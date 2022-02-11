Transcript: The Beat with Ari Melber, 2/11/22

Summary

The police killing of Amir Locke is examined. Biden prepares to fill a Supreme Court vacancy. Comedian Aida Rodriguez and Democratic strategist Symone Sanders speak out. President Biden meets with NATO allies to counter Vladimir Putin`s planned incursion into Ukraine. The right-wing disinformation machine is examined. Peter Navarro`s role in the attempts to overturn the election are discussed.

JASON JOHNSON, MSNBC HOST: THE BEAT WITH ARI MELBER starts right now.

How you doing, Ari?

ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST: Jason, was it not Jim Jones who said, we fly high?

(LAUGHTER)

JOHNSON: How high? We can touch the sky.

(LAUGHTER)

MELBER: Look at you. Never misses a beat, as it were.

Have a good weekend, Jason.

(CROSSTALK)

MELBER: Always good to see our friend Jason Johnson, in for Nicolle.

I want to welcome everyone to THE BEAT and tell you, this week is actually ending with a lot of news, the president meeting with NATO allies today to counter Vladimir Putin`s planned incursion into Ukraine. It`s a real-world challenge that requires every facet of American government to work well together, Biden balancing that challenge.

There`s also a newly scheduled call, we`re learning, with Putin tomorrow, and balancing all that with the work on the pandemic and Biden managing a now booming economy, plus the inflation problems. No outcomes assured on any of this, but many say Biden`s fully staffed and coordinated administration is ready and empowered to do all of this, which is something he talked about on the campaign trail and is a contrast to Trump`s chaotic half-staff governing.

Biden, as a candidate, pledged to end that and talked about it as well when he began his new administration, blasting how incompetence had become the norm.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: He`s been incompetent, Donald Trump was, dangerously incompetent and incapable of world leadership.

Dangerously incompetent.

We have never ever, ever, ever failed in America when we have acted together. Let`s start afresh.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: About a year in, Biden has started afresh and jump-started national leadership.

Americans probably don`t relish thinking about another possible foreign conflict as we head into the weekend, but Biden`s national security team is on the job. In fact, we checked. A year in, 91 percent of his senior team has stayed working here -- they will be working this weekend -- while Trump held on to just 65 percent of his team, turnover so high, historically high. That was over a third in just year one.

That led even Rupert Murdoch`s "New York Post" to liken it all to "Survivor," for the infighting and the exoduses.

The tone was set from the top with national security leaks of their own intelligence, for example, on Iran. And those personnel failures I mentioned, they complicated U.S. national security. It`s one example of how this sometimes dry governing going on behind the scenes makes a difference, especially when you face crises, or more than one at a time.

Meanwhile, D.C., pundits have been questioning if Biden is meeting the pledge for competence. That`s how it goes around with the punditry. But Trump was operating on chaos and laughably low expectations. Many analysts say people view Biden as just more experienced than that, with higher expectations. So he faces the kind of entitled view that he should repair the entire government and the nation overnight.

And then you have something else that we have been covering for you, Democrats going on offense more and saying, well, wait a minute, Biden basically is doing that, at least on the economy, saying the federal spending worked, the jobs record now triple Trump`s when you count up the first year, and a better COVID response, even with the controversies that come with mandates.

And those are just some facts about federal staffing, jobs and COVID. And here`s what`s emerging. Those facts are apparently so strong in Biden`s favor that his right-wing opponents do not want to offer a rebuttal. I mean that literally, what I`m reporting for you tonight. They don`t want to debate this.

Instead, they`re trying to deny many of these facts entirely, from FOX anchors hyping a looming report of job losses that never came, because jobs ultimately were up -- that`s a story we covered earlier this week, -- or this new conspiracy theory hyped, pushed on FOX News, running with the false claim from a conservative Web site that fact-checkers debunked as a myth.

So, this part you`re about to see is not true. It claims the Biden administration was either funding or would fund the distribution of crack pipes. Now, drug contraband is generally illegal. And this original discredited story clearly had holes.

I mention that because it means many people pushing it were acting in bad faith at the time.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This morning, we`re learning that HHS, Health and Human Services, is considering spending $30 million crack pipes, handing out crack pipes to drug addicts.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We`re a country of drugs all of a sudden.

SEN. MARCO RUBIO (R-FL): Crack pipes and meth pipes targeting minority communities.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Thirty million dollars to distribute crack pipes.

[18:05:00]

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO): They`re also getting crack pipes to criminals, using taxpayer dollars.

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY (R-LA): Emergency COVID bill which had nothing to do with COVID, has more to do with crack pipes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: As you can see there, from the Web site, to FOX News, to then several Republican senators, the propaganda reaching people who should know better and going into the Upper Chamber, the heart of how we govern.

