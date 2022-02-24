Transcript: All In with Chris Hayes, 2/23/22

Summary

Tonight, Republicans are uniting against President Joe Biden and siding with a foreign autocrat, Vladimir Putin, as he is invading a sovereign and peaceful country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pleads for peace amid Russian threat. Washington D.C. braces for potential demonstrations from the so-called Freedom Convoy of truckers inspired by those right-wing Canadian protests pesters who blocked the U.S.-Canada border earlier this month. Wife of Justice Clarence Thomas tied to efforts to overturn the election. Anti-abortion bills are advanced in Oklahoma Senate.

Transcript

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: That is tonight`s absolute worst.

And that is also tonight`s "REIDOUT." ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES starts now.

ALEX WAGNER, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR (voiceover): Tonight on ALL IN.

TUCKER CARLSON, HOST, FOX NEWS: Why would we take Ukraine side? Why wouldn`t we have Russian side? I don`t -- I`m totally confused.

WAGNER: Undermining democracy at home and supporting an autocrat abroad.

MIKE POMPEO, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: Very shrewd, very capable. I have enormous respect for him.

WAGNER: Tonight, new Russian aggression, new American sanctions. And Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman on the folly of the right support for Putin.

Then, as Ivanka Trump begins talks with the January 6 Committee, why they may also want to speak with the wife of a Supreme Court justice.

All that and one state`s shocking new attack on reproductive rights when ALL IN starts now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WAGNER: Good evening from New York, I`m Alex Wagner in for Chris Hayes. Tonight, Republicans are uniting against President Joe Biden and siding with a foreign autocrat, Vladimir Putin, as he is invading a sovereign and peaceful country.

That in and of itself should be enough for all Americans to unite against Putin, but that is not what`s happening. The leader of the Republican Party, Donald Trump, recently praised the brilliance of Putin`s invasion while criticizing his successor in the White House.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I went in yesterday and there was a television screen. And I said, this is genius. Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine -- of Ukraine -- Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that`s wonderful.

So, Putin is now saying it`s independent, a large section of Ukraine. I said, how smart is that? And he`s going to go in and be a peacekeeper. That`s the strongest peace force. We could use that on our southern border.

And you know what the response was from Biden, there was no response. They didn`t have one for that. Now, it`s very sad, very sad.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WAGNER: House Republicans piled on tweeting this photo of President Biden walking out of the East Room of the White House yesterday afternoon, after he announced sanctions against Russia and defensive military operations. Those House Republicans captioned it, "This is what weakness on the world stage looks like.

To be clear, Biden is literally just walking away from the podium. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo echoed that critique talking about Biden`s dealings with Putin in an interview on CSPAN.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

POMPEO: The took a fifth of the country under President Obama when Biden was Vice President. I am -- and President Biden has now told him you can make a minor incursion into the country and that`ll all be square and just spiffy by me. Those are -- those are signs of feebleness, signs of weakness. And those are the kinds of things that never happened during our four years.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WAGNER: Feebleness and weakness. That is how he characterized the sitting President of the United States. And here is his very favorable assessment last week of Vladimir Putin.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

POMPEO: Very shrewd, very capable. I have enormous respect for him. I`ve been criticized for saying that. I have enormous respect for him. He was also an interlocutor that was always well informed and deeply clear about what Russian interests were. I appreciated that. It required the same from us, from me, from my team. We had to be equally prepared and equally protected by the interest that matter to the United States. He is very savvy, very shrewd.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WAGNER: Yesterday, Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina told the press that he thinks Biden has been outmatched by Putin.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): President Biden, you said a couple of years ago that Putin does not want you to win, because you`re the only person that could go toe to toe with him. Right now, Mr. President, you`re playing footsie with Putin and you`re losing. He`s walking all over, you and our allies.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WAGNER: We`re seeing this message repeated all the way down to Republican candidates for office. Ohio Republican Senate hopeful JD Vance has been railing against Biden for focusing on what he says is the wrong border.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JD VANCE (R-OH), SENATE CANDIDATE: It`s ridiculous that we`re focused on this border in Ukraine. I don`t -- I got to be honest with you. I don`t really care what happens to Ukraine one way or another. I do care about the fact that in my community right now the leading cause of death among 18 to 45-year-olds is Mexican fentanyl and it`s coming across the southern border.

I`m sick of Joe Biden focusing on the border of a country I don`t care about while he lets the border of his own country become a total war zone.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WAGNER: And in New York, a Republican candidate for Congress is speaking positively about the Russian autocrat, tweeting, "Putin protects the church, tradition, and Russian culture to an extent that globalists cannot accept. He added that we deal with far-worse governments regularly.

