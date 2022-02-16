Transcript: All In with Chris Hayes, 2/15/22

Summary

Today, the House committee investigating January 6 issued several new subpoenas largely focused on Donald Trump`s plot to overturn the election with false or fraudulent electors. Election denier Tina Peters is running to oversee Colorado elections as Secretary of State. After seeking justice for nearly a decade, families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook massacre just reached a historic $73 million settlement with the gun manufacturer Remington. President Biden warning that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is still distinctly possible after Vladimir Putin said Russia has begun withdrawing some troops.

Transcript

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: While Josh Hawley scold the Biden administration for the evolving Russia-Ukraine crisis, part of an ongoing fit over the administration`s withdrawal from Afghanistan, he`s also blocked consideration of several top Defense Department appointees including Russia experts Celeste Wallander to become the Pentagon`s top international security official.

So, for actively stonewalling the Biden administration`s appointments with critical experience in the midst of an international crisis, and also for other, just absolute terrible, Senator Josh Hawley is tonight`s Absolute Worst.

That`s tonight`s "REIDOUT." ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES starts now.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST (voiceover): Tonight on ALL IN.

DOUG MASTRIANO, STATE SENATOR, PENNSYLVANIA: We`re going to take our power back. We`re going to seat the electors.

STEVE BANNON, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF STRATEGIST: Hold it, hold it. Hold on, hold on. I think we got some breaking news.

HAYES: Breaking News, new subpoenas for the phony electoral fraud.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: December 14, the true electors for the presidency met yesterday. Yes, the Republican electors.

HAYES: Tonight, what the January 6 Committee wants to know from the state captains of the fake electoral scheme. Then, she`s the county clerk accused of breaching the security of election machines who is now campaigning to run her state`s election.

Plus, Senator Chris Murphy on the Russian threat in Ukraine and a landmark settlement for Sandy Hook families suing a gunmaker. And Dr. Anthony Fauci on what he means when he says the full-blown pandemic phase is ending. When ALL IN starts right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES (on camera): Good evening from New York. I`m Chris Hayes. Today, the House committee investigating January 6 issued several new subpoenas largely focused on Donald Trump`s plot to overturn the election with false or fraudulent electors. That was the scheme the Former President and his allies carried out in the weeks following the election, attempting to install fake Republican electors in seven swing states where Joe Biden won.

We know they went so far as to send these phony certificates claiming to be valid electors to Congress and to the National Archives which is required by law. And part of the reason that the false electors plot is such fertile ground for the Committee`s investigation is that it was both coordinated and sprawling.

This is not a small group of people in the White House. This is dozens and dozens of people involved across seven different states all working together to create the predicate for Vice President Mike Pence to stop the certification of electoral votes on January 6. The Committee issued subpoenas to six of those people this afternoon. Two of them are Trump campaign officials Michael Roman, the Director of Election Day Operations, his deputy Gary Michael Brown.

The Committee notes in letters to Roman and Brown, they have evidence of their involvement in a coordinated strategy to contact Republican members of state legislatures in certain states that former President Trump had lost and urged them to reclaim their authority by sending an alternate slate of electors that would support former President Trump.

The Committee also subpoenaed the former chair of the Michigan Republican Party, a woman named Laura Cox. The Committee is interested in this event from December 2020 was one of a number that Rudy did around that time where she was a witness to Rudy Giuliani pressuring Michigan Republicans to disregard the results of the election, and again, directly appoint electors who would vote for Trump.

Three more subpoenas went to people who, while not exactly household names, were some of the most prominent figures promoting Donald Trump`s Big Lie conspiracy theory. You got Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano who was actually now running for governor.

Excuse me. Mastriano is a diehard Trump supporter who is the foreign President`s point man as he tried to overturn the results of the election in Pennsylvania. After the election late November 2020, Senator Mastriano organized a public hearing on suppose election fraud in his state. Rudy Giuliani participated. Trump himself called into speak to the audience.

As the committee notes in its letter today, at that same time, Mastriano participated in a plan to arrange for an alternate slate of electors to be presented to the President of the Senate on January 6. Again, they were not hiding this plot, right? He was doing this fully on the open.

In fact, he told Steve Bannon all about his plan to introduce a resolution in the state legislature that would allow them to seek a phony slate of Trump electors.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DOUG MASTRIANO, STATE SENATOR, PENNSYLVANIA: The resolution say, we`re going to take our power back, we`re going to seat the electors. Now, obviously, we`re going to -- we`re going to need the support the leadership in the House and Senate. We`re getting there on that. But we need to act like --

BANNON: Hold it, hold it. Hold on, hold on. I think we got some breaking news here. You`re saying you`re going to get a joint resolution to actually go forward, and the Republicans control the House and Senate, to go forward to basically take the power back from the Secretary of State and put it in the state legislature to put forward the electors?

