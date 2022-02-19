Transcript: The Rachel Maddow Show, 2/18/22

Summary

A few hours ago, President Biden said in the clearest possible terms that he believes Vladimir Putin has not only decided to invade Ukraine, but that he is planning an attack straight at the heart of the nation. An important ruling in three civil cases a dozen members of Congress and multiple Capitol police officers brought against Donald Trump and others for their role in inciting the insurrection on January 6; a federal judge in D.C. denied President Trump`s efforts to dismiss those lawsuits.

Transcript

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: That is "ALL IN" for this week.

THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW with Alex Wagner at the anchor desk again.

Good evening, Alex.

ALEX WAGNER, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, Chris. They love saying the word Hillary Clinton, don`t they?

HAYES: They -- I mean, the relapse line was pretty good because it`s like they cannot get enough.

WAGNER: They can`t.

HAYES: They just need to go -- they need to go back in time. Also like, they find Biden boring. They can get people ginned up in the same way. So, it`s like, nothing will be better if she were back to --

WAGNER: I wonder why, Chris!

HAYES: Yes, I wonder why.

WAGNER: What could it be?

HAYES: Exactly.

(LAUGHTER)

WAGNER: We`ll dive into that later on.

HAYES: Yeah, let`s figure it out. See you, Alex.

WAGNER: Have a good weekend.

And thanks all of you home for joining us this hour.

They do it every year. 2019 was the first time they gave it a name. It was called grom, which means thunder in Russia. In October of 2019, Russia held its annual military exercises, specifically to test its nuclear arsenal. They dragged out 12,000 troops, 213 missile launchers, 105 aircraft, 15 surface warships, and five nuclear submarines.

On paper, appointed this kind of exercises to basically dust off the cobwebs off missile launchers, run your mentor if you drills, to basically make sure everything is in tip-top shape, should you need it in a pinch.

But in reality, these kinds of military exercises are meant to be a dramatic show of force, prove to the world that you have the capability that blow stuff up, and that you are not afraid to use it.

The thunder nuclear exercises in 2019 were believed to be Russia`s biggest public test of nuclear might since the Cold War. That`s why they felt they needed to give it a big scary name, thunder.

But Russia does this kind of thing every year, like clockwork, every year, every October. Russia has these military exercises, where they specifically parade around all their nuclear weapons, except for this year. This year, Russia made a change. Instead of holding those nuclear drills in October, like in years past, Russia will be holding them this weekend, right as the world remains on edge to see if Russia plans to invade neighboring Ukraine.

Those drills will involve Russia`s Black Sea fleet, which conveniently, have been study based on the Crimean peninsula in Ukraine. Russia has we scheduled their annual nuclear military drills, only one other time in recent memory. Back in the year 2014, to time it with Russia`s annexation of Crimea.

So you can read into that what you will. But these nuclear exercises will come on the heels of what has been an incredibly tense 24 hours, on the border between Russia and Ukraine. U.S. sources say they believe Russia has now amassed close to 200,000 troops at the Ukrainian border.

One U.S. defense official told NBC News that that accounts for 40 to 50 percent of Russia`s entire military forces, that right now are poised in an attack position around Ukraine. The secretary general of NATO said today that he believes there has not been a larger concentration of military forces in Europe since the end of the Cold War.

Vice President Harris was in Germany today, where she met with the NATO secretary general, and leaders of the Baltic nations. The vice president is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Zelensky tomorrow in Munich. But U.S. officials are reportedly worried about whether it is safe for President Zelensky to leave his country right now, whether Putin could somehow exploit his absence.

Today, President Biden had a call with a number of nations in NATO, in an 11th hour attempt to find a solution for peace. The U.S. secretary of state is scheduled to meet with the Russian foreign minister next week, if Russia has not yet invaded, which signals that a diplomatic solution may still be on the table.

But a few hours ago, President Biden said, and the clearest possible terms, that he believes Putin has not only decided to invade Ukraine, but that he is planning an attack straight at the heart of the nation.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We have reasonable reason to believe that Russian forces are planning to and intend to attack Ukraine in the coming week, in the coming days. We believe that they will target Ukraine`s capital Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million innocent people.

REPORTER: And do you have any indication about whether President Putin has made a decision on whether to invade? Do you feel confident that he hasn`t made that decision already?

