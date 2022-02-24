Transcript: The 11th Hour, 2/23/22

Summary

Putin has authorized military operation in Ukraine. NBC News: Ukrainian official says missile strikes have struck Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Blasts heard in Ukrainian Capital Kyiv. New explosions heard in Ukraine capital of Kyiv. Biden spoke with Ukraine President Zelensky tonight. Putin made final decision to attack Ukraine at 3 a.m. Moscow time.

ALI VELSHI, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, I`m Ali Velshi with the continuing coverage of the crisis in Ukraine. Tonight, the Russian leader Vladimir Putin has announced that the Kremlin has decided to carry out a, "special military operation" in Ukraine. There are now reports from our teams on the ground hearing explosions, even in the capital city of Kyiv, far from the disputed areas in eastern Ukraine.

Joining me now is the former ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul. Michael, you`ve been discussing this all night, long before we had confirmation of explosions and the idea that there are troops, you were listening to Vladimir Putin, basically announcing to the world that they are starting this military incursion to protect Russians and Russian speakers inside of Ukraine, a premise that you and I have discussed many times.

MICHAEL MCFAUL, FORMER AMBASSADOR TO RUSSIA: Yeah, it`s such a tragic day. And before we talk and analyze Putin, I just want everybody to understand how horrible this is. This is a democratic and free country in the heart of Europe. They did nothing to deserve this. They have not provoked Vladimir Putin. This is not about the stupid NATO expansion debate that we`ve been having in this country for weeks now, as if that was the precipitant. This was an unprovoked war. It reminds me of September 1, 1939, when Hitler invaded Poland, and we need to be crystal clear about that and not go back to that debate

Number two, you know, just listening to Putin is just completely preposterous. What he`s saying, let`s be clear, they`re not Nazis, running Ukraine today. President Zelensky gave a very brave speech, the hours before Putin`s speech and his decision to invade. And he called out. He was speaking to Russian people. He`s from the eastern part of Ukraine. His first language is Russian. I just hosted him here several months ago here at Stanford. And he talked about, you know, that the cities that Putin claims to be trying to protect or the cities that he grew up in, there he is thank you for showing him. And this notion that he`s a Nazi, his family`s half Jewish, his father fought, or his grandfather, excuse me, fought in World War Two, fought the Nazis. And I just think we need to come to grips with, you know, we`ve been talking about all this calculation, is he a rational actor or not? Putin is not a rational actor, the things that things he invoked today to say that they needed to do this war are completely preposterous. And, you know, I just pray for the people of Ukraine tonight.

VELSHI: Yeah, it is a very difficult night in Ukraine. If you look on that map, in that disputed area toward the east of Ukraine, just to the south of it on the Sea of Azov is a city called Mariupol. NBC`s Richard Engel has been there. He`s lived there now, Richard, what`s the situation where you are?

RICHARD ENGEL, NBC NEWS CHIEF FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT: So there are lots of reports coming through from Ukrainian government officials that there have been numerous airstrikes in different cities in Kyiv in the short answer is we`re not hearing very much. There have been numerous reports from Ukrainian officials talking about strikes in Kharkiv, in Kyiv, in Mariupol. Also, there`s reports from the government of troops -- troopers, they describe them landing in Odessa, which is also in the south here.

But aside from some faint explosions about an hour ago, in the distance on the edge of the city, here in the center of Mariupol, which could be potentially right in the line of fire, according to Vladimir Putin`s understanding that he needs to protect the people of Donbass, we are not seeing much. Just now, the light is starting to come out in this city that the day is beginning, very few people are on the streets, people are nervous, they`re watching their televisions, televisions are still on power still on. They are trying to gather news. But what we can see in our eyes this morning, is just empty streets as the day begins.

VELSHI: Richard, how -- obviously it`s been nighttime there. Well, all this has happened where Vladimir Putin had made this announcement, he`s talked about sending troops in, you just heard Michael McFaul talk about the fact that this was a pretext that was actually used to start World War Two, the idea that a country goes into protect its people who live in a different country. How is this all played out in the last 72 hours in Mariupol which is part of this so called disputed area?

ENGEL: So let`s just get right to the -- while we wait to get more clarity on military side of this which apparently is some sort of rolling start because it is not the massive shock and awe campaign that this country and I think many people have been bracing for.

The basic justification that Vladimir Putin laid out tonight and has been laying out for some time is that this government in Ukraine, which took over in a democratic revolution in 2014, almost exactly eight years ago, is a Nazi government, is a fascist government. Putin talked about the campaign now to denazify the government here, which is preposterous. It is not a Nazi government. It is not a fascist government. But that has been the rationale that Putin has been saying, that this is a an extremist government that is carrying out extreme nationalist policies, atrocities, a genocide against the Russian speaking part of this country, there are two languages in Ukraine, Ukrainian and out here in the East Russian. People here speak both languages. People here converse in both languages. There was not a -- there was not repression against the Russian speaking people in this city. I`ve been speaking with many of them, all day people converse and operate in Russian. And there are no reprisals against them.

Last night, I was at a demonstration -- two nights ago, I was at a demonstration in this city. And people said, specifically, we don`t need protection. We don`t believe this protects. Putin don`t come in here claiming to be defending the people of the East. We don`t need it. So that basic narrative that Putin needs to defend Russians against the fascists, is simply preposterous.

VELSHI: Richard, standby. I want to go to Erin McLaughlin in Kyiv. Erin, earlier this evening, you had heard things that we had been reporting loud noises, booms, bangs in Ukraine, but you were also mentioning that the -- there`s a siren system and alarm system that is supposed to go off that hadn`t gone off in Kyiv. Have you been able to determine any more about what those noises, those explosions were?

ERIN MCLAUGHLIN, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Ali. well actually just heard another boom to my right in the distance, an adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs confirming that there have been missile strikes here in the capital of Kyiv, saying cruise and ballistic missile strikes are underway at the control centers in the capital, targeting so far airfields and military headquarters. This as we have heard from the Ukrainian foreign minister, this is the first authority that we heard from on Twitter tweet out, Putin has just launched a full scale invasion of Ukraine, peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win, the world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now. And as I was just reading that tweet to Ali, I heard another boom to my right.

