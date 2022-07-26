Transcript: The Rachel Maddow Show, 7/25/22

Summary

Interview with Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Interview with Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI).

Transcript

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, Chris. Thanks, my friend. Much appreciated.

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC`S "ALL IN" HOST: You bet.

MADDOW: And thanks to you at home for joining us this hour.

Have you ever heard of a man named Gerald L.K. Smith? If you haven`t, you are forgiven. He`s no longer a famous figure. But in his day, he was a famous-ish guy, a preacher and political figure.

At one point, he ran for Senate in Michigan as a Republican. In 1944, he ran for president against FDR. He ran on the ticket of the America First Party which he had founded. Gerald L.K. Smith did not get far with that presidential bid or with the Michigan Senate bid as a Republican either.

If Gerald L.K. Smith is remembered for anything today, it`s probably mostly for this. This is a statue that he erected in Arkansas in the 1960s. It`s called Christ of the Ozarks. Christ of the Ozarks was the subject of a huge -- a suspiciously huge fund-raising operation by Gerald L.K. Smith. He died in 1976, but that statue still stands in Arkansas today.

But Gerald L.K. Smith is about to have another moment in the public eye because what he really wanted to be remembered for, even more than that statue, was a nationwide movement that he tried to build, a movement that he named and that he led and that he promoted tirelessly and that he wanted to outlive him forever.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

GERALD L.K. SMITH, PREACHER: The motive behind the term Christian nationalist is easy to define and simple to interpret. We believe that the destiny of America in relationship to its governing authority must be kept in the hands of our own people. We must never be governed by aliens. We must keep control of our own money m and our own blood.

In other words, we must remain true to the declaration of independence. That is nationalism. We believe that the spiritual symbol of our statesmanship is the cross, which indeed is the symbol of Christianity. We believe that the inspiring dynamic out of which America grew is Christianity. We believe that there would be no real America such as we love and for which we are willing to die if there had been no Christianity.

Thus, when a Christian is a nationalist, he becomes necessarily a Christian nationalist.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: A Christian nationalist. That was Gerald L.K. Smith speaking in the 1950s as both sort of a pseudo-preacher and a political figure on the American right. He was the spokesman and the founder for this movement that he called Christian nationalism.

And if that is ringing a bell for you at all, if it feels despite, you know, the annoying music bed with y that speech and the guy`s weird speaking style and all that, if that language he was using feels like it rhymes a little bit with today`s news, you are right about that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE (R-GA): Republicans really need to recognize the people they represent, okay, their voters. Not the lobbyist donors, not the corporate PACs, not those people. That`s not the people who the Republican Party should represent.

We need to be the party of nationalism and I`m a Christian and say it proudly. We should be Christian nationalists.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: We should be Christian nationalists. You`re seeing that, that phrase and that sort of branding from the Trumpiest members of coming. That`s Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

You`re also seeing it all over the place in the way that the Trumpist part of the Republican Party is kind of branding itself these days. Christian nationalism on the rise in Republican campaigns. Christian nationalism is reshaping the Republican Party.

The reason this Christian nationalism thing is an awkward fit, the reason it`s maybe not an easy path for today`s Republican Party or at least it shouldn`t be an easy path for today`s Republican Party to bring this back is because they`re not inventing this phrase for the first time, and we`re not ignorant to history. And we know what it meant the last time, right?

Christian nationalism is not a new concept. It`s not a new American right wing political concept. The reason this ought to be awkward for them to bring this back is because the last time a country that we tried that on, with guys like Gerald L.K. Smith leading the way. They were really not shy saying exactly what they meant by it. So I`m going to play you a little more Gerald L.K. Smith here.

I apologize in advance for the annoying music coming back but also specifically for the contempt of what you`re about to hear him say.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

SMIT: Subversive forced, exploiting sentimental nitwits, are reading into the Constitution a code of conduct which threatens to mongrelize our race, destroy our racial self-respect and enslave the white man.

