Transcript: All In with Chris Hayes, 3/28/22

The January 6 Committee is voting on contempt recommendation for Trump aides Peter K. Navarro and Daniel Scavino Jr. Bennie Thompson, the chair of the January 6 Investigation, is saying that he is comfortable with the committee subpoenaing Ginni Thomas to testify in front of the committee.

REP. BENNIE THOMPSON (D-MS): The gentlelady yields back. Pursuant to notice, I now call up report on a resolution recommending that the House of Representatives find Peter K. Navarro and Daniel Scavino Jr. in contempt of Congress for refusal to comply with subpoenas duly issued by the Select Committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

The report was circulated in advance and printed copies are available. The clerk shall designate the report.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Report on a resolution recommending that the House of Representatives find Peter K. Navarro and Daniel Scavino Jr. in contempt of Congress for refusal to comply with subpoenas duly issued by the select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

THOMPSON: Without objection, the report will be considered rare and open to amendment at any point. The Chair recognizes the gentlewoman from California, Miss Lofgren.

REP. ZOE LOFGREN (D-CA): Thank you, Mr. Chairman. It`s a phrase we use all the time, no one is above the law. But it seems as if a few of the former President`s closest aides and allies seem to think they are including Daniel Scavino Jr.

Now, who is he? Mr. Scavino met Mr. Trump around 1992 and worked for him for many years. First at the Trump National Golf Club, and then as director of social media for his 2016 presidential campaign, then, as White House Deputy Chief of Staff for communications and on his 2020 campaign, and later, on efforts to reverse the election results, which former Vice President Mike Pence has denounced as un-American.

According to many published reports, Mr. Scavino worked closely with Mr. Trump to use social media to spread lies regarding non-existent election fraud and to inflame a violent angry mob. For example, Mr. Trump`s Twitter account praised a false report alleging election fraud, tweeting and here`s a quote, "A great report statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 election. They protest in D.C. on January 6. Be there. It will be wild."

Mr. Scavino also followed domestic violence, violent extremist social media, and he did that on behalf of Mr. Trump. This committee has reason to believe that doing so provided Mr. Scavino with explicit advanced warnings of the violence that was to occur on January 6. And Mr. Scavino may have shared these warnings of violence with Mr. Trump before January 6.

He reportedly attended several meetings with Mr. Trump and others regarding reversing President Biden`s legitimate victory. Mr. Scavino was also with Mr. Trump during the Capitol attack while Mr. Trump failed to immediately try to stop it despite urgent bipartisan calls for him to do so.

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell rightly said that the public needs to know everything about what caused and occurred on January 6. And to inform both the American people and legislative reform proposals, this committee needs to speak with Mr. Scavino.

He has to fulfill his legal and his moral obligation to provide testimony and documents or he should face the consequences. That`s why we`re taking this action today. In the United States of America, no one is above the law. This committee is doing its job. The Department of Justice needs to do theirs. I yield back, Mr. Chairman.

THOMPSON: The gentlelady yields back. The Chair recognizes the gentleman from Illinois, Mr. Kinzinger.

REP. ADAM KINZINGER (R-IL): Thank you, Mr. Chairman. And as the Vice Chair mentioned, with Ukraine, it reminds us that democracies aren`t defined by bad days or bad things that happened but how they defend it and how they come back from that. And that`s the importance of this committee.

So, Dan Scavino met Donald Trump when he was 16 years old. He became a longtime Trump employee and remains a true Trump loyalists. In the Trump administration Dan Scavino served as Director of social media, and for its final two years, as deputy chief of staff for community.

And as the Select Committee report notes, Dan Scavino was with then President Trump on January 5 and 6. He spoke with President Trump by phone several times on January 6, and was with the President when many urged him to help stop the violence at the Capitol. He was always at all relevant times a Trump and White House Insider.

Social media as a means of monitoring and shaping friend -- shaping trends was Dan Scavino`s core business. Reports tell us that Dan Scavino and his team monitored extremists social media sites, monitor trends on social media, and used extremist social media sites to shape public perceptions.

There is in short, a great deal of highly important information that Dan Scavino has that the Select Committee needs to know. I want to focus on one aspect of that. What Dan Scavino could tell us about what then-President Trump thought was likely to happen on January 6. Did the President know that the rally could turn violent, that his rhetoric on the ellipse could send an angry mob to storm the Capitol?

When Trump noted on the evening of January 5 that he had a fired up crowd, did he know that they might take it literally when the next morning he told them to, "fight hard." Dan Scavino was there to tell us a lot about that. We need to hear from him. In refusing to talk to us, he`s stiff-arming the American people and he`s hiding the truth. It`s unlawful and there`s no excuse.

Then, President Trump asserted that he generally did his own tweets, but he acknowledged that on occasion Scavino helped to shape them. We know that he often composed social media posts and discussed their language with Trump.

With that in mind, let`s take a closer look. On December 19 2020, Trump retweeted a video that ended by urging viewers to, "Fight for Trump, and here it is." January six was then just two and a half weeks off. Dance Scavino could tell us something useful about why Donald Trump retweeted that particular message. President Trump also retweeted a video titled, "How to steal an election."

