Transcript: The ReidOut, 2/21/22

Putin orders forces into eastern Ukraine. Putin signs decree recognizing independence of regions in eastern Ukraine. Putin tries to justify invading Ukraine in rambling, fact-bending address. Putin orders troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.

Transcript

All right good evening, everyone. We begin THE REIDOUT with Russia and neighboring Ukraine on the brink of war with Vladimir Putin ordering troops into two Moscow-backed breakaway regions within Eastern Ukraine, that after Putin announced he would formally recognize the independence of those regions where Russia has been supporting armed separatists in an eight-year conflict.

Putin addressed Russia today in an hour-long rambling made for television speech filled with grievances while offering what many experts call a false interpretation of history. Sound familiar? Putin claimed, and we are translating this from Russian, that Ukraine is a historical part of Russia, that was illegitimately taken from Moscow and is now run a puppet regime controlled by the U.S. and the west. Ukraine has never had traditions of its own statehood, according to Putin, calling the eastern part of Ukraine ancient Russian lands.

The remarks coming from a dangerous paranoid man who honestly came across is also unsound further stoked fears that Putin is looking to acquire all of Ukraine, part of his master plan to claw his way back to the time of mother Russia before the fall of the Soviet Union, before the loss of the states that once made up the USSR, a change that, by the way, was primarily led by the 1991 exit of Ukraine from the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.

Almost immediately, the White House announced that Biden signed an executive order prohibiting new investment, trade and financing by U.S. persons to, from or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions. Germany and the U.K. announced that they would follow suit. The U.N. Security Council will meet later tonight to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

And joining me now from Moscow is NBC News Senior International Correspondent Keir Simmons, from Kyiv, NBC News Correspondent Erin McLaughlin, and also joining me, Masha Gessen, Staff Writer for The New Yorker, and author of Surviving Autocracy. Thank you all for being here.

So, let just go around the sort of horn here. I'm going to start with you, Keir. Give us kind of the sense because this has gotten as serious as it gets. What is your sense from where you are?

KEIR SIMMONS, MSNBC SENIOR INTERNATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Yes, pretty serious, Joy. I mean, Interfax news agency, that Russian news agency, now reporting that two large military columns are in Donetsk, that separatists regions in Eastern Ukraine, with armored vehicles, reports that Russian is already sending peacekeepers and averted comers (ph) into the area of Eastern Ukraine. So, you could call that an invasion. I mean, it's open Russian military forces going into Eastern Ukraine.

Today, President Putin recognized those separatists regions of Eastern Ukraine but with his military there now and even with the treaties he signed, Joy, including agreements for the Russians to build military bases in Eastern Ukraine, well, you can call that too an annexation. It rips up the Minsk Agreement, that agreement -- that peace deal that they reached back in 2014. That deal has been very difficult to implement on both sides, but that's done for, that's over.

And I think one of the things you can really say about that performance by President Putin on Russian television is that's not a man who is scared, he was sitting back. He looked frankly relaxed and angry and ranting. He didn't have notes. As you say, he spoke for a minute. He didn't seem frightened by the potential for sanctions.

And now, the real question is what will the sanctions be, because here is another point. Just a year ago, for example, the idea of Russian troops openly going into Eastern Ukraine, well, that would have been enough to bring the west heavily down on Moscow, but is that what we're going to see because this isn't as much as the west had feared.

What will happen next is another question but, again, President Putin, his inner core, if you like, these are people who are already sanctioned, who can't leave Russia, and they are not acting like they are frightened by anything that's been threatened so far.

REID: Well, and, Erin, let me bring you in on this, because, right, I mean, the point is that there are things that it seems that Putin has done a sort of build up enough sort of reserves in case sanctions happen.

Let's just look at some of options that are there. There is the option to cut Russia off from Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications, called SWIFT, ban sales of sovereign bonds, limit access to U.S.-made technology, freeze their assets of high-ranking Russian officials.

There are things that could be done. It looks like sanctions will happen. But if they're lying enough about what is happening in Ukraine to claim that they need to send in peacekeeping forces when there is nothing to send peacekeeping forces for, creating just a false pretext, then all of the sort of weird historical layering to try to make an excuse for doing this, I do wonder, you know, what is the thinking about how effective sanctions would be and how extreme would they need to be in order to make a difference?

ERIN MCLAUGHLIN, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Well, very effective if you speak to Ukrainian officials. They've been calling for sanctions for some time now, most recently in Munich, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky calling on world leaders to issue sanctions. Then saying what are you waiting for if you're so sure that Russia is going to invade. And we're yet to hear from the Ukrainian president following this latest move from the Kremlin.

