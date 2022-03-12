Transcript: The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle, 3/11/22

Summary

Reports of shelling heard in Kyiv. Russia launches multiple attacks on Ukraine`s cities. Russia opens new offensive in western Ukraine. Russia strikes airfields in western Ukraine. Russia intensifies assault on Ukraine. Biden calls for end to Russia`s special trade status. Russians limited to Putin-controlled state TV. Odessa civilians prepare for Russian invasion. Ukrainian tennis player returns to defend Kyiv. NJ High School students on Ukraine & misinformation.

Welcome to the world baby Veronica, you have already survived so much.

STEPHANIE RUHLE, MSNBC HOST: Tonight, Russia widens its war on Ukraine and closes in on Kyiv. More cities and civilians struck, other areas cut off with no food or water. Plus, the disinformation battle escalating, the U.S. fighting those lies as the Putin propaganda machine churns. What they`re hearing in Moscow tonight. And the Ukrainian tennis star trading in his racket for a rifle to defend his country. He`ll be here live at the 11th Hour gets underway on this Friday night.

Good evening, once again. I`m Stephanie Ruhle. Day 17 of the Russian invasion. It is now 6 a.m. Saturday in Ukraine`s capital. It has been very tense overnight in Kyiv, with reports of shelling just outside the city. For more than two weeks Ukrainian forces there managed to hold off Russian troops. This video recorded by a crew from Radio Free Europe as you see here shows that Ukrainians are now in direct combat. Yet, according to a senior U.S. defense official Russians have edged closer to Kyiv over the last 24 hours and they remain less than 10 miles from the city center.

JOHN KIRBY, PENTAGON SPOKESMAN: We do assess that the Russians are in fact trying to encircle and eventually force the surrender of Kyiv, which they - - we believe that they expect could involve actual fighting inside Kyiv.

RUHLE: U.S. officials say while they`re tracking that troop movement in the east, the Russians have been conducting airstrikes on military airfields in western Ukraine. NBC`s Richard Engel is monitoring all of it from his post in Kyiv.

RICHARD ENGEL, NBC NEWS CHIEF FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT: Russian forces are expanding their assault on Ukraine, striking the central city of Dnipro for the first time, nothing seems to be off limits. Ukrainian officials say this was a home for the elderly and disabled hit by a Russian bomb in Kharkiv. All of the residents were in a shelter and survived. Further south in the besieged city of Mariupol, Russian forces have cut the city off, no food or water. Local officials describing it as Armageddon and say 1500 people have died because of the blockade.

SERGEI ORLOV, DEPUTY MAYOR OF MARIUPOL: No way out, any way out. Russian troops do not allow even for humanitarian help.

ENGEL: Though one sliver of good news, the pregnant woman scene in the aftermath of that strike on the city`s maternity hospital, she gave birth to a baby girl and named her Veronica.

Tonight, there are signs Russia`s momentum is slowing. At a meeting with his defense counsel, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the green light for mercenaries from the Middle East, mostly from Allied Syria to bolster Russian ranks which had been taking heavy losses. The Ukrainian military put out this drone video it says of a Russian tank column outside of Kyiv, lured into an ambush, but Russia still has 90% of its forces intact.

RUHLE: Tonight, Ukraine`s President Zelenskyy is demanding, Russia release the mayor of Melitopol, a city in southeastern Ukraine. Officials there say Russian troops were seen putting a plastic bag on the mayor`s head as he was being abducted. The U.S. and its allies are making another attempt at ending this conflict by imposing even more penalties on Moscow. Today, President Biden formally called on Congress to end normal trade relations with Russia and he announced new bans on Russian imports and exports.

JOE BIDEN, (D) U.S. PRESIDENT: Each of our nation is going to take steps to deny most favored nation status to Russia. We`re also taking a further step of banning imports of goods from several signature sectors of the Russian economy, including seafoods, vodka and diamonds. As Putin continues is merciless assault, the United States and our allies and partners continue to work in lockstep to ramp up the economic pressures on Putin and to further isolate Russia and a global stage.

RUHLE: NBC`s Cal Perry joins us now from the Lviv. Cal, it is morning where you are and for the last 24 hours, we keep hearing reports that Russia is moving west toward you. What are you seeing there?

CAL PERRY, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Yeah, shortly after we got off the air last night with you, there was an airstrike in the city of Lutsk. It`s about 90 miles from where I am. There`s an airfield there. At least four people were killed in that airstrike. It is as deep as Vladimir Putin has struck in western Ukraine since the war began. It is changing the atmosphere here in the city of Lviv. I`m 300 miles from the capital of Kyiv, but that airstrikes certainly has people on edge, they are starting to really deepen the defenses around this city.

