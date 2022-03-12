Transcripts: The Rachel Maddow Show, 3/11/22

Summary

All right. Thanks to you at home for joining us this hour. I am in Vasarosnameny in Hungary, a village near the Ukrainian border, as refugees continue to flee the country in these battle brutal winter conditions. It`s been a long week of darkness in Ukraine. And so, on this Friday night, we want to start with a little ray of net lights.

I want to introduce you to Veronica. She was born late last night in a hospital in Mariupol. In Latin, Veronica means "to bring victory", which is a powerful thing, considering that this is her mom.

Veronica`s mom Mariana was inside the maternity hospital on Wednesday that was bombed by Russia. After the attack, she grabbed her bag, she walked herself out of the wreckage, less than 48 hours later, she gave birth to Veronica, the bringer of victory, in the middle of an active war zone, still wearing those same polka dot pajamas.

Here is Veronica with her dad Yuriy. It`s unclear where the family of three is going to go from here. Evacuations out of Mariupol remain stalled. Authorities estimate that at least 1,500 civilians in Mariupol, civilians, have been killed.

But today, in this one fleeting moment in a hospital room in Mariupol, there was life. More than two and a half million people have fled Ukraine since the start of Russia`s invasion, but for the people who stayed behind, some semblance of life goes on. For some, that means joining the war effort.

Today, this group of civilian volunteers were issued guns and trained on how to use them by the Ukrainian army in Odesa. They taught them how to shoot while lying on the ground, propping up the ground on a sandbag, that was a beach in Odesa, today.

Except, it`s not beach weather, it`s snowing. A group of men formed a human assembly line to build up sandbags to fortify the city. They filled up 350,000 of these sandbags. In the last two weeks alone.

In another part of the city, men and women were busy in the kitchen preparing hot meals for the soldiers. They rolled dough, they chopped pickles. They did it with smiles on their faces.

In Lviv, today, people attended a first aid class, this woman providing trading on how to care for the injured on a prosthetic dummy, and then later, on human volunteers. And is secondhand clothing shop across town, the store was giving away clothes free of charge, to any Ukrainians who had come to Lviv to flee the violence in the east.

This woman, her name was Galina. She helped her neighbors to clean up the house after her neighborhood was bombed. They live in Baryshivka, east of Kyiv. She tried to sweep the dust off the rafters, but you can see there with the broom. Today in Lviv, mourners gathered to bury three Ukrainian soldiers who died in battle. While they prayed, air raid sirens blared. It is now a familiar sound to so many people living in Ukrainian cities that are under Russian bombardment.

NBC`s Matt Bradley reports on the services from Lviv.

VELSHI: So we`ve got a technical problem with the sound on that, we`re going to fix that, and bring that right back to you.

Russia did open attacks on three new cities, that have so far been shielded from violence, including the city of Dnipro, which is literally in the middle of Ukraine. It`s in central, Ukraine shown here up in flames, after a Russian airstrike. Russia is beginning to hit targets in the western part of the country, an airport in the northwestern city of Lutsk, sustained heavy damage today, as did the western city called Ivano-Frankiivsk, which is 120 miles from where I am right now.

The Ukraine ministry of foreign affairs also said today that the mayor of Melitopol was abducted by Russia, the Ukrainian parliament said he was walking through the center of the city, when ten people grabbed him and put it back over here said.

Richard Engel filed this report tonight on the scorched-earth nature of the latest attacks.

RICHARD ENGEL, NBC NEWS CHIEF FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): Russian forces are expanding their assault on Ukraine, striking the central city of Dnipro for the first time. Nothing seems to be off limits.

Ukrainian officials say this was a home for the elderly and disabled, hit by a Russian bomb in Kharkiv, all the residents were in a shelter and survived.

Further south, in the besieged city of Mariupol, Russian forces have cut the city off. No food or water. Local officials described it as Armageddon, and said 1,500 people have died because of the blockade.

