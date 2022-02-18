Transcript: The Rachel Maddow Show, 2/17/22

Summary

Today, the House Oversight Committee wrote to the federal agency that manages Trump`s lease on his D.C. hotel and said they should consider canceling the lease. Today, Donald Trump and his two adult children, Don Jr. and Ivanka, were ordered to testify about their company`s finances in a civil investigation brought by New York state`s general, one that could have serious consequences for the former president. President Biden this afternoon saying that the likelihood of Russia reinvading Ukraine is very high, and could happen in the next several days.

BIANCA PADRO OCASIO, MIAMI HERALD POLITICAL REPORTER: So, I think that, you know, when you think about it, and this is the argument, right, that a lot of Democrats have been making, is that, you know, when you have the sort of narrative that Republicans are overtaking the state of Florida in the board of registration, that, you know, why do we want to invest in getting voters in the state of Florida for any other party?

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Yes, Bianca Padro Ocasio, great reporting and explained it so well one. Thank you very much. I really appreciate it.

Have you ever seen one of those Comedy Central roast. There are these TV specials that a bunch of comedians roast or make fun of some famous person. And that famous person has to sit there all night on stage in front of an audience and just take it.

About a decade ago, in 2011, they held one of these roasts of Donald Trump. The comedians that night, they were absolutely brutal. They made fun of Trump`s hair, his face, his family, his sex life, his allegedly racist business practices.

Nothing was off limits. There was not a single joke I can even repeat here pecans, of course, this is a family show. There was one thing that the comedians that night were told they could not joke about, one thing that was absolutely off limits. Absolutely no jokes about Donald Trump not being as rich as he says he is.

One of the writers for the roast said that that, that was the red line for Trump. Any joke that suggests Trump is not actually as wealthy as he claims to be.

The comedian, Anthony Jeselnik, who roasted Trump that night said, quote, Trump`s one rule was don`t say I have less money than I say I do. His kids were fair game, his wife was fair game. This, money, net worth, this is Trump`s kryptonite.

He once sued a reporter for daring to write that Trump was not, in fact, a billionaire. He pursued the case for years. When Trump sat down for a deposition in that suit, and the lawyers tried to pin down that he was actually worth, Trump testified, under oath, quote, my net worth fluctuates and it goes up and down with the markets and with attitudes and with feelings, even my own feelings. Feelings.

Donald Trump lost that suit. Hard to believe. I know.

Sometimes, Donald Trump needs something to backup whatever his feelings are about his net worth. He needs a piece of paper to show his sellers so that he can show some real estate, or to a lender to get a loan, or, you know, to the American people so you get elected president.

That`s when he turned to something called the statement of financial condition, prepared by his longtime accounting firm, Mazars. This he could show to potential lender or seller and say, see? Here he is in black and white prepared by my accountants. I, Donald Trump, am rich.

So, you can imagine just how Donald Trump felt this week when his longtime accounting firm, Mazars, announced they were quitting. And that they were renouncing a decades worth of statements of financial condition that they had prepared for Trump. Those statements, quote, according to Mazars, should no longer be relied upon.

We`ve come to this conclusion based, in part, upon the findings made by the New York attorney general.

New York attorney general, Letitia James, has been investigating Trump`s business practices, in particular, whether he may have fraudulently missed rest presented his assets to obtain loans and tax benefits. Trump`s accounting firm looked at the evidence that she has accumulated thus far, and was like, oh, we are out of here.

And Donald Trump`s reaction to his accounting firm, basically saying, we can only vouch for Trump saying he is as rich as he says he is -- well, it was about what you would expect. Trump put out what maybe the longest, most ranty statement he has ever released since leaving office.

The statement said, I`m paraphrasing here, I swear I`m really rich, even richer than you think.

Far from inflating his net worth, Trump claimed that the Mazars statement actually undercounted how rich he is, ultimately, of course. His statement ends with Hillary Clinton and why she should, probably, be put to death.

But remember, the main thing here -- don`t listen to anyone who says Donald Trump is not as rich as he says he has. That is the one thing prohibited, not allowed. That was just the start of Donald Trump`s week, which has really gone from bad to worse.

Today, lawyers for Trump and two of his adult children, Donald Jr. and Ivanka appeared in court to argue with a judge why Trump should not have to comply with subpoenas from New York attorney general, Letitia James.

