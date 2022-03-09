Transcript: The Rachel Maddow Show, 3/8/22

Summary

MSNBC`s continuing live coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

AYMAN MOHYELDIN, MSNBC HOST: That is "ALL IN" for this evening. I`m Ayman Mohyeldin, in for Chris Hayes.

ALI VELSHI, MSNBC HOST: Ayman, thank you for an excellent show. Have a good night. And we will talk to you later on.

Good evening, Ali.

ALI VELSHI, MSNBC HOST: Ayman, thank you for an excellent show. Have a good night. And we will talk to you later on.

And thanks for you at home for joining us this hour. I am in Beregsurany, Hungary, tonight, right on the edge of Ukraine, which is just to the east of here, where refugees continue to stream across the border. The United Nations said today that more than 2 million Ukrainians have fled for neighboring nations like Hungary to escape the war and the violence of Russia`s rained on their country for 13 straight days now.

Half of the 2 million refugees are believed to be children, which is consistent to what I have seen in the several days that I`ve been here on the border. But millions more remain in Ukraine, pinned in by the constant threat of Russian shelling and missiles.

Sky News` Alex Crawford brings us that report tonight from a small village outside Kyiv.

ALEX CRAWFORD, SKY NEWS CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): They know all about civilians being attacked here. The small village community just south of the Ukrainian capital has been torn apart by Russian bombs. Almost an entire street disappeared in an instant. Three children and three adults were killed, devastating their families and the whole neighborhood. The explosions have left a deep burning anger, and a thirst for revenge among the men of the village who have taken up arms to defend their community and their country.

I feel only hate, he tells us. We will never forgive them for this.

With another says they have to close the skies. The rest of the world have to become involved and close the airspace above Ukraine. And their friend says, we will keep on shooting them every time they shoot us, people should, back and we will not leave any alive. We will kill every single invader.

VELSHI: Now, despite the repeated calls from Ukrainian people and its leaders to enforce this no-fly zone over the country, the United States and NATO remain resistant to that idea. But one NATO ally is trying to assist Ukraine in the skies in a different way.

Today, Poland announced that it would be transferring its entire fleet of MiG-29 jet fighters to the U.S. airbase in Germany where the expectation that the United States will then donate those jets to Ukraine, whose fighter pilots know how to fly the Russian made MiG-29. This is not just a logistical quagmire, but it`s a serious risk of triggering Russia`s retaliation against United States for assisting the Ukrainian military effort.

The Defense Department threw cold water on police reversal tonight saying it does not believe that there is a clear rationale to transfer jets from a NATO country into Ukrainian conflict, and the United States is not convinced that this plan is tenable.

Today, President Biden did announce that the United States would ban the import of Russian oil and natural gas into the country. The U.K. today said today it will do the same thing by the end of the year, exporting oil and gas, keeping in mind, this is how Russia makes its money. This is going to hit Russia where it hurts the most.

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, praised the move in a video released this evening. He said he`s personally thankful to President Biden for making this decision that will, quote, make Russia pay for their aggression and answer for the evil that they have done. President Zelenskyy defiantly remains in Kyiv this evening where he addressed the British parliament today, and he received a standing ovation.

Within the last 24 hours, President Zelenskyy posted this video from his office for the first time since the invasion began, almost daring the Russians to come find him. Russian forces continue to press towards Ukraine`s capital. They have intensified their bombardment, surrounding the city and its suburbs. Russia is also drastically increased its attack on civilian targets. In the overnight hours, a Russian airstrike hits the city of Sumy. At least 21 civilians were killed, including two children.

NBC`s Richard Engel reported from the outside skirts of Kyiv today, in the neighborhood called Irpin, where the shelling got so bad, they had to evacuate an entire hospital.

RICHARD ENGEL, CNN CHIEF FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT: Russia is also devastating the suburb of Irpin, on the edge of Kyiv, driving thousands into the Capitol.

Ukrainian forces have been holding out against Russian troops in Irpin, which is just on the edge of Kyiv, but today, they have decided to evacuate all the patients from the hospital and all the medical staff.