Of course, all of these Republicans are being supported by their friends at Fox News. Tucker Carlson has been especially persistent in pushing the anti-Biden pro-Russia message. Last night, he asked his audience why they`re following Democrats` orders to hate Vladimir Putin.

[20:05:24]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Since the day that Donald Trump became president, Democrats in Washington have told you, you have a patriotic duty to hate Vladimir Putin. It`s not a suggestion, it`s a mandate. Anything less than hatred for Putin is treason.

It might be worth asking yourself since it is getting pretty serious. What is this really about? Why do I hate Putin so much? Has Putin ever called me a racist? Has he threatened to get me fired for disagreeing with him? Has he shipped every middle class job in my town to Russia? Did he manufacture a worldwide pandemic that wrecked my business and kept me indoors for two years?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WAGNER: Now, let`s be clear about who Vladimir Putin is exactly, this guy who Republicans are praising for his strength and his smarts. Putin is an authoritarian ruler who has kept himself in power for over two decades using anti-democratic tactics. He has prevented elections in Russia from being free and fair. He does not allow freedom of the press.

He is overseeing the passing of numerous laws that allow for censorship and surveillance of journalists who are sometimes threatened, attacked, or even killed. Vladimir Putin does not treat dissenters kindly. He silences them like opposition leader Alexei Navalny who was arrested and thrown in jail last year.

You may remember a former Russian intelligence officer accused of being a double agent for Britain was poisoned in 2018. Human rights abuses are widespread and Russia. LGBTQ people are often targeted with legislation and with violence. Last year, Putin signed a constitutional amendment outlawing same-sex marriage and banning transgender people from adopting children.

But even if you put all of that aside, there should be no doubt that Vladimir Putin`s invasion of Ukraine is abominable. And yet many Republicans are siding with him. And not just because they hate Joe Biden and want to oppose everything he says or does, they actually seem to share certain anti-democratic values with Vladimir Putin.

They want our elections to be less free. They target the trans community, they prefer we have less freedom of the press. The shocking thing is when these Republicans look at Russia, its repression and flouting of democratic norms and restriction of essential freedoms. When they look at all that, they may not see a cautionary tale but an aspirational one.

Alexander Vindman is a Retired United States Army Lieutenant Colonel who`s the director of European Affairs on the National Security Council. He was removed from that position by Donald Trump following his first impeachment after he testified about the infamous phone call with Ukrainian president where Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine to extort fabricated dirt about Joe Biden.

He wrote a book about his experience titled Here, Right Matters: An American Story. And Colonel Vindman joins me now. It`s great to see you, Colonel. Thanks for joining me tonight.

ALEXANDER VINDMAN, RETIRED LIEUTENANT COLONEL, UNITED STATES ARMY: Thanks for having me on, Alex.

WAGNER: So, let me just start with this strange common DNA that seems to be shared by Vladimir Putin and certain wings of the GOP. Do you think it`s an overstatement to say that they share threads in terms of their governing agenda, if you will?

VINDMAN: I`m not sure if I necessarily describe it as that. Excuse me, sorry. Sorry. So, I think of Vladimir Putin is a is a real-world dictator. What you have in the Republican Party is a grasping for power and control. And one of them is kind of the real thing. He`s been in power for 22 years.

And the other one is aspirational, and kind of just doing whatever they can take two to hold on. So, it`s really -- you can`t really compare them the same way because one of them is weak and the other one is really threatening to U.S. national security.

WAGNER: Does it surprise you, the party that rallies around this notion of patriotism and uses it so often in rhetoric, that idea of patriotism seems to have completely vanished from the Republican Party at this moment when we`re talking about a foreign adversary in a possible realignment of the post-Cold War landscape?

I mean, the criticisms of this sitting president and the praises of Vladimir Putin seem to be different than the Republicans suggests their party stands for.

VINDMAN: Well, I think that`s -- it`s a symptom of the fact that Donald Trump has captured the Republican Party. They`re pandering to Donald Trump. Donald Trump does not like Ukraine. He admires -- deeply admires Vladimir Putin and the rest of the Republican Party, either out of fear or out of some sort of misplaced belief that he`ll take them to victory and to power is following him.

The problem with that is of course Donald Trump is his own worst enemy. Everything Trump touches dies, and they`re digging their own hole. We have -- we`ve known Vladimir Putin a horrible tyrant for 22 years. But frankly, we`ve not seen anything just yet.

This war that`s about to unfold is going to have tens of thousands of casualties. We`ve not witnessed anything like this. When he conducted his campaign against Chechnya, thousands died. But that was -- we were distracted, we weren`t paying attention, we weren`t as connected. This is going to be played all over every screen there is.

