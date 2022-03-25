Transcript: All In with Chris Hayes, 3/24/22

Summary

President Joe Biden in Brussels for a series of high stakes meeting with world leaders and an emergency gathering of NATO amidst the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. Ukrainian armed forces hit a large Russian landing ship docked in the port of Berdyansk. There are concerns Vladimir Putin likely reaching for either chemical, biological or nuclear attack to break that stalemate. Mo Brooks lashing out at Donald Trump after Trump pulled his endorsement from Brooks` struggling Senate campaign.

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST (voice over): Tonight on ALL IN.

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The very thing that Putin has tried to do from the beginning, and I`ve been saying this since my days as Vice President of the United States, is to break up NATO.

HAYES: Biden heads to Europe to shore up the alliance against Vladimir Putin.

BIDEN: My objective is to demonstrate that democracies cannot function in the 21st century.

HAYES: Tonight, why this is a pivotal moment in history as Ukrainians make up ground against the Russian army.

Then, the width of QAnon in the Republican attacks against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

And Mo Brooks spilling more dirt as he breaks up with Donald Trump.

REP. MO BROOKS (R-AL): He always brings up we`ve got to rescind the election. We got to take Joe Biden down and put me in now.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He still says that?

BROOKS: Yes.

HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.

HAYES (on camera): Good evening from Chicago. I`m Chris Hayes.

Today, President Joe Biden is in Brussels for a series of high stakes meeting with world leaders and an emergency gathering of NATO amidst the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

The allies at those meetings agreed to provide Ukraine with equipment to deal with the possible chemical, biological or nuclear attack, and they announced a new round of sanctions on Russian members of parliament defense companies.

A month into Russia`s unprovoked war in Ukraine, Biden and European allies are trying to show united front as they work to increase the pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

If you step back from all the day to day devastation happening in Ukraine, it is impossible to not see this as a pivotal moment in history. This is the first time in the 30 some years since the end of the Cold War, that we have come to think of as the global order is being utterly transformed.

I was 10 years old when the Berlin Wall fell in November 1989, the beginning of the end of communism in Eastern Europe. I still remember being on summer break when the failed Soviet coup happened in 1991, the last gasp of the Soviet Communist Party.

BRYANT GUMBEL, NBC NEWS HOST: This has been an extraordinary day in the Soviet Union where Mikhail Gorbachev has been ousted from power in what appears to have been a bloodless coup, hardliners have seized power and declared a state of emergency.

Armored columns of troops have taken up positions throughout the Soviet Union and Mikhail Gorbachev is said to be under house arrest at his vacation home in the Crimea.

At the moment, tanks line the streets of Moscow, and there have been demonstrations and some gunfire though no reports of any injuries. Boris Yeltsin, the President of the Republic of Russia is at the center of what resistance there is. He has called on his people to resist the Emergency Committee, and he`s urged an immediate general strike.

HAYES: That coup was defeated in a matter of days, the Communist Party collapsed and the Soviet Union dissolved within months.

Former Soviet republics including Ukraine became independent practically overnight. It signals a massive shift towards freedom and towards democracy and it began an era, the decade between 1991 and 2001, when liberal democracy was at -- was at largely uncontested peak.

In 1992, American political scientists Francis Fukuyama published a pressure book titled The End of History and The Last Man.

Now, it was widely misunderstood at the time. But Fukuyama`s main point was not that nothing of significance would ever happen again, obviously, that`s ridiculous, rather that the emerging global order in the wake of the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War, the order in which everyone seemed to be converging towards liberal democracy was about as good as it was ever going to get.

Fukuyama writes that he "returns to a very old question, whether the end of the 20th century makes sense for us once again to speak of a coherent and directional capital age history of mankind that will eventually lead the greater part of humanity and liberal democracy. The answer I arrive at is yes".

Of course, after the Nazis were defeated in World War II, the main challenge politically, militarily and ideologically to the liberal capitalist democracies came from Communism, headquartered in Russia.

And the battle between these two models between liberal democracy capitalist democracy and communism through the Cold War went on to determine the global order for over 30 years, 40 years.

That fight defined our world for decades, but as Fukuyama says, with the fall of communism, there was no longer a fundamental ideological challenge to the supremacy of liberal democracy.

And so, there was too many a kind of palpable sense of drift decadence by the late 1990s, no great struggle to challenge our way of living.

