Transcript: All In with Chris Hayes, 2/10/22

Staff in Trump's White House reportedly discovered papers blocking the president's bathroom from time to time and believed Trump himself was tearing up papers and flushing them away. Former President Donald Trump denied Thursday that he had flushed documents down a toilet when he served in the White House. Trump endorses Rep. Nancy Mace's primary challenger Katie Arrington. As the Omicron wave subsides, local officials are starting to roll back mask mandates and other protective measures, even though the federal government is keeping its recommendations in place. Canadian truck drivers have been protesting against vaccine mandates at the Ambassador Bridge connecting Detroit and Windsor, Ontario.

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: And that is tonight`s "REIDOUT." ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES starts now.

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST (voiceover): Tonight on ALL IN.

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: People who have nothing to hide don`t bleach their e-mails or destroy evidence to keep it from being publicly archived as required under federal law.

HAYES: Well, well, well, it was the man in the captain`s hat.

TRUMP: I won`t talk about the fact that people have to flush their toilet 15 times.

HAYES: Tonight, new reporting that Donald Trump took material clearly marked as classified out of the White House. New questions about an unexplained gap in White House phone logs, and why Donald Trump`s reported use of the White House toilet to flush documents could be a big problem in a criminal investigation.

Republicans` desperate attempt to survive after Trump endorsed her primary opponent.

How the Fox News Channel is planning to do for truck protests what they did to the tea party.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It`s not just about Canada now.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Bringing the freedom convoy to the U.S. of A.

HAYES: And the big takeaway from Lester Holt`s exclusive interview with President Biden when ALL IN starts right now.

HOLT: Should children be required to wear masks in schools?

HAYES (on camera): Good evening from New York. I`m Chris Hayes. There is of course, an old cliche in politics. It`s not the crime, it`s the cover-up. It`s commonly used to refer to the Watergate scandal where of course then- President Richard Nixon was reluctant to hand over his secret Oval Office recordings. And then when he did, he was ordered by the Supreme Court to do so, there were 18 minutes of tape missing. And that was from a conversation just three days after the break in at Watergate.

Nixon tried to blame his secretary for the mistake but the seemingly flagrant attempt to cover-up was ultimately what led to Nixon`s downfall. We also saw a kind of bizarre reversal of the cliche during Hillary Clinton`s 2016 campaign for president where Clinton was accused of a cover- up using a private e-mail server and allegedly destroying communications, an accusation that became the refrain at Trump`s rallies.

But the thing was that the underlying crime that she was supposedly covering up was never really substantiated and barely even alleged. It was just sort of this vague implication of wrongdoing. But during the campaigns and Presidency of Donald Trump, things were different, of course. Trump`s brazen lawlessness happened out in the open, which bizarrely worked as a kind of excuse or justification, as if the brazenness itself is its own form of scandal insulation.

I mean, think about Trump`s infamous Russia, if you`re listening moment during the summer of 2016, when he just called on a foreign adversary to illegally hack Hillary Clinton`s e-mails. That happened during the live press conference in Florida.

And back in September 2019, it was the White House itself that released the notes from the so-called perfect phone call with the Ukrainian president where Trump pressured him to dig up dirt on the Bidens leading to the former president`s first impeachment.

And when Trump realized the transcript might not be so perfect after all, his defense was to do the same thing again, only this time in public.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. President, what exactly did you hope Zelensky would do about the Biden`s after your phone call?

TRUMP: Well, I would think that if they were honest about it, that sort of major investigation into the Bidens. It`s a very simple answer. They should investigate the Bidens because how does a company that`s newly formed and all these companies that you look at -- and by the way, likewise, China just started investigation into the Bidens because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine.

HAYES: Because again, you see what he`s doing there, right? He had kind of been caught in this phone call doing something untoward. And his first instinct was to reverse engineer a kind of brazenness about it by going in front of the cameras and then doing the crimes in public. It`s like when he pressured Mike Pence to help commit a coup on Twitter. And when that was doomed to fail, he riled up an angry mob and sent them to storm the Capitol, again, all on camera.

But as we`ve learned over the years, and as we`re learning more now, not all of Trump`s malfeasance was committed out in the open. As it turns out, there were apparently many cover-ups. Like when Trump instructed his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to pitch the Department of Homeland Security on the federal government seizing the voting machines as part of an attempt to steal the election. Sending Giuliani of course kept his hands clean.

And in fact, Politico just published emails indicating the Giuliani along with disgraced former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn were also working with others behind the scenes on a clandestine plot to seize the voting machines including drafting a potential executive order.

Again, that stuff wasn`t being done out in public. It`s lucky to even have those records at all because every day we are also learning more about the efforts that Trump and his team took to destroy evidence, about as clear an example of a cover up as you could hope to get.

It all started with Trump`s much-reported habit of ripping up documents, which would be a clear and flagrant violation of the Presidential Records Act. We now know that many of the records received by the National Archives reportedly arrive shredded, had to be taped back together.