And the Republicans that have been pandering and catering to Donald Trump and to Vladimir Putin are going to own this. They are going to see the massive damage that -- sorry, there`s some serious disturbance over here.

WAGNER: No, no. OK.

VINDMAN: Yes. So, they`re going to see the damage and they`re going to own being -- they`re going to have blood on their hands because they`ll be the ones responsible for encouraging Vladimir Putin for offering the opportunity for portraying the U.S. is divided. And that`s what Vladimir Putin was acting on when he started this build up just days after January 6 insurrection effort.

WAGNER: Yes. I think that it`ll be interesting to see if that rhetoric changes if and when there is a full-blown invasion and casualties. I do think, you know, one of the things that is trying -- at least people like Tucker Carlson are trying to do right now is put a face on Ukraine that is unpalatable to the grassroots conservatives.

Last night, he said that you, Alexander Vindman, Colonel Vindman, believe you -- he`s saying to the audience, you believe you have a moral obligation to defend your homeland and added your job is to take up arms in defense of Alexander Vindman home country, or else you`re evil.

He is basically making you the face of Ukraine. And it feels like he`s looking for a way to make Ukraine the other, make Ukraine the enemy. And the best way for him to do that is by making you the face of the country struggles because you spoke out against President Trump.

VINDMAN: I`m going to say something strange here. I 100 percent agree with a Tucker Carlson. I am 100 percent interested in defending my homeland. I`m not saying that rhetorically. For 21 and a half years, I served in the U.S. Army, I served in combat, I served in some of the most challenging locations in the world. I put my career on the line to defend this country and defend its interests.

So, he is right. I am all in on defending this country. The problem is that I have to defend it against guys like him, guys like Mike Pompeo, and guys like Donald Trump that care less about this country. They are the ones that are putting this country into jeopardy. They`re the ones that are sowing discord in this country.

And I`m using my voice to denounce them, to draw attention to their failings, and to draw attention to how they are harming this country, because that`s exactly what they`re doing. And they will own this. When blood starts to flow as a result of them cheerleading for Vladimir Putin, they will own this. And this is probably going to be their undoing.

WAGNER: I want to call everyone`s attention to something -- some remarks that Ukrainian President Zelensky made just a few hours ago, speaking directly to the people, if you will, and especially the Russian people. I`m going to play part of what he said without translation. And for those that don`t know Colonel Vindman, you were born in the former Soviet Union and what is now Ukraine. And maybe you can do a little translation and explain what his message is to our audience. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY, PRESIDENT, UKRAINE: (SPEAKING FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WAGNER: What`s he saying, Colonel Vindman?

VINDMAN: Those are some very powerful words. And the first part of that, the first minute of that was in Ukrainian. The rest of the nine minutes we`re talking to the Russian population where Zelensky is a household name, he`s a household face, he`s a very popular comic before he became the head of the President of Ukraine.

And in these remarks, he`s basically saying, President Putin could sit down with us and talk with us, but he doesn`t want to. So, he could -- he needs to sit down and talk to his own people and justify what he`s doing. And then he asks rhetorically, does Russia want war? It`s actually kind of a famous line ad of a prominent poet.

And it`s actually supposed to, you know, kind of be a personal reference, because Russia has been involved in some very costly wars. And he`s leaving it in the hands of the Russian people. He knows that they`re not going to see the speech. He says so. But he`s leaving it into the hands of the Russian people that will get access to it from the internet to see if they want to avoid this major confrontation, the loss of Ukrainian and Russian lives. And he`s calling on the Russian people to do something.

[20:15:15]

WAGNER: An 11th hour appeal. Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, thank you so much for your service and for your time.

VINDMAN: Thank you.

WAGNER: Sam Stein is the White House Editor for Politico which reported today on the Republican descent into foreign policy factionalism over the Russia-Ukraine standoff, and he joins me now.

Sam, everybody in the GOP can agree that they don`t like Joe Biden, and that they think everything he`s doing is wrong. But there seems to be an ideological cleave within the party, right, the isolationist wing versus the more hawkish side? Are these two sides fundamentally incompatible? Is there a circling of the wagons that can get everybody on the same page at this point?

SAM STEIN, WHITE HOUSE EDITOR, POLITICO: I don`t think so. They seem fundamentally incompatible. The fissures, just as you described it, it was exasperated by Donald Trump`s presidency. On the one hand, there is this wing of the party that basically says, what`s happening overseas, by and large, with a few exceptions, isn`t really American`s primary interest. That we shouldn`t really care about what`s happening on the border of Russia and Ukraine, that we need to focus on protecting our own border, and that U.S. foreign interventionism has been a source of immense violence, death, suffering and cost for decades, and then we just need to leave that type of foreign policy paradigm.