MASTRIANO: That is exactly what we`re going to do.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Say what you will about Bannon, once in a generational broadcasting talent. And Doug Mastriano was inducted ex-communication with Donald Trump about those plans mentioned on the Bannon podcast. He was among a group of Republican members of the Pennsylvania legislature that Trump summoned to the White House on November 5, 2020. Although Mastriano had to leave the meeting abruptly after being informed he had tested positive to Coronavirus.

Mastriano recovered in time to help the planning for the January 6 insurrection where he spent over $3,000 his own campaign funds to bus Trump supporters to Washington D.C. and he attended the riot himself.

Mastriano is not the only prominent insurrection attendee who got a subpoena today.The Committee also wants to hear from Arizona State Representative Mark Finchem, who you can see here circled in red, among the crowd at Capitol on January 6.

Finchem tweeted his support the attempted coup that day posting a photo of the rioters in writing, what happens when people feel they have been ignored, and Congress refuses to acknowledge rampant fraud. And he helped lay the groundwork ahead of the judge of January 6.

As the Committee wrote today, Finchem advanced unsubstantiated claims about the election, including that it was rigged, the American people have been robbed, and that the country was under assault by foreign powers. He also helped organize a purported hearing at a Phoenix Hotel where representatives from Trump`s legal team and other spoke and advanced unproven claims of election of voter fraud.

The biggest players subpoenaed today was another Arizona official, and that is the steep Republican Party, Chairwoman Kelli Ward. Now, Ward is something of an infamous figure, I got to say. You remember, she began plotting with Donald Trump Just days after the election, while the votes were still being tabulated, right. We didn`t know who won. The call hadn`t been made.

On November 7, she texted the chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, "We need you to stop the counting," OK. That was just the beginning of a weeks` long pressure campaign. The Committee notes in its letter to Ward that she also asked the official to contact a lawyer representing the Trump campaign and said, I know you don`t want to be remembered as the guy who led the charge to certify a fraudulent election.

Kelli Ward also used her position to push out bogus claims of election fraud. She said fundraising messages talking about the "stolen election." She posted this video pushing a conspiracy theory about voting machine software, again, asking for donations. Then, as the committee writes, Kelli Ward herself acted as a purported Electoral College elector to meet and ultimately transmit to Congress to set of alternate Electoral College votes.

She herself was a fake elector. She signed the phony document that was sent to Congress and the National Archives. She admitted this publicly.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KELLI WARD, FORMER ARIZONA STATE SENATOR: December 14, the true electors for the presidency met yesterday. Yes, the Republican electors. We gathered together. We took a vote for President Trump and for Mike Pence for president and vice president. We have transmitted those results to the proper entities in Washington D.C. for consideration by Congress. We believe that we are the electors for the legally cast votes here in Arizona.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Now, Kelli Ward kept pushing for Donald Trump`s fake electoral scheme all the way through January 6. But while the Capitol is under attack, while Vice President Mike Pence was hiding in a secure location, we`re all watching this happen on TV, Kelli Ward tweeted "Congress is adjourned. Send the Elector choice back to the legislatures. Like, oh, look, we got it. It worked. They`re cowering. Now we can actually steal it.

Now, the January 6 Committee wants to talk to Kelli Ward about her role in the former president`s attempted coup. They also want to hear from Mark Finchem and Doug Mastriano and three others subpoena today, all who have important information for the investigation. We`ll have to wait and see if any of them will break with the pattern we`ve seen from so many of Donald Trump`s other associates and cooperating.

Betsy Woodruff Swan in is a national correspondent for Politico where she has been extensively covering the ongoing January 6 investigation, and she joins me now. Betsy, it does seem that the fake electors plot is squarely at the center of this latest round of subpoenas and clearly in the -- in the eyes of the committee, a very fruitful line of inquiry.

BETSY WOODRUFF SWAN, NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT, POLITICO: Yes, no question. And it`s also clear that the committee already has collected a lot of information about this scheme that isn`t yet public. Throughout this batch of letters, they repeatedly cite documents on file with the committee.

And in fact, in the letter to Gary Michael Brown, who was the deputy head of Election Day operations for the Trump campaign, they only cite documents on file with the Select Committee. Gary, Michael Brown is not even a household name. He`s not really a person who`s been on the radar of hardly anyone closely tracking this stuff.

So, that`s an important signal that the Select Committee is really multiple steps ahead of the level of public knowledge when it comes to the extent to which this scheme was planned, coordinated, and orchestrated at a central level.