And that is if they arrived at all, because some records were apparently destroyed completely, directed into so-called burn bags, which is just a flagrant violation of the Act. Others were reportedly hidden away at the ex-president`s private residence in Florida, including it turns out those were marked classified, including some marked top secret according to the Washington Post. Top secret, of course, it`s just you know, written across the top that it looks a lot like it does in the movies.

We now know the National Archives has asked the Department of Justice to investigate these practices. But today, we learned about another way that the ex-president was apparently destroying documents, and it might actually answer one of the longstanding mysteries of the Trump administration. It`s one that I thought about probably more than I should have.

Because you see, during many of his campaign-style rallies, Donald Trump, always a showman at heart, would sometimes practice what can only be described as a stand-up routine. He had material and he`d go to it again and again. And the motivation behind his shtick was usually pretty obvious.

For instance, he used to riff that wind turbines cause cancer which they did not because he was fuming with a wind farm he thought ruined the views of his golf course in Scotland. There`s one particular riff that never really made much sense. And it was -- it was a riff about environmentally friendly showers and toilets that use less water. The crowd absolutely loved it. He went back to it again and again. Just listen.

TRUMP: So, I hate to say the three things. It`s the shower, it`s the sink - - and you know the third element in the bathroom. But I don`t say it, because every time I say it, they only talk about that one, because it`s sort of gross to talk about, right? So, I won`t -- I won`t talk about the fact that people have to flush their toilet 15 times, OK. I will not talk about it.

Sinks, right, showers -- and what goes with a sink and the shower? 10 times, right, 10 times. Wow. Not me, of course, not me.

People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once.

TRUMP: We won`t talk about toilets, but you know that`s -- 10, 15, but we don`t talk about that. Because I`ve said this three or four times, the only subject they ever talk about is toilets.

HAYES: First of all, credit where it due, it is a funny bit. Second of all, they`re flushing toilets 10, 15 times, OK. Not three times, not four times, 10 or 15 times. I mean, you look at it, you think like, is the guy well? Is there something going on? Should he be going to Walter Reed to get that checked out? What is he talking about? No one could figure out what Trump was talking about, 15 times?

Well, today, we might have an answer. According to a new nugget from New York Times Maggie Haberman`s upcoming book which comes out actually in the fall, while President Trump was in office, staff in the White House residents periodically discovered wads of printed paper clogging a toilet and believe the President had flushed pieces of paper.

At least according this report, staff believed that the President of the United States, the Commander-in-Chief Donald J. Trump was personally flushing documents down the toilet, ripping them up, flushing them down the toilet. At the very least, 10 to 15 flushes starts to make some sense. I mean, I`ve never disposed of documents that way, but I can imagine particularly with those efficient toilets, it could be a while.

We should note that Trump has denied the allegations for what that`s worth writing in one of the statements he`s first released now because he`s banned from Twitter, "Another fake story that I flushed papers and documents down a White House toilet is categorically untrue and simply made up by a reporter in order to get publicity for a mostly fictitious book.

But it`s been a widely reported that Trump has a habit of destroying documents, ripping them off, apparently designating them for burn bags, maybe perhaps even flushing them. I think it`s true. The lesson learned is never leave anything in writing. And there`s always, again, to go back to the brazenness, right? There`s always this kind of exculpatory air that hangs over him because he`s like, so clearly such a moral idiot.

Who doesn`t know like what`s right and what`s wrong, but there`s something exculpatory about the fact that he ripped everything up. Like, that was their spin. Like, oh, it`s just habit. He`s like a paper ripper. But flushing records down the toilet, do that out of habit, just absent- mindedly there 15 times or even destroying them. OK, that`s just flagrantly unlawful in a way the people in the White House should understand.

Trump apparently thought he could flush away the evidence. And the guilty conscience embedded at that implies is so incredibly telling.

Ashley Parker is the White House Bureau Chief of The Washington Post. She`s been covering the National Archives efforts to turn over Trump administration documents. And Luke Broadwater is a congressional correspondent from the New York Times. He`s new reporting today in the Times about the gaps in Trump`s call logs on January 6. And they both join me now.

Let me start with you, Ashley, just about the National Archives, because they`re playing a really interesting role here. Clearly, they`re not happy with the degree of compliance with the Presidential Records Act, which I should note as someone -- my wife works in the Obama White House, it`s not like a -- it`s not some law that no one ever enforces. White Houses take this law extremely seriously, extremely. They do compliance trainings on it. There`s like a whole set of processes in place to make sure you don`t violate it.

What is the National Archives finding out? And what are they requesting as they go through their own documents?

ASHLEY PARKER, WHITE HOUSE BUREAU CHIEF, THE WASHINGTON POST: Well, the National Archives basically found out -- they realized that there were some things they would have expected what had been turned over to the National Archives through sort of the regular set of processes.

For instance, what former President Trump described as the love letters between himself and Kim Jong-un, the letter that former President Brock Obama left him which is sort of a tradition between presidents, that Matthew and your viewers may remember where Trump used sharpie to alter the course of a hurricane to make it conform with the path he wanted.