It did not go well for them. For starters, the judge`s clerk had to keep reprimanding Trump`s lawyer for interrupting the judge. Telling her, quote, counselor, when the judge speaks, you need to stop talking. The judge appeared unimpressed by Trump`s lawyers repeatedly bringing up, who else? Hillary Clinton. Asking why Letitia James is not investigating her.

After that performance, it took the judge only a few hours to rule that, yes, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump must comply with the subpoenas, which means that all three of them must sit for depositions with a New York attorney general about the Trump Organization`s business practices. Their testimony could, potentially, be shared with the Manhattan district attorney`s office, which is conducting a parallel criminal probe.

Or, they could all just plead the Fifth, as Trump`s other son, Eric, already did over 500 times, when he testified to Letitia James`s office.

One thing that is important to understand here is a snowballing nature of Trump`s legal and financial predicament. Today`s ruling, compelling Trump and his children to testify, is, in part, a result of Mazars, Trump`s accounting firm. It`s of Mazars abandoning him earlier this week.

In his ruling today, the judge specifically quotes that Mazars letter, renouncing all the Trump`s financial statements. The implication seems to be, yeah, this kind of sketchy thing is exactly why you need to go testify about your business practices.

But you know what? Being compelled to testify to the New York attorney general may not even be the worst thing that is happened to Donald Trump as a result of those dodgy financial statements.

As you know, Donald Trump runs a hotel, just down the street from the White House. He doesn`t on the building itself, though. He leases the building from a federal government under a deal struck back in 2013 before he was president. Like many of his properties recently, the Trump Hotel in D.C. has been losing money.

But unlike his other properties, Trump has actually found a lucrative way to get out of that D.C. hotel. He has found a buyer willing to buy the least for him for a cool $375 million, which is well over the market rate. Trump appears to really need that money.

Like I said, his properties are losing money. He is hundreds of millions of dollars in debt coming due in the next few years. His primary bank, Deutsche Bank, has said they will not do any more business with him in the future. Oh, did I mention his accountants just quit?

But at least, at least, he`s got that $375 million deal to sell that D.C. hotel, right? Right?

Today, the House Oversight Committee wrote to the federal agency that manages Trump`s lease on his hotel and said they should consider canceling the lease. Why? Because his accountants just announced that no one should rely on the financial statements they prepared for Trump and their financial statements were what`s Trump submitted to the federal government to get the least for his hotel. And submitting false financial statements to get the lease would breach the terms of the deal. Meaning that the government could terminate the lease. If there is no lease, then Trump can`t sell the lease, which means no $375 million.

As if that weren`t bad enough news for Trump, the oversight committee says that they have also obtained parts of agreement from Deutsche Bank for $170 million loan to finance the construction of that D.C. hotel. That loan agreement also relied on, take a guess, one of those financial statements from Mazars. If Trump provided false financial information to Deutsche Bank in order to get that loan, in theory, Deutsche Bank could decide the deal is broken and call in repayment of that $170 million dollar loan right now. That is how any normal would work, anyway.

In other words, thanks to this report from the House Oversight Committee today, not only could Donald Trump, potentially, lose his ability to sell his D.C. hotel for a handsome profit, he may be on the hook for a giant loan on that very same hotel much sooner then he planned.

Joining us now is Virginia Democratic Congressman Gerry Connolly, senior member of the House committee, and one of the authors of that letter that was sent to the General Services Administration today regarding Trump`s D.C. hotel. Congressman Connolly is also the chairman of the Subcommittee on Government Operations.

Sir, thank you for being here.

I know you are very busy with important things. We very much appreciate your time.

REP. GERRY CONNOLLY (D-VA): My pleasure, Alex.

WAGNER: So, your committee has asked the GSA, the General Services Administration, to consider terminating Trump`s lease on the federal property on which the Trump hotel in D.C. stands. Why do you think the GSA has the right to terminate that lease?

CONNOLLY: Well, you know, Alex, this goes back six years. I felt, six years ago, that GSA should not have given the least in the first place, because once President Trump became President Trump, he was disqualified from benefiting from the terms of the lease, financially. GSA had, initially, in the fall of 2016 presidential election, indicated that they agree that he would be disqualified if he were elected.

