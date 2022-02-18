Transcript: All In with Chris Hayes, 2/17/22

Summary

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken appeared before the United Nations to layout in striking granular detail how Russia`s attack to Ukraine might unfold. Secretary Blinken says that Russia is trying to create a pretext for imminent attack. A judge today ruled that former President Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr., must all sit for a deposition in the New York attorney general`s investigation within the next 21 days. A recent poll of likely Republican voters in Ohio found that JD Vance sitting in fifth place in the Republican primary field.

JORDYN ALLEN, CHAIR, HOWARD UNIVERSITY STUDENT SENATE: I would like for our stories to be told more and on a larger scale. And I think, from the FBI, it`s a touchy subject, right? You were talking earlier about how the police are treating African-Americans opposed to white. So, it`s a really touchy subject when we bring in police officers to protect our spaces during times like these because we don`t necessarily feel comfortable. So I think it`s a bigger conversation on how we can all feel safe.

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Indeed, and is -- isn`t that the irony? Jordan Allen, the future is in good hands with young folks like you out there. So, thank you so much for being here. I really appreciate you.

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST (voiceover): Tonight on ALL IN.

ANTONY BLINKEN, U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE: Russia plans to manufacture a pretext for its attack. We don`t know exactly the formal attack.

HAYES: A historic appeal from a familiar scene.

BLINKEN: I am here today not to start a war but to prevent one.

HAYES: Tonight, can America`s radical transparency keep Russia from starting a war. Then --

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Taking the fifth? I think it`s disgraceful.

HAYES: Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. are ordered to testify. Today`s Wild court hearing and why the ruling has huge ramifications for the civil and criminal investigations.

Plus, the sad collapse of a MAGA wannabe and what the Trump endorsement actually means. And new reporting on large clusters of Miami voters mysteriously switching to Republican without their knowledge. When ALL IN starts right now.

HAYES (on camera): Good evening from New York. I`m Chris Hayes. Tonight, at this hour, we are closely watching developments in Ukraine and along its borders as it appears more and more likely that Russia plans to invade that country. That imminent threat is a reason why the U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken appeared before the United Nations to layout in striking granular detail how that attack might unfold.

BLINKEN: First, Russia plans to manufacture a pretext for its attack. This could be a violent event that Russia will blame on Ukraine, or an outrageous accusation that Russia will level against the Ukrainian government.

Second, in response to this manufactured provocation, the highest levels of the Russian government may theatrically convene emergency meetings to address the so-called crisis. Next, the attack is planned to begin. Russian missiles and bombs will drop across Ukraine. Communications will be jammed. Cyber attacks will shut down key Ukrainian institutions.

After that, Russian tanks and soldiers will advance on key targets that have already been identified and mapped out in detailed plans. We believe these targets include Russia`s capital -- Ukraine`s capital, Kiev, a city of 2.8 million people.

HAYES: Now, this rhetorical strategy from Blinken, from the U.S. government, the Biden administration is kind of remarkable. I have to say, it`s not something I`ve ever seen before, and we`ll get to it in a second. But a lot of foreign nations sitting there in that room watching on TV are rightfully skeptical of U.S. intelligence because of well, our history at the UN, and what happened in the lead up to the war in Iraq. And I was sort of taken aback by the frankness with which Blinken tried to address those concerns.

BLINKEN: Here today, we are laying it out in great detail, with a hope that by sharing what we know with the world, we can influence Russia to abandon the path of war and choose a different path while there`s still time.

Now, I`m mindful that some have called into question our information, recalling previous instances where intelligence ultimately did not bear out. But let me be clear, I am here today not to start a war but to prevent one.

HAYES: That was an explicit reference, albeit euphemistic, to what happened 19 years ago this month when another U.S. Secretary of State sat in that same spot in that same room, and used so-called intelligence to make the case for a war in Iraq. Here`s how NBC News covered it at the time.

BRIAN WILLIAMS, NBC NEWS ANCHOR: Secretary of State Colin Powell has given a lot of important speeches in his lifetime to a lot of large audiences. But no speech was more important than the one he gave today. And no audience was more attentive.

The setting was the U.N. Security Council, but the audience was the world as he spelled out with visual aids in a prosecutor`s rhetoric the administration`s case against Saddam Hussein. It was a masterful performance.

HAYES: It was a masterful performance, but we now know that it`s all it was, a performance. The eyes of the world watching, Colin Powell, United States Secretary of State, an internationally respected statesmen leveraged his personal credibility, that of the U.S. government to sell the world on the Iraq War.

