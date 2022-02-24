Transcript: The Rachel Maddow Show, 2/23/22

Summary

The United States is issuing a new warning to the Ukrainian government that the latest U.S. intelligence points to an imminent full- scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. The U.N. Security Council holds emergency meeting regarding Ukraine.

And thanks to you again for joining us this hour. You will likely remember President Biden`s trip to Rome last fall because the headline was that America`s second ever Catholic president met with the pope in an incredibly publicized meeting. But we now know, thanks to reporting from "The New York Times", that President Biden was dealing with something much larger on that overseas trip to Europe last fall behind the scenes.

According to "The Times", during Mr. Biden`s trip to Rome for a meeting of the leaders of the Group of 20 nations, he convened the biggest NATO members known as the quint, the United States, Britain, France, Germany and Italy.

Back in the U.S., days earlier, Biden`s presidential daily brief contained a massive new piece of intelligence. Quote, Vladimir V. Putin, the Russian president, was preparing to invade Ukraine. Not only did the United States have images of troops moving into position, it also had the Russian military`s plan for a campaign against Ukraine, elements of which had already begun.

So, when the world saw President Biden`s trip to Rome through the lens of a visit to the pope, President Biden was really using that trip to brief the biggest countries in NATO of what it knew was coming. And on that trip, quote, the president and his counterparts began to sketch out the response to Russia`s aggression. "The Times" reports, which cites by the way, more than a dozen senior administration officials, notes that even before Biden met with those native allies, the president made a very bold move involving Vladimir Putin himself.

Quote, Mr. Biden dispatched William James Burns, the CIA director, to Moscow with a message for Mr. Putin, we know what you are planning to do.

Now, over the course of the next three and a half months, President Biden made three key decisions that the senior ministration officials who spoke to "The New York Times" believe were critical.

Number one, the senator -- to share intelligence far more broadly with allies then was typical. Now, the idea here was to keep our allies in the loop. President Biden knew that having a unified front when sanctioning Russia would be key to making those same sanctions actually matter, more on that in a while.

So, he made the decision to give the allies, U.S. intelligence, even though there were fears that moles would gain access to this intelligence, given that it was now being shared more broadly. The Biden administration decided that keeping everyone banded together was more important then potential leaks.

Number two, Biden also gave the greenlight for an unprecedented public information campaign against Mr. Putin. The most high-profile example of which was the U.S. preemptively warning the public that they had intelligence that Russia was planning a staged false flag attack, using actors and fake Ukrainian military equipment to gin up some sort of anti Russian tragedy, giving Russia a reason to go to war.

And finally, number three, when it became clear that Putin was a building up forces on Ukraine`s border, President Biden, quote, approved sending Ukraine more weapons including javelin, anti-tank missiles, and deploying more groups to other countries in Eastern Europe. This is phenomenal reporting by "The New York Times".

And now, the stage is set, 190,000 Russian troops now lined the Ukrainian border, their presence, all the more menacing given President Putin`s recognition of two regions and eastern Ukraine as independent. Those regions were already partially held by Russian-backed separatists forces, but Putin formally recognizing their independent is a big step, won the West considers denying the sovereignty of Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin was just declared to places independent that are inside of Ukraine. He has ordered Russian troops into those regions for what he claims are peacekeeping purposes. And it is for these very reasons that yet again today, President Biden`s administration leveled more sanctions against Russia.

Hour by hour, it appears that the actions taken against Putin by the West may not be enough to get him to back down. This afternoon, the Kremlin announced that the heads of the Russian-backed separatist regions within Ukraine, the ones that Putin just officially recognized as independent nations this week, have asked President Putin for help repelling the supposed aggression of the Ukrainian army.

Meanwhile, senior European security officials tell the times that Russian mercenaries with experience fighting in Syria and Libya have covertly trickled into two rebel territories in eastern Ukraine, hoping to lay the groundwork there for war.

[21:05:14]

Russia is now ominously -- all aircraft to avoid a huge swath of airspace over eastern Ukraine. And perhaps most terrifying out all, tonight Ukraine`s foreign ministers warned that Russia has evacuated a chemical plant under their control in Crimea. He warns that this could be in preparation for a stage provocation by Russia, potentially a staged terrorist attack or chemical sabotage.

