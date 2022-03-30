Transcript: The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle, 3/29/22

Summary

Ukraine & Russia hold talks to end war. WAPO/CBS: WH records show 7 plus hour gap in Trump`s phone call on January 6. CDC: New COVID variant now dominant in U.S. Pentagon: Russia repositioning, not a real withdrawal.

Transcript

STEPHANIE RUHLE, MSNBC HOST: Tonight, seven hours and 37 minutes missing logs given to the January 6 committee show that gap in the former president`s phone records. Was there a burner phone?

Then cautious optimism over Ukraine. Russia talks of dialing back from Kyiv. But as the shelling continues the West is skeptical, saying the Russians will be judged by what they do.

And that so called Don`t Say Gay bill now law in Florida. What`s actually illegal now as THE 11TH HOUR gets underway on this Tuesday night.

Good evening once again, I`m Stephanie Ruhle. We are tracking significant developments on the war in Ukraine tonight. But our first story the, house investigation into the January 6 riot, it has taken a new turn. The Washington Post and CBS News obtained sections of Trump`s White House phone records now with the January 6 Committee. The call log show a seven hour and 37 minute gap from 11:17 a.m. to 6:54 p.m. on January 6.

During that very time the violent assault on the Capitol was underway. Vice President Pence and lawmakers were forced into hiding as police battle rioters storming the Capitol.

Trump reportedly spoke to Senator Tommy Tuberville and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy during that nearly eight hour window. Yet according to the White House documents, not a single call was made during that time period. It is possible the call logs were altered or deleted or the Trump use some other phones. Either way, the January 6 Committee wants to know exactly what happened.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. JAMIE RASKIN, (D) MARYLAND, JANUARY 6 COMMITTEE: One possibility when a gap like this exists is that the President or whomever we`re looking at, is using a different phone. And there could be a different office phone number than we have it could be a burner phone for we all know. There`s also the possibility that somebody is deliberately suppressing the release of these materials. We just don`t know.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RUHLE: But they want answers. The New York Times reporting the Committee and the Justice Department are also looking to have Trump`s comments might have set off the riot specifically a December 19 tweet, urging supporters to come on down on January 6. "Be there, will be wild."

On Thursday, Trump`s son-in-law and former White House Adviser Jared Kushner, is set to appear before the panel for a voluntary interview.

Meanwhile, we are also following the latest on the war in Ukraine, which is now entering day 35. NBC`s Richard Engel is there and has the latest on negotiations to potentially end the fighting.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

RICHARD ENGEL, NBC NEWS CHIEF FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): The new talks between Russia and Ukraine began with deep mistrust, no handshake, but after four hours, the most significant progress so far. Russia`s Deputy Defense Minister announcing Russian troops would drastically reduce activity in central Ukraine around Kyiv and the city of Chernihiv.

Ukrainian officials saying no foreign troops all have to leave Ukraine. But that Ukraine would negotiate on the future status of Russian backed separatists terrorists in Donbass, leave open the issue of Russian held Crimea and critically except neutrality, not pursuing NATO membership in exchange for international security guarantees. But is it real progress or a trap? Russia only agreed to scale back in areas where it was already suffering heavy losses. And in the East, Russia continues to bomb civilians indiscriminately, in Mariupol and in Kharkiv.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

RUHLE: Our thanks to Richard angle for that report. We`ll have much more on the war in Ukraine ahead.

Meanwhile, a new COVID strain has taken hold here in the U.S. The CDC says, the even more contagious Omicron BA.2 variant is now the dominant strain here. And today the CDC and FDA signed off on a second booster shot for adults ages 50 and older.

With that, let`s bring in our experts this evening. Ashley Parker, Pulitzer Prize Winning White House Bureau Chief for The Washington Post. She was on that European trip with President Biden over the weekend. Luke Broadwater joins us, Congressional Reporter for the New York Times, busy day for Luke he`s got two new pieces out tonight. One on Trump`s tweet potentially inciting far-right groups ahead of January 6. The other about those missing call logs.

Also joining us, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, who spent 25 years as a federal prosecutor and now an analyst with us here at MSNBC.

Luke, you`ve got the fresh reporting. Talk to us about Trump. We know he was talking to at least two Republican lawmakers on the sixth. Yet there`s eight hours of missing columns with no record of it, filling the gaps.

