Transcript: The 11th Hour, 2/24/22

Roughly 24 hours after the attack began, the Pentagon told House members that Russian troops are now 20 miles outside of Ukraine. Civilians are taking shelter or fleeing to Poland as they advance. President Zelenskyy is urging Ukrainians to take up arms. And it is the largest ground conflict since World War II.

ALI VELSHI, MSNBC HOST: Russia`s war on Ukraine is now in its second day after an offensive that began 24 hours ago.

Moscow is now unleashed Europe`s largest ground conflict since World War II.

Across Ukraine, the invasion set off a desperate rush to a shelter or somehow escaped the attack as others stocked up on cash and supplies. Ukraine`s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says at least 137 of his soldiers have been killed. He`s ordered a full mobilization of the military and he says while his family is now in hiding, he will remain in the country although he says quote the enemy has identified him as target number one.

Vladimir Putin remains defiant threatening severe consequences for anyone who tries to stop Russia. Tonight he`s facing new harsher sanctions that freeze Russian bank assets in the United States and cuts off access to high tech imports.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, U.S. PRESIDENT: Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. We will limit Russia`s ability to do business in dollars, euros, pounds and yen to be part of the global economy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VELSHI: Invasion rocked the financial markets which were sharply down most of the day but did end up closing higher. There`s more on sanctions and the wars potentially devastating impact on the global economy with Stephanie Ruhle coming up. The Pentagon meantime has ordered some 7,000 troops more troops to Germany to support NATO forces.

Want to get right to the ground in Eastern Europe. I want to bring in Erin McLaughlin, who`s NBC News correspondent in Kyiv, Ukraine. NBC News reporter, Matt Bradley -- Matt Bodner is in Moscow. Good morning to both of you.

Erin, 24 hours ago you were reporting the first action in Kyiv. What`s the situation now before the sunrises this morning?

ERIN MCLAUGHLIN, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey Ali. For a second day the citizens of the capital Kyiv are waking up to the sounds of explosions. Just over an hour and a half ago we heard a very large explosion here in the center of the city, among the largest in fact that we have heard so far.

According to an advisor to the Minister of the Interior, a ballistic missile was fired from the direction of Belarus to the Capitol. Ukrainian officials are claiming that the city`s air defense system intercepted the missile. Video shows what looks like an explosion over the city. And according to the State Emergency Service, something struck a multi-storied residential building video shows a building here in Kiev on fire.

This followed to other sort of booms that we heard further in the distance earlier in the morning. But right now, the situation here in Kyiv is calm. Calm has returned to the city and not a single person on the streets of the capital that I can see. There is a curfew that expires at about seven in the morning, local time. Ali.

VELSHI: Erin, what`s the story with respect to reports the troops are now within 20 miles of the city of Kyiv? What does that mean? Will they surrounded? Are they intending to come in? Do we know?

MCLAUGHLIN: Well, it`s unclear at this time. We know that since yesterday, a Russian troops have been making their way in the direction of the capital. We know earlier -- in the earlier morning hours yesterday that Russian troops about 50 tanks that were seen at the time crosses in Kivka (ph) crossing which is an intersection of the countries of Ukrainian, Belarus and Russia making their way toward Kyiv.

There was fighting, intense fighting in the area of the Chernobyl nuclear reactor. There are reports that the Russians have seized that site. There are also reports of intense fighting and other areas surrounding the Capitol. And now we are hearing from U.S. officials that they`re there 20 miles away, but that is far. That`s as much information as we know, at this point what Russian forces intend to do, where they`re going to be going? Are they actually going to be entering the Capitol and how Ukrainian military are going to interact with them? Those are all sort of open questions at this point, Ali.

VELSHI: Let`s go to Moscow where Matt Bodner is standing by. Matt, do we have any sense of Russian intent on that front? There`s been American intelligence that said that the Russians were in fact going to go for Kyiv, and other parts of Ukraine, not just those parts of eastern Ukraine that they claimed to be independent states. Obviously, we`ve had a full day of news reporting in Moscow and some protests around Russia. What do you know about what the intent of the Russian forces are?

MATTHEW BODNER, NBC NEWS REPORTER: Thank you, Ali. Well, I think it`s obvious at this point that Kyiv is their target. It`s obvious at the very least, that this is a much larger operation. There was initially sold 24 hours ago even to the Russian public, you know, and let`s not forget that what they said they were going to do was very clearly linked to the recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk.

[23:05:14]

And their efforts to retake their claimed territory that would be the entire region of Donbas, where until 24 hours ago, most of our attention on this story, from a day to day reporting perspective was actually focused where you know, Erin`s talking about all these reports, we`re seeing reports of action of strikes all over the country, Russian armed formations, armor formations moving in various places.