He is expected to speak tonight. It's 2:00 A.M. in the middle of the night, and yet, any minute now, he could address the country and what will arguably be one of the most important speeches of his entire career.

One of the big overhanging questions in all of this is how will the Ukrainian military respond, especially if these Russian peacekeepers move into separatist-controlled areas and push past the line of contact?

So far, the Ukrainian military have been ordered to exercise restraint, not to provoke the situation with President Zelensky saying that one cannon fire, one artillery round could spark a greater war.

Now, in terms of his speech tonight, we do expect for him to try and maintain a sense of calm. That's something he has been trying to do for weeks now, saying that panic is an enemy of Ukraine. But I can tell you, I have been speaking to Ukrainians and they're extremely concerned.

I was speaking to one former adviser to President Zelensky who told me, he feels like today is 1939 all over again. And he said that listening to President Putin in that hour-long address earlier today, he said that it's very clear to him that President Putin wants to take the whole of Ukraine. That is the feeling that some really key officials here in Kyiv, that's how they feel tonight. Joy?

REID: And I will just note that President Zelensky has spoken or he's beginning to speak now. So, he's doing that as we speak. And I know that you'll be going back and cover whatever it is he says. But he has essentially said that the incursions already into Eastern Ukraine are completely unacceptable.

Masha, let me bring you in here, because it felt unhinged. It may not have seemed like a fearful leader of a country that wants to be sort of top dog on the world stage, equal to the United States, but it definitely sounded paranoid. It was a full redress of old grievances and this longing to bring Ukraine back inside of, I guess, a sort of recreated old USSR.

It didn't sound hinged. But what do you make of that and the fact that this man does appear to be ignoring the entire world admonitions to not do this and threats of sanctions and seems to be doing it anyway?

MASHA GESSEN, STAFF WRITER, THE NEW YORKER: Well, the most important thing that Putin said today actually wasn't that Ukrainian is historically part of Russia. The most important thing he said today was that the entire body of laws, on which the dissolution of the Soviet Union was based, was illegitimate. He basically has canceled Russia's recognition of the post- Soviet geography.

And that is a threat not only against Ukraine, that's a threat actually against every country that used to be part of the Russian empire and the Soviet Union. That includes Finland. That Baltic States but most immediately it includes Ukraine. So that's the most important thing.

Now, he didn't sound (INAUDIBLE). He sounded resolved and he sounded like he was announcing to the world that the entire post-cold war order has been canceled.

The other thing that he has been saying before and that he said today during the -- indicated today during the fake live broadcast of the Russian Security Council was that they are basically trying to create a kind of caricature of their air war in Kosovo in 1999. They're laying down the pretext for claiming that in these so-called breakaway regions, because they're not actually so-called break away regions and they're not actually run by Russian-backed separatists, they're actually Russian occupied, Russian-controlled fake separatist regions.

So, in these so called break away regions, he's claiming that there is discrimination against Russians, that there's systematic violence against ethnic Russians and Russian speakers in Ukraine. They are throwing around the word genocide. And what they're preparing the ground for is airstrikes against Kyiv and installing a puppet government in Kyiv, which I'm afraid Putin imagines will be easy to do.

REID: He imagined it will be easy to do. But imagining him doing are two different things. I mean, do you have the sense in studying what Russia is now, that they would have the military capability to restore, to do what it is that he claims to want to do? Because that seems beyond the normal sort of capabilities of a country like Russia, but is that something that even is feasible because that sounds like madness?

GESSEN: I think Putin actually has a very good idea of what his military is capable of. What he doesn't have the imagination for is the Ukrainian population. He doesn't understand that he's talking about a country that has true set of (ph) cohesion, where people have actually sacrificed their lives and are fully aware that more than 100 people died during the revolution of dignity in 2013-2014 to secure free and open elections.

People will stand to the last in Ukraine. This is all (INAUDIBLE) has had but that has been partially occupied by Russia for the last eight years. It has had a shooting war, a hot war for the last eight years, the daily claims casualties.

So, this is a mobilized resolved nation. This is a nation where even eight years ago, students, people I knew because they were post docs through, I knew them through academic circles, volunteered to go fight against Russia in the east. This is a country that will not tolerate the instillation of a puppet government and that's something that Putin simply cannot imagine. He's used to dealing with his own country.