With all this in mind, the president of Ukraine issued an impassioned plea for peace just a short time ago, appealing directly to the Russian people, telling them that they are the only hope in stopping an invasion. He argued that Putin is distorting the truth by turning his people against those in Ukraine. He warned that at any moment, a single spark could burn everything down.

And it is against this backdrop that tonight, the United Nations Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting at Ukraine`s request, this is the second such emergency meeting this week and it is scheduled to begin this hour.

Meanwhile, officials in this country are warning that war is imminent. The Pentagon today saying military action could come at virtually anytime now while the secretary of state tonight told our own Lester Holt, that war could happen soon.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LESTER HOLT, NBC NEWS ANCHOR: Do you have reason to believe that before this night is over, Russian forces will be engaged in something I can do a full invasion of Ukraine?

ANTONY BLINKEN, SECRETARY OF STATE: I do, unfortunately, Russia has positioned its forces at the final point of readiness across Ukraine`s borders to the north, to the east, to the south. Everything seems to be in place for Russia to engage in a major aggression against Ukraine.

HOLT: To be clear, you think tonight that could happen?

BLINKEN: Look, I can`t put -- I can`t put a date on exact time on it. But everything is in place for Russia.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VELSHI: It`s just this backdrop of alarms going on all around the world that led to a very startling split screen today. Today in Russia is what`s called Defender of the Fatherland Day, a tradition that dates back to Soviets and World War I. But today sort of a mix of a celebration of man and a celebration of the military. President Putin participated in a ceremony of Russia`s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and tanks rolled through the streets of Moscow.

It would be hard to make up a more patriotic, more pro-Russian military day for tensions between Russia and Ukraine to be this high. It almost feels like something out of a poorly written movie.

Russia, celebrating its ability to defend itself on the precipice of wetter U.S. intelligence believes maybe a false pretense to start an offensive against Ukraine, and independent country. And in Ukraine, there is a sense of national pride today as well as an albeit very different one in Russia. The soldiers in that country were not ceremoniously defending their country, they were actually doing it as the shelling of Russian-backed separatists -- continued to intensify.

NBC`s chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel was on the ground a show us what it looked like.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RICHARD ENGEL, NBC NEWS CHIEF FOREIGN AFFAIRS CORRESONDENT: This village has been hit hard over the last four or five days. And about half the people have moved out already.

(SPEAKING FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

ENGEL: So, that is what it is like any frontline villages. There is no outgoing -- all of a sudden, boom, from the separatist areas. I think there must have been 20, 30 rounds that came in over the span of ten minutes. And luckily the villages are not that inhabited, but there are -- shelves were just coming in at random. Then, you have that few seconds when they are in the air and you don`t know where they will land.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VELSHI: All of a sudden, boom, boom, boom. Terrifying stuff.

Admits that shelling, NBC`s Matt Bradley spent the day in eastern Ukraine where young and old civilian and military are guarding themselves for war. Today, he went to the front lines speaking to guardsman that say they are ready to face down a Russian incursion. As of right now, one wonders how soon those Ukrainian soldiers may be asked to face down the enemy.

Joining us now, live, from Eastern Ukraine. NBC`s foreign correspondent Matt Bradley. He is located in the city of Kharkiv, which is about 50 miles from where Russian troops and tanks are amassed.

Kharkiv, is Ukraine`s second largest city.

Matt, thank you for being there. There is a lot of movement on the ground tonight.

What can you tell us?

MATT BRADLEY, NBC NEWS FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT: Yeah, a lot of that movement, Ali, is just across the border in Belgrade oblast. That is where we have seen the most kinetic movements, both by Maxar Technologies, that satellite company that`s been delivering a lot of those images, and we have also been seeing them on TikTok, we`re seeing a lot of users, Russian people going out and taking selfies in front of tanks with soldiers who are moving all around the region. Again, that is only about 25 miles from the Russian border. They are poised and ready to come over that border at anytime and one of the most recent intelligence says that this city Kharkiv could be a major, major target.

I was just out there speaking with some national guardsmen earlier today. I`ve been on the frontlines to, where Richard Engel was. Just in the last couple of days -- you know, Ali, when you`re talking with people here, they are not that worried. There has been a probable shift in just the last day or two. They are becoming a lot more concerned.

