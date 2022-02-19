Transcript: All In with Chris Hayes, 2/18/22

Summary

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST (voiceover): Tonight on ALL IN.

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Make no mistake, if Russia pursues his plans, it will be responsible for catastrophic and needless war of choice.

HOLT: The President alerts the world, Vladimir Putin has made up his mind.

BIDEN: As of this moment, I`m convinced he`s made the decision.

HAYES: What the U.S. says it now knows about Russia`s plans to invade and the ongoing efforts to stop a needless war.

Then, Donald Trump had a tacit agreement with Capitol attackers. So says a federal judge in a January 6 lawsuit that will proceed as the National Archives confirms Trump took classified intelligence to Mar-a-Lago. And Rupert Murdoch`s conspiracy machine heads into overdrive.

TUCKER CARLSON, HOST, FOX NEWS: Why is this not the biggest story of the year?

SEAN HANNITY, HOST, FOX NEWS: This is the biggest scandal, spying scandal ever.

MARIA BARTIROMO, HOST, FOX NEWS: This is the biggest scandal we have ever seen.

HAYES: How Fox created a new Hillary Clinton frenzy and then suddenly dropped it altogether.

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: And as in the side, they`re getting awfully close to actual malice in their attacks.

HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.

HAYES (on camera): Good evening from New York. I`m Chris Hayes. The world waits to see if Russia will invade Ukraine. President Biden says he thinks Putin has already made up his mind and invasion is imminent.

BIDEN: We have reason to believe the Russian forces are planning to -- and intend to attack Ukraine in the coming week, in the coming days. We believe that they will target Ukraine`s Capitol Kiev, a city of 2.8 million innocent people.

We`re calling out Russia`s plans loudly and repeatedly not because we want to conflict, but because we`re doing everything in our power to remove any reason that Russia may give to justify invading Ukraine and prevent them from moving.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you have any indication about whether President Putin has made a decision on whether it`s going to invaded? Do you feel confident that he -- that he hasn`t made that decision already?

BIDEN: As of this moment, I`m convinced he`s made the decision. We have reason to believe that.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Mr. President, to be clear -- to be clear, you are convinced that -- you are convinced that President Putin is going to invade Ukraine? Is that what you just said a few minutes ago?

BIDEN: Yes, I do. Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So, is diplomacy off the table then?

Biden: No. Until he does, diplomacy is always a possibility.

HAYES: President Biden made that announcement after speaking with a group of Trans-Atlantic leaders about the threat to Ukraine. He said they agreed to continue diplomatic efforts while preparing swift sanctions should Russia go through with the attack.

The UN`s -- the U.S. intelligence officials are now estimating there are as many as 190,000 Russian troops on the border and in the separatist regions of eastern Ukraine. And the U.S. and U.K. say they believe Russia is responsible for a recent cyberattack on Ukrainian banks.

That`s just one of the possible precursors to invasion that the U.S. has been openly warning about. And President Biden today said he thinks that one of the other possible precursors appears to be underway in eastern Ukraine.

BIDEN: Over the last few days, we`ve seen reports of a major uptick in violations of the ceasefire by Russian-backed fighters attempting to provoke Ukraine in the Donbas. For example, a showing of Ukrainian kindergarten yesterday which Russia has falsely asserted it was carried out by Ukraine.

We also continue to see more and more disinformation being pushed out by -- to the Russian public, including Russian-backed separatists, claiming that Ukraine is planning to launch a massive offensive attack in the Donbas.

Well look, there is simply no evidence, these assertions. And it divides -- defies basic logic to believe the Ukrainians would choose this moment, with well over 150,000 troops arrayed on his borders to escalate a year-long conflict.

Russia state media also continues to make phony allegations of a genocide taking place in the Donbas and push fabricated claims warning about Ukrainians attack on Russia without any evidence. That`s just what I fear that Ukraine is thinking of doing attacking Russia.

All these are consistent with the playbook the Russians have used before to setup a false justification to act against Ukraine. This is also aligned with the pretext scenarios that the United States and our allies and partners have been warning about for weeks.

HAYES: Now, Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier today that he`s still open to diplomacy. But if as it now seems quite likely, or at least the President believes things so, a full invasion is imminent, that window for diplomacy seems to be closing rapidly.

NBC News Reporter Matthew Bodner is in Moscow and he joins me now. Matthew, thank you so much for joining us tonight. There`s a lot of talk about folks who are in Russia and what they`re seeing on Russian media because that is often seen by as an indicator of which way things are going. Tell us about what things are like there right now.

MATTHEW BODNER, NBC NEWS REPORTER: Thank you, Chris. Well, I think we rightfully pay attention to the Russian media, because it`s kind of been essentially the missing ingredient here, if you will. We`ve seen Russia`s amassed the military force, the kinetic force it needs to do what we all fear might do. But we hadn`t been seeing a narrative.