Kelly Ward is also just a truly fascinating character in all this. We can expect she`s not going to play ball with the committee because they already tried to sue to get her -- tried to subpoena her phone records and she sued the committee back, couple of weeks back, to try to keep them from getting those records. So, that sends a pretty strong signal.

[20:10:16]

Kelli Ward is sort of -- she was kind of a precursor to Trumpism. In 2014, she held an event in her district to raise -- to address her constituents` concerns literally about Chemtrails. Mitch McConnell`s allies called her Chemtrail Kelli for a long time, because they saw her as just too crazy and too fringy to be someone who could ever carry the mantle of the Republican Party.

Fast forward a couple years, and according to this letter that the Select Committee sent to Ward, they also have documents on file showing that in the lead up to January 6, she was in communication with Trump`s staff, and with Trump himself.

Again, they know a lot. And the ascent of Kelli Ward to this level of really extraordinary access is just a super interesting parallel to Trump`s own ascent and of the durability, frankly, of what he`s been able to produce.

HAYES: Well, I mean, it`s a very good point that Kelli Ward`s trajectory over the last eight years is largely sort of the Republican Party`s trajectory. I mean, I covered her in 2014. I chuckled at the Chemtrail Kelli line from the McConnell allies. The idea was that this person was a gadfly, fringe, you know, a ridiculous character. She`s a chair of the Republican Party for the state of Arizona, talking to the president, at that point, the sitting President United States, it appears, about how to overturn the election. And this is the kind of person.

I mean, it also speaks to the fact that along with Kelli Ward, you`ve got two elected representatives. Again, these aren`t randos who walked in off the street. These are not people that, you know, are just like around flitting around the Capitol in Finchem and Mastriano. These are elected Republican officials who are exploring means according to committee of using state power essentially to overturn the will of the voters in their states.

SWAN: That`s right. And not just elected officials, because Lord knows there are all sorts of interesting characters who could elect the state legislatures. These are officials who have reached leadership positions in their parties or positions of significant power in the wake of the January 6 attack that they were both present outside of the Capitol building for.

Doug Mastriano has regularly been polling second in the Republican primary for the Pennsylvania governorship. It`s going to be really interesting. This is going to sound cynical, but it`s going to be interesting to see what happens to his poll numbers, frankly, in the wake of this as he tried to capitalize on what`s going on.

Mark Finchem is running for Secretary of State in Arizona. That would make him the state`s top election administrator. He`s campaigning largely on these, you know, fantastical claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent. And Trump has endorsed Mark Finchem for that role.

These are not fringy characters. These are characters who are central to the future of the Republican Party in their states. One thing about Fincham that`s really interesting, just to note through your intro, you had that quote of him talking about how the elections were under assault by a foreign power.

That argument was a core part of the case that Sidney Powell and Michael Flynn made to argue, to call on Trump to have the military seize the voting machines. They said we`ve been attacked by a foreign country and a foreign country has changed the number of votes that were cast, and therefore, the military has to go in. These kinds of things sound like hyperbole until they`re not.

HAYES: Betsy Woodruff Swan, great as always with that rundown of today`s developments. I really appreciate it.

SWAN: Thank you.

HAYES: Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin of Maryland is a member of the January 6 Committee. He was also lead impeachment manager in Donald Trump`s second impeachment. And he joins me now.

Congressman, what do you think people should conclude about the direction of the investigation or at least this fear of the fake electoral plot and its significance based on today`s public documents from the committee subpoenaing documents?

REP. JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): Well, all of it flows out of the big lie. Of course, if you start with the premise that Donald Trump won, then of course, you`re going to need to go out and certify these fraudulent electors.

And we should note that a lot of Republicans refused to participate -- refused to participate in essentially a fraud on the public. If it`s a crime for people to go into the ballot box and to impersonate a voter for one vote, what do you call it when people come forward and say they`re electors representing the whole will of the state and they know that that is fraudulent? So, this is one part of the overall picture that we`re investigating.

HAYES: Yes. It`s -- you know, you make a good point. I -- when I was looking at the names today, Mastriano and Finchem, the two elected representatives are familiar to me because of their prominence in in kind of MAGA world, the fact that running for higher office, the role they play in the election.

I guess the half -- the glass half full version of this is there are hundreds of elected Republicans across the states, and a relatively small amount that we`re actively plotting along with the President`s coup as far as we know.

[20:15:26]

RASKIN: That`s right. And there were people who deliberately defied him like Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in Georgia. There were dozens of election officials who refused to just nullify and vaporize the actual votes of the election.