And then, of course, something happened, September 11th happened. And there was a rush almost immediately, and I remember it even on the day itself, to frame those attacks and the war on terror that ensued as a great apocryphal defining clash of civilization, an existential battle for democracy and liberty.

GEORGE W. BUSH, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Tonight, we are a country awaken to danger, and called to defend freedom. This is the world`s fight. This is civilization`s fight. This is the fight of all who believe in progress in pluralism, tolerance, and freedom.

DICK CHENEY, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We have just completed a century in which militant ideologies are thrown back by the forces of freedom and democracy. We face that kind of threat once again tonight. And once again, we will prevail.

COLIN POWELL, FORMER UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF STATE: It was an attack against civilization, civilization must respond.

HAYES: That mindset was dominant, even hegemonic and continued for years. In fact, in 2004, then Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry faced a ton of backlash for how he described what he thought it would take for Americans to feel safe again. He said "We have to get back to the place we were, where terrorists are not the focus of our lives, but they are a nuisance. As a former law enforcement person, I know we`re never going to end prostitution, we`re never going to end illegal gambling, but we`re going to reduce it organized crime, to a level where it isn`t on the rise. It isn`t threatening people`s lives every day. And fundamentally, it`s something you continue to fight, but it`s not threatening the fabric of your life".

Just a few days later, then President George W. Bush running for reelection against Kerry brought up those precise remarks at a presidential debate, calling them dangerous.

BUSH: Yes, we can be safe and secure if we stay on the offense against the terrorists and if we spread freedom and liberty around the world. My opponent just this weekend talked about how terrorism can be reduced to a nuisance comparing it to prostitution, illegal gambling, I think that attitude and that point of view is dangerous. I don`t think you can secure America for the long run if you don`t have a comprehensive view as to how to defeat these people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: But ultimately, I have to say, and I felt this way at the time, but I really feel it now, that knowing what we know now, John Kerry was right.

Conservatives and the Bush administration massively overinflated the importance of Al-Qaeda, and fundamentally the ideological challenge they posed.

It was insane, frankly, to alter our lives the way we did to divert the kinds of resources we diverted to fighting them. For trillions of dollars, lost thousands of American, not to mention tens and hundreds of thousands of Afghan Iraqi lives. It is sickening to think about in those stark terms.

And all these people were clearly craving the grand ideological battle of World War II. And then subsequently the Cold War, they sunk their teeth into this new fight, even though they were mistaken completely about its scope.

In retrospect, it is clear the fight against Al-Qaeda was not an era defining worldwide battle for hearts and minds, wasn`t a fundamental challenge to the global order or to liberal democracy as we know it.

And that experience, that false rush to frame things as a kind of civilizational battle has made me very skeptical, that sort of framework for understanding global affairs as a battle for freedom versus tyranny.

But I have to say, now, I think we have arrived at the kind of apocope (PH) moment that people thought 9/11 was.

And it is closing the chapter on the kind of world order that Francis Fukuyama identified, the end of history after the end of the Cold War, liberal democracy ascended and at its peak.

What we have seen over the last several years is the move towards liberal democracy and openness between nations backsliding.

We`ve seen it in Europe with the rise of Hungary`s Viktor Orban who describes himself proudly as an illiberal Democrat and the United Kingdom with the nationalist and populist forces that pushed for Brexit.

Of course, it`s been happening right here at home, Donald Trump, frankly, an aspiring authoritarian who admires authoritarians and tried to overturn a free and fair elections still trying to do it.

And of course, in Putin`s Russia, where his fascist ideology and wounded national pride has turned into a brutal assault on the battlefield.

Putin is not only making a completely illegitimate land grab in a misguided attempt to build back the former Soviet empire. He`s also committing war crimes in Ukraine threatening to use nuclear weapons.

This new land war on the European continent, pitting a would be conquering dictator against citizens of a very flawed, but resilient democracy really does feel like the first armed conflict in a new chapter, a sustained battle between liberal democracy and its enemies in the 21st century.

We are seeing the entire global order that was built during that strange period of time, those 30 years after Cold War sort of folded on itself, a new Iron Curtain comes down over Russia, the McDonald`s (PH) in Pushkin Square going away.

The stakes are high and grave. Ukraine has been an independent country for nearly 30 years, is a flawed but functioning democracy where the people choose their own leader. And they have an authoritarian neighbor who just cannot accept that. It seems willing to do whatever it takes to destroy it.

I think after the pandemic, a lot of us thought about going back to normal. Some turn around the bend where we get back to something.