But when you talk to people in uniform, Ukrainians who are wearing a uniform, there is an excess of a exuberance when you consider their capabilities facing off against one of the most powerful armies in the world that is now within striking distance of some of the most major cities in the country. The hardware that is coming to bear on this country is something that most Ukrainian forces just don`t have.

And that is why when I was speaking with some former and current officials here in Ukraine, they say that the real strategy is probably going to be that Russia will move in and take over huge amounts of this country and there is going to have to be a sustained guerrilla or insurgency style tactics. Just in the last couple of years, we have seen two major U.S. funded and trained militaries crumble in the face of supposedly, on paper, much more inferior forces.

I think that here in Ukraine you are seeing a much more inferior force going up against one of the strongest armies in the world. And I kind of worry that the main risk here isn`t that Ukrainians won`t fight, it`s that they will fight and I think that could really cause massive civilian casualties.

VELSHI: Matt Bradley, many people think of wars and invasions as a boundary, a borderline, one force coming over the other and that is how that fight goes. But this is more complicated because there are some separatist-controlled areas near where you are, Vladimir Putin has now declared independent.

Do these people who you are talking about in uniform have the full support of the Ukrainian army? Are the Ukrainian army, or is this going to be some sort of an endless skirmishing in small villages?

BRADLEY: Yeah, it`s really complicated, because I was just speaking with the national guardsmen and a couple of weeks ago, I was speaking with Ukrainian military regulars. And recently I`ve also spoken with civilian reservists who are training to take up arms. And they are just older guys and women who have day jobs. They have been handed weapons and they are expected to go to war.

About more than 50 percent of this country says they will pick up arms in the case of a Russian incursion. So, you can expect that there will be a lot of ordinary people serving on the front lines. And again, back in 2014, eight years ago when the Russians first invaded this country, and back then, this military crumbled in the face of that Russian incursion back in 2014. A lot of the major fighting, a lot of the major victories, was done by civilians, the so-called, territorial defense forces. They were the ones who took back major cities of Mariupol down south.

And they might be called up to do so again. So, there will be a major civilian element, probably fighting against the Russians if and when they come in. When I have been hearing from defense officials is that the main plan, not a plan, the main plan is that they are going to have to launch an extended insurgency or guerrilla style campaign against a Russian occupation.

So, that is going to be really quite dangerous to watch. It`s going to see a lot of civilians on the frontlines, probably it will see fighting in the streets. I can`t predict the future, but that is what people here are expecting in the official level -- Ali.

VELSHI: Matt, stay safe as always, my friend. NBC foreign correspondent Matt Bradley, live from eastern Ukraine.

Joining us now is Nina Khrushcheva, she is a professor of international affair at the New School in New York.

Nina, good evening. It`s good to see you again under bad circumstances.

Nina, the president of Ukraine had a speech today. He seemed aimed at both Russian speakers inside Ukraine and if possible, a Russian audience inside Russia, in which he said, you are the last chance. You are the only people who can stop this from happening.

How true is that? What can Russians, regardless of whether they support what is happening now or don`t, can they have any influence over what Vladimir Putin is planning to do?

NINA KHRUSHCHEVA, INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS PROFESSOR, THE NEW SCHOOL: Probably not because they -- the people who are protesting our immediately arrested.

[21:15:04]

And just recently, actually just now, a poll came out with information that 70 percent of those polled (INAUDIBLE) of Donetsk and Luhansk.

We don`t know how -- because from what I know, just being in Russia for a year and a half and the past year, nobody cared about Donetsk, nobody cared about Luhansk. Everybody wanted a normal life. But suddenly, just the fact that 73 percent decided that they`re going to support that, that does surprise me. There has been propaganda, serious propaganda on TV, but that could also be just for older populations. So, 73 percent, I do not know. But Russians can -- I don`t believe they can do much at this point.

VELSHI: Let`s talk about all of the efforts, all of the stuff that we detailed at the top of the show about what the Biden administration knew, when they were prepared to share with the world, all of the efforts to try and coordinate the sanctions against Russia, including new ones that we have seen in the last few days. We have been in some fashion or other, sanctioning Russia since prior to 2012, specifically in 2012, we have new sanctions then 2014.