SERGEI ORLOV, DEPUTY MAYOR OF MARIUPOL: No way out, any way out. The Russian troops do not allow even for humanitarian --

ENGEL: In Kharkiv tonight, volunteers are preparing to defend the capitol in a basement gun range. Melo Popovich (ph), who we met last week, is Ukrainian born, served in the U.S. military in Afghanistan and became an American citizen.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When Russians are pushing the official military, they take the first hit, and then groups like ours, we are here to help them, whatever they need.

ENGEL: Is it going to be like a guerrilla war, hit and run tactics?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes. That`s absolutely right. I`m pretty sure, even as I`m seeing it right now, Russian military, they have not prepared for us, for militarized civilian resistance. We are going to shoot them from every single hole, we are going to give them hell.

VELSHI: Satellite imagery continues to track the massive Russian convoy, which is still inching its way towards Ukraine`s capital. U.S. officials believe the convoy is once again stalled, about nine miles outside the city of Kyiv. Images show Russian vehicles hiding under trees to avoid been detected by Ukrainian forces.

For now, with littlest to do but watch in horror, the world continues to pull whatever levers are left, to try to cut off Russian from the rest of the world. President Biden announced today that the United States would dramatically downgrade its trade status with Russia and ban the imports of some Russian goods like diamonds, vodka, and seafood. Which is, of course, not nothing. But we are so far down the list of options to punish Russia, that we`re now at the send back the shrimp phase.

Nothing so far has managed to slow Russia`s invasion of Ukraine, on the, contrary it seems to be picking up steam, and planting footholds in the city farther and farther to the west.

Joining us now, live, from Lviv, is NBC News correspondent Cal Perry.

Cal, how is the situation changed where you are?

CAL PERRY, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Well, it`s changed because of those airstrikes and Lutsk that you talked about last night. We`ve been here since the beginning of the war, and we`ve had consistent air raid alarms, but there is been a choice of many people in the city have made which is not run to those bomb shelters, because I`m 350 miles from the capital of Kyiv, which is where most of that fighting is taking place. That`ll change this morning, now people are going to Russia those bomb shelters, because Putin has made it clear he will strike in the West.

The situation along the Black Sea, Ali, continues to disintegrate. The city of Mariupol now, confirming at least 1,500 civilians there have been killed. That number, undoubtedly, will be much higher.

We heard from President Zelenskyy, in just the past few hours, talk about another city along the Black Sea, Melitopol, and the reason he brought it up, is because the mayor of that city has apparently been abducted by Russian forces as they enter that town. We don`t know the circumstances behind it, we don`t know the reason why, but the president went out of his way to mention that today. Again, the mayor of that town apparently abducted by Russian forces.

In the city of Kharkiv, we continue to follow, now, a week under siege, the news out of there continues to be worse and worse there are Russian soldiers apparently strewn on the streets, body sort of everywhere. The mayor is there saying in the past 24 hours, that city took more than 90 airstrikes, just to give you an idea of the intense fighting there.

The last thing to sort of talk about, here, because a number people in the West are starting to brace for it. We have this continued concern on these nuclear power sites. The power in Chernobyl has still not been turned on, it was supposed to happen this morning. Ukrainian engineers were not able to reach the Chernobyl site, that was something that was worked out in those peace talks.

And the Zaporizhzhia power plant, the largest nuclear power plant in all of Europe. Is now both under Russian control and occupation, Ukrainian government saying that there are 500 Russian soldiers, Ali, using that power plant as a, quote, base of operations -- Ali.

VELSHI: Wow. That, of course, last Thursday, was the power plant and wish there was a fire.

Cal, stay safe, thank you for joining us again tonight from Lviv.

Joining us now is Michael McFaul. He served as the United States ambassador to Russia under President Obama.

Ambassador McFaul thank you again for joining us tonight.

You are just recently spoken with the president of Ukraine?

MICHAEL MCFAUL, FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO RUSSIA: I did, Ali, I spoke to yesterday. It wasn`t a planned call, I want to be clear. I was calling one of my colleagues, one of my former students, in fact, from Stanford, that works for him. And we talked, pretty much every day, and this time when a hit the send button to log in, it was the president of the Ukraine instead of my friend.