And I`ve come to see both in the pandemic and in the global order, there is no going back to normal now. It`s gone. The past is in the past, there`s no restoring what was as deeply imperfect and unequal as that order was and it was in so many, many ways.

I`ve really come to believe the elemental fight to preserve people`s ability to govern themselves, to choose their own destinies is the elemental fight in the era that we have now entered.

Timothy Snyder is a Levin professor of History at Yale University and permanent fellow at the Institute for Human Sciences in Vienna. He`s the author of eight books, including On Tyranny: 20 lessons from the 20th Century and The Road to Unfreedom: Russia, Europe and America and he joins me now.

I wonder how you see this war and the global order right now. It`s precariousness, the assault on liberal democracy, how much Putin`s invasion of Ukraine marks some end of one era and beginning of another?

TIMOTHY SNYDER, PROFESSOR OF HISTORY, YALE UNIVERSITY: Well, before I -- before I get to that, I just want to note the one thing which I think does unite 2001 and 2022, and that is hydrocarbons. Osama bin Laden is thinkable without Saudi Arabian oil, and Vladimir Putin is unthinkable without Russian natural gas, Russian oil.

In 2001, I remember advising friends at that time about influence that now is the time that we should be aiming to solve climate change. Because geopolitically, we need to do that.

Now, we`re 21 years later, and we`re facing another threat. I agree with you of a completely different scale, that which would also be harmless without dependence on oil and gas, we need -- we need to learn that this time around.

But yes, I mean, Putin has things which Osama bin Laden does not. He has a state, he has an ideology. He has -- he has an oligarchy behind him, he`s presenting a very clear idea of what an empire looks like. An empire says my neighbor doesn`t exist, it state doesn`t exist. Its people aren`t really people. I, as a distant dictator, have the right to tell them who they are. And if they don`t agree, I will destroy their elites, I will humiliate them, I will bring them to their knees until they have no choice but to agree that they are who I say they are.

Ass you say, this is about democracy, but it`s also about basic decency. It`s about respect for law. It`s about the fundamental idea that something besides force counts in the international order.

HAYES: I also think that this -- watching this happen and watching the way in which the Ukrainian people have sort of rallied and resisted, there`s this idea, you you say this in your interview with Greg Sargent, right, this idea, I think, very ascended in China and Putin has subscribed to it, which is liberal democracy is sort of weak, right, it`s feckless. It`s ruled down. It`s not like virile, and powerful like these other forms of governance.

You say, for me, the most revealing text here is the victory declaration with Russian press agency accidentally published on February 26th. This was an article that gone up when they thought they were going to roll right into Kyiv. What they say is the West just basically needed one more push to fall into total disarray, elaborate more on that.

SNYDER: Yes, I mean, I think this links to your -- you know, to your great monologue, because one of the things which is wrong after 1989 was that we told ourselves that there was no alternative to democracy when we imagined that it was just can be brought about by history or by capitalism or by some larger force.

And of course, if you do that, you`re basically putting yourself to sleep. If you imagine that freedom is going to be delivered by some larger force, you`re making yourself unfree. If you imagine there are no alternatives, you`re not going to see those alternatives.

So, I think we have to be ready to celebrate individualism. We have to be ready to celebrate democracy, celebrate them and recognize that they are difficult, but that they are worth it, they are values worth fighting for. And Ukrainians here are showing us the way.

[20:15:04]

What the Chinese and the Russians want us to think is that it`s all a joke. It`s all hypocrisy, there are no values in the world. Democracy is fake, everything is fake, nothing is really any different from the way that we do things. And then attacking Ukraine, Russia puts that very starkly. Is the whole world just like this? Is this the whole way the whole world should be? Or do we actually stand for something? Can we imagine something that is fundamentally different and better than this?

In here, I think you`re absolutely right. It`s a chance for us to imagine what freedom and what democracy would look like in our world.

HAYES: Yes, and I have to say, you know, having been a journalist now for 20 years in the wake of 9/11 in the Iraq war, that, of course, the United States and the West and the allies and NATO have given tremendous amounts of ammunition to those critics who say that, essentially, it is all ridiculous hypocrisy, that it is just rhetoric, that they are just ruling by force underneath a velvet glove, right?

That, like, the reason for those critiques, even if they`re manipulated to cynical ends, like they`re not crazy at all. And in fact, like, what I think the moment calls for is, is for the U.S. and allies to live up to the best version of themselves. To at the very least, sort of inoculate themselves from that citizen.

