Transcript: All In with Chris Hayes, 2/28/22

Vladimir Putin`s invasion of Ukraine unites the Western world against him. U.S. and allies limit Russian banks from global systems. Satellite images that are captured by Maxar Technologies appear to show a large Russian force about 17 miles away from Kyiv, an enormous convoy. Yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin put the nation`s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert, which the executive director of the Arms Control Association called unprecedented in the post-Cold War era.

ALI VELSHI, MSNBC ANCHOR: You told us this is how it was going to go down. It`s amazing. Malcolm, thanks again for being with us. Malcolm Nance, as always.

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST (voiceover): Tonight on ALL IN. The Western world unites against Putin, as the Russian assault on Ukraine continues.

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: These are the most significant financial sanctions that has been used in modern history.

HAYES: Tonight, the run on the banks in Russia, the massive protests against the invasion across the world, and the latest from the ground in Ukraine.

Plus the return of a decade`s old threat, as Putin declares a nuclear alert.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Mr. President, should Americans be worried about nuclear war?

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: No.

HAYES: Then, the white supremacist AFPAC Conference. Who does the Republican Party stand with when they stand with people like this?

Look at Russia. Can we give a round of applause for Russia?

HAYES: ALL IN starts right now.

HAYES (on camera): Good evening from New York. I`m Chris Hayes. In the last 48 to 72 hours of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we`ve seen a truly remarkable and unprecedented global consensus of resistance to Russian aggression, a set of actions in response to the invasion, which we`ve never experienced on this scale.

We are right now for a whole bunch of reasons in completely uncharted territory. In the run-up to this war, it was quite clear that basically no one in the world wanted it to happen other than Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine certainly did not want to be invaded.

Russian oligarchs wanted to continue sailing around on their yachts and buying expensive real estate in London and New York and other places. The countries of the E.U. certainly did not want to deal with a ground war next door and a flood of hundreds of thousands, maybe millions of refugees. The U.S. certainly did not want to deal with the inflationary shocks that might come from this such an engagement.

Just about the only person who seemed to want this was Putin. And now, he`s gotten the war he wanted. The response from the rest of the world has been near-unanimous. Leading to the question, what do you do with a nuclear power that is done something this transgressive? If direct military confrontation is rightly off the table, what can you do?

Well, we`re seeing the answer play out in real-time. It has been an unprecedented, coordinated global effort to essentially declare Russia a pariah state. There has been near-universal condemnation of Russia from the entirety of Europe. The European Union is sending fighter jets and other weapons directly to Ukraine, the first time it has ever done so for a country under attack.

Sweden is providing rockets. That`s the first time that Sweden has sent another country military aid in more than 80 years, the last time being when the Soviets invaded Finland in 1939. Germany is also breaking its long-standing policy not to send weapons to an active combat zone in order to assist Ukrainian resistance.

Finland which shares Europe`s longest border with Russia, and has had a well, let`s just say, tumultuous relationship with them in the past, is now openly considering joining NATO. They are also providing Ukraine with military aid. And countries with administrations in power right now that are across the political spectrum, including right-wing leaders in Hungary and Poland are opening their borders to Ukrainian refugees.

FIFA, the International Soccer Association, hardly known for taking bold political stances has banned Russia from participating in the World Cup following international outcry. Even Switzerland of all places -- Switzerland, a kind of standing cliche for neutrality is freezing Russian assets.

Those are the governmental actions taking place, but it`s an addition to the groundswell of civil society opposition and grassroots opposition to the war, with thousands of people in cities like Tbilisi and Prague and Brussels, and perhaps most impressively and bravely Moscow itself protesting the invasion.

The resistance to Putin`s war stretches beyond Europe`s borders. Australia is sending "lethal aid to Ukraine," somewhat strange euphemism for weapons. South Korea, Singapore, and Japan are all sanctioning Russia in response to the invasion.

Now, that is part of what is it truly unprecedented economic blockade that Putin is now facing as countries throughout the world unite to levy harsh sanctions on Russia. In fact, sanctions almost doesn`t do a justice because last week, the U.S. along the European Allies and Canada levied personal sanctions against Putin, OK. They placed him in a very small ignoble group that also includes North Korea`s Kim Jong-un and Syria`s Bashar Al Assad, although one will note, both of those men are still in power.

[20:05:01]

But it only serves to leave Putin even more isolated on the world stage increasingly without allies or abettors. And that does not include the additional new round of sanctions the White House just announced today. And these are almost a difference in kind than degree. They have taken the extraordinary step of freezing the assets of Russia central bank here in the U.S., essentially barring any American from doing business with it.