And so, they realized this stuff was missing and they began asking questions. And the first thing that happened which we reported was they sent a team down to Mar-a-Lago which came back with 15 boxes full of things, documents, things that were given to former President Trump, but are not his to keep that needed to go to the archives. And so, that is what started them on this process.

HAYES: Now, there`s also -- I`m going to come to you in a second, Luke, but there`s also now reporting that some of the information is classified, perhaps even top secret. We`re now getting into in one of the grand ironies, right? Like, the thing, the case that was prosecuted against Hillary Clinton, to the extent that there was any exposure other than like poor document retention policy, was that -- was classified information what she done.

And we should note here, that as President, you control classification. You can do whatever you want with it. That is not true of ex-presidents, correct?

PARKER: That`s correct. As a president, you`re right. You have broad latitude to declassify information. We`re seeing that right now, frankly, with the Biden administration declassifying bits and pieces of intelligence to share about Russia and Ukraine in a strategic way.

As a former president, you do not have that ability. But it`s worth noting that these crimes and violations have a fairly high bar to prosecute, in part because something like which the National Archives also found out when they had to give documents over to the January 6 Committee, they realized a lot of these documents had been torn up, ripped, put in burn bags, had to be put back together.

But as you said, you sort of have to prove intent. And when you have someone like Donald Trump, who for whatever reason was, as we`ve reported, ripping everything, sensitive information, memos, articles from the Washington Post he didn`t like. It is very hard to reach that bar of it the nefarious.

HAYES: Yes. I mean, I`m just going to editorialize not -- this is not you saying, it`s me saying it here. You`re just reporting what the facts are. There is a -- there`s a kind of prophylactic nature to this is in line with the brazenness, right, which is the defense is always about intent, that he actually thought the election was stolen in Georgia when he called Raffensperger, that he actually thought that it was corrupt that he needed the voting machines, that he actually thought Mike Pence could do it, that he actually thought the phone call with Ukraine was fine, that he actually wanted Russia to get to the bottom of Hillary`s e-mails, that the intent is always, always the fallback.

I don`t know how much the flushing down the toilet extends to that. But there`s also now question to Luke of missing coal logs, which again, seems like more than just an oversight, probably. What do we know about that?

LUKE BROADWATER, CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT NEW YORK TIMES: Right. I actually think these two stories are very much related. And they both get to the norm breaking way business was conducted in the Trump White House.

As the January 6 Committee fought to get documents from the National Archives, the fight that went all the way up to the Supreme Court where Donald Trump tried to block more than 700 pages of documents from release, when they finally did get these documents in their hands, some of the things they got were official call logs.

And they expected to see all these calls they had been heard about between Donald Trump and Mike Pence, Donald Trump and certain lawmakers as he`s calling them to try to encourage them to persist with overturning the election while the mob is storming the Capitol. And what they got was a whole bunch of missing hours where there were no records of these calls that they had witness testimony of actually haven`t happened.

And so, this raises all sorts of questions and it throws up a tremendous roadblock for the Committee`s effort as they try to piece together the definitive account of what happened that day? A one leading theory is that Donald Trump was conducting a lot of business on a either personal cell phone or on an aides phone. We have some reporting that shows people were sort of passing phones back and forth and using each other`s phones.

So, we don`t know -- exactly know who was calling whom or what phones were being used. But this makes the committee`s investigation all the more difficult.

[20:15:57]

HAYES: Yes, I`ll just note one thing, just when you talk about the norms, vis-a-vis the President`s records. It`s -- it is of the law too, right? It`s not just norms. I mean, the Presidential Records Act is quite clear on this. It says, whoever willfully and unlawfully conceals from news, mutilates, obliterates, or destroys -- it doesn`t say flushed down the toilet, but that`s implied -- or attempts to do so, with intent to do so and take some, carries away any record preceding map, book, paper, document, or other thing filed or deposited with any clerk or officer of any court of the United States or any public office or with any judicial or public officer shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years or both.

To Ashley`s point, intent is key there, but there is definitely a pattern of concealment here that you guys have been unearthing in your excellent reporting.

Thank you very much, Ashley Broadwater -- Ashley Parker and Luke Broadwater.

All right, coming up, the question on everyone`s minds. What is Donald Trump`s criminal exposure here? What happens when a president apparently flushes White House documents down the toilet or stashes classified records in his Palm Beach Resort? We`ll get to the bottom of it next.

[20:20:00]

HAYES: Back in 2016, when Donald Trump was on the campaign trail, he had this ridiculous riff about his then opponent, Hillary Clinton, which persisted even after he got into the White House. He basically accused her campaign of rampant criminality over her private e-mail server, things that were utterly untrue, but that did not stop him.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Russia, if you`re listening, I hope you`re able to find the 30,000 e-mails that are missing.

People who have nothing to hide don`t smash phones with hammers. They don`t. People who have nothing to hide, don`t bleach -- nobody`s ever heard of it -- don`t bleach their e-mails or destroy evidence to keep it from being publicly archived as required under federal law.