Those coming out of Irpin today were shell-shocked. Andrei walked out with his cat, Simba.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A big, big column of Russian vehicles just -- in our houses.

ENGEL: They were just firing at the buildings.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

ENGEL: He shared with us videos that he recorded of a Russian tank below his window, and another Russian video on fire.

Tonight, a U.S. senior defense official says despite Ukrainian resistance, including shutting down some Russian jets, Russia still has 95 percent of its combat power intact.

VELSHI: Still, despite Russia`s overwhelming military strike, Ukrainians tonight remain dug in and they are determined to fight.

Joining us live from Ukraine is Andriy Zagorodnyuk. He is the former Ukrainian minister of defense as well as the chairman of the security think tank Center for Defense Strategies.

Sir, thank you for being with us tonight.

I have to ask you, everybody I`ve talked to in the government, the Ukrainian government, cannot be more proud of the resistance, the civilian resistance, the territorial defense, and the actions of the Ukrainian defense forces. But they have all said Ukraine cannot withstand the power of Russia without more help from the West.

Now, we have heard the Defense Department, the United States say this plane trade with Poland is not actually going to happen. I want to get your reaction to that first.

ANDRIY ZAGORODNYUK, FORMER UKRAINIAN DEFENSE MINISTER: Yes, well, we were quite welcoming the move of Poland and I don`t understand why should not happen. If one country, sovereign nation, wants to help its neighbor and to transfer the equipment, U.S. has been transferring hundreds of millions of dollars of equipments of all kinds. So why cannot it be planes?

Civilians -- I sincerely hope, this is relatively recent news from tonight, but I sincerely hope that the U.S. wasn`t serious about saying no, it`s not going to transfer planes. We believe that this will be considered --

VELSHI: You know -- sorry, we will be speaking to Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman in a moment, but he said something the other day, things without were unthinkable two weeks ago, will be real today. Things that are unthinkable now will be real in two week from now.

So, that degree, what it is that -- what kind of creative thinking can you suggest to the West, to NATO, to the United States to say, look, if you don`t want to get into a direct fighting war with Russia, here are the other options that you might consider?

ZAGORODNYUK: Yes, the options were fighting, with the fighter jets their - - force capability. Also the transferring of air defense to protect our skies more, and also to have with unlimited range, enough lives zone, at least in some part of the country, where we can guarantee where people will feel safe, because right now there is no such place in Ukraine where people feel safe. And that creates possibly a much bigger problem, of possibly tens of millions of refugees.

So, Ukrainian forces are now quite successful on the ground. And actually, they casualties from Russia is over -- well over 10,000. And they`re also wounded soldiers from Russia, tens of thousands already. So, actually, ground capability and manpower quip capability is reduced.

But they still have a substantial advantage in the sky. And they use it over and over again, as we can see on the civilian infrastructure, over again, every night, every day. So that has to be addressed, indeed.

VELSHI: What is the thing you think is going to convince your Western neighbors and NATO to do something? You just heard Richard Engel talk about the fact that a hospital has had to be evacuated, we continue to see confirmed reports of civilian casualties, attacks that look like, in some cases, they are deliberate. Some of them are the circumstance of bombing and missiles, but some of them seem to be deliberate attacks on civilians. These are war crimes if they are true.

Is that the thing that is going to convince the West to say, look, at the very least, create humanitarian corridors to let our people travel, or let them out?

ZAGORODNYUK: Exactly. And humanitarian corridors and humanitarian zones, some sort of protected areas. But honestly speaking, most of these shellings are -- have nothing to do with the war effort. They`re just terrorizing civilians, because they`ve been shelling lots of buildings which are not even close to the military bases.

And they are war crimes, and of course we have more than enough evidence of that, from all different towns and villages, and so on. So yes, there are solutions and U.S. diplomats and U.S. experts and the military personnel, DOD and so on, they do know exactly what could be done.

So I believe it`s just forming finally a policy about that and just making decision, because every day decision is delayed, we see the -- more casualties, as simple as that.

[21:10:12]

VELSHI: And, of course, we see more refugees streaming over these borders, including to places like where I am.

Andriy Zagorodnyuk, we appreciate your time. Thank you for joining us this evening.