SNYDER: Yes, I couldn`t agree more. I mean, I was just listening to your monologue, I was thinking, in late 80s, America had big problems. I mean, for example, mass incarceration is subject to knew well -- you know well was shooting way up at that time.

You know, we had problems with our own freedom, and our own democracy in the 80s, which we kind of didn`t pay attention to, because communism fell. And the Iraq War, which was our "response to 9/11", made no sense, was also criminal. It killed a huge number of people.

But I think the point has to be that, you know, if you`re against stupid criminal wars, you`re against stupid criminal wars, no matter who starts them. And if you`re for principles, then you`re for principles in general and universally.

HAYES: Yes, and I know that you were -- you worked with Tony Jude, the great scholar and his book about the construction of the -- of the sort of the post war order post war and his essays (INAUDIBLE). The takeaway I got from those, and I think this is something that comes through in your work in the moment we`re in now is people that live through the rise of fascism, and authoritarianism never forgot how precious the basic liberal democracy is, how hard it is to cultivate, how hard it is to sustain. And that generation has largely died. And we`re now in an era where like, we have to re-cultivate that or we see the threats to it everywhere we look.

SNYDER: Yes, I agree. And this is -- this is where -- this is where Putin in the horror of his ideology helps because he represents a very clear alternative, he represents a kind of fascist idea which says, the world is broken, I have to fix it. The leader has a mission, history has to be cleansed with an act of purifying violence, like an invasion.

He has a very clear fascist ideology, which can shake us and it can remind us well, of course, you know, history is not over. When we say history is over. We`re just reminding -- you know, we`re just -- we`re actually, you know, provoking history. We`re asking for something violence. And now -- and now we`ve got it.

So, I agree with you. This is a chance to affirm values, nothing is going to rescue us, but us and perhaps the Ukrainians, so let`s help them.

HAYES: All right, Timothy Snyder, thank you very much for joining us tonight. I really appreciate it.

SNYDER: Glad to.

HAYES: There`s a counter offensive underway in Ukraine. Ukrainian military says they are making up some ground. This is footage from Makariv of just the West of the capital Kyiv. Ukrainian officials say they pushed Russian troops out of that city two days ago.

Today, the Ukrainian armed forces said they hit a large Russian landing ship docked in the port of Berdyansk. The ship they claim to attack was featured on Russian television just a few days ago.

New York Times has videos and photos they reviewed "confirmed a Russian ship was on fire at the port". Berdyansk is about 40 miles from the besieged city of Mariupol where the line of civilian is trying to get aid today stretched on and on.

The city is still being bombarded by Russia. A new video shared today by the Mariupol City Council shows just how absolutely damaging those strikes have been.

I`m joined now once again by Cal Perry live in Lviv tonight. Cal, the Russian military hasn`t made it to Lviv but obviously the war`s impact is still being felt. What are the people are doing to help fellow Ukrainians on the frontlines?

CAL PERRY, MSNBC CORRESPONDENT (on camera): So, we`re seeing and we saw this morning in a parking lot just here in downtown Lviv the transfer of goods. Supplies and goods headed to the front. We`re talking about flak jackets, we`re talking about drones, anti-drone jamming equipment, scopes for sniper rifles. It is this aid that is flowing sort of frequently and consistently. You can see it there on your screen.

And look, this is NATO`s way of supplying the front without directly doing so. We heard the Russian say that they would target NATO countries who were directly supplying the Ukrainian flight. So, you have these NGOs, these groups that are acting as middlemen getting this stuff through.

The amazing thing was that it was happening in broad daylight, we were invited to, again, a parking lot just here in downtown Lviv, it seems as though these countries are willing to supply sort of under the table.

One month on from this war, that is, of course great to see if you`re the Ukrainian army. But the reality is what is happening in the East of the country where the civilian areas are just being destroyed, it is a complete catastrophe, you now have more than half of the children in this country haven`t been displaced. You have cities disappearing from the map. You do have this Ukrainian counter offensive. It comes at an interesting time, obviously, with the president now in Europe with the discussions of NATO, with any talks of a ceasefire on the table.

[20:25:11]

The question is sort of that trade off. The Ukrainians are worried every time they talk about a ceasefire with the Russians, it just allows the Russians to regroup especially around the capital. And every time they seem to make any inroads, especially in the capital where we see this counter attacks, the Russians just seem to punish the civilian population in the Eastern part of the country.