BIDEN: As of this moment, I`m convinced he`s made a decision. We have reason to believe that.

REPORTER: To be clear, to be clear, you are convinced, you are convinced that President Putin is going to invade Ukraine. Is that what you just said a few moments ago?

BIDEN: Yes, I did. Yes.

[21:05:01]

REPORTER: So this diplomacy, is it off the table then?

BIDEN: No, until he does, diplomacy is always a possibility.

REPORTER: What reason do you have to believe he is considering that option at all?

BIDEN: We have a significant intelligence capability.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WAGNER: Along with that start pronouncement from the president today, we also got more granular signals from the ground that Russia and Ukraine are hurtling towards conflict. This, as the aftermath of an explosion that took place in eastern Ukraine today, in the city of Donetsk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists. No one was hurt in the blast.

Now, Russian state media claim that this explosion was caused by Ukraine, as tensions between the two sides continue to ratchet up. But American and Ukrainian officials say that that explosion was actually staged by Russia, in an attempt to gin up a reason to attack Ukraine.

These two pockets of Eastern Ukraine or where we`ve seen the most biting in the last 24 hours, and a significant increase in the amount of artillery and mortar exchanges. Both of these cities are controlled by Russian separatists. Ukraine says it has ordered its troops to restrain themselves, so is not to provoke Russia, and give Putin a pretext for invasion.

Nevertheless, the leader in charge of the pro Russian separatists in Ukraine issued an urgent warning today, claiming without evidence, the Ukrainian forces where bearing down on the pro-Russian region. He ordered all civilians, women and children, to immediately evacuate the area, because he said again, without evidence, that Ukraine is poised to launch an attack.

To be clear, there is zero indication that Ukraine is planning any such attack. It would also be an unfathomable thing for Ukraine to do, given that half of Russia`s military might is currently pointed in Ukraine`s direction.

And tonight, at least in the view of the White House, it is Russian firepower that Putin is poised to activate.

Joining us now live in eastern Ukraine is NBC`s chief foreign correspondent, Richard Engel. Richard is located in the port city of Mariupol, near the Russian border, and adjacent to areas controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces.

Richard, thank you for being here.

Can we force talk about President Biden and his conviction that Vladimir Putin has made up his mind to invade Ukraine in a matter of days. Have you seen reaction to that on the ground where you are?

RICHARD ENGEL, NBC NEWS CHIEF FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT: It happened very late here, so we haven`t had any public reaction from the government specifically, or seen any evidence of a change here on the street. But all this has been as the most explicit statement of what the U.S. has been saying for the last several days, is that it`s coming, it`s coming.

And that message is starting to finally sink into the government. The government here, before had been cognizant of the danger, but not expressing it to the public. Now, the government has become much more active, and is actively trying to counter the Russian disinformation claims, putting out information that they`ve gone into, I don`t miss a hyper drive, but a state of denial of affairs I think is over.

WAGNER: Richard, what about the plot here, on the part of the Russians? The pro Russian separatists are saying they`re under attack by Ukraine, we have not seen any evidence of that.

ENGEL: That`s very, very transparent.

WAGNER: You have walked the trenches where these supposed attacks are occurring. I mean, what is your assessment? How valuable is that line of strategy, and for how long?

ENGEL: It is an incredibly thin charade that they are putting up right now. It is not believable, I don`t think anyone, certainly in this country, and I don`t anyone who`s been watching this conflict, with any kind of seriousness, believes it.

It is almost a poor attempt at a staged operation. In that, first of all, it doesn`t make any sense. Why would Ukraine launch an offensive right now against a pro-Russian area, while all of the Russian might is pointed at it? One.

Two, it`s not happening, it`s simply not happening. I`ve seen it, many has seen it. You can go to the front line for the last several months, and I`ve gone many, many times in the frontline. I`ve been doing reports from there.

There was absolutely no evidence of a Ukrainian military buildup. We`re not seeing any evidence of one here, and I`m very close to the area, and there`s a lot of troops here. We`re not seeing it because it isn`t happening.

We`ve spoken to numerous commanders, we`ve seen for ourselves. And not just us, there are many, many foreign journalists in this country who will tell you exactly the same thing. There is no military buildup from the Ukrainian side heading towards the separatist area. There is no impending plan, as far as we could tell, and there is no operation, military operation against the separatists underway, currently or in the last several days or weeks.

