Transcript: The Rachel Maddow Show, 2/16/22

Today, "The Washington Post" published thousands of text messages that the January 6 investigation obtained from key players around Trump on January 6 and in the days and weeks leading up to it. A senior Biden administration official says that Russia has added as many 7,000 troops to the Ukrainian border, with some arriving as recently as today.

WAGNER: And thanks to you at home for joining us on this hour.

On December 1st of 2020, a few weeks after the presidential election, a Republican state representative in Michigan had a very odd voice mail message. We played the recordings of his voice mail message on the show before and it was obtained by a small new service called the Michigan Information and Research Service. But now, in light of new developments, this voice mail has taken an even more significance.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP, VOICEMAIL FROM TRUMP CAMPAIGN OFFICIAL TO MICHIGAN STATE REPRESENTATIVE)

ANGELA MACCALLU, NATIONAL EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT, TRUMP 2020 CAMPAIGN: Hi, Representative. My name is Angela McCallum, I am calling from Trump campaign headquarters in Washington, D.C. I know you`re very busy, but I didn`t want to personally reach out to you on behalf of the president as you`ve got an opportunity to be a crucial part of his reelection.

We just wanted to make sure that you knew how you could be helpful in ensuring that every American is represented and can rest assured that their vote will be fairly and correctly counted in this election. The United States Constitution provides that the state legislators retain sole authority to designate the presidential electors.

You do have the power to reclaim your authority and send this a slate of electors that will support President Trump and Vice President Pence.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

WAGNER: You do have the power to reclaim your authority and send us a slate of electors that will support President Trump. Just a friendly reminder on behalf of the president that you do have that power.

Obviously, this voice mail was one part of the Trump campaign`s fake elector scheme, where the assembled slates of fake Trump electors that they intended to used to replace the actual electors in the states that Biden won.

Last month, we`ve got reporting that it was Rudy Giuliani leading the effort for the Trump campaign. But who else? Well, Angela McCallum, the Trump campaign staffer you heard making that phone call, she was subpoenaed at a January 6th investigation in November.

And now, that language from her call about urgent state lawmakers, to reclaim their authority, well that language is now shown up in new subpoenas for the January 6th investigation. This is from a letter accompanying a subpoena to a guy named Mike Roman.

Quote: the select committee is in possession of communications reflecting your involvement in a coordinated strategy to contact Republican members of state legislators of certain states that former President Trump had lost and urge them to reclaim their authority by sending an alternate state of electors that would support former President Trump. It appears that you helped direct the Trump campaign staffers participating in this effort.

And then if you check out the footnotes in the letter, the investigators say they`re basing these allegations on, quote, documents in the possession of the select committee. In other words, material they have obtained from other witnesses or other subpoenas.

And who is this Mike Roman guy, who the January 6th investigation believes help direct Trump campaign staffers and the fake electors scheme? Mike Roman may have actually the perfect resume for someone running to overturn the election based on false claims of voter fraud. Because he was behind what you might call the OG Republican stolen election narrative.

Do you remember this idea? Back in 2010, this 80-second video clip of a guy hanging around a Philadelphia polling place with played wall-to-wall nonstop on Fox News Channel. It was just two guys outside Philly polling place, but once fed through the Fox News outreach and it was evidence of a massive campaign of voter intimidation by radical Black activists that was being covered up by the Obama Justice Department.

Elections were being stolen for Obama and the Democrats. It was shameless voter intimidation tactics.

Well, that video, the video that launched 1,000 Fox News careers, that video came from this guy Mike Roman. And that kind of achievement will get you far in today`s Republican Party.

By the 2020 election, it really came full circle for Mike Roman. He was on the Trump campaign watching team, spending election day accusing Democrats of stealing the election. Using as evidence photos, videos of black voters in Philadelphia.

And after that, the January 6 investigation believes Mike Roman went on to help direct the Trump campaign`s fake elector scheme.

He is one of several people subpoenaed this week in connection with that scheme as the investigation appears to be steadily building an org chart of how this plot was carried out. The investigation appears to be making progress on other fronts as well.

Today, President Biden rejected Donald Trump`s attempts to block the investigation from getting visitor logs from the Trump White House. He directed the National Archives to hand over those logs within 15 days. And honestly, Trump and his allies are acting a little rattled.

