Transcript: All In with Chris Hayes, 3/25/22

President Biden traveled to within 60 miles of the Ukrainian border to talk with humanitarian experts about this growing refugee crisis. According to the Pentagon, The Ukrainian port city of Kherson no longer fully under Russian control. There are growing concerns over Justice Clarence Thomas` conflict of interests on the Supreme Court. NBC News reporting that Ginni Thomas reached out directly to members of Congress about the January 6 coup attempt.

KETANJI BOWN JACKSON, NOMINEE, SUPREME COURT JUSTICE: I would tell them to persevere.

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Persevere. And that is tonight`s "REIDOUT." Up next, Ali Velshi is live from Warsaw Poland.

ALI VELSHI, MSNBC HOST: Joy, when I first heard that, and I played that, I couldn`t do what you just did. I couldn`t come out on the other end and hold it together. I don`t know. I think I`ll have to listen to it many more times before I can. But thank you for doing that. Thank you for playing that. Persevere means a lot tonight all over the world. Thank you, my friend.

REID: Thank you.

VELSHI: Well, good evening from Warsaw, Poland. I`m Ali Velshi. President Biden arrived here earlier today. This is his last stop at the end of a very busy week, meeting with world leaders, and NATO, and the European Union. And normally these kinds of summits are pretty boilerplate, arguably a little bit boring for most people. But this is the first time in a long time that what happens here matters. What these leaders do matters. What influence Joe Biden brings to bear matters.

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fighting tirelessly for his country refusing to flee even as the Kremlin reportedly sends mercenary groups to assassinate him. This is his moment. This is his chance to get what Ukraine needs most. And the backdrop for all of these important meetings is, of course, the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Look at these pictures, the video we keep running, the stories we keep telling of total destruction, of refugees, of destitution, of Mariupol being destroyed, of thousands of civilians being murdered, of crimes against humanity. Everyone has to do some real hard thinking this week, because what the world does right now matters. The decisions made here will reverberate possibly for decades.

There is a crack in the foundation of the global world order and there`s a real effort underway by the United States and others to find a solution. Here in Warsaw tonight, crowds gathered to protest the Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine. More than two million Ukrainians have sought refuge here in Poland in just the past month.

And today, President Biden traveled to within 60 miles of the Ukrainian border to talk with humanitarian experts about this growing refugee crisis. He also met U.S. service members from the 82nd Airborne Division who are stationed here in Poland, and with the Polish President Andrzej Duda where he reiterated why this is such a crucial moment in history.

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The single most important thing that we can do on the outset is keep the democracies united in our opposition and our effort to curtail devastation that is occurring at the hands of a man who, quite frankly, I think is a war criminal and I think we`ll meet the legal definition of that as well.

VELSHI: Now, Biden`s point there about keeping the world`s democracies united in opposition to Putin is the core of what all of these meetings have been about, and there have already been some concrete results. Earlier today, the U.S. announced a deal with European leaders to increase natural gas shipments to help undo Europe`s dependence on Russian energy.

This is a really important deal because limiting reliance on Russian energy might actually be Europe`s most effective cudgel. In fact, this entire week has been important because with Biden and NATO and the E.U. leaders all in one place, this is the best chance for Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to get what he wants. Now, he may not get the no fly zone or the jets that he`s asked for but he has all of NATO`s attention this week to make the case why Ukraine needs more to fend off Russia`s invasion.

Today, a senior U.S. defense official said Russian forces no longer have full control of Kherson which is the first major Ukrainian city that Russian forces captured in the invasion. The official added that Makariv, a suburb west of the capital Kyiv is the very least contested -- at the very least contested and may now be under Ukrainian control.

The official also said the Russian military has started to move reinforcements to Ukraine from Georgia, which would mark the first time that Russia has deployed additional troops to Ukraine since it massed more than 150,000 troops on the Ukrainian border before the invasion.

Meanwhile, the Russian military says it`s now focusing its efforts on taking full control of Ukraine`s Donbas region in the east, while trying to say that their failure to seize most major cities was actually part of the original plan. And that signaling by Russia might be a sign that they`ve given up on taking over the entire country and are trying to cut their losses.

For the latest on the ground in Ukraine, I want to turn once again to Cal Perry who is live for us in Lviv. Cal, good evening to you. The Russians say that they`re shifting their military focus in Ukraine. Tell me about what -- how you read this. What does this mean?

