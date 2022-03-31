Transcript: The Rachel Maddow Show, 3/30/22

Summary

MSNBC`s continuing live coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Transcript

GEORGE CONWAY, ATTORNEY: That`s what happened here as well. They were trying to get people in particular, Mike Pence, not to do the job that was required of them regarding the Constitution, and the Electoral Count Act.

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: George Conway, as always, a pleasure. Thank you very much.

CONWAY: Thank you.

HAYES: That is "ALL IN" on this Wednesday night.

THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW with Ali Velshi starts right now.

Good evening, Ali.

ALI VELSHI, MSNBC HOST: Chris, good evening and thank you, we`ll see you tomorrow.

And thanks to you at home for joining us at this hour. Rachel is on hiatus. And I am joining you once again tonight from the city of Lviv, Ukraine. And as the Russian invasions -- as Russian invasion here grinds through its fifth week, this conflict does not seem to be moving in the way it was supposed to.

It seems to be at some sort of an inflection point. It`s just that no one quite knows what`s on the other side of this moment. If it`s a change, is that change going to be for the better or for worse? Or what everyone seems to agree upon, except the Russians, of course, is that Ukraine has managed to fight the Russian ground advance to a halt almost everywhere. And in some places, Ukrainian forces are regaining territory.

One of the reasons this Russian failure has so surprised observers in experts because many people assumed that Russia had learned from its previous botched military operations because Russia has been in this situation before, less than 30 years ago, when President Boris Yeltsin sent a column of tanks into neighboring Chechnya. The aim was to take checking`s capital and take down its bid for independence. It did not go as planned.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TOM BROKAW, NBC NEWS ANCHOR: Tonight, Yeltsin is in serious trouble at home and abroad as a result of his clumsy and so far disastrous invasion of the breakaway republic of Chechnya.

NBC`s Tom Aspell tonight is in the little mountainous province that will not die.

TOM ASPELL, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hundreds of Chechen rebels today headed towards the center of Grozny to see what was left of the Russian army column wiped out trying to capture their presidential palace. The Russians made a tactical mistake of sending in their fighting vehicles without infantry support. Chechen defenders picked them off from rooftops and street corners. When the three-day battle was over, burned out vehicles and bodies were scattered in Freedom Square.

The Chechen celebrated their victory against the mighty Russian army with a traditional war dance.

There is no place more symbolic and more important for the Chechens than their presidential palace. If Russians do get reinforcements, though, probably try to take it again.

These troops, not conscripts, who have seen battle for the third time. Nikolaev Sergiyiv (ph), 19-year-old, was sent from more than 1,000 miles away. He had never heard of Grozny before his 200-man company reached the rotation in the middle of a battle. He`s one of the only three survivors.

The Chechens blew us to bits, he said.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VELSHI: We talk now about how much smaller Ukraine is then Russia, but Chechnya was tiny. Ukraine has over 40 million people. Chechnya had just over 1 million. And yet, they managed to stop a tank column and wipe an entire brigade of one of the world`s most powerful armies.

The longtime "New York Times" foreign correspondent Carlotta Gall was in Grozny at the time. She says there was, quote, a stunning silence in Russia in the days that followed as the leadership of the stock of what happened in the army, and the army sent in reinforcements. She described what happened next.

Quote: The Russian army unleashed a terrifying onslaught of air and artillery strikes on the city. A modern, European city became a ravage moonscape. I remember how buildings were shorn in half, and the contents of people`s lives spilled out of their apartments into the open air. After three months, Russian forces took the city center, and soldiers sat on plastic chairs guarding a wasteland of destroyed buildings, gouged earth and stricken tree stumps.

