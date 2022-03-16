Transcript: The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle, 3/15/22

Summary

Curfew in Kyiv as Russia ramps up attacks. Ukraine capital under Russian bombardment. Two Fox News journalists killed in Ukraine. Biden to announce $1B in military aid to Ukraine. Zelenskyy addresses U.S. Congress tomorrow. Ukrainian Red Cross assists refugees in Lviv. Russian TV Protester detained and fined. Oil prices down 27% from recent highs. U.N.: One child per second becomes a refugee in Ukraine.

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: And the applause went on much longer than that. President Zelenskyy gets tonight`s "LAST WORD." THE 11TH HOUR with Stephanie Ruhle starts now.

STEPHANIE RUHLE, MSNBC HOST: Tonight, a new curfew in Kyiv after Russians attack more civilians in the Capitol with more disruption in western Ukraine. And the war on children, 3 million refugees now fled the country more than half are children, one leaving every single second, the latest on the growing crisis.

And following the money, the man hunting oligarchs cash here in the U.S. Our exclusive interview with the American attorney helping to seize their assets as the 11th Hour gets underway on a Tuesday night.

Good evening, once again, I`m Stephanie Ruhle. We are entering day 21 of the Russian invasion. Moscow now ramping up its assault on Ukraine`s capital with deadly strikes hitting residential areas in Kyiv. The city now under a 35 hour curfew as the mayor warns Kyiv is facing a difficult and dangerous moment.

Despite that Ukraine is seeing possible room for compromise in the latest round of negotiations with Russia. While leaders from three separate European countries made a very bold show of support today, traveling to the war torn region to meet with President Zelenskyy in person.

NBC`s Richard Engel has the latest on the ground inside Ukraine tonight.

RICHARD ENGEL, NBC NEWS CHIEF FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): Russia shelled a building in the city of Kharkiv. Burning the apartments of people trying to ride out the war.

Russia attacked another apartment block in Kyiv, killing four, and this is what`s left of a subway station here. But while Russia is breaking buildings, the will to fight and pull together remain strong.

(On camera): This is one of Kyiv`s main subway stations. And you can`t get more central than this. In some ways, it shows that Russia is expanding its military reach, hitting right into the heart of Kyiv. But it`s also a sign of weakness. Because Russia`s front lines, its tanks and armored vehicles haven`t been advancing. So instead, Russia is relying on its long range weapons, its rockets and artillery to carry out attacks like this which are generally unguided just with civilians.

(Voice-over): Upstairs the station is ruined. But down below, Ukrainians are hiding from Russian attacks. In a parked subway car that`s been her home for more than a week. Tanya (ph) heard the blast up above.

(On camera): Why do you think Russia`s doing this, attacking the center of the city, attacking the people where -- the places where people are trying to hide from the bombings?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE (through translation): So that they can take some land from us, she says. They`ve already destroyed so much in Kharkiv, and areas of Kyiv, it`s like they don`t have enough. They want more.

RUHLE: Thanks to Richard Engel for his brave reporting tonight. There`s also a reminder of the danger facing journalists in Ukraine.

A Fox News camera man and his Ukrainian colleague were killed reporting outside Kyiv yesterday. As the violence intensifies, President Biden is expected to speak tomorrow and announce details on a roughly $1 billion military aid package. The President also expected to travel to Brussels next week to meet with his NATO allies.

JOE BIDEN, (D) U.S. PRESIDENT: Putin`s aggression against Ukraine as united people all across America, united are two parties in Congress and united freedom loving world, we`re moving urgently to further augment the support to the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their country.

RUHLE: After addressing Canada`s parliament today, tomorrow, President Zelenskyy will virtually address the U.S. Congress. So we have got a lot to discuss.

Let`s bring in my colleagues, NBC`s Cal Perry and Jacob Soboroff were both live from the Lviv where it is just after 5 a.m.

Gentlemen, I`m not even sure if either of you have gone to bed yet. So thank you so much for joining us. Cal, I turn to you first. I know there have been a lot more air raid sirens in Lviv just over the last 24 hours. That`s got to mean the Russians are getting closer. What`s going on?

CAL PERRY, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Yeah, we`ve had three air raid alarms in just the last 12 hours, six in the last 24. It`s a considerable upticks in 72 hours ago, when we saw those Tomahawk cruise missiles strike a target just about 30 miles to the west of where I am that airfield.