So, it is a war from another time and one month on when you look at the refugee situation, it is -- it is catastrophic, Chris.

HAYES: All right, Cal Perry has been doing amazing reporting in Lviv live from Lviv tonight. Thank you, Cal and stay safe.

PERRY: Thank you, Chris. Thanks.

HAYES: I`m joined now by National Security Expert Joe Cirincione. He`s a distinguished fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft where he just published an article titled: Let`s curb loose talk of using lower-yield nuclear weapons.

Well, there`s a headline I can get behind, Joe. Let`s start with what was said today in Europe and in Brussels NATO, there is a lot of concern clearly on the part of the U.S. government. I think the U.S. intelligence agency and allies about Putin being at essentially a stalemate, looks more and more likely the case and reaching for some kind of either chemical, biological or even nuclear attack to break that stalemate. How plausible do you find that? How should we think about that and the noises that are coming from NATO about that?

JOE CIRINCIONE, DISTINGUISHED FELLOW, QUINCY INSTITUTE: I find it very plausible, it is the way Putin thinks, it`s what he did in Syria, to try to win the war, just kept increasing the tempo of attack.

And clearly, NATO leaders take this very seriously for two reasons. One is, we`ve never been in this situation before, we`ve never confronted this. And it is completely unpredictable. We play war games that gain out these kinds of scenarios, but they don`t really have very satisfactory answers.

And of course, they`re just games. Once you start this process of using a chemical weapons or God forbid, a nuclear weapon, there`s no clear termination point. There`s no clear way to win that game.

HAYES: OK, yes. Clear -- I mean, trying not to panic here. But I just -- I find that, you know, you say let`s use stop the loose talk of nukes. I mean, even today, when I was reading the line, the script this morning about, you know, the readout from NATO, and they`re going to send preparation to deal with in biological, chemical and nuclear attack, I`m thinking like, well, what the hell? What universe are we in if there`s, you know, the use of of those weapons? What does that even mean in real terms?

CIRINCIONE: Well, if he does a chemical attack, which is more likely because he did this in Syria, we`re not talking about probably not Sarin or V.X. nerve gas, which is very deadly, but most likely chlorine, easy to manufacture, you could say it what -- you could deny responsibility for it. So, we didn`t make that, they`re blaming it on the Ukrainians. He used that in Syria, it killed thousands of people. It was horrible. It`s a terrible weapon. But it`s not really a game changer.

So, the NATO response to that is somewhat easier. So, this wouldn`t be something like clouds of pouring gas would drift into European NATO territory. No, this would be local, this would be confined, horrible, but you could respond to that by increasing sanctions increasingly.

Aid to the Ukrainians, possibly engaging in a direct strike against the units that carried out that attack. But that gets risky, because now you have NATO forces killing Russians, but that is relatively containable.

The whole thing goes off the chart when you talk about nuclear weapons and how to respond to a first use by Putin of a nuclear weapon, which is in Russian doctrine, which is something he is threatened, which I consider a realistic possibility. And the longer this war goes on, the greater the risk is that he would use that move.

HAYES: What are the ways to reduce that risk?

CIRINCIONE: Right, so we have to first understand how dangerous this is. This type of weapon he would probably use, the kind that could be fitted on the Iskander missiles that he`s already using for conventional attack., that`s a 10-kilo ton weapon. That`s two thirds the size of the Hiroshima bomb. That`s 10,000 tons of destructive force.

A weapon that we would use is probably the W76/2 warhead that`s on some of our subs. That`s a 5,000-ton warhead.

Just to get perspective about this, the average bomb that we drop, conventional bomb is a thousand-pound bomb. A B-52 can carry about 70 of these, about 70,000 pounds of ordnance.

What we`re talking about from this one warhead that we would use, say in response is 5,000 tons, that`s 10 million pounds. So, that`s 10 million of these bombs dropping. You have to -- or 10,000 of these bombs dropping of these 1,000 bombs. Just imagine how big a strike that is.

[20:30:08]

If you look at Mariupol and how it`s taken four weeks to destroy that city, one of these weapons could destroy it in an afternoon. And then, of course, you have the fire storms and the radiation. So, this is a weapon that`s off the chart.

How do you respond to that? Well, some people argue that we should respond in kind. If he uses a weapon, we go use a weapon.

In fact, two years ago, John Kirby, the press secretary for DOD briefed reporters on a war game that involved a Russian strike on a European city and how we responded to that. He never told us how that game ended for good reason.