[20:05:22]

CAL PERRY, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: So, look in the last 48 hours, the news coming out of this country is that this counteroffensive in the capital is not only working but that the Ukrainian military is starting to push back Russian forces. We heard tonight in what has become a nightly address from the president, President Zelenskyy that he says up to 16,000 Russian troops could be dead.

Now, look, that is the highest estimate we have seen. And we know the Ukrainian government benefits from putting out a high estimate. But NATO puts Russian troop losses somewhere between 7,000 and 14,000. That is a horrible loss for the Russian army. That is some of the worst numbers we`ve seen in modern conflict history.

When you look at Kherson, you look at Kyiv, you look at the Russian army being rolled back, you look at these convoys stalled, you look at these armored personnel carriers now hiding in the treeline, and you start to get a picture that maybe Russia did not realize or expect to step into what has been a hornet`s nest, what has sort of shaped up to be, at the very least, a military stall, at the very worst military being defeated in any number of these places.

Now, look, we have to be honest here in the eastern part of the country, civilians are paying the heaviest price. We have not seen pictures like this in a generation where you have civilians huddled in basements, you have a refugee crisis that is all around you, Ali, all across this continent. So, you have really two sides of this war now sort of breaking out. You have military victories on behalf of the Ukrainian army, and you have civilians being punished.

Today, we also opened a new chapter in this war, a POW exchange, the first official exchange between Ukraine and Russia. 10 service members from each side were exchanged. But look, we know we`re going to see much, much more of this. We know there are possibly thousands of Russian POWs being held by Ukraine. And we know that Russia, according to the Ukrainian government, is forcefully deporting civilians from Mariupol. Forceful deportations, another way to put it, abductions.

These are people who are having their passports taken and are being forced to move to Russia. Again, you can expect to see more exchanges as the weeks and months sort of play out, Ali.

VELSHI: Cal, thank you, my friend, as always. Stay safe. Cal Perry live in Lviv for us.

Yevheniya Kravchuk is a member of the Ukrainian parliament. She`s the deputy chair of the Committee on humanitarian and Information Policy. She joins me now in Warsaw. Thank you so much for being with us. It`s hard for you. I can see that it`s hard for you. You`re just watching the images of what`s going on in your country and it`s hard to process.

YEVHENIYA KRAVCHUK, MEMBER OF UKRAINIAN PARLIAMENT: I`m not watch the images, I`m living it.

VELSHI: Yes.

KRAVCHUK: It`s not that -- you know, maybe part of the world watch these like a movie. But if you do watch us like a movie, then in this movie, it has to get happy end. And what we teach to our children that, you know, the basic rule that the good has to defeat evil, has to win. That`s, you know, the structure of the whole -- you know, our system and our democratic world. Well, then we need help to defeat this evil because, I mean, everyone saw in this month what Russia is doing, killing civilians, killing children. They can`t get on the ground, so they just get the missile from the Black Sea. And, you know, shooting into peaceful city.

I mean, we`re very, very peaceful nation. What we`ll be doing right now on the whole territory of Ukraine, we`ll be putting seeds into the soil. We`re breadbasket of, you know, of Europe -- I mean, of half of the world. And right now, even then these areas that are breadbasket, Russians are, you know, destroying the agricultural techniques, machines, because then they know that it will affect the whole world in product crisis, and it will affect, I mean, millions and millions of people all over the world. So we do need these help right now. And that`s what President Zelenskyy is saying.

VELSHI: So, he`s asking and he`s got the attention of the world right now. And part of that is because these leaders are all joined, and they`re talking about it. And part of it is these images that you and I were talking about, that the world is seeing. He may not get everything he wants. He`s been asking every single day, every Parliament. You`re traveling to the United States and Canada next to try --

KRAVCHUK: For the same reason.

VELSHI: For the same thing. You`re not getting it yet. What are you hoping, that if you ask for it every day and more of these pictures come out, that the world will understand? What are you hoping to achieve?

KRAVCHUK: You see, our message is really, really simple. The morality does not end with natural borders. I mean, if we see this whole architecture of the world that democracy is you know the pillars of this world, then we have to, you know, sort of kick this crazy dictator and terrorist. Because other than that, what did we build after the second -- World War II?