[21:05:14]

Fight mongrelization and all the attempts being made to force the intermixture of the Black and White races. Preserve America as a Christian nation, being conscious of the fact that there is a highly organized campaign to substitute Jewish tradition for Christian tradition. The most powerful Jewish organization in America is the Anti-Defamation League, which has launched a campaign to remove from all public schools any song book which contains a Christmas carol or any other hymn which mentioned the name of Jesus.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

MADDOW: Ah, they are coming for the kids. They are coming for the public schools. They have infiltrated the public schools with their anti- Christian.

Christian nationalism, Gerald L.K. Smith, the leader of the Christian nationalist movement speaking in the 1950s. He was the leader of that movement in this country in the World War II era, around the time he was running for president. He was also a leader of that movement in the post- World War II era.

And I have to tell you what I just played you, that`s kind of a mild stuff from him. The stuff about the Jews taking over the world and how Americans need to be Christian nationalists because only that can stop the worldwide Jewish conspiracy, not to mention all the race-mixing -- I mean, that sound I just played is the milder version of what Gerald L.K. Smith was famous for. He was a virulent, violent racist and anti-Semite, and that was the core of his movement, Christian nationalism which you would think would make Christi nationalism kind of a hard thing for today`s Republicans to try to raise as their new banner.

You would think that would be a hard thing. They apparently do not have any qualms, particularly from the Trumpiest members of coming and particularly from the Republican nominee for governor in the swing state of Pennsylvania, a man named Doug Mastriano. He`s been sort of a case study for months now and Republicans trying tor put on their best Gerald L.K. Smith masks to make the Republican Party the Christian nationalist party he always wanted and that he spent all those sad decades trying to create.

A paid consultant for the Doug Mastriano campaign, again, Mastriano is the Republican nominee for governor, in Pennsylvania, the Republican Party has chosen him as their candidate for governor, a paid consultant for Mastriano`s campaign is making headlines today, thanks to the watchdog group Media Matters starting to document this guy`s own pronouncements on the threat of the Jews and on the Christian nationalist movement as represented by candidates like his guy Republican Doug Mastriano.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So, no, we don`t want people who are atheists. We don`t want people who are Jewish. This is an explicitly Christian movement because this is an explicitly Christian country.

Now we`re not saying that, you know, we`re going to deport all these people whatever. You`re free to stay here, right? You`re not going to be forced to convert or anything like this, but you`re going to enjoy the fruits of living in a Christian society under Christian laws.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: Consultant on the campaign for Republican nominee for governor in Pennsylvania Doug Mastriano clarifying, clarifying that it`s not the plan to forcibly deport the Jews. Just to be clear, that`s not the plan, you know, for now, but Jews are not wanted. Jews are not part of the movement that the new Republican governor in Pennsylvania represents, so Jews, atheists, people of other faiths they wouldn`t be forcibly converted or deported now. That`s not the plan for now. It`s just that this is not for them nor will this country be.

Doug Mastriano is the Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, Democratic candidate for Democratic governor is Josh Shapiro, currently the attorney general of the state. Josh Shapiro will be our guest here tonight. We`ll get his response to that and more.

But it`s -- it`s been a busy news day. Actually a busy few days since the last January 6th hearing primetime on Thursday night set off a bunch of proverbial bombshells particularly on the right and in Republican politics.

Today, one of the members of the January 6th investigation, Elaine Luria, posted online some additional footage from depositions and witness statements about President Trump`s statement to the country on January 7th, which was the day after the attack by Trump protests on the U.S. Capitol.

Now, we`ve heard a little bit about this so far from the January 6th investigation. We know from testimony previously revealed by the investigation that part of the reason Trump agreed to even make a statement on January 7th, part of the reason he agreed to make a somewhat conciliatory statement about the attack that happened the day after it is because he had been advised that if he didn`t do something like that, he might be thrown out of office immediately.

[21:10:15]

The cabinet and the vice president really did seem ready to force him out of office using the 25th Amendment of the Constitution by which they could declare him unfit and force him out. There has been testimony from the investigation thus far that Trump agreed reluctantly to give a speech on January 7th basically to fend off that possibility. He agreed to give a speech saying sort of in a mealy mouth way that maybe the violent riot at the Capitol building the previous day wasn`t a totally awesome thing.