The checkpoints that existed on the outskirts are now dug in. There are more and more barriers being placed on the streets, as people here are concerned that this airstrike that one -- that we saw yesterday is only going to be followed by more. One of the things that residents here are doing is they`re buying guns up in large numbers. The gun stores here are almost empty. I visited one today that has sold two-thirds of their weapons in just two weeks, I had a chance to ask somebody why it is that they`re getting armed at this moment. Take a listen to what they said.

PERRY: What brought you here, what motivated you to come here?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So it`s probably the safety. This is number one, I just want to feel safe and my family safe. So that`s why basically, I`m here. I want to have this ability to protect them from like other people that are invading our country now such as.

PERRY: And so we are seeing, Stephanie, now in the city of Lviv, what my colleague Richard Engel has been seeing for weeks in the capital, and that is civilians who are doing otherwise normal things with their lives, teachers, doctors, that person there, a software engineer, now picking up weapons to become soldiers. And in the end, it is of course, the civilian defense forces that have kept the Russians at bay, but it is citizens and civilians here on the ground that continue to pay the heaviest price, Stephanie.

RUHLE: That means not alone, thousands and thousands of people have come to Lviv seeking refuge there, now that the Russian troops are getting closer, are they going to have to flee again?

PERRY: Yeah, and this is a growing concern. There are 300,000 at least refugees who have settled in this city in just the last 14 days. Some folks are choosing to stay here because it`s easier than going to Poland. We heard from the mayor of Warsaw in Poland tonight saying that city is full. So Polish cities are starting to become overburdened, folks are choosing to stay here but with these air raid sirens, with these airstrikes, you can bet many of those folks are going to choose to leave in the coming hours or days, Stephanie.

RUHLE: All right, Cal Perry, stay safe where you are.

With that, let`s bring in our experts this evening, Gary Kasparov, he grew up in the Soviet Union, he saw an opposed Vladimir Putin`s rise to power. He`s now a political activist, Chairman of the Human Rights Foundation, and the renewed democracy initiative and a World Chess Champion, Tom Nichols, a professor at the Naval War College at the Harvard Extension School. He`s a specialist on international security affairs, including U.S.-Russia relations, nuclear strategy, and NATO issues, and Eugene Daniels, White House Correspondent for Politico and co-author of Politico`s playbook. Gary, I want to start with you because earlier today, Alexander Vindman, was critical of our government leaders, watch this.

ALEXANDER VINDMAN, FORMER DIRECTOR FOR EUROPEAN AFFAIRS FOR THE UNITED STATES NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL: A lot of our political class doesn`t really understand how difficult this is going to be, how many civilian casualties they`re going to be -- in the city of Kyiv, there`s still a great deal of wishful thinking about the U.S. staying removed from this and this war spilling over.

RUHLE: Wishful thinking, do you agree?

GARY KASPAROV, RUSSIAN PRO-DEMOCRACY LEADER: Yes, I agree. About 30 minutes ago, I was live on Ukrainian television. In my interview, 10 minutes in theory was interrupted six or seven times because of the air sirens across the country. And they went as far as Ukrainian border with Poland and Slovakia. So Putin, as you just said, expanded the war. And Ukrainians are still -- they don`t understand why there is no -- there`s no air support, why skies are still open. For Russian planes that are bombing civilians. No longer indiscriminate. It`s intentional, it`s a terror campaign, and it`s expanding westward.

RUHLE: Tom, you thought the Ukrainian Air Force would be gone in days, but that`s not the case. Are you surprised?

TOM NICHOLS, PROFESSOR NAVAL WAR COLLEGE AT HARVARD: I`m very surprised. Even those of us who would normally underestimate the Russian Air Force are -- I think, fairly astonished that two weeks into this it looks like at least by the Pentagon`s count, seems like something like two-thirds of the Ukrainian Air Force is still functioning. It`s really a testimony to how poorly trained and organized the Russian Air Force is, but that doesn`t mean that they`re not going to keep inflicting casualties. I mean, at some point, you know, they will overwhelm and just keep flattening Russian cities although I think mostly, they`ve decided to do that from the ground rather than the air which is where a lot of the real damage is coming from.

RUHLE: Just keep flattening Russian cities or Ukrainian cities?

[23:10:00]

NICHOLS: Excuse me, from flattening Ukrainian cities from the ground.

