Transcript: The 11th Hour, 3/3/22

Europe`s largest nuclear plant, located in Ukraine, caught fire after coming under attack by Russian troops. Thousands of refugees fleeing Russia`s invasion of Ukraine have arrived in Budapest after abandoning their homes fearing for their lives as they seek safety elsewhere.

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: Our breaking news coverage continues on the 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle which starts now.

STEPHANIE RUHLE, MSNBC HOST: Tonight, breaking news, right now Russia shelling Europe`s largest nuclear power station. The Ukrainian president telling the world it`s time to wake up.

As Putin`s military surrounds more cities and the U.S. and our allies predict the most violence hasn`t even begun.

the White House slaps new sanctions on pro-Putin oligarchs on their families

Good evening, I`m Stephanie Ruhle. As we come on the air tonight we`re following breaking news involving Europe`s largest nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. Ukrainian officials say a fire broke out in a training compound behind the plant after it reportedly came under attack from Russia.

Tonight, the White House says President Biden spoke with Ukrainian president Zelenskyy. They both urged Russia to end its military activities in the area to allow firefighters to respond. The White House also says its latest information shows no signs of elevated levels of radiation.

The International Atomic Energy Agency says that according to Ukrainian officials, the fire has not affected essential equipment. At the same time, Russia has been escalating its attacks on several major cities across the country.

Let`s go straight to NBCs Cal Perry in Lviv, Ukraine. Cal, I know you are not near the plant, but you`re reporting on it. What are you hearing about this fire?

CAL PERRY, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Look at this hour, we understand that the plant is secure as you said the fire in a training building three hours ago, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs saying the fire was in the plant calling on the world to wake up saying that an explosion could potentially be 10 times larger than Chernobyl.

When you take a step back and you look at this, there`s a few things here that the Russian army could be doing. Number one, this power plant provides power for 25 percent of Ukraine. When we look at what`s happening in the north of the country, we understand that there are villages that have been being bombed for up to 24 hours and that the power was cut there locally. That is they bombed the local power infrastructure not just to knock electricity out, Stephanie, but to knock out the heat.

So you have a civilian population being terrorized now by indiscriminate shelling stuck in these cities in what are very cold conditions. So it could be possible they were trying to get to that plant to cut off the power.

Another possibility is this is a continuation of a campaign to terrorize the public here across the country. And that`ll do it. As people wake up here in Ukraine. And they turn on that morning news, they`re going to see that shelling of that power plant, the local weather carrying out reports of which way the wind is blowing in this country. All of this is going to add to the refugee crisis more than a million people having already fled the country that does not account for the internally displaced persons. That number, Stephanie, is only going to rise as we continue to see the Russian army now focusing their attention on these civilian areas.

We had heard reports that they had been bogged down, that they had been slowed down. That doesn`t not seem to be stopping them, as I said, from indiscriminately showing these civilian areas, Stephanie.

RUHLE: Cal, stay close when you have any updates. Please come back to us. With that, let`s bring in our experts this evening. Clint Watts, West Point graduate, Army veteran and former FBI Special Agent, Joseph Cirincione, nuclear security analyst and Distinguished Fellow at the Quincy Institute, also the author of "Nuclear Nightmares, Securing the World Before it`s Too Late," Peter Baker, Chief White House correspondent for The New York Times and former Moscow bureau chief for The Washington Post. And Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia and MSNBC international affairs analyst.

Joe to you first, I know you`re not there, and we`re getting a lot of different information over the last couple of hours. But how worried should we be about what`s happening at this plant?

JOSEPH CIRINCIONE, NUCLEAR RECURITY ANALYST: I`m very worried like so many incidents in the last week. This is unprecedented. A nuclear power plant has never come under direct attack. There are international conventions to prohibit such attacks. This is yet another violation of international law and international norms by Russia.

As your correspondent just said, this is a terrorist incident that Russia wants to terrorize the population of Ukraine. This is a terrorist attack at a nuclear power plant. The terrorists just happened to be wearing Russian uniforms. There were multiple dangers here multiple ways that this attack could lead to catastrophe on the scale of Chernobyl or Fukushima.

RUHLE: Wow. Then Clint, what can you tell us about the fighting that`s taking place around the plant?

CLINT WATTS, FMR. FBI SPECIAL AGENT: You know what`s interesting Stephanie is, is this plant we saw a lot of footage on social media. You could see some of those initial shots being fired.