And the thing that you should be apologizing for are the 33,000 e-mails that you deleted and that you acid washed. And then the two boxes of e- mails and other things last week that were taken from an office and are now missing.

Where are those servers they`re missing? Where are they? What happened to Hillary Clinton`s e-mails, 33,000 e-mails gone, just gone?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Again, that was a largely false. I mean, there were personal e-mails that Clinton did say that she deleted that were personal. But the FBI director came out and announced there was no criminal wrongdoing on the part of Hillary Clinton or her campaign. On the other hand, we are now learning more about the potential criminality of Donald Trump and his White House.

Just this week, we`ve got reporting and boxes of documents improperly taken to Mar-a-Lago which may have included classified documents, some that were even marked as top secret. We`ve got reporting on documents put in bags to be burned and document shredded and taped back together, and documents that were reportedly flushed down the toilet by Trump himself, or at least, that`s what the staff in the White House thought when they encountered it in the toilet.

Yes, there`s a spectrum of diligence or sloppiness, and then there`s the willful consistent destruction of documents. I`m not a lawyer, but what Trump did sure feels definitionally in that latter category.

Fortunately, we do have a lawyer here tonight, George Conway, who has been following developments from the Trump White House for years, along with Josh Marshall, founder and editor of Talking Points Memo. His latest column which is very good is called, once again, Trump`s defense is the brazenness of his crimes. And both join me now.

George, I think you could probably attest to this. I was just saying in the last block about how seriously White Houses tend to take this stuff. They tend to be stuffed full of lawyers, lawyers take compliance very seriously. People are very, very, you know, real kind of dotting the I`s, crossing T`s, on these presidential records. As a lawyer, what`s your conclusion when you look at this constellation of facts that we`re learning now?

GEORGE CONWAY, CONSERVATIVE LAWYER: Well, it just shows a remarkable disregard and basically the contempt for the rules that apply to everyone else. And that`s -- you know, that`s a hallmark of Donald Trump. The rules shouldn`t apply to him, they don`t apply to him. They are applied to him. It`s unfair, and grossly -- it`s a political attack, but the rule should always apply to someone else, and they should lock her up. And that`s just classic Donald Trump.

Now, to go to the particular issues here, I think the point you raised earlier, and the point that Ashley raised earlier about intent is an important one. But it`s important to remember that the kind of intent that`s required here to show a criminal violation isn`t the same kind of intent that`s required to show obstruction of justice where you actually have to show that the documents, if you destroy them, are material to an investigation.

Here, you just have to show that there was an intentional, willful destruction of documents that were required to be retained because they are in the files of the government. And that`s a -- that`s a -- you have to -- you know, you have to show basically, that he didn`t rip them up or he didn`t flush them accidentally.

On the other hand, you do have to show what was it that he was doing and what were these documents? What was the document in the toilet caught? God help anyone who had to go fish that out. And, on the other hand, you know, you see that -- I kind of feel for the guy, right? He doesn`t like -- no wonder why he doesn`t like toilets. Imagine -- you know, it`s probably like -- it`s probably an offshoot of the windmill thing where, you know, he tried to shred a document using a window once and didn`t work out so well.

HAYES: Yes. That`s how he works his way into his -- into his bid. I mean, Josh, you said -- you said this point in the in the column you wrote about. Like, again, this is in Maggie Heberman`s book. It`s coming out in the fall. There was another reporter who popped up to say she`d heard the same thing from staff, again, in the residence. So, I can`t stipulate this is absolutely true, but there`s some reason to believe it is.

You had this phrase definitionally willful, right? Like, this sort of blanket excuse for his behavior always which is that like everything he does, it`s like you have to understand the guy is such a sociopath. He`s such a weirdo. He`s so morally blind, he doesn`t understand what he`s doing. You can`t say that about ripping something up and flushing it down the toilet.

[20:25:21]

JOSH MARSHAL, FOUNDER AND EDITOR, TALKING POINTS MEMO: Well, look, it comes back to -- it`s that basic thing that we`ve seen with Donald Trump so many times is the habitual nature of his criminality and affirmative defense against each individual charge against him.

HAYES: Yes.

MARSHALL: Now, I take -- you know, I think, you know, Ashley`s point at the beginning of the -- beginning of the first segment about you know -- I know this is what lawyers are saying that it`s a high bar, but what else is the intent? I mean, this isn`t a matter of like, you didn`t file things right or you -- you know, you didn`t keep track of things or something like that. What is -- what is the explanation for why -- was he -- did he have a -- you know, some people have a thing where they eat paper. It`s like a psychological condition. Did he have that? Was he just walking around tearing things up because he had some, you know, some sort of neurosis or something? No. I mean, he`s tearing up documents. What do we think is the intent?

HAYES: Right.

