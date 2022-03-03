Transcript: The 11th Hour, 3/2/22

Summary

Russia steps up assault on key Ukrainian cities. Russian military convoy continues slow move to Kyiv. U.S. increases military aid to Ukraine. U.N. General Assembly votes to condemn Russia. U.N. Refugee Agency: 1 million have left Ukraine in the week since war began. Humanitarian crisis in Ukraine amid Russian invasion. Putin faces crippling sanctions over Ukraine invasion. Jan. 6 investigators: Trump & others may have engaged in criminal and/or fraudulent acts.

STEPHANIE RUHLE, MSNBC HOST: Tonight, Russia ramps up its attacks on Ukraine`s major cities while the world worries the worst is yet to come. As the refugee crisis grows more dire by the day, a million people forced to flee and the crippling sanctions on Russia sending oil prices surging and gas prices also on the rise here at home. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be here.

Plus the January 6 Committee just revealed for the first time they believe former President Donald Trump may have committed crimes. As the 11th Hour gets underway on a Wednesday night.

Good evening, I`m Stephanie Ruhle. It has now been one week since Russia invaded Ukraine. And Today Russia stepped up its assault on cities across the country. Ukrainian officials estimate some 2000 civilians have been killed since the war began one week ago.

ANTONY BLINKEN, U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE: One of Russia`s methods of war is to be absolutely brutal in trying to cow the citizenry of a given country. And that includes at the very least indiscriminate, targeting and potentially deliberate targeting as well. We`re looking very closely at what`s happening in Ukraine right now, including what`s happening to civilians. We`re taking account of it. We`re documenting it.

RUHLE: Kyiv still facing a threat from that massive Russian military convoy you see on your screen right now, which according to the Pentagon is now facing a number of challenges.

JOHN KIRBY, PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY: we believe the Russians are deliberately, actually, regrouping themselves and reassessing the progress that they have not made and how to make up for lost time.

RUHLE: At the same time, the White House is stepping up military aid to Ukraine. NBC News reporting, the U.S. has delivered hundreds of stinger anti-aircraft missiles this week. Russia and its ally Belarus also hit with new sanctions today, and the Justice Department announcing a special taskforce specifically to enforce sanctions on Russian oligarchs.

And at the U.N. earlier the General Assembly overwhelmingly voted to condemn Russia for invading Ukraine and demanded that Moscow withdraw its military forces.

Meanwhile, the refugee crisis is only getting worse. We are entering day eight of the war and the U.N. now says at least 1 million Ukrainians have been forced to flee.

Let`s go right to our reporters on the ground, NBCs Cal Perry in Lviv, Ukraine and Raf Sanchez in Moscow.

Cal, you are in a war zone. You have been there for a week. What are people telling you? I think we just lost Cal`s audio. So Raf take us to Moscow. I mean for people in Russia, they are now facing a ruble worth less than a penny. And with every passing day, their country is more cut off from the rest of the world?

RAF SANCHEZ, NBC NEWS FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT: Yes, definitely ordinary Russians are finding their economic reality is turning upside down as the ruble collapses in value, prices here are absolutely shooting up and that is on everything from spare parts for cars to just everyday grocery items in the supermarket. People are finding that they are struggling to get western goods in, companies like Apple are saying they will no longer sell their products in Russia going forward. So pretty soon, it is going to be very, very difficult to buy a new iPhone here in Moscow.

A lot of young people -- educated people are saying they`re looking to get out. They do not want to spend the next year, two years decades in an economic crater that has been caused by the sanctions imposed in response to Vladimir Putin`s war. But, Stephanie, getting out is getting difficult. If you go to one of Moscow`s international airports right now you look at the departures board, you are just seeing a sea of cancellations because both European and North American airspace are close to Russian aircrafts right now.

The Russian people, Stephanie, have been kept in a real information vacuum about what is actually happening on the ground in this war that has been launched in their name but earlier today, they were finally told 498 Russian service members have been killed so far in Ukraine.

Now, those are official Russian government figures. Western officials are suggesting the real number might be a lot higher than that. But just assuming for a moment that those figures are accurate. That is more soldiers killed in one week in Ukraine than the U.S. lost in the whole first year of fighting in Iraq. It`s more than the U.K. lost in 20 years of fighting in Afghanistan.