VELSHI: So this is currently going on, you are still hearing noises, you`re some distance from the Russian border, do north of where you are, is roughly where Belarus meets Russia. Belarus is not a NATO country. It`s a pro-Russian country, but Russian troops have been there. So we`re trying to establish, I`m going to ask my control room to give me the map of Ukraine. So you can see the cities that are in there.

MCLAUGHLIN: I just heard another one to my right.

VELSHI: You just heard it again. And I guess the question I`m asking, I`m trying to figure out, I`m not sure, you would know this as not being a ballistics expert. But how far would explosions have to be for you to hear them? These can`t be explosions that are happening at the border. You`re too far away from that.

MCLAUGHLIN: Exactly. They do sound like they are pretty close to me. And again, we now have a confirmation that they are hitting the Capitol with missile strikes. Residents here in Kyiv, reported their window shaking when they woke up this morning to these booms at around 4:00 or 5:00 in the morning. So this is certainly something an attack that seems to be ongoing. The system, the city does have an air siren system. I`ve been speaking to officials this week. They said that they had run tests of this siren system. Those tests were silent that we couldn`t hear the testing. No one here in Kyiv has heard a siren so far. And yet, you know, we are getting confirmation from Ukrainian authorities that that Kyiv is under attack.

VELSHI: That is remarkable that there -- that you`re hearing from the Ukrainians that there are missile strikes on the on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. I just want to be clear. That`s what you`re telling us?

MCLAUGHLIN: That is according to an advisor to the Minister of Interior. He made the posting on a chat group to two journalists. So yes, that is what he`s saying. At this time we have yet to hear -- I read through the tweet from the Ukrainian foreign minister, he did not explicitly say in that tweet that Kyiv is under attack but that certainly seems to be the case, given what I`m hearing right now in the capital, Ali.

VELSHI: You are hearing things that sound like explosions at intervals of a few minutes in between?

MCLAUGHLIN: I would say the explosions are all about 15 minutes apart at this point, earlier in the hour, I was hearing explosions to my left. Now, I`m hearing explosions to my right.

In terms of what`s happening immediately behind me, it is a pretty calm and peaceful scene in the Capitol. The streets are mostly empty. And it is worth pointing out that authorities had thought that any attack on the Capitol or military operation in general would start with cyber-attacks, would start with electricity being cut, power being cut, communications being cut. You can see, Ali, I`m talking to you now. I am getting text messages and phone calls on my phone. So none of that has happened. All we are hearing right now here in Kyiv is explosions and confirmation that missile strikes are happening in the Capitol from this one adviser to the minister of interior here.

VELSHI: Got it. And Richard was saying that in Mariupol, the power is still on and people are still watching TV. We`re looking at live pictures of Kyiv, the power is on there. However, we did hear today from Ukrainian officials that there had been some cyber activity, there were a number of - - there was a denial of service attacks on a number of websites. So there seems to be something going on the cyber side.

MCLAUGHLIN: That`s right. Just yesterday, there was a number of attacks, denial of service attacks on a number of government websites. That kind of thing is not uncommon here in Ukraine. However, just last week, there was a cyber-attack targeting banks and the Ministry of Defense, a website that attack was bigger than the attack that we saw just yesterday targeting those specific websites so that when we tried those websites, we were able to access them. So it seems like the biggest cyber-attack actually happened last week. But again, you know, this is a country that has been dealing with hybrid warfare tactics for the past eight years, hybrid warfare tactics designed to create instability, to design to create confusion. There have been bomb threats called in on metro stations on a regular basis. Even elementary schools, we were talking to parents a couple of weeks ago that that had to regularly take their kids out of school due to bomb threats being called in Ukrainian authorities later tracing those bomb threats to Russia and the GRU. So this is something that people here in Ukraine have been dealing with for quite some time. The hybrid warfare tactics course, missile strikes is a whole, a whole different level.

VELSHI: Yeah, it is an entirely different level. OK. Erin, we always remind you and, you know this, stay safe. We can see, of course, you`re wearing your flak jacket and you are wearing a helmet and you are in the capital city of Kyiv.

Stay with us, Erin. I want to just bring in Keir Simmons, who`s standing by in Moscow. Keir, this isn`t a stealth thing. Vladimir Putin went on TV today and Telegraph that he has authorized a special military operation to protect the people of Ukraine. The Russian speakers in Ukraine seems a little odd that there be strikes on Kyiv which is nowhere near that area that Russia is claiming as its own. But what are you hearing in Moscow?

SIMMONS: Well, it`s just after 7 a.m. here in Moscow, Ali, and the people of Russia are waking up. And as far as we can tell, most television channels are replaying that statement from President Putin that was played out just a few hours ago, overnight. So keep in mind, many people will be just seeing that for the first time. We haven`t seen those Russian commentators that you see so often. Beginning to try to explain it, justify it.

I can tell you for sure that there will be Russian journalists, Russian officials, ordinary Russians waking up this morning, here in Moscow and across this country stunned, concerned, one former official with close ties to the Kremlin before this all started, told us yesterday, we`re on a road to hell. And that was before they started it with the clear, clear picture that this was -- what was very likely to happen.

The actual speech itself is being quoted by TASS Russian News Agency in pieces so the Russian people will be having to kind of pick through to understand what their president has said. Just going through that speech, though, Ali, a couple of things. I would just point to it one part of the speech and just to say, you know, this speech a Russian President many of the things that he has to say frankly are in his own head and talking about the denazification of Ukraine we know frankly that is nonsense. It`s a justification for military action by a president who is trying to come up with, frankly, excuses for what`s happening.