RUHLE: All right I just wanted to make sure I understood.

Eugene, I want to share what President Biden said about the situation earlier today.

BIDEN: We`re going to make sure Ukraine has the weapons to defend themselves, we will defend every inch of NATO territory, every single inch with the United galvanized NATO, we will not fight the Third World War in Ukraine, the idea that we`re going to send in offensive equipment and have planes and tanks and trains going in with American pilots and American crews. Just understand, don`t kid yourself, no matter what y`all say, as called World War III.

RUHLE: Eugene, how much pressure is this White House under tonight to do something more than sanctions.

EUGENE DANIELS, POLITICO WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Yeah, it`s been growing, and it`s been going from Congress. And it`s been growing as they continue to talk to Ukrainian officials. But also, as reporters have talked to Ukrainian refugees, talking to folks who say, close the skies, give us more help, give us more support. And that is unlikely when it comes to exactly what President Biden just said, right? You see that this administration wants to do as much as it can. However, they aren`t interested in getting into war with Russia, because they know that at the end of the day, that doesn`t benefit the entire world. And President Biden has been clear about that, from the very beginning. I couldn`t imagine him going back on his word, unless you see something happened in Poland. And, you know, defense officials have been talking behind the scenes about how, you know, there is some concern that an errant missile could hit Poland, right? And so that`s why you see the United States giving defense missile systems to Poland is for now.

Vice President Harris talked about how there was one delivered while -- two were delivered while she was there this week. And so they want to give as much as they can, but they are not interested at all in putting troops on the ground. And most importantly, giving Vladimir Putin any reason to lie even more than he already is, and say that this war is justified and give him a chance to ramp up and attack a NATO country and make this even worse than it already is.

RUHLE: Tom, you`re our NATO expert, there`s a lot of critics out there who are saying President Biden is making a big mistake by telling the world and Vladimir Putin very clearly over and over that our troops won`t be fighting in Ukraine. Do you agree with that?

NICHOLS: No, I think what President Biden is saying is something that the Russians know. And I think it`s better to set clear limits and provide the help you can rather than to make threats that politically are going to be very difficult to carry forward.

I think people have to remember that NATO is 30 countries, that the United States is not going to simply decide to go it alone and act, to act in unison, you have to have a unanimous agreement among 30 countries. And I just don`t think that`s politically feasible. So I think that the criticism of the President on this, I think is a bit overwrought. Because all that President Biden saying is something that I think everybody, certainly in Moscow, and then Washington already knows.

RUHLE: Gary, what do you think?

KASPAROV: Absolute nonsense. I`m sorry, Tom. This is -- NATO is the United States. And I don`t think you should, you know, you should have any problems of rallying others behind. And also, I cannot reconcile, you know, saying no, we must strive to avoid open conflict with Russia. But we will defend every inch of NATO territory. It`s not only Poland, it`s also the three in a lot of Estonia. So this conflict is inevitable. Putin doesn`t need a new reason to escalate. So he will attack if he thinks it serves his interest.

So now there`s a chance to help Ukraine to defend itself and defeat Putin`s armies. So -- and I don`t understand why you keep repeating following the President about boots on the ground. Nobody`s asking for the boots on the ground or American tanks. It`s only about no fly zone. That`s all they asking.

And by the way, let`s not forget, America betrayed Ukraine at least twice. In 1994, Ukraine gave up its nukes 2000 nuclear warheads, because America among other countries, including a Great Britain and Russia guaranteed Ukrainian territorial integrity. In 2014, America reneged on its promise and ignored annexation of Crimea with some sanctions, more likely lip service.

And since last fall, U.S. intelligence told us that invasion was imminent. So what did America do? Supplying Ukraine was nothing. So it`s the -- Ukraine already could have surface to air missiles to defend the skies. It doesn`t have it now. Only now they are contemplating sending some sort of modern technology. Ukrainian cities turned into rubbles. So I don`t buy this argument. And also, we have more and more troubling news that America using Israeli Prime Minister Bennett, tried to convince President Zelenskyy to accept Russian terms.

So, it`s all about America. The rest of the Europe, you know, just cannot act without United States, though Great Britain is trying. But it`s one voice. And of course, other European nations waiting for America to lead and American -- it`s sort of leading from behind.

RUHLE: Tom, you want to respond to that?