I mean, did we say -- what we said, never again?

VELSHI: Yes.

[20:10:14]

KRAVCHUK: Well, then it`s happening right now. And Churchill was saying the same thing about Poland and invading Poland where we`re staying right now. I mean, the, the world hasn`t learned all the lessons of the World War II. So, basically, we say, OK, what we need -- we can deal with them on the ground, but we need also some weapons to kick them out from the country. But what we really need is the air defense systems to, you know, to manage these missiles that are common every day to our peaceful cities.

They are (INAUDIBLE). They do not go to the ground. Or they just send them these missiles bombing civilians and bombing, you know, peaceful neighborhoods where no military, you know, factory or division whatsoever ever was.

And what`s happening in Mariupol is genocide. Can you imagine still 200,000 people are trapped in this city. And Russians do not let us bring food and water to these people. They just want, you know, to surrender to get their terms. But why we`re fighting so fiercely because we fight for being Ukrainian. It`s impossible to end this war without getting Russian troops out of the country.

It`s impossible because that`s what Putin wants. He wants to take, I don`t know, half of the country -- whatever, you know, he can get. And we have to stay together with civilized world to get this anti-missile system air defense, these jets that our pilots can fly. We don`t need and other pilots in Ukraine. We can do it ourselves.

I mean, Army proved in this month that they can stay and fight fiercely with so cold second largest army in the world? Well, yes, they are big. I mean, they have more troops, more tanks, more missiles, more aircrafts. But we are on our soil. And there is no chance neither President Zelenskyy surrender and neither our army.

I mean, the support of Ukrainian army is 98 percent. But my husband is fighting. I mean, his head of police department, but right now, all the law enforcement, all the militaries are doing the same thing. He`s making -- not letting Russian soldiers seize the capital of Ukraine.

VELSHI: You`re separated from your husband, you`re also separated from your daughter.

KRAVCHUK: I haven`t seen him from -- for over months. I mean, from the very beginning, I haven`t seen him. I only talk to him on the phone. And my 8 years old daughter, she, you know, often sleeps in the basement during the night. And then in the morning, she has to go to the online school because you know, schools doesn`t work. School don`t work in Ukraine. We do the online schooling. And in her class appeared few people from Kharkiv, few pupils from a few -- I mean, she`s 8 years old.

VELSHI: Kharliv right in east of Ukraine.

KRAVCHUK: Yes. They had to move. And now they`re refugees in their own country, because they do not have home anymore. But guess what, we will rebuild this. We will rebuild Ukraine. And we will need this new marshall plan for Ukraine. And I`m sure that United States will take a leading role in this case as well.

VELSHI: Yevheniya Kravchuk, Thank you for your time tonight. We appreciate it. Safe journey to the United States and to Canada where you will be taking this message again.

KRAVCHUK: Yes.

VELSHI: Yevheniya Kravchuk is a member of Parliament from Ukraine.

We`ve got much, much more to come tonight including the global stakes of this pivotal moment as President Zelenskyy pushes for more help from the west. There`s no one better position to analyze what just happened in Brussels at NATO than former Ukraine Ambassador Bill Taylor. He joins me next.

Plus the first-ever McDonald`s in Moscow is closed. A look back at what 30 years of westernization coming to an end so suddenly means.

And the growing calls for Justice Thomas to recuse himself from January 6 cases. Is that ever going to happen? We`ll get to it all just ahead.

[20:15:00]

BIDEN: To what`s at stake, not just what we`re doing here in Ukraine to try to help the Ukrainian people and keep the massacre from continuing. But beyond that, what`s at stake is what`s -- what are your kids and grandkids going to look like in terms of their freedom?

What`s happening? The last 10 years even fewer democracies have informed than we`ve lost in the world. So this is -- what you`re engaged in is much more than just whether or not you can alleviate the pain and suffering of the people in Ukraine. We`re in a new phase, your generation. We`re at an inflection point.

VELSHI: As President Biden said today to U.S. troops at a military base in Poland, we`re living through a pivotal moment in history. The Russian invasion of Ukraine revealing a crack in the foundation of the world order that the U.S. is now trying to fix.

My next guest has decades of experience with U.S. diplomatic efforts around the world and specifically in Ukraine, where he served as ambassador twice, once under President Obama and once as the acting charge d`affaires under President Trump. Ambassador Bill Taylor joins me now.