On the other hand, you have the sort of traditional hawks of the party. People who say, no, the U.S. is a force for good for spreading democracy. What happens overseas, especially in Russia, will have downstream impacts on America. You might not see it right now, but you can see it a year from now, four years from now. Who knows where Russia goes after they do -- what they`re planning to do in eastern Ukraine. These two ideologies are completely incompatible one another.

What you`re seeing right now is something that I think is diametrically different from what you saw last summer with respect to the drawdown in Afghanistan. Back then, there was just sort of one cohesive GOP position, which is Biden is mucking this up, he has no plan, he was ill prepared for this, we should not have done this. We should -- we should never have drawn down troops. We should have led to contingency element in there.

Now, you don`t have that one cohesive Republican response, you have a whole host of different ones. And I suspect that it`s giving the West a little bit of political room to maneuver. And it`s giving Biden a little bit of time to develop his own policy without much domestic pushback.

WAGNER: Well, and then, you know, you`re talking about the White House room to maneuver. There`s also Trump`s record on Ukraine, the thing he was impeached for withholding critical aid, his you know, antagonistic position with NATO. The White House -- I mean, I don`t think the White House is thinking about this in terms of domestic politics necessarily at this moment, right? They have a foreign policy and national security crisis on their hand.

But insofar as there is a political element here, they feel like they have -- it sounds like more of I won`t say a winning hand, but they have some leverage here, if you will.

STEIN: Yes, I actually think they probably are thinking some of that in the domestic political politics round because they ultimately, if they do go down more aggressive sanction routes, for instance, they`re going to want the backing of Congress. They`re going to want a unified government behind their policy.

No one is talking about sending troops into Ukraine. In fact, you know, Biden has adamantly said, no, we`re not going to do that. But there are certain policies where Congress would have input, and I think the President will eventually want to make sure that there`s a unified government behind him.

The problem here is that there`s not a unified government behind him. You featured a tweet, and I know it`s just a tweet, but the House GOP account reading, you know, this is what leaders -- weakness looks like as he walked from podium. You know, those are the types of things that do show domestic political division here.

And I think, you know, to the extent that that does matter, it`s in -- it`s in trying to create a unified front when you`re going out projecting a policy towards Ukraine, talking to the international community, trying to get NATO fully aligned behind what policy you`re pursuing.

WAGNER: The White House is not -- is not not watching what`s unfolding in the halls of Congress right now. Sam Stein, my old friend, great to see you. Thanks for your time.

STEIN: It`s a pleasure to be back on with you. I`m so happy.

WAGNER: Me too. I mean, not -- you know what I mean.

Still to come tonight, the latest on the ground in Ukraine as one of Vladimir Putin`s tactics seems to be backfiring. What that means for a larger invasion coming up next.

And later, as the fencing goes back up around the Capitol Building, news that Ivanka Trump could cooperate with the January 6 investigation. All that and more just ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[20:20:00]

WAGNER: In a late-night speech, Ukraine`s President Zelensky just directly address the Russian people saying the Ukrainian people want peace. Zelensky also said Putin has approved an invasion and that he had tried to call Putin directly but that the result was silence.

Ukraine has already declared a state of emergency. He called up military reservists and warn their citizens to leave Russia immediately as fears of a full on invasion escalate tonight. The U.N. Security Council is holding another emergency meeting tonight in just over an hour. And there will be a virtual meeting of the G7 tomorrow morning.

The Biden administration says it is still leaving the door open to diplomacy. But today, the President re-impose sanctions on the officials behind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline which would deliver natural gas from Russia to Germany. The pipeline is operated by a company that is in turn owned entirely by Russia`s state owned energy company.

Meanwhile, Russian state media reports the Kremlin is claiming that rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine asked for military assistance on Wednesday to help fend off so-called Ukrainian aggression. The White House called this stunt an example of a false flag operation to manufacture and excuse for further force.

And as NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel found in the village of Mykolaivka, near one of the breakaway regions, shelling from Russian-backed separatists is surging along the border.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RICHARD ENGEL, NBC NEWS CHIEF FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT: Sometimes the rounds are closer than others. It`s not a good sign when you can hear that whistle of an incoming round. Those are being fired -- those rounds are coming from the separate areas and are landing inside Ukraine coming right over this frontline position coming right over this trench.

