Transcript: The Rachel Maddow Show, 2/24/22

Russia starts war with Ukraine invasion. Russia targets key Ukrainian cities in overnight attack.

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: The Ukrainian people is clear. You are not alone. And that is tonight`s "REIDOUT." A special two-hour edition of THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW starts right now.

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: Thanks for being with us here tonight. My friend, Chris Hayes, is away. I hope you don`t mind me sitting in for him in his anchor chair. I`ll be here tonight with you until 10:00 p.m. Eastern, at least that`s the plan. Of course, the news these days has a way of laughing at even the best-laid plans.

So, if you take the Earth as a whole, if you look at all of the land on Earth, it is worth remembering that more than 10 percent of all the land on Earth is Russia. Russia is enormous. It is physically enormous, physically the largest nation on Earth. And it`s not even close. Russia is more than six and a half million square miles of land, more than six and a half million. No other country on Earth is more than four million square miles. It`s just massive.

I mean, we`re a big country, too. We have you know, four-time zones coast to coast. Russia has 11 time zones. And yet, despite that massive size, Russia has a teeny, tiny little sclerotic backwards economy. They`re the biggest country on Earth. They`ve got an economy considerably smaller than Italy`s.

In terms of population, nominal GDP per capita, Russia is not just worse off than like us or Italy or any other country in Western Europe. Russia is way below like Romania, way below Panama. They`re economically worse off than the Maldives and Palau per capita GDP.

And, you know, yes, Russia has had the luck to be sitting on lots of oil and gas. They have a totally non-competitive unmodernized technologically backward oil and gas industry to show for it. But that`s really all they have in terms of an economy. I mean, literally, their entire economic output is oil and gas.

And even so, their oil and gas sector is so lame that whenever they want to do something more complicated than sticking a straw into the ground in Siberia, they have to find some Western oil company to come in and build the technology for them to do it.

The one thing they have, they barely even have. Russia is a country with immense resources. And the Russian people have a record of cultural and scientific achievement that any country on Earth would kill for. And yet, their leaders have taken that potential and just shredded it.

Russia under its current leadership has devolved into a kleptocratic dictatorship, where yes, you know, technically there`s a parliament, there`s the Russian Duma, but really exists in name only. It`s just basically an extension of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

And yes, technically there is a judiciary in Russia, but also in name only. It is also just an extension of Russian President Vladimir Putin. And yes, technically -- barely, but technically, there are elections in Russia, but that fiction doesn`t even really extend to in name only at this point, since Putin now just declares opposition candidacies and opposition parties to be illegal.

So, the people of Russia today are remarkably ill-served by their increasingly isolated aging dictator who has over 20 years in power under his belt already. He`s got plans for 20 more. He has no plan for a successor and apparently, no plan to release Russia from the suffocating hold that he has on that beleaguered country and the fates of its 144 million people.

He has reduced his country to one that exports -- I said they only have one export, really they have to they export oil and gas, and they export organized crime. Great. And now, with each passing year, the world becomes increasingly capable of saying no, at least to the oil and gas that he`s selling.

So, what does he have left? What else can he do? For months now, the United States has been warning overtly publicly that Russian President Vladimir Putin was massing all those troops on the Ukrainian border for a reason that it wasn`t for military exercises, and it wasn`t for any other reason he was planning to invade. He was not only planning to invade, he was planning a large-scale invasion, a full-scale invasion with the aim of taking over Ukraine.

The United States has been warning about that explicitly for months. Also for months, Russia has been denying it, denying they would ever even consider such a thing. The ambassador denying it, the foreign minister denying it, members of the Russian Duma denying it, presenters on Russian state-run television denying it. Oh how ridiculous for the United States to say such a provocative thing that we plan to invade Ukraine. How ridiculous how hilarious. Of course not.

You can put that in your file to refer to if you ever forget in the future whether or not Russian government pronouncements should be taken as if they mean something. They spent months denying this would happen. And now, of course it has happened.

The U.S. government even publicly released intelligence about what kinds of false pretexts, what kind of fake stories Russia was planning to make up about Ukraine to create a fake justification for why they needed to invade. The United States said in advance, hey, Russia is going to make up some fake nonsense about there being mistreatment of Russian-speaking people in eastern Ukraine. They`re going to make up something about that about how they need to send in troops to rescue all these people who are being victimized somehow because the Ukrainian government is hurting its citizens somehow.

The U.S. government warned in advance that this is what Russia would make up, that this is what they would claim to purportedly justify their invasion. And then sure enough, like clockwork, that is exactly what Russia did. They announced war on Ukraine saying that Russian troops were only entering because they needed to, it was forced upon them. They needed to step in as peacekeepers to stop some mythical crimes being committed by the Ukrainian government against Russian-speaking Ukrainians in the eastern part of that country.

