James Brown`s civil rights anthem is back in the news.

And it is a packed show, Democrats on offense. There`s a leaked memo about a plan -- excuse me -- I should say, about a plan to actually thwart the culture war attacks that we`re seeing from FOX News and the right.

Also, something I`m really excited to share with you that we have been working on. Comedian Jim Gaffigan, who`s hilarious in general, has some thoughts that are not only funny, but insightful about where we go forward from here on COVID. We`re going to get into that later.

But we begin with this big new loss for Trump in the January 6 probe. This is something he`s been trying to keep secret, headed to the committee, the White House visitor logs, President Biden rejecting Trump`s privilege claims over the logs. Biden, who is president, is doing what presidents do, which is exercise presidential executive privilege.

That`s something that Donald Trump cannot do. His own appointees to the Supreme Court reminded of that recently -- reminded him of that with that stinging loss. And so the news tonight is that Biden is just ordering the Archives of the United States to handoff these documents to the House committee with a deadline of about the next two weeks, which speaks to the urgency.

Now, Biden is thwarting Trump on the executive privilege claims. So for those who are keeping track of how he`s dealing with his predecessor. Well, that`s obviously another sign that, well, he`s going to do things different and Trump`s not president.

Then there`s the urgency here. As mentioned, this is going soon. There are Trump aides who we know are trying to run out the clock. Two weeks, I can tell you, with the level of secrecy and high-level presidential decisions involved, is a very fast timeline.

And then, for the investigation itself, this means new and more evidence that the committee did not have. And it goes to some things we have been reporting on, including some of the aides who were snuck into the White House. Who was there in and around January 6 and on, of course, the day of the fateful insurrection?

We know that Trump claimed there was some sort of grave national security risk, as well as privacy concerns, regarding who visits the White House. Well, that`s a possible claim that, sometimes, depending on the visitors, might be true. But given what we have already learned about the coup that was afoot, the grave risk may be to Trump`s defense.

Meanwhile, the trove of evidence the committee has is mounting, thousands of text messages, 4,000-plus turned over by Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, which matters because we know that many people, including Trump`s own children, viewed him as basically the only digital way to get to Trump, who famously eschews most e-mail and text.

"The Washington Post" already has some, which shows Meadows was texting with people that were trying to steal or overturn the lawful election that declared Trump the loser. It goes also towards the planning for January 6, how there were Republican legislators encouraged to send alternate or fraudulent slates of electors to Congress, the false allegations of election fraud.

There`s a message from Rick Perry discussing an aggressive strategy to have Republican-controlled statehouses declare -- quote -- "This is B.S. and send their own electors to vote and try to get that before the Supreme Court."

A little reminder there to Mr. Perry, who may or may not be up on the history, the Supreme Court viewed every single Trump legal claim as so weak, it never held arguments on a single 2020 case challenging the election results, let alone siding with him.

The committee subpoenaing six other people linked to that fraudulent electors plot that we have been reporting on.

One tweeted in response -- quote -- "Kangaroo court speaks."

Giuliani, who has been identified by his own colleagues as the leader of this, including right here on THE BEAT, is basically linked to all of this, as the committee is reconstructing his extensive role in pressuring those GOP-led states to help Trump, as "The Washington Post," put it in one opinion piece, steal the election.

Giuliani is back doing what he did throughout the campaign, talking, whether it helps him or not. That is not always a great legal strategy. And, remember, Giuliani speaking out while, himself, he is under subpoena.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RUDY GIULIANI, FORMER ATTORNEY FOR PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: January 6 is nothing more than Russian collusion with another name and a new lie and a new set of crazy, exaggerated, it`s worse than September 11, it`s worse than Pearl Harbor, it`s worse than the Civil War, it`s worse than the end of the world!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That is his claim, which, as you see, is focusing more on what he views as criticism or hyperbolic criticism. It doesn`t get into the questions that he is going to face under this subpoena and potentially in court. What did he do? What did he know? Why did he do it?

I`m joined now by former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance, a federal prosecutor, and "The Washington Post" political reporter Felicia Sonmez.

Welcome to both of you.

Joyce, your view on the above and the president again exercising the privilege that is only the president`s decide to free up this evidence.

JOYCE VANCE, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: Joe Biden`s White House cast a little bit of shade at the former president when they announced that they were going to release these logs.

They didn`t just say that Joe Biden had found that there was no executive privilege. They also made the point that, under current standards, because this White House, as have many previous White Houses, makes its visitor logs publicly available, they pointed out that, under current standards, all of this stuff that Trump is complaining about would have been released.

