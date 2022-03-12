Transcript: All In with Chris Hayes, 3/11/22

Summary

Russia falsely accuses U.S. of supporting a biowarfare program in Ukraine. President Joe Biden announcing new rounds of sanctions on Russia this morning which included downgrading Russia`s trade status and banning imports of Russian goods like vodka, and diamonds. Vladimir Putin is now desperately trying to control what information gets through to Russian citizens about the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Putin and the Russian military seems to have woefully underestimated the will and fighting ability of Ukrainian forces who are in fighting this invasion with a whole aside society response. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Ukrainians to "hold our ground" and demanded the release of the mayor of the Southern city of Melitopol who was captured by Russian soldiers.

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST (voiceover): Tonight on ALL IN.

LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD, U.S. AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS: We`re not going to give any more airtime to the lies that you`re hearing today. It`s beneath this council. And there`s only one aggressor here and that is Russia.

HAYES: The latest Russian attempt to justify their invasion of Ukraine.

TUCKER CARLSON, HOST, FOX NEWS CHANNEL: Secret Bio Labs?

HAYES: From Fox News to the United Nations Security Council, how Russia is trying to legitimize its propaganda. Then --

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Direct confrontation between NATO and Russia is World War III. It`s something we must strive to prevent.

HAYES: New sanctions against Russia and new bans on trade. Plus, as Russian troops move to encircle Kyiv, how Ukrainian soldiers are managing to fight back. When ALL IN starts right now.

HAYES (on camera): Good evening from New York. I`m Chris Hayes. In just the last 24 hours, Russia has expanded the front of their war on Ukraine. They launched airstrikes on two cities, Lutsk and in Ivano-Frankivsk, that were far to the west of any strike so far.

Today, a senior U.S. defense officials said the Russian military has made additional advances around the capital city of Kyiv, bringing up more forces to support the soldiers that have moved about 10 miles from the city center. The Russian military continues to bombard Ukrainian civilians and besieged cities across the country.

Today, the United Nations said at least 564 Ukrainian civilians have been killed, 92 injured, but added they believe the actual figures are considerably higher. And when you look at the footage, you`ve got to believe the same.

Now, part of the reason that we have seen such remarkable unanimity throughout the West throughout NATO and the E.U. and across the world, really, in response to the invasion is just how brazenly indefensible and unprovoked this entire military attack was. And that`s despite all kinds of attempts at invented rationales for the invasion from the Russian government in the run-up to it.

In fact, the Biden administration very effectively debunked those claims in real-time, sometimes getting out ahead of them. And it left Russian President Vladimir Putin without anything close to a valid excuse why he was doing this.

And today, the Russian desperation for some sort of justification for this rank act of aggression was on full display in a really shocking scene at the United Nations. The Russian Ambassador to the U.N. made outrageous false accusations that Ukraine was developing biological weapons.

VASILY NEBENZYA, RUSSIAN AMBASSADOR TO THE U.N. (through translator): Our Ministry of Defense, Russian Ministry of Defense now it has documents which confirms the territory of Ukraine, there was a network consisting of at least 30 biological laboratories. Our military became aware of the details of the project before which was being conducted in laboratories of Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa. The goal is to study the possibility of spreading particularly dangerous infections using migratory birds.

HAYES: OK, the goal was to study the spreading, right, like a bio weapons lab of migratory birds. That`s what he`s claiming. The birds are going to spread biological weapons up there we`re studying. Now, there is -- you won`t be surprised to hear this -- absolutely no truth to that. That`s a ridiculous lie. It might seem weird out of nowhere, but get this, it`s actually been building in the most kooky conspiracy theory friendly corners of the internet for a little while now.

In fact, back on March 2, foreign policy actually had their eyes on this. They wrote a great article that`s more than a week ago when this first started bubbling up. "Pro-Russian channels and QAnon conspiracy theorists think Moscow is launching airstrikes on Ukraine to destroy bioweapon manufacturing labs in order to prevent the American infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci from creating a sequel to the COVID-19 virus.

This theory hangs on the entirely discredited idea that Coronavirus was designed as a bioweapon perhaps by the U.S. government itself. Again, not one part of that is true or even close to true. But without any other plausible reason for their invasion, Russian state media and social media accounts have been amplifying this crazy QAnon and conspiracy theory over the last couple of weeks.

And in the last few days, that messaging has also been picked up by, you guessed it, Tucker Carlson and Fox News. On Wednesday, Tucker played a clip of the Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and then took it way out of context.

SEN. MARCO RUBIO (R-FL): Does Ukraine have chemical or biological weapons?