It seemed like most of that action was happening right in this area. I think to include that video that you were showing. The big question is, do they even realize what they`re doing? Is this a direct provocation that really comes down to the purposes for which you would actually want to go after a nuclear plant, if you`re the Russians, there`s really three of them.

One, you want to control the energy supply, just like Cal was saying in that first part. They want to be able to essentially lay siege to the population. Next, the other big thing is fear. We are talking about it tonight incites fear, incite audiences. They can use that fear both internally and in the West to drive actions. And there`s one more thing I want to mention, which is almost all nuclear power plants have a railhead. If you are an armored division, and you want to move your equipment around without burning tons of fuel, if you`ve got big logistics problems, oftentimes rail heads are a great place to do it. And these are rail heads that are separated oftentimes from major urban centers, which are very difficult to secure.

So I think there`s several factors here that we`re seeing. The one that I`m most worried about is, would Putin go to this level? I think the answer is increasingly yes. He would do something catastrophic and unprecedented.

RUHLE: Ambassador, what is your take on all that we`re seeing here?

MICHAEL MCFAUL, FMR. U.S. AMBASSADOR TO RUSSIA: Well, I agree with my colleagues, it`s very unnerving. It follows a pattern where Putin increasingly takes riskier and riskier behavior. That`s a pattern that goes back years by the way, Stephanie, not just in this conflict.

But it`s scary. It suggests he`s not acting rationally. We`ve had a lot of debates about is Putin rational or not over the weeks. I`ve always suggested that that`s the wrong framework to think about how he frames the way he pursues his interests and his ideas. And this is just another step that this -- these are risky actions that we don`t know if it was on purpose or not.

Let`s be certain that this precision warfare that we were promised by Putin has not been performing so precisely. And I think the world should demand from Mr. Putin and his generals, an explanation for what happened here. And there are mechanisms, legal mechanisms to do that. We need to know exactly what he was trying to do. What it looks like right now who`s pretty insane, pretty scary. And as Joe said, this is terrorism.

RUHLE: OK, but what is demanding information? What is condemning them do, right? Let`s say this is considered a war crime. What would that actually mean? How would he be held accountable?

MCFAUL: Well, there`s two different things, there`d be the gathering of evidence and then prosecuting war crimes down the road, right. So, not unlike when he threatens to put his nuclear forces on alert. Remember, he just did that a few days ago. And in my view, I just published a piece about this in the Washington Post today, we should ask him and figure out what did you mean by that, Mr. Putin? Were you really threatening nuclear war? Asked his generals, General Gerasimov is that your plan? Because I, you know, we need to know, was this an accidental attack? Or was he deliberately trying to sabotage this nuclear plant?

And I think, at least calling the question is the first step. The second step about war crimes, this is the time you gather that information that will be way down the road, years down the road is my prediction.

RUHLE: Ambassador, I don`t mean to sound naive. But does anyone actually think asking the question to Vladimir Putin, you`re going to get an answer?

MCFAUL: Yes, you will. He said -- that he lies, of course, but he also is pretty blunt about his what he`s trying to do. And I think we`ve been a little naive and dismissing some of his bluntness when he said he was going to denazify and destroy the Ukrainian army.

Remember, two weeks ago, we were not you all, because we are really smart people tonight, but on other networks and other places, people are saying, Oh, he`s really not going to attack, he would never go to Kyiv. He just wants that land bridge, how many times we hear about that land bridge, right? He never mentioned the land bridge once. That was commentators` mentioning the land bridge.

He said, I`m going to destroy the army. And I`m going denazify the country. That means regime change. So I want to know. I want to know the answer the question, were you deliberately to attacking a nuclear power plant? Or was this an accidental, you know, a stray weapon? I think we should get an answer to that, if not from him from General Gerasimov.

RUHLE: And who would be the person to ask that question, what would it look like?

MCFAUL: Well, the first thing if I were working at the White House, as I used to, I would advise the President to have General Milley call his counterpart General Gerasimov and say they used to have a close relationship, very -- a working relationship. Let me be clear about that. I don`t know if it still is, but I would want him to say, you know, What in God`s name are you doing general?

And general to general I would want some clarification about what the military objectives were here. We don`t need to do it in public. I agree. You know, shaming them about these things serves no purpose. But I think it`s incumbent upon everybody.

And I want Xi Jinping to call to by the way. He`s a nuclear power. He signed an agreement with President Putin and others just several weeks ago saying, we`re not going to have a nuclear war. We all agree this as a bad thing to do. Xi Jinping is the one leader in the world who President Putin listens to. I think he should be on the phone asking, Mr. President, what are you thinking? What are you doing here?