There have been runs on ATMs throughout Russia as people hoard cash even as the value of the ruble plummets, because Russia`s banks are the target of sanctions, in some cases are entirely severed or almost entirely severed from the global financial system. It`s essentially cutting off access to basic financial services.

Now, the entire global response to Russia which is, again, nearly unanimous and is, in my view, entirely justified because the severity of the transgression. But to be clear-eyed about what we`re watching unfold here, it is also unquestionably a kind of counter escalation. The question now is how will Putin respond? And crucially, what are the off-ramps and what does the next round of this look like?

John Brennan is the former director of the CIA under President Barack Obama. He was also a former assistant to President Obama for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism. And he joins me now.

In terms of the kind of back and forth calculations that are being made here, how have you -- how are you understanding the developments of say, the last 48 to 72 hours?

JOHN BRENNAN, MSNBC SENIOR NATIONAL SECURITY AND INTELLIGENCE ANALYST: Well, Chris, as you pointed out, the magnitude and swiftness of the international reaction to heroic and very effective military resistance of Ukrainian people, and the protests and dislocations in Russia, are really not that surprising in the aftermath of this blatant wanton invasion that Russia has undertaken now in Ukraine, which makes it all the more surprising in my mind, as well as in the minds of many as to why when Putin decided to go down this road, because I think it was inevitable that the reaction was going to be as intense as it has been.

And so, apparently, in his Kremlin Ivory Tower, or as a result of the isolation, as a result of COVID over the past two years, Putin was starting to believe his advisors as well as his own delusions about how Russia could do this with virtual impunity.

And so, therefore, I think he has had a very quick dose of stark reality, in terms of the limits to Russian military might and power. And I am sure that a lot of these Russian troops have gone into Ukraine didn`t know where they were going. And so, I think, as you pointed out, we now are in this escalatory spiral, which is quite worrisome, because Putin in my mind does not have the psychological makeup to admit that he was wrong or to reverse course.

And so, therefore, is he going to double down and become even more reckless if he sees that his intents here, intent has not been fulfilled. And therefore, the only way he`s going to survive this politically, he believes, is to lash out more. But I do not see Putin ever recovering from this. I don`t believe that Russia is going to recover from this unless Putin is no longer on the political scene in Moscow.

HAYES: But let`s talk about that -- the first point just to start with a sort of strategic or what appears to be at this moment, we don`t know, a kind of strategic miscalculation. I mean, when you when you look back, there have been -- in some ways when you take a step back, you can recognize a variety of sort of transgressions from Putin`s Russia that that have basically, they`ve gotten away with.

I mean, they`ve assassinated dissidents, they`ve deployed chemical weapons on, you know, British soil against a former spy in Sergei Skripal. They have co-opted in then annexed Crimea, they have interfered in American election in 2016.

I guess from an intelligence standpoint, what does it say to you about how U.S. policymakers are modeling the person on the other side of this conflict that this apparent miscalculation, something so sort of egregious and transgressive has been made about what it means in the next sort of round of this?

BRENNAN: Well, I think the terms unhinged and off-the-rails and other types of descriptions of Putin are now quite, I think, clear to a lot of people that he may, in fact, have this very warped and distorted prism of the world. And therefore, earlier, miscalculations about going into Ukraine in this full invasion, I think are going to be followed by additional desperate attempts to try to recover from the setbacks that`s seen right now.

But I think this is just going to get worse for him. I`m sure that there are dozens if not hundreds of Russian soldiers who have been captured. This is going to start to resonate back home in a very, very I think profound negative way for him. And so, therefore I think U.S. intelligence officials are seeing Putin as somebody who badly miscalculated, doesn`t have good options going forward, and therefore is going to be grasping at whatever options he believes -- he believes are going to provide him some semblance of relief from what he sees as this international isolation and the military setbacks that he`s facing in Ukraine.

[20:10:32]

The fact that the Russian military machine is being attacked by the Russian -- by the Ukrainian military so effectively I think really embarrasses him. And I`m sure he`s blaming his senior intelligence and military officials. And that`s why I believe that -- I think U.S. intelligence right now is looking at whether or not there are fractures and fissures within that criminal hierarchy that could, in fact, lead to some type of movement against Putin that is going to try to again, get Russia off of this course of self-destruction.

HAYES: One of the worrying aspects we`ll talk about -- I`m going to talk later in the program about the sort of nuclear situation which of course hangs over all this. But short of that, I mean, people that have covered the Russian intervention in Syria as we have on this program, if you go back and you look at the two rounds of war in Chechnya and what was done particularly the city of Grozny, the capital of Chechnya, I mean, just massive and indiscriminate artillery shelling, bombing of buildings, civilian strongholds.