So we are waiting to see what the response is here in Russia, to the news that so many young Russian service members are being killed in a war that every indication we have is not at all popular here.

Censorship in the Russian media continues at pace, just overnight here in Moscow, a very popular local radio station that switches between music and news said they`re going to stop reporting the news, because they don`t want to tell their viewers lies, forced on them by the Russian government. Stephanie.

RUHLE: Wow, that is an information vacuum. Cal, I`m glad we have you back. When our colleague in a war zone loses self-service, it`s worrisome. Tell us about where you are. What`s it like?

CAL PERRY, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Well look, the violence that we`re seeing in the East. And we`ve seen up a pickup of the bombardment, just in the last six hours of Kyiv, that that heavy bombardment of these multiple cities is now making its way to where I am in the western part of the country, but it`s doing so on the faces of terrified civilians who find themselves trapped, with nowhere to go having to make impossible decisions.

Kharkiv, which is 600 miles from where I am right now has been under three days of not just heavy bombardment, but Russian troops moving on foot out of their armored vehicles fighting in that city has been raging. I got to speak to a 24-year-old girl who fled from there. She spent some time in Seattle recently. That`s one of the reasons her English is so good. She described a terrifying journey. Take a listen.

KATERINA BELASH, FLED FROM KHARKIV: I left Kharkiv two days ago when things got worse. And my house got burned by bomb. And my loved ones died, so.

PERRY: Who dead?

BELASH: My friends in basements, they were hiding in basements. Because right now, it`s so hard that they use some new kind of -- new kind of forbidden bombs that destroy everything on a bigger distance. So it`s pretty much dumb. My whole city is just dust.

PERRY: Is there anything else you want to say?

BELASH: Please do, please do cherish, the clear skies, everything we see in the sky. Cherish every moment of your life.

PERRY: Stephanie, well, a million people have made it out of this country, there are still 1000s, 10s of 1000s, hundreds of 1000s of people trapped with nowhere to go. This is a city that is now heaving. And when you look at the statistics, it tells a story of a country that will be forever changed only one in three refugees, 10 years after a conflict actually returns home. And of those one out of three people it generally takes 20 years for folks to come back. So you have families that will raise, the kids in foreign countries, it will forever affect this continent, Stephanie.

RUHLE: Cal, families are also being broken up, right? So most are leaving their fathers, their brothers, their sons. If you`re 18 or over, you`re expected to stay home and defend Ukraine, so many people who are making their way out of the country. It`s just women and children, what is that like?

PERRY: Yeah, and we`re seeing that unfold in front of our eyes where you see father taking their families, their wives and their kids to the border, just 50 miles where I am where there`s a 20 mile backup of car, abandoning their cars and walking. And fathers are saying goodbye to their families who crossed that border (inaudible) turning around coming to the city where I am (inaudible) and being set in front. Its civilians who are going to fight this for, the civilians are becoming soldiers, soldiers are down. Stephanie.

RUHLE: Cal, I`m afraid we are losing your signal. But please, please stay close. Cal Perry, Raf Sanchez.

With that I want to bring in our experts, Ben Rhodes, former Deputy National Security Adviser for President Obama, his latest book, After the Fall: Being American in the World We`ve Made. And World Chess Champion Garry Kasparov, he grew up in the Soviet Union witnessed Vladimir Putin`s rise to power and sought to oppose it. He`s now a political activist, Chairman of the Human Rights Foundation and the Renew Democracy Initiative.

Garry, for years and years you have been warning us of the madman that is Vladimir Putin and his intentions. Now, here we are, you told us the winter is coming and we are in it. Your fears are realized how do you feel?

GARRY KASPAROV, RUSSIAN PRO-DEMOCRACY LEADER: I don`t want to repeat, I told you so because it doesn`t help. We are in this terrible situation, it`s tragic. And we paying with blots mainly Ukrainian blots for the mistakes that have been made, for unwillingness of world powers to not just to hear my warnings but to see the signs of Putin`s ongoing aggression.