Among other things. It argued that COVID-19 was created to ensure that Trump would lose the election. And here`s that one. QAnon had already retweeted that one by the time Trump did. We`d like to hear what President Trump`s Director of Social Media has to say about that.

And what in Trump`s extremist followers on The Donald and other hard-right social media sites make of all that, of President Trump urging them to join in a wild protest on January 6. Some of his followers on the Donald fringe site took it as marching orders.

Dan Scavino had every reason to know that they would be violent. Dan Scavino was well aware of what his boss wanted, and to the extremist violent users that use the site like Donald Trump, or like the Donald. Dan Scavino himself send out a video that a user of the same site understood to be, "literal war drums."

President Trump had by then been president for a full four years with Dan Scavino at his side. He, they knew that January 6 -- that the January 6 crowd could turn violent. They knew exactly what they were doing. And the Select Committee needs to hear directly from Dan Scavino about his and President Trump`s role in inciting violence that day. Thank you, Mr. Chairman. I yield back.

THOMPSON: The gentleman yields back. The Chair recognizes the gentleman from California, Mr. Schiff.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA): Thank you to our chairman and vice-chair for convening us today. Our committee has a singular purpose to ensure that our nation never again experiences the violence of January 6, that there is never again an effort to overturn a presidential election or to interfere with a peaceful transfer of power. That is our object.

And every single witness called before this panel should cooperate. It is a patriotic duty to help Congress and the American people understand how the tragedy of January 6 came about. And more than a duty, it is necessity when served with a lawful subpoena to appear, which is why we are here today.

Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino have refused to comply with the duly authorized subpoena, offering up, again and again, spurious and unjustifiable excuses. In Mr. Scavino`s case, he was -- he has clearly relevant testimony for our committee. Scavino was intimately involved in former President Trump`s social media content and strategy and served as Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications while also actively promoting Trump`s campaign.

The Select Committee believes that Scavino was with Trump on January 5 And sixth, including during a period when the Capitol was under attack. That he was party to conversations with Trump about challenging disrupting or impeding the congressional proceedings to certify the election results and that he may have also had prior knowledge regarding the likelihood of violence on January 6 through his monitoring of social media sites where such violence was discussed and predicted.

Specifically, through press reporting, we are aware that on January 6, Mr. Scavino, was advising Trump throughout the day, potentially even directing -- directly sending messages from the White House and potentially playing a role in the video message Trump released hours after rioters breached the Capitol.

It`s also been reported that Mr. Scavino was president during a January 5 strategy session with Trump, as they schemed on how they could convince congressional Republicans to successfully object to the certification of the election and thus overturn it.

This is why Mr. Scavino has an obligation to appear before us. Nevertheless, Mr. Scavino claims to be protected under executive privilege. But that claim isn`t grounded in the law or reality. Executive privilege doesn`t allow for a person to simply refuse to appear before a congressional committee. It doesn`t apply to Scavino`s campaign activities on behalf of the former president. It doesn`t apply to a potentially unlawful scheme to obstruct Congress. And it doesn`t apply to his official duties when as he or the current President of the United States asserts it is not in the public interest to do so.

I have one more thing to add tonight. The Department of Justice has a duty to act on this referral and others we have sent. Without enforcement of congressional subpoenas, there is no oversight. And without oversight, no accountability, not for the former president or any other president, past, present, or future. Without enforcement of its lawful process, Congress ceases to be a co-equal branch of government, and the balance of power would be forever altered to the lasting detriment of the American people.

Finally, I want to return to Judge Carter`s remarkable opinion, finding that a former president of the United States may have committed a crime and fraud against the United States. The judge said that Dr. Eastman and President Trump launched a campaign to overturn a democratic election, an action unprecedented in American history. Their campaign was not confined to the Ivory Tower, it was a coup in search of a legal theory.

The plan spurred violent attacks on the seat of our nation`s government led to the deaths of several law enforcement officers and deepened public distrust in our political process. And as the vice chair pointed out, he also said, if the country does not commit to investigating and pursuing accountability for those responsible, the court fears January 6 will repeat itself.

That responsibility to investigate and pursue accountability extends to those who hold the highest office in the land or those who hold no office at all. If no one is above the law, then no one must be above the law. We are upholding our responsibility. The Department of Justice must do the same. I yield back.

THOMPSON: The gentleman yields back. The Chair recognizes the gentleman from California, Mr. Aguilar.

REP. PETE AGUILAR (D-CA): Thank you, Mr. Chairman, Madam Vice Chair, distinguished colleagues. Our committee is dedicated to getting to the truth and to taking any steps necessary to do so. When material witnesses fail to comply with lawful subpoenas, we have no choice but to refer them for contempt of Congress.

Peter Navarro`s testimony is integral to our investigation. And despite the fact that he`s given multiple television interviews regarding our subpoena, he`s failed to comply with our investigation in any way. Mr. Navarro has publicly stated that he is protected by executive privilege but has never sought counsel as others have, has never filed any case seeking relief from his responsibilities to comply with our subpoena.

An economist with a PhD from Harvard, Mr. Navarro ran unsuccessfully for office in my home state of California for five times -- five times. He wrote several books on economics and trade, many of which focused on China. He was brought on by the Trump campaign in 2016 to advise the former president on economic and trade issues.