VICTORIA NULAND, UNDERSECRETARY OF STATE FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS: Ukraine has a biological research facilities, which in fact we are now quite concerned Russian troops -- Russian forces may be seeking to gain control of. So, we are working with the Ukrainians on how they can prevent any of those research materials from falling into the hands of Russian forces should they approach.

CARLSON: Does Ukraine have biological weapons? Ukraine has biological research facilities. What? You mean secret bio labs, like the secret bio labs Ukraine definitely doesn`t have? Ukraine has those? Yes, it does.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Wait, what? Are you kidding me? Oh, my God. Am I seeing this? Real whoa-if-true moment. Except, of course, it`s not true. No matter how many rhetorical questions you ask yourself in the answer, that`s not what`s going on. It is exactly what Fox News National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin explained an hour later to Sean Hannity.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST, FOX NEWS CHANNEL: Jennifer, we do know Victoria Nuland admitted that that lab has existed. What exactly they`re for we never got clarity on, correct?

JENNIFER GRIFFIN, NATIONAL SECURITY CORRESPONDENT, FOX NEWS CHANNEL: Well, we do have clarity. I have a fact sheet. That`s what I was just reading from here at the Pentagon. And it is a long program that has existed where the Pentagon has partnered with these, these bio labs.

That is part of this effort to try and clean up those Soviet-era labs and make sure that nothing escapes from those labs. And so, the U.S. has been very open about its involvement there with that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Jennifer Griffin deserves a lot of credit throughout this conflict for providing accurate information in an environment that frequently discourages that kind of thing. She didn`t even ask herself a single rhetorical question. And as she explained in that interview, Undersecretary Victoria Nuland was talking about facilities that are actively trying to counter biological threats and doing research. The fear was that Russia would weaponize the things that they were studying.

OK, so that`s what`s the situation is. That happened two nights ago on Fox. Guess what happened today? The Russian ambassador to the United Nations took that absolutely wild QAnon conspiracy theory that Tucker Carlson was pushing and introduced it to the U.N.

NEBENZYA (through translator): Victoria Nuland, the Assistant Secretary of State basically confirmed was the fact of that there were dangerous studies being conducted in Ukrainian laboratories in Congress in 8th of March. There was a direct question put by Senator Marco Rubio, and she replied and said that in Ukraine there are "research structures which should not end up in the hands of the Russian Armed Forces."

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: You see what happened here, right? I mean, first of all, just take a step back. I want to be clear about this. There`s no one accusing these of being bioweapons labs anywhere except for like, a few conspiracy theorists, some Russian propagandists, and some useful idiots starting like a week ago. It just invented out of whole cloth. There`s no evidence that they are. There`s nothing. It`s built on nothing, OK.

And now the Russian Ambassador to the U.N. is basically parroting the propaganda that Fox News is running with which they took the baton from whatever corner of QAnon internet to justify their invasion of Ukraine. Well, we got to go in there, the bio labs, the bio labs.

I mean, look, it`s transparent, it`s brazen, also just again, provide a little outcomes razor here. If Russia actually believe this, why didn`t they talk about it in the build-up to their invasion? Vladimir Putin gave a whole speech I`ll remind you. He`s talked a lot about why he was launching the special operation, also known as the war into Ukraine, the invasion.

He talked about a lot of stuff. He talked about the Russian Empire. He talked about NATO. He talked about Nazis, no mention of biological weapons. They`re desperately scrounging around to find some Justificationand just like throw stuff against the wall and watch which idiots lick it up.

That ludicrous effort today the United Nations fell entirely flat. Here`s what the -- and again, if you don`t trust the Pentagon, OK --you know, I don`t want to hear the Pentagon one cheat -- here`s what just one Ambassador in random, the Albanian Ambassador to the U.N. who`s sitting there watching this, the very next speaker after Russia had to say.

FERIT HOXHA, ALBANIAN AMBASSADOR TO THE U.N.: Russia`s allegations are, in our opinion, part of the information warfare, false unsubstantiated, part of the usual propaganda and disinformation coming from Russia, conspiracy theories not worth our time.

However regrettable all this is, it is hardly surprising since everything, absolutely everything we have been hearing from Russia regarding Ukraine has been false, fabricated, or distorted. We should therefore be very worried that in spreading some disinformation, a crescendo of allegations about weapons of mass destruction could serve as yet another pretext for Russia to prepare the ground and use chemical or biological weapons during its on-going invasion of Ukraine while accusing others.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: The point the ambassador makes there is that by accusing Ukraine of a possible biological or chemical attack, Russia is laying the groundwork to use those weapons themselves. It`s also a point the U.S. Ambassador of the U.N. Linda Thomas Greenfield made as well.