[23:10:14]

Putin first invaded Ukraine eight years ago, and the response was weak. And after this weak response, almost non-response for annexation of Crimea, and also, he`s continuation of war crimes in Syria, carpet bombing Aleppo, and other rebel strongholds. I think Putin eventually decided that he could do whatever and Ukraine was always on his target list. That`s why I had no doubts that the war in Ukraine was inevitable. And it was just a matter of time before Putin could decide that time has come. And as we know now from some documents released by Ukrainians that sees that from Russian prisoners, the war -- the decision to go on war was made on January 18, the final decision, and probably they just waited for Olympic games to be over in China because Putin will look who ignored any warnings from the free world, he was always listening very carefully to come and see from Beijing.

RUHLE: Ben, the U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly voted to condemn Russia for invading Ukraine. And they demanded today that Moscow withdraw its military forces. That sounds huge. But let`s get real, does it mean anything?

BEN RHODES, FORMER DEPUTY NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: Well, look, I think every bit of economic pressure, every bit of political isolation are the tools that are currently available. It clearly doesn`t mean anything to Vladimir Putin`s calculus, so in the short term, or even the medium term here.

He`s clearly said on this course of destruction, and having not met his goals, in a relatively less violent effort to topple the government and install, essentially a pro-Russian puppet regime in Kyiv. He`s clearly escalating. And we`re seeing that in the increasing casualties and civilian casualties and use of indiscriminate violence in Ukraine.

I do think it matters when you have a situation where the only countries that voted essentially on Russia side were Syria, North Korea, Eritrea, this is not a coalition that can help you sustain the degree of isolation that he`s facing. I do think economically, the Chinese will be something of a lifeline. But the reality is Russia is more isolated today than it ever has been, you know, since the fall of the Soviet Union, and what it`s doing, and that isolation is deepening. And it`s cultural, its political, its economic. And so the costs that are stacking up on Putin are going to take an enormous toll on both his regime and on the Russian people. And the only question is, at what point does that pressure begin to, if not affect his calculus affect his capacity to remain in the position that he`s in, in Russia. That may be what we`re looking at here is just an ongoing conflict between the free world and Vladimir Putin so long as he is there.

RUHLE: But Ben, there are other tools available, Steven Van Zandt, of all people tweeted something today that a lot of people are asking about. He wrote, somebody talked me down, putting aside all of the strategizing over stealth and anonymity, what happens if we destroy the Russian convoy, and the forces encircling the cities with airstrikes or drones. Up front. What exactly does Russia do about it? What do you think?

RHODES: Well, it`s an uncertainty. And the reality is, that would be, you know, obviously a direct military conflict between the United States and NATO and Russia. And, you know, even though the Cold War, that was something that U.S. leaders took great pains to avoid, even when there were significant, obviously crises, a significant wars along the periphery of the Cold War.

You know, I think, for any U.S. president, and Joe Biden`s been very careful about this. The idea of starting or initiating military action against a nuclear armed power, like Russia, raises almost unthinkable possibilities of human suffering. And this is why it`s such a tough job. You`re watching, obviously, horrific suffering, before your eyes, you`re concerned about Putin`s capacity to escalate his violence. But you also have to take into consideration that if you take that kind of direct military action, either by striking that convoy or doing what`s necessary to set the no fly zone, which would involve hitting Russian forces on the ground, Russian assets on the ground to set up that no fly zone, if you take that action, you know, you are risking unthinkable escalation and potentially nuclear conflict. And I`m sure that that`s what`s weighing on President Biden as he hears those comments.

RUHLE: Garry, a moment ago, our Russia who`s -- our reporter who`s on the ground in Moscow said there`s a complete information vacuum, you`ve got radio stations they`re shutting down because they simply don`t want to spread lies anymore. What is it like for the Russian people? What do they think is going on?

[23:15:17]

KASPAROV: I don`t know. Naturally, some of them can get information from internet. But in the last few days, Putin`s regime tried to close every hole. So we had few information outlets like TV or arraign, or Echo of Moscow. Now, they are just out of service and the radio station mentioned. Yes, it`s still arraigned that have endorsed in Russian. So they just decided to cut the news not to lie.

I would not be surprised in a few days, we`ll see the some formal martial law imposed on Russia because Putin regime has been losing badly information war. So they have tons of lies, but now people know how to refute them. And it`s more and more difficult for Russian propaganda machine to convince people that this war is a liberation war. Any picture from Kharkiv or Kyiv can tell you otherwise.