Most of the time we play these games, they escalate, each side thinks they have to make a decisive final move, and they forget that the enemy has a move too.

So, it quickly escalates into Global Thermonuclear War. And it reminds you of that 1983 Matthew Broderick movie WarGames, the only winning move is not to play, we have to prevent the situation from getting to this point.

HAYES: OK. Joe Cirincione, thank you I guess for that. It`s really chilling stuff. Thank you.

CIRINCIONE: Thank you, Chris.

BROOKS: The president has asked me to rescind the election of 2020, that`s --

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You said that`s illegal, you can`t do that. What did he ask you? And what did you tell him?

BROOKS: Well, he always brings up we`ve got to rescind the election. We got to take Joe Biden out and put me in now.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He still says that?

BROOKS: Yes. And I`m going, Mr. President, I`m giving him advice. I`m an attorney. I`ve read the law. I`ve read the Constitution. I know it. And I say Mr. President, you can`t do that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: That is former Trump loyalist Alabama Republican Congressman Mo Brooks lashing out at Donald Trump after Trump pulled his endorsement from Brooks` struggling Senate campaign.

Now, this all started yesterday and now, Mo Brooks is telling anyone who will listen about how the ex-president is still pushing to illegally rescind the election.

This appears to be the first time we`ve seen a former loyalist politician strike back publicly at Trump at least in this fashion.

And it comes as the war in Ukraine and other factors seem to be contributing to a diminishing of the disgraced ex-president.

Mo Brooks has not much to lose of course, he is way down the polls in his race, which is the real reason why Trump un-endorsed him, obviously.

But Trump`s stranglehold control the Republican Party is clearly being challenged. Mo Brooks` sudden courage will spread to other Republicans. Well, we`ll wait and see about that.

Politico founding editor John Harris writes about this in his latest piece: "Trump makes so much noise and instills so much fear in Republican politicians, it can be hard to see the deterioration that is taking place in his political foundation". And John Harris joins me now.

I agree with your thesis, John. And it`s felt very palpable to me in the last few weeks. But lay out why you think we`re seeing signs of the political foundation of his personal political power diminishing?

JOHN HARRIS, FOUNDING EDITOR, POLITICO: Well, right here in the near term, I think the problem is that he`s placed a bunch of bets by trying to be Kingmaker in these Republican races. And we`ll have to see once all the primary nomination battles are over, but it certainly looks like he`s placed a bunch of bets that may not pay off. The Brooks bet was obviously not paying off. So, he rescinded as he pointed out.

If you step back from just what`s going on right here now, I think there`s a bigger factor going on, which is Trump has lost touch, I believe, with some of the original reasons for his appeal for people who did back him and that is two things.

One, he stood for -- you know, Trump might lie, but he wasn`t a phony. And he was against sort of the standard political B.S.

Now, he`s the enforcer of that. People who aren`t phony enough who don`t agree -- who don`t say they agree with him about the election being stolen, he doesn`t care what they really think, he just wants them to say -- to say what he wants. But that really highlights like Trump has kind of become one of the political phonies himself.

And Trump originally stood for hey, like, I`m going to break the political insiders, I`m going to break the machine. I`m not part of the reigning power order. Now, he is the reigning power order and there`s a real risk.

HAYES: Yes, I mean, I think in some ways, a victim of his own success politically insofar as, say what you will about it in 2015 2016, he didn`t sound like any of the other candidates.

Now, everyone in Republican politics sounds like Trump. So, they all sound like politicians because that`s the dominant cadence tone delivery message of Republican parties, all sounds like him. And --

(CROSSTALK)

HARRIS: He ran his anti-politician, now he`s a supreme politician.

HAYES: Yes, exactly. And I -- but at the same time, right, the per -- the diminishment of the person`s political power, like, it -- that doesn`t mean to me that there`s any diminishment in the forces there like. This is -- this is today. This is the attorney general for the state of Alabama sworn in to go talk to the -- to the Senate Judiciary Committee refusing to say that Joe Biden is the rightful president of the United States in a free and fair election. Take a listen.

[20:40:15]

SEN. SHELDON WHITEHOUSE (D-RI): Is, Joseph R. Biden of Delaware the duly elected and lawfully serving president of the United States of America?

STEVE MARSHALL, ATTORNEY GENERAL, ALABAMA: He is the president of this country.

WHITEHOUSE: Is he the duly elected and lawfully serving president of the United States?

MARSHALL: He is the president of our country.