GREENFIELD: Last month, Secretary Blinken laid out with tragic accuracy what Russia was about to do. He specifically warn that Russia would manufacture a pretext for attack and even cautioned that Russia would fabricate allegations about chemical or biological weapons to justify its own violent attacks against the Ukrainian people. T

Today, the world is watching Russia do exactly what we warned it would. In fact, it is Russia that has long maintained a biological weapon program in violation of international law. It is Russia that has well-documented history of using chemical weapons. We have serious concerns that Russia may be planning to use chemical or biological agents against the Ukrainian people. The attempt -- intent behind these lies seemed clear, and it is deeply troubling.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Throughout this crisis, American intelligence has developed a track record of accurately calling out Russia`s next move unlike again, some of the useful idiots lapping up their propaganda. Now, they`re sounding the alarms about Russia using some kind of biological or chemical weapon. Given the recent history of the Russian government accusing people of things they`re about to do themselves, there`s some real worry -- reason to be worried.

Ben Collins is a Senior Reporter for NBC News who spent years reporting extensively on online disinformation. And Edward Wong is a diplomatic and international correspondent for the New York Times. He`s got a really good new piece on the U.S. efforts to fight that bioweapons disinformation promoted by Russia and China. And they both join me now.

Edward, I got to say, that was a remarkable scene in the U.N. today in many directions. I hadn`t quite ever seen anything quite like that, this Russian attempt to sort of introduce this into the record, Chinese sort of going along with it, everyone else just, you know, almost apoplectic in diplomatic terms about what was -- what was happening. What happened today?

ED WONG, DIPLOMATIC AND INTERNATIONAL CORRESPONDENT, THE NEW YORK TIMES: I think you see a lot of the diplomats expressing some form of fear that there might be an actual chemical attack that takes place on the ground of Ukraine. And it wouldn`t be the Ukrainian forces doing that. They fear that it would be the Russian forces doing that.

We saw this happen in the Syrian Civil War when Assad used chemical weapons. And as we know, Russia strongly backed Assad in that war. And they put out the Assad government in Russian disinformation networks, put out messaging that said that the opposition was using chemical weapons in that instance.

So, I think here, we see a lot of anxiety coming out of the White House and coming out of other countries, saying that we need to be on the lookout for any potential Russian attacks using chemical weapons.

And, of course, China has been siding with Russia for the most part during this war, and they`ve been amplifying this disinformation this week.

HAYES: Yes. I`ve seen it from -- even from Chinese state -- official state media accounts, Chinese officials sort of, you know, tweeting around the edges or amplifying this. Ben, what`s so striking to me is when you see in real time, like no one was saying anything about anything having to do with like, they have biological weapons on March first or, you know, February 28.

All of a sudden, it`s like Fox News and the Russian ambassador, boom, right in the middle of the discourse.

BEN COLLINS, NBC NEWS SENIOR REPORTER: Yes, look, this is their second attempt to create a pretext for this war. It`s very much post-hoc but that`s exactly what`s happening here. There`s some really good data from this company called (INAUDIBLE) that dives into the 15 largest far-right parts of the internet, places like The Donalds which is now called Patriots.win which is where January 6, the Capitol riots, were pretty much staged on the internet, places like the Great Awakening which is a QAnon forum.

They have this really startling data that shows there are single digit posts about bio labs anywhere until February 22, which is the day that the -- or sorry, February 24, which is the day that Russia began its invasion to Ukraine. There was nothing in the pretext of this war.

But people found this one post, it was -- it was an English language conspiracy theory. It was an American conspiracy theory. And you saw in the last couple of days, another data company called Sigma Labs said that in the last couple of days, there are more Russian language posts than English language posts about bio labs on these far-right spaces on the internet. It just overtook it in the last couple of days.

They used the American far-right to create a better pretext for themselves because no one was buying the neo-Nazi thing because every -- now everyone knows that Zelenskyy, as you know, is half Jewish. So, now, they had to come up with a secondary thing. And it`s a -- it uses the cadence and the rhythm in the structure of the COVID-19 conspiracy theories. You can just take the same bad guys and implant them into this one.

HAYES: Yes. And Edward, you made the point about having seen this in Syria, of course, where again, this this, you know, this preposterous propaganda got circulated that the Syrian, you know, rebels had either gas themselves or accidentally gas or stage sometimes all those same claims being made adjacent to each other, even though they were mutually logically exclusive.

And there`s real concern in Washington. There`s real question about what China is doing here and their bearing on this. There`s been some really interesting reporting. They were taken by surprise by it, maybe not quite 100 percent behind this but also publicly kind of tilting towards Russia.