[18:05:19]

And given the Biden administration and the January 6 Committee`s prior when in the Supreme Court, which said, yes, records from January 6 should be turned over to the committee, they`re important, it`s extremely unlikely that Trump has any success here. This is all about trying to delay.

And that`s really the whole strategy here. That`s the last leg that the Trump camp is on. Can we delay and hope that we win in November?

MELBER: And, Felicia, we have been keeping an eye on the visitor logs because, while in a normal or routine period, they might not yield that much -- you would expect allies an age of the president to show up at the White House -- we already have reporting suggesting that the conflicts over who could see the president over certain plots, including one that involved the military that Giuliani himself reportedly said would land them all in prison, is now a big part of the scandal.

I`m curious what you think can be gleaned from who was showing up then?

FELICIA SONMEZ, "THE WASHINGTON POST": Well, I think, Ari, in 15 days, we will see -- the committee itself will have these logs, and we will see whether or not former President Trump was keeping meticulous track of these visitors, or whether, as was the case with his telephone records, there are significant gaps there, especially when it comes to January 6.

I think these records are not just and the committee`s work is not just focused on the attack on the Capitol. It`s focused on this broader issue of an assault on democracy and, of course, the effort to overturn the election.

So, with those logs, we will see who was in contact with the president in the lead-up to that day and whether this effort was actually orchestrated from within the White House. We`re seeing these -- this ring of individuals who have been involved in it narrowing and narrowing, to the point where now the president`s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, is appearing more often in news reports on this issue.

So mark your calendar for March 3, because that`s going to be a big day, when we see just how much this may or may not have been orchestrated from within the White House.

MELBER: Yes, and while there are many issues with record-keeping, and allegedly clogged toilets, according to reporting, Joyce, there is an operational security part of this that generally makes the logs more reliable, because independent agencies, including the Secret Service, do this.

Felicia knows, I know from going to the White House in multiple administrations, you`re not just dealing with political aides. You`re submitting your information in advance. Every single person who walks in there, it`s a security process. And so we would expect even the people who were snuck in -- for example, we asked Peter Navarro about reports that his aides snuck in Michael Flynn after Meadows tried to block him.

But that meant sneaking in through security and still getting his info there.

With that in mind of what these aides are saying, I want to show you and viewers, Joyce, what Trump`s own lawyer and colleague of Giuliani Boris Epshteyn told us about this plot. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BORIS EPSHTEYN, FORMER TRUMP 2020 CAMPAIGN STRATEGIC ADVISER: Everything that was done was done legally by the Trump legal team by -- according to the rules, and under the leadership of Rudy Giuliani. We fought for the truth.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: If the committee finds that that fight for what he viewed as the truth involved, forgeries, et cetera, where does DOJ or a criminal prosecution fit in?

VANCE: Right.

I mean, Epshteyn has now said that everything was orchestrated by Rudy Giuliani, Rudy was in charge. And that puts Giuliani in an interesting position. There`s been back-and-forth reporting in the media about whether he`s cooperating with the January 6 Committee.

But, ultimately, the question that Giuliani is going to face is whether he`s the guy at the top of the pyramid running the scam to overturn the election, or whether the former president was actually responsible and Giuliani was the lieutenant who was carrying out his orders.

That`s the choice he`s going to have to make. It`s what always happens to defendants in a criminal case. Do they want to be on the bus or underneath it when it comes time for a prosecution?

But we don`t know that DOJ is looking at prosecution here. Merrick Garland gave us a strong signal in his January 5 speech that he would look at everyone, no matter how high they went. There`s a lot of interesting investigation about Giuliani already in the works.

For instance, we know that his cell phones have been seized and are being reviewed. There`s this whole investigation involving Lev Parnas that may be Giuliani over Ukraine, so a lot of other information that could be used to convince him that it`s in his best interests to cooperate.

[18:10:08]

But, ultimately, this is the question that we look out for this Biden Justice Department. The question is go or not go. There`s a lot of mounting evidence of an organized conspiracy to interfere with government. At some point, you have to decide if you have enough decision -- enough evidence and make the decision about whether you`re going to go or not.

MELBER: Yes.

And, Felicia, we have talked about the substance, the investigation, the privilege, the law and the facts. As a national political reporter for "The Post," I turn to you on the politics as well, because Mitch McConnell had to break with the RNC. Giuliani is dredging up a topic that some Republicans say here isn`t where they want to be living, at a time where, as we have reported, the incumbent administration, President Biden, does face bad other storylines on inflation, et cetera.