Andriy Zagorodnyuk is the former Ukrainian minister of defense.

All right. Here is something to understand about the unlikely rise of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the comedian, an actor who became Ukraine`s president in 2019. Zelenskyy ran a populist campaign against years, and years of political corruption in Ukraine`s government. The Ukrainian people had launched two revolutions in the space of a decade, trying to get themselves a leader who would not be corrupt.

In 2014, they succeeded in ousting a pro-Russian autocrat after he suddenly abandoned a plan deciding a free trade agreement with the European Union, and instead opted for closer ties with Russia. Now if there`s one thing the Ukrainian people had been pretty clear about in recent years is that they want a greater integration into the West, not with Russia. Ukraine has been trying to get into the European Union and into NATO for years, but it`s been constantly being told they were not ready. They had to crack down on corruption and strengthen the rule of law and democratic institutions.

These were in fact all real problems in Ukraine. They were prerequisites for greater formal integration with Western Europe. Essentially, Ukraine had to get its act together. Only then could they join their neighbors like Poland and the Baltic States in orienting themselves westward and away from Russia.

Now, the election of this young, charismatic, populist leader elevated to office on the promise of, well, finally getting Ukraine`s act together, felt like a real opportunity.

Of course, Vladimir Putin didn`t much like this idea. He didn`t to see Ukraine get its act together. Putin preferred that Ukrainians experience with democracy have been riddled with corruption and disappointment. Plus, he saw this new Ukrainian leader as an experienced in way over his head. The guy used to be a comedian, for God sake.

A perfect opportunity to squeeze Ukraine for a new concessions like seeding Crimea and eastern territories to Russia and swearing off alliances with the West. This was a moment when what Ukraine really needed was its biggest strongest partner, the United States, to step up and say that Ukraine and its new president had the full backing and respect and support of the United States. But the U.S. stood with Ukraine and with Zelenskyy against any Russian aggression. But that`s not what`s Ukraine`s new president got.

Ukraine`s new president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, got Donald Trump. Trump refused to invite Zelenskyy to the White House for a show of solidarity that the new Ukrainian leader so desperately wanted. Trump and his allies instead pushed a conspiracy theory, actually a bit of Russian disinformation, that Ukraine had interfered in the 2016 U.S. election. Not Russia, remember that?

Rudy Giuliani let an effort to manufactured dirt in Ukraine on Trump`s political opponents.

When the American ambassador to Ukraine, Maria Yovanovitch was perceived as a roadblock to that project, precisely because she was such a staunch opponent of the corrupt figures in Ukraine who were helping Giuliani spin up this dirt, they trashed Yovanovitch`s reputation. Donald Trump ultimately removed her.

And of course, there was the infamous phone call in which Trump made military aid to Ukraine contingent upon Zelenskyy doing Trump a favor, announcing investigations into Joe Biden and his son. Trump froze congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine to pressure him.

All of this, of course, resulted in Donald Trump`s first impeachment. But we tend to see Trump`s Ukraine debacle in terms of its domestic political consequences in America. Consequences for Ukraine were far more serious. What Ukraine needed was for Trump to support its new untested, uncorrupt president on the world stage so he was taken seriously by his neighbors, including Russia, and by his fellow citizens, so that he could be the real leader he needed to be, in fending off Vladimir Putin.

Instead, Donald Trump chose to try to leverage the situation for his own political gain. And for President Zelenskyy, having that military aid frozen, and having the president of the United States tried to shake him down, well that costs Zelenskyy in terms of power, it cost him in terms of respect, it cost him in terms of authority against Vladimir Putin, and who can say what it might end up costing him now that he is in a war, that may come down to a matter of small, degrees here in there.

Back then, in 2019, when Zelenskyy called Trump, there was an opportunity for the American president to stand behind Ukraine, an opportunity to do better.

[21:15:00]

Donald Trump didn`t take it. Of course, one of the reasons we even know about that phone call is because of national security official named Alexander Vindman heard that call. He was listening to it live, he knew it was wrong. He reported it up his chain of command and testified to the United States Congress about it in the impeachment hearing of Donald Trump.