MARSHALL: He doesn`t want anybody else to see the document. I mean, there`s like, no other explanation for that. And, you know, there was a -- I think it was the article in the post that, you know, broke the main part of this story. They quoted some unnamed people from Trump`s circle where they said, you know, it -- he wasn`t trying to do anything wrong. This is just what he had picked up from being a private businessman, that he was used to destroying documents.

Well, you know, that`s not really a great defense. And, you know, there was a -- some of us will remember, you know, back in the 70s, there were these urban legends, you know, child raised by wolves, right, never acculturated to human ways. So, they`re a little -- they`re a little off, right?

And we`ve seen this with the Trump family, not just -- not just Donald Trump, but his kids. Like, they weren`t raised with the law. You can`t expect law-abiding since they were raised as criminals.

HAYES: Yes, and they have --

MARSHALL: It`s almost like it`s a disability they have or something like that.

HAYES: And this is -- again, this is the defense time and time again. It`s the combination of the brazenness and the fact that like, you can`t expect them to have known what he was doing this criminal. But again, to me, we have lots of evidence of guilty conscience here. And that`s what I think is so important.

It`s important to me about a lot of the stuff we`ve learned, right? The destruction of documents is one part of it, George. But also like, when he wants DHS to seize the machines that he sends Rudy to go do it, there`s something there. There`s -- that is someone who understands what he`s doing is exactly what it looks like. And there`s enough of that, to demonstrate that the man that is new -- he has guilty comes because he guilty. He knows what he`s doing, George.

CONWAY: Yes. He doesn`t -- look, he doesn`t care about the law. He doesn`t care about the rules, but also doesn`t want to get caught. And that`s, that`s the thing about it. That`s why you take the documents up to the residence, maybe, and that`s why you make -- flush them down the toilet up there. Because if you rip them up in the Oval Office and put -- leave them on the resolute desk, some functionaries would come in and take the pieces and try to take them back together.

And that goes back to the point that you`re making, which is -- and the point that Josh is making is that, again, you know, the intent is to destroy the document, OK. That -- and that`s the only intent that`s required. And the fact that he kept doing it, and there can be no question. The people in the White House Counsel`s Office had told him --

HAYES: Of course.

CONWAY: -- you`re not supposed to do that, Mr. President. And he had to have known they`re collecting the trash and taping the stuff together. And if he`s doing it some other way so that they don`t tape it together, well, there`s something going on there. And at a minimum, it needs to be investigated.

HAYES: Well, and in terms of -- in terms of the bar too, Josh, I mean, we can`t forget -- this was a national pageant drama around Hillary Clinton`s deletion of e-mails that involves the head of the FBI coming out and making an enormous announcement about whether criminal trials would proceed. And then making another announcement later when a new batch of e-mails came up, probably that tipped the election like --

So, the idea that well, you know, it`s just one of these things. It`s like, it wasn`t just one of those things back in 2016. I was there. I remember.

MARSHALL: Yes, you know, it`s-- I almost -- I almost hate if we`re, you know, reducing it to well, you know, what was the standard with Hillary? Look, I mean, that was always -- even at the worst possible interpretation of that, it`s just totally different.

If we go back, you know, the presidential records as opposed Watergate law, because before this, there were some open questions like, who owns the records? Maybe they`re resident`s personal property. So, Congress went on record and say, no, they belong to the American people.

It is inconceivable, inconceivable that this law ever would have envisioned it was OK for the President to be chronically tearing up.

[20:30:03]

HAYES: Correct.

MARSHALL: It is impossible that that would be allowed.

HAYES: Yes. George Conway, Josh Marshall, that was great. Thank you both.

Coming up, the price of disloyalty. Why one Republican congresswoman made the pilgrimage to stand in front of Trump Tower in a desperate plea to the MAGA crowd, that story, next.

HAYES: In November of 2020, South Carolinians elected their first Republican Woman to Congress ever. Her name is Nancy Mace.

She`s got a fascinating story. She dropped out of high school at age 17. She went on to earn her high school diploma. She then graduated magna cum laude from The Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina, storied institution. She was the school`s first female to graduate from its Corps of Cadets. And Mace represents a purple district. It was represented by a Democrat before her.

And so, her first term has been a real roller coaster as she tries to navigate representing the party of Trump. For example, in the days after the January 6 insurrection, she`s new to Congress by the way, Mace voted against impeaching Trump but was still openly critical of her party`s leader.

[20:35:12]

REP. NANCY MACE (R-SC): We were really trying hard to figure out how do we -- how do we hold a President accountable that put all of our lives at risk? And this was a traumatic event for many members of Congress, and I believe in the days, weeks and months to come, as we learn more, the worse it`s going to get.

HAYES: And in just a few weeks after making those comments about the danger of January 6, Mace was feuding with Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, disingenuously accusing her of playing up the danger on January 6 to make it seem worse than it was.

In this fall, Mace had a sort of interesting vote on the pro-democracy side of the ledger as one of only nine House Republicans who voted to hold former Trump advisor Steve Bannon in contempt for refusing to cooperate with the January 6 committee.

Mace has tried to carve out what I think is an impossible space, right. She`s not a full MAGA sycophant, but she`s also not in the Cheney, Kinzinger kind of full never Trumper.