I got to tell you, Sean Hannity took the whole thing even further, claiming he was reporting on a story of -- quote -- "crack pipes for all."

Now, since this story is false and debunked, I take a moment to touch on it because it is worth noting who looks like a delusional addict here, the people pushing the lie. Maybe they even sound like the people smoking something, what in street is known as a customer, which is why Shawn Carter addressed exactly these kinds of haters with some lines that, frankly, President Biden might feel like using right now.

I`m a hustler, homey. You a customer crony. Got some dirt on my shoulder. Could you brush it off for me?

If that line echoes familiar at all, President Obama once used it, because, well, he listens to Jay-Z.

But this is bigger than any comeback. The customers are looking desperate as the facts pile up. And while this one I just showed you is but one example, right-wing media are pushing disinformation on everything from vaccines to the economy. The claims, they may go up in smoke, they may be false, but they are having an impact in our real world.

To get into this and the impacts and why it matters, we have two special guests who know a lot about this.

Blake Zeff is the director of the film "Loan Wolves," which is an MSNBC project, a veteran of national and New York politics. He`s worked for Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Chuck Schumer, and someone who has been elected to Congress herself, Donna Edwards, a contributing columnist as well at "The Washington Post."

Welcome to both of you.

And, Donna, I mentioned that this might look downright desperate, and yet it matters in so many ways. Your thoughts on all of the above?

FMR. REP. DONNA EDWARDS (D-MD): Well, it really does matter, because there`s a captive audience at FOX News that is taking in all of the lies, and they`re acting on it. And they`re believing it. And, in some cases, the lies that are being perpetrated on FOX News and the right-wing media are in fact costing people their lives.

This particular lie around the crack pipes is really just insane. You cannot make it up, Ari. And yet the Biden administration is constantly finding itself in a position of having -- when it has serious work to do, having to go out and correct the record to those who will listen for the insanity that`s being perpetrated through right-wing media.

It really -- I mean, I just don`t even know how to explain the sitting senators, elected officials who are also peddling in this garbage. They really are the hustlers.

MELBER: Yes, I hear you there.

Blake, you have done more than one thing, as I mentioned in your introduction, but we particularly wanted to hear from you on this because I think viewers will be interested. As someone who worked directly for Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama in politics and media strategy, you have been through this world.

What are your thoughts tonight?

BLAKE ZEFF, JOURNALIST: Yes, I mean, look with all due respect to the congresswoman, we do know why these Republicans are doing this.

And it`s to put Democrats on the defensive. They throw out these crazy charges. And then they have to play defense. And Democrats traditionally have been willing to play the role of being on defense.

And what I think really is a strategy, a strategic change that they might want to do in this case is get on offense. And, in this case, when it comes to these ridiculous lies about crack pipes, no, we`re talking about harm reduction programs. We`re talking about preventing overdoses in America.

Overdoses don`t just happen in blue states, Ari. They happen in red states. They happen in purple states. There`s about 100,000 of them each year in this country, and Democrats have a plan. It doesn`t involve crack pipes. Absolutely correct the record and talk about what you`re doing in terms of these harm reduction programs and safe smoking kits and get into that, but then shift the burden back on to the other side and say, here`s a major problem in this country.

What are you guys, the Republicans, doing about it? You don`t have a plan. And that`s why you`re throwing out these crazy charges.

MELBER: Yes.

And, Congresswoman, the wider environment, as I mentioned, is still that this is what they had to turn to because lying about the jobs report before it came out really blew up in their face. And a lot of other things that I mentioned on governance seem to be working out. And there`s data that shows child poverty is down.

To Blake`s point, I don`t really think that a red or a blue thing. If kids don`t have to go to school hungry in any state, great.

[18:10:01]

And so what do you see here in sort of the number of Republican politicians seizing on this stuff, because they don`t want to talk about Biden`s economic record?

EDWARDS: Well, I think that, to Blake`s point, the point is, Democrats need to be talking about that record, acknowledging where people are and what they face in the economy, but really talking from day one, this administration, in the most competent way, taking on COVID, having some challenges, responding to those, because there are people who are confirmed in place who are Cabinet officials who can deal with them.

And there`s a lot to celebrate in terms of what`s happened over this last year. And I think that Democrats would be served well by playing on offense, by talking about what`s going on, acknowledging where people are in their lives, but at the same time saying, here are the things that we were doing to make your lives better.

And I think the public will respond to that. And we`re never going to win over that crowd that is sucked in by the craziness in the right-wing media.

MELBER: Yes.

And you mentioned that and the intersection of the right-wing media and the politicians.

Blake, take a listen to Ted Cruz trying to spit out some of the issues of freedom, free speech or post-quarantine liberty on "HANNITY."