VELSHI: Speaking of your friends, there, last night`s spoke to the former defense minister in the Ukraine, and he said look, the fight in the people, and the civilians of the Ukraine, the preparation that you just saw Richard Engel talking to a young man about in the middle of Ukraine. It allows them to hold out for sometime.

You have people on the inside you have been talking to, what is their sense of how this plays?

MCFAUL: Well, there is most certainly a lot of fight in Presidents Zelenskyy, in my conversation with him. He could`ve chosen to leave already. Some people think that that would be wise, right? You don`t want your leader to be captured, let alone killed. Better have him in Lviv or even Kharkov.

And remember, there are precedents for that. Think of the De Galle, think of the Polish government that fled even after Hitler invaded in 1939. He has chosen a different path, to stay in Kyiv, and he is watching, as you just reported, as those trucks begin to move around the city of Kyiv.

They are going to do, they are going to try to do what they are trying to do against Mariupol, and against Kharkiv, that operation seems to be moving against Kyiv, this time with the president of Kyiv in the middle of the city. I don`t see any -- I don`t see them surrendering, I don`t see them running away, it sounds like they`re going to fight to the bitter end.

VELSHI: So, U.S. intelligence says it might take ten days to two weeks to completely surround Kyiv, we`re not sure how that will play out. And then intelligence officers told congress, the other day, that maybe there are ten days to two weeks of supplies in Kyiv, because it will be a city under siege.

When you said they`re going to fight to the bitter end, what does that mean? Are we going to watch, every day, as they strangle the capital city of Ukraine?

MCFAUL: Well, obviously, I don`t know with the strategy is, right? But it seems to me, but that is what they`re going to try to do. Hand to hand combat, in a city, Kyiv is a giant city, I want to remind everybody. Even though half the population has left, the defense has the advantage when soldiers come into the city they don`t know the place, don`t know how to hide, snipers can hit and run.

And so it sounds like, and it seems like they will stay on the outskirts, terrorize the city, just like they`re doing to Mariupol, and then try to starve the city out. I hope I`m wrong, but it feels like that it is going to be what is in store for those capital, those beautiful capital by the way, a place I spent and visited many, many times. It feels like Putin is on the eve of trying to destroy it.

I want to just say, just one other thing, I was just on Ukrainian television just 30 minutes ago. Brave journalists just like our team covering the war, they are in Kyiv, and one of the commentators said something interesting about how horrific this war is. Remember, these are people who suffered under fascism, that fought the Nazis, and -- the red army came back through.

One of the Russian journalist said, there`s one difference between Hitler, when he was coming in and Putin, Hitler didn`t kill ethnic Germans. He didn`t kill German speaking people, I think people need to remember that when we`re talking about cities like Kharkiv, and Mariupol, and Kyiv, there are large populations there, up to a third and sometimes as much as a half that our Russian speakers, and our ethnic Russians. And yet Putin doesn`t seem to care about that, he slaughters the very people he said he has come to liberate.

VELSHI: Ambassador, let`s talk a little bit about the fears that the West and NATO have had about escalation, that doesn`t have a much of a return, including the Polish jets the other day, or the other things that the Ukrainians are asking for, including a no-fly zone, or even humanitarian corridors. You`ve made the argument that we are concerned about escalating, because about the responsibly we`re going to get from Vladimir Putin.

You made the argument that Vladimir Putin has already escalated this far beyond anything that seemed reasonable.

MCFAUL: Yes, let me be clear, because it`s a very important conversation. If you believe, if Bill Burns, the head of the CIA, Avril Haines, DNI, the director for national intelligence, if their assessment is that escalation means nuclear war, then we should not do anything to escalate this war. I 100 percent want to say that crystal clear.

But that is not what I understand their assessment to be. That is suicide for Vladimir Putin, right? Remember, it`s mutually assured destruction. We have, I know is precisely because I help them negotiate that treaty. We have 1,555 nuclear what governs. They have 1,555, that is enough to blow up the entire planet.

And so, that`s a low probability, it should be lower, by the way, I want to Xi Jinping to be calling Putin. I want our General Milley to call his counterpart, General Gerasimov, to make sure that that is not in the cards, because that seems like a suicidal pact.