As the January 6th investigation subpoenas more and more people are tied to the fake electors plot that Rudy Giuliani reportedly ran, and amid reporting that Rudy Giuliani may be considered actually talking to investigators. Giuliani took to the right wing pro Trump news channel last night to rant about how the investigation is illegal and can`t subpoena anybody. He also spent some time peddling a brand-new conspiracy theory. That Hillary Clinton spied on the Trump White House.

You may have heard something about this if you ever dipped your toe into the right-wing media ecosystem. Donald Trump himself has cut out no fewer than five increasingly irate statements about it. I`m not going to deconstruct this whole strange conspiracy for you right here, though I do recommend you head over to MaddowBlog.com for a great explainer by our very own Steve Benen.

I`ll just say that to spy on the Trump White House, Hillary Clinton would`ve needed a time machine, because all the supposed evidence being waged around by Trump and Giuliani and company, the stuff that happened before Trump was president. Those Clintons and those time machines. But I digress.

No matter how new shiny objects Donald Trump and his allies throw out to try and shift the attention to some other imagined scandal, they cannot change the fact that the January six investigation is moving steadily ahead. And they can`t change the fact that the January six investigation has already amassed so much damning evidence.

Today, "The Washington Post" published a feature on just one strand of that evidence, the thousands of text messages that the January 6 investigation obtained from key players around Trump on January 6 and in the days and weeks leading up to it.

Quote: Thousands of frantic, ephemeral text messages that might have otherwise been lost to history are now key to piecing together the most vivid and comprehensive picture to date of the events surrounding the chaos at the Capitol, text that go back all the way to the day of the election.

Like this one to chief of staff from Rick Perry previewing -- Rick Perry previewing what would be one of the attempted strategies to overturn the election. Quote: Here is an aggressive strategy, why can`t the states of Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and other Republican-controlled state houses declare this as BS and just send their own electors to vote and have a go to the Supreme Court.

Okay, now, Rick Perry.

And this is one of Trump`s chief of staff from an unidentified member of a far-right House Freedom Caucus just a few days before January 6th, quote: If POTUS allows this to occur, we`re driving a stake in the heart of the federal republic.

And texts like those are just the beginning. "The Post" reports, quote, the committee so far has publicly revealed only a sliver of the thousands of text messages it has received so far.

Joining us now is the lead author on that piece, "Washington Post" congressional correspondent, Jacqueline Alemany, and as of today, she is also now an MSNBC contributor.

Jackie, thank you for being here. Congratulations on coming to the family.

Let`s talk about these text messages.

So, you know in your reporting to the committee has revealed a sliver of the thousands of text messages. How many of those text messages do you believe were provided by former chief of staff Mark Meadows?

JACQUELINE ALEMANY, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah, Alex, that`s a good question. Mark Meadows was certainly provided the majority of the text messages that the committee has received so far. We believe that number is upwards of 7,000, but meadows himself provided 4,000 personal text messages. Those of which were actually not renewed by the former president`s legal team since they were retrieved from a personal device.

Meadows`s text messages were actually viewed by the select committee investigating the January 6th insurrection as sort of a connective tissue that is really pulling all of the desperate threats about planning, leading to January 6th altogether.

These text messages, especially throughout the course of our reporting that we pulled together, every text that the committee has so far publicly released, it`s really helping to paint a picture of what happened, especially since there`s been such a chasm between public statements made by GOP lawmakers and Fox News host, versus the concern and the panic that was communicated and put directly into Mark Meadows` inbox.

WAGNER: Yeah, the tranches -- the releases of tranches of correspondents, it`s like a serialized drama. How is the committee deciding which texts are released publicly and when to release them? I mean, do we have a sense that they`re holding on to texts, that are maybe even more explosive in terms of public reception?

ALEMANY: Absolutely. I think the committee is trying to ensure that they have the most blockbuster public hearings possible and that means pulling back some of these text messages.

That being said the trail of bread crumbs they`ve left so far in releasing some of Meadows`s text messages with people like Jim Jordan, Sean Hannity, and as we reported this morning, Project Veritas president and founder James O`Keefe have been fairly juicy. And we needed to release those in order to make persuasive markets to hold Mark Meadows in contempt. A lot of those messages were released in the contempt report that the committee put out a few months ago.

We`re still waiting on whether or not the DOJ is going to ultimately take up and -- that contempt referral. But there is a fine line that`s sort of straddling to apply public pressure to get people like Sean Hannity to cooperate voluntarily with the committee versus holding back some of these messages and trying to make a splashiest public presentation as possible to draw the American public in.