None of it has substantially stopped Vladimir Putin from doing what he wants to do. What in your opinion is going to work, if anything?

KHRUSHCHEVA: Well, sanctions are not going to work. That is just a given. And in fact, I thought -- I am still not entirely sure that the invasion is in the cards. And I don`t think it was when President Biden and his administration started talking about it.

In fact, I believe that that embarrassment of Russia, trying to turn it into pariah state, in fact, Putin -- pushed Putin over the edge, which may have come anyway, but we don`t know that anymore, because his speech to Ukraine and his way of recognizing the republic, saying the Minsk agreement does not work seem to be the result of at some point, he just decided that he is going to be embarrassing (INAUDIBLE) but also, for as long as the Biden administration was pushing the narrative of invasion -- by the way, is a landscape was until very recently -- I think on your show, we discussed it last week.

So, Zelenskyy was even disputing that. And, while the political maneuvering was happening, all this -- the narrative of the Biden administration, in fact, only strengthened the hawk -- being the Putin administration, and Putin`s part of -- very hawkish part of Putin`s brain, when he decided that -- there was no way to have any political decisions -- so, we`re just going to do what we are going to do. So, I think that was a diplomatic mistake. That is my view.

VELSHI: I want to talk to you about this idea of you`re not convinced -- that will be great news if there was not an invasion or full invasion.

KHRUSHCHEVA: I don`t.

VELSHI: There are different patterns of these things that could take hold. There`s a recognition of the two regions in eastern Ukraine, there are troops that could come into their, there are reporting about taking government or somehow decapitating the government of Ukraine and targeting dissidents and political opponents and stuff like that. All of which doesn`t look like war, but it looks like something.

War is easier for people to understand. What Putin is doing may be three level chess at this point. Whether or not there is an actual invasion, do you believe that Vladimir Putin is looking to dislocate the government of Ukraine and install a pro Russian administration?

KHRUSHCHEVA: I think it would be very, very hard. And the whole conversation was about the insurgency war -- would be absolutely horrific. Also I think yesterday or a few days ago, there was (INAUDIBLE) imagine that every Ukrainian -- that is going to be partisan war, like there`s no - - even like it wasn`t in World War II. So, that would be horrific, horrific bloodshed.

I don`t know. I can`t really say that they are going to replace the government because if he doesn`t -- it is this point -- (INAUDIBLE) their decision to get the troops and came later. Now, the republic now recognized asked for military help. That has not happened yet, but it may happen. It seems that Putin is playing a tactical game and he is still capable of stepping back.

On the other hand, and I mentioned it already, the speech -- phantom Ukraine, phantom Russia --

VELSHI: Yeah.

KHRUSHCHEVA: -- that somehow was one nation, and Lenin gave it to Ukraine, I think it was just the most remarkable gibberish I almost ever heard in my life. That shows that that Nixon`s -- remember Richard Nixon`s mad man theory, that he is going to behave badly -- that people will be afraid to contradict him --

VELSHI: Yeah.

KHRUSHCHEVA: It is possible that in Putin`s case, it is no longer a theory. It is reality. Sort of combination of Stalin and Mao that decides that for historical purposes of grandiose nation, he is going to do whatever he needs to do -- take everything. I do not know anymore, I have to say.

VELSHI: Yeah, well, you know, you and I`ve been talking about this for a long time and with each day I read more and know less about how this is going down. But I appreciate your perspective that most people cannot. Nina Khrushcheva is a professor of international affairs at the New School in New York. We appreciate your time.

We are trying to confirm some reporting right now that seems to be making its way around, and that is that flights of civil aircraft have now been restricted in all of Ukrainian airspace. We`re going to try and get to the bottom of that and find out what is going on.

We are also monitoring the United Nations, where any minute now, the security council is set to convene for an emergency meeting on Russia and Ukraine. We will keep a very close eye on that.

And surprising news back home out of Manhattan district attorney`s office about the investigation into Donald Trump. We will talk about what it all means after this.

VELSHI: His name was Carmine Galante, his mob nickname was The Cigar. He`s apparently almost never seen without a cigar clamped between his teeth, so that was his mafia handle. Carmine Galante, the cigar.