LUKE BROADWATER, THE NEW YORK TIMES CONGRESSIONAL REPORTER: Right. Well, you know, we don`t know what we don`t know. We do know that there`s seven and a half hours of missing calls here. It`s quite likely that Donald Trump was using somebody else`s phone during this time. It was well known in the White House that if you wanted to get to Trump, you often called

Daniel Scavino, who has refused to provide any records to the January six committee and was recently referred for a contempt charge. It`s very possible who`s using Scavino`s phone or somebody else. There was a lot of passing around the phones in the Trump White House. They didn`t do things by the book.

That said, there are potentially other explanations as well. I don`t want to rule anything out. Even so, the records we do have from these calls are revealing and that they show glimpses into Donald`s day, as he tried to pressure various lawmakers on Capitol Hill to try to overturn the election.

One of those Mitch McConnell spoke today about why he did not return Donald Trump`s calls, because he did not want to go along with the plot, did not want to join the effort to throw out legitimate votes for Joe Biden and keep Donald Trump in power. And he said he hadn`t talked to Donald Trump since the Electoral College certified the election. So we do have some evidence from these things and credit to the Washington Post for getting these records because they`re really quite illuminating to Donald Trump`s day, that day.

RUHLE: Ashley, so it`s no surprise January 6 committee wants to know a lot more information about who Trump was talking to on that day, how they`re going to get it. Trump`s not going to cooperate. If looks right, if he was using somebody like Daniel Scavino`s phone, he`s not cooperating. So what can the Committee really do?

ASHLEY PARKER, THE WASHINGTON POST, WHITE HOUSE BUREAU CHIEF: Well, that`s one of the key frustrations. And you are hearing that from committee and other lawmakers that even some of these Trump allies, who they have basically referred for contempt of Congress for define the subpoenas that President Biden`s Justice Department has not pursued charges. And that is a real source of frustration among Democrats.

And it`s worth noting that President Biden very deliberately and his attorney general very deliberately and came into this administration saying, we`re not going to be like our predecessor, right? I do not believe President Biden said, you know, that my attorney general is my personal attorney or my fixer and Merrick Garland made a big point of just how independent he was going to be. So this is, of course, an incredibly politically charged and difficult issue with a lot of nuance for the Justice Department to navigate. But you`re now seeing Democratic lawmakers who are increasingly frustrated.

RUHLE: Sure sounds that way. Joyce, the missing call logs make for really bad headlines for Trump. But he knows how to ride out a new cycle and headlines pass. What does it mean in the eyes of the law?

JOYCE VANCE, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY: Well, for the January 6 committee`s purposes, it`s a very interesting piece of information to have. Ultimately, I think they`ll have some success in putting together at least a partial record of the calls that are emitted in the White House`s official records, because they`ll be able to talk to staffers who were around, they will hopefully, ultimately have some success with Daniel Scavino, the Justice Department will now have the opportunity to look at whether enforcing that subpoena.

But, you know, Stephanie, when you see this sort of a gap in phone log records, and you have to start thinking about people who were using phones off the books, government officials who understand that their calls need to be logged to officially become part of records. And when you hear talk of people like the President of the United States, using burner phones, the kinds of phones that are used by organized criminals, by people who are involved in drug dealing gangs, this really raises the suspicion that they knew at the time that what they were doing was probably criminal, certainly wrong. And it will do nothing but reinforce the suggestion that the January 6 committee will drive home and its hearings, that this White House was up to no good that this was not the president conducting the business of the American people, that this was a president who is engaged in a coup.

RUHLE: Then let`s take deeper into that. I want to share, Joyce, what the man himself Bob Woodward who was one of the reporters on this phone log story said about that earlier today.

[23:10:10]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BOB WOODWARD, WASHINGTON POST REPORTER: He is a chronic addictive phoner. And there`s this seven hour and 37 minute gap it, it strings, any credibility and what happened we have these 11 pages of White House records which clearly establish and show what Trump was doing that day. As one of the lawmakers, Robert Costa, and I talked to said this is a cover up. This is halves all of the elements of an organized concealment.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RUHLE: Do you agree, Joyce, was this a cover up? And beyond, you know, is it the right thing to do or the wrong thing to do legally? If it is a cover up, what can be done about it?

VANCE: Well, that last part is I think the easiest part, Stephanie, if it is a cover up, if it forms some kind of obstruction of justice, then that`s a situation DOJ will need to look at independently of everything else that`s going on here. You know, there`s a reason we say it`s always the cover up. That`s because often when you don`t prosecute the substance of crime, the underlying crime, there is a cover up that`s there for prosecutors to look at.