So, it came from this direction?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

[20:25:46]

WAGNER: According to Richard Engel, the shelling has been entirely one- sided so far, and the Ukrainian forces have not returned fire. David Rohde is the executive editor of NewYorker.com. He was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for international reporting for his coverage of the war in Bosnia. And he joins me now. Thanks so much for joining me, David.

Earlier today --

DAVID ROHDE, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: Thank you for having me.

WAGNER: Thanks for -- thanks for coming. Earlier today, NBC`s Lester Holt spoke with Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the possibility of an imminent invasion. And I want to play the sound of that interview for you.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LESTER HOLT, NBC NEWS ANCHOR: Do you have reason to believe that before this night is over Russian forces will be engaged in something akin to a full invasion of Ukraine?

ANTONY BLINKEN, U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE: I do. Unfortunately, Russia has positioned his forces at the final point of readiness across Ukraine`s borders to the north, to the east, to the south. Everything seems to be in place for Russia to engage in a major aggression against Ukraine.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WAGNER: David, we`ve heard this from the White House for several days that an attack is imminent. For a while, it seemed like, you know, there was a plausible theory that some of this could have been theater on the part of Putin to get the west to the negotiation table. I wonder if you think that that is a fantasy at this point, whether you think that we really are on the precipice of something very, very serious.

ROHDE: I think the invasion has begun. It`s a question of how Putin wants to carry it out. I was somewhat optimistic when there was this deal for a possible summit between Putin and Biden that have been worked out. I think that was on Monday evening. And this was the sort of face-saving gesture that Putin had gotten America and the West to pay attention to him and that there could be some sort of diplomatic settlement, some kind of security assurances for Putin that would lead this but he the next morning, rejected the summit.

And I agree. I spoke with a colleague of mine from The New Yorker, Joshua Yaffa. He`s sort of also near the separatists area as Richard Engel was. And he said people are streaming out of the area. People expect an eminent, you know -- he thought it could be this evening in Ukraine. And, you know, they -- journalists and other people had cars gassed up and ready to go to flee for their lives.

So, I don`t know if it`ll be slow or a sort of Blitzkrieg of cyberattacks and airstrikes. But, you know, the invasion has begun.

WAGNER: You know, it`s remarkable seeing the Ukrainian President Zelensky making a direct appeal to the Russian people. The New York Times bureau chief in Moscow just tweeted, it`s almost 4:00 a.m. in Moscow but lots of Russians are already posting about Zelensky`s moving speech.

The problem is, there`s no one to respond to him, one writes. Most Russians are in no condition right now to decide, say, or think anything. What do you make of that? You know, can Zelensky have an effect at this point in terms of Russian public opinion here? Can he, you know, in any way, get Putin to reconsider, if you will?

ROHDE: I don`t -- I don`t think he`ll have any impact on Putin. It`s a sign of sort of the desperation of Zelensky and I think the Ukrainian people. And, you know, to go back to your earlier segment, I mean, Vladimir Putin has systematically jailed or silenced, all of his political opponents. There is no free press in Russia.

And the idea that Republicans and that President Trump is sort of holding up what Trump is -- I`m sorry, what Putin is doing is some sort of genius idea. Like, we`re going to invade Mexico and, you know, use the same tactic as Putin is extraordinary. And it`s shocking, that this is how, you know, former President is talking.

This is -- this is a more powerful country invading its smaller neighbor and denying the people of that smaller country their democratic right, their right to choose what military alliances they want to be in, the right of Ukrainians to choose their own president. It reminds me of the 1930s. So, it`s very sad what`s happening. I hope maybe some miracle happens.

But at this point, you know, again, he can do it slowly, he can, you know, use proxies, he can declare a little chunks of territory and annex them as he`s already done in a separate hysterias, or it could be an all-out assault with airstrikes and artillery and cyberattacks. But I don`t see this reversing I see us heading toward a tragedy.

[20:30:10]

WAGNER: It is a grim, grim time. David Rohde, thank you so much for your time and thoughts.

ROHDE: Thank you.

WAGNER: Ahead, new reports of two key Trump figures who might cooperate with the January 6 investigation. What Rudy Giuliani and Ivanka Trump could reveal in their testimony after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WAGNER: We are more than a year out from the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, but Washington D.C. is still on high alert. President Joe Biden`s first State of the Union is just six days away and authorities are drawing up plans to re install the fence around the Capitol for additional security.

This as the city braces for potential demonstrations from the so-called Freedom Convoy of truckers inspired by those right-wing Canadian protests pesters who blocked the U.S.-Canada border earlier this month. The Pentagon has also approved the deployment of 700 National Guard troops to help control traffic around the Capitol in the coming week.

The suggestion to put up a fence around the Capitol has been criticized by some lawmakers who feared the additional security measure may become permanent. Today, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said it was out of her hands.