REID: Right. And I have to ask you this, Keir, because -- and I know that it very limited what people are able to see, and I'm wondering what are Russians actually seeing? Because is that not clear to people who are in a position to advice Vladimir Putin that this is -- that there is no grand desire inside of Ukraine to rejoin some remodeled, you know, USSR, that they will fight back. Do the people in Russia get any of that anywhere? Is there any access, social media, anyway that information can bleed through or are people there thoroughly propagandized in the information theyƒ_Tre allowed to know?

SIMMONS: Well, I can tell you, Joy, we went out tonight while President Putin was speaking and spoke to Russian people in the street in Moscow and every single person, and immediately it was a handful, who we spoke, said that they simply wanted peace, that they couldn't envision a war between Russia and Ukraine, one mentioning that his parents are in Ukraine. There are so many ties between Russians and Ukrainians.

But I think there is a real issue there for the Russians, for the Kremlin about whether they have support from the Russian people. Certainly, the Russian state-controlled media have been pumping out the propaganda, a tsunami of propaganda, frankly, to try to persuade the Russian people that what President Putin is doing right now makes sense and that they should go along with it, if you like.

I think another important -- a couple of other important points to make, actually, one is just, you remember, that in Russia, someone has said you don't really have millionaires, you have billionaires and ordinary people. That is to say the ruling elites are enormously, economically detached from most Russians and then the ruling core around President Putin is a very, very small group, a group of people, as I've said, who won't suffer from further sanctions because they are already sanctions. So, there is that perspective.

And another crucial one, I think, too, is, in some ways, you can describe this as a conflict between President Putin and the people of Ukraine, not President Putin and President Zelensky, the people of Ukraine. Because what President Putin really didn't like was those revolutions. What he really doesn't want is for the Russian people to look and see that a revolution might cause -- that come lead to a better life, a freer life, a more economically prosperous life. So, he has to oppose that.

And I think that's one of the reason why he wants to destabilize at very least Ukraine because he -- and you see this in his foreign policy around the world, he can never abide people changing their government because maybe that might happen to him.

REID: Yes, yes, I mean, well, exactly. He can't hide from the Russian people forever that there is a better option, there is a better way to live. Keir Simmons, Erin McLaughlin, and Masha Gessen, thank you all very much.

Up next on THE REIDOUT, as Ukrainians prepare to fight for their nation's survival, Putin's defender on the American right are already throwing Ukraine under the bus.

Also, it got a little lost after the news that Trump and the Trumpians will have to give depositions in New York, but another ruling allowing January 6th civil cases to proceed again for disgraced, twice impeach former president, could be even worse for him.

Plus, on what would have been John Lewis' 82nd birthday, tonight's REIDOUT, democracy defender is carrying on in his heroic fight for justice and voting rights.

And tonight's absolute worst are taking their repulsive attacks on public education to a whole new low and could be putting our children in danger.

THE REIDOUT continues after this.

REID: Okay. I am going to guess that you do not recognize this guy. That is John Durham, the guy formally the former Attorney General William Barr appointed as a special counsel during the Trump administration to somehow prove that the Russia investigation into Donald Trump and his campaign was all one big deep state setup. And, yes, yes, he is still here. He is still getting paid by the American taxpayer for his investigation.

[19:20:10]

Durham was all the rage in Republican circles last week after he filed a court document that sent the right-wing spin machine into a frenzy. FOX News and other MAGA devotees seized on the filing to falsely claim that Durham alleged that Hillary Clinton had spied on Trump and tried to -- quote -- "infiltrate his servers."

Of course, Durham didn't actually allege anything even resembling that, and the story was thoroughly debunked by reporters from legitimate news outlets who actually read the court document.

Yet the far right claims continued to grow to such a fever pitch that Durham himself had to step in and set the record straight. His filing, he said, had been misinterpreted. Then, faster than you could say defamation, the story vanished from FOX News. Poof.

The episode is a reminder of the right's revisionist history when it comes to Trump and Russia. They are literally desperate to claim that he was unfairly accused of Russia collusion, but Trump's ties to Russia to help his campaign accepted from them and his adoration of Vladimir Putin are all too real. And, worse, Trump's Putin love has seemed to infect many in his party, so much so that the Republican Party, once stalwart opponents of Soviet aggression during the Cold War, are now essentially Kremlin apologists.

And their message to Ukraine is: Drop dead.