But in the past 12 to 24 hours, we have seen that narrative emerge. And it actually in a rather spectacular way, this afternoon, this evening here in Russia, are things that we didn`t hear from when Biden spoke. The rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine declaring that they`re organizing a mass evacuation of civilians from their regions. They`re getting support from the Russian Government on this. Putin ordering financial, medical, food supports, sending in emergency ministries -- minister down.

At the same time, we have seen Russian state media go absolutely wall to wall on this reporting on an evacuation prompted by fears of a Ukrainian invasion. Moreover, we`ve started to see reports of explosions. Obviously, we cannot confirm these reports. But they are present now in the Russian narrative.

This is what the people are hearing, massive explosion in the center of Donetsk, two explosions at a pipeline in Luhansk. So, you`re starting to see kind of all of the boxes ticked on one of these scenarios that we were hoping, really hoping that we wouldn`t see.

HAYES: Yes. I mean, there`s something uncanny about how closely attracts precisely what Secretary of State Blinken had said the other day, what others in the U.S. government have been saying, that there would be stories around the escalation that it`s the Ukrainian forces moving against Russian separatists forces in eastern Ukraine, pipeline attacks, things like that, attacks on civilians, and the need for Russia to respond.

There are Russian military exercises planned for this weekend as well. Is that correct?

BODNER: There are, yes. So, one of the other things that came up today is, you know, we`ve been waiting for kind of a date for Russia`s strategic nuclear exercises. Usually run those in the fall. They`ve been signaling they move them up sometime to around about now. They wait until today to announce that.

They`re doing those tomorrow. And that`s going to be kind of a big, a big picture nuclear exercise involving multiple branches of their nuclear forces. And Vladimir Putin, they`ve made it very clear, is helming those exercises. You know, he`s going to be the one with the suitcase, with the red button.

And so, I think you can kind of safely interpret that as a bit of a flex right now, because, you know, they are still saying that they are open to diplomacy. But as we learned yesterday, in their official response to us counter proposals, it`s diplomacy on their terms, it`s we will only address your counter-proposals in the context as part of a package of you accepting essentially all of those original demands that got us into this situation in the first place. So, it really doesn`t paint the most optimistic picture when you look at it as a whole.

HAYES: Matthew Bodner live in Moscow tonight, thank you so much, Matthew. That was great. I really appreciate it.

John Brennan is a former director of the CIA, now an MSNBC Senior National Security and Intelligence Analyst, and he joins me now.

First, let`s start with the intelligence strategy, the sort of combination of intelligence and public relations strategy in which you have, you know, the American President, the American Secretary of State meeting -- making fairly confident pronouncements, predictions about what might ensue. Slightly hedged, but not super hedged. Why do you think they`ve undertaken that strategy? What`s the intent there?

JOHN BRENNAN, MSNBC SENIOR NATIONAL SECURITY AND INTELLIGENCE ANALYST: Well, President Biden`s comments today really were breathtaking in terms of in the President saying that he`s convinced that the Russian president has decided to use this very large and powerful Russian war machine that has been assemble along Ukraine`s border to attack a sovereign European country and that Russia plans to target Kiev, the capital of the country of nearly 3 million people.

And so for President Biden to say that so deliberately, it was a very determined statement on his part, I can only conclude that the intelligence is incontrovertible that Vladimir Putin has put in play the process that it takes in order to invade Ukraine.

That would be several days of preparations. And as Matthew just said, there`s a lot of things that are going on right now in the propaganda world, in terms of the separatists calling for the evacuation of women and children from the Donbas region, also claims about shelling by the Ukrainian military which are false.

And so I was, you know, very shocked, in fact that President Biden said this. But I think it just underscores how convinced the administration is that Putin is not going to backtrack at this point, that he`s determined to go forward.

Now, as President Biden said, that doesn`t mean that he cannot reverse that decision. But to launch an invasion like this, it would take several days of the process to actually embark on such an invasion. And that`s what I think the U.S. intelligence has seen now.

HAYES: Antony Blinken was in the U.N. yesterday. We covered his speech, right? That was striking. And there`s a point at which he basically, you know, sitting in that same chair that Colin Powell, of course, sat in 19 years ago said, look, to those of you that are doubting me, I`ve come here to stop a war not to start a war.

What do you say to people that are whether domestically in the U.S. or across the world skeptical of U.S. intelligence apparatus in what is essentially a kind of, you know, trust question, right, for people that are watching this both here and around the world?

BRENNAN: Well, I think for the past many weeks, we`ve seen this buildup of Russian forces in a rather unprecedented way. And so, therefore, he has the capabilities right now, Putin, to launch this invasion.