But leaving that aside for a moment, it`s not clear to me that this is a cover up. I think that`s one possible interpretation, that after these records were created, there was an effort to excise them. So that either when they went to the National Archives, or at some point, the actual records of those seven hours, were no longer there.

But there`s also a possibility that those records weren`t created in the first place. For instance, the Daniel Scavino`s phone was being used, that CIA agent`s phone were being -- or rather, the Secret Service agent`s phone were being used. There`s reporting from other instances of President Trump grabbing a cell phone from a CIA or from a Secret Service agent.

So, we were not really sure what the context is here, whether this is a failure to create or an actual deletion, whether it`s something that happens in real time as the insurrection is underway, or whether it`s a cover up that takes place after the fact, those details need to be uncovered and parsed. But what it suggests here, again, is people who were fully aware of the criminality of their conduct, and who were taking steps whether in real time or after the fact to make certain it didn`t come to light.

RUHLE: Luke, let`s talk about your other reporting out tonight, a piece about Trump`s tweets and how they made incited far-right groups to get revved up and lead what happened January 6, what are investigators looking for?

BROADWATER: Yes, so if you have been following the criminal cases that have been coming out of the January 6 prosecutions, as people were attacking the Capitol, committing violence against police officers, the reason defendant after defendant, witness after witness says for why they came to the Capitol is a single tweet from Donald Trump. It`s in case after case, Donald Trump asked people to come to the Capitol, and we`ll be wild, he said.

Now, we all saw that happened. It`s not a secret, he did that. But the way it was interpreted among militia groups, among right-wing extremists, was a call to action and a call to arms. And if you watch the chatter on message boards, on text messages, on the group chats, family chats that prosecutors are getting, that the House Committee is getting, in some cases, you`re seeing how these people responded, and how it motivated them to commit violence that day. So we`re seeing a pattern here. And we thought it was very important for the public to connect the dots here to see how the President`s words were interpreted on the ground by people who ended up committing violence.

RUHLE: Ashley, you covered the Trump campaign and the White House for six years, given your extensive reporting how well you know the Trump family. On Thursday, Jared Kushner, the president`s son-in-law is going to be speaking to the Committee voluntarily. I think we`re getting anything from him. You know, this guy.

PARKER: Probably not. But I will say depending on how forthcoming and honest he is willing to be, he would, of course, be incredibly valuable for the Committee. I was sort of trying to think of if I was a committee member where his value would be? Of course on January 6, he was traveling back from Saudi Arabia to Washington. He deliberately did not go into the White House today. People in Trump world who are not fans of Jared like to say, he had a way of swooping in to take the credit and disappearing when things got bad. But you know, his wife Ivanka Trump, Trump`s daughter was there all day. She was one of the people kind of running in and out of the Oval Office, getting comments, so he would potentially have some visibility into that.

[23:15:11]

And then more broadly if you are, the Committee is looking not just into the day, but to the run up to January 6, Jared was one of those advisors who was involved in discussions from election night on about what to take and not take when it came to trying to overturn the results of a free and fair election.

RUHLE: Yes, a reminder, the president`s daughter Ivanka Trump was with him at the White House. And while she has not sat down for a single television or print interview since they left office, she has made sure it has been leaked out to the media that she was trying hard to get her father to do the right thing. She is welcome to come join us on the 11th Hour any night to discuss it.

Ashley, Luke, Joyce, thank you all for joining us and starting us off on this busy night.

Coming up, as Russia claims its reducing forces near Kyiv, the Pentagon warns the threat to the Ukrainian Capital is not over. Why the U.S. has Russia could start a major offensive in other areas.

And later, we have heard a lot of noise about Florida`s so called "Don`t Say Gay" law. So tonight we`re going to break down exactly what`s in it and what it means for teachers, students, and parents. THE 11TH HOUR just getting underway on a Tuesday night.

[23:20:36]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN KIRBY, PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY: Nobody should be fooling ourselves by the Kremlin`s now recent claim that it will suddenly just reduce military attacks near Kyiv, or any reports that it`s going to withdraw all its forces. We believe that this is a repositioning, not a real withdraw, and that we all should be prepared to watch for a major offensive against other areas of Ukraine.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RUHLE: Even as glimmers of hope emerged from the latest round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, the Pentagon warned Moscow can still inflict massive brutality.