Ambassador, good to see you again. Thank you for joining us. I do want to - - you and I speak a lot and I want to get your ongoing evaluation of how things are playing out. This has been a remarkable week in the history of the world. We have had a combination of meetings, the import of which we are not used to seeing, but the implications of which are gigantic. Tell me how you read how this week has gone.

BILL TAYLOR, FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO UKRAINE: So, I think -- I think you`re exactly right, an important weak. The democratic world, the Western world led by the United States has clearly stepped up in several fora. And NATO, and E.U., and G7, it has stepped up and demonstrated its support, has reaffirmed its support, has heightened its support for Ukraine, and heightened its condemnation and ways to move back the Russians, to push back on the Russians.

So this has been a great week for that, and the necessity to move those weapons that your last guest talked about into Ukraine to keep them going, to be able to support them as they fight our fight. This is our fight, Ali. They are -- the Ukrainians are fighting for us. They`re doing it well. They need our support.

[20:20:51]

VELSHI: So, talk to me about that line, because there seems to be a line that some people have about the fact that if it were actual NATO planes in the air over Ukraine, that would mean that NATO would be in that fight and that would escalate it. But every day we see more of these images and we see more people streaming out of Ukraine into places like Hungary where I was, or Poland where I am now. Where does our fight and their fight blend?

TAYLOR: They are fighting our fight. This is one fight. And you mentioned earlier kind of the world order, the rules that have governed the way that nations deal with each other over the past 60, 70 years. From 1945 until 2014, when the Russians invaded Ukraine for the first time, there were rules that people live by in Europe. And that kept to a large degree of the peace.

Those rules are shredded first in 2014, and now in 2022. And to get those rules back, to get back to a place where you respect sovereignty of nations, where you respect borders, where you don`t allow force to be the arbiter. It`s not --you get away from the might makes right which is what the Russians are trying to impose on us. President Biden said exactly that. What we`re kind of living with is going to be one set of rules or no rules that the Russians are.

So this is the fight that the Ukrainians are fighting for us. And we`re there. We need to be there. They need to win. They need to defeat Putin.

VELSHI: You heard -- you heard Yevheniya Kravchuk, the Member of Parliament, echoing what pretty much every parliamentarian we`ve talked to and what Vladimir Zelenskyy has been saying. They`re asking for no fly zone or jets. Both of those things seem a bridge too far at the moment for NATO. But I guess they have to ask for that because if they -- if they reduce their asks, they`ll get yet less than that. What do you think the right thing is to do for NATO? And what do you think the discussions that are being had right now are?

TAYLOR: Well, it`s very interesting to listen to President Zelenskyy when he spoke to the NATO Summit. He did not ask for a no fly zone. It was very interesting. He did not ask for that. He has heard what you just said that is that answer is not coming. He also didn`t ask for NATO membership, which he had been asking for over and over and over. He knew what that answer was.

However, Ali, he does want security. He wants security in two ways. And he thinks he can get this. One is he thinks he can get some set of missiles, some set of surface to air missiles or air defense as Madame Kravchuk spoke just now, some way to destroy the missiles that are raining down on Ukraine. So -- and those are there. There are systems that can do that.

Former Soviets, there`s the British systems, there are ways to get that protection without providing the jets. He knows what that`s going to -- but the second thing he asks -- and this -- what he did ask for, Ali, he asked for security guarantees. He wants security -- if he`s not going to get NATO, he wants security another way. And security guarantees coming from the United States or coming from Great Britain or coming from other nations to guarantee in law his security. That`s what he asked for. And that`s what we should be thinking about.

VELSHI: Ambassador, it`s always great to get your experience and your perspective. We appreciate your time as always, Ambassador Bill Taylor.

Coming up, will Justice Thomas continue hearing cases related to January 6 despite new revelations that his wife used a direct line to the White House to push overturning the 2020 election. Jane Mayer and Rick Hasen on the calls for his recusal after this break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[20:25:00]

VELSHI: The Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been in the hospital for the last week with flu-like symptoms. Today, the 73-year-old justice was released from hospital through the court -- though the court has not offered any details about his condition or his week-long stay.