NICHOLS: I understand Gary`s point. And I certainly not going to argue about the hesitancy of American policy over the past 10 years. But the issue now -- and I -- by the way, he`s right, nobody`s arguing for boots on the ground. On the other hand, when we talk about no fly zone, we`re talking about U.S., and potentially NATO forces directly engaging Russian military forces, not only in the sky, but if you`re really going to help the Ukrainians, you`re going to have to attack Russian ground positions, because that`s where a lot of this is coming from. We`re talking about a no fly zone that is not some kind of peaceful bubble over Ukraine, you`re talking about a no fly zone that`s going to look more like Libya, where NATO air assets attacked anything that could hurt civilians on the ground. And I -- you know, I completely accept Gary`s sincerity about this. I understand his feelings about it. But I think we all have to be clear that what we`re really talking about is going to war against Russia. And if that`s the argument, then let`s have that discussion about going to war with Russia. But we have to stop putting -- we have to stop phrasing this in some sort of clinical language about no fly zones. We`re talking -- on this, I think President Biden was absolutely right. We are talking about a major region -- taking a regional war that is already a nightmare of atrocities, turning it into a major European war, and potentially a global war.

And if that`s the argument we`re going to have, then let`s -- then let`s have that debate, but let`s not costume it, or hide it behind terms like no fly zones. We`re talking about going to war. Is NATO ready for that? Is the United States ready for that? Gary`s absolutely right, that America -- that NATO is America, and that NATO can act without America. But America can`t act, especially in a situation like this. America can`t act without NATO. And I think that at this point, I don`t buy the -- I don`t necessarily buy the argument that escalation is inevitable.

I agree with Gary that if Putin`s going to escalate, he`ll do it for his own reasons. But I don`t think after this bungle, this catastrophe in Ukraine, that he has the strength to do that right now without resorting to much more drastic means. And I don`t think that NATO should be the first escalate. I think that if we`re going to go to war, it should be the very last resort.

RUHLE: But for so many Ukrainians on the ground, they certainly feel like it is the worst case scenario right now. Thank you all so much, Gary Kasparov, Tom Nichols and Eugene Daniels.

Tomorrow, Gary and I will be continuing this important conversation for his organization, Renew Democracy Initiative. We`ll be speaking with Ukrainian foreign minister about the latest diplomatic, military and humanitarian concerns for his country. The conversation gets underway at 11 a.m. Eastern.

Thank you, gentlemen.

[23:22:49]

RUHLE: As the West condemns Russia for weeks of violence and destruction, images and stories shared in Russia, tell a completely different story. One of our next guest says everyday Russians don`t actually know what`s going on. They`re victims of Putin`s information war.

Olga Khazan, she`s an award-winning staff writer for The Atlantic. We also bring in Julia Davis, Columnist for The Daily Beast, the creator of the Russian Media Monitor, and says she watches Russian State TV, so we don`t have to.

Olga, you two have been watching Russians State TV for a few hours a day over the last week or so, what are they seeing?

OLGA KHAZAN, STAFF WRITER, THE ATLANTIC: Yeah, they`re really seeing a parallel universe. You know, there`s the hosts, and all of the guests are decked out in the Z symbol, and they have it on some of the floors, which is something that the Russian tanks marked themselves with. So that`s become very popular.

Ukrainians themselves are blamed for a lot of the casualties. So the impression that you get is that Ukrainians are actually bombing their own cities, or shooting at themselves. And there`s also a lot of kind of, what about ism and kind of this feeling that America is treating Russia really unfairly and that the West is really unfairly punishing Russia. So you`ll have, you know, a lot of segments about, you know, kind of the Russian Tea Room being empty, or, you know, concerts being canceled and things like that, and sort of asking, you know, why are people punishing us like this?

RUHLE: Julia, you`re right, that you`re actually seeing a subtle shift on state TV. There actually was this week a few pundits saying that continuing this war would be bad for Russia. That`s shocking to me, because nothing gets on their media, unless Putin has approved it. How did this happen?

JULIA DAVIS, CREATOR, RUSSIAN MEDIA MONITOR: It was shocking to me as well, because until then, there were nothing but messages of total approval with whatever Putin is doing, which they aren`t even allowed to call war. And this was a live show, and several pundits dare to express their concern about the course that Putin is charting for the entire country not only for Russia, but also for Ukraine, which again, is a rarity.

[23:25:12]

You won`t see many people on Russian state television expressing any sympathy towards what Putin is putting Ukrainians through. And so these pundits really took a chance. And it seemed to me like they were trying to appeal to Putin by speaking out that way publicly.

RUHLE: Well, how did he respond to that? Where are those pundits now, still on air?