COLIN POWELL, FORMER U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE: What I want to bring to your attention today is the potentially much more sinister nexus between Iraq and the al-Qaeda terrorist network, a Nexus that combines classic terrorist organizations and modern methods of murder. The nexus of Iraq and terror is old. The combination is lethal. With this track record, Iraqi denials of supporting terrorism take their place alongside the other Iraqi denials of weapons of mass destruction. It is all a web of lies.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Except the denials were true. And what Colin Powell said wasn`t true. There was no credible link between Iraq and al-Qaeda. Iraq did not have weapons of mass destruction. But with that intelligence, with the argument presented in the U.N. that day, the U.S. entered a catastrophic, catastrophic war under false pretenses.

And that is the heavy burden of credibility that Blinken and other U.S. officials carry with them and will carry for a long time. One that is readily exploited by all sorts of foreign powers. And who can really blame them? It`s a self-inflicted wound by the American government.

But when the U.S. went for the U.N., back 19 years ago, they were telling a story and making an argument for why they were justified in their invasion of Iraq. They were the country, our country that was massing an invasion and getting troops together and calling them up and sending them in another country. The story was not true and made in bad faith, but there was still an attempted a justification. Because that`s what states tend to do, no matter where they fall on the international order.

It`s really quite rare that a state come -- simply comes out and says, we are invading this other country because we want it -- we want to. And so the U.S. this time around is in working to counter Russia`s attempt their chance to create that justification.

We know more or less why Putin really wants to invade if he does. He resents and fears NATO encroachment. Putin doesn`t think Ukraine should be independent in anyway, probably never thought that. So, when Secretary Clinton came out today, he was focused on transparently laying out exactly what he believes Russia is going to do, being extremely explicit about what the government perceives Russia`s intent to be including the potential pretexts Putin would use to invade.

And the idea here, I think, is that it makes it that much harder for Russia to come up with that legitimate excuse for them to tell this story about why they have to send 100,000 troops into a neighboring country that they will overpower.

That`s to say nothing of the fact that, unlike, you know, trusting what Colin Powell said back then, with today`s level of open-source global surveillance, GPS satellites, it is pretty darn difficult to hide it when you are readying 100,000 troops for a ground invasion. Basically, everyone can see that. There`s no dispute about those troops being there.

Now, in the end, it may not matter. Russia may invade if it wants to, if Putin makes the call, whether the U.S. calls them out or not. At this moment, it appears pretty likely, although who knows. But this was interesting to given what Blinken said, right? Given his talk about the pretext, given the story about why this war would have to be shaped as defensive in some way or justified by Russian authorities.

Today, Russia disseminated a 45-page document to the U.N. accusing Ukraine of "exterminating the civilian population of two of its own cities," possibly laying the groundwork for the exact kind of pretext that Secretary Blinken warned about. But I should note, the suspect document only cites Russian state media sources and previous statements from the Russian government.

Also today, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, the nation`s highest-ranking military officer spoke to his counterparts in both Latvia and Estonia as the Baltic States and the rest of Eastern Europe brace for possible war in the region.

But despite all the overwhelming evidence, again, it`s not really in dispute that Russia has masked an unprecedented amount of troops and material and artillery along the border, Russia still pleading ignorance. The country`s deputy of foreign affairs calling accusations the country is organizing for war "baseless."

Courtney Kube is an NBC News Correspondent covering national security in the Pentagon, and she joins me now. You know, Courtney, there`s clearly been a tactical decision made by the intelligence apparatus in the United States government, the Biden administration, Jake Sullivan, an NSC, State and Pentagon, to do this kind of almost sort of in real time calling of what they are seeing happening.

I`ve never quite seen anything like it. And I wonder if you could talk about what the thinking is behind this approach and strategy.

COURTNEY KUBE, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: So, there`s really two audiences for this, Chris. The first one is the world, right? The international community. The hope is that if they expose these potential, what they`re calling false flag operations, that it will deter Russia from actually carrying them out and having this pretext to invade.

So, we`ve heard very specific things. You know, there`s no dispute already that the shelling that we saw in Donbas today that hit a kindergarten, that`s believed to be one of these. Officials are talking about the potential for protests, for riots. They`re talking about the potential for even assassinations. we`ve heard about potential strikes or manufacturing strikes from drones, Ukrainian drones, killing Russian-speaking citizens in Ukraine.

[20:10:27]

But -- so that`s one audience, the international community. The other one is actually the Russian domestic audience. The hope there is that if the United States and allies expose this potential effort by Russia, that if Russia then decides to go in and invade Ukraine, perhaps the Russian people will say, wait, this, was all manufactured. There was no real reason to go into that country to put Russian troops at risk, and that perhaps they won`t support the military invasion.

The reality, of course, as you well know, Chris, the Russian people overwhelmingly support Vladimir Putin, according to polls. So it`s not clear that that would work. But the reality is, they`re trying to get this message out to more than just the American people, to more than just the Russian people, to the entire world.

HAYES: Yes. And there`s something clearly kind of attempted prophylactic about it. When you discuss those possibilities of provocations, and it does feel like a hall of mirrors, right. Because, you know, in a U.S. domestic context, if you happen upon Alex Jones calling an attack Sandy Hook, a false flag, right? You tend to think OK, well, that that person is not operating on the level and is probably out of their mind.