I snark about that a little bi ink terms of characterizing his feelings about it because we sort of earned the right to snark about it. We have enough insight into his feelings about that January 7th speech because the investigation, among other things, released outtakes from his January 7th speech showing him messing up, having a hard time reading some words, being frustrated with the speech content.

But specifically showing him complaining about the parts of the speech that had been written for him that he did not want to say and that he was going to refuse to say.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Whenever you`re ready, sir.

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT: I would like to begin by addressing the heinous attack yesterday.

And to those who broke the law, you will pay. You do not represent our movement. You do not represent our country, and if you broke the law -- you can`t say that. I`m not -- I already said you will pay.

The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defied the seat -- defiled, right? See, I can`t see it very well. Okay. I`ll do this. I`m going do this. Let`s go.

But this election is now over. Congress has certified the results. I don`t want to say the election is over. I just want to say Congress has certified the results without saying the election is over, okay?

IVANKA TRUMP: But Congress has certified -- now Congress has certified.

TRUMP: Yeah. I didn`t say over. So, let me se, go to the paragraph before. Okay?

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

MADDOW: I don`t want to say the election is over. I don`t want tot say the election is over.

Those outtakes, some of what we got from the January 6th investigators last week.

Now today, there`s no hearing today, there`s no hearing scheduled for a few weeks for the January 6th investigation, but nevertheless, today, they released this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

IVANKA TRUMP, FORMER WHITE HOUSE ADVISOR: I`m not sure when those conversations began because they could have started early the next morning, but I believe they started that evening, on the evening of the 6th.

ERIC HERSCHMANN, FORMER WHITE HOUSE SENIOR ADVISOR: I thought we should give a statement on the 7th, and obviously move forward on transition.

JARED KUSHNER, FORMER WHITE HOUSE ADVISOR: I sat with her, I spoke to Miller about trying to put together some draft remarks for Jan 7 that we were going to present to the president to try to say. We felt like it was important to further call for de-escalation.

CASSIDY HUTCHINSON, FORMER WHITE HOUSE AIDE: From what I understood at the time and from what the reports were coming in, there`s a large concern of the 25th Amendment potentially being invoked, and there were concerns about what would happen in the Senate if it was -- if the 25th was invoked. So the primary reason that I had heard other than, you know, we did not do enough on the 6th. We need to e get a stronger message out there and condemn this.

Of course, this will be our legacy. The secondary reason to that is think about what might happen in about what might happen in the final 15 days of your presidency if we don`t do this. There`s already talk about invoking the 25th Amendment. You need this as cover.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you recognize what this is?

I. TRUMP: It looks like a copy of a draft of the remarks for that day.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Okay. And as you can see throughout the document, there are lines crossed out. There are some -- there are some words added in. Do you recognize the handwriting?

I. TRUMP: It looks like my father`s handwriting.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: It looks like my father`s handwriting, says Ivanka Trump.

And luckily for us, he writes in gigantic capital letters in sharpie, so it`s very easy for all of us to read. And so we can now see easily what President Trump insisted he would not say, what he changed in the speech that was written for him to be delivered on January 7th, the day after the U.S. Capitol attack.

[21:15:04]

The draft that he was given starts: Good afternoon. He cut that out, okay. Then it says, I would like to begin today by addressing, and he gets the word today out of that, okay, all fine. The draft then says he should say that he is outraged and sickened by the violence. He keeps the outrange. He drops and sickened.

Okay. He`s just outraged, not sickened, but we`re basically still afloat with the point of the speech until this next paragraph when we start to sink. The draft says, quote, I am directing the Department of Justice to ensure all law break remembers prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We must send a clear message, not with mercy but with justice. Legal consequences must be swift and firm.

He cuts all of that. He will not say he`s directing the Justice Department to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law because, of course, he didn`t do that, and he sure doesn`t want to say that he`s doing that.

And here`s the next bit that he cut, draft written for him for his speech on January 7th says: To those who engaged in act of violence and destruction, quote, I want to be very clear, do you not represent me. You do not represent our movement, and if you broke the law, quote, you belong in jail.