WHITEHOUSE: Are you answering that, omitting the language duly elected and lawfully serving purposefully?

MARSHALL: I`m answering the question, he is the president of the United States.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: That`s not some fringe dude in a -- you know, posting on Twitter, that`s the attorney general for Alabama, like so intense as the orthodoxy, he can`t say that plane and won`t say that plane true (PH).

HARRIS: Well, that`s right, the fringe has become the center in the Republican Party. I agree with that on this question.

HAYES: Speaking of which, there`s sort of a remarkable bombshell reporting tonight about texts that the wife of Clarence Thomas, apparently sent to Mark Meadows, the White House Chief of Staff during that period after the election in the run up to the insurrection even afterwards, as many as 25, 29 text, something like that.

I`ll read here from The Washington Post reported, this is right around the election. In November 5th message to Mark Meadows, Ginni Thomas went on to "a passage that has circulated on right wing websites", Biden crime family and ballot fraud, co-conspirators, elected officials, bureaucrats, social media, censorship mongers, fake stream media reports, etcetera are being arrested and detained for ballot fraud right now. And over coming days, we`ll be living in barges off Gitmo to face military tribunals for sedition.

That`s the spouse of the Supreme Court justice texting the Chief of Staff to the president of the United States.

HARRIS: You know, Chris, what`s interesting, when you showed that clip of the Alabama (AUDIO GAP) he knew the truth and he was just sort of spouting the line that he thought he had this about, the one that Mo Brooks refused to spout.

What`s really striking about these e-mails, is it clear that Ginni Thomas is absolutely sincere. You may say what she`s saying is crazy, what she thinks is crazy. But there`s no artifice there that is authentically (INAUDIBLE) and that was what was really striking to me.

HAYES: And I would go one step further and say that`s the way things are going. That`s the vanguard of -- there will be more and more people of her ranks filling up the conservative movement the Republican Party as time goes by.

She is not doing a grift, she is not putting on a bit. This is not an act to sell anything to people. This is what she believes, this is sincere, deeply, deeply felt, and people should think about the implication of that.

John Harris, thank you very much.

HARRIS: Thank you, Chris.

HAYES: Today mark the fourth day of Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. Now, the judge herself got a break after two days of marathon testimony, while Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee brought expert witnesses to speak either for or against her confirmation.

Senators also heard from representatives of the American Bar Association who called Judge Jackson`s credentials "impeccable". And so, there was no merit to the accusations that Jackson was lenient in her sentencing during cases involving images of child abuse.

But that did not stop Senate Republicans from doubling down on the debunked argument anyway, both themselves and for their witnesses.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN (R-TN): I want to make certain that we protect children and that we continue to do our best effort to protect children.

I also want to make certain that we`re going to have judges on the federal bench and justices that are going to protect those rights of children.

SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): Significant concern has been raised by myself and others about Judge Jackson`s pattern in sentencing criminal defendants guilty of either possession or distribution of child pornography.

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO): In terms of the children who are exploited in these images, is it fair to say many of these children were sex trafficked, that they are trafficking victims themselves?

ALESSANDRO SERRANO, GOP WITNESS, OPERATION UNDERGROUND RAILROAD: The ones that we can identify sometimes, yes. The the children that are depicted in the child pornography or see in images (PH), some of them are trafficked, yes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: If you`re wondering why Republican senators sounded like QAnon obsesses in the confirmation hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is because apparently that is exactly the constituency they are catering to. That is why, apparently, they spent the past few days attacking her for supposedly being soft on criminals convicted of possessing child abuse material, even after that particular smear was widely debunked.

And as one of my next guests reports, the New York Times, it may all be part of a plan to fire up the right-wing conspiracy loving bass. "The online world of adherence the QAnon conspiracy theory sprang into action almost as soon as Senator Josh Hawley tweeted his alarm that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson had handed down sentences below the minimum recommended for possessing images of child sexual abuse.

An apologist for child molesters, one QAnon supporter declared in a video the next day, asserting without evidence, Democrats were repeatedly elevating pedophiles and people who can change the laws surrounding punishment for pedophiles.

Judith Browne Dianis is the executive director of civil rights group The Advancement Project. Stuart Thompson is a report at the New York Times, covering misinformation disinformation. He co-wrote that story I just quoted from titled QAnon cheers Republican attacks on Jackson, Democrats to see a signal.