After his election, they change their minds. So, they never gave a proper explanation to our committee at that time. The letter that Chairwoman Maloney, chairman of the committee said, basically, asked GSA to re-examine the validity of that lease given what Mazars has done, which is, essentially, to invalidate ten years of financial statements that they prepared for him, and said that no one should rely on that.

That is a profoundly unprecedented kind of move by a major accounting firm and should raise alarm bells all over Washington and New York as to the reliability of the Trump Organization and Trump personally in any kind of financial statement, whether it`d be for a loan, or a lease, or a payment of taxes.

Remember that we had testimony before committee by Michael Cohen, his former attorney, who testified that he, essentially, committed fraud. He inflated the value of properties to qualify for loans, to finance those properties and other investments. But he deflated the value of his assets when it came time to paying taxes. So, the state of New York and the federal government.

Both of those things are potentially criminal in nature. And I believe that the Trump Hotel might very well be, ironically, the key that unlocks the whole enterprise, which resembles, in many ways, a classic criminal enterprise.

WAGNER: Well, that`s what -- both the Manhattan D.A. and Letitia James are trying to get to the bottom of, as well, right? Convenient inflation and convenient deflation when it concerns Trump`s net worth.

If Trump`s company somehow does manage to sell the lease on the Trump hotel in D.C., Trump could net a personal profit of more than $75 million, even though the hotel properties losing money.

What is the timeline here? I mean, when do you expect the GSA to respond to your concerns that Trump has, likely, violated his contract with the government?

CONNOLLY: Obviously, I would hope that they would expedite their view and would come to the same conclusion many of us have already, which is that on his base, the action by Mazars this week negates the validity of any financial information or disclosure Trump has provided to TSA, and justification for the lease he was granted six years ago. That ought to happen right away.

This could be fraud. And GSA should have nothing to do with it and I`m going to do the right thing and pull the plug, expeditiously.

WAGNER: I guess, I wonder -- I mean, this hotel project has been front from the beginning, right? It`s always been the locus of a lot of lawsuits and consternation. What do you make of the Deutsche Bank loan? Deutsche Bank agreed to loan Trump $170 million for this hotel property. It turns out that they were only given access to two pages of his tax returns, and they weren`t allowed to keep any copies of financial statements.

Do you have a theory about why Deutsche Bank would agree to lend him so much money under those conditions, which is seem extraordinary given the lack of information?

CONNOLLY: Deutsche Bank, you know, is a very prominent international financial institution.

Yet, it has always had a strange bromance with Donald Trump. It has cut corners. It`s loaned when no one else would. It has taken very risky moves to finance investments that nobody else will touch. It has given him favorable treatment, as it did in this circumstance.

What`s bank in its right mind would loan anybody $170 million based on two pages on very thin gruel of by way of financial disclosure? That is reckless behavior by financial situation.

So, the nature of the relationship between the Trump Organization, Donald Trump personally, and Deutsche Bank, is something that I think is highly questionable and worthy of examination by the D.A., by the U.S. attorney, and by, frankly, the Department of Justice.

WAGNER: Well, and speaking of strange bromances, there`s also the group, the hotel group, Miami-based CGI merchant group that`s trying to buy this lease off of Trump for well over market value, somewhere to the tune of $75 million or $100 million over the market value of the Trump hotel in D.C. Do you know anything about this? What kind of concerns you have about GSA approving a sale of this property to an unlawful unknown investor who`s willing to pay an inflated price?

CONNOLLY: I don`t have any particulars on this, GGI management, but again, it just smells. Why would anyone pay a premium above any kind of reasonable market value for lease on a hotel that`s been losing money and Trump`s been lying about it? That`s before the Mazars` decision to essentially renounce on financial disclosures.

So what`s going on here? Why would anyone want to enrich Donald Trump at such a premium? And that goes back to your other question about GSA and how quickly they ought to act.

No one is above the law. GSA should not be in the neighborhood to enrich Donald Trump in clearly falsification of documents in ways of financial falsification evaluation and falsification of evaluation, and falsification of income, and he`s engaged in all three and it should not be rewarded by this potential investor in the lease, and certainly not by GSA.