Joining us now is the retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman. He was a Ukraine expert on the National Security Council and a witness to President Trump`s first impeachment hearings.

Colonel Vindman, it is an honor to have you back with us. Thank you for being here.

In your book titled "Here, Right Matters," you detail this specific matter, the fact that you had provided -- you and your cohorts at the White House and the national security council, have provided guidance and advice that President Trump was supposed to have red and taken to say, you need to do very little for Ukraine right now, the congressional aide had already been approved and was on his way to Ukraine. All you need to do is show this man support so that he can stand up against Vladimir Putin.

Donald Trump didn`t do that.

LT. COL. ALEXANDER VINDMAN, U.S. ARMY (RET.): That`s right. He attempted to extort an investigation into his chief rival at the 2020 election for, and really and do our own electoral system and our democracy. So he`s -- while at the same time undermining this brand new leader, untested leader, that was facing down a war with Russia, an ongoing war at the point for five years. And attempting to avert what we see unfolding today.

So that kind of support that he needed with regards to arms, with regards to U.S. support, he didn`t get it. As a matter of fact, the Trump Ukraine scandal made Ukraine very reactive for the rest of the Trump administration, and it had a chilling effect on the Biden administration because that with the baggage of all these false accusations against Joe Biden.

So the bottom line is it was very horrible all the way through. There`s a direct red line from that episode to really frankly where we are today, because Vladimir Putin saw a lot of opportunity and the lack of support to Ukraine. He saw a lot of opportunity in the fact that Ukraine was already reactive and half of our political elites to Republican Party was bandwagoning, cheerleading for Donald Trump -- and for Putin, sorry.

VELSHI: I ask you this, not to be -- I ask you this not to be political, because as you and I have been talking about for the last week, you know that I`m on the border and I see these Ukrainians coming here, in the freezing cold, trying to find a home, escaping terror. I just don`t wish to have a political conversation. But in the end, we are seeing the Ukrainian resistance. We are seeing the efforts that that Ukrainians are going to, whether this fails or succeeds for Ukrainians will come down to a matter of degrees.

And one day we may look back and said, had Donald Trump done something different, had America done something different in the moment where you wrote the report, you wrote the brief where that said, please, just do this, the end -- the outcome might be different.

VINDMAN: I think that`s very true. I think it`s clear to me that we are looking to avoid this major confrontation. And Trump pushed us in the other direction.

We were always -- our policy frankly for two decades was soft on Russia, soft on Russia`s abuses towards its neighbors, towards democracies, towards our security. But if we`re soft and inching in that direction, the Trump administration lurched us in that direction and certainly undermined the security of Ukraine and United States because it`s so large, the largest country in the world, the largest country in Europe, that`s the possibility of that staying eliminated is extremely low.

But I actually wanted to make some points on this military situation. This issue with the win MiG-29s is pretty absurd.

VELSHI: Yeah.

VINDMAN: The fact that this is playing out in public is comical. Somebody should be able to pick up a phone or fly to Poland and resolve this issue and get Ukraine planes. Yes, they should have been behind closed doors. But it didn`t. And now, we have to deal with the consequences.

The consequences should not include Ukraine not getting this absolutely essential aircraft. There`s a clear rationale. Ukraine needs them to defend their airspace against a violent, unprovoked attack. There isn`t a real fear of escalation.

Andriy Zagorodnyuk, the guest that you had on, the former minister of foreign affairs, wrote a really interesting and poignant thread on this, that the Russians are not suicidal, they are not interested in it. And I also need to tell you that, you know, this is an indication of really, probably a deeper issue with how this war is being managed by the White House and by the Pentagon to a certain extent.

If this is the stuff that is playing out of public, it is not a good sign about what is going on behind closed doors. Yes, we`ve managed to get 17,000 missiles over to Ukraine, those are the stingers and the anti-tank missiles, that`s all true.

[21:20:07]

But those are things already in the pipeline to a certain extent. Now we are facing new challenges and we are just too slow to respond to this developing situation. Ukraine is not going to be defeated. It`s a question about how much people they lost really. But they have the fortitude and now they have the missiles to defend themselves. They need more in order to avoid catastrophic civilian casualties and that`s in the form of jets, that`s in the form of unmanned combat vehicles.