You write this. The Chinese government`s promotion to Russian disinformation in the middle of the war has ignited concern among Western officials because of China`s powerful diplomatic standing and extensive cyber abilities. And analysts who study disinformation with the two nations said this is the first time they`d seen this scale of amplification between Beijing and Moscow around a conspiracy theory. What`s the significance of that?

WONG: Well, before, China had an amplifying disinformation from the Kremlin but it`s mostly about policy. It`s amplifying Kremlin talking points about NATO and about NATO enlargement. And here we see an actual conspiracy theory being put out using the Chinese megaphone. They`re doing it from the very highest levels of the foreign ministry.

The spokespeople for foreign ministry are getting out there in news conferences in Beijing talking about this conspiracy theory. And in a way China`s trying to take revenge for the -- for what happened at the beginning of the pandemic when the Trump administration started raising this Wuhan Virology Institute theory thing that pandemic might have started there. So, they`re trying to hit back at the U.S. for that.

HAYES: Of course, that makes good sense. Ben, there`s a reporting today in The Washington Post that the White has actually been reaching out to TikTok influencers to brief them. I have noticed Ukraine stuff coming up in the TikTok algorithm. There`s a lot of content there. That is obviously another important sort of like battle space in the information war.

COLLINS: Yes, it`s enormously important, in part because the Russians are paying people on TikTok overtly. They are just handing over cash, which they are organizing on places like Google Docs, to push Russian talking points, such as the bio lab conspiracy theory.

So, from what I can tell, you know, the Biden administration, scheduled a Zoom call with 30-some Americans and they got them all together and they said, you know, here`s what we`re seeing, here`s where this is going. So, you look, this is the next stage of this kind of information warfare. You have to get people to pay attention. This is you know -- there`s propaganda on all sides of this thing. But this is what we`re going to see in the future.

HAYES: Yes, attention is everything. Ben Collins and Edward Wong, thank you both.

Still come tonight, Vladimir Putin`s information crackdown. How much news is really getting through to Russian citizens? Plus, President Zelenskyy demands the release of an elected official who was allegedly kidnapped by Russian troops. The latest from the ongoing siege in Ukraine just ahead.

[20:20:00]

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Each of our nations is going to take steps to deny most favored nation status to Russia. The most favored nation status designation means two countries have agreed trade with each other under the best possible terms, low tariffs, few barriers, trade, and the highest possible imports allowed.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: President Joe Biden announcing new rounds of sanctions on Russia this morning which included downgrading Russia`s trade status and banning imports of Russian goods like vodka, and diamonds. These are all attempts to put more economic pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin who is now desperately trying to control what information gets through to Russian citizens about the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Blocking Facebook last week saying today it would also be Instagram and would look to classify parent company Meta as "an extremist organization." With this information crackdown, there`s a real question of what Russian citizens are hearing and thinking about what`s transpiring.

Finley Muratova is a freelance writer for The Nation. Her latest piece is titled The Tightening Grip of Censorship in Russia. And Finley Muratova joins me now. It`s really good to have you here.

FINLEY MURATOVA, WRITER, THE NATION: Hi. Thanks for inviting me.

HAYES: I`m so glad you`re here because you are in a sort of unique position, I think, to kind of traduce these worlds. I should note that your father is a very legendary journalist in Russia. He founded, right, Novaya Gazeta --

MURATOVA: Yes.

HAYES: -- which won the Nobel Prize last year. It was the independent -- one of the most important independent pieces of media there. You`re a college student here now.

MURATOVA: Yes.

HAYES: What is your sense? First of all, just the background. How much people of your generation, like, young Russians, like my sense is, it`s like here in terms of the use of Instagram, YouTube --

MURATOVA: Oh, yes.

HAYES: Is that how they get information?

MURATOVA: Yes, absolutely. I think it`s pretty much the same. Yes.

HAYES: And is that -- how curated that and how much can you get outside of sort of state control through those channels?

MURATOVA: If you have access to Instagram or -- especially Instagram, I guess, but Twitter as well. You can pretty much get whatever information as long as you know where to start. I think the only issue is English. Not everybody is proficient. But I actually don`t think I have any friends who are my age and Russia who like don`t speak English.

But a lot of folks that I`m surrounded by, they also know how to seek out information. So, they would know how to seek out Novaya Gazeta or Meduza or TV Rain or other free media outlets that are not state-owned.

HAYES: So, this is going to be like seismic. I mean, forget about the politics for just for a second. I mean, if you came into the U.S. tomorrow and said like, Instagram is going away, YouTube -- I mean, they`re talking about YouTube possibly next. And I know it`s very popular.