So that coupled with just the rhetoric, you know, Vladimir Putin is saying they need to do denazify Ukraine, they need to demilitarize Ukraine. This implies a large scale operation that basically amounts to regime change. They`re not really going to use that language themselves. But they won`t even call this a war. So we kind of have to fill in the blanks a little bit for them with what we can just see is actually going on.

So their goal does appear to be no less than Kyiv at this point so that we will see if they actually make that move, because that is -- that it would be a significant move.

VELSHI: Yes.

BODNER: I think we all understand that. But regime change appears to be at the other end of this.

VELSHI: Matt, thank you for your analysis. Erin McLaughlin, thank you for your reporting in Kyiv. We`ll stay close to the two of you for the evening.

With that let`s bring in Betsy Woodruff Swan, national political correspondent for Politico, Hagar Chemali, former state spokesperson for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence at the Department of Treasury where she handled all public affairs related to sanctions policy. And the retired four star US Army General Barry McCaffrey, a decorated combat veteran of Vietnam and a former battlefield commander in the Persian Gulf. I`m so glad that we`ve got the three of you to help kick us off tonight.

General McCaffrey, last night, 24 hours ago, you were saying to me this is not shocking awe. All this is not if viewers were expecting to see the skies above Ukraine lighting up. That`s not what they`re going to see. It is highly targeted. But as Matt Bodner was just saying, they can do that. They could -- the Russians can take Kyiv without this looking like a ground war, at least in the beginning.

GEN. BARRY MCCAFFREY, U.S. ARMY (RET.): Yes, well, first of all, there`s no question this is a massive complex air, ground, sea combat action by the Russian armed forces coming into Ukraine on multiple axes. It looks to me as if it`s assuredly an attempt to seize the entire country, destroy the Ukrainian Armed Forces, put in under a different government.

So the Russians are being a lot more deliberate and slow paced than I would have imagined. That looks as if they`re trying to be discriminate in their targeting. I mean, this is not massive employment of ordinance downtown Kyiv, and hopefully won`t be.

And I think, you know, at the end of the day, the Ukrainians are going to fight this alone. And Putin is likely to achieve his military objectives, the perhaps in under 90 days, but we`ll be in a strategic disaster for having taken on this mission. But it`s a sad, tragic day, there`ll be a lot of refugees in abject misery.

VELSHI: Betsy, what the general says there, others have said that in the end, for whatever historical reasons, Ukraine is not part of NATO. It has struggled with what it is as a country, despite what Vladimir Putin says that it`s not really a country, it is really a country, but he has struggled with what his political system is going to be over the last 20 years. And as a result, there are people who say that we can give them stuff, but ultimately, they will fight this alone, evaluate that for me.

BETSY WOODRUFF SWAN, POLITICO NATIONAL POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT: It`s a young, fragile democracy and Ukraine has gone through and is still very much going through many of the acute growing pains that democracies go through as they emerge and come to thrive.

One of the signs in Ukraine that democracy was working is that they have suspenseful elections, the fact that several years ago, they elected a comedian in a way that surprised a huge number of people points to the fact that democracy in Ukraine is not perfect, but it`s working. And that`s something that is so important to the folks who I talk to in Kyiv on a regular basis. This deep sense of ownership. This deep connection they have to a system that is imperfect, a system that is flawed the case of their country, but a system that is very much theirs and that they are very proud of.

I spoke to one former Zelenskyy advisor this morning, so would have been about the end of the day in Kyiv, yesterday when we were chatting, he said what huge concern that he has is just that there`s going to be a massive level of slaughter on the part of Russian government, Russian military personnel as they try to move into Kyiv as they try to move into to these large cities throughout Ukraine.

[23:10:03]

He doesn`t see a way that Putin gets to the objectives that he wants to sees without killing tons and tons and tons of people. It`s just the prospect of horrors just immense.

VELSHI: I think you bring up a very interesting point that no matter how flawed a country is, or their government or their economy, we`ve got some conservative journalists in America saying that Ukraine is a corrupt country, zero question that there`s a lot of corruption in Ukraine, people deserve the right to self-determination. They get to decide who their government is, even if they have a bad government.

Hagar, I heard you talking earlier on TV with Rachel about the fact that there`s something on the table now that wasn`t on the table 36 hours ago, and that is removing Russia from the SWIFT system. We`re going to talk a bit about that later in the show. And you felt that that might even be a bridge too far given that what`s happened so far? I`m curious about that. Because what is it one has to wait for before imposing the mother of all sanctions?

HAGAR CHEMALI, U.S. MISSION TO THE UNITED NATIONS FMR. DIR. OF COMMUNICATIONS: Well, you aptly named it right, it should be called the mother of all sanctions, because it pretty much would be. So, all financial transactions go through the SWIFT messaging service, right.

And so when you have an economy like Russia is that so well integrated into the international financial system, you have Europe importing 40 percent of their oil and gas from Russia, you have hundreds of millions of dollars, I think millions of dollars of trade between the United States and Russia. These are not things that we can just switch off overnight. But if you were to exclude Russia from SWIFT, that is exactly what happened.