While he was hospitalized, however, more damning evidence came to light tying his wife, Virginia Thomas, to Donald Trump`s attempted coup. Now, you may have heard of Ginni Thomas, as she`s called before. In addition to be the wife of a sitting Supreme Court justice, she`s a right-wing activist who believes the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.

She attended the Washington D.C. rally on January 6 before the insurrection, the one where Trump whipped up the crowd and encouraged them to march to the Capitol.

[20:30:04]

And now, the Washington Post has obtained 21 urgent text messages that she sent to the then Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the weeks after the election in support of Trump`s coup attempt. Two days after the election, "she sent Meadows a link to a YouTube video, labeled Trump sting with CIA director by Steve Pieczenik, the biggest election story in history.

Now, Pieczenik, the man behind that crazy since-deleted video Thomas sent is a far-right commentator who believes the 2020 election was stolen, and that the Sandy Hook shooting was a false flag operation perpetrated by the U.S. government.

In that same exchange, Thomas went on to reference a right-wing conspiracy that echoes rhetoric of the QAnon conspiracy theory, "Biden crime family and ballot fraud co-conspirators, elected officials, bureaucrats, social media censorship mongers, fake stream media reporters, etcetera, are being arrested and detained for ballot fraud right now.

And over coming days and will be living in barges off Gitmo to face military tribunals for sedition.

Yes, and that`s just the tip of the iceberg.

Today, NBC News is reporting that Thomas also reached out directly to members of Congress about the coup attempt. "Shortly after the 2020 election, Thomas sent an e-mail to an aide to a prominent House conservative, saying she would have nothing to do with his group until his members go out in the streets".

Now, all of this would be puzzling on its own, a prominent conservative trying to overturn the results of a free and fair election. But it`s made worse by the fact that again, Thomas is the life partner to the longest- serving Supreme Court Justice currently on the court.

Clarence Thomas has already ruled on multiple cases involving the January 6th insurrection, including one challenging the election results in Pennsylvania, which the court dismissed and another when the court ruled that Trump had to provide the committee investigating the attack with hundreds of pages of documents. Remember that one?

For that case, Thomas was the only justice to publicly dissent.

Now, now that the extent of his wife`s involvement in the attempted coup that incited that riot has come to life, it`s abundantly clear that Justice Thomas should have recused himself from both of those cases over a clear conflict of interest. He did not.

And it appears that there`s another January 6 case the Trump coup advisor John Eastman is getting -- trying to get the court to block his records from getting to investigators that`s likely to come before the court.

While there are calls including from Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota to impeach Clarence Thomas, the prospect seems unlikely at best.

If the Trump years have taught us anything, it`s that when it comes to flagrant corruption by prominent conservatives, there are no consequences and shame in America is dead.

Jane Mayer is the Chief Washington Correspondent for The New Yorker. Her latest piece is titled legal scholars are shocked by Ginni Thomas`s stop the steal texts.

Jane, welcome to the show. Thank you for being here tonight. I want to just read for our viewers what you wrote in this article. You write "Stephen Gillers, a law professor at NYU and a prominent judicial ethicist described the revelations as a game changer. In the past, he explained he had supported the notion that a justice and his spouse could pursue their interests in autonomous spheres. For that reason, I was prepared to and did tolerate a great deal of Ginni`s political activism, he said. But Ginni has now crossed a line".

I want to get your take on that. I think it`s obvious to a lot of people watching that she`s crossed the line. What happens?

JANE MAYER, CHIEF WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT, THE NEW YORKER: Well, I mean, I think what`s happened is there`s now sort of a growing chorus of very respected authorities saying that what they`re watching Clarence Thomas do as he sits on cases that may involve and implicate his own wife, that he may be crossing a line that is too serious for people to just sit back and let go.

For years, Ginni Thomas and her political activism has stirred controversy, but this is getting to a very serious place at this point, because Justice Thomas is now presiding over two cases already. One may be coming down the pike as you said, and there will be other cases, many other public proceedings that have to do with the January 6 insurrection, and with the January 6 congressional committee`s investigation, and potentially with efforts to overturn the election, the 2020 election.

And if these issues come in front of Justice Thomas, there`s a growing chorus of respected people, experts in the law saying he has to step aside.

[20:35:06]

And it`s not even just a matter of opinion, there`s actually a law. It even binds Supreme Court justices that says it`s a federal statute, and it says that a justice or a judge can`t sit on a case in which his wife has a substantial interest in the outcome of the proceeding.