Earlier today, President Zelenskyy said Ukraine is not reducing defensive efforts. My good friend and partner Ali Velshi joins us live in Lviv tonight, early, early morning there. So thanks for getting up or staying up Ali. Help us understand, our people, they`re hopeful that a diplomatic solution can be reached, it`s been a long, four weeks?

ALI VELSHI, MSNBC HOST: They`re not really, Stephanie. The people I`ve been speaking to don`t like the idea of diplomatic solution, largely because they don`t even like the characterization of the fact that this is a war, they didn`t want any part of it. So their view is that, you know, with Crimea, eight years ago, they ended up giving up a piece of their country, and there was a ceasefire that Russia didn`t hold up to. So they don`t feel like they get anything out of these deals with Russia. They feel like they just keep losing parts of their country.

And at this point, the ability to sustain this battle against Russia for so long, the fact that the Ukrainian forces have pushed back or at least held off Russian forces, and the Civil Defense has been so strong, it has emboldened Ukrainian. So while they are very scared, and it`s kind of horrible, the number of people who have had to leave the country and the 6 million people who are still in this country, but displaced from their homes, I don`t take to speak to anybody who`s got a defeatist attitude about this. They`d like the war to stop, but they do not want any kind of deal that seeds territory to Russia, because they have a feeling that this has happened before. And it`s going to happen again, it will not end here and that the West needs to get involved and stop the idea that Ukraine`s territory is not sovereign and not subject to Russia`s whims. So no, for the moment, nobody`s taking these negotiations all that seriously. And they`re not all that hopeful about at least the people I`ve spoken to, Steph.

RUHLE: And, of course, the West is involved as far as enormous military aid and the economic sanctions being put on Russia. But have you noticed any change among people, how they view the war, how they view their safety in the Lviv, which was considered the safe part of the country, just a few days ago?

VELSHI: Yes, exactly. Until Saturday, this was where people who lived in the other parts of the country sent their kids or they would relocate to embassies, businesses, all sorts of people came to Lviv. This was a safe place, there have been two attacks. One was west of here at a military base, and that was relatively expected because it was a military base. The other one was a munitions of aircraft parts manufacturing plant near the airport.

And then, of course, on Saturday, while Joe Biden was in Poland before he gave his big speech about Ukraine and Russia, there was a major attack in this city alone, and that has definitely shaken people.

I was out there today. I will say, Stephanie, it`s amazing to see how people try and live normal lives, shops open, people walk down the streets. In fact, you can see over my shoulder, there`s traffic, the curfews just coming to an end right now because the sun`s about to rise, and you can see people driving now. This has not been the case for several hours. But these air raid sirens go off, half a dozen times a day. You`ll see some people carrying on for the day as if it`s nothing and you`ll see other people running for shelter. So things are changing here in Lviv. Somebody told me today, we thought this was safe. Now, there`s no safe place in Ukraine.

RUHLE: Ali Velshi, again it is 5:24 a.m. in Lviv -- excuse me, 6:24 and there he is. This man has been working for what, 14, 15 hours for the last three weeks. Ali, I`m glad that you`re safe. Good to see you --

VELSHI: For you, anytime, my friend.

RUHLE: Let`s dig deeper and bring in our experts, Ben Rhodes, former Deputy National Secretary -- excuse me, former Deputy National Security Adviser for President Obama and Lieutenant General Ben Hodges. He was a commanding general for the United States Army, Europe. He`s also a Persian Chair in Strategic Studies at the Center for European Policy Analysis.

Mr. Rhodes, since I botched your title, you get the first question. Do you buy this deescalation talk from Russia?

[23:25:01]

BEN RHODES, FORMER DEPUTY NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: No, I mean I think the administration is taking the right tack which is you look at what the Russians do and now what they say and even when you look what they do you have to watch it for a long time because we`ve seen in the past, Russia used in places like Syria ceasefires as things that they don`t keep as things that allow them to resupply, as things that they use to get the enemy off balance so that they can then shift tactics.

Look, it`s important to keep these talks moving, it`s important to explore what might be solutions to the conflict, the kinds of things being discussed, NATO neutrality, the future of the Donbass region, Eastern Ukraine and Crimea. Those are obviously going to be part of any potential settlement. But I think in terms of taking it at face value, anything Russia says, I don`t think that`s anything you can trust.