But below that, what does it mean to say, well, World War III, or escalation with Russia. Think about it. This army is now stuck in Ukraine, not doing well, not fighting very well, against an army that is not nearly as well-armed, it is not as big or as modernized as NATO forces throughout Europe, including, the United States of America. Let`s remember who we are.

So, when he says we are going to escalate, he`s really going to attack NATO? Do you really believe that?

I think if he can`t even take on the Ukrainian army, is he really going to take on the most mighty alliance in the history of military alliances, including our might?

I just think we need to be careful, we need to define our terms about escalation, and I think that is a very low probability there.

VELSHI: Ambassador, you have been bringing us analysis and context for so long on this, and we are grateful for it.

Michael McFaul is a former United States ambassador to Russia, we thank you for your time, tonight.

Up next, Russia is pushing false new claims that Ukraine is developing chemical weapons. There`s no truth to it, but could those lives be used as a pretext for Russia to launch a potential chemical attack of their own?

VELSHI: "The Peoples Daily" is the official paper of the central committee of the Chinese Communist Party. Today, it ran this article, U.S. tries to refute rumors about its bio lives and Ukraine, but can we believe?

"The Peoples Daily" actually read a whole bunch of articles today on the supposed risk of U.S. biolabs in Ukraine. They did basically all of the state controlled Russian language press, touting the unfounded conspiracy theory. Today, the Russian ambassador to the U.N. convened a special meeting of the U.N. Security Council where he baselessly allege that the U.S. was funding biological weapons labs in Ukraine.

The claims were rejected outright by the United States and the U.K., which called them under nonsense. The U.N. also said that there is no credible evidence that the U.S. has been operating biological weapons plants in Ukraine.

But this completely ginned up story has become major news in both Russian and Chinese media. "The New York Times" reports that analysts who study disinformation for the two nations said this was the first time they had seen the scale of amplification between Beijing and Moscow, around a conspiracy theory.

And while that coordination is alarming, and countering big lies like this is one challenge, the more immediate concern is that U.S. officials are warning that this new fake narrative of these bio lives, could be Russia setting the pretext for an attack of its own.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD, U.S. AMBASSADOR TO U.N.: We have serious concerns that Russia may be planning to use chemical or biological agents against the Ukrainian people. The intent behind these lies seem clear, we believe Russia could use chemical or biological agents for assassinations, as part of a stage or a false flag incident, or to support tactical military operations.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VELSHI: Now, we know that Russia is not afraid to use internationally banned chemical weapons for assassinations. Russia used chemical weapons when poisoning former Russian intelligence officer Alexander Litvinenko in 2006. Again when it targeted former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in 2018. A chemical nerve agent was also used in the attempted poisoning of the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in 2020.

Russia also supported Syria`s government in its efforts to cover up its use of chemical weapons against its own people. But considering Russia ginned up a fake genocide narrative as a pretext to do invading Ukraine, just last month, it`s not difficult to imagine Russia ginning up a fake chemical or biological weapons attack as a pretext for unleashing those weapons themselves on Ukrainian targets.

So, what is the U.S. even do here? I don`t even know where to begin with probably this, but likely we have someone who does.

Andy Weber was Obama assistant secretary of defense for nuclear, chemical, and biological defense. He was the person tasked with finding, removing, and destroying Syria`s chemical weapons. He`s also visited the research labs in the Ukraine, that are the subject of this new by weapons conspiracy narrative.

Joining us now is Andy Weber. He`s a former assistant secretary of defense for nuclear, chemical, a biological defense program, in the Obama administration.

Andy, thank you for being with us tonight.

You have been to those lives in the Ukraine that this fuss is all about. What are they?

ANDY WEBER, FORMER ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF DEFENSE FOR NUCLEAR, CHEMICAL AND BIOLOGICAL DEFENSE PROGRAM: Well, there are public health labs, mostly, there are similar to our centers for disease control, we have been working with them, now, since 2015, or since 2005, actually, to strengthen their capacity to monitor, detect and respond to infectious disease outbreaks, and to protect public health and Ukraine, and to be part of a early warning system of infectious disease outbreaks, so they can be isolated before they spread around the world.