WAGNER: Well -- and yet, some of the things we have aren`t splashy and explosive and drawing the American public in. I mean, the text messages sent to Mark Meadows by Rick Perry a day after the election just essentially a pitch strategy, aggressive strategy in typical Perry fashion is misspelled, right? But the strategy lays out in Texas, have state legislators and Republican controlled state senate send their own electors, that`s basically the plan as it was laid out and executed, right?

And yesterday, we find out that the committees issued subpoenas to two members of the Trump campaign who it says had a role in directing that scheme. I guess I wonder whether you think the committee is ahead of the public, the public reporting we have, on that aspect of the campaign, that effectively they know a lot more of what`s transpired than we`ve digested in the press as yet?

ALEMANY: I think they do. I think -- not to toot our own horns -- we`ve done a good job getting out ahead of these stories, and before the committee was previously aware of them. But when it comes to the information that we`ve gathered so far, the volume of these text messages, documents, and records and depositions that they collected make it such that there is inevitably going to be some news and some reveals.

I think it`s also important to note about these text messages other than the content and some of these crazier in unexpected reactions to things, these frantic ephemeral concerns that were raised that would have otherwise would be lost to history if they were not memorialized in the text message, is the forensic analysis that I believe that the committee investigators can do of a social networking.

Obviously, these text messages showed the direct pipeline between the White House and Fox News. They also show some of those relationships that are more personal than potentially we`ve realized. For example, like the fact that Mark Meadows had a texting relationship with James O`Keefe. So, that is also helping piece together a lot of these various schemes that were concurrently going on.

WAGNER: Yeah, it`s the first beginning of a fully flush worked out Trump universe in its power grid, if you will.

I got to ask about today, the White House is effectively clearing the committee to get access to the Trump visitor -- White House visitor logs. What do you -- what could be in those that might not be in the texts and other communications that we have been privy to, thus far?

ALEMANY: Yeah. That is a very good question. You know, I`m not that certain that we are going to get that much from these logs, just yet, because as recording has worn out last few weeks, we know that this is a president who subverted, ignored and fail to follow those procedures. It is unclear if these White House visitor logs were meticulously and accurately kept. Or, if the president was, sort of, again, sort of sneaking past these processes that were implemented for a reason, to document and keep the most comprehensive picture of history in order for the American public to look back and be able to potentially, know who was visiting with the president at this crucial juncture in our democracy, but it`s unclear if Trump was doing that.

On the other side of the coin here, any names that are on there of people going in and out of the White House that we don`t already know of, would be extremely helpful. We know in those final weeks that the president was trying to overturn the results of the election, there were fringe figures like Michael Flynn, Mike Lindell, Sidney Powell, going in and out of the oval, and the White House residence. I think that, at this point, any documents that the committee could get their hands on, is a win.

WAGNER: Yeah. I mean, if the president was flushing records down the White House toilets, goodness knows what`s happened to those visitor logs. But we await the reporting on all of it. I`m sure your byline will be on some important stories in the near future.

Jackie Alemany, "Washington Post" congressional correspondent and now an MSNBC contributor, thanks for joining us tonight.

ALEMANY: Thanks. Alex.

WAGNER: Up next, we have some breaking news from the White House where one official now says that Russia is actually sending troops to Ukraine`s border, not withdrawing them. Ben Rhodes joins us next.

WAGNER: This was a scene today at the national sports complex in Kyiv, as government employees marched a 220-yard Ukrainian played around the same track. In Northeast Ukraine, a choir saying that the country`s national anthem, Ukraine`s across the country proudly displayed their flag today from inside parliament to the streets of Odessa, to western Ukraine. Roughly 70 kilometers from the border of Poland, where military cadets raised a large flag, as they too sing Ukraine`s national anthem.

They did all of this because President Zelensky designated today, Ukrainian unity day. He chose this day, February 16th because it was, allegedly, the day that Russia had planned on invading Ukraine. Well, it is already the early morning hours of February 17th and Ukraine, and so far, fingers crossed, no invasion.

It appears that for many, the feeling on the ground in Ukraine is, let`s just say, not necessarily want to panic. "The Washington Post" spoke to a 24-year-old who told the paper, quote, everyone is talking about war and what will happen and blah, blah, blah. But for people who are working, it`s all the same, just an ordinary day. A retail manager told "The Post", quote, I have to go to work, that is all.