He was such an important adviser to the former president and an office in the White House was created just for him to oversee, the White House National Trade Council. He was the architect of the President`s trade policies which according to a study commissioned by the U.S.-China Business Council, "Hurt the U.S. economy and failed to achieve major policy goals."

Now, Mr. Chairman, I think the American people might be wondering why our committee would need to speak with a trade official about the attempts to under -- to overturn the 2020 election. As the Vice Chair noted, that`s because Mr. Navarro held that title as a director of White House National Trade Council, but he devoted much of his time to White House political efforts outside the scope of his official duties.

In fact, the American people are likely to know Mr. Navarro solely in his political capacity. He was so active in the 2020 reelection campaign that the United States Special Counsel ruled in 2020 that Mr. Navarro repeatedly violated the Hatch Act. That`s because the former president trusted Mr. Navarro as a spokesman and confidant.

He was so intimately involved with these efforts that Mr. Navarro allegedly led a call on January 2 with a group of state legislators about the effort to convince Vice President Trump -- Vice President Pence to delay the election certification for 10 days. A text handed over to this committee by Mr. Meadows from a member of the press read, and I quote, "Mark, I`m reaching out because I have details on the call that Navarro helped convene yesterday with legislators as part of his effort to get Pence to delay certification of the election for 10 days, including that the President participated. Were you on the call when the President spoke?"

Among the many questions we have for Mr. Navarro, we need to hear from him about this conversation and about that phone call. And we need to hear from him about his other calls with Steve Bannon whom the House has already held in contempt that took place both during and after the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

We know that Mr. Navarro believes he and Mr. Bannon came up with a strategy for overturning the election, because he details it in his book, which I know my colleague from Florida will discuss in greater detail. This is as clear a case for contempt as we are likely to see, Mr. Chairman, and I yield back.

THOMPSON: The gentleman yields back. The Chair recognizes gentleman from Florida, Mrs. Murphy.

REP. STEPHANIE MURPHY (D-FL): Thank you, Mr. Chairman. And I`ll just pick up where my colleague, Mr. Aguilar, left off. Over a month and a half ago, Mr. Navarro was subpoenaed by this committee. We sought documents and testimony regarding his efforts to discredit the election and to prevent the results from being certified. This information is central to our committee`s inquiry.

Mr. Navarro refused to comply making a cursory claim of executive privilege. There are many reasons why this blanket assertion of executive privilege lacks merit as a matter of law and as a matter of common sense. Most fundamentally, neither the incumbent nor the former president has asserted privilege regarding Mr. Navarro`s testimony or document production to the committee. And Mr. Navarro has no unilateral authority to assert privilege himself.

Beyond that foundational flaw in Mr. Navarro has privileged claim since the election, he has spoken and written widely about the precise subjects that are the focus of our subpoena. Clearly, Mr. Navarro is eager to tell his story as he sees it so long as he can do so on his own terms.

For example, in 2020 and 2021, Mr. Navarro published a three part report on his website called The Navarro Report. In it, he makes allegations about election fraud that have been debunked. Furthermore, in November 2021, Mr. Navarro published a book called In Trump Time. He describes in detail actions he took to change the outcome of the election.

For instance, Mr. Navarro claims credit for working with Steve Bannon to concoct a scheme they called the Green Bay Sweep. The core of this plan was to encourage Vice President Pence to delay certification of the Electoral College votes on January 6, and to send the election back to state legislators.

In his book, Mr. Navarro also writes what he called Attorney General William Barr -- he also writes that he called Attorney General William Barr asking the Department of Justice to support President Trump`s legal efforts to challenge the election results, which Barr declined to do. Notably, Mr. Navarro acknowledges that he kept a journal detailing this episode and other post-election actions he took.

And finally earlier this year, at the same time he was refusing to comply with our subpoena, Mr. Navarro made multiple media appearances, during which he discussed his various roles in the events that culminated in the January 6 attack. I`d like to play the media clip right now. Can you please cue the clip?

PETER NAVARRO, FORMER TRADE ADVISER TO PRESIDENT TRUMP: It was about this interview, which is kind of interesting, is like I have so much knowledge to share with you about what I was involved in what I know.

[20:20:05]

ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST: Given that you`ve told me that you have a plan that you push to delay or deal with the certification, you told me 100 members back it, and you said in public Trump was on board. If you say all those things out here, why risk a legal battle or going to jail to refuse to discuss them with the committee under oath?

NAVARRO: Because I have a loyalty to the Constitution and a loyalty to the President. The President has invoked executive privilege in this matter. It`s not my authority to revoke that privilege.

MELBER: You say it`s not your privilege to waive, but let`s look --

NAVARRO: It`s the law. It`s the law.

MELBER: -- how often you waived it. Let`s look at some of the news you`ve made on these topics. Take a look.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro is spilling the beans.

NAVARRO: We had over 100 congressmen and senators on Capitol Hill ready to implement the Sweep.

STEVE BANNON, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF STRATEGIST: Peter Navarro, right.

NAVARRO: The boss tells pence the take my frigging call.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Navarro tells Rolling Stone --

NAVARRO: It was about sending the votes back. Most or all of those states would decertify the election.

