Transcript: The 11th Hour, 2/25/22

New explosions heard in Kyiv. Full Russian invasion of Ukraine underway. Russian forces target key Ukraine cities. Russian troops advance on Ukraine capital. Thousands flee Ukraine as Russian troops advance. Biden Announces Historic Supreme Court Pick.

JUDGE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON, SUPREME COURT NOMINEE: Today, I proudly stand on Judge Motley`s shoulders, sharing not only her birthday but also her steadfast and courageous commitment to equal justice under law.

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: The next Supreme Court Justice gets tonight`s "LAST WORD." THE 11TH HOUR starts now.

ALICIA MENENDEZ, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, I`m Alicia Menendez. Day 402 of the Biden administration. It is early Saturday morning in Ukraine`s capital city of Kyiv. Right now this home to some 3 million people under siege by Russian forces.

Explosions have been rocking the city while fierce fighting is being reported across the country. This video of combat overnight near the Kyiv Zoo captured by Ukrainian journalist, Illia Ponomarenko. Just hours ago, Ukraine`s President Zelensky posted this video from an undisclosed location. Warning the fate of Ukraine is being decided now.

The West is now directly sanctioning Russian President Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The E.U. and the U.K. were first to announce the move today, followed by the U.S.

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: In alignment with the decision by our European allies, the United States will join them in sanctioning President Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov and members of the Russian national security team.

MENENDEZ: The U.S. and its allies are also stepping up their defensive military posture. NATO today activated its rapid response force for the first time ever to protect allied nations around Ukraine. And tonight, the Pentagon says some 3800 troops from Fort Stewart, Georgia, are being deployed to Europe to support NATO. According to The New York Times, that brings the number of American troops now on the continent to nearly 100,000.

Let`s get to Matt Bradley, our NBC News Foreign Correspondent live in Dnipro, Ukraine, and NBC News Foreign Correspondent Raf Sanchez was following the latest from Moscow.

Matt, I know it is early morning there but describe the unsettling night you have just experienced where you are.

MATT BRADLEY, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Yeah, I got to tell you, Alicia. The situation here we were --where we wanted to come to you with a balcony with all of our lights. But there were heavily armed police who came to us here in Dnipro, and told us to shut off all of our lights to pull the curtains to do this inside. And so that`s why I`m coming at you with this kind of bizarre, very dark look.

But I have to tell you what`s going on in Kyiv right now. This is the night according to President Zelensky. And I`m watching this through a people, I don`t know exactly what`s going on. And I have to say, neither do most people who are actually in Kyiv right now.

Just judging from social media, we can understand that there is small arms fire going into the middle of the city. And judging for what President Zelensky said. He said that this was the night that all Ukrainians have to stand up and fight for their country. But I have to tell you, Alicia, 48 hours into this, it looks as though Kyiv might be on the precipice of falling, and the government there might succumb to this Russian invasion, just 48 hours.

And that sounds like a very fast blitzkrieg effort by the Kremlin to get into and remove the government. And if they succeed, that will be devastating. But the fact is, the Ukrainian defenders have done better than anyone, maybe even a lot of the Ukrainian top brass even thought they would. And we heard from our own Courtney Kube who was talking to U.S. officials that and they said that actually the Ukrainians have put up quite a bit of a defense and frustrated the Russian invasion on multiple fronts, multiple axes, and that the Russians probably were expecting much less resistance than they actually did.

I`m going to go out on a limb here and tell you, Alicia, that I think that the fact of the matter is this battle, this war, is probably going to turn into something of a protracted insurgency or a guerrilla campaign against a Russian occupation or against whatever government, the Russians put in place. But right now, this is a decisive moment. Vladimir Putin has made very clear that his intentions here are something like regime change, that regime will not be welcomed by the Ukrainian people. Alicia.

MENENDEZ: Matt Bradley for us in Dnipro, Ukraine. Matt, thank you so much, and please stay safe.

Raf, what is Putin`s focus now in this offensive? He brought up possible peace talks earlier today. Any chance of diplomacy at the stage?

RAF SANCHEZ, NBC NEWS FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT So, Alicia, he brought up the possibility and peace talks but as Matt was just saying his forces are closing in on Kyiv. It is not clear if there will be a Ukrainian government to negotiate with in the coming days. For what it`s worth, the offer or the proposal from the Russian side is that both Ukrainian and Russian officials would meet in Minsk, the capital of Belarus to begin peace talks there. Now, in some ways that makes sense. Minsk in the past has been a neutral venue for the two sides to meet.