It is a baldly false pretext. And it is one that we knew to expect. It`s not the real reason Putin invaded. Why did Putin invade? Why is he doing this? Why is this happening? Well, if you were the kleptocratic dictator sitting on top of a country that you were keeping poor and unhappy and backward with no plans to do anything but more of that for another few decades, how would you feel about a big, culturally similar neighboring country where your population and their population had lots of family ties, lots of connection, lots of overlap lots of reason to identify with one another.

And in that large, culturally similar neighboring country, they recently threw out the pro-Russia puppet leader that you had installed there. They took economic steps to ally themselves with Europe more than with you. They then elected by a huge margin, a popular Russian speaking guy who wants ties with the West and Europe and the United States, a new young charismatic leader who said the night he was elected that everybody in the former Soviet states should look at his election and know that anything is possible, that anything is possible even in the former Soviet world thanks to democracy.

How does that look to you if you`re Vladimir Putin? From the corner that Vladimir Putin has painted himself into in the country he has ruined, the threat posed by a free, democratic Western-minded modern Ukraine. That`s like a skeleton hand that might grab you by the ankle if you let your foot drift too far off the edge of the bed at night.

Yes, it`s true Russian President Vladimir Putin has delusions about being a new czar in remaking the Russian Empire and reconstituting the USSR. Sure, fine. But also, outside of the fairytale books, he also just can`t let any country near him work in a way that might indicate to the Russian people that they too ought to expect their country in their government to work for them.

He needs his neighboring countries to be dependent on him, to be corrupt, and to be fundamentally disappointing to their people. That`s what he needs from the near abroad from his neighboring countries. And from the far abroad, for us in the West, he would please prefer us to be disunified, destabilized, and as disreputable as he can possibly make us.

I mean, there`s a reason why Russia has been spending all of this time not only trying to upend the international Western-led order, but specifically spending all of this time and energy supporting extremist and racist and separatist and otherwise destabilizing movements inside Western countries. From France, to the U.K., to us in the United States, really, I mean, it`s not like he`s doing a lot constructive in the world.

But he`s spending a lot of energy, a lot of resources, he`s is taking a lot of risks to do anything he can to seed basically dislocation, disrupted ability, corruption, and the inability to perform as a democracy anywhere he can in the Western world, particularly in the countries that lead the West.

He wants to disunity and disarray anywhere else in the world. He wants to disunity and disarray in the West in particular. And nearby, he wants and needs not a sphere of influence but a sphere of insulation around his own poorly run shambolic nation, a sphere of insulation for himself and for what he`s done to his country, a sphere in which the governments of those other nearby nations also suck. Leaders that also don`t serve their people that answer to him that are corrupt and manipulable and they offer nothing to their people.

[20:10:32]

Anything other than that, anything better than that, and the Russian people might start getting ideas about what their country should be like too. If a government nearby to Russia proves to be anything other than a shambolic disgrace, well, they`ve got to go.

And so, Russia has started another war. We have a large conventional land war this time, the first one in Europe since World War II. And however much Vladimir Putin desires disarray and disunity in the West, there may be nothing like the unprovoked launching of a land war in Europe to actually unify the West in recognition of the need to globally ostracize and neuter the man who has done this.

Now, that doesn`t mean what happens next is easy. I mean, when you look to the character of the response, there is a unified global revulsion against what Putin has done. There is a unified Western resolve to punish it, to stop it, to ostracize Putin for what he`s done. But as to what the exact response is going to be, I mean, we shall see. We`re going to talk tonight about the sanctions that the United States and our allies have levied already and what may be yet to come.

One of the rough truths of kleptocracy, being a kleptocratic dictator is that even very poor nations can produce very rich kleptocrats, right? Even a very poor country, if the guy at the top steals everything, the guy at the top still going to be very rich. You don`t need a well-off country to make a well-off thief.

Sanctions that impose economic pain on Russia will ultimately impose no economic pain on him. He will stay one of the richest men who have ever walked the face of the earth no matter how much the rest of the Russian economy and the Russian people suffers. And does he care about economic pain for his people? Well, he doesn`t really have to, as long as he can sustain the dictatorship. He`s not susceptible to any democratic consequences from his own people`s unhappiness. I mean, what are they going to do, vote him out?