[20:35:24]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PELOSI: My understanding when we arrived here last night that the police -- chief of police had called for the National Guard to be present leading up to and around the time of the State of the Union, that they have a good handle on what the expectation is. Some of it won`t even come until after the State of the Union. But no, I feel confident.

Now, I don`t have -- you know, people said, oh, don`t let them put up a fence. That`s not my call.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WAGNER: Meanwhile, investigations continue into the insurrection that first necessitated that fence. And we are learning about lots of potential cooperation with the bipartisan House committee. Ivanka Trump is reportedly discussing potential cooperation with the committee. We know that the former president`s daughter who also served as a senior advisor in his White House was one of the many voices that pleaded with Trump to call off the rioters on January 6.

There are also reports that Rudy Giuliani is expected to cooperate with the committee. In his capacity as Trump`s personal attorney, Giuliani was one of the most ardent proponents of the ex-president`s big lie about a stolen election. We have also learned the committee has already interviewed former Trump campaign spokeswoman Katrina Pierson who was subpoenaed for her role organizing the Stop the Steal events leading up to January 6, including that rally at the ellipse where Trump incited the insurrection.

And the committee also interviewed Trump event organizer Jason Funes today. All these names are in addition to the many organizers the committee has already subpoenaed. But there is one person who was involved in the planning at the highest levels who has rarely even been mentioned when it comes to the attempt to overthrow a free and fair election. And she also happens to be the spouse of a Supreme Court justice. We`ll talk about that next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[20:40:00]

WAGNER: The Supreme Court is one of the most important deliberative bodies in the United States. And one of its most conservative members flies largely under the radar. Back in 1991, Justice Clarence Thomas was confirmed to the Supreme Court. At the time, his nomination was highly controversial because it came amidst allegations of sexual harassment by a woman named Anita Hill.

For three decades, Thomas took a backseat on the court rarely even speaking. But now, as the balance of the court shifts ever further to the right, Justice Thomas has become a more -- has become more important as has the person behind him, his wife, Ginni Thomas. The two are in lockstep, so it is crucial to understand both her motivations and her potential influence.

A new magazine piece in The New York Times sets out to do just that, describing Ginni Thomas as a longtime activist and right-wing circles. The story notes that since the founding of the nation, no spouse of a sitting justice has been as overt a political actor.

Case in point, in 2020, Ginni Thomas helped Donald Trump`s attempt to overturn the election as a board member for the arm of the -- for an arm of the conservative council for national policy among the group`s efforts trying to "pressure Republican lawmakers into challenging the election results and appointing alternate slates of electors.

After the fake electoral scheme failed, Ginni Thomas`s group work to clean up the mess left behind by the insurrection. In the weeks that followed January 6, the Council for national policy circulated a memo that outlines strategies to make the capitol riots see more palatable. Drive the narrative that it was mostly peaceful protests, it advised, according to a copy reviewed by the Times, amplify the concerns of the protesters and give them legitimacy.

And that last point, give them legitimacy, that is exactly what the Republican National Committee did earlier this month. And it censure of Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. The RNC called the January 6 rioters "ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse."

Danny Hakim is an investigative reporter with The New York Times and one of the authors of that New York Times magazine piece on Ginni Thomas. He joins me now. Danny, it`s an enlightening and staggering piece.

Thank your for having me. I appreciate it. Just for people who have not yet read it, could you give us a sense of the network that Ginni Thomas operates in and what kind of outsized role she plays behind the scenes?

DANNY HAKIM, INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER, THE NEW YORK TIMES: Sure. Well, our story looks at the shared ideological beliefs that Clarence and Ginni Thomas have, how they came to those beliefs, and where those beliefs have taken them.

For Ginni Thomas, you know, for years she was -- she worked for establishment Republican groups like the Heritage Foundation, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. But then after Mitt Romney lost in 2012, she started a group of her own called Groundswell. And it brought a lot of conservative activists together with conservative media members. And they tried to advance what they call at the time a 30 front cultural war. It was a very secretive group or trying to be secretive.

And more recently, she -- as you said in the intro, she became a board member of an arm of the Council for National Policy, which is a much larger, more influential group that was started in the 80s as a counterweight to liberal organizations. And you know, she`s been, you know, one of the nine members of the board of that group. At the time, they were advancing these efforts to help former President Trump`s efforts to overturn President Biden`s victory.

[20:45:11]

WAGNER: Danny, the number of conflicts of interest between the work that Ginni Thomas is doing and the cases that Clarence Thomas is hearing in his work as a Supreme Court justice, it`s staggering. It is an ethical wormhole. I want to call everyone`s attention to a couple examples.