Since then, we`ve had these consistent alarms, all the more fascinating really when you talk about those leaders from Slovenia, Czech Republic and Poland, those prime ministers they took the train, Stephanie, from here, the train station in Lviv, they rode that train all the way to Kyiv, and as they were boarding that train this city was under an air raid, add to that you have at least 3000 internally displaced persons in this city and every time those alarms go off, folks run to those bunkers, they run to underground cellars. It is disruptive here for daily life but it`s also very disruptive for the humanitarian effort as they try to get people here back taking care of. Stephanie.

RUHLE: Jacob, let`s talk about the humanitarian effort and the crisis. I know you spent the day with the Red Cross. They are trying to help the 1000s of mothers and children who have just left everything, everything, including their husbands, their sons, their fathers, their brothers, and their homes, the only homes they`ve known, what are they telling you?

JACOB SOBOROFF, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Well, I asked Steph, to the head of the Red Cross operation here on the ground in Lviv if they had the capacity to deal with as Cal said, 300,000 displaced people from Ukraine in a city of 700,000 people, imagine the scale 300,000 additional displaced people in the city of 700,000. He said, no, absolutely not. In fact, nobody has the capacity to deal with that large of a group of people. And it`s not just people, it`s children. It`s families. It`s people with special needs. They took me inside. We`re looking at some of it right now, inside the tent for mothers and children specifically, tonight, just hours before the curfew was put into place here and everyone had to come up the streets. But nobody was stopping going inside these facilities.

That mother you`re looking at right there on your screen was inside that tent. Well, she`ll sleep in that tent tonight, she`s probably sleeping as I speak to you right now, with her three daughters. She doesn`t know where she`ll go. Her town has been destroyed. And honestly, she doesn`t know not just what tomorrow will bring. But when or if she might ever get back to her hometown to see her family again. And that`s what those aid organizations are trying to implement, a stopgap measure in order to give these people some measure of relief when there`s so much uncertainty in their future.

RUHLE: So what is the biggest challenge, Jacob, for these relief workers? You said the head of the Red Cross said no one is ready for this, but they`re facing it. So what`s the hardest part for them?

SOBOROFF: Well, I think number one, you have to deal with people right now where they are, what are their needs? And how do you meet them. But beyond that, setting them up for a journey into what is quite literally the unknown. Europe has offered a temporary protected status for Ukrainians, who will be going into the countries. Poland is the number one recipient of refugees leaving this country right now. Hungary is number two, I entered this country from Hungry earlier today.

But you have to get those folks from this country out of not only the war torn regions where they make it to the city, Lviv, where there`s an increasing amount of air raid sirens and other potential threats, as you and Cal, talking about. But then what do they do once they get to that border, once they cross that border? And what does the future hold? And the truth of the matter is, these organizations don`t know the answer to that. All they can do is deal with folks one day at a time.

RUHLE: Just because you make it to the border doesn`t mean it`s safe on the other side, something Jacob Soboroff has been reporting on, on a different border for the last few years.

Cal, I want to ask you something that I know is difficult and personal for all of us. Tell us about these journalists who are killed. What are your thoughts tonight?

PERRY: So Pierre Zakrzewski is a cameraman for Fox News. He`s a mainstay in these situations. Pierre, I met first in Baghdad many, many years ago. I did not know him well, but he was in all of these places. I would see him in these places. And you talked to his colleagues. And they`ll tell you that he was brave and that he was fearless. And that he believed very much in what he was doing. He was instrumental, I`m told, in helping Fox News get their local colleagues out of Afghanistan, speaks to the kind of person he was, a very talented photojournalist.

He is responsible for so many of the videos that are being seen back in the United States, and it`ll be a loss. These are serious losses for people who want to follow the stories here. I mentioned his compassion for the local staff in Afghanistan, the young woman that he was working with 24 years old, Sasha Kuvshynova -- Sasha Kuvshynova 24-years-old. She was a producer here, Ukrainian. I am moved by the people that work with us in these places. I am moved by the staff who is supporting us, us at NBC, us as Western journalists in these places. These are people who we meet on their worst day, as their countries are falling apart, as their families are being separated and things around them fall apart.

And at 24, Sasha was there. She was producing for Fox News. And she was doing an incredible job. And it`s worth mentioning that we as Western journalists, we will eventually leave this place, we will come back and we will visit, we will stay on this story. But these are the people that will put their country back together and we owe them a debt of gratitude. Without them, we would not be able to bring the world the story. And she was a valued member of that team and she died at the age of 24. It is all the more tragic when you think about the loss that is someone not just of that age, but what she dedicated her life to at a young age and again, it`s a loss for everybody because, it`s just one less piece of information. One less piece of valuable content, one less moment of recording history and that`s what these folks were doing here.