MELBER: How do you expect people to take seriously your claim that this is secret and privileged when you went out there talking about it? And when you in Bannon said the committee`s dog wouldn`t bark, they were afraid of you in the report, it seems now, Peter, like the dog is barking.

MURPHY: Thank you. He has so much knowledge to share with a journalist but he refuses to share that knowledge in response to a lawful subpoena. Evidently, Mr. Navarro is only concerned with executive privilege with keeping certain matters confidential when it`s convenient for him.

Unfortunately for him, unfortunately for the American public, that`s not how the law works. No president incumbent or former has claimed privilege regarding Mr. Navarro`s testimony and documents. And in any event, his claim of executive privilege is severely undermined if not foreclosed altogether by his extensive public disclosures on the same issues the committee seeks to question him about under oath.

As a result of his actions, Mr. Navarro is clearly in contempt of Congress and should be referred to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution. I yield back.

THOMPSON: The gentlelady yields back. The chair recognizes gentleman from Maryland, Mr. Raskin.

REP. JAMIE RASKIN (D-MS): Thank you, Mr. Chairman. You know, my hero, Tom Paine said the cause of America is the cause of mankind. And today, democracy is under siege all over the world. And just as we`re working to defend and fortified democracy abroad in Ukraine and other places, we`re working to defend and fortified democracy here at home.

The assault on American democracy that exploded on January 6, Mr. Chairman, had two coordinated elements that we`ve been able to see. One was a violent insurrection from the outside infused by propaganda and disinformation and led by domestic violent extremist groups like the Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys, the Three Percenters, the QAnon Networks, the militia groups. But the other component was a secret campaign on the inside to replace our constitutional process and governing presidential elections with a tissue of lies and counterfeit processes that make a mockery of American democracy.

This is what the political scientists call a self-coup. It`s not a coup against a president like most coups, but it`s a coup organized by the president against the constitutional framework itself. The two contempt citations we vote on tonight will go to persons who have critical information about both components of this assault on America and the coordination between them.

Peter Navarro worked to overthrow the election by nullifying 79 Electoral College votes cast by tens of millions of Americans who live in Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, New Mexico, and Wisconsin. Had his so called Green Bay Sweep, which by the way is an insult to Green Bay Packers all over the country, but had his so called Green Bay Sweep not been blocked by the bravery of our police officers 150 of whom were injured, wounded, or hospitalized by insurrectionary violence, and by Vice President Pence`s refusal to abandon his constitutional duties, this attempted coup would have "permanently ended the peaceful transition of power in America," threatening the survival and democracy -- of democracy in the Constitution, as the United States District Judge David Carter put it so powerfully in his remarkable decision today rejecting the claims of Navarro`s comrade in these efforts, John Eastman.

[20:25:27]

We subpoena Navarro to produce documents by February 23, 2022 and to appear for deposition on March 2. He has produced no documents and failed to appear for his scheduled deposition. Peter Navarro must be held in criminal contempt of Congress and the American people because he is acting with criminal contempt for the Congress and the American people. The American people want to know what sets him above the law.

The Supreme Court said in 1950 in U.S. versus Bryan that a subpoena creates a public duty which every person within the jurisdiction of the government is bound to perform when properly summoned. In 2020, the Supreme Court emphasized that it is the duty of all citizens to cooperate with a subpoena.

But Navarro invokes the words executive privilege, repeats the phrase over and over again, it is not my privilege to waive. And he thinks he has found a magic wand to nullify the powers of the U.S. Congress just like he thinks he has found a magic wand to nullify the powers of the states to cast their own electoral college votes.

Now, Navarro`s statement that the executive privilege is "not his to waive" is in fact accurate. But if the executive privilege is not in Navarro`s to waive, then neither for the exact same reason, and by definition, is it his to assert in the first place.

The Supreme Court has been clear that the executive privilege belongs to the President of the United States. And on February 28, 2022, the White House Counsel notified Mr. Navarro that President Biden determined that assertion of executive privilege is not justified with respect to Navarro`s effort to cover up the evidence of his participation in this assault on American constitutional democracy.

So, Navarro then appears to fall back on the vague assertion that the executive privilege here belongs to former President Trump, which is not only dubious, but entirely irrelevant because our committee has not been given any attempted invocation of executive privilege by Donald Trump, either formally or informally, indirectly by Peter Navarro or directly by Donald Trump. Nothing, there is plainly no assertion of executive privilege here either by the actual president or by any former president.

And even if there were, even if President Biden tried to assert executive privilege for Peter Navarro, he would feel immediately because the privilege does not apply to private political business, much less to criminal activity like conducting coups or insurrections against the government.

The privilege applies only to professional speech on government policy by advisors rendering confidential advice on matters within their domain of professional responsibility. Now, Peter Navarro was the White House trade adviser. It was not within his job description to overthrow presidential elections, coerce vice presidents into abandoning their constitutional responsibilities, or imposed counterfeit regimes in place of the U.S. Constitution.

When Navarro was plotting to overthrow the election, by canceling out the Electoral College votes of 49 million Americans in six states to seize the presidency for his chosen candidate for four years, he was not rendering advice on trade policy. We are not seeking documents or testimony from Navarro related to his official duties as trade advisor. And indeed on a press call to announce release of his outlandish and cartoonish three part report on outright fraud in the 2020 election on his personal website, Navarro acknowledged publicly that he was writing as a private citizen and not as a federal government official.