What`s interesting, though, is that Donald Trump has only consolidated his control over the GOP, which now operates like an authoritarian political- religious cult. And the people who said no to him are being systematically opposed and purged by his party.

So, you`ve got an entire political party which has positioned itself outside of the constitutional order, which is attacking the outcome of our elections and our basic constitutional processes. So, it`s a very dangerous moment for democracy. And so, we want to look and see what every element of the attack on the 2020 election was.

HAYES: What can you tell us about the former lawyer to the former president Rudy Giuliani and his cooperation with the committee? Well, we expect him to cooperate. You know, basically, every systematic defense to -- against cooperation has been shot down by the courts. So, there`s just nothing valid there.

If you want to plead the Fifth Amendment because you have an authentic and honest belief that you might incriminate yourself, well, we respect that. But you respect it in a way that the courts have upheld it, which is it has to be something that you assert in person to specific questions and not some kind of magic wand that you try to waive over the entire proceedings.

So, you know, we`re willing to hear what Giuliani has got to say, but he has an obligation like every other American citizen to participate. And again, the big picture here to my mind, Chris, is the vast majority of people, whatever side they were on in these horrific events. The vast majority people have come forward to participate and are cooperating with the committee, which is why we know so much.

HAYES: Yes. Final question for you. There`s an op-ed by former Federal Judge Michael Luttig, conservative judge who consulted with Mike Pence, told him he did not have the power to rule in the fashion that Donald Trump was urging or commanding him to. He wrote an op-ed basically saying, look, the system we have, the Electoral Count Act, is just plainly unconstitutional, and we have to fix it. Did you find that encouraging?

RASKIN: Well, Judge Luttig was brought in by the former U.S. Attorney of Virginia, Richard Cullen, who is acting as a private counsel to then-Vice President Pence. And he played a positive role in terms of the pouring water all over a John Eastman`s fantasies, that, you know, everybody on the Trump side understood that there was no merit to anything that Eastman was saying.

And, of course, more than 60 courts had already rejected all of the claims of electoral corruption and fraud that, you know, it was based on -- I guess, I would say, you know, their problems historically with the Electoral Count Act, but it`s too easy to say, well, let`s make a few adjustments to Electoral Count Act and call it a day.

I mean, we have a movement that`s based on fascist politics, and ideas and just declaring what we all know already to be true under the 12th Amendment, which is that the Vice President does not have the power to repudiate electors, but instead just officiates over the proceeding.

I don`t think that gets us too far. And I would hate to see that used as an excuse or an alibi for not doing anything else to correct the situation.

HAYES: That was an interesting reaction. I didn`t know what you`re going to say. Congressman Jamie Raskin, thank you very much.

RASKIN: Thank you so much, Chris.

HAYES: Coming up, allow me to introduce you to the newest candidate for Colorado Secretary of State Tina Peters.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hi Tina. Again, my name is Michael Struwe and I work for the DA`s office.

TINA PETER: I wish you would investigate this ballot issue and election fraud.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: A wild tale of a Trump-loving county clerk under multiple investigations who`s running to become the state`s top election official, after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[20:20:00]

HAYES: One of the themes we`ve seen coming out of the investigation into January 6 is that ultimately, as I was just saying with the congressman, fairly small group of people were the most gung ho collaborators around Donald Trump.

Thankfully, a larger group of people rejected his most lawless, sociopathic ideas. That`s really what saved the day, you know, saved American democracy from its most serious threat since the Civil War. That was also broadly true at the state and local level. People like Brad Raffensperger, Republican Secretary State of Georgia and the Maricopa county election officials in Arizona, Republicans, stood up to the authoritarian push to overturn election.

But of course, there are also a few outliers. And there`s one story that`s particularly worrisome because it shows in elections official actively collaborating with Donald Trump`s big lie about fraud well after all the ballots were counted.

This is a story of Mesa County, Colorado clerk Tina Peters. She`s the local official in charge of elections in Mesa County. She is also a major proponent of Donald Trump`s big lie of a stolen election. She is currently under federal investigation for her alleged involvement in a security breach of the state`s voting machines.

As a New York Times reports, "In May of last year, Miss Peters and two other people entered a secure area of a warehouse in Mesa County where crucial election information was stored. They copied hard drives and election management software from voting machines.

Now, Peters says she was simply making copies of the hard drives as a backup. Additionally, last August, Mesa County`s voting machines were banned from use after stolen passwords from the machines made their way to a conservative blog. But the office of Colorado`s Secretary of State Jena Griswold determined that they leaked after Peters brought an associate to secretly record a routine maintenance procedure on voting machines.