RUHLE: Heroes who lost their lives, bringing us the truth. Cal Perry, Jacob Soboroff. Thank you so much for your extraordinary reporting. I really, really appreciate it.

With that, let`s bring in our experts this evening, my friend and colleague Ashley Parker, a Pulitzer Prize winning White House Bureau Chief for The Washington Post, Ben Rhodes, former Deputy National Security Adviser for President Obama and Newsweek Editor and former FBI Double Agent, Naveed Jamali, author of How to Catch a Russian Spy.

Ashley, what should we expect to hear tomorrow when President Zelenskyy is addressing Congress?

ASHLEY PARKER, THE WASHINGTON POST, WHITE HOUSE BUREAU CHIEF: Well, we should expect to hear is very similar to what President Zelenskyy has said in his virtual tour of Western capitals, which is an incredibly emotional appeal. But it`s also a tough appeal because Zelenskyy has proven himself capable of inspiring not just the Ukrainians, but much of the globe. And he has found this way to sort of simultaneously rally and rouse Western leaders and the Western public while also shaming them in areas where he feels the West is not doing enough to support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.

So we should expect President Zelenskyy to specifically ask the Biden administration, what he`s asked these other Western governments, which is to, close the skies above Ukraine, he`s referring to a no fly zone, which is something President Biden has said he is not willing to do, we should expect him to ask the U.S. government to help Ukraine get these Polish fighter jets, which is another thing that despite some bipartisan pressure in Congress, President Biden has signaled he is not willing to do.

And again, finally a signature of Zelenskyy are these sort of emotional appeals. So we should expect a very emotional but forceful pitch from the Ukrainian leader tomorrow morning.

RUHLE: Naveed, we know, there is an enormous amount of pressure for the President and his administration to do more to support Ukraine. But it`s likely the U.S. is doing a lot to support them in ways that we`re maybe not publicizing. What can you tell us?

NAVEED JAMALI, FORMER FBI DOUBLE AGENT: Yeah, so I mean, look, there`s historical precedence to this, Stephanie. I mean, the idea that we are, you know, reliant on conventional military means is just history doesn`t bear it out.

You know, if you think about Afghanistan, the second time, the first forces in there were, in fact, the CIA, this jawbreaker activity. So it is very likely that whether you know, it`s the U.S. or other countries, you know, we`re not necessarily going to see just conventional forces being pushed forward. In fact, we`re not going to see that at all. But that doesn`t mean that there can`t be CIA parlance, this idea of sheep dipping, this idea that you take conventional forces, and you make them assigned to intelligence activity.

So this is a very probable and likely thing. We know the intelligence community is sharing intelligence with our Ukrainian counterparts. It is very likely that there is a toolkit that places like the CIA can bring to bear that keep the U.S.`s fingerprints and hands clean of actually confronting in a conventional way, Russian military forces, thereby, you know, escalating things essentially out of control.

RUHLE: Ben, the President is also expected to detail a billion dollars in military aid to Ukraine. Let`s say it gets passed, could that be a game changer, and how long until it actually gets to the frontline, so they could use it?

BEN RHODES, FORMER DEPUTY NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: I don`t know that it`s a game changer. But it`s absolutely a significant infusion of resources. And let`s be clear, we`re talking about things like antitank weapons, anti- aircraft weapons that are going to kill Russians. So in a way, the United States has already been a part of this, even though we`re not in direct military confrontation.

And look to Ashley`s point, which is a good one. Zelenskyy is going to be asking for some things that that President Biden is not prepared to do, like enforce a no fly zone, like take the kind of direct U.S. military action against Russian forces that would be required to set up a no fly zone.

Sometimes what you do in government, when that`s the case, is you plus up the things that you can do. And so I think the reason that you see this timing is both because of the legislation that`s moved through Congress. It`s a big aid package for Ukraine, but also because I think President Biden wants to show tomorrow with President Zelenskyy addressing Congress in advance of his meetings at NATO, that we`re ramping up our support to Ukraine.

The big challenge though, Stephanie, the thing I would watch is if you looked at that missile strike into Lviv, that signaled the Russian desire to hit the inflow of both foreign fighters but also foreign, potentially equipment into Russia. And so one potential flashpoint for NATO that I`m sure will be part of the discussion in those meetings in Brussels is how do you continue to get weapons into the Ukrainian military at a time when the Russian military is trying to disrupt that without getting into a military conflict with Russia?

RUHLE: How long could that take? I mean to get that military aid, to get all that equipment, are we talking days or weeks?