So it is not ever regardless of the situation, it is not a move that can be taken overnight, without ensuring that every potential backlash has been prepared for. So for the case for Europe, for example, they would need to already have set up other sources for oil and gas and the infrastructure to support that before making a move like that.

The backlash from that would be too severe. And the thing that I`ve been saying is that if we want to be able to heat our homes right now, then we cannot exclude Russia from SWIFT so quickly.

VELSHI: General McCaffrey, I want to ask you more about the idea of Ukraine fighting this on their own. I want to put up a map of the NATO alliance. The Ukraine is surrounded by NATO countries, NATO countries are by treaty compelled to defend each other. But no one`s compelled by treaty to defend Ukraine.

MCCAFFREY: Well, no question neither European Union nor a NATO member. It does have a considerable self-defense capability, a quarter million troops, a lot of reserves. We have invested a considerable amount of money in equipping them, not very sophisticated, no air defense, almost no air force, not a lot of mobile units. And they -- their military is flat for eight years quite bravely and, you know, 14,000 killed and confronting the separatists regimes.

I think, look, the only good news out of this and NATO has come together, the Biden team, Secretary Blinken, Secretary Austin, Treasury, all of them have managed to get the Germans, the French and the Brits to come aboard with a common defense policy.

But look, our problem will be in the coming weeks is the Russian Armed Forces. Extremely mobile, well-armed, self-propelled artillery attack helicopters aircraft will confront the 50 percent of Ukrainian armed forces who are concentrated in the line of contact facing the two separatists regimes. They`re sort of in World War I trench systems.

What will happen when that battle ensues? And I think that`ll be the decisive moment. I think the Russians are going to stay out of combat in cities. I can`t imagine the president of Ukraine, saying we`re going to inside the city defend the last person in Kyiv that be blocked by block fighting. We`ve seen a lot of that. So he declare an open city, I would assume, rather than fight in the middle of a 3 million person urban area. So the decisive point is can he defeat Ukrainian armed forces in the coming weeks?

VELSHI: Betsy, it`s been kind of remarkable that everything that has unfolded is exactly as the Biden administration said it was going to unfold. They actually for months have been sharing more information with our allies in NATO and non NATO allies in Europe than would typically be expected for them to share.

There was in fact fear that if you share that much Intel, it could leak because there are moles, but they agreed to do it nonetheless. But it`s been very, very accurate and the administration seems to be willing to go out there and tell you what`s going to happen next. So what do they believe is going to happen next?

[23:15:00]

SWAN: It`s a grimly proud moment for the intelligence community. These are the kinds of predictions that people in the IC don`t want to be correct about. What we`re learning tonight is that, of course, that Congress has been briefed that Russian troops appear to be surrounding Kyiv, with the aim of decapitating the government of Ukraine and installing a puppet government that the Kremlin would ultimately actually control. That`s a really frightening prospect.

As far as the predictions that the U.S. intelligence community has made in regards to Ukraine, that`s the most disturbing and the most grave one. We all have to hope that at the IC could be wrong in this case. But just given the facts on the ground, given the extensive satellite imagery of the movement of Russian military equipment, and personnel, given just how much open source information is available, about what Russian troops are doing, it certainly seems to be beyond questioning the fact that that`s the direction these troops are moving toward. And it`s something of course, that`s an existential crisis for Kyiv and for Ukraine.

VELSHI: Hagar the price of oil is up and that is perversely good for Vladimir Putin. It`s not actually good for the people of Russia, because their price of fuel also goes up. It`s bad for everybody else in the world that consumes oil or natural gas, because even if you don`t get your natural gas, or oil from Russia, which Europe actually does, the price of it all goes up globally. So people filling their tanks today will have already felt the effect of this war beginning. That`s the kind of thing that turns people against these wars.

CHEMALI: It does, except if you compare it to the cost of the U.S. military, engaging the Russian military, which President Biden has repeated, right, that is not an option. And by the way, I would personally agree with that decision, then the cost doesn`t seem as bad, right. And he said President Biden in his speech, when he said that that`s the cost of freedom, right. And so that`s what he meant, at a certain point, there is going to be a cost on the broader public, it is something that President Biden is going to have to publicly massage with citizens and explain why this is important. All the steps that the US government is taking to minimize that pain.

Because Americans, this matters to them, right? These are things that that they think about that that should that affect voting, that, you know, you don`t want to hit the pocket of Americans, but when you compare it to when you put it in context for why this is important, and why this matters, right. I understand. You know, we`re talking here about a maneuver that shakes the international world order the way we`ve known it since the mid- 1940s, right, a system that has been set up specifically to prevent this, right, with the United Nations and other institutions that are basically failing us. And the United States can`t be the world`s police.