But in that speech, there are pointers to what might be ahead for Ukraine, just for example, President Putin says, he addresses the Ukrainian people. And then he addresses Ukrainian military. And he says to the Ukrainian military do not follow criminal orders, I urge you immediately lay down your arms and go home. Let me explain all servicemen of the Ukrainian army who comply with this requirement will be able to freely leave the combat zone and return to their families. So that suggests that if what we`re seeing right now can be described as an aerial bombardment by the Russian military, that there is planned, a ground assault of some type in some parts of Ukraine by the Russians, since the Russian president is calling on the Ukrainian military to surrender if you like.

And then another aspect of that speech, Ali, that I think is more frankly, it`s chilling, and I think it needs to be pointed out. And that is where President Putin refers to Russia`s nuclear power. And he is clearly speaking directly to Western leaders. And he warns Western leaders to not take action against Russia in response to this and highlights that Russia is a nuclear power. So a chilling speech from President Putin to start a conflict, which frankly, many people here in Russia, have told us that at once, just remember that there are millions of Ukrainians living here in Russia, there are deep connections between Russia and Ukraine. They are fellow Slavs, many of them. They will tell you, we spoke to one Russian on the streets of Moscow just a few days ago, he said my parents live in Ukraine, what why would I want a war?

So for many, many Russian people just again, it`s now quarter after seven in the morning, for many, many Russian people, they will be waking up now to hear about this for the first time, and trying to understand what it means for them.

VELSHI: Yes, that`s an important point for most people in Ukraine and in Russia. This has all happened overnight. And they are waking up to news of this text messages and television and reports about what`s going on here. Keir, thank you. We`ll come right back to you.

I want to go to the Pentagon. Courtney Kube is standing by. Courtney, this is something that you have been reporting on that the administration has been warning as late as this evening with Lester Holt, where the Secretary of State said he thinks before the night is over. Russia will have conducted its operation and it began. Now, what`s the response going to be from the Pentagon?

COURTNEY KUBE, NBC NEWS NATIONAL SECURITY & MILITARY AFFAIRS CORRESPONDENT: Yeah, that`s right. So there`s a couple of things that we should be looking at. Number one, what is, not just the response from here at the Pentagon, but what is the NATO response? We`ve heard in recent weeks about this NATO Response Force that could be activated in the event of a large scale invasion of Ukraine. We heard that the United States announced that they had about 8000, 8500 troops that were on this heightened state of alert ready as part of this response force. The big question is, does NATO and specifically the North Atlantic Council, activate that force and send not only these 1000s of U.S. troops, but other 1000s of other NATO ally troops into the Baltic Region, into that area around Ukraine as a show of presence, a show of force, and more than anything else, as a deterrent, if there is any idea, any notion of Vladimir Putin`s head that he might move beyond Ukraine`s borders into some of those NATO allies, neighboring or in that area, that they will be there and that there, they will show that they have a deterrent effect by being there.

The United States just announced yesterday that they were setting some more capabilities, in fact, to that region. A couple of them that really stood out to me in the announcement were F-35, some of the United States most advanced fighter aircraft, and Apache helicopters 32 of these attack helicopters. That was very telling to me, because that really sends a signal to Russia, that the U.S. is bringing in this capability to pull in in some of those neighboring countries. These are the kinds of helicopters, as one of U.S. official put it, they are tank killers, if Russia were to decide to roll across the border into any of those allied nations, the United States would have those capabilities there to respond, to help defend their NATO ally. Beyond that --

VELSHI: I guess the point though, Courtney, is that part hasn`t been threatened at all, right?

KUBE: Right.

VELSHI: No point has Vladimir Putin suggested he`s going into Poland or one of these NATO countries on the border. But he could come right up to the edge?

KUBE: Absolutely. So this initial -- and the expectation according to the U.S. military intelligence assessments is this initial onslaught will be focused mainly on the eastern part of the country but the full expectation as we`ve heard from Mike McFaul, Ambassador McFaul is that Russia and Vladimir Putin`s ultimate goal is to take the entire country. So that`s all the way up to the border with Poland. We`re seeing it there now. That Ukraine neighbor borders a number of NATO allied nations there, the expectation, and the major concern is that Russian troops will ultimately work to take back that entire country bordering some of those NATO nations.

And the real reason that that is such a concern is that is that, you know, maybe he wouldn`t move across the borders today or tomorrow or this year. But what about, you know, 5, 10, 15 years from now, there`s one area of Russia, you can see a little bit on the map that we`re seeing on screen right now called Kaliningrad, there`s been a long standing concern that ultimately --

VELSHI: Courtney, just to interrupt you, just to point out, if you go north of Ukraine, and to the left, it`s that little red spot there that Courtney`s talking about.

KUBE: Exactly, so the countries that are around it there are Poland and Lithuania. There`s a -- there`s been a long standing concern by both of those nations and by other NATO allies, that ultimately Russia will try to create a land bridge. So take some of the areas from Poland and/or Lithuania, down towards Belarus, you see that dark green nation right above Ukraine. That is one of the concerns if he takes all of Ukraine that he`s just going to keep pushing further and further west into some of those NATO nations.

VELSHI: Courtney, I want you to stand by. I want to go to Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine now, bring in Matt Bradley. Matt and I spoke a little while ago and you hadn`t heard anything yet. Matt, now you have.

MATT BRADLEY, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Yeah, Ali. Well, back when you and I spoke that was before Vladimir Putin gave his chilling speech to the nation sleeping Russian nation. And then it was really, really interesting. Just moments after that speech ended, we started hearing explosions here in Kharkiv. I almost couldn`t believe my ears that it was just in that sort of really troubling succession where the speech ended, he dropped his hand, and the bombs started falling. That was exactly how it went. And we`ve heard a couple of explosions in quick succession, about an hour and a half ago, then we heard one about an hour later. And then we heard one just a couple of minutes ago. They`re so distant from where I am now, here in Central Kharkiv, if we don`t really know where they are, or, you know, it`s impossible to know, if they`re hitting targets that are way outside the city. I would imagine they`re very, very far from where I am now.