Here's Russian Senate candidate J.D. Vance, the "Hillbilly Elegy" guy.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

J.D. VANCE (R), OHIO SENATORIAL CANDIDATE: I think it's ridiculous that we're focused on this border in Ukraine. I don't -- I got to be honest with you, I don't really care what happens to Ukraine one way or another.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: OK, those comments are advanced a review from retired Four-Star General Barry McCaffrey, who called him a stooge for Russian aggression.

Of course, Vance was then dumb enough to engage in a Twitter fight with the decorated war veteran, and was promptly subjected to what the young people call the ratio.

Meanwhile, the usual suspects at FOX News are doing what I suppose by now we should all expect.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS: These people live in an alternate reality, where standing up for democracy means protecting Ukraine's borders.

MARIA BARTIROMO, FOX NEWS: Was this whole thing an effort to take everybody's attention away from what Hillary Clinton did?

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS: There's something else going on here that is -- that feels very, very manufactured. I don't know what it is.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS: Why is it disloyal to side with Russia, but loyal to side with Ukraine?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: In fact, Tucker Carlson has heaped so much praise on Putin recently that Kremlin propagandists are openly pushing for Putin to appear on his show.

And then there's Marge Greene, R-QAnon, who dropped this little gem yesterday:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE (R-GA): They'd rather talk about Russia, Russia, Russia, and Ukraine and talk about possible war than talk about the real truth that Ukraine -- don't forget this -- Ukraine was the number one donor to Hillary Clinton when she was running for president.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Yes, OK. Of course, that's a complete lie, but who's counting?

With me now from Ukraine is Malcolm Nance, NBC counterterrorism and intelligence analyst and author of the upcoming book "They Want to Kill Americans: The Militias, Terrorists, and Deranged Ideology of the Trump Insurgency." Also joining me, Naveed Jamali, "Newsweek" editor at large, former FBI double agent, and author of "How To Catch A Russian Spy."

I'm going to start with you, Malcolm, because you are in Ukraine.

This is not a made-up thing. This is really happening. You are there. Tell us what is happening and how the Ukrainians who you're talking with, both military and non, are reacting to all that is going on.

MALCOLM NANCE, NBC COUNTERTERRORISM AND INTELLIGENCE ANALYST: Well, let me clarify some things.

I have been here a month in studying the Russian order of battle and the routes of potential invasion in this country. And, unfortunately, quite possibly, by the time you and I talk again on the next show, we could be moving, along with about five million refugees, away from a Russian onslaught that's designed to not just knock down the Yugoslav -- I'm sorry -- the Ukrainian government, but also kill Ukrainian citizens by the tens of thousands.

This could be the single largest land war since World War II. This country is a democracy. The United States, until just last week, had U.S. armed forces in this country assisting them with democracy-building and, of course, training on weapons systems that we are giving them to defend their democracy.

What we find right now -- and I have had these discussions with Ukrainian journalists, Ukrainian ministers, the Ukrainian commander of the land forces -- some of these Americans come off as straight-up Fifth Columnists. They come off exactly like Tucker Carlson, "Tuckyo Rose," as we constantly call him.

They support Moscow. And they are now working in the interests of a dictator that is about to destroy the largest -- done of the largest fledgling democracies in Europe, and quite possibly kill tens or hundreds of thousands of the 42 million people here who side with America and who want to be on the side of the West and NATO.

[19:25:07]

REID: And, Naveed, I mean, there was intelligence that Moscow has like a kill list of people that they want to target. They're journalists, dissidents, members of the LGBTQ community.

This is as serious as it gets. It is an attack on what used to be sort of collective Western values, but apparently now not for a huge chunk of Republicans and their media people.

Garry Kasparov, the chess champion, tweeted yesterday: "What is most pathetic is that these Republicans are openly supporting a dictatorship that has attacked America. Putin openly treats the United States as an enemy, and they are doing his bidding in slandering Ukraine, his target."

Can you explain for those who do not understand why American media, why we are covering this and why we must care about what happens to Ukraine?

NAVEED JAMALI, EDITOR AT LARGE, "NEWSWEEK": Yes, I mean, there's two reasons.

First, it's important to stand, as the three of us, this whole band, has been talking about for years, is that Russia targeted the United States in 2016. The Russia investigation without a nothing burger. We saw -- we talked about protecting borders. My goodness, the Russians pierced the American border and attacked our democracy. That's not just conjecture. That was determined by the U.S. intelligence. They preferred Donald Trump.

So, if you don't want to care about American protecting democracy, which perhaps Republicans don't, there's a second part. And the second part is this, is that the thing that came out of the Second World War was this idea that a smaller state would not be invaded just by a larger state because it wanted to.