There`s a real worry that we haven`t actually seen anything like that yet from the Russians, thankfully. But that is a place that this may go. What do you think of that?

BRENNAN: Well, I think he has to be mindful that unlike in Chechnya and what he didn`t place like Grozny as well as in Syria, they didn`t have the same type of international focus and the TV cameras that were rolling. The footage is just constant now. And it shows the destruction that is being done by the Russian military.

And so, therefore, I think he doesn`t have the same type of immunity from this international opprobrium that he is now facing. And so, previously, he never went in and tried to swallow whole a country. Chechnya is inside of Russia. Syria, he was invited in by President Assad. This is something that goes far beyond anything that he has tried in the past.

And that`s why I think it has brought this swift and very, very intense and robust international reaction, something apparently he was very unprepared for. And so, therefore, I do not think he has good options at this point, which is what worries me. What might he up to do given the fact that he has now put himself in this dilemma that really puts his political fortunes and his domestic political standing at great risk?

HAYES: All right, John Brennan, thank you so much for your time tonight. I appreciate it.

BRENNAN: Thanks, Chris.

HAYES: John Tefft is the former U.S. Ambassador to both Ukraine and Russia during the Obama administration. He`s now a senior fellow at the RAND Corporation think tank, and he joins me now.

John, I have to say, in conversations with diplomats and people that work in European diplomacy, I have heard almost unanimous almost sort of surprised at the rapidity, the consensus, the way in which Europe has acted as a whole in response to this. What do you make of it?

JOHN TEFFT, FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO RUSSIA: I think I`m surprised a little bit, but I`m also not surprised. You know, I think that it`s been fascinating to watch how this horrible invasion has been met with such phenomenal resistance.

And I think the resistance of the Ukrainians has really captured the imagination of the world. And it`s allowed in many ways, the leaders of Europe, Germany in particular, we start off today with Switzerland, you went through this at the top of the hour. There`s broad political support, emotional support for the people of Ukraine, and admiration for their resistance against this onslaught.

And I think that`s helping politicians be able to make these decisions, which heretofore had been much harder for them to make.

HAYES: From a diplomatic standpoint, you know, there`s a kind of variety of non-direct military intervention tools that states can use to wield for -- to sort of coercive or punitive measures, right? We`ve had an era of sanctions, multifaceted sanctions, personalized sanctions, sanctions of entities.

What has happened today with the central bank and the SWIFT system is essentially unprecedented. What does it -- what does it mean in terms of the territory we`re in and the footing this puts the NATO countries, E.U., and the U.S. on with regard to Russia?

[20:1507]

TEFFT: I think the real significance of these decisions today, both the SWIFT system, but perhaps even more, the limiting -- the controlling the reserves of the central bank --

HAYES: Yes.

TEFFT: Is this is going to bring the cost of the war home to average Russians. You know, they`re all listening to Putin and the propaganda that comes out of the Russian television networks, younger people who are the majority of the people, as far as I can tell on the streets in Moscow and other cities around the country, these people get their information from the internet, the older Russians often get it from the television,

But they`re now going to start seeing the impact on their own lives economically. And you know, even the middle class, in Moscow, they`re not going to be able to use their credit cards, they`re not going to be able to use different payment methods. This is going to hit home in a very real and a concrete sense very, very quickly to people in Russia.

HAYES: I guess the question is, what the -- what the end game imagined of this is. I mean, I think, again, at a moral level, this is entirely justified given again, how transgressive this is, and it`s a nuclear power, there`s not going to be direct military confrontation. But there`s also a just strategic question. What is the end game? What is the way out of the crisis?

Obviously, that`s some sort of Russian withdrawal, some sort of diplomacy and peace talks, but how do you see that playing out and how clear is that end game from policymakers to you?

TEFFT: Chris, I don`t think we know what the endgame is at this point and it is really hard to see through this. And it`s partly because of Putin himself. And I agree with the overall analysis of John Brennan. I think he caught it just right. The problem is that Putin doesn`t like to lose. He`s a street fighter who grew up in Leningrad, and I don`t think he`s ever faced anything quite like this.

He made this decision with a few close advisers. And it`s so far turned into a very difficult situation. You`ve gone through all of the different reactions around the world. I was glad to see today that they had six hours of negotiations. Apparently, there wasn`t much accomplished, but they walked away and said they would meet again. That`s actually in and of itself good, as opposed to just kind of breaking it off and engaging in attacks on each other.