Meanwhile, thousands of miles above the streets of Kyiv, Ukraine airspace remains open, nonetheless, no international carriers are trying to fly over the country right now. As it has been four days, the situation in Ukraine remains murky. Very murky.

And late this evening, we got yet another reminder of that. Even though many of the citizens of Ukraine are still just going about their business, the international community continues to sound the alarm. Both Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO said that despite Putin`s assurances, there are no signs that Russian troops withdrawal. Biden said, on the contrary, Russia continues to mass troops at the border.

And tonight, we have more details on that point from a senior Biden administration official. That official notes that Russia has added as many 7,000 troops to the Ukrainian border, with some arriving as recently as today. That official, tonight, rejecting Russia`s insistence that there`s been a reduction forces, saying, quote: They received a lot of attention for that claim, both here and around the world. But we now know it was false.

That official also noted a marked increase in false claims from the Kremlin, including fake report of unmarked graves in Eastern Ukraine, with citizens, allegedly, killed by Ukrainian forces. It was thought that Russia might use false claims like these as a pretext for invasion.

You should note that the official spoke to reporters on condition on anonymity and did not provide any underlying evidence for the alleged a troop buildup, but it is yet another data point in what is a incredibly complicated situation that we are all desperate to make sense of.

Joining us now on this quest to make sense of what is happening is Ben Rhodes, former deputy national secretary adviser to President Obama. He was in that post when Ukraine invaded Russia in 2014.

Ben, it`s always good to see you especially in confusing and chaotic time like this, my friend.

BEN RHODES, DEPUTY NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR IN OBAMA ADMIN: Thanks, Alex.

WAGNER: So, let`s first talk about this latest assertion from the White House that contrary to what the Russians are saying, we`re actually seeing a buildup of troops on the border with Ukraine. We tend to believe the U.S. government more than the Russian government. I mean, what do you think is happening here? Is it just international gaslighting?

RHODES: Here`s what I think is happening, Alex. You know, what Russia tries to do when they have the military provocation, military aggression is create a pretext and they`re acting in defense.

So, in 2014, when they annexed the Crimea, they claim that Ukrainian Nazis were threatening the Russian population there. When Russian-backed separatists shot down a civilian airliner over Eastern Ukraine, if you remember that, in 2014, they claim down that Ukrainian shut down the plane.

Right now, as you alluded in your report, they are suggesting that, potentially, genocide is happening against ethnic Russian population in eastern Ukraine. So, I think the scenario that the Biden team is worried about is that by saying that they are open diplomacy, that they are de- escalating, but they`re pulling about troops, they are trying to create an international impression that, you know, they aren`t really there to threaten Ukraine. They`re pulling back. And then, they will cite some pretext for an invasion.

And just as the Biden administration has tried to deny President Putin the capacity to do that, by publicizing all of these moves for the last several of weeks and months, I think, right now, it is a tense moment, they`re pointing, outlook, the Russians are point out something can`t believe.

[21:25:01]

We`re looking at the hard evidence. We`re looking at the troops on the ground. We are not seeing any signs of a pullback.

Instead, what we`re seeing is a continued effort by Vladimir Putin to set up his foreign invasion. It will be an offensive operation by Russia, not a defensive operation.

WAGNER: Yeah. Well, so, the Biden White House is aggressively countering this Russian strategy. I wonder, to another audience, to an international audience, does it become just a game of he said he said? I mean, it`s anybody actively believing the Russian at this point? The U.S. has been countering every day with information and it is being radically transparent about, does Russia have actually -- I mean, is their game working?

Do you think is possible that they will be able to convince anybody that they`re off operating offensively, if they do launch a military engagement?

WAGNER: Here`s a thing I`d say, Alex. I want sat in the White House and I was responsible for this battle over international opinion. I think the Russians probably assume that most Americans trust the U.S. government over the Russian government, in the sense. Their audience is in Europe. Their audience is around the world.

The United States, if Russia invades, is going to have to convince as many countries as possible to go along with U.S.-led sanctions, to go along with U.S.-led pressure on Russian response. What Russia needs to do, from an information standpoint, is not necessarily convince everybody that they are correct. But just to sow enough doubt, it is a he said/he said kind of thing.