RUHLE: All right, Peter, Ambassador McFaul is telling the White House time to get on the horn and call Russia. What are you hearing from the White House about what they`re doing, and specifically about what`s happening at this plant?

PETER BAKER, THE NEW YORK TIMES CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Yes, what you saw right away, of course, President Biden got on the phone immediately with President Zelenskyy to consult with the Ukrainians to get better information to offer our support. I agree with him, in terms of trying to get this deescalate at the moment, in a very urgent, you know, immediate sense. We need to get the gun stop firing around that area and allow experts into that territory to make sure that it doesn`t get worse than it is right now. I just need to evaluate and see what the situation is on the ground, to see what needs to be done to make sure it doesn`t get worse. So there`s that immediate crisis element, of course.

But beyond that, obviously, the White House wants to use this incident I think to remind the rest of the world that Vladimir Putin is not simply at this point even just intimidating a neighbor or, you know, invading a neighbor. He`s risking many lives beyond Ukraine`s borders.

Remember, when Chernobyl happened back in the 1980s, the clouds of radioactivity spread across many countries in Europe, many millions of Europeans were exposed to this, this was an accident then, and Soviet lied about at the time.

Imagine a worst accident here, not an accident, but a deliberate potentially effort, certainly an accident or a disaster created by, you know, human actions. That could put a lot of people at risk. And to Ambassador McFaul point, it helps consolidate I think the idea that that Russia is isolated on the world stage and will reinforce the notion that is a bad actor for everybody, not just for Ukraine in the West, but for China and other places as well.

RUHLE: Joe, Europe relies on Russia for 40 percent of their energy. If they take a nuclear plant offline, the biggest plant in the region, well, then oil prices could go up, the value of Russia`s oil and gas could go up. Beyond just terrorizing Ukraine, could this be about the one place they could have a shred of economic leverage?

CIRINCIONE: Well, that`s an interesting point, Stephanie. And it could be an attempt to try to blunt European sanctions by saying, Look, you need us. You got to pull back these sanctions, or else you`re going to freeze for the rest of this month.

But I honestly think this is a more Ukraine focused strategy. He`s trying to isolate the Ukrainians. He`s trying to freeze them out, cut off their electricity, cut off their heating supplies, coerce them into surrendering. But in the process, I can`t emphasize how reckless this is.

You know, there is a containment vessel in the world that can withstand a concerted tank assault. There are multiple ways that this assault on this nuclear power plant. And remember, this is just the first, there were 13 nuclear power plants in Ukraine, an assault like this, if it cuts off the electricity, if it cuts off the plumbing, if it damages the control centers, you could be looking at a nuclear meltdown that could spread radioactive plumes hundreds, thousands of square miles through Europe, through Russia. There is no way to contain such a meltdown if you`re cutting off the electricity, cutting out the control mechanisms.

RUHLE: Joe, just two days ago, when we heard Putin had his nuclear capabilities at the ready, what exactly does that mean?

CIRINCIONE: Yes, it`s a very obscure phrase to use. We`ve never seen that before elevating to special combat status. But what we believe it may mean beyond just the signaling, beyond just a message to the west back off is that he`s raised the alert level of the command and control system in Russia, on a day to day level that command and control system is set in a safety mode so that you cannot transmit a launch order by accident or in some confusion.

And what he`s apparently done is now take this -- taken the safety off the nuclear gun. He is now allowed the transmission of a launch order should he give it.

Now I don`t believe that Putin intends to use a nuclear weapon now, but he raises two possibilities here. One, the thing that their system is supposed to prevent and launch order by accident a miscalculation.

And two, if Putin should start to lose this war, if he should find himself in a corner, with no way out, he could resort to a Russian strategy called escalate to de-escalate, a strategy that`s been written about in Russian military journals where they would use a nuclear weapon first to indicate the seriousness of the situation and try to get the West to back off from any further actions on -- to contain washer`s assault. So all of this is very, very scary. None of it is certain. I should emphasize the risk of nuclear use is still quite low, but it is not zero. And under the current circumstances that should terrorize us.

RUHLE: Terrorize us. Ambassador, could there be something symbolic here in Putin`s intentions when Chernobyl, I mean Chernobyl was the worst nuclear accident in the world. And where did it take place in Ukraine when it was part of USSR.