So this is the cost that we`re going to have to pay. The thing that I think President Biden I hope that he communicates and I know that you can see this in his speeches is that this takes time. Sanctions take a while. It takes a while for these global market forces to unleash and to isolate Russia further and for that for Russia feel that pain, number one, for these to become bargaining chips for future negotiations, number two, and number three, for the ability to financially cripple the Russian military to prevent future aggression.

VELSHI: Time is not something a whole lot of people in Ukraine feel like they`ve got on their side right now. But well stated Hagar, thanks very much for this. Thanks to all three of you. Betsy Woodruff Swan, Hagar Chemali and General Barry McCaffrey. We appreciate that.

Coming up. NBC News has confirmed that the President has decided on his Supreme Court pick. Our White House correspondent is standing by and as we just discussed, oil prices jumped instantly after Russia`s full invasion, which means no matter where you stand on this conflict, it is going to affect you. Stephanie Ruhle standing by with more on what Americans can expect.

[23:22:37]

VELSHI: Today, the president rolled out a new round of sanctions against Russia. We were just talking generally about them. Joining me now is NBC News White House correspondent, Mike Memoli. Mike, good to see you again tonight. The White House stopped short of expelling Russia from what is known as the SWIFT system in which we transfer money around the world. It`s a punishment that many lawmakers have actually called for. Tell me what the thinking was and what`s happening now.

MIKE MEMOLI, NBC NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Well, Allie, when I talk to White House officials, I really hear two things about what we`ve seen so far. First, is that they believe that the sanctions that the President has already authorized on the banking system in Russia, on state owned enterprises in Russia, on North Stream 2, on the oligarchs go far and above anything anybody expected that this administration was able to pull up not just on the US side, but in concert with our allies. They think these are severe, and they will pay a make a real impact on Russia.

The other thing that I`m hearing is that we tend to overestimate the political impact of this crisis on President Biden here at home while under appreciating the potential risks for Vladimir Putin in Russia. I was in the White House Briefing Room tonight as we heard from Daleep Singh, the point person on sanctions heard from Jen Psaki, obviously the White House press secretary highlighting the real impact. We`ve already seen the stock market tumbling in Russia, the currency value dropping. The fact that foreign investment has been drying up and pointing to the organic protests that we saw throughout Russian cities and the independent assessments that Russia`s military is encountering steeper resistance than was previously thought to say. They`re taking a longer view here.

They want to hold some options like SWIFT in reserve as they watch for Putin`s next move. But they think that there`s a vote here on among the Russian people that might be stronger than the deterrence efforts from the west.

VELSHI: Mike Memoli, I was want to ask you about the decision that we`ve been reporting that the President has determined who he is going to appoint to become the next Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.

MEMOLI: Incredible to think that the President has been weighing this momentous decision while preparing for his State of the Union address while dealing with this Ukraine crisis. But two sources familiar with the matter tell Kristen Welker and I that the President has made that final decision, as we heard from White House press secretary Jen Psaki earlier tonight, no formal offer had been made at that point.

She said it wasn`t final, final, but we could see an announcement as soon as tomorrow. You can understand the White House eyeing situation that developments overnight in Ukraine but tomorrow is two years to the date that then candidate Joe Biden made that pledge on a South Carolina debate stage that he would if he had the opportunity to nominate a black woman for the High Court. Joe Biden is a student of history and likes when hope in history, Ali.

[23:25:14]

VELSHI: You`re a student of Joe Biden`s and what Jen Psaki said you said it here a moment ago, she said it`s not final, final, which means --

MEMOLI: That what she said several hours ago. But we`ve confirmed that it has been made. The decision has been made.

VELSHI: Final, final.

MEMLO: It is now final, final.

VELSHI: All right, Mike, good to see you. My friend will talk through the course of the night. Mike Memoli for us. We talked about the SWIFT System. Cutting off Russia from the SWIFT system would effectively cut off most international transactions and profits to the country. It also has the potential to hurt other economies, including right here at home.

Here to break it down none other than my friend Stephanie Ruhle. In her capacity is NBC News senior business analyst, Stephanie Ruhle, whom you are likely to see a lot more of in this new time slot because starting next week, it`s hers. Partner, it`s good to see you. Thank you for -- do I thank you for that, like, thanks for being on your show.

STEPHANIE RUHLE, NBC NEWS SENIOR BUSINESS ANALYST: Thank you, Ali. You`re only going to see me next week if my head doesn`t explode between now and then. Because if I hear one more time people saying to the president, why didn`t you turn the SWIFT off or refer to it like it`s a bank? It`s not ours to do, right? You said it just a moment ago. It`s not like it`s a bank.

What it really is, is sort of a secure e-mail network, right?

VELSHI: Right.

RUHLE: Between 200 different countries, and 11,000 financial institutions, and they use this network so they can move money legally, it is member owned, it is not owned or controlled by the U.S. government. And while the President was being peppered with questions of why isn`t the U.S. government doing this? People didn`t realize he also said, well, some of our allies, i.e., European countries that rely on it, they don`t want it.