It`s hard to see how you find a solution to this because the fundamental problem is Putin wants control of Ukraine. He`s failed really since the Orange Revolution in 2005 through the 2014 invasion. He`s failed with the Minsk Agreements. He hasn`t gotten the results he wants. And it`s hard to see how, especially with this war, that the Ukrainian political leadership --

HAYES: Right.

TEFFT: -- even more the people of Ukraine are going to agree to give him that political control that he -- that he wants, given all of the death and destruction he has brought on their country.

HAYES: Yes. They`re currently firing munitions at one of the largest Russian-speaking cities in the entire nation which, you know, is going to produce a very unified sense of defiance, of course. John Tefft, thank you very much for sharing that with us.

TEFFT: Thank you, Chris.

HAYES: Speaking of that, in just a moment, we will go live to Ukraine for the latest on the ground right now. We`ll talk to a reporter who just escaped the city I was talking about, Kharkiv, as Russians began to launch rocket attacks on civilians.

[20:20:00]

UKRAINIAN CROWD (text): Go home! Go home!

HAYES: This was a scene in Berdyans`k, Ukraine this morning. As Russian troops occupied the coastal city, residents greeting the soldiers with jeers and chants of (INAUDIBLE) Ukraine. Go home.

Russian troops are continuing to advance on major cities in Ukraine tonight. In the capital Kyiv, air raid sirens and explosions were heard and felt throughout the city today. These satellite images captured by Maxar Technologies just after 11:00 a.m. local time appears show a large Russian force about 17 miles away from Kyiv, an enormous convoy. And that was 16 hours ago.

NBC News Correspondent Eric McLaughlin joins us live from Lviv in western Ukraine with the latest. Erin, what is the latest, at least in Kyiv, to start off with?

ERIN MCLAUGHLIN, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Chris. Well, I was speaking to Ukraine`s former defense minister and he says that right now the capital is firmly in the control of the government with Ukrainian military as well as the territorial defense, as well as the National Police securing the city. Although when I was there on Saturday traveling through the city, I couldn`t see any sign of any of those things. It was pretty much empty streets.

They have implemented a curfew because they are concerned that Russian special forces have been traveling through the city wreaking havoc. And so, they created this curfew to get people off the streets so they could "hunt" the Russian forces down. That curfew has lifted, but it forced many people into their bunkers, many people running out of food and supplies.

Today, we saw long lines at supermarkets, long lines at gas stations. I was speaking to one city council member whose wife went out driving with their three children on Sunday prior to the curfew being lifted and she was shot. He said he didn`t know exactly what happened. But now, she`s in serious condition in the hospital. He had to then leave the territorial defense to take care of their kids and is now waiting for their grandparents to be able to come into the city for childcare so we could get back to fighting this war.

It`s an example of just the spirit of the Ukrainian people, sort of all hands on deck situation but also an example of the trauma that people in that city are living now on a daily basis which as you describe, any number of explosions. When I was there, we could hear gunfire ringing off intermittently. And now this large convoy approaching the city, you know, certainly is a desperate situation, Chris.

HAYES: Yes. Your note there about a food and gas being in short supply, obviously, it`s hard to resupply. Obviously, normal ground transport not functioning. That begins to become a concern. And we`ve seen the last few days a ratcheting up of people moving from the eastern part of the country, the western part of the country, in the Lviv, like where you are, where there has been a massive influx of refugees. What`s the situation there like?

[20:25:24]

MCLAUGHLIN: Well, here in Lviv, really what I`ve seen so far is the best of Ukraine. You see people helping people essentially. I was at a nightclub turned refugee center yesterday. This Lebanese expat who`s been here for just 10 years, turned his entire nightclub into a sanctuary. He`s allowing refugees from all over the country to come and have food, stock up on supplies. They can even sleep in the bunker, the World War II-style bunker in the basement.

You know, and I asked him, why is he doing this, and he says that he loves this country. He loves this country, he said, so much that he`s willing to die for this country. He recognizes just this incredible Ukrainian spirit. He said there`s something about these people that makes you want to help them. It`s something that we hear over and over and over again, and it certainly echoed throughout Lviv, Chris.

HAYES: All right, Erin McLaughlin reporting live from Lviv, Ukraine, thank you and be safe.

In eastern Ukraine, the country`s second-largest city, Kharkiv, was under heavy assault today. Now, Kharkiv is just 26 miles from the Russian border. It`s home to over a million people. Ukrainian officials said Russian artillery hit residential areas. And human rights experts say Russia was using cluster bonds in some of the attacks.