What do you see politically here in a Trump gang or group -- I don`t mean gang pejoratively, just a whole bunch of people around Trump who seem obsessed with relitigating something that is, A, about their loss, a reminder to everyone that the public went a different direction, and, B, is about scandals, violent and otherwise?

SONMEZ: Well, as we have seen in these past few weeks, Ari, the Republican National Committee has moved to punish two lawmakers, GOP lawmakers, who are participating in this January 6 probe.

That sent a really clear signal to other Republicans to try to discredit this probe and stay as far away from it as they can. What`s interesting is, you have seen some pushback of those censures.

Some Republican senators on Capitol Hill in the past week have spoken out, Susan Collins, some on the more moderate side, such as Collins and Mitt Romney of Utah, but also some on the more conservative side, saying, listen, if our party is relitigating the events of 2020 through this November, that`s not going to go well for us.

MELBER: Yes.

SONMEZ: So I think there is some palpable fear on the Republican side.

What I think is interesting is that we haven`t seen as much messaging on the Democratic side about what this probe means and just what the stakes are in November. We`re seeing, as you mentioned, this urgency now when it comes to collecting the visitors logs and other documents. And, so far, the panel has interviewed hundreds of witnesses, issued dozens of subpoenas.

It collected tens of thousands of documents. Eventually, this summer, if what we have reported plays out as we expect, the committee will take a more public step to present those findings.

MELBER: Right.

SONMEZ: And then we will really see what happens in November if Republicans retake the House.

MELBER: Right.

SONMEZ: A House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is going to be very likely to disband this panel.

MELBER: Right.

SONMEZ: And so really the panel right now, it`s basically now or never to rush to produce whatever they can before November.

MELBER: Right.

And we have seen -- we have definitely seen some evidence that they have put out for various reasons. Whether they do the final report or something will be interesting.

As Joyce knows, whatever they do, however voluminous the report, before it`s released, I believe we will get a summary from Bill Barr, just a couple pages that will be 100 percent accurate, so you don`t need to read the whole thing.

(LAUGHTER)

MELBER: It`s just a legal joke for those of us who lived through that.

Felicia and Joyce, thanks to both of you.

SONMEZ: Thank you so much, Ari.

MELBER: Appreciate it.

Coming up, we have something pretty interesting, Democrats looking exactly how Barack Obama dealt with and often vanquished lies from FOX News.

And, boy, do we have the right guest for it, we think, the chief Obama strategist and victorious campaign manager, David Plouffe, our special guest coming up.

And later, say it loud, say it proud. There`s a James Brown civil rights anthem that is back in the news, not because we`re quoting it, but because of an important clash that we`re going to get into.

And, later, what a new comedy special actually can teach us about getting past COVID and where we go next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JIM GAFFIGAN, COMEDIAN: We had five children doing distance learning. And my kids were good. They totally kept a distance from learning.

We asked children to do school on the same device they play "Minecraft."

(LAUGHTER)

GAFFIGAN: It was like holding a Weight Watchers meeting in a Wendy`s.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

GAFFIGAN: It was insane.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

[18:18:46]

MELBER: Democrats eying a new battle plan to get more aggressive against these mounting culture war attacks from Republicans.

Newly revealed internal strategy memos from the Democrats note, Republican efforts to elevate culture clashes regarding crime and immigration or a caricature of liberal woke policies can be alarmingly potent and can`t be ignored.

Documents suggest Democrats know that they can`t simply object or always change the subject.

Now, for a little background, progressive activists have been arguing for years that the Democratic Party had become too centrist and needed to wake up or get woke to wider concerns about structural racism and wider systems of oppression.

And the party`s moved left on some issues. It`s also diversified its elected leadership. It`s way more diverse, for example, than the Republican members of Congress.

But conservatives have seized on a type of a critique of wokeness that positions it as a betrayal of populist working class concerns, in favor of a more academic, elite obsession with, say, political correctness.

Now, the whole issue is more nuanced, but the politics are real. And a look beyond America also clarifies that. Take France, which has long faced a potent right-wing movement that pushes anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant and anti-Semitic policies.

[18:20:00]

Now they have top presidential candidates seizing on this similar argument, pledging to stop the export of le wokisme. I`m not joking. This has French voters concerned about it and the supposed contamination of France by woke American ideas on social justice, as "The New York Times" reports in a new story today.