VELSHI: So let`s be clear --

RUHLE: That system many of those companies pay --

VELSHI: -- why would somebody --

RUHLE: -- for gas exports.

VELSHI: OK, so there`s gas exports, there`s people who buy things from Russia, and they need to be able to pay Russia, number one. Then there`s people who sell things to Russia, whether it`s from everything from phones, to computers, to aircraft parts to all sorts of other technology, they also then could not sell it. In other words, if Russia`s off the system can`t buy, and they can`t sell, which is not an argument that they shouldn`t be taken off the SWIFT system. But it`s the explanation as to why some companies and countries are not supporting this move.

RUHLE: And Ali, there`s another issue. Russia actually has its own SWIFT like system. It`s not as good as SWIFT, but it`s OK. If they suddenly weren`t allowed to be part of SWIFT, what would that do, that would force them to use their own system, and it would strengthen their system, and we don`t want that. You do that and the West starts to lose central control of global finance. And we don`t want to do that.

VELSHI: Let`s talk about oil prices, we still see them up. They moderated a little bit, overnight, but Brent crude, which is what trades in Europe, and it`s what`s found in Europe, is up over $100 for the first time since 2014. We`ve got our West Texas Intermediate crude in the $96, $97 range, which means people are already going to feel it at the gas pumps.

Everybody in the world, including Russian oil, consumers, gas, consumers are going to feel this, but it does benefit Russia to have higher oil prices.

RUHLE: It certainly does. And you know, I was just listening to your previous segment. And while I totally appreciate Hagar was saying, listen, if gas prices are up, it`s a small price to pay. If you think about what we`d have to pay for our U.S. military, if there was a real conflict, you know, being it -- we`re now facing off democracy versus autocracy. And I hear all that.

The problem is Ali, we`ve got a country filled with millions of millions of people that are filling their tanks every day. And sadly, they`re not watching us on the news at night. They might not be watching the President this afternoon. They are thinking about how much does my life cost? How can I take care of my family?

So politically, this is very difficult for the President. Those are the same people who are saying, it doesn`t matter what happens on the other side of the world, though it should I care what I`m paying for gas and inflation is an issue and everything in my life costs more.

The President is saying he`s going to do what he can, but he can only do so much. You want to use our own reserve. That`s a short term fix. You want to work with oil companies. That could be a solution long term, but right now we`re going to have to brace ourselves, because unless we maybe work on the Iran nuclear deal, work on something with Iran. There`s not an immediate solution here.

VELSHI: Stephanie last night at this time, we were looking at stock markets that were going to open hundreds of points lower many percentage points lower it did actually materialize this morning. The plummet in stock markets and then it came back.

[23:30:04]

Now, you and I have often talked about the fact that one shouldn`t spend too much time trying to figure out the logic of traders because it`s not the way regular folks think. But why do you think we ended up with green numbers at the end of the day, not red?

RUHLE: Well, listen, at the end of the day, you look at long term investors who say, look at this giant dip, long term, we`re still in economic growth, even though we`re dealing with short term pain. And they look at a day like today as well. Maybe now`s a chance that I buy some of those stocks that look cheap.

But something that people should remember what do investors all investors want? Predictability. Investors don`t leave the house with an umbrella unless it, you know, they want to know if it`s raining. They want to know if it`s sunny. And what is Vladimir Putin giving us? Unpredictability. You heard Biden say it today. He wants more than Ukraine. We don`t know what to expect.

And when you don`t know what to expect, what do investors often do? They take their chips and they go home. So the unpredictability leads to volatility. So yes, we ended up in the green today or higher, but we`ll be right back in the red tomorrow. A time like this is going to be volatile.

VELSHI: For regular people don`t trade on markets like this. Stephanie, it is going to be very enjoyable starting next week to watch you in this slot every night. I`m so grateful to be here for a couple of nights but rest up we`re going to need you next week. Stephanie Ruhle is the new host.

RUHLE: I can`t wait to see you. Thank you.

Thanks, buddy. Reminder to look for Stephanie back here every night starting next Wednesday night. All right, coming up the human impact of the invading Russian all out assault when our special 11th Hour coverage of the crisis in Ukraine continues.

[23:35:14]

VELSHI: People will take a look at that sunrise, by the way in Kyiv right now at 6:35 there. One thing you don`t see even compared to this time yesterday, is anybody on the street. No cars moving. No people walking. And this is downtown Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. Same situation here. Nobody there you can see, I see one car in the distance. People across Ukraine are on high alert as the Russian invasion into their country continues for a second day. As we reported, explosions have recently been heard in the capital of Kiev.

I want to go to Moscow, though. NBC News reporter Matt Bodner is standing by there where the sun is up in the second day of news coverage continues there. One of the things that Keir was telling us yesterday, at this time in Moscow is that the story that Russians are getting about what`s going on in Ukraine may differ substantially from what`s actually happening in Ukraine.

