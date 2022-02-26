Transcript: All In with Chris Hayes, 2/25/22

Summary

Tonight, the United States in partnership with European allies announced that they are targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with sanctions. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy clearly recognize the danger telling European Union leaders on a video call that it may be the last time they see him alive. Viktor Yanukovych won the Ukrainian presidency in 2010 with the help of longtime Republican operative Paul Manafort. Paul Manafort`s legacy of a Republican Party that makes appeasement of Vladimir Putin one of its priorities lives on to this day. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes the first Black woman ever nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court.

ALEX WAGNER, MSNBC ANCHOR: Tonight on ALL IN. The United States imposes sanctions on Vladimir Putin himself as the president of Ukraine takes to the streets and the Russian army bears down on Kyiv.

Tonight, what we know about what`s happening right now, the surprising resistance taking shape in Ukraine, Moscow, and beyond. And the key Trump world figure who helped sow the seeds of this current mess.

PAUL MANAFORT, FORMER CHAIR, TRUMP CAMPAIGN: That`s what he said. That`s what I said. That`s obviously what the -- our position is.

WAGNER: And an epic day at the White House where the first Black woman in American history has been nominated to serve on the Supreme Court.

KETANJI BROWN JACKSON, U.S. SUPREME COURT NOMINEE: The United States of America is the greatest beacon of hope and democracy the world has ever known.

WAGNER: ALL IN starts now.

WAGNER: Good evening from New York. I`m Alex Wagner in for Chris Hayes. Tonight, the United States in partnership with European allies announced that they are targeting the "architects" of Russia`s war against Ukraine with sanctions. The countries are moving to directly sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. They explained the two men are directly responsible for Russia`s unprovoked and unlawful further invasion of Ukraine, a democratic sovereign state.

What the Biden administration did tonight is a rare and punishing step reserved for some of the worst leaders around the world like North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, Syrian President Bashar Al Assad, and Iraq`s Saddam Hussein. As the New Yorker explains, usually the United States will sanction a head of state as a signal that the leader is no longer deemed legitimate. In other words, Washington believes that a leader has to go.

President Biden`s decision follow the second full day of fighting in Ukraine. The capital of Kyiv continues to be rocked by missile strikes, while Ukrainians fight to keep control of their city. As Russian tanks reportedly entered Kyiv this morning, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry asked civilians to take up arms and help resist the invading forces. They called on citizens to make homemade weapons like Molotov cocktails, and broadcast instructions on how to do so on Ukrainian TV.

Their Ukrainian government says it has distributed about 18,000 weapons in Kyiv and the surrounding area. And it has banned men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country because they may be needed to fight.

Earlier, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy posted this video showing him and other officials on the streets of Kyiv. He said that they remained in the city " protecting our independence, our country, and we are going to continue to do so. Glory to the defenders of Ukraine.

But Zelenskyy clearly recognize the danger telling European Union leaders on a video call that it may be the last time they see him alive. And just in the last few hours, Zelenskyy issued a warning telling his people "the enemy will use all the possible forces they have to break our resistance. They will be mean and hard. Tonight they will begin a full-scale storm. We all have to understand what to expect from this night. We have to stay strong. The fate of Ukraine is being decided now."

He also issued a call to action asking Ukrainians to stop the enemy wherever you can. U.S. officials said the Russian forces were meeting more resistance than they had expected and the incursion towards Kyiv was moving slower than anticipated. But around the country today, the Russian attack continued by land, air, and sea with more than 200 missile launches according to U.S. estimates.

Fierce fighting waged in the second largest city of Kharkiv where the Ukrainian military tried to push back the Russian forces. As of last night, Ukraine reported at least 137 dead and 316 injured. Russia claims that they have suffered no casualties, but Ukrainian officials alleged anywhere from 500 to nearly 3,000 deaths among Russian troops.

We are only two days into this invasion. And we are seeing the awful human toll of the fighting as Ukrainians flee from their homes. The United Nations Refugee Agency says that more than 50,000 people have already left the country. And neighboring countries including Poland, Romania, and Slovakia are preparing for millions of migrants.

But many of those left behind are defiant and ready to fight for their country. NBC`s Cal Perry was at the Lviv train station today and spoke to several Ukrainians who plan to remain in their country.

CAL PERRY, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: What are you willing to do for this country? Are you`re willing to help people who are displaced? Are you willing to fight?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If we have to, we will fight.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If we have to, we will fight because I`m not sure how it can be possible not to fight for this country when there are people. And for these people, we need to fight.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE (through translator): I want peace. I don`t want to see our boys and girls die. If I were younger, I would be at the front line mow. I`m 73. They will not -- they will not take me there. I would go. I would go. I`m so sorry for them. They`re young boys and girls. They could live.