RHODES: So there`s some of this military equipment that is pre-positioned already in Europe. So we have on NATO bases throughout Europe, the capacity to move quickly things like javelin, anti-tank missiles, some of these anti-aircraft systems. And then those get backfill from the United States. So some of this equipment can get there very quickly. Some of this equipment will come in a longer timeline for the United States.

But the increasing question as Russia spreads its bombardment of Ukrainian cities, not just from the eastern South, and not just around Kyiv, but just increasingly to the west and places like Lviv, it`s where are these supply lines running into the Ukrainian military? That I`m sure was part of the concern with the Polish MiGs, just how do you physically get them to the Ukrainians? So that will become more of an issue as you see Russia essentially tried to terrorize all these population centers and try to send a marker with missile strikes. Look, what they did in Lviv the other day, that they`re going to try to disrupt the supply of weapons into the Ukrainian military.

RUHLE: Ashley, what do we know about the President`s trip to Brussels next week?

PARKER: So, this is something that the President has wanted to do the way it has just confirmed it today, he is going to meet with European allies and NATO members for an extraordinary so unscheduled meeting on Thursday, and there is sort of rumors and speculation that he will pack on a visit to a second country as part of that trip. Probably something to do with the influx of refugees that you were talking about earlier in your show that, you know, there`s 3 million Ukrainians who have already left and the White House was specifically asked about that today.

Jen Psaki was pressed on that in the briefing, she would not confirm anything, but the part that we know for sure is that President Biden on this trip to NATO will be shoring up NATO allies and reassuring them.

And in this devastating war, the one real success story that the administration has is starting in October, the behind the scenes work and diplomacy that they have done in making sure that NATO and the Western alliance has stayed incredibly strong against Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and that it will absolutely be part of this trip, making sure that that alliance is still as unified as it has been.

RUHLE: Naveed, we`re constantly talking about our fears of a world war starting. But is that what Putin wants?

JAMALI: Absolutely not. I mean, I can tell you that the Russians, you know, specifically Putin, I mean, most of his actions have been specifically to avoid that. I mean, we want a cold war on the specific notion that that actual confrontation was a losing proposition for either side, I think Putin is very much of that doctrine.

So I do think that he`s being very clear with his words, when, Ben, is talking about moving, you know, weapon systems. You know, it`s the last mile that matters, Stephanie.

Putin has been very clear that if we start setting up convoys going through Ukraine, he`s going to view that as a step digression. So I think there`s a lot of brinksmanship that`s going on, but I think a lot of it is meant to play to the public. I think that neither side, U.S. specifically, Biden is not going to enforce no fly zone. And the Russians don`t want escalation. They`re barely hanging on to Ukraine as it is. So I think that the chance of World War III is not zero. It`s certainly ever elevated since Putin went into Ukraine.

But I don`t think what`s his endgame. I think his strategic victory has been taken. He`s never going to, you know, take over all of Ukraine, but I don`t think that he wants to incur even more of a rat. That`s just not in his playbook. But I think he`s going to threaten it. I think he`s going to, you know, out that brinksmanship and it`s going to be a really delicate job that the Biden administration is going to -- have to continue to do to sort of navigate that very, very fine line.

RUHLE: Well, is piece in his playbook? Ben, let`s look ahead, because Ukraine said that they saw possible room for compromise during talks with Russia today. Do you think there`s any chance that could be the case?

RHODES: I think so. I`m hopeful, but not optimistic. And I think it`s absolutely the case that Putin is not going to achieve the victory he wanted. He`s not going to be able to install a Russian puppet government in Kyiv. That`s just not going to happen. And if you look at the Russian language, it`s actually changed somewhat in the reports out of these diplomatic talks from what Putin said when they went in. He said he wanted the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine. That essentially was code for we`re going to change the regime, and essentially demilitarize this placed in so around government.

And now what we`re hearing is Russian demands tied to Ukraine not joining NATO, Ukraine recognizing Russia`s annexation of Crimea and Ukraine accepting the Russian creation essentially, of the so called People`s Republics in the hands continuance. That`s still way too far for the Ukrainians and Zelenskyy made note of that in the sense that this is still asking them to sacrifice chunks of their sovereignty to an aggressor, who is terrorizing their civilian population right now. But it does signal a movement on the Russian side and so even though you have this big gap between a Russia that essentially wants to consume parts of Ukraine and control its foreign policy and Ukraine that clearly wants to stand on its own two feet, we have Russian domination, you do see some narrowing of the distance between the sides, but it`s still, still a very profound distance.