He cuts that. He won`t say that the people who broke the law on January 6th attacking the Capitol belong in jail, and he won`t even say that they don`t represent him and they don`t represent his movement, and you can see that all crossed out with his big sharpie and you can see in his big all cap sharpie handwriting where he swapped in his own language there.

He did say instead of you belong in s jail. He did say you will pay. You will pay. You will pay by which presumably he meant you will pay for tickets into my next round of for-profit Trump rallies where I will praise you.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: January 6th has become the Democrat Party`s excuse to justify an unprecedented assault on American civil rights and liberties, appalling persecution of political prisoners.

Another thing we`ll do and so many people have been asking me about it. If I run and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6th fairly. We will treat them fairly.

And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: So right after the attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters, there`s this draft speech written for him to give the next day, and he only gives it to try to avert himself from being forcibly removed from office by the cabinet invoking the 25th Amendment. In that speech, the draft of that speech says, you don`t represent me. You don`t represent our movement. You belong in jail.

He cuts all that and inside says cuts all that and inside says you will pay, and by the time he`s talking about it at his rallies, no only is no one supposed to be paying anymore, now they are unfairly persecuted patriots who are all getting pardons if he gets to be president again.

This is what happens when there are no consequences for trying to orchestrate this type of attack on the country.

The January 6th investigation is not expected to do more public hearings now for a few weeks now. That said, nobody expected them to be releasing new material to the public like they did today, so perhaps that`s an indication that we may not have to wait for more hearings several weeks from them to be continuing to them to be continuing to tell the public more of what they know.

Meanwhile, the other elements of this investigation and potential accountability proceeds in interesting ways. Today, ABC News was first to report that a very senior person in the Trump White House, the vice president`s chief of staff, a man named Marc Short, has newly given testimony not to the January 6th investigation in Congress. We already few he had talked to them. We`ve seen clips of Marc Short`s testimony to them in earlier public hearings.

Now, the ABC News scoop today was that Marc Short just gave sworn testimony to a federal grand jury, which means that Marc Short is the first Trump White House official that we know has been subpoenaed and has given testimony to a federal grand jury, a federal grand jury working with U.S. federal prosecutors from the justice department on potential indictments related to January 6th.

Now we don`t know exactly what that means. We don`t know what Vice President Pence`s chief of staff testified to the grand jury about. We don`t even know which of what a reportedly several grand juries working on this. He might have testified to, but it is a rare sign of life, a rare sort of proof of life moment from the U.S. Department of Justice in terms of whether they are doing anything, whether anybody other than just the rioters themselves might ever face any sort of criminal charges related to this effort to overthrow the government by force to keep Trump in power.

Relatedly in Georgia today, there was a setback for the Georgia state prosecutor who is using a special grand jury there to investigate the attempts to overthrow the presidential election results in that state. So, setback for this prosecutor but a very, very specific one, and I feel like a lot of the news coverage about this today was sort of overwritten in terms of its implications for this investigation.

The district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, Fani Willis, has been told today by the judge overseeing the grand jury in that case that she is free to proceed with investigations and potential prosecutions of all of the fake Trump electors from the state of Georgia, all of whom have received target letters from Fani Willis, telling them they might be indicted in the scandal.

The judge thus far has cleared her to proceed with all of those investigations and potential prosecutions except for one of the fake electors. One of the fake electors is a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor in Georgia right now, and this district attorney Fani Willis apparently held a fund-raiser for one of the Democratic candidates running in the Democratic primary to try to be his opponent in the general election.

Because of that, the judge said today in Georgia that some other prosecutor, some other D.A. can pursue that investigation of that one guy and can pursue that possible prosecution of that one guy, but not Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis because it`s too much of a conflict of interest for her, again, just for that one potential defendant.

So, again, that is a -- a setback for Fani Willis` investigation in Georgia, but it`s a real specific one that only applies to that one subject of her investigation, and it really doesn`t appear to impact rest of her case.