DAVIS: I have not seen them in the following days. And I would be very surprised if they are brought back on any of those shows. Or they might return with a radically different message and suddenly support everything that Putin is doing.

RUHLE: Olga, just how limited is their access to good information? It`s just extraordinary to me, given how bad things are in Ukraine, that Russians have no idea that any of this is going on.

KHAZAN: Yeah. That`s really sort of the saddest thing about it. So Putin has really limited Russians access to other sources of information. You know, he`s criminalized reporting on the war accurately, he`s blocked access to sites like Facebook and Twitter where people might get alternative news. So this is really kind of the only kind of news that many Russians have. And unfortunately, they do believe that, you know, if you ask, you know, independent surveys that have asked Russians suggest that they don`t really blame Putin for the war, that they don`t really understand that it`s a really an invasion and that cities like Kyiv are being bombed. So it really is quite tragic, because they`re kind of left in the dark about what their own country is doing.

RUHLE: Julia, Russian State TV is also using clips of Tucker Carlson on Fox News. Why would they do that?

DAVIS: Because he sounds like one of the Kremlin pundits on the Russian state television. In fact, they have described them as practically one of their co-hosts. It`s such a perfect alignment, that they barely add anything. They just air, his translated monologues and the very long clips that they`re playing on their TV, to show that even in America, people side with them.

RUHLE: This is just extraordinary whether you`re talking Russia or even here at home, disinformation has become so enormous and effective. How is it that this is all suddenly happened? Or was it happening over time, and we were just gullible to it?

DAVIS: This has been going on for years. And if you listen to the Russians themselves, they say that the information war against the United States started at the same time when Putin annex Crimea. They also describe RT as something that was created specifically as a tool of Russia`s information warfare against the United States. Though, this has been happening for years and in their state media, they even talked for years have plans to invade all of Ukraine, although most people thought Putin would limit himself to just the Donbass. So this war has been going on against the Russian society, American society through the English speaking outlets, and Ukraine, and basically all over the world.

RUHLE: So Olga, it`s not that, suddenly we`ve become gullible, these seeds have been planted over years?

KHAZAN: Yeah, and you know, and you really see the same thing. You know, in the U.S., unfortunately, like a lot of Americans, you know, if they only watch certain news outlets, you know, they might start to believe in QAnon, or they might start to believe the big lie that Biden really isn`t president. And so you can kind of create these false narratives and get people to buy into them by limiting the kind of information that they have access to. And that`s unfortunately, what Putin is doing.

RUHLE: The truth matters, but only if you hear it, so we`re going to keep telling it every day. and every night. I`m so grateful for all of the reporters that are on the ground in Ukraine. Thank you both for joining us tonight, Olga Khazan and Julia Davis.

Coming up, just a couple of weeks ago, he was Ukraine`s star tennis player, and tonight, he`s a national warrior. We`ll hear his story when the 11th Hour continues.

[23:34:03]

RUHLE: Much of the Russian invasion of Ukraine has so far taken place over land, but the port city of Odessa is currently bracing for a possible naval assault from the Black Sea. Sky News Nick Martin has the latest from Odessa.

NICK MARTIN, SKY NEWS CORRESPONDENT: The situation in Odessa is, there is now as we`ve seen across Ukraine, the most remarkable effort by civilians to try to protect their beloved city here on the southwest coast of Ukraine. It is a critical target for Vladimir Putin if he is able to capture Odessa, he will be able to cut off Ukraine from the sea. It is a critical seaport and it is the beaches that are now being fortified by civilians to protect themselves from the might of the Russian army.

Just had a look at this in the summer by the way they`re sunbathing and fun on these beaches today. They`re digging and digging filling sandbags after sandbag to try to protect these beaches. They fear that out there in the Black Sea, there is a buildup of Russian military and navy that have plans to try and mount some kind of amphibious assault on the beaches of Odessa. And the Odessians are not going to have any of it, they say.

[23:35:18]

And so these sandbags are going to be put out across the coast here to try to prevent that from happening. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that he has information that the Russians plan to attack Odessa just within the next few days. And if he`s right, then this might, might just be able to stave that off, but it`s hard to see how that can be possible.

Just look at this effort, a human chain, look at the weather, it`s absolutely freezing cold. And yet, they`re still putting the sandbags on the back of these lorries and moving them to the wherever they feel. They can be beneficial, but it just makes you wonder, just what and how effective they`ll be against the might of the Russian military who seemed really dead set on taking Odessa. It really was the sort of jewel in the crown of the Soviet Union. And Vladimir Putin has big ideas about new Russia, and it will be hard to see Odessa not being a big part of that. And so they`re doing all they can, and they`re waiting for what might happen in the next few days. It`s cold, it`s windy, it`s snowy, but it`s not putting them off.