In the 1970s, he became the de factor chief of the Bonanno crime family. He was implicated in multiple murders and drug trafficking on an enormous scale. One of his drug-related trials and in a mistrial after a witness reported getting threatening phone calls and the jury foreman somehow ended up, quote/unquote, falling down a long flight of stairs and breaking his back.

In 1979, Carmine, The Cigar, Galante was eating at a place called Joe and Mary`s Italian restaurant in Brooklyn, eating a meal with two other guys from the Bonanno crime family, when armed guys in ski masks barged in and killed all three of them in a hail of gunfire.

The man ultimately prosecuted for Galante`s murder, I kid you not, was named Whack-Whack. His actual name was Bruno Indelicate. Now, you think a guy like that would not need a nickname, but the mob called him Whack- Whack. Whack-Whack was convicted of Galante, the cigar`s murder, and the murder of two other Bonanno soldiers at the table with him that night at the restaurant. Each of the three murders was treated as a constituent element of Bruno Indelicato`s ultimate conviction, which was on racketeering charges, which means not just crime, but organized crime, with considerably tougher penalties for crimes that are prosecuted under that racketeering umbrella.

But because Mr. Whack-Whack had a good lawyer, who argued very hard against these racketeering charges, this apparently simple murder case force the federal appeals court in New York to reckon for the first time with the first real specific legal definition of racketeering. So, that`s the case that led to the first legally tested legally racketeering of United States.

That lawyer, who turned that gang land case into a legal landmark that still matters today, he as a prosecutor, then as a defense attorney, litigated dozens of organized crime cases, including some of the highest profile cases in the worst of the New York. As a prosecutor, he ran the appellate unit and other units at SDNY, which is the Manhattan federal prosecutor`s office. And with all that experience as a prosecutor, he went on to become one of the highest profile white-collar defense lawyers at one of the fanciest law firms in New York.

And so, it was a huge deal when just about exactly a year ago, he took a leave from that high profile white-collar gig to be sworn in as a special assistant district attorney in the Manhattan D.A. office. He was hired on to assist prosecutors with one single case, the investigation underway in that office of the Trump Organization, the criminal organization of the former president and his business, examining potential tax fraud, bank fraud and insurance fraud.

And that investigation has appeared to be gaining steam ever since. Last summer, the Manhattan DA office indicted the Trump organization and indicted Allen Weisselberg on separate charges, though, the reported attempts to come get Trump to cooperate himself or apparently unsuccessful. In the fall, the Manhattan DA convened a special grand jury in the Trump case, even after a newly elected da took over at the beginning of this year and that grand jury was still hearing testimony last month.

The investigation had reportedly focused in on whether Donald Trump inflated the value of his assets in order to mislead banks into giving him bigger and better loans. You will recall that just last week, Trump`s longtime accounting firm that ties with him and essentially retracted a decades worth of financial statements they had prepared for him.

[21:30:06]

But today, that big deal racketeering lawyer, the guy that brought the case that they brought in a year ago, well, he resigned. So did another lead prosecutor who had been involved in the Trump case for years. He was the one who successfully argued that Trump had to hand over his tax turns. They both resigned.

According to reporting from "The New York Times", after that new Manhattan attorney indicated to them that he had doubts about moving forward with the case against Mr. Trump, end quote. We do not know the reasons for the new district attorney and his doubts about this case, his office insist today, though, that the Trump investigation is ongoing. The two prosecutors who quit are not commenting.

"The Times" notes that, quote, time is running out for this grand jury, whose time is scheduled to expire in April. Without those two top prosecutors, the years long investigation could peter out. And if that is what is happening here -- still a very big if at this point -- but if that is what is happening, obviously that would be very welcome news to Donald Trump.

But honestly, it would only be a partial reprieve that best because the criminal investigation in Manhattan is only one part of Trump`s potential legal jeopardy in the months ahead. The New York attorney general is pursuing a civil fraud investigation parallel to the Manhattan DA`s criminal probe. Activity in that case has recently been abdicated.

Just last week, a judge ordered Donald Trump and two of his adult children to testify about their company`s business practices. Now, New York attorney general cannot bring criminal charges, but she could bring a potentially devastating lawsuit against the Trump organization. Such lawsuits have already shut down Trump`s fake tragedy and his scam university.