And also you see the morale, so the Russian soldiers, they`re not there to fight. So this is it`s the -- yes, you have some of them that are probably noticed, it`s these crazy war dogs that are willing to kill, but most of them have been deceived by sent -- by finding themselves in the middle of Ukraine, in the midst of the horrific violence, while they were told that they would do some kind of military training. And on the other side, you see the whole nation fighting for its survival. And it`s an amazing act of heroism that is has changed not only the balance of this war, I think that`s the Ukraine has changed the balance, geopolitical balance in the world. And that`s why I`m -- I can`t accept the excuses from the United States and NATO about this risk of getting in war with Putin. We are at war. Yes, it`s not hot war, yet. We are at war.

Vladimir Putin declared war on the civilized world. And now we are fighting with other measures with economic, political, financial measures. But I think it`s highly unlikely we can avoid before the confrontation, because Putin is looking for the conflict. And by the way, how many women and children must be killed before NATO decides that it`s time not to interfere. I`m not saying shut down Russian planes, or destroy this column that is trying to reach Kyiv. But what about issuing a warning? Because at the end of the day, it`s all about Putin, who is a madman, and who could just do whatever. It`s about his generals and his cronies that will have to carry his orders. And I`m not sure that if they have a serious war, legal America a real warning, and not the kind of warning that Biden gave Putin in Geneva, or phone calls that Putin obviously, you know, the real warning, I`m not sure they will be willing to die, because they know that NATO is -- has enough firepower to polarize Russian troops in Ukraine probably in 48 hours.

RUHLE: Ben, do you agree with that? Where do we go from here? Is conflict unavoidable?

RHODES: Well, we are in a state of conflict. And, you know, in the sense that the United States is using economic warfare, I mean, Stephanie, you understand, we`ve never imposed sanctions, like the ones that have been imposed on Russia at the scale that they`ve been imposed. I mean, in central bank sanctions, cutting them off in the financial system through SWIFT, we did that to Iran. And so people have a sense of the scale, the currency reserves of the Russian Central Bank are $620 billion, that`s larger than the entire Iranian economy when we impose sanctions.

It`s not a direct military conflict between NATO and Russia at this point. And look, we -- I think we do need to step back. And there are serious, obviously, risks of escalation. I agree that one of the hopes here in the unfolding circumstances that people around Putin, and perhaps his own military will see the futility of what he`s doing. But we have not had to debate as a country. We`re democracy. If we`re going to consider steps as grave as taking military action against Russia, that`s -- the American people to come along with that. The United States Congress has to be heard on that.

And I just think that President Biden thus far obviously thinks that the risk of where that escalation could lead when you`re talking about really a person Vladimir Putin, who clearly is kind of the Man in the High Castle here. He`s someone who seems increasingly isolated. Yes, what he`s doing is have a piece of his own 20 year process of escalation. But I think the United States would have to have a significant internal debate as a democracy. Before we could consider a step like taking a direct military strike at Russians.

RUHLE: Vladimir Putin isolated from his own people, and Russia with every passing day becoming more isolated from the rest of the world. Ben is right, this is economic warfare. Garry Kasparov, Ben Rhodes, thank you so much for leaving this evening off. You definitely made us smarter.

[23:20:08]

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Mr. President, are you considering banning Russian oil imports?

JOE BIDEN, (D) U.S. PRESIDENT: Noting is off the table.

RUHLE: Nothing off the table. President Biden keeping open the option of sanctioning Russian oil experts even at the cost continues to climb. Oil prices have jumped to their highest level since 2011 topping over 113 bucks a barrel. So what does that do? It impacts the price of gas and who better to talk about that, than our Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

[23:25:07]

Secretary Buttigieg, I want to thank you for staying up late with us, because we`ve got a lot to cover. And you know, we`re going to start with gas prices. Already an issue any person in this country with a car is talking about it, complaining about it. And the thing is, prices are only going to go up. What tangible things can this administration do to address it now?

PETE BUTTIGIEG, SECRETARY OF TRANSPORTATION: Yeah, we`re seeing this pain at the pump. As you know, gas prices are based on oil prices, oil prices go up when there`s volatility and uncertainty in the world. Obviously, there`s a lot of that right now, especially with the consequences of Russia`s attack on Ukraine.