So it`s broader than MAGA. Democrats contend that that type of spin on liberalism, plus the outright lies back home on FOX News, is something to deal with. In fact, on FOX, it`s one of Trump`s most outspoken allies who says the president in 2020 was responsible for a lax environment that led to alleged looting.

Well, the president then was Donald Trump. So, to fix it, in her own propaganda, she just claimed Biden was president then too.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS: Biden now has the final word on what you should do if someone is protesting peacefully. Biden, the same guy who in the summer of 2020, decided that he would allow people to burn down streets and businesses and create all kinds of problems.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: And if that was a memory lapse, it`s one that seems to only work in a single partisan direction.

Republican Karl Rove says the legislative debate over Biden`s BBB plan, which did not pass, itself somehow drives inflation.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KARL ROVE, FORMER SENIOR ADVISER TO PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH: Inflation is the number one problem facing the economy today. And that is a result of, what, the American Recovery Act that he passed last year and the attempt to pass BBB, the Build Back Better plan, I think, have added to the deficit.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: If you watch that kind of coverage all day and night, you`re getting more than opinions about American government. You`re getting a false version of events that didn`t even happen.

Same with the Biden infrastructure bill, which won McConnell`s vote when it passed as a rare bipartisan breakthrough. On FOX, they just tell viewers that didn`t happen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Back in June of 2021, he started talking about his bipartisan infrastructure deal. There`s nothing bipartisan about it. If it was bipartisan, it would have been passed by now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Would it have? It did pass. In fact, 38 percent of Republican senators voted for it. It`s the most bipartisan Senate vote on major legislation since Biden took office.

Now, America has gotten more polarized. But back when he was president, Barack Obama said he might even feel the same way about himself if all he knew about himself were FOX`s lies about him.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: If I watched FOX News, I wouldn`t vote for me either, right?

BILL MAHER, HOST, "REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER": Right.

(LAUGHTER)

OBAMA: Because you have got this screen, this fun house mirror through which people are receiving information.

How to break through that is a big challenge.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That`s Obama tackling the FOX problem with some Drake energy.

The Canadian rapper famously said, I`d share more of my story, but you wouldn`t believe it. I keep it 100 like I`m running a fever. If I was you, I wouldn`t like me either. Drake addressing haters, just as Obama was addressing haters watching FOX.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

OBAMA: If I watched FOX News, I wouldn`t vote for me either.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: How did Obama win two terms and a range of legislative victories against all of that?

His top strategist, well-known Drake fan David Plouffe, is here when we`re back in 60 seconds.

MELBER: We are back with David Plouffe, Barack Obama`s victorious 2008 campaign manager and an MSNBC analyst for us here.

Welcome back, sir.

DAVID PLOUFFE, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Good to see you, Ari.

MELBER: We showed some of the lies. And we showed Obama`s very Drake-like thought. If I were you, I wouldn`t like me either.

Explain.

PLOUFFE: Well, sure.

That was a challenge that bedeviled both of his campaigns and the presidency, which is this alternative reality that, that, sure there`s a lot of people that live there, but it increasingly drives Republican primary politics.

[18:25:13]

So it`s a real threat. Now, of course, in a campaign, you have something called money to do something called advertising and create content.

And so the question for 2022 is, if you`re running for the House, Senate, governor, your campaign should have a very good sense of the people who are actually persuadable, who are truly undecided. And maybe they are concerned about defund the police. Then, obviously, you have got your base that you have to turn out.

So, in a competitive House district, let`s say it`s 200,000 people, Ari. Maybe 160,000 of those people, we already know that they`re going to vote and who they`re going to vote. So, with that next 40,000, the true swing voters, what`s your challenge with them?

And it`s really important to be honest about your challenges, but also to maximize your opportunity. So, the answer to this question about how much should Democrats fight the culture war, that needs to be decided at individual district and state level, based on those votes.

But you have to understand, most of the people who are either turnout targets or persuasion targets are not watching FOX News religiously.

But some of those persuasion targets are. And so they`re getting polluted, either because they`re originally watching that or it shows up in their social media feeds. So you can`t assume anything. And I think that`s what he was saying, which is, this stuff is powerful and it can stick.

MELBER: Yes, and it`s interesting you use that word polluted. It`s information pollution, and it moves down scale into other conversations and other social cues that, of course, people take as well.

And you look at that, and you say there are many valid debates here about the size of government, about tradeoffs in COVID. We have covered that extensively from the beginning of the pandemic. David, we had business -- small business owners on who said that some of the more left-leaning policies in the beginning were too restrictive because of other humanitarian concerns and jobs and putting food on the table.