This whole concept, as we have seen Russian troops walking into Ukraine tonight as -- quote, unquote -- "peacemakers," which is, of course, an absurd title, is this fact that we are undoing what came -- and I can't even emphasize this enough -- what came from the Second World War, what Americans died and fought for in the Second World War, this idea of the United Nations, this idea that states use diplomacy, they go to the United Nations to resolve conflict, and they don't fight each other.

If we allow Putin to just waltz into the Ukraine and seize territory, what's next? I mean, clearly, his eye is not just on Donbass. It's not just on the Ukraine. As we saw in his speech today, he wants to rally back some sort of Soviet rising from the ashes here. And it's not going to be just Ukraine.

And, frankly, it's not just going to be Russia. We're talking about China looking at Taiwan. I mean, this is upsetting the whole entire world order.

REID: Yes.

JAMALI: So, when J.D. Vance says, why do we even care about Ukraine, he should because it's undoing the post-World War II security that has kept us from getting into another world war. It's as simple as that.

REID: Maybe they want that.

I should note that President Zelensky did speak tonight. He said Ukraine unequivocally qualifies the actions of the Russian Federation as a violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He puts the responsibility 100 percent on them.

One of the excuses that he is making, Putin, Malcolm, is to claim that there are atrocities taking place in this Donbass region, these regions that are heavily Russian-speaking. That, at least according to U.S. intelligence, according to the Biden administration, is a lie.

Can you talk about these regions, which they don't -- they sound like they are simply controlled by Russia. Is there some desire among parts of Ukraine to be part of Russia, because that feels also like a lie?

NANCE: Well, back in 2014, the reason Russia invaded those three specific provinces, Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk, is because they were overwhelmingly ethnic Russian, right, ethnic Russian speaking, politically aligned with Russia.

But they were partly Ukraine. I mean, this would be the equivalent of Canada coming down and invading Idaho, North Dakota and Washington state and saying, well, they're more aligned with us than with you, and then the population siding with them.

These claims -- and I was just down at the Donetsk battlefront last week with the commander of the armed forces of Ukrainian army and the joint task force commander. That place is a trench line. There is no offensive operations, where you can go through the mine fields and just invade Donetsk.

It is a static line down there. So this is a lot. I mean, the myth that there is a genocide going on is for the consumption of the Russian population. They are looking for casus belli in this war. And we had assessed that there would be a potential limited operation where they would declare Donetsk and Luhansk independent states and they would ask for Russian forces.

The Russian forces are on the line down there. The Ukrainian army fights them every day. Now you have the rest of the Russian armed forces -- 75 percent of the Russian army surrounds this nation. But I will tell you one thing. And this is missing from the U.S. narrative.

REID: Yes.

NANCE: These people are here to fight.

REID: Yes.

NANCE: They are down to fight the Russians if it comes to that.

But it will devastate this country. It'll be trillions in damage, possibly hundreds of thousands dead. And it will it will impact the rest of the NATO world.

REID: Yes, and the rest of Europe and the rest of -- and us as well.

NANCE: Oh, of course.

REID: It is something we need to care about, if we do care at all about all about democracy.

Malcolm Nance, stay safe. Naveed Jamali, thank you both very much, as always.

REID: Last week was a bad week for Donald Trump.

You had a New York judge ruling that he, Donnie Jr. and his precious Ivanka are required to testify under oath in the civil investigation led by New York Attorney General Letitia James for potential financial crimes involving the family business.

But potentially even worse for him was a U.S. district judge ruling that civil lawsuits seeking to hold Trump accountable for the January 6 insurrection can move forward. The lawsuits filed by members of Congress and police officers accuse Trump and others of violating federal civil rights and local incitement laws.

Remember these remarks from Trump on January 6, just before the insurrection began?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: And we fight, we fight like hell. And if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore.

We're going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue. I love Pennsylvania. And we're going to the Capitol. We're going to try and give our Republicans, the weak ones, because the strong ones don't need any of our help -- we're going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: In his 112-page ruling, Judge Amit Mehta found those comments to be plausibly words of incitement not protected by the First Amendment and plausibly crossed the line into unprotected territory.

"And Trump's repeated use of we in this context," Mehta writes, "can be reasonably viewed as a call for collective action and is the essence of a civil conspiracy."

In other words, the judge appears to believe that there could be a cause of action for Trump on seditious conspiracy.