RUHLE: And we`ll be watching President Zelenskyy address Congress virtually tomorrow on MSNBC right here at 9 a.m. Thank you all for joining us this evening, Ashley Parker and Ben Rhodes, Naveed Jamali.

Coming up she is already facing a fine and more penalties likely to becoming, what happened after that Russian journalist was arrested for crashing a live TV broadcast calling for the war to end.

And later, the price of oil dropping again. So why isn`t the price of gas at the pump? THE 11TH HOUR just getting underway on a Tuesday night.

RUHLE: That Russian state TV employee who interrupted a live broadcast to protest Putin`s invasion is no longer in police custody tonight. She was seen leaving court telling reporters she had been questioned for 14 hours and has not slept in two days. She was ordered to pay a fine of 30,000 rubles, which is about 280 bucks.

And the Washington Post reporting the charges were related to the video she made encouraging others to protest not for interrupting the broadcast. It is not yet clear if she could face additional charges.

With us tonight to discuss Julia Davis, Columnist for The Daily Beast and the Creator of the Russian Media Monitor. She watches Russian state TV, so we do not have to.

And we`re grateful for that Julia. You know, Russian State TV, you know, the rules, you know how it operates. What could be next for this journalist?

JULIA DAVIS, CREATOR, RUSSIAN MEDIA MONITOR: Unfortunately, her legal troubles seem to only be starting, there is a criminal probe underway that deals specifically with the new law that has to do with discrediting Russian military that was created specifically to prevent people from describing Putin`s war as the war. And she is probably going to be facing some charges based on that so called violation.

The Kremlin spokesman already said that he considered this to be something that needs to be looked at. And also the Speaker of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, described her actions as vile and treacherous and demanded that she be punished severely, according to their new law. So I suspect she might end up being charged criminally and potentially face sometime in prison.

RUHLE: The only information Russians have access to is that Russian state run TV, and many, many people on that air are very close to saying that Russia is about to defeat Ukraine. We know that 1000s of Russian troops have died. If you`re a Russian mother, and your son is fighting there, how are you supposed to get real information? Do you even know if your son is alive today?

DAVIS: No, now, not really, they actually sometimes have to resort to call special organizations that are set up in Ukraine to try to look for their sons that are serving in the military to find out whether they`re dead or alive.

It`s a terrible situation to put in this regime is hiding information about its casualties. And it only cares about Putin`s ego, and in what was predicted to be a fast victory. The experts on Russian state television predicted that Putin`s troops could take Ukraine in 11 minutes. And they certainly didn`t achieve that or anywhere near that.

RUHLE: Not even close. In his latest video, President Zelenskyy urged Russian propagandists to quit their jobs, much of that message was actually in Russian, any sign his message is actually getting to the Russian people?

DAVIS: I`m sure that they are seeing at least some of these messages, because by now the sanctions are hitting them hard from every single program that I watch on state television, when they`re discussing sanctions, they are stone faced. They know this is serious, this is severe. And people certainly want to know more about how to get out of it. But there`s no way out of it. They admitted this is Putin`s war and they`re stuck with the circumstances. And I hope that Marina Ovsyannikova`s bravery will prompt other people to act according to their conscience even though the penalty is very severe, potentially.

RUHLE: Are there any members of the media or commentators, pundants, any of them resigning, any of them gone silent?

DAVIS: There are some minor celebrities on television they`re quietly leaving, although without making a public statement as to the reasons they`re leaving there. There is a famous football player that refused to be called up because of the war in Ukraine. There are some pundits on state television that say although timidly but they say they have families and loved ones in Ukraine and they want this bloodshed to stop as soon as possible. So it is having an impact but not everyone is as brave as Marina, but I hope that her bravery and courage will be contagious.

RUHLE: They want to get rid of the sanctions fast way to do that is to get rid of Putin.

Julia, thank you so much for your reporting, we really appreciate it.

Coming up, following the money because you know that is what we do this hour. The man tracking down hidden cash Putin`s pals have hidden away here in the U.S. We`ll hear exclusively from the prosecutor heading up the Task Force KleptoCapture when the 11th Hour gets further underway.

RUHLE: Americans are still facing average gas prices of well over four bucks a gallon. But oil prices are now down a whopping 27% from recent highs. So I want to know when are prices going down at the pump?

Let`s bring in Tim Seymour, Founder of Seymour Asset Management, a CNBC Contributor who you`ve probably seen on Fast Money. He`s got more than 20 years of investment experience in the global economy, Russia and oil.

Tim, when oil prices spike immediately gas prices due too, so how come that`s not the case on the way down?