After investigating the machines that Peters and Associates tampered with, officials also found that ironically they had been left less secure. As a local outlet reports, "According to the court filings, they found two altered settings that made the machines vulnerable to manipulation.

OK, not great. I mean, more than not great. But the alleged offenses don`t end there. Peters made headlines again just last week. You might have seen this after she tried to kick a police officer who was serving a warrant in connection with yet another alleged crime.

This time she is being accused of using her iPad to illegally record the court hearing of a colleague who has been charged with felony burglary for her alleged role in the voting machine data breach. In a photo released by law enforcement, you can see Peters there on the right with her iPad propped up facing the proceedings.

As Peters is being arrested, she appeared to accuse the police officers of Deep State conspiracy against her.

[20:25:55]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PETERS: Let go of me.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do not hit, you understand?

PETERS: Stop it. No, let go of me.

Do your really know what you`re doing? You`re assisting Merrick Garland to not show the truth of what the election shows.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: OK, scoot over.

PETERS: Do you really know?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hi, Tina. Again, my name is Michael Struwe and I work for the DA`s office.

PETERS: I wish you would investigate this ballot issue and election fraud.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: OK, so that happened last week, I think. Last year, the Colorado Secretary of State sued to remove Peters from her role overseeing elections because again, she was -- well, she was -- she`s accused of stealing data from the voting machines, of letting associates get into the voting machines and then it finding its way online. The last thing you want from a person in charge of elections in your county.

In response, Peters announced she would be running for Secretary of State herself. The Secretary of State can`t remove you from your position if you are the Secretary of State. The promotion will come with the added bonus of overseeing elections for all of Colorado. Peters made her announcement on where else, Steve Bannon`s podcast.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PETERS: I am the wall between your vote and nationalized elections. They are coming after me because I`m standing in their way of truth, transparency, and election held closest to the people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: OK, I know what you`re thinking. On the one hand, Peters is a ridiculous figure, mired in scandal. But Colorado is not a solidly blue state. This year`s elections are expected to heavily favor Republican candidates.

So, look, she could win a primary. And in a tough year for Democrats, can she win statewide in Colorado? Yes, there`s a possibility. This lady who is currently under investigation for allegedly tampering with lecture machines who actively pushes Donald Trump`s Big Lie going so far as to speak at that bizarre conference for the My Pillow dude pretended he had proof the election was stolen. That woman could conceivably be in charge of overseeing all of Colorado`s elections in 2024. Don`t delude yourself into thinking it cannot happen.

Jena Griswold is the current Colorado Secretary of State. In a statement today, she wrote, "Tina Peters is unfit to be Secretary of State and a danger to Colorado elections. And she joins me now. I guess I want to start with asking -- I mean, you reacted to her getting to the race. How seriously should I take this declared entry into the race? Like is this an actual campaign?

JENA GRISWOLD, SECRETARY OF STATE, COLORADO: Well, thanks for having me on, Chris. And time will tell. But I am the first Democrat elected to Secretary of State since Eisenhower was President. So, that`s in 60 years. And frankly, Tina Peters is a danger to Colorado elections.

She compromised her voting equipment costing her county nearly $1 million in replacement. She`s under criminal investigation. She works like -- with election deniers like Mike Lindell and Steve Bannon. She was just arrested last week and tried to kick a cop. She is unfit to serve.

And I`m running for reelection to continue the work of making Colorado`s elections the best in the nation for Republicans, Democrats, and unaffiliated. And if your viewers want to help me to defeat Tina Peters, and to stand up to these Big Lie candidates, they can join me at JenaForColorado.com.

HAYES: There are many, many counties in Colorado and many clerks that oversee and boards of elections that oversee these elections. And I guess, I don`t mean to keep turning our attention towards an optimistic account, but you know, how much of an outlier is Ms. Peters behavior as both in what she says in her role over suing?

You`ve got, I`m sure, working with county election officials across the political spectrum. How common is this kind of thing in your state?

GRISWOLD: Well, Colorado has wonderful county clerks. The majority of our county clerks are Republican, and they just do everything they can to make sure that we have great elections. And they succeed. We just had 86.5 percent of active voters turnout to cast a ballot in the middle of the pandemic.

With that said we are seeing the effects of the Big Lie in various ways. And one of those ways is insider threats where election officials tried to destroy from within. Tina Peters was the first case. But we`ve seen subsequent cases, two in Michigan, one in Ohio. And I`m currently investigating another county for reaching security protocols.

So, this is spreading along with fake audits, along with the voter suppression. And we need strong people as Secretary of State to make sure that we`re protecting elections so that American voters can have their voice heard and choose their elected officials.