After leveling the place, Russian signed a peace deal with Chechnya. But Russia did not seem to get much out of the deal besides widespread destruction and tens of thousands of deaths. The peace deal even to tacitly acknowledge Chechnya`s independence. But then, Boris Yeltsin, tapped Vladimir Putin to be Russia`s prime minister. And Putin decided he was going to finish the job.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: The people here are still dazed. The surprise attack tore the central food market. The sudden brutal reign of rockets and shrapnel was totally unexpected. This home video taken moments after the attack here in the heart of Chechnya, where nearby witnesses say four missiles exploded overhead. U.S. officials say they were Scuds. Within minutes, the dead were everywhere. The Chechens claimed 120 died, 400 injured.

[21:05:01]

Today, Moscow says it is not responsible. Prime Minister Putin blamed the Chechen rebels. And the war looks like it is escalating. Today, Russia`s threatening to double its forces in Chechnya to 100,000 strong.

The assault began Christmas Day. The Russians use multiple launched missiles causing widespread damage. It now reports that they are using fuel air explosives which literally drop huge balls of fire.

Today, Russia`s Prime Minister Vladimir Putin reported to President Boris Yeltsin the war plan is on track.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VELSHI: The next year, Vladimir Putin became Russia`s president, and he kept at it in Chechnya for nine more years. By the time Russian forces left for the second time, not only was Chechnya reduced to rubble once again, but Putin had installed his own puppet leader there who has now ruled Chechnya for over 15 years with notorious cruelty. He currently has Chechen forces fighting for Russia in Ukraine.

Now, remember yesterday, when Russia`s chief negotiator of the peace talks in Istanbul said that Russia would take steps to this escalate military operations around Ukraine`s capital -- well, today, Putin`s handpicked despot who controls Chechnya put out this video when he says Russia`s negotiator was wrong. Russia will make no concession. Putin will not stop. Russian forces will be going into Kyiv in a few days.

And, look, this guy may not know what he`s talking about, but it is a reminder that Vladimir Putin, the lessons of Russia`s decade and a half of grinding war in Chechnya may not be to have a better military strategy. The lesson Putin may have taken is that if you reduce a place to rubble, you get to install your most loyal, ruthless henchmen to run it, someone who will be your biggest cheerleader in your next exhibition.

Everyone suspicion is that Putin may be using these peace talks to buy time, to regroup, and launch a new offensive. Despite Russia`s claims that they will de-escalate around Kyiv and Chernihiv, this was Chernihiv this morning. A market building destroyed by Russian strikes overnight, eerily similar to that market attack in Grozny 23 years ago, though, thankfully, there were no reports of casualties today.

In Kyiv, the mayor also said shelling one-off throughout the night. The Russians apparently non-existent de-escalation around Kyiv is supposedly so they can focus their forces on Ukraine`s east. But even there where Russian bomber has devastated Ukraine eastern cities, Russian forces are being put pushed back.

NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel filed this report from outside of Kharkiv.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RICHARD ENGEL, NBC NEWS CHIEF FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): Leaving the city of Kharkiv today, it does not take long to reach the front lines. Russian troops destroyed these cars while trying to invade the city. In the fields overlooking the highway, we followed Ukrainian troops to see what U.S. officials tell NBC News, Russian generals are afraid to show their president, that the Russian military is losing ground and are suffering too many losses to hide.

This is a Russian camp. You can see all of their weapons here, dug out positions, and they were bombed. There are still some bodies in this area. They left a lot of their equipment behind after what appears to be a devastating attack on their position.

It seems the Russians here never knew what hit them. Their uniforms latest run on the ground, Ukrainian troops help themselves to abandon weapons.

Andre, a sniper who didn`t want to show his face, said 120 Russian soldiers were at this position, and that Ukrainians took dozens captive. Other still lay where they fell. He counted 12 bodies. Russia never expected its invasion to be stopped in its tracks.

Knocking out this position also allowed Ukrainian troops to recapture today the nearby village of Mala Rohan from Russian soldiers. This family was enjoying their new freedom.