MURATOVA: Oh, yes.

HAYES: Like that -- this is going to be massively disruptive for folks, right?

MURATOVA: I mean, it`s going to be massively disruptive, I think, in large part because it`s my understanding that what they want is for people to focus their attention on television, because the channels are state-owned and it`s the easiest way to push propaganda into the masses.

And when you have social media, you have people who have access to diverging opinions. And you can`t have that when you`re in a dictatorship or you`re trying to establish a very powerful dictatorship, because you need for everybody to follow a single party line.

And how do you push that? You push that first through a single medium, which is television in this case.

HAYES: So, you`ve -- the question of Russian public opinion here is always a dicey and difficult one. I mean, even you know, in a very liberal democracy, public opinion is very contested. And what do people -- what do Americans think about X? I don`t know. They pick a lot of different, right? So, in Russia, I mean, we`ve seen incredible acts of courage and protests. We`ve seen a Russian pilot today getting up and saying this --

MURATOVA: Yes, that`s really cool.

HAYES: Really amazing. He gets up and says war is a crime and the people in the flight applaud. What is your sense just in the people you`re in contact with of what their understanding is of what`s happening.

MURATOVA: Russians know that what`s happening is a war, but they`re not allowed to call a spade a spade. And no, Russians do not want war. Here`s the thing. And I think I wrote that in a different piece for The Nation. I think it was called, We Are Your Future, We don`t Want Your War.

We were taught that war is bad. USSR bore such horrible casualties in World War II. We were always told that war is horrible, war is evil. And yet somehow Putin`s government went through with the Chechen wars, and then an attempted annexation of Georgia, and the list goes on, right?

So, to me, it`s kind of like, so hypocritical. And people, especially of my generation know that it`s hypocritical. I think it would be very hard to find a young Russian my age who supports this invasion, who supports the war. It`s much harder with older generations, though, because a lot of them have been exposed to Russian television for a longer time. And a lot of them have unfortunately, you know, formed their perception of the world based off of Russian television. Our propaganda is awfully powerful. I can`t even convey to you. It`s --

HAYES: It`s the best -- I have to say, I`ve watched Russian state TV, and particularly the big primetime show where they`re all in like the -- it looks like a big like fighting --

MURATOVA: Solovyov, yes.

HAYES: Yes, Solovyov.

MURATOVA: I love him.

HAYES: It`s -- well, it`s the -- it`s the -- it`s some of the best-produced TV that I`ve ever seen. I mean, it`s like it`s very well-produced television.

MURATOVA: Yes.

HAYES: I guess the question to you is also what this means for folks that oppose the government and whether there will be essentially this mass exodus of precisely the kinds of people that were there to resist against what Putin is trying to do?

MURATOVA: Well, your guess is as good as mine. I believe in the people. I do believe that people are going to keep coming out. And I have to say, the people who are protesting in Russia right now are my heroes. I`ve protested in Russia before in what I would call gentler times. And even that was traumatic, so I have no idea how people are doing it right now and oh, my God.

But I really hope that people are going to keep coming out and keep protesting. But the truth is, we don`t know what`s going to happen tomorrow. We don`t know -- we don`t know what`s going to happen in a week or in a month`s time. So truly, your guess is as good as mine. But just because future is uncertain doesn`t mean that we have to or need to stop fighting for it. I think that it`s even more important to actually go on.

HAYES: Well, I`m so glad that you came tonight. And that was really, really helpful. I`ve been trying to sort of find ways that we can kind of hear how this is all playing over there. And as this iron curtain comes down, it gets harder and hardly -- harder.

Finley Muratova, thank you so much.

MURATOVA Thank you.

HAYES: There`s one thing that no amount of propaganda can hide from the Russian people. That`s the number of soldiers who won`t make it home from Putin`s war. Next, what we know about the military casualties and why Russia is reportedly recruiting more soldiers to send to the fight.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

YUTRI BIRIUKOV, HEAD PHOENIX WINGS: We have enough anti-tank missiles, thanks for our allies from United Kingdom, from the United States. So, they will -- they will lose tanks at every street, every book, every crossroads.

ALEX CRAWFORD, SKY NEWS CORRESPONDENT: There are more and more barricades going up in and around the Capitol. They`re digging trenches and this is in the middle of the city although we`re not showing the location for security reasons.

[20:35:02]

Either way, soldiers and civilians are preparing for either attack or siege.

They have created a whole network of these trenches as much as protection but also from where they can mount fighting positions.

They`ve been taking on Russian troops around several points on the edges of the Capitol. But there`s a growing expectation that the city is headed into a very grim few days or weeks.