PERRY: How old are you?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I`m 19.

PERRY: What will you do now? Are you going to go to Poland?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No, because all men from 18 to 60 can`t leave for Ukraine right now because of the invasion.

PERRY: So, will you go and fight?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If it needs to.

PERRY: If you need to, you will fight? Are you afraid?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Just a little.

WAGNER: And the efforts continue to contain the crisis. Today, NATO announced that it is activating a rapid response force for the first time in its history to protect allied territory around Ukraine. NBC News Correspondent Matt Bradley joins me live from Dnipro in eastern Ukraine.

Matt, it sounds like everyone, including the President, is prepared for a very long night. What`s your expectation for the next 24 hours?

MATT BRADLEY, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Yes, I mean, as you can see, right here, Alex, we were going to have -- we had like an all singing, all dancing cinematic view for you. But now, with the police came in and told us that we couldn`t shoot off of our balcony because this entire city of Dnipro is under lockdown, and it`s on a blackout. So, now we`re inside the hotel room and that`s why it`s so dark.

This is going to be a long night for everybody, a dark night just as you`re seeing here. Every city in this country is imposing this kind of rule because they`re trying to avoid airstrikes. They don`t want to, you know, create a target for people. And we`ve heard this over and over again. You know, every citizen is taking to the streets, taking to the barricades. They`re giving guns out to anybody who`s willing to fight.

And President Zelenskyy, he gave a rousing speech tonight in which he said among other things that this night will be very tough, very dark, but the sun will rise. Glory to Ukraine. And this is -- you know, it sounds dramatic because it is dramatic. And because he believes that the Russians are going to be moving in finally just tonight to take the capital Kyiv.

It`s also dramatic because remembers Zelenskyy was an actor just right up to the day that he became president. But you know, this is a real issue for this country. The sense that it`s not just volunteers, it`s not just giving guns to people. You were talking about how people between the ages of 18 and 60 can`t leave the country. They`re also being forcibly conscripted.

So, if you`re caught in the streets, and we were -- we had this issue today, if you know, you`re seen walking around, they can press gang you into joining the military, bring you to defend the country if you`re a fighting age male. And this is something that is very alarming for a lot of people but is the reality of the situation.

Every able-bodied young man is expected to fight for their country. And if they don`t meet that expectation, they will be forced to fight for their country. Alex?

WAGNER: Matt, we`re hearing reports from U.S. intelligence that Russian forces have met with fierce or greater resistance from Ukrainian armed forces than I think they perhaps expected. There`s directions being given to Ukrainian citizens on TV on how to make Molotov cocktails. There`s potentially forcible conscription. But I wonder if Zelenskyy`s words the situation, the dire -- the grim circumstances that they face, have stirred a certain amount of patriotism whether people are making these Molotov cocktails and taking up arms willingly without forced conscription.

BRADLEY: This patriotism doesn`t need to be stirred. It has been going on for the last couple of weeks. I`ve been hearing it myself. I`ve been here for more than a month, nearly five weeks now. Everybody is talking about what they will do to defend Ukraine. The problem is, Alex, is that no one believed they would have to. That`s the real issue.

It was only in the last couple of days that this actually became a reality. And up until then, everybody that I spoke with said yes, I will fight and die for Ukraine, but there`s not going to be an invasion. It was only when the invasion actually happened that we actually started to see people truly changing their minds.

And that`s why you`re seeing people willingly going out to fight, willingly picking up guns, grandmothers, grandfathers who, you know, we saw images of them training before to do so. But now, I mean, this is real and they are willing to fight and die and they may have to.

So, when it comes to the preparations, you know, the patriotism is just running so fast so fierce especially on social media. I mean it is a remarkable thing. I`ve never seen something before like this, Alex.

WAGNER: Well, I don`t think any of us have seen anything like this before. Matt Bradley live in Dnipro in eastern Ukraine tonight, thank you for the reporting, Matt, and please stay safe.

Tens of thousands of Ukrainians have already fled the country and are being helped by groups like the International Rescue Committee. David Miliband is the president and CEO of the IRC as well as the former Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, and he joins me tonight. David, thanks so much for joining me. I`m sure you are busy with much, much more important things. We appreciate your time.

Thanks, Alex.

WAGNER: Let`s first talk about the potential -- current and potential refugee situation. The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees tweeted today, more than 50,000 Ukrainian refugees, 50,000 have fled their country in less than 48 hours, a majority to Poland and Moldova, and many more are moving toward its borders.