Secondly, the United States has developed very good, exquisite, technical human sources in the region after the 2014 problems in Ukraine. And so therefore, I think they have good insight into what the Russians are doing. And besides, there`s so much commercial imagery available right now. It shows these Russian forces that are massing. And so I am convinced that the intelligence is sufficient to give President Biden that confidence that he needs to say to the world that he believes that Putin has made this decision.

HAYES: I will say watching all this unfold, those two aspects of it I keep coming back to. One, the fact that we live in a world now with enough commercial satellite imagery that you can`t move 150 to 190,000 troops in material and artillery and helicopters around without being caught. I mean, there`s just images of it. We can see it.

And I thought the bottom point today, which I`d love to get your take on, I thought when he said, look, the basic thing here defies logic that like, we know there`s 150 to 190,000 troops sitting on the border, why would Ukraine escalate so as to get itself invaded?

BRENNAN: Yes, it does makes no sense. And one thing I learned throughout my intelligence career was that you cannot trust what the Russians say, clearly. And so, therefore, Vladimir Putin may be saying over the past several weeks that he was not going to invade. But yet he still made very clear his concerns about Ukraine`s drift to the west and possible NATO ascension.

And so therefore, I think all the pieces are in place right now, quite frankly, I thought that Putin was smarter than this, because what lies ahead now is really going to be quite catastrophic, I think, as the President said. In terms of the military conflict, the violence on the ground, the escalation of both in terms of the military escalation, as well as in the financial, economic, and even cyber world.

And so this is a very, very concerning situation right now, very dangerous. And particularly as Matthew was talking about, the nuclear aspect of it. Russia is obviously a very, very capable and powerful military country with a nuclear capability. This is their area of the world. And this is where I think it`s critically important for the NATO countries to be able to remain united in opposition to what clearly is just not only a flagrant violation of international law, but poses a serious risk to global peace and security.

HAYES: Your point there is one I`ve been thought of and I -- again, to go to go back to Iraq, you know, people at the time questioning the logic of that. The big question of what comes the next day, what comes after, a month after. I mean, that`s the thing that I just can`t -- it just feels like madness. It feels like catastrophically crazy.

And obviously, there`s a desire for strategic depth on the part of Vladimir Putin. And I think he probably doesn`t think that Ukraine is really an independent sovereign nation to begin with. But it does seem that this is the first step toward something we don`t know the outcome to that could be genuinely disastrous across the board in every erection.

BRENNAN: Well, yes. And maybe this is the time that he`s decided to overreach. It was the Soviet bloc invasion of Czechoslovakia back in 1968 that some analysts would argue led to the dissolution of the Soviet Union 20 years later.

And so, there are array of challenges that Vladimir Putin faces domestically, internationally, economically, financially, and so on. But this is only going to make the situation worse. That`s why I thought he was a sophisticated and astute observer of the international scene.

But I see no good course for him if he decides to go for it with a full-out invasion, and going into Kiev would be a full-out invasion. I thought he might try to lop off the eastern part of Ukraine with some type of limited military incursion. But a full-scale invasion, this is not going to be good for anybody, including for the United States, because as President Biden has rightly said, it`s going to be painful for us on a number of fronts.

[20:15:09]

HAYES: Former CIA Director John Brennan, and thank you so much for joining us.

BRENNAN: Thanks, Chris.

HAYES: Much more to come tonight, including the widespread ramifications of a Russian invasion. I`ll talk to two reporters whose work I found indispensable. Julia Ioffe and Simon Ostrovsky next.

BIDEN: The bottom line is this. The United States and our allies and partners will support the Ukrainian people. We will hold Russia accountable for its actions. The West is united and resolved.

BIDEN: Make no mistake. If Russia pursues his plans, it will be responsible for catastrophic and needless war of choice. The United States and our allies are prepared to defend every inch of NATO territory from any threat to our collective security as well. We also will not send troops in to fight in Ukraine, but we will continue to support Ukrainian people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: President Biden today reiterating his promises support Ukraine with everything but U.S. troops as he warned that a Russian invasion is imminent.

Julia Ioffe is a Founding Partner and Washington Correspondent at Puck News where she just wrote Putin`s quasi-war begins. And Simon Ostrovsky is a special correspondent for PBS Newshour and spent much time reporting Crimea years ago when it was seized by the Russians. They both joined me now.

[20:20:01]

Julia, everyone that I trust who are close followers of Russia, Russian speakers and reporters, are extremely alarmed by the sort of tenor of Russian media in the last 12 hours because it would seem to indicate that there is a kind of way being paved forward for a large scale incursion by the Russians. And I wonder if you share that.