But then there`s also the possibility the Russian government would actually stage something, would essentially try to do something to create cover for some sort of military escalation. It seems to me the important thing about all of this in this context is they can`t hide that they put all those troops there, right? I mean, like, everyone does know that in the end.

KUBE: That`s right. They it`s not -- it`s not just the troops. I mean, there`s 150,000. We`ve heard about 110 battalion tactical groups. That`s not even what is so concerning to the officials I`m speaking with. They are really worried about some of the capabilities that he has amassed there. One of the ones I hear a lot about are missiles.

So, we`ve heard there recently, he`s brought in some additional naval power. Those have land-attack cruise missiles on them. The Russian military has amassed a large number of missiles that could potentially be fired into Ukraine, and in literally a matter of less than an hour, they could take out major Ukrainian military capabilities.

So, some of the things that they`re concerned about them targeting, ammunition depots of the Ukrainian military, their air forces, their airfields, the ability for you the Ukrainian military to defend itself. What Russia has amassed around there, plus, what they have just outside of the immediate Ukrainian border region, they have the ability to take out the Ukrainian military, much of it in a very short succession. That is why there`s so much concern here, Chris.

HAYES: All right, Courtney Kube, that was really, really helpful. Thank you very much.

David Remnick is the editor of The New Yorker. He`s a Pulitzer Prize- winning author and journalist who spent years reporting from Moscow as the Soviet Empire collapsed. And he joins me now.

David, how effective do you think this strategy has been? Because it is -- it is clearly a strategy that`s clearly, you know, has, as Courtney said, a number of audiences, to attempt to sort of get out ahead of disinformation and water mudding, and I wonder whether you think it is effective or could be effective.

DAVID REMNICK, EDITOR, THE NEW YORKER: I think it`s effective, where people are able to listen and see and hear which even as embattled as the President of the United States, is that includes us and much else to the world where it is not effective. And it`s really hard to describe this to you, Chris, is in Russia itself.

HAYES: Yes.

REMNICK: Remember what this was preceded by. Not only did Russia seized Crimea in 2014, and you remember it did it secretly, it did it covertly with the so called Little Green Men. Russia did not acknowledge these were -- it were its own special forces until it was already mission accomplished, to coin a phrase. And Crimea has been occupied ever since by Russia.

Now, something else has happened since 2014. A creeping crackdown on dissent, the leading, you know, political opponent of Vladimir Putin is languishing in his prison cell, and his sentence may in fact be extended through a yet another phony trial. I`m talking about Alexei Navalny.

And you know, he is exemplary of the crackdown throughout the country. And that will only get worse by the way if there is an invasion of Ukraine. You know, so, it is hard to describe what it`s like when you have state television wall to wall the information is controlled by the state, by Vladimir Putin and his bureaucracy.

So, if there is a false flag operation as described by Blinken at the U.N. today, that`s what you will see as news --

[20:15:21]

HAYES: Right.

REMNICK: As reality.

HAYES: Yes, correct.

REMNICK: Look, we live in a democratic country with a reasonably free press still. And some huge proportion of our country believes nonsense from the former president and his lieutenants. That`s a reasonably free press. Disinformation and misinformation is incredibly effective, and Blinken is trying to battle it the best he can.

HAYES: You know, it`s interesting you invoked Crimea, because I`ve been thinking a lot about that. Because I remember at the time we covered it, there was something extremely creepy, gaslighty about the entire enterprise, right? At some level, we all knew what was happening. But there was never an admission of it. And you`ve got these soldiers with no -- you know, no flag on their shoulder. Then you`ve got this big -- if I recall correctly, there was a big celebratory, like new parliament that votes to say we want to -- I mean, obviously, the whole thing was orchestrated.

But there was something about the pretense of it that made me think there`s a concern here about some kind of story, right? That Putin has to tell some kind of story to the world about what he`s doing that can`t just be like, we want Crimea back. It was ours, we want them back. And it seems like that`s the story they`re searching for here, the U.S. is trying to sort of jam a crowbar in.

REMNICK: Well, right. And you know, who we hear from the least here? Citizens of Ukraine. Ukraine is a sovereign state and has been so since 1991 in the collapse of the Soviet Union. And it has been complex, there`s lots of -- it`s a very poor country. It is -- I would say that it`s riven still with corruption and all kinds of social and political problems. There`s no question. And there`s political division within it.

HAYES: Yes.

REMNICK: Nevertheless, it`s a sovereign state and it is infinitely more democratic than Russia. And this poses a threat to Putin who -- people wonder, what is -- what is putting his motivation above all? Preservation of his own power. Putin fears more than anything else, more than anything else, the kind of uprisings he`s seen around the world, whether it was the Arab Spring, or various color revolutions on his periphery. He does not want to see that creep toward Red Square.