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): By the way, it`s the exact same thing, Sean, that is happening with the Biden White House and Joe Rogan. They don`t like Joe Rogan for the same reason they don`t like the Canadian truckers, because he`s saying things that they can`t control, that they disagree with.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: We haven`t covered the truckers up in Canada that much, Blake, but what I`m struck by, as an evidence-based person is, in the United States, most COVID safety measures are being unwound.

And we have covered that. There aren`t quarantines right now. Blue states are pulling back on some of the mask requirements. I think people know about that. And yet this is the moment where they literally have to go to a different country to find a quarantine-style protest.

In fairness, Canada has had longer and more physical-based safety measures than the U.S., but they have to go find it somewhere else to find the attack on liberty. It seems desperate, I guess, if you follow the evidence.

ZEFF: Yes. And it`s all -- I mean, that`s Ted Cruz for you, right?

But it all comes down to what we`re talking about before, grasping at straws to constantly try to put Democrats and this White House on the defensive. And it looks insane, and it looks crazy. And Democrats, the way they regain the upper hand is to point out how insane it is and talk about the facts and talk about the science that`s evolving on COVID and the numbers that are going down, and what they are doing, and asking the Republicans what they`re doing.

And really doing that contrast, like the congresswoman just said, is really the best way to expose these theatrics for what they are.

MELBER: Yes.

Well, we`re going to stay on it. We don`t always go into the right-wing crack pipe landscape, but this is one, I will tell you, I even saw it on social media on more centrist and even liberal conversations, because the lies, they go all around the world. And, in this instance, there was some really interesting correctives to be had.

I want to thank Donna and Blake for kicking us off.

Let me tell everyone what`s coming up. We have more news on the January 6 front, as Peter Navarro keeps talking.

Later, that no-knock warrant that led to the police killing of Amir Locke is leading to tough new questions and calls for accountability.

And then, as I mentioned, there is developments outside of the whole Putin- Ukraine situation, a call scheduled for tomorrow. We will keep you updated on that as well.

And, before we`re done tonight, I promise you, Symone Sanders is here, with all of her experience, and a fun way to end the week. That`s coming up.

[18:17:59]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RACHEL MADDOW, HOST, "THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW": This guy did an interview with my colleague Ari Melber here on MSNBC last night.

JOE SCARBOROUGH, CO-HOST, "MORNING JOE": He said the quiet part out loud.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Another member of Trump`s inner circle subpoenaed, former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro.

PETER NAVARRO, FORMER DIRECTOR, WHITE HOUSE OFFICE OF TRADE AND MANUFACTURING POLICY: ... I will tell this committee, is simply, look, not my privilege to waive.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Or is it?

That was newly subpoenaed Trump aide Peter Navarro, who joined us again on THE BEAT last night.

Now, this did happen here, but the interview is making headlines among other independent media, both on what he said about Mike Pence and this planned attempt to wage war over privilege with the committee.

Navarro dodged a lot of questions, even though he has previously admitted to his plan to overthrow the election with a so-called Green Bay Sweep. And we also discussed other things that he didn`t want to get into, like a proposal to seize voting machines by the military.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NAVARRO: You cannot assert, on the Pence side, that President Trump was wrong.

MELBER: Vice President Harris will ultimately have the call over who should be president, regardless of the results?

NAVARRO: You have misconstrued the whole Green Bay Sweep plan.

MELBER: It seems like it`s making you stretch, when we just change the name from Pence to Harris.

NAVARRO: No, no, no, no, no, no, no. No.

MELBER: Are you holding the contention...

NAVARRO: If -- if -- any vice president...

MELBER: If what?

NAVARRO: You have two hours of debate in each chamber.

MELBER: Is that a yes or no, Peter?

NAVARRO: And, at the end of that, you have the ability to send those back to the states for a second look.

MELBER: Peter, you`re an outspoken individual. Was that a yes? Because I didn`t hear a yes.

I think we got your answer on that.

NAVARRO: Yes.

MELBER: I want to go to this other plot about a proposal to involve the military.

Did you or your staff ever attend or arrange any meetings to discuss that plan?

NAVARRO: One of my staff members, without my knowledge, may have been involved. I had no knowledge of that. But, no, I had nothing to do with that.

MELBER: You had something to do with it, if your aide facilitated it.

(LAUGHTER)

NAVARRO: Well, no, not...

MELBER: Let me give the background here as part of the interview, and then let me let you respond.

NAVARRO: I have no knowledge of what he did.

MELBER: Let me put this up for the viewers, and then I will let you respond.

"New York Times"...

NAVARRO: I had no knowledge of that. No, sorry.

[18:20:01]

MELBER: Was it wrong for your aide to facilitate that meeting?

NAVARRO: I have no comment on that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That`s what it looks like when one of the most outspoken people advocating what he called a peaceful way to keep Trump in power to overthrow the election, what had many of the elements of a coup attempt, when even he, Mr. Navarro, has reached this point in the conversation.