[20:30:42]

HAYES: So, just so I`m clear on this, what you`re saying is the elect -- people close to election machines are entrusted by the public whether it`s civil servants or elected to some position, you know, coming under the sway of the big lie and essentially mucking with the machines in pursuit of uncovering it?

GRISWOLD: So, we are seeing extremists like Steve Bannon recruit people into local election administration. I don`t think it`s a coincidence that Tina Peters announced on his show. The Washington Post has reported that election deniers have been recruited into civil servant positions both in my office and the Pennsylvania Secretary of State Office.

We are seeing attacks on election infrastructure. That includes, by the way, the vitriol aimed at both Republican and Democratic election workers to try to get them to step down and backfill those offices with election deniers.

So, it`s something the country has to be aware of. Luckily, Colorado has some of the best election security in the nation. And I`m running legislation working with our legislature to make sure that we`re guarding even further against insider threats. But it underlines the need of that oversight position, the Secretary of State position, to make sure that the great county clerks get the support they deserve in the voters in counties like in Mesa County, where the election official is not doing her job, that there`s oversight to make sure those elections still function really well.

HAYES: All right, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, thanks so much for joining us tonight.

GRISWOLD: Thanks, Chris.

HAYES: Coming up, the families of the Sandy Hook victims reach a landmark $73 million settlement with the gun manufacturer, Remington Arms. Why it took a legal loophole to hold them accountable, after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[20:35:00]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

VERONIQUE DE LA ROSA, MOTHER OF SANDY HOOK VICTIM: I thought December 14, 2012 would be just an ordinary day and a string of ordinary days. But my little boy, Noah, never came home from school that day.

Today`s a day of accountability for an industry that has thus far enjoyed operating with immunity and impunity. And for this I am grateful.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: After seeking justice for nearly a decade, families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook massacre just reached a historic $73 million settlement with the gun manufacturer Remington. Families argued Remington improperly marketed its Bushmaster AR-15 style rifle to troubled young men, like the man who used that rifle to murder 21st graders and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Now, normally, gun manufacturers are shielded from liability when their weapons are used in mass shootings. But there is an exception for marketing practices that violate state or local laws. Remington, which had already gone bankrupt, has not accepted a liability. The company denies the allegations and went through great lengths to avoid this very outcome including subpoenaing the school records of the elementary school children who were murdered in the massacre.

The $73 million settlement opens the door for gun manufacturers to finally face some accountability when the weapons of war they market and sell are used for mass murder.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[20:40:00]

HAYES: Things continue to be extremely tense as the world waits to see if Russia will decide to invade Ukraine. The day began on an optimistic note with Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing the decision to pull back some troops. The U.S. officials said they had not verified any withdrawal.

Then, a series of cyber-attacks knocked out the websites of several important agencies in Ukraine including those with the Defense Ministry, foreign ministry, the culture ministry in Ukraine`s two largest state banks.

This afternoon President Biden expressed a strong desire to find a diplomatic solution that would avoid bloodshed, but warn the U.S. will not allow Russia to bully the rest of the world.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We`re willing to make practical result-oriented steps that can advance our common security. We will not sacrifice basic principles though. Nations have a right to sovereignty and territorial integrity. They have the freedom to set their own course and choose with whom they will associate.

But that still leaves plenty of room for diplomacy and for deescalation. We have not yet verified the Russian military units are returning to their home bases. Indeed, our analysts indicate that they remain very much in a threatening position.

And the fact remains right now Russia has more than 150,000 troops encircling Ukraine in Belarus and along Ukraine`s border. And invasion remains distinctly possible.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: I`m joined now by Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut. He`s member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, traveled to Ukraine last month to meet with the country`s leaders including its president.

Senator, good to have you on. What did you think of the President`s remarks today?

SEN. CHRIS MURPHY (D-CT): I think they were smart, clearly leaving the window open for diplomacy but making it clear we`re not going to trade away basic principles of democracy and sovereignty. It`s up to Ukraine whether they want to be oriented east or west. It`s not up to Russia, nor is it up to us.

You know, I don`t have any intelligence to confirm that the Russians are leaving, but I do think it`s important to remember, you know, an invasion is Putin`s last worst option. Frankly, he`s been very publicly building up troops on the border in hopes that he wouldn`t have to use them right. His hope was that he would either collapse the Zelensky government in panic. He would create fissures inside the Transatlantic Alliance weakening NATO or maybe he`d get a deal with the West in which we capitulate.

He`s got none of those things. And now, the only option he has is to go forward with an invasion that is likely going to be cataclysmic for his own army and his country. And I don`t know whether he turns around, but I think he has lost already by not using this threat to change the reality inside Ukraine or inside the West.