We`ve had the Minsk one and two agreements that were thrashed out there, but Belarus is no longer neutral territory. Today, it is a staging ground for the Russian military. Those troops who are closing in on Kyiv, many of them have been deployed from Belarus. Now, despite all of that the Ukrainian government say they are still prepared to have talks with the Russian government.

President Zelensky is even proposed he would meet face to face with Vladimir Putin. I think there`s almost no chance of that happening. Putin has denounced him and his governments as neo-Nazis and drug addicts. But I think in terms of this potential approach to negotiating table Zelensky`s best hope, and it`s one that he`s stated publicly is that the Ukrainian military and these resistance units may put up enough of a fight that Putin will feel he eventually has no choice but to come and talk. Alicia.

MENENDEZ: Raf Sanchez, thank you so much for taking the time being with us.

With that, let`s bring in our leadoff guests on this Friday night, Peter Baker, Chief White House Correspondent for The New York Times. He was once the Moscow Bureau Chief for The Washington Post. Vivian Salama, Foreign Policy Reporter for The Wall Street Journal. Tom Nichols, Contributing Writer to the Atlantic and Professor of National Security Affairs at the U.S. Naval War College.

We should note the opinions, Tom expresses are his own. Peter, I want to start with you. What would it mean to see Kyiv fall to Russian forces?

PETER BAKER, THE NEW YORK TIMES CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Well, this is what the military, U.S. military had anticipated basically. They had projected prior to the war starting, that this could be a two or three day lightning blitz created from the troops stationed in Belarus down to Kyiv and taking over the Capitol. The question then becomes as both Raf and Matt were talking about is what comes next? What is the Russians intend to do here?

What is it Putin wants to do? He wants to decapitate the government. But then what? If you were to decapitate the government as he put one of his own in place?

And if so, does that indicate that he would at some point withdraw to allow that new government to try to rule with Moscow`s an emphasis or will they be along occupation of Russian troops on foreign soil? That`s the real question at this point. This, you know, it`s such a dramatic moment. Kyiv is a beautiful city for those of us who used to live there.

And those of us who still live out there, it has been a jewel in that part of the world. I have to say, as somebody who spent time there, it`s tragic and miserable, to watch these pictures and see what the people that are suffering. It`s hard to imagine the heart of Europe in effect, we`re seeing this kind of warfare, reminiscent of what we haven`t seen in that part of the world since 1945.

MENENDEZ: The day when, Peter talks about his desire to decapitate the Ukrainian government, Ukraine`s President Zelensky sent out this video earlier in which he said he was staying in Ukraine. As you well know, he came to power as a political novice, he is now a wartime leader, who says he is Russia`s number one target tonight, reporting the U.S. is ready to get him out of the country. How much of a risk Vivian is he taking by choosing to remain in Ukraine?

VIVIAN SALAMA, THE WALL STREET JOURNAL FOREIGN POLICY REPORTER: It is a risk. And Alicia, I just got back from Ukraine, myself where I was reporting and President Zelensky is someone that I saw as well as Matt Bradley, my old friend who is with us in this meeting, and throughout this whole build up to what we`re seeing this week. He has tried to maintain calm and has insisted that essentially, this country has been under threat for the last eight years. And so they`ve been preparing for this moment, ultimately, with the help of U.S. and Western allies in there -- in terms of their military aid and their training and their funding to their military and to the government.

And so he has now gone out there and has chosen not to flee the country, but to be the face of this uprising. And one of the things that he and a number of his cabinet ministers to told me while I was there is that we are a country of veterans. And so ultimately, even if our military is not alone, able to confront Russian aggression. Everyone else has served the military at one point or another in their lives, and they`re going to take up arms and defend this country to the death and that is what he seems to be doing as well.

He was standing there in that video showed with a number of his inner circle saying that they`re all here. We`re standing here we`re in the middle of the city, and we`re going to find for Ukrainian sovereignty and that is the time that the Ukrainian government has taken throughout this crisis.

MENENDEZ: Tom, you will layer on to that civilian effort, the U.S. sending more troops to NATO, it`s activated its response force for the first time ever, how likely is Putin to try to move past Ukraine?

TOM NICHOLS, THE ATLANTIC CONTRIBUTING WRITER: Well, if this operation succeeds, the low hanging fruit, I think, is Moldova, which already has a separatist movement in it and is divided state. I want to believe that he`s not actually going to try and reconstitute the entire Soviet Union by attacking NATO territory, which would be -- which would mean World War. I think he`s got his hands full in Ukraine. He may be looking at other areas, again, like a separate area in Moldova.