MCFAUL: Could be, you`re right. I think, look at all us right now. What we`re talking about is this. He wants to show the world that he`s not afraid of anything, the threats that he made about nuclear weapons, and he`s made it twice, by the way. He upped the ante the last time but the first time as well. It was a clear message to us stay out of this war, or there`ll be consequences for you. And I think symbolically things like this is a wake-up call for all of us, look at what we`re talking about that I think he is trying to deter us from getting further involved in this war.

And remember, as we speak, Ukrainians are pleading with the Western world for a no fly zone. I was just talking to Ukrainian television a couple hours ago, and the whole program was about no fly zone. This could be a shot across the bow to say, be careful with your no fly zones. Be careful. he`s reminding us who we`re dealing with here.

RUHLE: As long as we`re talking about reckless behavior. Peter, I want to ask you about a tweet from South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, who writes, is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military? The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country and the world a great service.

In terms of reckless behavior, this is a U.S. senator putting out a public statement like that, who was the chief prosecutor in Europe for the US Air Force years ago.

BAKER: Well, certainly a provocative statement. Of course, Colonel Stauffenberg was the German officer who tried to assassinate Hitler during World War II failed. What Lindsey Graham is saying, obviously, is that it should be a more successful version of that.

Look, that`s a more blunter and more kind of cruder way of putting what is, in fact, in some ways, the U.S. strategy, which is to put so much pressure on Russia right now, people around who would intervene in some way or another, to pull back, either to convince them to talk about it, or perhaps even in the most extreme version to displace them from power.

I don`t know that`s going to happen. There`s a lot of reasons to believe Putin is very, you know, strongly in control in Moscow. But clearly the goal here is to try to find a way to change that decision calculus in Moscow, and that Putin himself won`t change it. The idea is to get people around Putin to intervene in some way or another, maybe not in such a violent way, as Senator suggesting, but to just to take charge in order to save not just Ukraine, but to say Russia, which right now is on the edge of a very dark period.

RUHLE: Ambassador, what do you think Putin`s position is in Europe, excuse me, in Russia right now? How strong of a hand does he have among his own military and his people?

MCFAUL: Well, of course, we don`t really know, right. There`s not public opinion polls. And it`s dangerous to tell you true preferences in Russia today. But I can tell you this talking to lots of Russians, both people close to billionaires and friends of mine for 30 years, the entire country is in complete shock. They didn`t expect him to launch this invasion the way he did. And they most certainly didn`t expect the West to do the kinds of sanctions they`ve done.

Their lives are disrupted forever, and their children drives are disrupted forever. I don`t think there`s very much popular support for the war among elites, you know, the grandmothers watching state controlled television, they support it, because they don`t know what`s going on.

But, there`s a big but, just because you`re against the war, doesn`t mean you`re going to do something about the war to Peter`s point. He has a very successful autocratic regime in place, and therefore translating, you know displeasure from either those brave students that are getting arrested on the streets, or from a general or KG -- former KGB person turned CEO, that`s a very much taller order.

[23:20:04]

I don`t foresee that happening right away. But I don`t think Putin as a system, his system and his ideas will ever recover. I think we`ll look back historically saying this was the beginning of the end of that system, that he served for 22 years. This is his Afghanistan, as it was for Brezhnev in the Soviet Union. We just don`t know how long it will take to translate this horrible overreach miscalculation in terms of this war into domestic change back in Russia.

RUHLE: And of course, on your screen right now. We are not looking at Russia. We`re looking at Ukraine. So while Russians lives have certainly been disrupted in the last week, it is nothing compared to what Ukrainians are experiencing.

Clint, this fire at the power -- at the nuclear plant isn`t the only thing happening tonight. Talk to us about Russian attacks in other major cities across the country.

WATTS: That`s right, Stephanie, I think we need to take this back the first weekend day of this invasion. We were talking about the Russian military, overrated, Ukrainian military underrated. Some things are starting to change.

When you look at what`s going on right now, several things have come to play, that nuclear plant it`s in the south and how did they get there? The forces in Crimea broke out and created essentially a land bridge over here to the Donbas region which Russia basically already controlled. And right now in Mariupol, you`re seeing significant siege warfare, absolute destruction, indirect fires, destruction of infrastructure, loss of power.

This is going to be a siege that I think will be a forecast of what the Russians intend to do in Kyiv because we`ve seen them do this before in both Grozny, Chechnya, and in Aleppo, Syria, working with other partners.

Separately, they`ve advanced towards this town here, Kherson. Kherson is critical, because it is the last bridge to the south over the Dnieper River, Dnieper River drains into the Black Sea. That is a resupply route. And if they can capture that bridge, they can actually push forces over across that bridge and into the West, which then allows them to maneuver all the way over to the Moldova border. They essentially can cut off all of southern Ukraine, from the Black Sea and all water on the Sea of Azov. And that essentially seals off the southern side.