I think what is clear, is that Russia failed in its initial aims politically in this war, to see a quick decapitation of the Ukrainian government. So it`s natural that Russia would recalibrate and shift both its military and political strategy. I think that`s what`s happening now. The only person who really knows where that ship ends is Vladimir Putin, though, even the people the negotiating table may not essentially know what Putin`s aims are. I think we have to be very cautious, even as obviously, we wouldn`t be supportive Ukrainian efforts at the negotiating table.

RUHLE: General, you predicted this, you said Russia would not be able to capture Kyiv two weeks ago, you said they would luckily reach a culminating point exhausting ammo and manpower? Is that where we are?

LT. GEN. BEN HODGES, (RET.), FORMER COMMANDER, U.S. ARMY FORCES IN EUROPE: Yeah, the Russians, exactly has Ben just described. I mean, they have failed in everything that they tried to do. And that`s why they are now redeploying looking for a different set of goalposts, if you will, because they do have to dress this up for their own domestic audience.

And, of course, the fact that they still have missiles that they can launch into Lviv or in continue to pound away in Kharkiv, that`s going to go on for some time. But the good news is that they do not have the ability to sustain land offensive operations to take more territory, which is why we need to start talking about winning, instead of talking about avoiding escalation or racing to get a ceasefire. Now, is the time to pour own support for Ukrainians to push the Russians all the way back at least to the pre-24 February line.

RUHLE: Do you believe Ukrainians have the tools, the support they need to do that?

HODGES: Not yet. Look, the United States has done a lot of stuff, as have other allies. And I have been very supportive of the administration`s approach up until the last 10 days or so. It seems like we have become overly cautious. I don`t get the sense of urgency, frankly, coming from the White House or the Pentagon, about getting the things to the Ukrainians that they need.

If we`re not going to -- if we`re not going to impose a -- ourself, a no fly zone or something to help protect these civilians from being murdered, then we`ve got to give Ukrainians ability to hit what`s causing all the damage. That means Russian Navy ships in the Black Sea, or long range rockets and artillery firing from many miles away, we can at least provide intelligence about the point of origin, and give them the tools so that they can sink a couple of Russians ships, and hit some of these rocket launchers that are causing all the damage. And we just don`t have the sense of urgency. We don`t talk about winning yet. And I think that we need to change our approach there.

RUHLE: Then do you see any signs or did you see any signs of progress in the peace talks today?

RHODES: Well, I think a couple things. First of all, it`s a sign of progress that the talks are in Turkey and not in Belarus. You know, Belarus is definitely a home game for the Russians these days. It`s a country they essentially occupy, it shows that there`s real mediation taking place from a NATO country, Turkey, that has been quite supportive of President Zelenskyy.

I also think, you know, you do see, like I said, the outlines of what would inevitably be any negotiated settlement. The big question here, though, is people focus on neutrality, they focus on NATO status. That`s not really the issue. I think everybody understands Ukraine`s not in NATO right now. And it`s very unlikely that they`re going to join NATO in the imminent future.

The question is, not only is there still the unresolved status of the Donbass region, where Russia has increased the territory that it controls. Not only is there the question of Crimea, which under these talks we`ve heard is going to be discussed over the course of the next 15 years. But Russia has flattened, leveled terrorized the city of Mariupol and connected as you`re showing on your map right now, that Donbass region down through Mariupol, down to Crimea. They could regroup, they could push in Odessa, they could try to cut Ukraine off from the sea. They could really try to consolidate their control of a very significant chunk of Ukrainian territory to be the basis of the negotiated settlement that Putin wants which is essentially a de facto partition where Russia consumes a big chunk of the eastern part of Ukraine and cuts him off from the sea. That is something that the Ukrainians will never accept at the peace table, never.

[23:30:17]

And so we still have a long way to go here before there`s a plausible outcome here that can be agreed to by all sides.

And I agree with the General in the sense that as the Russians pull back a little bit from around Kyiv, they`re going to be trying to re fortify their own positions. It`s important that we not let up in either the enforcement of sanctions where you`ve seen a little give and that sanctions regime over the course last couple weeks, that`s natural, Stephanie, that that would happen. It means you have to really get after enforcement. And in resupplying the Ukrainians themselves, who`ve gone on the offense around Kyiv in ways that have prevented the Russians from achieving their aims prevented them from encircling Kyiv in the same way that they have cities like Mariupol. So it`s very important that we continue that -- to be that lifeline to Ukraine going forward.