You report that during Trump`s presidency, the Council for National Policy, Virginia Thomas sits as a board member and its affiliates, routinely took on issues that were likely to go before the Supreme Court. And that Ginni Thomas personally co-moderated a panel called the pro-life movement on offense.

That panel laid out strategies to energize low turnout pro-life voters and persuadable Democrats and Hispanics by talking to them about late-term abortion, taxpayer funding of abortion, and the Supreme Court. How is it that Clarence Thomas has not felt any pressure to recuse himself from any of these cases challenging abortion? I mean, he`s going to be in the catbird seat as we basically look to the dismantling of Roe v Wade later this year.

HAKIM: Right. There`s a -- there is a Federal Judicial code of conduct, but it doesn`t officially apply to the nine justices. So, historically, the justices have sort of set there -- each justice has set his or her own course on issues of recusal. And Justice Thomas, generally speaking, he does not recuse himself in these issues that overlap with his wife.

And when this -- you know, when this issue is raised -- he says, it`s usually raised by people who are bent on undermining the court. So, he tends to reject any suggestion that he should be recusing himself for those instances.

WAGNER: You write that Ginni Thomas`s group targeted democratic strategies that make it easier to vote, including the practice of giving civic groups gathering ballot applications derided and many as on the right as ballot harvesting. Months later, the Supreme Court upholds an Arizona ban on the practice with Clarence Thomas in the six to three majority.

I mean, there are other people voting with him. But is this something that other Supreme Court justices take note of, the fact that his wife is in many ways an ideological engine living in the same house as Clarence Thomas?

HAKIM: Well, I haven`t heard other justices taking note of that. That was certainly a contentious example you brought up. It was a six to three ruling, so his vote in that particular case wasn`t pivotal. But, you know, I remember in that ruling, I believe it was Justice Kagan and her dissent who pointed out that for some -- you know, for some voters, I think she highlighted Native Americans who don`t have -- who have relatively low postal access.

And so she was pointing out in that case, that it`s very difficult for people to get ballots. So, that was certainly a contentious case.

WAGNER: I guess I just wonder what is the future of all of this. And you guys have written an exhaustive piece. There`s numerous interviews. You go back to Ginni Thomas` high school friends and talk about how she became this person. And the ways in which, you know, her efforts have borne fruit, electoral -- you know, election fraud, The Big Lie, all of it.

I mean, a lot of it is connected to work she`s done. Do you think that there is any push to have a greater separation here, some kind of code of ethics for the Supreme Court when you look at couples like this one?

HAKIM: Well, there have been pushes over the years, but they have not come to fruition. So, as it sits now, the justices still set their own course. I think what`s really interesting to me, and the reason we spend so much time on Justice Thomas is, you know, he`s been on the court for more than 30 years now.

And for many years, you know, he was known for writing dissents and writing dissenting opinions, solo opinions that were often on the fringes of the court. But now the court after the Trump era has really moved towards him. So, now a lot of -- a lot of his old dissenting views could become majority opinions in the next few years.

WAGNER: That is the staggering part of all of this that Clarence Thomas hasn`t moved, but man, the court sure has. Danny Hakim of The New York Times Magazine, thank you so much.

HAKIM: Thank you for having me. I appreciate it.

WAGNER: Next, Irin Carmon on the sustained assault on the right to reproductive freedoms that is playing out across the country. One state`s terrifying new proposal right after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[20:50:00]

WAGNER: There is an absolutely absurd and terrifying anti-abortion bill making its way through the Oklahoma State House right now. It would ban abortions after 30 days, which is before most people even begin to think they might be pregnant.

This is one of five anti-abortion measures that just passed out of the committee along a party-line vote. Those bills are now heading to the Oklahoma Senate which has a 39 to nine Republican majority. And Oklahoma isn`t the only state moving ahead with punitive abortion measures.

According to The Washington Post, lawmakers in at least 29 states have introduced new restrictions in 2022 in anticipation of the Supreme Court potentially overturning Roe v. Wade. Bills that would ban abortions after just 15 weeks with no exceptions for rape or incest are moving ahead in Arizona, Florida, and West Virginia.

And just today, a committee in the Alabama State House approved a bill that would ban all abortion-inducing medications, a common and safe method of abortion in the early stages of pregnancy. 50 years of protection for women who are just trying to safely access medical care is now serious under threat as Republican lawmakers tried to turn back the clock to a pro-Roe America.

Irin Carmon is a senior correspondent for New York Magazine who has spent years covering reproductive rights and abortion restrictions. In December, she published a piece on the upcoming Supreme Court decision titled, This Is How Roe Ends. Irin joins me now.