And I`ll tell you that these estimates, 95 percent of Russians combat power is, in fact, are also way off the mark. I know that we are now adjusting our mindsets to where we are and what`s unfolding on the ground, with the expectation that Ukraine was supposed to hold.

But if you do some back of the envelope math, 127 battalion tactical groups, about 70 combat vehicles, not talking about support vehicles, that`s about 7,000 -- over 7,000 vehicles. But by people that have monitored these things in the public domain, the Russians have lost more than 1,000 vehicles. That equates much, much more than 5 percent. We just have been caught up with the reality of how things are unfolding.

We have a very deliberate process. A lot of this stuff is satellite imagery to assess battle damage assessment because we`re not on a ground. But if you look at the open source community, you see a much, much more telling development, and it does not look as bad for Ukraine. It`s just -- this is a painful drawn out war, and we can do something to help bring it to an end before it escalates and we`re not doing that.

VELSHI: Colonel Vindman, I appreciate your frankness and your analysis tonight, as always. Thank you for being with us. Retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman.

Tomorrow, I will speak to another witness from Trump`s first impeachment, someone who`s uniquely positioned to talk about this ongoing in evasion, Marie Yovanovitch, the former United States ambassador to Ukraine, will join me live tomorrow night for her interview on cable news. You won`t want to miss that.

We`ve got a lot more to get to you tonight. Stay with us.

VELSHI: It`s a little after 3:00 a.m. here on the Hungarian and Ukrainian border, I`m trying to keep my voice low because they`re people sleeping inside here.

This is not a place where a lot of people are living, but we now know that more than 2 million people have crossed over from the Ukrainian border. About 200,000 of them are here in Hungary. People have been generally speaking coming into this refugee welcoming center all day.

It`s a little quiet right now, but that doesn`t mean that they are not there. Just over the border, we`ve been told by some soldiers there is a line that is 12 hours long that has people waiting to get into Hungary. It`s women, it`s children, and it`s the elderly men. Men with 18 to 60 are required to stay in Ukraine and fight.

Meanwhile today, in Washington, the leaders of America`s intelligence community testified on Capitol Hill, giving their latest assessment of Vladimir`s invasion of Ukraine. Those officials painted a picture of a Russian government that is unsettled -- unsettled by the strength of the Ukrainian resistance, unsettled by the coordination between Western governments and unsettled by the early failures of Russia`s own military.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAM J. BURNS, CIA DIRECTOR: Putin has commented privately and publicly over the years that he doesn`t believe Ukraine`s a real country. He`s dead wrong about that. Real countries fight back. And that`s why the Ukrainians have done quite heroically over the last 12 days.

This military planning and assumptions was premised on a quick decisive victory. And that has not proven to be the case.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VELSHI: Now, during today`s hearings, the head of U.S. Cyber Command expressed surprise at the lack of cyberattacks coming from Russia so far. The director of national intelligence testified that she expects Russia will find it, quote, especially challenging to hold control of territory or to install a pro-Russian regime in Ukraine. But even though things are so far not going as planned for Putin, intelligence officials do not believe that the Russian leader will give up anytime soon.

The CIA director, William Burns, who is himself a former U.S. ambassador to Russia, testified that he believes Vladimir Putin is angry right now and likely to, quote, doubled down and try to grind down the Ukrainian military with no regard for civilian casualties.

Vladimir Putin may be operating with very little regard for Russian casualties as well, the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency put a number on the U.S. estimate of Russian casualties saying the U.S. assesses that between 2,000 and 4,000 Russian troops have been killed so far in the fight. That`s a lower number than the Ukrainians are giving us. But we are not able to confirm either of this numbers.

Despite Russian losses, the U.S. officials also warned but they anticipate will be, quote, an ugly next few weeks.

That point was underscore during an question from Illinois Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on the siege of Kyiv.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. RAJA KRISHNAMOORTHI (D-IL): With regard to Kyiv, the Russians appeared to be attempting to cut off food and water to the city. How much food and water, or how many days or weeks of food and water, to the people of Kyiv have at this point?