Let`s take a step back, though and look bigger. When you look at what`s going on now, they have advanced on several fronts. I think what`s key in this is they are starting to make progress through here, Sumi. You had taken some photos there. You had some photos of Kharkiv. They`re also hammering it with indirect fires.

And this is that infamous convoy we`ve been talking about. They`ve been stacking up combat power there. And that`s really where we`re at today. They`re moving forces such that they can really bring in their plan that they originally started. They can advance it now over time, bringing in forces from three different directions and use overwhelming power that you`re going to see them use indirect fires like we`ve never seen.

The goal would be to encircle Kyiv, and essentially shut them off. And that comes down to a war of logistics at this point. It`s about fuel, food and ammunition, who can supply it and who can sustain it. The Russians are building up that combat power. The Ukrainians are losing that combat power. We need to help them get those supplies in there.

RUHLE: All right, gentlemen, we`re going to continue this conversation on the other side of the break. Stay close.

RUHLE: Welcome back. We are still following the latest on Europe`s largest nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. Officials say a fire broke out in a training compound behind the plant after it reportedly came under attack from Russia.

Officials say so far no elevated radioactive levels have been recorded. And with us tonight to discuss Ukrainian parliament member Kira Rudik. Kira, what are you hearing right now about the situation at the power plant.

KIRA RUDIK, UKRAINIAN PARLIAMENT MEMBER: Hello, good morning. Thank you for having me. So their levels are not elevated. However, the fires are still on and the authorities right on trying to put it out and their firefighters are there to contain it.

Russia right now is the first country in the world ever, who was attacking nuclear plants. So first of all, you see that he`s crazy. Second, he is not only Ukraine`s problem, because it will hit it, will hit everybody. And the third, if there was a no fly zone that could not have been happening.

RUHLE: We keep hearing from experts that the point of this move on Putin`s part is to terrorize Ukrainians who in the last week have shown more boldness more bravery than certainly Putin expected.

RUDIK: Well, absolutely. I believe that. Today is the ninth day of war. He didn`t get any major victory of what he expected. There is nothing that he control to his allies, to his people of why he started at war and like what did he achieve with this war.

So right now he continuously raising the stakes to show Ukrainians who are fighting so bravery and international partners, that first. He means business. And second that he will be doing everything that we cannot even imagine because for normal person it`s crazy illogical and absolutely terrifying that somebody in their clear mind could attack the nuclear power plant.

For the whole Europe, this will be an crazy tragedy. You understand? This is not only about Ukraine right now.

And he`s proving what we have been telling the world for the last like, eight years, that he is not only ours problem, and if one is thinking that the world is only between Russia and Ukraine. Now you see that it is far more global. And it`s why everybody needs to be involved. And not only with the sanctions and financial aid, this is something that will hit everybody. We understand that if he goes to the end, it will hit everybody.

RUHLE: So what do you want the Western world to do? What do you want the United States is aimed to be?

RUDIK: First of all, is a no-fly zone of Ukraine. This is something that we can be asking for the last eight days. This is something that I was personally asking for the last three months. We cannot protect ourselves from the air. We cannot. We will not be able to. That`s why we need all the allies to stop saying, Oh, we have those NATO rules, ban the rules.

Because what is happening right now, then you will be saying, Oh, we were so we were so normal. We were trying to do everything fine, and Putin short the nuclear plan. And now the Europe is just one huge catastrophe.

No, you cannot be wasting more time on this. We need a no-fly zone to be able to protect from Russian missiles, because he`s hitting them where it really hurts and hurts not only Ukraine, it hurts the whole Europe, it will turn the whole world.

RUHLE: Earlier today, President Zelenskyy was talking about would he speak to Vladimir Putin? And he had a pretty interesting answer. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY, UKRANIAN PRESIDENT: It`s not about I want to talk with Putin. I think I have to talk with Putin. The world has to talk with Putin, because there are no other ways to stop this war.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RUHLE: It sounds like he`s saying the same thing you are. It`s not about Ukraine and Russia, we and other Western allies must stand with you together against Putin.

RUDIK: Absolutely. The world is not between Ukraine and Russia. It`s between -- right now between the global concepts of future and past. Listen to Putin. He always says I`m rebuilding Russian Empire, I`m rebuilding Soviet Union. Ukraine was building the first digital economy in the world. Ukraine was building the first digital passport. So we are building the future. And he`s trying to drag us all to the past, where the tyrants could imagine in their mind that they could bomb a nuclear plants.