JULIA IOFFE, FOUNDING PARTNER AND WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT, PUCK NEWS: I do. I`ve spent entirely too much time watching the Kremlin TV news broadcasts in the last week. And as much -- it`s kind of ironic because on one hand, they`re crowing about the fact that -- about Western hysteria, about this war that will never come, that we`re all waiting for a Russian invasion of Ukraine that will never come.

At the same time, they`re ringing alarm bells and saying there`s a genocide happening in the Donbas. They`re saying that there`s shelling of these regions by the Ukrainian army, which is false. They`re showing these kinds of false flag operations.

There was a report the other day on Kremlin TV that the Donetsk People`s Republic discovered a map, a Ukrainian military map that showed plans for an invasion of the Donbas of the separatists Republic. Another report today showed camera footage ostensibly from what it said were Ukrainian saboteurs trying to cross into the separatists territory to blow up a chlorine plant which, as you recall, yesterday, Secretary of State Tony Blinken at the U.N. Security Council warned that there might be a chemical attack as part of this false flag operation.

So, at the same time as they themselves are creating this hysteria that these Russian speakers in the -- in these breakaway areas need protection and recall Russia gave out a lot of Russian citizenship and passports in these areas. And now these newly minted Russian citizenship -- citizens need to be protected in their view. But at the same time, they`re accusing the west of warmongering, which is very bizarre.

HAYES: Yes. I mean, there is a sort of fundamental logical contradiction here. And it strikes me that part of the play here by the Biden administration, the U.S. is by confidently and explicitly predicting the maximum position, they want to give -- you know, if Russia goes through with it and the U.S. was right, the only way to show them up and show they`re wrong and that it was Western hysteria is to not do it. In which case, I think the U.S. is finally being crow if that means the thing doesn`t actually happen.

There`s also this strange -- Simon, there`s this very strange situation in which the sort of incentives and approach to the U.S. government and Ukrainian government are not at all aligned because I think they have different ways of approaching this. The U.S. has taken this kind of maximalist transparency, talking about what they think is going to happen.

Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, understandably wants to kind of maintain as much calm order as possible. There`s this back and forth about whether he should go to the Munich Conference and leave the country, reporting U.S. officials don`t want him to. President Biden was asked about this. I want to get your thoughts about it. Take a listen to what Biden said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you think that it is wise for President Zelensky to leave Ukraine if an invasion is imminent as the U.S. says it is?

BIDEN: That`s a judgment for him to make and the determination as to whether or not -- I`ve spoken with Zelensky a dozen times, maybe more, I don`t know. And it`s -- in the pursuit of a diplomatic solution, it may not be -- it maybe be the wise choice. But it`s his decision.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: What do you think of this sort of divergence, this tension, I think, between the U.S. and Ukraine in this moment about how to handle this?

SIMON OSTROVSKY, SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT, PBS NEWSHOUR: On the past weeks, Zelensky has been very upset about the language coming out of the White House and other western countries because he feels that it`s stirring panic in his country unnecessarily, and making people worried. And obviously, he wants to tamp that down, because it`s not easy to govern a place when there`s a -- supposedly an imminent invasion is about to happen.

And you can also look at the Russian troop build-up as directed towards destabilizing the political situation in Ukraine. Because you know, if you have hundreds of thousands of soldiers gathering at your borders, that could of course, influence public sentiment, and make it difficult for you to govern, which would be in Russia`s interests in this situation as well.

So, I think that the language out of Kiev is actually starting to change though in the last couple of days. We`ve seen the Ukrainian intelligence services start saying some of the same things that we`ve had heard the intelligence community here in the United States say.

So, I think that their tune is actually changing too as they start seeing these false flag operations, these attacks that seemingly are meant to provoke some kind of Ukrainian reaction to give Russia an excuse potentially to attack. And that`s why the situation is really heating up and getting much more dangerous than it was even over the past couple of weeks.

[20:25:20]

But at the end of the day, I still think that Putin is interested in finding a way that he can continue having influence in Ukraine in a way that he hasn`t had since the Maidan revolution back in 2014. And I see this buildup as potentially -- and this increased tension over the last two days as potentially being yet another way for Russia to try to convince Ukraine to sign on to the Minsk agreement, which would give the separatist regions in eastern Ukraine autonomy, some kind of level of autonomy and a veto essentially on Ukraine`s ability to enter international organizations like NATO.

And if he gets that I think he would back down. But the problem here, as I see it, is that if Ukraine and the Western countries capitulate to these Russian demands, they`re going to be setting a bad precedent which reward Russia`s bad behavior.

HAYES: Yes. The Minsk has been one of the demands, although it would mean essentially, you know, allowing part of the country to leave the country, and to your point, sort of capitulate those demands. It`s not clear that would end things, but that has been a kind of stated demand at the negotiating table by Lavrov and others from the Russian side.

Julia Ioffe and Simon Ostrovsky, thank you both.