That it is a situation where, Russia claims that their forces were being attacked, people are being massacred in eastern Ukraine. But U.S. said there was a preplanned invasion all along, and who knows what the actual answer is? It`s so chaos and doubt about this, now that they can create division for the coalition would have to respond first support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia. That is all they need to do.

In some ways, Alex, not that dissimilar from Donald Trump needs to do here. He needs to convince people that everything he says is true, he just has to sow enough doubt, right? In people`s minds that, it`s all partisan, it`s all he said/she said thing. And so, you can`t really trust anybody. Therefore, it is not worth your effort.

That is, essentially, the Russian information. They don`t have to convince people they are, right just sow the seed that the night states isn`t right.

WAGNER: I`m struck the confidence with which they are apparently lying. I mean, if you listen to what the Russians are saying in response to questions about western warnings of an invasion, I think, today, Russia`s ambassador to the E.U. is asked by a German reporter whether Russia was going to attack on February 16th, today, Wednesday, he responds, wars in Europe rarely start on Wednesday.

I mean, that is just the best international gaslighting I`ve ever heard. It is indicative of a country that -- they sound remarkably confident in their position. It makes me wonder, feels like Putin is a little bit of a chess master here. He sounds like he is ready to play a long game.

One gets a sense that, to some degree, he enjoys the fact that Russia is in the limelight. That we`re talking about NATO, in way that we wouldn`t have even considered a few weeks ago. I mean, I guess I wonder, who`s game are we playing here, right now?

RHODES: We are all responding to Vladimir Putin. I`m sure he likes nothing more than the rest of the world is wondering with Vladimir Putin is doing.

Look, I sat in the room with Putin and Sergey Lavrov, the foreign minister, these are people who can lie very easily with a lie on their face. It`s not something that is discomforting to them to tell lie after lie after lie. Frankly, what we`ve seen is since Putin is taking this aggressive stance, the lies have come more fast and furious.

Once you decide that you don`t have to abide by any rules, whether those rules apply to telling the truth -- or whether those things are annexing a part of neighboring country, like the Crimea. Once you decide you don`t care about the rules, it gives you an advantage. I think you we have to recognize that Putin has been building for this for a long time.

These troop deployments clearly took a long time to plan. You don`t have 150,000 troops from across a vast country like Russia to surround Ukraine, without planning for that for at least a year. We`ve seen Russia stashed away reserves, cash reserves, of over $600 billion, precisely because they probably anticipated the kind of devastating sanctions that Biden has been threatening a response to a war.

It`s quite likely that Putin has been ramping up for this for a long time. The question is, whether the he wants to use that ramp up to, as you said, put a spotlight on the notion that he will not accept further NATO enlargement. Ukraine is never going to be a NATO. People are going to have to respond to that, diplomatically.

[21:30:03]

Or, whether this has built up to the inevitable invasion of Ukraine, in which he wants to topple Ukraine government and control if years of a neighbor that he sees as a buffer state between Russia and NATO. That is what we have to wait to find out. The action on the ground, unfortunately, continues to suggest that it is the latter scenario.

WAGNER: Magic eight ball is highly unclear on this. Ben Rhodes, I`m glad to have you with us, my friend, former deputy national adviser to President Obama, always good to see you. Thanks, Ben.

RHODES: Thanks, Alex.

WAGNER: Still to come, it is no secret that air travel has gotten, shall we say, messy, during the pandemic. But now, several Republican senators want to stop the government from doing anything about all that mess. That`s next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: This morning another disturbing video showing another scare in the air. Passengers on board a Delta flight from L.A. to Atlanta pinning a man down, after the airline says an off-duty Delta flight attendant tried to take control of the plane`s PA system. The captain took to the intercom asking passengers to help.

PILOT: We`d like all strong males to the front of the aircraft to handle a problem passenger.

REPORTER: Air traffic control then diverted the flight to Oklahoma City Friday night where police took a passenger into custody.

It`s just the latest incident involving with the FAA says is a surge in bad behavior in the skies. Earlier this month, another Delta passenger was arrested after reportedly attempting to breach the cockpit and on this Southwest flight from Sacramento to San Diego in late May. A passenger punched a flight attendant causing her to lose two teeth.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WAGNER: Since the start of the pandemic, incidents involving dangerous passengers on planes have absolutely skyrocketed. This past Sunday, two separate American Airlines flights were forced to divert their flight from their flight path because passengers were causing a disturbance. On one of those planes passenger tried to open the plane door mid-flight.