It`s good to see you, Irin.

[20:55:21]

IRIN CARMON, SENIOR CORRESPONDENT, NEW YORK MAGAZINE: Hi, Alex.

WAGNER: So, put this in a larger sociological context for me if you could. Is this -- is this really about reproductive freedom or is this part of a larger and sustained attack on the freedoms that women have won in the last 50 years? I mean, why is all of this happening right now?

CARMON: So, there`s a practical answer which has a lot to do with the conversation you just had about Clarence and Ginni Thomas, right? So, the very short practical reason that all of this is happening now, and of course, it has been happening for 50 years, but now it is actually being allowed to go into effect is actually sticking, is a sustained attack on the right of individuals who can become pregnant to control their lives, whether that`s through contraception, whether that`s through access to abortion.

The Ginny Thomas of the world have been the foot soldiers. They have worked hard to roll back the advances of technology and feminism and other social movements. The conservative legal movement, which is led by people like Clarence Thomas, are finally in a position to make their long-held theories real.

So, what was once marginal, which is Clarence Thomas, after saying in his confirmation hearing that he didn`t even read Roe v. Wade in law school, then writing a dissent saying he thought Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided and there was no constitutional right to privacy, now being in a position to not only we expect in Mississippi to undo Roe v. Wade formally, but to already in Texas allow the state to ban abortion after six weeks, through a mechanism that they made up that forces people to spy on each other.

And so, not only do we know that the Supreme Court is soon going to gut abortion rights, it already is allowing it to happen in Texas. Abortion is illegal in Texas after six weeks. Now, to your broader question of why is this happening, what`s the sociological reason, there is -- there are a few more powerful things than deciding whether someone will become pregnant, whether they will stay pregnant, whether they`ll become a parent.

And I think people understand that controlling the means if reproduction will control people`s lives especially women and vulnerable people who can become pregnant. And so, if you can tell someone, we are going to put you in this slot, and that slot is mother, whether you want to be there or not, or whether you want to be there right now or not, because many people who have abortions are mothers, you understand that this is the key to controlling their destiny, which is why people like Ruth Bader Ginsburg always argued that abortion rights weren`t just about a right to privacy, but also about autonomy and equality.

So, if you restrict people`s ability to reproduce, it`s the entire ballgame about their equal status in society.

WAGNER: Yes, well, unsurprisingly, that grab for power is happening at precisely the moment that women are standing up and saying, we need more equity. It`s not just abortion that we`re talking about right now. Last week, three Republican candidates for Michigan Attorney General were asked about their opinion on Griswold v. Connecticut, which is of course when the Supreme Court overturned a ban on contraceptives. Take a listen to the sound.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TOM LEONARD, FORMER MICHIGAN HOUSE SPEAKER: This case much like Roe v. Wade, I believe was wrongly decided because this is -- it was an issue that trampled upon state`s rights.

RYAN BERMAN, REPUBLICAN STATE REPRESENTATIVE, MICHIGAN: Now, we have to look more into it and the reasoning behind it, but I`m all about state`s rights in limiting federal and special -- federal judicial activism.

MATT DEPERNO, REPUBLICAN ATTORNEY GENERAL CANDIDATE: Listen. All these cases that deal with first of all, Roe v Wade, Dobbs, these are all state right issues. I think that`s what we`re going to see with the U.S. Supreme Court.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WAGNER: Contraception, Irin, it`s worth mentioning that this candidates, Tom Leonard and Ryan Berman, have now tried to walk back those comments saying they oppose bans on contraceptives. But the fact that we are talking about banning contraception in part of a like state political discourse, I don`t think that our mother`s envisioned this is something we would be talking about in the year 2022.

CARMON: No. And importantly, you know, the right to privacy and Griswold, it`s the building block not just for abortion and general reproductive freedom, it`s also the building block for LGBTQ rights. So, what you`re talking about the state`s rights language is really about whether the state can reach into people`s intimate lives and impose norms on them on how to be a man, how to be a woman, whether they can prevent pregnancy, whether they must be pregnant.

It`s the sodomy bands that were struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court built on the same values that the state -- that there`s a line that the state cannot cross. And once you say that the state can then deeply examine our personal lives, that`s how you get the same kinds of attacks on trans- children`s health care that you have in Texas. These are all deeply connected with each other.

Irin Carmon, thank you for a brilliant analysis of these terrifying times, my friend.

CARMON: Good to see you, Alex. Thank you very much.

WAGNER: That is ALL IN on this Wednesday night. "THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW" starts right now with Ali Velshi at the anchor desk. Good evening, Ali.