HAYES: Yes. Color revolutions are explicit, often stated obsession of Vladimir Putin. He talks about them quite a bit as something that he does not want to see. David Remnick, that was illuminating. Thank you very much.

REMNICK: Thank you.

HAYES: Coming up, the Trump family must testify. A judge today ruling that former President Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr., must all sit for a deposition in the New York attorney general`s investigation within the next 21 days.

Next, in an already catastrophic week for teen Trump, why this ruling could be the biggest loss yet. We`ll be right back.

[20:20:00]

HAYES: We`ve said this before, so I don`t fault you for being a little skeptical, but I will tell you this. Donald Trump is in some pretty serious legal trouble. He is under civil and criminal investigation in New York with both the Attorney General and the district attorney looking into his business practices.

His longtime accountants just dropped him quite notably and publicly saying that nearly a decade of his financial statements are not reliable. Then, the former president made it even worse for himself releasing this lengthy and rambling response claiming his company has among the best real estate and other assets anywhere in the world.

And this morning, his attorneys had to show up in court to try to quash a subpoena from the civil investigation to prevent former president from being deposed. The ensuing hearing was a nightmare for Donald Trump and his children Don Jr. and Ivanka, who have also been subpoenaed to testify.

The ex-president has his Bedminster, New Jersey based lawyer representing him in this civil case, a woman named Alina Habba. While repeatedly interrupting the judge, Habba claimed that Trump is a victim of what she called viewpoint discrimination.

She argued he is being persecuted by the Democratic Attorney General of New York Letitia James because of his, "protected class." If he was not sitting as a Republican and he is not a former president who might run again, this would not be happening, Habba said. By the way, Republicans are not a protected class.

She is discriminating against him for that. If he was not who he is, she wouldn`t be doing this, Your Honor. She`s calling him an illegitimate president. No one seems to care that she has such -- she has such disdain for this man, for this President.

Now, Habba, who you will be shocked to learn, regular appears on one of Trump`s favorite channels, Newsmax, trotted out some typical Trump moves like trying to shift attention to his former political opponent. This is in a legal hearing, OK. At one point, she says, "The Clintons were getting money from Russia. I didn`t see the Attorney General do anything. Miss James, are you going to go after Hillary Clinton for what she`s doing to my client that she spied at Trump Tower in your state? Are you going to look into her business dealings?

Of course, there`s no evidence that that`s true. The judge dismissed the remarks. Also at the hearing was Trump`s lawyer in his criminal case. This is a guy named Ronald Fischetti. He spent his time arguing his clients should get special treatment, could not be expected to come in and plead the Fifth in a deposition because pleading the Fifth in the civil case could taint a possible jury pool in any criminal case.

"This is a unique case. This is the former President of the United States. It will be on every front page in the newspaper in the world. How can I possibly pick a jury in that case? If you decide this subpoena cannot be quashed, please, I beg you, I implore you, give your decision, but give us time to appeal."

The judge did come to a speedy decision releasing his ruling this afternoon that Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump will have to testify in the civil case and need to appear for a deposition within 21 days.

Harry Litman is a former Deputy Assistant Attorney General, now the host of the Talking Feds podcast, and he joins me now. Harry, first of all, there were no -- there are no cameras in the hearing. But from what we -- what I can tell, it was a really nutty hearing. What -- a lot -- a lot going on there. What was your impression of it?

HARRY LITMAN, FORMER DEPUTY ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL: Rough day for the Trumps and yes, it was nutty, especially when Habba who really was more like a Newsmax newscaster than a lawyer would, would just pipe in with irrelevant stuff. And she was continually silenced by the judge`s clerk. It was a real New York affair with a lot of back and forth in that way.

There were some, you know, arguments somewhere in there. She was very confusing, but as you say, she tried to say Trump is like a protected class not just -- you know, former president and reviled figure, that was basically the protected class. And she had to withdraw from that, the judge said.

And the -- an AG lawyer cited the great quote by Robert Morgenthau about Roy Cohn saying, just because you don`t like a guy doesn`t mean you can`t prosecute him.

[20:25:39]

HAYES: Right.

LITMAN: The other argument was by Fischetti. It was a real argument, but it`s been totally defeated in the past. And it was, hey, if you`re just trying to get criminal testimony from my guy, if he were being called in the criminal grand jury, he would get immunity under New York law.

The judge said yes. So what? That happens all the time as it does. If he doesn`t want it to compromise his Fifth Amendment rights, he can just take the Fifth the way Eric Trump did. So, it really set the scene. And Fischetti said, clearly, I`m going to advise him to take the Fifth. It really was -- they were beaten up badly and it set the scene for at a minimum, the promiscuous taking in the Fifth by him and Ivanka, and Donald Trump, Jr. Rough, rough day for the Trumps.