VELSHI: Andy, U.S. officials think that all this talk about biological happens, and these conspiracy theories, maybe a prelude to Russia itself using chemical or biological weapons in an attack.

[21:25:10]

Do we know -- what do we know about that, and once you know about their capabilities on that front?

WEBER: Well, I do worry a lot. You give some examples of Russia using banned chemical weapons in peacetime, in those two assassination attempts in the United Kingdom and inside Russia. So it is very real.

And I think it`s more likely that they would use chemical or biological weapons, then they would nuclear weapons, even though Putin has threatened the possible use of nuclear weapons. So, I think it is a very serious concern, and the playbook is very similar to what has happened in Syria in recent years, where the regime, the Assad regime uses chemical weapons against men, women, and children, and then blames that on the opposition.

So, it is possible that this escalation of rhetoric, which used to be sort of plants in the press, classic KGB disinformation campaign. But it is now escalated to senior official levels, even the Putin she statement during the Olympics, made this crazy accusation that the United States is somehow supporting biological weapons. It`s known to everybody that President Nixon ended United States chemical weapons program in 1969. And it is Russia that has been violating the convention ever since.

VELSHI: So what do you make of this, you made a reference to a statement with Chinese Premier Xi. What do you make of the Chinese state media echoing Russia`s lie about these biolabs. What is China`s role, and what is their goal here?

WEBER: Yeah, it`s a very interesting new development, that started when the COVID pandemic first hit, in China, burrowing from the Russian disinformation playbook, accused the United States military of causing the COVID pandemic.

So, the fact that China is echoing the Russian disinformation is very disturbing. It`s as if President Xi Jinping is acting as President Putin`s poodle in this case.

VELSHI: What do we do when we gather information like this. If Russia were to stage a chemical weapon attack, or commit when themselves, what should the U.S. respond, what should the West`s response be?

WEBER: Well, I think we should continue to do what we`ve been doing since the beginning, which is as we`ve get intelligence about planning for such attacks, and our intelligence on Russian military operations has been nothing short but exquisite. We released that publicly, as we are doing now, in the hopes that it will deter Putin and the Russian military from doing something horrible, like using chemical or biological weapons against civilians in the Ukraine, as part of their terrible scorched-earth policy.

But we need to call him out on it, and we also need to present the facts, and the facts are that Russia has three military biological weapons, that we know international inspectors have never been to. So, it`s clearly Russia that is violating the biological attacks on weapons convention, not the United States.

VELSHI: Andy, thank you for your time in your analysis tonight. Andy Weber is the former assistant secretary of defense. We appreciate it.

Still ahead, we`ll speak with Ukrainian journalist who`s on the frontlines reporting from a city that is now in the crosshairs of Russian military forces.

Stay with us.

VELSHI: Tonight, we are getting reports of heavy shelling in Mykolaiv, a port city with half 1 million residents in southeastern Ukraine. A "New York Times" reporter in the city tonight says that air raid siren started blaring there at 8:00 p.m., shortly before the city was pounded by several artillery strikes.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or what damage may have been caused. Mykolaiv is just about 200 miles northeast of Crimea. It`s importantly about 80 miles from Odesa. It`s another port that sits on the Black Sea.

Because of the proximity, Mykolaiv has been a strategic target and taking the city could open the door to Odesa for Putin`s forces.

Now, for the past two weeks, Putin`s forces have been targeting civilian areas of the city, leveling houses and pushing thousands of residents to evacuate. Ukrainian forces are fighting back as Russians holders have been peppering the town with firepower and missiles, killing hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians.

Local officials say that more than 120 people have been killed so far, some Ukrainian troops, but the vast majority are civilians. At the local morgue, corpses are piling up outside in the snow because there is not enough space to store the bodies.

One Ukrainian reporter, Nataliya Gumenyuk, was in Odesa when we spoke to her on Monday, but she spent the rest of this week reporting from Mykolaiv before heading to, Kyiv where she joins us now.