Russia denied targeting civilians but original officials of the strikes were happening during the day as residents went out to get groceries and drinking water. Rolling Stone reporter Jack Crosby was in Kharkiv when the assault again. He managed to escape to the nearby city of Dnipro. And he joins us live from there tonight.

Jack, it`s good to see you safe. I`ve been reading your incredible reporting from Kharkiv in the area around it. Tell me just situate viewers where Kharkiv is, its significance as a predominantly Russian-speaking city and what you saw there.

JACK CROSBIE, REPORTER, ROLLING STONE: Thanks so much for having me, Chris. Kharkiv is Ukraine second city. This is you know, the analog, I guess would be Chicago or Los Angeles or D.C. to Kyiv`s New York. It`s a very large university city. There`s over 38 institutions of higher education. I spoke to students from basically all over the world at the train station there a few days ago.

This is a massive, cosmopolitan, urban, and suburban city. But it`s located just about 25, 30 miles away from the Russian border. And from the site on the Russian border that was subject to some of the largest Russian armor and military buildup.

Kharkiv has been the site of heavy fighting throughout the war. But there`s a -- there`s a sense there among analysts that Russia has not yet sort of brought the full brunt of its military power, excuse me, to bear on the city yet, reserving much of those efforts for Kyiv. But I believe that the bombardment that we saw begin today that I witnessed in the city this morning before leaving it`s come to Dnipro is sort of the beginning of a shift in Russian tactics in the region.

HAYES: What did you see today? Because there was a lot of concern about -- as video came out of these essentially densely packed civilian areas with what appeared to be possibly cluster missions or rocket fire artillery.

CROSBIE: So, to set the stage, the city has been on edge, at least for the past, over 24 hours, yesterday morning, we woke up to reports of Russian forces, Russian saboteurs penetrating all the way into the city center, and a sort of bizarre vehicle attack that was beaten back by the Ukrainian military and civilian defense.

The night following that was sort of strangely quiet. There was less shelling in it than we`d experienced on previous nights. And I think it`s sort of lulled, myself certainly, and a lot of other people into this sense that perhaps attacks had slackened off during these peace talks that began on the Belarusian border today. That is -- that is not what we saw.

At around 9:30 a.m., heavy shelling commenced in the city, center of the city. We`ve seen videos of civilian casualties in the city center. I`d estimate at least one, either shell or rocket impact came within about 200 to 300 meters of the position that I was in in the center of the city as we were preparing to leave.

And so, that was when we made the call, you know, to get out to Dnipro closer. As we were on the road, we started to see the footage that you`re seeing on the screen right now of these cluster attacks. These were, I believe, location in a sort of northeast edge of the city. I believe many of these were the (INAUDIBLE) neighborhood. I`ve been through this neighborhood two days ago, I believe, while I`m reporting. And it`s right there sort of on the fringes of the city. It`s been the site of fighting between the Ukrainian military and Russian forces before.

But it is overwhelmingly a civilian area where I`ve witnessed civilians lining up for groceries, going about their daily lives in these massive apartment complexes there that you see in video.

[20:30:33]

HAYES: All right, Jack Crosbie doing just remarkable reporting live in Dnipro in eastern Ukraine tonight, thank you very much and please stay safe. I really appreciate it.

CROSBIE: Thanks for having me, Chris.

HAYES: Coming up, as Putin raises the omnipresent nuclear threat, how worried should we be? That`s next.

HAYES: I think the reason that Russia`s invasion of Ukraine feels so terrifying for everyone even outside of Ukraine watching it unfold is the fact that the largest nuclear arsenal in the world, the one that was pointed at us for about 40 years of a Cold War, the one that led to generations of kids doing duck and cover drills under their school desks and people building nuclear fallout shelters in their backyards. That arsenal, that nation that possesses that arsenal in now perilously close to direct conflict with NATO, whose members also obviously possess a vast arsenal of nuclear weapons.

[20:35:30]

Yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin put the nation`s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert, which the executive director of the Arms Control Association called unprecedented in the post-Cold War era. So what exactly does that mean? I mean, I had people saying to me all day or the past day, like, how worried should I be about nuclear war?

Today, President Joe Biden was asked if Americans should be worried about nuclear war, and he answered, unequivocally no. But one can`t help but notice that even having to ask and answer the question is pretty damn unnerving.

Jon Wolfstahl served as Senior Director for Non-Proliferation Arms Control at the National Security Council in the Obama administration, currently a special adviser to Global Zero, an international movement for the elimination of all nuclear weapons. He has his latest commentary pieces on Russia`s nuclear threats. And he joins me now.