[21:10:03]

But reality and with the Russians are saying, in this case, are completely detached, because if you watch Russian television, they are echoing these statements coming out of the separatist areas. They say that they`re being attacked constantly, that it is so dangerous in the separatist areas right now, that the people need to evacuate. There have been numerous fires and explosions, just today, in the separatist areas, causing no casualties.

The Ukrainians say, all of them are staged, and that they have done nothing. When I`ve spoken to Ukrainian troops on the trenches there, manning the front lines, they`ve been telling me for weeks that they specifically have been told to exercise maximum restraint, to keep their weapons away, to not necessarily respond to fire, unless there is personally risk. So the Russian line that Ukraine is in the midst of carrying out an offensive is just preposterous, really.

WAGNER: When you talk about evacuations, and the sort of twilight zone quality to all of this, the pro-Russian forces are calling for, I think, 700,000 people to flee the Donbas region, and escape to safety in Russia, which is a fairly dramatic escalation of the conflict here. I guess, I wonder, are people leaving?

ENGEL: It`s hard to know. We don`t have full access to the Donbas, so we are in Ukraine. To enter the Donbas, you need special permission. The Donbas, by the way, it`s a complicated region. It`s easy to call it a separatist area, because Donbas also encompasses certain parts of Ukraine control territory.

But in the separatist-controlled areas, it is really like entering Russia. You need a special permission to get their. They use rubles. There is about 2 million people that live there. They have their own autonomous authority. There are Russian troops already on the territory, the Russia doesn`t acknowledge them.

So we don`t have free visibility or free -- eyes on what`s going on there. There are some journalists who put out some video, very bravely. It`s not easy to operate there.

And the separatists themselves have been putting out lots of video of buses heading towards Rostov. By the way, buses appear to be quite empty at the videos that they themselves have put out. They have put out videos of people stocking up on gas. Putting out videos of people emptying out of orphanages, all heading out of the region because of this supposed attack that is underway and set to build up and wipe them out.

And when I say wipe them out, that`s the way they`re describing it. They`re describing it as a genocide. That Ukraine has been carrying out a genocide against this population, which is a heavy loaded word. We certainly see no evidence of that and of a fight really.

WAGNER: There may be an attack tomorrow. It just may not be started by Ukrainians. Russia, tomorrow, it`s going to conduct nuclear drills with its Black Sea fleet, which is currently parked near Crimea, southern Ukraine.

I wonder if you think that this is all covered to get a Russian set of troops ashore?

ENGEL: Well, that`s obviously the big concern, that this is a cause in the making. So the Russia narrative that Putin himself has said, and Russian media has been talking about, constantly over the last several days, and even more so, over the last several hours, is that the Russian-speaking part of this country, and where I am is also part of Russian speaking country, but the Russian speaking part and the Russian separatists areas, the areas that want to be part of Russia, these 2 million people who live already in separatists controlled areas, that they are facing a genocide from the ultranationalist Ukrainian government.

The Ukrainian government, the Russians compared to Nazis and fascists. And that these Nazis and fascists are carrying out a genocide against this pro compatriot population and the separatists areas. And that is why they need to flee, and head on back to friendly territory.

And the Russians have said that they are sending medical supplies and money down to Rostov, which is the closest Russian city to hear, that anyone who crosses that border in need of Russian help and support will receive 10,000 rubles, about $130, that Putin himself has signed off on this. So they`re painting it as almost a humanitarian evacuation, that they are in the midst of carrying out, in order to save this population that is allegedly under attack, which is not under attack.

WAGNER: Truly a parallel universe.

[21:15:00]

Richard Engel, NBC`s chief foreign correspondent, always good to talk with you. Thanks for joining us, Richard.

Joining us now is Nina Khrushcheva, professor of international affairs at the New School in New York.

Nina, thank you so much for being with us. Glad here to have you on the show.

NINA KHRUSHCHEVA, PROFESSOR OF INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS AT NEW SCHOOL IN NEW YORK: Thanks for inviting me. Thank you.

WAGNER: Let`s first talk about the certainty of the American president. Throughout the week, and especially this afternoon, he is convinced that an invasion of Ukraine is imminent.

Are you surprised by that certainty? And you think it has an effect on Putin, when he hears all of this? Do you think it affects his decision- making in turn?