[21:35:02]

Nataliya, thank you for making time to join us tonight. I know it is the middle of the night now where you are, and I understand that air raid sirens are continuing to go off even now.

NATALIYA GUMENYUK, UKRAINIAN JOURNALIST: Hi. Yes. I of course would share what`s going on in Kyiv, but coming back to your initial question, we are looking closely at what is going on in that town, the population is half a million. We just recently observed the -- we can say of another town, Mariupol, unfortunate and very grave figure of 1,532 civilians, according to the Ukrainian authorities, which were killed in that town.

So, the concern is that similar things might happen. And the Ukrainian army is able to contain the assault, not to have the city encircled, so that the preparation is taking place. But we see those, plus the -- I should say, maybe my colleagues, journalists, can check it better, with more recent data. I have not heard about people -- the corpses being piled at the morgues. The city administration and the government are doing a good job so far.

The death toll is high. But it is 25 civilians that have been killed, as we understand, it`s a different scale of tragedy. So, we also need to be careful -- quite a lot is done in order to prepare the city for siege.

VELSHI: Yes. And let`s talk about that. Because in some cases, it is not about -- in places like Kyiv where you are, there are civilians who are armed. There are the territorial defense forces, there is the military. But if there are sieges of the cities, this becomes an entirely different problem. If there is no supply lines, no ability to get food, and in some cases we are seeing electricity and water cut off.

Then, this civilian defense that the civilian Ukrainians have repaired for takes on entirely different look.

GUMENYUK: I think that that is something that the authorities of each city and governors do understand, because there worst scenarios. The unfortunate thing is that the humanitarian corridors, the green corridors, which Ukraine tries to facilitate, they are often shelled. It`s been confirmed many times.

However, President Zelenskyy claims that even in that moment, out of those towns, around 7,000 people had been evacuated. But the point is indeed about this type of assault. Indeed, targeting the civilian areas, having the strategy of terrorizing the people.

We have -- it has been announced, but given an example of a town which has been overtaken, the town of Mariupol, but also in the southeast, the local mayor had been kidnapped because he did not want to surrender, let`s say, surrender to the occupying authorities.

But I think Kyiv is also a good example, for the third week of the attacks. And, of course, the attempts which were not successful for Russia to overtake the Ukrainian capital. It`s more the part of the north in the territory of Ukraine, over Kyiv, that is really under the control of the Russian troops, but not the town.

And by the way, coming back to the town, I was quite -- well, not surprised -- but life is coming back to the town, and when I was leaving the bridges did not work, the transport did not work. Now it is different. People are getting used to living under such circumstances.

But it does not mean that there are no attacks. The point is that there are ways to contain that. So, for instance, here the air raid works every second hour. But the air defense system is just more capable to defend the town for that.

So, the point is that it is possible to defend those towns if there is a necessary weapon or a defense system.

VELSHI: Nataliya, what is life in Kyiv like? You are seeing some of it coming back to normal -- well, not normal, that`s the wrong word to use. But some of it is coming back by virtue of the fact that people are living with it.

What does that mean? Are there shops opened? Are there -- what is the city looked like?

GUMENYUK: Indeed, the shops are working, open, of course. We are speaking about -- you know, it`s really a bit like COVID protocol, when the shops were good and the cities were opened, nothing else in this regard.

VELSHI: Right.

GUMENYUK: But there are numerous checkpoints in the town, way more than there were before.

[21:40:08]

Some of the public transportation probably works. But, you know, prior to that, when I was still here, there was this feeling of imminent attacks, so more or less anything has been blocked. And exactly, that`s what the Ukrainian government holds, that unfortunately Ukrainians have to understand that there should be some patience.

It`s containing the Russian troops for quite a long time. There was quite a dire, let`s say not even news, but statements by the Ukrainian government about a possible new attack on Ukraine from the north, but already by the troops from Belarus, which, I think, should be taken into consideration and something else to add. The more we actually have quite a lot of facilities, over seeing weather attacks are taking place, there are interactive maps there.

And the more I am looking as a journalist and ad is a citizen, at them, the more difficult and painful it is to observe, because a huge number of the tiny towns all around the country, tiny capitals, those of whom you rarely hear about, they also have sirens, because these tactics of the air raids is something which is today most enforced by Russia.