I`m not saying it`s because of one interview, or one press report, or even one subpoena, but, collectively, although I admit I am reporting and analyzing something that I was journalistically involved in because I interviewed him, collectively, I think you can see what`s happening here.

Mr. Navarro has gone from saying everything he did was great, and he`s proud of it, and he`s touting it, to evading questions on several of the key points, which are also under criminal investigation.

And it may be true. Time will tell perhaps through these investigations whether he knew nothing of what his own aide did, whether he knew nothing of an electors plot that seemed to intersect with his sweep plot, whether he knew nothing of a proposal to get the military involved to a degree to Giuliani said would land them all in prison.

The other interesting thing I want to play for you before we turn to a prosecutor for some independent legal analysis is the road ahead, Navarro saying he will challenge this subpoena. And, in fairness, any witness may lawfully pursue the measures to do that.

But he did cite an asserted privilege he may have already waived.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: What do you say to former Vice President Pence?

NAVARRO: Yes.

Well, I would love to do an intervention with Mike Pence

MELBER: Peter, he says you`re un-American. He says you`re wrong.

NAVARRO: Proper process in the White House -- Mike was just a tool and a puppet of these guys. He betrayed president.

MELBER: You just think Mike Pence is wrong, doesn`t understand the law or the Constitution.

NAVARRO: Yes.

MELBER: Why risk a legal battle or going to jail to refuse to discuss them with the committee under oath?

NAVARRO: The president has invoked executive privilege. It`s not my privilege to waive.

MELBER: Do you understand that you have already waived it by discussing it? They want it under oath.

NAVARRO: That`s not what happened. I did not waive privilege.

No, no, no, no.

MELBER: And, number two, finally, Peter -- finally, are you prepared to risk indictment for defying the subpoena?

NAVARRO: I will stand tall on this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That`s his answer. It`s newsworthy.

As for the legal implications, we have a special guest tonight. A former federal prosecutor, Renato Mariotti, joins me when we`re back in just 60 seconds.

MELBER: We are back with former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti.

Welcome back.

Your thoughts on what emerged legally out of Mr. Navarro`s latest comments?

RENATO MARIOTTI, FORMER FEDERAL PROSECUTOR: Well, it was certainly obvious.

You used the term minimized during that interview, Ari. I think that it`s exactly the right word. He wants to minimize. He wants to distance himself from a couple of these schemes. So what it really suggested to me is that he sees, particularly with the electors scheme, that he really wants to have no part of it.

He seemed -- it seems to me like he`s concerned about his own potential liability, trying to distance himself from his aide, trying to distance himself from that scheme, and, of course, the voting machines scheme.

MELBER: Yes, the electors plot is important because, not only is it under criminal investigation, but, although some of this is counterintuitive, people in government talking about really creative ways to file challenges or get cooperation from Congress can be harder to prosecute, For some reasons that might be frustrating, and for some that I would note are quite valid, like the very wide berth that members of Congress have for speech and debate.

If you don`t like that, well, it`s in the Constitution.

When it comes to submitting forgeries to a government body, that`s different. And so here he was, just briefly, on that forged elector plot.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Alternate or fraudulent electors, when did you become aware of that plan?

[18:25:00]

NAVARRO: That`s not part of my remit or on my radar.

My focus, Ari, was simply on the Green Bay Sweep plan.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: So, as a prosecutor, walk us through your reaction, because when he says sweep, he`s referring to the arrangements around getting the cooperation, as he put it, from members of Congress on January 6.

But it is also now known that cooperation might have been increased by the manufacturing of a fake controversy or supposedly dueling electors, which seems at least overlapping coincidentally with what he`s working on.

How do you look at that as an investigator?

MARIOTTI: Yes, if you look at the first -- the first words out of his mouth to you, he said that that Green Bay Sweep scheme was within the four corners of the law, it was right within the straight and narrow of the law.

He essentially implied that he understood that there are -- or least he was surmising that there`s something fishy about the electors scheme. And I agree with you, Ari, 100 percent. That is very much within the four corners of the sort of thing that prosecutors prosecute on a regular basis for submitting a false statement to the government.

And so what it tells me is, it shows me he wants to distance himself. It shows me that he thinks that his aides who may have been closer, whether it was to the -- whether it was to the seizure of the voting machines, which is obviously questionable itself, or to the scheme of something he wants to have nothing to do with, no part of.

MELBER: He also went further, as reported, than Mark Meadows, who was loyal almost to the bitter end to what Trump wanted.

Here`s Mr. Meadows also battling a subpoena and speaking out.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARK MEADOWS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: When a lot of that was actually happening with Hillary Clinton, there was actually an investigation. There were subpoenas. There was all kinds of things going on.