RUHLE: Let`s just bring that map back up. If anyone is wondering why the Russians continue to pummel Mariupol, it is all about the map. They want that region. Ben Rhodes, General Ben Hodges, thank you so much for joining us this evening

Coming up next, Madison Cawthorn, not someone we cover often here, but tonight, he`s getting a talking to from Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. We`re going to find out why when the 11th Hour continues.

[23:36:08]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. MADISON CAWTHORN, (R) NORTH CAROLINA: Look at all these people, a lot of them that I, you know, I`ve looked up to through my life, always paid attention to politics, guys that, you know, then all of a sudden you get invited to like, oh, hey, we`re going to have kind of a sexual get together at one of our homes, you should come. What did you just ask me to come to? And then you realize they`re asking you to come to an orgy. Or the fact that, you know, some of the people that are leading on the movement to try and remove, you know, addiction in our country, and then you watch them doing, keep cocaine right in front of you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RUHLE: Yeah, that was for real. One Republican Congressman finally crossed a line, some in his party cannot ignore. North Carolina`s freshmen Congressman Madison Cawthorn`s allegations of sexual perversion in Washington have landed him a talking to with Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

So let`s discuss and bring in former Republican Congressman from Texas, Will Hurd. He`s a former Undercover CIA Officer and author of the new book, American Reboot: An Idealist Guide to Getting Big Things Done.

Will, today you had to be thinking, man, of all the days Madison Cawthorn accuses his colleagues of orgies and cocaine use you have to go on TV. But alas, you do. When you left Congress, you said the Republican Party needed to find a principal vision for the future. Are they doing that with days like this?

WILL HURD, FORMER REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN: No, of course not. Again, I don`t know Madison Cawthorn. I`m not a lawyer. But I would probably say in the legal world, they would say he`s not a credible witness.

RUHLE: You weren`t attending cocaine orgies with fellow members of Congress?

HURD: In my six years in Congress, I never heard of such thing, was never had hints of such things. But again, this is it -- you know, obviously, if it was it`d be a bad thing. But, you know, this is a guy that maybe he`s trying to deflect, I don`t know. But the problem is, when you have people like that in the party, you get away from the values of what the GOP is supposed to be, right? And this is something that I learned.

I was a black Republican representing a 71% Latino district, I had to take the Republican brand to places that had never seen a Republican and I was able to talk about those, the old values of freedom leads the opportunity, opportunity leads to growth, growth leads to progress. And when we`re not talking about those things, and have distractions, it ultimately hurts us.

RUHLE: But are those old values part of the new face of the party? Maybe a small portion of the GOP, but it`s allowed one right now that is sympathetic to Putin. This is a party that calls themselves patriots.

HURD: Look, I would say it`s -- we can debate about what percentage of the party that the Madison Cawthorn and the people represent. But when I crisscross the country, I see a lot of Americans that don`t believe in those things, right?

I see a lot of Americans that have changed their opinion on the role America should have in the rest of the world and see the kind of destruction. That is that is happening. I think in the previous segment, somebody that was being interviewed called it a massacre, right? The fact that Americans want to see that come to an end. Those are the people that I talked to.

And if we`re able to talk to those folks, right? We just went to an election in Texas, only 3 million people voted in the primary, out of 30 million. Now, part of that is because of voter apathy. Because there are not people running for office that are inspiring people.

Right now, there is a brand in the Republican Party, that the leader is trying to fear monger rather than inspire. And the opportunity that we should be looking at in order to make sure we continue to have electoral success at the ballot box is we have leaders and inspire and that goes back to those values. That`s the party that I want to get to yes, it`s hard to get there, there`s a lot of folks that don`t believe in those things. But what I`m seeing from folks on the ground they want to see that happen.

[23:40:03]

RUHLE: Well, just today Julia Davis who translates Russian state TV, I want to share what was said, it`s time for the Russian people to call on Americans to change the regime in the U.S. before its term expires, and to again, help our partner Trump to become president. Trump right now is the de facto leader of the Republican Party when you hear that, what do you think?

HURD: Of course, look, I`ve been incredibly critical of the president in his positions towards Russia. This is also Russian disinformation in order to stir and foment discord here in the United States.

RUHLE: Yeah, but Trump also complements Putin. He did yesterday.

HURD: Of course he does, I`m not debating -- I`m not debating any of that. But what I`m saying, is Donald Trump the titular head of the party, I bet Mo Brooks probably has some opinions on that, after the last couple of weeks. And the reality is, is this, most Americans recognize the unique role that we wish we have in the rest of the world. This is something I get into in my book is a talked about the fact that our friends should love us and our enemies should fear us.