Look, though, this was I think a piece of this today that not -- that nobody could have predicted with confidence. Look at the protests against what Putin did today inside Russia. Look at this. This is St. Petersburg Russia today. Look at all those people. Russian authorities put out dire, dire warnings today threatening the Russian people that anybody demonstrating, anybody protesting, anybody saying anything against Putin`s invasion of Ukraine would be treated as a rioter, would essentially be treated as a terrorist.

But look. Look at the people turning out in St. Petersburg and Moscow. I mean, here`s the lead story tonight in the Associated Press. Dateline Moscow shocked Russians turnout by the thousands today to decry their country`s invasion of Ukraine as emotional calls for protests grew on social media. Some 1745 people in 54 different Russian cities were arrested today. 54 different Russian cities.

At least 957 arrests today in Moscow alone. The Russian people have no say in the behavior of their government under the Putin dictatorship. He has criminalized standing against him in elections. He`s criminalized even journalism about him. He has criminalized human rights work. He has criminalized history. He has criminalized all protest.

A single person standing holding a single protest sign is considered to be a riot in Moscow. And yet, the Russian people by the thousands, by the thousands still took to the streets today to say no, they can`t bear it. They cannot bear him starting this war.

Look at this. Today in court, the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stood up at a court hearing where they`re trying to lock him up for another 15 years. He stood up in his court hearing, apologize to the prosecutor, apologize to the judge and said I am against this war. He said the war has been unleashed cover up the robbery of Russian citizens, to move attention away from internal problems in the country, from the degradation of our economy. This war will bring a massive amount of casualties on all sides. It will destroy lives and continue the impoverishment of the Russian people. And he said it as a prisoner. He said it in this kangaroo courtroom, but he said it.

[20:15:25]

So, we`re going to talk tonight about the sanctions response, about the insistence by President Biden that there will be no U.S. troops defending Ukraine inside Ukraine, but that the United States will defend every inch of NATO territory. If Russia takes Ukraine, they will be very much up against the border of NATO territory, and U.S. troops and Russian troops will be looking at each other from an inch long -- inch long border across numerous states.

We`ll be talking about the unity of the United States and its allies against what Putin is doing, the utility of that, the potential limits of that. We`ll talk -- we`re going to talk tonight about the flow of Ukrainians out of their country and what it will mean for the neighboring states. We`re going to talk tonight about the fight back of the Ukrainian people and what help they can and cannot expect. All able Ukrainian citizens were asked to register to fight to defend their country today.

We`re going to talk about Russian troops taking control of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster site. We`re going to talk about what NATO is going to decide when they have their emergency meeting tomorrow. There`s a lot to get to. There`s a lot to get to and we`re going to try to get to as much of it as we can tonight.

This is the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv at this hour. It`s very, very early morning there. It`s 3:15 in the morning. And of course, the citizens of Ukraine in the capital and elsewhere are wondering what dawn will bring in a few hours. Dawn yesterday brought Russian missile strikes across the country, including around the capital of Kyiv.

After Midnight, local time in Kyiv tonight, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed his nation in a video that he posted to social media. He announced that 137 Ukrainian soldiers were killed today. 137 Ukrainian soldiers killed today. He announced that another 316 were injured in the Russian invasion.

He also said that he personally and his family are targets of the Russian invasion, saying, "The enemy marked me as goal number one and my family as goal number two. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state. But he said his family is still in Ukraine and that he is staying in Kyiv.

In an address to European foreign ministers this afternoon, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned "All evidence suggests that Russia intends to encircle and threatened Kyiv. And we believe Moscow has developed plans to inflict widespread human rights abuses and potentially worse -- potentially worse on the Ukrainian people" which is sort of particularly ominous when you consider how spot on U.S. intelligence seems to have been thus far about Putin`s plans including the timing.

But as Russian forces reportedly move toward Kyiv from the north, from Belarus, they have also been surging further into eastern Ukraine where Russian separatists have been fighting Ukrainian soldiers for years. Eastern Ukraine is where tonight we find our friend Richard Engel, NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent. He`s in the port city of Mariupol near the Russian border and nearby to areas that are controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces.

Richard, I know it`s a dark 30 there. Thank you for being here. I know it`s been a long day.

RICHARD ENGEL, NBC NEWS CHIEF FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT: Well, I`ve gotten used to this with you, Rachel, over the years in the middle of the night in trying times, so it`s a -- we have to stop meeting like this.

MADDOW: Indeed. It`s always -- it`s almost always terrible news when I see you anywhere other than a bar. Richard, let me just ask you. Tell us about Mariupol. Tell us about the region of Ukraine that you`re in and the overall scale of the invasion. A lot of the U.S. intelligence about this had been that this is going to be a full-scale invasion, that this is going to involve the whole of Ukraine and not just previously contested areas. What`s it like in the region that you`re in? And what do you make of the scale of what Russia has done thus far?