Jon, I really enjoyed your piece. And I wonder, let`s start with just your reaction to the Putin announcement about this heightened level of nuclear alert. What it means, how we should interpret it?

JON WOLFSTAHL, FORMER SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO PRESIDENT OBAMA: Sure, Chris. Well, thanks for having me on. Look, I think any normal person would hear Vladimir Putin say my nukes are on alert and take notice and be concerned. But we have seen this pattern from Putin before, both in 2014 when he invaded Crimea and in other crisis. He views his nuclear weapons as a way to shield himself from a response from the west.

And by raising the alert level and raising our nervousness, he thinks that he can get away with more than he would otherwise. So, obviously, we have to watch very carefully what he`s doing. But I don`t think it suggests that he`s ready to push the button anytime soon.

HAYES: Well, I guess the broader question here is that, you know, obviously, in the early years of the Cold War, in the 1950s particularly, Cuban Missile Crisis and North Korea and the Korean Peninsula. We have these moments, right, of the two nuclear powers staring at each other.

And over the 70 years since then, the development of a whole set of institutions, doctrines mutually assured destruction created -- as well as arms control treaties, right -- created to diminish the threat of nuclear war. What is -- how robust is that architecture right now as we move into this cycle that feels like it could be, you know, unnervingly escalatory?

WOLFSTAHL: Well, you know, I think that many of the things we have relied on in the past can still help us now. We do understand much more about Russian thinking. We understand much more about how to communicate with each other. Remember, we used to practice this quite often.

And we still have the ability to communicate with Russia in real time through the Nuclear Risk Reduction Centers, things that were built up during the Cold War. The public just sort of stopped paying attention, although a number of people like myself and others continue to worry about these things.

The challenge here is that any normal person would want to reduce the risk of nuclear war. Putin has weaponized risks, and he tries to use the threat that he might go nuclear to hold us at bay and to achieve his more tactical objectives, in this case, tactical being the subjugation of not outright annexation of Ukraine.

And I think in certain respects, he will be successful. There`s a reason that Joe Biden and NATO are not sending troops to Ukraine. It`s because, as the President has said, we are not going to fight a nuclear war over Ukraine. But that doesn`t mean that things can`t escalate. In the fog of war, everything goes differently than expected. And we have to be very careful that things don`t spiral quickly.

HAYES: I`ve seen some reporting about a tactical nuclear weapons, a phrase that seems almost sort of oxymoronic, but -- and wildly dangerous. But just explain that category and what that means and how much we should be thinking about that.

WOLFSTAHL: Sure. And I think the term is not a good one. And we tend to use battlefield nuclear weapons. Look, the United States and Russia have all manner of nuclear weapons, several 1000 each, I think four or 5000 each. Any -- on any day, one to 2000 can be launched quickly.

We have long-range missiles on land. We have long-range bombers. We have submarines. And Russia relies a lot on these short and intermediate-range nuclear weapons that could be launched on either cruise missiles, short- range ballistic missiles or dropped from fighter bomber aircraft.

They do that because they`re conventional weapons can`t match NATO. And just like we did during the Cold War where we thought Soviet Union had a conventional advantage, we want to use our nuclear weapons as an equalizer. That`s what Russia is looking to do.

So, these can, in fact, be employed at any time. Russia has several 1000 of them in and around Europe. And it is something we watch very, very closely. It`s why -- in fact, I was a little bit relieved when U.S. government briefer said today, they haven`t seen any change in Russian nuclear status. But it`s something we watch for on a daily basis.

[20:40:31]

HAYES: There`s a communicative aspect to that too, right? I mean, to the extent that Russia were moving those weapons, they would know that we were seeing that, right? I mean, that -- this is part of the kind of, again, this sort of decades of sort of game theoretical structures and direct communication lines put into place to avert apocalypse.

WOLFSTAHL: It`s called nuclear signaling. And it`s a particularly blunt instrument. But it does tend to get people`s notice. The challenge is in a crisis, they may be doing something defensive, or we may be doing something defensive, and it can be misinterpreted.

So, for example, the United States and NATO have a number of fighter aircraft that can carry short-range nuclear weapons in a crisis. We might choose to disperse those aircraft to multiple bases, so that they`re not vulnerable to a preemptive Russian attack. But to Russia, that might look like we`re flushing our fighter aircraft and getting ready to use them.

HAYES: Right. So, we have to be very, very cautious. The only way that you avoid a nuclear crisis is not to talk about and not to rely on your nuclear weapons at all. Russia and Putin have already broken that barrier. And so it is incumbent on President Biden in the United States, I think, to do the right thing here and not to brandish nukes. We don`t need to respond to this. We just have to watch very closely.