So, please spare us the nonsense talk about executive privilege rejected now by every court that has looked at it. This is America and there`s no executive privilege here for presidents much less trade advisors to plot coups and organize insurrections against the People`s Government and the People`s Constitution and then to cover up the evidence of their crimes. The courts aren`t buying it and neither are we.

[20:30:18]

Navarro insists only on adding insults to his contempt. More than a year after Biden be trumped by more than seven million votes, Navarro continues to spread the big lie that Trump won and he says, "beyond any shadow of a doubt, this election was stolen." He brags about his work with Steve Bannon to apply pressure on Vice President Pence to do the wrong thing. He tells the complete story in his book In Trump Time, and in his three part report which was made up of titles like The Immaculate Deception and The Art of the Steal of how they tried to get Pence to abandon his constitutional duties and force the contest into a contingent presidential election under the 12th amendment in the House of Representatives.

And he goes on Steve Bannon `s podcast, and he makes noises about the next insurrection. A year after the election was over, he said, if they want an insurrection they keep pushing this, they`re going to push the American people over the freaking edge.

Mr. Chairman, Madam Vice Chair, the American people opposed the January 6 insurrection, and the American people oppose future insurrections and coups against our government. We are fighting to defend the institutions and values of democracy at home against coup plotters and insurrectionists and we are supporting other democracies around the world under siege by autocrats and kleptocrats, bullies and despots.

We err on the side of the people of Ukraine against Vladimir Putin who is not a genius but a mass murderer. And we stand strong on the side of democracy, freedom, the Constitution and the rule of law against people who smashed our police officers in the face with Confederate battle flags and tried to cancel out the results of our presidential election.

These two men are in contempt of Congress, and we must cite them both for their brazen disregard for their duties and for our laws and our institutions. I yield back.

THOMPSON: The gentleman yields back. The Chair recognizes gentlewoman from Virginia, Ms. Luria.

REP. ELAINE LURIA (D-VA): Thank you, Mr. Chairman. And I want to thank my colleagues on the committee for their commitment to providing a full and factual accounting of everything that led to January 6, the events of that day, and to ensure that such an attack on our republic never happens again.

Mr. Chair, I served in the Navy for 20 years. And when you talk to people in the military, that`s what they say. They say they serve in the military, they serve the American people. Today, I continue to serve as we all do on this committee. When Mr. Scavino and Mr. Navarro entered the administration, they agreed to serve the American people.

The president who serves the American people has a unique duty under the Constitution to take care that the laws be faithfully executed. And those that serve under the president, especially those closest to him in the administration are integral to performing that duty to take care that the laws are faithfully executed, not to undermine those laws.

Congress has a constitutional duty to investigate, and we have a duty to the American people to investigate the violent attack on our capitol that attempted to prevent the peaceful transition of power. Mr. Scavino and Mr. Navarro have a duty to respond to the subpoenas of this committee. However, they`ve decided apparently that they`re above the law.

50 years ago this year, a small group of people in the Nixon administration also decided they were above the law. They engineered a cover up to hold on to political power. They were almost successful, but it took Congress, the Senate to get to the truth, a truth that the American people deserve.

This committee has conducted more than 800 voluntary depositions and interviews with more scheduled, including witnesses who worked in the previous administration. The committee`s received nearly 90,000 documents pertaining to January 6, and we followed up on more than 435 tips received through the committee`s tip line.

Hundreds of witnesses have voluntarily come forward and cooperated with our investigation. However, Mr. Scavino and Mr. Navarro refuse to answer this constitutional duty. Why are they special? Why is it when we get closer and closer to the former president, his inner circle, those nearest to the President, why are those the ones who refuse to tell the American people what they know? What is it they`re covering up?

[20:35:27]

Now Mr. Scavino and Mr. Navarro have attempted to struck the pursuit of justice and to stonewall this committee`s work and conceal the truth despite both publicly acknowledging their roles and promoting election fraud conspiracies and counseling the former president on changing the outcome of election.

What Mr. Scavino and Mr. Navarro are you covering up? Who are you covering for? We`ve been through this process before. What Mr. Meadows are you covering up and who are you covering for? When given the opportunity to tell the truth about the attack on January 6, both Mr. Scavino and Mr. Navarro continue to put loyalty to Donald Trump before the Constitution and the American people.

Tonight, I will vote to hold Mr. Scavino and Mr. Navarro accountable for their actions and recommend that the House of Representatives cite both of them for contempt of Congress. And the Department of Justice must act swiftly. I will echo what my colleagues have already said. But more bluntly, Attorney General Garland, do your job so that we can do ours. And I yield back.

THOMPSON: The gentlelady yields back. If there`s no further debate, I now recognize the gentlewoman from Wyoming, Miss Cheney, for a motion.

REP. LIZ CHENEY (R-WY): Mr. Chairman, I move that the committee favorably report to the House the committee`s report on a resolution recommending that the House of Representatives find Peter K. Navarro and Daniel Scavino Jr. in contempt of Congress for refusal to comply with subpoenas duly issued by the Select Committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

THOMPSON: The question is on the motion to favorably report to the House. Those in favor say aye. Aye. Those opposed, no. In the opinion of the Chair, the ayes have it.