VELSHI: So, I think that becomes a question right, what is considered a substantial interest? Is this a hobby for her? Or is it, as you said, it`s been going on for a while. I guess the question is, legally, that may be true, politically, what`s the likelihood of there being some consequence to Justice Thomas for his wife?

MAYER: Well, I mean, it`s, you know, it`s hard to know how this is going to play out. But this is -- this is a scandal that is being taken seriously.

And I think the question really is going to be whether Democrats and other critics demand that when a case -- the next case comes in front of Justice Thomas, that involves these January 6 activities, whether there will be a demand that he stepped beside.

And if there is a serious demand from Congress for instance, you know, they could call him for hearings, they could try to push to try to get, you know, some information about how he`s making his decisions. They could, you know, they could put pressure on just -- the Chief Justice John Roberts to try to pressure Clarence Thomas.

I mean, there are a lot of things that could happen. But I think that there`s a sense as Professor Gillers told me, that this is a game-changer.

VELSHI: Will -- there`s been some discussion about Congress as you say, passing a code of ethics for Supreme Court justices, does that have legs?

MAYER: It hasn`t so far. But again, we haven`t seen a conflict of interest that is quite this glaring. You know, it`s so -- so far, you know, the codes of ethics issues, they tend to die out. I mean, there`s a sense that -- I mean, there`s only been one effort to impeach a Supreme Court justice, and it was an 1804 and it failed. And ever since then, there`s been a sense that the branch has to remain independent, and police itself at the highest level that is at the Supreme Court level.

So, you know, but again, there is a law on the books, that deals with the idea of any judge, including a justice hearing a case involving his wife, and that is already -- that exists, Congress has passed it.

And so, it`s a bit more serious this time, it`s not just a matter of the appearance of conflict, there may be an actual conflict.

VELSHI: Jane, we appreciate it. It`s a very detailed piece. And we appreciate the time that you`ve taken to clarify this for us. Jane Mayer, as always.

Richard Hasen is a professor of law and political science at the U.C. Irvine School of Law. He`s the author of multiple books about the Supreme Court and is quoted in John Mayer`s piece. Rick, nice to see you.

I want to just mention what Jane says you said. You`re quoted as saying that there`s a potential liability at stake for Justice Thomas, what is his exposure here?

RICHARD HASEN, PROFESSOR OF LAW AND POLITICAL SCIENCE, U.C. IRVINE SCHOOL OF LAW: Well, I think it`s a potential liability for Ginni Thomas. That is, she could face civil or criminal liability for what she was trying to do to overturn the results of a legitimate election. And that`s why under that statute that Jane mentioned, the spouses significant interest is at stake when Justice Thomas might rule on a case about whether certain documents can come in or what the definition of sedition is, or whether or not there was interference with an official proceeding, all kinds of legal issues related to not just the January 6 insurrection, but also all of the events after November 3rd when Donald Trump tried to turn himself from a loser into a winner, her own liability, even her freedom is potentially at stake.

And so, I do agree with Professor Gillers, this is a game-changer. Whether Justice Thomas knew this before or not. He knows it now. He has a duty to step aside. If he doesn`t, then the other steps need to be taken.

VELSHI: OK, let`s talk about the other steps, including possibly the action that the Supreme Court can take itself. Is there any logical outcome? Is there any self-policing that might actually happen at the court?

HASEN: Well, Chief Justice Roberts has taken the view that recusal is generally a subject that each justice should decide for himself or herself. He`s worried that you know, if the justices could vote on each other`s recusal, they might try to pick each other off in particular cases. And I think there`s something to that notion.

But I think, you know, if you -- if you compare this for example to a recusal issue involving Justice Antonin Scalia, he was a hunting buddy of Dick Cheney, then George W. Bush`s vice president. And the question is whether that minor econo-social (PH) involvement was reason enough for Scalia to recuse from a case in which Cheney was in a lawsuit in his official position.

[20:40:18]

I mean, that`s really nothing compared to this. So, and Justice Scalia felt the need to write an opinion explaining why he was recusing himself.

At the very least, I think the chief justice should ask -- Chief Justice John Roberts should ask Justice Thomas to explain himself. If he doesn`t, and he does agree to hear (PH) another one of these cases, I think it`s appropriate for Congress to open an investigation into this question.