HAYES: Yes. And in fact, that was the response of the, you know, the U.S. defense posture both asked in terms of them releasing a statement was precisely what you`re prescribing there. Jon Wolfstahl, thank you. That was really helpful.

WOLFSTAHL: Thanks for having me, Chris.

HAYES: Still ahead, the members of Congress yucking it up with white nationalists as they shower preys on Vladimir Putin. That`s coming up.

[20:45:00]

JOSH MANDEL (R-OH) SENATE CANDIDATE: But I want to say it very clearly and very directly. I believe this election was stolen from Donald J. Trump.

REP. JIM BANKS (R-IN): I will never ever apologize for objecting to an unconstitutional election in November of 2020.

GOV. KRISTI NOEM (R-SD): President Trump was right. The Clintons spied on him.

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO): They were trying to censor us, silence us, cancel us, muzzle us. In fact, they had just told me that because I stood up and objected on January 6, that I ought to be run out of the United States Senate. I`ve got news for you. I wasn`t backing down then, I haven`t changed my mind now.

HAYES: He`s such a tough guy, that Josh Hawley. Those are the Republican stars of this weekend event known as CPAC, firmly planted an entirely alternate universe of the Big Lie cult. And while the MAGA rally atmosphere has become the mainstream for the Republican Party, it`s all essentially interchangeable, the real vanguard of the conservative movement was at a competing adjacent event.

This one organized by an avowed white supremacist called the America First Political Action Conference. You could call it a fringe gathering except for the fact that two sitting members of Congress were part of it, Republicans Paul Gosar of Arizona and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

Now listen to what Nick Fuentes, the anti-Semitic, White nationalist leader of the conference said just before introducing a special guest, Congresswoman Greene.

NICK FUENTES, ORGANIZER, AFPAC: And you want to know the secret? To borrow a phrase from a friend of mine, our secret sauce here, it`s these young, white man.

That`s what we call the secret ingredient. America and the world has forgotten about them, but not us. You know, they say about America, they say, diversity is our strength, you know. And I look at China and I look at Russia -- who can we give a round of applause for Russia? Yes. Absolutely, absolutely.

HAYES: Absolutely. Well, that`s the podium that Marjorie Taylor Greene then went appeared at. And today she started feeling the heat, she tried to pretend had no idea who the white supremacist guy was or what he stood for. But you can see from her speech right after his that she knew exactly where she was.

REP. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE (R-GA): You know what it`s like to be canceled. And that`s why I`m here to talk to you tonight. I don`t believe anyone should be canceled. I don`t believe in -- I don`t believe in separating people and identities. I don`t believe in separating people in classes. But that`s what the Democrats believe in because that`s what Marxism is. That`s what communism is.

HAYES: A members of the conservative movement are now, well, they have been for a while, but at this place, explicitly, normalizing white supremacy. They`re in a venue with the leader expressing explicit solidarity with Vladimir Putin as he launches an offense that has shocked the world`s conscience.

At the same time, and this is a sort of weird aspect of the ideological moment many Republicans conservatives are seeing, well, this is all Joe Biden`s fault. It would have happened on Donald Trump`s watch. And here`s the thing. They`re probably right. That`s next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): I miss Donald Trump. If Donald Trump were president, none of this crap would be going on, because she got to be strong. When you`re weak is when everything falls apart. And Biden is weak and Trump was strong. I hope we have another election soon.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Republicans like Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina have been out there saying that Vladimir Putin would never have done this if Trump were still president. And at one level, I`m inclined to think they`re kind of right. Trump was such a once-in-a-lifetime valuable asset to Putin. There was no real reason to invade Ukraine.

I mean, Putin had Trump actively trying again and again and again to destroy NATO which, of course, has been Putin`s ultimate goal all along. It`s the thing that he wants to smash in the wake of the end of the Cold War. He thinks it never should have lived past 1991.

It would make sense that Putin would want to let Trump do as much damage to NATO without say, invading Ukraine, much more costly. And his willingness to wait reveals how central this project has been both for Putin, but also how essential this conflict about NATO and Ukraine has ended up being in American domestic politics because of Trump in the era of Trump.

Betsy Woodruff Swan is the National Correspondent for Politico, has been covering Biden`s response to the Russian invasion. And she joins me now. Betsy, there`s a sort of an interesting ideological fault line here and you`ve been watching sort of right-wing media dealing this for a while and in the days running up to this invasion.

You had folks like Tucker Carlson essentially saying, I don`t care. Who cares? And if they go to war, we should be on the side of Russia. Who cares about Ukraine? And Steve Bannon saying, it`s not a real country. It doesn`t really exist. Then you`ve got the sort of more traditional kind of like very pro-NATO hawkish folks and neocons. How is this shaking out in Republican Party politics right now?