This uptick of in-flight disturbances has put flight attendants in a terrible spot, essentially turning them into club bouncers, who have to mitigate dangerous oftentimes violent and drunken situations at 30,000 feet. Airline often keeps list of these unruly passengers and banned them from flying with their airline again. But the issue is nothing stopping them from hopping on a flight with a different airline and doing all that nonsense all over again.

Earlier this month, the CEO of Delta Airlines wrote to the U.S. attorney general proposing a more permanent solution. One that would prevent unruly passengers from flying airline tickets. He asked for the Justice Department to create a national no fly list. A list that would be shared among all the airlines and would ban people convicted of dangerous, violent behavior from all flights.

It would work the same way as the no fly list for terrorists, who have found to be unruly or violent on an airline you`ll be banned from flying again. Not just from that one specific airline but the full stop.

And it seemed like kind of a nonpartisan, no-brainer, totally reasonable solution for this problem, until a group of Republican senators came out against the plan this week. The fact that this spike in airline services coincides with the pandemic is, of course, not coincidental. Close to 6,000 unruly passenger reports investigated by the FAA last year 72 percent of them or because of passengers who refused to wear masks.

And that`s why these eight Republican senators are against a no-fly list for unruly airplane passengers. They`re worried that creating such a list might unfairly like in an anti-mask or many of them Republicans to a terrorist. The senators ranked this to the attorney general, quote, creating a federal no fly list for unruly passengers who are skeptical of this mandate would seemingly equate them to terrorists, who seeks to actively take the lives of Americans and perpetrate attacks on the homeland.

Joining us now is Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants.

Ms. Nelson, thank you for being here.

SARA NELSON, PRESDIENT, ASSOCIATION OF FLIGHT ATTENDANTS: Thank you, Alex.

WAGNER: So, let`s start with the suggestion of a no -- a national no fly list for unruly -- I would call dangerous passengers. Does the union support the list, and were you at all involved in the ideation around it if you do support it?

NELSON: I actually testified three times in the last six months before Congress on this very issue, and encouraging DOJ, TSA, FAA to work together put this list together so that the government can actually control that, communicate that in real-time. We can have a transparent process with due process, because a lot of people are concerned about that due process with good reason. But, we need to use this as a consequence for people who are acting out on planes. We already have fines, you`ve heard about the high fines from the FAA, you`ve heard that the DOJ started prosecuting, although we have made all the way through those prosecutions with a conviction, and people landing in jail.

But we have this other option as well. Secretary Buttigieg said this is on the table, along with all of us and other airlines are supportive of this too. We need to work together to resolve these issues to use the threat of losing your ability to fly if you are causing this much problems on a plane, because you are putting everyone at risk when you`re doing that. And it`s very much like the other no fly list that we have for a very good reason.

WAGNER: Yeah, I mean when we call them unruly passengers. These aren`t people mad that there is no cranberry juice cocktail, these are people trying to open flight doors in the middle of a flight, which is a hazard, a life-threatening hazard to people on the plane.

[21:40:02]

NELSON: The flight deck, yes, and access the flight deck. We had that just this last week.

And so, we had a flight attendant who used a coffee pot, the crew remember self-defense training that we worked so hard to get into place, and that TSA manages, and made available to flight attendants again in this pandemic because of these issues, because of the spike in these issues. Every single day, when flight attendants go to put on their uniform today, they think, is this going to be a sign of authority and leadership in the cabin or is this going to be a sign for someone to launch a vicious attack, a violent attack against us.

And that`s very different. I`m a 25-year flight attendant. You know, this used to be a concurrence that would happen on a bad day. One, two, maybe three times in a career. And every single day flight attendants are facing this.

And what`s causing is people don`t want to pick up as much time, they`re having a difficult time staffing those flights because of that. There is a consequence all the way around.

And what are members tell us as well is that 61 percent of these incidents are also accompanied with racial, gender, or homophobic slurs. People are taking the brunt of this. We`ve got a stop it, this we can expect this to be the new norm.

WAGNER: OK. So, when you lay all of it out, it`s a no brainer, right? Something needs to be done. But obviously, we`re running into resistance here, specifically partisan resistance.

Why, to your mind, are Republican senators coming out against a national no fly list?

NELSON: Well, if they`re making it all about masks, but I want to be really clear that while a good number of the reports for the past year have included mask issues, the vast majority of the violent events have happened had anything to do with masks.