The bombings were horrible. The airstrikes for the worse, says Nadia. They showed me where they had been hiding all this time without power. I

They stayed down in this cold, crimped cellar for the last 27 days.

Do you think the worse is over?

I hope our soldiers tame this beast. The Russian president is deranged, says Leonid. I wish his kids would have to go through this, maybe then it would be different.

His granddaughter Elisa spends her time drawing on the walls, images of happier days. It was my therapy to keep calm, she says.

[21:10:01]

Wise words from a girl that just turned eight.

Today, Elissa was drawing with her chalk outside. Down the road, 88-year- old Priscovia (ph) was sitting by herself, disoriented and frightened. I am so afraid, my whole body is shaking, and nights covered myself with a blanket and I shake, she says. Mostly, she wanted comfort. Priscovia says she lived through World War II, and doesn`t have the strength to go through it all again.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

VELSHI: NBC News Richard Engel with that remarkable recording from Kharkiv.

Again, this feels like an inflection point in this conflict. Putin`s ground forces in the back flip. Ukraine is offering concessions in the peace talks. The question is how Vladimir Putin plans to use his opportunity.

This is only week five. Putin spent years pummeling Chechnya into rubble. Today, President Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, they talk for nearly an hour. In a new video tonight, Zelenskyy says that when he spoke to Biden, quote, I stressed that right now is the tipping point. Right now is to give a hand to Ukraine, to show the muddiness of the democratic world, end quote.

While the Ukrainian leader was soliciting more military aid from President Biden, and all-female delegation of Ukrainian members of parliament was in Washington for meetings with U.S. lawmakers like this one with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. They are in D.C. asking for more sanctions and weaponry like fighter jets to boost Ukraine`s defenses. Their very presence is a reminder at what`s at stake.

Yesterday, as the Ukrainian delegation asked for that desperately needed aid, an air raid siren alerted from one of their cell phones. As it blared, one of the Ukrainian lawmakers said, quote, I need you all to hear that.

One of those Ukrainian lawmakers, a member of parliament, Yevheniya Kravchuk, joins me now from Washington.

Ms. Kravchuk, thank you for taking time to be here. The last I saw you was on Friday in Warsaw, and you were on your way. You have been meeting now with his lawmakers, including the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

What kind of response are you getting?

YEVHENIYA KRAVCHUK, MEMBER OF UKRAINIAN PARLIAMENT: When I was watching this piece, I need to give this emotion, there was an eight-year-old girl drawing with chalk. I remember my daughter, who is eight years old, and she is in Ukraine right now, waiting for me to come with some news saying that America will help us.

So, that is basically the question that I have been asked from everyone. So, we do send our messages about the weapons, about the sanctions, about his financial support, and what we are thankful for, for example, we got the news from President Biden saying that there will be half a billion dollars sent to Ukrainian budgets. So, we are getting there.

But about weapons is still, you know, will be satisfied when they are on the ground. It can`t be on the table.

VELSHI: Let`s talk about the negotiations that are underway. They just ended in Istanbul. There`s a lot of doubt from people I am speaking inside the country that these negotiations are meaningful. The Russian side can be trusted. They say they are pulling back from Kyiv and other places, but that has not turned out to be true.

Why is your sense of whether these are meaningful negotiations, or whether they should continue?

KRAVCHUK: First, we do not believe Putin. Putin has done everything before violating his own words. So, what we believe in is our army, the Ukrainian army and our soldiers. So, we basically think that we need a victory on the battlefield. And then we can drag the civilized world Putin into the negotiation table.

We do need to negotiate, for example, reparations to restore Ukraine. But winning on the battlefield is essential. That is why we have been asking for battle jets, air defense system, for artillery, for tanks, you know, there`s a big way (ph) sent to the Pentagon. We actually asked members of Congress, the House of Representatives and from the Senate to control how this list is going. How we will get those weapons.