LT. GEN. SCOTT BERRIER, DEFENSE INTELLIGENCE AGENCY DIRECTOR: I don`t have a specific number four days of supply that the population has, but with supplies being cut off, it will become somewhat desperate in I would say ten days to two weeks.

KRISHNAMOORTHI: Wow.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VELSHI: Joining me now is Illinois Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi. He`s the member of the House Intelligence Committee.

Congressman, thank you for joining us.

[21:30:01]

It is remarkable. We have seen 13 days of this. We have seen 2 million people leave Ukraine.

The International Rescue Committee says that the will be upward of 5 million people, and that`s without starving out the principal city in Ukraine, the city of Kyiv, the capital city.

What was the most shocking thing you took from that intelligence briefing today?

KRISHNAMOORTHI: Well, I think that when General Berrier said he thinks Kyiv could have only about two weeks worth of food and water, that was shocking because it is a very grim situation. And in the face of it, the people of Kyiv, starting with President Zelenskyy on down, have showed such courage and determined resistance against the invading Russians.

It is up to us, of course, to make sure that there are corridors open to Kyiv so we can supply as much armaments as well as food and other essential items so that they can defend themselves and remain where they are.

VELSHI: Congressman, one of the things that was interesting about the hearing today was, the testimony today, was that as Colonel Vindman said, as bad as things seem through our pictures and our discussion of the refugees, the Ukrainians are holding out better than anyone expected, including U.S. intelligence early on expected. And things are still looking possible for them.

How do you evaluate this? We had people say, look, they are performing better than expected, but they cannot hold out against the Russian army.

KRISHNAMOORTHI: I think that it is fair to say that the Ukrainians have put up resistance that nobody expected. I think there are over-performing all expectations. But at the same time, they need more supplies, they need more intelligence, they need more armaments.

I am glad that we have provided one billion dollars worth of armaments just in the last 6 to 7 months. The pace has accelerated to such an extent that there are certain airfields and the eastern part of Poland that are diverting cargo flights, because there are so full right now that they are having trouble just keeping up with the shipments.

So we have to continue at this pace, as long as possible. The Ukrainians do have hope of prevailing, maybe sooner than we anticipated, but it is up to us to make sure that they have what it takes to defend themselves. I think that there is nobody more motivated than the Ukrainians to defend their own country, and they are showing that right now.

VELSHI: Congressman, what do you think is going to make more of a difference? The conversation I was having earlier about the lethal aid that Ukraine wants, either the no fly zone, or this airplane exchange that seems to have come unglued with Poland, or the -- I guess it is more than 12 billion dollar package as we are looking at, but the house is looking at passing?

KRISHNAMOORTHI: I think all of the above. There are other ways as well to provide Ukrainians with the ability to defend their skies, aside from planes. I think all options are on the table right now. I think more than anything, we have to keep rationing up those sanctions, Ali.

I think the president has done a masterful job in assembling an international coalition that is united in that regard. But as you know, today, we kind of upped the game even more with regards to sanctions, and banning the importation of Russian petroleum, and the U.K. followed suit, soon thereafter. I think that is also going to put the squeeze. That is something that President Zelenskyy told us during a Zoom call last weekend, to members of congress, that he wants to see happen.

I think both shipping those armaments and, those supplies, and increasing the pain of the sanctions I think is an essential 1-2 punch with regards to helping the Ukrainians right now.

VELSHI: Congressman, thanks for your time tonight. We really appreciate it.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi is a member of the House Intelligence Committee.

Coming up next, we are going live to Kyiv where just after 4:30 in the morning, the city remains under attack with Russian forces. I will talk to a woman who is sheltering with her children and parents as her husband defends their country.

Stay with us.

[21:39:42]

VESLHI: It`s 3:40 in the morning and refugees have just come in to Hungary from Ukraine, they`re being let into a space which has a shelter. It`s warm. They`re pods, It`s their basically kind of shipping container sort of thing, pre-five container. That`s where people go in, they get a little bit of warmth, or some food here, I`m going to show you a little bit more of that later.