In this week alone, Donald Trump was dumped by his accountant, order to sit for deposition. Now, tonight, he lost his bid to block three January 6 related lawsuits. Plus, the latest on those classified documents stashed at Trump`s Palm Beach Resort just ahead.

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Today, Donald Trump was handed another major legal defeat as a judge ruled that he must face civil lawsuits seeking to hold him liable for his role on January 6th. The decision affects three suits filed against Trump and several co-defendants last year accusing them of inciting the violent insurrection at the Capitol.

Two come from members of Congress, Democrats Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, now the chair of the January 6th Committee and Eric Swalwell of California, a former House Impeachment Manager in Trump`s second impeachment.

Two Capitol police officers who were injured on January 6th filed the third suit last April. As a federal judge put it in his ruling, the lawsuits allege that before January 6th, President Trump and his allies purposely sowed seeds of doubt about the validity of presidential election and promoted or condoned acts of violence by the President`s followers all as part of a scheme to overturn the November 2020 presidential election.

Over and over in the weeks after the election and before the insurrection, we heard Trump and his circle of course, push bald-faced lies about fraud, claiming the election was rigged or stolen from him.

In fact, listen to the lies he spewed two days after the election.

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I`d like to provide the American people with an update on our efforts to protect the integrity of a very important 2020 election. If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us.

HAYES: Members of Congress and Capitol police officers also alleged the former president`s speech on the morning of January 6th, and again, quoting from the legal documents here: incited his supporters to commit imminent acts of violence and lawlessness at the Capitol. And you can hear that for yourself in his own words from the rally at the Ellipse.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I said something`s wrong here. Something`s really wrong, can`t have happened. And we fight. We fight like hell. And if you don`t fight like hell, you`re not going to have a country anymore.

We`re going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue. I love Pennsylvania Avenue. And we`re going to the Capitol, we`re going to try and give our Republicans the weak ones because the strong ones don`t need any of our help. We`re going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country. So, let`s walk down Pennsylvania Avenue.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: It`s kind of shocking every time I re-watch that, I got to say. The judge wrote a strongly worded reaction to that speech in that moment, specifically saying that it was "akin to telling an excited mob that corn- dealers starved the poor in front of the corn-dealers home. He invited his supporters to Washington D.C. after telling them for months that corrupt and spineless politicians were to blame for stealing an election from them, retold that narrative when thousands of them assembled on the Ellipse and directed them to the march on the Capitol. The metaphorical corn-dealer`s house where those very politicians were at work to certify an election that he had lost."

Donald Trump had moved to dismiss the charges brought against him in these three suits arguing in part that he has presidential immunity among a few other arguments he made.

Today, the judge ruled he`s not immune, that he must face all of the charges brought in Congressman Benny Thompson`s lawsuit and most of those brought in the other two suits.

Now, we should say, the judge did dismiss charges against some of Trumps co-defendants, which was notable, making some interesting distinctions about the different levels of culpability for the insurrection.

For instance, Trump`s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani was dismissed. The judge ruling the plaintiffs did not establish the conspired to prevent Congress from discharging its duties on January 6th by force intimidation or threat.

He reached the same conclusion about Trump`s son Don Jr., saying the allegations are insufficient to make them a co-conspirator in a plan to disrupt Congress from performing its duties.

And the judge said he will dismiss the charges against Republican Congressman Mo Brooks of Alabama, who spoke the January 6th rally at the Ellipse wearing body armor.

[20:35:00]

HAYES: Congressman Thompson`s suit also named the far-right Oath Keepers group. Now, one of the leaders of the far-right group, the Proud Boys, they will have to face a complaint along with Donald Trump, with the judge ruling that there is a plausible conspiracy between the two groups.

It`s worth noting that 11 members the Oath Keepers, including the head of the group were arrested and charged with seditious conspiracy.

Now, this was Donald Trump`s second major legal probe this week. Just yesterday, of course, a judge in New York ruled he will have to testify in the New York attorney general`s investigation into his business practices.

But those are just the civil cases, he is wrapped up in more allegations of wrongdoing that could have potential criminal liability. New details about the documents Trump removed from the White House and took to Mar-a-Lago, next.

HAYES: Today, the National Archives confirmed that it found classified information among the documents Donald Trump removed from the White House and brought to Mar-a-Lago.

Earlier this month, they retrieved 15 boxes of White House records from Trump`s Florida home that should have been turned over to the Archives.

In a letter to House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, the Archivist of the United States wrote that they have "identified items marked as classified national security information within the boxes". And as a result, they have been in communication with the Department of Justice.

The archivist also revealed that they have learned about even more potential violations of the Presidential Records Act, they have "identified certain social media records that were not captured and preserved by the Trump administration and have learned that some White House staff conducted official business using non-official electronic messaging accounts that were not copied or forwarded into their official electronic messaging accounts".