Meanwhile, the district attorney in Westchester County, just north of New York City, is pursuing an investigation into Trump`s golf club up there.

And then there is the criminal investigation by the district attorney in Atlanta, into whether Trump illegally tried to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. A special grand jury in that case will convene at the beginning of May.

And all of that is before we even consider what potential legal jeopardy could await Donald Trump in the findings of the January 6th investigation.

Watch this space.

[21:36:40]

VELSHI: All right, a number of things developing right now. The United Nations emergency Security Council meeting has begun. It is underway. We are one monitoring it very closely. As you know, they are speaking different languages. We are monitoring for an English translation that we can bring you.

This was the second emergency Security Council meeting called this week by the Ukrainians. It is now almost 6:00 a.m. in Eastern Ukraine. And there are reports of noises being heard that could be explosions. We don`t want to be reporting on things like this from social media sites. We want to give you context as you hear about what is going on.

We saw Richard Engel`s reporting earlier today in Mariupol, which is roughly right here. It is in part of this disputed area that the Russians have now recognized.

The Russians have recognized two oblasts -- these are, for lack of a better word, provinces, Donetsk and Luhansk. Both Donetsk and Luhansk have cities and the center of them called the same thing. The area here in pink is the area that separatists have controlled for sometime.

Vladimir Putin is not concerning himself with the actual information here. He has declared both of these provinces or oh blasts as Russian territory and this is where he claims to be -- there are hundred 90,000 troops amassed all over here. This is the Russian border, but this is Belarus, which is a pro Russian independent country and there are Russian troops all the way through Belarus.

This border of this side of Belarus, this is Poland, this is all NATO over here. This is as far as NATO troops go. There are no NATO troops in Belarus, obviously. There are no NATO troops in Russia. And there are no NATO troops in Ukraine.

So, this is the situation as it seems right now.

Let`s go to Courtney Kube, NBC News correspondent at the Pentagon.

Courtney, there is a lot of information going on right here. But what`s -- but we are not really clear on is what`s Russia offensive would look like in this environment.

COURTNEY KUBE, NBC NEWS PENTAGON CORRESPONDENT: So, according to U.S. military and U.S. a -- if you look at that map right behind you, if you take a line and you draw it straight from Kyiv, straight down to Odessa and then all the way up to the border with Belarus, everything east of there, the assumption is that in this initial phase or tranche of this military campaign, that that would be the target area.

So, right now Russia, you mentioned there somewhere in the neighborhood of 150,000 to 190,000 troops all around that area, primarily around what we are looking at the map here, Kharkiv, the eastern side of the two breakaway areas, all the way down to the southern part. Then, there`s also a large grouping of Russian troops in the north. There`s a little town called Clancy that is just north of the other side of the border from Belarus and over into Belarus.

There are a number of expected routes that Russia will take in this -- if they discuss -- but I have to say, that officials who I`m speaking with here at the Pentagon and elsewhere in this town, believe that that is the decision that Putin has made. He will conduct this large scale invasion. It`s just a matter of when.

They will, the plan is, to start in the air, according to this military assessment. Start in the air. Airstrikes, cruise missile strikes, there are a large number of Russian naval ships down in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. They have cruise -- they have missiles on them. They have the ability to launch into that area.

In the first 45 minutes to one hour of this initial phase of this military campaign, they can take out a large amount of the Ukrainian military. Roughly 50 percent of the Ukrainian military and the most capable forces are in that area I laid out on the eastern half of the country.

They can take other ammunition. Their lines of communication, literally, their ability to communicate with one another and you physically reach one another by taking up bridges and roadways. They will likely target their aircraft, Ukrainian military aircraft, pock up the runway so that they can`t take off. They likely will take out their air defense systems.

So, essentially, if this is the way that Russia carries this out, in the first hour or so, they will virtually cripple that half of the Ukrainian military there. They will only airspace because they have air defense systems up in the north and Belarus and the western part of Russia that will virtually take over the airspace there.

Then, after that initial air campaign, we will see artillery fire coming across the border and then, after an hour, maybe two, a couple of hours in the early parts of this campaign, that is when we will most likely see Russian military forces rolling across the border into Ukraine.

So, again, this is a U.S. military assessment but it is based on what they have been seeing Russia do, build up across that border in the last several months.