[20:45:00]

HAYES: I want to follow up on something you just said and said last time I had you on about sort of self-determination I want to stipulate that it`s obviously monstrous to use -- build-up 150,000 troops in the border of a country in the threat of invasion to get diplomatic concessions. And it`s obviously cataclysmic and monstrous to just invade a country because you don`t like what they`re doing.

That said, the head of NATO today was talking about the fact that Ukraine is very unlikely to ever achieve NATO membership, that the NATO alliance doesn`t have to be -- you know, the NATO can choose its own members. That doesn`t infringe on Ukrainian democracy. I mean, ask Turkey about getting into the E.U., right?

So, it does seem to me a little crazy that like if the point of conflict here is Ukraine -- Ukrainian membership in NATO, which I feel like everyone knows isn`t going to happen anyway, like, what -- why does it matter to not just say that, I guess, is what I`m asking?

MURPHY: Well, it`s not going to happen in the short term, because Ukraine hasn`t qualified for membership. They still need to do work to clean up corruption. But what Putin wants is a binding document that commits NATO countries and Ukraine to never have Ukraine as a member. And that is giving up not just the sovereignty of Ukraine, that`s giving up our own sovereignty.

And, of course, it`s an invitation for Putin to do this, again. For him to, for instance, mounts troops on the border of Balkan countries and tell the European Union unless they dropped plans to bring, you know, countries there inside the European Union, there`ll be an invasion. Once you give him this, it`s hard to understand where it stops.

And it`s not just about Ukraine sovereignty, it`s about our sovereignty. If Europe in the United States decides that we want Ukraine inside the European Union, it shouldn`t be Vladimir Putin who gets to decide. But of course, this is all presupposed by his belief that NATO is a threat to him, right?

NATO is not a threat to him. NATO is a defensive alliance. And so, we also have to push back on this idea that Russia is harmed in any way by the NATO alliance growing bigger. We`re not looking to invade Russia. We`re simply working together to protect ourselves.

HAYES: Let me ask you about the settlement that was reached today. I know it`s something that you`ve been following closely. I know you`re close with many of the families that suffer that horrible loss a decade ago. This was a long time in the making. A lot of people thought it wouldn`t come. What is your reaction to it?

MURPHY: You know, it`s interesting. This settlement is the maximum amount that Remington was insured for. They had tried to make an offer earlier for about half to one-third this amount. It`s important because it`s going to signal to the insurance industry that they needed to raise rates for the makers of AR-15s. Because now that this precedent has been set, there are likely going to be a lot of other AR-15 makers who are going to be forced into similar settlements.

Second, the families got a treasure trove of documents from Remington that they have the ability to release under this settlement that will explain to the public how these companies have marketed these guns to the kind of unhinged individual that used on these kids and Sandy Hook.

So, the tale of this lawsuit, the ramifications, the consequence of this settlement are going to be significant, and they`re going to last for a long time. And my thanks to those families and to their legal team for holding out, I mean, frankly, for a lot longer than many thought was possible in getting this pretty important landmark settlement.

HAYES: All right, Senator Chris Murphy, I hope the next time we talk it`s about the deescalation, diplomatic off-ramp happening in Eastern Europe and Russia coming up. Thank you very much.

Coming up, Dr. Anthony Fauci says we are heading out of the full-blown pandemic phase of COVID-19. I`ll ask him what comes next after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[20:50:00]

HAYES: Predicting the end of the Coronavirus pandemic is almost as old as well, the pandemic itself. Two years ago, on February 2020 when the virus was just taking hold in the U.S., it`s the first identify cases, Donald Trump was already telling us it would be over soon. Remember, "a lot of people think it goes away in April with the heat. As the heat comes in, typically. that will go in April. The virus did not go in April, not April that year or April next year, nor it go away in the other times that it looks like we might be finally turning the corner in the pandemic.

So, tonight the optimism is racially cautious but the facts are COVID cases are falling across the country. And even Dr. Fauci has now said that a full-blown phase of the pandemic may finally be coming to an end in the U.S. And Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Chief Medical Adviser to President Joe Biden joins me now.

OK, I`ve been covering the pandemic for two years now. I`ve had a lot of turning the corner moments, and none of them are quite panned out. Is there a reason to think that something deep structurally has shifted to put us in a different place right now?

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, CHIEF MEDICAL ADVISER TO THE PRESIDENT: Well, Chris, as I`ve said multiple times that we are going in the right direction. If you look at the number of cases and the number of hospitalizations, they clearly are on a rather steep decline down. But we`re not out of the woods yet.