What they`re doing with Donald Trump is trying to look backwards and attach some kind of relative comparison, which there is no comparison.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: A kind of tortured defense of Donald Trump being accused of security breaches.

But, beyond the hypocrisy, you notice Meadows there says, oh, well, that was different last time because there were subpoenas. He`s literally fighting one right now.

And so I put to you the question that so many viewers have asked me. But you`re the prosecutor. What`s going to happen with the people beyond Bannon who are still fighting these subpoenas out?

MARIOTTI: I think Meadows, he has a very good lawyer who`s tried to do his best to obscure the issue and make it appear that Meadows is cooperating and make it difficult for the DOJ to prosecute.

Meadows know this. It`s part of a carefully -- very carefully calculated defense to try to avoid prosecution.

As for Navarro, it appeared to me like he thinks that he may have to testify, and that`s why he wants to make sure he has nothing -- he says he has nothing to do with these other schemes, because he wants to narrow his testimony.

I do think Meadows will eventually have to testify. The question, it`s a race in terms of how fast the courts are going to get to a decision on that before the Congress turns over in the midterms.

MELBER: Clearly put. Very interesting, given your expertise.

Renato Mariotti, good to see you, sir.

MARIOTTI: Good to see you. Thanks, Ari.

MELBER: Absolutely.

Looking abroad on the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the update we promised you.

NBC News reporting Russia has about 80 percent of the forces that analysts think are necessary for what would be potentially a full-scale invasion. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan warning, military action could now be imminent.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAKE SULLIVAN, U.S. NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: We are in the window when an invasion could begin at any time, should Vladimir Putin decide to order it.

It could begin during the Olympics. We believe he very well may give the final go order.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That would look like war in Ukraine. It doesn`t mean it would be war for the U.S.

Indeed, what we are hearing from the administration in public is a plan to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. The Biden administration also deploying what sounds like a precautionary force, because you will see the numbers, just 3,000 troops, as a way to show support for NATO`s presence in Poland.

The State Department has also escalated the level of its warnings. It urges all Americans, no matter why they`re there, to now leave Ukraine.

The president telling NBC`s Lester Holt that under no circumstances does he see a situation where he would send American troops in Ukraine to remove Americans.

Biden and Russian President Putin, as mentioned, will also be having this hastily scheduled phone call. That`s tomorrow morning. So, you can see, from all of the public measures and whatever else we don`t know, that this is an escalating and tense situation.

MSNBC will be covering it throughout the weekend. I wanted to give you that update.

We`re going to fit in a break, but let me tell you, we have a lot coming up, including the White House now formally reaching out to these potential Supreme Court contenders. We have a legal update on that.

[18:30:01]

And the new evidence in the no-knock warrant case, we have a very special and important update on that with a special guest.

Stay with me.

MELBER: As promised, we are continuing to cover this fatal police shooting of Amir Locke in Minneapolis. It`s already sparked national concerns and protests.

The 22-year-old was killed when police executed a controversial no-knock warrant on a home in connection to a homicide investigation. But he wasn`t even named in the warrant or accused of any wrongdoing, the raid prompting questions about why police used this tactic in this situation.

They barged into the home on announce. We could report for you they initially obtained what was a standard search warrant. Newly unsealed documents show the Minneapolis police resubmitted the request. They insisted a no-knock warrant would be necessary to protect the searchers or the public because of the suspect`s history, they said, of violent crimes.

Now, Locke was not a suspect and was not named in the warrant. And that speaks again to the issue. Even if you want to give the authorities the benefit of the doubt and say that, well, there`s a concern there, they still ended up shooting someone who wasn`t a suspect.

Here`s the larger context, police killing over 1,000 people nationwide last year, which shows a new high, even amidst increasing scrutiny of police brutality in the wake of so many protests.

We have a special guest, as I mentioned, to turn to this. Laura Coates is as a former assistant U.S. attorney prosecutor, the author of the new book "Just Pursuit: A Black Prosecutor`s Fight for Fairness."

[18:35:05]

Thanks for being here.

LAURA COATES, AUTHOR, "JUST PURSUIT: A BLACK PROSECUTOR`S FIGHT FOR FAIRNESS": Nice to see you, Ari.

MELBER: Well, nice to have you.

You make it quite plain there in the title, a black prosecutor. There are so many debates over how to engage with a system that is so structurally racist. You, now Vice President Harris and others have talked about reform from the inside.

And so I`m curious, before we get deeper into the Locke case, what you think in your work, what your book speaks to about fixing a system that has so many deep and structural problems?

COATES: You know, it`s so difficult to do so.

And I really talk about the book from the perspective of somebody like myself, who was within the system in a position of power to wield exercise and actually have the power and discretion.

But I talk about in the book how, maybe counterintuitively to so many people, Ari, the pursuit of justice actually can create injustice, and from the ideas of mistaken identity, to victim blaming and shamings, the idea of what it`s like to have collateral damage of those who are pursued by the police, or even those, when you`re looking for a conviction, what happens along the way?