Those are real debates. A lot of what FOX and other right-wingers and Newsmax, which has its own audience now, are leaning into are not real. And I say that taking a backseat to no one in being accurate and fair about the real part.

Take, for example, these issues in Ukraine. They`re tough. They`re complicated. But if you watch FOX, you`re going to get them through this filter:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARIA BARTIROMO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: What about this hysteria that the State Department went through all weekend, Joe Biden telling us, get out of Ukraine immediately. Was this a ruse? Was this whole thing an effort to take everybody`s attention away from what Hillary Clinton did and what we know to be a complete hoax over this Russia investigation?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: David, I don`t know what she`s talking about, but, in this instance, neither does she.

And so that question only works for an audience that actually thinks there`s some other giant important story that, amidst Ukraine, and COVID, and inflation, and a jobs boom, that still has to figure out whether the wages keep up, whether this recycled, misleading John Durham conspiracy theory, which we haven`t covered because it hasn`t reached the level of factual news, is the biggest story in America.

PLOUFFE: Well, Ari, it`s a huge problem across the board.

I think it`s a bigger problem for governing than in campaigns, because in a campaign, again, you have got resources to reach the people you need to reach. So, let`s remember, so FOX had the caravan in `18; 2020 was all about MS-13 coming to camp in your backyard and kill your family. We dealt with Obama phones and all sorts of things. And Democrats had good elections there.

In governing moments, what you just showed is the mirror that not just FOX viewers look at, but most Republican elected officials look at. It`s their own personal Westworld, where they can believe anything they want, they can be anybody they want.

And so it really is a disincentive for Republicans to cross that line, because they know they`re going to get killed. So, in this campaign, you have to understand that there is going to be some voters that, again, even if they`re not sitting there with a remote control watching FOX, are seeing this stuff.

And good campaigns have data on those voters and can go communicate to them. A lot of those voters aren`t going to be FOX. So you have got a clear opening to them.

But your point about what people care about, that`s the most important thing in this election, is which side do the voters say, who`s going to care about my family, my wages, my health care? And I think Democrats can paint Republicans as, if they get power, all they`re going to do is try and relitigate the last election, the past, not focused on your future.

Then, of course, you can get to attacks on lack of health care, they want to protect billionaires, they don`t want to reform prescription drug pricing, all the things we know that`s popular.

But I do think there`s a mega-argument here. Listen, back in `12, that was one of our core arguments -- and we were trying to get reelected in a historically bad economic time -- was, if you give Romney the presidency and Republicans all the power, all they`re going to do is spend another four years arguing about Obamacare.

[18:30:01]

MELBER: Right.

PLOUFFE: What we have to do is focus on how to implement it.

So I do think that there`s a way to turn this on them, their obsession about the Trump family and not your family.

MELBER: Yes, obsession.

David Plouffe, thank you, sir. We appreciate it.

Coming up in the program, I want to tell everyone, you remember James Brown`s civil rights anthem, how it`s ricocheting today in American schools and why that matters.

But, next, something very special that I told you about. It`ll be funny. I can guarantee that, because it`s featuring one of the funniest comedians around, Jim Gaffigan, but also has some notes about how we go forward in pandemic life.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

GAFFIGAN: Thank you all. Oh, that`s so nice.

That almost makes me forget we`re all going to be dead in a week.

(LAUGHTER)

GAFFIGAN: I`m kidding. It`ll probably be a month.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Probably a month.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan joking there about the ups and downs of COVID. That`s from his new Netflix special, which mines this tragedy and all the confusion of COVID for some relatable laughs. And that includes how we were all facing when the virus first spread all kinds of different guidance, and people tried to keep up with new information.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GAFFIGAN: I kind of miss the early days of the pandemic. Those were fun, back when we thought washing our hands would protect us.

(LAUGHTER)

GAFFIGAN: Everyone, wash your hands. We will be fine.

OK.

Remember before there were readily available tests? Everyone had that friend that used to brag, like, yes, I already had COVID.

[18:35:05]

(LAUGHTER)

GAFFIGAN: I had it back in `91.

Yes, back then, it was called COVID-91. I had it a couple times. Got rid of it by washing my hands.

Because the symptoms were confusing. They`re still confusing. It`s like, what are the symptoms? Everything.

(LAUGHTER)

GAFFIGAN: Well, what do you mean everything?

Asking a question is a symptom.

(LAUGHTER)

GAFFIGAN: Well, that can`t be true.

Denial is a major symptom.

(LAUGHTER)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: And there were many symptoms. We all know about that today.