But, you know, Ali, this is an interesting spot. Because this is the largest Russian majority speaking -- Russian speaking majority city in Ukraine, it`s the second largest city in Ukraine. This is the kind of place where Vladimir Putin might expect to get some sympathy from this Russian speaking population. These are the people who live here, who he claims to protect, who he says, are the subject of oppression, and even genocide at the hands of the government in Kyiv. But I`ve been here for several weeks, we`ve been around, we`ve talked to a lot of people, they speak in Russian, a lot of them have relatives in Russia. And they say they are willing to fight and die for Ukraine. They are not interested in Vladimir Putin`s historical ideology, where he says that, you know, he basically cast out on the very existence of Ukraine as a nation in that speech just a couple of days ago. You know, this idea that they need to denazify the country, which is what we heard just a couple of minutes ago, or hours ago, from Moscow.

That`s something that`s going to shock people here. They don`t recognize the government in Kyiv as being a Nazi government, but they don`t see themselves as being oppressed by the Ukrainian speaking majority. So it`s unclear whether Vladimir Putin with his tanks and we`ve just heard from an advisor to the government that the tanks or the troops are rolling in across the border now, but 25 miles from where I am, and they might be coming soon. It`s unclear if they`re going to get the kind of reception that Vladimir Putin seems to think he`ll get from the Russian speaking people here in the east of the country.

VELSHI: You are in Kharkiv, the second largest city in population in Ukraine, Europe and Northeastern part of Ukraine. We just booked to Richard Engel, who`s at the southeastern part, also in area that Russia claims, but he had -- he has similar words to what you have. He`s gone out and told talk to people, Russian speaking people, people who lived there for a long time. They -- he didn`t run into people who were looking for Russia to come in and take over their country.

BRADLEY: Well, and Ali, you know, I should say, just to couch that there is going to be a population of people here who have nostalgia for the Soviet era when times were simpler, when prices were lower, when they didn`t have these complicated political crosscurrents to deal with. There is a population like that here and there`s a population like that, especially in the areas in the east that are dominated by these Russian backed separatists but for the majority of the people here and we see this in polling it`s not just anecdotal evidence. That is not their feeling. They look to the west. They look to Kyiv, not to Moscow. They`re not asking Vladimir Putin to rescue them. They don`t need salvation from Russia.

[23:25:19]

VELSHI: Matt, we`re going to stay in touch with you. Thank you for this. Matt Bradley for us in Kharkiv. Just so -- you`re looking at that map, there, it maps at the top of it. Richard was at the bottom of it, where the Sea of Azov is. And you can see that the separatists hold some territory around the cities of Donetsk and Luhansk toward the Russian border. But both Donetsk and Luhansk are central to provinces are Oblast, called Donetsk and Luhansk. And Vladimir Putin has declared both of those provinces now to be independent states. He has said that they have requested military assistance from Russia, which is now what Russia says it is providing.

Military assistance to protect Russians, inside of what Russia has decided are two independent republics. Nobody else in the world recognizes those two places as being independent republics.

I want to bring Andrea Mitchell, NBC News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent. Obviously, Andrea, this is a uniquely difficult situation for the world, the United Nations, the State Department, because the entire United Nations was set up on the premise that countries don`t roll into other countries and decide that they`re there`s?

ANDREA MITCHELL, NBC NEWS CHIEF FOREIGN AFFAIRS CORRESPONDENT: No, exactly right. And our ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield was speaking at the Security Council, and interrupted herself to say, you know, this council has been brought together to bring peace to the world. And I hate to tell everyone, but right now, President Putin has just ordered this invasion. And this was an emergency meeting called by the Ukrainian foreign minister, Kuleba, who was there. And of course, the Russians were denying that this was an attack that this was self-defense.

And you heard Mike McFaul earlier saying, you know, the preposterous statement from Vladimir Putin, that this was an attempt to drive the Nazis out of eastern Ukraine. When -- to drive the government out of Ukraine, when -- you know, Zelensky is from Ukraine, his grandfather fought in World War Two against the Nazis. He is half Jewish. This is not a Nazi government in Ukraine. It`s an independent elected government. And it is exactly the kind of democracy that Vladimir Putin is afraid of, frankly, on his border, and once to stamp out. And, you know, all of the Russian claims have been so wrong and the Russian misinformation. President Biden pointed that out tonight, he`s going to be meeting with the G7, the G7 leaders tomorrow that had already been scheduled. But obviously, this is an enormous challenge for the United States. Because Ukraine is not a NATO country, which have not made a commitment, we will not make a commitment to defend Ukraine. So we are giving them defensive weapons. We have supplied them with $650 million of weapons this year alone. But we will not cross that border and send our troops and that has been repeated by all of the U.S. officials by the Defense Secretary, the Secretary of State.

Secretary Blinken was, you know, on with Lester Holt tonight on Nightly News, and Lester said, will this start tonight because we had every indication from the Pentagon, that this could start tonight that Putin had everything assembled. All the troops he needed on all sides, he had those ships, which apparently are landing troops now, if the troops -- Russian troops are in Odessa, that is how they landed, there were a dozen warships with very large landing ships as well.

And, of course, he had, you know, more than 100,000 within 150,000 troops as many as 190,000 total. But at least 150,000 troops in Baton Rouge to the north, able to fire and, you know, send artillery shots through they were able to hit by the land, the sea, and the air as Courtney Kube has been describing. This was exactly as it was brief to us by the White House and the State Department in the Pentagon. And it`s a series of steps. This is phase two. The troop movements will be the final stage, the tanks, but it was the misinformation, the disinformation, the false flag operations claiming that they were under attack, the Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine, the cyber-attacks which had been periodic, but involved been identified. And today`s it`s already been said by the White House against Ukrainian ministries, the foreign ministry the banks, the Defense Ministry, were typical of the rational operations was to soften up Ukraine, and the end goal is to topple the government in Ukraine. And it clearly the military analysis is that the Russian conventional force will overwhelm the brave Ukrainian fighting men and women, the 150,000 of them, who are largely in the East which was, you know, which is their frontline, the barrier against the Russian advance but they are likely going to be defeated in days at least they will conquer Kyiv, that`s -- that is the main objective. And that is the belief. But it is going to be a long resistance, these people are going to fight bravely, there`s going to be an insurgency as well.