KHRUSHCHEVA: Well, I think it does. And it`s not the first time that President Biden was certain. We know that at least according to what they published at first, he directly said that Putin will invade on the 16th, and then it didn`t happen, and everybody was waiting. So on and so forth.

So I`m a bit surprised that they continue to be so certain about it, and speak about it in such certain terms, because now, President Biden said this week or following weeks. But just a few days ago, it was just in the next few days. So, that`s likely bothers me, because if you are so certain, then it really needs to happen. And then, the United States does look a little bad when it pushes the narrative, and ultimately doesn`t come through.

And I think Putin is enjoying it that they were joking about this, and they told us that time were going to invade, which is the next day, and so on and so forth. We`ve been hearing a lot of trolling, about that.

On the other hand, and then next, and the last two days at least, there`s been much development as Richard Engel just described, on the Donbas Luhansk area with Ukraine, where indeed, a lot of action has been happening. And my reading of it is different from President Biden, but I don`t have the intelligence, so I really don`t know what exactly what he knows.

My reading of it is more, much more than the possible invasion. I think they are preparing, probably, for a referendum to make official the Donetsk and Luhansk region`s part of Russia. And that is the appeal with a genocide, the brothers that they`re being prosecuted in their own native land. And you know, we as Russians, have to go behind them. Because in Russia, there`s absolutely outrage. There is no war that they want, and really don`t quite care about Donetsk and Luhansk that much.

So that rhetoric, I think, is more to make people agree that they would have to have consequences, if Russia annexes again, or takes away these two regions, in addition to Crimea which happened in 2014. But that`s my reading, you know, as President Biden perhaps knows more, but I do think that I know Russia, and that`s how I read this kind of development.

WAGNER: Well, the White House would seem to suggest they believe that the Russians are pointed at the heart of the country, Kyiv. You think that it could be a more limited strike than that, a more limited portfolio that they`re looking at.

I mean, if that`s the case, what is Putin waiting for at this point?

KHRUSHCHEVA: Well, and that`s why I actually think let`s think about Kyiv. What is he going to do with that country, 40 million plus people off the country that hates his guts? I mean, that is an occupational power. Why would Putin occupy Ukraine, and be responsible for that force, the global hatred, the hatred from his own population, that insurgency that is going to happen in Ukraine, and we know how they can do it, they really showed it in Ukrainian force. They showed how they can do it against the Nazis.

So just don`t see. There are certainly means, but I don`t see the motive for that. And I really don`t see the opportunity where the world is watching.

So I think what he`s waiting for, because I don`t think the invasion or an attack on Ukraine was really pleased when this whole crisis began. From my point of view, it was not on his agenda at all. For him, I know it sounds ridiculous, it was, the army was a lobbying power for the Russians. Usually, it`s people in good ties and fancy seals, but for Russia, it was the military that was going without this kind of showing, we are here, you talk to us or else. And that`s or else.

But I think by now, we probably going to come to some sort of resolution, as President Biden says, but once again, as I said, I don`t see that the military, sort of, again for Putin and then military invasion, especially the invasion of Kyiv.

[21:20:15]

WAGNER: Nina, offering fascinating alternate perspective on all of this, professor of international affairs at the New School in New York --

KHRUSHCHEVA: Thank you, thank you.

WAGNER: -- thank you, Nina, so much for joining us tonight.

We have tons more to get here, to get to here tonight. Up next, a significant court ruling, that could eventually lead to Donald Trump paying damages for helping incite the January 6 insurrection.

Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WAGNER: Today, we got an important ruling in three civil cases a dozen members of Congress and multiple Capitol police officers brought against Donald Trump and others for their role in inciting the insurrection on January six.

[21:25:02]

A federal judge in D.C. denied President Trump`s efforts to dismiss those lawsuits.

And as 112-page ruling, the judge said the evidence suggests that Trump assemble the crowd, and then instructed the rally-goers to march on the Capitol, despite knowing that the crowd likely included violent and destructive elements. The judge`s decision to keep the cases alive means Trump and his inner circle vulnerable to more desperate positions, and document requests.

But importantly, the decision also declares Trump potentially financially liable for conduct, while he was the sitting president, which the judge acknowledged was aware and momentous legal decision. So not only does this open the possibility that the president will have to pay damages, cold hard cash, to the people who allegedly hurt them by inciting January six, but it also sets the precedent that Trump could be liable for any of his conduct while he was the sitting president, if that conduct was really about his reelection, and not about his actual duties as president.