So, this idea of closing the skies by some means, it is still talked about and raised by the government as a way to protect the population of Ukraine.

VELSHI: Nataliya, we are so grateful that you are telling these stories, literally traveling around the country so that we can bear witness to what is happening in Ukraine.

Nataliya Gumenyuk is a Ukrainian journalist. We appreciate your time tonight.

Coming up next, a conversation I had with two pairs of sisters, who like millions of others had to flee Ukraine, leaving their lives behind in the hopes that they will one day be back.

Stay with us.

VELSHI: Now, in week three of Russia`s invasion of Ukraine, two and a half million people have fled the country. Nearly 10 percent of, them about 225,000 people have come here to where I am in Hungary. A flood of humanity seeking a place to call home, for who knows how long.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

VELSHI (voice-over): This is Zahony, Hungary, take a look at the faces and you can see that it`s a way station between war and peace. Refugees who have made it this far free from the fighting in Ukraine, but completely uncertain about what their lives bring next, waiting for a train that will carry them farther away from their dreams.

VIKTORIA OLIINYK, UKRAINIAN REFUGEE: It`s really scary, even now I`m sitting here, and sometimes there`s a feeling, the sirens, and the bombs, like, yeah, we`re -- all of the family that was with me in Ukraine, we all were really, really scared.

VELSHI: Viktoria was studying English. Now she`s looking after her little sister, and studying the news. Her grandparents, father, and friends, are all still back in Ukraine.

OLIINYK: I had friends of friends in Kharkiv. She doesn`t have any water. And like light or power, for more than a week now. So I can imagine how she lives for the time.

VELSHI: Here, parents comfort children, and adults comfort each other. The weight here lasts hours, but for those escaping Ukraine, ours have turned into days.

Tell me, how the journey was, how did you get from Sumy to here in Hungary.

LENA, REFUGEE: It was difficult. We actually evacuated because we were stranded in Sumy, we couldn`t get out. So, after being evacuated, it looks along, the trains, the buses were too slow. We virtually traveled all the way for like 24 to 36 hours.

VELSHI: You`re standing in the warm room, they are coming outside, why?

LENA: There are a lot of people here, so we have to fight to get a comfortable place.

VELSHI: Lena was a medical student in Ukraine. Now, she and her sister Mendi (ph) stand here as refugees. They shelling hail from Rwanda, a country once turned apart by genocide. They know something about war, and the dreams it destroys.

So, where you in your studies right now?

LENA: I`m in my third year.

VELSHI: So you are obviously hoping to finish in complete your studies, how do you think that is going to happen?

LENA: For now, I`m not sure, like everything was so sudden, I don`t know what to do know. Maybe wait, or maybe transfer somewhere else. So I`m not sure.

VELSHI: As the train begins to board, I wonder what she`s thinking.

Tell me what you are feeling right now?

LENA: Exhausted. Relieved. I feel like basically right now, nothing can happen anytime.

VELSHI: You feel a lot safer here?

LENA: Yeah.

VELSHI: Alive, knocked down, but not broken.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

VELSHI: On that train, at least two pairs of sisters Lena and Mendi, Viktoria, and her little sister, just one more stop on their journey that they pray will eventually take them back to Ukraine.

We`ll be right back.

VELSHI: My time here in Hungary, I`ve watched thousands of people passed through, many with harrowing stories of having to figure out what and who to leave behind and how to get across the border safely. But there`s another group of displaced and endangered people for whom getting out is even harder and more dangerous.

I am talking about the children of Ukraine, who are suffering from serious illnesses, the children who are undergoing lifesaving cancer treatment, and the ones on dialysis. The children who need to stick to their treatment regiment in order to survive.

Dozens of Ukraine`s hospitals have been destroyed or badly damaged by Russian bombs. But the ones that are standing are overrun. There is no infrastructure to care for these children, who desperately need complex and sustained medical treatment. They can`t leave with the millions who are fleeing for safety.