VELSHI: I want to get your reaction to this Guardian headline from September. Clarence Thomas insists Supreme Court justices do not rule based on politics. Now, what I guess to some degree we`d like to all think that`s true. How does this conflict with the idea? I mean, does this help him that he says politics are not part of his decision-making?

HASEN: Well, you know, it`s a useful myth for justices on the Supreme Court and you hear it from -- you know, we heard it in the confirmation hearings Judge Jackson. You know, I`m only going to decide the cases on the facts and the law.

Well, the law is very malleable. There are different routes of interpretation. There are different ways of understanding ambiguities and vagueness in the Constitution and federal statutes.

And so, value judgments come in. I don`t think any of the justices on the Supreme Court are partisan hacks. But I do think they are ideological people who were chosen because of their ideology, were likely to rule in ways that the political parties like.

And so, I don`t think this helps him at all. This is much more personal than about a political choice. This is about whether his wife could be in trouble and could be bailed out of that trouble based on a ruling that Justice Thomas could vote upon.

VELSHI: Rick, as always, thank you for your time. Rick Hasen.

Still ahead, how Vladimir Putin`s war is undoing decades of prosperity in his own country by way of a McDonald`s in Moscow. That story is next.

[20:46:16]

VELSHI: It was just a few months after the Berlin Wall fell January 1990. The Soviet Union was still intact, barely. And it was starting to unravel.

When McDonald`s the very symbol of American capitalism opened its first store in Moscow. At the height of the perestroika economic reforms under President Mikhail Gorbachev. It was located in Pushkin Square, and it was a very, very big deal.

This is the front page of the Washington Post on the day the store opened, A one (PH) below the fold was a story on the McDonald`s titled "Moscow plays ketchup", get it, ketchup? And this is how NBC Nightly News covered the story at the time.

PETER KENT, NBC NEWS REPORTER: The grand opening hype was as foreign to Moscow as the hamburger. George Cohon who started negotiating the joint venture with the Soviets 14 years ago was ecstatic.

GEORGE COHON, CEO, MCDONALD`S: What I would recommend to Western businessmen that this is a great market. I think this is a market that`s open for business.

KENT: The indoctrination of the young staff has created a pep rally enthusiasm that confounded some first day customers.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Because it`s very unusual for Soviet people to be -- to be kind and to be polite to everybody.

KENT: And in a city where restaurants often close early because the food runs out, Moscow`s newest state open hours after its scheduled closing tonight. When they finally did, 30,000 customers have been served, an all- time one-day record for the chain. A good omen for the 19 other McDonald`s plan for the Soviet capital.

Peter Kent, NBC News, Moscow.

VELSHI: 27,000 Russians applied for the jobs at the restaurant for about 600 open positions. On the day the store opened, there was a line -- the line that was five football fields long waiting to get in.

And as you heard, the store even stayed open late just to get through all the Russians, 30,000 of them, eager to try American fast food for the first time.

20 years later, after that historic opening in 2010, McDonald`s executives visited the location as part of an effort to highlight its successful expansion into Russia.

By that point, the Pushkin Square restaurant had become a normal part of life in Russia having served more than 130 million customers.

Earlier this month, that McDonald`s in Pushkin Square closed along with every other McDonald`s store in the country, among countless other brands. It`s part of the global response to the Russian President Vladimir Putin`s war of aggression in Ukraine and it`s hard to see and not think that in a matter of four weeks, Vladimir Putin has taken Russia back 30 years in terms of prosperity and economics.

The country is back where it started after communism isolated for most of the western world, a new Iron Curtain has fallen. It`s not all that clear what happens next.

Nina Khrushcheva is a professor of International Affairs at The New School and the co-author of Putin`s Footsteps: Searching for the Soul of an Empire Across Russia`s Eleven Time Zones. She`s the granddaughter of Nikita Khrushchev, who served as the premier of the Soviet Union.

Nina, good to see you. Thank you for being with us.

Look, it`s the McDonald`s, anybody can can live without one. But this is a pretty potent metaphor for Russia essentially moving backward in a big way. There is a real risk. Maybe I`m overstating it, but that Vladimir Putin is undoing decades of globalization and prosperity in a month.