And as I said on the show over and over, you`re either for democracy or you are pro-coup and in Trump`s eyes, Nancy Mace was on the wrong side.

So yesterday, he endorsed her primary opponent saying, "Catie Arrington is running against an absolutely terrible candidate, Congresswoman Nancy Mace, whose remarks and attitude had been devastating for her community and not at all representative of the Republican Party to which she has been very disloyal".

I should note, the woman he endorsed just resigned from her position in the Pentagon after she was placed on an administrative leave, and her security clearance was suspended due to a probe into allegations she released classified information without authorization.

And because you cannot be pro-democracy and be on Team Trump, today, Congresswoman Mace tried to make things right with the boss.

MACE: Hi, everyone, Congresswoman Nancy Mace here. I`m in front of Trump Tower today. And I remember in 2015, when President Trump announced his run, I was one of his earliest supporters. I supported him again in 2020, because of policies I believed in, he brought American jobs back, he lowered our taxes, wages and employment were better for every hard-working American in our country. He made America safer, and he took on China directly.

And America was stronger all around the world and quite frankly, freedom and democracy was stronger all around the world.

HAYES: There`s a lot there that`s debatable or not even true. But as pathetic as that performance is, I fear for the Congresswoman, it won`t be pathetic enough.

Catie Edmondson is a congressional reporter for The New York Times. last year she wrote an article on how Nancy Mace called herself a new voice for the Republican Party and then pivoted and she joins me now.

Catie, you`ve been doing some reporting on Mace, she really is it to me a pretty unique position and has tried to carve out a fairly unique position, though it has been pretty difficult I think. What`s your assessment?

CATIE EDMONDSON, CONGRESSIONAL REPORTER, THE NEW YORK TIMES: I think that`s right, Chris. And I mean, keep in mind, I believe that she was sworn into office maybe two or three days before January 6.

So, she was a very new Congresswoman when she witnessed the sacking of the Capitol by these pro-Trump forces and had to essentially figure out how was she going to respond. And I don`t have -- pretend to have any special insight into what was going on inside her mind at the time.

But I did interview her the day after January 6. And she said that she was appalled by what she witnessed and that she thought it was going to be a necessary inflection point for the party, that it was time to rebuild and that what happened at the Capitol and the way that President Trump had stokes the attack on the Capitol had essentially wiped out his legacy, all of the policies that he`s -- that she supported.

Since then, I think it`s important to point out, the leaders of her party and many of the rank and file members moved away from that initial rage that they felt after January 6, to support President Trump or at the very least to just try as hard as they possibly could not to talk about what happened that day.

And so, I think she found herself caught off guard as a new member of Congress genuinely outraged by what she experienced. And then, suddenly, finding herself kind of alone on an island thinking that other members of her party are going to make similar comments that it was time to rebuild.

HAYES: What struck me about that video, so Trump has now entered a primary and endorsed her opponent. You know, that video with her outside Trump Tower, you know, reminded me of the Jeff Sessions campaign in that primary in Alabama where you had a situation in which Trump hated Sessions because Sessions had been insufficiently obedient in using the Department of Justice to Donald Trump`s ends. He held that grudge.

Sessions is running in Republican primary in Alabama where Donald Trump is very popular and he keeps trying to go around being like, well, I love Donald Trump, even if he doesn`t love me, I love him. And that`s what matters.

[20:40:00]

HAYES: It doesn`t work that way. I mean, I think Tommy Tuberville is now the senator from Alabama. As we all learned, Nancy Mace can cut those videos. This is the crux of the thing, you can`t tell people how much you love Donald Trump in a Republican primary if he`s out there saying I hate your guts.

EDMONDSON: Well, to your earlier point, Chris, I think she really is trying to find a middle ground here. What was interesting to me as much as what she did say in the video, was what she didn`t say. She didn`t talk about a stolen election. She did not talk about President Trump`s election integrity efforts as he`s framed to them. He said -- she said, excuse me, I supported his policies. And she used a lot of past tense if you noticed.

And then, she jumped very quickly into saying, I`m the person that is going to be able to keep the seat in Republican hands come the midterms. She didn`t actually start to say any of the talking points that we currently have been hearing that President Trump really would have wanted to hear from her around a stolen election, or that what happened on January 6 was fine or carried out by patriots. And so, that was -- that omission was actually just as interesting to me as what she did say.

HAYES: That`s a really good point. And it`s going to be a very interesting primary to watch in that district with Trump now inserting himself as a kind of a test.

Catie Edmondson, thanks so much.

EDMONDSON: Thank you, Chris.

HAYES: Still ahead, how a convoy of Canadian truckers became the darling of the Republican Party as Fox News Dust off their old tea party playbook. We`ll be right back.

[20:45:36]

HAYES: Thousands of people are still dying every day, every single day across America. But as the Omicron wave subsides almost as quickly as it rose, local officials are starting to roll back mask mandates and other protective measures, even though the federal government is keeping its recommendations in place.