Ironically, and I really just even stretches the bounds of that word. That is what Trump and other Republicans screamed at Hillary Clinton about four years.

One question is what type of criminal liability if any does the ex- President face? Should the Justice Department decide to move forward?

Neal Katyal is a former acting Solicitor General, now professor at Georgetown Law and he joins me now.

Neal, first of all, I mean, you rarely see the National Archivist, by the way, it`s like the greatest title in the U.S. government. But the National Archivist, you know, talking about this and talking about having to be in conversation with the Department of Justice, that seems significant to me, what do you make of it?

NEAL KATYAL, MSNBC LEGAL ANALYST: Yes, Chris, it`s a remarkable story. I mean, the three words that come to my mind are criminal, hypocritical, and even hysterical because Donald Trump has spent more than a year making silly claims about ballot boxes being stolen in the middle of the night, and who knows what.

And all the while, he was sitting on his own boxes of classified information. I mean, has this guy ever launched an accusation about being guilty of the very crime that he`s associating with others?

I mean, should we be worried about the times Trump insisted Ted Cruz`s father assassinated JFK and the like? I don`t know.

But look, it`s a serious crime to mishandle classified information. I mean, like, I adored Sandy Berger, President Clinton`s National Security Adviser. But when he did that, you know, I think our hearts were broken. But we all recognized it was a serious crime, and people do go to jail for this.

And you`re absolutely right to say, you know, there`s a hypocrisy here because he was accusing Hillary Clinton`s e-mails and doing the same thing.

But I don`t think anyone`s actually surprised that Donald Trump is a hypocrite. I think it`s more surprising that of all things that he could steal from the White House, he steals documents. I mean, that`s like saying Al Capone like robbed the local library or something.

HAYES: Well, we don`t know what`s in there. I want to move to the ruling from Judge Mehta today, because I have to say, again, I`m not a lawyer. I`d seen this -- the lawsuits that these three suits could sort of consolidated in front of him, you know, they struck me as interesting and novel, and they`re relying on this, you know, old statute. And they seemed kind of an interesting -- almost like a kind of law school final exam. But I wasn`t necessarily thinking they were going to go anywhere.

So, I was really struck by that ruling from Mehta today in sort of painstakingly laying out why he thinks it should go forward. And I wonder what your reaction to it was?

KATYAL: Yes, very similar. So, first of all, Chris, you might not be a lawyer, but you`re married to one of the country`s finest lawyers. So, I know you`re getting advised well.

HAYES: That`s true.

KATYAL: This is a judge who is deeply respected in Washington D.C. and wrote a thorough 100 plus page opinion. And to be sure, it`s not a final judgment against Donald Trump, the case still has to proceed on discovery and a ruling on the merits. It is a final judgment I think on Trump`s kind of long-standing view that he can say what he want, do what he want and the law will never catch up to him.

Because what Judge Mehta today said is, look, the facts as alleged, do look like Trump bears serious blame. And I pointed not just to the excellent stuff you isolated in the segment before but also, Judge Mehta to pointed out that Donald Trump was the only person to suggest marching to the Capitol while the vote certification was underway.

So, this is a kind of like a compendium of serious problems -- serious actions that Donald Trump took on that day in the days before it. And so, I think it`s really serious and Trump has a lot to worry about.

HAYES: Yes. What`s interesting about the decision, right is because he`s saying, look, there`s a high bar here, right, to get over. There`s a high threshold and he -- and he says that Giuliani and Don Jr. and Mo Brooks, they don`t get over it.

And it`s because, like, you know, political speech is wide latitude under the First Amendment and we want that to be the case and you know, you talk -- you hear people all the time yelling fire in a crowded theater. And I think there`s a lot of misunderstanding and the general discourse about where the edges of First Amendment is and Brandenburg being the sort of, you know, touch down case here.

But this is a sort of remarkable -- I mean, Mehta is saying like, actually this is up there, to me was really striking because it is a high threshold to get over to say like incitement in this context.

[20:45:05]

KATYAL: Exactly. So, Donald Trump is going to try and say, oh, you blew off the legal standard, but Judge Mehta actually applied the legal standard and dismissed Giuliani, dismissed Don Jr., dismissed Mo Brooks. And the reason he said is that Trump`s comments were the only ones to "be called for collective action".

And, you know, Donald Trump`s speech that he gave on January 6th to which you just played a part, I mean, that guy used we more times than the Queen of England.

I mean, so was really a call to collective as opposed to these other folks. And that`s what this lawsuit is all about. The conspiracy under Section 1985, which is called the Ku Klux Klan Act.