BODNER: That`s right, Ali. It`s basically the exact opposite of what we`re hearing from the Ukrainians from some of the stuff we can see on the ground. So, you know, we talked just a little bit ago, they`re not calling this a war. They are insisting over and over again, in the official narrative from basically every official who comments on it. This a special military operation. Sometimes they`ll say it`s just kind of -- it`s just the defense of the Donbas region, and not really acknowledged that the actual extent of this operation is country wide all the way into the West and to Lviv, into the Capitol in Kyiv.

And they`re hearing all kinds of claims about how extraordinarily well it`s going. That`s one of the things that really kind of has been sticking out to me. The last time we heard, actually from the Russian Defense Ministry was last evening here, our time, and it painted a very optimistic picture of how well Russia`s operation is going. They really didn`t acknowledge any casualties at all. They haven`t actually acknowledged any casualties. They`ve lost two aircrafts, one helicopter, but the Ukrainians have been just by recently insisting that they`ve actually done quite a bit more damage to the Russian military.

And I think this is an important thing to keep an eye on. Because they, you know, they have to sell this to the Russian people as a low cost operation that`s not involving civilians, that`s not causing too much damage. It`s kind of this liberation message. And they`re insisting that they`re not going to occupy Ukraine, that basically Russian troops will leave at some points, and Ukrainians will be able to choose their own leadership.

So they did already choose the leadership they have now. So it makes me wonder what`s actually going on here. But it all paints a very different and interesting, quite limited picture than what we`re seeing on the ground right now.

VELSHI: Matt, thanks for your reporting. Matt Bodner for us in Moscow. The death toll, as Matt was saying in Ukraine is likely to climb in the coming days even as thousands attempt to seek refuge across the border and for those fleeing their homes the horror is immense.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What are you feeling now?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Just shattered, shattered, not for myself, not -- I don`t care about safety. I just --I care about Ukraine. And Ukrainians. I know Ukraine heritage and we see this happening to the country is just devastating. The Ukrainian stay strong. They need to be stronger than me.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VELSHI: With us like Clint Watts, West Point graduate, Army veteran, former FBI special agent and distinguished research fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute and Malcolm Nance, author and veteran of Naval Intelligence Special Ops, Homeland and Cybersecurity. He`s worked in counterterrorism and intelligence for 35 years, and he was gathering intelligence just until today. He just returned from Ukraine, where you were sort of getting a sense by talking to people and looking at military capabilities but what was going to happen. What your sense of it, having just come back from there, Malcolm?

MALCOLM NANCE, MSNBC TERRORISM ANALYST: Well, it`s a terrible fact that literally everything that we saw over the last month, has played out precisely as we expected it was going to play out. We saw precisely the routes, we drove down every route that we suspected or knew that the invasion forces would have to take with the exception of the Northern Donbas region around the hands.

But it`s played out precisely as we saw, particularly the attack on Kyiv, and were -- one of the things that your viewers should understand is just because you don`t hear about combat and that they haven`t moved to contact, that doesn`t mean that the Russian forces are not on the move. One of the major cities that we suspected would be the target of the six combined arms army the city of Sumy in the Northeast, major combat is going on in the middle of that city right now.

[23:40:09]

There are forces moving to block take positions, secure crossroads. What we are surprised that is the air campaign is not unfolded to be what we thought it would be. We thought the cruise missile and ballistic missile attack would be much more devastating and that there would be sustained airpower over Ukraine, to the point of total air supremacy or air dominance. That means that the Ukrainian air defenses weren`t taken out the way that they wanted to. And I think the Russians are very surprised that there`s a Ukrainian army and that they`re fighting and they`re going to fight to the end.

VELSHI: Clint Watts, the point you have been making is that every piece of intelligence that we`ve been getting from the U.S. intelligence community seems to have been correct. And that intelligence includes what Malcolm was talking about, that the Russians would like to take Kiev, and or they would like to overthrow this government. They have used remarkable language about denazification for a president who`s Jewish. But they are determined. Matt Bodner says they`re not using the term regime change. But that`s definitely their goal.

CLINT WATTS, FMR. FBI SPECIAL AGENT: That`s absolutely right, Ali. And I think if you remember back a couple of weeks ago, there was announcement out of the White House from the intelligence community about a coup to replace Zelenskyy. I think that was an essential piece of Vladimir Putin`s plan to take Ukraine was yes, this military invasion that you see, but was to topple the government almost simultaneously making essentially chaos where they would need to go into Kyiv and try and seize the militarily.

I think that plot was disrupted. And what you`re seeing now is literally President Zelenskyy saying that are saboteurs inside, and that he is target number one inside Ukraine that they need to remove the political leadership to completely destabilize the country to try and make it submit. So they don`t have to do full on mile by mile, block by block military invasion of all of Ukraine. So that`s going to play out in a very interesting way.