It is a lot to unpack. Joining us now is Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Barbara, thank you so much for spending time with us, and helping us along this journey.

Let`s start with a decision today. The judge is denying the president immunity from civil damages, while he was sitting president. Are we right to see that as a potentially really significant development here?

BARBARA MCQUADE, MSNBC LEGAL ANALYST: Absolutely. This is a brand new ground that has been broken here. Ordinarily, the president gets immunity for any action he takes while he`s president. And that as seen as necessary to give him comfort that he can do things that might be unpopular, and very difficult.

But with the judge said here is that when Donald Trump was standing out there on the ellipse on January six, he was not acting in his capacity as president. He was acting in his capacity as a failed candidate for president. He was talking about his complaints about the election, and for that reason, a judge said he was not entitled to the kind of immunity he would ordinarily enjoy.

WAGNER: And he`s potentially personally financially liable here, right? Am I correcting, this could end up costing President Trump money from his own pocket, he would have to take out his personal checkbook, and potentially pay damages to Pramila Jayapal, Eric Swalwell, and the Capitol police officers who brought this page?

MCQUADE: Absolutely. You know, you hear earlier in the week about his finances and how he inflated some of his assets. We don`t know whether it was five billion or eight billion that he had, but we may soon find out that he has the right to some big checks here.

And I think sometimes people diminish the role of civil a law as compared to criminal law, when holding people accountable. But you know, for some people like Donald Trump, getting them in their pocketbook can be a very powerful message that is punitive to him, but also, provides some compensation for the suffering and the death and the destruction that occurred on January six.

The other important thing about severe liability is sometimes that is the best way to write a wrong, because the legal standard there, whether in a criminal case, where you have to prove a case beyond reasonable doubt, in a civil case, you only have to prove a case by a preponderance of the evidence. So it extends the kind of thing where you get an acquittal against O.J. Simpson, for example. But then he is found liable in the civil case, because that legal standard is different.

And so, while it may be difficult to hold Donald Trump accountable, criminally, it could be that his civil case that finally does so.

WAGNER: What about the materials involved when we`re talking about civil cases, right? In terms of former presidents vulnerable to subpoenas and document requests, is there a difference between what a civil prosecutor can get access to, compared to what a criminal prosecutor can get access to, as it pertains to all of this?

MCQUADE: You know, they`re different. You don`t have the grand jury to work with, when you are a civil litigator. The way criminal prosecutor does. And that can have a lot of power in building an investigation.

And so, ordinarily, in civil cases, as long as you have well played complaint, and you`ve investigated your legal theories, you can go forward, and then uncover the facts as the case proceeds. And that`s what we might see happen in this case. Today`s decision opens the opportunity now for that civil discovery to take place.

So the noticing of depositions, the request for documents. Today`s efforts was very much, the motion that was filed, it was decided today, was an effort to stop it, make this case in the bud before we go down that path of civil discovery. Now that motion has been rejected, that opens the floodgates for depositions and document requests. And so, I imagine we will see that in the coming months.

WAGNER: Yeah, just ask Attorney General Letitia James about this discovery phase of a civil trial.

Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, thanks for your time tonight.

MCQUADE: Thanks so much.

WAGNER: The 2022 midterm elections are officially underway in Texas. And thanks to the states new election law, it is much harder to register vote now.

But one woman has made it her mission to change that. She joins us live, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. BARBARA JORDAN (D-TX): It was 144 years ago that members of the Democratic Party first met in convention to select a presidential candidate. Since that time, Democrats have continued to convene once every four years, and draft a party platform, and nominate a presidential candidate. In our meeting this week, it is a continuation of that tradition.

[21:35:02]

But there is something different about tonight. There is something special about tonight. What is different? What is special? I, Barbara Jordan, and the keynote speaker.

(APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WAGNER: Yeah, she was. More than four decades ago, Barbara Jordan took the stage at the Democratic National Convention, and made history as the first black woman to deliver the keynote address. That moment was the first among the many in her political career.

Just a decade before that speech, she became the first black person since reconstruction to win a seat in a Texas state senate. It was during her time there as president pro tempore, that you also served as the first black female governor for a day, when the governor and lieutenant governor were both out of the state on government business.