ENGEL: So, this area is quite unique. And this is sort of the area that Vladimir Putin has been playing to. Because we`re quite close to the Russian border, the population here is mixed. Not everyone here supports Zelensky. Not everyone here supports the government.

There`s probably according to just people I`ve been speaking to, 20, 25 percent of the population who, well, I would say 24 hours ago, liked Russia, who thought that this -- the idea of joining up with Russia was a positive, and some of it`s because of nostalgia of their memories of the Soviet Union, and some of it is because they watch Russian television, some of them are just very poor and any alternative seems better than the lives they have now.

There probably about 20 percent, 25 percent on the other side who do support the government, are absolutely ready to fight, to be committed. And then maybe that middle ground of about 50 percent left who will take things as it comes. That was -- that was before this morning. Now, you have a city here that is afraid, people here are down in shelters, people here are staying in their homes. They were going to buy gas, if they could find it, stockpiling food. All the shops and restaurants and any kind of commercial life in this town except for the supermarkets are closed right now. And there`s real fear.

And there`s anger because they believe this is directly organized by Putin. They don`t blame the Russian people. Many here are connected to Russia. This is a Russian-speaking part of the country. They blame this on Putin. They think this is Putin`s personal mission, that he`s doing this in their name and they denounce that. They say, don`t do this in our name.

That`s the situation here in Mariupol. And I think it`s pretty similar in Kharkiv and other eastern parts. In the west, they`re angry. They`re ready to fight. They`re rallying behind their government. They`re getting guns that are handed out to them. Here, it`s more, why are you doing this in our name. We are Russian speakers. We`re proud Russian speakers, but don`t claim that there`s some genocide against us and that you`re coming in to destroy this country in order to save us.

[20:21:52]

MADDOW: Richard, the portrait that you are painting here, though, makes it very hard to project into the future what Russia is planning on doing. I mean, it`s one thing to have a large, very modern army that can overwhelm the comparatively much smaller and poorly equipped Ukrainian army. It`s one thing to take land, to take -- take cities, even. It`s another thing to hold them.

Even if you do install some sort of pro-Russian puppet government in Kyiv, let`s say they`re able to go as far as doing that, the idea that Ukraine is now going to be part of Russia, that Russia is going to govern it, that is going to be -- lose its status as an independent country and essentially be under Putin`s control, just seems like a -- seems like a fantasy at least for anything beyond the short to medium term.

ENGEL: Well, I think what he wants to do is what he`s done in other places. He wants to find someone to subcontract the repression out to. And that has been Putin`s policy in Chechnya. He found a local warlord and said OK, you are in charge -- you work for me, but you do your best to repress the people. And as a result, you get a share of the pie.

He did that in Belarus. Belarus was facing a popular uprising, a democratic uprising, and he was -- the leader was on the ropes and Putin moved into to save him, and the dictator released a massive crackdown on the human rights abuses. He just did the same thing in Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan`s government was facing an uprising that was lasting a few days. Russia, Putin sent in forces to back up the dictator and crush the rebellion.

It was the same thing that he used to do in Ukraine when he had Viktor Yanukovych here. he was a pro-Russian puppet, except Viktor Yanukovych made a cardinal mistake. In 2014, when there was the democratic uprising, Viktor Yanukovych didn`t crush it with enough force. Instead, he ran and took refuge in Russia.

So, I think probably the only person that Putin hates more than Zelensky is Viktor Yanukovych, because he blames him for being the gutless coward who had one responsibility, which was to repress his people for Putin, and he didn`t do it. Instead, he cut and ran.

So, I think he`s looking for a new -- a new strong man who he can install and then and then allow that strong man to enact terrible repressive policies.

MADDOW: And The Ukrainian people see it -- the Ukrainian people see it coming. I mean, they`ve lived this before. This will not be something that can be done in a way that will surprise them and that in a way that they`re likely to -- seem to. It`s -- Richard Engel, NBC`s Chief Correspondent --

ENGEL: They know this game.

MADDOW: Yes, exactly. They know this game and it`s -- and just like with the U.S. releasing all the intelligence apart from Russia was going to do in advance. That doesn`t avert it from happening, but it does mean that forewarned is forearmed in terms of preparing for it.

[20:25:03]

ENGEL: And for eight years, they tasted democracy and know it`s better. I`ll let you go. Until next time.

MADDOW: Richard Engel, NBC`s Chief Foreign Correspondent. Thank you, Richard. Much appreciated, my friend.