RUHLE: Nick Martin, thank you. From port cities like Odessa to the Capitol in Kyiv, Ukrainian civilians are defending their homeland.

With us tonight, Sergiy Stakhovsky, he is the professional Ukrainian tennis player who famously beat Roger Federer at Wimbledon. Now he`s in Kyiv, preparing to defend his country.

I`m so glad you`re with us tonight. Thank you. How surreal is all of this? Your birthplace is now a warzone. And you`re one of the people defending it?

SERGIY STAKHOVSKY, FORMER TENNIS PLAYER TO FIGHT FOR UKRAINE: Well, I would never imagine in my life that this was come to this, had to be in Ukraine in Kyiv, wearing a bulletproof vest, riding with the assault rifle and all of this is incredible.

RUHLE: What kind of training and preparation have you participated in?

STAKHOVSKY: Almost none. Although I had a short masterclass on how to use and handle Rocket Launcher. I would say that`s the most I got these days.

RUHLE: Wow. And what`s it like right now in Kyiv? Have you heard shelling in the last 24 hours?

STAKHOVSKY: Well, today I spend the night first time with my father and my brother in our house, which is on the outskirts of Kyiv. And pretty much all night shelling. Even some incoming into our direction as well. Not very -- I would say, quiet place to be.

RUHLE: Your father and your brother plan to fight as well, have you seen any combat so far?

STAKHOVSKY: I haven`t seen any combat because Russian troops are not capable of entering Kyiv. My father and my brother, they are medics. So they`re working in hospital on a daily basis. They treat people. They help people. So I hope they will not have to fight.

RUHLE: You were actually on vacation when the invasion first started. What was that like? How did you get your family to safety and make the decision to return and take the position that you have?

STAKHOVSKY: It`s tough when you wake up in the morning to the news that the war started, especially when at that time my mother was also here. And my brother`s family was here with the kids. I didn`t sleep much while I was in Dubai at that time, with kids and my wife. They had a school break. So we decided to take them for a holiday. Actually, I left Kyiv just fun day short before the start of the war.

It`s the decision which I didn`t take light, and I`m not sure that it was the right decision. But for me, there was no right decision. Even if I would stay home and none of this would continue. And God forbid Ukraine would fall, I would -- I would have guilt on myself over the life. Because if there`s something I could do, if there`s anything I could do to help Ukrainians, to help my country to survive, because this is not the war, whether -- it`s the war whether Ukraine is going to exist or not exist.

RUHLE: In Kyiv right now, do you have food? Do you have all the provisions you need? What is it like there?

STAKHOVSKY: Ukraine is absolutely fine for now. But this looks more suburbs where the Russian troops are standing like Bucha (ph) Ukraine is a humanitarian catastrophe because the Russian troops not allowing the volunteers to come in and bring food and water. They don`t allow people to leave. There is some corridors which sometimes works sometimes doesn`t so that`s the main issue that the civilians are the ones who are targeted these days. And it doesn`t matter whether it`s Kyiv, Kharkiv or Mariupol.

[23:40:11]

They don`t care whether it`s civilian or army. They just bombard civilian quarters. They killed civilians with assault rifles. I mean, it`s a barbaric war, honestly.

RUHLE: Your mother, your wife, your children, they`re not with you. What are you telling them when you speak to them on the phone?

STAKHOVSKY: That`s the hardest part that, you know, will be overstated on come back, hopefully.

RUHLE: Do you believe it will be over soon?

STAKHOVSKY: I very much hope, so.

RUHLE: I know, you said you`ve heard from Russian tennis players. What have they said to you?

STAKHOVSKY: Well, there were very strange what`s happening? They were never wanted any part of this and they never, you know, never supported this. What else can they say?

RUHLE: Are you afraid? How do you feel?

STAKHOVSKY: I think the fear is something that, you know, it`s there from the start, but then slowly getting numb. But yes, every day when you hear the sirens, I mean, there is the feeling of uncertainty.

RUHLE: So how are you spending your days just waiting?

STAKHOVSKY: Today, my -- was my first night off, so I actually didn`t have a night shift. So I tried to sleep but 4 a.m. alarm clock woke me up. The shelling was coming in and coming out. So densely powered in the city center (ph).