Joining me now, Harry Litman, former deputy assistant attorney general, "L.A. Times" legal columnist, and host of the "Talking Feds" podcast."

Harry Litman, welcome to the show. Thank you for being here.

(CROSSTALK)

REID: So you read through this 112-page -- cheers.

You read through this 112-page ruling. I saw your Twitter thread and said, let's get Harry Litman on to explain this to the rest of us.

Please explain both why some people were let off the hook -- I will just put it on the screen. So the judge said that the suit can proceed against Donald Trump, the Oath Keepers and Enrique Tarrio of the Proud Boys, but not against Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani, and Mo Brooks is pending.

Please explain.

HARRY LITMAN, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY: Yes.

So, it is a methodical and surgical, but as this shows, an even-handed opinion. Why not Trump Jr.? Because he's up there and kind of revving up the crowd, but, says Judge Mehta, nothing he's doing is really inciting them to go forward.

With Trump, you can -- you basically -- Mehta sees him as plausibly, plausibly -- that means it can go forward, based on what they have said, the sort of inciter in chief, and the Proud Boys in the Oath Keepers are his foot soldiers here. So, for a conspiracy, a civil conspiracy, that's enough.

It's kind of beautiful, because it's brought under these post-Civil War conspiracy laws, when the people in the South were trying to keep Union folks and the newly freed slaves from doing their work, and getting in the way of federal officeholders. And that's what Eric Swalwell and Bennie Thompson and the other nine are saying.

You purposely had this common goal of keeping us from doing our jobs. That is a civil rights violation down the middle. And Mehta does what the law does best. We have been sort of waiting for it in a thirsty way. Just goes through everything analytically, hears out dozens of claims and serves them up and swipes them down, everything that Trump is saying.

Most importantly, he says, this is not you acting in an official way as the commander in chief. This is you trying to keep your job. That is not official. You have no immunity here. And he does that really meticulously. And if that holds up -- this has to go up on appeal, possibly even the court, but, if it does, we're looking at Trump sitting for a subpoena, basically the jackpot that the January 6 Committee is trying to do.

REID: Yes.

LITMAN: All of a sudden, the civil case has it, and Trump has to sit and answer everything, or else take the Fifth.

REID: So this is the question I have, right, because -- and let me just do really one quick little speech here.

LITMAN: Yes.

REID: Judge Mehta's analogy, he says: "Trump's January 6 rally speech was akin to telling an excited mob that corn dealers starve the poor in front of the core dealer's home. He invited supporters to Washington, D.C., after telling them for months that the corrupt and spineless politicians were to blame from stealing the election from him and essentially sent them to the Capitol."

So, my question is this. Let's just say he is deposed in this case, and he has to sit for the deposition. Can that be of some use to the committee in some way? And could that be of some use in a prosecution for seditious conspiracy?

Because the Oath Keepers guy, that's what he's facing.

LITMAN: Yes, and yes.

And anything he says is just out there. Now, let's say he takes the Fifth. Nevertheless, in this actual -- just as in New York, it's a civil case, and that can lead to an adverse conspiracy. There can be a jury that says, you heard him take the Fifth and you can infer that what was going to say would have been bad for him, and that -- and the actual -- the Committee for January 6 can use it too.

An actual criminal prosecution, no. If they try to bring seditious conspiracy, and he has taken the Fifth, nothing that he says could be used against him. If he has actually testified, everything is fair game. It's an admission under federal evidentiary law.

And that was just a great example, because, remember when Trump says, peacefully, we're going to go over there. And Mehta says, sure, he said that, but, look, let's really take it all in context. He breaks it down analytically and really teases it finally in a way that the best judges can do.

REID: Yes.

LITMAN: And that's the sort of thing no one has done yet.

REID: It is. It is quite a bit to read, an interesting read for the layperson. But, yes...

LITMAN: A long read, but a fun read for lawyers.

REID: A long read, but a fun read, indeed.

Harry Litman, thank you very much, man. Really appreciate you.

REID: Happy Black History Month. It is -- since it is still legal for now.

Today, we honor one of our most legendary Democracy Defenders, the late great congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis, who would have turned 82 years old today.

As a young organizer during the 1965 Selma-to-Montgomery march, Lewis was really beaten to death, so that black voters could have the right to vote. And, months later, when President Lyndon Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act into law, Lewis was on hand.

Now, 60 years later, his life's work and that landmark law are on life support, under sustained assault from right-wing judges. A Trump-appointed judge opened a new front in the war on voting rights last week, saying he would toss a lawsuit alleging the new district map in Arkansas dilutes black voting power unless the Justice Department joins the case.