But, you know, bigger picture here. Just as it seems like the investigations and potential prosecutions for what happened on January 6th they are stretching on and on and on. I think a considerable section of the public is getting sort of impatient to see if people at the top are actually going to pay any price for what they did, or if it`s just going tonight low-level people who just went into the Capitol that day. Just as that is stretching on and on and on, on the other side of it the effort to overthrow the last presidential election and reinstall Trump in power, that effort not only isn`t just, you know, in the distant past at this point, it`s literally ongoing.

The week before last, there was -- the leader of the Wisconsin state assembly told reap -- told reporters, excuse me, that Trump had called him and told him two weeks ago that he needed to decertify the results of Wisconsin`s presidential election from 2020, now, which seemed insane, that Trump was still making calls like that as recently as two weeks ago.

But then over the weekend, look at this. We learned that in Wisconsin, the Republican who is the leader of the elections committee in that state assembly, she agrees with Trump. She wants to do it. She thinks they should decertify.

And so now, Wisconsin Republicans are trying to figure out I guess if they can call some sort of legislation session to try to undo the 2020 election results two years down the road. They want to do that now, because Trump is still pressuring them to do it. And so, some of them at least want to.

It`s not over for them. A lot of impatience in the rest of the country as to whether or not people who tried to orchestrate this coup are ever going to pay for it. Coup orchestration efforts meanwhile persist.

I mentioned at the top of the show that we`re going to have Josh Shapiro here in just a moment. He`s the attorney general of Pennsylvania. He`s the Democratic t nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, running against a Republican Christian nationalist a la Gerald L.K. Smith. And don`t ask what that means for Jewish people in Pennsylvania.

I should tell you, Doug Mastriano, that Republican candidate, the Christian nationalist guy, he himself was at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. He himself has been subpoenaed by the January 6th investigation.

But at home in Pennsylvania right now, the fight continues. There are three Republican-led counties in Pennsylvania that right now are still refusing to certify the election results from the Pennsylvania primaries that happened there more than had a month ago. They just say they are not going to count some of the votes that they disapprove of. They are just not sending in certified vote totals for those votes they want disallowed. Now that`s happening right now. That`s ongoing.

And we studied the past, studied the recent past in part because we have a justice interest and accountability for past wrongs, so the people who do bad stuff don`t keep getting away it and keep doing and perceive their impunity as a green light to do worse. That`s why we don`t let ourselves get distract the just by the latest shiny object. We stay focused on bad stuff, big bad stuff that requires accountability.

[21:25:01]

We also study the more distant past, right, to learn from what previous generations have confronted before us. Christian nationalism is not a new idea in the American right. We know exactly where it went very quickly the last time they brought it up. It seems like it`s going there that time. It seems like it`s going there this time too.

In this story though, in this age, in this particular story about accountability for the forcible attempt to overthrow the U.S. government, it kind of just feels like the past won`t leave us alone. It won`t leave us alone. The distant past won`t leave us alone. The more recent past, this thing that we keep trying to move past as a country, it won`t stop. We`ve got more to come.

We`ll be right back. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[21:30:23]

MADDOW: October 27th, 2018, the Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Eleven people murdered by a gunman who stormed into their synagogue during services. On that day, on that Saturday morning, 2018, right before he walked into the synagogue and shot and killed those 11 people, the very last thing that shooter did was write a post on a specific social media site, a site called Gab.

What he posted was a screed against Jewish people, just the latest in months and months of anti-Semitic rants that he had been posting to gab. His bio on Gab said, quote, Jews are the children of Satan.

That`s the sort of account description that might have raised red flags on a normal website. It serves as par for the course of Gab. Gab markets itself s a destination for people who have been kicked off of other websites, white nationalists, QAnon folks, anti-Semites, Holocaust deniers, all the best people.

In the aftermath of the Tree of Life massacre, as everybody`s attention turned to this online cesspool, Gab`s founder bragged that the site was getting its highest traffic ever after the shooting. It turns out the massacre was great for Gab.

That guy, the founder of Gab, is a real peach. After ten African American people were killed in a buffalo supermarket earlier this year, he endorsed the shooter`s online grievances about Black people and Jews are supposedly replacing white American. The founder of Gab said the solution was for white people to have more white babies.