VELSHI: One of the things that you said to me in Warsaw that struck me is that you, like every other Ukrainian I spoke to, has decided that this will end and that Ukraine will sustain itself. You want the world to start talking about what happens next.

[21:15:02]

You actually said to me, it`s going to need something that looks like a Marshall Plan to rebuild Ukraine.

Are you at the point to start having that conversation with people or is it poorly-right now because as you said, Ukraine has to win on the battlefield first?

KRAVCHUK: We do start this conversation and also in parallel with having conversations about International Tribunal for Putin and all this military generals who have been giving the orders to bomb the cities. I mean, that will be a separate track as well.

But, yes, we will need a new Marshall Plan for Ukraine. I am sure the United States will take a leading role in this. But hey, there is so much Russian frozen money around the world from the central bank. We should think about the way to use it to restore Ukraine after the military (ph). But, you know, the first thing, we need to kick out Russians from our country. There cannot be any negotiations when somebody puts a gun to your head.

VELSHI: Yevheniya Kravchuk, thank you for joining us. We appreciate that. I understand that you are --

KRAVCHUK: Thank you for having me.

VELSHI: -- you are continuing your travels and your efforts to get the world on her side. Yevheniya Kravchuk is a member of the Ukrainian parliament.

Well, the White House says today that it thinks Vladimir Putin is not being told the whole truth by his own advisers because they are scared of him. So, how do you negotiate with somebody like that, someone you know as Ms. Kravchuk just told us, you can trust?

The historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat joins us live after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[21:20:56]

VELSHI: Two days a peace talks in Istanbul between Russia and Ukrainian negotiators and in today with no breakthrough, though diplomatic efforts remain ongoing. Yesterday, Russia announced it would scale back its military presence around Kyiv and Chernihiv, a city north of Kyiv, in order to, quote, boost mutual trust, end quote. But despite that pledge, Russia continued to launch attacks against the two cities. Locals officials in Chernihiv, Rachelle civilian infrastructure in the city.

Dominic Waghorn with Sky News filed this report on that attack and others today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DOMINIC WAGHORN, SKY NEWS REPORTER (voice-over): A market building smolders in Chernihiv. Russia insists that it is scaling back its offensive in this part of Ukraine, but clearly not here. To the east in Kharkiv, Ukrainians claim Russians are now on the back foot. Russian forces have failed to dislodge the defenders of Ukraine`s second biggest city, in weeks of fierce fighting, and have now being routed from this village on its outskirts. Yet, more evidence of war crimes committed by Russia.

In Donetsk, a direct hit on a civilian residential building. More satellite pictures are the devastated city of Mariupol, before and after Russia savage bombardment.

In peace talks, there has been some progress. The fear is that Russia is using the peace talks and its own claims to reduce its tax as cover to rally and regroup for a renewed offensive.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VELSHI: Now, according to the Pentagon, fewer than 20 percent of Russian forces deployed around Kyiv have been repositioned. Today, the Biden administration the classified intelligence that indicates that Putin`s generals are not being honest with him about the status of the invasion. One White House advisor says, quote, we believe that Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about how badly the Russian military is performing because his senior advisers are too afraid to tell him the truth, end quote,.

Now, that intelligence assessment was addressed today by both Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby and the Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN KIRBY, PENTAGON SPOKESPERSON: If Mr. Putin is misinformed or uninformed about what is going on inside Ukraine, it is his military, it is his war, he chose it. The fact that he may not have all the contacts, that he may not fully understand the degree to which his forces are failing in Ukraine, that`s a little discomforting.

ANTONY BLINKEN, SECRETARY OF STATE: One of these Achilles heels of autocracies is that you don`t have people in the systems that speak truth to power or have the ability to speak truth to power. I think that is something we are seeing in Russia.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VELSHI: Joining me now is Ruth Ben-Ghiat, professor of history at the New York University and author of "Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present".