He essentially argued that Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, the only part left with any teeth, can only be enforced by the attorney general, opening the door to rendering it unenforceable under the next Republican president.

It's also a district court ruling. It's just a district court ruling, I should say. But the five horsemen of the MAGApocalypse on the U.S. Supreme Court that recently upheld Alabama's racist voting maps have already made their hostility to Section 2 quite clear.

Of course, the easiest way to stop this assault is for Congress to pass voter protection legislation, including the bill named in John Lewis' honor.

Our Democracy Defenders on the ground know that that requires electing people willing to stand up for the right to vote, like LaTosha Brown in Lewis' home state of Georgia, whose blockbuster Black Voters Matter mobilizing effort sent turnout sky high in 2020, delivering Democrats the White House and two senators, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

But the fight continues.

And with me now is today's READOUT Democracy Defender, LaTosha Brown, co- founder of Black Voters Matter.

Thank you so much for being here. It's always great to talk to you, LaTosha.

And I do wonder, as you look at the combination of these Republican legislatures that are determined to pass the most hoops possible for particularly voters of color, particularly black voters, to jump through, and these conservative right-wing courts all the way up to the Supreme Court that are willing to let them do it, how you operate, how that has changed the way that you operate in trying to ensure the right to vote.

LATOSHA BROWN, CO-FOUNDER, BLACK VOTERS MATTER: Part of it is we have had to use multiple strategies.

We have had to use a legal strategy. We have several lawsuits that we have had to file. We have had to organize in the streets and be able to organize organizations on a local level, the state level and the federal level to combat some of this. We have had to combat some of the misinformation that has happened.

In addition to that, we have also had to make sure that we are literally lifting up and advocating for that to be federal legislation. And so they're -- they're all multiple levels that we have to work on. What we have seen over the years is, we have seen presidential powers expand.

We have seen partisan powers expand. We have seen the courts literally operate in such a way. Instead of interpreting the law, in many ways, what they're doing is dismantling, I think, civil rights and voting rights in this country. And so, if a democracy is to be so, we're going to have to take the first three words of the Constitution seriously, we, the people.

And so part of our work is, really, how do we galvanize people to care, have the information and mobilize around this issue?

REID: You know, and we talk about the election of these two senators in Georgia. And they are both Democrats. But that is because the vast majority of black voters, when they vote, vote for Democrats. That is just sort of the party that we have wound up in throughout the way that history has sort of turned out.

But the administration are Democrats too. How would you gauge their level of support? This district court judge said, well, the Justice Department is going to have to weigh in. Do you feel that the effort to secure the right to vote, not for the sake of the party, but for the sake of the voters, has been getting adequate support from the Justice Department and from the administration?

BROWN: Let me say this.

I think that one of the complaints I have been singing all the while is, I don't think that we're taking the seriousness of this threat to democracy, that, at one -- on one level, we're dealing with this like this is just a policy issue between two warring factions, two political parties, but we're not really talking about how the very basic democratic system is being attacked by the legislative branch.

We saw an opening being opened by the executive branch, and now that we're seeing is by the judicial branch. And so I do believe that we are not addressing this. And I believe both political parties -- at this point right now, the most critical issue in this nation should be voting rights.

And if that was the case, we would have voting rights legislation right now currently in this nation.

REID: Yes, indeed.

And the Supreme Court obviously is a part of this as well. This is President Biden's self-imposed deadline this week to select the next nominee for the United States Supreme Court. He said it will be a black woman.

I will just put up the final three, at least per reporting, are Ketanji Brown, Leondra Kruger out of California, and J. Michelle Childs.

What do you make of -- there is sort of a back-channel kind of campaign that's being waged on behalf of Judge Childs. There is -- the Harvard University Black Alum wrote a letter strongly supporting Ketanji Jackson. This is like a campaign at this point.

What do you make of it? And what do you make of the sort of choices that are being made and the range of choices that the administration is considering, that the president is considering?

BROWN: You know, it's one thing let me say, early on, that this whole notion of these -- these women are highly qualified.

REID: Yes.

BROWN: So, to actually frame this, we know that this is going to be a racist trope that's going to be used, right?

When Donald Trump said that he was going to select a woman, there was no debate. Now, all of a sudden, the only -- the only difference is, he's saying that -- Biden is saying a black woman, and look at what is brought up in this (AUDIO GAP) right now.