VELSHI: I want to put that map up of the oblasts, the provinces in eastern Ukraine just for a second, because there are two points you`re making here. One is, by Vladimir Putin recognizing those places as independent countries, it`s not a justification accepted by anyone else, but there is an argument that he would make to say, hey, we`re sending people in. They requested our presence to go into these two places and protect Russians over there.

But you are talking about things happening north of Kyiv, coming out of Belarus or coming out of Russia on the northern part. There is no global justification for going into an entirely separate country.

At that point, is Vladimir Putin prepared to just give up the pretext of the idea that he is protecting Russian speakers over here and he is largely just going into Ukraine?

KUBE: Yeah, so, I mean, he has actually been laying this out for years. In July, Vladimir Putin wrote this long op-ed, essentially, where he laid out everything that he wants to do.

Ukraine -- taking back Ukraine, it`s not only a national security objective for Vladimir Putin, it is a long term strategic goal. So, the notion that he is going to base this on any kind of global or international norms or standards that most other countries in this world would adhere to, I think is not likely to be the case here. I think he is doing this based on what he sees as his priorities and his objectives.

This is a legacy item for him. Something that he hopes will last longer than even he is in power, however many more years that will be in Russia. It`s something he sees as a long term goal.

So, most likely, he will focus on that area, the breakaway area, and beyond. All the way up, there`s a river that kind of cuts that from almost the eastern half of the country, the Dnieper River, most likely he will focus on everything east of there. But I should point out, the assessment is that he will then continue on to the western part of the country.

So, it`s not as if the belief is that he`s just going to focus on -- and bill to Ukraine. The belief is that his goals ultimately taking back the entire country. He will just focus on that eastern half in the beginning.

And when they go in, the assessment is that he will and circle some of these large cities. Kyiv, Odessa in the south, circle them, isolate them, and then they will move from there. He has a tremendous amount of personnel around the border right now. It is enough for not only for the initial invasion, but for an occupation force for sometime.

VELSHI: And I want to show you a little bit on the map here of white courting was just talking about. Right here in Odessa, remember, Russia has ships here. This is the river that Courtney was just talking about. It splits Kyiv into east and west. This part was ruled over by Poland, this part was Russia. And it is Russia is controlling on -- of Ukraine.

Courtney, thank you for that, we will of course stay close to you. Courtney at the Pentagon for us.

Let`s go back to the un for a moment. This is the scene at the United Nations where the security council is holding an emergency meeting about Russia`s actions against Ukraine.

[21:45:05]

We will have the latest on that and all the new reporting that is coming out right now from Eastern Ukraine in just a few moments.

VELSHI: All right, we have news that the president is closely monitoring the situation in eastern your grain. There is an emergency Security Council meeting underway at the United Nations, the second one this week.

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, is speaking now and I want to play from the beginning what she had to say. Let`s listen together.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD, U.S. AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED STATES: Thank you, Mr. President, and thank you, Secretary General. Thank you for your strong stance and you are powerful remarks today at the general assembly and for your remarks tonight.

Colleagues, a few moments ago, I spoke to President Biden, who asked me to convey in the strongest possible terms his and our steadfast support for Ukraine.

[21:50:10]

And support for the urgent meeting this council has convened tonight.

Furthermore, he asked me to share that the United States and our allies and partners will continue to respond to his actions with unity, with clarity and with conviction.

We are here tonight because we believe, along with Ukraine, that a full scale further invasion into Ukraine by Russia is imminent.

Tonight, we are seeing the Russians close airspace, move troops into Donbas and move forces into combat ready positions. This is a perilous moment.

And we are here for one reason and one reason only, to ask Russia to stop, return to your borders and send your troops and planes back to their barracks and hangers. And send your diplomats to the negotiating table. Back away from the brink before it is too late.

Last week, the United States inform this council and the world about what we expected to see unfold. We said that Russia would manufacture a pretext for an attack. We have since seen numerous false flag events, staged along the lines of contact in Donbas. We said Russia would theatrically convene emergency meetings at the highest levels of the Russian government.

We also all saw this on Monday, with the state televised meeting held by President Putin, an orchestrated moment in which the Russian government decided to recognize as, and I quote, independent states, unquote, sovereign territory of Ukraine controlled by Russia`s proxies since 2014. They literally violated Ukraine`s sovereignty and territorial integrity on live television before the world.