There are options available to the President. And he`s been exercising those options, for example, not just alone, by the way, but with several other countries, putting together a release, a strategic release of petroleum from reserves in order to help stabilize that oil market.

Now, the truth is, I think a lot of folks sometimes overstate the influence that any one politician can have on gas prices, that even an official in a leadership role like the president United States can have. And yet, the President has asked for sought and exercised options that are making a difference. I think you`re going to continue to see a range of options.

And at the same time, I want to zoom out a little bit here, because there was a very powerful message from the President last night about what we can do to ease the cost that Americans are feeling across the board, no matter what`s happening with the ups and downs of gas prices in this moment, or in any moment, we know that we can save the American families 1000s of dollars a year with very specific actions that are absolutely under the control of policymakers in Washington. Lowering the cost of insulin, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, lowering the cost of housing, the cost of childcare, on and on with very specific proposals that the President has put before Congress, and if they send them to the president, he`ll sign them right away, costs will go down for American families across the board.

RUHLE: I hear you, sir. But those are long term solutions for bigger issues. And you know, we live in a short term world. So I just want to stay on gas for another moment. And you`re absolutely right, the President doesn`t set the price of gas, but he can influence it. And while releasing some strategic reserves matters, given how much has been released, it`s really just a drop in the bucket. Are there things like -- and I realize it is controversial, it has huge environmental impacts? Could the president possibly consider authorizing the Keystone Pipeline, working something out with Iran?

BUTTIGIEG: I mean, look the President has said that all options are on the table. But we also need to make sure that we`re not galloping after permanent solutions to immediate short term problems, where more strategic and tactical actions in the short term can make a difference like what you have with the strategic reserve, which exists partly in order to respond to situations like this. And, of course, the President`s laid out policies that are going to help cushion the impacts of any volatility in energy markets for the future, by building up more of a diversified and homegrown energy base for this country.

Look, we don`t know what the next curveball is going to be affecting oil prices, affecting the global energy markets, from a pandemic to a war, anything can happen, any given day. The President`s been working to make sure that Americans to the extent possible, are protected from those effects.

RUHLE: The next curveball could be a cyber-attack, you dealt with the Colonial Pipeline hack last year. What are you doing right now to protect our transportation infrastructure?

BUTTIGIEG: Well, one of the biggest lessons of the Colonial Pipeline hack was it was a reminder of how a great deal of the critical infrastructure in this country is actually in private or nonfederal hands. And so our focus really has been working with those who do control or own or operate, so much critical infrastructure, whether we`re talking about pipelines, whether we`re talking about water and wastewater utilities, transportation assets, to make sure that they understand their responsibilities, to communicate, to communicate with each other about best practices and to communicate with the U.S. government when they come under attack, so that there can be a response.

Of course, we work to make sure that anything that is federally owned and operated is secured, but this is something that, in many ways is in its infancy as we look across the 2020s, 30s, 40s and beyond, but we`re only going to see more I think attempts and vulnerabilities. Look, technology is going to play more and more of a role in transportation than it already does. You look at it, even just a car and it is increasingly a piece of technology, as much as it is a piece of machinery. We`ve got to make sure that those technologies are secure.

RUHLE: Mask mandates are being lifted, schoolchildren around the world are cheering but I want to ask how that relates to transportation, planes, trains are we going to be wearing masks forever?

[23:30:08]

BUTTIGIEG: You know, I think all of us are looking forward to a time when we can leave the masks at home when we`re packing for a trip, we`re not there yet, there hasn`t been any change to the guidance that`s currently in effect. And you can imagine why. If you think about the guidance that thankfully has come out, it`s allowed us in a lot of different places in Washington, for example, where the transmission is considered low, to move into kind of a new stage with regard to these masks, you got to play in, you might have 100 different people from 99 different counties, some of which are low, some which are high, some of which are in between. So the strategy is a little bit different. But I can tell you, I`m among those who will be really, really relieved and appreciative when we are able to put this in the rearview mirror.