What are your expectations in terms of the refugee population of this crisis? And I am assuming most of these people, if not all of them, have nothing beyond the clothing on their backs. So, what kind of preparations is the IRC making at this stage?

DAVID MILIBAND, PRESIDENT AND CEO, INTERNATIONAL RESCUE COMMITTEE: Yes, we`ve had a team in Poland for the last three weeks to ensure that we can add value to the work of local civil society and local government in Poland. We`re also contacting those civil society community organizations inside Ukraine because in addition to the 50,000 refugees who cross border, you`ve got 100-150,000, who have fled their homes but remain within Ukraine.

In terms of what we`re expecting next, really, there are two main scenarios here. One is a prolonged fight. In which case, you`ll see a lot of people leaving the country quite quickly. I think that the U.S. has estimated that up to five million people in a population of 44 million could end up being refugees in Europe. And we should come to address the issue in a minute of what that means and how Europe will cope.

There`s a second scenario, though, which is about swift Russian victory. Obviously, their military might is huge. And in that circumstance, I think you`d see a slower trickle of people coming out of the country. But obviously, there are millions, if not tens of millions of Ukrainians who don`t want to live under Russian occupation. In both circumstances, we need Europe to step up in a big way to support these people.

WAGNER: Let`s talk about the implications here, both in terms of resources and politics, right? What does it mean for Europe to absorb millions of refugees, right, on a basic resources level, but then politically. We talk about the rise, the emergence of far-right nationalism across the continent. And I think we all remember that the Syrian refugee crisis was a flashpoint for that.

What do you see -- I mean, how do you see the political landscape being shaped by this by a refugee crisis across the continent?

MILIBAND: Yes, let me give you the math first. Europe is a continent of about 500 million people. So, put that in perspective when you think about the numbers that are coming across. In terms of the politics, there`s something quite striking going on, which is that Europe has been bitterly divided over refugee issues over the last five years. It still doesn`t have an agreed refugee resettlement framework. There`s no proper system for asylum processing agreed across the 27 countries.

But in this crisis, there`s been unity, not division. Fundamentally, the issue in Eastern Europe has been an objection to Muslim refugees from Syria. In this case, the Polish government, the Hungarian government, the leaders of the opposition to taking refugees from Syria, they`ve opened their borders and they`ve said that they will welcome Ukrainians. Ireland has also announced, Portugal too, that they will take refugees from Ukraine.

So, in the short term, Europe is united. The question then is how long are they going to have to stay and how are they going to get integrated into the society? Obviously, Ukrainians are coming as you can see from a relatively middle class countries, $7,000 per person per year average income in Ukraine, and that means that some of the challenges of integration may be mitigated.

Obviously, though, it will be important for Europe to share out the refugees. This is one of the big lessons of the Syrian crisis of when Germany and Sweden basically took the bulk of people alongside the receiving countries, Greece and Italy, where the refugees were first arriving. In this case, I think Europe needs the 27, plus, I would argue the U.K. even though it`s left the E.U. to agree to share out the refugee responsibility.

WAGNER: Are you optimistic that this -- I feel like you`ve painted a relatively seamless portrait of a Europe that spreads the pain across the board, if you will. Do you think that`s actually going to happen?

MILIBAND: The pain -- the greatest pain -- I mean, the pain, the tears. the European sense of shock --

WAGNER: Of course.

MILIBAND: -- is about what`s going on inside you Ukraine. The ones who make it out will be OK. But every citizen really from around the world I think is thinking about those who are stuck inside Ukraine whether they`re fighting or whether they`re civilians. There are already reports of hospitals being shelled, of housing -- civilian housing being hit, were pleading that this mustn`t become a war without more.

And I just want to say to your viewers tonight as they think about Kyiv. Think about what`s happened to cities that Russia has attacked already, cities like Roshni in Chechnya, cities like Aleppo in Syria. They were flattened. And that`s the great fear tonight that a great European city and its residents hiding in the metro stations under the streets are going to get flattened tonight.

So, this is a really great moment not just for Europe, but for the global order because this is impunity many times over and it`s close to home.

[20:15:56]

WAGNER: Indeed. I think a lot of people can see themselves in the citizens of Kyiv, and it is terrifying. Their courage -- their courage and bravery in this hour though is greatly inspiring. David Miliband with the IRC, thank you so much for your time.

MILIBAND: Thank you very much.

WAGNER: Coming up, Russian forces are reportedly getting more pushback from the Ukrainian military than expected. And a senior U.S. defense official says it could be slowing the invasion. The strength of the Ukrainian resistance after this.