TIM SEYMOUR, CNBC CONTRIBUTOR: I think first of all, gas retailing is a very low margin business. It`s probably gross margin of 10 or 11%. And in the case of what`s happened in the last six weeks or so is I think a lot of the gas retailers were caught offsides, much like oil traders were, most folks that did not believe Russia would invade Ukraine and lead to this cascade in oil prices higher.

The dynamic here is also the gas you`re seeing at the pump is in many cases where gas stations have locked in with refineries some six weeks ago. So I think there is relief to come if you believe that oil prices continue to stay low here. That`s not necessarily my outlook. But there`s no question that there should be a delay and gas retailers who definitely have a low margin business lost a lot of money and were offsides and I think are making up some of that margin right now.

RUHLE: All right, well, gas prices aren`t lower, and neither is anything else. Inflation is a huge problem, which is why we`re expecting the Fed to raise rates tomorrow. What are you expecting?

SEYMOUR: I think Jerome Powell and the Fed have telegraphed this one pretty clearly. And I think they did this a couple of weeks ago. We`re going to get 25 basis points hike, the federal hike. Now, this will be the first hike since the December 2018 hike, which they immediately had to reverse field on and it`s a big moment in time, because we know the Fed is behind the curve on inflation, the Fed has to move quickly. And in some sense, the market is actually priced. A lot of the Feds work in for them. If you look at the short end of the curve, the two year note, for example, that`s probably priced in six to seven hikes.

So I don`t think any major surprises tomorrow, I think the more important issue is when they start to unwind some of the balance sheet and the QT or the quantitative tightening.

RUHLE: Well, I`m pretty sure no one here is looking at the short end of the curve, which is why we brought you in, and thank you so very much, Tim Seymour.

SEYMOUR: My pressure.

RUHLE: During his State of the Union, two weeks ago tonight, President Biden announced a new federal task force dedicated to seizing the assets of Russian oligarchs. They`re the former KGB spies, businessmen and women and members of the Russian defense industry closest to Vladimir Putin.

Now, the Justice Department`s best follow the money guy is on the case. NBC Investigation Correspondent Tom Winter has this exclusive new interview with a veteran prosecutor.

ANDREW ADAMS, DIRECTOR JUSTICE DEPARTMENT TASK FORCE KLEPTOCAPTURE: We`re looking to disrupt networks. We`re looking to disrupt the comfort that the oligarchy and the sanction people enjoy real estate, yes, bank accounts, yes, artwork, the fruits of a luxurious life that is ill gained. All of that`s on the table.

TOM WINTER, NBC NEWS INVESTIGATIVE CORRESPONDENT: Andrew Adams, the man hunting the oligarchs money tapped by the Justice Department to run operation KleptoCapture.

ADAMS: The reason for coming to work is to chase the money and then to chase the crime underneath the mind.

WINTER: The oligarchs are Vladimir Putin`s inner circle, known for their yachts, villas, in sports teams, some could now see those perks seized. If federal prosecutors think they`ve committed a crime.

Are there any specific places that you can pinpoint that you would say would be areas that you`re going to focus on, geographically?

ADAMS: We`re talking about luxury -- luxury buildings, luxury real estate, that maps on to geography in a pretty, pretty tight way.

WINTER: Places that rhyme with Miami, New York, maybe Chicago, Los Angeles, that type of thing.

ADAMS: That sounds right.

WINTER: How is it that you can go after somebody personal or private property?

ADAMS: You cannot just walk up and grab somebody who`s Yacht, you have to walk through the facts that link the property to a crime, you have to be able to describe not only what crime was committed with a degree of probable cause, but you have to trace the property to the condition of the crime.

WINTER: And it`s not just the oligarchs who were in Adams`s sites, it`s the people who move the illicit money for them.

ADAMS: What the Task Force is also designed to do is to look at facilitators, look at third parties who assist either knowingly or by turning a blind eye to moving 30 funds. So we call them facilitators, you can say aiders and abettors.

WINTER: He says his team is armed with tools to go after ill-gotten gains and laundered money.

ADAMS: The subpoena power with our investigations is critical and allows us to ask for records and to review financial transactions in a really powerful way.

WINTER: Adams knows he`s got a lot to sift through.

(On camera): We may be talking about tens of millions of documents. We may be talking about 1000s of bankers boxes of documents.

What do you hope the overall impact of your work is when this is done?

ADAMS: One goal of this task force is to indicate that there will also be enforcement of these -- of those sanctions, that there will not be an escape hatch around the sanctions through money launderers and opaque financial networks.