But he`s also right that the early advice did feel all over the map.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: In an all-out effort to flatten the curve in this hard- hit city, the mayor is urging all New Yorkers to wear some sort of face covering.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If you wish, you can wipe down your groceries and let them air dry as an extra precaution.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So, when you come inside, make sure you take off your shoes and put on some indoor slippers. That way, you don`t bring the germs inside.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Then there`s the joke that`s been played on just about everyone, the many times we have been told COVID is about to finally end.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GAFFIGAN: Remember when we thought the pandemic was over?

(LAUGHTER)

GAFFIGAN: Everyone was so happy. We did it!

(LAUGHTER)

GAFFIGAN: We probably looked so stupid.

(LAUGHTER)

GAFFIGAN: Everyone was patting themselves on the back. Yes, I`m just glad I could help out the sick by staying inside.

(LAUGHTER)

GAFFIGAN: It`s not over? Well, I`m not going back in. Those sick people have to die.

(LAUGHTER)

GAFFIGAN: Because it`s not over. The pandemic is like a TV show you thought was canceled, and then it got picked up by Netflix.

(LAUGHTER)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: A joke on Netflix. And, fact-check, true, this is not over.

Omicron has crested. Many more people are vaccinated. But America has been facing these multiple waves. You can see here where the first wave subsided, only to rock it with Delta, and then recede, which is something of a pattern, the latest tidal wave of Omicron, which hit 800,000 cases a day, and dwarfed Delta in comparison, which at the time we thought was bad.

Right now, the new cases are down by 60 percent. That`s good news. But the death toll is still at its second highest point ever, 2,400 people dying in the U.S. every day. Think about that. That is like five 9/11s every week.

So, the punchline is serious. And it`s a long ways from how some leaders did stoke expectations that we would be better off by now.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. RON DESANTIS (R-FL): I`m going to suspend under my executive power the local emergency orders as it relates to COVID. I think that`s the evidence-based thing to do.

FMR. GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): The new chapter that we`re writing is the- post COVID emergency period. The emergency is over.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That`s two leaders, red and blue, both talking about the idea that, a year ago, it was post-COVID, when it wasn`t.

And then there`s the public, the rest of us. We all knew about conspiracy theories, but the pandemic and some right-wing partisanship have been driving this huge constituency for misinformation, and it`s all out in the open.

And I got to tell you, as someone who`s been covering this, this is where comedians can just cut right to the heart of it. Gaffigan roasts some of these folks and says the sheer number of people denying reality was the biggest reveal of COVID for him.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GAFFIGAN: Of course, the biggest reveal of the pandemic was how many crazy people there are.

(LAUGHTER)

GAFFIGAN: That was a bit of a surprise. We all knew there were some Unabombers out there, but nobody thought there were that many.

(LAUGHTER)

GAFFIGAN: Or that we were related to a couple of them, you know?

(LAUGHTER)

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

GAFFIGAN: Because everyone had that relative or friend that came out as bonkers.

(LAUGHTER)

GAFFIGAN: I no longer believe in reality.

(LAUGHTER)

GAFFIGAN: Good to know.

(LAUGHTER)

GAFFIGAN: It was like a gender reveal for insanity. The truth is no longer true. See you at Thanksgiving.

(LAUGHTER)

GAFFIGAN: I feel like it happened for me more often, because I have always had friends that are eccentric thinkers, and they`re normally really entertaining. They`re like, Bigfoot is real, man. Bigfoot is real.

But that same person at one point during the pandemic was like, Tom Hanks eats babies.

(LAUGHTER)

[18:40:00]

GAFFIGAN: Don`t say that.

(LAUGHTER)

GAFFIGAN: Tom Hanks does eat babies. And if you don`t believe that, then you eat. babies.

(LAUGHTER)

GAFFIGAN: All right, Tom Hanks eats babies.

(LAUGHTER)

GAFFIGAN: He always seemed like a baby eater to me.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That`s a punchline based on a sad reality. This right-wing QAnon group pushes a version of that baby theory; 31 percent of Americans wrongly think the vaccine causes infertility.

And anti-vaxxers have been using fake news to trick and scare people, like a false claim that athletes are dropping dead from the vaccine. They are not.

Others are influenced by people like quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who first claimed he found some sort of alternative immunization, then later said that his belief in -- quote -- "bodily autonomy" drove his resistance to getting vaccinated.