The gab.com guy used his site, used his own account on the site to promote most violent anti-Semitic attacks and conspiracy theories that Jews are engaged in white genocide and that a cabal of Jews secretly controls the government and the media and there are legitimately differing opinions about whether the Holocaust happened or not.

Because of that, a whole lot of people in the state of Pennsylvania did a spit take a few days ago and they learned that that same guy, that guy is being paid by the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania. Doug Mastriano paid $5,000 to Gab for campaign consulting fees.

What kind of campaign consulting is this guy doing for Pennsylvania`s Republican nominee for governor? I`m going to guess it`s not minority outreach. But who knows? The Gab guy says it`s for Doug Mastriano governor ads on Gab. But we know that Doug Mastriano also got a couple other things.

He got an endorsement from the Gab founder during the Republican primary that helped him win over the virulent anti-Semite demographic. Gab interviewed Mastriano during which much praise weeks changed. He told the Gab guy, quote, thank God for what you`ve done.

Doug Mastriano also got himself thousands of followers on Gab because according to reporting by "The Huffington Post", Gab set it up so every single new user at gab.com automatically follows Doug Mastriano.

Well, given the clientele of gab.com, that means that when Doug Mastriano posts about his campaign for governor on the site, he gets tons and tons of comments that are explicitly anti-Semitic attacks on his Democratic opponent for governor, Pennsylvania`s Attorney General Josh Shapiro who happens to be Jewish.

Now, Doug Mastriano has not offered any comment on any of this. We have reached out to him for comment. We have not heard for anything, but we live in hope.

Thanks to the liberal watchdog group Media Matters, we know that the Gab guy, the Doug Mastriano campaign consultant, he`s happy to talk about all of this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is our guy, and this is Pennsylvania`s guy, and he`s going to turn this state around for the glory of God. This isn`t a big tent. This is a Christian movement, full stop.

So, no, we don`t want people who are atheists. We don`t want people who are Jewish.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: Campaign consultant to the Republican nominee for governor of the great state of Pennsylvania, in `22, in 2022, this year, in our lifetimes.

Joining us now is the Democratic nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Mr. Attorney General, thank you for making time tonight. I am sort of sorry to be speaking to you under these circumstances, but I appreciate your willingness to do it.

JOSH SHAPIRO (D), PENNSYLVANIA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Thank you, Rachel. Appreciate being on here.

Let me just ask your response to this series of revelations about your Republican opponent.

[21:35:04]

He`s formed not just a sort of political alliance but what appears to be a financial relationship and an ongoing politically strategic relationship with Gab.com and it -- including through today when the guy has continued to assert that there`s no role for Jews in the political culture of America.

SHAPIRO: I mean, Rachel, this is who Doug Mastriano is. He is so dangerous. He is so extreme. He is so beyond the pale that he would go and ask for followers, pay for followers, pay for supporters of his campaign, recruit volunteers on the site that was used by the Tree of Life killer, the deadliest attack on the Jewish people in the United States history which occurred in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, just a couple years ago.

This site, this Gab site is a haven for white supremacy, and yet this is where Doug Mastriano believes he needs to go for support, for recruits to his campaign.

Rachel, we cannot allow this to become normal, just normal political practice. This is not normal. It`s not normal that Mastriano is on that site, and it`s not normal that he trades in this direct blatant anti- Semitism and racism that fills the pages of Gab.

This is not normal, and I think it`s indicative of the approach he would take to being governor here in Pennsylvania, the kind of chaos and division that he would bring if ever given a chance to lead this Commonwealth.

MADDOW: What I was talking about these developments in the news in the previous segment and in this introduction here, I kept finding myself stumbling over the word nominee because a lot of people can run for things. You know, a lot of people are candidate for anything, and you get all sorts of people in campaigns.

This is the Republican nominee who has chosen to run against you to become governor of the state. Is it possible that the Republican Party didn`t know what they were getting into with him? Is this a form of radicalism and extremism from Mr. Mastriano that was not evident before they chose him to be the nominee?