We said that false proclamations would come, declaring Russia`s need to defend Russian speakers in Ukraine. We got that and much more from president Putin speech on Monday, and during the speech of the Russian ambassador in the general assembly today.

No one could have predicted just how dangerous, exciting and far-reaching president Putin`s speech would be, with Putin arguing for taking the world back in time to an era of empires and colonies.

Finally, we said that the attack would come next. That we could expect communications to be jammed, cyberattacks to shut down key Ukrainian institutions. Last week, we attributed to Russia denial of service attacks against Ukrainian banks. And we saw similar activity this morning targeting government sites as well.

And in the last few hours, we have received very concerning reports of destructive malware placed on hundreds of computers and executed on at least some computers. After that, we saw said after that would come the bombs, missiles, soldiers and tanks. Already, soldiers have been deployed to the occupied region of Ukraine.

Ladies and gentlemen, we are here tonight because we believe the rest is imminent. Now, over the past few weeks, Russia has called our predictions hysterical. Russia said we were lying. Russia said we were supplying the world with misinformation. Russia`s diplomats even laughed in the face of the human suffering we were sounding the alarm about.

But what we said would happen has come to pass for all the world to see. So, let us be clear. All parties are not culpable here. There is no middle ground.

Calling for both sides to de-escalate only gives Russia a pass. Russia is the aggressor here. Russia`s attack on Ukraine is tantamount to an attack on the U.N. and every member state in the chamber tonight.

[21:55:00]

The Security Council is charged with adjudicating threats to peace and security.

Russia is bypassing it`s -- Russia`s bypassing it entirely and taking matters into its own hands. And that undermines the institution, it undermines everyone who participates in it. The United States, Ukraine, its allies and partners across Europe, U.N. officials, every other member of the Security Council -- we have all repeatedly implored Russia to engage at the diplomatic table. Those calls were not heard.

Instead, tonight, Russia has brought its people, the Ukrainian people and the world to the brink of a conflict that will produce an untold amount of human suffering. I said it in the general assembly this morning and I will say it again tonight. Every day Russians should be asking themselves right now, how many Russian lives Putin will sacrifice for his cynical ambitions?

Responsible members of the Security Council will stand together and we will stand with Ukraine. And we will do so despite a reckless, irresponsible member of the Security Council abusing its powers to attack its neighbors and subvert the U.N. and our international system.

This morning, in the general assembly, we saw dozens of leaders from across the globe stand up to defend the U.N. charter and Ukraine against Russia`s brazen attacks. We were proud to stand with them.

Today, I have the opportunity to meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba. And many of you were in the general assembly hall this morning and the foreign minister received unenthusiastic applause after his remarks. Since he could not be here this evening, I would like to begin by echoing his word.

This morning, he warned us all that, quote, no one will be able to sit out this crisis if President Putin decides that he can move forward with this aggression against Ukraine. Your governments and your people will face painful consequences together with our government and our people, unquote.

He is right. History tells us that, and we must confront the threat head on in this council, in the U.N. and in our capitals. The people of Ukraine are counting on us. Let`s not let them down.

Thank you, Mr. President.

VELSHI: The people of Ukraine are counting on us, let`s not let them down, that was Linda Thomas-Greenfield. She`s the United States ambassador to the United Nations, addressing a Security Council emergency meeting at the U.N., the second one this week.

She has confirmed, however, things that we did not know going into this. She says they have information that Russian troops have now entered the Donbas, the disputed region in eastern Ukraine, those two provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk. Linda Thomas-Greenfield says there are now troops in Donbas.

There had been troops there in some ways since 2014, so it`s not clear whether that is a troop movement into those two places on the right. You will see that they are labeled Luhansk and Donetsk. Russia controls Crimea, as you can see, and they also have a lot of naval force in the Sea of Azov.

There is also news that airspace over Ukraine has been close to civil aviation. President Vladimir Putin, it has been reported, says Russia will conduct military operation in Eastern Ukraine, that`s according to "The Associated Press". We have no other confirmation of that but we are getting information flow from Ukraine suggesting that there is military activity underway right now.

That`s it for me, we will continue our live coverage here on MSNBC.