GSA can bring it all to a screening halt and not see Trump rewarded for bad behavior by pulling the lease and pulling it now.

WAGNER: Well, I think it`s an understatement. The government should not be involved in any financial bromance with the former president.

Virginia Democratic Congressman, Gerry Connolly, thank you very much for joining us.

CONNOLLY: Thank you, Alex.

WAGNER: There is no one, and I mean no one who has done more in-depth reporting on the Trump family, and its finances, that`s our next guest. "New York Times" investigative reporter Susanne Craig joins us to help unpack this new ruling, coming up next.

WAGNER: Today, Donald Trump and his two adult children, Don Jr. and Ivanka, were ordered to testify about their company`s finances in a civil investigation brought to you New York state`s general, one that could have serious consequences for the former president.

The decision comes just days after Trump`s longtime accounting firm Mazars cut off all ties with the Trump family saying Trump`s financial statements should no longer be relied upon. Using some truly inspired logic, Trump lawyers try to use Mazars` decision saying there was no longer any further investigation, but the well read judge overseeing the case was not having any of it.

Quote: The idea that an accounting firms announcement that no one should rely on a decades worth of financial statements issued based on a number submitted by an antique entity somehow exonerates that entity and renders an investigation into its practices moved -- well, that`s reminiscent of Lewis Carroll. When I use a word, Humpty-Dumpty said, it just means when I chose it to be. It means either more or less. George Orwell, or is peace, freedom is slavery, ignorance is strength, and alternative facts.

To proclaim that Mazars` red flag warning the Trump financial statements are unreliable suddenly renders the attorney general`s long-standing investigation moot is as audacious as it is preposterous. Audacious and preposterous.

Scathing rulings like that are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the fallout Trump is experiencing after getting dumped by his accounting firm. The decision can soon have all kinds of implications for Trump`s ability to secure future loans or even keep his current creditors from calling in his stats. In 2020, "The New York Times" reported that Trump had personally, personally guaranteed $421 million in debt, a rare step that lenders only required businesses that may not be able to repay.

So it happens to these loans know that Trump has been deemed unreliable by his own accountants?

Joining us now is Susanne Craig, one of the reporters who broke that story about Trump`s debts. She and her Pulitzer Prize-winning reporting team who`ve done by far the best reporting since he was president.

Great to see you tonight, Susanne.

SUSANNE CRAIG, INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER, THE NEW YORK TIMES: Thanks for having me.

WAGNER: So you reported in 2020 that Trump had personally guaranteed $420 million in loans for his own company. Who does he owe all this money to?

CRAIG: Well, it`s a small group of lenders. It`s interesting if we step back and think about there`s been a lot of talk about not only this has happened that his accounts have stepped back, chief financial officer and his company is under indictment, his company`s under indictment. There`s a lot going on here.

You know, the confidence could be breached. He has, just in the coming couple years, hundreds of millions of dollars that he`s going to have to renegotiate, and he -- you know, the accounting firm and we`ve heard about this week, I went back after I heard about the news and I found in a filing that was in January, it kind of took on new meaning, that there is another accounting firm that is in place, a firm named Whitley Pence.

[21:25:02]

So, that`s like the first step. They`re out of Texas. So, he`s moved to at least another firm in place for at least some of his accounting. But what happens to all these wounds.

And the first one that comes up and it`s coming up this year is on the Trump Tower. There`s $100 million loan there that he`s going to have to renegotiate. If this was a public company, you`d be like, wow. Like it would just be so much trouble for them, because I think their stock would tank, there would be so many ramifications, but in this case, I think on that loan, he may be able to renegotiate it. I mean, I think it`s going to probably be at a higher rate, but he knows the lender, and the lender`s friendly to his company, and it`s on Trump Tower and occupancy rates have gone down on Trump Tower.

But I still think he will probably be able to get that when maybe over the line with higher rates. But there are other loans that are going to be more difficult. I think about Doral as one. Doral is -- he bought it in 2012 and he spent 100 and some million dollars to buy that golf course. He`s losing a huge amount of money. He`s pumped more than $200 million of capital into it. And Deutsche Bank is the lender.

Deutsche Bank is signaling that they may not want to do business with him. So I think when he comes up against that, you know, there could be some problems there. I mean, none of this is good news. I just think when you think about how he`s going to have to handle the mediate debt, there`s going to be potentially higher rates and also just in some cases, you know, I wonder who the lender is going to end up being.