SHAPIRO: Now, folks knew exactly who he was when he picked him. He received over 40 percent in a field of nine or ten candidates. This is the modern day base of the Republican Party.

Now the good news is many Republicans are breaking from him. We had just the other day nine Republican leaders in the state join our campaign. There will be many more to come, folks who certainly don`t agree with me on every issue, but they know that what Mastriano is doing is a threat to our democracy. It`s beyond the pale. It`s not normal, and it should not be acceptable in our politics today.

Democrats, Republicans, independents here in Pennsylvania are stepping up and saying that is simply too far. We don`t want the kind of chaos he would bring to our politics here in Pennsylvania. So on the one and I think it`s deeply troublesome that the base of the Republican Party chose him overwhelmingly to be their nominee.

On the other hand, what`s been clear since he received the nomination is that just the sheer number of Republicans and independents who have said that`s too much. We`re not willing to go that far. We`re not willing to accept that.

We see the flashing red light out there that Doug Mastriano is, and we refuse to look away. We refuse to ignore it. We`re going to stand up to it.

That`s what`s encouraging about where we are in our politics today.

MADDOW: Pennsylvania attorney general, the Democratic nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro -- Mr. Shapiro, Mr. Attorney General, I appreciate it. Again, it`s painful for me to talk to you about this stuff knowing what it means in your state in terms of the danger that this stuff stirs up, also knowing the personal attack that`s behind it. But thank you for being willing to talk about it. Thank you, sir. Appreciate it.

SHAPIRO: Thank you, Rachel.

MADDOW: All right. Much more ahead for tonight. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[21:43:51]

MADDOW: When Russia started its war in Ukraine the first big city it started to control is the southern city, the southern port city called Kherson. Despite fierce Ukrainian resistance in the north and around the capital of Kyiv, Russian troops were able to capture Kherson in the south just a week into the war.

Well, now, it`s five months into the war and aided by some new high-powered American weaponry, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is promising a counteroffensive to retake Kherson, to kick Russian troops out of that whole region.

President Zelenskyy said this weekend that Ukrainian troops are advancing step by step, that they have liberated 40 towns in the Kherson region so far. They are doing so in part thanks to a new weapon they have just started using, a weapon called HIMARS, short for high mobility artillery rocket systems. HIMARS are long range precision-guided artillery launchers made in the United States. They have been provided to the Ukrainian military by the United States government.

And basically the way they work it`s pretty understandable even for those of us in a civilian context.

[21:45:02]

This is a launcher mounted on a standard military truck. Takes just a four- man crew to operate and it can fire munitions about 50 miles with the way they have within shipped to Ukraine, a 50-mile range.

But importantly as soon as it has third its shot, the truck can take off, so that launcher wouldn`t be vulnerable to routine fire. Within two minutes of a HIMARS firing of its shot, this truck-mounted launcher can speed away from the firing location at 60 miles per hour, so they can fire at long range in a very precise guided way and then they can get away without having the weapon taken off the battlefield by return fire from the enemy.

Now, "The Washington Post" reported this weekend, quote, the HIMARS have been so effective that the Russian defense ministry that is ordered commanders to prioritize them for targeting. The U.S. has sent a dozen of these HIMARS to Ukraine. The administration just said it will be sending four more for a total of 16. It`s possible that the Germans and the British are maybe sending a handful more.

But Ukraine says these weapons are game-changing for them and they need a lot more. The Ukrainian minister of defense just said, quote, for an effective counteroffensive, we need at least 100, quote. He said that would be a game-changer.

It`s clear that the U.S.-provided weapons on the ground in Ukraine -- it`s clear that U.S.-provided weapons already on the ground in Ukraine are doing the work they were intended to do. Ukraine was able to take out a Russian ship on the Black Sea. They were eventually able to recapture Snake Island with a U.S.-made harpoon missile.

Using these HIMARS systems, Ukraine was able to destroy an important Russian command center for aerial operations that they say has drastically resulted in -- drastically reduced Russian artillery fire from over the horizon.