But I think that the resistance he`s faced in Ukraine is probably going to scale back some of those ambitions, at least we have to hope so.

MENENDEZ: I mean, Peter, Putin seems to be working two angles here, right hinting at talks, I don`t know if you can actually call them peace talks, also calling on Ukraine`s military to mount a coup against Zelensky. Talk about his strategy and his thinking here?

BAKER: Yeah, I think whose idea of talks as you surrender, I`ll be happy to listen to it. I think that his point that he made very clear to actions that that`s what really matters, his words, and the words of other Russian officials in the last few weeks don`t have a lot of value. Remember, the Russian officials were the ones who told us that the Americans were making it up. When they said that Putin was about to invade.

They use words like hysteria, and false information and misinformation, while the false information, of course, coming from Moscow. So I don`t think that anybody takes very seriously this idea that there`s any kind of diplomacy on the table at this point. But the problem is that, you know, he`s bought himself a situation where we he can`t know for sure how it`s going to end either, an occupation is not something that will necessarily go easily as we have seen ourselves, the United States and other countries have seen ourselves in places like Afghanistan and Iraq, if you have a population that isn`t interested in foreign troops on their soil, you know, simply taking out the capital taking out the government isn`t the end of the story. You have 43 million, 44 million people in Ukraine, they don`t, by large, want Russia to be taking them over.

And as President Zelensky rightly pointed out, there`s a lot of people there who have guns and are going to take that to the forest or take it to see some sort of an occupation resistance that could last for months, if not years.

MENENDEZ: Vivian, you have the resistance that`s coming from inside the country, you also have these new direct sanctions, what are they going to mean for Putin in his inner circle?

SALAMA: It`s hard to say at this stage, President Putin, obviously the fact that he`s been sanctioned is a very rare and very significant symbolic move by the Biden Administration, also by the E.U. and the U.K. But whether or not it impacts him severely remains to be seen, he is largely consolidated his assets and a number of his activities to Russia, because of the fact that he anticipated probably that this could happen. At some point, obviously, tensions have been building, even before President Biden took office. And so this has been the problem.

And some of the criticism that the Biden administration has faced in the last week or so with regard to the sanctions that they`ve promised is that as much as they are trying to deal a blow to the Russian government, and especially to Vladimir Putin, the Russian government has seemed to maneuver around the sanctions that they have faced over the years. And in this case, they`ve known that it`s coming, they knew sort of approximately where the Biden administration and the other Western governments would target and so whether or not it actually has a huge impact remains to be seen, but it will definitely slow things down. And that is, at least preliminarily what these Western governments are aiming to do.

MENENDEZ: So, Vivian, let me ask you, when it comes to the sanction, is there still more left to do?

SALAMA: Oh, yes, definitely. You know, officials that I spoke to, and I wrote about it today, in fact, is they`re really looking at all the banks, the Russian banks. This is something that they are targeting, they want to do this. They`re trying to aim largely at the financial sector.

We also heard from U.S. officials today that they are actually still considering removing Russia from SWIFT to the system were banks essentially talk to each other globally. And that would really be a significant blow to the Russian economy. But the fear all along is that removing Russia from SWIFT could actually just have an impact around Europe, in terms of impacting economies that have links to the Russian economy. And so that has been the concern all along.

But the Biden administration now seeing the Russian with the Russian government, and the Russian military`s has kind of done taken on to Ukraine. They are now seriously considering removing Russia from SWIFT that would be very significant. And it is one of the tools that they do still have in their back pocket if this continues to escalate.

MENENDEZ: Vivian, I got to tip my hat to you, because that is the most succinct and clearest explanation of SWIFT that I have heard today and very hard to do that. Tom, you wrote about how this conflict could become a nuclear crisis. And I appreciated that as you laid out those various situations, you admit a lot would have to go wrong in order for this to be the reality. What concerns you most tonight?

NICHOLS: Well, one of the things that I`m worried about -- first, if you unleash 150,000 troops in the middle of Europe, you`re rolling the dice, no matter how safe you think you are. And I think it`s important to emphasize Peter`s point that, you know, there -- I personally don`t think Putin has really thought through the endgame. I think he thought he`d be greeted as a liberator. And it`s turned into exactly the situation that he and his military didn`t want to face.