Like even yesterday, if we have asked each other. If it`s possible, we`ll say oh, no, he wouldn`t go there. Now he goes there. Now we see it. So right now the question is, are the Allies ready to obey the rules? Or are they ready to ban the rules that they have to be able to protect the whole Europe, the whole world from Putin, because he is not going to stop. Nobody hurts him.

And I`m actually I agree with Mike McFaul, who was saying recently that Putin is usually very adamant. He saying, I`m going to come to Ukraine, and the world is saying, or maybe he`s joking. He`s such a funny guy. No, he`s not. He`s very clear about what he`s going to do. He said, I`m going to denazify Ukrainian government. And he`s, this is what he`s doing.

Now, he`s saying, OK, I`m going to finish the special operation in Ukraine. What does it mean finish this special operation in Ukraine? I don`t think it means anything good for Ukraine, for the Europe and for the world.

RUHLE: Then, given what you know about this man and his intentions, why have you stayed? You signed on to represent your country as a member of parliament, but now you`re staying there physically defending Ukraine when so many others are leaving?

RUDIK: Well, because it`s Russian horde on our soil, and I know that we need every single set of hands to hold arms to hold guns. And my ability to shoot is still the beginners but I`m ready to defend my country, just because this is mine. We know what Russian soldiers are capable of. We have seen it for the last eight years in Donetsk and Luhansk. I don`t want this to happen to my home, to my city and to my country.

I didn`t want to happen this for any Ukrainian woman was going to come and that`s why it`s so important that we all stand up and fight together. We have been given him a very good fight, you know, and this is the time to continue doing so. This is the time for all of us together, together. The bravery doesn`t have a gender. Ability to protect your country doesn`t have a gender. So that`s why it doesn`t really matter who is holding the gun as long as it`s directed into Putin`s troops.

[23:35:10]

RUHLE: Wow, bravery doesn`t have a gender. We just saw that picture of you standing. I`m assuming in your apartment holding that gun. Had you -- I think we hear -- Kira, I think -- we were looking at that picture of you in the last week. Have you -- did you ever think you would be in this position?

RUDIK: Never. Look, again, like a week ago, I should have been going to Pilates class right this time. And they do my regular normal life. And this is so surreal. This -- Everything that`s going on is so surreal. And this is why it`s so important that we stop it. There. There was no point, there was no reason for our lives to be disrupted like that. There is no reason for people dying. Can you believe this? This is not about any ideology. This is not about some great purpose.

This is all that right now it`s happening for just the crazy ideas and crazy ambitions of one single person. And this is why it needs to be stopped. And this is why it`s so unfair, not only again to Ukrainian people, this is unfair to the whole world.

And in this fight, we with Europeans, with the United States, we are on the same side. This is why I`m asking if we are on the same side, why the allies are not providing the no-fly zone for us. Because we are very good on fighting them at the land, the fighting Russian troops on the land. But we will not be able no matter what to create an Air Force Protection right now. It`s just impossible. And I believe that at some point they will come up to that but every single day when the time is wasted, we are dying. Every single day is being bought by our blood.

RUHLE: Kira Rudik, I`m afraid you`re incorrect. Bravery does have a gender. And right now it is female. Thank you for joining us this evening. Please stay safe where you are. Thank you so much.

RUDIK: Thank you.

RUHLE: Tonight, President Biden talk to Ukrainian president Zelenskyy about that power plant but the call came hours after the White House put new sanctions on specific Russian oligarchs, White House correspondent, Mike Memoli here to join us. Mike, who are they targeting specifically?

MIKE MEMOLI, NBC NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Well, Steph, we`ve seen the White House, obviously, over the course of the last week, every day come out with new, stronger, tougher sanctions, especially as we see the targeting of the oligarchs. This is all part of a strategy on the part of the White House to really try to tighten the noose around Vladimir Putin, at least around those in his inner circles trying to find any lever that they can at this point, to build pressure on him to de-escalate.

And so we obviously saw them target some of the heads of the biggest state owned industries, biggest banks. Today, they`re really going at some of the closest right hand men to Vladimir Putin. The first is Dmitry Peskov, who`s Vladimir Putin`s press secretary. The White House today, describing him as the leading purveyor of Russian propaganda and all this.