[20:20:00]

WAGNER: Right now, Ukraine is entering a third day of the Russian invasion with Vladimir Putin`s military making gains as it rolls closer to Ukraine`s capital Kyiv. But the Ukrainians are putting up a resistance with the British Ministry of Defense noting that Ukraine remains in control of its key cities.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is tonight warning about an imminent attack on Kyiv. He had previously posted this video to show Ukrainians that he and other key government officials were remaining in the city saying we defend our independence. That`s how it will go.

And Ukrainians aren`t the only ones showing resistance to Putin`s invasion, so are thousands of Russians. The Associated Press reports that more than 1600 people were detained at rallies in 53 cities across Russia yesterday.

But it`s not just grassroots protests. There has also been notable dissent from high-profile Russians. Dmitry Morotov, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and editor of one of Russia`s few independent newspapers, published the Friday edition in both Russian and Ukrainian as a show of solidarity.

Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev is the seventh-ranked player in the world. Last night, after advancing to the final of the Dubai championship, Rublev took out a marker to make a statement about the war in Ukraine.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Two sets but Rublev said not so fast. And he might just have a message, Andrey Rublev. I think we can get behind that. The Russian --

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WAGNER: Roman Abramovich, owner of Britain`s Chelsea Football Club is one of the oligarchs who opposition leader Alexei Navalny says is close to Putin. Today, Abramovich`s daughter, Sophia, posted this anti-war message on her Instagram story, calling popular Russian support for the war merely Kremlin propaganda.

Even more striking is the daughter of Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, who also took to Instagram and posted the words no war over a black screen. In Russia, this kind of speech isn`t nearly controversial, it is criminal. You go to jail or worse for these kinds of messages. And yet, the resistance continues.

I want to turn now to someone who`s been reporting on Russia for years. Michael Weiss is the Director of Special Investigations at the Free Russia Foundation. He is also the news director of New Lines Magazine, and is currently writing a book about Russia`s intelligence agency. Michael, thanks for being here.

I mean, I think for a lot of us who are told that Russia has a firm control over its citizens through misinformation in the state media, it`s surprising to see a certain generation of Russians voicing their opposition so clearly. Are you surprised by it? Do you feel like it`s an indicative of Putin going too far with Russians this time, that they`re on to him, if you will?

MICHAEL WEISS, NEWS DIRECTOR, NEW LINES MAGAZINE: I wouldn`t use the word surprised. I`m deeply impressed by it. But look, one of the things that`s been most striking about this war, it`s a war that a lot of Russians thought could never in a million years happen, because of the immediate disastrous consequences that would come down on Putin and his regime for it.

This is not like any other campaign Putin has fought. It`s not like Chechnya where he could claim that this was a counterterrorism campaign which resonated with a lot of Russians who felt that they were attacked by suicide bombers and so-called Black Widows and so on.

It`s not like Syria, where again, he claimed he was fighting a war on terror. This is a war against what he himself in a 7000 word, chauvinistic revisionist creed described as our people. He has -- he has characterized Ukrainians as essentially indistinguishable from Russians, which will come as a great deal of surprise to most Ukrainians who now absolutely align themselves with Europe and the West.

I mean, it has been extraordinary to just to get to the point of Ukrainian resistance. We`re not just talking about military resistance. And I`m happy to talk to you about some of those dynamics. But the sense of resolve and resiliency in this people I`ve been traveling to Ukraine for eight years, at least once or twice a year. And each time I`ve gone, I have seen a sense of peoplehood, an increase in pride for cultural patrimony, A real deep connection with Ukraine`s distinct history, only kind of skyrocket. And they have cast their lot with Europe and the West.

And what you`re seeing now essentially, is a former Soviet state acting in a way that is more Western than, frankly, a lot of Western European countries. They are -- they`re describing this, they have couched this as the fate of not just democracy in their own country, but for the world. And it should be inspiring to a lot of people.

WAGNER: I think it is inspiring to a lot of people. I do wonder, though, about Putin`s domestic pushback, the fact that they`re arresting hundreds of people in Russia, that younger Russians -- daughters of some of Putin`s cronies are out there on Instagram basically, you know, calling his number. Does that surprise you?

[20:25:09]

WEISS: Well, it does a bit. But if I may be just a little bit cynical. So, one of the things that the U.S. and the European Union has wisely done is not just go after Putin`s inner circle, his elites, his so-called Siloviki, the security hawks who essentially orchestrated this war, they`re also going after their children.