HAYES: Final question for you is about a former federal judge, Republican former federal judge, a mentor of Ted Cruz`s Judge Luttig, who is -- who we know that Mike Pence sort of conferred with him for advice, he had retired, he`d done the prior practice (INAUDIBLE) appeals judge, he was considered of the Supreme Court at one point, rock-ribbed conservative. Like, conservative conservative dude, not -- like, not a squishy at all, federal society guy.

But he was one of the people that told Mike Pence like no, absolutely not. Under no circumstances can you unilaterally overturn election. He`s come out with an op-ed about that, he did an interview with Ryan Lizza of Politico.

What do you think about what we`ve learned about Luttig`s consultation with Mike Pence? And in some ways, how fortunate we were that that was the consultation he had?

KATYAL: A hundred percent. This is a really remarkable story, Chris, and I`m glad you`re asking about it. I`ve known Judge Luttig for 30 years. He is definitely one of the most conservative people I know. He is one of the two or three-kind of stalwart conservative judges over the last 30 years.

And yet, it turns out that, you know, Pence`s lawyers had a backchannel to him during those first days in January, and Luttig, had to learn how to tweet and other things just to fuck up Pence and give him enough spine to do the right thing. And it was a remarkable service to the Constitution and our democracy.

And as you say, you know, he was actually the number two-person for the seat that ultimately went to Justice Alito. And, you know, we`re going -- we`re going through that right now. And, you know, it`s to me it`s -- you know, I hope that whoever is the number two this time around takes a page from Judge Luttig because there`s a good argument that Judge Luttig by -- even by not being on the Supreme Court did more for our democracy than most any sitting Supreme Court Justice or past one, that`s a remarkable amazing thing.

HAYES: It`s a really, really good point, Neal Katyal, thank you very much.

KATYAL: Thank you.

HAYES: On a week filled with bad news for team Trump, the Fox conspiracy machine returns to its safe space.

Next, the brand-new Clinton obsession and why Sean Hannity is asking for a lawsuit, after this.

HAYES: On the same week, we learned that Donald Trump`s longtime accounting firm Mazars dumped him saying his financial statements are unreliable. And during the week that a judge ordered the ex-president and his children, Don Jr. and Ivanka to testify about their business practices.

Republicans and Fox News in particular are not talking about any of that. They spent the week fixated on a new lie about Hillary Clinton.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: They were spying on Trump as a candidate and as the President of the United States from the White House? Why is this not the biggest story of the year?

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: This is the biggest scandal spying scandal ever.

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA): Sean, what you`re talking about is further than Watergate.

JASON CHAFFETZ, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: I think this is far worse than Watergate, quite frankly.

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO): Now, it turns out the Clinton campaign was really just a criminal enterprise, which is what we`ve known all along, somebody should go to jail for this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

He is a Trump-era Special Counsel who was charged by then-Attorney General Bill Barr, right. Donald Trump really wanted this right? With uncovering the wrongdoing into the investigation in Russia -- into Russia sabotage of the 2016 election.

Trump didn`t like that investigation, the Mueller investigation. Jerome got assigned to look into that investigation to investigate the investigation. He`s still going by the way. I think it`s been longer than the actual Mueller investigation.

Durham recently filed a motion in court that was apparently about potential conflicts of interest. But as New York Times writes: "Citing this filing, Fox News inaccurately declared that Durham had said he had evidence that Hillary Clinton`s campaign had paid a technology company to infiltrate a White House server".

And so, Republicans like Senator Marsha Blackburn are calling for an investigation to Clinton and the House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pledged to open up investigations of Republicans in the House.

As journalist Aaron Rupar points out in Fox News`s breathless coverage yesterday, they mentioned Clinton by name over a hundred times and the news about Trump`s deposition twice.

Clinton herself retweeted that adding "Kind of gives her game away". She went even further in an address New York State Democratic Convention, listen to the point she made at the end.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER U.S. PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Fox leads the charge with accusations against me counting on their audience to fall for it again. And as an aside, they`re getting awfully close to actual malice in their attacks.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: That was intentional. That legal term -- that`s a legal term actual malice is a not too subtle hinge (INAUDIBLE). Fox News has crossed into libel or defamation lawsuit territory, and the Fox wanted to pretend they did not know full well what they were accusing Clinton of was a lie.

A couple hours later, John Durham distanced himself from the fake reports, implicitly indicating in a new filing that the "infiltration Fox was fixated on occurred during the Obama era, not Trump".

But that news dropped late yesterday evening. Apparently, it was a little too late for Sean Hannity to get the memo.

HANNITY: It`s called discovery and it`s called depositions. Bring it on. Malice, really? It`s called news. Hillary, we invite you to bring it on.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: This morning, there must have been a meeting because Fox News has totally and completely stopped talking about, "the biggest scandal in history".