[20:55:31]

BETSY WOODRUFF SWAN, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: There`s a really interesting hierarchy of hawkishness on the right. And how comfortable you are, as a Republican politician or elected official with supporting Ukraine is directly proportionate to how far away you are from the Republican base.

Republican senators, I would say the bulk of them, have been very supportive of Ukraine. Many have been pushing for quite some time for the U.S. to send more weapons, to ratchet up sanctions, called for the Biden administration to be tougher on Ukraine. Many of those senators, part of the reason that they`re so vocal and enthusiastically supportive of Ukraine is that they are well insulated from the Republican Party base.

Senator Rob Portman of Ohio, one of the strongest defenders of Ukraine of the Republican Party, he`s retiring. Senator Jim Inhofe, who`s the top Republican on Senate Armed Services, just announced he`s resigning. Both of those men are enthusiastic Ukraine supporters.

Then if you get a little closer to the Republican base, you look at the House Republican Conference. Within that conference, there is a wide variety of views and commentary on the Ukraine issue. But you do have people like majority -- or minority leader Kevin McCarthy saying that what Putin did is bad and what the Ukrainians are doing is good and democracy is good.

Then though, where you really see some of the commentary that you just refer to where you really see Republicans start saying, why do we care about Ukraine, why are we so mad about Putin? The people who fit in that basket are folks who are Republicans running in primaries, the ones who either have competitive primaries or they`re trying to win Republican primaries, they have to have their finger on the pulse of the Republican Party base.

And what`s happened is, during the Trump presidency, the Republican Party base change in a fundamental way when it comes to foreign policy and the way that the United States should relate to the world. It was four years of hearing Trump saying nice things about Vladimir Putin. If you think that didn`t shape the Republican Party bases opinion of Vladimir Putin, you`ve got another thing coming. And that`s how you make sense in my view of where Republicans are at on the Ukraine issue.

HAYES: That`s a really, really well said. I mean, we saw JD Vance, of course, is running a floundering campaign in that Ohio primary who was polling at three or 4% for -- in a very like, humiliating and desperate fashion, attempting to kind of like, you know, find whatever will work with the base, and a few days before the invasion, saying I really couldn`t care less about what happens to Ukraine, which again, is just a weirdly inhuman statement, like, regardless your politics, having to reverse himself a bit.

I mean, I think one of the things that we`ve seen is the discourse about this before the invasion after is quite different, understandably, because there was a large contingent, and I think this is across the political spectrum that sought, maybe this is a bluff, this is a play for a strong arm negotiation. It`s the actual invasion itself which has been quite shocking to the conscience. And it does seem has changed the gravity here.

SWAN: That`s no question. And in Vance`s case, additionally, the fact that he`s polling so well points to some political problems within his camp. And it`s possible he didn`t realize that there was a very sizable Ukrainian American population in Ohio.

HAYES: Very large, yes.

SWAN: Tens of thousands of Ukrainian-Americans who live there who vote. And it`s the kind of thing that you would think you`d want to be aware of when you`re making -- when you`re making comments, like, who cares about Ukraine?

But yes, broadly, that`s -- I think that`s -- I think that`s absolutely right, that you that things do change when you have an invasion happen. Things change, when you see like we saw in the last 24 hours, a Russian shell hit a maternity hospital right outside of Kyiv. Things change when you see kindergartens getting bombed or when you see military convoys that are many, many miles long-headed towards civilian population centers.

I think in a way that`s changed things for everyone, not just Republican primary voters, but for all the heads of state in Europe. That said, though, Republican primary voters, Republican primary candidates are really in a, shall we say, a unique spot when it comes to this.

HAYES: Yes. And we saw -- I mean, over the -- you know, when Trump gave his speech, which again, was sort of forgettable and generic, there was a, you know, this sort of Trump mode of reading something off a prompter in which his heart`s not in it. But when he was asked, do you have a message for Putin? He said, no. I mean, and, you know, it`s clear sort of where he`s been on this. And that doesn`t look like it`s going to change.

SWAN: No. And when cable news hosts and talk radio hosts interview Trump about Ukraine, he does this thing where he bizarrely pivots to other topics. He wants to talk instead about the 2020 election or the southern border. It`s clearly not something that`s front of mind for him. To the extent that he talks about it, he talks about it to complain about his own political fate.

HAYES: Betsy Woodruff Swan, as always, a pleasure. Thank you very much.

SWAN: Thank you.