Jordan would go on to serve as the first black woman to represent Texas in Congress, serving three terms in the House. But her illustrious career started in a very unassuming way, registering people to vote.

In 1960, while volunteering on JFK`s presidential campaign, Jordan managed to get out the vote program in Houston. And it is that part of Jordan`s legacy that`s inspiring another young woman from Texas in her push to expand voting acts across the state.

Taylor Coleman is a Democratic strategist was decided to live out of her van, a van named Barb, after Barbara Jordan, as she drives all over the Lone Star State, trying to register as many voters as possible.

Her effort could not come at a more critical time. In just over a week, Texans go to the polls to vote in the first primaries this election here. But it and new restrictive law has already forced officials across the state to reject ballots, and when I say reject, I mean a lot of them.

In Harris County, the largest county in Texas by population, the county election office tells us that as of yesterday, we have tossed out 4453 mail-in ballots, citing issues with ID requirements. That is about 34 percent of all the ballots they have received in the mail as of yesterday. And that`s in addition to the more than 4700 mail-in ballot applications that were rejected, because they also did not meet these ID requirements. That`s about 14 percent of all the mail-in ballots application received in the county.

Now, Harris county wants the federal Justice Department to investigate, asking the department in the letter, to, quote, exhaust every legal option available, to ensure that each eligible voter in Harris county and state of Texas has their vote counted. Texas`s new election law is so extreme that voting rights groups are also worried it could criminalize the act of helping a disabled voter at the polls, given that the new legislation as restrictions to those people assisting voters.

Texas, though, is just one of several states where voting rights are being rolled back. Groups in Florida, they`re currently suing their state over its new voting law, claiming that it has had, quote, a chilling effect on both potential voters and those who try to sign them up to vote. The legislation targets sustains vote by mail process, as well as the use of ballot drop boxes.

Meanwhile, Michigan Supreme Court has decided to uphold the states new congressional and state legislative maps, despite allegations that they will disenfranchise black voters. It is obstacles like these that give home`s work purpose and urgency. She recently told "The Houston Chronicle", quote, but we`re going through right now reflects some very tense moments in our country`s past, and voting rights for me is how I knew I would be able to make sure that people who look like me, would continue to have a say.

Joining us now, from Dallas, it`s Tayhlor Coleman, who is crisscrossing Texas in an effort to register voters and that van. I believe she is in the van now.

Miss Coleman, thank you so much for taking time for us this evening. Are you in the Barb van?

TAYHLOR COLEMAN, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: I am in the van. Thank you so, so much for having me. That explains my poor connection today. I am so glad to be here with you guys. Thank you so much for having me.

WAGNER: We`re so glad you are there, Tayhlor. We are hearing these reports about ballots being tossed, you know, the application process been fraught at best. And concerns about access to polls for people who are helping disabled voters, all this a result of SB1, Texas`s new voting law.

When we`ve been hearing from voters, as you`re going around the country, trying to navigate these restrictions, and get people to register to vote?

COLEMAN: You know, Alex, I mean, I`m seeing exactly what has been portrayed in the news reports, that you cited. Just today, I was on the road actually with the caravan with Black Voters.

[21:40:02]

And when I was at the elections office, just as I was in line, waiting to get certified here in Texas, she actually have to be legally certified in county to register voters there -- just as I was waiting in line, there were two people turned certified in county to register voters there. Just as I was waiting in line, there were two people turned away, trying to help register their elderly grandparents or parents, to be able to vote by mail. Today is the last day to do that, and unfortunately, they were turned away because, you know, their elderly parents or grandparents was not with them. So they couldn`t show their ID.

So, you know, they were turned away. They could not get those mail-in applications, and you know, I overheard one of the gentlemen there, saying, his mother is 95 years old. She cannot make it to the polls. And so, in order to, you know, vote by mail, just to show your ID.

All of these hurdles have very, very real impact on Texans. So I`m just glad I`m able to shed some sort of a light on what`s going on down here.

WAGNER: Tayhlor, what are people saying? Are they angry? Are they frustrated? Are they more focused than ever on trying to get these ballots cast? What`s the mood?

COLEMAN: I think people are very frustrated. Not only are voters frustrated, you have people who have voted by mail for decades, you have a voter that is well into her 90s, and has been eligible to vote by mail for, you know, over nearly 30 years. So to have these laws changed, right before a new election, it is very frustrating to voters., and also, not just registering voters, but also the county election officials, who have to enforce some of these rules.