RUHLE: We are so grateful to our friend and colleague, Tom Winter for bringing that interview here. Tom joins me live up late, you think he`s going to be able to do it?

WINTER: I absolutely think so. I think he`s super sharp and this team is, is the best that there is added, if they`re going to get them in, they`re going to follow the money here. This is the group that`s going to be able to do it.

RUHLE: How?

WINTER: By reputation, by the cases that they`ve made, by how -- I think they`re going to look through and he talked about, I mean, just about cases that have 10 million pages of documents, but they understand this. And the key thing that he keyed on, and I think telegraphed a little bit in our interview with him is this idea of there are networks, there have been groups of individuals, there have been hedge funds, there have been attorneys that have kind of put together an 1800 money laundering.

And these groups are there. And they`re available to do this. And I think they`re going to go after some of those folks who should probably be pretty sweaty and pretty nervous that this task force was formed. And if they go after them, they`ll find out where the money came in from it went out to, that`s what going to be interesting.

RUHLE: OK, but let`s be clear, Tom, none of these guys are putting all their money in a chase bank account. They`re not buying townhouses in New York under their own names.

WINTER: Right , 100%. Yeah, look, these are very complex arrangements that they put together. And they prepared for the flood before the rain, they knew that this day was coming, they have their LLC is in place, they have their accounts in place, they have their foreign banks in place. So I think it`s going to be a lot of work for this team to go through. But I think they`ve been tracking this stuff for a while. I think they understand it. And so I think they`re going to be able to put some points on the board before it`s too late.

RUHLE: How much pressure is on the banks to cooperate with them?

WINTER: The banks have a choice here. And Adam said it very well clearly --

RUHLE: Do they have a choice?

WINTER: Well, they do. Adam said very clearly, look, he`s not in the business of putting banks out of business. He is in the business of going to them and saying if you have compliance departments, if you are doing the right thing they do by the Bank Secrecy Act, and by the Know Your Customer, if you`re paying attention to your correspondent banks, your banks in Austria, Latvia, Sweden, I didn`t pull those names out of a hat. People that are watching that know this, know why I chose those countries. If you`re paying attention to those banks that you do business with, if you`re actually paying attention to your transactions in your customer, you`re going to be OK, you`re probably going to be cooperative with us. But the days and I asked him I said that hear no evil, see no evil days are they overly said they are over. So if you`re going to sit there and be a part of this and just watch the transactions, come in and out and not do your job, you`re potentially on the hook here too.

RUHLE: If you`re a bank that doesn`t have a compliance department, you pretty much have a really big problem straight out of the gate.

WINTER: Exactly right.

RUHLE: Tom Winter, thank you so much for bringing us really, really great interview. I appreciate it.

Coming up, three weeks into this conflict. Millions of families are now running for their lives. The U.N. says almost one child per second is becoming a refugee. This is a war on mothers and children. We`ll have more on a humanitarian crisis when the 11th Hour continues.

KATYA TOROCHTIY, 12-YEAR-OLD REFUGEE FROM VINNYTSIA (through translation): In Ukraine everything was fine for me. And now when I was (inaudible) call us and tell us that everyone is destroyed and nothing is left. This breaks my heart.

RUHLE: It breaks the world`s heart to watch as the refugee crisis grows worse by the hour. The United Nations says more than 3 million people have now fled Ukraine and about half of them are children. The more images we see the harder it is to look away. The mothers and children leaving the only homes they have ever known as Russia surrounds their cities.

The tearful goodbyes the train stations leaving on a journey to a place where they probably don`t know the language and don`t have much money to get there. That is their reality.

With us tonight to discuss, Whitney Leaming, a Video Journalist for The Washington Post now reporting from Ukraine and David Miliband. He`s the President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee, and the former Foreign Secretary for the U.K.

David, everyday gets worse, one child is becoming a refugee every single second. Talk to us about what the IRC is doing right now on the ground. And once these children make it out of the country, how do we know they`re safe where they`re going?

DAVID MILIBAND, INTERNATIONAL RESCUE COMMITTEE PRESIDENT AND CEO: Well, you summed it up very well. Stephanie each day brings a new low. And that U.N. figure that United Nations figure of one child every second becoming a refugee from Ukraine is really haunting. We know that the trauma of this kind of war leaves long lasting effects and the critical thing is safety. The critical thing is to retain contact with at least one parent, as you said it`s mothers leaving with children.

And it`s the other thing we know is that the company of other children is absolutely key. So European countries committing to get children into school immediately pictures I`ve seen from Italy, from Ireland, have children going to school today. That`s what those children need.