HAYES: That was Alex Crawford of Sky News in some incredible reporting on the Ukrainian military as they prepare to defend Kyiv.

They have been holding the Russian military bay on the ground for over two weeks now. We still don`t have a completely clear picture of how many Russian troops have lost their lives in those battles.

Estimates on Russian casualties have been all over the place and it`s difficult to know if numbers are being inflated or deflated for propaganda reasons.

Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry said 498 troops have been killed and nearly 1,600 were injured, which is itself a quite high number in context.

By contrast, Ukrainian military estimated earlier this week that Russia had lost 12,000 soldiers.

Again, it`s unclear if that number includes dead and wounded and prisoners of war. The CBS News sending U.S. official reports between 5,000 and 6,000 Russian troops may have been killed.

Again, a staggering amount of human loss for perspective. Over 20 years of war in Afghanistan, the U.S. lost over 2,400 servicemembers. 2,400 in 20 years, another 4,500 over eight years of combat in Iraq.

Well, there`s no real way to know the exact number of casualties in the Russian side. At some point, the Russian people will.

You cannot fake away war deaths when images like this are being taken. And it`s hard to propaganda away the death of someone`s father or son or brother or husband.

And one sure way to tell the war it`s not going the way it was planned is the use of conscripts to fight it, those drafts in the army, which Russia`s Defense Ministry admitted to this week, promising that it will not happen again.

Tonight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the mothers of those conscripts directly in Russian in a video message telling him "Do not let your children go to war in a foreign land".

The Russia is clearly in need of soldiers. Just today, Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized recruiting a volunteer force from Syria of all places to be paid a salary to come fight the Ukrainians.

Putin and the Russian military seems to have woefully underestimated the will and fighting ability of Ukrainian forces who are in fighting this invasion with a whole aside society response.

Sebastian Junger is an author, director and Vanity Fair contributing editor, his latest piece is on whether Ukrainian fighters can stand up to the Russian military and he joins me now. It`s great to have you here.

Obviously, you have reported war zones a lot. And, you know, I guess the general sense here is Russia has more troops or more artillery, they have more of everything. The Ukrainians are outmanned and outgunned.

But as you write in the piece, that doesn`t always -- that doesn`t always determine the conclusion of a war.

SEBASTIAN JUNGER, CONTRIBUTING EDITOR, VANITY FAIR: Yes, it`s extraordinary. I boiled a piece down from my book Freedom, which looks at how underdog groups defeat greater powers. Everything from wars, insurgencies to the labor movement to civil rights movement.

And what`s extraordinary about humans is that we may be the only species where a smaller individual can defeat a larger individual, a smaller group can defeat a larger group and history is riddled with these examples.

Just to pick one in Montenegro in the early 1600s, the Ottoman Empire invaded with a force that was 15 times the size of what the Montenegrins could muster. And the Montenegrins were not cowed. They sent out three man groups all night long, attack 1,200s Ottoman troops, they attacked him all night long, mounted a huge attack at dawn and killed a third of the invaders and drove them off. It`s exactly analogous to Russia invading Ukraine.

And, you know, eventually, the Ottomans occupied Montenegro. But they couldn`t maintain it. As someone said, I quite like this, Putin might be able to eat Ukraine but will not be able to digest it.

The burdens of occupation are enormous, as we found out in Iraq -- I`m sorry, in Afghanistan, we won the war in Afghanistan until we left. We couldn`t bear the costs and the costs, it`s interesting, it scales up from individual combat quite well. When you have a small fighter in the ring fighting a larger fighter, big muscles are strong, but they burn through a huge amount of oxygen. Right?

So, the large fighter, if he doesn`t win quickly, might not win at all because he will get exhausted and that`s exactly the same for the military. Large militaries burned through a huge amount of fuel and ammunition and food and they can`t sustain it forever, small insurgencies can, and they basically have to not lose and eventually they win.

HAYES: Yes, you`re right, this great paragraph here from street-corner fistfights to insurgencies and wars, size is a terrible predictor of the outcome of human conflict. We are unique among mammals in our ability to defeat a larger, more powerful opponent. The smaller group, the more stubbornly loyal members are to one another, and the harder and costlier they are to defeat.

There`s also -- I mean, I have to say, I mean, there`s been images littered everywhere of just dead Russian soldiers on the ground. And that to me says something about how this is going.

I mean, that is -- that is not a sight, you know, that I think you saw a ton of even in Iraq, where we would go and bring people back, we would make sure that they were very -- I mean, this says things have gone catastrophically wrong in any situation in which there are a bunch of Russian soldiers deceased and lying out on the ground.