WAGNER: Well, I think we`re all wondering whether the charm of Donald Trump is going to be enough to just get away with a higher rate and that`s all. I mean --

CRAIG: And that`s all, yeah.

WAGNER: As a side note, Donald Trump turns out not to be a great businessman -- I mean, there`s hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars on debt, on properties that he`s been pumping money into. I mean, do you --

CRAIG: Well, that`s -- yeah, and I think -- you know, you were talking about the old Post Office earlier, and I was thinking -- you know, there`s so much going on. First of all, we don`t know how much he is going to get out of that. Everybody think he`s going to walk away with, I think I`ve heard 70 million, 100 million. We don`t know the terms of that deal and that it is cash. She`s going to have to pay back $170 million, because we just don`t know the terms of that deal.

I`m always like -- hang on, I haven`t seen that. I just want to caution people about that. Then I also think about the whole post office that he`s selling it. He`s selling -- that`s like a last asset that he actually put a lot into. And he is selling it.

He must need cash or he wouldn`t be selling it like it`s when it first things that I think of when I hear that. And I think we`re going to potentially see other asset sales. He has very few of his main assets, his golf courses that he has that are making money. He`s got golf courses overseas, none of them are making money. I mean, I`ve seen these tax returns.

It`s the exception where he has a business that is making money. In 2018, last year that I`ve seen his tax returns, he lost $47 million in change, you know, a tax loss. And then he headed in from there and he got into COVID were a lot of his properties were really struggling.

I mean, this is not a company that`s doing great and having banner year. It`s the opposite of that.

WAGNER: I mean, I don`t mean to -- I`m not joking here when I say it`s possible that the only asset Trump may have in a few years that`s worth anything is a potential bid at the presidency. It`s the scepter of potential power that could keep people off of his back. Is that an overstatement to say? I mean, it feels like --

CRAIG: Well, I think he`s got a couple. He`s got -- Mar-a-Lago has made money in the past, but there`s very few that are. I think you don`t know -- he`s going to have to start selling out. We`re seeing that. Selling the old post office, I mean that`s a major sale for him and it`s not something I would imagine somebody who -- it`s not probably something he wanted to get rid of.

I think that that`s what you`re going to see as it moves forward in order to keep these other properties going. You start looking for where you can raise cash and you do that by selling assets.

WAGNER: And steaks and vodka and ties, I guess.

Susanne Craig, investigative reporter for "The New York Times" -- thank you so much for your work and thanks for joining us.

CRAIG: Thanks for having me.

WAGNER: Much more to come here. Up next, President Biden warns Russia will invade Ukraine in a matter of days, while Russia submits a suspicious report to the U.N. it could use as justification to do just that. We`ll go live to Moscow, next.

REPORTER: Mr. President, how highs the threat of a Russian invasion right now?

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It`s very high.

REPORTER: Why?

BIDEN: Vey high, because they have not moved -- they not moved any of their troops out. They moved more troops in. Number one.

Number two, we have reason to believe that they are engaged in a false flag operation, to have an excuse to go in.

Every indication we have is that they are prepared to go into Ukraine.

REPORTER: You sense that this is going to happen -- how soon?

BIDE: Yes. My sense is that it will happen in the next several days.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WAGNER: That was President Biden this afternoon saying that the likelihood of Russia reinvading Ukraine is very high, and could happen in the next several days.

It comes as the administration continues to seek a diplomatic path forward. To that end, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spent today in Belgium, speaking with NATO. Vice President Harris left today for Munich, where she will meet with world leaders, including Ukrainian President Zelensky, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, made an unscheduled trip to the U.N. in New York, where he pointed blame at Russia for planning to manufacture a pretext for going to war through the use of fabricated attacks?

That point was especially notable given that it appears that Russia may have done something exactly along those lines today at the U.N.

[21:35:08]

NBC has obtained a copy of the 45-page report Russia submitted to the U.N. this afternoon, one that claims Ukraine is committing genocide against Russian-speaking population in the Donbas area of eastern Ukraine.

This echoes claims Russian leaders have been making for a while now, claims that the international community has deemed misinformation. We are not going to go into those allegations in detail since it very clearly could be used as propaganda. But the submission of this report itself is important.