And when I have said, hopefully, we are coming to a phase now where if the infection dynamic goes way down, and we have protection from people who are vaccinated, people who are prior infected and hopefully would get vaccinated after and continue to get the people who`ve been vaccinated fully to be boosted, together with the availability soon and more and more as the months go by of antiviral drugs, testing, that hopefully will continue that downward trajectory and keep it at a level where when we look at what we`re trying to make the parameters of how we can start to get back to normal, much more how do we protect against severe disease and hospitalization, as opposed to the number of cases.

[20:55:12]

But right now where we are there`s a big caveat there, Chris. I don`t want to be giving people any false optimism except to say, it`s good news that it keeps going down. Every day, you see cases go down, and you see hospitalizations go down. I believe we continue to do the right things.

And again, I don`t want to sound like a broken record. But the right thing is if you`re vaccinated, get boosted. The boosters really work in protecting you against severe disease. This is an extraordinarily difficult virus and that it transmits very, very easily. But if you want to protect against severe disease, and that`s going to be the parameter of getting out of this difficult phase, then that`s where boosters come in, that`s where therapy comes in, and that`s where vaccination comes in.

HAYES: Let`s talk about boosting. This to me is a kind of standout in a bad way, an outlier. I mean, we saw -- we did not have -- we had elevated levels of mortality per 1000 cases or residents compared to other places. And I think a huge part of that is A, our health care outcomes to begin with. We have bad health inequality in this country, worse than other countries, universal health care, for instance. But also, we have a lower booster rate.

So, right now 64 percent of the country is fully vaccinated. Only 28 percent is boosted. And look, I think you can chalk up our lower vaccination rate to higher levels of vaccine resistance. What is the answer to our lower booster rate? Why are we not where we should be? What can we do to improve it?

FAUCI: Well, I believe what we need to continue to get the message across, Chris, that the data are so crystal clear. When you do the charts, that the data don`t lie. They`re real. They`re facts. When you look at the unvaccinated, the amount of people, the rate per hospitalization followed by vaccinated, followed by vaccinated and boosted.

Vaccinated and boosted if you look at that level, it`s such an extremely low level. So, we have to keep getting people to appreciate. Maybe they need to hear more information. We`ve got to get people who they trust to be talking to them about why it`s important. The data don`t lie.

And that`s the thing that`s so frustrating, because we have such a degree of diverse, you know, opinions here when the data are constant. So, you can`t argue with the data.

HAYES: Well, and I think -- I mean, on the booster. We`ve -- I`ve had you on the program. You were very pro booster from the very beginning, even when there was dissension among the ranks of public health experts. This was a big fight. You came on my show and said, basically, I`m right and they`re wrong. I think you proved to be right. There was early data out of Israel, particularly.

That data picture has just gotten clearer and clearer and clearer, right? I mean, we didn`t know in the beginning, you know, as well, as we know now. There`s just a ton of data on boosters. But it seems to me that -- here`s my theory and I want you to tell me what you think. When you read about people being like done with COVID, I get that. I think we all do. Like, no one wants to be in a pandemic indefinitely.

My fear is that done with COVID is meant people are like, I`m just done with it, meaning I`m not getting my kid vaccinated, I`m not getting boosted. I`m not like an anti-vaccine person. I`m not someone who`s got some like, weird obsession with how Dr. Anthony Fauci is like the worst person in the world. I`m just done. And that`s my fear is that that exhaustion is going to break us off at a point that is not sufficient to get the immunity while we need.

FAUCI: Right. I think your concern is justifiable, Chris, that when people say done with COVID, done with COVID means you want to get back to normality to the extent that you can. But the fact is, you`ll get back to normality when you have a certain percentage of people who have immunity.

Now, that immunity could either be infection and hopefully people would get boosted after even though you do get a good degree of protection from prior infection. But if you really want to get the epidemic behind you, put it in the rearview mirror, just saying you`re done with COVID -- you may be done with COVID, but COVID is not done with the United States nor is COVID done with the world. We`ve got to do what it takes to get it to be done.

And unfortunately, as you given the statistics about the number of people that are boosted, we`ve just got to do better to get people boosted. The protection is profound with boosting.

HAYES: Yes, there`s so much on -- there`s so much a mask mandate, social distance in schools. I just want to say, like, if you`re watching this program and you`re not boosted please, please, please get boosted. If your kid is not vaccinated, I personally have my kids vaccinated. I highly recommend you do that. That is a huge thing people can do. And there`s still a lot of low-hanging fruit there.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, thank you so much for your time tonight.

FAUCI: Good to be with you, Chris. Thank you for having me.

HAYES: All right, that is ALL IN on this Tuesday night. "THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW" starts right now with the one and only Alex Wagner at the anchor desk. Good evening, Alex.