RUHLE: So, do you think --

STAKHOVSKY: But normally, it`s - yeah, sorry, it`s a two hour shift, six hour rest. And in between, we`re trying to move around the city to get the people out, to help them to move out for the kids and what and women who are still trying to get out of the Kyiv. And then we bring in some water, shelter food towards needed.

RUHLE: So for those women and children who are trying to get out of Kyiv, do you think it`s safe for them to go now or it`s too late?

STAKHOVSKY: Yes, Kyiv is not so circled. No, the Kyiv is not circled. There`s plenty of routes to get out. Russians cannot get around Kyiv. They are getting, I would say, killed in the process of doing that. So there`s plenty of routes to leave. And I think that majority of the people who wanted to leave, they`re really left. And now in Kyiv, only people who are willing to stay stayed.

RUHLE: What do you want us to know? We`re on the other side of the world. What do you want us to know about the situation there?

STAKHOVSKY: I would like you to know that they`re bombarded from the air, civilians, killing children, attacking hospitals. And we really need the world to help us, deploy the sky in Donbass (ph). Once that is done, I`m very sure that Ukraine will resist on the ground. But if this will continue, there`ll be too many casualties. The price of this will be too high, very high. It is high already but it will be even higher.

RUHLE: Sergiy, thank you for joining us this evening. I hope to speak with you again next week. Please, stay safe where you are.

STAKHOVSKY: Thank you.

RUHLE: Sergiy Stakhovsky joins us this evening, thank you.

Coming up, American teenagers, they have had to process the pandemic January 6, and now this war in Europe, how they are dealing with a conflict overseas, when the 11th Hour continues.

[23:47:50]

RUHLE: We have tried to bring different perspectives on the war in Ukraine over the last two weeks. But after listening to my own kitchen table, we realized we have not been paying enough attention to a group who are following the conflict closely, American teenagers. So, I sat down with four students debate team members at Hoboken High School in New Jersey, to see what they thought.

And my first question because I always want to know where people get their news from is how exactly they`re learning about this war and where they`re getting your information.

GENEVIEVE FINK, 9TH GRADER HOBOKEN HIGH SCHOOL: I see a lot of it on social media, people are constantly reposting it on stuff like Instagram and platforms like that. And I think that`s where most of my knowledge of this comes from.

ALEKSANDER GRAY, 9TH GRADER HOBOKEN HIGH SCHOOL: I do get probably most of my information from TikTok. And I know that most of it`s not always reliable. So most of the time I do try to watch the news and use other sources to like, corroborate it and make sure that what I`m learning is really the true information.

RUHLE: Does it feel like it`s affecting us or impacting your life? Or is it more something that`s of interest to you, because you care about global politics?

FINK: We don`t see the direct repercussions exactly, especially as teenagers in America and New Jersey more specifically, but definitely, when you`re scrolling through TikTok and you see these firsthand accounts of these kids just our age who are dealing with this. I mean, we`re all complaining about like our tests next week, and they`re wondering, then they`re hiding in a bomb shelter.

RUHLE: Mable (ph), do you feel like what`s happening in Ukraine has any impact on your life?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: On my life like in the me and now I -- it doesn`t really affect me. I, of course, I`m like, nervous about what`s happening in Ukraine for the people, the families that are being torn apart, and also just, if this is going to escalate into something larger?

RUHLE: Do you want the U.S. military to get involved, when you look at these videos?

DANIEL WEINTRAUB, 10TH GRADER HOBOKEN HIGH SCHOOL: I wish that we could help and use the power that we have to help people. But at the same time, I understand that would only make it worse for everyone. I mean, if the U.S. gets involved, then probably many European countries would follow and not only are we in some danger and the rest of Europe is in danger but the war in Ukraine escalates and everybody there is in more danger.

[23:50:07]

RUHLE: Does this make you feel scared?

WEINTRAUB: I feel scared for other people. I feel scared for what could happen to the world. I don`t feel scared for my own safety.

RUHLE: Do you have an opinion of Vladimir Putin?

FINK: I think this is more of a him versus Ukraine, I don`t think this is a Russia versus Ukraine, which is one way to kind of view him.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I feel like we shouldn`t be blaming Russia as a whole, because this is like, Putin hits all of what he`s doing. There`s a lot of people in Russia that are protesting peacefully and trying to speak up about this, because a lot of this is being caused by Putin`s control, and how he`s taking control of the media and the government of that.

RUHLE: We have the benefit of living in a democracy, watching an authoritarian leader rise like that, with so much power, does it scare you, even if it`s on the other side of the world?