CHENEY: Mr. Chairman, I requested recorded vote.

THOMPSON: A recorded vote as requested. The Clerk will call the roll.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Miss Cheney.

CHENEY: Aye.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Miss Cheney votes aye. Miss Lofgren.

LOFGREN: Aye.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Miss Lofgren votes aye. Mr. Schiff.

SCHIFF: Aye.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. Schiff votes aye. Mr. Aguilar.

AGUILAR: Aye.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. Aguilar votes aye. Mrs. Murphy.

MURPHY: Aye.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mrs. Murphy votes aye. Mr. Raskin?

RASKIN: Aye.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. Raskin votes aye. Mrs. Luria.

LURIA: Aye.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mrs. Luria votes aye.

THOMPSON: Has the chair recorded?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. Chairman, you are not recorded and --

THOMPSON: The Chair votes aye. Mr. Chairman.

KINZINGER: Mr. Chairman, I`ve been --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And Mr. Kinzinger?

KINZINGER: Kinzinger votes aye.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. Kinzinger aye.

THOMPSON: The Clerk will report the vote.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. Chairman, on this vote, there are nine eyes and zero nos.

THOMPSON: The motion is agreed to. The Vice Chair is recognized.

CHENEY: Mr. Chairman, pursuant to Clause 2L of Rule 11, I request that members have two calendar days in which to file with the clerk of the committee supplemental or additional views on the measure order reported by the committee tonight.

THOMPSON: So audit, without objection, staff is authorized to make any necessary technical or conforming changes to the report to reflect the actions of the committee. There being no further business, without objection, the Select Committee stands adjourned.

ALEX WAGNER, MSNBC HOST: Good evening from New York. I`m Alex Wagner in for Chris Hayes. We have just watched the bipartisan House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection vote to move forward with a contempt referral.

Moments ago, the hearing wrapped up as committee members voted unanimously to hold former White House Deputy Communications Director Dan Scavino and former Trump Trade Adviser Peter Navarro in contempt after both men refused to comply with committee subpoenas.

Those referrals now head to the House for a full vote and then to the Department of Justice where the Attorney General Merrick Garland will be left to decide on whether to criminally indict the two men.

Ari Melber is Chief Legal Correspondent for MSNBC and host of "THE BEAT WITH ARI MELBER." And he joins me now. Ari, video of your interviews with Peter Navarro was just shown in that committee hearing. Part of the reason that was done was to basically tear apart Mr. Navarro`s defense that somehow these correspondences, these documents are shielded by executive privilege.

Tell us why it`s meaningful that Peter Navarro went on your program to talk about what role he played with Mr. Trump in the January 6 insurrection.

MELBER: Well, it was definitely striking you and I were sitting here we had no advance notice. We don`t know what they`re going to introduce. The report that came out today had a brief footnote. But here we saw, as you mentioned, evidence offered. And among the evidence, it`s what Peter Navarro has said in public.

And that`s for two basic reasons that it`s very simple. One, on part of the efforts to overturn the election, Peter Navarro said, I did it, I did it. He calls it a Green Bay sweep, other people call it a coup. I think folks just saw some of that exchange I and others have had with him. I did it.

Number two, he says I can`t talk about it. The problem with that Alex is, Peter, you`re talking about it right now. And he has all of the legal rights that are afforded to people including the possible claims of privilege. But as your question alludes to it, those were shredded by among other people and reasons first and foremost, Peter Navarro, because you break your own privilege if you say something so privileged you can`t discuss it, and then you release it to the public. That`s true whether you do it in the interview as he did, or in writings which he also did.

And one more point I`ll make, because we were just watching that. They both showed some of what Peter Navarro said that was basically confessing.

WAGNER: Yes.

MELBER: But they also showed our exchange where I said to Mr. Navarro, respectfully, you do understand that by talking about this much, you broken privilege, and we played those clips. So, here we had almost that looking - - through the looking glass, and then watching that back, watching that back, and the committee watching it.

As for the news, what happens next is a potentially full vote on the House floor, if that passes, and previously it has when the committee does it, and then Merrick Garland has to decide are there any indictments here.

WAGNER: Well, and there`s going to be enormous pressure on Merrick Garland, the A.G. to indict these folks, is there not? Stephanie Murphy, a member of the committee said at the end of her remarks, Attorney General Garland, do your job.

Now, so far, Steve Bannon has been indicted, Jeffrey Clark has been indicted. Mark Meadows, it`s in a holding pattern, if you will. But do you think Garland moves forward with an indictment of Navarro and Scavino given where we are and given how flimsy their defense seems to be here?

MELBER: Yes. This is some of the weakest defense because both Mr. Navarro Mr. Scavino did not engage in any meaningful way. Mr. Meadows did engage and indeed cooperated to some degree. So, whatever you think of Mark Meadows, he did turn over some documents, he did engage and then pulled back. They have very weak claims to say that they can just defy subpoena outright.

Merrick Garland job is to look at the evidence and just decide whether this is illegal violation of a subpoena or not. When the members of Congress press him, they can share their views, but really the Attorney General shouldn`t respond to that. We`re seeing that kind of pressure.