And the bedding is that Russia has taken on a lot more than it can chew. And the analysis is that this could be the end of, you know, Vladimir Putin`s role, you know, his search for an historic well, his legacy. Ali, it is just incredibly tragic to see this happening.

VELSHI: Yeah, and it`s happening in front of us right now. Andrea, thank you.

I want to go back to southeastern Ukraine now. Richard Engel, NBC`s Chief Foreign Correspondent is live in Mariupol. The sun is fully up there. Richard, you`ve been monitoring what the Russians are saying about this. We`re talking to Kyiv a few minutes ago. They`re actually describing it to Russian news consumers as a full scale invasion as Andrea was saying, that`s not quite what it is just yet?

ENGEL: No, no, it`s not. And I think there is a psychological component to all of this. If you read the Russian news accounts, they talk about beach landings taking place in Mariupol. I can see the water from where I am right now. And I am not seeing Russian troops here. We would not miss a beach landing in this city. So there could be an element here of psychological warfare. Putin speech said that the Ukrainian military should lay down their weapons that they should surrender that this goal is to save the lives of the Ukrainian people and to save the lives of the military.

So far, listening to what you`ve been talking to Matt in Kharkiv and also Erin in Kyiv, it sounds like these are fairly pinprick specific attacks on military locations that are relatively far from population centers. So there could be much more coming up. But at this stage, the -- what Russia is describing on its news agencies, as a massive onslaught, including beach landings, where I am, doesn`t seem to be corresponding with what we are hearing. It sounds like it is fairly specific airstrikes outside of the population centers. And when you listen -- when you read the news coming from Ukrainian officials, they are talking about airfields that have been hit command and control centers that have been hit. But we`re not seeing or hearing extensive damage in the center of the city at the very least.

VELSHI: Richard, can you just describe for viewers who are unfamiliar with the recent history of that region that you are in right now, this is you`re right on the border of a region that that is controlled by Russian separatists, you are completely in a region that Vladimir Putin and pro- Putin people say is written not Russian but is independent of Ukraine, not Ukrainian?

ENGEL: So you`re asking me one of the most fraught questions right now because Putin is in the midst of trying to reinterpret and rewrite this history from Russia`s perspective, and I`ll start with that, because that is the one that Russia is trying to impose and reimpose right now. This area that Ukraine is a mistake, as far as Putin is concerned that this land was part of the Soviet Union, it goes -- was part of greater Russia before that, and that it deserves to be reunited with Russia, particularly the Russian speaking people who`ve been denied their identity.

Now Ukrainians see it completely differently. Ukrainians see this country as their homeland, they have an independent language. They see that, yes, they had a shared history under the Soviet Union. But they see that as a terrible history of past that they want to break from. When Ukraine was under the Soviet Union, the people here faced famine and enforced, self- imposed famine, by Stalin. And what people complained about the famine, Stalin blame them for causing the famine, and caused the repression that is described as the (inaudible) here in which several million 3 to 5 million most people settle around 4 million victims died in that famine, then there was the Chernobyl attack. And it wasn`t until 1991 that Ukraine broke away and has been pursuing a path of democracy and a pursuing a path away from Russia.

Now, it seems that Russia is trying to pull them back. But the fact that we right now are having this discussion about Ukraine`s history goes back to the to the earlier point, it does not seem that right now Russian troops are pushing as hard as they possibly could to pacify this this country, destroy its military infrastructure. It seems more like there was an information campaign Putin himself has come out and declared that the government must collapse that Ukrainian soldiers, must hand over their weapons and save their own lives.

[23:35:10]

But what we`ve seen in what my colleagues are describing is fairly specific attacks on infrastructure that are not necessarily right in the city. Now, that could change in a moment. And maybe they`ve even changed since we`ve spoken. But at least that`s what I`m seeing here.

VELSHI: Let me ask you this, for the people who you`ve spoken to who are the Russian speaking, Ukrainian speaking, who don`t want an invasion? Who do they think is going to help them? I understand there`s a Ukrainian military that is determined and enthusiastic, but they are absolutely no match for a Russian military. Ukraine is not a NATO country, there are not NATO forces or U.S. forces within hundreds of miles of where you are. So who do they think should help them?

ENGEL: Well, Ukrainians believe that they`re going to have to help themselves. And there are roughly 40 million people in this country. And many are determined to fight and defend their homelands in any way they can, whether that`s fighting in the military, or joining the reserves or creating some sort of resistance movement. But there are divisions in society in some of these border areas. There are people who themselves support Russia, people who have been listening to the Russian media who believe Vladimir Putin`s legacy. This is also a very poor part of the country and people who don`t have jobs who are underemployed, think, well, maybe a change of government is better, maybe Putin is right and that if he came in here, there will be more jobs that`d be cheap gas and things would be back to their remembered past of the of the Soviet Union because some people here remember the great famine of the Soviet Union and remember the --remember Chernobyl and remember oppression, and others remember at a time of full, although I`ll be at simple employment.

VELSHI: All right, Richard, we`re going to stick close to you as this morning starts because as you get any information, all you got to do as you know is wave in front of the camera will put you in.

Look, I want to go right back to Kyiv, though we have heard a large explosion in Kyiv. I want to go right back to Erin McLaughlin. Erin, what have you got?