I think the U.S. intelligence and the NATO intelligence of all of the partners really helped Ukraine prepare. And I think part of the reason why Ukraine was able to really sustain today, you know, keep things going. I think they did. They were underestimated from what I`ve seen so far. I think that was part and parcel with the way the intelligence that came from our allies really helped them prepare for that fight today.

VELSHI: Malcolm, yesterday, when Vladimir Putin announced this, he made a strange reference something that everybody knows, but was surprised that they say he said, he reminded the world that they are a nuclear power. It set off some alarm bells around the world among intelligence and defense workers say what why did he do that? Why do you think he did that?

NANCE: Well, because everybody wanted to remind the world that Russia was a nuclear power, and that they have the capability to come to an ultimate defense, if it came to that which is mutually assured destruction.

You know, I work for the National Nuclear Command post. I`ve seen a full scale simulated attack of Russia destroying not just the United States, but the world. But the threat that they can use theater or tactical ballistic missiles, which would have a nuclear capability is also implicit and aimed mainly towards NATO.

You have to understand back in the 70s, in the 80s, there was a huge fear in Western Europe, about the United States and Russia getting into an exchange of theater level ballistic missiles and nuclear capable ballistic missiles and patriot, I`m sorry, the Pershing and, and the Russian SS20. And there was a huge anti-nuclear movement for that.

I think Putin is very nostalgic for that movement in Germany and other countries, but the threat is there. But that`s not going to help him in Ukraine.

Let me tell you, one of the big questions I had while I was running around the country, when I was meeting with soldiers and members of the armed forces, and the military command was, you know, tell us about those IEDs in Iraq and Afghanistan. These guys plan to fight forever, and they are going to make every Russian and Russian tank their pay. It`s going to be a javelin festival. They`re going to destroy any tank ambushes and they`re not going to surrender even if Zelenskyy were captured, killed or incapacitated.

I met General Syrskyi, the Commander of Land Forces, this guy is not going to surrender. They`re going to go full partisan.

VELSHI: I get the sense of the enthusiasm of the Russian fighters. But Clint as you look at their preparedness, they`re going up against the Russian military. One of the most trained and populous militaries in the world. Malcolm`s right there, they`re prepared to fight. But what happens in the end NATO cannot come to their defense. We keep sending troops to these NATO countries around Ukraine but none of them are in Ukraine and they can`t go into Ukraine.

[23:45:10]

WATTS: That`s exactly right, Ali. Day one, 14, it`s about motivation, morale. It`s about who wants to fight, who wants to win. Day 14 and beyond it`s about maths. And it`s about logistics. That`s the one thing that we`re going to see unfold, no matter what happens unless Ukraine get some sort of support from the outside.

Just look at the run on fuel and food that has happened just in the last 24 hours since we`ve been on the air. You can see the car streaming out of the country. Where are the fighters going to come from to replace, where`s the ammunition going to be replaced from, how -- is just basic humanitarian survival going to, you know, be conducted, it will wear down the Ukrainian military unless they get support.

I just think throughout all of this, that`s going to be the one thing that just brings them kind of to a point where they can`t possibly match up against 190,000 Russian military members. What I would note is that I do have some question about the Russian military that went in there today, that they knew how long they were going to be there that they knew they were going to invade even 24 hours ago. There`s some confusion. I think when you see some of the POW tapes that have come out of there, I don`t think their morale or heart is in it.

But if you`re the Russian military, you stack those that aren`t in it for the long haul, those that are conscripts up front and you put your real heavy hitter armor divisions behind it. I think that`s what you`ll see rolling in in the coming days. It`s going to be a tough fight for the Ukrainians. I think across the board, they`re going to have to find some sort of partnership or way to get food, fuel, ammunition and weapons back into that country so that they can sustain the fight.

VELSHI: Well, between the two of you, you got military and intelligence experience, which is really useful for us to understand what`s going on. I thank you both Clint Watts and Malcolm Nance. Coming up. Presidential historian Michael Beschloss is here to discuss the false narrative that Vladimir Putin is using to justify Russia`s attack on Ukraine.

[23:50:11]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TIMONTHY SYDNER, PROFESSOR OF HISTORY AT YALE UNIVERSITY: It seems like ideological, Putin has upper hand and some of his ideas are just, they`re so far gone. The idea that you`re going to denazify your neighbor who everybody knows has a democratically elected Jewish president.

I think they are authentically a little bit hard to understand. And I think people are beginning to scratch their heads a little bit in Russia about exactly what`s going on.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VELSHI: That`s Yale professor of history, Timothy Snyder, reacting to the shocking claims peddled by Russia`s president to justify the attack on Ukraine. With us tonight is the celebrated author and presidential historian Michael Beschloss. His latest work is unfortunately more relevant than ever. It`s titled, "Presidents of War." Obviously, Joe Biden was a president during a war in Afghanistan. But now this is another war and the U.S. is in a precarious position here. Joe Biden`s trying to piece back the alliances that Donald Trump weakened so that the world can have a unified approach to Russia. How`s he doing with that?