This is Russia very formally accusing Ukraine of committing genocide. Certainly, not something you would do to de-escalate the situation. And it comes as the U.S. and international partners insist that Russia is continuing to add to their buildup of more than 150,000 troops at the border with Ukraine.

It also comes amid escalation on the force at Donbas where both the Ukrainian military and Russian backed separatists are accusing each other of breaking a cease fire. This morning, just after 9:00 a.m. local time, this kindergarten in Donbas was hit by mortar shells. There were no fatalities, but about 20 children were in the building at the time.

Ukrainian President Zelensky called a mortar attack a big provocation by pro-Russian forces.

The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told Russian state media said, it`s clear that the situation and Donbas is ramping up. The situation at the borders of Russia may ignite at any moment.

The highest level U.S. diplomats are now fanned out across the world, attempting to push this towards a diplomatic off-ramp. Where do things stand in Moscow? What is the sense on the ground there, as to whether or not Russia is really ready to go to war?

Joining us now is Ann Simmons, Moscow bureau chief for "The Wall Street Journal".

Ann, thank you very much for getting up so egregiously early for us, once again.

ANN SIMMONS, MOSCOW BUREAU CHIEF, THE WALL STREET JOURNAL: Thank you for having me.

WAGNER: Let`s -- we have so little perspective from Moscow. How does this all playing out in Moscow? Are the Russians themselves buying Putin`s claims of Moscow`s claims of Ukrainian aggression, including this new formal 45-page report that the Russians filed at the U.N. today alleging genocide on the part of the Ukrainians?

SIMMONS: Well, the situation here, it remains extremely tense. Most Russians feel that there is a sense of hysteria, they say, among Western nations. You do not get the sense in Moscow that people are ready for war.

Obviously, the rhetoric is extremely charged, if you listen to state media. But there is a sense that negotiations are still possible. Now, I say a, bearing in mind in course that Russians are sending mixed signals.

On the one hand, the Kremlin has said that it is withdrawing troops, some of its troops, from the Ukrainian border. But on the other, we see that western intelligence shows that there is a buildup.

Also, today, the Russians sent a message, a document, to the U.S. basically saying that it feels that the U.S. has dismissed Russia`s concerns about obtaining security guarantees, binding security guarantees. And, in fact, Russia threatened to take some kind of, what it calls, military technical measures, if the U.S. doesn`t comply and take into consideration these security guarantees.

So, we are at an extremely troubling stalemate and tensions remain high.

WAGNER: The messaging is so key here. Well, the information, so key here, Ann, and I wonder, when you talk about the rhetoric being charged in coverage of all of this and Russia. What does that mean, specifically? I mean, how is Russian media covering what President Biden says?

He was so clear today with the press about what he believes Russia to be doing. Does that get aired in Moscow?

SIMMONS: It certainly does on state media. It certainly does on some of the talk shows that are very much pro-Kremlin. The tone is that the U.S., in fact, is making this into a far greater and more tense situation than it needs to be. There is that sense that tone, that it is the west that is causing this hysteria, this tension. That is, basically, how it is been playing out.

WAGNER: Ann, you mentioned a letter of grievances that the Russian sent over to the U.S. today. Where do you think Putin`s head is at, in terms of what he might except diplomatically at this stage in the game?

[21:40:04]

SIMMONS: It really is difficult in the head of President Putin.

WAGNER: Yes.

SIMMONS: He alone knows that.

But, certainly, number one, his playbook has been, in many ways, to keep people guessing. And that way, he creates the sense of insecurity, and uncertainty.

The one diplomatic off-ramp, which might be possible for Moscow, is implementation of the so-called Minsk agreements. Now, these agreements, which first came into force in 2014, the following year, 2015, call for cease-fire. But they also called for the disputed, breakaway regions of Eastern Ukraine in the Donbas, the republic of, self proclaimed republics, to have some kind of special status.

Now, if they were to get that special status, this would mean that they could also, still influence, politics in Kyiv. As an extension, that might give Russia a chance to has some sway over Ukrainian politics, as well. That, for Russia, would be a diplomatic off-ramp.