You know, when you have Vladimir Putin saying good things about you, that`s probably not the place you ultimately want to be in. And so that`s where we should be going in focus on. And the reality is, when I -- you know, many of my colleagues believe that way. Most voters believe that way. And when we get more leaders and inspire, I think we`re going to be better off. That`s why 72% of Americans are dis -- are upset or scared with the direction the country is going.

HURD: All right. Well, this isn`t just a book to, when you talk about all these Americans you`re talking to. Are you running for president in 2024 as a Republican?

HURD: Look, I`ve always said, if I have the opportunity to serve my country again, I`ll evaluate it, right? But the way I`m serving my country right now, is putting some ideas out there on how we can get beyond where we are right now. And that`s why I wrote the book.

RUHLE: Well, the only way we`re going to get beyond where we are right now is if we do it together. Will Hurd, thank you so much for joining us tonight. I really appreciate it. The Book is called American Reboot, check it out.

Coming up, a really important fact check on that controversial new law in Florida that has teachers wondering how to talk to their students, when the 11th Hour continues.

[23:46:35]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STATE SEN. SHEVRIN JONES, (D) FLORIDA: So, I ask you all, whatever this bill is supposed to do that bill do it. Let`s do that. But like the Hippocratic Oath, says: Please, do no harm.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RUHLE: Welcome back tonight, a closer look at the so called parental rights in education bill in Florida, that the governor has signed into law or as critics call it Don`t Say Gay, so which is it, a narrowly focused law giving parents more control in their kid`s education, or an overly broad mandate with an intentional chilling effect on talking about LGBTQ issues at all.

Well, for facts sake, let`s see what this bill actually says. First, it prohibits schools from teaching about sexual orientation, or gender identity to kids from kindergarten to the third grade. But it also adds or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards. So what`s age appropriate? What are those state standards? Well, it`s unclear.

Adding to the confusion. The law also prohibits classroom discussions about sexual orientation, or identity. So it`s not just instruction, it`s any discussion at all. So does that mean a third grader with gay parents can`t talk about her parents in class, since the law gives parents the right to sue if they`re unhappy with what they believe their kids are being taught? This is where Don`t Say Gay comes from. Fear that even saying the word, raising the topic could put the school in real trouble.

And if adults are afraid to speak, kids will be too. And I want to be clear. There`s nothing shameful about being gay or transgender. But being forced to lie about themselves or their families will put LGBTQ kids in a risky position. They will feel like there is something wrong with them. And that is what`s scary. We know that LGBTQ kids are already four times more likely to consider suicide than their peers.

And as New York Magazine puts it, this bill isn`t "Don`t Say Gay," IT`S Don`t be gay, or trans.

So let`s discuss, Mary Ellen Klas, the State Capitol Bureau Chief for the Miami Herald and former Teacher Turn Lawmaker, Florida State Senator Shevrin Jones, he is the state`s first openly gay senator.

Mary Ellen, you`ve recorded extensively on this. Am I getting all of it, right?

MARY ELLEN KLAS, STATE CAPITOL BUREAU CHIEF MIAMI HERALD: Well, yeah, I mean, there`s -- there are many provisions here. It is intentionally written vaguely, but that is because they have a rulemaking process that the Secretary of Education yesterday said is going to be used to help give teachers some guidelines. So, you know, whether or not those guidelines do help teachers figure out what is acceptable to say in classes is yet to be determined.

RUHLE: Senator, every state has all sorts of issues they need to address, what was happening in Florida that was so problematic that Republican lawmakers needed to prioritize this issue and pass it into law?

JONES: There was nothing. The governor in my Republican colleagues continue to make a non-issues within the state of Florida. Governor DeSantis wants to continue this national agenda with things like CRT and Don`t Say Gay bill and making those the top issues totally forgetting about the kitchen table issue that we need to be talking about within the state of Florida like the property insurance, like the rent crisis that we have right now. And this is what`s happening nationally in more states not just Florida.

[23:50:23]

RUHLE: Senator, Governor DeSantis` spokesperson, a government employee tweeted this, "If you`re against the Anti-Grooming Bill, you`re probably a groomer, or at least you don`t denounce the grooming of four to eight year old children." How insidious is it for a government employee to equate the mere acknowledgement of LGBTQ identities to child abuse? how hurtful is that to hear?