And the thing that concerns me is that Putin, who I think has become increasingly unhinged, his last three speeches, were really pretty delusional and pretty off the wall. He`s going to look for people to blame. And he`s already darkly hinting that, you know, the things are going wrong because of the West.

And if he decides to identify the United States and NATO as the reason that somehow the Ukrainians don`t want to be ruled from the Kremlin. He could ratchet up tensions. There`s also I think, the more likely -- I mean, that`s one thing that could happen, but the more likely problem is just an accident. With this many moving parts, something can always go wrong. And it`s happened in other war zones.

In Syria, Turkey, a NATO country shut down a Russian jet that had strayed into its airspace. These kinds of things are part of the fog and friction of war. And with a lot of folks on edge and with a guy in the Kremlin, who I think has become increasingly in a bubble and increasingly paranoid. There are a lot of things that can go wrong.

But I, again, I hope that cooler heads are prevailing all around but with the biggest war in Europe since World War Two, there are a lot of things that can go wrong and we have to -- we just have to take that into account, be aware of it.

MENENDEZ: Unhinged and delusional really says it all. Peter Baker, Vivian Salama, Tom Nichols, thank you all.

Coming up, today`s other big story, she reportedly once took a drama class with Matt Damon. Now, she could be the first black woman on the Supreme Court and look at the debate that comes next.

And later, Ukrainian some in their 70s picking up arms willing to die for their country. We are back in the war zone just ahead. The 11th Hour just getting underway on a Friday night.

JOE BIDEN, (D) U.S. PRESIDENT: For too long, our government, our courts haven`t looked like America. And I believe it`s time that we have a court reflects the full talents and greatness of our nation.

JACKSON: I can only hope that my life and career, my love of this country and the Constitution, and my commitment to upholding the rule of law and the sacred principles upon which this great nation was founded, will inspire future generations of Americans.

MENENDEZ: President Biden made it official today he wants to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on the Supreme Court. White House officials says Judge Jackson will begin meetings with senators next week. If confirmed, she will be the first black woman on the nation`s highest court.

We welcome back Professor Melissa Murray of the NYU Law school, she was a law clerk for Sonia Sotomayor on the federal bench before she became a justice, and Lanhee Chen, Research Fellow at the Hoover Institution. He`s also Director of Domestic Policy Studies at Stanford University, and was the Policy Director from the Romney-Ryan 2012 Campaign. It is good to see you both.

Melissa, you have met Judge Jackson, in addition to being the first black woman. She would also be the first former public defender named to the court. Why is that detail important and what stood out to you about her speech today?

MELISSA MURRAY, NYU LAW PROFESSOR: Well, there are lots of things that stood out about this speech. But let me say first about being the first public defender on the court. This is enormous. The general profile for the federal judiciary has often been a stint in prosecution, usually as a federal prosecutor.

In fact, there are two justices on the Supreme Court right now, Justice Alito, and Justice Sotomayor, who have had experience as prosecutors, but we really haven`t had anyone from the public defense world and we haven`t had anyone who`s been involved in criminal defense since Justice Thurgood Marshall retired from the court in 1991. So obviously, the courts criminal docket is quite significant to have someone from the defense perspective is really important. But that`s not the only thing that stood out to me today. This was a woman who came to the podium and embrace unabashedly, her face, the idea that fate had brought her to this moment that this country was a stroke of serendipity that had embraced her and made it possible for her to embrace and live her dreams.

I can`t think of a more inspiring story about the American dream. And I think it`s going to be very hard for Republicans to try and dismantle this as the confirmation heats up.

MENENDEZ: Well, you are leading me exactly to where I was going to go.

Lanhee, just months after voting to confirm her to the federal bench, you have Senator Lindsey Graham, having this to say about Judge Jackson`s nomination, "the radical left has won President Biden over yet again."

Lanhee, we know that this was not his top pick. But your thoughts on what is now motivating Senator Graham`s commentary.

LANHEE CHEN, FORMER HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL: Well, look, I think the Supreme Court fights unfortunately have become, in many cases, partisan affairs, even though historically, we`ve seen many, many examples of where Supreme Court confirmation fights aren`t really fights. There are opportunities to come together.

Look at my conversations with senior Republicans today with Republicans on the Hill, senior staff, I think it`s pretty clear that Republicans understand a few things are at play here. First of all, Judge Jackson is going to be confirmed. Second of all, it won`t shift the ideological balance of the court. And so thirdly, I don`t fully expect Republicans to put up I guess, a full-fledged fight.