Let`s bring into the conversation now Ivo Daalder. He`s former U.S. ambassador to NATO. He`s currently the president of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. Ambassador Deltar, I really appreciate you being here tonight. Thank you so much.

IVO DAALDER, FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO NATO: My pleasure.

MADDOW: First, let me just give you a chance to respond to some of what we heard from Richard Engel there and from some of the way that I laid this out. I don`t expect you to agree with anything that I said, of course, but I`m just wondering if you are seeing this along the lines that Richard is seeing that Vladimir Putin is going to want his end game here to be a subcontractor, to be effectively a pro-Russian regime that he can control without having to directly occupy Ukraine from its -- from -- across its vast borders with Russian troops.

DAALDER: Yes, I do see the same way. And frankly, I think you laid it out really, really well about what Putin is all about and what he`s trying to do here. And I think Richard did as well. I do think that he`s looking for a puppet. This is always about the being in control of Ukraine, hopefully, at a cheap -- in a cheap way in which you don`t have to invade a country.

Now, he has had to invade because, frankly, it was the only way in which you could achieve his goal. But pushing a little further, just as you did in the conversation with Richard, he has to occupy the country in order to install his puppet. And then what? Because the puppet no longer has control of the Ukrainian state, eight years of democracy. In fact, there has been democracy before that. Years of democracy, but most importantly, years of fighting Putin.

Eight years the Ukrainians have been fighting Putin and the Ukrainian nationalism is now real. And the idea that, you know, putting a Yanukovych- like figure in charge isn`t enough, you also need to control the state. And I think the biggest miscalculation he may have made his that he thought this was going to be easy.

And in fact, he swallowed a really big country that is -- that is struggling trying to get out. And we will see, I fear, significant guerrilla-like warfare in the coming months after the occupation has taken place.

MADDOW: If Russia does take control of Ukraine and its entire territory, whether or not that lasts long, we would be in a situation in which, you know, over the border with Poland, say and over the border of several other nations, you would have NATO and indeed, in some cases, U.S. forces right up against -- right butted up against any Russian forces that were held in place to hold that territory.

How dangerous is that? As a former ambassador to NATO, knowing that NATO is holding its emergency summit tomorrow to talk about these things, knowing that President Biden has talked about the Article Five responsibilities and the United States being ironclad and absolutely sacred, how dangerous would it be for even a temporary situation to have Russian troops up against NATO borders in a very volatile time?

DAALDER: It`d be very dangerous to be -- to be honest. You know, this is -- this is what you worry about escalation of conflict that is -- that is not confined to Ukraine, but goes beyond it. And in fact, remember, that Putin`s screed that we heard on Monday wasn`t only about Ukraine, it was mainly about Ukraine, but it was also about the unfairness in which Russia and the Soviet Union had been treated and in some ways these idea that we need to sort of reconstitute the post-Cold War order.

And he does, as President Biden said, doesn`t only want to reestablish the Soviet Union, he also wants to establish the real influence over Central and Eastern Europe. Those countries are now members of NATO. And as a result, just as you said, if Ukraine gets taken over, just look at that the map, the Baltic states, Poland, Romania, Hungary, the Slovak Republic are all going to be bordering on Russian forces.

And the only way I think we can prevent war and my sense is this is what`s going to be talked about tomorrow in this virtual meeting of NATO leaders, is a significant plus-up of U.S. and NATO military forces in the east to remind Vladimir Putin that however he may have miscalculated what he`s doing in Ukraine, don`t calculate that there is a way to go any further. Because then you`re at war, not just with Poland, or not just with Lithuania, you`re at war with the entire NATO Alliance, 30 nation strong led by the strongest military power on earth which is the United States.

And no matter how much you want to threatened about nuclear war or whatever, the reality is that the U.S. still has the capacity not only to defend NATO, but to do serious, serious harm on Russia if that were to ever to be necessary.

[20:30:22]

MADDOW: Ivo Daalder is the former U.S. ambassador to NATO and is currently the president of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. Mr. Ambassador, I really appreciate you being here tonight. Thank you for your perspective. Thank you.

DAALDER: Thank you, Rachel. Thanks.

MADDOW: All right. We`ve got a lot to get to tonight. As we`ve been saying, it is 3:30 in the morning in Kyiv tonight. We are hearing reports of explosions in Kyiv tonight since we have been on the air. We`re going to try to go there live next. Stay with us.

MADDOW: As I mentioned before the break, we have been receiving reports this evening since we`ve been live on the air about a new round of blasts being heard in the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv. We`ve got a correspondent standing by in Kyiv. We`re going to be joining her in just a couple of minutes. We`re just getting that shot up and live because that is again, live reporting about blasts being heard in the capital city.