A congressional delegation that visited Ukraine this weekend also got to see how the weapons are being used. Among them was Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin. She has a special connection with Ukraine as Michigan has a large Ukrainian population, but her state is also one of the places where soldiers are trade on how to use the HIMARS system. She made a point of that during her visit by giving President Zelenskyy a challenge coin from the HIMARS unit from the Michigan National Guard.

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin is just back from Kyiv. She joins us next. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[21:52:01]

MADDOW: Before becoming a member of Congress, she did three towers in Iraq as a militia expert for the CIA. She`s also held a bunch of senior defense and intelligence positions including a senior post at the Pentagon, but now, she`s a congresswoman and a member of the armed services and homeland security committees.

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin of Michigan is just back from Ukraine. In Ukraine, she met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his senior aides. Topic one of their conversations were American-advanced rocket systems that the Ukrainians say could change the game enough to enable them to win the war against Russia. These are rocket systems that have a direct connection to Representative Slotkin`s home state of Michigan.

Representative Elissa Slotkin, thank you so much for joining us. I really appreciate you making the time.

REP. ELISSA SLOTKIN (D-MI): Thanks for having me.

MADDOW: So you`ve got an impressive defense and intelligence background, and I`m sure this stuff is easy for you to follow, easy for you to grab in terms of all the jargon and everything. But can you explain to our audience why it is that the Ukrainian government, President Zelenskyy, are so interested in this one U.S. weapons system that they have just started to obtain and that does have a connection to your home state of Michigan?

SLOTKIN: Yeah. I mean, I think it basically gives them the ability for precision fires in a way that they just didn`t have before. You know, you talked about the range 50 miles. I think what`s been interesting that the Russians have backed up that range, right? Those 50 miles, it`s pushed them back in a way that I think has been different, and it just brings them a new capability that`s longer range and more precise and then those HIMARS can move. As you said, it`s scoot and shoot, or shoot and scoot, and it can just get out of where they are and they are very accurate.

And so, it`s just bringing a new capability to them that they haven`t had before and they are used to go good effect.

MADDOW: Do you believe that the U.S. is capable of shipping them a lot more? I don`t know much about these weapons in terms of what the procurement process is like. From what I`m able to read and open source stuff, it seems like they are $5 million a pop. It seems like there`s open source estimates that maybe the U.S. has a few hundred of them in our arsenal.

But they have been around for decades. They have been around since the `90s. It`s not like they are a brand-new highly precision weapon that we`ve only got a handful of.

Do you think we`re capable of giving them as many more as they want?

SLOTKIN: Well, no, not as many more as they want. When you`re talking about hundreds upon hundreds, the planners at the Pentagon have to make sure that we don`t cut into bone for U.S. defenses, that we don`t leave ourselves vulnerable. We`re giving the Ukrainians a lot of different things, including HIMARS.

So, the Pentagon has to make decisions all the time what can we give them from our inventory? Do other partners have similar systems to give them? I did this with the counter ISIS campaign. It`s off figuring out what kind of risk you can take.

I think there`s a question on the table about whether we give them a longer range rocket that goes on the same HIMARS.

[21:55:03]

It`s called ATACMS. It would a longer range, 190 miles instead of 50. That`s something that the Ukrainians asked us for. President Zelenskyy asked us for. It`s something that I know the administration is having conversation about. I`m certainly in support of that.

But, you know, it`s not any one system that`s going to make a counteroffensive work particularly in a place like, you know, southern Ukraine. It`s got to be a whole lot of things that come together, and it`s a complicated thing to go and take back territory when the Russians have, you know, really tried to dig themselves in down south.

MADDOW: Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, who just returned from Ukraine, including meeting with President Zelenskyy. Thanks for helping us understand this. I feel like Americans do really care about this war, being able to understand the decisions that the American government can make about what we can do and what we can`t is a really important part of staying engaged with reality here. Thanks for helping us understand.

SLOTKIN: Thanks.

MADDOW: All right. We`ll be right back. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MADDOW: That`s going to do it for us tonight. Thanks for being here with us.

Now it`s time for "THE LAST WORD" where Ayman Mohyeldin is in for Lawrence tonight.

Good evening, Ayman. Nice to see you.