NINA KHRUSHCHEVA, PROFESSOR OF INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS, THE NEW SCHOOL: Well, it closed recently, and essentially just in a week, it became clear that it`s the new Iron Curtain. And now it`s actually kind of artificially created, but also created by Vladimir Putin himself, because the Western businesses and Western firms pulled out but also, the Russians themselves, the Kremlin and controlling organs, closed numerous -- not numerous, there`s not that many free outlets -- free media outlets remain, but they closed the newspapers, NBC, everybody, media outlets, foreign media outlets, also left Russia because of the some absolute (INAUDIBLE).

[20:50:38]

So, you I think we`re very generous to say that Russia is back where it started 30 years ago, because in the last five years of the Soviet Union, it was rather open.

My theory, what I`m seeing is Russia is back in the late 1940s. And that also may be generous because it was before Joseph Stalin`s death and 53 relationship in the Iron Curtain was pretty firm, when Nikita Khrushchev whom you mentioned, became in charge of the country.

In fact, it became much more open, it is much more -- well, to some degree, it was much more open on the cruise ship than it is today, at least the New York Times and NBC were operating in the country. So, it is a giant, giant metaphor that McDonald`s.

VELSHI: So, does this at some point, despite all the press restrictions that you`re talking about, despite the fact that this -- about this economic pullback, about the idea that global firms like McDonald`s, and many, many, many, many others are pulling out of Russia or shutting down. Does Vladimir Putin`s control over the media and the way this is expressed offset the actual pain and suffering that average Russians are going through over this war that I`m sure most of them are not all that interested in?

KHRUSHCHEVA: Well, they`re not interested in you covering the protest that they also (PH) protesting, but also for them, you know, the older generation or even the older generation, say if you`re -- if you`re 30, you don`t know a different life. You don`t know -- if you`re 20, you don`t know life without Instagram, that now is a terrorist organization. You don`t know life without Facebook. So, you don`t know what it is to be not only in terms of goods and services and products be unconnected to the world, but also in terms of social media information, internet.

So, it is insane. It`s a very -- sort of a very giant North Korea right now or at least getting closer to being giant North Korea, but also what is problematic for the Russians is because Russia now is a global enemy. It`s not just Putin, people do understand it`s Putin`s war, but you know, Russia is collectively punished for it. There is a collective responsibility to some degree.

And that is problematic because a lot of Russian is now listening to Putin`s propaganda and propaganda is blatant. The Russian culture is being closed that the West is out to get you, it wants to deprive you of all those burgers and buns and we can make our own.

And in fact, actually, after McDonald`s closed, the next day, with the two days, the Matryoshka trucks, you know, the Russian nesting dolls with the image of Russian nesting doll just parked right there is if it can replace globalization.

So, a lot of Russians now also get mad not only at Putin, but also the West as well. And so, there is a balancing act that Putin is using with propaganda, especially T.V. propaganda that Russians have to stand against the world because the world wants to punish Russia for being independent states standing up to the United States, whether it`s McDonald`s, and it`s Microsoft and Google and what not and some people are actually buying that propaganda unfortunately.

VELSHI: Well, it is said that Russians who have nothing to do with this are suffering under this as much as anyone else. Nina, thanks for your time. We always appreciate it. Nina Khrushcheva.

KHRUSHCHEVA: Thank you.

Much more to come live from Warsaw tonight including the crucial role that Poland is playing in the conflict as fleeing Ukrainians seek refuge, special report right after this.

[20:58:57]

VELSHI: Good evening again from Warsaw, Poland. Thank you for joining us for the next hour.

Let me sketch out a situation for you and ask you if it sounds familiar. Russia begins amassing troops on another country`s borders. The United States calls out Russia`s belligerent moves and warns it not to invade. Everyone is on edge wondering if Russia is about to invade, and if so, how the United States will respond.

I could of course be describing the situation leading up to the invasion of Ukraine last month, but actually, I`m describing what was happening right here in this country in Poland in 1980.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Good evening. Poland and the possibility of Soviet military intervention was the subject of an unusual White House statement this afternoon. In that statement, President Carter said the United States is watching with growing concern the unprecedented buildup of Soviet forces along the Polish border and the closing of certain frontier regions. The statement also said that military intervention in Poland would have the most negative consequences.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Senior officials are operating on the assumption that the last thing the Russians want to do is invade Poland, recognizing an invasion will make everything much worse.