Aaron Rupar is an independent journalist, author of the Substack newsletter, Public Notice which I follow and read because he tracks Fox News all day long. And he`s reporting on them and he joins me now.

Aaron, you`re -- the thing that you wrote on your Substack Public Notice was really useful and that sort of best guide to me about this. What was -- how did this start? And it really went like zero to 60 in a remarkably short amount of time.

AARON RUPAR, AUTHOR, PUBLIC NOTICE NEWSLETTER: Yes. Thanks for having me on, Chris. It`s a pleasure to join you.

It actually started with a remarkably dishonest headline that Fox used on their initial write up of this term filing where they use the word infiltrates, and the headline reads Clinton campaign paid to infiltrate Trump Tower White House servers to link Trump to Russia Durham finds.

Well, it turns out the word infiltrate never appeared anywhere in the actual court filing here. It came from a quote that Kash Patel, a former Trump administration official offered to Fox News.

So, they kind of laundered this quote into the headline to make it seem as though Durham had made this allegation when that was not the case.

Then, starting on Monday, this term infiltrates made it into Fox`s on-air coverage, an average about twice an hour over a 24-hour period from Monday into Tuesday. So, this was kind of the framing that they ran with. And then, you just played that video montage of them claiming repeatedly this is worse than Watergate and proof that the Clinton campaign was a criminal enterprise and all this stuff that is not at all supported by the actual filing.

And then, of course, remarkably, as you also pointed out, Durham himself yesterday in another filing distanced himself from a lot of this reporting, basically rebuking Fox News and everything, but you know, using the name of the channel itself in his follow up court filing.

So, you know, it kind of reminded me of like someone who is struggling with an addiction who has a relapse, and then you end up going on like a weeklong bender, where, you know, basically we -- you know, we had this bad online report that led to a week whereas Trump is under all of this mounting pressure and there`s all these scandals surrounding Trump, you know, it became kind of their -- you know, like the biggest story of the week on Fox.

HAYES: Yes, it was like -- it was like full Hillary for prison coverage. By the way, that`s really helpful. Like, the infiltrate quote, which is the spiciest one comes from like Trump crony Kash Patel, the guy was like shoved into the Pentagon the last days, the guy who worked for Devin Nunes. And then like, laundered into the Durham thing and then, run through the shows all the day. Like infiltrate, infiltrate, infiltrate. Like, that`s just Kash Patel`s mind.

And it`s a kind of thing that by the way, like, just to pull the curtain back, like, sometimes we`ll see a thing that looks like really spicy and incriminating. And then like, we have a conversation about like, oh, no, that`s actually not what it looks like.

Like, you can do that. That`s a thing that like, reporters, journalists can do or you can choose to lie to your audience.

RUPAR: The other thing that`s really important about this is that, you know, it`s obviously a very complex story. And this filing has a lot of details and characters involved. And so, I think it makes for an easy thing for Fox to lie to its viewers about. Trust that they`re not going to read the court filing for themselves and just sort of run with their framing.

And so, you know, I think this was kind of a, you know, perfect storm of all of the bad news surrounding Trump that they wanted to deflect from scandals, being good for ratings, and also being a subject matter that was very easy to exaggerate, and to essentially lie to viewers about. And it -- you know, it all kind of came together for this very, very bizarre week on Fox News.

HAYES: Well, and it`s also like, the sort of rise and fall is like an epi curve, like because it goes from nothing to crazy like nothing but Hillary Clinton, John Durham in the media. It says in the past six days, Durham was mentioned 219 times on Fox News.

But as of 11:00 a.m. today, his name was mentioned only once by Steve Doocy on "Fox & Friends", it was a context of Hillary Clinton being asked a question by a reporter, like they appear to have like completely turn the spigot off on the story.

RUPAR: Right and the other thing, you played that quote from Hannity where he said that this was tantamount to hacking, which is not true.

But you know, actually, Ason (PH) on Twitter kind of posted a nice day-by- day of how Hannity backed off some of these claims and kind of watered them down from hacking to less incendiary claims about what happened here, which are closer to the truth.

But yes, I mean, you`re exactly right. It made for kind of a convenient deflection this week. But the thing that was also interesting was they hype this Hillary Clinton speech all day yesterday on Fox, and then as soon as they cut to it, she started denouncing Republicans who are buying into the big lie, and are coup plotters and you know, took aim at Fox itself, and they could not cut away fast enough, which is what I wrote about today, they ended up carrying about 30 seconds of her speech before they cut away.

So, you know, it was kind of farcical. But you know, it was very revealing of the extent to which Fox`s propaganda, rather than being you know, an actual news channel.

HAYES: Aaron Rupar, you can read more of his writing into Substack Public Notice, and it`s great. Thanks a lot, Aaron.

RUPAR: Thank you.

[21:00:08]