MCLAUGHLIN: Yet another large boom, another indication that this capital is under attack. Again, we heard from an adviser to the Minister of the Interior say that cruise and ballistic missiles are being fired at Kyiv, targeting military installations as well as airfields. Another boom just heard to my right. This is we`re hearing reports that residents here in the capital are fleeing in the distance. I can see a highway and lines of traffic, essentially leaving the city. People here are waking up absolutely terrified, worth keeping in mind that this is something that people here thought would be absolutely unthinkable, even military experts. Up until yesterday, were telling me they did not think that Russian President Vladimir Putin would go after the Ukrainian capital. They were well aware of the military presence, some 30,000 Russian troops moved into neighboring Belarus, which is about, I don`t know, a three or four hour drive from here the border. So they know -- they knew the threat was there, they just never thought that this would actually happen. It is a stunning reality to stand here in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, in a flak jacket telling you that this capital is now under attack. And once again, people here are absolutely terrified and scared, Ali.

VELSHI: Yeah, it`s remarkable because you and I have talked literally every single day for more than the past week. And one of the things you were commenting on is that there doesn`t feel to be that urgency in Kyiv. Maybe people believe what was going to happen in eastern Ukraine, because that`s been going on for a long time. And they`re accustomed to some degree of tension with the Russians on the eastern border. But in Kyiv, the last time people had a major confrontation with anything that felt Russian was in 2014 when they ousted the pro-Russian government and it did seem that people were trying to at least convince themselves that Kyiv was not going to be a target despite reporting in the last week that has said that the Russians will go for Kyiv in some fashion.

MCLAUGHLIN: Yeah, that`s right. And speaking to people here, they have been making preparations. They have been taking this threat extraordinarily seriously. Even though in recent weeks, the Ukrainian government had been downplaying the threat saying that a full scale invasion simply would not happen. People here were taking those Western intelligence assessments extremely seriously. They were preparing for the worst I was out in a suburb of Kyiv one weekend watching as ordinary Ukrainians we`re learning things such as how to administer first aid, how to evacuate the wounded, how to fire a weapon and speaking to people there. They said we`re preparing for the worst but, you know, we really don`t think that they`re going to go after the Capitol but you know better be safe than sorry. That was the attitude then and they`re facing a completely different reality right now, Ali.

VELSHI: Let me ask you, you`ve been reporting all evening that you have not heard -- it`s morning for you now, but you have not heard the sirens that one would typically hear. Kyiv does have that siren system. Kharkiv has that siren system. Matt Bradley said the same thing. Hear an explosions but no sirens. Do you have any -- has anybody in the government provided any explanation as to why they`re not activating sirens if things are exploding in Kyiv?

MCLAUGHLIN: We have yet to hear from city officials reacting to the events of this early morning. I was speaking to city officials prior to today, as early as this week, they were scrambling to get the city ready for a possible attack dusting off bomb shelters, creating evacuation plans, creating plans for contingency plans for elementary schools, critical infrastructure, they were trying to locate satellite phones. The city official telling me that they needed 500 satellite phones for critical infrastructure sites. They didn`t have those yet. They couldn`t get them in Ukraine. They`re actually appealing to the U.S. Embassy for help with that. And they were waiting for those satellite phones. So there`s sort of the basic preparations that were underway just as early as this week, even though they`d known this threat was looming for some time.

I had been told by a city official that they had tested the siren system, although nobody could hear it. They said that they tested it to see if it was working. They said that it was but again, we have confirmation from an adviser to the Minister of Interior, that there have been missile strikes in Kyiv, at airfields and military installations. And we have yet to hear a single siren. Ali.

VELSHI: This is an important point that you just made. Courtney Kube was talking to us earlier about that, that what the Russians may do in the rest of Ukraine beyond the eastern side is attack those things that would cause the Ukrainians difficulty in defending themselves. So airfields military installations in certain government installations would more likely be the target than residential or commercial enterprises?

MCLAUGHLIN: Yeah, that`s right. And we have yet to see any reports of any civilian infrastructure and anything like that having been hit so far. But again, we are continuing to hear explosions. Really on all sides of where I`m standing. I`ve heard an explosion to the distance to the back to my left, to my right. And this has been going since the early hours of the morning, and we are waiting for even more clarity from authorities here, Ali.

VELSHI: All right, your cameras staying on. Your shot is staying up, so you let us know as soon as you have any more information and we`ll come right back to you. Stay safe, Erin McLaughlin in Kyiv for us.

I want to go to White House Correspondent, Mike Memoli in Washington D.C. Obviously, the President fully informed about what`s going on here. What`s the latest?

MIKE MEMOLI, NBC NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Yeah, Ali, we`ve been getting periodic updates from White House officials throughout the night and my colleague, Peter Alexander just shares a significant development. I think President Biden is actually on the phone right now with Ukraine`s President Volodymyr Zelensky. Obviously, an important consultation at this late hour in Washington, but in the very early hours, there in Kyiv to show support for our ally at this very critical moment.

Just before we learned that the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeting that the President had just convened a secure phone call with his Secretary of State Tony Blinken, the Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, as well as his National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. Earlier, they also had said he would be monitoring developments closely throughout the night and getting updates as they continue from Jake Sullivan.

Now, the last we heard from the President directly was in the form of a paper statement released about an hour ago, which began by saying that the thoughts and prayers of the entire world were with the people of Ukraine. And then we heard in that statement from the President, much of what we`ve been hearing from this president throughout the last few weeks laying this entire conflict, this entire crisis squarely at the hands of President Putin saying it is Putin, who has chosen to make an unprovoked and unjustified attack, that this is Putin who is the alone responsible for death and destruction that this attack will bring. And then Biden signaling how he will respond saying that the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a decisive way.

Now, what`s next in terms of the President`s schedule? We know tomorrow morning, he is scheduled at nine o`clock Eastern time to have a meeting, virtual meeting with the leaders, fellow leaders of the G7. Now, this was actually a meeting that had been on the President`s schedule for some time. Germany is set to formally assume the presidency of the G7 tomorrow, but obviously this gathering now squarely focused on the developments in Ukraine and then a White House official sharing that after that meeting sometime in the early afternoon tomorrow, the President will again come to the camera, speak directly to the American people about the latest situation and how the U.S. will move from that point forward.