HAYES: Yes, so -- and Fischetti was trying to say look, you know, if you do this, it`s going to take the jury pool. We`ve got this other stuff to deal with. That was not countenanced I think much by the judge. There -- they are going to appeal this ruling, right?

LITMAN: Yes.

HAYES: But they don`t seem like they`re standing on particularly strong ground.

LITMAN: They don`t, and they don`t have any new arguments to make. It`s just this protected class, which is really a throwaway, and the sort of stalking horse for the criminal case. But that`s been heard and rejected a lot. The judge had an eight-page scholarly ruling. And he also gave some real sort of back of the hand to Trump, called it preposterous and really mocked certain things.

So, we don`t even know if the Intermediate Court of New York will enter a stay. But if they do, I`ll bet they`ll make quick work of it. I think the best-case scenario here for the Trump`s is going a little more than 21 days, but still having to sit down and then probably invoke the Fifth.

One other point, they also have to produce documents, and that within 14 days if it`s not stayed. And they don`t have much of a really argument there. You can`t really invoke the Fifth Amendment very much to keep from actually producing documents.

And this is specifically by the way, Chris, about the statements in the master`s letter. She says I want to ask who was responsible for these misstatements? So, it really goes to the heart of the kind of big self- inflicted wound that they -- that they got this week. It`s really at the going right to his biggest liability here in the -- in the New York part of this hit, you know, the whole country-wide proceedings.

HAYES: Yes. Don Jr. and Ivanka`s lawyer saying that we advise the judge that there`s a likelihood they will appeal. Again, we don`t think there`s particularly good or new novel arguments that might carry the day.

LITMAN: That`s right.

HAYES: This is from the judge`s ruling. The idea that an accounting firms announcement that no one should rely on a decade`s worth of financial statements that it issued based on numbers submitted by an entity somehow exonerates the entity and renders investigation to its past practice moot is reminiscent of Lewis Carroll. When I use a word Humpty Dumpty said, it just means what I choose it to means, nothing more, no less. George Orwell, wars is peace, freedom is slavery, ignorance is sense -- strength and alternative facts.

So, obviously, a Kellyanne Conway reference there. And then Tish James saying, justice prevailed, no one be permitted to stand in the way in the pursuit of justice no matter how powerful they are, no one is above the law.

The point about the documents strikes me as the most important here because I think we would fully anticipate all three of these people to just promiscuously plead the Fifth, but the documents they can`t block.

LITMAN: They can`t block. And pleading the Fifth has real consequences for them. By the way, if they are deposed, it will be sealed unless and until she brings a fraud claim. But there are -- there have been ways that things kind of get out in these proceedings. But even if they do, give some testimony, we won`t hear it. But you`re right, the docs really matter.

And by the way -- so, this was the very thing that -- you know, this is a self-inflicted wound because Trump characteristically Trump came out after the letter and says, oh, it`s beautiful, it`s perfect. The whole thing is moot now. And the judge was, you know, cited of those things.

And by the way, Lewis Carroll pretty tough, Georgia Orwell, pretty tough, but he cites the alternative facts of Kellyanne Conway. So, that`s really, this is the whole Trump circus, and I`m not having any of it.

HAYES: Harry Litman, that was great. Thank you very much.

LITMAN: Thanks. Thanks very much, Chris.

HAYES: Next, what the rise and fall of a MAGA-want to be running for Senate reveals about the future of the Republican Party. We`ll right back.

[20:30:00]

HAYES: In the post-Trump era, we`ve all seen these perverse incentives that make aspiring Republican politicians think that being an ostentatiously terrible person is the path to political Ascendance. It`s bad for our discourse. It`s dangerous to American democracy.

Ivy League-educated venture capitalist JD Vance is the latest example of this trend. He`s a Republican running for senator in Ohio, but mostly he just acting like Dollar Store shock jock, parroting Donald Trump lies about massive voter fraud in the 2020 election. He was even endorsed by MAGA troll Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

And while that strategy has worked all over the country, it`s not working for JD Vance. A recent poll of likely Republican voters in Ohio found Vance sitting in fifth place in the Republican primary field. Politico reports a pollster for the super PAC supporting vans found that he needs a course correction ASAP.

And Vance`s big problem according to this poster is that he is not enough like Trump. Vance has seen a precipitous decline in Ohio`s GOP Senate primaries since last fall when a pair of outside groups began backing arrival, began a multimillion-dollar TV advertising blitz using five-year- old footage of Vance attacking Former President Donald Trump.

[20:35:08]

So, no matter how much Trump tries to be like Trump, real Trump supporters are seeing through his act. These 2022 Republican primaries are going to be huge in determining the next generation of Republican politicians. It`s definitely true. All the incentives are there for Republican candidates to do what Vance has done, right, to embrace the authoritarian Trump cult, supporting the big lie of election, to generally perform being the worst human beings it can be.