Now, in the West, we might take offense at this and say, that seems a little bit indiscriminate and needless. But in Russia, the kids of these people are often in C-suites of state-owned companies. And they are what`s known as Wallace (PH) for their parents still gotten wealth, wealth that, frankly, has been stolen from the Russian people.

So, when I see the daughters are the children of oligarchs, who, frankly could be on the chopping block in terms of sanctions, tweet this stuff out or post this on social media, it makes me wonder a little bit about if they`re not worried about themselves being sanctioned down the pipe.

But look, there`s no -- there is no arguing with the fact that there is a great deal of discontent and revulsion among Russians who frankly did not want this war. And by the way, the way the war was sold to them, up until very recently is interesting.

Putin and his state media apparatus did not describe this as a war against Ukraine and Ukrainians. He has couched this as a war against NATO and the United States, a confrontation with the West. And he did that because he knew it was going to be a hard sell to say we`re invading Ukraine.

And by the way, the propaganda that`s been carved out in the last 70 to 92 hours is risible. It is scenery collapsingly ridiculous. This is a Nazi junta as he`s described it. He is -- he`s waging a war of de-Nazification against a country with a Jewish President and a Jewish Defense Minister, and up until not too long ago, a Jewish Prime Minister.

This is the World`s Strangest Nazi junta. I`ve seen rabbis tweet solidarity with Vladimir Zelenskyy, the Jewish community of Odessa, the home of Isaac Babel and Leon Trotsky, no less, is saying that they were evacuating. And they`re not evacuated because of -- because of roving Neo Nazis in Ukraine. They`re evacuating from this advertised anti-fascist military that`s been sent to "emancipate them."

So, Putin is -- he`s out of things to sell. He has lost the West. He is increasingly isolated. You`ve seen today at the U.N. Security Council, his closest global partner, China, abstained from a resolution condemning this and calling for immediate ceasefire. He has painted himself into a corner.

And one of the things that we all have to reckon with now and wonder -- and again, this is not my own opinion. I`ve seen Russia watchers who for years have been telling me how stable and secure this regime is. We have to wonder just how secure it is going to be in the long term. I`m hearing people who up until a week ago would never have done these things now whispered to me about palace coups or military coups.

So, again, I think he`s fashioned a rod for his own back. And whether in the short or mid-term, this is going to really blowback in his face.

WAGNER: Fascinating analysis, Michael. Thank you so much for your time, Michael Weiss.

WEISS: Sure.

WAGNER: Coming up, the Trump world figure who helped soften the Republican platform on Russia, and why the GOP just kind of let it happen. The forgotten story of a man named Paul Manafort just ahead.

[20:30:00]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This world has a new country tonight, Ukraine, the White House says it is moving toward full diplomatic recognition of the former Soviet Republic, Poland, Canada, and the Russian Republic gave recognition today.

Ukraine is roughly the size in population of France, it is rich in agriculture and mineral resources.

Ukrainians on Sunday voted for independence from the Soviet Union by an overwhelming nine to one margin. Former communist leader Leonid Kravchuk was elected president and declared the Soviet Union has disintegrated.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ALEX WAGNER, MSNBC HOST: Ukraine left the Soviet Bloc and became an independent state back in 1991. And since gaining its independence, the country has had seven democratically elected presidents. But over the past three decades, Russia has tried multiple times to bring Ukraine back under its control.

In 2004, a Russian-backed candidate named Viktor Yanukovych ran for the presidency of Ukraine, and supposedly he won. But the election was widely considered fraudulent with allegations of stuffed ballot boxes and voter intimidation. And that`s not even including the fact that the opposition candidate was allegedly poisoned by pro-Russian forces.

The whole illegitimate ordeal led to massive protests across Ukraine, which became known as the Orange Revolution. That mass movement led to another election and Yanukovych, the Putin-backed candidate, he lost. But still, all that wasn`t enough to stop Russia.

Russia`s candidate Yanukovych tried once more to win the presidency. And this time, he brought in outside help, from the United States. A man whose name you might remember, Paul Manafort, the longtime Republican operative and former business partner of right-wing dirty trickster Roger Stone.

According to one message sent from Kyiv to Washington, Manafort`s job was to launder the reputation of Putin`s candidate to give him an extreme makeover that would make him palatable to the very same people who rose up against him just a few years prior.

"Manafort showed him how to wave to a crowd rather than keep his arms locked to his sides. He instructed him to refrain from speaking off the cuff. He taught him how to display a modicum of empathy when listening to the stories of voters. I feel your pain, Yanukovych would now exclaim at his rallies."