They`re also going after Yevgeniy Prigozhin. He`s known as Putin`s chef. He entered his orbit as his caterer as his chef. And he`s really been actually in more recent years the one of his leaving henchmen. He was indicted, actually by Special Counsel Robert Mueller in the Russia investigation as the lead person responsible for the disinformation campaign in the 2016 election. So this is somebody who`s been on the radar for U.S. officials for some time.

But Steph, as we talk about the range of actions the U.S. can take against Vladimir Putin. They`ve been trying to do everything they can in concert with our allies. We see though the pressure building on the White House to go further to ban Russian oil imports to take further actions targeting Russia`s energy sector specifically.

At this point, White House officials are saying all options are on the table. But this is a step that they`ve been reluctant to take, and Steph you know why, it`s important because Europeans are reluctant to take it. They`re so dependent on Russian oil in a way that we are not here in the U.S. and the White House is determined whenever it takes these moves to do them in concert with our European allies.

Coming up next, more on the attack on that nuclear plant in southern Ukraine when the 11th Hour continues.

RUHLE: Well, continuing to follow, the Russian military attack on the largest nuclear plant in Europe located in southern Ukraine. Fire broke out at a training building outside the perimeter of the plant. This security video from earlier this evening appears to show a projectile being fired at the building. U.S. nuclear officials say they have seen no elevated radiation readings near the facility.

With us now to discuss Tom Nichols, a professor at the Naval War College at Harvard Extension School. James Acton with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. And Matthew Kroenig, the deputy director of the Atlantic Council`s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security.

Tom, as soon as people hear about this fire they think Chernobyl, should they?

[23:45:04]

TOM NICHOLS, NAVAL WAR COLLEGE AT HARVARD EXTENSION SCHOOL PROFESSOR: No, there`s no indication that this fire was actually in the plant. We don`t know if this was an (INAUDIBLE). James is the person who really knows the most about the layout of a plant like this. But I think people`s minds should not instantly go to Chernobyl. This is a different situation. But it`s a dangerous situation because there`s military activity taking place around a gigantic nuclear plant. That`s inherently dangerous. But for people to immediately go to Chernobyl scenario, I think is is alarmist at this point.

RUHLE: Well, that`s good news. James, you tweeted that the immediate danger appears to have passed. But you also say that tonight`s events underscored the dangers facing all of Ukraine`s nuclear power plants. Can you talk about that?

JAMES ACTON, CARNEGIE ENDOWMENT FOR INTERNATIONAL PEACE: Sure, good evening. We`ve heard in the last hour and a half now, Ukrainian authorities have reported that the fire at the power plant is out. All of the plants critical safety features are intact. And so I think there is no immediate danger to the plant.

But you know, as Tom said, nuclear power plants are simply not designed for war zones. And from that perspective, continued fighting in and around Ukraine`s nuclear power plants poses a real threat to their safety.

In the worst case scenario, which is a lot more likely in war than it is during peacetime, though still fairly unlikely. If a plant lost all of its cooling systems, because of a large fire that couldn`t be put out because firefighters couldn`t get to the plant, and the plant was unable to cool its fuel, then you could have a meltdown and significant releases of radiation to the environment. That`s not what happened tonight. But if precautions are not taken from here on in, we could be seeing that in the future.

RUHLE: But does the fact that Ukraine is in the middle of fighting a war make it any more difficult for them from a from a fire management standpoint to address this?

ACTON: Yes, it does. You know, if firefighters can`t get to the plant, because they`re literally being shot out by Russian forces, it becomes harder to manage an incident at the plant. You know, nuclear power plants are not isolated, self-contained islands. They rely on connections to the outside world. If a reactor is shut down, the preferred way of cooling that reactors with power from a nation`s electricity grid.

If Russia attacks Ukraine`s electricity grid, as for example, NATO did against Kosovo in 1999, and plants no longer have access to electricity, then they`re forced to rely on backup systems within the plant, those could potentially be disrupted by fire.

All of these different layers of safety in a nuclear power plant that in peacetime would be exceedingly unlikely, that each one of those layers could be breached. The extraordinary nature of a war around a nuclear power plant could plausibly defeat all of those different safety layers.

RUHLE: A perfect storm. Matt, you`ve been writing about the risks of war with both Russia and China. Does tonight`s attack add to your concerns?

MATTHEW KROENIG, LEAD NUCLEAR EXPERT: Yes, I agree with my colleagues that we`ve gotten lucky tonight. But I think I disagree that I`m a little bit more concerned. Why was Putin firing on this plant? I think he was trying to cause a nuclear disaster. At least that`s quite possible. And he failed tonight.