And I think it`s very, very important to hear what the young girl was just saying, there`s nothing left but I`m afraid there are millions of children still left inside Ukraine because for every refugee Ukrainian who`s left the country 3 million total there`s probably 11 or 12 Ukrainians still inside the country, 14 million in total.

And for the International Rescue Committee, we`re fighting on two fronts. Yes, we`re trying to offer support in European countries where our expertise can really help local governments that can help local charities. But we`re also determined to make sure that the people inside Ukraine under bombardment are able to survive, that means healthcare. That means water and sanitation, it means medicines, and it means for those who are fleeing across the country cash support as well.

RUHLE: Whitney, your reporting on many of those people still inside the Ukraine, and you have video of civilians who are now taking to the streets to play music? What is that all about?

WHITNEY LEAMING, THE WASHINGTON POST VIDEO JOURNALIST: Yes, so I`m in Odessa in the south, which well has air -- some occasional testing of the air defense system on you`ll heal bombs in the background. And you hear the air raid sirens right now. The city hasn`t really seen a full scale attack against it yet. So people have been going out, going to grocery stores, and other things. And this video is taken from International Women`s Day, which is a huge holiday here in Ukraine. And a military band and two local musicians came out to perform in front of the Odessa Opera House, which is internationally famous for its beauty.

RUHLE: Well, that is some beautiful music being performed. David, you wrote a column for Time Magazine, called Ukraine Must Be the Last War of the Age of Impunity. You define this as a time when too many think rules are for suckers. And the law of war is optional. It`s pretty heavy, but we sort of see it every day. So now what?

MILIBAND: Yeah, well, after 1945, after the Second World War, the rights of civilians were put into international law. And it became a legal obligation for those who are fighting battles to support the livelihoods of civilians, as well as to keep them alive. The age of impunity, which we`ve seen in Syria, in Yemen, in Ethiopia, in Afghanistan, sometimes by states, sometimes by non-state actors, involves the breaches of those absolutely critical international rules.

We`re seeing it in the Ukraine crisis, as well, of course, the invasion itself is a breach of international law, but the shelling of civilian infrastructure, the targeting of hospitals that has been exposed by the World Health Organization, these are all acts of impunity, which after all, the definition is that these are punishable acts that received no punishment. They are the abuse of power with no accountability. And what my column calls out is that this trend has been going on for about 15 years, that the Ukraine crisis is the capstone of this age of impunity, and it needs to bring a reaction like of which has not happened since the Second World War.

RUHLE: Well, then it`s time to react. Whitney, I know you`ve talked to a lot of older people who decided to stay in their homes despite the invasion, how do they feel now? Is it too late for them to try to leave?

LEAMING: In Odessa, it`s not too late for them leave. There are trains going to the west every day that are still filled with women and children and some elderly. But a lot of the people that we have spoken to, are very committed to staying. There is deep passion for Odessa. And there`s a saying called Odessa, Mama, where it`s believed that you put -- if you protect your city, your city will protect you. And so a lot of the elderly are really reluctant to leave their lives, but they also -- there`s also a lot of them who can`t afford to leave. You know, getting on a train and traveling overnight multiple days across lines, is exhausting and financially draining. And a lot of the older people that we`re seeing don`t have the resources or the support systems in able to -- that enable them to make these long journeys. And so they`ve decided to stick it out and see what they can do for their city.

RUHLE: It`s just extraordinary when you hear their stories, many don`t have the resources to even get out. Whitney, thank you so much for your reporting. David, thank you for everything that you and the IRC are doing.

Coming up, Whitney has left us with one more example of the resilience of children in the absolute worst of times when the 11th Hour continues.

RUHLE: The last thing before we go tonight, a birthday wish for peace. We were just talking with Whitney Leaming of The Washington Post, who`s bringing us the stories of the people on the ground in Mykolaiv.

This southern city has sustained more than a week of heavy bombardment. It is all that stands between the Russian army and the major port city of Odessa. And a small embattled southern Ukrainian town is where a little girl named Diana (ph) just celebrated, a very important birthday.

Whitney shared a video of Diana earlier today and tells us yesterday was Diana`s fifth birthday. She spent it in a bunker beneath her bombed out apartment building. The sounds of shelling were in the distance, her cake was a mandarin orange, her present a kinder egg, after she blew out the flame. Diana told them she asked for the war to end soon.

Well, we share that hope. And we share her birthday wish hoping it comes through very, very soon. Happy birthday, Diana.

And on that note, I wish you all a good night. For all of us at the networks of NBC News, thank you for staying up late and we`ll see you at the end of tomorrow.