Again, remember, JD Vance is pulling behind some Republican candidates who are not selling their souls to Trump. So, these races are contested. Politics change. It`s unclear that everything is so ironclad, especially when the party`s leader is not in office and is not doing anything to help. It may just turn out that no one can quite pull off the Trump candidacy the way Donald Trump himself was able to.

Elaine Kamarck is Founding Director of Center for Effective Public Management at the Brookings Institution where she recently published a piece asking if Trump`s hold on the Republican Party is getting weaker. David Jolly is a former Republican congressman from Florida. And they both join me now.

Elaine, my general feeling about this is if you ask -- if you stick to me with money and asked me to make a bunch of bets across the Republican primary field, I would probably just bet on the Trump-backed candidate and most races as a favorite as a general sort of operating principle. But I also don`t think that`s ironclad.

And I do -- I found your piece kind of persuasive about the fact there might be some evidence that it`s not as iron a grip as possible. What is -- what is your case for that? ELAINE KAMARCK, FOUNDING DIRECTOR, CENTER FOR EFFECTIVE PUBLIC MANAGEMENT, BROOKINGS INSTITUTION: My case for that is that if Trump was really as strong as people think he is, he would have cleared the field in a lot of these races, but he hasn`t.

HAYES: That`s a good point.

KAMARCK: In fact, we see a lot of -- we see a lot of governor`s races, a lot of Senate races where the non-Trump endorsed candidate is staying in there, and they`re going to -- they`re going to have a fight. So, he hasn`t been able to clear the field. That alone says to me, he`s not as strong as we think he is.

Secondly, you got to look at his history with endorsements. His endorsement win rate is very high, but that`s because he mostly endorsed incumbents. You got to look at the challengers and their his win rate is much less strong.

And finally, Trump has a problem picking what the political scientists called quality candidates, in other words, a candidate who kind of knows what they`re doing and can run a race. JD Vance made a real rookie mistake, which was thinking that somehow nobody would discover that five years ago he thought Donald Trump was a jerk.

And that that is really sort of, you know, a big mistake that both Vance made, and, frankly, Trump made in picking him. Of course, they`re going to go after Vance for not being a dyed-in-the-wool Trump supporter as they should, and anybody could assume that.

HAYES: Yes, I mean -- we should note, Trump is not endorsing him, Marjorie Taylor Greene has. He`s essentially kind of like trying this deal where he, you know, essentially puts himself next to Trump.

But I do think that the -- Elaine`s point about not clearing the field, David, means that you`re going to have these contested fights, which I think will be interesting, right, because they will be tests of the power of this.

We got this polling today. And again, one poll in one state, this is like grain of salt, but just shows. Brian Kemp, right, is running against David Perdue. Purdue is running as the Trump candidate Trump hates Brian Kemp because he did not participate in a coup that was backed by Donald Trump in 2020 to overturn the election. He has endorsed Purdue on coup grounds. And this shows Brian Kemp up nine points over Perdue.

So, at least in the beginning, it`s not some sort of deathblow for Kemp that Donald Trump is against him.

DAVID JOLLY, FORMER REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN: Yes, Chris, I think there`s a couple things going on. The Trump brand is still the strongest brand within the GOP until somebody topples him, until somebody proves otherwise. But with these down ballot candidates, with David Perdue, with JD Vance, I think what you`re seeing is voters are very good at sorting out the authentic versus the inauthentic.

Donald Trump is authentically a contemptuous jerk. I mean, that`s his brand. I don`t mean that as pejoratively as it sounds. He was a jerk in business. He was a jerk and TV, and he was a jerk in politics. And that`s his brand.

And so, when you see somebody tried to take on that contemptuous jerk brand that is -- that was very successful for Donald Trump, it`s hard to sell if you`re JD Vance or David Perdue. And so, the inauthenticity is what`s ultimately the anchor around their neck.

HAYES: But then there ends up being a test, right? I mean, Elaine -- I mean, this is why when you say they haven`t cleared the field, I`ve always felt that there`s a weird sort of interplay between perception reality vis- a-vis the political strength of this particular individual. And that the perception helps -- you know, helps him be more powerful than maybe he would be if it was all tested.

And there`s going to be tests here. I mean, that`s what`s interesting to me. Unless a bunch of candidates dropped out, there are going to be a bunch of these contested races where he`s going to be tested where it may just -- you may see a bunch of them happen where it goes the wrong way and I wonder what that does the power?

KAMARCK: Well, it`s going to -- it`s going to pop -- take the air out of his balloon, let`s face it. If Donald Trump`s candidates, particularly for the big races, the Senate races, the governor`s races, and the marquee House races, if Donald Trump`s candidates are not winning, then other Republicans are going to look at him and say, well, he`s a loser.

HAYES: Right.