MICHAEL BESCHLOSS, NBC NEWS PRESIDENTIAL HISTORIAN: He`s trying but his predecessor spent four years with a crowbar, as you know, trying to break up NATO and deprecated around the world. Maybe it was a mystery to people when Donald Trump was president, why he was trying to do that. If you now look at what he did in the -- with a full knowledge of Putin`s attack on Ukraine, which we could have only suspected at the time that Trump was president, maybe it makes a little bit more sense that Trump was trying to make it easier for him.

VELSHI: I want to put up Time magazine cover it`s called "The Return of History, How Putin Shattered Europe`s Dreams." And the imagery here looks like tanks of old. Historians like you will look to a certain -- some certain -- some incidences in 1938, in Sudetenland in 1939, in Poland, in which Hitler used very similar language and justification to go into countries that were not Germany to protect ethnic Germans within those places that of course, led to World War II.

BESCHLOSS: That`s for sure. And I don`t think that Vladimir Putin is a big student of history or the people around him, but they do use history to try to get power and keep it and expand it. Just as you`re saying, Ali, the Sudetenland 1938, Hitler was trying to make the point that there were German speakers and German ethnics there that were being ill-treated, and that therefore German should get that land. Sound familiar, sounds just like what Putin has been saying about those two areas and the east of Ukraine. I don`t think that`s a coincidence.

And the other figure that Putin has studied extremely closely, for obvious reasons, is Joseph Stalin. And there are all sorts of lessons he would find in Stalin but one on the was Stalin was stone cold, he felt that if you exercise power ruthlessly, that just makes people fear you and admire you more.

One of the things that Stalin was noted for saying, just listen to this, he said, one murder is a tragedy. A million murders is a statistic. That`s classic stone sounds once again, like someone were watching,

VELSHI: We heard the term denazification yesterday. And for those who are watching the 2014 protests in Ukraine and then the claiming of Crimea, there were also efforts to undermine the protesters by suggesting that there were Nazis in that crowd, or Neo Nazis in that crowd. The President of Ukraine is Jewish, the former President of Ukraine, a former prime minister, was also Jewish.

BESCHLOSS: Right.

VELSHI: Tell me about this denazification thing.

BESCHLOSS: Not only Jewish, but as you know, his father, he had three family members who were lost in the Holocaust. And his father fought with the Russians in World War II because the Russians were fighting against the Nazis. This is how Orwellian this is. This is all turned upside down. But that`s very much -- that`s so much in Russian history. But Putin is an admiring student of Soviet history, things that we thought were discredited after 1991 when the Soviets rolled into Prague in 1968, or when they, you know, committed those bloody acts on the streets of Budapest putting down another revolution in 1956. They did so by claiming that the people that they were trouncing were something other than what they were.

I also have to assume that the people around Putin and perhaps Putin himself, there`s sort of a perverse joy. They take in sliding President Zelenskyy by saying that this person, you know, who was -- who had gone through the Holo -- or his family going through the Holocaust Jewish himself was somehow a Nazi.

[23:55:06]

VELSHI: I want to put up the map of what the NATO alliance looked like in 1978, versus what it looks like now. Because while we`re mythbusting, let`s talk about this for a while. And depending on who he`s talking to, Vladimir Putin`s argument is you the West backed us Russia into a corner, because there were these countries that were not NATO countries that have now become NATO countries. This is what it looked like in 1978. Now look, how it fills in when you put all those NATO countries into it. Russia is making the argument that you forced us into this.

BESCHLOSS: Well, number one, it`s a totally Stalinist argument, Stalin for decades made the argument that he was entitled to have countries that were not encircling him and hostile. And that`s why, at the end of World War II, he said he was entitled to Eastern Europe to have a cordon of at least friendly or maybe in a couple of cases, neutral nations, so that he would be protected.

So once again, you know, the Stalin language is being used here. But the other thing is that that happened, a free volition, the revolutions of 1989 in Eastern Europe, the end of the Soviet Union in 1991. Those countries chose freely to go to NATO for protection. And one thing you said earlier in the program, Ali, you know, one thing that we stand for in this world is self-determination and the ability for people to choose their own future.

VELSHI: Even if they make bad choices.

BESCHLOSS: Absolutely.

VELSHI: Even if their governments are bad, even if their countries are corrupt. People still have the choice to make their own -- they have the right to make their own decisions about their future because lots of people make bad choices. But that doesn`t allow other countries to go in. Michael, thank you.

BESCHLOSS: We do sometimes in this country.

VELSHI: That`s right. Thank you, Michael. I appreciate it. Michael Beschloss, a noted historian and the author of "Presidents of War" amongst other books. Our special coverage of the attack on Ukraine continues after a quick break.