But this rush of refugees has just come in. I should tell you, it`s about 3:40 in the morning here. There`s not a lot of movement at this hour.

[21:40:01]

But we have heard from soldiers, Hungarian soldiers, that the lineup on the other side, the Ukrainian side of the border here, is upwards of 10 hours long -- 10 to 12 hours long. There are many Ukrainian women, children, and the elderly waiting to get into Hungary. It is 27, 26 degrees right now. It is winter.

I want to tell you about a post that we saw on social media. One post writes, good morning, we`re alive. That phrase becomes a daily tradition that I wish we never had. Today is a week since we started living in the basement. It feels both like a lifetime and a couple of long days.

Another post. Sam is currently part of the territorial defense groups that are focused on guarding various strategic objects and intersections. He`s been out serving since Thursday. Today, they finally had a chance to go take a shower.

Yet another post. We are still alive. The screenshot is the air strike alarms. Red means we should run and hide. Green means it`s okay to reemerge. Sometimes it feels like I die and resurrect. Several times per day.

This was Monday`s post. There is a siren app on my phone, waking me up from sleep. It`s an airstrike alarm. Kids, wake up it`s a sirens, we grabbed our blankets and waddle into the corridor of the apartment that doesn`t have any windows. Sit down on the chairs and try to retain the feeble remains of sleep as we wait for the alarm to stop.

The last time I change clothes for sleep was 12 days ago since the start of the war. We all sleep fully clothed because you just never know what might happen.

The person behind these posts is Zee Gimon. Her husband Sam is serving in Ukraine`s civil territorial defense. Almost every day for the past two weeks, she`s been sharing these posts that give a glimpse of what life in Ukraine is like right now. She`s currently hunkering down in Kyiv with her parents and her two children.

Zee Gimon joins us now from Kyiv where she`s been taking cover with her family.

Ms. Gimon, thank you for taking the time to be with us.

Tell me about -- it sort of hard to believe that you are on a nightly basis, you are in your clothes, you`re waiting for a notice where you might have to evacuate or hide or go into your closet, what tool is this taking on your children in your parents? Not to mention you?

(INAUDIBLE)

VELSHI: Tell me about your children. How are they managing this?

(INAUDIBLE)

VELSHI: Several -- I`m just going to try and our audio, we`re having a difficult time and I think that`s because of the situation that we`re in in Ukraine with the attacks. There are some infrastructure problems. So we`re just going to try to fix this. I want to apologize for a moment because I know you`re going through so much and the least you need is a communication problem with me.

So we`re going to just try to fix this. Zee Gimon is as I`ve described a wife, a mother, a daughter, we`re going to see if we can fix that audio and come right back to her.

I`m going to take a second to bring you a rare moment of levity. This is such a terrible crisis but earlier I ran into these three adorable Ukrainian children wearing the winter hat that has NYC emblazoned on it. The boy is Pasha (ph), next to him as his brother Timor (ph). The little girl`s their sister Lisa.

When they saw our cameras today they just had to say hello. Pasha talking to us wanted to know that it is really cold here, it is. It said it`s snowing in the spring for some reason. He talked it up to what he said in Ukrainian was nature`s failure.

When we come back on me to show you around this refugee welcome center where Pasha, Timor, and Lisa have landed. And show you have some of Ukraine`s 2 million refugees are preparing to continue their journeys.

That`s up next.

[21:48:33]

VELSHI: All right, we have got z come on back. I`m sorry for the technical difficulties, Zee.

Zee has been joining us from Kyiv. She`s been taking cover with her family. I want to ask, even so many of your posts, you talk about your husband. You are looking at your kids and your parents in your apartment, but your husband like so many men are part of the territorial defense.

What do you know about how he is doing right now and what he is doing?

ZEE GIMON, UKRAINIAN CITIZEN LIVING IN KYIV: We keep exchanging messages because, like I mentioned in some of my posts, I have not seen him a whole lot.

Since Thursday, last Thursday, I have seen him four times. He has been stationed at the territorial defense, like the name says, they are assigned to specific territories. For example, in different districts in Kyiv, they have their own territorial defense groups.