JUNGER: Yes, I mean, that means they don`t control the battlespace, right? I mean, the Americans always control the battlespace, they would take casualties, but they controlled the space.

And you know, another thing that might be at work there, I have no idea, I haven`t reported from there. But the loyalty between soldiers is incredibly powerful, particularly if they have experienced together. And at least with the U.S. military, like it`s hard to imagine the guys I was with leaving anyone behind knowingly. And it may be that they were just conscripts that were thrown together at the last minute, really had no bonds within the units and didn`t feel like they needed to risk their lives to drag their dead comrades to safety.

And so, I mean, I don`t know. But it`s an interesting sort of telltale sign about the state of morale.

HAYES: Finally, I mean, one thing that I just keep coming back to in your piece illustrates this is that like, these outcomes aren`t forwarding. They just aren`t. It`s, you know, it`s the history can hinge on surprising military victories in the path of history of one way and another can be determined by them.

JUNGER: Well, you know, let me just say that if smaller groups couldn`t defeat larger ones, there would be no freedom in the world.

HAYES: It certainly wouldn`t be United States, right?

JUNGER: No, we would have lost to Britain. The Irish would have lost to Britain. The Taliban, you know, would not -- would not have won, we would have defeated them. I loathe the Taliban regime.

But the fact that a group like that can defeat essentially an empire means that small groups can be autonomous and self-defining and the word freedom is derived from the German word for beloved. Freedom is one of the few things people will die for, it basically because dying to protect freedom means dying to protect your family and your community.

HAYES: Yes, I think we`re seeing a lot of that on display. Sebastian Junger, really fascinating piece. Thank you very much.

JUNGER: Thank you.

HAYES: Next, official state Russian forces have kidnapped the mayor of a city in the South of Ukraine.

Tonight, Presidents Zelenskyy is demanding his release, the latest on that and the city is under siege, after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CAL PERRY, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: I hate asking this question, but will you stay? Will you fight the Russians?

MAX TURYANSKYY, LVIV RESIDENT: I am already here. And just like a week before the war happened. I was in Sweden traveling, I was in Poland, people were saying let`s stay here, don`t go there. Let`s fight for one month and see what happened, maybe it will be safer.

But no, my family is here. I have things to lose here and escaping to somewhere else, it might be an option for young kids, for women, right?

But in the end of the day, if everyone will leave. Who`s going to be here? So, why those guys are dying there on the East on the whole country? Why they`re dying? For what? For us escaping from here? I don`t see the point of doing this.

Myself, I`m not a soldier, right? I don`t know how to -- how to shoot people. I don`t know how to act in this kind of situations. But if people come here, then I have no option.

PERRY: What is your day job? You have a day job?

TURYANSKYY: Yes, I`m a project manager.

PERRY: Project manager. And now you`re maybe a soldier?

TURYANSKYY: I mean, everyone is a soldier, right?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: So far, the Western Ukraine city of Lviv has not been targeted by Russian forces. Still, as Cal Perry reports, some residents are preparing to fight as President Zelenskyy tonight called on Ukrainians to "hold our ground".

He also demanded the release of the mayor of the Southern city of Melitopol, who he says was captured by Russian soldiers.

Cal Perry joins me live tonight from Lviv with the latest. Cal, we`ve got some reports of airstrikes moving further Western into the country. What`s the latest?

PERRY: Yes, we had an air strike here early this morning, I should say early yesterday morning, it was about 60 miles from here, probably more important, it was less than 60 miles from that Polish border. An airfield that we assume is being used to supply the Eastern part of the country. Putin has not hit this far West since the beginning of the war. So, that is a bad sign.

Zelenskyy`s message just posted in the last couple of hours. He spoke Russian once again to the people of Russia and he asked Russian mothers, do you know where your sons are? Do you know where they are? Do you know where they are serving? He is trying to get directly around that Russian disinformation that you`re talking about.

And he spoke directly about this situation in Mariupol where this mayor has apparently been abducted. We`re still trying to figure out the circumstances of how it happened. And of course, why it happened. Those Black Sea towns continue to be under this horrendous assault that has now been going on for more than a week.

And just a very quick update, we do understand now from folks inside the Department of Energy here that the Zaporizhzhya power plant which our viewers will remember had that firefight last week is now fully under the occupation of more than 500 Russian soldiers, the way they put it to us is that the Russians are now using that as a "military base", Chris.

HAYES: Cal Perry reporting live from Lviv. That`s all really important stuff to know, thank you very much. We really appreciate it.

Coming up, how President Biden is navigating the high stakes international crisis and why everyone should be breathing a sigh of relief that, my lord, Donald Trump is not the one in charge. We`ll be right back.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Did you view Vladimir Putin and people like President Xi and Kim Jong-un and the Iranian mullahs as enemies that you needed to keep close?