[20:55:06]

And Stuart, I`ll start with you and just talk a little bit about how this and I think it was very notable to anyone that watched the hearing, this was the thing that a huge amount of time was spent on by Republicans, specifically certain Republicans who are sort of most anxious to appeal to the base on this, and how that resonated with QAnon folks online.

STUART THOMPSON, REPORTER, THE NEW YORK TIMES: Yes, well, this is a long- held belief among QAnon followers, that there`s rings of child exploitation, elites, you know, engaging in that kind of behavior. And so, it`s a pretty, you know, other primes to pick up on that. You don`t have to go very far with it for them to grab on to it. And that`s exactly what they did.

So, after Senator Hawley tweeted about it, the communities that we follow seize on that idea, and it`s now quickly becoming a part of the lore in these communities.

And, you know, this wasn`t something that we saw in confirmation hearings last year, and in previous context for Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

So, it really does seem to be reflecting the fact that a lot of Republicans and Trump supporting Republicans do follow this conspiracy theory. We have polling from last year that showed 40 percent of Trump followers know about QAnon, and three out of 10 Believe in it. So that`s a pretty big constituency that, you know, they seem to be appealing to.

HAYES: Judith, what was going through your head as you`re watching these hearings and watching this? I found it really quite disgusting, you know, repeated questions along this line to the judge.

JUDITH BROWNE DIANIS, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, THE ADVANCEMENT PROJECT: Well, because I do think this -- you know, I hate to be a conspiracy theorist about conspiracy theorists, but this was -- it was a particular crime that they kept honing in on. And so, we do need to understand the connection to QAnon.

And the idea that they`re trying to feed this group of far-right people with ideas that continuously question the legitimacy of the institutions of our democracy.

And so, whether it`s the elections, or now the Supreme Court, they`re feeding them. And these are the same people who showed up on January 6th, and so we should be worried about them stoking the fires.

But also, the fact that they have associated a black woman with being soft on crime, which then kind of signals this criminality issue around black people in general is problematic.

And, you know, this is -- I mean, whether it was this for the Guantanamo Bay questioning, they continue to have this story about soft on crime, and that is also catering to the midterms and ginning up their base for the midterms, as well as the conversation about race theory -- critical race theory.

HAYES: Yes, let me just to follow up with you, Judith. I mean, part of this Stuart`s reporting I think is from this is excellent. It`s not, you know, accident, there`s a sort of hand in glove between this sort of, you know, conspiracy theory about child exploitation.

But also, to me, like I saw, like good old fashion, bad demagogic (INAUDIBLE) politics that I want for my old career. I`ve seen New York City, which is that any lawyer, any judge that ever gives a sentence that`s a downward departure is opening themselves up in the future, you`re soft on crime, you`re soft on crime. And that`s part of the reason that politics that we incarcerate more people than anyone else basically in the planet.

DIANIS: That`s right, this was 1994, Chris, we are back in that moment where this really was about we`ve got to -- we`ve got to lock up more people law and order.

But you know, this is the narrative that`s being used throughout the country to roll back some of the progress that has been made in taking a hit at mass incarceration.

HAYES: And Stuart, how conscious does your reporting indicate this sort of cultivation is among these politicians?

THOMPSON: Well, it`s hard to say but I think, you know, we can`t get in the heads of the politicians, but the numbers sort of speak for themselves in terms of the polling that`s available.

So, those are pretty big demographics. We`re talking millions and millions of people. And you know, if you`re a Trump supporting Republican, the odds of being acquainted with QAnon`s theories go up.

There`s another segment as well of people who are sort of adjacent to the conspiracy under the banner save the children, you know, this sort of ideas that a lot of people can get behind, but they do have roots in those communities.

So, whether or not they`re, you know, floating the actual conspiracy or just pandering to the base, it`s hard to say, but we certainly see it happening.

HAYES: Yes, I will say -- I said it before, I`ll say it again, that that`s a sort of conspiracy of us, a small group of elite powerful people being behind the exploitation of children is a somewhat comforting one in so far as the reality of the exploitation and abuse of children is that is shockingly common and done by people that are adjacent and trusted.

[21:00:04]

And everywhere you look, whether it`s Josh Duggar who posed with Ted Cruz or Dennis Hastert, the longest serving Republican speaker of the House. That`s the reality -- the grim reality of it, not some secret cabal.

Judith Browne Dianis and Stuart Thompson, thank you very much.

That is ALL IN on this Thursday night, "THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW" with Ali Velshi starts now. Good evening, Ali.