WEINTRAUB: It`s definitely scary seeing somebody, especially in a country, so powerful, taking so much control.

GRAY: I guess that what we`re thinking is like, could that happen here, in a sense, like, eventually, could it escalate to a point where, like, people here are inspired by like actions that are happening in these other nations, and it leads to something more in our own nation.

RUHLE: People are going to be angry pretty soon about gas prices, right? The economic sanctions we have placed on Russia are going to result in worsening inflation, gas costing more, do you think that`s OK?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I feel people do have a right to feel a little upset. But at the same time, I think it`s also good to take into consideration how this is impacting the rest of the world. Because, to my knowledge, this increase in prices is a result of taking away from using Russian oil, which is then cornering Russia and making them not as strong and stuff.

GRAY: The thing is that we need to remember we are in a sense, saving the world. And I don`t want to say that in like a propaganda ish way. I mean, we`re deterring Russia, from what they`re doing, and basically telling them it`s wrong with the means we can without starting a World War III.

RUHLE: Are you angry at all? In your teen years, you`ve experienced January 6, a pandemic, and now a war breaking out in Europe.

GRAY: Well, yeah, I mean, I wouldn`t say we`re angry, but we`re upset. I can`t --

RUHLE: Daniel is angry.

GRAY: Daniel is angry but -- I am definitely upset. I`m not angry at anybody, specifically, maybe Russia, but --

RUHLE: Does it ever feel like it`s too much?

FINK: It`s definitely a lot. I don`t think it`s anything easy to go through in any sense. But I think it`s important for all of us to care a lot about it and want to learn more. And I think that`s the most important thing out of all of this.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It is good to worry sometimes because it shows that you are staying active in these issues, and you are staying educated for your own sake. So, you know what`s happening in the world if I feel that if you are worried it shows that you care, which is something that we all need to have.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

RUHLE: It was an extraordinary group of teenagers but I just kept thinking how much they have to process. I said it there, over the last two years, they started their high school careers experiencing COVID, processing January 6, and now dealing with a war taking place overseas, one of those students, his grandmother was supposed to return to Poland this week. And they kept her here because it`s just not safe.

These young kids have to face so much. Speaking of COVID, we could not let this night go by without remembering this day. Two years ago, March 11, 2020, COVID became real for so many of us. This was the day that the World Health Organization declared the outbreak and official pandemic. This was the day the NBA suspended its season. And it was on this day, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive in Australia. Then president spoke from the Oval Office, suspending travel from Europe and assuring Americans that the risk of getting COVID was very, very low.

Two years later, nearly 1 million Americans are no longer with us. We remember those lost with hopeful get cautious optimism. And like we have throughout this pandemic we are so thankful for our frontline workers and our health care professionals.

Coming up, a look back on the life of the Sesame Street star who inspired so many children and parents during his four decades on TV when the 11th Hour continues.

[23:58:25]

RUHLE: The last thing before we go tonight, remembering Emilio Delgado, who sadly passed away yesterday at the age of 81. You know him as Luis from Sesame Street. Gabe Gutierrez takes a look back at his extraordinary life.

GABE GUTIERREZ, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: You could not help but smile every time Emilio Delgado lit up the screen.

Best known for his role as Luis, the trusted owner of the Fix-It Shop on Sesame Street. He taught viewers about life lessons and multiculturalism for more than 40 years.

Luis` wedding to Maria in 1988 captivated both children and their parents. Delgado played the part so convincingly.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This woman really thought that we were married and finally I said, well, you know, we`re not really married, and she stopped coding just looked at us both and she said, oh, it`s OK, as long as you love each other.

GUTIERREZ: Delgado was born in a California border town in 1940. Growing up, he loved music and picked up theater.

GUTIERREZ: He joined Sesame Street in 1971, two years after it premiered to diversify its cast. He brought Alegria, happiness to generations of children and carved the path for Latinos in television. Emilio Delgado was 81. Gabe Gutierrez, NBC News.

RUHLE: I had not thought about Luis and Maria for years but when I read the sad news today, a little piece of my heart broke. I almost forgot how much I loved him as a child. He taught us some of our earliest lessons about how to be a good neighbor, a good person, and a good friend. We are eternally grateful for the love and kindness Emilio Delgado showed us throughout his 40 years every day on Sesame.

And on that note, I wish you a good night. From all of our friends and colleagues at NBC News, thanks for staying up late tonight. I`ll see you on Monday.