And this example of what happened to Amir Locke really fits within that definition of that pursuit, thinking about the ways which officers are saying they were hoping to be able to execute a warrant, and, in the meantime, in the wake, the collateral damage, yet another human being who finds themselves disoriented, responding to a no-knock warrant, a lawful gun owner.

And what has happened to him? Another tragedy in my own home state of Minnesota. And, as you say, it`s posing so many questions about the balance between knowing we have this symbiotic relationship with law enforcement out of necessity, but fundamental mistrust because of the way in which the benefits of the doubt are so often extended.

MELBER: And so many of the conversations about this involve people talking past each other.

COATES: Yes.

MELBER: Let`s say there`s some bad-faith actors, liars and racists. I think we`re all familiar.

COATES: Yes.

MELBER: But there`s a lot of people in America, at least from what I have found, who are genuinely confused or don`t have the information.

So, for example, they want to debate the death penalty, or they want to debate this type of aggressive raid. But what we know from the evidence is, you cannot debate that in theory, right, oh, what do we think of that tactic, without knowing how it`s used?

I want to put up one statistic that you know, but remind our viewers; 70 percent of the no-knock warrants issued in Minnesota target black communities. That is a stunning fact, when you consider the population of the state.

And, again, you write very clearly in plain English in your book. I`m going to try to be clear as well. White people commit violent crime. White people commit homicides.

COATES: Yes.

MELBER: White people are in our prisons. And so when you look at a system where that`s out there in the what authorities call the threat matrix, but all the raids are going against black communities, it seems -- this is my question for you.

Can we really talk about this tactic without race, because it`s being used racially?

COATES: We can`t talk about in the abstract. That`s one of the reasons that this book was episodic and talking about it from the perspective of actually the cases and the storytelling to bring people along to vicariously experience, not in an esoteric legal classroom, where we want to talk sort of generally about how we intellectualize disproportionate impact and disparate treatment, but actually what happens.

And speaking truth to power, you first ought to know what the truth is. And I tell it in this book. And what you described there is the definition of that disproportionate impact. I`m from Minnesota. There`s, what, 7 percent of the population in Minnesota black, but 70 percent of the no-knock warrants executed against black and brown people, as if black people somehow monopolize crime?

That`s not the case. It`s also not a simple notion to talk about the idea, well, it must be just white officers involved, because, as you know, more often than not, perhaps even more people didn`t realize, that the color blue can often trump any of the rest of the colors as well.

And so when we think about all these things, you have to really get away from, which I always talk about, this really problematic, Ari, this tongue- in-cheek mascot in the Department of Justice, as if, if we put a blindfold on a woman and she holds up the scales, they will balance themselves out as long as they`re not seeing what`s in front of us.

And how can it be, knowing that our legal system is -- that`s what it is, more of a legal system aspiring to be a justice system. How could it be that, over the course of American history, race has infused and infected every single aspect, in every microcosm, there is, but the only place it doesn`t have a role, the only place where bias suddenly is not there is in our criminal justice system?

MELBER: Right.

COATES: It`s simply not true.

MELBER: Right.

COATES: And we hear cases like this and we think about it, it`s even more abundantly clear.

MELBER: So, I want to ask you, because as you raise it in the book, the personal side. We don`t always get into that in the news, but you write about it, so I think it`s, I assume, fair game for you, in terms of how you dealt with it.

[18:40:09]

I`m reading from the book: "After winning another trial, securing another guilty verdict against yet another black person, my white supervisor showered me with praise. High five. My hand met his -- quote -- `We got another one,` he exclaimed. My entire being recoiled."

I have about a minute left. What do you say to the next generation of young people who might identify with you and say, should they even go into this field at all?

COATES: I think, well, first of all, that -- the reason it was so repugnant was because it felt like an indoctrination that was assuming that we had a world of us vs. them, as opposed to pursuing justice.

And I got to tell you, as much as I battled with my own personal battles of allegiance, of my lived experience as a black woman, having my moral compass point one direction, and the orders of the office oftentimes pointing another direction, I still believe that you have to be in all positions of power.

There`s an often familiar quote. A woman`s place in the House, and in the Senate, by the way, and the Oval Office. Well, people who are civil rights proponents belong anywhere where power can be exercised. And I took quite seriously, Ari, when I said Laura Coates on behalf of the people of the United States, it necessarily included the defendant.

So, anyone who believes in civil rights and due process and discretion, that has an eye towards constitutionality, you want to be in a position of power, gatekeeper, and having a seat at the table, but unapologetically bringing your entire self, because justice requires it.

MELBER: Yes.