We have seen a lot of shocking images coming out of Ukraine in the last 24 to 48 hours. But look at look at this one which is a different sort of lens with a different kind of emotional resonance. See these lines of people? This building all these people are gathered around, this is a military registration and enlistment office in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. These are people who are gathered there to enlist in their country`s fight against Russia. They are enlisting today to fight to defend their country against the Russian invasion.

[20:35:23]

The U.S. military needs, of course, all the help it can get. It is vastly outnumbered and outgunned by the Russian military. Ukraine is not a member of NATO, and therefore NATO and U.S. forces are not coming into Ukraine to help. That said, the United States has been providing things like weapons and aid and intelligence.

And the intelligence piece of this has been fascinating. U.S. intelligence about Russian intentions, Russian plans, Russian timing, Russian goals, appears to have been quite spot on. U.S. intelligence has been warning about this massive invasion since at least December of last year, and the Biden administration has made the decision to declassify intelligence and tell the public what they know, essentially, in real-time.

They`ve been both confronting Russia with their war plans and telling both our allies and the public, the world public what Russia is planning on doing, which has proven to be much more accurate than Russia`s denials.

Now that the official -- the invasion is officially underway, what role does the U.S. government play in helping Ukraine? Again, President Biden has been insistent and stalwart on the fact that there will not be any U.S. troops on Ukrainian soil in this conflict at all. But there is a lot of -- there`s a lot else that the U.S. government is contributing and can continue to.

Joining us now is Michigan`s Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin who`s a member of the House Armed Services Committee. Before becoming a member of Congress, I should tell you, she did three tours in Iraq as a militia expert for the CIA. She held various defense and intelligence positions, including a senior post at the Pentagon where she oversaw policy on Russia.

Congresswoman Slotkin, thanks for making time. I know it`s a really busy time right now.

REP. ELISSA SLOTKIN (D-MI): Thanks for having me.

MADDOW: On the full spectrum, the full scale of what the United States could do to help Ukraine and to try to stop what Russia is doing, to try to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin for what we`re doing, how far along that scale are we? How far down the number line have we gone and might we yet further go?

SLOTKIN: Well, I think there`s a -- the spectrum is long because it goes from everything from just saying things in public statements to all out warfare, something that we were always worried about during the Cold War and never actually got to thankfully.

So, I think we`re -- I don`t know if we`re in the middle or we`re just not far along the spectrum, because we`ve made very clear that we`re not going to send American sons and daughters to fight on behalf of Ukraine.

But there is still more that we can do. And the sanctions, I think, that have been announced have been a good start. We can amp those up and throw the book at them in a more serious way. We can, again, in Congress help grease the skids for more military aid to go to Ukraine. You could amp that up and have it not just be defensive weapons, but offensive weapons of different kinds and levels of sophistication. You could do more on training and advising even from over the horizon.

There are things that we could do in addition to what we`ve already done. I guess the question is, you know, is Putin`s calculus actually affected by moving up that spectrum? And that`s an open question I think he`s just working off a different playbook right now, very different.

MADDOW: Well, I don`t know if you heard the conversation we had moments ago with Ivo -- Ambassador Ivo Daalter and with Richard Engel who`s in -- who`s in southeastern Ukraine, but the question of what Putin`s calculus is, where he thinks this ends, how much of Ukraine he intends to take and how he intends to hold it, it doesn`t feel like he has great options.

Obviously, the -- you know, the hopes and prayers of the world are with the people of Ukraine. But where Putin ends up with this, it just doesn`t see - - there isn`t any -- there isn`t any outcome, any stable outcome to imagine that`s better for him other than the outcome of hurting, killing and menacing lots of people along the way.

Where he ends up in terms of trying to hold that territory is going to be very unstable, very expensive, and very distracting for him in terms of everything else he`s trying to do in the world. Given that, is there something that the United States can do short of U.S. military forces being involved directly to make it even a worse bet for Putin, to make it even more expensive, to make it more uncertain, to make it something that he regrets more trying to bite off?

SLOTKIN: Yes. Well, I mean, this is where the sanctions are going to have to be, you know, really -- he`s going to have to have the impact of the sanctions really settle in. I mean, we`re going to make it nearly impossible for him to get spare parts for any of his military vehicles. We`re going to make it nearly impossible for him to get technology, any kind of -- anything that has a microchip in it is going to be hard for him to import. We know that`s going to affect the economy.

[20:40:21]

So you`re going to start to see some economic consequences here over the next couple of weeks. It`s not automatic, but over the next couple of weeks, which will certainly increase the pain on the Russian people who will in turn, I hope, continue what they`ve been doing today, which is very bravely coming out and protesting.