You know, I think you mentioned at the top of the show how, you know, the different lawsuits and things that are being brought to try to fight back against some of these restrictions. I know that there was a specific county election official, who really, her argument was that this is a First Amendment issue. It is a staged felony, actually, for a nonpartisan election official to be considered soliciting mail-in, or voting by mail applications.

So, these rules are not only frustrating to voters who, you know, maybe want to do intend to what`s happening. But you know, as it starts to impact them, they`re confused by the changes. It is definitely an extra burden for the nonpartisan election officials, or just trying to do their jobs without risking jail time.

WAGNER: I just have one quick question, Taylor. Given the thick and red tape here, I believe in Texas you have to become a deputy registrar and the county where you want to register voters. And they`re like 254 counties in Texas.

How have you managed to pull this off?

COLEMAN: I`ll say it has not been easy. Just today, you know, what`s your insinuate, or what`s your plan, it`s actually very hard to plan on where the goal is, getting all of these counties to register voters. Just today, again on this tour, you know, Black Voters Matter have been registering students at colleges across the state, and there were several students.

And also, people in the community who wanted to register the vote today, I was only certified and one of the counties, you know, neighboring counties. Texas is a big state, but these are counties 15 minutes away. Not only am I not certified in some of those counties yet, but even the voter registration applications, you have to have them for a specific county where you vote.

So, all of these rules seem so benign on paper, but when 254 counties get these election workers, it is just a one-man show. I have one county election worker -- I mean, she was in tears. He was trying to get certified because, in the midst of everything else has to do to prepare for an election, she has to drop everything to fill all this paperwork, so that fellow Texan could help register other Americans to vote in her county.

And it is unnecessarily prohibitive, you know, all of this could be solved with online voter registration, which we know is safe and secure. Texas has chosen not to do that.

WAGNER: Tayhlor Coleman, what you are viewing this extraordinary really impressive. I`m sure many people want to send you gas money right now, listening to what you`re doing in the great state of Texas. You`re driving all over Texas to register voters in the state, if anybody missed this. Tayhlor Coleman and her van Barb.

[21:45:00]

Miss Coleman, thank you for making time for us tonight.

COLEMAN: Thank you so much for having me. I really appreciate it.

WAGNER: Good luck.

Coming up, what do the recent actions of the most recognizable soccer star on the planet, tell us about Donald Trump`s financial woes? That is next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WAGNER: If you are a soccer fan, maybe even if you are not, you probably recognize this guy, Cristiano Ronaldo, widely considered to be one of the greatest players in soccer history, and currently among the highest paid athletes in the entire world. Which is why Cristiano Ronaldo turned a few heads in the world of New York real estate this week when he sold his apartment in Trump Tower for less than half than what he paid for it in 2015. Half.

Now, it`s not like Ronaldo was hurting for cash. This is the kind of thing an uber rich person does only one looking to get out of a bad investment before it gets worse. And he Cristiano Ronaldo is not the only one fleeing Trump Tower.

Back in September, the luxury skyscraper was put on a financial watch list by Wells Fargo, due to Trump Towers` rapidly declining occupancy rates. So Ronaldo may be part of a elite exodus, but there is one tenant who appears to not believing Trump Tower anytime soon.

"The Washington Post" reported last year that Donald Trump`s political action committee is aligning the ex-presidents pockets by spending over $37,000 a month to rent office space in Trump Tower, office space that sits empty.

But Trump may have good reason to be funneling campaign donations and to these struggling gems of his real estate empire. It is because Trump`s $100 million loan on Trump Tower comes to do it September! Tic-tac. He also owes $590 million and loans that will come do it within the next four years, more than half of which Donald Trump has personally guaranteed. Meaning he is on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars if those loans are not paid.

That could be a significant problem for the former president. Now that his longtime accounting firm has essentially warned the world against lending world to Trump, saying the ten years of financial statements they have prepared for him cannot be relied upon.

So, what does this all mean for the immediate future of Donald J. Trump and his business?

Joining us now is David Fahrenthold, investigator reporter within "The New York Times" who has done extensive reporting on Trump`s finances and business dealings.

David, thanks for joining us tonight.