What the attorney general must respond to without holding back just because these people were connected or in the White House or they work for someone who might run for president again is, is there any reason that you can defy this subpoena, right? And there are some privileges that exist and there are some reasons.

We haven`t heard from Navarro and Scavino anything very credible there which is what we`ve documented. So, the DOJ has this obligation. And this is a big deal because 750 people have cooperated. Does the DOJ stand with them and the precedent that you have to cooperate with lawful subpoenas almost always, some exceptions exist, or does the DOJ start to stand with the Navarros and the Scavinos of the world.

So, I think there is pressure on Garland, but I think it would be best if they view it as evidentiary pressure. What`s the right thing to do, not oh, politicians want this or that?

WAGNER: Well, I mean, and the executive privilege claim. I mean, Bennie Thompson, the chair of the committee said at one point, Peter Navarro was not president, right? Like, you don`t get to claim that, Peter Navarro. And you guys were both employed by the American taxpayer. You don`t get to plan a coup as part of your work on behalf of the American taxpayer.

You know, we know personally because we`ve watched your television program, what Peter Navarro his role is to some extent, right? He`s told us what it is, Green Bay Sweep. But Dan Scavino may have been privy to some really important details. Among them, and this was cited in the hearing today, Scavino monitor to pro-Trump social media and the days and months leading up to the January 6 insurrection.

And it`s notable that on the -- what is it -- December 19, 2020, the same day that Trump tweeted big protests in DC, January 6, be there, it will be wild. On that same day, users of the Donald.win, which is a website for Trump supporters, began sharing specific techniques, tactics, and procedures for an assault on the Capitol.

Communications included information on how to use a flagpole as a weapon, how to smuggle firearms into D.C., measurements for a guillotine, and maps of the tunnel systems under the Capitol building.

We have pored through some of the communications, the evidence that has been -- we`ve been privy to and of course of, you know, the investigation into January 6. This is stuff that happened on January 6, flagpoles being used as weapons, people armed with tunnels. And so, Dan Scavino, what he knew, what he saw in advanced January 6, that seems like critical information for their investigation.

MELBER: That`s very important. And it goes to the culpability potentially inside the White House and among people about what was being planned. There was a crime spree at the Capitol. There was an insurrection. There`s an indicted sedition, everyone`s presumed legally innocent, but there`s a sedition conspiracy case. What there has not yet been is drawing legal links that we know about of that back to the White House.

And so the evidence you just references, to people have that knowledge and with that knowledge, and then they say, let`s go send people to the Capitol with those kinds of things in front of the committee, is putting that evidence out today.

WAGNER: And the President tweeting, it will be wild. Be there January 6. Ari Melber, it is always good to see you. You`re a principal player in the saga as of right now. Well, probably predating now because of your interviews with Peter Navarro. Always good to see you, my friend.

MELBER: Thank you for having me on a big news night.

WAGNER: Thank you. We`ll be back with more. We hope you are -- we hoping -- we are hoping to bring you a member of that January 6 Committee coming up next. We are going to ask her about what happened tonight and about what the committee will do about Ginni Thomas. That`s next. Don`t go away.

WAGNER: Welcome back. The January 6 Committee just voted unanimously to hold Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress. The matter now goes to the Department of Justice where Attorney General Merrick Garland will need to weigh in with a possible indictment or not.

In the meantime, the committee is also grappling with what to do about Ginni Thomas, the wife of former -- of present Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas now that text messages have been revealed showing her to be involved in correspondence with Chief of Staff, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. That is an issue that the committee is discussing at present.

And I want to bring now our guests, Harry Litman, former Deputy Assistant Attorney General at the Department of Justice and a former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania. And Barbara McQuade is the former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan. She is also a professor of practice at the University of Michigan Law School.

Folks, let`s just first talk about -- a little bit about what was litigated in the hearing room last -- just a few moments ago with the January 6 Committee. Cited numerous times is a ruling that came out a few hours ago, a day -- less than 24 hours ago from Clinton appointed Justice David Carter in California who announced in his ruling that he believes Donald Trump likely committed a crime in trying to overturn the 2020 election.

He writes in that -- in that ruling, "The illegality of the plan was obvious. President Trump vigorously campaign for the Vice President to single handedly determine the results of the 2020 election. As Vice President Pence stated no vice president in American history has ever asserted such authority. Every American and certainly the President of the United States knows that in a democracy, leaders are elected, not installed. With a plan this bold, President Trump knowingly tried to subvert this fundamental principle.

Barbara, what is the meaning of this ruling besides providing fodder for Democrats as they move forward in their investigation?

BARBARA MCQUADE, MSNBC LEGAL ANALYST: Well, it`s really an extraordinary ruling, Alex, that we have a federal judge who is a neutral, independent arbiter of dispute has found he laid out the evidence, he talked about what Trump and others did. He talked about their knowledge and intent. And he said it is more likely than not that they committed the crime of corruptly obstructing an official proceeding, the congressional certification of the election.