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I got along with these people, I get along with them well. That doesn`t mean they are good people. It doesn`t mean anything other than the fact that I understood them. And perhaps, they understood me. Maybe they understood me even better. That`s OK. Because they knew there`d be a big penalty.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Got along with the Iranian mullahs? I don`t -- I don`t remember that part. If there`s one thing to be grateful for right now, honestly, is the U.S. navigate the most difficult high wire complicated high stakes terrifying international crisis between nuclear powers probably that`s ever happened in my lifetime. It is this, thank God, Donald Trump is not present right now.

And that sentiment is literally the headline of a piece nationally syndicated columnist and policy editor of The Bulwark Mona Charen just wrote, and Mona Charen joins me now.

You know, I said this today in my editorial meeting, I say -- I just said, having watched this interview, like, you know, thank God, thank God. And then I read your piece in which you annunciated the same feeling.

And it really -- I mean, again, this is -- this is as hard as it gets policy wise. I mean, I don`t know, there`s no obvious easy thing to do here. I`m not sitting here saying like, oh, we should obviously do this. And like, you just want someone with good prudential judgment above all else, right?

MONA CHAREN, POLICY EDITOR, BULWARK: So, Donald Trump was the most prodigious liar, right, in the history of American politics. And yet, he was also the most credulous person when it came to anything that dictators or strong men would tell him, he would repeat it.

And so, when it came to Putin, you know, he wound up being Putin`s best spokesman. He talked about the little tiny country of Montenegro, which had become a member of NATO. After speaking to Putin, Trump says, you know, those are very aggressive people. They`re very aggressive, they could start something and boom, you`re in World War III.

He lobbied to get Russia back into the G7 after they had been expelled following the annexation of Crimea. The other members of the G7 declined. You know, he repeated -- Putin wasn`t stupid. Putin -- unlike Trump. Putin told Trump that it was Ukraine that had intervened in the election.

And you remember in that infamous shakedown phone call between Trump and Zelenskyy in 2019, he made reference to the server which he was convinced was located somewhere in Ukraine, and that Ukraine was conspiring against him.

Well, you know, such a fool, such a moron to be in charge of this country. I mean, you have to wonder what people were thinking.

I mean, I know that they`re in complete denial, believe me, this column triggered the Trump people like nothing I`ve ever written before. They were -- they were out in force on Twitter.

But, you know, you have to hope that this moment of dire -- of dire danger for the whole world will remind people to sober up about who they put in the Oval Office.

HAYES: You know, and I also think, you know, if personality and disposition is one thing, there`s politics, there`s experience, a whole bunch of things that go into the mix with someone that I would, you know, want to be president or want as an elected leader, but, you know, when we saw, you know, Truman with MacArthur in Korea, I mean, we saw JFK, you know, in the Situation Room during the Cuban missile crisis there -- you know, there are people there saying, basically press the button and JFK saying no.

Like, the other thing is just the total inconstancy, the swinging pendulating back and forth between sucking up to these people that I`m going to nuke them and him saying the other day that we should just have -- we should just bomb them and say it was China by putting Chinese flags on the planes.

Like, just --

CHAREN: Criminally stupid.

HAYES: Yes.

CHAREN: Yes, it is.

HAYES: Mona, that could be our fate right now. I mean, (INAUDIBLE) it`s like when you step out in the curb and you almost get hit by a car and you have that second of like, whoa, I was a few inches away. I just keep thinking of that all-day long.

CHAREN: Yes, I mean, look, history is utterly contingent on these accidents all the time. And by sheer luck, and accident, if you will. We are not currently led by the stupidest man with the worst judgment with a real, you know, Jones for dictators. I mean, that`s just -- that is -- we were this close and we could be again.

HAYES: Do you think -- I mean, Mike Pence clearly thinks that could be again is a window -- is a wedge, that there`s space for him to challenge Trump on this terrain? And no, you don`t think so?

CHAREN: No, not Mike Pence. Not a chance.

HAYES: Well, yes, I agree.

CHAREN: I mean, no. I mean, he`s offended the Trump people and he`s offended the non-Trump people. No.

You know, the man -- well, let`s not get into that. Well, there are other people.

HAYES: There are other people but yes, it`s not going to be him. I agree with that. I think Mike Pence has as much chance of being pres. of the United States as my puppy.

[21:00:04]

HAYES: Mona Charen, thank you very much.

CHAREN: OK. My pleasure.

HAYES: That is ALL IN for this week. "THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW" starts with Ali Velshi right now. Good evening, Ali.