And you know what? It worked. Yanukovych won the Ukrainian presidency in 2010. And Paul Manafort was greatly compensated for his work, getting Yanukovych elected, reportedly to the tune of $12.7 million between 2007 and 2012 according at least to a secret off the books ledger the corrupt president got caught with.

[20:35:05]

But the story doesn`t end there. In 2013, the Ukrainian people rose up against the Manafort groomed Putin puppet. Viktor Yanukovych was ultimately forced from office amid a number of corruption scandals.

But the Russian President Vladimir Putin, he got a consolation prize just a few years later. One that was also courtesy of Paul Manafort. More on that next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. MITT ROMNEY (R-UT): The Russia is not a friendly character on the world stage. This is without question our number one geopolitical foe. They fight every cause for the world`s worst actors. The idea that he has more flexibility in mind for Russia is very, very troubling indeed.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WAGNER: That was then-Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney back in 2012 criticizing then-President Barack Obama for not being hawkish enough on Russia.

A decade ago, Romney`s position used to be the orthodox one for Republicans, that Russia is a malignant actor on the world stage and that attempts to reset our relationship with Russian President Putin. Those were misguided.

[20:40:12]

But something changed just a few years after Romney said that. Paul Manafort, the Republican operative who helped push pro-Putin candidates in Ukraine. Paul Manafort took on a new challenge here in the United States, getting Donald Trump elected president.

In 2016, Manafort joined the Trump campaign. First, as the guy to get Trump the necessary delegates at the Republican National Convention. And then, as Trump`s campaign chairman.

Under Manafort`s leadership, Trump publicly asked "why do I have to get tough on Putin?" And he tweeted that Russia leaked the DNC stolen e-mails because, Putin likes me".

Manafort also attended that now-infamous Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer who was allegedly offering dirt on Hillary Clinton to the Trump campaign.

But Paul Manafort`s ultimate gift to Putin came at the Republican National Convention in 2016, when the Trump campaign worked to alter the official party platform to be softer on Russia.

According to a report by The Daily Beast, in meetings drafting the platform, a delegate supporting Ted Cruz proposed language that called for providing lethal defensive weapons to Ukraine.

The Trump campaign then reportedly tabled that amendment so that they could work on the language. "When the language came back up after consultation with Trump staff, the section called merely for appropriate assistance to Ukraine". From lethal defensive weapons to appropriate assistance.

The amendment became significantly softer on opposing Russian aggression, once Trump`s campaign which was being run by the guy who worked side by side to get Putin puppets elected in Ukraine once the Trump campaign got its hands on it.

Now, Paul Manafort was eventually pushed out of Trump`s world after his corruption and obvious ties to Russia reportedly became too much even for Trump and his inner circle.

But Manafort`s legacy of a Republican Party that makes appeasement of Vladimir Putin one of its priorities, that legacy lives on to this day.

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I went in yesterday and there was a television screen. And I said, this is genius.

So, Putin is now saying it`s independent, a large section of Ukraine. I said, how smart is that? And he`s going to go in and be a peacekeeper.

MIKE POMPEO, FORMER U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE: Very shrewd, very capable. I have enormous respect for him. I`ve been criticized for saying that. No, I have enormous respect for him. He is very savvy. Very shrewd.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: I think it`s worth asking yourself since it is getting pretty serious, what is this really about? Why do I hate Putin so much? Has Putin ever called me a racist? Has he threatened to get me fired for disagreeing with him?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WAGNER: Franklin Foer is a staff writer at The Atlantic and he has written extensively about Paul Manafort`s ties to Ukraine. Frank, I would call you a resident Manafortologists (PH). I was rereading this seminal piece you wrote for The Atlantic along -- well, I think -- well, I`m not sure it was for the Atlantic. It was in 2016. And it was a kind of an exhaustive exploration into Paul Manafort`s work, and I want to quote from that piece and get you to react to that given the events that are unfolding today.

Paul Manafort spent nearly seven years commuting to Kyiv. Over that stretch, Manafort remade Ukrainian politics and helped shift the country into Vladimir Putin`s sphere of influence.

It is kind of staggering to me now that we look at what Putin is doing in Ukraine and the claims he makes to Ukraine. How much Manafort`s work in these critical periods, both with Trump, and with Yanukovych was instrumental in creating kind of pro-Putin sentiments both here and in Ukraine.

FRANKLIN FOER, STAFF WRITER, THE ATLANTIC: Well, it`s true, I mean, Manafort essentially created the status quo that Putin would like to return to. Manafort helped install an oligarchical system that had -- that was getting rich off of Putin, and in turn doing Putin`s bidding in Ukraine.