Ali, the story throughout the day has been whether the initial sanctions that President Biden announced just about 30 hours ago right now, were strong enough to match what we know. Putin was capable of the indication from the White House in the President`s statement tonight is that in his remarks tomorrow, the President will go further. And as he has said, throughout, we will judge our next response based on how Putin proceeds in the last 24 hours, really, at the White House. We`ve been hearing from White House officials this sense that, yes, everything that they`ve predicting has come true so far. And they were predicting at that moment, an imminent invasion of the kind that we now seem to be seeing unfold, that they were hoping that they were wrong, clearly, they`re not, but that they`re now prepared to do even go even further in terms of the sanctions posture.

VELSHI: Worth noting that the G7, that you were talking about used to be the G8 because Russia used to be in it. And during the Trump administration, there were some efforts to get Russia back into the G8 by that administration.

Mike, we`ll keep in touch with you on this.

I want to go to Ambassador Mike McFaul. Ambassador, I just want to point out to our viewers, right now, for those watching markets, obviously, they are tumbling around the world, oil prices, Brit crude, which is not the crude oil that we use here in America, but that is topped $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014. Our crude, the U.S. light, sweet crude is on its way up there around $97 a barrel. This is of course, important, because the one thing Russia has and the one cudgel that Russia has over European neighbors is oil and gas?

MCFAUL: That`s right, Sorry, Ali. I was just reading different comments from various Ukrainian, so I was not listening to the oil and gas part. But you`re right, oil and gas prices rising, that`s going to be good for Russia. That`s what they said. They`re not afraid of sanctions. We`ve had a lot of conversations about sanctions. And we should -- I suspect, we will see massive comprehensive sanctions tomorrow morning. Once they`re all coordinated between the Biden administration and the rest of our allies, but because of the fact that you just mentioned there, we`re going to see the effects of sanctions on the Russian economy immediately. And it`s going to, I think it`ll take months or years before it has an impact. And Ali, I just want you to know, I travel to Ukraine, a lot I know hundreds of Ukrainians. I`m looking at five messages from different Ukrainians right now fairly senior people that I`m not going to tell. I don`t have their permission to report on. But I think it`s important to know, I`m hearing from people that would be informed that all airports around Kyiv, and their communication systems are now being attacked. I`m hearing from somebody else that saying panic is already here. People are leaving Kyiv, and other people in different parts of the city that are hearing explosions.

And I just -- I want to say that because it`s hard to know, we are in the very early phases of this military invasion. And I think we should be careful that we don`t -- we should not presuppose, you know, pre-guessed that we know what ultimately is happening here. I think we`re just in the early stages, and I think there`s tragically going to be a lot more to come.

VELSHI: Yeah, we`re looking actually at a live picture of Kyiv right now. And you can`t see any of that stuff. But to the point that you make Ambassador, there is a way, there`s a strategy, the White House has actually been pretty accurate, all along about what the Russians were going to do to this point. And they seem to think this administration seems to believe that the Russians have designs on stuff that goes far beyond eastern Ukraine, the area that they call disputed.

MCFAUL: Well, that`s right. And Mr. Putin said it tonight. How do you do denazification? You know, in his view, and let`s just -- I want to keep reminding people, there are no Nazis in Ukraine running the country. They`re scattered little groups. Mr. Zelensky is not a Nazi. By the way, Mr. Zelensky was not part of the "coup d`etat" from 2014. He won a free and fair election in 2019. And he won almost every single region, Ali. Just so everybody understands. This is not -- sometimes I hear, it`s a divided country. You want everywhere, but a few places, said Mr. Poroshenko, out in the west. So remember that before we get to that other part when he says denazification and de-militarization, what I think is going to happen and I think it`s already happening, watching my Twitter feed, and my various platforms I`m on right now is that the Russians are attacking military installations. They have air superiority, so they`re going to do that first before anything else happens. That denazification in Putin language, in the his lingo, that means the collapse of the Kyiv government. I don`t see there`s any other way to understand that.

Now, how he does it, how he thinks he`s going to pull that off, I don`t I don`t know what his plan is but that is most certainly the objective that he has stated for this military operation.

VELSHI: It`s 10 minutes to 7 a.m. in Kyiv. And what we`re showing on the left side of the screen now is a highway, a major route, in which people are leaving the city now. You can see that you can see some sirens and lights. But you`re now seeing remarkable traffic out of out of Kyiv.

Ambassador, you`re able to shed some light on this denazification stuff and why? Why Vladimir Putin thinks that would be useful to talk about and who is susceptible to it? Because I remember in 2014, there was also an effort to undermine the opposition to the then pro-Russian government by saying that they`re anti-Semites and they`re Nazis. What`s the provenance of this this discussion?

MCFAUL: Well, you`re absolutely right. That`s when he started using the phrase, Nazis supported by NATO, right? The two N words, as we call it back in 2014. And there is, you know, to remember, there is a history of some Ukrainians fighting on the Nazi side, because they were occupied by the Soviet Union. Let`s remember, you know, they consider their self a colony, but a very small group, one should not, you know, exaggerate it, but he is pulling on that string, right? He`s pulling on that thread from history, to say that what you had was a Neo-Nazi usurpation of power in 2014. That`s what he said in his rambling speech from two days ago, when he went on for an hour to explain and justify it. And he`s appealing to Russians. He`s trying to explain this to Russians. And, you know, again, you know, we`ve seen the polling, the majority support him, majority support these independent republics becoming independent countries. You know, there`s some alleged reporting on pulling on that, but a couple of things to remember, pulling in authoritarian countries is hard to do. What incentive does anybody have to tell you what they really think? You know, when Ivan Ivanovich calls you up on the phone from Moscow and says, hey, you know, I`m doing polling here. What do you think of Putin? What do you think of this operation? You have no incentive to tell the truth.

VELSHI: Right.