Now, in another new Netflix special, comedian Aziz Ansari notes that Rodgers was wrong, but also addresses people for potentially being too hard on some of the people who are misinformed.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

AZIZ ANSARI, COMEDIAN: People go in on the folks that don`t want the vaccine, though, right? Who`s that guy, a football player? Aaron Rodgers. What do you think about that guy. (EXPLETIVE DELETED)

(LAUGHTER)

ANSARI: People hate that guy, though. He`s a (EXPLETIVE DELETED) idiot!

It`s like, all right, calm down. He`s a football player. He read some articles. Are you stunned he came to the wrong conclusion?

(LAUGHTER)

ANSARI: Did you really think he was going to crack the case?

(LAUGHTER)

ANSARI: Did you think Fauci was going to be out there, like, I just got off the phone with Aaron Rodgers?

(LAUGHTER)

ANSARI: This poor guy. It`s like we`re all in high school, and we`re making fun of the quarterback for doing bad on the science test.

(LAUGHTER)

ANSARI: You`re a dummy, Aaron. You`re a dummy. This guy makes a living getting hit in the head. Can we cut him a break?

(LAUGHTER)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Some experts say that is actually a fair question, especially if the goal is to persuade people about these emerging scientific facts.

Then you don`t push them into a corner or lecture them on why they should change, but, instead, according to one organizational psychologist who studies this stuff, you try to engage them respectfully to find their own reasons to change. That probably doesn`t involve calling them a dummy.

Now, there is zero false equivalence here on this program. Lying to people so they endanger their own lives is literally one of the most irresponsible things that you can do with words. That`s why the classic example of dangerous, unacceptable speech that is not protected legally by the First Amendment is yelling fire in a crowded theater.

The fire is the lie, and spreading it can get people hurt or killed. That`s wrong.

But that does not mean that all excesses and mistakes reside on just one political part of the spectrum with these issues running this long and this complicated. So, as COVID becomes a long-term endemic reality, maybe we can all try to keep our minds and, yes, our hearts open and sometimes even laugh at ourselves along the way through an enduring tragedy.

Inspired by some of the comics and some of the straight talk, we turn now to Dr. Zeke Emanuel, an expert on all of this. He was an Obama White House health policy adviser. He`s vice provost of global initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania.

Thanks for being here.

DR. EZEKIEL EMANUEL, FORMER WHITE HOUSE SPECIAL ADVISER: Great to be here with you, Ari. And that was really funny.

(LAUGHTER)

MELBER: Well, what jumps out at you from those comments, some obviously quite satirical, others connecting to things that we struggle with, including on respectfully engaging with frustrating people?

EMANUEL: Yes, it is frustrating. And I will admit I`m one of the most frustrated people when discussing with some relatives who refuse to believe certain things.

And I do get impatient. I will readily admit that. And the one thing I have found that really convinces people about getting vaccinated and the importance is getting COVID. Almost everyone I know who`s denying reality beforehand, then gets COVID, suddenly sees the light. It`s not true for everyone.

But COVID has a way of convincing people of reality. I do also think that something you said at the top is very, very important. We`re having 2,400 deaths a day just from COVID.

MELBER: Yes.

EMANUEL: And I think people don`t appreciate the magnitude of that.

Just multiply 2,400 on your little calculator or phone by 365 days, and you quickly realize we`re talking about the level of death from cancer every year, actually more than the level of death from cancer every year. It is enormous.

[18:45:04]

And when politicians say, oh, it`s improving, and, therefore, we`re going to get rid of restrictions, yes, it`s improving, but it quite -- hasn`t quite finished and hasn`t improved enough. And what you have to be worried about is what we have seen in the past is, we take these restrictions off too fast, and the case numbers plateau. People then get sick and go into the hospital.

Hopefully, this will be the end and the summer will be easy. But COVID has a way of confounding our predictions and confounding our hopes. And so I remain cautiously optimistic, but cautiously. Something bad could happen, and we need to be prepared.

MELBER: Yes, all of that makes sense.

And you look at this, the death toll, as you say. I said five 9/11s. You say an annual cancer rate, a lot of it among the unvaccinated. And then there`s the different profiles. And Gaffigan, who self-identifies as a little less healthy -- that`s part of his bit -- he went right into that. And I think we all recognize this part of the challenge, especially early on.

You can give public health advice that everyone should get vaccinated, and then you give advice about who`s most at risk by age and other factors. He jokes about this. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GAFFIGAN: Because we all went through the same pandemic, but we didn`t have the same experience.

If you were over the age of 25 -- and it may surprise you, but I am.

(LAUGHTER)

GAFFIGAN: You watched the news more closely, right?