I do think it`s the case obviously, you`re going to hear a number of Republicans express commentary, expressed some concerns about some of her jurisprudence that`s natural in this process.

That having been said, I think that they are probably not going to put up the kind of full-fledged fight that we have seen at points from Democrats toward Republican nominees and from Republicans toward Democratic nominees. I think the reality is because she`s replacing Justice Breyer. There is a sense that this is a one for one swap. And as a reality check, I think Republicans would much rather be focused on other issues as they move toward the midterm elections in November.

MENENDEZ: Melissa, I of course, want to know if you agree with Lanhee`s analysis. But I also want to bring this, and the AP has this to say about Judge Jackson, "At Harvard she studied government, but also was involved in drama and musical theater and part of an improv group called On Thin Ice. At one point she was assigned actor Matt Damon as a drama class partner. She has said, acknowledging he probably would not remember her." What else are we going to be learning about this nominee and her potential impact on the court, Melissa?

MURRAY: Well, I think there`s a lot that we`re going to learn and we`ve already heard that she`s someone who can "Taylor Swift" lyrics at the drop of a hat. So that`s great for some pop culture enthusiasts. But I think we`re going to see that she`s someone who really brings that degree of empathy and experience to her work. Her temperament is kind and gracious, the students that I`ve sent a clerk for her all rave about her.

When I met her back in 2014 in Berkeley, California, she came to do an event at the law school. And I think I had a three year old and a six year old and was looking a little bedraggled by the work of motherhood. And she was very calm about it, talked about her own children and said that it would get better and she was right, it did get better. But again, I think she will bring that to the court.

She will be, again among that three justice liberal minority, but it will be entirely composed of women. And she will be the only working mother in that liberal cohort. So someone who will be able to not only go toe to toe with Clarence Thomas as a voice of the black experience in the American America, but also someone who can go toe to toe with Justice Barrett as the only other mother on the court.

MENENDEZ: Thank you for reminding us the importance of working mother as an identity. Our thanks to Melissa Murray and Lanhee Chen.

Coming up, Ukraine families in desperate search of safety tonight, we are lived in the besieged city of Kyiv on THE 11TH HOUR continues.

MENENDEZ: We`re following the terrifying situation on the ground in Ukraine, as citizens their search for safety. The fighting has already battered cities and towns. And now there are fears that Russia may be changing up some of its methods to avoid detection. NBC News Correspondent Cal Perry is in Lviv, Ukraine following the latest.

CAL PERRY, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Alicia, as Russian forces push further and further into urban areas of Ukraine, the humanitarian crisis is only growing worse and worse. We were at a train station today, the central station in Lviv, which is really the crossroads now of this war. You have soldiers headed in one direction. And it`s worth reminding our viewers that if you are between the ages of 18 and 60 years old and you are male, you`re not allowed to leave this country, you are expected to go to the front and to fight the Russians. So, that is what is happening. But as those soldiers enter that train station, they`re met with the faces of new refugees displaced because of the fighting in Kyiv. And it is an incredibly emotional scene.

LYUBOV BULONSKA, UKRAINIAN (through translation): When I see guys in the military uniform, I hug them I give them these postcards that I drew. If I were younger, I would be at the front line. I`m 73. Take me there I would go. I would go.

PERRY: Now, the United Nations for their parts has at least 100,000 civilians are already on the move here. That situation of course will only grow worse as the fighting continues and spreads across the country.

Now, here in Lviv, this is a city that is coming out of its first night of curfews, the security situation here is ever evolving. There are rumors running rampant that Russian soldiers are switching their uniforms. It is something that has the security apparatus here concern. We`ve seen sort of double the number of police on the streets. The Army even at times getting stopped by Ukrainian police checking their IDs concerned about insider attacks. Alicia?

MENENDEZ: Cal Perry, thank you. Even as Russian forces close in on Ukraine`s capital, earlier today, a senior U.S. defense official told NBC News, Russia has been unexpectedly slowed by fierce Ukrainian resistance. Former CIA Director General David Petraeus offered this analysis.