NBC Nightly News Anchor Lester Holt asked President Biden about the discrepancy in an exclusive interview today.

LESTER HOLT, NBC NEWS HOST: Well, Mr. President, in recent days, we`ve seen numerous governors from blue states roll back into our mask requirements, essentially getting ahead of the federal government, the CDC, are those governors wrong?

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Well, it`s hard to say whether they are wrong. The science is saying now that masks work, masks make a difference.

And there`s a relationship -- I think there`s only one governor drawing back immediately. And most of them are somewhere in February, I mean, the end of February, March, April, they set a time limit. And I assume it has something to do with whether the Omicron variant continues to die, fewer and fewer cases.

And because there is a relationship in between the number of cases you have in your community and the need to wear a mask.

HOLT: You acknowledge though a restlessness and leaders bowing to the political will?

BIDEN: Oh, I do. Omicron and the variant -- all the variants have had a profound impact on the psyche of the American people.

HOLT: Should children be required to wear masks in schools?

BIDEN: Well, look, when I got in office, only 46 percent of schools reopened, now 98 percent of them are open, and they`re wearing masks.

What`s happening is every day that goes by, children are more protected. We`re now on the verge of being able to have shots for children under the age of seven, and young children. And so, the more protection I have, probably you`re going to see less and less requirement to have the mask.

HOLT: Are you afraid, though, that some states and cities are moving too quickly to loosen indoor mask mandates?

BIDEN: You know, it`s -- I`ve committed that I would follow the science, the science as put forward by the CDC, and the federal people and I think it`s probably premature, but it`s, you know, it`s a tough call.

HAYES: This pandemic has been going on for nearly two years now. And the President is absolutely right, it had a profound impact on the American psyche. Almost everyone I think is sick of the pandemic. Almost everyone wants to move on, I understand. I certainly do.

Let me just take this moment, though, to share a little piece of friendly advice when it comes to really moving on from this pandemic. Here`s the facts about America, we are still woefully under-boosted in this country. That is people who have gotten the booster shot after getting vaccine, only 44 percent of the eligible population has gotten a third shot. And that`s even though all the data shows that booster shots really helped prevent severe disease during this last wave over and above just being vaccinated.

I know there are people watching me right now that are not boosted. A lot of people told me things like I didn`t realize how important it is or it`s a hassle to go get it, I understand.

But I got to say, if there`s like one thing you can do right now, particularly the Omicron wave is fading, you`re not going to have this like flood of people in the CVS or drugstore. It really is the best way to prevent severe disease and mass death over and above getting vaccinated.

If you`re not vaccinated, go get vaccinated right away. But if you`re vaccinated and haven`t been boosted, please, if you haven`t been boosted, go get boosted.

[20:53:09]

HAYES: Do you remember back in 2009, first year of the Obama administration when the Tea Party protests were just getting into swing and Fox News hosts whose network was still touting itself as fair and balanced, encouraged, promoted, even attended them.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Get ready to Tea Party.

ANNOUNCER: April 15th all across the country, citizens are standing up.

STUART VARNEY, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK HOST: Fox on top of Tea Party full steam ahead.

ANNOUNCER: Americans outraged over unfair and crippling taxes.

STEVE DOOCY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: How to get involved in the hundreds of Tea Party protests.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: People at a ground, you know, a grassroots level are fed up.

ANNOUNCER: Taking a stand at the Alamo. Citizens revolt against more taxes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Let`s take a look at all the hit shows here at Fox that are going to be covering the Tea Parties.

ANNOUNCER: As Tea Party sweep the nation on Tax Day. We are there with total fair and balanced network coverage live.

HAYES: Oh, that`s amazing. We`re there with fair and balanced coverage. Truly incredible display of the unique role that one network plays in American political life.

For many years, Fox News has been operating this flatly propagandistic fashion. It really does shape our political landscape.

Now, 13 years later, Fox is rolling out the same playbook with a Canadian import. For two weeks, Canadian truck drivers have been protesting against vaccine mandates. They are currently required to be vaccinated or test and quarantined upon reentry from the U.S. and the protests are causing a ton of disruption.

Downtown Ottawa, Canada`s capital city is clogged with giant trucks that refuse to move. Truckers are blockading an important international crossing, the one where like a quarter of U.S. Canadian trade goes over. That`s the Ambassador Bridge which connects Windsor, Ontario and Detroit.

And that is now affecting the supply chain for automakers, some of whom are shutting down operations in Canada. They`re furloughing folks and not having their factories running.

On the Fox News Channel, the pampered and vaccinated millionaire T.V. host who screamed bloody murder for Black Lives Matter protests shut down intersection. Well, here they have found their next big thing.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: So, the trucker convoy in Canada is pretty cool.

[20:55:06]

BRIAN KILMEADE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: This is pretty impressive. There`s a convoy 12 miles long.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: It`s pretty inspirational.

JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Canadian trucker convoys.

SHANNON BREAM, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Truckers caravanning across Canada from Vancouver to Ottawa.