I mean, look, you have this experience, so I think it`s really valuable. A lot of people I think, who follow this stuff know you. Those who don`t maybe got to hear from you today. And what you`re saying, I think, to the next generation is important.

So, Laura, thanks for being here.

Let me remind folks, the book by Laura Coates is "Just Pursuit: A Black Prosecutor`s Fight for Fairness."

Now, coming up, talk about reform from within? Joe Biden moving forward on something that would change the way the Supreme Court has always run with this idea of new diversity. We have new reporting on that tonight.

And then later, Symone Sanders is here. We`re going to get into a lot to end the week in style.

[18:46:27]

MELBER: One of the biggest stories in Washington right now has some of the fewest public hints, but we are seeing the action commencing at the White House, as Biden prepares to fill a Supreme Court vacancy.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LESTER HOLT, NBC ANCHOR: What`s the number you`re at, four, five, six, what?

BIDEN: Well, what I have done is, I have taken about four people and done the deep dive on them, meaning the thorough background checks, and see if there`s anything in the background that would make them not qualified.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: That`s how the president puts it, a deep dive. He`s looking at four in-person interviews slated for as early as next week, again, as mentioned, the president juggling that and the unfolding crisis in Ukraine, more than one thing at a time.

Biden says, whomever he picks, he is going to win this confirmation process.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: Whomever I think will get a vote from the Republican side, for the following reason. I`m not looking to make an ideological choice here.

I`m looking for someone to replace Judge Breyer with the same kind of capacity Judge Breyer head, with an open mind, who understands the Constitution and interprets it in a way that is consistent with the mainstream interpretation of the Constitution.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: White House aides signaling there could be a name by the end of this month.

Senate Democrats, who just met with Biden about this last night, want to go as fast as possible. But many are bracing for a clash over the Biden pick, no matter who it is. Mitch McConnell famously changed the rules that allow now for that majority vote on Supreme Court picks.

Whether McConnell regrets it or not, he doesn`t have the power to change it again right now. Democrats can do this on 50. They don`t need a single Republican, but they cannot lose a single member of their own party.

That`s the update there.

When we come back, as mentioned, we`re going to end the week right. We have a very special guest, a veteran of that Biden/Harris White House.

Stay with us.

[18:52:29]

MELBER: It`s been quite a week it`s Friday on THE BEAT, so it`s time to fall back.

I am joined by comedian, writer and actor Aida Rodriguez, a finalist in NBC`s "Last Comic Standing," her hour stand-up special "Fighting Words" premiering on HBO Max.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

AIDA RODRIGUEZ, COMEDIAN: I started making psychological assessments about people according to how they drive.

Like, people who won`t let you in will never let you in.

(LAUGHTER)

RODRIGUEZ: People who tailgate and have abandonment issues.

(LAUGHTER)

RODRIGUEZ: And that`s why they are driving so close.

And people who switch lanes without signals don`t use condoms.

(LAUGHTER)

RODRIGUEZ: So...

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: If you`re in New York, you can catch Aida at the legendary Carolines. That`s later this month.

And we are joined by political strategist Symone Sanders. You know her from her since for some top, top pols, Bernie Sanders` national press secretary in 2016 and chief spokeswoman for Vice President Harris. Now she`s joined us at MSNBC, hosting programs across cable and streaming.

Welcome to both of you.

SYMONE SANDERS, MSNBC HOST: Thank you, Ari. Glad to be here.

OK, Aida is hilarious. And I will be watching this special.

MELBER: You`re into it. I love it.

RODRIGUEZ: Oh, thank you. You are lipstick goals. Every time I see you, you got the best shade of red on.

(LAUGHTER)

RODRIGUEZ: And I was like -- today, I was like, I`m going to comb my hair, and I`m going to see what lipstick she`s coming with, because it`s always awesome.

SANDERS: I hope I...

(CROSSTALK)

MELBER: Tell us -- Aida, all right, tell us a little more about what -- what do lipstick goals entail? Is that something people notice about each other?

RODRIGUEZ: Well, some people know the right shades.

Like, the red shades, they`re very blue reds. She`s good with the blue reds. You have to know the right red for you, for your skin tone. And everybody can`t wear red lipstick.

MELBER: It`s funny, because Symone...

(CROSSTALK)

RODRIGUEZ: I`m sorry.

I was going to say, one of the people who need to fall back can`t wear red lipstick.

(LAUGHTER)

MELBER: Well, I was thinking there, when you said it, that Symone`s also known for her shade for Mitch McConnell. But it`s a different kind of shade.

Yes, it`s Friday.

(LAUGHTER)

MELBER: It`s Friday.

Aida, what`s on your "Fallback" list.

RODRIGUEZ: Marjorie Taylor Greene. Those pushups are getting to her head. They`re affecting her vocabulary.

And I need her to stop, because gazpacho is delicious and should not be confused with anything that has to do with the Holocaust. Stop already.