GEN. DAVID PETRAEUS, FORMER CIA DIRECTOR: The Russians have not collapsed the Ukrainian command and control. They haven`t taken even remotely a major city yet. So they are encountering more significant resistance and more determination than I think they expected. And by the way, this was always the question a lot of us had, will the Ukrainians fight? Will Zelensky lead his country or will he do what Afar Afghani (ph) did and pack up and leave? And we`ve got answers to that. They will fight -- and by the way, it appears that the citizenry is determined to fight as well.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MENENDEZ: With us tonight, Jeremy Bash, former Chief of Staff at the CIA and the Pentagon and joining us live from Ukraine is Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council`s Eurasia Center and Foreign Affairs Journalists Terrell Jermaine Starr.

Terrell, I want to start with you. You were in Kyiv, what have you been seeing and hearing today? What has it been like?

TERRELL JERMAINE STARR, FOREIGN AFFAIRS JOURNALIST: Well, first of all, good morning. What I`ve been hearing is, were explosions throughout the night. And I see a clear day outside as I`m looking out my window in that the Russian army has not taken over this country. So that`s what I have today. I just woke up but yesterday I saw men going to volunteer recruitment centers to take up arms to fight Russians. That includes several of my friends who have gone it`s been an overwhelming number of men going to these places, getting semi-automatic weapons. And we`ve also seen a mass of a group of people leaving the city, people with long lines and queues, ATMs. People are trying to find food, those who weren`t want to stay. So it`s a great panic but it`s not chaos right here, given everything that`s happened. It`s a miracle that it isn`t chaotic.

MENENDEZ: Jeremy, you hear Terrell`s reporting from on the ground in Ukraine, you listen to what General Petraeus was saying earlier, did Putin underestimate Ukraine`s ability to defend itself and perhaps more to the point, the will of the Ukrainian people to fight for their country?

JEREMY BASH, FORMER CIA CHIEF OF STAFF: Way too soon to tell, Alicia. We`re 48 hours into this combat situation. And right now, the Russians have landed a lot of forces on the ground. They`ve obviously encountered some resistance. We`ve heard of battles at the airport. We`ve heard of battles on the entrance to the very various major cities. We`ve heard of even Ukrainians shooting down Russian aircraft. Those are unconfirmed reports that we`re seeing in social media, and also stated by the Ukrainian government.

But what we don`t yet know is how close the Russians are to disrupting the commanding control of Vladimir Zelensky. We don`t know how close they are to decapitated the government. It certainly hasn`t come in these initial two days. But, you know, the Russians have a very capable force. But I will say, I do think that they probably anticipated that they`d be making advances much quicker. And to the Ukrainians credit, they are putting up a fight. They are stopping the Russians. They`re forcing the Russians to alter their strategies. The question is, can the Ukrainians keep it up? And this is why I think it`s going to intensify calls in the coming days for the United States in the Western powers to provide more weaponry, more arms, more training to the Ukrainians, so they can increase the costs on the Russian army as they come towards Kyiv.

MENENDEZ: It will look back to that question. But, Terrell, since you`re there, I do want to ask you, you`ve had the opportunity to travel around a bit. How were Ukrainians getting by right now as far as food, basic necessities?

STARR: As best they can right now, shelves have been emptied. So basically, people are -- by the systems, people are relying on one another, depending on where you are in the city, you actually can`t find something. But again, it really varies. And as you said before, we`re as my fellow town has said, we`re in today two of this.

The main thing is people are trying to seek shelter. And so a lot of people are not necessarily looking for food. There are people haven`t even eaten in days. There are people, colleagues that I know, that have been bunkered down, have not eaten. And so that`s not even the priority, because people are, quite frankly lost their appetite. I know I have. But so depending on where you are, able to go to the city, here in the city, you can`t find food, you just have to wait for it as far as the restocking of shelves, again, because we`re 24 hours -- well, 48 hours into this. That`s something I`m going to try to find out today.

MENENDEZ: Terrell, you were woven into this community, but you`re also a journalist by training. What are you hearing from Ukrainians that you`re speaking to? Are they resolved to fight back?

STARR: Yes, like I say, I hear my friend, Andre, right now getting ready to go with his colleagues to volunteer to fight. It`s a very personal thing that`s really difficult for me, but every Ukrainian that I know, says that they`re going to -- they would rather fight and die, and rather than, in their words, be slaves to Russia.

You hear a common theme, Welcome to Hell, is what they`re saying. And so their resolve literally means Welcome to Hell. We`re going to make this a hellish experience for you, and we will die. And so the fact that we are in day two, given the large, the largest of the Russian military, and I can go outside and I see buildings burning, or see Russian troops down the street right now, it`s something of a miracle. And it`s a tribute to the fight of the Ukrainian military. And unfortunately, a lot of Western media shows a lot of the role of the Russian army but doesn`t show enough about how the Ukrainians are fighting back.