MCFAUL: So, everybody needs to be cautious about that. You know, again, I interact with Russians every single day. I don`t see any enthusiasm for this war. Like, why are we attacking them? He tells us there are -- we`re from the same nation, but we`re attacking these Nazis. And the Nazi leader allegedly is this guy, Zelensky. And I want to remind everybody, Zelensky`s first language was Russian. I, you know, we had a long conversation about it. When he visited me here last August, he was a very popular television personality in Russia. Okay. And so when he, you know, it`s hard for Russians to look at the Zelensky and say, he`s a Nazi. And that`s why I think Putin needs this argument. That`s who he`s appealing to. He needs a justification for this incredibly unjustified war, not for us, but for his own people back home.

VELSHI: But if the goal is to cause people to fear what was an expansionist Germany in the late 30s, the interesting part about this, which I heard you bringing up earlier this evening, it was September 1 1939, that under the guise of protecting Germans in Poland, Hitler invaded and that started World War Two?

MCFAUL: It did and by the way, two weeks later, Moscow invaded Poland too. So that people need to remember that small fact about 1939 that aggression happened on both sides.

I just think --

VELSHI: Ambassador, I`m going to ask you to stop for a second. I`m going to go to Kharkiv. Matt Bradley is there. He`s hearing some shelling in the background. Matt, what`s going on?

BRADLEY: Hey. Yes, Ali, we are hearing some shelving right now in the background. We`re trying it`s actually behind the camera. We`re trying to kind of figure out where it is.

VELSHI: I can hear it, yes.

BRADLEY: I`m not sure if you can hear it. It still sounds pretty distant but it`s ongoing. Again, though, Ali, this city, you just don`t get the same impression, as my colleague Eric McLaughlin was saying, you don`t get the same impression that people are fleeing. We`re starting to see public transportation working. It`s dawn here. Taxis are circulating in the streets. But we are still hearing the distant sound of shelling. This place is a little different. This is eastern Ukraine. People here are a little more ready for war. They`re expecting this to happen. And they are Russian speakers. They may have the belief that Vladimir Putin`s military won`t come in here and attack civilians, because they believe because that Vladimir Putin believes that this is Russia, that this is -- that this population here will go with Moscow. So a lot of people here -- if people in Kyiv didn`t believe that the Russians would ever attack Kyiv, a lot of people here have been living with that reality and that expectation for quite a long time and they thought that this wasn`t going to be targeted at civilians because Putin sees them as Russians.

VELSHI: What`s going on in the streets behind you? There`s not as much traffic as I might have assumed for this hour of the morning, but what what`s happening there is the city waking up and operating as normal?

BRADLEY: The city is waking up. And as far as I can tell, the city is waking up and operating as normal. I don`t see columns of cars leaving, I don`t see traffic. I am seeing off to my left here, you can`t see it. Just a regular bus, a city bus that`s operating slowly lumbering along in the morning, I guess bringing commuters to work. Things seem to be sort of moving as normal. But, you know, it`s hard to know how this is going to happen. We`re waiting for more information from the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Defense, because we are right over the border from Belgrade. And this is a place where we`ve already started to see a lot of hardware mustering, and a lot of troops mustering some of the big, big items like Sukhoi jets, attack helicopters, battle tanks, and self- propelled howitzers, these things, we`re expecting them to come over the border, we did hear one report that we`re starting to hear troops coming over the border. Mostly, we`re hearing that in the far south in Odessa and Mariupol, but we still need more information. There`s a lot of uncertainty. And we`re just waiting for more information from the government at this point.

VELSHI: All right, Matt. Stand by. And, of course, if you hear anything or see anything, wave your hand, and we`ll put you right back on. I want to go to Keir Simmons, who`s got new reporting in Moscow. And Vladimir Putin`s decision to begin this incursion. Keir.

SIMMONS: That`s right, Ali, we`ve just been speaking to former Russian official with very close ties to the Kremlin. Now, before I tell you what he told us, I just want to say that I think we need to borrow a phrase from previous terrible European wars, that the fog of war, there is, there will be many elements to this that we will hear in the hours ahead, that will turn out not to be true, others it will turn out to be true. That is the nature of a conflict. And this conflict is just getting started.

But what I have been told by this former official who`s close to the Kremlin is that President Putin made the final decision at 3 a.m. here in Moscow. It`s now, just coming up towards 8 a.m. in the morning. The President Putin`s televised address happened at 5:45 a.m. I`m told that prior or around the decision being made, that President Putin made a number of phone calls to members of his Security Council. So whether that is the case, we will find out I suspect in the hours and days ahead, that statement from President Putin, that televised address, it`s not clear whether it was live or whether it was recorded, very likely, it was recorded. But then that raises the question, of course, how much earlier was it recorded prior to it being broadcast.

Right now, here in Moscow and across Russia, on state television on the main television channels, they are replaying that statement from President Putin, that chilling statement, a couple of things, and I pointed this out earlier, and then from that statement, I think, worth marking, aside from, frankly, what some of it, which is just a kind of televised tirade again, where President Putin, once again talks about NATO view, as you have mentioned, talks about the denazification of Ukraine as a claim for justification for this action that is without merit, of course. But in that statement from President Putin, there are elements that I think, raise eyebrows and perhaps point to what is ahead.

He talks directly to the Ukrainian military, and says, I urge you to immediately lay down your arms and go home, all servicemen of the Ukrainian army who comply with this requirement will be able to freely leave the combat zone and return to their families. So that suggests from what President Putin said there, and I take into account that there is of course, an element of psychological warfare, that the Russian military and Russia`s leader will be trying to terrify the Ukrainians. But it does suggest from that statement that there that aside from this air campaign, if you like that there may be a ground offensive ahead.

And in fact, that former Russian official who has close contacts to the presidential administration, I said to him, we are seeing no sign. Richard Engel reporting just a short while ago that he is seeing no sign of any kind of ground offensive, but he said it`s coming, it`s coming. So take that, as you will. I also asked him this from your official I asked him, is President Putin direct in this himself and he said yes, that`s how it`s going. That`s not surprising.