And in so doing, he ran campaigns that mimicked a lot of conventional Republican campaigns in the past in terms of playing on ethnic divisions and linguistic divisions in the country.

And one of the ways in which he was able to elect Yanukovych president was that he divided the country between the Russian speaking half and the Ukrainian speaking half. And it`s just so striking to see how Putin`s invasion of Russia and the events of the last five years, six years have erased these differences that Manafort had helped to stoke.

But his role in Ukrainian history is a nefarious one. And he was -- he was -- he was -- he was, as you said, help install this disorder that reigned for years that was essentially did Putin`s bidding.

[20:45:07]

WAGNER: You know, we played that tape of Mike Pompeo and Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump having, you know, positive accolades, if you will, for Donald Trump. And I think a lot of people say, oh, how could that be -- how could that be?

But then, when you talk about the sort of strategy that Manafort used to win elections in Ukraine, you understand how that same playbook was run here in the United States in 2016. And the threads that are absolutely common, the shared DNA between that sort of Ukrainian nationalism that Manafort sort of developed, and the populist nationalism of Donald Trump.

I want to read another excerpt from that piece. Manafort understood how to accentuate divisions in the Ukrainian electorate. He had overseen Reagan`s Southern strategy, he understood the power of cultural polarization. His polling showed that Yanukovych could consolidate his base by stoking submerged grievances. Even though there was little evidence of the mistreatment of Russian language speakers by the Ukrainian state, he encouraged his candidate to make an issue of imagined abuses to rally their base.

And to the same end, he instructed Yanukovych to rage against NATO, which he did by condemning joint operations the alliance was conducting in Crimea.

First of all, that`s exactly what Putin did like over the last couple of weeks, but the imagined grievances, the alleged abuses, this is all the sort of playbook of the modern-day GOP.

FOER: Right. Well, and also, I think the other important subtext to all of this is the corruption that Manafort`s work in Ukraine was kind of -- was utterly corrupt. He was paid off the books by Ukrainian oligarchs who would go around passing the hat, and then they would transfer the money to Manafort`s secret bank accounts in Cyprus and other places. And that was ultimately what led to his downfall.

But I don`t think we need to -- and so, the whiff of corruption hangs over all of this. But I think the scariest part, I think, is the ideological kinship that is exposed in Trump`s history of expressing almost slavishly - - slavish praise of Vladimir Putin. And in the Pompeo comments that you just showed that Putin`s goal in Ukraine, as it was in the United States in our 2016 presidential election, was essentially to disrespect democracy, to say that the will of the people doesn`t matter, that the guy who is strongest should be able to get his way and he did that in Ukraine. He tried to do that here.

And instead of rejecting that, people like Trump and Pompeo seem to celebrate that and that to me at core is the scariest part.

WAGNER: I think I`ll just end this segment by saying Yanukovych ran for president -- the presidency several times and Donald Trump may just do the very same thing.

Franklin Foer, thank you as always for your wisdom and words.

FOER: Thank you.

WAGNER: Next, a momentous day at the White House as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes the first Black woman ever nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court. An introduction to the woman who made history, right after this.

[20:52:25]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JUDGE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON, SUPREME COURT NOMINEE: If I`m fortunate enough to be confirmed as the next Associates Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, I can only hope that my life and career, my love of this country and the Constitution, and my commitment to upholding the rule of law and the sacred principles upon which this great nation was founded, will inspire future generations of Americans.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WAGNER: Today, President Biden officially nominated the first ever Black woman to the Supreme Court. Her name is Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. She currently serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit after a bipartisan confirmation in the U.S. Senate last year.

Judge Jackson has already had an extraordinary legal career. She once clerked for the man she may one day replace on the Supreme Court, Justice Stephen Breyer, and she has worked as a federal appellate judge, a federal district court judge and as a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission. She also served for two years as an assistant Federal Public Defender.

If Judge Jackson is confirmed, she would not only be the first Black woman justice to sit on the court, she would be the only former public defender on the bench and the first justice since Thurgood Marshall with significant experience as a defense lawyer.

But first, she has to get through the confirmation process. And Republican senators, some of whom voted in her favor last year, they are already gearing up to fight her nomination.

I`m joined tonight by Angela Robinson. She`s a retired Connecticut superior court judge and a Quinnipiac School of Law professor. And she recently authored the op-ed in The Washington Post titled history shows why it`s time for a Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court.

And we`re joined by Rachel Barkow, she`s a vice dean and professor at New York University Law School and she attended Harvard Law School with Judge Jackson and served alongside her on the U.S. Sentencing Commission.