WAGNER: I wonder, you know, it seems like Putin is covering the waterfront. He is accelerating this sort of military presence. They`re keeping the door to diplomacy open. We know the last hour that Blinken, our U.S. secretary of state, may meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, next week if there is no war, right? Diplomacy is being pursued.

What if he decides to go forward with an invasion? I mean, is their risk with the Russian public not being on his side? Or do you think Russians themselves, if Putin decides, will stand behind him on the battlefront? I mean, quite literally and figuratively.

SIMMONS: Well, Russians are very proud and very, very nationalistic people. They really do want to have a sense of the unity and stability. But -- you know, many people -- if you speak to many Russians, they will tell you, we do not want war. Invasion is not what we are looking for.

Many Russians and Ukrainians are related. Russians will tell you that they feel that Ukrainians are their Slavic brothers. In fact, the two countries share really strong cultural and linguistic and religious ties. And so, in general, there isn`t sense here, on the street, in terms of the man in the street, that Russians are looking for war.

WAGNER: Ann Simmons, Moscow bureau chief for "The Wall Street Journal", thank you so much, Ann, for helping us understand all of this tonight.

SIMMONS: Thank you.

Up next, even with what appears to be overwhelming evidence, proving that the man who killed Ahmaud Arbery were motivated by hate, still not easy. Details, next.

WAGNER: Three Georgia men are on trial again for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, all three, Travis Michael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan were found guilty of murdering the 25-year-old jogger back in November.

But this week, they`re facing federal hate crime charges. Ahmaud Arbery`s murder along with the killing of George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain, all those deaths led to months of racial justice protest in 2020. Activists demanded that the defendants face justice and that the country combat the impact of white supremacy among us.

And still, this week is the first time that race is taking center stage in a trial over their deaths. Yesterday, prosecutors introduced more than two dozen messages in social media posts written by the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery. I have to warn you, the messages read like a dictionary of racist slurs and they promote violence against Black people. The judge warned the courtroom gallery that some people might find some of the language quote morally repugnant, and we know that after these messages were presented yesterday, one juror asked the judge if there were federal funds available for counseling given the nature of with the jury had heard.

We are about to describe some of these messages to you know, so if you need to skip this part or leave the room this would be a good time to do that.

Okay, the bulk of the communications were from Travis McMichael, the man who fatally shot Arbery. In 2019, using the N-word, Travis McMichael told a friend he liked his new job because he did not work with Black people. Quote, they ruin everything. That`s why I love what I do. Not an expletive in sight.

In response to a Facebook video depicting a fight between some young Black people and a white person, he wrote quote, my Taurus 38 hand guns says five of them would be taking a dirt nap. I say shoot all of them blank, those blank monkeys.

In response to a video of a black woman hit by a car in a protest, he wrote, quote, mash on it and drive straight.

There are several more messages and posts like that from Travis McMichael and similar writings from the other two defendants. Travis McMichael`s father shared a meme on social media that said quote, white Irish slaves were treated worse than any other race in the U.S.

When it comes to Mr. Bryan, prosecutors presented several text messages explaining his distress over his daughter`s new boyfriend who was black. He wrote, quote, she has her N-word now.

The prosecution pointed out that the men wrote many of those words just days or months before they murdered Arbery, though, none of the post specifically mention Arbery. Prosecutors arranged for plea deals that would include admissions from Travis and Greg McMichael that the crime was mostly motivated, but the Arbery family rejected the terms of those deals so the judge threw them out.

[21:50:06]

While the racial animus is clear in those texts, former prosecutors say that federal hate crime prosecutions are notorious and hard to prosecute, requiring greater expertise than another criminal cases. The Justice Department announced that U.S. attorneys declined to prosecute 82 percent of suspected hate crime cases between 2005 and 2019.

But now, the world can see what these men were saying behind closed doors, the question remains, what will it mean for the jury? Can the prosecution prove the statement that they made in their opening argument quote, if Ahmaud Arbery had been white, he would have went out on a ran, check out a cool home under construction and been home in time for Sunday dinner. Instead, he was running for his life for no reason other than the color of his skin.

Joining us now is Christopher Bruce, the policy director of the ACLU of Georgia.

Mr. Bruce, thank you for joining us.

CHRISTOPHER BRUCE, POLICY DIRECTOR, ACLU OF GEORGIA: Thank you.