Professor Ben-Ghiat, thank you for being with us tonight. I wanted to talk to you and get your response to the U.S. intelligence today that Putin officials are lying to him about the progress of the war. I want to understand from you, given that he is an autocrat and he is powerful and Russia, this is some plausible that he does not have the latest or most accurate battlefield intelligence?

RUTH BEN-GHIAT, HISTORY PROFESSOR, NEW YORK UNIVERSITY: In some ways, yes, because you never want to tell an autocrat bad news. The golden rule of autocrats is to blame others for your own mistakes. And that tells him that his war is miscalculated will probably be fired.

But, honestly, Putin has shown from the very beginning of this ill- conceived war that he was not interested in input. That is typical of autocrats too. We know from intelligence that he did not consult many military advisers. The decision-making circle is very small. He did not game out the war with his military advisers, nor did he cancel the adequate economic advisers for contingency plans for sanctions.

[21:25:06]

So, this is typical of the isolation and hubris and paranoia, this kind of toxic mix that somebody like Putin gets into after 22 years of power. You see the results that he does not want, or does not have, the correct intelligence to make informed decisions.

VELSHI: Here in Lviv, do and in the conversation I just had with a member of Parliament, Ms. Kravchuk, Ukrainians don`t not seem to think that they can trust Vladimir Putin, that these negotiations can be fruitful. How does a country, or a leader, or delegation negotiate with somebody like Putin was no history of negotiating in good faith, who has broken treaties and isn`t doing even what they said they were doing yesterday?

BEN-GHIAT: Well, as the parliamentarian said, you do not negotiate with somebody that has a gun to your head. When I heard the Kremlin said they were going to scale back because they wanted to have a better relationship of mutual trust, nobody believes that. They are not interested in having trust. They are interested in annihilating Ukraine.

So, for me, the more important negotiations are actually with Ukraine and the allies so that they can get what they need to win this war. Also, to double down on Putin to show him that escalating bad faith and violence will be met with escalating consequences for him.

VELSHI: Are there any examples that you can remember in history where an expansionist dictator like Vladimir Putin today has obeyed diplomatically negotiated terms without being forced to do some militarily?

BEN-GHIAT: Not -- they can go one of two ways. They can get into a nihilist mood, this was Hitler. They do not care about their own people, so they can get in a mode where they say that everyone should go down.

They can also, however, want to do something to save face. This is unlikely but because Vladimir Putin has this total media crack down right now, he could do something to save face like saying, okay, Ukraine has accepted permanent neutrality. He could present that as a win.

Whether that would happen, I don`t know. But that could be one out for him. But there is no other off-ramp. He needs to just withdraw. And then if he does that, he will be very politically vulnerable, because even if he does a face-saving maneuver, all of the elites would know that this was a move dictated by weakness.

VELSHI: And I guess on the other side for Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who by all accounts, has done a remarkable job, opposition parties in this country, and there are opposition parties in this country, they have all come together and united on this particular front. What is the off ramp for Zelenskyy? Right now, what Ukrainians would like is everything to go back to normal and for the Russians to get out the country? At the moment, but does not seem to be on the table.

BEN-GHIAT: No. And, you know, Ukrainians increasingly -- until 2014, Ukrainians were not interested in joining NATO. In subsequent years, as the threat of Russia has gotten more manifested, they have become much more interested. Still, it is only 50 percent of the population.

So, him -- for Zelenskyy conceding permanent neutrality, it would probably be acceptable. It is not just the destruction of Ukraine, there is also a looming food crisis. So, he has already acquitted himself of the moral high ground and Ukraine has been an inspirational model for the world for its defense.

And, you know, showing that you can defeat the supposedly fearsome Russian military machine that has been created by corruption is already a huge win.

VELSHI: Ruth Ben-Ghiat, we appreciate your analysis and your great grasp of history in these important times. I wouldn`t have hoped that I would have to rely on you for the history that you cover these days, but we certainly do, and we thank you for that. Ruth Ben-Ghiat is a professor of history at the New York University and the author of the strangely relevant and newly important book called "Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present".