Thank you both for joining me on. I`m sure what is for you both a great day given Angela, what you`ve written and Rachel, your friendship with Judge Jackson.

Angela, I want to start first about this sort of big picture here. In your piece in The Washington Post, you talked about the structural inequities facing Black women in legal circles. And on the circuit, if you will.

Why has it taken so very extraordinarily long to get a Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court?

ANGELA ROBINSON, RETIRED CONNECTICUT SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE: Alex, that is a fantastic question. And I think it has a lot to do with the fact that the legal profession in general, and the judiciary in particular, are too complacent and have been too complacent with the status quo.

[20:55:02]

And so, that means it has taken 230 years to get a Black woman to this point to the cusp of being on the United States Supreme Court. And during that 233 years, Black women had to fight for the right to become lawyers, and fight for the right to have a right to practice law and fight for the right to serve on the bench. And there have been barriers that they`ve had to overcome because of gender and race.

For too long, our legal history has been dominated by white men lawyers who have opened the door and given opportunity to other white men lawyers.

And so, we see systems in place to maintain the status quo. And that`s why places like the Federal Circuit Court, which is the main feeder court for the United States, still has only had 13 Black women on it, three of whom were appointed by President Biden.

So, the structural barriers have been built in and just to get to today, Judge Jackson had to use her Herculean efforts and excellence and poise and grace that we do not generally require a white man to get to this point.

WAGNER: I -- you know, I think it`s -- I mean, I think it`s shocking that we`re talking about the first Black woman to the bench in the year 2022. But what`s also so surprising, Rachel, is that this is the only justice who would have experience being a public defender and work in the defense sphere, given the fact that so much of what the court does affects people - - I mean, to have that perspective on the bench seems critical, right? And yet, the last justice that had defense experience was Thurgood Marshall.

At the same time, we seem to be at an inflection point for the criminal justice movement, and it has become a major issue for Republicans. I wonder if you think that her experience as, you know, a public defender is going to be a cudgel that conservatives are going to use to paint the just -- Judge Jackson as someone that may be soft on crime, if you will, I put it in quotation marks.

RACHEL BARKOW, NEW YORK UNIVERSITY LAW SCHOOL, VICE DEAN AND PROFESSOR: Yes, I think they`ll try. You know, I am sure that`s what they`re going to attempt to do. But it`s long been past time for us to have somebody on the court who has that criminal defense background, as you said, criminal cases are just a huge part of the court`s docket. And we`ve had prosecutor after prosecutor after prosecutor put on the court. And there`s a different experience you bring to the bench, when you`ve represented actual people facing the government coming down on them. It gives you a perspective, a point of view, a body of knowledge, that`s going to be very valuable. And it`s terrific that we have such an excellent nominee that has that background.

So, I think they can try to paint it that way. But I think the American people are going to see that it`s actually just a lifetime of excellence that she brings of variety of experiences, including that criminal defense experience, and it`s something to be applauded, and to be grateful for.

WAGNER: And I think it`s worth noting, we`re not talking about white-collar criminals that she`s defended necessarily. She was working with indigent defendants, poor people who are -- who are caught up in the system, she has seen the in justices that are structurally embedded in the system from a firsthand point of view.

BARKOW: And it`s -- you know, that`s what we need on the bench. We are in a country that incarcerates more than two million people, the racial disparities are glaring, the fact that it`s mostly poor people and people of color grinding through that system. And I think it`s important to note, when the framers established our Constitution, they were really worried about government overreach in criminal cases, they have so many of the amendments are devoted to protecting individual liberty, it`s a cornerstone of our Constitution, that we make it difficult for the government to proceed in criminal cases, and that it`s really important that a person have that able defense and be able to put the government to its burden of proof.

So, you know, working as a public defender is one of the greatest things a lawyer can do in the profession. And it`s certainly a wonderful thing to bring to the Supreme Court. And certainly, in America today with the number of people that we have incarcerated and the overuse of the criminal law, it`s more important than ever, that we have that perspective on the court.

WAGNER: Angela, just really quickly, what effect does Judge Jackson`s nomination and confirmation process potentially have more broadly on the makeup of U.S. courts? Do we just need to see this woman on the bench to change the rest of the system?

ROBINSON: Well, history demonstrates that when we have these breakthroughs, like with Constance Baker Motley, who Judge Jackson shares a birthday with that is very inspirational. And so, there`s a representation that`s important, but it also actually meaningfully changes the way the public perceives justice.

[21:00:05]

And it encourages people to feel more confident about the court, and especially the United States Supreme Court.