And I know that the TSA is looking as they always do, looking at the CDC guidance, which I do think will continue to be updated and revised, based on the conditions on the ground, based on what we`ve learned. And based on the success that this country has had in using tools like vaccines and the emerging therapies like the pill, the treatment that the President was talking about, to protect Americans from this virus.

RUHLE: I know you don`t have a hard date, but you said you`re really looking forward to that day. Any idea when that might be six weeks, six months.

BUTTIGIEG: You know, I can`t predict it right now. I`ll just say that when that day comes, I`ll be as glad as anybody in the traveling public. Although remember what would happen when there`s a change is likely similar to what`s happening in communities around the country, which is that of course, the recommendation shifts or the requirement shifts for it to be optional. Some people may be comfortable, more comfortable for a very long time choosing to continue to wear a mask, and of course, that`s fine. But the question about how long it`s going to be required. That`s going to continue to be based on the findings of the CDC.

RUHLE: On that day you will be smiling and we`ll see it because your mask will be in the trash. Secretary Buttigieg, thank you for joining us this evening. It`s almost midnight you probably have a couple of babies to feed.

BUTTIGIEG: We`ll see if they`re awake when I get home.

RUHLE: We know how it works with newborns. Thank you for joining us.

[23:37:17]

RUHLE: Tonight, major action by the January 6 Committee that includes a new filing, suggesting for the first time there is evidence to conclude former President Donald Trump may have committed crimes to stay in office. So let`s discuss, Phil Rucker is here, a Pulitzer Prize Winning Deputy National Editor at the Washington Post and Co-author of The New York Times Bestseller, I Alone Can Fix It. And Neal Katyal joins us, the former Acting Solicitor General during the Obama administration, he`s argued dozens of cases before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Neal, I want to start with January 6 Committee, all of this comes back to John Eastman. This is the guy who put together the memo outlining here`s how to overturn the election, which of course that outline is unconstitutional. How big a deal is it? We`ve kind of been hearing about this thing for months, what`s new?

NEAL KATYAL, FORMER ACTING U.S. SOLICITOR GENERAL: So first of all, Stephanie, warms my heart to see you on the chair. And what a privilege to be with you tonight.

RUHLE: Thank you.

KATYAL: To me, this filing is not about John Eastman. He`s not a serious player or lawyer. It`s a filing about Donald Trump. And it`s serious because what you have here, it`s a big deal. It`s a formal legal brief by this congressional committee, the January 6 Committee saying there`s a good faith basis to believe that Donald Trump committed felonies and that this lawyer John Eastman helped him do it.

To have that kind of accusation from a congressional committee about a president happens so rarely in American history. And this is not like a felony, like ripping the mattress tag off or something. This is as deadly serious as it gets seditious conspiracy. And this filing is, you know, solemn document, it`s -- you know, signed under oath, you know, subject to court sanctions for lying and stuff like that, as Sidney Powell and others have found out and it`s signed. The last thing I`ll say it`s signed by Doug Letter, who is Congress`s top lawyer. He -- I`ve worked with him for years. This is about as sober and serious and careful guy you can get. He`s a judge U.S. Department of Veteran for 40 years. He`s kind of the opposite of Sidney Powell and he has filed this --

RUHLE: OK, Neal, you are absolutely the expert. And by no means do I want to rain on your parade. But Phil, you wrote the book on former president, A Very Stable Genius. The book is dedicated to the inner workings of this man`s brain. He doesn`t sign his name to anything. He doesn`t write tax. He doesn`t write emails. He`s very, very careful to let everyone else do the dirty work. Given how well you know him. You think there`s any chance there`s a paper trail?

PHILIP RUCKER, THE WASHINGTON POST WHITE HOUSE BUREAU CHIEF: Well, Steph, there could be something of a paper trail and I think there`s got to be a reason why former President Trump and his allies have been so assiduous in trying to keep the January 6 investigators from obtaining all of those records from the National Archives.

[23:40:08]

What that paper trail could potentially show is documentation of lawyer John Eastman`s meetings with former President Trump in the run up to the January 6 insurrection, perhaps any documentation such as memos that Eastman may have shared with Trump and any others in the White House. Perhaps there`s writings in those memos from the former president, we`re not sure. But clearly, there`s documentation that Trump doesn`t want this committee to obtain, and he has gone to great lengths legally to try to prevent the committee from obtaining it.