All right. One thing that is very different about this war in Ukraine is that it`s not just happening on the ground, it`s happening in cyberspace. It`s the world`s first real cyber war.

Coming up next, I`m going to talk with one of the Ukrainian officials in charge of waging that part of the war.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[21:35:03]

VELSHI: Ever since arriving in Lviv, I have carried in my pocket one of the most powerful tools the Ukrainian government has developed so far in this war. This is the Ukrainian government air raid siren app, which might seem redundant in a city where traditional area sirens blare regularly. But most of Ukraine isn`t urban.

And rural areas are much less likely to have loud sirens that residents in far flung areas can hear. Anyone with a phone can download the Ukrainian government air raid siren app. The app is useful even here with traditional air raid silence, which might not be able to hear if you are in a bomb shelter, or through heavy plated windows.

That is just one of the outside the Ukrainian government and the Ukrainian tech industry have rolled out at lightning speed to help Ukrainians on this war. This was the Ukrainians governments one stop shop of an up before the war. It is called Diia, which means action. You can it was used for things like getting traffic tickets, getting COVID results, but now, you can use it to find out where to donate blood, apply for financial assistance, and even submit evidence of human rights violations.

Whether or not you have the app, the Ukrainian government has built a chatbot which is a robot that can text with users on social media sites like Telegram, Instagram, and Facebook, where any Ukrainian citizen can directly report the location of Russian troops. The chatbot confirms the information, lines up with the users` geolocation, and other phone data, and passes it immediately to the Ukrainian military.

Now, alongside the traditional war that Ukraine is fighting, they are fighting one of the world`s first real cyber wars. And the front lines of that warm and by the Ukrainian ministry of digital transformation.

But at one point was a bureaucratic agency for bringing Ukraine into the 21st century is now a key component of Ukraine`s military, and its defense against Russia. In addition to building apps, the ministry has been writing letters, and making public statements to try to get international support and cyberspace.

Ukraine`s minister of digital transformation convinced Tesla CEO Elon Musk over texts to send thousands of Starlink satellites to Ukraine, to help them keep the Internet online. The ministry also convinced Apple to pause all of its product sales in Russia, in addition, the ministry has recorded a literal IT army to stave off Russian cyberattacks and large cyber offensives of its own.

A lot of the elements of the war in Ukraine are similar to other words in the past, but this isn`t -- this is new. Ukraine`s minister of digital transformation has described this new reality as world cyber war one. So what does that look like?

Joining us now is Alex Bornyakov. He`s the Ukrainian deputy minister of digital transformation.

Mr. Bornyakov, thanks for making time to be with us tonight.

ALEX BORNYAKOV, UKRAINIAN DEPUTY MINISTER OF DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION: Hi, everyone. Pleased to be here.

VELSHI: I want to start by asking you some very basic things about this. How do you manage to keep the Internet up and running despite all of the Russian attacks?

BORNYAKOV: Well, you know, I think the reason behind this is in the first place, they have this vision to invade Kyiv and three days. They did not want to touch any of the communication, or infrastructure. So this gave us some time to regroup, and defend the critical parts of it.

We have a number of services, government authorities that are in charge of this. One of them in major, it is called Special Communication Authority, that basically take charge for cybersecurity, and communication inside the country.

So, after a week or two, they realize that they are not going to get this so quickly, and this started to disrupt the -- so we were ready, and right now, most of the territory of Ukraine, excluding war zones, of course, communication is stable.

VELSHI: The ministry for which he worked, the ministry of digital transformation was not actually an agency built for war. It is a bureaucratic agency that is no helping modernize Ukraine. How has this transition to becoming a large part of Ukraine`s military response been for you?