MENENDEZ: Jeremy, to zoom out a little bit, China today declined to vote with Russia to veto a condemnation of its invasion into Ukraine choosing instead to abstain. Russia`s ally Kazakhstan denied Russia`s request to send troops to join the offensive. Is there a sense that Putin`s allies are perhaps not as loyal as he once believed?

BASH: Well, I think it`s a low bar and China cleared it. But I look more closely at the alliance statement issued by Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin during the Olympics because I do think that this alliance that they`ve created, this axis that they`ve formed, really is the defining -- dividing line between the United States, our Western allies, and all democratic nations, and the autocracies of China and Russia.

Again, I think it`s probably too early to make an assessment that Putin`s natural allies are not standing by him. You know, he`ll have the support of Belarus, but that`s the fundamental feature of the Russian approach to global affairs. They don`t have many friends, and they feel isolated. They feel actually encircled by NATO. We`re the country that has an enormous advantage in our alliance structure. And that`s the advantage that we have to press to support the Ukrainian people at this very perilous hour.

MENENDEZ: Jeremy Bash, Terrell Jermaine Starr. Terrell, please stay safe. Thank you both so much for your time.

Coming up, why one high profile Democrat is calling out some here in the United States for giving aid and comfort to Vladimir Putin.

MENENDEZ: Some Republicans have been quick to condemn Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine this week. But that criticism was in stark contrast two weeks of messaging from one faction of the GOP. NBC News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Andrea Mitchell has that story.

ANDREA MITCHELL, NBC NEWS CHIEF FOREIGN AFFAIRS CORRESPONDENT: Now, being replayed on Russian state TV.

DONALD TRUMP, (R) FORMER UNITED STATES PRESIDENT: He`s a guy who`s very savvy. I know him very well very --

MITCHELL: Former President Donald Trump calling Vladimir Putin talented savvy, a genius.

MITCHELL: His Secretary of State Mike Pompeo praising Putin as a statesman. And Fox News` Tucker Carlson --

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS: What is this really about? Why do I hate putting so much as Putin ever called me a racist?

MITCHELL: Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton accusing them of aiding and abetting America`s enemies.

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF STATE: We have to also make sure that within our own country, we are calling out those people who are giving aid and comfort to Vladimir Putin, who are talking about what a genius he is, what a smart move it is. Who are unfortunately, being broadcast by Russian media?

MITCHELL: NBC`s Vaughn Hilliard caught up with Pompeo today.

VAUGHN HILLYARD, NBC NEWS REPORTER: Do you regret your words?

MIKE POMPEO, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: I`ve been fighting communism since I was a teenager. I`m going to keep fighting communism.

HILLYARD: why speak words that come off as soft praise for Vladmir Putin?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Next interview.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Your reaction to former Secretary of State Pompeo and from President Trump praising Putin`s cleverness strength and smartness?

NED PRICE, U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON: I have no response, in fact I have no words.

MITCHELL: Former President Bush made it clear where he stands saying we cannot tolerate the authoritarian bullying and danger that Putin poses. Some current GOP office will disagree.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Putin is our enemy. Let`s be clear about that.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I really don`t think anything that`s being said on the golf course at Mar-a-Lago has any connection to the current crisis.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

MITCHELL: The Republican divide is a striking change from the way the party used to unite against a common enemy. Alicia.

MENENDEZ: Andrea Mitchell, thank you.

Coming up, presidential historian Jon Meacham here to discuss a consequential week for President Biden as he faces the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and names a Supreme Court nominee, when the 11th Hour continues.

MENENDEZ: As President Biden confronts the Russian invasion into Ukraine, he also named a historic Supreme Court nominee today with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. This this headline from NBC News sums it up. This is, "a presidential test like no other for Biden." Here is just some of what we saw this week.

BIDEN: This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, who in the Lord`s name does Putin think gives him the right to declare new so called countries on territory that belonged whose neighbors.

SERGIY KYSLYTSYA, UKRAINE`S AMBASSADOR TO THE U.N.: Here`s president declared a war on my country. There is no purgatory for war criminals. They go straight to hell, Ambassador.

BIDEN: Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war and now he and his country will bear the consequences.

As we watch freedom and liberty under attack abroad, I`m here to fulfill my responsibilities under the Constitution to preserve freedom and liberty. My nominee for the United States Supreme Court Judge Ketanji Jackson.