WAGNER: So, I just got to go right to the messages that we heard. Do you feel like these are the smoking gun in a hate crimes trial? Is this enough to prove the case that this was a hate crime?

BRUCE: Well, as we know, hate crimes is very hard to prove in different areas and different aspects of it. He`s just add on to the factors that forced the trial within it. Let me tell you, these messages are disgusting and every juror should be thinking about what has come out of these individuals mouths and back then and what has happened during a trial for Ahmaud Arbery altogether.

So, these are smoking guns but this is not it. The trial has just begun.

WAGNER: I guess I wonder when prosecutors choose not to prosecute a case for hate crimes, how much does the component of the jury have to do with that? You know in the murder trial of Ahmaud Arbery, the jury had 11 white people in one black person. Do you think that`s the reason they chose not to go down the road of focusing on race and not trial? Or do you think it`s something else?

I mean, we can also talk about the fact that the bar is so high. Is that not a blind spot in our legal system that it`s hard to prove a hate crime?

BRUCE: Well, let`s look at what`s happening in the state of Georgia. Back then, the state did not have a hate crime. We were one of eight states that does not have hate crime protections or to be prosecuted.

So even while the racists that would happened was racist, there was actually no recourse for that district attorney to charge them with a hate crime, which is why it`s so important for the federal government to look into this under the hate crime act, to make sure these people are brought to justice, because otherwise communities in the state of Georgia and the rest of the nation may ignore the problems that are still happening with racial bias in the state of Georgia.

WAGNER: Yeah. And to that end we know that after those text messages were presented in the courtroom today, Marcus Arbery, Ahmaud`s father said, quote, I`m just glad the world can see this. There`s the case itself and then there`s a broader cultural implication of the case.

What do you -- I mean, what is the realization that you think the country should be taking away from all of this as they hear these text and see the hatred in the heart of these three men?

BRUCE: Let`s remind the country that this is not ordered started with racial strife. I remember February 26 of 2012 when Trayvon Martin was murdered. And you go forward eight more years on February 23rd of 2020 when Ahmaud Arbery was murdered.

We have the dates of one black men are literally murdered and that`s not great. It shouldn`t be right now. It shouldn`t have been right back. And the question is when is it going to stop?

And that question needs to be answered by the American people, of knowing that these continuous actions have been in the state of Georgia around the south and where their areas of the nation, so it`s important for the government to bring up these hate crime charges and to charge them to the fullest extent.

For Ahmaud`s mother to say, no, we are not going to accept the plea deal, I stand with her. And so does the community of saying, do not let these individuals get off lightly. They should be product secured to the fullest extent of the law.

WAGNER: Well, the entire country will be watching and we will continue to cover it. Christopher Bruce is a policy director at the ACLU of Georgia -- thanks for your time tonight.

BRUCE: You`re doing great, Alex. Thank you.

WAGNER: Thanks.

We have one more story ahead tonight. Stay with us.

WAGNER: Despite passionately condemning the January 6th rioters and Donald Trump in the days after the attack on the Capitol, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy would later turn around and support the removal of Liz Cheney from her leadership position as the third ranking Republican in the house for, you guessed it, condemning Trump and voting to impeach him in the wake of the January 6th riot.

After being censured by the Republican Party in her home state of Wyoming this month, Cheney was censured again, this time by the Republican national committee, censured apparently for failing to understand that the mob attack on the Capitol was not a violent insurrection, but actually a legitimate political discourse. Put it on a tote bag.

Now, tonight, Kevin McCarthy has revealed his true allegiances, taking the exceedingly rare step of endorsing Cheney`s pro-Trump primary challenger over a sitting member of his own caucus. That is Republican cannibalism. There is more.

To further ensure that House Republicans won`t run into Cheney in the halls of the Capitol next year, political reports tonight that Donald Trump and his allies have been courting Republican state lawmakers to support legislation that would change Wyoming election loss by preventing voters from being able to switch party affiliation on the day of the primary in an attempt to further damage Cheney`s chances in the August primary.

Further proof, all the proof, as if we needed any more proof, the Republicans allegiance to Donald Trump is more important than getting to the truth of what happened on January 6th.

That does it for us tonight. We will see you again tomorrow.