[18:55:07]

MELBER: I think stop is fair.

And, Symone, I mean, this got a lot of attention. She said Pelosi Pelosi had a -- quote -- "gazpacho police," which, among other things, is unfair to a great vegetable soup, Symone.

SANDERS: It`s unfair to a great vegetable soup. And it is just factually incorrect.

I don`t know why there is this insatiable need to compare things to a very ugly time in our world`s history, the Holocaust. I don`t know why. But it seems to me like Marjorie Taylor Greene and a lot of folks that I like to call members of the QAnon caucus, honey, they like to do that.

And so I will tell you, when I woke up this morning, I looked at Twitter. And all I saw was a caricature of Marjorie Taylor Greene and soup, which what I thought was -- now I know it was gazpacho. And I didn`t understand so I had to go check it out.

And I agree with Aida. Fall back.

MELBER: Fall back.

You know what? I appreciate your point. I mean, yes, we all know about hyperbole, but it is a really ugly reach that happens way too often.

Symone, as I mentioned, welcome to MSNBC, your first "Fallback," which I loved.

What`s on your list?

SANDERS: Thank you so much. I am happy to be here.

OK, who`s on my list is Dr. Oz. Dr. Oz, for folks that don`t know, he is running for -- and, Ari, you have covered it on your show -- running for Senate in Pennsylvania. And, today, he got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and he was there taking photos, kissing the star on the ground? It was crazy to me.

His opponents, Ari, have tried to paint him as someone who`s Hollywood, not for Pennsylvania. So it seemed extremely odd to me that Dr. Oz would essentially hand his opponents a made-for-TV television ad of him being way too Hollywood in Hollywood with a Hollywood star today.

So, Dr. Oz and his political strategy, they need to fall back.

MELBER: Yes, we have the video hear him kissing the star.

I`m going to tell the control room, let`s run that video again, because it is really something to see a candidate who wants to represent working people, nurses and coal miners, kissing the star.

And, Aida, most of these stars are arranged through a purchased process. So, this is a choice that you want to do it.

RODRIGUEZ: You know, I just think it`s sad that there`s such a game being played with the American people.

There`s a quote in hip-hop, pimping ain`t easy, but it sure is fun. And so when you hear these people always talking about the Hollywood elites, they are part of the group. And so here we are, seeing this man, this reality show, because his show was a reality show -- it`s in the unscripted division of television -- just playing with the American people, who are struggling and suffering right now.

And they need real people that are going to step up and change policy and affect people`s lives. And here he is kissing this in the middle of COVID, acting a fool. And, like I said, pimping ain`t easy, but it sure is fun.

I hope he loses, and I hope he gets a cold.

(LAUGHTER)

MELBER: Well, I don`t hope for anyone to get a cold or a flu or anything else.

But whether he loses or not, as you say, he may have handed some real Kryptonite there on himself to his opponents with the -- with just this whole move.

Pimping ain`t easy. They also say it`s hard out here for a pimp. And it may be hard out here for Dr. Oz, depending on the attack ads.

Anything else on your list before I lose you, Aida?

RODRIGUEZ: You know, I was thinking about the -- was it a soldier in Russia who kissed a million-dollar -- who painted something on a million- dollar picture?

And you know what? I was going to say...

(CROSSTALK)

MELBER: Security guard, yes.

RODRIGUEZ: The security guard.

Let`s fall back on the people that were criticizing him. Like, a lot of artwork has been stolen from people, from our people, the people, the melanated people. So, I thought it was funny that they were really criticizing this man.

And I think those people should fall back, because, while we`re worshipping this alleged artwork, the people across the world are suffering.

So I want to high-five that security guard.

MELBER: A little -- in your mind, a little civil disobedience.

We have covered a lot how some of these things are treated on an unequal or selective basis. And, as you mentioned, but we don`t have time for it tonight, but art history has got a lot of -- a lot of looting and plundering in it, I was going to say.

Symone, any final thoughts as we go into a weekend where you`re fresh out of a White House, and they`re juggling a lot there, the president?

SANDERS: Yes, this is the job of a White House. It`s the job of a president, Ari.

I saw a headline last week that said, oh, this was a busy Thursday for President Joe Biden. And I just kind of scoffed at it, because every day is a busy day.

Tomorrow, he`s got the call with President Putin, the call that is happening tomorrow on the request of President Biden and this White House. So, things remain to be seen. There`s a lot going on, I know lots of huddling on the Supreme Court pick. We look forward to see that soon.

So, I`m watching very intently, just like the rest of us.

MELBER: There you get it, Symone Sanders, a very informed report card as we go into, as you say, always busy times.

Good to see you, Symone, on your first "Fall Back"

Aida, thanks for coming on THE BEAT.

I wish you both a great weekend.