DAVID FAHRENTHOLD, INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER, THE NEW YORK TIMES: No problem.

WAGNER: So, Trump`s big loans start this year, we have September as the due date for Trump Tower. How do you think the statement from desirous is going to infect his ability to handle those gigantic loans that are coming due?

FAHRENTHOLD: Well, it certainly does not help. As you said, Mazars, this is Trump`s longtime accounting firm. They know his finance is better than anybody. They are telling the world, we cannot vouch for Trump anymore. We cannot vouch for the things that he told us, and the things that we told other people on his behalf.

That is certainly bad if you are Donald Trump and you want to try to refinance owes loans. You want to try to find new lenders. That said, Trump is moving out of the businesses he has been in -- the golf course business, the real estate business, the hotel business, into a business of social media and the stock market, basically monetizing politics. Even if he is not a big risk in his old business, there`s a still a huge number of people who will give him money essentially for noting because of political ties, political obedience, that he may be able to tap to pay off loans on his existing properties.

WAGNER: So, you are convinced that the political capital quite literally could help float him through the next several years?

FAHRENTHOLD: Sure. If you look at social media, the investment that isn`t the stock market, it has produced nothing. It has nothing. It has got plans to produce a social media network at some point, but people are already willing to put billions, or at least hundreds of millions of dollars of investment into it. The stock market has gone through the roof.

That shows you that Trump can monetized supporters in a way that they can bring in money even when he does not have a product. So yes, I think that there is a ready source of cash for him there. What if it wants to, he could use it to bail out some of the properties from his old life.

WAGNER: But I guess I wonder, we have this civil deposition from the New York A.G. Letitia James. It`s not going to affect his standing with creditors as more information comes out about how financially reckless he has been? Even if he has the political capital. Or, do you think that people can separate those two things?

FAHRENTHOLD: Well, it certainly will not help with his credit history. I do think that the deposition that is civil, the criminal investigations that seem to be closing in on him are problems for him. But you have to remember, this in some ways, it is a little bit like a Trump situation in Atlantic City, when he had a hard time in the early 2000s, or in the early 90s in New York, he has so much money owed to so many people that there is an incentive there that those lenders, the people that Trump owes money, they do not want him to fail. Because then they get nothing.

So there has been a couple of times in Trump`s life before people have been willing to say, look, he owes a ton of money. We are willing to cut that that down, give him a break, and hopes of getting something rather than getting nothing. So he has pulled that card before. If things got really bad in his real estate empire, his bangs might see that situation the same way. Even though they might have a right to call on these loans, try to council them, they want money.

WAGNER: Sort of like Cristiana Ronaldo selling his $18 million apartment for $9 million because it`s still $9 million.

David Fahrenthold, investigative reporter for "The New York Times", thanks for joining us.

FAHRENTHOLD: Thank you.

[21:55:00]

WAGNER: Take a guess, which high-profile Republican do you think has gone from defending himself on the rule of law, to bowing down to the RNC in just two weeks? I know, it is hard to narrow down, isn`t it? We will tell you who coming up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WAGNER: Two weeks ago today, headlines like these where everywhere. Quote, In blunt rebuke, Pence says Trump was wrong to claim vice president could have overturned 2020 election. Trump, in turn, called Pence an automatic conveyor belt, to get Biden elected president as quickly as possible. Nice.

Pence comments came on the same day. In fact, in a few hours after the Republican National Committee censure two Republican members of Congress for having the audacity to sit on the January six committee. The RNC make sure to include on the record and that censure resolution, that those members of Congress, by taking part in the January six investigation, were participating in quote, persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.

Well, last night, former Vice President Mike Pence was asked about the RNC censure. And shortly, Pence was nearly broken from Trump who stood by the Constitution, and those seeking to protect it, surely Mike Pence took issue with the attempt to cast out other Constitution-loving, truth-seeking Republicans, right? Mr. Mike Pence, right?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKE PENCE, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT: They were not talking about people that engaged in violence against persons of property that day. They were speaking about a whole range of people that have been set upon by this committee.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WAGNER: A whole range of people that have been set upon by those wolves before on the January six committee. Oh! That`s what they were talking about. Thank you for clarifying.

That does it for us tonight.

Now it`s time for "THE LAST WORD", Jonathan Capehart, my buddy, is in for Lawrence tonight.

Good evening, Jonathan.