BORNYAKOV: Well, because we have to act according to the realities. Indeed, we completely shifted our focus from what we were doing before the war. And, right now, our focus is digital diplomacy, or someone called this digital blockade, when we really appeal to hundreds and thousands of companies, mostly tech companies. We also take care of cyber defense of the country, and cyber offense.

[21:40:04]

We still maintain government services which you mentioned before. Diia is the government service that was installed, almost 50 million users. This app is very popular in Ukraine. So you can -- again, there were new features added like you can get government help with one click in your app if you are from a war zone.

You mentioned before this, an app that would alert people, and right now we also added a functionality so you can make your -- you can apply it for reconstruction of your damaged property and get help from the government to restore your property, which were destroyed by Russian troops.

VELSHI: I am amazed at this chatbot that you have developed so that civilians anywhere in the country can report the locations of Russian troops. Help us understand how you are able to confirm those reports, and how hopeful that tip line has been?

BORNYAKOV: That is a great question. The thing is Diia, which was installed has ID authorization. So it is bulletproof authorization made on to factor -- it is very powerful. So, we use Diia authorization in this check box. We make sure that there are no Russians or spies infiltrating. So, Diia being an essential part of the chatbot on the first phase.

VELSHI: Let me ask you about the speculation at the beginning of this war that Russia would launch a large-scale cyberattack against Ukraine, and perhaps anyone who helped Ukraine. That does not seem to have happened. Why do you think up?

BORNYAKOV: Well, who said they didn`t? They actually did. They instantly were attacking us with a lot of -- we track a lot of incidents.

But it appeared that their cyber offense machine, or their cyber offense -- is not so powerful as it was imagined by some experts before the wars. So they didn`t really penetrate any critical part of our digital infrastructure. But they are trying. They`re instantly trying.

VELSHI: Let`s talk about the recruitment work that your ministry is doing, either crowdsourcing money for Ukraine`s military online, and actually recruiting for the military.

BORNYAKOV: So, after two days of war, we realized that the national bank of Ukraine was severely limited for commercial banks and just regular transfers, especially abroad. So, we decided to use crypto in order to fund-raise. This was really hectic, but we managed to partner with the private crypto exchange from Ukraine called Kuna, and they helped us establish a security perimeter so we could exchange mechanisms.

So, we announced that basically, we were ready to get the nations Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether -- and it was beyond our expectations. The world community started to donate millions of dollars. So we managed to raise around $7 million in crypto. This is really what is helping our army. It was really helpful during the first day of the war, where payments in dollars, and euro were not so available like they are available right now.

VELSHI: That is a fascinating discussion. We appreciate you having it with us this evening. Alex Bornyakov is the Ukrainian deputy minister of digital transformation. Mr. Bornyakov, thank you for making time to be with us tonight.

Still ahead here tonight, the view from inside Ukraine as people here in Lviv occupy a space somewhere between war, and peace. That`s next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[21:48:41]

VELSHI: Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, Lviv, Ukraine, has been a place for refugees fleeing the more battle scarred places of the country. More than 4 million Ukrainians have fled the country and many of them westward through Lviv, which is the logical way point on the way to Poland, which is about an hour`s drive from here.

And the city is doing its best to help the displaced. Earlier today, I took a stroll around Lviv, my tour guide was Deputy Mayor Serhiy Kiral. Right as we set out came the air raid sirens.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

VELSHI: Thank you for taking time to talk to us. This happens half a dozen times a day?

SERHIY KIRAL, DEPUTY MAYOR OF UKRAINE: Maybe not half a dozen, but it happens quite often.

VELSHI: What goes through your mind when it happens?

KIRAL: Danger, threat, you have to be with their close ones, your family, your tickets and make sure your wife is safe and look for shelter.

VELSHI: And do you -- does your family have a plan? Do they know to do in this happens?

KIRAL: Absolutely, it has been happening like that every day since the day one of this war. Everyone has to -- should understand that we need to be safe. We are fortunate here in Lviv, maybe it is not as bad as the bombardments in Mariupol or even in Kyiv.