And so I think what we're going to have to see is, right now, we need a strong advocate on that court that is going to stand for voting and civil rights to protect democracy in this nation. I think that we're going to have to really make sure that we're drowning out those voices of this racial trope that are going to try to use and destroy whoever the nominee is.

We know this is happening. This is coming. We have seen it already. And so we have got to be prepared and recognize and keep our eyes on the prize, as John Lewis and others say. We have got to keep our eyes on the prize. We are in a fragile state in this democracy right now.

We're going to -- we need a Supreme Court justice that is going to stand in the space of being a voice of reason for protecting democracy in this country. And it's also going to require people putting more pressure on the Democratic Party. We're going to need the political party to do more work to make sure that they're out front saying, this is a core issue in terms of going forward.

REID: Yes, indeed.

And I know that Black Voters Matter is very active all over the country. But Texas is one of the battlegrounds to try to secure the right to vote, Harris County being one of the big battlegrounds, where we're already seeing like lots and lots and lots of voters being rejected and balance being rejected.

Very briefly, as -- for your final answer here, what do we do about this? This is already law. It's already hurting voters.

BROWN: We're going to have to organize like hell.

I think that it's really important for us to recognize that we are in a critical moment. This is not about partisan politics. The bottom line is, there is a small group of people right now that are seeking to undermine democracy.

REID: Yes.

BROWN: We have got to get engaged in elections. We have got to fight like hell.

REID: Yes. Well, you know who is always going to fight like hell? You.

LaTosha Brown, you're great. Thank you very much. Thank you for all that you do for democracy, Democracy Defender LaTosha Brown.

REID: Well, happy Presidents' Day.

It is a day that is already quite sanitized, a celebration of how wonderful our presidents were, without any of those pesky little details about who owned slaves, or sanctioned the slaughter of indigenous Americans, or put Japanese Americans into internment camps, which happened 80 years ago Saturday, by the way.

American kids learn a very feel-good, scrubbed-clean version of our history. And with the way things are going, with anti-history laws, we're heading in the direction of having them learn even less.

According to "Education Week," since January 2021, 37 states have introduced bills restricting so-called Critical Race Theory, banning The 1619 Project or limiting how teachers can discuss racism and sexism. Fourteen states have imposed those bans or restrictions, including, of course, Florida.

The Florida House is likely to pass two bills tomorrow limiting topics that can be discussed in public school classrooms, the first one being the state's Stop WOKE Act, which says it's discrimination to subject any student or employee to anything that would make them feel discomfort, guilt or anguish or any other form of psychological distress on behalf of his race or -- on account of his race or color or sex or national origin.

Take John Lewis, for example, whose birthday we celebrate today. Will students be able to learn about how he and other marchers were nearly beaten to death by white police on Bloody Sunday marching for voting rights? Or is that too much for white children to handle?

The House is also poised to pass what opponents are calling the don't say gay bill, which would prohibit discussion of gender or sexual orientation in primary level school, silencing students from talking about their families or providing a safe environment for them to ask any questions.

It's important to note that members of the right-wing group of Moms For Liberty have expressed their interest and supported both of the bills. The bill advanced from the committee, despite compelling testimony against it last week.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARNI STAHLMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO, MENTAL HEALTH ASSOCIATION OF CENTRAL FLORIDA: LGBT children already live in non-affirming environments. And this bill will perpetuate the idea that gender identity and sexual orientation are something to be ashamed of and hidden.

They would bar students from talking about their own lives and would erase their very own existence.

KARA GROSS, LEGISLATIVE DIRECTOR, ACLU OF FLORIDA: We know that 42 percent of LGBTQ+ youth seriously considered attempting suicide last year. That is shocking.

Imagine being told that your family is illegitimate and should be erased.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Thank you for being here.

GROSS: Thank you very much. I urge you to vote down this bill. It's going to cost lives.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: But, somehow, the Republican architect of the bill has now made it even worse, introducing an amendment requiring schools to inform parents of their child's sexual orientation, whether the child wants them to or not, even setting a deadline for schools to do so.

The bill initially included an exemption if the information could lead to abuse, neglect or abandonment. But the amendment would remove that mechanism.

This is incredibly dangerous, needless to say, for these kids, who may not have supportive parents and do have the right to determine when and how to share that information.

So, Florida's anti-history bill, as well as its LGBTQ+ erasure bill, not to mention the state's 15-week abortion ban that's headed for the Senate too, well, that all makes the Florida Republican legislature tonight's "Absolute Worst."