But I agree with your other two speakers. It just seems so confusing to people in the West to see him going into a country that we know he can`t reliably hold, he can`t reliably occupy. The Ukrainian people have been extremely brave. Even the stories today coming out of Kyiv have been amazing.

So, he`s just working off of a different plan. I think its legacy building. I think he sees himself as the hero of his own story and wanting to go down as a historical figure in Russia. And therefore, what he`s doing doesn`t make great logical sense to folks here in the United States and in Europe.

MADDOW: And to the extent that it`s going to end with not only his global ostracism, but the further economic and political ostracism of his nation in a way that will be very hard to reverse no matter how things change in the post-Putin world. Yes, he`s going to make history all right. It`s not - - it`s not -- it may not be the history that he wants.

Congressman Elissa Slotkin, thank you for your time tonight. Your expertise and your background, particularly on a night like this is really irreplaceable, invaluable to us. Thank you.

SLOTKIN: Thank you.

MADDOW: All right, up next, as I mentioned, we`re going to go live to Kyiv, our correspondents standing by there within the last half hour. We`re now - - we`re now told that at least two loud booms have been heard. Again, this is the capital city of Kyiv, well away from the disputed eastern territories, including the separatists held areas. We`re going live to Kyiv next. Stay with us.

[20:45:00]

MADDOW: U.S. intelligence which again has been sort of unnervingly corrects about how this is all going to unfold, keeps warning that Russia`s overall aim with this invasion is to depose the Ukrainian government by force to install a pro-Moscow puppet regime instead, like the one they funded Paul Manafort to install in an earlier iteration of the Ukrainian government before the Ukrainian people rose up against that guy and threw him out in 2014.

But if they are going to overthrow the Ukrainian government to put in their own type of government, they`re going to have to actually get to the Ukrainian government physically, and the Ukrainian president in the capital of Kyiv.

Kyiv is pretty far west from Russia`s border, but it`s not at all far from the border of Belarus where Russian forces staged ahead of this invasion and where they have -- from which they`ve already made advances. This has video taken earlier today from Ukraine`s border garden. It shows Russian troops and military vehicles streaming into Ukraine over the Belarusian border.

The Pentagon says Russia has fired more than 160 missiles into Ukraine since this invasion started. And they do say at least some of them have been targeted around Ukraine`s capital city. Russia keep saying it`s only targeting military targets. But at least one of the missiles shot into Kyiv hit a residential part of that city today.

Tonight that assault apparently continues. Erin McLaughlin is an NBC News correspondent who`s in Kyiv right now. She just told us that they have started to hear loud booms in the capital city again. It is about 3:45 in the morning there right now.

And joining us now live from Kyiv is Erin McLaughlin. Erin, thank you. We know there`s currently a curfew in place. We know it`s just coming up on four in the morning, but what can you tell us about what you`re seeing and hearing right now?

ERIN MCLAUGHLIN, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Rachel. What within the last hour or so, we`ve heard the sounds of two explosions in the distance to my right at this point. The source of those explosions is unknown. Otherwise there is an eerie calm that has set in here on the capital.

You mentioned the curfew that`s in place until seven in the morning. As I`m looking around, not a single person on the city streets. Yesterday was total chaos here. There was explosion after explosion after explosion. The sounds of sirens as people ran for cover inside the city`s metro stations, thousands trying to flee, there were long lines of traffic, gas stations running out of gas, long lines at ATM machines.

Although some people are choosing to stay and to fight the Russians, I was outside the national police headquarters here in the capital watching as lines of people were gathering to collect guns. They were handing out AK- 47s from the federal government.

Yesterday, I was speaking to a local member of parliament. He was there to get two AK-47s, one for him, one for his wife. They were hunkering down in the suburbs. He told me that he was worried, that he`s concerned, that he`s stressed, that he doesn`t know how to shoot a gun, that he was going to go home and Google it, figure out how it worked, but that he was prepared to protect his country.

And that`s something that I`ve heard over and over and over here from Ukrainians that I`ve been speaking to. This as we are expecting the Russians, they are encroaching here on Kyiv, and people here certainly are preparing for the worse than, you know, really what we`ve already seen so far.

Mostly the missile strikes that have happened here in the capital, in the capital area, have targeted military installations and airfields. Rachel?

MADDOW: Is the Ukrainian government being explicit about -- I mean, we saw the calls today for people to -- for every b0dy -- every able citizen to sign up for territorial defense. And we saw this -- the calls from the government. You know, bring your passport. If you are Ukrainian citizen and you want to fight to defend your country, we will arm you to do so.