CARLSON: Thousands of truckers assembled in Vancouver this weekend to protest. They formed a freedom convoy.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Massive freedom convoy.

ROBERTS: (INAUDIBLE) that massive trucker demonstration.

HARRIS FAULKNER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Canada`s freedom convoy.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Freedom convoy.

BREAM: Freedom convoy.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Freedom convoy.

ANNOUNCER: The freedom convoy.

CARLSON: Could there be an American version of this trucker convoy?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What if this comes here, seriously, think about what a trucker strike would mean.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It`s not just about Canada now.

DOOCY: Bringing the freedom convoy to the U.S. of A.

HAYES: I`ve been thinking a lot recently about the idea of American exceptionalism, particularly as regards to pandemic, which has been on stark display throughout it. We had significantly lower vaccination rates, significantly more infections and deaths in our peer countries. And we have a right-wing media machine that has been a driving force behind a lot of that, cheering it on.

Stephen Marche is a Canadian journalist, author of The Next Civil War: Dispatches from the American Future and he joins me now. Are you surprised Stephen to see Fox News take up this Canadian right-wing cause?

STEPHEN MARCHE, CANADIAN JOURNALIST: Well, not really, because I think, you know, one of the things that`s very clear to us here is that this is a kind of spillover to American political, you know, toxicity, and that what we`re in fact seeing is a what the -- what the police chief calls a sizable element of U.S. involvement in the Ottawa blockade.

So yes, it`s not surprising to me at all that American -- you know, American, right-wing people are the biggest supporters of this. It`s only a thousand people in Canada, it has absolutely no support from any mainstream party here.

The Conservatives have told them to come home, Doug Ford, who was Rob Ford`s brother is aggressively attacking their fundraising. So yes, there`s almost no support for it here at all. And you know, where the support comes from is the United States.

HAYES: That`s really fascinating. So, I saw that the conservative politician telling them, it`s time to pack it up, Doug Ford going after them.

I mean, that is a -- that is a real difference, a very stark difference. We`re talking about exceptionalism here. I mean, Ted Cruz, all that you`ve got -- like Ted Cruz talking about the patriotic Canadian truckers, like American Republican politicians are running to embrace that.

MARCHE: Well, yes, I mean, I think, you know, one of the things is that America is a textbook country, you know, a book -- a country, you know, on the brink of civil war, and that is spilling over across our border. That`s really what we see, is that toxic political American discourse, you know, coming here in a very, very horrible way.

Yes, I mean, Ted Cruz is way more into this than any Canadian conservative politician, that`s for sure.

HAYES: Yes. I don`t know if we`re on the brink of a civil war. But I know that you have wrote a book about that. But let me -- let me ask you, let me -- I mean, I certainly hope we aren`t.

But let me ask you this, the other -- the other irony here is you`ve got 90 percent of Canadian truckers who are vaccinated, you have had a much more - -

MARCHE: 85 percent.

HAYES: 85 percent, you got a much more successful public health response, if you just look at the metrics in terms of deaths and cases there.

The other irony is that here in the U.S., the Trump`s Supreme Court did what the truckers wanted and struck down the vaccine mandate. There`s no convoy, there`s no, you know, there`s no vaccine mandate to protest here whereas there is one functioning in Canada.

MARCHE: Well, this is political theater, right? I mean, this has nothing to do with any policy, like they`re not going to affect health care policy here, even modestly. You know, they`re unrelated to the political -- like, they`re asking for the resignation of Justin Trudeau. It`s not realistic.

What they are essentially, right now doing is taking the City of Ottawa hostage, you know, out of their frustrations with COVID. And, I mean, I couldn`t be more sympathetic, I`m frustrated too.

But you know, essentially, now it has become a temper tantrum, which, you know, is simply, you know, ruining the lives of people who are trying to get to work and put their kids to, you know, get -- put their kids to sleep. And everyone wants it to end.

Every day there, their message diminishes, they are -- they are getting less powerful by the day.

HAYES: That`s interesting. So, there`s like a backlash happening there in terms of domestic political opinion about this.

MARCHE: Well, 60 percent of Canadians found them inappropriate. I mean, disgust, I think would be a really common reaction to this movement.

I mean, it`s not -- it certainly does not have high approval ratings on anyone. And certainly not among conservatives.

So, you know, no, there`s really very, very little ground support for this.

HAYES: Yes, I mean, it`s also a study in contrast, I think there`s a certain level of politeness in your national character, and not necessarily --

MARCHE: Well, I think it`s actually -- it`s the structures. You know, we don`t -- we don`t -- we are not in the same political situation you are.

I mean, in my book I do discuss about how -- you know, America is very dry tinder, like a single spark can set it off. You know, Canada is really not -- Canada does not have the structural problems as the United States.

[21:00:01]

HAYES: All right, Stephen Marche, the book is called The Next Civil War. Thanks so much.

That is ALL IN on this Thursday night. "THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW" starts right now with Ali Velshi in for Rachel. Good evening, Ali.