MENENDEZ: With us tonight, Historian Jon Meacham. He is the Rogers chair in the American presidency at Vanderbilt University, and occasionally advises President Biden on historical matters and major speeches. Sir, walk us through how critical of a week this was for the Biden presidency?

JON MEACHAM, PRESIDENTIAL HISTORIAN: It`s a remarkable week for both the President and for all of us. You know, every generation of Americans is ultimately judged by the extent to which we or they expand freedom is both the defense of existing liberty, but also how do we grow the mission of the American in Declaration of Independence and the Constitution that for all of their flaws, is dedicated to the idea that, in fact, we are created equal, and we have those rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

And what we`re seeing abroad is, tragically, another chapter in the oldest story in humankind, which is the will to power. Putin wants something, he wants it for economic power, for global power, for raw power. And he is allowing his ambitions, his appetite, to overrun the rule of law. And that`s what has led to so many cataclysms in history for millennia. But even over the last century or so, the FIRST World War, the Second World War, the Cold War, which was hot in places, although interestingly, did not ever feature a direct confrontation between the United States and then Soviet Union.

And at every point, American presidents and the American people of that time, were called on to be engaged in the work of the world. You know, Winston Churchill came to the United States in 1943, in the middle of the Second World War, he gave a speech at Harvard, in which he was speaking basically, to the isolationist impulse in the United States, which had kept America of course out of the Second World War from September 1939, all the way until the middle of December 1941. And he said, you can`t become the greatest nation in the world, and say, we`re not going to be interested in what happens elsewhere. And he said, with greatness comes responsibility. And the generations that understand that and act on that, are the ones we tend to honor the most.

And then, of course, at home, you see with the appointment of the nomination of Judge Jackson, again, this attempt to make us a more perfect union, to have this immensely important institution reflect the diversity of the America that we are and that we`re becoming. And so I think when people like me look back and write about President Biden and write about this phenomenal era, that really has been unfolding since the end of the Obama administration unto this hour, where there`s a crisis of democracy and faith at home. And now there`s a hot crisis of democracy at a faith abroad. I think we`re going to be looking at this week pretty closely.

MENENDEZ: Well, part of what is so fascinating to me, Jon, is the exact prism under which President Biden launched his campaign for president right, that there were going to be challenges here at home that there are going to be challenges abroad. Part of his appeal to the American people was that they needed someone who was ready on day one to face those challenges. How have we seen that borne out in this week?

MEACHAM: You`re right, the president early on, articulated that the generational struggle was going to be between democracy and autocracy, not unlike the 1930s and 1932, and President Roosevelt -- when Franklin Roosevelt defeated President Hoover, we were in a moment where dictatorship was on the march, where there was an immense crisis of faith and whether the American Constitution was commensurate to the challenges of the depression, of a global world.

There were big books, Anne Morrow Lindbergh, Charles Lindbergh`s wife wrote a book called The Wave of the Future. And her view the wave of the future was not democratic capitalism, but was totalitarianism. It was that the world was moving so fast. The challenges were so complex, that you would need a more authoritarian government to answer those challenges. Gee, does that sound familiar? I mean, we`re seeing that in the American roll and the stand that we`re taking, God willing, against Russia, and in some ways against China as well. And so there`s something at once quite ancient about what we`re seeing and very new and I think that what does separate the past from the present is even FDR didn`t have to deal with as deep and as dedicated, an oppositional force at home that seems so devoted to undoing this imperfect but perfectible experiment in democracy itself.

And so I think it`s a set of unique challenges for the President. It`s a set of unique challenges for all of us. Remember, politicians are makers of who we are. Absolutely. But they`re also mirrors of who we are. And so what we have to do as citizens in this stress test of citizenship is, I believe, understand that these are immensely complicated tasks and decide, how do we want this generation, our time on the stage to be commemorated? Do we want to be the generation that rose up against isolationism and nativism and racism and extremism, and said that for all of our imperfections, America`s worth defending? Or do we want to be a country that allowed internal divisions and internal appetites to undo this experiment? It really is that fundamental. I don`t mean to be overly grand on a Friday night, but when you really look at all the pieces, I do think that`s the common thread.

MENENDEZ: If I did not want overly grand on a Friday night, I would not ask to speak with you. Jon Meacham, thank you so much for your time. And for all of that context.

MEACHAM: Thanks.

MENENDEZ: Ali Velshi picks up our special coverage of the attack on Ukraine after this quick break.