KAMARCK: And that has implications for him for 2024. Because let`s face it, right now, the theory is that he has a lock on the Republican nomination in 2024 because he has such a loyal base within the Republican Party. But if his candidates start losing, and then as you spoke in the beginning of this segment, you know, he`s got a ton of legal problems that shed some question about his, you know, ability as a businessman, he`s going to be a very much weaker person than we think he is right now.

HAYES: Quickly, David. Do you think losses of his candidates in primaries will damage him politically, damages potency?

JOLLY: It does. I also don`t think his endorsements are going to happen in a vacuum. Watch for the candidates that Ron DeSantis endorses in upcoming elections.

HAYES: Yes, that`s interesting.

JOLLY: Because I think today Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis are on equal footing as leaders of the Republican Party. Watch DeSantis endorsements. Those might end up more powerful than Donald Trump`s.

HAYES: That`ll be interesting. Elaine Kamarck, David Jolly, thank you both. I appreciate it.

Don`t go anywhere because up next, I`m going to show you the scene everyone should remember the next time you hear a Republican slamming the White House over inflation. Failing to do the absolute bare minimum after this.

[20:45:00]

HAYES: We`ve talked a lot on the show about how much positive their news is -- how much positive news there is in the Biden economy. As the New York Times points out, America has recorded 6.6 million new jobs since January 2021, giving Biden the strongest first year of job gains of any president since the government began collecting data under Roosevelt in 1939.

The unemployment rate has dropped precipitously since the worst the pandemic. Wages rose a rapid 5.7 percent in the year through January. And there`s one thing that is distinctly not good news, and that is high inflation, which is making people pretty dissatisfied, and is also custom- made as an issue for Republicans to bang on about every chance they get.

SEN. PAT TOOMEY (R-PA): First of all, I and my Republican colleagues have been on record for well over a year warning about inflation risk, warning about the excessive spending.

SEN. JOHN BARRASSO (R-WY): 10 months into this inflation crisis, what they`re doing is putting forward gimmicks, not solutions.

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO): Now, with inflation off the charts, Joe Biden just wants to keep spending.

SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): I got to tell you, there`s a whole lot of steak- eating Ford F-150 owners in the great state of Texas. And wouldn`t it be a better way to help America`s suffering the effect of Biden`s inflation crisis? Wouldn`t it be better to adopt appropriate monetary policies?

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY (R-LA): I can`t imagine a more pernicious tax than inflation.

HAYES: So here`s the thing. They say that. They don`t really ever say what they want to do about it. The institution best equipped to deal with rising inflation is the Federal Reserve, the Fed. They control monetary policy. So, you would think that Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee would at the very least show up for a vote on the confirmation of five Fed nominees, including the chair and vice chair, because again, they are so worried about inflation.

But useful action appears to not be something this Republican Party can do. So, when the committee met up earlier this week, not one Republican showed up, not ranking member Pat Toomey or John Kennedy who you just heard from, Cynthia Lummis, or Tim Scott, or Tom Tillis.

Fairly, it`s better for the Republicans politically to have this level of inflation than it would be to actually do anything to help Americans dealing with it. Democratic Senator Jon Tester of Montana who`s on that committee was not happy about the Republican no show.

SEN. JON TESTER (D-MT): Our constituents sent us here to vote. Nobody`s on the other side. I hear on the floor every day, Republicans get up and talk about inflation. And by the way, inflation is very important, and we need to get our arms around it. But what group is out there to deal with market forces any better than the Fed? There is none. Yet, they don`t show up to vote.

I think we should have the vote today regardless, just to prove to the constituents of these folks at states that they didn`t -- they`re not showing up. They`re not showing up to do their constitutional duty that they were elected to do. And what is further rich in this situation is a number of nominees that came before us in the previous administration that were not qualified, but they showed up to vote for them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: If Republicans want to lower inflation, the least they can do is show up to work and vote for the Fed chairman who was originally appointed by Donald Trump, as well as the other nominees otherwise people might start to think their complaints might not be genuine.

[20:50:00]

HAYES: One of the ways Republicans attack the integrity of elections, they might lose. It`s a nonstop fear-mongering about fraudulent votes being cast. They did it in the past election. And so with less than nine months the Midterms, it`s time to keep an eye out for that again.

But here`s an interesting thing. It turns out that most of the alleged voter fraud that has actually been documented, which is minuscule, like count on your fingers kind of thing, has been carried out by Republicans. Take for example the state of Florida, a retirement community northwest of Orlando known as The Villages where four residents were accused of casting more than one ballot in 2020, once in Florida, again in their home states, three on the Republicans, the fourth had no party affiliation.

So, with that in mind, there`s another story that`s been grabbing Floridians attention. Allegations of canvassers improperly switching elderly voters` party registration. This was first reported back in December with this 84-year-old in Miami community known as Little Havana.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: One of the political and social organizations who are registered with the state is a third-party voter registration organization who regularly canvass neighborhoods and help people register. They came calling, she said. Her family believes she trusted the paperwork they gave her and signed it only to learn they were registering this lifelong Democrat as a Republican.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Since that story aired, the Miami Herald found that more than 100 people who live in a pair of Miami public housing towers change their political party affiliations during a recent three month period. Adding to questions about whether some residents party affiliation was changed without their consent.