[21:50:05]

But still after the recent strikes in Lviv, the oil depot and industrial enterprise, I think people are becoming more careful and less -- let`s say, less calm when it happens.

VELSHI: You notice some people in the city, it is very cosmopolitan. People loved to have their coffee, they stood outside. People are moving more quickly now, they might be seeking shelter or trying to get home. And some people are continuing on with their daily life. Explain that psychology.

KIRAL: I think the life changed for all the people. There is not a single man or woman or family which is not affected by this war. Some people, part of the family split, because the women and children have left. And according to the U.N., there are more than 4 million people that have fled Ukraine. Men, of course, are staying.

Some are coming back. They have a normal and calm life outside Ukraine. But also members of the Ukrainian Diaspora are standing together would Ukraine`s armed forces to fight for our independence and the freedom of all of us, not only Ukrainians before Europeans and Americans, for all the countries.

There are people -- their families that lost loved ones, their job, their parents, they lost children, every day in Lviv, you have funerals. The St. Peters, which is cathedral, the services, the mayor normally is attending these funerals.

And, again, when you see the parents -- the eyes of the parents of the children that died, there is sorrow, but there are also proud. There is huge dignity for their children that fought to defend their country.

VELSHI: As we walk around the city and talk to people, some of them are from Lviv. Some are from Kyiv or other places. They come here because they think it`s safer. Some people from Lviv have gone further west, even to Poland or Hungary.

KIRAL: Yeah. Well, Lviv is one of the largest cities in Ukraine, about 1 million population. According to the UN Refugee Agency, we have more than 200,000 internally displaced people currently residing in Lviv. The city is trying to support to our refugee registration welcome centers.

There are people from all over Ukraine, and, of course, many of them fleeing the war zones, Mariupol, Chernihiv. Many Lvivans, they host these people to their homes. I am not the exception. I had a person from Chernihiv who left with her child further west. She is in Germany, safe and secure.

Our main objective is that cities that all of their basic needs are supplied to. We do it using our own resources and also with international aid and organizations. You can see, even during the alarm, there is no panic. There is no one asking for something on the streets. It is also good that businesses are reopening. Businesses are very welcoming and ready to help anytime.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

VELSHI: The Deputy Mayor Serhiy Kiral said that he was glad that businesses were reopening. That is a reminder that in peacetime, his role in the city government of Lviv, was to promote business. Who knows when or if he will get back to his day job, but here is hoping.

Coming up next, we will take a 250 mile view of the conflict as adversaries on terra firma trying to remain friends on space. That`s next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[21:58:31]

VELSHI: Late last night, three men said goodbye to fellow crew members of the International Space Station and made their way into a tiny Soyuz capsule for their return to Earth, 250 miles below. Earlier today, the three men made safely back to the ground, plopping down in a big pop of gust in the Kazakhstan desert.

Inside the capsule were two Russian cosmonauts and one American astronaut, Mark Vande Hei. All three men were extracted from the capsule safely. At their medical testing, they went their separate ways, heading back to their home nations. Images like these of Americans and Russians working together and depending on each other`s how space exploration is supposed to work, 250 miles above earth, national boundaries are supposed to disappear along with terrestrial politics.

Up there, it is about mutual dependence. The politics theater into intervene earlier this month at the U.S. started imposing sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine. The head of Russia`s space agency warned that sanctions against Russia could disrupt our ability to keep the ISS up in orbit and also stop supplying rocket engines to U.S. aerospace suppliers.

Russia still had not signed on to an agreement to extend the life of the space station passed 2024. And then there`s China which is building its own space station and it`s strengthening its ties with Russian in space, as well as on Earth.

While war rages over terra firma, low earth orbit is considered neutral territory, for now. But watch a space, literally.

That does it for us tonight. We`ll see again tomorrow.

It`s time now for "THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL".

Good evening, my friend.