RUHLE: Neal, Trump is the past so I want to go to the future. Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court pick Ketanji Brown Jackson, there in 20 days. You`ve actually argued in front of the court, what should we know about her?

KATYAL: Ketanji Brown Jackson is just a delight as a jurist as a person, is an intellectual. She`s awesome. And I say that, you know, she is -- one of the few people who has argued before her as a Court of Appeals judge, she has all written only written two opinions, one of them ruled against me. And, you know, but I am telling you, this is someone who`s meticulous and fair and balanced, and it`s a brilliant appointment. And, you know, I think this confirmation hearing is going to go incredibly well. It`s so rare to have a lawyer, you know, we`re not exactly the most, you know, normal people. She`s a normal person. And I think that`ll come across on the hearing.

RUHLE: There`s one more lawyer I want to ask about, Phil, President Biden mentioned it last night, he`s going to be naming a chief prosecutor to pursue COVID relief fraud. We know there was a ton of fraud when you think about all the money that the government disseminated. But do you think they`re really going to get that money back? Or is this just politically popular? Because a lot of people are angry?

RUCKER: Well, Steph, it certainly could be politically popular. There wasn`t a historic amount of money, dedicated to COVID relief in several tranches, by the way, including beginning in the Trump administration and continuing into the Biden administration. I think the American people when they see dollar figures like that swirling around, they want to know where that money`s going, because there are a lot of zeros there. And those are taxpayer dollars. So politically, helpful for Biden to do that.

We`ll see what they actually bear out whether the prosecutions are serious and deep and broad. That`s to be determined, but it is a political stroke in a midterm election here. And on a personal note, Steph, I just have to say it`s a real treat to be with you tonight. And we`re lucky to have you guiding us through these historic times.

RUHLE: I am so lucky that both of you are here. I really appreciate it. And I do want to remind our audience when all of those dollars went out, and they were huge amounts of money. There was very little oversight, that CARES Act Oversight Committee that what, now two years ago, still doesn`t have a chairperson.

RUCKER: Yeah.

RUHLE: We need oversight in this country.

Gentlemen, Phil Rucker, Neal Katyal, you are both brilliant, and I appreciate your kind words. Thank you for joining us this evening.

[23:47:35]

RUHLE: After a full week of fighting, the U.N. says there are more than a million Ukrainians now running for their lives. And as Russia steps up attacks on major cities, 4 million more could soon be forced to flee. NBC`s Jay Gray has this report from a train station on the Polish-Ukrainian border.

JAY GRAY, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: We`re in a lockdown area of the prosumers Train Station right now, granted special access by the Polish army for what they describe as a special mission. You just saw their face pressed up against the glass of this train 16 cars long here and transporting women and children from the town of Odessa on the coast.

I can tell you right now that this is something they have been working to try and do for quite some time. Many of the children on this train orphans and it was important that they get out according to the officials here in Poland.

I want to give you an idea of what`s happening as they get off of this train. They are immediately taken down a line here. They`re given food, stuffed, animals for some of the kids. There are parents with some of these children. As you can see, they are walking through now. You can hear the dog barking, some of the kids bringing their pets along as well.

Again, this was a very important mission to those who have been doing this over the last several days. They wanted to get these kids in and move them on. So they`ll walk down this line, get their gifts and then move directly to another train. There`ll be transported either to Warsaw or Krakow. And then they will work themselves into places where they could stay, take a breath and kind of figure out what`s going to happen next. That`s the latest from here in the Przemysl Rail Station. I`m Jay Gray. Back to you.

RUHLE: Thank you to Jay gray in Poland for that report.

Save the Children is one of many charities in the war zone right now trying to help. Dan Stewart is with Save the Children U.K. He is working with refugees arriving at the border between Ukraine and Romania. Dan, first, I want to thank you for all that you`re doing. A week ago these children were still going to school. They`ve never known war in their lives. And now they`re trying to stay alive in a war zone. Can you help us understand what conditions, what are they experiencing?

DAN STEWART, SAVE THE CHILDREN U.K. HEAD OF NEWS: Yeah, absolutely. I mean, what we`re seeing here in Romania right now is just one part of a devastating overall picture in the region, which really demonstrates one thing above all, which is that there is just no safety for children in Ukraine right now.