Bianca Padro Ocasio is a political reporter for the Miami Herald, one of the reporters on that story. And she joins me now. This is wild. And I`ve seen it sort of floating around and wondering if there was a there-there. And then I read your excellent reporting on it, which seems to confirm there`s something going on. What do we know about the folks in these towers who`ve had their -- who`ve switched their registration?

[20:55:25]

BIANCA PADRO OCASIO, POLITICAL REPORTER, THE MIAMI HERALD: So, what we know is that there was an unusual clustering of party affiliation changes in different parts of Miami Dade County, including a couple of buildings that are concentrated in the neighborhood of Little Havana. And these buildings are public housing buildings, a lot of people that live in these buildings are elderly folks, many of them, you know are hearing impaired, many of them have, you know, maybe even some certain disabilities, they live on their own.

And what we know is that there were canvassers, and some of them have been identified as having been working with the Republican Party of Florida, that were knocking on these doors, basically, with the pretext of telling people that, you know, we want to change your -- give you a new updated voter ID card, We want to make sure that your address is updated. We want to make sure that your signature is accurate.

And people who just trusted that these canvassers were there acting in good faith, pretty much signed, didn`t look at the rest of the form. And then one month later, two months later, they get a new voter ID card that says Republican Party. And what we found is that, you know, the trends were pretty stark. I mean, you have a building of about, you know, 475 units and you have about 100 people, more than 100 people whose party affiliation was changed, all of them to the Republican Party.

And what we found across the county is that in clusters were five or more people change their party affiliation in this four month period, 90 percent of them were switched to the Republican Party. And that is stark, because we do know that as the state of Florida has been trending to the Republican Party, Miami Dade County is included in that trend. You know there is a sort of questions around how these affiliation changes were clustered and why they`re being concentrated in these public housing buildings.

HAYES: Yes. So, you -- I`m reading from the reporting here. According to Herald`s tally, 5428 people`s party affiliation change between October and January registration files. The changes were concentrated in multifamily residential buildings, often low-income housing.

You found these clusters of more than five changes happening. Who are the canvassers at issue here? Like, who did they work for?

OCASIO: So, that`s the big question, right? I mean, we have at least two people who have come forward with pictures of canvassers who have badges that say RPOF, which stands for the Republican Party of Florida. So, we know that at least some of these canvassers are working for the Republican Party of Florida.

But you know, your guess is as good as mine. I mean, there`s a lot of questions still about, you know, are all of these canvassers being trained to do the sort of switching which, you know, it is not legal. It is not legal for people to be changing party affiliations without people`s consent.

And, you know, we have talked to many of these residents. A lot of them don`t even understand really, what is the difference between, you know, voting for one party and being affiliated to a party. But there are a lot of people who are aware, and they`re really outraged that, you know, they were kind of -- they feel humiliated that they`ve kind of taken, you know, for granted by these canvassers not really being asked, you know, are you actually going to be affiliated to this party, do you want to be affiliated with this party.

And so that`s how we saw this woman came forward in December. And since then, many other voters have come forward and said, you know, I am a Democrat. And also, you know, adding context to all of this is that the state of Florida has a closed primary system, which means that if you are not affiliated with the Democratic Party, you could not vote in the Democratic primary.

And that is -- has more of an impact for the gubernatorial race. But for a lot of people, you know, they do want to get -- to get the chance to vote in the Democratic primary. So, that`s kind of the context for all of this.

HAYES: Yes. I mean, that`s an important part of this, right? Because if you -- if you change people`s registration, they can`t vote in the primary. And that that matters to a lot of folks. But also, you may not be able to answer this in the short time we have left, but like, what possible advantages there that anyone doing this?

I mean, you`re not changing anyone`s vote, right? Like, they could still vote for whoever they want to. It`s a very strange tactic.

OCASIO: Yes. I mean, we do have to kind of remember that Republicans did surpass Democrats in voter registration in the state of Florida for the first time in, you know, recent history that we can remember. As early -- you know, as recent as 2012, Democrats had a 700,000, you know, voter advantage over Republicans. And now, Republicans are about you know 68,000 more registered Republicans than Democrats.

So, I think that you know when you think about it -- and this is the argument, right, that a lot of Democrats have been making is that, you know, when you have the sort of narrative that Republicans are overtaking the state of Florida in voting registration, that you know, why would you want to invest in getting voters in the State of Florida for any other party.

HAYES: Bianca Padro Ocasio who did great reporting and explained it so well, thank you very much. I really appreciate it.

That is ALL IN on this Thursday night. "THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW" starts with Alex Wagner. Good evening, Alex.