So, they want to set a certain narrative here. That are conflicts on planes in the first place. People are at a stress level ten all over this country because they have had been kept in a state of not knowing what to believe. They`ve been told two different things throughout this pandemic, two totally opposite things.

And, they`ve been told that they`re at odds with each other everywhere they go. And what we find when we get up in the air is that Americans actually crave solidarity. They actually want to come together, and that`s what we do is flight attendants. We bring people together. We`re not there to tear them apart.

But people are coming to the door of our aircraft, with the leaders of this country having told them two different things and those eight senators are directly responsible for that confusion, that anxiety, and the stress levels of everyone around this country because there have been two sets of information here that have been given to people. And people don`t know what to believe, and specifically about masks.

They have made a political issue, this public health device, that can keep all of us safe. They`ve made a political issue. And they have put people in harm`s way. More people have died, and the work space that I work in has become combative and has become a very difficult place to be.

And as long as they continue to do that and make this the new norm, they`re also putting our economic security at risk as well, because people at a certain point are not going to want to buy airplane tickets if this is what they think they`re signing up for.

WAGNER: As someone who flies very often, my heart goes out to you and all the attendants that had to face these dangers at work. Let us hope that these eight Republican senators are not the bellwether for where the rest of our party is going to be on this, very sensible seeming national no fly list.

Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, thanks for being here and up there.

NELSON: Thank you.

WAGNER: We know Republicans spend every waking moment from now until November`s midterm hammering Democrats on their preferred topics like critical race theory, and open borders. But how much energy should be Democrats extend fighting back? And what issues should Democrats be getting Republicans on?

Symone Sanders joins us live, coming up next.

[21:48:09]

WAGNER: Ready or not, the midterm elections are officially here. I know. Both the major parties have started laying out their plans for how to approach the November showdown. It`s true.

Over the weekend, "The New York Times" reported that Senator Mitch McConnell is quietly working behind the scenes to try and limit Trump`s influence on the upcoming election. "The Times" reports McConnell has privately declared to other Republicans that he, quote, won`t let unelectable goofballs win Republican primaries.

McConnell`s House counterpart, Kevin McCarthy, has similar plans. "The Hill" newspaper reports today that McCarthy has a new strategy to try and emphasize his party`s policy ambitions -- we`ll believe that when we see -- and shift the debate away from the former president and separating of the big lie and the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

That may sound like an effective plan for Republican politicians heading into the cycle, where history suggests they`ll do well, but the former president and his allies have other plans. For the past few months, Trump has been throwing his weight around in Republican primaries by endorsing fringe candidates, some might even call them goofball candidates, a majority of whom have openly questioned the results of the 2020 election.

And so, we`ve seen Republican politicians across the country touting their anti-democracy bona fides on the campaign trail and interviews and even in political ads.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BILLY LONG, REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: I was one of the first to support on Trump`s president. He made America great. But the Democrats rig the election. Stop the Democrats from stealing another election.

AD ANNOUNCER: Big lie, waste our money, rig out elections.

BERNIE MORENO, REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE: Facebook might delete this ad, but I`m paying the air so you know the truth. President Trump says the election was stolen. He is right.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

WAGNER: As Republicans argue amongst insults over the last election, Democrats are gearing up for a fight this November.

[21:50:06]

NBC News reports today that White House chief of staff Ron Klain is headed to Capitol Hill tomorrow to talk strategy with House Democrats. Meanwhile, "Politico" reports that the Democratic Party`s House campaign arm is developing a new strategy to push back against a host of culture war criticisms being pushed by Republicans. The plan is to offer strong rebuttal to cut political hits on hot button issues like immigration and critical race theory.

But can Democrats keep the majority while playing defense? And should Democrats focus on their own political messaging on kitchen table issues or train their fire on Trump and the threat posed by the former president and his allies? Can Democrats to both of those things? Or do they have to choose?

Joining us now is Symone Sanders, former chief spokesperson for Vice President Harris and former senior adviser of Biden`s presidential campaigns.

Symone, it`s great to see you. Thanks for joining me.

SYMONE SANDERS, MSNBC HOST: It`s great to see you. Welcome back (ph).

WAGNER: Thank you.

Symone, let`s just start first with the Democrats. On one hand, there is this push to engage with Republicans and the culture war swamp around critical race theory and defunding the police. Up until now, the party has largely ignored those attacks. Is it a good idea to engage? Does it just increase the amount of airtime of argue -- doesn`t make it into a larger issue than it should be?