[23:50:03]

This is, in part an escalation of an eight-year long crisis that was already happening in eastern Ukraine. So you`ve got a kind of a mix of situations there were about 400,000 children already affected by the intimates and fighting and conflict in eastern Ukraine. And what we`ve seen is that really escalate massively across the country, as you just said, to children who who`ve never known conflict like this in their life.

RUHLE: Many of these kids are making it safely to other countries, but without their family members, I keep thinking about my own family, I have a teenage son. And if I fled to safety with my two young children, leaving behind their older brother and their father, the trauma they would experience would be awful. What`s it like for these children to say goodbye to their fathers and never know if they`ll see them again?

STEWART: It`s incredibly, incredibly difficult. You know, as I was talking to a mother yesterday, in one of our -- in one of the reception centers that we support, and her children were just born and here and you know, from being at the border, you know, just from, from what you can see, it seems like there are, you know, loads of women and young children in particular. And, you know, she was talking to me about how, you know, she`s had to try and explain this to her four year old, you know, he needs to know, why are we -- why are their bangs in the distance? Why they`re loud noises. Why they`re blaring sirens all the time. Why are we hiding in our grandmother`s basement?

And, you know, her mother`s tried to explain this. But you know, the tragedy is she, you know, she understands to an extent. She`s scared. They`ve left you know, the mother`s husband, the daughter`s father, they`ve left him behind in Ukraine. But the reality for hire is that, you know, the it`s only just really starting to sink in. You know, we were --

RUHLE: I think you`ve just lost Dan`s signal. Dan Stewart with Save the Children. If you would like to help his organization, please go to save the children.org.

Coming up, a stunning contrast in leadership, 1000s of miles apart when the 11th Hour continues.

[23:57:13]

GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS, (R) FLORIDA: You do not have to wear those masks. I mean please take them off. Honestly, it`s not doing anything and we got to stop with this COVID theater. If you want to wear them, fine. But this is ridiculous.

RUHLE: That, of course, was Republican governor of Florida today, Ron DeSantis, berating high school kids for wearing masks at his indoor news conference. It`s no secret that Ron DeSantis has been against masks and vaccine mandates throughout the pandemic, insisting that people should have a choice that the government should not be telling people what to do. Here he is, getting in the faces of school kids, ridiculing them for their choice to wear a mask.

There was also this very curious comment, as DeSantis talked about the Ukrainian people and the conflict overseas.

DESANTIS: It`s inspiring to see these people just grab rifles, who are civilians and going out there and fighting to ward off Russian Army. A lot of other places around the world, they just fold the minute there`s any type of adversity. I mean, can you imagine if he went into France, would they do anything to put up a fight? Probably not.

RUHLE: Really? Remember, Ron DeSantis, he`s a graduate of the Ivy League School, Yale University. He`s also a graduate of Harvard Law School. He knows very well that the French bravely fought the Nazis when they invaded in World War Two. What he`s betting on is that you don`t banking on our ignorance.

At the very same time on the other side of the globe, we don`t have to wonder what Ukrainians would do. They are fighting for their freedom with them in the trenches is their President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is putting his life on the line to save his country. Today, those are two profiles in political leadership.

And finally, tonight, I want to take just a moment to introduce myself. And I want you to know, I am honored and humbled to be taking this seat once held by the great Brian Williams, who made this incredible hour what it is, those drums symbolizing the end of a chaotic day, and the stellar reporters here every night making sense of it all.

Well, I promise that is going to continue. From there, our goal, despite the hour of the day, is to offer a wake-up call. The 11th Hour is defined as the last possible opportunity to get something done. And that`s what we`re going to try to do. Our experts will be practical and tell you what you need to know. And we`re going to be asking the very same questions that you`re screaming at your television. We`ll be driven by the facts, not hyperbole, not ideology.

There`s a lot of confusing information out there right now. Some people call it news but it`s not and we`re going to sit here every night and tell you the truth and at the end of the day and at the dawn of a new one we`re going to tell you those truths, even when the truth is hard. We`re going to do our best every night to try to keep your trust and hopefully together, get better and smarter. So as we get started here, let`s take a deep breath together and do this thing.