So, that is where they have the ships, and they are responsible for guarding the intersection -- the major intersections, major pathways, major strategic objects. While the usual army, the Ukrainian army, is doing their thing in attacking, or defending.

VELSHI: Let me ask you, I am sorry to make you repeat this, our connection was so bad earlier. Tell me about your children and how they are faring through this.

[21:50:06]

GIMON: We`ve told them from the start that it is a war. They are 12, and ten. For me, it was personally very important for them to understand that this is serious, and at times when I have to tell them we have to go hide, or we have to get up in the morning, like, right now, they are actually in the room right next to me -- oops -- yeah, they are in the room next to me because there is the airstrike alarm going on in Kyiv right now at this very moment.

So, it is critically important for me -- for them to understand that this is serious. They are doing good. It has taken a toll because a lot of their friends have left. But otherwise we are trying to make it easier on them, because it is quite hard.

VELSHI: Why have you stayed?

GIMON: For us, we made the decision as a family that as long as my husband is serving here, we are here, because we did not want to leave without him. So, for now, we have assessed the risk, how we think it is okay to remain back, it is not a decision for me, and there is no right or wrong answer here. Each family has to make their own decision. We have a family made the decision to stay while he was out there working.

VELSHI: Zee, how do you feel? You have been sharing it on social media. You have been telling us about the things -- how do you feel right now?

GIMON: Now that I am over at my mom`s, it is a bit easier, because I am not the only adult and family to make decisions. One second.

(INAUDIBLE)

VELSHI: Zee Gimon, there are a raid sirens going off, alarms going off in Kyiv right now. Thank you for taking a few minutes out of such a dangerous time, and a difficult situation that you are in to talk to our viewers, and let us have a glimpse of what a serious situation it is for those of you who have stayed behind in Ukraine.

Zee Gimon is a wife, a mother, a daughter, we appreciate you making time to speak with us at such a difficult time. We will be right back.

[21:57:52]

VELSHI: The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees announced today that more than two billion people have fled Ukraine so far in search of safety from Russian attacks. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are still trying to make their way out of the country as the fighting intensifies. So far, more than 190,000 have crossed the border to where I am in Hungary.

Tonight, I`m standing in a refugee shelter, set up at a border crossing point in Beregsurany, Hungary. It`s just before 4:00 am here, most people are sleeping. But earlier tonight, I was able to walk through a reception area where people who had recently crossed the border, including families were young children, arrived for food, shelter, and warm for the night. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

VELSHI: So this is the buffet, basically, where people who are staying, people who have come over from Ukraine can get a little bit of food. There is an office in which they run this entire operation at the border out of. It`s inside a little tent, you can see some people going in their, they get registered, there are needs are determined.

Even on the wall of the buffet here you can see train lines. There are routes that indicate where we are and where you can go in Hungary or in Europe.

Now, when the refugees get here there is a waiting room over here. And I don`t really want to go away in right now because it`s quite late at night and there`s some people sleeping in their, but it`s a warm space in which people can rest. There are beds, twin beds that are out there. There are some people who are lying across several chairs that have been put together.

And then over here are sort of containers that have been made into sleeping spaces. These are places where people can rest, it`s clean, it`s warm, it`s very cold night. It`s about 26, 27 degrees right now, probably even colder over the night.

So that`s why this reception center is. It`s a health center, it`s a recession center, it`s not built for people to be staying here for length of time. But it is meant to receive people who are coming over the Hungarian border from Ukraine, who then are going to go somewhere else. In some cases, it`s Budapest. In some cases, it`s other points in Eastern and Western Europe.

But this is typical of the help centers that are available at the crossing from Ukraine over into countries, either NATO countries like Hungary or other Eastern European countries that are not NATO but are refuge for Ukrainians didn`t need to get out of the country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VELSHI: This is not a natural disaster. None of this needs to be happening. It`s a tragedy whose purpose is hard to process, that human beings still cause each other this kind of suffering in 2022.

That does it for us tonight. We`ll see you again tomorrow.

Now, it`s time for "THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL."

Good evening, my friend.

Good evening, my friend.