SANDERS: It`s a good question, Alex. There is not one size fits all answer. The answer is, it is a good idea to engage. It is not a good idea to engage. Basically, you have to pick your battles.

Democrats who are running on elections, whether we`re talking about House elections, Senate elections, or many of these governors races, governors who are up for reelection, we`re running to capture new governors seats like Stacey Abrams in Georgia, they have to engage on their own territory and understand the issues in their districts, in their state.

President Biden, for example, in his race for president, he largely shrugged off the defund the police narrative because that anybody that knows Joe Biden knows that that is not something that he himself believes and. Frankly, it was a narrative that was taking hold in some places until the campaign had a counter at that says this is what Joe Biden is for. It matters where you are talking about engaging.

WAGNER: I guess I just wonder. I was in Georgia a lot before the runoff in January, January 5th. I was with now Senators Ossoff and Warnock, and the discipline those campaigns have. They refused to engage and Trump and all the election fraud, even the day that the phone call came out between Trump and Brad Raffensperger, the secretary of state, or overseeing the elections.

And that discipline paid off. They only wanted to talk about so-called, kitchen table issues. I guess I wonder, don`t you have to kind of have to choose it some point? If voters really want to hear about issues that matter to them, right?

Not democracy issue should matter to them, they want to hear about health care, they want to hear about the economy. They want to hear about jobs. They want to hear about student debt. It takes up a lot of airtime, in which you can`t really talk about January 6th election stealing and the big lie.

SANDERS: Yes. It does. Democrats have to run their races for their districts, point blank period. Look, I know we are on the national level like to talk about, I think it is very important, talking about January six, reminding people what happened that day. The people of the Capitol that day, those insurrectionists, they went home. Okay? We can`t let that slide. I think the committee is doing an amazing job, continuing to dig down to the core of what happened, peel those layers.

Back but if you`re trying to win amid election in Georgia, you`re trying to win reelection in Michigan, and the governor`s mansion, you have to talk to your voters. You have to be responsive, engaging with folks where they are.

Democrats don`t need to preach to folks. They just have to go in there talk about the amazing things that they have done, why they should be reelected, to continue to do them. And then they need to talk about what they haven`t been able to get done and their plan to address those issues.

They should not take the bait. The last maternal action, I know that the Democratic Congressional Committee had a lot to say about the last midterm election, where Democrats did win a lot of seats, but it was extremely close. Well, in that midterm election, Democrats want to their districts.

You are traveling around the country, Alex. You know. When you don`t get distracted, when you say focus on the issues that the voters care about, that is how you do well. That is how Democrats are going to hold out into this midterm election.

[21:55:01]

For those people who do get distracted, for those folks who think don Trump is some magic wand, news flash, there is no such thing as magic wands. Voters and districts don`t want to hear about Donald Trump. He is not the president. He is not on the ballot. They want to hear what Democrats are for, but they are going to do to make their lives better.

WAGNER: In the meantime, Mitch McConnell is going to focus on not electing goofballs. We`ll see how that experiment pans out.

Symone Sanders, former chief spokesperson for Vice President Harris and former senior adviser on President Biden`s presidential campaign, thank you for your time tonight. Great to see you.

SANDERS: Thank you.

WAGNER: We have one more story to get to tonight. Don`t go anywhere.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEFF ZIENTS, WHITE HOUSE CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE COORDINATOR: As a result of all this progress and the tools that we now have, we are moving towards a time when COVID is not a crisis. But, is something that we can protect against and treat.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WAGNER: A positive message, out of the White House, as COVID continues this dramatic downtick across most of the country.

Also today, the White House made two key hires to its team of top scientist advisers. Last, week, the highest rank science official in the Biden administration, Eric Lander, resigned, after accusations that he had demeaned in disrespected his colleagues. He held tools, as the presidents top science advisor, and the head of the Office of Science and Technology Policy. Tonight, President Biden chose a Alondra Nelson, who Eric Lander`s deputy, to lead the Office of Science and Technology Policy his place.

And to fill the role of top science adviser to president, Biden has tapped Francis Collins, who until late last year, led the National Institutes of Health. The White House says that Nelson and Collins will perform these new rules on a temporary basis until permanent candidates can be nominated and confirmed.

That doesn`t press tonight. We will see you again tomorrow.