But they do have one place to go. In addition to becoming a safe haven for those fleeing the rest of the country, the city of Lviv, Ukraine, is quickly becoming the hub for children seeking special medical care.

[21:55:09]

Some of the sickest kids from the eastern part of the country have made it to relative safety in Lviv, with some parents that -- some of them with parents and some of them without. The hospitals are still bursting at the seams.

NBC News foreign correspondent Molly Hunter visited western Ukraine`s specialized children`s medical center in Lviv.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MOLLY HUNTER, NBC NEWS FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): Single mom (INAUDIBLE), eight-year-old son Danilo (ph) was diagnosed with blood cancer on February 5. Then, the war started. Three days ago, they fled the besieged city of Kharkiv in an ambulance.

Everything?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE (through translator): It was full scale war. Everything was bombed. We were living in the basement all the time.

HUNTER: What was it like as a mother to have all of this out of your control?

I have to be strong, she says, I will do whatever it takes to get the treatment he needs.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VELSHI: From that children`s hospital in Lviv, the children are sent across the border to continue their treatment, many of them in Poland.

I want to go now to Yuliya Nogovitsyna, the program director at Tabletochki Charity Foundation, which is Ukraine`s biggest childhood cancer foundation. She has been helping coordinate the treatment and evacuation process for these children since the start of the war. She joins us live from Lviv.

Ms. Nogovitsyna, thank you for joining us tonight.

Let`s talk about these children, what kind of care can you continue to give them? And what can you not? How did they continue their care that they cannot miss, when you cannot provide up?

YULIYA NOGOVITSYNA, TABLETOCHKI CHARITY FOUNDATION PROGRAM DIRECTOR: Hi, thank you for inviting me.

They are children all over Ukraine from hospitals and from small villages (INAUDIBLE) and bring them to Lviv. Here in Lviv there is a stable continuation of their treatment, or they just stay for a couple of days to help their condition stabilize. And then they are transferred across the Polish border to the Polish Triage Center in Kelsa (ph), for closer distribution to European (INAUDIBLE) and to have the proper, advance, anti- cancer treatment.

VELSHI: Let`s talk about the kinds of people who you need to offer this treatment to, this is specialized medical work. You need specialized supplies. Do you have the supplies and do you have the people you need to provide the treatment, even for a short term, in Lviv?

NOGOVITSYNA: Yes, the big hospital is now overcrowded and overwhelmed. But they still cope with this -- they stretch their capacities almost to exhaustion, or cope with these workloads. Their medical teams are very devoted. They are enforced by some doctors from other parts of Ukraine, from Kyiv, from Mykolaiv, (INAUDIBLE). But they stay here to make the team stronger. And they provide the necessary care to children who arrive every day and night, dozens of children.

Medical supplies are still available for a short period of time because the hospital hadn`t stop, and it`s not run out, we do need humanitarian assistance, some essential immune therapy drugs, and some antibiotics, antimycotics and so on.

VELSHI: Yuliya, you talked about the kids to go across the Poland. Is there a global effort to help these children? Is there enough being done or is there more that can be done to ensure that these kids go somewhere, whether it is Poland or somewhere else, to get the continued treatment that they require?

NOGOVITSYNA: In childhood cancer, we are so lucky and so much honored to have such a gorgeous St. Jude Global, St. Jude Children`s Hospital. They are our global international partner who stepped in from the first day of the war, and they developed logistics mechanisms to bring children from Lviv to Poland, to be further assessed by the Polish doctors and triage at various European clinics.

And the network of these international hospitals ready to admit our children is growing every day. And St. Jude hospital takes responsibility for negotiating with these hospitals and (INAUDIBLE) to their needs, our children are already in Germany, in Italy, from this week. They`re flying to Spain, Canada, France, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

We would not be able to do this without the partnership with St. Jude Global and Polish Organization, Herosi Foundation.

VELSHI: Well, thanks to St. Jude for that, but thanks to you and the people around you who are helping these children, who are in desperate need of health care and cancer treatment.

Yuliya Nogovitsyna is a program director at Tabletochki Charity Foundation in Lviv, Ukraine, thank you for the very, very important work that you were doing and please stay safe.