JONES: You well, you know, what, not only is it hurtful is disingenuous to a state with 22 million people, which is a melting pot of all types of different nationalities, people from different backgrounds. But in the final days of session that we just wrapped up early last week, many on the other side, they said the quiet part very much out loud. The opponents and as you just made mention of, we were called groomers, by the government spokesperson who he didn`t even think to correct, as a matter of fact, he doubled down on that word yesterday in his press conference, basically we just called word for a pedophile. They even said that schools are socially engineering children. And the Florida Family Policy Council President called this a don`t turn my son into $1 bill. This is what we`re dealing with in Florida. And this is the tone that Republicans are second across the country. And I believe that`s when you`re in distress, you become desperate. And this is the Republicans last ditch effort realizing that the state, the country is going in a totally different direction than they are.

RUHLE: Mary Ellen, the way this law is written, it calls on parents to sue the school districts at taxpayers` expense, could that not bankrupt a school district within months?

KLAS: Well, I spoke to a lawyer who represents about 17 school districts in the state. And he`s pretty confident that this is actually not something that we`re going to see a lot of, and part of it is they did modify the bill and included some provisions that allow parents to bring their concerns to the district. And then if the district doesn`t respond, they have an opportunity to go to the Board of Education, and they can hire a lawyer and file a lawsuit. And yes, the cost of the lawsuit against the school district, and the attorney`s fees will be borne by taxpayers. However, if the case is dismissed in two years, there are no damages, but there will be attorney`s fees.

RUHLE: Senator, I want to be really clear to our audience, there are no schools actively teaching kindergarteners how to identify their sexual orientation. So for people who want this bill to protect their kids from these teachings, there`s nothing to protect against. But tell me, what does this do to children of gay parents?

JONES: Yes, well, first of all, I think, let`s be clear, the Republicans, they know exactly what they`re doing. They are discriminating against marginalized people. And they`re doing it all in the name of parental rights because they believe it works.

Here`s what I would say. The same is true for LGBTQ parents. Schools are more often not hubs for communities. As a matter of fact, teachers are the first responders. When we go into the classroom, they`re the things that students have shared with me that they just want to share with their parents, because they don`t have that trust factor. It`s the nucleus, is a real support system that connects other parts of our broader communities. And that`s what has children should be able to go to school to share about their families and families might not look like the family of their classmates. But every family is unique and every family is different. And children should be able to know that and teachers should be able to teach children to show them that families come in many different colors.

RUHLE: It is hard enough to be a kid you shouldn`t have to hide who your family is. Senator, Mary Ellen, thank you both for joining us.

And as one wise teacher told me, the only thing teachers are trying to indoctrinate into their students is homework. Mary Ellen Klas and State Senator Shevrin Jones, thank you for making us smarter.

Coming up, he shouted the five words that quickly became a rallying cry for the Ukrainian resistance. A status update that will make you smile in THE 11TH HOUR continues.

[23:58:59]

RUHLE: The last thing before we go tonight, rallying the resistance. You`ve probably never heard of the Ukrainian border guard named Roman Gribov, but it`s a good bet you`ve heard about his bravery. It was on day one of the war in Ukraine back on February 24 when Gribov and his 13 fellow border guards on Snake Island in the Black Sea refused to surrender to the Russians. And it was Gribov who delivered the defiant and yes profane line that would quickly become the rally cry of Ukrainian resistance, Russian warship go F yourself.

After initially being reported killed in action, Gribov and his fellow soldiers were actually captured alive by the Russians, and he was recently released in a prisoner swap. Today, he was awarded an honorary medal in his home city of Cherkasy. Cherkasy`s governor says he is proud of Gribov for holding firm, and today called him an example of Ukrainian strong spirit that he says will make victory happen. After receiving his award. This hero had some more words, not just that one line for his fellow Ukrainians.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UKRAINIAN BORDER GUARD, ROMAN GRIBOV (through translation): I would like to say thanks to the Ukrainian people for their support. We feel the support, we are inspired by it. The truth and strength are with us. We will win together. Glory to Ukraine!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RUHLE: The courage and bravery of a handful of border guards, defending a tiny island in the Black Sea and inspiring a nation to persevere. Russian warship go f yourself.

And on that note, I wish you all a good night. And from all our colleagues across the networks of NBC News, thanks for staying up late with us. I`ll see you at the end of tomorrow.