But what`s happened with his attacks on Kyiv when those stalled, he didn`t give up. He doubled down. And so I think it`s possible that there could be additional attacks on plants like this as part of Putin`s broader terror campaign against the Ukrainians. So I think we should remain vigilant.

Coming up. We`re going to check in with my partner, Ali Velshi, live at a train station in Budapest this evening, as Ukrainians flee to safety now more than ever, when the 11th Hour continues.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SVITLANA ZALISHCHUK, FORMER UKRAINIAN PARLIAMENT MEMBER: You`ve just showed those videos of people who are leaving with these couple of bags and this is everything they have from the normality from their normal life, you know, and also people are dying, people are being killed.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RUHLE: The flood of Ukrainian refugees fleeing their homes is going bigger by the hour more than a million desperate Ukrainians now on the move. My good friend and partner Ali Velshi is at a train station in Budapest tonight. The latest group of refugees arrived there not long ago.

Ali, this is day nine in the war. It`s almost 6am where you are. You`ve heard refugees coming in all night when they arrive. Do they even know where they`re going?

ALI VELSHI, MSNBC HOST, VELSHI: Yes. So there`s a few buckets. In fact, a train just came in moments ago, about 500 more people came in many of them from Kharkiv in the east of Ukraine. Some of them have plants, a woman I just spoke to in fact, she has a daughter who lives in Germany. So she`s going to use Budapest as a place to a way to get to Germany. I`ve other saying they`re going to Poland.

I just spoke to a young Moroccan man who says that the Embassy has arranged for them to fly back home, a man from Tanzania who said the same thing, but many come here and they don`t know what`s going on.

First, let me just tell you what this woman said to me from Kharkiv she just got off and I got to say it`s been, as you say, it`s day nine. They`ve watched bombing in eastern Ukraine for some days now. And she`s still -- her eyes were filled with tears and she couldn`t believe what`s happening. Her name is Marina. I just spoke to her.

[23:55:08]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARINA ZADAROSNA, FROM KHARKIV: I think absolutely awful situation. Without any ideas, good ideas why? Why we say why? Because real bomb, real rockets, real dies, every time we afraid it not we afraid. We`re afraid because our heart is wow.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VELSHI: So let me tell you what happens. They get off on this platform here. And they walk into this room over here and you can see that they provide for anything you need in an emergency, right? There`s food, there`s water, there`s medication here. They`ve even got food depending on whether you`re gluten free, or you`re lactose free, or you`re vegan, fresh vegetables, medication.

Then what happens is you get through this room, and you go out over here, let`s walk through. And this is where they deal with accommodation and transportation for you. So if people don`t have accommodation that`s already planned for them.

There are lists of people in Budapest who will take you in. They`ve said they volunteered to take people into their homes. And there are -- there`s an -- Oh, I`m sorry. I`m sorry, I don`t speak. English. This train station, the name of this train station. This train station named. David, what`s the train station name here?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Nyugati.

VELSHI: Nyugati station. Nyugati station. Nyugati, that`s correct.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: OK.

VELSHI: Nyugati Station. OK.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes. Thank you. Thank you.

VELSHI: Good luck. We`re at Nyugati Station in Budapest for several hours, and I didn`t know how to pronounce it until about 12 seconds ago, people come outside. And like that woman who was just arranging for transportation. This is where you arrange for transportation. If there`s an embassy that is helping you, this is where you find out. If you need the Red Cross, this is where it is. There are people wearing armbands that say transportation information. And that`s how they`re getting processed.

So everybody here is going somewhere. Some people don`t have a plan. Some people do know someone, but this is now. We`ve seen thousands and thousands of people coming. Sorry for the interlude. I wasn`t expecting that to happen. But that`s exactly what happens when people show up and they`re just trying to get on with their lives.

Stephanie, it`s a heartbreaking situation. But on the other hand, it is good to see these. By the way, this is not a government organized thing. These are regular Ukrainian -- regular Hungarians who are coming out and helping Ukrainians and others who are coming into their place in their country.

RUHLE: People need help and Ali Velshi is there. Ali, I have a lot more questions for you. We have to take a break. But please stay where you are. I want to talk to you in just a few minutes. I`m glad you`re safe where you are. You know when there`s a world event or a crisis, Ali Velshi will be there. Ali, stick around. We`ll talk to you in just a few minutes.

When we come back we`ll have more on our breaking news coverage on the Russian attack on a Ukrainian nuclear plant.