Now, of course, this context matters here. That is, this was a civil dispute. It`s focused solely on the effort by John Eastman to prevent his e-mails from being turned over to the January 6 Committee. But nonetheless, they`re looking at the same question that the Justice Department will be looking at in deciding whether to start an investigation. And even though this is by a preponderance of the evidence and not guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, it must at least be sufficient for the Justice Department to start an investigation if they have not already done so.

WAGNER: Harry, how did you read that ruling? And what are the implications as far as you`re concerned?

HARRY LITMAN, FORMER DEPUTY ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL: Yes, so I agree with Barb. Look, it is thunderous and unprecedented on one level. A federal judge is coming right out and he marshals evidence on over a few pages that looks overwhelming of criminal intent and marches through all the elements.

It is a very specific evidentiary ruling saying Eastman is trying to shield this from the committee getting it, but guess what, you cannot do it. There`s no attorney-client privilege if the client, that would be former President Donald Trump is actually planning a crime. So, he finds it and it`s true. It`s by a preponderance but it`s a very significant development sort of in the atmosphere.

On the other hand, it doesn`t really put any particular -- doesn`t put Garland`s feet to the fire in the sense that Garland will still exercise independent review, see it as a separate question. But it seems to me this whole day including the hearing we just saw as really sort of opt the pressure, the public pressure on the department to be making a decision about Trump that to date, it hasn`t had great eagerness to undertake.

WAGNER: We know -- I mean, if easements case may end up before the Supreme Court, which brings us to the second development of today which is, if it does end up in front of the court, it will likely be ruled on by all of the justices including Clarence Thomas.

Now, Clarence Thomas is in the news because his wife has a lot of e-mail correspondence with Mark Meadows that puts Clarence Thomas in an awfully uncomfortable position. We are getting reports, Barb, that Bennie Thompson, the chair of the January 6 Investigation is saying that he is comfortable with the committee subpoenaing Ginni Thomas to testify in front of the committee, which makes the idea of Clarence Thomas, her husband, making decisions relating to January 6, and its investigation incredibly complex. What are the legal complications as far as you see them? If Jenny Thomas is in fact subpoenaed?

MCQUADE: Yes, this -- it really, I think will bring to a head, the ethics rules in the Supreme Court where justices get to decide their own recusal decisions. And so, in some of those text messages which have been widely reported, Ginni Thomas is urging Mark Meadows not to concede, to continue to fight. And in fact, at one point, she even makes reference to talking to her best friend, which some believe is Clarence Thomas himself.

And so, you know, people certainly are entitled to live their own lives for apart from their spouse and engage in certain kinds of political activity, even if their spouse is a judge. But when it comes down to a direct conflict, Clarence Thomas is the one deciding whether she has to testify, for example, that could be a very direct conflict.

But even if it is not directly as to her, for example, the decision that the Supreme Court recently made about whether the National Archives should turn over White House documents. He was the only justice who dissented from that opinion. And now, I think it fairly calls into question his impartiality. Was that because he really believed that was the right legal decision or was he concerned that they were heading down a path where her e-mail messages could be turned over or her text messages?

And so, I think that there`s a very uncomfortable position there about conflict of interest. When Chief Justice John Roberts is working so hard to try to maintain the legitimacy of the court that to allow these very deferential recusal rules for Supreme Court justices I think could really undermine public confidence in the court.

WAGNER: So, Harry, what happens? I mean, what`s the likelihood that Justice Thomas says, you know, the right thing to do here is for me to recuse.

LITMAN: Two percent. First of all, they`re going to probably try with Virginia Thomas to call her for a voluntary interview. And she has no basis to resist. So, it would really be her throwing down the gauntlet, as she has done before. But if it comes up to Thomas on a recusal motion, it is as Barb says, it`s perverse, but the Supreme Court is able to decide each justice for himself.

There is this broader problem here, though. She is deeply in the stew of the entire effort through Meadows. We just happen to have these 29 e-mails. There`s probably going to be more. And she`s a member of a sort of conservative elite that the justice is as well. So, I think there`s a separate just unsavoriness even apart from recusal. But yes, the hard fact about recusal is it will go directly to him and nobody would bet big odds that he would actually agree to step aside.

WAGNER: Yes. January 6 is but one of many topics that Ginni Thomas has been effectively lobbying on topics that also are before the court. I want to just -- before we have to go here, I want to talk about Ted Cruz. There is extensive reporting in the Washington Post that Senator Ted Cruz was involved in planning a response to the election, if you will, an effort to undermine its credibility and perhaps even stage a coup, legally speaking, with President Trump.

Do you foresee as you -- as we are learning more about this, Barb, that Senator Ted Cruz can be subpoenaed by the committee?

MCQUADE: Boy, this is a real hot potato. You know, the members of Congress, these committees have always been so deferential to their own to members of Congress to senators. It would be a very significant development if they were to subpoena him. Yet, it does seem to be that he was another piece of this equation, a really instrumental piece.

They needed somebody in the house and somebody in the Senate to agree to challenge the certification of states. And he agreed to be that senator. If he has the kind of intent that we starting to see, like the judge described in that decision today, he could even -- potentially of criminal charges. So, it is -- it is more theater to come I think.

Yes. Imagine that a sitting senator and the wife of a Supreme Court Justice potentially subpoenaed. Harry Litman and Barbara McQuade, thank you both.