The news guys would be like, high-risk people are older. And you`re like, well, how old? Like, old-old, or didn`t have a cell phone in high school old?

(LAUGHTER)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: How old?

And, as we catch up on the data, I just want to show, for example, 75 percent of these COVID deaths are seniors, are people over 65?

In no way does that mean that people should underestimate all of the ways it can affect you if you`re younger.

But, Dr. Emanuel, how do you at this juncture make sure people understand, A, the risk profile when you`re older, and, B, the other choice-related risk, the higher risk if you remain unvaccinated?

EMANUEL: Well, I think those are the two big factors at the moment -- or actually two of the three, over 65.

And we do need to do a better job of getting those people boosted. That`s probably one of the most important things we can do to actually minimize the impact on hospitalizations and deaths from COVID. The unvaccinated, they`re 97 times more likely to get hospitalized and die, unfortunately, than the vaccinated.

And they are running a huge, huge risk. And then there are people who are under 65 who have a serious comorbidity. Either they`re immunocompromised, they`re obese, or they have other problems. That -- those are the three big risk categories.

I would say one other thing, Ari. Early on, in March, I wrote about the fact that this is going to come in waves. We`re going to get a wave, and then it`s going to recede, we`re going to come in a wave.

And I said we`re probably not going to get out of this until November 2021. I was just enormous -- attacked, ripped apart. He`s crazy. November 2021, that`s 18 months from now. It can`t be.

And here we are in February 2022, and it`s still here. I was off. I was wrong. But I was...

(CROSSTALK)

MELBER: Yes, that`s -- no, that`s...

(CROSSTALK)

EMANUEL: .... most people thought I was going to be wrong.

(CROSSTALK)

MELBER: No, in that -- in the other direction.

Who do you -- is there anyone you want to -- is there anyone you want to call out by name on TV about it?

(LAUGHTER)

EMANUEL: No.

But humility is key here. And I think that`s really, really important.

MELBER: Yes.

EMANUEL: We just have to -- we have to be careful.

And I say that, for me, the most important and I think the thing that`s driving me is long COVID.

MELBER: Yes. Right.

EMANUEL: We don`t know enough about it.

MELBER: I got to fit in -- I got to fit in a break, because we went so long.

But, Dr. Emanuel, you make good points. You have been on before. We`re going to have you back. Thanks for being here, sir.

EMANUEL: Ari, thank you very much. Take care.

MELBER: Appreciate it.

Coming up, I wanted to fit this in, our look at a civil rights issue and James Brown`s iconic song.

Stay with us.

[18:53:26]

MELBER: There are many echoes of this Republican culture war, including a focus on schools and ratting out teachers, which has created new pressures on people who are charged with educating students.

So far, 13 states have these new GOP laws or directives to try to restrict the teaching, for example, of factual history involving race. Many of the orders are vague. And that leaves teachers worried about getting reported, which is part of the point.

In Utah, a middle school principal pulled a course from the curriculum merely because it discussed something true, the existence of the Black Lives Matter movement, but it cited a teacher`s discomfort with trying to teach that course while up against the possible punishments of this new law.

At the same school, there was a group of students formally organized that named itself -- quote -- "Black and Proud," like the James Brown anthem. But, after one parent objected, the school demanded that group change its name to the Black Student Alliance.

Think about that. Students organizing themselves, learning about civics and life, chose a name that had meaning to them, an ode to a classic James Brown song, "Say It Loud, I`m Black And I`m Proud," which became something of an anthem of the black power movement in 1968.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(MUSIC)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

[18:55:02]

MELBER: It was civil rights. It was culture. And, in many ways, it was inclusive.

You saw right in that video that, while it was about black pride, it was also something that a lot of people managed to enjoy. Indeed, it hit number one on the R&B singles chart, and came at a time that many were reeling from the assassination of Dr. King.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANDREW YOUNG, CIVIL RIGHTS ACTIVIST: James Brown`s "I`m Black and I`m Proud" was -- it was an affirmation of self-respect.

REV. AL SHARPTON, HOST, "POLITICS NATION": The words were magical. I mean, that was the ultimate emancipation.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He`s one of the few people that took the crisis of 1968 and turned it into an opportunity to really help a generation of people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: As you heard from those voices, it was a breakthrough. It mattered. It meant something. It was civil rights and culture.

But that was 50 years ago. It is telling that, already, these efforts, which many say are about winding back the clock, are telling young people they can`t even say what was number one on the charts 50 years ago.

We will be right back.