Are they being explicit that-- what they`re thinking about? I mean, you`re talking to that member of parliament and went and picked up an AK 47 for himself and his wife. Are they being explicit that they`re expecting Russian troops in the streets and they`re expecting urban street fighting, people defending their homes from a ground invasion that will be in an occupying force?

[20:50:34]

MCLAUGHLIN: You know, Rachel, I don`t think they need to be. People here know what`s happening. They know what`s at stake. Just a few weeks ago, I was at a sort of private training camp, so to speak, in the suburbs of Kyiv. Hundreds of people showing up on their Saturday morning in the freezing cold to learn how to fire a weapon, to learn how to evacuate the wounded, to learn how to administer first aid.

And standing information was the 73-year-old man. And I asked him what will you do if the Russians invade your city? What will you do if the Russians invade your country? And he looked at me squarely and he said I will shoot. I will shoot them. People here know what is at stake here and they know what is at risk.

There was a local pizza parlor here in Kyiv and the owner of that parlor was handing out free pizzas to anyone who would show -- had some sort of proof that they had bought a weapon. And he was saying that he in his mind given that he had been on the frontlines in 2014 that it was only a matter of when not if this invasion took place. So, people here you know have been preparing some, have been preparing for some time, Rachel.

NBC News Correspondent Erin McLaughlin reporting live from Kyiv just ahead of 4:00 a.m. there. Erin, thank you. Thank you for your reporting since this is started. And thank you for getting absolutely zero sleep to be with us here tonight. I really appreciate it.

All right, we`ve got more ahead here tonight. Do stay with us.

[20:55:00]

MADDOW: This is a Russian nuclear-powered submarine that was circling the Black Sea this weekend, part of a drill to test and trot out and basically brandish Russia`s military power ahead of their invasion of Ukraine. They did test launches of ICBMs, of intercontinental ballistic missiles. They fired cruise missiles off of a navy.

Forget -- Putin parading his nuclear arsenal this past weekend showing off to the world what Russia is capable of before he launched his full-scale invasion into Ukraine. It`s, you know, unnerving on its own terms as it`s meant to be. But those exercises took on new meaning when Putin just went ahead and set it when he offered a thinly veiled threat that if any nation dared to try to stop him from invading Ukraine, they would be met with the threat of nuclear war.

He said any nation that attempts to interfere with his invasion would be met with consequences they have never seen. And he described himself -- had described Russia as a nuclear-armed nation, and said that Russia has advanced weaponry that no other nation has.

As the situation in Ukraine continues to devolve, there are a few nuclear components of this crisis to be aware of. The first, of course, is that threat from Vladimir Putin seeing this kind of behavior, and this kind of aggressive behavior, and this kind of nuclear specific rhetoric from the man who is after all, in control of the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons in the entire world.

As a world we kind of freak out about the prospect of Iran having a nuclear weapon or North Korea having a nuclear weapon because, boy, those guys are crazy. And what would they do with it if they had a nuclear weapon to use?

Well, here`s a guy who has 6,000 nuclear weapons, who`s started multiple wars in recent years including the largest land war in Europe since World War II completely unprovoked. Talking about how he`s invented some mythical history in which he believes he deserves nearby nations, that they don`t really count as countries, that really they`re his. And by the way, his nuclear weapons can back up all his threats.

We worry about Iran, we worry about North Korea. Well, here it is, in the form of Vladimir Putin. He`s talking about actively using nuclear weapons. Also, he`s moving that weaponry closer to NATO borders. Belarus is now moving to clear the way for Russia to move its nuclear weapons onto Belarusian soil. That`d be the first time since the collapse of the Soviet Union that they want to use -- move Russian nuclear weapons into Belarus right up against NATO.

But if there`s one other nuclear-related thing to pay attention to here, it`s not about nuclear weapons directly. It`s about nuclear waste. One of the most radioactive places on earth is in Ukraine, in Chernobyl, which is north of Kyiv, quite close to the border with Belarus.

In 1986, part of the nuclear power plant at Chernobyl exploded. It was the worst nuclear disaster in the history of the planet. Because of all of that radioactivity, the 19 miles surrounding the Chernobyl site are now considered to be indefinitely uninhabitable. That whole area around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is called an exclusion zone. It`s miles and miles of nothing and a vast amount of very dangerous nuclear waste.

Today, the Ukrainian government announced that Russian forces had seized at the Chernobyl exclusion zone by force. That area as well as the old power plant, all that stored nuclear waste is now fully under Russian control and nobody quite knows what that means.

One adviser to the Ukrainian president saying today, "It is impossible to say that the Chernobyl power plant is safe.